Target Breakdown: Week 17 WR and TE Usage (with Week 18 Waivers Preview)

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Target/Route/AY Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 17, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
Wide Receivers
|Sn% W17
|Sn% '22
|Sn Δ
|TS W17
|TS '22
|TS Δ
|AY Sh W17
|AY Sh '22
|AYS Δ
|1
|DeVonta Smith
|98.1%
|90.9%
|7.2%
|40.6%
|27.0%
|13.6%
|37.5%
|32.1%
|5.4%
|2
|Brandon Aiyuk
|95.2%
|91.9%
|3.3%
|36.4%
|22.4%
|14.0%
|47.0%
|31.8%
|15.2%
|3
|Davante Adams
|87.9%
|94.8%
|-6.9%
|34.4%
|32.6%
|1.8%
|50.3%
|41.8%
|8.5%
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|83.8%
|87.1%
|-3.3%
|34.1%
|29.2%
|4.9%
|42.6%
|37.5%
|5.1%
|5
|DJ Moore
|98.4%
|96.6%
|1.7%
|32.3%
|27.4%
|4.9%
|45.0%
|46.5%
|-1.5%
|6
|Mike Williams
|79.0%
|79.1%
|-0.1%
|32.3%
|18.4%
|13.9%
|66.2%
|34.5%
|31.7%
|7
|Michael Pittman
|98.2%
|96.6%
|1.7%
|30.8%
|26.4%
|4.4%
|33.8%
|29.4%
|4.4%
|8
|Richie James
|78.7%
|48.9%
|29.8%
|30.4%
|17.6%
|12.8%
|35.8%
|19.3%
|16.5%
|9
|Drake London
|78.7%
|79.8%
|-1.1%
|29.2%
|30.1%
|-0.9%
|40.8%
|30.4%
|10.4%
|10
|Mike Evans
|82.2%
|84.4%
|-2.2%
|28.6%
|19.8%
|8.8%
|66.7%
|36.9%
|29.8%
|11
|Jakobi Meyers
|80.7%
|78.0%
|2.7%
|28.1%
|22.3%
|5.8%
|18.8%
|29.4%
|-10.6%
|12
|A.J. Brown
|100.0%
|85.1%
|14.9%
|28.1%
|28.7%
|-0.6%
|36.7%
|39.9%
|-3.2%
|13
|Tutu Atwell
|83.3%
|35.3%
|48.1%
|27.8%
|11.3%
|16.5%
|29.4%
|25.9%
|3.5%
|14
|Amari Cooper
|60.4%
|82.6%
|-22.2%
|26.7%
|26.7%
|0.0%
|62.0%
|38.6%
|23.4%
|15
|Greg Dortch
|81.2%
|44.0%
|37.2%
|26.3%
|15.4%
|10.9%
|27.4%
|13.5%
|13.9%
|16
|Rashid Shaheed
|69.7%
|38.0%
|31.7%
|26.1%
|10.8%
Tight Ends
|Sn% W17
|Sn% '22
|Sn Δ
|TS W17
|TS '22
|TS Δ
|AY Sh W17
|AY Sh '22
|AYS Δ
|1
|Mark Andrews
|94.0%
|82.8%
|11.2%
|45.0%
|28.1%
|16.9%
|41.3%
|33.4%
|7.9%
|2
|T.J. Hockenson
|80.7%
|88.3%
|-7.6%
|34.3%
|23.4%
|10.9%
|32.0%
|21.1%
|10.9%
|3
|Juwan Johnson
|68.2%
|65.2%
|3.0%
|30.4%
|14.7%
|15.7%
|41.9%
|15.1%
|26.8%
|4
|Colby Parkinson
|80.3%
|38.4%
|41.9%
|27.6%
|7.4%
|20.2%
|18.8%
|7.4%
|11.4%
|5
|Trey McBride
|95.7%
|51.3%
|44.3%
|26.3%
|12.4%
|13.9%
|26.0%
|10.5%
|15.5%
|6
|Isaiah Likely
|30.0%
|35.5%
|-5.5%
|25.0%
|13.6%
|11.4%
|4.7%
|10.2%
|-5.5%
|7
|Logan Thomas
|82.4%
|68.5%
|13.9%
|25.0%
|14.9%
|10.1%
|13.2%
|12.4%
|0.8%
|8
|Dalton Schultz
|79.7%
|78.4%
|1.3%
|24.4%
|18.2%
|6.2%
|13.4%
|15.4%
|-2.0%
|9
|George Kittle
|91.9%
|90.9%
|1.0%
|24.2%
|18.5%
|5.7%
|28.0%
|18.6%
|9.4%
|10
|Travis Kelce
|86.2%
|79.3%
|6.9%
|23.8%
|24.6%
|-0.8%
|18.8%
|25.0%
|-6.2%
|11
|Tyler Higbee
|89.6%
|86.9%
|2.7%
|22.2%
|21.3%
|0.9%
|3.5%
|9.9%
|-6.4%
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|77.1%
|67.9%
|9.3%
|22.2%
|20.3%
|1.9%
|23.1%
|20.1%
|3.0%
|13
|David Njoku
|92.5%
|83.3%
|9.2%
|20.0%
|18.8%
|1.2%
|28.7%
|15.7%
|13.0%
|14
|Harrison Bryant
|56.6%
|48.9%
|7.7%
|20.0%
|10.0%
|10.0%
|-0.9%
|6.3%
|-7.2%
|15
|Hunter Henry
|100.0%
|74.1%
