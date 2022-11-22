Target Breakdown: Week 11 WR/TE Usage & Week 12 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
This was a rough week for injuries, with Wan'Dale Robinson's breakout game marred by an ACL tear and Kyle Pitts' disappointing season perhaps ended early on account of an MCL tear. The primetime games then saw three additional injuries to fantasy-relevant players, with Kadarius Toney, Mike Williams and Rondale Moore all forced out early and unable to return.
The good news? Keenan Allen made it through a game healthy, Treylon Burks eclipsed 100 yards for the first time and Christian Watson scored multiple TDs again. We'll touch on all that and more below in the game-by-game recaps, but first let's take a look at stat leaderboards, the injury report and our guide for Week 12 waivers at WR and TE.
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 11, compared to each player's numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find role changes, injuries, outliers, etc.
Numbers have been adjusted for the following players to account for only the games they've played in (with their current teams): Kyle Pitts, Mark Andrews, Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox, Isaiah McKenzie, Chase Claypool, David Njoku, Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, Greg Dulcich, DJ Chark, Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Kadarius Toney, Van Jefferson, Joshua Palmer,
Wide Receivers
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|R/DB Δ
|Tg Sh W11
|Tg Sh SZN
|Tgt Δ
|AY Sh W11
|AY Sh SZN
|AY Δ
|1
|Justin Watson
|97.1%
|28.9%
|68.2%
|12.9%
|5.0%
|7.9%
|26.5%
|10.5%
|16.0%
|2
|Denzel Mims
|88.5%
|24.6%
|63.9%
|30.0%
|14.6%
|15.4%
|38.0%
|25.6%
|12.4%
|3
|Trenton Irwin
|78.0%
|16.8%
|61.2%
|10.8%
|7.9%
|2.9%
|15.3%
|11.8%
|3.5%
|4
|Rashid Shaheed
|65.6%
|13.4%
|52.2%
|7.4%
|4.9%
|2.5%
|1.3%
|9.3%
|-8.0%
|5
|Greg Dortch
|95.7%
|48.6%
|47.1%
|23.8%
|10.6%
|13.2%
|8.3%
|7.7%
|0.6%
|6
|Kendall Hinton
|85.3%
|39.7%
|45.6%
|10.7%
|6.8%
|3.9%
|12.4%
|8.6%
|3.8%
|7
|Keelan Cole
|81.6%
|38.0%
|43.6%
|5.4%
|8.4%
|-3.0%
|17.1%
|18.1%
|-1.0%
|8
|Terrace Marshall
|91.9%
|50.1%
|41.8%
|19.4%
|15.9%
|3.5%
|63.9%
|26.8%
|37.1%
|9
|Christian Watson
|77.5%
|40.0%
|37.5%
|16.2%
|10.9%
|5.3%
|30.8%
|16.6%
|14.2%
|10
|Brandon Johnson
|38.2%
|3.4%
|34.8%
|7.1%
|0.0%
|7.1%
|22.9%
|0.0%
|22.9%
|11
|Gunner Olszewski
|43.2%
|9.6%
|33.6%
|7.9%
|6.3%
|1.6%
|10.8%
|6.1%
|4.7%
|12
|Darius Slayton
|87.0%
|53.5%
|33.5%
|25.0%
|20.8%
|4.2%
|32.7%
|36.8%
|-4.1%
|13
|A.J. Green
|80.9%
|48.6%
|32.3%
|21.4%
|8.7%
|12.7%
|41.0%
|13.5%
|27.5%
|14
|Steven Sims
|40.9%
|10.1%
|30.8%
|5.3%
|6.7%
|-1.4%
|7.3%
|2.8%
|4.5%
|15
|Keenan Allen
|68.6%
|41.0%
|27.6%
|28.6%
|12.3%
|16.3%
|40.3%
|20.0%
|20.3%
|16
|Van Jefferson
|84.4%
|58.0%
|26.4%
|18.5%
|14.4%
|4.1%
|22.5%
|27.2%
|-4.7%
|17
|Kalif Raymond
|88.5%
|62.3%
|26.2%
|28.0%
|13.4%
|14.6%
|31.2%
|18.2%
|13.0%
|18
|Demarcus Robinson
|80.6%
|57.5%
|23.1%
|28.1%
|14.7%
|13.4%
|53.7%
|16.9%
|36.8%
|19
|Devin Duvernay
|94.4%
|71.9%
|22.5%
|3.1%
|12.0%
|-8.9%
|-0.4%
|15.1%
|-15.5%
|20
|Garrett Wilson
|100.0%
|77.8%
|22.2%
|15.0%
|22.3%
|-7.3%
|14.9%
|22.7%
|-7.8%
|21
|Nelson Agholor
|63.6%
|43.3%
|20.3%
|11.1%
|10.7%
|0.4%
|26.3%
|16.5%
|9.8%
|22
|Kenny Golladay
|43.5%
|24.2%
|19.3%
|5.0%
|8.0%
|-3.0%
|7.5%
|10.6%
|-3.1%
|23
|Alec Pierce
|88.9%
|70.0%
|18.9%
|25.8%
|13.8%
|12.0%
|47.9%
|28.9%
|19.0%
|24
|Skyy Moore
|40.0%
|23.2%
|16.8%
|19.4%
|6.1%
|13.3%
|21.8%
|8.1%
|13.7%
|25
|Laviska Shenault
|27.0%
|10.5%
|16.5%
|12.9%
|11.4%
|1.5%
|-5.8%
|-1.4%
|-4.4%
|26
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|92.3%
|76.0%
|16.3%
|32.0%
|28.3%
|3.7%
|32.6%
|22.5%
|10.1%
|27
|Brandon Powell
|28.1%
|13.0%
|15.1%
|7.4%
|6.3%
|1.1%
|0.8%
|2.9%
|-2.1%
|28
|Tee Higgins
|90.2%
|75.9%
|14.3%
|35.1%
|21.5%
|13.6%
|47.8%
|30.1%
|17.7%
|29
|David Bell
|64.3%
|51.1%
|13.2%
|12.8%
|7.4%
|5.4%
|5.8%
|6.9%
|-1.1%
|30
|Zach Pascal
|39.3%
|26.4%
|12.9%
|4.3%
|5.9%
|-1.6%
|0.5%
|3.4%
|-2.9%
|31
|Jalen Tolbert
|23.3%
|11.0%
|12.3%
|3.3%
|5.1%
|-1.8%
|5.4%
|11.0%
|-5.6%
|32
|Chase Claypool
|56.0%
|44.0%
|12.0%
|15.8%
|17.2%
|-1.4%
|17.4%
|14.3%
|3.1%
|33
|Robbie Anderson
|48.9%
|37.0%
|11.9%
|0.0%
|6.7%
|-6.7%
|0.0%
|21.7%
|-21.7%
|34
|Nico Collins
|84.2%
|73.0%
|11.2%
|21.9%
|17.3%
|4.6%
|17.8%
|28.0%
|-10.2%
|35
|DeAndre Carter
|88.6%
|77.8%
|10.8%
|10.7%
|10.1%
|0.6%
|6.8%
|15.0%
|-8.2%
|36
|Jauan Jennings
|55.2%
|44.5%
|10.7%
|6.9%
|11.2%
|-4.3%
|31.5%
|10.3%
|21.2%
|37
|Randall Cobb
|62.5%
|54.0%
|8.5%
|16.2%
|13.0%
|3.2%
|14.0%
|17.6%
|-3.6%
|38
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|97.6%
|89.2%
|8.4%
|15.4%
|19.4%
|-4.0%
|20.5%
|26.5%
|-6.0%
|39
|Tyler Boyd
|97.6%
|89.5%
|8.1%
|18.9%
|15.1%
|3.8%
|22.5%
|22.2%
|0.3%
|40
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|71.7%
|64.0%
|7.7%
|32.5%
|19.0%
|13.5%
|29.7%
|15.0%
|14.7%
|41
|Damiere Byrd
|35.0%
|27.8%
|7.2%
|11.1%
|10.9%
|0.2%
|10.1%
|21.9%
|-11.8%
|42
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|75.0%
|67.9%
|7.1%
|11.1%
|13.2%
|-2.1%
|30.4%
|14.2%
|16.2%
|43
|Allen Lazard
|95.0%
|88.0%
|7.0%
|29.7%
|21.8%
|7.9%
|45.5%
|34.3%
|11.2%
|44
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|81.3%
|75.1%
|6.2%
|7.4%
|12.7%
|-5.3%
|8.1%
|23.3%
|-15.2%
|45
|Mack Hollins
|100.0%
|94.0%
|6.0%
|24.3%
|16.7%
|7.6%
|18.5%
|25.8%
|-7.3%
|46
|Joshua Palmer
|94.3%
|89.0%
|5.3%
|35.7%
|19.5%
|16.2%
|42.8%
|26.5%
|16.3%
|47
|Davante Adams
|100.0%
|94.8%
|5.2%
|35.1%
|32.2%
|2.9%
|48.0%
|42.5%
|5.5%
|48
|Jakobi Meyers
|97.0%
|92.0%
|5.0%
|22.2%
|24.6%
|-2.4%
|43.5%
|33.1%
|10.4%
|49
|DeVonta Smith
|100.0%
|95.3%
|4.7%
|39.1%
|25.3%
|13.8%
|63.3%
|29.6%
|33.7%
|50
|George Pickens
|93.2%
|89.1%
|4.1%
|15.8%
|15.4%
|0.4%
|32.4%
|26.6%
|5.8%
|51
|Tom Kennedy
|38.5%
|34.8%
|3.7%
|4.0%
|8.4%
|-4.4%
|2.4%
|11.2%
|-8.8%
|52
|Jahan Dotson
|81.5%
|78.0%
|3.5%
|8.7%
|11.3%
|-2.6%
|13.4%
|19.6%
|-6.2%
|53
|Michael Pittman
|100.0%
|97.0%
|3.0%
|22.6%
|25.3%
|-2.7%
|25.8%
|29.0%
|-3.2%
|54
|Kadarius Toney
|22.9%
|20.0%
|2.9%
|3.2%
|9.4%
|-6.2%
|5.5%
|-4.8%
|10.3%
|55
|Stefon Diggs
|86.2%
|84.8%
|1.4%
|20.0%
|28.7%
|-8.7%
|31.9%
|37.4%
|-5.5%
|56
|Amari Cooper
|90.5%
|89.2%
|1.3%
|30.8%
|25.5%
|5.3%
|50.3%
|36.9%
|13.4%
|57
|DJ Moore
|97.3%
|96.2%
|1.1%
|16.1%
|26.6%
|-10.5%
|19.8%
|42.9%
|-23.1%
|58
|E. St. Brown
|68.0%
|66.9%
|1.1%
|10.5%
|15.4%
|-4.9%
|6.2%
|22.2%
|-16.0%
|59
|Chris Moore
|60.5%
|59.4%
|1.1%
|21.9%
|12.6%
|9.3%
|17.1%
|11.8%
|5.3%
|60
|Courtland Sutton
|97.1%
|96.3%
|0.8%
|25.0%
|24.6%
|0.4%
|44.9%
|33.1%
|11.8%
|61
|Khalil Shakir
|20.7%
|20.0%
|0.7%
|0.0%
|7.1%
|-7.1%
|0.0%
|8.1%
|-8.1%
|62
|A.J. Brown
|89.3%
|88.7%
|0.6%
|30.4%
|29.2%
|1.2%
|29.4%
|42.1%
|-12.7%
|63
|Diontae Johnson
|95.5%
|95.5%
|0.0%
|13.2%
|24.5%
|-11.3%
|3.7%
|29.4%
|-25.7%
|64
|Gabe Davis
|93.1%
|94.0%
|-0.9%
|28.0%
|16.7%
|11.3%
|47.1%
|31.9%
|15.2%
|65
|Shi Smith
|67.6%
|68.8%
|-1.2%
|16.1%
|10.1%
|6.0%
|12.5%
|12.1%
|0.4%
|66
|Darnell Mooney
|92.0%
|93.3%
|-1.3%
|26.3%
|27.7%
|-1.4%
|32.6%
|35.4%
|-2.8%
|67
|Brandon Aiyuk
