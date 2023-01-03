Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: Week 17 WR and TE Usage (with Week 18 Waivers Preview)

Target Breakdown: Week 17 WR and TE Usage (with Week 18 Waivers Preview)

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
January 3, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Target/Route/AY Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 17, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Wide Receivers

 Sn% W17Sn% '22Sn ΔTS W17TS '22TS ΔAY Sh  W17AY Sh '22AYS Δ
1DeVonta Smith98.1%90.9%7.2%40.6%27.0%13.6%37.5%32.1%5.4%
2Brandon Aiyuk95.2%91.9%3.3%36.4%22.4%14.0%47.0%31.8%15.2%
3Davante Adams87.9%94.8%-6.9%34.4%32.6%1.8%50.3%41.8%8.5%
4CeeDee Lamb83.8%87.1%-3.3%34.1%29.2%4.9%42.6%37.5%5.1%
5DJ Moore98.4%96.6%1.7%32.3%27.4%4.9%45.0%46.5%-1.5%
6Mike Williams79.0%79.1%-0.1%32.3%18.4%13.9%66.2%34.5%31.7%
7Michael Pittman98.2%96.6%1.7%30.8%26.4%4.4%33.8%29.4%4.4%
8Richie James78.7%48.9%29.8%30.4%17.6%12.8%35.8%19.3%16.5%
9Drake London78.7%79.8%-1.1%29.2%30.1%-0.9%40.8%30.4%10.4%
10Mike Evans82.2%84.4%-2.2%28.6%19.8%8.8%66.7%36.9%29.8%
11Jakobi Meyers80.7%78.0%2.7%28.1%22.3%5.8%18.8%29.4%-10.6%
12A.J. Brown100.0%85.1%14.9%28.1%28.7%-0.6%36.7%39.9%-3.2%
13Tutu Atwell83.3%35.3%48.1%27.8%11.3%16.5%29.4%25.9%3.5%
14Amari Cooper60.4%82.6%-22.2%26.7%26.7%0.0%62.0%38.6%23.4%
15Greg Dortch81.2%44.0%37.2%26.3%15.4%10.9%27.4%13.5%13.9%
16Rashid Shaheed69.7%38.0%31.7%26.1%10.8%15.3%28.4%16.0%12.4%
17Diontae Johnson91.4%89.9%1.5%25.9%26.3%-0.4%35.7%33.0%2.7%
18Marvin Jones66.7%67.0%-0.3%25.0%14.2%10.8%38.9%25.2%13.7%
19Jahan Dotson76.5%74.4%2.1%25.0%15.2%9.8%49.8%24.6%25.2%
20Garrett Wilson100.0%79.4%20.6%24.4%23.4%1.0%36.0%28.7%7.3%
21Allen Lazard73.8%89.5%-15.8%24.0%21.0%3.0%18.2%32.3%-14.1%
22Marquise Brown89.9%91.5%-1.6%23.7%24.3%-0.6%31.0%35.8%-4.8%
23Robert Woods73.9%77.4%-3.5%23.7%20.8%2.9%24.5%22.8%1.7%
24Parris Campbell96.4%84.5%11.9%23.1%15.2%7.9%25.6%14.7%10.9%
25Byron Pringle74.0%44.6%29.4%22.2%11.4%10.8%40.5%24.5%16.0%
26Jerry Jeudy89.4%69.2%20.2%22.2%20.8%1.4%9.3%26.6%-17.3%
27Tyquan Thornton93.0%66.6%26.4%21.9%13.1%8.8%55.8%26.1%29.7%
28Chris Olave63.6%66.0%-2.4%21.7%25.3%-3.6%36.5%40.8%-4.3%
29Isaiah Hodgins80.3%78.0%2.3%21.7%17.1%4.6%26.0%26.7%-0.7%
30Chris Godwin84.9%82.5%2.5%21.4%21.7%-0.3%15.2%18.6%-3.4%
31Treylon Burks72.3%56.1%16.2%21.1%17.1%4.0%35.0%26.9%8.1%
32Donovan Peoples-Jones84.9%89.6%-4.6%20.0%19.4%0.6%17.6%27.1%-9.5%
33Christian Watson59.0%54.0%5.0%20.0%14.7%5.3%49.6%23.5%26.1%
34K.J. Osborn79.0%74.4%4.6%20.0%13.8%6.2%10.5%14.1%-3.6%
35Keenan Allen87.1%73.9%13.2%19.4%22.2%-2.8%19.2%29.0%-9.8%
36Alec Pierce82.1%66.0%16.2%19.2%14.1%5.1%12.8%26.3%-13.5%
37Zay Jones76.7%85.8%-9.1%17.9%22.3%-4.4%25.1%26.8%-1.7%
38Terry McLaurin80.9%90.0%-9.1%17.9%22.2%-4.3%17.8%34.8%-17.0%
39Tyreek Hill81.2%75.7%5.4%17.5%30.9%-13.4%43.0%40.8%2.2%
40Amon-Ra St. Brown70.0%77.3%-7.3%17.2%27.7%-10.5%29.9%24.6%5.3%
41DK Metcalf81.7%81.5%0.2%17.2%25.4%-8.2%35.2%36.9%-1.7%
