Target Breakdown: Week 11 WR/TE Usage & Week 12 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: Week 11 WR/TE Usage & Week 12 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
November 22, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

This was a rough week for injuries, with Wan'Dale Robinson's breakout game marred by an ACL tear and Kyle Pitts' disappointing season perhaps ended early on account of an MCL tear. The primetime games then saw three additional injuries to fantasy-relevant players, with Kadarius Toney, Mike Williams and Rondale Moore all forced out early and unable to return.

The good news? Keenan Allen made it through a game healthy, Treylon Burks eclipsed 100 yards for the first time and Christian Watson scored multiple TDs again. We'll touch on all that and more below in the game-by-game recaps, but first let's take a look at stat leaderboards, the injury report and our guide for Week 12 waivers at WR and TE.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 11, compared to each player's numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find role changes, injuries, outliers, etc.

Numbers have been adjusted for the following players to account for only the games they've played in (with their current teams): Kyle Pitts, Mark Andrews, Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox, Isaiah McKenzie, Chase Claypool, David Njoku, Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, Greg Dulcich, DJ Chark, Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Kadarius Toney, Van Jefferson, Joshua Palmer,

Wide Receivers

 R/DB W11R/DB SZNR/DB ΔTg Sh W11Tg Sh SZNTgt ΔAY Sh W11AY Sh SZNAY Δ
1Justin Watson97.1%28.9%68.2%12.9%5.0%7.9%26.5%10.5%16.0%
2Denzel Mims88.5%24.6%63.9%30.0%14.6%15.4%38.0%25.6%12.4%
3Trenton Irwin78.0%16.8%61.2%10.8%7.9%2.9%15.3%11.8%3.5%
4Rashid Shaheed65.6%13.4%52.2%7.4%4.9%2.5%1.3%9.3%-8.0%
5Greg Dortch95.7%48.6%47.1%23.8%10.6%13.2%8.3%7.7%0.6%
6Kendall Hinton85.3%39.7%45.6%10.7%6.8%3.9%12.4%8.6%3.8%
7Keelan Cole81.6%38.0%43.6%5.4%8.4%-3.0%17.1%18.1%-1.0%
8Terrace Marshall91.9%50.1%41.8%19.4%15.9%3.5%63.9%26.8%37.1%
9Christian Watson77.5%40.0%37.5%16.2%10.9%5.3%30.8%16.6%14.2%
10Brandon Johnson38.2%3.4%34.8%7.1%0.0%7.1%22.9%0.0%22.9%
11Gunner Olszewski43.2%9.6%33.6%7.9%6.3%1.6%10.8%6.1%4.7%
12Darius Slayton87.0%53.5%33.5%25.0%20.8%4.2%32.7%36.8%-4.1%
13A.J. Green80.9%48.6%32.3%21.4%8.7%12.7%41.0%13.5%27.5%
14Steven Sims40.9%10.1%30.8%5.3%6.7%-1.4%7.3%2.8%4.5%
15Keenan Allen68.6%41.0%27.6%28.6%12.3%16.3%40.3%20.0%20.3%
16Van Jefferson84.4%58.0%26.4%18.5%14.4%4.1%22.5%27.2%-4.7%
17Kalif Raymond88.5%62.3%26.2%28.0%13.4%14.6%31.2%18.2%13.0%
18Demarcus Robinson80.6%57.5%23.1%28.1%14.7%13.4%53.7%16.9%36.8%
19Devin Duvernay94.4%71.9%22.5%3.1%12.0%-8.9%-0.4%15.1%-15.5%
20Garrett Wilson100.0%77.8%22.2%15.0%22.3%-7.3%14.9%22.7%-7.8%
21Nelson Agholor63.6%43.3%20.3%11.1%10.7%0.4%26.3%16.5%9.8%
22Kenny Golladay43.5%24.2%19.3%5.0%8.0%-3.0%7.5%10.6%-3.1%
23Alec Pierce88.9%70.0%18.9%25.8%13.8%12.0%47.9%28.9%19.0%
24Skyy Moore40.0%23.2%16.8%19.4%6.1%13.3%21.8%8.1%13.7%
25Laviska Shenault27.0%10.5%16.5%12.9%11.4%1.5%-5.8%-1.4%-4.4%
26Amon-Ra St. Brown92.3%76.0%16.3%32.0%28.3%3.7%32.6%22.5%10.1%
27Brandon Powell28.1%13.0%15.1%7.4%6.3%1.1%0.8%2.9%-2.1%
28Tee Higgins90.2%75.9%14.3%35.1%21.5%13.6%47.8%30.1%17.7%
29David Bell64.3%51.1%13.2%12.8%7.4%5.4%5.8%6.9%-1.1%
30Zach Pascal39.3%26.4%12.9%4.3%5.9%-1.6%0.5%3.4%-2.9%
31Jalen Tolbert23.3%11.0%12.3%3.3%5.1%-1.8%5.4%11.0%-5.6%
32Chase Claypool56.0%44.0%12.0%15.8%17.2%-1.4%17.4%14.3%3.1%
33Robbie Anderson48.9%37.0%11.9%0.0%6.7%-6.7%0.0%21.7%-21.7%
34Nico Collins84.2%73.0%11.2%21.9%17.3%4.6%17.8%28.0%-10.2%
35DeAndre Carter88.6%77.8%10.8%10.7%10.1%0.6%6.8%15.0%-8.2%
36Jauan Jennings55.2%44.5%10.7%6.9%11.2%-4.3%31.5%10.3%21.2%
37Randall Cobb62.5%54.0%8.5%16.2%13.0%3.2%14.0%17.6%-3.6%
38Donovan Peoples-Jones97.6%89.2%8.4%15.4%19.4%-4.0%20.5%26.5%-6.0%
39Tyler Boyd97.6%89.5%8.1%18.9%15.1%3.8%22.5%22.2%0.3%
40Wan'Dale Robinson71.7%64.0%7.7%32.5%19.0%13.5%29.7%15.0%14.7%
41Damiere Byrd35.0%27.8%7.2%11.1%10.9%0.2%10.1%21.9%-11.8%
42Olamide Zaccheaus75.0%67.9%7.1%11.1%13.2%-2.1%30.4%14.2%16.2%
43Allen Lazard95.0%88.0%7.0%29.7%21.8%7.9%45.5%34.3%11.2%
44Nick Westbrook-Ikhine81.3%75.1%6.2%7.4%12.7%-5.3%8.1%23.3%-15.2%
