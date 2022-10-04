Target Breakdown: Week 4 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 5 Waiver Picks

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
I'm trying something new again this week, posting Target Breakdown on Tuesday morning before I've had time to write my notes in the game-by-game breakdowns. I'll add those throughout the day Tuesday as I watch more of the games and pore over more stats. The meat and potatoes of the article is ready for consumption much earlier this way, before everyone has totally moved on to Week 5 (though this article is also quite useful for those who have the 'on to Cincinnati' mindset).
Before we get started, here are a few tweets I found interesting/useful for analyzing Week 4 and/or preparing for Week 5...
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 4, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
Note: Shares for Kittle, Schultz, Evans, Godwin, Julio, Pierce, Pittman, Lazard, Davis only include the games those players played. I wasn't able to do that for every player who has missed a game, but I did get all the big names.
Wide Receivers
|R/DB W4
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh W4
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Sh Δ
|AY Sh W4
|AY Sh '22
|AY Sh Δ
|1
|Stefon Diggs
|100.0%
|79.8%
|20.2%
|17.6%
|25.5%
|-7.8%
|36.9%
|39.5%
|-2.6%
|2
|Robbie Anderson
|100.0%
|94.5%
|5.5%
|13.9%
|19.5%
|-5.6%
|26.1%
|32.8%
|-6.8%
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|100.0%
|97.1%
|2.9%
|30.8%
|33.1%
|-2.3%
|42.9%
|44.3%
|-1.4%
|4
|Courtland Sutton
|100.0%
|97.2%
|2.8%
|29.2%
|28.0%
|1.2%
|26.5%
|42.0%
|-15.5%
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|100.0%
|99.4%
|0.6%
|39.6%
|36.2%
|3.3%
|41.9%
|44.3%
|-2.4%
|6
|Mike Williams
|100.0%
|93.5%
|6.5%
|29.7%
|19.6%
|10.1%
|42.9%
|34.3%
|8.6%
|7
|Mack Hollins
|100.0%
|93.9%
|6.1%
|16.7%
|17.2%
|-0.6%
|30.0%
|25.9%
|4.1%
|8
|DeVante Parker
|100.0%
|92.9%
|7.1%
|10.0%
|13.8%
|-3.8%
|12.8%
|29.2%
|-16.4%
|9
|Allen Robinson
|98.2%
|95.8%
|2.4%
|12.5%
|12.1%
|0.4%
|30.7%
|20.0%
|10.7%
|10
|Adam Thielen
|97.6%
|97.0%
|0.6%
|26.5%
|19.0%
|7.4%
|26.5%
|27.4%
|-1.0%
|11
|Gabe Davis
|97.3%
|96.0%
|1.3%
|8.8%
|11.5%
|-2.7%
|10.6%
|21.9%
|-11.3%
|12
|Davante Adams
|97.2%
|97.6%
|-0.4%
|43.3%
|32.4%
|10.9%
|43.4%
|38.1%
|5.3%
|13
|Ja'Marr Chase
|97.0%
|99.4%
|-2.5%
|18.8%
|26.5%
|-7.7%
|34.7%
|35.7%
|-0.9%
|14
|Marquez Callaway
|96.7%
|31.4%
|65.3%
|21.4%
|5.0%
|16.4%
|29.9%
|6.3%
|23.5%
|15
|Diontae Johnson
|96.6%
|96.4%
|0.2%
|16.0%
|29.4%
|-13.4%
|11.2%
|33.9%
|-22.8%
|16
|Jerry Jeudy
|96.4%
|70.6%
|25.8%
|20.8%
|16.8%
|4.0%
|17.5%
|22.4%
|-4.9%
|17
|Christian Kirk
|96.3%
|94.3%
|2.0%
|39.1%
|27.9%
|11.2%
|43.8%
|33.7%
|10.2%
|18
|Marvin Jones
|96.3%
|88.6%
|7.7%
|4.3%
|14.7%
|-10.4%
|4.5%
|28.5%
|-24.1%
|19
|DeVonta Smith
|96.3%
|96.2%
|0.1%
|16.7%
|23.1%
|-6.4%
|25.1%
|35.3%
|-10.2%
|20
|Brandon Aiyuk
|96.3%
|94.8%
|1.5%
|16.0%
|22.1%
|-6.1%
|1.8%
|32.3%
|-30.6%
|21
|Justin Jefferson
|95.1%
|97.6%
|-2.4%
|38.2%
|28.6%
|9.7%
|48.0%
|39.3%
|8.7%
|22
|Drake London
|95.0%
|82.9%
|12.1%
|38.9%
|34.0%
|4.8%
|27.2%
|33.0%
|-5.8%
|23
|DJ Moore
|94.7%
|98.4%
|-3.7%
|30.6%
|25.7%
|4.9%
|35.4%
|34.2%
|1.1%
|24
|Tyreek Hill
|94.7%
|85.7%
|9.0%
|38.9%
|31.4%
|7.5%
|43.8%
|37.7%
|6.2%
|25
|Amari Cooper
|94.4%
|90.9%
|3.5%
|11.4%
|25.2%
|-13.8%
|18.2%
|38.9%
|-20.7%
|26
|Romeo Doubs
|94.4%
|73.4%
|21.0%
|25.0%
|19.0%
|6.0%
|31.6%
|20.1%
|11.4%
|27
|Marquise Brown
|93.9%
|95.1%
|-1.2%
|35.5%
|26.6%
|8.9%
|49.3%
|43.7%
|5.6%
|28
|Rondale Moore
|93.9%
|93.9%
|0.0%
|16.1%
|16.1%
|0.0%
|26.7%
|26.7%
|0.0%
|29
|Terry McLaurin
|93.2%
|90.5%
|2.7%
|15.0%
|16.2%
|-1.2%
|29.4%
|31.4%
|-2.1%
|30
|Deebo Samuel
|92.6%
|90.4%
|2.2%
|28.0%
|26.9%
|1.1%
|10.5%
|10.2%
|0.3%
|31
|Josh Reynolds
|92.5%
|85.9%
|6.6%
|21.1%
|16.4%
|4.6%
|21.3%
|24.6%
|-3.3%
|32
|Mike Evans
|92.5%
|81.0%
|11.5%
|19.2%
|18.8%
|0.4%
|39.4%
|30.0%
|9.4%
|33
|Allen Lazard
|91.7%
|90.0%
|1.7%
|25.0%
|19.0%
|6.0%
|38.1%
|39.7%
|-1.6%
|34
|DK Metcalf
|90.0%
|92.1%
|-2.1%
|34.5%
|26.9%
|7.6%
|47.8%
|38.5%
|9.4%
|35
|Elijah Moore
|89.5%
|91.6%
|-2.1%
|11.8%
|13.8%
|-2.0%
|19.3%
|23.7%
|-4.4%
|36
|Darnell Mooney
|89.3%
|94.0%
|-4.7%
|25.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|55.8%
|40.4%
|15.4%
|37
|A.J. Brown
|88.9%
|92.4%
|-3.5%
|29.2%
|32.5%
|-3.3%
|56.2%
|46.1%
|10.1%
|38
|Nelson Agholor
|88.0%
|71.7%
|16.3%
|20.0%
|15.5%
|4.5%
|47.5%
|21.9%
|25.6%
|39
|Michael Pittman
|87.5%
|95.0%
|-7.5%
|16.7%
|23.1%
|-6.4%
|11.7%
|25.1%
|-13.4%
|40
|Shi Smith
|86.8%
|75.0%
|11.8%
|5.6%
|11.5%
|-5.9%
|5.9%
|13.7%
|-7.8%
|41
|Garrett Wilson
|86.8%
|68.8%
|18.0%
|17.6%
|21.5%
|-3.9%
|13.6%
|26.7%
|-13.1%
|42
|Tyler Lockett
|86.7%
|88.5%
|-1.8%
|27.6%
|26.2%
|1.4%
|38.2%
|37.5%
|0.7%
|43
|Curtis Samuel
|86.4%
|85.7%
|0.6%
|17.5%
|22.2%
|-4.7%
|15.9%
|11.7%
|4.2%
|44
|Chase Claypool
|86.2%
|94.9%
|-8.7%
|8.0%
|15.9%
|-7.9%
|17.7%
|17.4%
|0.3%
|45
|Peoples-Jones
|86.1%
|85.6%
|0.5%
|25.7%
|19.5%
|6.2%
|39.0%
|27.5%
|11.5%
|46
|E. St. Brown
|85.7%
|83.1%
|2.6%
|10.0%
|17.2%
|-7.2%
|12.3%
|22.1%
|-9.8%
|47
|Ben Skowronek
|85.5%
|84.3%
|1.1%
|6.3%
|10.7%
|-4.5%
|11.9%
|14.9%
|-3.1%
|48
|Chris Godwin
|84.9%
|67.0%