42Equanimeous St. Brown62.0%60.1%1.9%16.7%14.1%2.6%10.7%20.8%-10.1%
43Courtland Sutton81.8%88.2%-6.4%16.7%23.0%-6.3%42.4%32.0%10.4%
44Brandin Cooks77.6%80.3%-2.7%16.7%21.0%-4.3%35.1%31.3%3.8%
45Marquez Valdes-Scantling82.8%67.9%14.9%16.7%12.8%3.9%36.6%24.6%12.0%
46Van Jefferson93.8%75.8%18.0%16.7%15.6%1.1%38.3%30.9%7.4%
47Romeo Doubs47.5%63.8%-16.3%16.0%16.0%0.0%5.0%19.8%-14.8%
48Demarcus Robinson60.0%58.1%1.9%15.0%16.3%-1.3%24.7%18.1%6.6%
49Trent Sherfield58.0%57.6%0.3%15.0%9.7%5.3%22.2%11.0%11.2%
50George Pickens72.9%76.7%-3.8%14.8%15.2%-0.4%20.2%26.1%-5.9%
51Steven Sims41.4%33.2%8.2%14.8%8.4%6.4%13.4%6.0%7.4%
52Phillip Dorsett56.7%49.6%7.1%14.3%8.7%5.6%6.0%13.5%-7.5%
53Justin Jefferson79.0%95.0%-16.0%14.3%28.8%-14.5%21.1%39.4%-18.3%
54DJ Chark67.1%71.3%-4.1%13.8%13.8%0.0%33.7%31.6%2.1%
55Corey Davis85.1%69.6%15.5%13.3%13.6%-0.3%22.9%24.5%-1.6%
56Darius Slayton82.0%68.9%13.0%13.0%19.4%-6.4%22.0%37.1%-15.1%
57Shi Smith47.5%46.9%0.7%12.9%10.6%2.3%15.7%12.5%3.2%
58Mack Hollins86.4%93.2%-6.8%12.5%17.2%-4.7%12.0%23.1%-11.1%
59Hunter Renfrow45.5%60.5%-15.1%12.5%14.6%-2.1%0.3%11.6%-11.3%
60Jaylen Waddle75.4%73.7%1.6%12.5%20.8%-8.3%17.2%27.2%-10.0%
61T.Y. Hilton27.0%21.2%5.8%12.2%7.9%4.3%17.0%18.4%-1.4%
62Chris Moore83.6%66.2%17.4%11.9%14.8%-2.9%20.2%16.2%4.0%
63Adam Thielen84.2%91.6%-7.4%11.4%17.5%-6.1%19.0%22.5%-3.5%
64Brandon Powell75.0%25.1%49.9%11.1%7.9%3.2%5.0%0.9%4.1%
65Christian Kirk81.7%87.8%-6.1%10.7%22.8%-12.1%9.6%29.0%-19.4%
66Kalif Raymond28.6%48.7%-20.1%10.3%11.6%-1.3%11.2%15.8%-4.6%
67Jameson Williams24.3%17.7%6.6%10.3%4.4%5.9%13.4%11.8%1.6%
68DeSean Jackson32.0%24.5%7.5%10.0%10.2%-0.2%11.3%20.7%-9.4%
69Michael Gallup83.8%75.1%8.7%9.8%16.7%-6.9%14.8%22.4%-7.6%
70Noah Brown58.1%74.7%-16.5%9.8%14.6%-4.8%8.5%20.6%-12.1%
71Terrace Marshall86.9%74.9%12.0%9.7%14.5%-4.8%13.3%24.0%-10.7%
72Laviska Shenault26.2%26.3%-0.1%9.7%11.7%-2.0%-3.3%-1.3%-2.0%
73JuJu Smith-Schuster63.8%70.8%-7.0%9.5%17.6%-8.1%6.4%18.0%-11.6%
74Kadarius Toney32.8%22.0%10.8%9.5%6.2%3.3%15.4%5.0%10.4%
75Skyy Moore25.9%28.6%-2.8%9.5%6.9%2.6%3.7%7.2%-3.5%
76Jauan Jennings87.1%47.1%40.0%9.1%11.8%-2.7%23.3%14.7%8.6%
77Curtis Samuel63.2%72.1%-8.8%7.1%18.4%-11.3%17.4%16.1%1.3%
78Laquon Treadwell54.9%40.0%14.9%6.9%9.7%-2.8%2.7%6.8%-4.1%
79Tyler Lockett31.0%78.3%-47.3%6.9%22.6%-15.7%3.4%31.1%-27.7%
80Kendrick Bourne47.4%43.5%3.9%6.3%9.5%-3.2%-2.7%13.4%-16.1%
81N'Keal Harry48.0%40.0%8.0%5.6%6.1%-0.5%6.0%10.2%-4.2%
82Chase Claypool34.0%44.6%-10.6%5.6%17.6%-12.0%10.7%18.4%-7.7%
83Dante Pettis28.0%49.8%-21.8%5.6%12.2%-6.6%3.0%13.0%-10.0%
84Kendall Hinton47.0%57.2%-10.3%5.6%9.4%-3.8%7.9%9.6%-1.7%
85Andre Baccellia46.4%20.5%25.9%5.3%5.4%-0.1%6.7%6.1%0.6%
86Julio Jones23.3%46.9%-23.6%4.8%9.8%-5.0%4.2%20.4%-16.2%
87Elijah Moore70.2%68.9%1.2%4.4%12.7%-8.3%4.9%17.5%-12.6%
88Josh Reynolds44.3%67.2%-22.9%3.4%14.6%-11.2%2.7%22.7%-20.0%
89Joshua Palmer58.1%80.2%-22.1%3.2%17.3%-14.1%10.3%24.7%-14.4%
90Nelson Agholor43.9%51.4%-7.6%3.1%13.4%-10.3%11.9%20.4%-8.5%
91Quez Watkins49.1%58.7%-9.7%3.1%10.3%-7.2%2.2%11.3%-9.1%
92Ray-Ray McCloud41.9%26.5%15.5%3.0%5.8%-2.8%-0.8%9.9%-10.7%
Tight Ends