|25.9%
|18.8%
|11.6%
|7.2%
|16.5%
|12.7%
|3.8%
|16
|Dallas Goedert
|98.1%
|88.5%
|9.6%
|18.8%
|19.1%
|-0.3%
|25.1%
|15.2%
|9.9%
|17
|MyCole Pruitt
|63.9%
|39.3%
|24.7%
|16.7%
|7.7%
|9.0%
|13.4%
|3.1%
|10.3%
|18
|Cole Kmet
|88.0%
|94.1%
|-6.1%
|16.7%
|19.5%
|-2.8%
|11.9%
|16.7%
|-4.8%
|19
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|51.5%
|33.3%
|18.2%
|16.7%
|9.7%
|7.0%
|32.5%
|6.3%
|26.2%
|20
|Robert Tonyan
|62.3%
|53.7%
|8.6%
|16.0%
|12.5%
|3.5%
|16.3%
|8.9%
|7.4%
|21
|Austin Hooper
|49.2%
|51.1%
|-1.9%
|15.8%
|13.7%
|2.1%
|9.9%
|13.8%
|-3.9%
|22
|Darren Waller
|54.6%
|56.7%
|-2.1%
|15.6%
|15.4%
|0.2%
|30.4%
|21.4%
|9.0%
|23
|C.J. Uzomah
|58.2%
|53.6%
|4.6%
|15.6%
|6.6%
|9.0%
|16.1%
|5.4%
|10.7%
|24
|Cade Otton
|87.7%
|71.4%
|16.3%
|14.3%
|11.1%
|3.2%
|7.6%
|9.3%
|-1.7%
|25
|Brock Wright
|65.7%
|51.5%
|14.2%
|13.8%
|6.0%
|7.8%
|4.3%
|2.4%
|1.9%
|26
|Tyler Conklin
|59.7%
|75.7%
|-16.0%
|13.3%
|15.2%
|-1.9%
|12.3%
|14.0%
|-1.7%
|27
|Daniel Bellinger
|88.5%
|72.6%
|16.0%
|13.0%
|11.2%
|1.8%
|26.0%
|6.9%
|19.1%
|28
|Jelani Woods
|60.7%
|30.9%
|29.8%
|11.5%
|9.1%
|2.4%
|5.1%
|15.7%
|-10.6%
|29
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|24.6%
|36.0%
|-11.4%
|10.5%
|11.6%
|-1.1%
|5.0%
|11.1%
|-6.1%
|30
|Noah Fant
|63.4%
|59.7%
|3.7%
|10.3%
|11.3%
|-1.0%
|21.1%
|9.6%
|11.5%
|31
|Mike Gesicki
|40.6%
|45.2%
|-4.7%
|10.0%
|8.6%
|1.4%
|9.6%
|8.3%
|1.3%
|32
|Tommy Tremble
|59.0%
|50.1%
|9.0%
|9.7%
|9.2%
|0.5%
|9.2%
|9.4%
|-0.2%
|33
|Gerald Everett
|54.8%
|60.4%
|-5.6%
|9.7%
|13.9%
|-4.2%
|4.2%
|12.8%
|-8.6%
|34
|Foster Moreau
|80.3%
|80.9%
|-0.5%
|9.4%
|12.3%
|-2.9%
|4.6%
|10.4%
|-5.8%
|35
|Jordan Akins
|58.2%
|42.9%
|15.3%
|7.1%
|10.5%
|-3.4%
|16.2%
|10.4%
|5.8%
|36
|Evan Engram
|66.7%
|76.9%
|-10.2%
|7.1%
|17.1%
|-10.0%
|13.2%
|15.0%
|-1.8%
|37
|Shane Zylstra
|40.0%
|24.9%
|15.1%
|6.9%
|6.1%
|0.8%
|1.6%
|5.4%
|-3.8%
|38
|Josh Oliver
|60.0%
|47.7%
|12.3%
|5.0%
|8.2%
|-3.2%
|18.0%
|8.8%
|9.2%
|39
|Adam Trautman
|66.7%
|57.5%
|9.2%
|4.3%
|6.9%
|-2.6%
|2.7%
|4.2%
|-1.5%
|40
|Taysom Hill
|45.5%
|33.4%
|12.1%
|4.3%
|4.9%
|-0.6%
|-0.7%
|3.9%
|-4.6%
|41
|Durham Smythe
|60.9%
|56.2%
|4.7%
|2.5%
|4.6%
|-2.1%
|1.0%
|1.5%
|-0.5%
|42
|Noah Gray
|55.2%
|52.5%
|2.7%
|2.4%
|5.7%
|-3.3%
|0.0%
|4.0%
|-4.0%
|43
|Dawson Knox
|80.1%
|13.1%
|11.6%
|44
|Hayden Hurst
|59.6%
|14.4%
|10.6%
Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats
Week 17 Injury Report
Inactives
WR Deebo Samuel (knee)
WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)
WR Mecole Hardman (IR - groin)
WR DeVante Parker (concussion)
WR Marquise Goodwin (IR - shoulder)
TE Kylen Granson (ankle)
TE Jonnu Smith (concussion)
TE Teagan Quitoriano (knee)
In-Game Injuries
WR Jakobi Meyers aggravated a shoulder injury in the second half.
WR Dante Pettis is dealing with concussion/neurological symptoms.
WR Skyy Moore injured his hand and didn't return.
WR Robbie Anderson hurt his back.