|17.9%
|19.2%
|16.5%
|2.7%
|16.6%
|9.4%
|7.2%
|49
|Brandin Cooks
|84.6%
|91.5%
|-6.9%
|20.0%
|25.9%
|-5.9%
|19.2%
|31.1%
|-12.0%
|50
|Jaylen Waddle
|84.2%
|79.6%
|4.6%
|13.9%
|25.5%
|-11.7%
|14.1%
|33.3%
|-19.3%
|51
|Robert Woods
|83.3%
|79.5%
|3.9%
|19.0%
|19.8%
|-0.8%
|26.2%
|25.3%
|0.9%
|52
|K.J. Osborn
|82.9%
|79.3%
|3.7%
|5.9%
|10.9%
|-5.0%
|3.4%
|16.8%
|-13.5%
|53
|Michael Gallup
|82.1%
|16.8%
|65.4%
|11.5%
|2.4%
|9.2%
|15.4%
|3.6%
|11.8%
|54
|Tee Higgins
|81.8%
|66.5%
|15.3%
|28.1%
|18.1%
|10.1%
|30.2%
|27.4%
|2.7%
|55
|Tom Kennedy
|80.0%
|20.5%
|59.5%
|13.2%
|3.4%
|9.7%
|16.9%
|5.0%
|11.9%
|56
|Chris Olave
|80.0%
|85.3%
|-5.3%
|25.0%
|25.9%
|-0.9%
|43.8%
|42.1%
|1.7%
|57
|George Pickens
|79.3%
|87.6%
|-8.3%
|32.0%
|15.9%
|16.1%
|49.9%
|28.0%
|21.9%
|58
|Keelan Cole
|77.8%
|34.5%
|43.2%
|0.0%
|2.8%
|-2.8%
|0%
|5.5%
|-5.5%
|59
|Tyler Boyd
|75.8%
|83.2%
|-7.5%
|15.6%
|12.3%
|3.4%
|21.6%
|18.2%
|3.4%
|60
|Noah Brown
|75.0%
|85.4%
|-10.4%
|23.1%
|21.3%
|1.8%
|32.8%
|28.7%
|4.1%
|61
|Valdes-Scantling
|75.0%
|80.8%
|-5.8%
|14.7%
|16.5%
|-1.8%
|22.9%
|22.4%
|0.6%
|62
|DeAndre Carter
|75.0%
|67.6%
|7.4%
|8.1%
|8.9%
|-0.8%
|9.8%
|14.7%
|-4.8%
|63
|Treylon Burks
|75.0%
|67.0%
|8.0%
|14.3%
|15.8%
|-1.6%
|27.0%
|24.3%
|2.7%
|64
|Nico Collins
|74.4%
|74.5%
|-0.2%
|14.3%
|15.1%
|-0.8%
|40.7%
|29.0%
|11.8%
|65
|Trent Sherfield
|73.7%
|49.0%
|24.7%
|16.7%
|8.0%
|8.6%
|23.5%
|9.4%
|14.1%
|66
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|72.5%
|78.1%
|-5.6%
|23.5%
|19.4%
|4.1%
|15.3%
|20.2%
|-4.9%
|67
|Dante Pettis
|71.4%
|69.9%
|1.5%
|15.0%
|6.3%
|8.8%
|22.9%
|10.9%
|12.0%
|68
|Jarvis Landry
|70.0%
|63.5%
|6.5%
|7.1%
|15.1%
|-8.0%
|2.0%
|14.3%
|-12.2%
|69
|Corey Davis
|68.4%
|74.8%
|-6.3%
|20.6%
|14.4%
|6.2%
|32.4%
|27.9%
|4.5%
|70
|Kendall Hinton
|67.9%
|44.8%
|23.1%
|12.5%
|4.0%
|8.5%
|20.0%
|8.9%
|11.2%
|71
|Devin Duvernay
|67.7%
|60.8%
|6.9%
|17.9%
|11.5%
|6.4%
|32.7%
|14.2%
|18.5%
|72
|Parris Campbell
|67.5%
|81.1%
|-13.6%
|11.1%
|8.0%
|3.1%
|8.1%
|6.4%
|1.6%
|73
|David Sills
|64.7%
|69.7%
|-5.0%
|13.3%
|10.0%
|3.3%
|10.3%
|13.3%
|-3.0%
|74
|Kendrick Bourne
|64.0%
|39.4%
|24.6%
|15.0%
|10.3%
|4.7%
|22.3%
|14.8%
|7.5%
|75
|Kalif Raymond
|62.5%
|26.3%
|36.2%
|13.2%
|5.5%
|7.7%
|25.6%
|10.4%
|15.2%
|76
|Russell Gage
|62.3%
|72.2%
|-10.0%
|7.7%
|16.4%
|-8.8%
|7.8%
|9.7%
|-1.9%
|77
|Joshua Palmer
|60.0%
|82.9%
|-22.9%
|2.7%
|13.9%
|-11.2%
|8.7%
|15.5%
|-6.9%
|78
|Darius Slayton
|58.8%
|14.8%
|44.1%
|13.3%
|2.0%
|11.3%
|41.3%
|7.9%
|33.4%
|79
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|58.3%
|61.6%
|-3.3%
|0.0%
|8.9%
|-8.9%
|0%
|15.5%
|-15.5%
|80
|Rashod Bateman
|58.1%
|70.4%
|-12.3%
|21.4%
|19.5%
|2.0%
|27.1%
|28.9%
|-1.8%
|81
|Jahan Dotson
|56.8%
|83.1%
|-26.3%
|10.0%
|13.2%
|-3.2%
|27.5%
|26.2%
|1.3%
|82
|Chris Moore
|56.4%
|60.8%
|-4.4%
|5.7%
|8.6%
|-2.9%
|3.1%
|8.4%
|-5.3%
|83
|Jamal Agnew
|55.6%
|17.9%
|37.7%
|26.1%
|7.0%
|19.1%
|36.6%
|11.0%
|25.6%
|84
|Quez Watkins
|55.6%
|62.9%
|-7.3%
|4.2%
|3.4%
|0.7%
|4.2%
|10.1%
|-5.9%
|85
|Demarcus Robinson
|54.8%
|47.2%
|7.6%
|10.7%
|8.8%
|1.9%
|9.6%
|8.8%
|0.8%
|86
|Isaiah McKenzie
|54.1%
|52.8%
|1.2%
|17.6%
|13.0%
|4.6%
|11.8%
|11.5%
|0.4%
|87
|Richie James
|52.9%
|73.0%
|-20.0%
|20.0%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|15.8%
|26.4%
|-10.7%
|88
|Greg Dortch
|48.5%
|79.3%
|-30.9%
|3.2%
|14.2%
|-11.0%
|3.0%
|11.7%
|-8.6%
|89
|Randall Cobb
|47.2%
|51.0%
|-3.8%
|12.5%
|9.5%
|3.0%
|20.6%
|18.9%
|1.7%
|90
|Kenny Golladay
|47.1%
|37.7%
|9.4%
|6.7%
|6.0%
|0.7%
|11.0%
|8.0%
|3.0%
|91
|Marquise Goodwin
|43.3%
|51.1%
|-7.7%
|0.0%
|6.2%
|-6.2%
|0%
|8.8%
|-8.8%
|92
|Mecole Hardman
|42.5%
|55.0%
|-12.5%
|2.9%
|8.6%
|-5.7%
|-1.1%
|10.9%
|-12.0%
|93
|Jauan Jennings
|40.7%
|53.0%
|-12.3%
|16.0%
|14.4%
|1.6%
|23.8%
|15.2%
|8.6%
|94
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|40.0%
|51.4%
|-11.4%
|11.1%
|10.6%
|0.5%
|14.0%
|13.5%
|0.5%
|95
|Quintez Cephus
|40.0%
|12.8%
|27.2%
|5.3%
|1.4%
|3.9%
|2.1%
|0.6%
|1.4%
|96
|Alec Pierce
|40.0%
|52.0%
|-12.0%
|16.7%
|10.7%
|6.0%
|36.9%
|25.4%
|11.5%
|97
|Dyami Brown
|38.6%
|14.3%
|24.4%
|10.0%
|2.4%
|7.6%
|22.3%
|5.2%
|17.1%
|98
|Tim Jones
|37.0%
|9.3%
|27.8%
|4.3%
|0.8%
|3.6%
|-1.8%
|-0.3%
|-1.5%
|99
|KhaDarel Hodge
|35.0%
|21.9%
|13.1%
|5.6%
|7.4%
|-1.9%
|9.8%
|8.2%
|1.6%
|100
|Julio Jones
|32.1%
|48.0%
|-15.9%
|3.8%
|8.9%
|-5.1%
|12.5%
|22.4%
|-9.9%
|101
|David Bell
|30.6%
|36.4%
|-5.8%
|8.6%
|4.1%
|4.5%
|19.3%
|7.4%
|11.9%
|102
|Ashton Dulin
|30.0%
|34.9%
|-4.9%
|8.3%
|11.3%
|-3.0%
|7.1%
|20.6%
|-13.5%
|103
|Skyy Moore
|27.5%
|13.2%
|14.3%
|11.8%
|3.6%
|8.2%
|20.6%
|6.3%
|14.3%
Tight Ends
|R/DB W4
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh W4
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Sh Δ
|AY Sh W4
|AY Sh '22
|AY Sh Δ
|1
|Mark Andrews
|100.0%
|92.8%
|7.2%
|17.9%
|31.9%
|-14.0%
|35.8%
|37.9%
|-2.0%
|2
|Dallas Goedert
|92.6%
|78.0%
|14.6%
|25.0%
|16.2%
|8.8%
|4.2%
|4.5%
|-0.4%
|3
|Zach Ertz
|90.9%
|84.2%
|6.7%
|19.4%
|18.3%
|1.0%
|19.7%
|18.8%
|0.9%
|4
|David Njoku
|86.1%
|77.3%
|8.8%
|20.0%
|18.7%
|1.3%
|16.7%
|13.5%
|3.1%
|5
|Eric Saubert
|85.7%
|32.9%
|52.8%
|8.3%
|4.8%
|3.5%
|11.9%
|9.2%
|2.7%
|6
|T.J. Hockenson
|85.0%
|77.6%
|7.4%
|31.6%
|20.5%
|11.0%
|31.1%
|17.1%
|14.0%
|7
|Travis Kelce
|85.0%
|82.1%
|2.9%
|29.4%
|24.5%
|5.0%
|20.0%
|26.2%
|-6.2%