 Sn% W17Sn% '22Sn ΔTS W17TS '22TS ΔAY Sh W17AY Sh '22AYS Δ
1Mark Andrews94.0%82.8%11.2%45.0%28.1%16.9%41.3%33.4%7.9%
2T.J. Hockenson80.7%88.3%-7.6%34.3%23.4%10.9%32.0%21.1%10.9%
3Juwan Johnson68.2%65.2%3.0%30.4%14.7%15.7%41.9%15.1%26.8%
4Colby Parkinson80.3%38.4%41.9%27.6%7.4%20.2%18.8%7.4%11.4%
5Trey McBride95.7%51.3%44.3%26.3%12.4%13.9%26.0%10.5%15.5%
6Isaiah Likely30.0%35.5%-5.5%25.0%13.6%11.4%4.7%10.2%-5.5%
7Logan Thomas82.4%68.5%13.9%25.0%14.9%10.1%13.2%12.4%0.8%
8Dalton Schultz79.7%78.4%1.3%24.4%18.2%6.2%13.4%15.4%-2.0%
9George Kittle91.9%90.9%1.0%24.2%18.5%5.7%28.0%18.6%9.4%
10Travis Kelce86.2%79.3%6.9%23.8%24.6%-0.8%18.8%25.0%-6.2%
11Tyler Higbee89.6%86.9%2.7%22.2%21.3%0.9%3.5%9.9%-6.4%
12Pat Freiermuth77.1%67.9%9.3%22.2%20.3%1.9%23.1%20.1%3.0%
13David Njoku92.5%83.3%9.2%20.0%18.8%1.2%28.7%15.7%13.0%
14Harrison Bryant56.6%48.9%7.7%20.0%10.0%10.0%-0.9%6.3%-7.2%
15Hunter Henry100.0%74.1%25.9%18.8%11.6%7.2%16.5%12.7%3.8%
16Dallas Goedert98.1%88.5%9.6%18.8%19.1%-0.3%25.1%15.2%9.9%
17MyCole Pruitt63.9%39.3%24.7%16.7%7.7%9.0%13.4%3.1%10.3%
18Cole Kmet88.0%94.1%-6.1%16.7%19.5%-2.8%11.9%16.7%-4.8%
19Albert Okwuegbunam51.5%33.3%18.2%16.7%9.7%7.0%32.5%6.3%26.2%
20Robert Tonyan62.3%53.7%8.6%16.0%12.5%3.5%16.3%8.9%7.4%
21Austin Hooper49.2%51.1%-1.9%15.8%13.7%2.1%9.9%13.8%-3.9%
22Darren Waller54.6%56.7%-2.1%15.6%15.4%0.2%30.4%21.4%9.0%
23C.J. Uzomah58.2%53.6%4.6%15.6%6.6%9.0%16.1%5.4%10.7%
24Cade Otton87.7%71.4%16.3%14.3%11.1%3.2%7.6%9.3%-1.7%
25Brock Wright65.7%51.5%14.2%13.8%6.0%7.8%4.3%2.4%1.9%
26Tyler Conklin59.7%75.7%-16.0%13.3%15.2%-1.9%12.3%14.0%-1.7%
27Daniel Bellinger88.5%72.6%16.0%13.0%11.2%1.8%26.0%6.9%19.1%
28Jelani Woods60.7%30.9%29.8%11.5%9.1%2.4%5.1%15.7%-10.6%
29Chigoziem Okonkwo24.6%36.0%-11.4%10.5%11.6%-1.1%5.0%11.1%-6.1%
30Noah Fant63.4%59.7%3.7%10.3%11.3%-1.0%21.1%9.6%11.5%
31Mike Gesicki40.6%45.2%-4.7%10.0%8.6%1.4%9.6%8.3%1.3%
32Tommy Tremble59.0%50.1%9.0%9.7%9.2%0.5%9.2%9.4%-0.2%
33Gerald Everett54.8%60.4%-5.6%9.7%13.9%-4.2%4.2%12.8%-8.6%
34Foster Moreau80.3%80.9%-0.5%9.4%12.3%-2.9%4.6%10.4%-5.8%
35Jordan Akins58.2%42.9%15.3%7.1%10.5%-3.4%16.2%10.4%5.8%
36Evan Engram66.7%76.9%-10.2%7.1%17.1%-10.0%13.2%15.0%-1.8%
37Shane Zylstra40.0%24.9%15.1%6.9%6.1%0.8%1.6%5.4%-3.8%
38Josh Oliver60.0%47.7%12.3%5.0%8.2%-3.2%18.0%8.8%9.2%
39Adam Trautman66.7%57.5%9.2%4.3%6.9%-2.6%2.7%4.2%-1.5%
40Taysom Hill45.5%33.4%12.1%4.3%4.9%-0.6%-0.7%3.9%-4.6%
41Durham Smythe60.9%56.2%4.7%2.5%4.6%-2.1%1.0%1.5%-0.5%
42Noah Gray55.2%52.5%2.7%2.4%5.7%-3.3%0.0%4.0%-4.0%
Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Week 17 Injury Report

Inactives

WR Deebo Samuel (knee)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)

WR Mecole Hardman (IR - groin)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

WR Marquise Goodwin (IR - shoulder)

TE Kylen Granson (ankle)

TE Jonnu Smith (concussion)

TE Teagan Quitoriano (knee)

                

In-Game Injuries

WR Jakobi Meyers aggravated a shoulder injury in the second half.