45Mack Hollins100.0%94.0%6.0%24.3%16.7%7.6%18.5%25.8%-7.3%
46Joshua Palmer94.3%89.0%5.3%35.7%19.5%16.2%42.8%26.5%16.3%
47Davante Adams100.0%94.8%5.2%35.1%32.2%2.9%48.0%42.5%5.5%
48Jakobi Meyers97.0%92.0%5.0%22.2%24.6%-2.4%43.5%33.1%10.4%
49DeVonta Smith100.0%95.3%4.7%39.1%25.3%13.8%63.3%29.6%33.7%
50George Pickens93.2%89.1%4.1%15.8%15.4%0.4%32.4%26.6%5.8%
51Tom Kennedy38.5%34.8%3.7%4.0%8.4%-4.4%2.4%11.2%-8.8%
52Jahan Dotson81.5%78.0%3.5%8.7%11.3%-2.6%13.4%19.6%-6.2%
53Michael Pittman100.0%97.0%3.0%22.6%25.3%-2.7%25.8%29.0%-3.2%
54Kadarius Toney22.9%20.0%2.9%3.2%9.4%-6.2%5.5%-4.8%10.3%
55Stefon Diggs86.2%84.8%1.4%20.0%28.7%-8.7%31.9%37.4%-5.5%
56Amari Cooper90.5%89.2%1.3%30.8%25.5%5.3%50.3%36.9%13.4%
57DJ Moore97.3%96.2%1.1%16.1%26.6%-10.5%19.8%42.9%-23.1%
58E. St. Brown68.0%66.9%1.1%10.5%15.4%-4.9%6.2%22.2%-16.0%
59Chris Moore60.5%59.4%1.1%21.9%12.6%9.3%17.1%11.8%5.3%
60Courtland Sutton97.1%96.3%0.8%25.0%24.6%0.4%44.9%33.1%11.8%
61Khalil Shakir20.7%20.0%0.7%0.0%7.1%-7.1%0.0%8.1%-8.1%
62A.J. Brown89.3%88.7%0.6%30.4%29.2%1.2%29.4%42.1%-12.7%
63Diontae Johnson95.5%95.5%0.0%13.2%24.5%-11.3%3.7%29.4%-25.7%
64Gabe Davis93.1%94.0%-0.9%28.0%16.7%11.3%47.1%31.9%15.2%
65Shi Smith67.6%68.8%-1.2%16.1%10.1%6.0%12.5%12.1%0.4%
66Darnell Mooney92.0%93.3%-1.3%26.3%27.7%-1.4%32.6%35.4%-2.8%
67Brandon Aiyuk93.1%94.5%-1.4%13.8%22.2%-8.4%21.3%29.2%-7.9%
68Allen Robinson90.6%92.2%-1.6%18.5%14.9%3.6%21.9%20.8%1.1%
69Marquez Valdes-Scantling77.1%79.2%-2.1%12.9%12.6%0.3%16.4%21.7%-5.3%
70Isaiah Hodgins58.7%61.0%-2.3%7.5%17.6%-10.1%8.3%10.4%-2.1%
71K.J. Osborn78.4%80.9%-2.5%10.7%13.1%-2.4%10.6%15.9%-5.3%
72Ben Skowronek75.0%77.7%-2.7%14.8%12.6%2.2%18.9%14.2%4.7%
73Robert Woods81.3%84.2%-2.9%25.9%22.1%3.8%23.8%25.2%-1.4%
74Quez Watkins60.7%63.8%-3.1%8.7%7.3%1.4%13.0%11.5%1.5%
75Treylon Burks65.6%69.0%-3.4%29.6%18.5%11.1%37.4%22.8%14.6%
76Noah Brown73.3%77.1%-3.8%6.7%15.5%-8.8%23.9%22.2%1.7%
77Drake London80.0%84.5%-4.5%16.7%27.8%-11.1%19.0%25.6%-6.6%
78Jarvis Landry59.4%65.0%-5.6%14.8%16.0%-1.2%19.8%15.3%4.5%
79Elijah Moore61.5%68.1%-6.6%20.0%12.8%7.2%24.2%21.4%2.8%
80Brandin Cooks78.9%86.0%-7.1%18.8%21.6%-2.9%32.9%29.8%3.1%
81Phillip Dorsett26.3%34.7%-8.4%3.1%8.5%-5.4%10.6%17.1%-6.5%
82Isaiah McKenzie48.3%57.0%-8.7%4.0%11.2%-7.2%-0.9%7.2%-8.1%
83Kendrick Bourne36.4%45.2%-8.8%3.7%7.8%-4.1%3.2%11.0%-7.8%
84Parris Campbell77.8%87.1%-9.3%19.4%15.3%4.1%29.4%14.1%15.3%
85Curtis Samuel74.1%84.0%-9.9%8.7%19.7%-11.0%0.0%16.1%-16.1%
86Deebo Samuel75.9%86.0%-10.1%31.0%24.5%6.5%13.8%16.6%-2.8%
87Terry McLaurin81.5%92.5%-11.0%30.4%21.9%8.5%50.2%37.3%12.9%
88Tyquan Thornton30.3%41.4%-11.1%7.4%12.5%-5.1%5.6%20.5%-14.9%
89Michael Bandy14.3%28.7%-14.4%3.6%8.0%-4.4%3.9%11.2%-7.3%
90Adam Thielen78.4%93.9%-15.5%10.7%18.9%-8.2%13.9%27.0%-13.1%
91Justin Jefferson81.1%96.9%-15.8%17.9%28.1%-10.2%29.2%40.8%-11.6%
92Sammy Watkins35.0%51.0%-16.0%5.4%10.1%-4.7%9.3%14.9%-5.6%
93Michael Gallup66.7%83.0%-16.3%13.3%16.7%-3.4%22.3%22.7%-0.4%
94DeAndre Hopkins74.5%92.0%-17.5%28.6%32.9%-4.3%46.0%46.4%-0.4%
95Richie James26.1%44.6%-18.5%7.5%13.2%-5.7%7.6%15.6%-8.0%
96Marquez Callaway25.0%44.8%-19.8%3.7%11.4%-7.7%1.4%15.8%-14.4%
97Chris Olave62.5%84.0%-21.5%22.2%25.7%-3.5%45.8%41.7%4.1%
98Braxton Berrios11.5%33.2%-21.7%5.0%6.5%-1.5%-2.4%3.0%-5.4%
99CeeDee Lamb70.0%93.6%-23.6%16.7%30.7%-14.0%17.8%41.4%-23.6%
100Tre'Quan Smith12.5%37.5%-25.0%0.0%11.0%-11.0%0.0%15.2%-15.2%
101Dante Pettis24.0%53.9%-29.9%0.0%12.1%-12.1%0.0%14.4%-14.4%
102DeVante Parker33.3%69.0%-35.7%7.4%12.8%-5.4%14.5%27.3%-12.8%
103DJ Chark15.4%75.0%-59.6%4.0%14.4%-10.4%22.3%33.6%-11.3%
104Mike Williams11.4%82.0%-70.6%3.6%18.1%-14.5%5.3%32.8%-27.5%
105Rondale Moore2.1%81.0%-78.9%0.0%22.9%-22.9%0.0%18.0%-18.0%
106Ja'Marr Chase 99.0%  27.7%  36.5% 
107Christian Kirk 95.1%  24.6%  31.5% 
108Marquise Brown 94.0%  26.4%  42.5% 
109Cooper Kupp 93.0%  31.1%  35.1% 
110Zay Jones 91.0%  21.2%  22.8% 
111Mike Evans 89.0%  20.4%  34.8% 
112Tyler Lockett 88.6%  23.1%  34.7% 
113DK Metcalf 84.5%  25.1%  37.5% 
114Jaylen Waddle 82.8%  21.5%  27.5% 
115Tyreek Hill 82.3%  30.8%  41.2% 
116Marvin Jones 81.0%  16.0%  28.5% 
117Chris Godwin 80.0%  21.3%  19.1% 
118JuJu Smith-Schuster 79.0%  18.0%  20.1% 
119Jerry Jeudy 64.2%  18.4%  24.8% 
120Trent Sherfield 59.8%  9.0%  9.4% 
121Mecole Hardman 53.0%  10.8%  12.3% 