Waivers & Drops for Week 18
Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
- Rashid Shaheed - 6%
- Treylon Burks - 41%
- Greg Dortch - 10%
- Jahan Dotson - 41%
- Corey Davis - 16%
- K.J. Osborn - 11%
- Robert Woods - 39%
- Marvin Jones - 8%
- Russell Gage - 15%
- Tyquan Thornton - 1%
- Parris Campbell - 30%
- Alec Pierce - 12%
- Phillip Dorsett - 1%
Tight End
- Hayden Hurst - 33%
- Trey McBride - 4%
- Hunter Henry - 41%
- Juwan Johnson - 28%
- Tyler Conklin - 29%
- Cade Otton - 9%
- Colby Parkinson - 0%
Drop'Em
WR Adam Thielen
Week 17 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Cowboys (27) at Titans (13)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Michael Gallup
|83.8%
|75.1%
|39
|92.9%
|4
|3-39-0
|9.8%
|16.7%
|45
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|83.8%
|87.1%
|40
|95.2%
|14
|11-100-0
|34.1%
|29.2%
|130
|3
|Dalton Schultz
|79.7%
|78.4%
|33
|78.6%
|10
|7-56-2
|24.4%
|18.2%
|41
|4
|Noah Brown
|58.1%
|74.7%
|25
|59.5%
|4
|1-7-0
|9.8%
|14.6%
|26
|5
|Jake Ferguson
|31.1%
|40.7%
|3
|7.1%
|1
|1-7-0
|2.4%
|6.8%
|-4
|6
|T.Y. Hilton
|27.0%
|21.2%
|13
|31.0%
|5
|4-50-0
|12.2%
|7.9%
|52
- Hilton was only the No. 4 receiver in terms of snaps/routes, but he made the most of his five targets and 31% route share with a 4-50-0 receiving line.
- Brown, meanwhile, dipped to 60% route share. He may only be the No. 4 come playoff time.
- Since missing two of the first six weeks with a knee injury, Schultz has averaged 4.4 catches for 46.4 yards and 0.5 TDs on 6.3 targets over the past 10 games, i.e., last year's numbers.
- Lamb recorded his third straight 100-yard game and fifth in eight appearances since a Week 9 bye, after having zero 100-yard games through the first eight weeks.
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Robert Woods
|73.9%
|77.4%
|33
|80.5%
|9
|5-39-1
|23.7%
|20.8%
|84
|2
|Treylon Burks
|72.3%
|56.1%
|30
|73.2%
|8
|4-66-0
|21.1%
|17.1%
|120
|3
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|69.2%
|76.4%
|28
|68.3%
|3
|1-4-0
|7.9%
|12.9%
|56
|4
|Austin Hooper
|49.2%
|51.1%
|27
|65.9%
|6
|1-6-0
|15.8%
|13.7%
|34
|5
|Geoff Swaim
|44.6%
|56.2%
|6
|14.6%
|1
|1-4-0
|2.6%
|5.4%
|1
|6
|Chris Conley
|27.7%
|29.9%
|9
|22.0%
|0
|0-0-0
|6.5%
|7
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|24.6%
|36.0%
|7
|17.1%
|4
|3-24-0
|10.5%
|11.6%
|17
|8
|Racey McMath
|23.1%
|20.3%
|9
|22.0%
|2
|1-39-0
|5.3%
|7.8%
|41
- Burks played 72% of snaps, down a tick from 82% the week before in his first game back from a concussion, but he was targeted eight times and added a 20-yard carry.
- Okonkwo was targeted on four of seven routes; his snap/route shares fell off a cliff, however.
- The rookie has six targets over the past two games, after four in a row with either five or six looks.
Bears (10) at Lions (41)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Cole Kmet
|88.0%
|94.1%
|21
|75.0%
|3
|2-27-1
|16.7%
|19.5%
|20
|2
|Byron Pringle
|74.0%
|44.6%
|19
|67.9%
|4
|0-0-0
|22.2%
|11.4%
|68
|3
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|62.0%
|60.1%
|17
|60.7%
|3
|2-20-0
|16.7%
|14.1%
|18
|4
|N'Keal Harry
|48.0%
|40.0%
|14
|50.0%
|1
|1-16-0
|5.6%
|6.1%
|10
|5
|Chase Claypool
|34.0%
|44.6%
|14
|50.0%
|1
|0-0-0
|5.6%
|17.6%
|18
|6
|Dante Pettis
|28.0%
|49.8%
|9
|32.1%
|1
|0-0-0
|5.6%
|12.2%
|5
- Pringle easily led the WRs with 70% snap share pre-halftime, while Pettis, St. Brown and Harry were all in the 40s.
- Pettis then played only one snap in the second half, which elevated St. Brown (76%) and Claypool (60%) to larger roles in their first week back from injuries (a knee for Claypool, a concussion for St. Brown).
- Justin Fields was banged up for most of the game, and the Bears did nothing on offense after 10 points on the first two drives.
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|70.0%
|77.3%
|24
|77.4%
|5
|4-62-0
|17.2%
|27.7%
|56
|2
|DJ Chark
|67.1%
|71.3%
|23
|74.2%
|4
|2-56-0
|13.8%
|13.8%
|63
|3
|Brock Wright
|65.7%
|51.5%
|10
|32.3%
|4
|3-13-2
|13.8%
|6.0%
|8
|4
|Josh Reynolds
|44.3%
|67.2%
|13
|41.9%
|1
|1-5-0
|3.4%
|14.6%
|5
|5
|Shane Zylstra
|40.0%
|24.9%
|13
|41.9%
|2
|1-7-0
|6.9%
|6.1%
|3
|6
|Kalif Raymond
|28.6%
|48.7%
|12
|38.7%
|3
|3-40-0
|10.3%
|11.6%
|21
|7
|Jameson Williams
|24.3%
|17.7%
|9
|29.0%
|3
|0-0-0
|10.3%
|4.4%
|25
- Wright scored twice after Zylstra's three-TD game the week before Zylstra still got a few more routes).
- Chark was the No. 2 receiver again, with Williams running nine routes and finishing without a catch on three targets.
- Reynolds and Raymond essentially split the No. 3 role, with the latter more productive.