WR Dante Pettis is dealing with concussion/neurological symptoms.

WR Skyy Moore injured his hand and didn't return.

WR Robbie Anderson hurt his back.

          

Waivers & Drops for Week 18

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

  1. Rashid Shaheed - 6%
  2. Treylon Burks - 41% 
  3. Greg Dortch - 10%
  4. Jahan Dotson - 41% 
  5. Corey Davis - 16% 
  6. K.J. Osborn - 11% 
  7. Robert Woods - 39%
  8. Marvin Jones - 8% 
  9. Russell Gage - 15% 
  10. Tyquan Thornton - 1%
  11. Parris Campbell - 30%
  12. Alec Pierce - 12%
  13. Phillip Dorsett - 1%

   

Tight End

  1. Hayden Hurst - 33% 
  2. Trey McBride - 4%
  3. Hunter Henry - 41%
  4. Juwan Johnson - 28%
  5. Tyler Conklin - 29%  
  6. Cade Otton - 9%
  7. Colby Parkinson - 0%

   

Drop'Em

WR Darius Slayton

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Adam Thielen

   

Week 17 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Cowboys (27) at Titans (13) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Michael Gallup83.8%75.1%3992.9%43-39-09.8%16.7%45
2CeeDee Lamb83.8%87.1%4095.2%1411-100-034.1%29.2%130
3Dalton Schultz79.7%78.4%3378.6%107-56-224.4%18.2%41
4Noah Brown58.1%74.7%2559.5%41-7-09.8%14.6%26
5Jake Ferguson31.1%40.7%37.1%11-7-02.4%6.8%-4
6T.Y. Hilton27.0%21.2%1331.0%54-50-012.2%7.9%52
  • Hilton was only the No. 4 receiver in terms of snaps/routes, but he made the most of his five targets and 31% route share with a 4-50-0 receiving line.
    • Brown, meanwhile, dipped to 60% route share. He may only be the No. 4 come playoff time.
  • Since missing two of the first six weeks with a knee injury, Schultz has averaged 4.4 catches for 46.4 yards and 0.5 TDs on 6.3 targets over the past 10 games, i.e., last year's numbers.
  • Lamb recorded his third straight 100-yard game and fifth in eight appearances since a Week 9 bye, after having zero 100-yard games through the first eight weeks.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Robert Woods73.9%77.4%3380.5%95-39-123.7%20.8%84
2Treylon Burks72.3%56.1%3073.2%84-66-021.1%17.1%120
3Nick Westbrook-Ikhine69.2%76.4%2868.3%31-4-07.9%12.9%56
4Austin Hooper49.2%51.1%2765.9%61-6-015.8%13.7%34
5Geoff Swaim44.6%56.2%614.6%11-4-02.6%5.4%1
6Chris Conley27.7%29.9%922.0%00-0-0 6.5% 
7Chigoziem Okonkwo24.6%36.0%717.1%43-24-010.5%11.6%17
8Racey McMath23.1%20.3%922.0%21-39-05.3%7.8%41
  • Burks played 72% of snaps, down a tick from 82% the week before in his first game back from a concussion, but he was targeted eight times and added a 20-yard carry.
  • Okonkwo was targeted on four of seven routes; his snap/route shares fell off a cliff, however.
    • The rookie has six targets over the past two games, after four in a row with either five or six looks.

         

Bears (10) at Lions (41) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Cole Kmet88.0%94.1%2175.0%32-27-116.7%19.5%20
2Byron Pringle74.0%44.6%1967.9%40-0-022.2%11.4%68
3Equanimeous St. Brown62.0%60.1%1760.7%32-20-016.7%14.1%18
4N'Keal Harry48.0%40.0%1450.0%11-16-05.6%6.1%10
5Chase Claypool34.0%44.6%1450.0%10-0-05.6%17.6%18
6Dante Pettis28.0%49.8%932.1%10-0-05.6%12.2%5
  • Pringle easily led the WRs with 70% snap share pre-halftime, while Pettis, St. Brown and Harry were all in the 40s.
    • Pettis then played only one snap in the second half, which elevated St. Brown (76%) and Claypool (60%) to larger roles in their first week back from injuries (a knee for Claypool, a concussion for St. Brown).
  • Justin Fields was banged up for most of the game, and the Bears did nothing on offense after 10 points on the first two drives.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Amon-Ra St. Brown70.0%77.3%2477.4%54-62-017.2%27.7%56
2DJ Chark67.1%71.3%2374.2%42-56-013.8%13.8%63
3Brock Wright65.7%51.5%1032.3%43-13-213.8%6.0%8
4Josh Reynolds44.3%67.2%1341.9%11-5-03.4%14.6%5
5Shane Zylstra40.0%24.9%1341.9%21-7-06.9%6.1%3
6Kalif Raymond28.6%48.7%1238.7%33-40-010.3%11.6%21
7Jameson Williams24.3%17.7%929.0%30-0-010.3%4.4%25
  • Wright scored twice after Zylstra's three-TD game the week before Zylstra still got a few more routes).
  • Chark was the No. 2 receiver again, with Williams running nine routes and finishing without a catch on three targets.
  • Reynolds and Raymond essentially split the No. 3 role, with the latter more productive.