|93.1%
|94.5%
|-1.4%
|13.8%
|22.2%
|-8.4%
|21.3%
|29.2%
|-7.9%
|68
|Allen Robinson
|90.6%
|92.2%
|-1.6%
|18.5%
|14.9%
|3.6%
|21.9%
|20.8%
|1.1%
|69
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|77.1%
|79.2%
|-2.1%
|12.9%
|12.6%
|0.3%
|16.4%
|21.7%
|-5.3%
|70
|Isaiah Hodgins
|58.7%
|61.0%
|-2.3%
|7.5%
|17.6%
|-10.1%
|8.3%
|10.4%
|-2.1%
|71
|K.J. Osborn
|78.4%
|80.9%
|-2.5%
|10.7%
|13.1%
|-2.4%
|10.6%
|15.9%
|-5.3%
|72
|Ben Skowronek
|75.0%
|77.7%
|-2.7%
|14.8%
|12.6%
|2.2%
|18.9%
|14.2%
|4.7%
|73
|Robert Woods
|81.3%
|84.2%
|-2.9%
|25.9%
|22.1%
|3.8%
|23.8%
|25.2%
|-1.4%
|74
|Quez Watkins
|60.7%
|63.8%
|-3.1%
|8.7%
|7.3%
|1.4%
|13.0%
|11.5%
|1.5%
|75
|Treylon Burks
|65.6%
|69.0%
|-3.4%
|29.6%
|18.5%
|11.1%
|37.4%
|22.8%
|14.6%
|76
|Noah Brown
|73.3%
|77.1%
|-3.8%
|6.7%
|15.5%
|-8.8%
|23.9%
|22.2%
|1.7%
|77
|Drake London
|80.0%
|84.5%
|-4.5%
|16.7%
|27.8%
|-11.1%
|19.0%
|25.6%
|-6.6%
|78
|Jarvis Landry
|59.4%
|65.0%
|-5.6%
|14.8%
|16.0%
|-1.2%
|19.8%
|15.3%
|4.5%
|79
|Elijah Moore
|61.5%
|68.1%
|-6.6%
|20.0%
|12.8%
|7.2%
|24.2%
|21.4%
|2.8%
|80
|Brandin Cooks
|78.9%
|86.0%
|-7.1%
|18.8%
|21.6%
|-2.9%
|32.9%
|29.8%
|3.1%
|81
|Phillip Dorsett
|26.3%
|34.7%
|-8.4%
|3.1%
|8.5%
|-5.4%
|10.6%
|17.1%
|-6.5%
|82
|Isaiah McKenzie
|48.3%
|57.0%
|-8.7%
|4.0%
|11.2%
|-7.2%
|-0.9%
|7.2%
|-8.1%
|83
|Kendrick Bourne
|36.4%
|45.2%
|-8.8%
|3.7%
|7.8%
|-4.1%
|3.2%
|11.0%
|-7.8%
|84
|Parris Campbell
|77.8%
|87.1%
|-9.3%
|19.4%
|15.3%
|4.1%
|29.4%
|14.1%
|15.3%
|85
|Curtis Samuel
|74.1%
|84.0%
|-9.9%
|8.7%
|19.7%
|-11.0%
|0.0%
|16.1%
|-16.1%
|86
|Deebo Samuel
|75.9%
|86.0%
|-10.1%
|31.0%
|24.5%
|6.5%
|13.8%
|16.6%
|-2.8%
|87
|Terry McLaurin
|81.5%
|92.5%
|-11.0%
|30.4%
|21.9%
|8.5%
|50.2%
|37.3%
|12.9%
|88
|Tyquan Thornton
|30.3%
|41.4%
|-11.1%
|7.4%
|12.5%
|-5.1%
|5.6%
|20.5%
|-14.9%
|89
|Michael Bandy
|14.3%
|28.7%
|-14.4%
|3.6%
|8.0%
|-4.4%
|3.9%
|11.2%
|-7.3%
|90
|Adam Thielen
|78.4%
|93.9%
|-15.5%
|10.7%
|18.9%
|-8.2%
|13.9%
|27.0%
|-13.1%
|91
|Justin Jefferson
|81.1%
|96.9%
|-15.8%
|17.9%
|28.1%
|-10.2%
|29.2%
|40.8%
|-11.6%
|92
|Sammy Watkins
|35.0%
|51.0%
|-16.0%
|5.4%
|10.1%
|-4.7%
|9.3%
|14.9%
|-5.6%
|93
|Michael Gallup
|66.7%
|83.0%
|-16.3%
|13.3%
|16.7%
|-3.4%
|22.3%
|22.7%
|-0.4%
|94
|DeAndre Hopkins
|74.5%
|92.0%
|-17.5%
|28.6%
|32.9%
|-4.3%
|46.0%
|46.4%
|-0.4%
|95
|Richie James
|26.1%
|44.6%
|-18.5%
|7.5%
|13.2%
|-5.7%
|7.6%
|15.6%
|-8.0%
|96
|Marquez Callaway
|25.0%
|44.8%
|-19.8%
|3.7%
|11.4%
|-7.7%
|1.4%
|15.8%
|-14.4%
|97
|Chris Olave
|62.5%
|84.0%
|-21.5%
|22.2%
|25.7%
|-3.5%
|45.8%
|41.7%
|4.1%
|98
|Braxton Berrios
|11.5%
|33.2%
|-21.7%
|5.0%
|6.5%
|-1.5%
|-2.4%
|3.0%
|-5.4%
|99
|CeeDee Lamb
|70.0%
|93.6%
|-23.6%
|16.7%
|30.7%
|-14.0%
|17.8%
|41.4%
|-23.6%
|100
|Tre'Quan Smith
|12.5%
|37.5%
|-25.0%
|0.0%
|11.0%
|-11.0%
|0.0%
|15.2%
|-15.2%
|101
|Dante Pettis
|24.0%
|53.9%
|-29.9%
|0.0%
|12.1%
|-12.1%
|0.0%
|14.4%
|-14.4%
|102
|DeVante Parker
|33.3%
|69.0%
|-35.7%
|7.4%
|12.8%
|-5.4%
|14.5%
|27.3%
|-12.8%
|103
|DJ Chark
|15.4%
|75.0%
|-59.6%
|4.0%
|14.4%
|-10.4%
|22.3%
|33.6%
|-11.3%
|104
|Mike Williams
|11.4%
|82.0%
|-70.6%
|3.6%
|18.1%
|-14.5%
|5.3%
|32.8%
|-27.5%
|105
|Rondale Moore
|2.1%
|81.0%
|-78.9%
|0.0%
|22.9%
|-22.9%
|0.0%
|18.0%
|-18.0%
|106
|Ja'Marr Chase
|99.0%
|27.7%
|36.5%
|107
|Christian Kirk
|95.1%
|24.6%
|31.5%
|108
|Marquise Brown
|94.0%
|26.4%
|42.5%
|109
|Cooper Kupp
|93.0%
|31.1%
|35.1%
|110
|Zay Jones
|91.0%
|21.2%
|22.8%
|111
|Mike Evans
|89.0%
|20.4%
|34.8%
|112
|Tyler Lockett
|88.6%
|23.1%
|34.7%
|113
|DK Metcalf
|84.5%
|25.1%
|37.5%
|114
|Jaylen Waddle
|82.8%
|21.5%
|27.5%
|115
|Tyreek Hill
|82.3%
|30.8%
|41.2%
|116
|Marvin Jones
|81.0%
|16.0%
|28.5%
|117
|Chris Godwin
|80.0%
|21.3%
|19.1%
|118
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|79.0%
|18.0%
|20.1%
|119
|Jerry Jeudy
|64.2%
|18.4%
|24.8%
|120
|Trent Sherfield
|59.8%
|9.0%
|9.4%
|121
|Mecole Hardman
|53.0%
|10.8%
|12.3%
Tight Ends
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|Tgt Δ
|AY Sh W11
|AY Sh SZN
|AY Δ
|1
|Lawrence Cager
|67.4%
|1.4%
|66.0%
|7.5%
|1.8%
|5.7%
|9.9%
|4.8%
|5.1%
|2
|Trey McBride
|68.1%
|22.7%
|45.4%
|9.5%
|6.1%
|3.4%
|0.9%
|4.3%
|-3.4%
|3
|Jack Stoll
|71.4%
|27.0%
|44.4%
|4.3%
|5.0%
|-0.7%
|2.4%
|3.4%
|-1.0%
|4
|Teagan Quitoriano
|47.4%
|6.2%
|41.2%
|3.1%
|3.8%
|-0.7%
|6.6%
|4.4%
|2.2%
|5
|Stephen Sullivan
|40.5%
|8.7%
|31.8%
|0.0%
|4.8%
|-4.8%
|3.2%
|-3.2%
|6
|Stone Smartt
|34.3%
|2.8%
|31.5%
|3.6%
|3.4%
|0.2%
|1.8%
|1.7%
|0.1%
|7
|Brock Wright
|50.0%
|24.3%
|25.7%
|8.0%
|6.0%
|2.0%
|3.2%
|3.1%
|0.1%
|8
|Jordan Akins
|57.9%
|34.5%
|23.4%
|9.4%
|8.5%
|0.9%
|5.3%
|7.1%
|-1.8%
|9
|C.J. Uzomah
|53.8%
|30.5%
|23.3%
|0.0%
|6.5%
|-6.5%
|1.9%
|-1.9%
|10
|Logan Thomas
|70.4%
|48.1%
|22.3%
|26.1%
|13.8%
|12.3%
|24.9%
|13.4%
|11.5%
|11
|Adam Trautman
|37.5%
|20.3%
|17.2%
|11.1%
|7.3%
|3.8%
|4.2%
|4.7%
|-0.5%
|12
|Dawson Knox
|86.2%
|70.0%
|16.2%
|28.0%
|12.4%
|15.6%
|18.5%
|10.4%
|8.1%
|13
|Mark Andrews
|97.2%
|84.0%
|13.2%
|25.0%
|29.2%
|-4.2%
|42.3%
|35.7%
|6.6%
|14
|Noah Gray
|42.9%
|30.5%
|12.4%
|9.7%
|6.0%
|3.7%
|4.5%
|4.9%
|-0.4%
|15
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|34.4%
|22.6%
|11.8%
|7.4%
|8.4%
|-1.0%
|14.5%
|11.0%
|3.5%
|16
|Pat Freiermuth
|81.8%
|71.0%
|10.8%
|31.6%
|20.7%
|10.9%
|31.8%
|19.7%
|12.1%
|17
|Tyler Higbee
|81.3%
|71.8%
|9.5%
|29.6%
|21.1%
|8.5%
|18.8%
|11.2%
|7.6%
|18
|Harrison Bryant
|57.1%
|48.9%
|8.2%
|17.9%
|11.8%
|6.1%
|17.8%
|8.7%
|9.1%
|19
|Hayden Hurst
|78.0%
|70.2%
|7.8%
|8.1%
|13.7%
|-5.6%
|7.1%
|9.4%
|-2.3%
|20
|Ian Thomas
|37.8%
|30.0%
|7.8%
|12.9%
|8.4%
|4.5%
|3.7%
|2.9%
|0.8%
|21
|Robert Tonyan
|62.5%
|54.9%
|7.6%
|10.8%
|13.9%
|-3.1%
|5.9%
|9.3%
|-3.4%
|22
|Hunter Henry
|75.8%
|68.5%
|7.3%
|3.7%
|10.2%
|-6.5%
|3.2%
|11.6%
|-8.4%
|23
|Johnny Mundt
|29.7%
|22.5%
|7.2%
|3.6%
|5.1%
|-1.5%
|2.6%
|0.8%
|1.8%
|24
|Kylen Granson
|47.2%
|41.2%
|6.0%
|3.2%
|8.2%
|-5.0%
|8.1%
|7.0%
|1.1%
|25
|Mo Alie-Cox
|47.2%
|41.4%
|5.8%
|3.2%
|7.1%
|-3.9%
|1.4%
|5.2%
|-3.8%
|26
|Parker Hesse
|35.0%
|30.0%
|5.0%
|0.0%
|4.9%
|-4.9%
|3.7%
|-3.7%
|27
|Eric Saubert
|29.4%
|25.3%
|4.1%
|7.1%
|6.2%
|0.9%
|2.1%
|5.9%
|-3.8%
|28
|Peyton Hendershot
|30.0%
|26.0%
|4.0%
|3.3%
|7.4%
|-4.1%
|-2.1%
|4.7%
|-6.8%
|29
|Foster Moreau
|52.6%
|48.7%
|3.9%
|8.1%
|13.3%
|-5.2%
|10.1%
|10.3%
|-0.2%
|30
|Jonnu Smith
|33.3%
|30.5%
|2.8%
|14.8%
|11.1%
|3.7%
|5.4%
|5.0%
|0.4%
|31
|Greg Dulcich
|79.4%
|78.0%
|1.4%
|17.9%
|16.3%
|1.6%
|23.5%
|21.5%
|2.0%
|32
|Juwan Johnson
|68.8%
|68.9%
|-0.1%
|14.8%
|13.5%
|1.3%
|24.1%
|13.0%
|11.1%
|33
|Geoff Swaim
|28.1%
|28.3%
|-0.2%
|3.7%
|6.8%
|-3.1%
|-2.1%
|2.5%
|-4.6%
|34
|Cole Kmet
|80.0%
|82.2%
|-2.2%
|21.1%
|17.3%
|3.8%
|23.9%
|17.2%
|6.7%
|35
|Travis Kelce
|77.1%
|79.5%
|-2.4%
|32.3%
|24.9%
|7.4%
|15.3%
|24.2%
|-8.9%
|36
|Isaiah Likely
|44.4%
|47.6%
|-3.2%
|9.4%
|13.4%
|-4.0%
|15.7%
|11.2%
|4.5%
|37
|George Kittle
|82.8%
|86.0%
|-3.2%
|20.7%
|18.3%
|2.4%
|22.3%
|16.0%
|6.3%
|38
|Dalton Schultz
|63.3%
|67.0%
|-3.7%
|16.7%
|17.7%
|-1.0%
|28.1%
|13.7%
|14.4%
|39
|Tyler Conklin
|61.5%
|66.5%
|-5.0%
|15.0%
|16.7%
|-1.7%
|10.3%
|16.9%
|-6.6%
|40
|Tre' McKitty
|25.7%
|31.0%
|-5.3%
|0.0%
|9.4%
|-9.4%
|8.2%
|-8.2%
|41
|T.J. Hockenson
|73.0%
|81.0%