   

Tight Ends

 R/DB W11R/DB SZNR/DB ΔTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNTgt ΔAY Sh W11AY Sh SZNAY Δ
1Lawrence Cager67.4%1.4%66.0%7.5%1.8%5.7%9.9%4.8%5.1%
2Trey McBride68.1%22.7%45.4%9.5%6.1%3.4%0.9%4.3%-3.4%
3Jack Stoll71.4%27.0%44.4%4.3%5.0%-0.7%2.4%3.4%-1.0%
4Teagan Quitoriano47.4%6.2%41.2%3.1%3.8%-0.7%6.6%4.4%2.2%
5Stephen Sullivan40.5%8.7%31.8%0.0%4.8%-4.8% 3.2%-3.2%
6Stone Smartt34.3%2.8%31.5%3.6%3.4%0.2%1.8%1.7%0.1%
7Brock Wright50.0%24.3%25.7%8.0%6.0%2.0%3.2%3.1%0.1%
8Jordan Akins57.9%34.5%23.4%9.4%8.5%0.9%5.3%7.1%-1.8%
9C.J. Uzomah53.8%30.5%23.3%0.0%6.5%-6.5% 1.9%-1.9%
10Logan Thomas70.4%48.1%22.3%26.1%13.8%12.3%24.9%13.4%11.5%
11Adam Trautman37.5%20.3%17.2%11.1%7.3%3.8%4.2%4.7%-0.5%
12Dawson Knox86.2%70.0%16.2%28.0%12.4%15.6%18.5%10.4%8.1%
13Mark Andrews97.2%84.0%13.2%25.0%29.2%-4.2%42.3%35.7%6.6%
14Noah Gray42.9%30.5%12.4%9.7%6.0%3.7%4.5%4.9%-0.4%
15Chigoziem Okonkwo34.4%22.6%11.8%7.4%8.4%-1.0%14.5%11.0%3.5%
16Pat Freiermuth81.8%71.0%10.8%31.6%20.7%10.9%31.8%19.7%12.1%
17Tyler Higbee81.3%71.8%9.5%29.6%21.1%8.5%18.8%11.2%7.6%
18Harrison Bryant57.1%48.9%8.2%17.9%11.8%6.1%17.8%8.7%9.1%
19Hayden Hurst78.0%70.2%7.8%8.1%13.7%-5.6%7.1%9.4%-2.3%
20Ian Thomas37.8%30.0%7.8%12.9%8.4%4.5%3.7%2.9%0.8%
21Robert Tonyan62.5%54.9%7.6%10.8%13.9%-3.1%5.9%9.3%-3.4%
22Hunter Henry75.8%68.5%7.3%3.7%10.2%-6.5%3.2%11.6%-8.4%
23Johnny Mundt29.7%22.5%7.2%3.6%5.1%-1.5%2.6%0.8%1.8%
24Kylen Granson47.2%41.2%6.0%3.2%8.2%-5.0%8.1%7.0%1.1%
25Mo Alie-Cox47.2%41.4%5.8%3.2%7.1%-3.9%1.4%5.2%-3.8%
26Parker Hesse35.0%30.0%5.0%0.0%4.9%-4.9% 3.7%-3.7%
27Eric Saubert29.4%25.3%4.1%7.1%6.2%0.9%2.1%5.9%-3.8%
28Peyton Hendershot30.0%26.0%4.0%3.3%7.4%-4.1%-2.1%4.7%-6.8%
29Foster Moreau52.6%48.7%3.9%8.1%13.3%-5.2%10.1%10.3%-0.2%
30Jonnu Smith33.3%30.5%2.8%14.8%11.1%3.7%5.4%5.0%0.4%
31Greg Dulcich79.4%78.0%1.4%17.9%16.3%1.6%23.5%21.5%2.0%
32Juwan Johnson68.8%68.9%-0.1%14.8%13.5%1.3%24.1%13.0%11.1%
33Geoff Swaim28.1%28.3%-0.2%3.7%6.8%-3.1%-2.1%2.5%-4.6%
34Cole Kmet80.0%82.2%-2.2%21.1%17.3%3.8%23.9%17.2%6.7%
35Travis Kelce77.1%79.5%-2.4%32.3%24.9%7.4%15.3%24.2%-8.9%
36Isaiah Likely44.4%47.6%-3.2%9.4%13.4%-4.0%15.7%11.2%4.5%
37George Kittle82.8%86.0%-3.2%20.7%18.3%2.4%22.3%16.0%6.3%
38Dalton Schultz63.3%67.0%-3.7%16.7%17.7%-1.0%28.1%13.7%14.4%
39Tyler Conklin61.5%66.5%-5.0%15.0%16.7%-1.7%10.3%16.9%-6.6%
40Tre' McKitty25.7%31.0%-5.3%0.0%9.4%-9.4% 8.2%-8.2%
41T.J. Hockenson73.0%81.0%-8.0%32.1%24.1%8.0%26.8%15.3%11.5%
42Tommy Tremble32.4%43.7%-11.3%0.0%8.3%-8.3% 10.7%-10.7%
43Kyle Pitts65.0%78.0%-13.0%27.8%27.8%0.0%28.4%34.0%-5.6%
44Austin Hooper43.8%57.7%-13.9%14.8%12.4%2.4%17.8%13.7%4.1%
45Tanner Hudson23.9%40.1%-16.2%0.0%11.3%-11.3% 11.5%-11.5%
46David Njoku42.9%70.0%-27.1%7.7%17.3%-9.6%6.7%14.1%-7.4%
47Dallas Goedert 82.0%  20.5%  14.0% 
48Evan Engram 77.0%  15.0%  15.0% 
49Gerald Everett 61.0%  14.7%  15.5% 
50Mike Gesicki 59.2%  10.2%  9.9% 
51Noah Fant 54.5%  12.4%  10.1% 

    

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Wide Receivers (YTD)