         

Broncos (24) at Chiefs (27) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Jerry Jeudy89.4%69.2%4095.2%87-38-022.2%20.8%14
2Courtland Sutton81.8%88.2%3788.1%64-44-016.7%23.0%64
3Albert Okwuegbunam51.5%33.3%2559.5%63-45-116.7%9.7%49
4Kendall Hinton47.0%57.2%2150.0%20-0-05.6%9.4%12
5Eric Saubert34.9%34.7%1433.3%33-30-08.3%6.5%14
6Eric Tomlinson33.3%35.9%819.0%00-0-0 4.8% 
7Andrew Beck19.7%22.1%716.7%22-10-05.6%4.3%2
  • Okwuegbunam led the TEs in routes (60% route share) and put up 3-45-1 on six targets with Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on IR.
  • Jeudy led the Broncos in targets for a fourth week in a row.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Travis Kelce86.2%79.3%3788.1%107-43-023.8%24.6%56
2Marquez Valdes-Scantling82.8%67.9%3788.1%72-28-016.7%12.8%109
3JuJu Smith-Schuster63.8%70.8%3071.4%32-21-09.5%17.6%19
4Noah Gray55.2%52.5%1842.9%11-12-02.4%5.7%0
5Justin Watson36.2%42.8%1331.0%21-27-04.8%5.4%37
6Kadarius Toney32.8%22.0%1331.0%44-71-09.5%6.2%46
7Skyy Moore25.9%28.6%1126.2%43-33-09.5%6.9%11
  • MVS was held to 2-28-0, but his route share jumped to 88% after weeks lingering in the 50-60 percent range.
    • Smith-Schuster played a bit less, and Watson played much less. Then Moore suffered a hand injury and missed the fourth quarter; that's how MVS played more even with Toney in the lineup and throwing up 4-71-0 on only 13 routes (31% route share)
      • Toney has yet to play even half the snaps on offense as a member of the Chiefs, but he does have 153 receiving yards and two TDs on his 15 targets. 
        • He lost a fumble on a punt Sunday. Moore lost three earlier this year.

         

Jaguars (31) at Texans (3) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY 
1Christian Kirk81.7%87.8%2890.3%32-21-010.7%22.8%16 
2Zay Jones76.7%85.8%2580.6%53-24-017.9%22.3%42 
3Evan Engram66.7%76.9%1961.3%21-16-07.1%17.1%22 
4Marvin Jones66.7%67.0%2477.4%76-61-025.0%14.2%65 
5Chris Manhertz31.7%38.1%825.8%00-0-0 4.0%  
6Jamal Agnew26.7%14.1%929.0%11-4-03.6%6.6%-5 
  • Marvin was still only the No. 3 receiver in terms of routes but outproduced Kirk and Zay while leading the team in targets.
  • Before halftime, Kirk played 100% of snaps, Zay took 90% and Engram and Marvin logged 87% apiece. The numbers above were impacted by the blowout.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Chris Moore83.6%66.2%3984.8%53-21-011.9%14.8%61
2Brandin Cooks77.6%80.3%3780.4%74-39-016.7%21.0%106
3Jordan Akins58.2%42.9%3065.2%32-38-07.1%10.5%49
4Phillip Dorsett56.7%49.6%2758.7%63-14-014.3%8.7%18
5Amari Rodgers44.8%39.6%2145.7%22-12-04.8%9.8%6
6Brevin Jordan35.8%41.3%1226.1%31-20-07.1%9.0%43
  • Cooks, Moore and Dorsett were the top three receivers again, though with Dorsett losing a bunch of routes to Rodgers.
  • At TE, it was a three-way share between Akins, Brevin Jordan and still-there O.J. Howard.

    

Browns (24) at Commanders (10) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1David Njoku92.5%83.3%1982.6%31-21-020.0%18.8%31
2Donovan Peoples-Jones84.9%89.6%2191.3%31-13-120.0%19.4%19
3Amari Cooper60.4%82.6%2087.0%43-105-226.7%26.7%67
4Harrison Bryant56.6%48.9%939.1%32-19-020.0%10.0%-1
5David Bell26.4%47.3%730.4%00-0-0 7.8% 
  • Deshaun Watson completed nine of 18 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of distance scores to Cooper.
    • Cooper took only 47% of snaps in the second half, but caught three passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns on his three targets post-halftime.
      • DPJ and Njoku both played more than 85% of snaps in the second half; only Cooper was scaled back at all, though that's partly because he didn't play in three-TE formations with only one WR; he still got every snap besides one in 11 personnel.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Logan Thomas82.4%68.5%31100.0%76-56-025.0%14.9%29
2Terry McLaurin80.9%90.0%2787.1%52-25-017.9%22.2%39
3Jahan Dotson76.5%74.4%2890.3%73-37-025.0%15.2%109
4Curtis Samuel63.2%72.1%2787.1%21-6-07.1%18.4%38