|-8.0%
|32.1%
|24.1%
|8.0%
|26.8%
|15.3%
|11.5%
|42
|Tommy Tremble
|32.4%
|43.7%
|-11.3%
|0.0%
|8.3%
|-8.3%
|10.7%
|-10.7%
|43
|Kyle Pitts
|65.0%
|78.0%
|-13.0%
|27.8%
|27.8%
|0.0%
|28.4%
|34.0%
|-5.6%
|44
|Austin Hooper
|43.8%
|57.7%
|-13.9%
|14.8%
|12.4%
|2.4%
|17.8%
|13.7%
|4.1%
|45
|Tanner Hudson
|23.9%
|40.1%
|-16.2%
|0.0%
|11.3%
|-11.3%
|11.5%
|-11.5%
|46
|David Njoku
|42.9%
|70.0%
|-27.1%
|7.7%
|17.3%
|-9.6%
|6.7%
|14.1%
|-7.4%
|47
|Dallas Goedert
|82.0%
|20.5%
|14.0%
|48
|Evan Engram
|77.0%
|15.0%
|15.0%
|49
|Gerald Everett
|61.0%
|14.7%
|15.5%
|50
|Mike Gesicki
|59.2%
|10.2%
|9.9%
|51
|Noah Fant
|54.5%
|12.4%
|10.1%
Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats
Year-to-Date Leaderboards
Wide Receivers (YTD)
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Rts
|TPRR
|YPRR
|AY
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Davante Adams
|112
|64
|925
|10
|364
|30.8%
|2.54
|1279
|11.4
|11.7
|11
|2
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|106
|81
|1148
|4
|307
|34.5%
|3.74
|1238
|11.7
|12.6
|4
|3
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|105
|72
|1093
|4
|400
|26.3%
|2.73
|1090
|10.4
|12.2
|11
|3
|4
|Stefon Diggs
|104
|76
|1033
|8
|335
|31.0%
|3.08
|1187
|11.4
|12.2
|9
|0
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|98
|75
|812
|6
|330
|29.7%
|2.46
|715
|7.3
|9.9
|6
|2
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|93
|58
|751
|5
|306
|30.4%
|2.45
|966
|10.4
|11.4
|2
|2
|7
|Michael Pittman
|92
|67
|678
|1
|402
|22.9%
|1.69
|628
|6.8
|8.6
|2
|3
|8
|Diontae Johnson
|86
|51
|456
|0
|378
|22.8%
|1.21
|878
|10.2
|12.7
|5
|2
|9
|Chris Olave
|83
|51
|760
|3
|299
|27.8%
|2.54
|1240
|14.9
|14.4
|3
|0
|10
|D.J. Moore
|82
|42
|502
|3
|330
|24.8%
|1.52
|924
|11.3
|12.2
|6
|3
|11
|Christian Kirk
|82
|52
|679
|7
|348
|23.6%
|1.95
|780
|9.5
|10.3
|5
|4
|12
|Amari Cooper
|81
|50
|698
|7
|314
|25.8%
|2.22
|1059
|13.1
|12.5
|10
|3
|13
|Courtland Sutton
|80
|46
|613
|1
|366
|21.9%
|1.67
|978
|12.2
|12.9
|9
|4
|14
|A.J. Brown
|80
|49
|785
|6
|282
|28.4%
|2.78
|882
|11.0
|11.3
|7
|4
|15
|Terry McLaurin
|80
|50
|792
|2
|381
|21.0%
|2.08
|1094
|13.7
|13.5
|4
|1
|16
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|78
|56
|594
|3
|231
|33.8%
|2.57
|456
|5.8
|8.6
|3
|4
|17
|DK Metcalf
|77
|48
|581
|4
|288
|26.7%
|2.02
|918
|11.9
|14.4
|13
|1
|18
|Mike Evans
|76
|49
|671
|3
|345
|22.0%
|1.94
|965
|12.7
|11.7
|7
|5
|19
|Jaylen Waddle
|75
|51
|878
|6
|309
|24.3%
|2.84
|847
|11.3
|13.4
|4
|4
|20
|Ja'Marr Chase
|74
|47
|605
|6
|293
|25.3%
|2.06
|707
|9.6
|12.2
|8
|3
|21
|Chris Godwin
|73
|48
|475
|1
|289
|25.3%
|1.64
|443
|6.1
|8.4
|2
|2
|22
|Curtis Samuel
|72
|48
|493
|3
|346
|20.8%
|1.42
|466
|6.5
|9.1
|1
|4
|23
|Tyler Lockett
|71
|54
|640
|5
|302
|23.5%
|2.12
|833
|11.7
|12.2
|7
|1
|24
|Tee Higgins
|71
|50
|712
|3
|311
|22.8%
|2.29
|762
|10.7
|11.2
|2
|1
|25
|Garrett Wilson
|71
|44
|533
|2
|288
|24.7%
|1.85
|617
|8.7
|11.5
|8
|3
|26
|DeVonta Smith
|70
|52
|559
|3
|303
|23.1%
|1.84
|629
|9.0
|12.2
|3
|4
|27
|Deebo Samuel
|69
|41
|468
|2
|256
|27.0%
|1.83
|326
|4.7
|7.7
|3
|3
|28
|Josh Palmer
|68
|45
|496
|3
|340
|20.0%
|1.46
|559
|8.2
|10.9
|3
|1
|29
|Adam Thielen
|67
|45
|492
|2
|388
|17.3%
|1.27
|698
|10.4
|11.1
|4
|0
|30
|Brandin Cooks
|66
|39
|461
|1
|285
|23.2%
|1.62
|637
|9.7
|11.9
|3
|4
|31
|Allen Lazard
|66
|38
|529
|5
|292
|22.6%
|1.81
|829
|12.6
|12.3
|7
|2
|32
|Brandon Aiyuk
|66
|46
|587
|6
|308
|21.4%
|1.91
|621
|9.4
|11.9
|2
|1
|33
|Zay Jones
|65
|47
|417
|1
|308
|21.1%
|1.35
|500
|7.7
|11.4
|7
|2
|34
|Drake London
|65
|39
|409
|4
|234
|27.8%
|1.75
|647
|10.0
|12.9
|6
|0
|35
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|64
|46
|615
|2
|302
|21.2%
|2.04
|509
|8.0
|9.3
|2
|4
|36
|Marquise Brown
|64
|43
|485
|3
|255
|25.1%
|1.90
|662
|10.4
|11.6
|2
|2
|37
|Chase Claypool
|61
|37
|343
|1
|318
|19.2%
|1.08
|564
|9.3
|11.4
|3
|3
|38
|Darnell Mooney
|61
|40
|493
|2
|251
|24.3%
|1.96
|712
|11.7
|15.1
|6
|1
|39
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|61
|40
|577
|1
|314
|19.4%
|1.84
|761
|12.5
|12.1
|7
|1
|40
|Mike Williams
|60
|38
|510
|3
|291
|20.6%
|1.75
|710
|11.8
|13.6
|4
|1
|41
|Parris Campbell
|60
|44
|440
|3
|391
|15.3%
|1.13
|359
|6.0
|9.8
|2
|1
|42
|Mack Hollins
|59
|36
|468
|2
|361
|16.3%
|1.30
|798
|13.5
|13.8
|6
|1
|43
|DeAndre Hopkins
|58
|45
|487
|2
|188
|30.9%
|2.59
|507
|8.7
|10.3
|1
|2
|44
|Jakobi Meyers
|58
|44
|509
|3
|241
|24.1%
|2.11
|538
|9.3
|10.7
|1
|0
|45
|Tyler Boyd
|56
|39
|579
|4
|367
|15.3%
|1.58
|563
|10.1
|10.2
|4
|0
|46
|Rondale Moore
|56
|41
|414
|1
|261
|21.5%
|1.59
|295
|5.3
|8.3
|2
|4
|47
|Jerry Jeudy
|55
|30
|449
|3
|244
|22.5%
|1.84
|682
|12.4
|12.7
|4
|3
|48
|Gabe Davis
|55
|29
|612
|5
|334
|16.5%
|1.83
|897
|16.3
|13.9
|6
|3
|49
|George Pickens
|53
|33
|453
|2
|353
|15.0%
|1.28
|753
|14.2
|14.4
|3
|2
|50
|Allen Robinson
|52
|33
|339
|3
|356
|14.6%
|0.95
|492
|9.5
|11.0
|10
|1
|51
|Marvin Jones
|50
|28
|346
|1
|274
|18.2%
|1.26
|709
|14.2
|11.6
|5
|2
|52
|Robert Woods
|50
|30
|335
|1
|223
|22.4%
|1.50
|435
|8.7
|11.1
|2
|3
|53
|Alec Pierce
|50
|28
|424
|1
|288
|17.4%
|1.47
|621
|12.4
|12.1
|2
|2
|54
|Romeo Doubs
|50
|31
|314
|3
|248
|20.2%
|1.27
|492
|9.8
|12.4
|2
|3
|55
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|47
|27
|459
|1
|332
|14.2%
|1.38
|599
|12.7
|12.6
|3
|3
|56
|K.J. Osborn
|47
|27
|237
|2
|334
|14.1%
|0.71
|400
|8.5
|12.0
|2
|3
|57
|Nico Collins
|47
|28
|402
|1
|219
|21.5%
|1.84
|551
|11.7
|12.0
|2
|1
|58
|Noah Brown
|45
|28
|384
|1
|252
|17.9%
|1.52
|512
|11.4
|12.1
|4
|1
|59
|Ben Skowronek
|43
|27
|249
|0
|300
|14.3%
|0.83
|326
|7.6
|10.7
|1
|1
|60
|Josh Reynolds
|42
|26
|357
|2
|228
|18.4%
|1.57
|582
|13.9
|13.5
|7
|2
|61
|DeAndre Carter
|41
|31
|379
|2
|339
|12.1%
|1.12
|404
|9.9
|10.7
|2
|0
|62
|Russell Gage
|40
|29
|231
|1
|221
|18.1%
|1.05
|237
|5.9
|8.9
|3
|2
|63
|Greg Dortch
|39
|34
|324
|2
|231
|16.9%
|1.40
|137
|3.5
|7.1
|0
|1
|64
|Demarcus Robinson
|38
|25
|280
|1
|180
|21.1%
|1.56
|383
|10.1
|12.7
|5
|1
|65
|Kalif Raymond
|38
|26
|335
|0
|213
|17.8%
|1.57
|387
|10.2
|14.4
|3
|0
|66
|Darius Slayton
|38
|24
|413
|2
|168
|22.6%
|2.46
|476
|12.5
|15.4
|1
|3
|67
|Isaiah McKenzie
|35
|24
|219
|3
|206
|17.0%
|1.06
|186
|5.3
|10.1
|2
|2
|68
|A.J. Green
|34
|17
|116
|1
|231
|14.7%
|0.50
|366
|10.8
|10.4
|4
|1
|69
|Chris Moore
|34
|22
|261
|2
|212
|16.0%
|1.23
|273
|8.0
|13.0
|3
|2
|70
|Robby Anderson
|34
|14
|202
|1
|243
|14.0%
|0.83
|464
|13.6
|14.7
|0
|1
|71
|Corey Davis
|34
|19
|351
|2
|200
|17.0%
|1.76
|552
|16.2
|14.3
|3
|1
|72
|Michael Gallup
|34
|19
|211
|1
|180
|18.9%
|1.17
|376
|11.1
|13.2
|4
|1
|73
|Mecole Hardman
|34
|25
|297
|4
|185
|18.4%
|1.61
|275
|8.1
|11.7
|1
|2
|74
|Scott Miller
|34
|21
|170
|0
|146
|23.3%
|1.16
|388
|11.4
|11.6
|1
|0
|75
|Devin Duvernay
|34
|26
|321
|3
|225
|15.1%
|1.43
|386
|11.4
|12.9
|7
|0
|76
|Elijah Moore
|34
|18
|220
|0
|252
|13.5%
|0.87
|482
|14.2
|13.2
|1
|1
|77
|Randall Cobb
|32
|24
|330
|0
|147
|21.8%
|2.24
|322
|10.1
|11.0
|2
|0
|78
|Jarvis Landry
|31
|21
|238
|1
|142
|21.8%
|1.68
|324
|10.5
|11.8
|2
|0
|79
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|31
|25
|374
|2
|188
|16.5%
|1.99
|353
|11.4
|12.4
|0
|0
|80