 TgtRecYardsTDRtsTPRRYPRRAYaDOTRt DepthEZ TgtDrops
1Davante Adams112649251036430.8%2.54127911.411.7112
2Tyreek Hill106811148430734.5%3.74123811.712.643
3Justin Jefferson105721093440026.3%2.73109010.412.2113
4Stefon Diggs104761033833531.0%3.08118711.412.290
5Cooper Kupp9875812633029.7%2.467157.39.962
6CeeDee Lamb9358751530630.4%2.4596610.411.422
7Michael Pittman9267678140222.9%1.696286.88.623
8Diontae Johnson8651456037822.8%1.2187810.212.752
9Chris Olave8351760329927.8%2.54124014.914.430
10D.J. Moore8242502333024.8%1.5292411.312.263
11Christian Kirk8252679734823.6%1.957809.510.354
12Amari Cooper8150698731425.8%2.22105913.112.5103
13Courtland Sutton8046613136621.9%1.6797812.212.994
14A.J. Brown8049785628228.4%2.7888211.011.374
15Terry McLaurin8050792238121.0%2.08109413.713.541
16Amon-Ra St. Brown7856594323133.8%2.574565.88.634
17DK Metcalf7748581428826.7%2.0291811.914.4131
18Mike Evans7649671334522.0%1.9496512.711.775
19Jaylen Waddle7551878630924.3%2.8484711.313.444
20Ja'Marr Chase7447605629325.3%2.067079.612.283
21Chris Godwin7348475128925.3%1.644436.18.422
22Curtis Samuel7248493334620.8%1.424666.59.114
23Tyler Lockett7154640530223.5%2.1283311.712.271
24Tee Higgins7150712331122.8%2.2976210.711.221
25Garrett Wilson7144533228824.7%1.856178.711.583
26DeVonta Smith7052559330323.1%1.846299.012.234
27Deebo Samuel6941468225627.0%1.833264.77.733
28Josh Palmer6845496334020.0%1.465598.210.931
29Adam Thielen6745492238817.3%1.2769810.411.140
30Brandin Cooks6639461128523.2%1.626379.711.934
31Allen Lazard6638529529222.6%1.8182912.612.372
32Brandon Aiyuk6646587630821.4%1.916219.411.921
33Zay Jones6547417130821.1%1.355007.711.472
34Drake London6539409423427.8%1.7564710.012.960
35JuJu Smith-Schuster6446615230221.2%2.045098.09.324
36Marquise Brown6443485325525.1%1.9066210.411.622
37Chase Claypool6137343131819.2%1.085649.311.433
38Darnell Mooney6140493225124.3%1.9671211.715.161
39Donovan Peoples-Jones6140577131419.4%1.8476112.512.171
40Mike Williams6038510329120.6%1.7571011.813.641
41Parris Campbell6044440339115.3%1.133596.09.821
42Mack Hollins5936468236116.3%1.3079813.513.861
43DeAndre Hopkins5845487218830.9%2.595078.710.312
44Jakobi Meyers5844509324124.1%2.115389.310.710
45Tyler Boyd5639579436715.3%1.5856310.110.240
46Rondale Moore5641414126121.5%1.592955.38.324
47Jerry Jeudy5530449324422.5%1.8468212.412.743
48Gabe Davis5529612533416.5%1.8389716.313.963
49George Pickens5333453235315.0%1.2875314.214.432
50Allen Robinson5233339335614.6%0.954929.511.0101
51Marvin Jones5028346127418.2%1.2670914.211.652
52Robert Woods5030335122322.4%1.504358.711.123
53Alec Pierce5028424128817.4%1.4762112.412.122
54Romeo Doubs5031314324820.2%1.274929.812.423
55Marquez Valdes-Scantling4727459133214.2%1.3859912.712.633
56K.J. Osborn4727237233414.1%0.714008.512.023
57Nico Collins4728402121921.5%1.8455111.712.021
58Noah Brown4528384125217.9%1.5251211.412.141
59Ben Skowronek4327249030014.3%0.833267.610.711
60Josh Reynolds4226357222818.4%1.5758213.913.572
61DeAndre Carter4131379233912.1%1.124049.910.720
62Russell Gage4029231122118.1%1.052375.98.932
63Greg Dortch3934324223116.9%1.401373.57.101
64Demarcus Robinson3825280118021.1%1.5638310.112.751
65Kalif Raymond3826335021317.8%1.5738710.214.430
66Darius Slayton3824413216822.6%2.4647612.515.413
67Isaiah McKenzie3524219320617.0%1.061865.310.122
68A.J. Green3417116123114.7%0.5036610.810.441
69Chris Moore3422261221216.0%1.232738.013.032
70Robby Anderson3414202124314.0%0.8346413.614.701
71Corey Davis3419351220017.0%1.7655216.214.331
72Michael Gallup3419211118018.9%1.1737611.113.241
73Mecole Hardman3425297418518.4%1.612758.111.712
74Scott Miller3421170014623.3%1.1638811.411.610
75Devin Duvernay3426321322515.1%1.4338611.412.970
76Elijah Moore3418220025213.5%0.8748214.213.211
77Randall Cobb3224330014721.8%2.2432210.111.020
78Jarvis Landry3121238114221.8%1.6832410.511.820
79Olamide Zaccheaus3125374218816.5%1.9935311.412.400
80Terrace Marshall3117320117218.0%1.8637212.013.263
81Wan'Dale Robinson3123227112125.6%1.881775.710.301
82DeVante Parker3017340119815.2%1.7248016.014.930
83Trent Sherfield3022247122313.5%1.112819.410.310
84Jauan Jennings3018220014520.7%1.522377.910.513
85Marquez Callaway3016158117716.9%0.8934911.614.230
86Treylon Burks3020264012424.2%2.132929.713.412
87Richie James2923239114020.7%1.712358.19.402
88Hunter Renfrow2921192018415.8%1.041625.610.201
89Shi Smith2914168023612.3%0.712498.610.812
90Rashod Bateman2815285211125.2%2.5736513.112.513
91Christian Watson2818243511524.3%2.1136613.116.132
92Equanimeous St. Brown2713188118015.0%1.0433612.412.620
93Tre'Quan Smith2517264114816.9%1.7831512.611.710
94Nick Westbrook-Ikhine2514285219912.6%1.4340216.114.510
95Jahan Dotson2514179419412.9%0.9239415.713.341
96Nelson Agholor2417245113917.3%1.7628011.713.200
97Marquise Goodwin2216217315314.4%1.4223810.812.840
98Sammy Watkins2213206014215.5%1.4525211.413.421
99Phillip Dorsett229157112417.7%1.2731714.414.402
100Michael Thomas221617139922.2%1.7322610.312.730
101Julio Jones2111178210819.4%1.6530614.613.021
102Dante Pettis2112176214514.5%1.2124911.913.333
103Tyquan Thornton211086113315.8%0.6521510.213.211
104David Bell2116146018011.7%0.811647.810.001
105Kendrick Bourne2015175014513.8%1.211839.210.701
106Michael Bandy20974012516.0%0.5921810.913.000
107Skyy Moore201216909720.6%1.7421610.811.610
108D.J. Chark19798110617.9%0.9235818.815.431
109Justin Watson1910180212115.7%1.4930416.013.721
110Quez Watkins191422422039.4%1.1023412.313.010
111Braxton Berrios181269012314.6%0.56623.59.001
112Ashton Dulin181216807723.4%2.1822612.612.910
113Laviska Shenault181514813650.0%4.11-15-0.82.401
114Ray-Ray McCloud171016219917.2%1.6425615.013.011
115KhaDarel Hodge171219714240.5%4.6919511.514.412
116David Sills1711106011115.3%0.951337.813.000
117Breshad Perriman168101110315.5%0.9821913.713.531
118Damiere Byrd16922927720.8%2.9733921.215.600
119Marcus Johnson16663012013.3%0.5317310.814.320
120Jamal Agnew15108223839.5%2.161006.710.701
121Tom Kennedy158141011912.6%1.181369.111.910
122Denzel Mims15612709116.5%1.4019012.713.402
123Kendall Hinton151322701519.9%1.5017311.612.400
124Khalil Shakir15711817919.0%1.4916210.811.112
125Keenan Allen141117105028.0%3.4215611.111.210

Tight Ends (YTD)

 TgtRecYardsTDRoutesTPRRYPRRAYaDOTRt DepthEZ TgtDrops
1Travis Kelce94698551133328.2%2.576907.38.176
2Tyler Higbee7348430027726.4%1.552573.57.037
3Mark Andrews7248551524129.9%2.2974710.410.973
4T.J. Hockenson7147544331222.8%1.745127.29.254
5Zach Ertz6947406434619.9%1.175377.87.953
6Pat Freiermuth6744482125826.0%1.875368.09.930
7Kyle Pitts5928356219230.7%1.8577713.212.042
8Gerald Everett5534364224322.6%1.503977.28.622
9Tyler Conklin5335331324621.5%1.354137.88.442
10Dallas Goedert5243544323721.9%2.302554.97.811
11Evan Engram5136352128218.1%1.253927.79.852
12Robert Tonyan5141342122322.9%1.532625.18.501
13Hayden Hurst5140331228817.7%1.152625.17.410
14George Kittle4733424423220.3%1.833236.98.850
15Juwan Johnson4731349527217.3%1.284239.09.440
16David Njoku4536435120222.3%2.153187.18.441
17Dalton Schultz4229279117424.1%1.602616.28.030
18Dawson Knox4031310225315.8%1.232987.59.441
19Noah Fant3830306118620.4%1.652316.19.820
20Cole Kmet3726309522116.7%1.402978.08.531
21Mike Gesicki3524269422115.8%1.223239.28.861
22Cade Otton3526281123614.8%1.192306.67.811
23Foster Moreau3421251118718.2%1.342216.58.420
24Logan Thomas3320183119816.7%0.922718.28.920
25Irv Smith3322168215221.7%1.111624.97.521
26Isaiah Likely3318206214922.1%1.382617.98.542
27Kylen Granson3225249018517.3%1.351685.28.201
28Harrison Bryant3121170117218.0%0.992197.18.731
29Hunter Henry2920260122013.2%1.182458.58.610
30Austin Hooper2921227215319.0%1.482639.19.330
31Will Dissly2826258314319.6%1.801154.18.111
32Jonnu Smith272019409827.6%1.98843.16.100
33Greg Dulcich2617223115217.1%1.4731312.010.711
34Cameron Brate2414122013717.5%0.891666.97.621
35Darren Waller2416175113517.8%1.3026711.110.933
36Ian Thomas2215144010321.4%1.40522.45.001
37Jordan Akins2116239112317.1%1.941245.99.510
38Noah Gray2116158112816.4%1.231366.56.321
39Mo Alie-Cox1914163218610.2%0.88975.17.411
40O.J. Howard19911929919.2%1.2020410.78.610
41Tommy Tremble191099215012.7%0.661809.58.602
42John Bates18118408022.5%1.05784.37.202
43Daniel Bellinger181615229119.8%1.67553.06.111
44Adam Trautman151312818018.8%1.60885.96.600
45Chigoziem Okonkwo15817216025.0%2.8716611.010.121
46Brock Wright10911018312.0%1.33292.96.610

   

Week 11 Injury Report

Inactives

WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip)

WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) & Mecole Hardman (IR - abdomen)

WRs Jerry Jeudy (ankle) & KJ Hamler (hamstring)

WR Josh Reynolds (back)

WR Corey Davis (knee)

WR N'Keal Harry (illness)

WR Marquise Brown (IR - foot)

WR Cooper Kupp (IR - ankle)

WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique) + TE Darren Waller (IR - hamstring)

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

TE Dallas Goedert (IR - shoulder)

                

In-Game Injuries

TE Kyle Pitts suffered an MCL tear in the third quarter. He's on IR already.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered an ACL tear early in the fourth quarter.

WR Mike Williams aggravated his ankle injury and missed the second half.

WR Kadarius Toney injured his hamstring and missed the second half.

WR Rondale Moore suffered a groin injury in the first quarter. He didn't return.