         

Cardinals (19) at Falcons (20) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Trey McBride95.7%51.3%3890.5%107-78-126.3%12.4%93
2Marquise Brown89.9%91.5%3992.9%96-61-023.7%24.3%111
3Greg Dortch81.2%44.0%3583.3%104-15-026.3%15.4%98
4Andre Baccellia46.4%20.5%2047.6%21-7-05.3%5.4%24
5Maxx Williams34.8%21.8%511.9%00-0-0 3.8% 
6Robbie Anderson23.2%30.0%1023.8%11-13-02.6%6.9%12
7A.J. Green15.9%51.6%716.7%22-17-05.3%8.9%17
  • Baccellia, Anderson and Green shared snaps filling in for DeAndre Hopkins, who was inactive after a Friday addition to the injury report (knee).
  • McBride had his first big receiving game in his seventh consecutive week above 70 percent snap share. He finished with personal bests across the board (7-78-1), including for targets and snaps.
    • The rookie tight end has three or more catches in four straight games.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Drake London78.7%79.8%2385.2%85-47-029.2%30.1%58
2MyCole Pruitt63.9%39.3%1348.1%44-49-016.7%7.7%19
3Olamide Zaccheaus62.3%70.9%1763.0%00-0-0 16.1% 
4Parker Hesse59.0%60.9%414.8%00-0-0 5.0% 
5Damiere Byrd31.2%37.4%933.3%21-12-08.3%8.9%48
6KhaDarel Hodge23.0%18.0%622.2%11-5-04.2%9.9%5
  • London led the team in targets for a fourth straight game, and the rookie has seen 28 passes in Desmond Ridder's three starts, catching 19 for 213 yards.
    • London has 34% of the targets from Ridder so far, up from 28% in Marcus Mariota's 13 starts.

         

Colts (10) at Giants (38) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Michael Pittman98.2%96.6%29100.0%86-41-130.8%26.4%66
2Parris Campbell96.4%84.5%2896.6%63-52-023.1%15.2%50
3Alec Pierce82.1%66.0%2689.7%53-15-019.2%14.1%25
4Jelani Woods60.7%30.9%1551.7%43-19-011.5%9.1%10
5Mo Alie-Cox53.6%50.4%724.1%10-0-03.8%6.7%13
  • It was the same deal in terms of WR snaps and usage, with TE a two-man split in the absence of Kylen Granson (ankle) again.
    • Maybe the rookie, Woods, will get more run Week 18 if Granson is out again?

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Daniel Bellinger88.5%72.6%2291.7%33-42-013.0%11.2%32
2Darius Slayton82.0%68.9%24100.0%32-14-013.0%19.4%27
3Isaiah Hodgins80.3%78.0%2395.8%54-42-121.7%17.1%32
4Richie James78.7%48.9%2291.7%77-76-130.4%17.6%44
5Nick Vannett24.6%26.9%00.0%00-0-0 4.8% 
  • The Giants again had five guys (including RB Saquon Barkley) accounting for nearly all their routes, but that presumably won't be the case Week 18 now that they're locked into a specific playoff spot (the sixth seed).
  • James has played more than three-fourths of snaps in four straight games, averaging 6.5 catches for 67.3 yards and 0.5 TDs on 8.0 targets in that stretch.
    • The 27-year-old has played more than 80% of his snaps in the slot, where the Giants likely envision Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL), though it's possible James re-signs as an insurance plan (he's scheduled for free agency this offseason).

         

Dolphins (21) at Patriots (23) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Tyreek Hill81.2%75.7%3992.9%74-55-017.5%30.9%130
2Jaylen Waddle75.4%73.7%3788.1%53-52-012.5%20.8%52
3Durham Smythe60.9%56.2%1023.8%11-9-02.5%4.6%3
4Trent Sherfield58.0%57.6%3071.4%62-30-015.0%9.7%67
5Mike Gesicki40.6%45.2%2559.5%42-18-110.0%8.6%29
6River Cracraft24.6%22.8%716.7%00-0-0 5.1% 
  • Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out with a broken finger, and it'll either be him or Skylar Thompson making the start Week 18 as the Dolphins fight for a shot at the last wild-card spot.
  • Gesicki was more involved than the past few weeks, scoring a TD and bumping up to 60% route share, but the tight end logged only 28% of snaps before the fourth quarter (compared to 75% for Smythe).

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Hunter Henry100.0%74.1%3597.2%65-52-018.8%11.6%43
2Tyquan Thornton93.0%66.6%3494.4%73-60-121.9%13.1%145
3Jakobi Meyers80.7%78.0%3494.4%96-48-128.1%22.3%49
4Kendrick Bourne47.4%43.5%2055.6%21-16-06.3%9.5%-7
5Nelson Agholor43.9%51.4%1747.2%10-0-03.1%13.4%31
  • Jonnu Smith (concussion) was inactive, which allowed Henry to play every snap on offense even after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.
  • Thornton and Meyers were the clear top two at WR, with Bourne and Agholor then rotating despite Bourne's big game the week before (no repeat here with 16 yards).
    • Meyers aggravated his shoulder injury and missed the end of the game.