|8
|Darren Waller
|83.3%
|78.2%
|5.2%
|16.7%
|16.6%
|0.1%
|29.3%
|21.5%
|7.7%
|9
|Cole Kmet
|82.1%
|74.7%
|7.4%
|15.0%
|12.5%
|2.5%
|-3.3%
|6.4%
|-9.7%
|10
|Tyler Higbee
|81.8%
|81.3%
|0.5%
|29.2%
|25.5%
|3.7%
|19.6%
|14.1%
|5.5%
|11
|Pat Freiermuth
|79.3%
|75.2%
|4.1%
|36.0%
|23.8%
|12.2%
|21.0%
|18.3%
|2.7%
|12
|Dalton Schultz
|78.6%
|82.0%
|-3.4%
|11.5%
|16.5%
|-5.0%
|6.8%
|9.5%
|-2.7%
|13
|George Kittle
|77.8%
|80.0%
|-2.2%
|16.0%
|16.7%
|-0.7%
|23.6%
|14.6%
|9.0%
|14
|Tanner Hudson
|76.5%
|50.8%
|25.7%
|13.3%
|5.0%
|8.3%
|17.0%
|7.6%
|9.4%
|15
|Logan Thomas
|70.5%
|61.9%
|8.5%
|15.0%
|12.0%
|3.0%
|5.6%
|11.3%
|-5.7%
|16
|Evan Engram
|70.4%
|79.3%
|-8.9%
|4.3%
|12.4%
|-8.1%
|7.4%
|9.7%
|-2.3%
|17
|Dawson Knox
|70.3%
|62.9%
|7.3%
|17.6%
|10.6%
|7.1%
|25.1%
|8.8%
|16.3%
|18
|Hayden Hurst
|69.7%
|67.1%
|2.6%
|12.5%
|13.5%
|-1.0%
|1.5%
|6.6%
|-5.1%
|19
|Kyle Pitts
|65.0%
|76.2%
|-11.2%
|22.2%
|23.4%
|-1.2%
|24.9%
|31.9%
|-7.0%
|20
|Tyler Conklin
|63.2%
|70.8%
|-7.6%
|14.7%
|16.0%
|-1.3%
|11.5%
|8.5%
|3.1%
|21
|Gerald Everett
|62.5%
|65.9%
|-3.4%
|16.2%
|16.5%
|-0.2%
|22.5%
|18.4%
|4.1%
|22
|O.J. Howard
|61.5%
|24.8%
|36.7%
|14.3%
|6.5%
|7.8%
|30.1%
|12.1%
|18.0%
|23
|Harrison Bryant
|61.1%
|49.2%
|11.9%
|17.1%
|11.4%
|5.8%
|9.2%
|12.2%
|-3.0%
|24
|Irv Smith
|61.0%
|54.9%
|6.1%
|11.8%
|13.6%
|-1.8%
|10.6%
|11.9%
|-1.3%
|25
|Juwan Johnson
|60.0%
|66.7%
|-6.7%
|14.3%
|12.2%
|2.1%
|14.0%
|11.8%
|2.2%
|26
|Mike Gesicki
|57.9%
|49.0%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.3%
|3.8%
|9.4%
|6.1%
|3.3%
|27
|Mo Alie-Cox
|57.5%
|46.7%
|10.8%
|16.7%
|9.3%
|7.3%
|12.8%
|7.6%
|5.3%
|28
|Will Dissly
|56.7%
|42.4%
|14.2%
|13.8%
|9.2%
|4.6%
|8.2%
|5.9%
|2.3%
|29
|Robert Tonyan
|55.6%
|50.3%
|5.2%
|6.3%
|12.7%
|-6.4%
|6.2%
|6.9%
|-0.7%
|30
|Austin Hooper
|54.2%
|54.5%
|-0.3%
|4.8%
|9.9%
|-5.1%
|3.4%
|10.0%
|-6.6%
|31
|Isaiah Likely
|51.6%
|44.8%
|6.8%
|0.0%
|9.7%
|-9.7%
|0%
|6.4%
|-6.4%
|32
|Cade Otton
|50.9%
|23.5%
|27.5%
|7.7%
|3.9%
|3.7%
|6.8%
|3.0%
|3.8%
|33
|Parker Hesse
|50.0%
|40.0%
|10.0%
|5.6%
|4.3%
|1.3%
|7.0%
|2.9%
|4.1%
|34
|Tommy Tremble
|50.0%
|31.3%
|18.8%
|16.7%
|7.1%
|9.6%
|23.3%
|7.3%
|16.0%
|35
|Hunter Henry
|44.0%
|64.6%
|-20.6%
|20.0%
|7.8%
|12.2%
|29.7%
|7.4%
|22.3%
|36
|Noah Fant
|43.3%
|49.6%
|-6.3%
|3.4%
|8.5%
|-5.0%
|0.4%
|4.2%
|-3.7%
|37
|Kylen Granson
|42.5%
|44.4%
|-1.9%
|11.1%
|10.0%
|1.1%
|12.8%
|7.4%
|5.4%
|38
|Geoff Swaim
|41.7%
|37.5%
|4.2%
|0.0%
|6.9%
|-6.9%
|0%
|2.2%
|-2.2%
|39
|Daniel Bellinger
|41.2%
|35.2%
|5.9%
|20.0%
|9.0%
|11.0%
|11.1%
|3.6%
|7.6%
|40
|Jordan Akins
|38.5%
|19.0%
|19.5%
|5.7%
|4.3%
|1.4%
|5.7%
|3.7%
|2.0%
|41
|Cameron Brate
|37.7%
|60.5%
|-22.8%
|15.4%
|12.5%
|2.9%
|17.4%
|11.3%
|6.1%
|42
|Giovanni Ricci
|36.8%
|23.4%
|13.4%
|0.0%
|2.7%
|-2.7%
|0%
|1.3%
|-1.3%
|43
|Durham Smythe
|34.2%
|36.1%
|-1.8%
|0.0%
|4.4%
|-4.4%
|0%
|1.8%
|-1.8%
|44
|Joe Fortson
|32.5%
|19.2%
|13.3%
|2.9%
|2.2%
|0.8%
|2.7%
|1.9%
|0.8%
|45
|Mason Schreck
|28.2%
|7.2%
|21.0%
|2.9%
|0.7%
|2.1%
|1.0%
|0.2%
|0.8%
|46
|Colby Parkinson
|20.0%
|30.2%
|-10.2%
|10.3%
|5.4%
|5.0%
|5.8%
|6.7%
|-1.0%
|47
|Johnny Mundt
|14.6%
|28.0%
|-13.4%
|2.9%
|6.1%
|-3.2%
|0.1%
|1.7%
|-1.6%
|48
|Ian Thomas
|10.5%
|35.9%
|-25.4%
|8.3%
|10.6%
|-2.3%
|3.6%
|8.8%
|-5.2%
Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats
Year-to-Date Leaderboards
Wide Receivers
|Tgt
|Routes
|TPRR
|YPRR
|AY
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|54
|165
|32.7%
|2.44
|424
|7.8
|10.0
|42
|402
|3
|4
|2
|2
|Davante Adams
|47
|161
|29.2%
|1.80
|472
|10.0
|10.4
|26
|290
|3
|7
|0
|3
|Marquise Brown
|45
|175
|25.7%
|1.94
|440
|9.8
|11.3
|30
|339
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Tyreek Hill
|43
|126
|34.1%
|3.79
|445
|10.3
|12.1
|31
|477
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|42
|160
|26.3%
|2.46
|390
|9.3
|11.8
|28
|393
|2
|5
|2
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|42
|133
|31.6%
|2.17
|464
|11.1
|12.2
|23
|288
|2
|1
|2
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|41
|142
|28.9%
|2.86
|441
|10.8
|11.4
|31
|406
|4
|4
|0
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|41
|172
|23.8%
|1.70
|427
|10.4
|12.6
|25
|293
|2
|6
|3
|9
|Garrett Wilson
|39
|139
|28.1%
|1.83
|403
|10.3
|11.4
|20
|255
|2
|7
|2
|10
|A.J. Brown
|38
|122
|31.1%
|3.31
|439
|11.6
|12.3
|25
|404
|1
|3
|1
|11
|Curtis Samuel
|37
|162
|22.8%
|1.35
|159
|4.3
|9.0
|26
|219
|2
|1
|1
|12
|Diontae Johnson
|37
|132
|28.0%
|1.57
|409
|11.1
|14.2
|23
|207
|0
|1
|1
|13
|Chris Olave
|36
|133
|27.1%
|2.52
|661
|18.3
|16.3
|21
|335
|1
|1
|0
|14
|Christian Kirk
|36
|132
|27.3%
|2.48
|320
|8.9
|9.9
|20
|327
|3
|1
|2
|15
|Brandin Cooks
|36
|140
|25.7%
|1.54
|322
|9.0
|11.7
|20
|215
|1
|3
|0
|16
|Jaylen Waddle
|35
|117
|29.9%
|3.26
|393
|11.2
|13.6
|21
|381
|3
|2
|3
|17
|Courtland Sutton
|35
|139
|25.2%
|2.47
|439
|12.6
|13.0
|24
|343
|1
|5
|1
|18
|DK Metcalf
|35
|128
|27.3%
|2.22
|403
|11.5
|15.0
|23
|284
|1
|6
|1
|19
|Tyler Lockett
|34
|123
|27.6%
|2.46
|393
|11.6
|11.8
|27
|302
|0
|1
|0
|20
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|33
|99
|33.3%
|2.56
|192
|5.8
|7.3
|23
|253
|3
|3
|3
|21
|Drake London
|32
|87
|36.8%
|2.66
|332
|10.4
|13.4
|18
|231
|2
|1
|0
|22
|Mike Williams
|31
|159
|19.5%
|1.62
|376
|12.1
|13.9
|18
|258
|2
|3
|1
|23
|Amari Cooper
|31
|120
|25.8%
|1.90
|356