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 12

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 12 Starters/Streamers

  1. Treylon Burks - 21%
  2. Darius Slayton - 51%
  3. Parris Campbell - 40%
  4. Donovan Peoples-Jones - 45%
  5. Nico Collins - 26% 
  6.  Zay Jones - 19%
  7. Terrace Marshall - 11%
  8. Julio Jones - 18% 
  9. DJ Chark - 11% 
  10. Randall Cobb - 4%
  11. Justin Watson - 7%
  12. Mack Hollins - 7%
  13. Demarcus Robinson - 5%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

  1. Jameson Williams - 23%
  2. Skyy Moore - 6%
  3. Alec Pierce - 17%
  4. Jahan Dotson - 18%
  5. Mecole Hardman - 35%
  6. Corey Davis - 10%
  7. Russell Gage - 15%
  8. Odell Beckham - 43%

   

Tight Ends3

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 12 Starters/Streamers

  1. Evan Engram - 36%
  2. Taysom Hill - 47%
  3. Juwan Johnson - 31% 
  4. Foster Moreau - 40%
  5. Hunter Henry - 31%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Noah Fant - 10%
  2.  Trey McBride - 16%
  3. Logan Thomas - 6%
  4. Chigoziem Okonkwo - 0% 
  5. Cade Otton - 9%

      

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR Sammy Watkins

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

WR Isaiah McKenzie

WR Chase Claypool

WR Kadarius Toney

TE Robert Tonyan

TE Isaiah Likely

         

Bench'Em

WR Allen Robinson

WR Diontae Johnson

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

TE Tyler Higbee

        

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Titans (27) at Packers (17) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1N. Westbrook-Ikhine78.1%2681.3%75.1%27.4%12.7%198.1%280
2Robert Woods75.0%2681.3%84.2%725.9%22.1%5523.8%691
3Geoff Swaim71.9%928.1%28.3%13.7%6.8%-5-2.1%30
4Treylon Burks48.4%2165.6%69.0%829.6%18.5%8637.4%1110
5Austin Hooper46.9%1443.8%57.7%414.8%12.4%4117.8%362
6Chigoziem Okonkwo45.3%1134.4%22.6%27.4%8.4%3314.5%310
  • Burks played only 48% of snaps overall, but he was on the field for 66% of the pass plays and was targeted on eight of his 21 routes, finishing with 7-111-0 after a 51-yard catch to ice the game in the final two minutes.
    • Westbrook-Ikhine got more snaps/routes but was targeted only twice (catching both for 28 yards) after his two-TD game the week before.
  • Woods (6-69-0) had his best stat line since Weeks 3/4 and Hooper (4-36-2) had his best of the year. The Titans came out throwing more than usual, then shifted to run-heavy once they'd established a lead.
    • Don't be fooled by Hooper's two TDs, even after he had season highs for targets (seven) and yards (41) the week before. Hooper's been losing some routes to Okonkwo, who now has three straight games with exactly one catch for 31 or more yards (48, 41, 31 to be exact).
      • The rookie fourth-round pick still hasn't seen more than three targets in a game, but he's played at least 32% of snaps in five straight after logging less than 30% in each of his first five games.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Allen Lazard91.5%3895.0%88.0%1129.7%21.8%16445.5%571
2Christian Watson79.7%3177.5%40.0%616.2%10.9%11130.8%482
3Robert Tonyan59.3%2562.5%54.9%410.8%13.9%215.9%190
4Randall Cobb55.9%2562.5%54.0%616.2%13.0%5114.0%730
5Sammy Watkins37.3%1435.0%51.0%25.4%10.1%349.3%00
6Josiah Deguara27.1%615.0%16.0%00.0%5.5%  00
  • Watson scored two more TDs after scoring the first three of his career the week before.
    • The rookie again was the No. 2 receiver in terms of snaps/routes, behind only Lazard. This was Watson's second straight game playing more than three-fourths of snaps. Prior to that, he'd played half of snaps only once, back in Week 1.
  • The 11 targets were a season high for Lazard, who finished with only 5-57-0.
  • Cobb put up 6-73-0 on six targets in his first game since Week 11.
    • Watkins was merely the No. 4 receiver.

         

Panthers (3) at Ravens (13) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1DJ Moore98.1%3697.3%96.2%516.1%26.6%3219.8%240
2Terrace Marshall92.6%3491.9%50.1%619.4%15.9%10563.9%761
3Shi Smith59.3%2567.6%68.8%516.1%10.1%2112.5%260
4Ian Thomas55.6%1437.8%30.0%412.9%8.4%63.7%240
5Tommy Tremble33.3%1232.4%43.7%00.0%8.3%  00
6Laviska Shenault29.6%1027.0%10.5%412.9%11.4%-9-5.8%70
  • Marshall had 3-76-0 on six targets and made the only two big plays for Carolina all day, albeit with one coming after the game was essentially decided.
    • The 2021 second-round pick is averaging 2.6 catches for 58.0 yards and 0.2 TDs on 5.2 targets in five games as a starter, playing at least 86% of snaps in each of those games and recording 31 or more yards in every contest.
    • Marshall has done a lot of his damage on jump balls, but that's been enough to put up nearly as many yards as Moore (59.6 over his last five) over the same stretch.
  • Shenault is still the No. 4 receiver in terms of snaps, with a few scripted touches per game while Smith takes most of the No. 3 receiver work.
    • Smith's 26 receiving yards Sunday were his second most this season. But he lost a fumble and struggled on punt returns.

    

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Mark Andrews92.4%3597.2%84.0%825.0%29.2%6542.3%630
2Devin Duvernay83.3%3494.4%71.9%13.1%12.0%-1-0.4%30
3Demarcus Robinson78.8%2980.6%57.5%928.1%14.7%8353.7%1280
4Josh Oliver33.3%616.7%23.0%13.1%5.9%10.9%20
5Isaiah Likely31.8%1644.4%47.6%39.4%13.4%2415.7%11
6James Proche25.8%1233.3%24.0%26.3%8.8%116.8%00
  • Andrews had an early drop but finished with 6-63-0 on eight targets while handling a full workload (92% snaps) in his first game back from a shoulder injury.
    • Likely dropped to 44% route share after leading the team in routes with Andrews out for the previous game.
  • Robinson exploded for 9-128-0 on nine targets, after averaging 16.9 yards per game and 5.2 YPT over the first nine weeks of the season (152 total yards, one TD).
  • Duvernay was targeted only once but played a season-high 84% of snaps and ran a route on all but two of Lamar Jackson's dropbacks.

         

Commanders (23) at Texans (10) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Terry McLaurin71.6%2281.5%92.5%730.4%21.9%10650.2%550
2Logan Thomas67.2%1970.4%48.1%626.1%13.8%5324.9%651
3Jahan Dotson67.2%2281.5%78.0%28.7%11.3%2813.4%130
4Curtis Samuel59.7%2074.1%84.0%28.7%19.7%00.0%100
5John Bates52.2%414.8%19.4%14.3%6.4%83.7%00
6Cole Turner38.8%622.2%14.3%14.3%7.0%20.9%00
  • Some of the key guys lost playing time in the fourth quarter with Washington holding a safe lead. Prior to the final quarter, McLaurin played 79% of snaps, Dotson got 74% and Samuel took 66%.
    • Dotson was targeted only twice but returned to his pre-injury role after being limited his first game back in Week 10.
    • Samuel, on the other hand, saw his snap share hit a season low for the second straight week. He needed a 2-18-1 rushing line to  save his fantasy day, finishing with season lows for targets and catches (one).
      • Samuel has four or fewer targets in four straight games. He's been getting more carries since Taylor Heinicke took over -- as discussed in Target Breakdown last week -- but the passing volume isn't there anymore.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Nico Collins87.0%3284.2%73.0%721.9%17.3%4517.8%480
2Brandin Cooks79.6%3078.9%86.0%618.8%21.6%8332.9%700
3Teagan Quitoriano64.8%1847.4%6.2%13.1%3.8%166.6%00
4Chris Moore59.3%2360.5%59.4%721.9%12.6%4317.1%201
5Jordan Akins48.1%2257.9%34.5%39.4%8.5%135.3%80
6O.J. Howard25.9%821.1%27.7%39.4%6.7%228.6%90
  • Cooks played 80% of snaps after 64% the week before, and finished with 3-70-0 on six targets.
    • Collins ran a couple more routes than Cooks and put up 5-48-0 on seven targets.
  • Quitoriano got more of the playing time at tight end but was targeted only once. 
  • Moore, the No. 3 receiver, caught five of seven targets for 20 yards, with the targets being a season high for a second straight game(3-70-0 on six looks in Week 10)

