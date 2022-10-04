Target Breakdown: Week 4 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 5 Waiver Picks

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

I'm trying something new again this week, posting Target Breakdown on Tuesday morning before I've had time to write my notes in the game-by-game breakdowns. I'll add those throughout the day Tuesday as I watch more of the games and pore over more stats. The meat and potatoes of the article is ready for consumption much earlier this way, before everyone has totally moved on to Week 5 (though this article is also quite useful for those who have the 'on to Cincinnati' mindset).

Before we get started, here are a few tweets I found interesting/useful for analyzing Week 4 and/or preparing for Week 5...

TE average depth of target standouts through 4 weeks: High:

15.7 yards - Kyle Pitts

11.5 - Mark Andrews, Darren Waller

8.4 - Logan Thomas

8.2 - Pat Freiermuth Low:

3.1 - Tyler Conklin, Dallas Goedert

3.3 - Robert Tonyan

3.4 - Tyler Higbee

3.7 - George Kittle

4.7 - David Njoku — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) October 4, 2022

Week 4 TE route involvement leaders: 100% - Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert

91% - Zach Ertz

89% - Cade Otton, following Cam Brate's concussion

88% - Travis Kelce, Cole Kmet

87% - Darren Waller, David Njoku

85% - TJ Hockenson, Tyler Higbee

79% - Pat Freiermuth, Dalton Schultz — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) October 4, 2022

Joe Mixon's role this season is outrageous: * 223-of-301 snaps (74%)

* 87% of the RB carries

* 108 routes on 184 Joe Burrow dropbacks

* 24 targets for a 15.4% share

* Leads NFL with 14 carries from inside the 10-yard line

* Leads NFL with 7 carries from inside the 5-yard line — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) September 30, 2022

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 4, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Note: Shares for Kittle, Schultz, Evans, Godwin, Julio, Pierce, Pittman, Lazard, Davis only include the games those players played. I wasn't able to do that for every player who has missed a game, but I did get all the big names.

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends (YTD)

Week 4 Injury Report

Inactives

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) & DJ Chark (ankle)

WR Zay Jones (ankle)

WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) + TE Foster Moreau (knee)

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

WRs Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

WR A.J. Green (knee)

WR Sammy Watkins (IR - hamstring)

WR Van Jefferson (IR - knee)

TE Brevin Jordan (ankle)

TE Donald Parham (hamstring)

In-Game Injuries

WR Tee Higgins suffered a minor ankle injury.

WR Jahan Dotson injured his hamstring.

WR Treylon Burks injured his foot.

WR Rashod Bateman missed most of the fourth quarter wit ha foot injury.

WR Jamison Crowder suffered an ankle fracture.

WR Isaiah McKenzie entered concussion protocol.

WR Laviska Shenault hurt his hamstring

WR Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury.

WR Quintez Cephus hurt his foot.

TE Cameron Brate entered concussion protocol.

TE Jonnu Smith suffered an ankle injury.

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 5

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 5 Starters/Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 5 Starters/Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Chase Claypool

WR Greg Dortch

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

TE Mike Gesicki

TE Austin Hooper

TE Cole Kmet

Bench'Em

WR Joshua Palmer

WR Richie James

WR Russell Gage

TE Tyler Conklin

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Dolphins (15) at Bengals (27) Dolphins (15) atBengals (27)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Tyreek Hill 93.3% 36 94.7% 85.7% 14 38.9% 31.4% 163 38.9% 1 160 Jaylen Waddle 85.0% 32 84.2% 79.6% 5 13.9% 25.5% 52 15.6% 0 39 Trent Sherfield 65.0% 28 73.7% 49.0% 6 16.7% 8.0% 87 21.4% 0 55 Durham Smythe 63.3% 13 34.2% 36.1% 0 0.0% 4.4% 0.0% 0 0 Mike Gesicki 45.0% 22 57.9% 49.0% 4 11.1% 7.3% 35 18.2% 0 23

Sherfield replaced Cedrick Wilson (ribs/toe) as the No. 3 receiver and got twice as many targets as Wilson had in the first three games combined.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Ja'Marr Chase 93.7% 32 97.0% 99.4% 6 18.8% 26.5% 104 18.8% 0 81 Tee Higgins 76.2% 27 81.8% 66.5% 9 28.1% 18.1% 90 33.3% 0 124 Tyler Boyd 71.4% 25 75.8% 83.2% 5 15.6% 12.3% 65 20.0% 1 47 Hayden Hurst 55.6% 23 69.7% 67.1% 4 12.5% 13.5% 4 17.4% 0 27 Mitchell Wilcox 50.8% 7 21.2% 12.1% 1 3.1% 1.9% 3 14.3% 0 18 Devin Asiasi 25.4% 4 12.1% 4.6% 1 3.1% 0.6% 19 25.0% 0 0

Hurst played 75% and 81% of snaps the first two weeks and piled up 15 targets, but he's seen only six targets on 38% and 56% of snaps the past two weeks while playing through a groin injury. He did score his first TD of the year Thursday night, and his snap share somewhat rebounded from a mere 38% four days earlier.