|Terrace Marshall
|31
|17
|320
|1
|172
|18.0%
|1.86
|372
|12.0
|13.2
|6
|3
|81
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|31
|23
|227
|1
|121
|25.6%
|1.88
|177
|5.7
|10.3
|0
|1
|82
|DeVante Parker
|30
|17
|340
|1
|198
|15.2%
|1.72
|480
|16.0
|14.9
|3
|0
|83
|Trent Sherfield
|30
|22
|247
|1
|223
|13.5%
|1.11
|281
|9.4
|10.3
|1
|0
|84
|Jauan Jennings
|30
|18
|220
|0
|145
|20.7%
|1.52
|237
|7.9
|10.5
|1
|3
|85
|Marquez Callaway
|30
|16
|158
|1
|177
|16.9%
|0.89
|349
|11.6
|14.2
|3
|0
|86
|Treylon Burks
|30
|20
|264
|0
|124
|24.2%
|2.13
|292
|9.7
|13.4
|1
|2
|87
|Richie James
|29
|23
|239
|1
|140
|20.7%
|1.71
|235
|8.1
|9.4
|0
|2
|88
|Hunter Renfrow
|29
|21
|192
|0
|184
|15.8%
|1.04
|162
|5.6
|10.2
|0
|1
|89
|Shi Smith
|29
|14
|168
|0
|236
|12.3%
|0.71
|249
|8.6
|10.8
|1
|2
|90
|Rashod Bateman
|28
|15
|285
|2
|111
|25.2%
|2.57
|365
|13.1
|12.5
|1
|3
|91
|Christian Watson
|28
|18
|243
|5
|115
|24.3%
|2.11
|366
|13.1
|16.1
|3
|2
|92
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|27
|13
|188
|1
|180
|15.0%
|1.04
|336
|12.4
|12.6
|2
|0
|93
|Tre'Quan Smith
|25
|17
|264
|1
|148
|16.9%
|1.78
|315
|12.6
|11.7
|1
|0
|94
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|25
|14
|285
|2
|199
|12.6%
|1.43
|402
|16.1
|14.5
|1
|0
|95
|Jahan Dotson
|25
|14
|179
|4
|194
|12.9%
|0.92
|394
|15.7
|13.3
|4
|1
|96
|Nelson Agholor
|24
|17
|245
|1
|139
|17.3%
|1.76
|280
|11.7
|13.2
|0
|0
|97
|Marquise Goodwin
|22
|16
|217
|3
|153
|14.4%
|1.42
|238
|10.8
|12.8
|4
|0
|98
|Sammy Watkins
|22
|13
|206
|0
|142
|15.5%
|1.45
|252
|11.4
|13.4
|2
|1
|99
|Phillip Dorsett
|22
|9
|157
|1
|124
|17.7%
|1.27
|317
|14.4
|14.4
|0
|2
|100
|Michael Thomas
|22
|16
|171
|3
|99
|22.2%
|1.73
|226
|10.3
|12.7
|3
|0
|101
|Julio Jones
|21
|11
|178
|2
|108
|19.4%
|1.65
|306
|14.6
|13.0
|2
|1
|102
|Dante Pettis
|21
|12
|176
|2
|145
|14.5%
|1.21
|249
|11.9
|13.3
|3
|3
|103
|Tyquan Thornton
|21
|10
|86
|1
|133
|15.8%
|0.65
|215
|10.2
|13.2
|1
|1
|104
|David Bell
|21
|16
|146
|0
|180
|11.7%
|0.81
|164
|7.8
|10.0
|0
|1
|105
|Kendrick Bourne
|20
|15
|175
|0
|145
|13.8%
|1.21
|183
|9.2
|10.7
|0
|1
|106
|Michael Bandy
|20
|9
|74
|0
|125
|16.0%
|0.59
|218
|10.9
|13.0
|0
|0
|107
|Skyy Moore
|20
|12
|169
|0
|97
|20.6%
|1.74
|216
|10.8
|11.6
|1
|0
|108
|D.J. Chark
|19
|7
|98
|1
|106
|17.9%
|0.92
|358
|18.8
|15.4
|3
|1
|109
|Justin Watson
|19
|10
|180
|2
|121
|15.7%
|1.49
|304
|16.0
|13.7
|2
|1
|110
|Quez Watkins
|19
|14
|224
|2
|203
|9.4%
|1.10
|234
|12.3
|13.0
|1
|0
|111
|Braxton Berrios
|18
|12
|69
|0
|123
|14.6%
|0.56
|62
|3.5
|9.0
|0
|1
|112
|Ashton Dulin
|18
|12
|168
|0
|77
|23.4%
|2.18
|226
|12.6
|12.9
|1
|0
|113
|Laviska Shenault
|18
|15
|148
|1
|36
|50.0%
|4.11
|-15
|-0.8
|2.4
|0
|1
|114
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|17
|10
|162
|1
|99
|17.2%
|1.64
|256
|15.0
|13.0
|1
|1
|115
|KhaDarel Hodge
|17
|12
|197
|1
|42
|40.5%
|4.69
|195
|11.5
|14.4
|1
|2
|116
|David Sills
|17
|11
|106
|0
|111
|15.3%
|0.95
|133
|7.8
|13.0
|0
|0
|117
|Breshad Perriman
|16
|8
|101
|1
|103
|15.5%
|0.98
|219
|13.7
|13.5
|3
|1
|118
|Damiere Byrd
|16
|9
|229
|2
|77
|20.8%
|2.97
|339
|21.2
|15.6
|0
|0
|119
|Marcus Johnson
|16
|6
|63
|0
|120
|13.3%
|0.53
|173
|10.8
|14.3
|2
|0
|120
|Jamal Agnew
|15
|10
|82
|2
|38
|39.5%
|2.16
|100
|6.7
|10.7
|0
|1
|121
|Tom Kennedy
|15
|8
|141
|0
|119
|12.6%
|1.18
|136
|9.1
|11.9
|1
|0
|122
|Denzel Mims
|15
|6
|127
|0
|91
|16.5%
|1.40
|190
|12.7
|13.4
|0
|2
|123
|Kendall Hinton
|15
|13
|227
|0
|151
|9.9%
|1.50
|173
|11.6
|12.4
|0
|0
|124
|Khalil Shakir
|15
|7
|118
|1
|79
|19.0%
|1.49
|162
|10.8
|11.1
|1
|2
|125
|Keenan Allen
|14
|11
|171
|0
|50
|28.0%
|3.42
|156
|11.1
|11.2
|1
|0
Tight Ends (YTD)
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Routes
|TPRR
|YPRR
|AY
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Travis Kelce
|94
|69
|855
|11
|333
|28.2%
|2.57
|690
|7.3
|8.1
|7
|6
|2
|Tyler Higbee
|73
|48
|430
|0
|277
|26.4%
|1.55
|257
|3.5
|7.0
|3
|7
|3
|Mark Andrews
|72
|48
|551
|5
|241
|29.9%
|2.29
|747
|10.4
|10.9
|7
|3
|4
|T.J. Hockenson
|71
|47
|544
|3
|312
|22.8%
|1.74
|512
|7.2
|9.2
|5
|4
|5
|Zach Ertz
|69
|47
|406
|4
|346
|19.9%
|1.17
|537
|7.8
|7.9
|5
|3
|6
|Pat Freiermuth
|67
|44
|482
|1
|258
|26.0%
|1.87
|536
|8.0
|9.9
|3
|0
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|59
|28
|356
|2
|192
|30.7%
|1.85
|777
|13.2
|12.0
|4
|2
|8
|Gerald Everett
|55
|34
|364
|2
|243
|22.6%
|1.50
|397
|7.2
|8.6
|2
|2
|9
|Tyler Conklin
|53
|35
|331
|3
|246
|21.5%
|1.35
|413
|7.8
|8.4
|4
|2
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|52
|43
|544
|3
|237
|21.9%
|2.30
|255
|4.9
|7.8
|1
|1
|11
|Evan Engram
|51
|36
|352
|1
|282
|18.1%
|1.25
|392
|7.7
|9.8
|5
|2
|12
|Robert Tonyan
|51
|41
|342
|1
|223
|22.9%
|1.53
|262
|5.1
|8.5
|0
|1
|13
|Hayden Hurst
|51
|40
|331
|2
|288
|17.7%
|1.15
|262
|5.1
|7.4
|1
|0
|14
|George Kittle
|47
|33
|424
|4
|232
|20.3%
|1.83
|323
|6.9
|8.8
|5
|0
|15
|Juwan Johnson
|47
|31
|349
|5
|272
|17.3%
|1.28
|423
|9.0
|9.4
|4
|0
|16
|David Njoku
|45
|36
|435
|1
|202
|22.3%
|2.15
|318
|7.1
|8.4
|4
|1
|17
|Dalton Schultz
|42
|29
|279
|1
|174
|24.1%
|1.60
|261
|6.2
|8.0
|3
|0
|18
|Dawson Knox
|40
|31
|310
|2
|253
|15.8%
|1.23
|298
|7.5
|9.4
|4
|1
|19
|Noah Fant
|38
|30
|306
|1
|186
|20.4%
|1.65
|231
|6.1
|9.8
|2
|0
|20
|Cole Kmet
|37
|26
|309
|5
|221
|16.7%
|1.40
|297
|8.0
|8.5
|3
|1
|21
|Mike Gesicki
|35
|24
|269
|4
|221
|15.8%
|1.22
|323
|9.2
|8.8
|6
|1
|22
|Cade Otton
|35
|26
|281
|1
|236
|14.8%
|1.19
|230
|6.6
|7.8
|1
|1
|23
|Foster Moreau
|34
|21
|251
|1
|187
|18.2%
|1.34
|221
|6.5
|8.4
|2
|0
|24
|Logan Thomas
|33
|20
|183
|1
|198
|16.7%
|0.92
|271
|8.2
|8.9
|2
|0
|25
|Irv Smith
|33
|22
|168
|2
|152
|21.7%
|1.11
|162
|4.9
|7.5
|2
|1
|26
|Isaiah Likely
|33
|18
|206
|2
|149
|22.1%
|1.38
|261
|7.9
|8.5
|4
|2
|27
|Kylen Granson
|32
|25
|249
|0
|185
|17.3%
|1.35
|168
|5.2
|8.2
|0
|1
|28
|Harrison Bryant
|31
|21
|170
|1
|172
|18.0%
|0.99
|219
|7.1
|8.7
|3
|1
|29
|Hunter Henry
|29
|20
|260
|1
|220
|13.2%
|1.18
|245
|8.5
|8.6
|1
|0
|30
|Austin Hooper
|29
|21
|227
|2
|153
|19.0%
|1.48
|263
|9.1
|9.3
|3
|0
|31
|Will Dissly
|28
|26
|258
|3
|143
|19.6%
|1.80
|115
|4.1
|8.1
|1
|1
|32
|Jonnu Smith
|27
|20
|194
|0
|98
|27.6%
|1.98
|84
|3.1
|6.1
|0
|0
|33
|Greg Dulcich
|26
|17
|223
|1
|152
|17.1%
|1.47
|313
|12.0
|10.7
|1
|1
|34
|Cameron Brate
|24
|14
|122
|0
|137
|17.5%
|0.89
|166
|6.9
|7.6
|2
|1
|35
|Darren Waller
|24
|16
|175
|1
|135
|17.8%
|1.30
|267
|11.1
|10.9
|3
|3
|36
|Ian Thomas
|22
|15
|144
|0
|103
|21.4%
|1.40
|52
|2.4
|5.0
|0
|1
|37
|Jordan Akins
|21
|16
|239
|1
|123
|17.1%
|1.94
|124
|5.9
|9.5
|1
|0
|38
|Noah Gray
|21
|16
|158
|1
|128
|16.4%
|1.23
|136
|6.5
|6.3
|2
|1
|39
|Mo Alie-Cox
|19
|14
|163
|2
|186
|10.2%
|0.88
|97
|5.1
|7.4
|1
|1
|40
|O.J. Howard
|19
|9
|119
|2
|99
|19.2%
|1.20
|204
|10.7
|8.6
|1
|0
|41
|Tommy Tremble
|19
|10
|99
|2
|150
|12.7%
|0.66
|180
|9.5
|8.6
|0
|2
|42
|John Bates
|18
|11
|84
|0
|80
|22.5%
|1.05
|78
|4.3
|7.2
|0
|2
|43
|Daniel Bellinger
|18
|16
|152
|2
|91
|19.8%
|1.67
|55
|3.0
|6.1
|1
|1
|44
|Adam Trautman
|15
|13
|128
|1
|80
|18.8%
|1.60
|88
|5.9
|6.6
|0
|0
|45
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|15
|8
|172
|1
|60
|25.0%
|2.87
|166
|11.0