         

Lions (31) at Giants (18) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Amon-Ra St. Brown88.9%2492.3%76.0%832.0%28.3%4432.6%760
2Kalif Raymond84.1%2388.5%62.3%728.0%13.4%4231.2%330
3Brock Wright74.6%1350.0%24.3%28.0%6.0%43.2%200
4Tom Kennedy28.6%1038.5%34.8%14.0%8.4%32.4%130
5DJ Chark15.9%415.4%75%14.0%14.4%3022.3%00
  • Chark barely played (four routes) in his first game back from IR due to an ankle injury.
    • St. Brown and Raymond remained every-down players and combined for 60% of the team's targets. Raymond had only 33 yards, though, and could soon lose more work to Chark (and eventually Jameson Williams).
  • Wright was targeted only twice and ran only 13 routes on 26 dropbacks, but he did play three-fourths of the snaps, about the same as in the previous two games post-Hockenson.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Darius Slayton87.5%4087.0%53.5%1025.0%20.8%10932.7%860
2Wan'Dale Robinson73.6%3371.7%64.0%1332.5%19.0%9929.7%1000
3Lawrence Cager72.2%3167.4%1.40%37.5%1.80%339.9%200
4Isaiah Hodgins59.7%2758.7%61.00%37.5%17.60%288.3%290
5Kenny Golladay43.1%2043.5%24.2%25.0%8.0%257.5%290
6Richie James20.8%1226.1%44.6%37.5%13.2%257.6%480
7Tanner Hudson16.7%1123.9%40.1%00.0%11.3%  00
  • Slayton finished with 5-86-0 on 10 targets, and he may be unchallenged as the No. 1 receiver after Robinson's 100-yard breakout was spoiled by an ACL tear.
    • Slayton has topped 50 yards in four straight games, averaging 4.0 catches for 76.3 yards and 0.5 TDs on 6.5 targets. He obviously won't keep providing 11.7 YPT, but six or seven targets per game (and 50-60 yards) is a reasonable expectation.
  • Cager was the top TE with Daniel Bellinger (eye) out again, while Hudson only played in extremely obvious passing situations. Cager still hasn't seen more than three targets in a game.
  • James got most of the slot work in the fourth quarter after Robinson's departure and finished with 48 yards. It could be him, Slayton and Hodgins as the top three receivers on Thanksgiving.... or maybe Golladay slips in there again.

    

Rams (20) at Saints (27) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Tyler Higbee91.9%2681.3%71.8%829.6%21.1%5218.8%450
2Allen Robinson83.9%2990.6%92.2%518.5%14.9%6121.9%471
3Ben Skowronek83.9%2475.0%77.7%414.8%12.6%5218.9%40
4Van Jefferson75.8%2784.4%58.0%518.5%14.4%6222.5%410
5Brandon Powell29.0%928.1%13.0%27.4%6.3%20.8%160
  • Jefferson played 76% of snaps after 35% and 28% in the previous two games, with he, Robinson and Skowronek serving as the top three at WR minus Cooper Kupp.
  • The Rams have the lowest implied total (14.75) for Week 12, facing the Chiefs with Matthew Stafford (concussion) and possibly John Wolford (neck) unavailable.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Adam Trautman69.6%1237.5%20.3%311.1%7.3%94.2%120
2Juwan Johnson64.3%2268.8%68.9%414.8%13.5%5324.1%471
3Jarvis Landry55.4%1959.4%65.0%414.8%16.0%4319.8%331
4Chris Olave50.0%2062.5%84.0%622.2%25.7%10045.8%1020
5Rashid Shaheed48.2%2165.6%13.4%27.4%4.9%31.3%80
6Taysom Hill42.9%515.6%12.4%13.7%3.7%52.4%80
7Marquez Callaway37.5%825.0%44.8%13.7%11.4%31.4%60
  • Trautman and Hill (9-52-0 rushing) were more involved than usual, but it didn't negatively impact Johnson, who put up 3-47-1 on four targets for his fifth TD in the past five weeks while running a team-high 22 routes.
    • The 47 yards were a season high for Johnson. But even during the five-game TD binge he's averaged only 3.4 catches for 35.8 yards on 4.4 targets (with five of 17 catches going for TDs).
  • Olave put up 5-102-1 and Landry had 3-33-1, but the Saints rotated their receivers more than in previous weeks.
    • Olave played only 48% of snaps in the first half; Landry got 56% and Shaheed had 59%.
      • My take: keep an eye on Olave's route share, and be wary of him in DFS for upcoming road games against the 49ers and Bucs. I wouldn't bench him, though, not after what he just did despite losing some routes/snaps.

         

Eagles (17) at Colts (16) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1DeVonta Smith95.1%28100.0%95.3%939.1%25.3%12163.3%780
2A.J. Brown88.5%2589.3%88.7%730.4%29.2%5629.4%602
3Jack Stoll82.0%2071.4%27.0%14.3%5.0%52.4%70
4Quez Watkins52.5%1760.7%63.8%28.7%7.3%2513.0%310
5Zach Pascal42.6%1139.3%26.4%14.3%5.9%10.5%90
6Grant Calcaterra27.9%517.9%6.6%00.0%2.9%  00
  • Brown and Smith combined for 69.5% of the targets in Philly's first game without TE Dallas Goedert.
    • TE Jack Stoll took on 82% snap share and 71% route share but was targeted just once (for a seven-yard gain).
  • Watkins scored his second TD of the season and has 10 catches for 136 yards on 10 targets the past three weeks, but he's still sharing the No. 3 receiver role with Zach Pascal. With Goedert out, there's some slight potential for Watkins to have fantasy value.... if he gets most of the routes/snaps that have been going to Pascal.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Michael Pittman98.4%36100.0%97.0%722.6%25.3%4925.8%750
2Parris Campbell79.0%2877.8%87.1%619.4%15.3%5629.4%670
3Alec Pierce71.0%3288.9%70.0%825.8%13.8%9147.9%280
4Mo Alie-Cox62.9%1747.2%41.4%13.2%7.1%31.4%140
5Kylen Granson38.7%1747.2%41.2%13.2%8.2%158.1%160
  • Jelani Woods (shoulder) missed another game, but Alie-Cox and Granson combined for only two targets, while each of the top three receivers saw six or more.
  • Pierce finished with only 3-28-0 but the eight targets were his second most of the year and he ran a route on all but four of Matt Ryan's dropbacks.
    • Pittman (6-75-0) and Campbell (5-67-0) had better games. They've combined for 101 targets the past six weeks (55 for Pittman, 46 for Campbell), while Pierce has seen only 28 (including the eight this past Sunday)

         

Jets (3) at Patriots (10) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Garrett Wilson100.0%26100.0%77.8%315.0%22.3%2714.9%120
2Denzel Mims89.8%2388.5%24.6%630.0%14.6%6938.0%350
3Tyler Conklin73.5%1661.5%66.5%315.0%16.7%1910.3%150
4C.J. Uzomah67.3%1453.8%30.5%00.0%6.5%  00
5Elijah Moore53.1%1661.5%68.1%420.0%12.8%4424.2%170
6Braxton Berrios12.2%311.5%33.2%15.0%6.5%-4-2.4%00
  • Wilson played every snap on offense but was targeted only three times for 12 yards in one of the truly abysmal offensive performances of the 2022 season.
  • Conklin ceded a few more routes to Uzomah than he had in the last few games before the bye.
  • Mims was the No. 2 receiver, playing 25% of snaps and leading the team with six targets and 35 receiving yards. He'll likely lose the role if/when Corey Davis (knee) gets healthy.
    • Moore was merely the No. 3, though targeted four times on 16 routes... that's more than he did in the previous few games, at least.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Jakobi Meyers94.9%3297.0%92.0%622.2%24.6%5343.5%520
2Hunter Henry83.1%2575.8%68.5%13.7%10.2%43.2%200
3Nelson Agholor61.0%2163.6%43.3%311.1%10.7%3226.3%180
4Jonnu Smith55.9%1133.3%30.5%414.8%11.1%75.4%400
5DeVante Parker37.3%1133.3%69.0%27.4%12.8%1714.5%190
6Kendrick Bourne37.3%1236.4%45.2%13.7%7.8%43.2%80
7Tyquan Thornton27.1%1030.3%41.4%27.4%12.5%75.6%50
  • With Parker returning from a knee injury, the Pats rotated four WRs behind clear No. 1 Jakobi Meyers, who led the group in targets (six) and receiving yards (52) while running 11 more routes than any other WR on the team.
    • Meyers got more slot snaps than the other four combined, though Thornton also lined up inside about half the time.
  • Henry was targeted only once but finished second on the team with 25 routes.