        

Panthers (24) at Buccaneers (39) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1DJ Moore98.4%96.6%3589.7%106-117-132.3%27.4%152
2Terrace Marshall86.9%74.9%3179.5%32-15-09.7%14.5%45
3Tommy Tremble59.0%50.1%1948.7%33-33-19.7%9.2%31
4Ian Thomas55.7%54.5%1128.2%11-9-03.2%8.5%1
5Shi Smith47.5%46.9%2051.3%44-70-112.9%10.6%53
6Laviska Shenault26.2%26.3%1025.6%32-13-09.7%11.7%-11
7Stephen Sullivan18.0%14.9%923.1%20-0-06.5%5.3%38
  • Tremble had a nice game, but still shared work with Thomas (and Sullivan).
  • Moore continues to get nice results with Sam Darnold and has seen 29.6% of his targets.
    • 20-376-4 on 32 Darnold targets is next level stuff, though it's hurt Moore's chances to get a real QB in Carolina next year with the Panthers losing draft position as they became a competitive team.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Cade Otton87.7%71.4%4185.4%62-17-014.3%11.1%25
2Chris Godwin84.9%82.5%4389.6%99-120-021.4%21.7%50
3Mike Evans82.2%84.4%4287.5%1210-207-328.6%19.8%220
4Russell Gage57.5%57.7%2960.4%33-33-07.1%12.5%15
5Ko Kieft30.1%22.4%816.7%10-0-02.4%2.6%2
6Julio Jones23.3%46.9%1225.0%21-10-04.8%9.8%14
  • Otton handled a near-every-down role again and was third on the team in targets on a career day for Evans and huge day for Godwin.
    • Evans eclipsed 1,000 yards with the effort and could be one of the guys rested or pulled early Week 18 (if the Bucs do that).

         

Saints (20) at Eagles (10) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Rashid Shaheed69.7%38.0%2890.3%66-79-026.1%10.8%42
2Juwan Johnson68.2%65.2%2167.7%75-62-030.4%14.7%62
3Adam Trautman66.7%57.5%1135.5%11-16-04.3%6.9%4
4Chris Olave63.6%66.0%2993.5%54-42-021.7%25.3%54
5Taysom Hill45.5%33.4%722.6%11-9-04.3%4.9%-1
6Keith Kirkwood40.9%45.7%1858.1%00-0-0 5.7% 
  • Hill had a season-high 14 carries and another rushing TD, closing out the upset win.
  • Olave returned from a one-week absence due to a hamstring injury and led the team with 94% route share slightly ahead of Shaheed (90%).
    • Shaheed, the undrafted rookie, has actually been more productive than Olave the past month... with the hammy being a factor of course.
    • Shaheed has topped 40 yards in five straight games, and he's seen 22.6 percent of the Saints' targets (which is only 19) in four games since becoming a starter.
      • Shaheed has caught 17 of 19 targets for 290 yards and a TD in the four starts.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1A.J. Brown100.0%85.1%38100.0%94-97-128.1%28.7%101
2DeVonta Smith98.1%90.9%3797.4%139-115-040.6%27.0%103
3Dallas Goedert98.1%88.5%3797.4%63-45-018.8%19.1%69
4Quez Watkins49.1%58.7%2360.5%10-0-03.1%10.3%6
5Zach Pascal37.7%28.9%1026.3%00-0-0 5.3% 
6Jack Stoll17.0%49.2%615.8%00-0-0 5.3% 
  • Brown and Smith got it done with Gardner Minshew again, while Goedert was relatively quiet for a second time in as many weeks since returning from IR.
    • Speaking of quiet... Watkins has been just that with Goedert back and Jalen Hurts (shoulder) out. Pascal got more routes in this one too, with Quez down to 61% route share.

         

49ers (37) at Raiders (34) - OT

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Brandon Aiyuk95.2%91.9%3497.1%129-101-136.4%22.4%111
2George Kittle91.9%90.9%2880.0%84-23-124.2%18.5%66
3Jauan Jennings87.1%47.1%3291.4%32-46-09.1%11.8%55
4Ray-Ray McCloud41.9%26.5%2057.1%21-42-03.0%5.8%-2
5Tyler Kroft25.8%32.8%38.6%00-0-0 5.0% 
  • Aiyuk had his first big game of Deebo Samuel's absence, while Kittle had a big first quarter but then went quiet.
  • Jennings was the No. 2 receiver again and McCloud the No. 3

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Davante Adams87.9%94.8%3397.1%117-153-234.4%32.6%164
2Mack Hollins86.4%93.2%2779.4%43-40-012.5%17.2%39
3Foster Moreau80.3%80.9%2058.8%33-55-09.4%12.3%15
4Darren Waller54.6%56.7%2161.8%53-72-115.6%15.4%99
5Hunter Renfrow45.5%60.5%2264.7%43-19-012.5%14.6%1
  • QB Jarrett Stidham had a shockingly good day, helping Adams to a massive stat line and Waller to 3-72-1 despite splitting snaps with Moreau again.
    • Waller still hasn't run a route on even two-thirds of dropbacks since returning from IR.