|10.1
|2
|1
|46
|Brock Wright
|10
|9
|110
|1
|83
|12.0%
|1.33
|29
|2.9
|6.6
|1
|0
Week 11 Injury Report
Inactives
WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip)
WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) & Mecole Hardman (IR - abdomen)
WRs Jerry Jeudy (ankle) & KJ Hamler (hamstring)
WR Josh Reynolds (back)
WR Corey Davis (knee)
WR N'Keal Harry (illness)
WR Marquise Brown (IR - foot)
WR Cooper Kupp (IR - ankle)
WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique) + TE Darren Waller (IR - hamstring)
TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)
TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)
TE Dallas Goedert (IR - shoulder)
In-Game Injuries
TE Kyle Pitts suffered an MCL tear in the third quarter. He's on IR already.
WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered an ACL tear early in the fourth quarter.
WR Mike Williams aggravated his ankle injury and missed the second half.
WR Kadarius Toney injured his hamstring and missed the second half.
WR Rondale Moore suffered a groin injury in the first quarter. He didn't return.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 12
Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 12 Starters/Streamers
- Treylon Burks - 21%
- Darius Slayton - 51%
- Parris Campbell - 40%
- Donovan Peoples-Jones - 45%
- Nico Collins - 26%
- Zay Jones - 19%
- Terrace Marshall - 11%
- Julio Jones - 18%
- DJ Chark - 11%
- Randall Cobb - 4%
- Justin Watson - 7%
- Mack Hollins - 7%
- Demarcus Robinson - 5%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes
- Jameson Williams - 23%
- Skyy Moore - 6%
- Alec Pierce - 17%
- Jahan Dotson - 18%
- Mecole Hardman - 35%
- Corey Davis - 10%
- Russell Gage - 15%
- Odell Beckham - 43%
Tight Ends3
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 12 Starters/Streamers
- Evan Engram - 36%
- Taysom Hill - 47%
- Juwan Johnson - 31%
- Foster Moreau - 40%
- Hunter Henry - 31%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Noah Fant - 10%
- Trey McBride - 16%
- Logan Thomas - 6%
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - 0%
- Cade Otton - 9%
Drops & Benchings
Drop'Em
Bench'Em
TE Tyler Higbee
Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Titans (27) at Packers (17)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|78.1%
|26
|81.3%
|75.1%
|2
|7.4%
|12.7%
|19
|8.1%
|28
|0
|2
|Robert Woods
|75.0%
|26
|81.3%
|84.2%
|7
|25.9%
|22.1%
|55
|23.8%
|69
|1
|3
|Geoff Swaim
|71.9%
|9
|28.1%
|28.3%
|1
|3.7%
|6.8%
|-5
|-2.1%
|3
|0
|4
|Treylon Burks
|48.4%
|21
|65.6%
|69.0%
|8
|29.6%
|18.5%
|86
|37.4%
|111
|0
|5
|Austin Hooper
|46.9%
|14
|43.8%
|57.7%
|4
|14.8%
|12.4%
|41
|17.8%
|36
|2
|6
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|45.3%
|11
|34.4%
|22.6%
|2
|7.4%
|8.4%
|33
|14.5%
|31
|0
- Burks played only 48% of snaps overall, but he was on the field for 66% of the pass plays and was targeted on eight of his 21 routes, finishing with 7-111-0 after a 51-yard catch to ice the game in the final two minutes.
- Westbrook-Ikhine got more snaps/routes but was targeted only twice (catching both for 28 yards) after his two-TD game the week before.
- Woods (6-69-0) had his best stat line since Weeks 3/4 and Hooper (4-36-2) had his best of the year. The Titans came out throwing more than usual, then shifted to run-heavy once they'd established a lead.
- Don't be fooled by Hooper's two TDs, even after he had season highs for targets (seven) and yards (41) the week before. Hooper's been losing some routes to Okonkwo, who now has three straight games with exactly one catch for 31 or more yards (48, 41, 31 to be exact).
- The rookie fourth-round pick still hasn't seen more than three targets in a game, but he's played at least 32% of snaps in five straight after logging less than 30% in each of his first five games.
- Don't be fooled by Hooper's two TDs, even after he had season highs for targets (seven) and yards (41) the week before. Hooper's been losing some routes to Okonkwo, who now has three straight games with exactly one catch for 31 or more yards (48, 41, 31 to be exact).
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Allen Lazard
|91.5%
|38
|95.0%
|88.0%
|11
|29.7%
|21.8%
|164
|45.5%
|57
|1
|2
|Christian Watson
|79.7%
|31
|77.5%
|40.0%
|6
|16.2%
|10.9%
|111
|30.8%
|48
|2
|3
|Robert Tonyan
|59.3%
|25
|62.5%
|54.9%
|4
|10.8%
|13.9%
|21
|5.9%
|19
|0
|4
|Randall Cobb
|55.9%
|25
|62.5%
|54.0%
|6
|16.2%
|13.0%
|51
|14.0%
|73
|0
|5
|Sammy Watkins
|37.3%
|14
|35.0%
|51.0%
|2
|5.4%
|10.1%
|34
|9.3%
|0
|0
|6
|Josiah Deguara
|27.1%
|6
|15.0%
|16.0%
|0
|0.0%
|5.5%
|0
|0
- Watson scored two more TDs after scoring the first three of his career the week before.
- The rookie again was the No. 2 receiver in terms of snaps/routes, behind only Lazard. This was Watson's second straight game playing more than three-fourths of snaps. Prior to that, he'd played half of snaps only once, back in Week 1.
- The 11 targets were a season high for Lazard, who finished with only 5-57-0.
- Cobb put up 6-73-0 on six targets in his first game since Week 11.
- Watkins was merely the No. 4 receiver.
Panthers (3) at Ravens (13)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|DJ Moore
|98.1%
|36
|97.3%
|96.2%
|5
|16.1%
|26.6%
|32
|19.8%
|24
|0
|2
|Terrace Marshall
|92.6%
|34
|91.9%
|50.1%
|6
|19.4%
|15.9%
|105
|63.9%
|76
|1
|3
|Shi Smith
|59.3%
|25
|67.6%
|68.8%
|5
|16.1%
|10.1%
|21
|12.5%
|26
|0
|4
|Ian Thomas
|55.6%
|14
|37.8%
|30.0%
|4
|12.9%
|8.4%
|6
|3.7%
|24
|0
|5
|Tommy Tremble
|33.3%
|12
|32.4%
|43.7%
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0
|0
|6
|Laviska Shenault
|29.6%
|10
|27.0%
|10.5%
|4
|12.9%
|11.4%
|-9
|-5.8%
|7
|0
- Marshall had 3-76-0 on six targets and made the only two big plays for Carolina all day, albeit with one coming after the game was essentially decided.
- The 2021 second-round pick is averaging 2.6 catches for 58.0 yards and 0.2 TDs on 5.2 targets in five games as a starter, playing at least 86% of snaps in each of those games and recording 31 or more yards in every contest.
- Marshall has done a lot of his damage on jump balls, but that's been enough to put up nearly as many yards as Moore (59.6 over his last five) over the same stretch.
- Shenault is still the No. 4 receiver in terms of snaps, with a few scripted touches per game while Smith takes most of the No. 3 receiver work.
- Smith's 26 receiving yards Sunday were his second most this season. But he lost a fumble and struggled on punt returns.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Mark Andrews
|92.4%
|35
|97.2%
|84.0%
|8
|25.0%
|29.2%
|65
|42.3%
|63
|0
|2
|Devin Duvernay
|83.3%
|34
|94.4%
|71.9%
|1
|3.1%
|12.0%
|-1
|-0.4%
|3
|0
|3
|Demarcus Robinson
|78.8%
|29
|80.6%
|57.5%
|9
|28.1%
|14.7%
|83
|53.7%
|128
|0
|4
|Josh Oliver
|33.3%
|6
|16.7%
|23.0%
|1
|3.1%
|5.9%
|1
|0.9%
|2
|0
|5
|Isaiah Likely
|31.8%
|16
|44.4%
|47.6%
|3
|9.4%
|13.4%
|24
|15.7%
|1
|1
|6
|James Proche
|25.8%
|12
|33.3%
|24.0%
|2
|6.3%
|8.8%
|11
|6.8%
|0
|0
- Andrews had an early drop but finished with 6-63-0 on eight targets while handling a full workload (92% snaps) in his first game back from a shoulder injury.
