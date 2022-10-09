Gameday Injuries: Week 5

The Patriots' Mac Jones (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions but did

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott (thumb) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. Prescott was originally thought to have a chance to return for this game, but with his grip still giving him trouble, Cooper Rush will draw another start for Dallas after generating a 4:0 TD:INT while spearheading three consecutive wins.

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play in Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Jets after missing practice all week. Tagovailoa is unsurprisingly being handled with considerable caution following his slew of early-season neck and head issues, and his absence Sunday will lead to veteran Teddy Bridgewater , who threw for 193 yards in emergency duty during the Week 4 loss to the Bengals, drawing a spot start versus New York.

We have another massive injury report on tap for Week 5, with the receiver position once again particularly decimated. There are already several big names, including multiple quarterbacks, ruled out, but there's no shortage of walking wounded at any position. There are some big Fantasy names also trending in the right direction to play, however, so let's dive into all of the news as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Patriots' Mac Jones (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions but did manage to practice in limited fashion all week. However, as per early Sunday reports, Jones will not play. His projected absence leaves rookie Bailey Zappe, who threw for just under 6,000 yards during his senior season at Western Kentucky and then acquitted himself well in emergency duty versus the Packers in Week 4, to draw the start versus Detroit. Veteran Garrett Gilbert, who was signed to the practice squad this week, is in line to serve as his backup.

The Patriots' Brian Hoyer (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Rookie Bailey Zappe has temporarily risen to the top of the depth chart for Sunday's game against the Lions with Mac Jones (ankle) reportedly set to sit out at least one more week.

The Giants' Tyrod Taylor (concussion) will not be available for Sunday's Week 5 clash against the Packers in London after missing practice all week. In his absence, 2017 third-round pick Davis Webb will serve as the backup to Daniel Jones, who is off the injury report altogether after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 4 win against the Bears.

The Saints' Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week, and veteran backup Andy Dalton has already been designated the starter for the contest. If Winston is unable to even serve as the No. 2 option versus Seattle, Taysom Hill would likely slide into that role.

RUNNING BACKS

The Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Rookie Tyler Allgeier is likely to be the biggest beneficiary after taking 10 carries for 84 yards in extended duty against the Browns in Week 4. However, Caleb Huntley, who scored his first pro touchdown in Week 4, is a candidate to enjoy a solid complementary workload alongside him beginning with a Week 5 road matchup against a Buccaneers defense that's been a bit more vulnerable to the run than usual in the early going by allowing 106.8 rushing yards per game, 12th most in the league.

The Bears' David Montgomery (knee/ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after managing to finish the week with a pair of limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, there is optimism Montgomery will suit up against Minnesota, although how much of a hit that would represent to the workload of Khalil Herbert is an unknown. Given Herbert's success in the lead-back role the last two weeks and Montgomery's recent injuries, it's conceivable the two could work in a fairly close timeshare for at least Sunday's contest.

The Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) will not play in Sunday's Week 5 clash against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jamaal Williams should once again serve in a clear lead-back role after taking 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns versus the Seahawks in Week 4, while Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson should also be in line for some extra carries as his immediate backups.

The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion all week. Kamara unexpectedly sat out the Week 4 loss to the Vikings in London after going into game day with a questionable tag as well, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play versus Seattle. If Kamara were to reverse course again, however, Mark Ingram and Tony Jones would likely man New Orleans' backfield.

The Cowboys' Tony Pollard (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing Friday's practice. However, as per Saturday reports, Pollard traveled with the team to Los Angeles and is expected to play versus the defending champions.

The Commanders' Brian Robinson was activated from the Non-Football Injury list Saturday after overcoming the leg injuries he suffered during an August robbery attempt. It remains to be seen how much action Robinson will see in his first game, but the workload of Antonio Gibson and even J.D. McKissic figures to be affected to some extent beginning with Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Titans.

The Eagles' Boston Scott (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. If he sits out a second straight game, Trey Sermon should serve as Philadelphia's No. 3 running back.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Walker sits out, DeeJay Dallas would serve as Rashaad Penny's backup versus New Orleans.

The Ravens' Justice Hill (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake should serve as complementary options alongside J.K. Dobbins, although there's a chance Gus Edwards, who was activated from the PUP list Wednesday, could be deemed active for this game.

The 49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his absence, fellow rookie Jordan Mason, and potentially Marlon Mack, could see some extra work behind top back Jeff Wilson.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Hill is expected to suit up barring any pregame setbacks. If he were to unexpectedly sit out, Jaylen Waddle (groin) would be in for a big bump in workload if he's able to play, while Cedrick Wilson and Trent Sherfield would also rise on the depth chart.

The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Waddle is expected to play barring any pregame setbacks. If he were to unexpectedly sit out, Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) would be in for a big bump in workload if he's able to play, while Cedrick Wilson and Trent Sherfield would also rise on the depth chart.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's divisional clash against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Higgins is expected to play versus Baltimore, with Mike Thomas in line to bump up on the depth chart should his teammate suffer a setback.

The Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after working back to a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, he lines up as a true gametime decision. With fellow wideout DJ Chark (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) also ruled out, the likes of Josh Reynolds (ankle, expected to play), Kalif Raymond and tight end T.J. Hockenson should all benefit to varying degree if St. Brown logs a second straight absence.

The Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Thomas' absence naturally is a significant subtraction for the Saints' air attack, which will be helmed by Andy Dalton for a second straight game in place of Jameis Winston (back/ankle). Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith all figure to see a bump in opportunity to varying degree in Thomas' absence.

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer (ankle) and DeAndre Carter should continue to serve as Justin Herbert's top three wideouts versus Jacksonville, and Herbert will also have an extra target available to him in the form of tight end Donald Parham, who's slated to make his season debut after overcoming a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but managed to work back to a limited session Friday after missing Thursday's session. As per early Sunday reports, Lamb is expected to play, with Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and potentially tight end Dalton Schultz in line for a nice bump in opportunity if their teammate has a setback.

The Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) is out for Sunday night's AFC North showdown against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Devin Duvernay should function as the top wideout for Lamar Jackson, while veteran Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace and James Proche will slot in behind him. Tight end Mark Andrews should also enjoy an even more expansive role than usual.

The Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins will serve the fifth game of his six-game season-opening suspension Sunday. Kyler Murray projects to work with Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore (hamstring, expected to play) and A.J. Green as his top three wideouts versus the Eagles.

The Lions' DJ Chark (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after only managing a limited Thursday session this week. In Chark's absence, Josh Reynolds, who's expected to play through his ankle injury, should enjoy another significant role, especially if Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) also sits out.

The Bills' Jamison Crowder (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) should see even more work than usual if he's able to suit up, while rookie Khalil Shakir is in line to see the biggest workload of his young career with Jake Kumerow (ankle) also ruled out.

The Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Curtis Samuel should see a bigger role than usual, while Dyami Brown and Cam Sims could also benefit in the form of bigger downfield roles.

The Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, the veteran's status is likely to come down to how he feels in pregame warmups. If both Jones and Russell Gage (knee) were to sit out, Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and Scotty Miller would be likely beneficiaries.

The Buccaneers' Russell Gage (back) was added to the injury report Saturday, a potentially foreboding sign for his availability against his old Falcons squad in Sunday's NFC South clash. However, early Sunday reports indicate there is optimism about Gage suiting up. If both Gage and Julio Jones (knee) were to sit out, Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and Scotty Miller would be likely beneficiaries.

The Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but downgraded to a missed practice Friday after logging consecutive limited sessions to start the week. If Landry fails to suit up, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could be the primary beneficiaries of his absence.

The Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Raiders after his hamstring tightened up in Saturday's practice. If Smith-Schuster is ultimately unable to play, Mecole Hardman and even rookie Skyy Moore could benefit to varying degree, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Travis Kelce could also see more targets than usual.

The Bills' Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after finishing the week with two limited practices. If McKenzie is able to suit up, he'll enjoy a clear No. 3 role with Jamison Crowder (IR-ankle) unavailable.

The Raiders' Hunter Renfrow is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after missing the last two games with a concussion. In his return to action, Mack Hollins, who just logged a season-high 71 snaps in Week 4 against the Broncos, projects to bump back down to a No. 3 role.

The Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Meyers sits out a third straight game, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor should all enjoy extra opportunity while working with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The Cardinals' A.J. Green is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Eagles after working back to a full practice Friday following a Week 4 absence against the Panthers due to a knee injury.

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Jones is expected to return from his one-game absence, with Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew in line to see bigger roles versus Houston if their teammate has a setback.

The Cardinals' Rondale Moore (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Moore is expected to play versus Philadelphia, which, when coupled with A.J. Green's return from a knee injury, gives Kyler Murray his most complete receiver corps yet this season.

The Chargers' Joshua Palmer (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but managed to work back a full practice Friday after consecutive limited sessions to open the week. If Palmer were to sit out, DeAndre Carter would rise to No. 2 on the depth chart, while Jason Moore and Michael Bandy would also be in line for larger roles versus Cleveland.

The Lions' Josh Reynolds (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots but finished the week with two limited practices after starting the week with a missed Wednesday session. As per early Sunday reports, Reynolds will play and should once again enjoy a significant role with DJ Chark (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) already ruled out and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) a true game-time decision.

The Giants' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In Toney's absence, as well as those of Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Richie James and David Sills are set to work as Daniel Jones' top two wideouts.

The Giants' Kenny Golladay (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers in London after missing practice all week. Although he's been a minuscule part of the offense thus far, his absence will still be felt considering New York is also down Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee). David Sills and Richie James profile as Daniel Jones' top two wideouts.

The Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing Friday's practice following a limited Thursday session. If Goodwin sits out, Dee Eskridge would likely bump up to the No. 3 receiver role versus New Orleans.

The Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman (knee) is questionable for Sunday game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. If he suits up and either or both of Julio Jones and Russell Gage sit out with their respective knee injuries, Perriman could bump up to as high as the No. 3 receiver versus Atlanta.

The Panthers' Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. Rashard Higgins will likely fill the No. 4 receiver role for Carolina versus San Francisco.

The Titans' Treylon Burks (toe) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In Burks' absence, fellow rookie Kyle Philips and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could be primary beneficiaries.

The Lions' Quintez Cephus (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minumum. Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy could benefit from his absence in the latter portion of Detroit's wideout depth chart.

The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers in London despite logging consecutive limited practices to start the week before missing Friday's session. With Kadarius Toney (hamstrings), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee) also sidelined, Richie James and David Sills are in line to serve as New York's top wideout duo.

The Bills' Jake Kumerow (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. With Jamison Crowder (ankle) also sidelined and Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) questionable, rookie Khalil Shakir is in line to see an expanded role.

TIGHT ENDS

The Falcons' Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser should share tight end duties against Tampa Bay, while the likes of Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus could be among those seeing some extra targets.

The Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney will be in line to share tight end duties versus Pittsburgh.

The Commanders' Logan Thomas (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing Friday's practice. If Thomas sits out, John Bates and Armani Rogers would be in line to share tight end duties versus a Tennessee squad that given up a 22-293-2 line to the position through four games.

The Bengals' Hayden Hurst (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after downgrading to a limited Friday practice following a pair of limited sessions to start the week. If Hurst ultimately sits out, second-year pro Mitchell Wilcox would be in line to serve as the primary tight end against Baltimore.

The Patriots' Jonnu Smith (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions despite finishing the week with two limited practices. In Smith's likely absence, Hunter Henry should see an increase in opportunity, while Matt Sokol could be called up from the practice squad to serve as Henry's backup versus Detroit.

The Buccaneers' Cameron Brate (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his stead, rookie Cade Otton, who recorded a career-high 3-29 line in Week 4 versus the Chiefs, will be in line to serve as a primary pass-catching option at the position, while veteran Kyle Rudolph should also garner active status for only the second time this season.

The Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Ferguson is unable to suit up, Peyton Hendershot would be in line to serve as Dalton Schultz's primary backup versus Los Angeles.

The 49ers' Tyler Kroft (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner should continue sharing backup duties behind George Kittle.

The Chargers' Donald Parham is off the injury report after missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. His availability figures to eat into the snaps of both Gerald Everett and Tre' McKitty to varying degree, although the former has cemented his status as the top tight end for the time being by producing a 16-211-2 line over the first four games.

The Raiders' Foster Moreau (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. Jesper Horstead would move into the No. 2 tight end role behind Darren Waller if Moreau isn't able to suit up.

The Texans' Brevin Jordan (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after once again missing practice all week. O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins, the latter having been promoted from the practice squad Saturday, should continue as the top pass-catching options at tight end for Houston versus Jacksonville.

KICKERS

The Chiefs' Harrison Butker (ankle) will not be available for Monday night's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Matthew Wright, who made two field-goal attempts and all five extra-point tries in a Week 4 win over the Buccaneers, is expected to be promoted from the practice squad to serve as the placekicker again versus Las Vegas.

The Chargers' Dustin Hopkins (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Hopkins ultimately fails to suit up, Taylor Bertolet, who was already promoted from the practice squad Saturday, will serve as Los Angeles' kicker versus Cleveland.

The Eagles' Jake Elliott (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his stead, undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker is slated to be promoted from the practice squad and serve as Philadelphia's kicker versus Arizona.

The Cardinals' Matt Prater (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. Matt Ammendola, who made three of four field-goal attempts and three of four extra-point tries apiece in a two-game stint with the Chiefs in Weeks 2 and 3, will serve as Arizona's kicker versus Philadelphia.

The Bears' Cairo Santos, who missed the Week 4 loss to the Giants due to personal reasons, practiced in full all week and will resume his usual placekicker duties against the Vikings in Week 5.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Ravens' Marcus Peters (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bengals.

The Titans' Lonnie Johnson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Titans' Caleb Farley (questionable) for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Cardinals' Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Steelers' Cameron Sutton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Safeties

The Packers' Adrian Amos (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants in London.

The Bills' Jordan Poyer (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Steelers' Terrell Edmunds (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Rams' Jordan Fuller (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Rams' Taylor Rapp (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Bills' Jordan Poyer (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Panthers' Xavier Woods (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Saints' Marcus Maye (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Patriots' Adrian Phillips (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Defensive Linemen

The 49ers' Arik Armstead (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Browns' Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Browns' Myles Garrett is off the injury report after missing Week 4 with a shoulder injury sustained in a car accident and will play in Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Giants' Leonard Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers in London.

The Bills' Ed Oliver (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Linebackers

The Titans' Zach Cunningham (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Titans' Bud Dupree (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Panthers' Frankie Luvu (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Raiders' Jayon Brown (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Ravens' Justin Houston (groin) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bengals.

The Jetes' Quincy Williams (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.