Broncos (24) at Chiefs (27)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Jerry Jeudy
|89.4%
|69.2%
|40
|95.2%
|8
|7-38-0
|22.2%
|20.8%
|14
|2
|Courtland Sutton
|81.8%
|88.2%
|37
|88.1%
|6
|4-44-0
|16.7%
|23.0%
|64
|3
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|51.5%
|33.3%
|25
|59.5%
|6
|3-45-1
|16.7%
|9.7%
|49
|4
|Kendall Hinton
|47.0%
|57.2%
|21
|50.0%
|2
|0-0-0
|5.6%
|9.4%
|12
|5
|Eric Saubert
|34.9%
|34.7%
|14
|33.3%
|3
|3-30-0
|8.3%
|6.5%
|14
|6
|Eric Tomlinson
|33.3%
|35.9%
|8
|19.0%
|0
|0-0-0
|4.8%
|7
|Andrew Beck
|19.7%
|22.1%
|7
|16.7%
|2
|2-10-0
|5.6%
|4.3%
|2
- Okwuegbunam led the TEs in routes (60% route share) and put up 3-45-1 on six targets with Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on IR.
- Jeudy led the Broncos in targets for a fourth week in a row.
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Travis Kelce
|86.2%
|79.3%
|37
|88.1%
|10
|7-43-0
|23.8%
|24.6%
|56
|2
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|82.8%
|67.9%
|37
|88.1%
|7
|2-28-0
|16.7%
|12.8%
|109
|3
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|63.8%
|70.8%
|30
|71.4%
|3
|2-21-0
|9.5%
|17.6%
|19
|4
|Noah Gray
|55.2%
|52.5%
|18
|42.9%
|1
|1-12-0
|2.4%
|5.7%
|0
|5
|Justin Watson
|36.2%
|42.8%
|13
|31.0%
|2
|1-27-0
|4.8%
|5.4%
|37
|6
|Kadarius Toney
|32.8%
|22.0%
|13
|31.0%
|4
|4-71-0
|9.5%
|6.2%
|46
|7
|Skyy Moore
|25.9%
|28.6%
|11
|26.2%
|4
|3-33-0
|9.5%
|6.9%
|11
- MVS was held to 2-28-0, but his route share jumped to 88% after weeks lingering in the 50-60 percent range.
- Smith-Schuster played a bit less, and Watson played much less. Then Moore suffered a hand injury and missed the fourth quarter; that's how MVS played more even with Toney in the lineup and throwing up 4-71-0 on only 13 routes (31% route share)
- Toney has yet to play even half the snaps on offense as a member of the Chiefs, but he does have 153 receiving yards and two TDs on his 15 targets.
- He lost a fumble on a punt Sunday. Moore lost three earlier this year.
- Toney has yet to play even half the snaps on offense as a member of the Chiefs, but he does have 153 receiving yards and two TDs on his 15 targets.
- Smith-Schuster played a bit less, and Watson played much less. Then Moore suffered a hand injury and missed the fourth quarter; that's how MVS played more even with Toney in the lineup and throwing up 4-71-0 on only 13 routes (31% route share)
Jaguars (31) at Texans (3)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Christian Kirk
|81.7%
|87.8%
|28
|90.3%
|3
|2-21-0
|10.7%
|22.8%
|16
|2
|Zay Jones
|76.7%
|85.8%
|25
|80.6%
|5
|3-24-0
|17.9%
|22.3%
|42
|3
|Evan Engram
|66.7%
|76.9%
|19
|61.3%
|2
|1-16-0
|7.1%
|17.1%
|22
|4
|Marvin Jones
|66.7%
|67.0%
|24
|77.4%
|7
|6-61-0
|25.0%
|14.2%
|65
|5
|Chris Manhertz
|31.7%
|38.1%
|8
|25.8%
|0
|0-0-0
|4.0%
|6
|Jamal Agnew
|26.7%
|14.1%
|9
|29.0%
|1
|1-4-0
|3.6%
|6.6%
|-5
- Marvin was still only the No. 3 receiver in terms of routes but outproduced Kirk and Zay while leading the team in targets.
- Before halftime, Kirk played 100% of snaps, Zay took 90% and Engram and Marvin logged 87% apiece. The numbers above were impacted by the blowout.
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Chris Moore
|83.6%
|66.2%
|39
|84.8%
|5
|3-21-0
|11.9%
|14.8%
|61
|2
|Brandin Cooks
|77.6%
|80.3%
|37
|80.4%
|7
|4-39-0
|16.7%
|21.0%
|106
|3
|Jordan Akins
|58.2%
|42.9%
|30
|65.2%
|3
|2-38-0
|7.1%
|10.5%
|49
|4
|Phillip Dorsett
|56.7%
|49.6%
|27
|58.7%
|6
|3-14-0
|14.3%
|8.7%
|18
|5
|Amari Rodgers
|44.8%
|39.6%
|21
|45.7%
|2
|2-12-0
|4.8%
|9.8%
|6
|6
|Brevin Jordan
|35.8%
|41.3%
|12
|26.1%
|3
|1-20-0
|7.1%
|9.0%
|43
- Cooks, Moore and Dorsett were the top three receivers again, though with Dorsett losing a bunch of routes to Rodgers.
- At TE, it was a three-way share between Akins, Brevin Jordan and still-there O.J. Howard.
Browns (24) at Commanders (10)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|David Njoku
|92.5%
|83.3%
|19
|82.6%
|3
|1-21-0
|20.0%
|18.8%
|31
|2
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|84.9%
|89.6%
|21
|91.3%
|3
|1-13-1
|20.0%
|19.4%
|19
|3
|Amari Cooper
|60.4%
|82.6%
|20
|87.0%
|4
|3-105-2
|26.7%
|26.7%
|67
|4
|Harrison Bryant
|56.6%
|48.9%
|9
|39.1%
|3
|2-19-0
|20.0%
|10.0%
|-1
|5
|David Bell
|26.4%
|47.3%
|7
|30.4%
|0
|0-0-0
|7.8%
- Deshaun Watson completed nine of 18 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of distance scores to Cooper.