- Likely dropped to 44% route share after leading the team in routes with Andrews out for the previous game.
- Robinson exploded for 9-128-0 on nine targets, after averaging 16.9 yards per game and 5.2 YPT over the first nine weeks of the season (152 total yards, one TD).
- Duvernay was targeted only once but played a season-high 84% of snaps and ran a route on all but two of Lamar Jackson's dropbacks.
Commanders (23) at Texans (10)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Terry McLaurin
|71.6%
|22
|81.5%
|92.5%
|7
|30.4%
|21.9%
|106
|50.2%
|55
|0
|2
|Logan Thomas
|67.2%
|19
|70.4%
|48.1%
|6
|26.1%
|13.8%
|53
|24.9%
|65
|1
|3
|Jahan Dotson
|67.2%
|22
|81.5%
|78.0%
|2
|8.7%
|11.3%
|28
|13.4%
|13
|0
|4
|Curtis Samuel
|59.7%
|20
|74.1%
|84.0%
|2
|8.7%
|19.7%
|0
|0.0%
|10
|0
|5
|John Bates
|52.2%
|4
|14.8%
|19.4%
|1
|4.3%
|6.4%
|8
|3.7%
|0
|0
|6
|Cole Turner
|38.8%
|6
|22.2%
|14.3%
|1
|4.3%
|7.0%
|2
|0.9%
|0
|0
- Some of the key guys lost playing time in the fourth quarter with Washington holding a safe lead. Prior to the final quarter, McLaurin played 79% of snaps, Dotson got 74% and Samuel took 66%.
- Dotson was targeted only twice but returned to his pre-injury role after being limited his first game back in Week 10.
- Samuel, on the other hand, saw his snap share hit a season low for the second straight week. He needed a 2-18-1 rushing line to save his fantasy day, finishing with season lows for targets and catches (one).
- Samuel has four or fewer targets in four straight games. He's been getting more carries since Taylor Heinicke took over -- as discussed in Target Breakdown last week -- but the passing volume isn't there anymore.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Nico Collins
|87.0%
|32
|84.2%
|73.0%
|7
|21.9%
|17.3%
|45
|17.8%
|48
|0
|2
|Brandin Cooks
|79.6%
|30
|78.9%
|86.0%
|6
|18.8%
|21.6%
|83
|32.9%
|70
|0
|3
|Teagan Quitoriano
|64.8%
|18
|47.4%
|6.2%
|1
|3.1%
|3.8%
|16
|6.6%
|0
|0
|4
|Chris Moore
|59.3%
|23
|60.5%
|59.4%
|7
|21.9%
|12.6%
|43
|17.1%
|20
|1
|5
|Jordan Akins
|48.1%
|22
|57.9%
|34.5%
|3
|9.4%
|8.5%
|13
|5.3%
|8
|0
|6
|O.J. Howard
|25.9%
|8
|21.1%
|27.7%
|3
|9.4%
|6.7%
|22
|8.6%
|9
|0
- Cooks played 80% of snaps after 64% the week before, and finished with 3-70-0 on six targets.
- Collins ran a couple more routes than Cooks and put up 5-48-0 on seven targets.
- Quitoriano got more of the playing time at tight end but was targeted only once.
- Moore, the No. 3 receiver, caught five of seven targets for 20 yards, with the targets being a season high for a second straight game(3-70-0 on six looks in Week 10)
Lions (31) at Giants (18)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|88.9%
|24
|92.3%
|76.0%
|8
|32.0%
|28.3%
|44
|32.6%
|76
|0
|2
|Kalif Raymond
|84.1%
|23
|88.5%
|62.3%
|7
|28.0%
|13.4%
|42
|31.2%
|33
|0
|3
|Brock Wright
|74.6%
|13
|50.0%
|24.3%
|2
|8.0%
|6.0%
|4
|3.2%
|20
|0
|4
|Tom Kennedy
|28.6%
|10
|38.5%
|34.8%
|1
|4.0%
|8.4%
|3
|2.4%
|13
|0
|5
|DJ Chark
|15.9%
|4
|15.4%
|75%
|1
|4.0%
|14.4%
|30
|22.3%
|0
|0
- Chark barely played (four routes) in his first game back from IR due to an ankle injury.
- St. Brown and Raymond remained every-down players and combined for 60% of the team's targets. Raymond had only 33 yards, though, and could soon lose more work to Chark (and eventually Jameson Williams).
- Wright was targeted only twice and ran only 13 routes on 26 dropbacks, but he did play three-fourths of the snaps, about the same as in the previous two games post-Hockenson.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Darius Slayton
|87.5%
|40
|87.0%
|53.5%
|10
|25.0%
|20.8%
|109
|32.7%
|86
|0
|2
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|73.6%
|33
|71.7%
|64.0%
|13
|32.5%
|19.0%
|99
|29.7%
|100
|0
|3
|Lawrence Cager
|72.2%
|31
|67.4%
|1.40%
|3
|7.5%
|1.80%
|33
|9.9%
|20
|0
|4
|Isaiah Hodgins
|59.7%
|27
|58.7%
|61.00%
|3
|7.5%
|17.60%
|28
|8.3%
|29
|0
|5
|Kenny Golladay
|43.1%
|20
|43.5%
|24.2%
|2
|5.0%
|8.0%
|25
|7.5%
|29
|0
|6
|Richie James
|20.8%
|12
|26.1%
|44.6%
|3
|7.5%
|13.2%
|25
|7.6%
|48
|0
|7
|Tanner Hudson
|16.7%
|11
|23.9%
|40.1%
|0
|0.0%
|11.3%
|0
|0
- Slayton finished with 5-86-0 on 10 targets, and he may be unchallenged as the No. 1 receiver after Robinson's 100-yard breakout was spoiled by an ACL tear.
- Slayton has topped 50 yards in four straight games, averaging 4.0 catches for 76.3 yards and 0.5 TDs on 6.5 targets. He obviously won't keep providing 11.7 YPT, but six or seven targets per game (and 50-60 yards) is a reasonable expectation.
- Cager was the top TE with Daniel Bellinger (eye) out again, while Hudson only played in extremely obvious passing situations. Cager still hasn't seen more than three targets in a game.
- James got most of the slot work in the fourth quarter after Robinson's departure and finished with 48 yards. It could be him, Slayton and Hodgins as the top three receivers on Thanksgiving.... or maybe Golladay slips in there again.
Rams (20) at Saints (27)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Tyler Higbee
|91.9%
|26
|81.3%
|71.8%
|8
|29.6%
|21.1%
|52
|18.8%
|45
|0
|2
|Allen Robinson
|83.9%
|29
|90.6%
|92.2%
|5
|18.5%
|14.9%
|61
|21.9%
|47
|1
|3
|Ben Skowronek
|83.9%
|24
|75.0%
|77.7%
|4
|14.8%
|12.6%
|52
|18.9%
|4
|0
|4
|Van Jefferson
|75.8%
|27
|84.4%
|58.0%
|5
|18.5%
|14.4%
|62
|22.5%
|41
|0
|5
|Brandon Powell
|29.0%
|9
|28.1%
|13.0%
|2
|7.4%
|6.3%
|2
|0.8%
|16
|0
- Jefferson played 76% of snaps after 35% and 28% in the previous two games, with he, Robinson and Skowronek serving as the top three at WR minus Cooper Kupp.
- The Rams have the lowest implied total (14.75) for Week 12, facing the Chiefs with Matthew Stafford (concussion) and possibly John Wolford (neck) unavailable.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Adam Trautman
|69.6%
|12
|37.5%
|20.3%
|3
|11.1%
|7.3%
|9
|4.2%
|12
|0
|2
|Juwan Johnson
|64.3%
|22
|68.8%
|68.9%
|4
|14.8%
|13.5%
|53
|24.1%
|47
|1
|3
|Jarvis Landry
|55.4%
|19
|59.4%
|65.0%
|4
|14.8%
|16.0%
|43
|19.8%
|33
|1
|4
|Chris Olave
|50.0%
|20
|62.5%
|84.0%
|6
|22.2%
|25.7%
|100
|45.8%
|102
|0
|5
|Rashid Shaheed
|48.2%
|21
|65.6%
|13.4%
|2
|7.4%
|4.9%
|3
|1.3%
|8
|0
|6
|Taysom Hill
|42.9%
|5
|15.6%
|12.4%
|1
|3.7%
|3.7%
|5
|2.4%
|8
|0
|7
|Marquez Callaway
|37.5%
|8
|25.0%
|44.8%
|1
|3.7%
|11.4%
|3
|1.4%
|6
|0
- Trautman and Hill (9-52-0 rushing) were more involved than usual, but it didn't negatively impact Johnson, who put up 3-47-1 on four targets for his fifth TD in the past five weeks while running a team-high 22 routes.
- The 47 yards were a season high for Johnson. But even during the five-game TD binge he's averaged only 3.4 catches for 35.8 yards on 4.4 targets (with five of 17 catches going for TDs).
- Olave put up 5-102-1 and Landry had 3-33-1, but the Saints rotated their receivers more than in previous weeks.
- Olave played only 48% of snaps in the first half; Landry got 56% and Shaheed had 59%.
- My take: keep an eye on Olave's route share, and be wary of him in DFS for upcoming road games against the 49ers and Bucs. I wouldn't bench him, though, not after what he just did despite losing some routes/snaps.
- Olave played only 48% of snaps in the first half; Landry got 56% and Shaheed had 59%.
Eagles (17) at Colts (16)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|DeVonta Smith
|95.1%
|28
|100.0%
|95.3%
|9
|39.1%
|25.3%
|121
|63.3%
|78
|0
|2
|A.J. Brown
|88.5%
|25
|89.3%
|88.7%
|7
|30.4%
|29.2%
|56
|29.4%
|60
|2
|3
|Jack Stoll
|82.0%
|20
|71.4%
|27.0%
|1
|4.3%
|5.0%
|5
|2.4%
|7
|0
|4
|Quez Watkins
|52.5%
|17
|60.7%
|63.8%
|2
|8.7%
|7.3%
|25
|13.0%
|31
|0
|5
|Zach Pascal
|42.6%
|11
|39.3%
|26.4%
|1
|4.3%
|5.9%
|1
|0.5%
|9
|0
|6
|Grant Calcaterra
|27.9%
|5
|17.9%
|6.6%
|0
|0.0%
|2.9%
|0
|0
- Brown and Smith combined for 69.5% of the targets in Philly's first game without TE Dallas Goedert.
- TE Jack Stoll took on 82% snap share and 71% route share but was targeted just once (for a seven-yard gain).
- Watkins scored his second TD of the season and has 10 catches for 136 yards on 10 targets the past three weeks, but he's still sharing the No. 3 receiver role with Zach Pascal. With Goedert out, there's some slight potential for Watkins to have fantasy value.... if he gets most of the routes/snaps that have been going to Pascal.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Michael Pittman
|98.4%
|36
|100.0%
|97.0%
|7
|22.6%
|25.3%
|49
|25.8%
|75
|0
|2
|Parris Campbell
|79.0%
|28
|77.8%
|87.1%
|6
|19.4%
|15.3%
|56
|29.4%
|67
|0
|3
|Alec Pierce
|71.0%
|32
|88.9%
|70.0%
|8
|25.8%
|13.8%
|91
|47.9%
|28
|0
|4
|Mo Alie-Cox
|62.9%
|17
|47.2%
|41.4%
|1
|3.2%
|7.1%
|3
|1.4%
|14
|0
|5
|Kylen Granson
|38.7%
|17
|47.2%
|41.2%
|1
|3.2%
|8.2%
|15
|8.1%
|16
|0
- Jelani Woods (shoulder) missed another game, but Alie-Cox and Granson combined for only two targets, while each of the top three receivers saw six or more.