|11.5
|12.3
|20
|228
|2
|2
|2
|24
|DJ Moore
|29
|126
|23.0%
|1.10
|259
|8.9
|11.5
|13
|138
|1
|1
|0
|25
|Tee Higgins
|28
|115
|24.3%
|2.74
|329
|11.7
|11.2
|20
|315
|2
|2
|0
|26
|Deebo Samuel
|28
|104
|26.9%
|2.37
|76
|2.7
|7.0
|18
|246
|1
|0
|1
|27
|Michael Pittman
|28
|127
|22.0%
|1.76
|182
|6.5
|8.9
|20
|224
|1
|2
|1
|28
|Adam Thielen
|28
|159
|17.6%
|1.39
|272
|9.7
|11.3
|21
|221
|1
|1
|0
|29
|Noah Brown
|27
|117
|23.1%
|2.34
|301
|11.1
|12.1
|18
|274
|1
|2
|0
|30
|DeVonta Smith
|27
|127
|21.3%
|2.09
|336
|12.4
|13.3
|18
|266
|1
|2
|1
|31
|Terry McLaurin
|27
|171
|15.8%
|1.46
|426
|15.8
|13.6
|14
|250
|1
|2
|1
|32
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|27
|118
|22.9%
|1.90
|225
|8.3
|9.1
|19
|224
|0
|0
|1
|33
|Corey Davis
|26
|151
|17.2%
|1.73
|421
|16.2
|14.5
|15
|261
|2
|2
|1
|34
|Mack Hollins
|25
|155
|16.1%
|1.76
|321
|12.8
|13.2
|17
|273
|1
|4
|1
|35
|Elijah Moore
|25
|185
|13.5%
|1.04
|357
|14.3
|14.2
|15
|192
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Russell Gage
|25
|117
|21.4%
|1.30
|112
|4.5
|8.2
|21
|152
|1
|1
|0
|37
|Josh Reynolds
|24
|134
|17.9%
|1.81
|328
|13.7
|13.4
|17
|243
|2
|4
|0
|38
|Greg Dortch
|24
|146
|16.4%
|1.40
|117
|4.9
|7.0
|21
|204
|1
|0
|1
|39
|Romeo Doubs
|24
|105
|22.9%
|1.75
|155
|6.4
|11.6
|19
|184
|2
|1
|1
|40
|Zay Jones
|24
|95
|25.3%
|1.82
|157
|6.5
|11.1
|19
|173
|1
|4
|0
|41
|Sterling Shepard
|24
|85
|28.2%
|1.81
|232
|9.7
|11.3
|13
|154
|1
|0
|1
|42
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|24
|113
|21.2%
|1.25
|252
|10.5
|10.6
|12
|141
|0
|3
|1
|43
|Brandon Aiyuk
|23
|109
|21.1%
|1.64
|242
|10.5
|12.3
|14
|179
|1
|0
|0
|44
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|23
|122
|18.9%
|1.38
|249
|10.8
|11.7
|13
|168
|0
|1
|1
|45
|Rashod Bateman
|22
|88
|25.0%
|2.76
|312
|14.2
|13.2
|11
|243
|2
|1
|2
|46
|Robbie Anderson
|22
|121
|18.2%
|1.44
|248
|11.3
|13.3
|12
|174
|1
|0
|0
|47
|Michael Thomas
|22
|99
|22.2%
|1.73
|226
|10.3
|12.7
|16
|171
|3
|3
|0
|48
|Joshua Palmer
|22
|141
|15.6%
|1.13
|170
|7.7
|10.5
|14
|159
|1
|2
|0
|49
|Jahan Dotson
|22
|157
|14.0%
|0.97
|356
|16.2
|13.7
|12
|152
|4
|4
|1
|50
|Mike Evans
|21
|95
|22.1%
|2.47
|278
|13.3
|11.3
|16
|235
|3
|4
|0
|51
|Nico Collins
|21
|114
|18.4%
|1.82
|300
|14.3
|12.5
|11
|207
|0
|1
|0
|52
|Jerry Jeudy
|21
|101
|20.8%
|1.81
|234
|11.2
|11.8
|11
|183
|2
|1
|2
|53
|Jarvis Landry
|21
|99
|21.2%
|1.70
|224
|10.7
|12.4
|15
|168
|0
|1
|0
|54
|Isaiah McKenzie
|21
|94
|22.3%
|1.63
|128
|6.1
|8.9
|15
|153
|3
|1
|1
|55
|Robert Woods
|20
|89
|22.5%
|1.88
|196
|9.8
|11.1
|13
|167
|1
|1
|0
|56
|George Pickens
|20
|120
|16.7%
|1.39
|338
|16.9
|15.0
|11
|167
|0
|1
|1
|57
|Richie James
|20
|89
|22.5%
|1.74
|178
|8.9
|9.1
|15
|155
|0
|0
|2
|58
|Chase Claypool
|20
|130
|15.4%
|0.61
|210
|10.5
|12.1
|11
|79
|0
|0
|1
|59
|Tyler Boyd
|19
|144
|13.2%
|1.40
|218
|11.5
|11.0
|12
|202
|2
|2
|0
|60
|Jakobi Meyers
|19
|59
|32.2%
|2.54
|210
|11.1
|10.8
|13
|150
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Marvin Jones
|19
|124
|15.3%
|0.84
|271
|14.3
|10.6
|11
|104
|1
|2
|2
|62
|Nelson Agholor
|18
|91
|19.8%
|2.47
|232
|12.9
|13.3
|14
|225
|1
|0
|0
|63
|DJ Chark
|18
|102
|17.6%
|0.96
|328
|18.2
|15.2
|7
|98
|1
|3
|1
|64
|Allen Robinson
|18
|159
|11.3%
|0.60
|190
|10.6
|10.8
|9
|95
|1
|6
|1
|65
|Allen Lazard
|17
|90
|18.9%
|1.93
|224
|13.1
|11.3
|12
|174
|2
|2
|0
|66
|Ashton Dulin
|17
|59
|28.8%
|2.54
|209
|12.3
|13.0
|11
|150
|0
|1
|0
|67
|DeVante Parker
|16
|118
|13.6%
|1.60
|309
|19.3
|16.1
|8
|189
|1
|3
|0
|68
|Ben Skowronek
|16
|140
|11.4%
|1.00
|143
|8.9
|11.4
|12
|140
|0
|0
|1
|69
|Treylon Burks
|16
|75
|21.3%
|1.72
|188
|11.8
|14.5
|10
|129
|0
|1
|1
|70
|Darnell Mooney
|16
|78
|20.5%
|1.55
|241
|15.1
|14.4
|8
|121
|0
|0
|1
|71
|K.J. Osborn
|16
|130
|12.3%
|0.91
|167
|10.5
|11.6
|11
|118
|1
|1
|1
|72
|Hunter Renfrow
|16
|69
|23.2%
|1.16
|55
|3.4
|8.0
|10
|80
|0
|0
|1
|73
|Jauan Jennings
|15
|61
|24.6%
|1.52
|113
|7.6
|10.6
|8
|93
|0
|0
|2
|74
|DeAndre Carter
|14
|115
|12.2%
|1.44
|161
|11.5
|9.9
|11
|166
|1
|1
|0
|75
|Gabe Davis
|14
|132
|10.6%
|1.05
|171
|12.2
|12.8
|8
|138
|1
|1
|2
|76
|Devin Duvernay
|13
|76
|17.1%
|2.26
|153
|11.8
|12.7
|12
|172
|3
|4
|0
|77
|Alec Pierce
|13
|70
|18.6%
|2.01
|184
|14.2
|12.8
|7
|141
|0
|2
|1
|78
|Chris Godwin
|13
|55
|23.6%
|1.71
|60
|4.6
|7.5
|10
|94
|0
|0
|0
|79
|Jamison Crowder
|13
|66
|19.7%
|0.91
|119
|9.1
|10.8
|6
|60
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Scott Miller
|13
|57
|22.8%
|0.67
|175
|13.4
|11.1
|4
|38
|0
|0
|0
|81
|Shi Smith
|13
|96
|13.5%
|0.38
|103
|8.0
|9.9
|4
|36
|0
|0
|1
|82
|A.J. Green
|13
|93
|14.0%
|0.31
|115
|8.9
|10.2
|5
|29
|0
|1
|1
|83
|Randall Cobb
|12
|73
|16.4%
|2.05
|145
|12.1
|10.8
|10
|150
|0
|0
|0
|84
|Kendrick Bourne
|12
|50
|24.0%
|2.76
|157
|13.0
|12.6
|9
|138
|0
|0
|0
|85
|Chris Moore
|12
|93
|12.9%
|1.16
|87
|7.2
|12.4
|8
|108
|0
|0
|2
|86
|Parris Campbell
|12
|137
|8.8%
|0.66
|65
|5.4
|10.6
|9
|90
|0
|0
|0
|87
|Breshad Perriman
|12
|67
|17.9%
|1.33
|200
|16.6
|14.0
|6
|89
|1
|3
|0
|88
|Mecole Hardman
|12
|83
|14.5%
|0.86
|122
|10.2
|13.0
|8
|71
|1
|0
|1
|89
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|11
|69
|15.9%
|1.25
|132
|12.0
|13.3
|4
|86
|1
|1
|0
|90
|Trent Sherfield
|11
|72
|15.3%
|1.07
|110
|10.0
|10.9
|8
|77
|0
|0
|0
|91
|Kyle Philips
|11
|31