         

Bears (24) at Falcons (27) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Cole Kmet90.9%2080.0%82.2%421.1%17.3%4223.9%350
2Darnell Mooney81.8%2392.0%93.3%526.3%27.7%5732.6%291
3E. St. Brown72.7%1768.0%66.9%210.5%15.4%116.2%240
4Chase Claypool42.4%1456.0%44.00%315.8%17.20%3017.4%111
5Dante Pettis25.8%624.0%53.9%00.0%12.1%  00
6Byron Pringle19.7%520.0%8.6%00.0%9.8%  00
  • Kmet finished with 3-35-0 to end his three-game TD binge, while Mooney put up 4-29-1 on five targets.
  • St. Brown got more playing time than Claypool, again.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Olamide Zaccheaus75.5%1575.0%67.9%211.1%13.2%3330.4%90
2Drake London75.5%1680.0%84.5%316.7%27.8%2119.0%21
3Parker Hesse69.8%735.0%30.0%00.0%4.9%  00
4MyCole Pruitt56.6%525.0%6.1%15.6%4.9%43.5%170
5Kyle Pitts43.4%1365.0%78.0%527.8%27.8%3128.4%430
6Damiere Byrd32.1%735.0%27.8%211.1%10.9%1110.1%290
  • Hesse and Pruitt both played 85% of snaps in the second half, after Pitts suffered an MCL tear on his first snap of the half.
    • The two TEs combined for only one target. All the team's WRs and TEs combined for only four targets after halftime.
    • Pitts going on IR perhaps opens the door for London, whose only reception Sunday was a two-yard TD early in the game. London did lead the team with 16 routes, and still has 27.8% target share for the season (a lot of good it's done). Maybe at 35% he'd be startable...

    

Browns (23) at Bills (31) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1D. Peoples-Jones98.5%4197.6%89.2%615.4%19.4%6820.5%611
2Amari Cooper85.3%3890.5%89.2%1230.8%25.5%16850.3%1132
3Harrison Bryant75.0%2457.1%48.9%717.9%11.8%5917.8%412
4David Bell64.7%2764.3%51.1%512.8%7.4%195.8%220
5David Njoku36.8%1842.9%70.0%37.7%17.3%226.7%170
  • Njoku had a part-time role in his first game back from an MCL sprain, while Bryant saw a season-high seven targets after getting only three in the two games Njoku missed. Go figure....
  • DPJ scored his first TD of the season and recorded his seventh consecutive game with four or more catches for 50 or more yards.
    • He had only 12 yards before the fourth quarter, and scored his TD in the closing seconds.
  • Cooper scored one TD in the first quarter and one in the fourth, ultimately recording his fourth game this season with triple-digit yardage and at least one TD.
    • Only seven WRs have scored more fantasy points than Cooper this year (half PPR). Eleven have scored more points per game.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Gabe Davis87.1%2793.1%94.0%728.0%16.7%9547.1%680
2Dawson Knox79.0%2586.2%70.0%728.0%12.4%3818.5%700
3Stefon Diggs64.5%2586.2%84.8%520.0%28.7%6531.9%482
4Quintin Morris43.5%724.1%22.8%00.0%5.5%  00
5Isaiah McKenzie37.1%1448.3%57.0%14.0%11.2%-2-0.9%00
6Khalil Shakir25.8%620.7%20.0%00.0%7.1%  00
  • Shakir and Morris got more playing time than usual at the expense of McKenzie, whose 40% snap share was a season low, following back-to-back weeks with season highs (66%, then 69%).
    • Buffalo used 11 personnel on only 31 of 64 snaps (48%), compared to a season rate of 72%.
  • Diggs had 4-48-1, Davis had 5-68-0 and Knox put up 7-70-0 on a season-high seven targets.
    • Josh Allen's 27 pass attempts were his second fewest of the year, while Devin Singletary had a season-high 18 carries. That's at least partially due to the matchup with Cleveland's lousy run defense, but Allen's elbow might also be a factor, especially with two games in five days ahead of Thanksgiving.
    • That's two weeks in a row with a season high for yardage for Knox; 4-57-0 and then 7-70-0, after averaging only 2.9 catches for 26.1 yards over his first seven games.
  • Davis has three games with seven or more targets this year. All three have come in the past four weeks, a stretch where he's averaging 3.8 catches for 57.3 yards and 0.25 TDs on 7.3 targets. Imagine what can happen if he continues with this kind of volume and Buffalo's passing game gets back on track.

         

Raiders (22) at Broncos (16) - OT 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Mack Hollins100.0%38100.0%94.0%924.3%16.7%6718.5%520
2Foster Moreau100.0%2052.6%48.7%38.1%13.3%3710.1%331
3Davante Adams98.4%38100.0%94.8%1335.1%32.2%17448.0%1412
4Keelan Cole66.1%3181.6%38.0%25.4%8.4%6217.1%210
  • The Raiders used Adams, Hollins and Moreau in every-down roles, then rotated Cole (the No. 3 receiver) with FB Jakob Johnson. Not a deep rotation.
  • Adams put up 141 yards and two TDs, the second being a walk-off winner in OT. That's three games in a row with 126 or more yards and at least one TD. 
    • He's on pace for 109-1,572-17 on 190 targets.
  • Hollins finished with 6-52-0 on nine targets and is now averaging 6.8 targets over the past four games (but only 37.8 yards).

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Courtland Sutton91.9%3397.1%96.3%725.0%24.6%7944.9%800
2Kendall Hinton87.1%2985.3%39.7%310.7%6.8%2212.4%570
3Greg Dulcich83.9%2779.4%78.0%517.9%16.3%4123.5%300
4Eric Saubert41.9%1029.4%25.3%27.1%6.2%42.1%160
5Eric Tomlinson40.3%514.7%12.6%00.0%3.2%  00
6Brandon Johnson33.9%1338.2%3.4%27.1%0.0%4022.9%21
  • Sutton came alive in the second half after a slow start and ultimately led the team in routes, targets and yards with Jerry Jeudy (ankle) inactive.
  • Hinton was the No. 2 receiver and came through with 57 yards on three targets and 87% of snaps despite being listed as questionable heading into the game.
  • Dulcich finished third on the team in routes, finishing right around his season mark of 78% share, and caught four of five targets for 30 yards, after 1-11-0 the week before. He's now averaging 3.4 catches for 44.6 yards and 0.2 TDs on 5.2 targets through five games, having played well over half the snaps in each appearance.