- Pierce finished with only 3-28-0 but the eight targets were his second most of the year and he ran a route on all but four of Matt Ryan's dropbacks.
- Pittman (6-75-0) and Campbell (5-67-0) had better games. They've combined for 101 targets the past six weeks (55 for Pittman, 46 for Campbell), while Pierce has seen only 28 (including the eight this past Sunday)
Jets (3) at Patriots (10)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Garrett Wilson
|100.0%
|26
|100.0%
|77.8%
|3
|15.0%
|22.3%
|27
|14.9%
|12
|0
|2
|Denzel Mims
|89.8%
|23
|88.5%
|24.6%
|6
|30.0%
|14.6%
|69
|38.0%
|35
|0
|3
|Tyler Conklin
|73.5%
|16
|61.5%
|66.5%
|3
|15.0%
|16.7%
|19
|10.3%
|15
|0
|4
|C.J. Uzomah
|67.3%
|14
|53.8%
|30.5%
|0
|0.0%
|6.5%
|0
|0
|5
|Elijah Moore
|53.1%
|16
|61.5%
|68.1%
|4
|20.0%
|12.8%
|44
|24.2%
|17
|0
|6
|Braxton Berrios
|12.2%
|3
|11.5%
|33.2%
|1
|5.0%
|6.5%
|-4
|-2.4%
|0
|0
- Wilson played every snap on offense but was targeted only three times for 12 yards in one of the truly abysmal offensive performances of the 2022 season.
- Conklin ceded a few more routes to Uzomah than he had in the last few games before the bye.
- Mims was the No. 2 receiver, playing 25% of snaps and leading the team with six targets and 35 receiving yards. He'll likely lose the role if/when Corey Davis (knee) gets healthy.
- Moore was merely the No. 3, though targeted four times on 16 routes... that's more than he did in the previous few games, at least.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Jakobi Meyers
|94.9%
|32
|97.0%
|92.0%
|6
|22.2%
|24.6%
|53
|43.5%
|52
|0
|2
|Hunter Henry
|83.1%
|25
|75.8%
|68.5%
|1
|3.7%
|10.2%
|4
|3.2%
|20
|0
|3
|Nelson Agholor
|61.0%
|21
|63.6%
|43.3%
|3
|11.1%
|10.7%
|32
|26.3%
|18
|0
|4
|Jonnu Smith
|55.9%
|11
|33.3%
|30.5%
|4
|14.8%
|11.1%
|7
|5.4%
|40
|0
|5
|DeVante Parker
|37.3%
|11
|33.3%
|69.0%
|2
|7.4%
|12.8%
|17
|14.5%
|19
|0
|6
|Kendrick Bourne
|37.3%
|12
|36.4%
|45.2%
|1
|3.7%
|7.8%
|4
|3.2%
|8
|0
|7
|Tyquan Thornton
|27.1%
|10
|30.3%
|41.4%
|2
|7.4%
|12.5%
|7
|5.6%
|5
|0
- With Parker returning from a knee injury, the Pats rotated four WRs behind clear No. 1 Jakobi Meyers, who led the group in targets (six) and receiving yards (52) while running 11 more routes than any other WR on the team.
- Meyers got more slot snaps than the other four combined, though Thornton also lined up inside about half the time.
- Henry was targeted only once but finished second on the team with 25 routes.
Bears (24) at Falcons (27)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Cole Kmet
|90.9%
|20
|80.0%
|82.2%
|4
|21.1%
|17.3%
|42
|23.9%
|35
|0
|2
|Darnell Mooney
|81.8%
|23
|92.0%
|93.3%
|5
|26.3%
|27.7%
|57
|32.6%
|29
|1
|3
|E. St. Brown
|72.7%
|17
|68.0%
|66.9%
|2
|10.5%
|15.4%
|11
|6.2%
|24
|0
|4
|Chase Claypool
|42.4%
|14
|56.0%
|44.00%
|3
|15.8%
|17.20%
|30
|17.4%
|11
|1
|5
|Dante Pettis
|25.8%
|6
|24.0%
|53.9%
|0
|0.0%
|12.1%
|0
|0
|6
|Byron Pringle
|19.7%
|5
|20.0%
|8.6%
|0
|0.0%
|9.8%
|0
|0
- Kmet finished with 3-35-0 to end his three-game TD binge, while Mooney put up 4-29-1 on five targets.
- St. Brown got more playing time than Claypool, again.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|75.5%
|15
|75.0%
|67.9%
|2
|11.1%
|13.2%
|33
|30.4%
|9
|0
|2
|Drake London
|75.5%
|16
|80.0%
|84.5%
|3
|16.7%
|27.8%
|21
|19.0%
|2
|1
|3
|Parker Hesse
|69.8%
|7
|35.0%
|30.0%
|0
|0.0%
|4.9%
|0
|0
|4
|MyCole Pruitt
|56.6%
|5
|25.0%
|6.1%
|1
|5.6%
|4.9%
|4
|3.5%
|17
|0
|5
|Kyle Pitts
|43.4%
|13
|65.0%
|78.0%
|5
|27.8%
|27.8%
|31
|28.4%
|43
|0
|6
|Damiere Byrd
|32.1%
|7
|35.0%
|27.8%
|2
|11.1%
|10.9%
|11
|10.1%
|29
|0
- Hesse and Pruitt both played 85% of snaps in the second half, after Pitts suffered an MCL tear on his first snap of the half.
- The two TEs combined for only one target. All the team's WRs and TEs combined for only four targets after halftime.
- Pitts going on IR perhaps opens the door for London, whose only reception Sunday was a two-yard TD early in the game. London did lead the team with 16 routes, and still has 27.8% target share for the season (a lot of good it's done). Maybe at 35% he'd be startable...
Browns (23) at Bills (31)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|D. Peoples-Jones
|98.5%
|41
|97.6%
|89.2%
|6
|15.4%
|19.4%
|68
|20.5%
|61
|1
|2
|Amari Cooper
|85.3%
|38
|90.5%
|89.2%
|12
|30.8%
|25.5%
|168
|50.3%
|113
|2
|3
|Harrison Bryant
|75.0%
|24
|57.1%
|48.9%
|7
|17.9%
|11.8%
|59
|17.8%
|41
|2
|4
|David Bell
|64.7%
|27
|64.3%
|51.1%
|5
|12.8%
|7.4%
|19
|5.8%
|22
|0
|5
|David Njoku
|36.8%
|18
|42.9%
|70.0%
|3
|7.7%
|17.3%
|22
|6.7%
|17
|0
- Njoku had a part-time role in his first game back from an MCL sprain, while Bryant saw a season-high seven targets after getting only three in the two games Njoku missed. Go figure....
- DPJ scored his first TD of the season and recorded his seventh consecutive game with four or more catches for 50 or more yards.
- He had only 12 yards before the fourth quarter, and scored his TD in the closing seconds.
- Cooper scored one TD in the first quarter and one in the fourth, ultimately recording his fourth game this season with triple-digit yardage and at least one TD.
- Only seven WRs have scored more fantasy points than Cooper this year (half PPR). Eleven have scored more points per game.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Gabe Davis
|87.1%
|27
|93.1%
|94.0%
|7
|28.0%
|16.7%
|95
|47.1%
|68
|0
|2
|Dawson Knox
|79.0%
|25
|86.2%
|70.0%
|7
|28.0%
|12.4%
|38
|18.5%
|70
|0
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|64.5%
|25
|86.2%
|84.8%
|5
|20.0%
|28.7%
|65
|31.9%
|48
|2
|4
|Quintin Morris
|43.5%
|7
|24.1%
|22.8%
|0
|0.0%
|5.5%
|0
|0
|5
|Isaiah McKenzie
|37.1%
|14
|48.3%
|57.0%
|1
|4.0%
|11.2%
|-2
|-0.9%
|0
|0
|6
|Khalil Shakir
|25.8%
|6
|20.7%
|20.0%
|0
|0.0%
|7.1%
|0
|0
- Shakir and Morris got more playing time than usual at the expense of McKenzie, whose 40% snap share was a season low, following back-to-back weeks with season highs (66%, then 69%).
- Buffalo used 11 personnel on only 31 of 64 snaps (48%), compared to a season rate of 72%.
- Diggs had 4-48-1, Davis had 5-68-0 and Knox put up 7-70-0 on a season-high seven targets.
- Josh Allen's 27 pass attempts were his second fewest of the year, while Devin Singletary had a season-high 18 carries. That's at least partially due to the matchup with Cleveland's lousy run defense, but Allen's elbow might also be a factor, especially with two games in five days ahead of Thanksgiving.
- That's two weeks in a row with a season high for yardage for Knox; 4-57-0 and then 7-70-0, after averaging only 2.9 catches for 26.1 yards over his first seven games.
- Davis has three games with seven or more targets this year. All three have come in the past four weeks, a stretch where he's averaging 3.8 catches for 57.3 yards and 0.25 TDs on 7.3 targets. Imagine what can happen if he continues with this kind of volume and Buffalo's passing game gets back on track.
Raiders (22) at Broncos (16) - OT
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Mack Hollins
|100.0%
|38
|100.0%
|94.0%
|9
|24.3%
|16.7%
|67
|18.5%
|52
|0
|2
|Foster Moreau
|100.0%
|20
|52.6%
|48.7%
|3
|8.1%
|13.3%
|37
|10.1%
|33
|1
|3
|Davante Adams
|98.4%
|38
|100.0%
|94.8%
|13
|35.1%
|32.2%
|174
|48.0%
|141
|2
|4
|Keelan Cole
|66.1%
|31
|81.6%
|38.0%
|2
|5.4%
|8.4%
|62
|17.1%
|21
|0
- The Raiders used Adams, Hollins and Moreau in every-down roles, then rotated Cole (the No. 3 receiver) with FB Jakob Johnson. Not a deep rotation.
- Adams put up 141 yards and two TDs, the second being a walk-off winner in OT. That's three games in a row with 126 or more yards and at least one TD.
- He's on pace for 109-1,572-17 on 190 targets.
- Hollins finished with 6-52-0 on nine targets and is now averaging 6.8 targets over the past four games (but only 37.8 yards).
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Courtland Sutton
|91.9%
|33
|97.1%
|96.3%
|7
|25.0%
|24.6%
|79
|44.9%
|80
|0
|2
|Kendall Hinton
|87.1%
|29
|85.3%
|39.7%
|3
|10.7%
|6.8%
|22
|12.4%
|57
|0
|3
|Greg Dulcich
|83.9%
|27
|79.4%
|78.0%
|5
|17.9%
|16.3%
|41
|23.5%
|30
|0
|4
|Eric Saubert
|41.9%
|10
|29.4%
|25.3%
|2
|7.1%
|6.2%
|4
|2.1%
|16
|0
|5
|Eric Tomlinson
|40.3%
|5
|14.7%
|12.6%
|0
|0.0%
|3.2%
|0
|0
|6
|Brandon Johnson
|33.9%
|13
|38.2%
|3.4%
|2
|7.1%
|0.0%
|40
|22.9%
|2
|1
- Sutton came alive in the second half after a slow start and ultimately led the team in routes, targets and yards with Jerry Jeudy (ankle) inactive.
- Hinton was the No. 2 receiver and came through with 57 yards on three targets and 87% of snaps despite being listed as questionable heading into the game.
- Brandon Johnson stepped up from the practice squad to work as the No. 3 receiver ahead of Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington.
- Dulcich finished third on the team in routes, finishing right around his season mark of 78% share, and caught four of five targets for 30 yards, after 1-11-0 the week before. He's now averaging 3.4 catches for 44.6 yards and 0.2 TDs on 5.2 targets through five games, having played well over half the snaps in each appearance.