- Cooper took only 47% of snaps in the second half, but caught three passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns on his three targets post-halftime.
- DPJ and Njoku both played more than 85% of snaps in the second half; only Cooper was scaled back at all, though that's partly because he didn't play in three-TE formations with only one WR; he still got every snap besides one in 11 personnel.
- Cooper took only 47% of snaps in the second half, but caught three passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns on his three targets post-halftime.
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Logan Thomas
|82.4%
|68.5%
|31
|100.0%
|7
|6-56-0
|25.0%
|14.9%
|29
|2
|Terry McLaurin
|80.9%
|90.0%
|27
|87.1%
|5
|2-25-0
|17.9%
|22.2%
|39
|3
|Jahan Dotson
|76.5%
|74.4%
|28
|90.3%
|7
|3-37-0
|25.0%
|15.2%
|109
|4
|Curtis Samuel
|63.2%
|72.1%
|27
|87.1%
|2
|1-6-0
|7.1%
|18.4%
|38
- Nobody besides the guys listed above and RBs Brian Robinson and Jonathan Williams ran more than four routes. No. 2 TE John Bates did play 44% of snaps, however.
- Carson Wentz is even worse than Taylor Heinicke, who himself is quite bad by the standards of an NFL starting QB. The Commanders are now eliminated from playoff contention, btw.
Cardinals (19) at Falcons (20)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Trey McBride
|95.7%
|51.3%
|38
|90.5%
|10
|7-78-1
|26.3%
|12.4%
|93
|2
|Marquise Brown
|89.9%
|91.5%
|39
|92.9%
|9
|6-61-0
|23.7%
|24.3%
|111
|3
|Greg Dortch
|81.2%
|44.0%
|35
|83.3%
|10
|4-15-0
|26.3%
|15.4%
|98
|4
|Andre Baccellia
|46.4%
|20.5%
|20
|47.6%
|2
|1-7-0
|5.3%
|5.4%
|24
|5
|Maxx Williams
|34.8%
|21.8%
|5
|11.9%
|0
|0-0-0
|3.8%
|6
|Robbie Anderson
|23.2%
|30.0%
|10
|23.8%
|1
|1-13-0
|2.6%
|6.9%
|12
|7
|A.J. Green
|15.9%
|51.6%
|7
|16.7%
|2
|2-17-0
|5.3%
|8.9%
|17
- Baccellia, Anderson and Green shared snaps filling in for DeAndre Hopkins, who was inactive after a Friday addition to the injury report (knee).
- McBride had his first big receiving game in his seventh consecutive week above 70 percent snap share. He finished with personal bests across the board (7-78-1), including for targets and snaps.
- The rookie tight end has three or more catches in four straight games.
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Drake London
|78.7%
|79.8%
|23
|85.2%
|8
|5-47-0
|29.2%
|30.1%
|58
|2
|MyCole Pruitt
|63.9%
|39.3%
|13
|48.1%
|4
|4-49-0
|16.7%
|7.7%
|19
|3
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|62.3%
|70.9%
|17
|63.0%
|0
|0-0-0
|16.1%
|4
|Parker Hesse
|59.0%
|60.9%
|4
|14.8%
|0
|0-0-0
|5.0%
|5
|Damiere Byrd
|31.2%
|37.4%
|9
|33.3%
|2
|1-12-0
|8.3%
|8.9%
|48
|6
|KhaDarel Hodge
|23.0%
|18.0%
|6
|22.2%
|1
|1-5-0
|4.2%
|9.9%
|5
- London led the team in targets for a fourth straight game, and the rookie has seen 28 passes in Desmond Ridder's three starts, catching 19 for 213 yards.
- London has 34% of the targets from Ridder so far, up from 28% in Marcus Mariota's 13 starts.
Colts (10) at Giants (38)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Michael Pittman
|98.2%
|96.6%
|29
|100.0%
|8
|6-41-1
|30.8%
|26.4%
|66
|2
|Parris Campbell
|96.4%
|84.5%
|28
|96.6%
|6
|3-52-0
|23.1%
|15.2%
|50
|3
|Alec Pierce
|82.1%
|66.0%
|26
|89.7%
|5
|3-15-0
|19.2%
|14.1%
|25
|4
|Jelani Woods
|60.7%
|30.9%
|15
|51.7%
|4
|3-19-0
|11.5%
|9.1%
|10
|5
|Mo Alie-Cox
|53.6%
|50.4%
|7
|24.1%
|1
|0-0-0
|3.8%
|6.7%
|13
- It was the same deal in terms of WR snaps and usage, with TE a two-man split in the absence of Kylen Granson (ankle) again.
- Maybe the rookie, Woods, will get more run Week 18 if Granson is out again?
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Daniel Bellinger
|88.5%
|72.6%
|22
|91.7%
|3
|3-42-0
|13.0%
|11.2%
|32
|2
|Darius Slayton
|82.0%
|68.9%
|24
|100.0%
|3
|2-14-0
|13.0%
|19.4%
|27
|3
|Isaiah Hodgins
|80.3%
|78.0%
|23
|95.8%
|5
|4-42-1
|21.7%
|17.1%
|32
|4
|Richie James
|78.7%
|48.9%
|22
|91.7%
|7
|7-76-1
|30.4%
|17.6%
|44
|5
|Nick Vannett
|24.6%
|26.9%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0-0-0
|4.8%
- The Giants again had five guys (including RB Saquon Barkley) accounting for nearly all their routes, but that presumably won't be the case Week 18 now that they're locked into a specific playoff spot (the sixth seed).
- James has played more than three-fourths of snaps in four straight games, averaging 6.5 catches for 67.3 yards and 0.5 TDs on 8.0 targets in that stretch.
- The 27-year-old has played more than 80% of his snaps in the slot, where the Giants likely envision Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL), though it's possible James re-signs as an insurance plan (he's scheduled for free agency this offseason).