|35.5%
|2.29
|85
|7.7
|11.1
|7
|71
|0
|0
|1
|92
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|10
|54
|18.5%
|3.22
|135
|13.5
|13.2
|10
|174
|1
|0
|0
|93
|David Sills
|10
|85
|11.8%
|0.73
|90
|9.0
|13.7
|6
|62
|0
|0
|0
|94
|Christian Watson
|10
|42
|23.8%
|1.21
|82
|8.2
|14.6
|6
|51
|0
|0
|0
|95
|Demarcus Robinson
|10
|59
|16.9%
|0.69
|95
|9.5
|14.1
|5
|41
|1
|2
|0
|96
|Jamal Agnew
|9
|25
|36.0%
|2.92
|104
|11.6
|10.6
|6
|73
|2
|0
|0
|97
|Julio Jones
|7
|39
|17.9%
|1.95
|143
|20.4
|14.9
|4
|76
|0
|0
|1
|98
|Skyy Moore
|5
|20
|25.0%
|3.05
|71
|14.2
|12.2
|3
|61
|0
|1
|0
Tight Ends (YTD)
|Tgt
|Rts
|TPRR
|YPRR
|AY
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Tyler Higbee
|38
|135
|28.1%
|1.81
|135
|3.6
|6.8
|26
|244
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Mark Andrews
|36
|116
|31.0%
|2.24
|410
|11.4
|11.3
|24
|260
|3
|4
|2
|3
|Travis Kelce
|34
|124
|27.4%
|2.60
|293
|8.6
|8.1
|26
|322
|3
|4
|2
|4
|Zach Ertz
|31
|155
|20.0%
|1.17
|190
|6.1
|7.4
|22
|181
|2
|4
|3
|5
|T.J. Hockenson
|30
|121
|24.8%
|2.16
|228
|7.6
|9.4
|18
|261
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Pat Freiermuth
|30
|103
|29.1%
|2.17
|220
|7.3
|9.3
|18
|223
|1
|2
|0
|7
|Tyler Conklin
|29
|143
|20.3%
|1.34
|128
|4.4
|7.8
|21
|192
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Gerald Everett
|26
|112
|23.2%
|1.88
|202
|7.8
|8.0
|16
|211
|2
|0
|1
|9
|Darren Waller
|24
|129
|18.6%
|1.36
|267
|11.1
|10.8
|16
|175
|1
|3
|3
|10
|David Njoku
|23
|102
|22.5%
|1.97
|124
|5.4
|7.8
|18
|201
|1
|3
|1
|11
|Kyle Pitts
|22
|80
|27.5%
|1.88
|321
|14.6
|11.9
|10
|150
|0
|1
|0
|12
|Hayden Hurst
|21
|116
|18.1%
|0.90
|79
|3.8
|7.4
|14
|104
|1
|1
|0
|13
|Logan Thomas
|20
|117
|17.1%
|0.91
|153
|7.7
|9.0
|13
|106
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Irv Smith
|20
|90
|22.2%
|1.01
|118
|5.9
|7.8
|10
|91
|1
|1
|1
|15
|Dallas Goedert
|19
|103
|18.4%
|2.33
|43
|2.3
|8.5
|16
|240
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Cameron Brate
|19
|98
|19.4%
|1.02
|131
|6.9
|7.5
|11
|100
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Juwan Johnson
|17
|104
|16.3%
|1.12
|186
|10.9
|10.4
|9
|116
|0
|2
|0
|18
|Dawson Knox
|17
|112
|15.2%
|0.99
|99
|5.8
|7.6
|12
|111
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Robert Tonyan
|16
|72
|22.2%
|1.47
|53
|3.3
|8.5
|13
|106
|1
|0
|0
|20
|Evan Engram
|16
|111
|14.4%
|0.89
|92
|5.8
|9.3
|13
|99
|0
|1
|0
|21
|Dalton Schultz
|16
|87
|18.4%
|0.92
|75
|4.7
|8.1
|9
|80
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Kylen Granson
|15
|75
|20.0%
|1.40
|75
|5.0
|7.2
|11
|105
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Mo Alie-Cox
|14
|79
|17.7%
|1.63
|77
|5.5
|7.6
|10
|129
|2
|1
|1
|24
|Harrison Bryant
|14
|65
|21.5%
|1.25
|112
|8.0
|8.7
|9
|81
|0
|1
|0
|25
|Will Dissly
|12
|59
|20.3%
|1.97
|62
|5.2
|9.4
|12
|116
|3
|1
|0
|26
|Ian Thomas
|12
|46
|26.1%
|1.85
|67
|5.5
|6.2
|6
|85
|0
|0
|1
|27
|Jonnu Smith
|11
|46
|23.9%
|1.26
|41
|3.7
|7.0
|7
|58
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Noah Fant
|11
|69
|15.9%
|0.81
|44
|4.0
|8.9
|10
|56
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Isaiah Likely
|11
|56
|19.6%
|0.91
|69
|6.3
|8.7
|5
|51
|0
|1
|0
|30
|John Bates
|11
|44
|25.0%
|0.77
|28
|2.5
|7.3
|6
|34
|0
|0
|2
|31
|Pharaoh Brown
|10
|56
|17.9%
|1.29
|49
|4.9
|7.9
|7
|72
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Mike Gesicki
|10
|72
|13.9%
|0.99
|72
|7.2
|7.8
|8
|71
|1
|1
|0
|33
|Austin Hooper
|10
|61
|16.4%
|0.79
|78
|7.8
|9.1
|5
|48
|0
|1
|0
|34
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|10
|74
|13.5%
|0.61
|32
|3.2
|9.8
|6
|45
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Daniel Bellinger
|9
|43
|20.9%
|1.84
|24
|2.7
|5.6
|8
|79
|1
|0
|1
|36
|O.J. Howard
|9
|38
|23.7%
|1.89
|126
|14.0
|10.0
|5
|72
|2
|0
|0
|37
|Johnny Mundt
|9
|46
|19.6%
|1.48
|17
|1.9
|7.1
|7
|68
|0
|0
|2
|38
|George Kittle
|9
|48
|18.8%
|1.08
|55
|6.1
|7.6
|6
|52
|0
|1
|0
|39
|Hunter Henry
|9
|82
|11.0%
|0.50
|78
|8.7
|10.0
|5
|41
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Foster Moreau
|8
|38
|21.1%
|1.95
|45
|5.6
|8.4
|6
|74
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Cole Kmet
|8
|62
|12.9%
|0.90
|38
|4.8
|7.6
|5
|56
|0
|0
|1
|42
|Tommy Tremble
|8
|40
|20.0%
|1.05
|55
|6.9
|8.3
|5
|42
|0
|0
|1
Week 4 Injury Report
Inactives
WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) & DJ Chark (ankle)
WR Zay Jones (ankle)
WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) + TE Foster Moreau (knee)
WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)
WRs Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) Kadarius Toney (hamstring)
WR A.J. Green (knee)
WR Sammy Watkins (IR - hamstring)
WR Van Jefferson (IR - knee)
TE Brevin Jordan (ankle)
TE Donald Parham (hamstring)
In-Game Injuries
WR Tee Higgins suffered a minor ankle injury.
WR Jahan Dotson injured his hamstring.
WR Treylon Burks injured his foot.
WR Rashod Bateman missed most of the fourth quarter wit ha foot injury.
WR Jamison Crowder suffered an ankle fracture.
WR Isaiah McKenzie entered concussion protocol.
WR Laviska Shenault hurt his hamstring
WR Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury.
WR Quintez Cephus hurt his foot.
TE Cameron Brate entered concussion protocol.
TE Jonnu Smith suffered an ankle injury.
Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Dolphins (15) at Bengals (27)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Tyreek Hill
|93.3%
|36
|94.7%
|85.7%
|14
|38.9%
|31.4%
|163
|38.9%
|1
|160
|Jaylen Waddle
|85.0%
|32
|84.2%
|79.6%
|5
|13.9%
|25.5%
|52
|15.6%
|0
|39
|Trent Sherfield
|65.0%
|28
|73.7%
|49.0%
|6
|16.7%
|8.0%
|87
|21.4%
|0
|55
|Durham Smythe
|63.3%
|13
|34.2%
|36.1%
|0
|0.0%
|4.4%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Mike Gesicki
|45.0%
|22
|57.9%
|49.0%
|4
|11.1%
|7.3%
|35
|18.2%
|0
|23
- Sherfield replaced Cedrick Wilson (ribs/toe) as the No. 3 receiver and got twice as many targets as Wilson had in the first three games combined.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Ja'Marr Chase
|93.7%
|32
|97.0%
|99.4%
|6
|18.8%
|26.5%
|104
|18.8%
|0
|81
|Tee Higgins
|76.2%
|27
|81.8%
|66.5%
|9
|28.1%
|18.1%
|90
|33.3%
|0
|124
|Tyler Boyd
|71.4%
|25
|75.8%
|83.2%
|5
|15.6%
|12.3%
|65
|20.0%
|1
|47
|Hayden Hurst
|55.6%
|23
|69.7%
|67.1%
|4
|12.5%
|13.5%
|4
|17.4%
|0
|27
|Mitchell Wilcox
|50.8%
|7
|21.2%
|12.1%
|1
|3.1%
|1.9%
|3
|14.3%
|0
|18
|Devin Asiasi
|25.4%
|4
|12.1%
|4.6%
|1
|3.1%
|0.6%
|19
|25.0%
|0
|0
- Hurst played 75% and 81% of snaps the first two weeks and piled up 15 targets, but he's seen only six targets on 38% and 56% of snaps the past two weeks while playing through a groin injury.
- He did score his first TD of the year Thursday night, and his snap share somewhat rebounded from a mere 38% four days earlier.
Vikings (28) at Saints (25)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Adam Thielen
|97.0%
|40
|97.6%
|97.0%
|9
|26.5%
|19.0%
|69
|22.5%
|0
|72
|Justin Jefferson
|95.5%
|39
|95.1%
|97.6%
|13
|38.2%
|28.6%
|126
|33.3%
|1
|147
|K.J. Osborn
|84.8%
|34
|82.9%
|79.3%
|2
|5.9%
|10.9%
|9
|5.9%
|0
|6
|Irv Smith
|63.6%
|25
|61.0%
|54.9%
|4
|11.8%
|13.6%
|28
|16.0%
|0
|23
|Johnny Mundt
|27.3%
|6
|14.6%
|28.0%
|1
|2.9%
|6.1%
|0
|16.7%
|0
|0
- Smith finished at only 3-23-0 but did get a season high for snap share.
- Jefferson bounced back. And he scored a TD on an end-around in addition to the 147 receiving yards.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Marquez Callaway
|96.5%
|29
|96.7%
|31.4%
|6
|21.4%
|5.0%
|90
|20.7%
|0
|53
|Chris Olave
|70.2%
|24
|80.0%
|85.3%
|7
|25.0%
|25.9%
|133
|29.2%
|1
|67
|Adam Trautman
|64.9%
|10
|33.3%
|26.9%
|3
|10.7%
|2.9%
|13
|30.0%
|0
|37
|Jarvis Landry
|63.2%
|21
|70.0%
|63.5%
|2
|7.1%
|15.1%
|6
|9.5%
|0
|7
|Juwan Johnson
|49.1%
|18
|60.0%
|66.7%
|4
|14.3%
|12.2%
|43
|22.2%
|0
|33
- Johnson worked in a timeshare with Trautman again, after
- Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) played but only as the No. 3 receiver (six routes), after topping 100 yards the previous week.
Jets (24) at Steelers (20)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Elijah Moore
|89.6%
|34
|89.5%
|91.6%
|4
|11.8%
|13.8%
|57
|11.8%
|0
|53
|Tyler Conklin
|80.6%
|24
|63.2%
|70.8%
|5
|14.7%
|16.0%
|34
|20.8%
|0
|52
|Garrett Wilson
|77.6%
|33
|86.8%
|68.8%
|6
|17.6%
|21.5%
|40
|18.2%
|0
|41
|Corey Davis
|73.1%
|26
|68.4%
|74.8%
|7
|20.6%
|14.4%
|96
|26.9%
|0
|74
|C.J. Uzomah
|46.3%
|13
|34.2%
|18.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.6%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Wilson's snap and route shares were season highs, while his yardage was a season low.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Diontae Johnson
|88.3%
|28
|96.6%
|96.4%
|4
|16.0%
|29.4%
|36
|14.3%
|1
|11
|Pat Freiermuth
|75.0%
|23
|79.3%
|75.2%
|9
|36.0%
|23.8%
|68
|39.1%
|0
|85
|Chase Claypool
|71.7%
|25
|86.2%
|94.9%
|2
|8.0%
|15.9%
|57
|8.0%
|0
|0
|George Pickens
|70.0%
|23
|79.3%
|87.6%
|8
|32.0%
|15.9%
|161
|34.8%
|0
|102
|Zach Gentry
|60.0%
|9
|31.0%
|16.1%
|1
|4.0%
|2.4%
|-2
|11.1%
|0
|2
- Johnson sunk to four targets (and 11 yards) after double digits each of the first four weeks. He's still at 29.4% TS for the season.
- Pickens had season highs across the board. He's progressed each week in terms of his receiving lines... 1-3-0 then 1-23-0 then 3-39-0 and now 6-102-0.
- The rookie's snap share has been 70-85% each week.
- Freiermuth finished with 7-85-0 on nine targets, setting a career high for receiving yardage for the second time this year ( he had 75 yards Week 1, after never reaching 60 in a game last year).
- Freiermuth ranks fourth among tight ends in target share, and his 7.3 aDOT is up from 5.8 as a rookie.
Browns (20) at Falcons (23)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|David Njoku
|91.5%
|31
|86.1%
|77.3%
|7
|20.0%
|18.7%
|51
|22.6%
|1
|73
|Amari Cooper
|85.9%
|34
|94.4%
|90.9%
|4
|11.4%
|25.2%
|55
|11.8%
|1
|9
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|84.5%
|31
|86.1%
|85.6%
|9
|25.7%
|19.5%
|119
|29.0%
|1
|71
|Harrison Bryant
|67.6%
|22
|61.1%
|49.2%
|6
|17.1%
|11.4%
|28
|27.3%
|0
|18
|David Bell
|26.8%
|11
|30.6%
|36.4%
|3
|8.6%
|4.1%
|59
|27.3%
|0
|35
- Njoku put up 5-73-0, after 9-89-1 the week before. He was quiet the first two weeks, but he's had an every-down role all year and now has the receiving stats we'd expect of a talented athlete with that role. His 18.7% target share isn't superstar range, by any means, but it'll keep him in play as a mid-to-low TE1 if he maintains it throughout the year.
- In classic Cooper fashion, he now has two games with more than 23 PPR points and two games with less than five. I'm glad I only have him in best ball leagues this year, even if the "inconsistency" narrative has been overblown (which I'm now contributing to... oops).
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Parker Hesse
|87.3%
|10
|50.0%
|40.0%
|1
|5.6%
|4.3%
|17
|10.0%
|0
|22
|Drake London
|80.0%
|19
|95.0%
|82.9%
|7
|38.9%
|34.0%
|65
|36.8%
|1
|17
|Kyle Pitts
|61.8%
|13
|65.0%
|76.2%
|4
|22.2%
|23.4%
|59
|30.8%
|0
|25
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|56.4%
|8
|40.0%
|51.4%
|2
|11.1%
|10.6%
|33
|25.0%
|0
|55
|KhaDarel Hodge
|32.7%
|7
|35.0%
|21.9%
|1
|5.6%
|7.4%
|23
|14.3%
|0
|0
- Marcus Mariota attempted a season-low 19 passes and completed only seven of them. His attempts have dropped with each passing week... 33 > 26 > 20 >19. He'll throw more Week 5 at Tampa Bay, but success is another matter against that defense.
- London is second in the NFL in target share. Pitts ranks fifth among tight ends.
- Pitts lost playing time the past two weeks, playing 67% and 62% of snaps after 84% and 93% in the first two games. Some of that is the difference between negative and neutral/positive game script, but it also seems Pitts' blocking is costing him playing time... most of those plays are runs but some end up being passes.