         

Jets (6) at Seahawks (23) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Garrett Wilson100.0%79.4%50100.0%113-18-024.4%23.4%132
2Corey Davis85.1%69.6%4590.0%63-45-013.3%13.6%84
3Elijah Moore70.2%68.9%3570.0%22-18-04.4%12.7%18
4Tyler Conklin59.7%75.7%3162.0%66-80-013.3%15.2%45
5C.J. Uzomah58.2%53.6%2652.0%73-24-015.6%6.6%59
  • Denzel Mims played only 15% of snaps and Braxton Berrios only 12%. They combined for 12 routes.
  • Wilson was held to 3-18-0 but on a team-high 11 targets in a brutal game for Mike White.
  • Davis was easily second on the team in routes, while Moore was the No. 3 receiver and Conklin and Uzomah had a near-even split at TE.
    • Conklin had the far more productive day, but with only five more routes and one fewer target.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1DK Metcalf81.7%81.5%2884.8%51-3-017.2%25.4%92
2Colby Parkinson80.3%38.4%2781.8%75-36-127.6%7.4%49
3Noah Fant63.4%59.7%1751.5%32-40-010.3%11.3%55
4Laquon Treadwell54.9%40.0%1648.5%22-15-06.9%9.7%7
5Dareke Young38.0%11.8%824.2%00-0-0   
6Cade Johnson35.2%19.6%1442.4%20-0-06.9%6.9%20
7Tyler Lockett31.0%78.3%1339.4%22-15-06.9%22.6%9
  • Lockett saw only two targets and 13 routes (39% route share) after having finger surgery the week before. TBD if he's ready for his normal role Week 18.
  • Parkinson led the team in targets and finished second in routes, while Fant's role stayed the same with Will Dissly (knee) on IR. Go figure.

    

Vikings (17) at Packers (41) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Adam Thielen84.2%91.6%3286.5%41-16-011.4%17.5%56
2T.J. Hockenson80.7%88.3%3081.1%127-59-034.3%23.4%94
3Justin Jefferson79.0%95.0%3183.8%51-15-014.3%28.8%62
4K.J. Osborn79.0%74.4%3286.5%77-59-120.0%13.8%31
5Johnny Mundt31.6%38.8%616.2%00-0-0 4.3% 
6Jalen Reagor21.1%6.3%718.9%00-0-0 3.2% 
7Jalen Nailor15.8%2.6%513.5%33-89-18.6%5.3%57

(Notes to be posted Tuesday night)

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Allen Lazard73.8%89.5%2382.1%65-59-024.0%21.0%47
2Robert Tonyan62.3%53.7%2071.4%43-52-116.0%12.5%42
3Christian Watson59.0%54.0%1760.7%51-11-020.0%14.7%128
4Romeo Doubs47.5%63.8%1139.3%43-20-016.0%16.0%13
5Randall Cobb44.3%45.0%1760.7%22-20-08.0%12.3%12

(Notes to be posted Tuesday night)

         

Rams (10) at Chargers (31) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Van Jefferson93.8%75.8%22100.0%33-77-016.7%15.6%77
2Tyler Higbee89.6%86.9%1672.7%43-11-022.2%21.3%7
3Tutu Atwell83.3%35.3%1986.4%52-10-027.8%11.3%59
4Brandon Powell75.0%25.1%1672.7%21-3-011.1%7.9%10
5Brycen Hopkins39.6%20.3%627.3%11-21-05.6%6.1%19

(Notes to be posted Tuesday night)

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Keenan Allen87.1%73.9%3096.8%65-60-019.4%22.2%41
2Mike Williams79.0%79.1%2993.5%107-94-032.3%18.4%141
3Joshua Palmer58.1%80.2%1858.1%10-0-03.2%17.3%22
4Gerald Everett54.8%60.4%1754.8%33-15-19.7%13.9%9
5Tre' McKitty45.2%45.5%619.4%00-0-0 6.5% 
6Donald Parham40.3%29.3%929.0%11-3-13.2%5.3%3
7DeAndre Carter19.4%58.3%516.1%32-14-09.7%9.8%0

(Notes to be posted Tuesday night)

         

Steelers (16) at Ravens (13) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Diontae Johnson91.4%89.9%2896.6%72-35-025.9%26.3%85
2Pat Freiermuth77.1%67.9%2689.7%63-36-022.2%20.3%55
3George Pickens72.9%76.7%2793.1%42-29-014.8%15.2%48
4Steven Sims41.4%33.2%1551.7%43-34-014.8%8.4%32
5Zach Gentry40.0%49.1%620.7%00-0-0 5.1% 
6Gunner Olszewski35.7%20.5%517.2%00-0-0 6.0% 

(Notes to be posted Tuesday night)

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBTgtRECTSTS '22AY
1Mark Andrews94.0%82.8%2195.5%99-100-045.0%28.1%62
2Josh Oliver60.0%47.7%731.8%10-0-05.0%8.2%27
3Demarcus Robinson60.0%58.1%1672.7%31-9-015.0%16.3%37
4Sammy Watkins42.0%36.6%836.4%00-0-0 6.7% 
5DeSean Jackson32.0%24.5%940.9%21-9-010.0%10.2%17
6Isaiah Likely30.0%35.5%1045.5%53-12-125.0%13.6%7
  • Baltimore WRs combined for five targets and 18 yards, with Andrews tallying well over half of the team's receiving yards and Likely scoring the lone touchdown (while seeing five targets on 10 routes).
  • Robinson was the only WR to even reach 50 percent route share. And he was at 73% with only three targets.

    

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