Dolphins (21) at Patriots (23)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|81.2%
|75.7%
|39
|92.9%
|7
|4-55-0
|17.5%
|30.9%
|130
|2
|Jaylen Waddle
|75.4%
|73.7%
|37
|88.1%
|5
|3-52-0
|12.5%
|20.8%
|52
|3
|Durham Smythe
|60.9%
|56.2%
|10
|23.8%
|1
|1-9-0
|2.5%
|4.6%
|3
|4
|Trent Sherfield
|58.0%
|57.6%
|30
|71.4%
|6
|2-30-0
|15.0%
|9.7%
|67
|5
|Mike Gesicki
|40.6%
|45.2%
|25
|59.5%
|4
|2-18-1
|10.0%
|8.6%
|29
|6
|River Cracraft
|24.6%
|22.8%
|7
|16.7%
|0
|0-0-0
|5.1%
- Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out with a broken finger, and it'll either be him or Skylar Thompson making the start Week 18 as the Dolphins fight for a shot at the last wild-card spot.
- Gesicki was more involved than the past few weeks, scoring a TD and bumping up to 60% route share, but the tight end logged only 28% of snaps before the fourth quarter (compared to 75% for Smythe).
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Hunter Henry
|100.0%
|74.1%
|35
|97.2%
|6
|5-52-0
|18.8%
|11.6%
|43
|2
|Tyquan Thornton
|93.0%
|66.6%
|34
|94.4%
|7
|3-60-1
|21.9%
|13.1%
|145
|3
|Jakobi Meyers
|80.7%
|78.0%
|34
|94.4%
|9
|6-48-1
|28.1%
|22.3%
|49
|4
|Kendrick Bourne
|47.4%
|43.5%
|20
|55.6%
|2
|1-16-0
|6.3%
|9.5%
|-7
|5
|Nelson Agholor
|43.9%
|51.4%
|17
|47.2%
|1
|0-0-0
|3.1%
|13.4%
|31
- Jonnu Smith (concussion) was inactive, which allowed Henry to play every snap on offense even after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.
- Thornton and Meyers were the clear top two at WR, with Bourne and Agholor then rotating despite Bourne's big game the week before (no repeat here with 16 yards).
- Meyers aggravated his shoulder injury and missed the end of the game.
Panthers (24) at Buccaneers (39)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|DJ Moore
|98.4%
|96.6%
|35
|89.7%
|10
|6-117-1
|32.3%
|27.4%
|152
|2
|Terrace Marshall
|86.9%
|74.9%
|31
|79.5%
|3
|2-15-0
|9.7%
|14.5%
|45
|3
|Tommy Tremble
|59.0%
|50.1%
|19
|48.7%
|3
|3-33-1
|9.7%
|9.2%
|31
|4
|Ian Thomas
|55.7%
|54.5%
|11
|28.2%
|1
|1-9-0
|3.2%
|8.5%
|1
|5
|Shi Smith
|47.5%
|46.9%
|20
|51.3%
|4
|4-70-1
|12.9%
|10.6%
|53
|6
|Laviska Shenault
|26.2%
|26.3%
|10
|25.6%
|3
|2-13-0
|9.7%
|11.7%
|-11
|7
|Stephen Sullivan
|18.0%
|14.9%
|9
|23.1%
|2
|0-0-0
|6.5%
|5.3%
|38
- Tremble had a nice game, but still shared work with Thomas (and Sullivan).
- Moore continues to get nice results with Sam Darnold and has seen 29.6% of his targets.
- 20-376-4 on 32 Darnold targets is next level stuff, though it's hurt Moore's chances to get a real QB in Carolina next year with the Panthers losing draft position as they became a competitive team.
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Cade Otton
|87.7%
|71.4%
|41
|85.4%
|6
|2-17-0
|14.3%
|11.1%
|25
|2
|Chris Godwin
|84.9%
|82.5%
|43
|89.6%
|9
|9-120-0
|21.4%
|21.7%
|50
|3
|Mike Evans
|82.2%
|84.4%
|42
|87.5%
|12
|10-207-3
|28.6%
|19.8%
|220
|4
|Russell Gage
|57.5%
|57.7%
|29
|60.4%
|3
|3-33-0
|7.1%
|12.5%
|15
|5
|Ko Kieft
|30.1%
|22.4%
|8
|16.7%
|1
|0-0-0
|2.4%
|2.6%
|2
|6
|Julio Jones
|23.3%
|46.9%
|12
|25.0%
|2
|1-10-0
|4.8%
|9.8%
|14
- Otton handled a near-every-down role again and was third on the team in targets on a career day for Evans and huge day for Godwin.
- Evans eclipsed 1,000 yards with the effort and could be one of the guys rested or pulled early Week 18 (if the Bucs do that).
Saints (20) at Eagles (10)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Rashid Shaheed
|69.7%
|38.0%
|28
|90.3%
|6
|6-79-0
|26.1%
|10.8%
|42
|2
|Juwan Johnson
|68.2%
|65.2%
|21
|67.7%
|7
|5-62-0
|30.4%
|14.7%
|62
|3
|Adam Trautman
|66.7%
|57.5%
|11
|35.5%
|1
|1-16-0
|4.3%
|6.9%
|4
|4
|Chris Olave
|63.6%
|66.0%
|29
|93.5%
|5
|4-42-0
|21.7%
|25.3%
|54
|5
|Taysom Hill
|45.5%
|33.4%
|7
|22.6%
|1
|1-9-0
|4.3%
|4.9%
|-1
|6
|Keith Kirkwood
|40.9%
|45.7%
|18
|58.1%
|0
|0-0-0
|5.7%
- Hill had a season-high 14 carries and another rushing TD, closing out the upset win.