Cowboys (40) at Vikings (3)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Noah Brown
|75.7%
|22
|73.3%
|77.1%
|2
|6.7%
|15.5%
|36
|23.9%
|42
|0
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|65.7%
|21
|70.0%
|93.6%
|5
|16.7%
|30.7%
|27
|17.8%
|45
|0
|3
|Dalton Schultz
|64.3%
|19
|63.3%
|67.0%
|5
|16.7%
|17.7%
|42
|28.1%
|22
|2
|4
|Michael Gallup
|61.4%
|20
|66.7%
|83.0%
|4
|13.3%
|16.7%
|33
|22.3%
|41
|0
|5
|Jake Ferguson
|50.0%
|6
|20.0%
|21.7%
|2
|6.7%
|8.1%
|4
|2.5%
|15
|0
|6
|Peyton Hendershot
|34.3%
|9
|30.0%
|26.0%
|1
|3.3%
|7.4%
|-3
|-2.1%
|-2
|0
|7
|Jalen Tolbert
|18.6%
|7
|23.3%
|11.0%
|1
|3.3%
|5.1%
|8
|5.4%
|8
|0
- Schultz was targeted five times, including twice in the end zone, but he again lost some snaps to Hendershot/Ferguson, both of whom poached five of the 35 snaps in 11 personnel (Schultz played 27 of 37).
- Tony Pollard led the team with six targets and scored both receiving TDs, ending Lamb's recent dominance of the receiving production (he's still at a sturdy 30.7% target share for the year, don't worry).
- Gallup has four games with 35 or more yards but none with 50. He's played seven games now and hasn't topped seven targets, averaging 4.8 looks per game and only 6.2 YPT.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|77.8%
|30
|81.1%
|96.9%
|5
|17.9%
|28.1%
|68
|29.2%
|33
|0
|2
|Adam Thielen
|75.9%
|29
|78.4%
|93.9%
|3
|10.7%
|18.9%
|32
|13.9%
|25
|0
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|75.9%
|27
|73.0%
|81.0%
|9
|32.1%
|24.10%
|62
|26.8%
|34
|1
|4
|K.J. Osborn
|74.1%
|29
|78.4%
|80.9%
|3
|10.7%
|13.1%
|25
|10.6%
|17
|0
|5
|Johnny Mundt
|48.1%
|11
|29.7%
|22.5%
|1
|3.6%
|5.1%
|6
|2.6%
|8
|0
|6
|Jalen Reagor
|22.2%
|7
|18.9%
|5.6%
|1
|3.6%
|3.3%
|14
|6.0%
|14
|0
- Ouch. The only real takeaway here is that Hockenson handled a large workload again. He's at 81% route share and 24.1% target share since joining the Vikings.
Bengals (37) at Steelers (30)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Tyler Boyd
|81.5%
|40
|97.6%
|89.5%
|7
|18.9%
|15.1%
|71
|22.5%
|42
|0
|2
|Tee Higgins
|78.5%
|37
|90.2%
|75.9%
|13
|35.1%
|21.5%
|151
|47.8%
|148
|0
|3
|Trenton Irwin
|70.8%
|32
|78.0%
|16.8%
|4
|10.8%
|7.9%
|48
|15.3%
|42
|1
|4
|Hayden Hurst
|64.6%
|32
|78.0%
|70.2%
|3
|8.1%
|13.7%
|22
|7.1%
|28
|0
|5
|Mitchell Wilcox
|36.9%
|6
|14.6%
|16.1%
|0
|0.0%
|3.4%
|0
|0
|6
|Trent Taylor
|13.8%
|7
|17.1%
|9.0%
|1
|2.7%
|4.0%
|4
|1.2%
|1
|0
- Irwin was the clear No. 3 receiver with career highs for snap share (71%), route share (78%) and a 3-42-1 receiving line.
- Hurst was only targeted three times but also ran a route on 78% of dropbacks, slightly better than his rate for the season.
- Higgins went off for 9-148-0, while Boyd was held to 2-42-0.
- Higgins is averaging 85.6 yards in games he hasn't left early due to an injury. His catch rate (70.4) and YPT (10.0) are the best marks of his three-year career, in which he's been quite efficient each year.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Diontae Johnson
|95.6%
|42
|95.5%
|95.5%
|5
|13.2%
|24.5%
|13
|3.7%
|21
|0
|2
|George Pickens
|85.3%
|41
|93.2%
|89.1%
|6
|15.8%
|15.4%
|116
|32.4%
|83
|0
|3
|Pat Freiermuth
|69.1%
|36
|81.8%
|71.0%
|12
|31.6%
|20.7%
|114
|31.8%
|79
|0
|4
|Steven Sims
|45.6%
|18
|40.9%
|10.1%
|2
|5.3%
|6.7%
|26
|7.3%
|0
|0
|5
|Zach Gentry
|42.6%
|10
|22.7%
|23.7%
|3
|7.9%
|5.9%
|28
|7.8%
|8
|1
|6
|Gunner Olszewski
|42.6%
|19
|43.2%
|9.6%
|3
|7.9%
|6.3%
|39
|10.8%
|39
|1
- Freiermuth finished with 8-79-0 on a team-high 12 targets, albeit with half his catches coming in the fourth quarter with the Bengals leading comfortably.
- Pickens continued his strong work downfield, especially on contested catches. He scored a 24-yard TD and three gains of more than 20 yards, while Johnson managed only 21 yards on five targets.
Chiefs (30) at Chargers (27)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Justin Watson
|87.1%
|34
|97.1%
|28.9%
|4
|12.9%
|5.0%
|85
|26.5%
|67
|0
|2
|Travis Kelce
|79.0%
|27
|77.1%
|79.5%
|10
|32.3%
|24.9%
|49
|15.3%
|115
|0
|3
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|69.4%
|27
|77.1%
|79.2%
|4
|12.9%
|12.6%
|52
|16.4%
|18
|0
|4
|Noah Gray
|61.3%
|15
|42.9%
|30.5%
|3
|9.7%
|6.0%
|14
|4.5%
|15
|0
|5
|Skyy Moore
|38.7%
|14
|40.0%
|23.2%
|6
|19.4%
|6.1%
|69
|21.8%
|63
|0
|6
|Joe Fortson
|29.0%
|8
|22.9%
|16.2%
|2
|6.5%
|36
|11.4%
|51
|0
|7
|Kadarius Toney
|22.6%
|8
|22.9%
|20.00%
|1
|3.2%
|9.40%
|17
|5.5%
|0
|0
- Toney played 44% of snaps in the first half but missed the whole second half with a hamstring injury.
- Moore bumped up from 28% snap share in the first half to 55% in the second half, en route to 5-63-0 on six targets.
- Only Kelce (6-115-3) saw more targets.
- Moore bumped up from 28% snap share in the first half to 55% in the second half, en route to 5-63-0 on six targets.
- Watson put up 3-67-0 on four targets and ran a team-high 34 routes, seven more than any other player.
- He and MVS were the top two receivers, with Toney (and then Moore) the No. 3. Backup TE Noah Gray also got some extra snaps with both Mecole Hardman (IR - groin) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) out for this one.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Joshua Palmer
|92.3%
|33
|94.3%
|89.0%
|10
|35.7%
|19.5%
|108
|42.8%
|106
|1
|2
|DeAndre Carter
|81.5%
|31
|88.6%
|77.8%
|3
|10.7%
|10.1%
|17
|6.8%
|33
|0
|3
|Keenan Allen
|67.7%
|24
|68.6%
|41.0%
|8
|28.6%
|12.3%
|102
|40.3%
|94
|1
|4
|Tre' McKitty
|60.0%
|9
|25.7%
|31.0%
|0
|0.0%
|9.4%
|0
|0
|5
|Richard Rodgers
|32.3%
|7
|20.0%
|5.3%
|0
|0.0%
|2.7%
|0
|0
|6
|Stone Smartt
|29.2%
|12
|34.3%
|2.8%
|1
|3.6%
|3.4%
|4
|1.8%
|6
|0
- Allen and Mike Williams both played, but Williams reinjured his ankle in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.
- Palmer played 96% of snaps after the first quarter, with Carter getting 89% and Allen at 70%.
- Gerald Everett (groin) didn't play, leaving McKitty, Rodgers and Smartt in a committee. Smartt was the only one targeted, for a six-yard gain, and his 34% route share led the group. I'm not sure who he is, but Stone Smartt is a heck of a name.
- Allen finished with 5-94-0 on eight targets, with a lost fumble in the second half but then a big catch not long after. He can be started in fantasy again, after running 24 routes (69%) without a setback.
- Palmer put up 8-106-2, naturally having his best game the week both Allen and Williams returned from their injuries (kind of).
- Palmer played 73% of snaps in the first quarter even, which was more than Allen (55%) and Williams (55%).
49ers (38) at Cardinals (10)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Brandon Aiyuk
|78.9%
|27
|93.1%
|94.5%
|4
|13.8%
|22.2%
|35
|21.3%
|20
|1
|2
|George Kittle
|73.7%
|24
|82.8%
|86.0%
|6
|20.7%
|18.3%
|37
|22.3%
|84
|0
|3
|Deebo Samuel
|57.9%
|22
|75.9%
|86.0%
|9
|31.0%
|24.5%
|23
|13.8%
|57
|0
|4
|Tyler Kroft
|47.4%
|6
|20.7%
|9.8%
|0
|0.0%
|7.5%
|0
|0
|5
|Jauan Jennings
|38.6%
|16
|55.2%
|44.5%
|2
|6.9%
|11.2%
|52
|31.5%
|0
|1
- Aiyuk and Kittle scored two TDs apiece (including Aiyuk's only two receptions), while Samuel led the team in targets and took three carries for 37 yards and a touchdown.
- Target shares since the McCaffrey trade = Aiyuk - 21.7%, Samuel - 17.1%, Kittle - 17.1%
- Samuel had been the loser there.... until Monday night.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W11
|R/DB SZN
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W11
|Tgt Sh SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rec Yds
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Greg Dortch
|93.0%
|45
|95.7%
|48.6%
|10
|23.8%
|10.6%
|20
|8.3%
|103
|0
|2
|A.J. Green
|77.5%
|38
|80.9%
|48.6%
|9
|21.4%
|8.7%
|98
|41.0%
|50
|1
|3
|Trey McBride
|76.1%
|32
|68.1%
|22.7%
|4
|9.5%
|6.1%
|2
|0.9%
|14
|0
|4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|69.0%
|35
|74.5%
|92.0%
|12
|28.6%
|32.9%
|109
|46.0%
|91
|0
|5
|Robbie Anderson
|46.5%
|23
|48.9%
|37.0%
|0
|0.0%
|6.70%
|0
|0
|6
|Maxx Williams
|18.3%
|3
|6.4%
|2.1%
|1
|2.4%
|0.0%
|2
|1.0%
|7
|0
|7
|Stephen Anderson
|14.1%
|7
|14.9%
|5.5%
|1
|2.4%
|2.5%
|23
|9.7%
|0
|1
- Rondale Moore was stopped for a six-yard loss on his second snap and missed the rest of the game with a groin injury.
- If Moore misses time, it'd boost the volume projection for Marquise Brown, who was designated last week to return from IR.
- Dortch filled in for the injured Moore and caught nine of 10 targets for 103 yards, though the one incompletion was a miscommunication on fourth down where it looked like Moore ran the wrong route (and was called out by the broadcast).
- McBride caught each of his four targets but for only 14 yards, with 76% snap share and 68% route share, taking over most of Zach Ertz's old role.
- Williams and Anderson combined for only 10 routes.
- Hopkins played 86% of snaps before the fourth quarter and caught nine of 12 targets for 91 yards.
- He played only 25% of snaps in the fourth quarter, same as Colt McCoy, while third-string QB Trace McSorley worked with the other starters.
- Seven of Green's nine targets came in the fourth quarter.