Jaguars (21) at Eagles (29)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Christian Kirk
|95.7%
|26
|96.3%
|94.3%
|9
|39.1%
|27.9%
|73
|34.6%
|0
|60
|Marvin Jones
|93.5%
|26
|96.3%
|88.6%
|1
|4.3%
|14.7%
|7
|3.8%
|0
|0
|Evan Engram
|73.9%
|19
|70.4%
|79.3%
|1
|4.3%
|12.4%
|12
|5.3%
|0
|16
|Tim Jones
|56.5%
|10
|37.0%
|9.3%
|1
|4.3%
|0.8%
|-3
|10.0%
|0
|0
|Jamal Agnew
|37.0%
|15
|55.6%
|17.9%
|6
|26.1%
|7.0%
|61
|40.0%
|0
|50
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Dallas Goedert
|89.6%
|25
|92.6%
|78.0%
|6
|25.0%
|16.2%
|6
|24.0%
|0
|72
|DeVonta Smith
|85.7%
|26
|96.3%
|96.2%
|4
|16.7%
|23.1%
|36
|15.4%
|0
|17
|A.J. Brown
|84.4%
|24
|88.9%
|92.4%
|7
|29.2%
|32.5%
|81
|29.2%
|0
|95
|Quez Watkins
|59.7%
|15
|55.6%
|62.9%
|1
|4.2%
|3.4%
|6
|6.7%
|0
|0
Seahawks (48) at Lions (45)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Lockett
|77.8%
|26
|86.7%
|88.5%
|8
|27.6%
|26.2%
|123
|30.8%
|1
|91
|DK Metcalf
|74.6%
|27
|90.0%
|92.1%
|10
|34.5%
|26.9%
|153
|37.0%
|1
|149
|Will Dissly
|74.6%
|17
|56.7%
|42.4%
|4
|13.8%
|9.2%
|26
|23.5%
|1
|39
|Noah Fant
|58.7%
|13
|43.3%
|49.6%
|1
|3.4%
|8.5%
|1
|7.7%
|0
|2
|Marquise Goodwin
|42.9%
|13
|43.3%
|51.1%
|0
|0.0%
|6.2%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Colby Parkinson
|34.9%
|6
|20.0%
|30.2%
|3
|10.3%
|5.4%
|19
|50.0%
|0
|28
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|27.0%
|6
|20.0%
|14.4%
|1
|3.4%
|3.1%
|3
|16.7%
|0
|10
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|T.J. Hockenson
|86.2%
|34
|85.0%
|77.6%
|12
|31.6%
|20.5%
|124
|35.3%
|2
|179
|Josh Reynolds
|84.6%
|37
|92.5%
|85.9%
|8
|21.1%
|16.4%
|85
|21.6%
|2
|81
|Tom Kennedy
|81.5%
|32
|80.0%
|20.5%
|5
|13.2%
|3.4%
|67
|15.6%
|0
|54
|Kalif Raymond
|50.8%
|25
|62.5%
|26.3%
|5
|13.2%
|5.5%
|102
|20.0%
|1
|38
|Quintez Cephus
|46.2%
|16
|40.0%
|12.8%
|2
|5.3%
|1.4%
|8
|12.5%
|0
|9
Bills (23) at Ravens (20)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Gabe Davis
|98.4%
|36
|97.3%
|96.0%
|3
|8.8%
|11.5%
|25
|8.3%
|0
|13
|Stefon Diggs
|95.2%
|37
|100.0%
|79.8%
|6
|17.6%
|25.5%
|87
|16.2%
|0
|62
|Dawson Knox
|75.8%
|26
|70.3%
|62.9%
|6
|17.6%
|10.6%
|59
|23.1%
|0
|40
|Isaiah McKenzie
|50.0%
|20
|54.1%
|52.8%
|6
|17.6%
|13.0%
|28
|30.0%
|0
|21
|Khalil Shakir
|24.2%
|9
|24.3%
|10.1%
|2
|5.9%
|2.5%
|9
|22.2%
|0
|23
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Mark Andrews
|95.3%
|31
|100.0%
|92.8%
|5
|17.9%
|31.9%
|47
|16.1%
|1
|15
|Devin Duvernay
|64.1%
|21
|67.7%
|60.8%
|5
|17.9%
|11.5%
|43
|23.8%
|1
|51
|Demarcus Robinson
|57.8%
|17
|54.8%
|47.2%
|3
|10.7%
|8.8%
|13
|17.6%
|0
|10
|Rashod Bateman
|43.8%
|18
|58.1%
|70.4%
|6
|21.4%
|19.5%
|35
|33.3%
|0
|17
|Isaiah Likely
|35.9%
|16
|51.6%
|44.8%
|0
|0.0%
|9.7%
|0.0%
|0
|0
Chargers (34) at Texans (24)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Mike Williams
|94.0%
|40
|100.0%
|93.5%
|11
|29.7%
|19.6%
|116
|27.5%
|1
|120
|DeAndre Carter
|68.7%
|30
|75.0%
|67.6%
|3
|8.1%
|8.9%
|27
|10.0%
|0
|16
|Gerald Everett
|68.7%
|25
|62.5%
|65.9%
|6
|16.2%
|16.5%
|61
|24.0%
|0
|61
|Joshua Palmer
|56.7%
|24
|60.0%
|82.9%
|1
|2.7%
|13.9%
|24
|4.2%
|0
|25
|Tre' McKitty
|50.7%
|11
|27.5%
|30.6%
|1
|2.7%
|3.2%
|3
|9.1%
|0
|4
|Michael Bandy
|26.9%
|10
|25.0%
|5.9%
|2
|5.4%
|1.3%
|43
|20.0%
|0
|49
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|77.4%
|33
|84.6%
|91.5%
|7
|20.0%
|25.9%
|47
|21.2%
|1
|57
|Nico Collins
|77.4%
|29
|74.4%
|74.5%
|5
|14.3%
|15.1%
|100
|17.2%
|0
|82
|O.J. Howard
|77.4%
|24
|61.5%
|24.8%
|5
|14.3%
|6.5%
|74
|20.8%
|0
|27
|Chris Moore
|56.6%
|22
|56.4%
|60.8%
|2
|5.7%
|8.6%
|8
|9.1%
|0
|0
|Jordan Akins
|35.8%
|15
|38.5%
|19.0%
|2
|5.7%
|4.3%
|14
|13.3%
|0
|33
|Mason Schreck
|32.1%
|11
|28.2%
|7.2%
|1
|2.9%
|0.7%
|3
|9.1%
|0
|0
Bears (12) at Giants (20)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Cole Kmet
|98.3%
|23
|82.1%
|74.7%
|3
|15.0%
|12.5%
|-6
|13.0%
|0
|16
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|95.0%
|24
|85.7%
|83.1%
|2
|10.0%
|17.2%
|24
|8.3%
|0
|9
|Darnell Mooney
|86.7%
|25
|89.3%
|94.0%
|5
|25.0%
|25.0%
|107
|20.0%
|0
|94
|Dante Pettis
|58.3%
|20
|71.4%
|69.9%
|3
|15.0%
|6.3%
|44
|15.0%
|1
|0
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|David Sills
|70.5%
|11
|64.7%
|69.7%
|2
|13.3%
|10.0%
|13
|18.2%
|0
|5
|Darius Slayton
|62.3%
|10
|58.8%
|14.8%
|2
|13.3%
|2.0%
|53
|20.0%
|0
|11
|Chris Myarick
|60.7%
|3
|17.6%
|10.7%
|0
|0.0%
|2.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tanner Hudson
|60.7%
|13
|76.5%
|50.8%
|2
|13.3%
|5.0%
|22
|15.4%
|0
|18
|Daniel Bellinger
|59.0%
|7
|41.2%
|35.2%
|3
|20.0%
|9.0%
|14
|42.9%
|0
|23
|Kenny Golladay
|39.3%
|8
|47.1%
|37.7%
|1
|6.7%
|6.0%
|14
|12.5%
|0
|0
|Richie James
|32.8%
|9
|52.9%
|73.0%
|3
|20.0%
|20.0%
|20
|33.3%
|0
|9
Commanders (10) at Cowboys (25)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Terry McLaurin
|95.8%
|41
|93.2%
|90.5%
|6
|15.0%
|16.2%
|92
|14.6%
|1
|15
|Curtis Samuel
|80.3%
|38
|86.4%
|85.7%
|7
|17.5%
|22.2%
|50
|18.4%
|1
|38
|Logan Thomas
|76.1%
|31
|70.5%
|61.9%
|6
|15.0%
|12.0%
|17
|19.4%
|0
|19
|Jahan Dotson
|59.2%
|25
|56.8%
|83.1%
|4
|10.0%
|13.2%
|86
|16.0%
|1
|43
|John Bates
|38.0%
|11
|25.0%
|23.3%
|6
|15.0%
|6.6%
|8
|54.5%
|0
|19
|Dyami Brown
|28.2%
|17
|38.6%
|14.3%
|4
|10.0%
|2.4%
|70
|23.5%
|0
|6
- Brown filled in for an injured Dotson as the No. 3 receiver. The 2021 third-round pick struggled last year and managed only six yards on four targets this past Sunday.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|CeeDee Lamb
|94.7%
|28
|100.0%
|97.1%
|8
|30.8%
|33.1%
|105
|28.6%
|0
|97
|Dalton Schultz
|89.5%
|22
|78.6%
|82.0%
|3
|11.5%
|16.5%
|17
|13.6%
|0
|0
|Noah Brown
|78.9%
|21
|75.0%
|85.4%
|6
|23.1%
|21.3%
|80
|28.6%
|0
|61
|Michael Gallup
|61.4%
|23
|82.1%
|16.8%
|3
|11.5%
|2.4%
|38
|13.0%
|1
|24
- Simi Fehoko, Kavontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert combiend for four routes with Gallup back in the lineup. It was Gallup, Brown and of course CeeDee Lamb dominating WR snaps for Dallas on Sunday.
- Gallup scored a TD and finished second on the team in route share, though he was targeted only three times in his season debut.
- Note that Brown still had a near-full-time role.
- Schultz handled a full workload in his first game back from injury, though like Gallup he was targeted just three times.