- Olave returned from a one-week absence due to a hamstring injury and led the team with 94% route share slightly ahead of Shaheed (90%).
- Shaheed, the undrafted rookie, has actually been more productive than Olave the past month... with the hammy being a factor of course.
- Shaheed has topped 40 yards in five straight games, and he's seen 22.6 percent of the Saints' targets (which is only 19) in four games since becoming a starter.
- Shaheed has caught 17 of 19 targets for 290 yards and a TD in the four starts.
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|A.J. Brown
|100.0%
|85.1%
|38
|100.0%
|9
|4-97-1
|28.1%
|28.7%
|101
|2
|DeVonta Smith
|98.1%
|90.9%
|37
|97.4%
|13
|9-115-0
|40.6%
|27.0%
|103
|3
|Dallas Goedert
|98.1%
|88.5%
|37
|97.4%
|6
|3-45-0
|18.8%
|19.1%
|69
|4
|Quez Watkins
|49.1%
|58.7%
|23
|60.5%
|1
|0-0-0
|3.1%
|10.3%
|6
|5
|Zach Pascal
|37.7%
|28.9%
|10
|26.3%
|0
|0-0-0
|5.3%
|6
|Jack Stoll
|17.0%
|49.2%
|6
|15.8%
|0
|0-0-0
|5.3%
- Brown and Smith got it done with Gardner Minshew again, while Goedert was relatively quiet for a second time in as many weeks since returning from IR.
- Speaking of quiet... Watkins has been just that with Goedert back and Jalen Hurts (shoulder) out. Pascal got more routes in this one too, with Quez down to 61% route share.
49ers (37) at Raiders (34) - OT
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Brandon Aiyuk
|95.2%
|91.9%
|34
|97.1%
|12
|9-101-1
|36.4%
|22.4%
|111
|2
|George Kittle
|91.9%
|90.9%
|28
|80.0%
|8
|4-23-1
|24.2%
|18.5%
|66
|3
|Jauan Jennings
|87.1%
|47.1%
|32
|91.4%
|3
|2-46-0
|9.1%
|11.8%
|55
|4
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|41.9%
|26.5%
|20
|57.1%
|2
|1-42-0
|3.0%
|5.8%
|-2
|5
|Tyler Kroft
|25.8%
|32.8%
|3
|8.6%
|0
|0-0-0
|5.0%
- Aiyuk had his first big game of Deebo Samuel's absence, while Kittle had a big first quarter but then went quiet.
- Jennings was the No. 2 receiver again and McCloud the No. 3
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Davante Adams
|87.9%
|94.8%
|33
|97.1%
|11
|7-153-2
|34.4%
|32.6%
|164
|2
|Mack Hollins
|86.4%
|93.2%
|27
|79.4%
|4
|3-40-0
|12.5%
|17.2%
|39
|3
|Foster Moreau
|80.3%
|80.9%
|20
|58.8%
|3
|3-55-0
|9.4%
|12.3%
|15
|4
|Darren Waller
|54.6%
|56.7%
|21
|61.8%
|5
|3-72-1
|15.6%
|15.4%
|99
|5
|Hunter Renfrow
|45.5%
|60.5%
|22
|64.7%
|4
|3-19-0
|12.5%
|14.6%
|1
- QB Jarrett Stidham had a shockingly good day, helping Adams to a massive stat line and Waller to 3-72-1 despite splitting snaps with Moreau again.
- Waller still hasn't run a route on even two-thirds of dropbacks since returning from IR.
Jets (6) at Seahawks (23)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Garrett Wilson
|100.0%
|79.4%
|50
|100.0%
|11
|3-18-0
|24.4%
|23.4%
|132
|2
|Corey Davis
|85.1%
|69.6%
|45
|90.0%
|6
|3-45-0
|13.3%
|13.6%
|84
|3
|Elijah Moore
|70.2%
|68.9%
|35
|70.0%
|2
|2-18-0
|4.4%
|12.7%
|18
|4
|Tyler Conklin
|59.7%
|75.7%
|31
|62.0%
|6
|6-80-0
|13.3%
|15.2%
|45
|5
|C.J. Uzomah
|58.2%
|53.6%
|26
|52.0%
|7
|3-24-0
|15.6%
|6.6%
|59
- Denzel Mims played only 15% of snaps and Braxton Berrios only 12%. They combined for 12 routes.
- Wilson was held to 3-18-0 but on a team-high 11 targets in a brutal game for Mike White.
- Davis was easily second on the team in routes, while Moore was the No. 3 receiver and Conklin and Uzomah had a near-even split at TE.
- Conklin had the far more productive day, but with only five more routes and one fewer target.
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|DK Metcalf
|81.7%
|81.5%
|28
|84.8%
|5
|1-3-0
|17.2%
|25.4%
|92
|2
|Colby Parkinson
|80.3%
|38.4%
|27
|81.8%
|7
|5-36-1
|27.6%
|7.4%
|49
|3
|Noah Fant
|63.4%
|59.7%
|17
|51.5%
|3
|2-40-0
|10.3%
|11.3%
|55
|4
|Laquon Treadwell
|54.9%
|40.0%
|16
|48.5%
|2
|2-15-0
|6.9%
|9.7%
|7
|5
|Dareke Young
|38.0%
|11.8%
|8
|24.2%
|0
|0-0-0
|6
|Cade Johnson
|35.2%
|19.6%
|14
|42.4%
|2
|0-0-0
|6.9%
|6.9%
|20
|7
|Tyler Lockett
|31.0%
|78.3%
|13
|39.4%
|2
|2-15-0
|6.9%
|22.6%
|9
- Lockett saw only two targets and 13 routes (39% route share) after having finger surgery the week before. TBD if he's ready for his normal role Week 18.
- Parkinson led the team in targets and finished second in routes, while Fant's role stayed the same with Will Dissly (knee) on IR. Go figure.