         

Cowboys (40) at Vikings (3) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Noah Brown75.7%2273.3%77.1%26.7%15.5%3623.9%420
2CeeDee Lamb65.7%2170.0%93.6%516.7%30.7%2717.8%450
3Dalton Schultz64.3%1963.3%67.0%516.7%17.7%4228.1%222
4Michael Gallup61.4%2066.7%83.0%413.3%16.7%3322.3%410
5Jake Ferguson50.0%620.0%21.7%26.7%8.1%42.5%150
6Peyton Hendershot34.3%930.0%26.0%13.3%7.4%-3-2.1%-20
7Jalen Tolbert18.6%723.3%11.0%13.3%5.1%85.4%80
  • Schultz was targeted five times, including twice in the end zone, but he again lost some snaps to Hendershot/Ferguson, both of whom poached five of the 35 snaps in 11 personnel (Schultz played 27 of 37).
  • Tony Pollard led the team with six targets and scored both receiving TDs, ending Lamb's recent dominance of the receiving production (he's still at a sturdy 30.7% target share for the year, don't worry).
  • Gallup has four games with 35 or more yards but none with 50. He's played seven games now and hasn't topped seven targets, averaging 4.8 looks per game and only 6.2 YPT.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Justin Jefferson77.8%3081.1%96.9%517.9%28.1%6829.2%330
2Adam Thielen75.9%2978.4%93.9%310.7%18.9%3213.9%250
3T.J. Hockenson75.9%2773.0%81.0%932.1%24.10%6226.8%341
4K.J. Osborn74.1%2978.4%80.9%310.7%13.1%2510.6%170
5Johnny Mundt48.1%1129.7%22.5%13.6%5.1%62.6%80
6Jalen Reagor22.2%718.9%5.6%13.6%3.3%146.0%140
  • Ouch. The only real takeaway here is that Hockenson handled a large workload again. He's at 81% route share and 24.1% target share since joining the Vikings.

         

Bengals (37) at Steelers (30) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Tyler Boyd81.5%4097.6%89.5%718.9%15.1%7122.5%420
2Tee Higgins78.5%3790.2%75.9%1335.1%21.5%15147.8%1480
3Trenton Irwin70.8%3278.0%16.8%410.8%7.9%4815.3%421
4Hayden Hurst64.6%3278.0%70.2%38.1%13.7%227.1%280
5Mitchell Wilcox36.9%614.6%16.1%00.0%3.4%  00
6Trent Taylor13.8%717.1%9.0%12.7%4.0%41.2%10
  • Irwin was the clear No. 3 receiver with career highs for snap share (71%), route share (78%) and a 3-42-1 receiving line.
    • Hurst was only targeted three times but also ran a route on 78% of dropbacks, slightly better than his rate for the season.
  • Higgins went off for 9-148-0, while Boyd was held to 2-42-0.
    • Higgins is averaging 85.6 yards in games he hasn't left early due to an injury. His catch rate (70.4) and YPT (10.0) are the best marks of his three-year career, in which he's been quite efficient each year.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Diontae Johnson95.6%4295.5%95.5%513.2%24.5%133.7%210
2George Pickens85.3%4193.2%89.1%615.8%15.4%11632.4%830
3Pat Freiermuth69.1%3681.8%71.0%1231.6%20.7%11431.8%790
4Steven Sims45.6%1840.9%10.1%25.3%6.7%267.3%00
5Zach Gentry42.6%1022.7%23.7%37.9%5.9%287.8%81
6Gunner Olszewski42.6%1943.2%9.6%37.9%6.3%3910.8%391
  • Freiermuth finished with 8-79-0 on a team-high 12 targets, albeit with half his catches coming in the fourth quarter with the Bengals leading comfortably.
  • Pickens continued his strong work downfield, especially on contested catches. He scored a 24-yard TD and three gains of more than 20 yards, while Johnson managed only 21 yards on five targets. 

    

Chiefs (30) at Chargers (27) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Justin Watson87.1%3497.1%28.9%412.9%5.0%8526.5%670
2Travis Kelce79.0%2777.1%79.5%1032.3%24.9%4915.3%1150
3M. Valdes-Scantling69.4%2777.1%79.2%412.9%12.6%5216.4%180
4Noah Gray61.3%1542.9%30.5%39.7%6.0%144.5%150
5Skyy Moore38.7%1440.0%23.2%619.4%6.1%6921.8%630
6Joe Fortson29.0%822.9%16.2%26.5% 3611.4%510
7Kadarius Toney22.6%822.9%20.00%13.2%9.40%175.5%00
  • Toney played 44% of snaps in the first half but missed the whole second half with a hamstring injury.
    • Moore bumped up from 28% snap share in the first half to 55% in the second half, en route to 5-63-0 on six targets.
      • Only Kelce (6-115-3) saw more targets.
  • Watson put up 3-67-0 on four targets and ran a team-high 34 routes, seven more than any other player.
    • He and MVS were the top two receivers, with Toney (and then Moore) the No. 3. Backup TE Noah Gray also got some extra snaps with both Mecole Hardman (IR - groin) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) out for this one.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Joshua Palmer92.3%3394.3%89.0%1035.7%19.5%10842.8%1061
2DeAndre Carter81.5%3188.6%77.8%310.7%10.1%176.8%330
3Keenan Allen67.7%2468.6%41.0%828.6%12.3%10240.3%941
4Tre' McKitty60.0%925.7%31.0%00.0%9.4%  00
5Richard Rodgers32.3%720.0%5.3%00.0%2.7%  00
6Stone Smartt29.2%1234.3%2.8%13.6%3.4%41.8%60
  • Allen and Mike Williams both played, but Williams reinjured his ankle in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.
    • Palmer played 96% of snaps after the first quarter, with Carter getting 89% and Allen at 70%.
  • Gerald Everett (groin) didn't play, leaving McKitty, Rodgers and Smartt in a committee. Smartt was the only one targeted, for a six-yard gain, and his 34% route share led the group. I'm not sure who he is, but Stone Smartt is a heck of a name.
  • Allen finished with 5-94-0 on eight targets, with a lost fumble in the second half but then a big catch not long after. He can be started in fantasy again, after running 24 routes (69%) without a setback.
  • Palmer put up 8-106-2, naturally having his best game the week both Allen and Williams returned from their injuries (kind of).
    • Palmer played 73% of snaps in the first quarter even, which was more than Allen (55%) and Williams (55%).

         

49ers (38) at Cardinals (10) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Brandon Aiyuk78.9%2793.1%94.5%413.8%22.2%3521.3%201
2George Kittle73.7%2482.8%86.0%620.7%18.3%3722.3%840
3Deebo Samuel57.9%2275.9%86.0%931.0%24.5%2313.8%570
4Tyler Kroft47.4%620.7%9.8%00.0%7.5%  00
5Jauan Jennings38.6%1655.2%44.5%26.9%11.2%5231.5%01
  • Aiyuk and Kittle scored two TDs apiece (including Aiyuk's only two receptions), while Samuel led the team in targets and took three carries for 37 yards and a touchdown.
  • Target shares since the McCaffrey trade = Aiyuk - 21.7%, Samuel - 17.1%, Kittle - 17.1%
    • Samuel had been the loser there.... until Monday night.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W11R/DB SZNTgtTgt Sh W11Tgt Sh SZNAYAY ShRec YdsEZ Tgt
1Greg Dortch93.0%4595.7%48.6%1023.8%10.6%208.3%1030
2A.J. Green77.5%3880.9%48.6%921.4%8.7%9841.0%501
3Trey McBride76.1%3268.1%22.7%49.5%6.1%20.9%140
4DeAndre Hopkins69.0%3574.5%92.0%1228.6%32.9%10946.0%910
5Robbie Anderson46.5%2348.9%37.0%00.0%6.70%  00
6Maxx Williams18.3%36.4%2.1%12.4%0.0%21.0%70
7Stephen Anderson14.1%714.9%5.5%12.4%2.5%239.7%01
  • Rondale Moore was stopped for a six-yard loss on his second snap and missed the rest of the game with a groin injury.
    • If Moore misses time, it'd boost the volume projection for Marquise Brown, who was designated last week to return from IR.
    • Dortch filled in for the injured Moore and caught nine of 10 targets for 103 yards, though the one incompletion was a miscommunication on fourth down where it looked like Moore ran the wrong route (and was called out by the broadcast).
  • McBride caught each of his four targets but for only 14 yards, with 76% snap share and 68% route share, taking over most of Zach Ertz's old role.
    • Williams and Anderson combined for only 10 routes.
  • Hopkins played 86% of snaps before the fourth quarter and caught nine of 12 targets for 91 yards. 
    • He played only 25% of snaps in the fourth quarter, same as Colt McCoy, while third-string QB Trace McSorley worked with the other starters.
    • Seven of Green's nine targets came in the fourth quarter.

         