Titans (24) at Colts (17)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Geoff Swaim
|75.0%
|10
|41.7%
|37.5%
|0
|0.0%
|6.9%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Robert Woods
|75.0%
|20
|83.3%
|79.5%
|4
|19.0%
|19.8%
|24
|20.0%
|1
|30
|Treylon Burks
|65.4%
|18
|75.0%
|67.0%
|3
|14.3%
|15.8%
|25
|16.7%
|0
|14
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|63.5%
|14
|58.3%
|61.6%
|0
|0.0%
|8.9%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Austin Hooper
|36.5%
|13
|54.2%
|54.5%
|1
|4.8%
|9.9%
|3
|7.7%
|0
|4
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Michael Pittman
|88.9%
|35
|87.5%
|95.0%
|6
|16.7%
|23.1%
|29
|17.1%
|2
|31
|Mo Alie-Cox
|68.3%
|23
|57.5%
|46.7%
|6
|16.7%
|9.3%
|32
|26.1%
|0
|85
|Parris Campbell
|66.7%
|27
|67.5%
|81.1%
|4
|11.1%
|8.0%
|20
|14.8%
|0
|43
|Alec Pierce
|46.0%
|16
|40.0%
|52.0%
|6
|16.7%
|10.7%
|91
|37.5%
|0
|80
|Kylen Granson
|44.4%
|17
|42.5%
|44.4%
|4
|11.1%
|10.0%
|31
|23.5%
|0
|62
|Ashton Dulin
|27.0%
|12
|30.0%
|34.9%
|3
|8.3%
|11.3%
|18
|25.0%
|0
|18
|Jelani Woods
|23.8%
|11
|27.5%
|18.9%
|1
|2.8%
|2.7%
|15
|9.1%
|0
|33
Cardinals (26) at Panthers (16)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Marquise Brown
|94.3%
|31
|93.9%
|95.1%
|11
|35.5%
|26.6%
|91
|35.5%
|0
|88
|Rondale Moore
|84.3%
|31
|93.9%
|-
|5
|16.1%
|-
|49
|16.1%
|0
|11
|Zach Ertz
|80.0%
|30
|90.9%
|84.2%
|6
|19.4%
|18.3%
|36
|20.0%
|0
|47
|Trey McBride
|41.4%
|6
|18.2%
|5.4%
|3
|9.7%
|1.8%
|13
|50.0%
|0
|24
|Greg Dortch
|35.7%
|16
|48.5%
|79.3%
|1
|3.2%
|14.2%
|6
|6.3%
|0
|6
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|DJ Moore
|96.1%
|36
|94.7%
|98.4%
|11
|30.6%
|25.7%
|79
|30.6%
|0
|50
|Robbie Anderson
|96.1%
|38
|100.0%
|94.5%
|5
|13.9%
|19.5%
|58
|13.2%
|0
|26
|Shi Smith
|74.5%
|33
|86.8%
|75.0%
|2
|5.6%
|11.5%
|13
|6.1%
|0
|0
|Giovanni Ricci
|47.1%
|14
|36.8%
|23.4%
|0
|0.0%
|2.7%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tommy Tremble
|41.2%
|19
|50.0%
|31.3%
|6
|16.7%
|7.1%
|52
|31.6%
|0
|34
Patriots (24) at Packers (27)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|DeVante Parker
|96.6%
|25
|100.0%
|92.9%
|2
|10.0%
|13.8%
|13
|8.0%
|0
|24
|Hunter Henry
|84.5%
|11
|44.0%
|64.6%
|4
|20.0%
|7.8%
|31
|36.4%
|0
|13
|Nelson Agholor
|65.5%
|22
|88.0%
|71.7%
|4
|20.0%
|15.5%
|49
|18.2%
|0
|46
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|53.4%
|8
|32.0%
|29.9%
|1
|5.0%
|3.4%
|-2
|12.5%
|0
|9
|Kendrick Bourne
|44.8%
|16
|64.0%
|39.4%
|3
|15.0%
|10.3%
|23
|18.8%
|0
|23
- Jakobi Meyers (knee) missed a second week, and the Patriots ended up turning to third-string rookie QB Bailey Zappe after Brian Hoyer was forced out of the game. Not what they envisioned pre-season...
- Jonnu Smith left with an ankle injury, but Henry nonetheless spent much of his day blocking, often kept in on pass plays. Still, a Smith absence would open the door a nudge for Henry.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Allen Lazard
|95.8%
|33
|91.7%
|90.0%
|8
|25.0%
|19.0%
|108
|24.2%
|0
|116
|Romeo Doubs
|95.8%
|34
|94.4%
|73.4%
|8
|25.0%
|19.0%
|89
|23.5%
|1
|47
|Robert Tonyan
|43.7%
|20
|55.6%
|50.3%
|2
|6.3%
|12.7%
|17
|10.0%
|0
|22
|Randall Cobb
|33.8%
|17
|47.2%
|51.0%
|4
|12.5%
|9.5%
|58
|23.5%
|0
|42
|Christian Watson
|25.4%
|7
|19.4%
|29.4%
|3
|9.4%
|7.9%
|29
|42.9%
|0
|8
Broncos (23) at Raiders (32)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Courtland Sutton
|93.8%
|28
|100.0%
|97.2%
|7
|29.2%
|28.0%
|74
|25.0%
|1
|52
|Jerry Jeudy
|87.5%
|27
|96.4%
|70.6%
|5
|20.8%
|16.8%
|49
|18.5%
|0
|53
|Eric Saubert
|75.0%
|24
|85.7%
|32.9%
|2
|8.3%
|4.8%
|33
|8.3%
|0
|25
|Kendall Hinton
|54.2%
|19
|67.9%
|44.8%
|3
|12.5%
|4.0%
|56
|15.8%
|0
|39
|Eric Tomlinson
|47.9%
|6
|21.4%
|14.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.8%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam played one snap on offense. Saubert took over, at least for now, seeing two targets on 86% route share. Rookie TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Mack Hollins
|95.9%
|36
|100.0%
|93.9%
|5
|16.7%
|17.2%
|74
|13.9%
|0
|33
|Davante Adams
|94.6%
|35
|97.2%
|97.6%
|13
|43.3%
|32.4%
|107
|37.1%
|1
|101
|Darren Waller
|79.7%
|30
|83.3%
|78.2%
|5
|16.7%
|16.6%
|72
|16.7%
|0
|24
|Keelan Cole
|64.9%
|28
|77.8%
|34.5%
|0
|0.0%
|2.8%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Cole again filled in for Renfrow (concussion) as the No. 3 receiver, albeit with zero targets on 28 routes.
- Waller had slight gains for route and snap share with Moreau sidelined, yet saw only five targets and finished with 24 yards.
Chiefs (31) at Buccaneers (41)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Travis Kelce
|80.5%
|34
|85.0%
|82.1%
|10
|29.4%
|24.5%
|54
|29.4%
|0
|92
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|68.8%
|30
|75.0%
|80.8%
|5
|14.7%
|16.5%
|62
|16.7%
|1
|63
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|62.3%
|29
|72.5%
|78.1%
|8
|23.5%
|19.4%
|42
|27.6%
|0
|46
|Noah Gray
|57.1%
|11
|27.5%
|28.5%
|1
|2.9%
|5.0%
|12
|9.1%
|0
|0
|Mecole Hardman
|48.1%
|17
|42.5%
|55.0%
|1
|2.9%
|8.6%
|-3
|5.9%
|0
|4
|Jody Fortson
|28.6%
|13
|32.5%
|19.2%
|1
|2.9%
|2.2%
|7
|7.7%
|0
|10
|Skyy Moore
|28.6%
|11
|27.5%
|13.2%
|4
|11.8%
|3.6%
|56
|36.4%
|1
|31
- Moore played 22 snaps on offense, after 23 snaps in the first three games combined. He caught two passes for 31 yards on four targets, and avoided any turnovers on special teams after a brutal Week 3 as a punt returner.
- MVS caught a deep ball but then dropped a TD shortly thereafter. Classic. He's still in search of his first game with double-digit PPR points, and has seen 4-7 targets in each contest.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Mike Evans
|89.8%
|49
|92.5%
|81.0%
|10
|19.2%
|18.8%
|137
|20.4%
|3
|103
|Chris Godwin
|81.4%
|45
|84.9%
|67.0%
|10
|19.2%
|16.5%
|58
|22.2%
|0
|59
|Cade Otton
|66.1%
|27
|50.9%
|23.5%
|4
|7.7%
|3.9%
|24
|14.8%
|0
|29
|Russell Gage
|61.0%
|33
|62.3%
|72.2%
|4
|7.7%
|16.4%
|27
|12.1%
|0
|24
|Cameron Brate
|35.6%
|20
|37.7%
|60.5%
|8
|15.4%
|12.5%
|60
|40.0%
|1
|32
|Julio Jones
|30.5%
|17
|32.1%
|48.0%
|2
|3.8%
|8.9%
|43
|11.8%
|0
|7
Rams (9) at 49ers (24)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|Cooper Kupp
|100.0%
|55
|100.0%
|99.4%
|19
|39.6%
|36.2%
|108
|34.5%
|1
|122
|Allen Robinson
|98.6%
|54
|98.2%
|95.8%
|6
|12.5%
|12.1%
|79
|11.1%
|2
|7
|Tyler Higbee
|93.2%
|45
|81.8%
|81.3%
|14
|29.2%
|25.5%
|50
|31.1%
|1
|73
|Ben Skowronek
|87.7%
|47
|85.5%
|84.3%
|3
|6.3%
|10.7%
|31
|6.4%
|0
|33
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yds
|George Kittle
|93.9%
|21
|77.8%
|80.0%
|4
|16.0%
|16.7%
|30
|19.0%
|1
|24
|Brandon Aiyuk
|91.8%
|26
|96.3%
|94.8%
|4
|16.0%
|22.1%
|2
|15.4%
|0
|37
|Deebo Samuel
|79.6%
|25
|92.6%
|90.4%
|7
|28.0%
|26.9%
|13
|28.0%
|0
|115
|Charlie Woerner
|38.8%
|5
|18.5%
|13.9%
|1
|4.0%
|1.0%
|18
|20.0%
|0
|0
|Jauan Jennings
|36.7%
|11
|40.7%
|53.0%
|4
|16.0%
|14.4%
|31
|36.4%
|0
|22
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|18.4%
|5
|18.5%
|25.2%
|3
|12.0%
|7.7%
|28
|60.0%
|0
|6