Vikings (17) at Packers (41)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Adam Thielen
|84.2%
|91.6%
|32
|86.5%
|4
|1-16-0
|11.4%
|17.5%
|56
|2
|T.J. Hockenson
|80.7%
|88.3%
|30
|81.1%
|12
|7-59-0
|34.3%
|23.4%
|94
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|79.0%
|95.0%
|31
|83.8%
|5
|1-15-0
|14.3%
|28.8%
|62
|4
|K.J. Osborn
|79.0%
|74.4%
|32
|86.5%
|7
|7-59-1
|20.0%
|13.8%
|31
|5
|Johnny Mundt
|31.6%
|38.8%
|6
|16.2%
|0
|0-0-0
|4.3%
|6
|Jalen Reagor
|21.1%
|6.3%
|7
|18.9%
|0
|0-0-0
|3.2%
|7
|Jalen Nailor
|15.8%
|2.6%
|5
|13.5%
|3
|3-89-1
|8.6%
|5.3%
|57
(Notes to be posted Tuesday night)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Allen Lazard
|73.8%
|89.5%
|23
|82.1%
|6
|5-59-0
|24.0%
|21.0%
|47
|2
|Robert Tonyan
|62.3%
|53.7%
|20
|71.4%
|4
|3-52-1
|16.0%
|12.5%
|42
|3
|Christian Watson
|59.0%
|54.0%
|17
|60.7%
|5
|1-11-0
|20.0%
|14.7%
|128
|4
|Romeo Doubs
|47.5%
|63.8%
|11
|39.3%
|4
|3-20-0
|16.0%
|16.0%
|13
|5
|Randall Cobb
|44.3%
|45.0%
|17
|60.7%
|2
|2-20-0
|8.0%
|12.3%
|12
(Notes to be posted Tuesday night)
Rams (10) at Chargers (31)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Van Jefferson
|93.8%
|75.8%
|22
|100.0%
|3
|3-77-0
|16.7%
|15.6%
|77
|2
|Tyler Higbee
|89.6%
|86.9%
|16
|72.7%
|4
|3-11-0
|22.2%
|21.3%
|7
|3
|Tutu Atwell
|83.3%
|35.3%
|19
|86.4%
|5
|2-10-0
|27.8%
|11.3%
|59
|4
|Brandon Powell
|75.0%
|25.1%
|16
|72.7%
|2
|1-3-0
|11.1%
|7.9%
|10
|5
|Brycen Hopkins
|39.6%
|20.3%
|6
|27.3%
|1
|1-21-0
|5.6%
|6.1%
|19
(Notes to be posted Tuesday night)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Keenan Allen
|87.1%
|73.9%
|30
|96.8%
|6
|5-60-0
|19.4%
|22.2%
|41
|2
|Mike Williams
|79.0%
|79.1%
|29
|93.5%
|10
|7-94-0
|32.3%
|18.4%
|141
|3
|Joshua Palmer
|58.1%
|80.2%
|18
|58.1%
|1
|0-0-0
|3.2%
|17.3%
|22
|4
|Gerald Everett
|54.8%
|60.4%
|17
|54.8%
|3
|3-15-1
|9.7%
|13.9%
|9
|5
|Tre' McKitty
|45.2%
|45.5%
|6
|19.4%
|0
|0-0-0
|6.5%
|6
|Donald Parham
|40.3%
|29.3%
|9
|29.0%
|1
|1-3-1
|3.2%
|5.3%
|3
|7
|DeAndre Carter
|19.4%
|58.3%
|5
|16.1%
|3
|2-14-0
|9.7%
|9.8%
|0
(Notes to be posted Tuesday night)
Steelers (16) at Ravens (13)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Diontae Johnson
|91.4%
|89.9%
|28
|96.6%
|7
|2-35-0
|25.9%
|26.3%
|85
|2
|Pat Freiermuth
|77.1%
|67.9%
|26
|89.7%
|6
|3-36-0
|22.2%
|20.3%
|55
|3
|George Pickens
|72.9%
|76.7%
|27
|93.1%
|4
|2-29-0
|14.8%
|15.2%
|48
|4
|Steven Sims
|41.4%
|33.2%
|15
|51.7%
|4
|3-34-0
|14.8%
|8.4%
|32
|5
|Zach Gentry
|40.0%
|49.1%
|6
|20.7%
|0
|0-0-0
|5.1%
|6
|Gunner Olszewski
|35.7%
|20.5%
|5
|17.2%
|0
|0-0-0
|6.0%
(Notes to be posted Tuesday night)
|Sn%
|Sn% '22
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|REC
|TS
|TS '22
|AY
|1
|Mark Andrews
|94.0%
|82.8%
|21
|95.5%
|9
|9-100-0
|45.0%
|28.1%
|62
|2
|Josh Oliver
|60.0%
|47.7%
|7
|31.8%
|1
|0-0-0
|5.0%
|8.2%
|27
|3
|Demarcus Robinson
|60.0%
|58.1%
|16
|72.7%
|3
|1-9-0
|15.0%
|16.3%
|37
|4
|Sammy Watkins
|42.0%
|36.6%
|8
|36.4%
|0
|0-0-0
|6.7%
|5
|DeSean Jackson
|32.0%
|24.5%
|9
|40.9%
|2
|1-9-0
|10.0%
|10.2%
|17
|6
|Isaiah Likely
|30.0%
|35.5%
|10
|45.5%
|5
|3-12-1
|25.0%
|13.6%
|7
- Baltimore WRs combined for five targets and 18 yards, with Andrews tallying well over half of the team's receiving yards and Likely scoring the lone touchdown (while seeing five targets on 10 routes).
- Robinson was the only WR to even reach 50 percent route share. And he was at 73% with only three targets.