"Nothing major" on the ankle injury Bengals WR Tee Higgins sustained last night. Same goes for TE Devin Asiasi. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 30, 2022

Vikings (28) at Saints (25) Vikings (28) atSaints (25)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Adam Thielen 97.0% 40 97.6% 97.0% 9 26.5% 19.0% 69 22.5% 0 72 Justin Jefferson 95.5% 39 95.1% 97.6% 13 38.2% 28.6% 126 33.3% 1 147 K.J. Osborn 84.8% 34 82.9% 79.3% 2 5.9% 10.9% 9 5.9% 0 6 Irv Smith 63.6% 25 61.0% 54.9% 4 11.8% 13.6% 28 16.0% 0 23 Johnny Mundt 27.3% 6 14.6% 28.0% 1 2.9% 6.1% 0 16.7% 0 0

Smith finished at only 3-23-0 but did get a season high for snap share.

Jefferson bounced back. And he scored a TD on an end-around in addition to the 147 receiving yards.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Marquez Callaway 96.5% 29 96.7% 31.4% 6 21.4% 5.0% 90 20.7% 0 53 Chris Olave 70.2% 24 80.0% 85.3% 7 25.0% 25.9% 133 29.2% 1 67 Adam Trautman 64.9% 10 33.3% 26.9% 3 10.7% 2.9% 13 30.0% 0 37 Jarvis Landry 63.2% 21 70.0% 63.5% 2 7.1% 15.1% 6 9.5% 0 7 Juwan Johnson 49.1% 18 60.0% 66.7% 4 14.3% 12.2% 43 22.2% 0 33

Johnson worked in a timeshare with Trautman again, after

Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) played but only as the No. 3 receiver (six routes), after topping 100 yards the previous week.

Jets (24) at Steelers (20) Jets (24) atSteelers (20)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Elijah Moore 89.6% 34 89.5% 91.6% 4 11.8% 13.8% 57 11.8% 0 53 Tyler Conklin 80.6% 24 63.2% 70.8% 5 14.7% 16.0% 34 20.8% 0 52 Garrett Wilson 77.6% 33 86.8% 68.8% 6 17.6% 21.5% 40 18.2% 0 41 Corey Davis 73.1% 26 68.4% 74.8% 7 20.6% 14.4% 96 26.9% 0 74 C.J. Uzomah 46.3% 13 34.2% 18.8% 0 0.0% 0.6% 0 0.0% 0 0

Wilson's snap and route shares were season highs, while his yardage was a season low.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Diontae Johnson 88.3% 28 96.6% 96.4% 4 16.0% 29.4% 36 14.3% 1 11 Pat Freiermuth 75.0% 23 79.3% 75.2% 9 36.0% 23.8% 68 39.1% 0 85 Chase Claypool 71.7% 25 86.2% 94.9% 2 8.0% 15.9% 57 8.0% 0 0 George Pickens 70.0% 23 79.3% 87.6% 8 32.0% 15.9% 161 34.8% 0 102 Zach Gentry 60.0% 9 31.0% 16.1% 1 4.0% 2.4% -2 11.1% 0 2

Johnson sunk to four targets (and 11 yards) after double digits each of the first four weeks. He's still at 29.4% TS for the season.

Pickens had season highs across the board. He's progressed each week in terms of his receiving lines... 1-3-0 then 1-23-0 then 3-39-0 and now 6-102-0 . The rookie's snap share has been 70-85% each week.

. Freiermuth finished with 7-85-0 on nine targets, setting a career high for receiving yardage for the second time this year ( he had 75 yards Week 1, after never reaching 60 in a game last year). Freiermuth ranks fourth among tight ends in target share, and his 7.3 aDOT is up from 5.8 as a rookie.



Browns (20) at Falcons (23) Browns (20) atFalcons (23)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds David Njoku 91.5% 31 86.1% 77.3% 7 20.0% 18.7% 51 22.6% 1 73 Amari Cooper 85.9% 34 94.4% 90.9% 4 11.4% 25.2% 55 11.8% 1 9 Donovan Peoples-Jones 84.5% 31 86.1% 85.6% 9 25.7% 19.5% 119 29.0% 1 71 Harrison Bryant 67.6% 22 61.1% 49.2% 6 17.1% 11.4% 28 27.3% 0 18 David Bell 26.8% 11 30.6% 36.4% 3 8.6% 4.1% 59 27.3% 0 35

Njoku put up 5-73-0, after 9-89-1 the week before. He was quiet the first two weeks, but he's had an every-down role all year and now has the receiving stats we'd expect of a talented athlete with that role. His 18.7% target share isn't superstar range, by any means, but it'll keep him in play as a mid-to-low TE1 if he maintains it throughout the year.

In classic Cooper fashion, he now has two games with more than 23 PPR points and two games with less than five. I'm glad I only have him in best ball leagues this year, even if the "inconsistency" narrative has been overblown (which I'm now contributing to... oops).

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Parker Hesse 87.3% 10 50.0% 40.0% 1 5.6% 4.3% 17 10.0% 0 22 Drake London 80.0% 19 95.0% 82.9% 7 38.9% 34.0% 65 36.8% 1 17 Kyle Pitts 61.8% 13 65.0% 76.2% 4 22.2% 23.4% 59 30.8% 0 25 Olamide Zaccheaus 56.4% 8 40.0% 51.4% 2 11.1% 10.6% 33 25.0% 0 55 KhaDarel Hodge 32.7% 7 35.0% 21.9% 1 5.6% 7.4% 23 14.3% 0 0

Marcus Mariota attempted a season-low 19 passes and completed only seven of them. His attempts have dropped with each passing week... 33 > 26 > 20 >19. He'll throw more Week 5 at Tampa Bay, but success is another matter against that defense.

London is second in the NFL in target share. Pitts ranks fifth among tight ends. Pitts lost playing time the past two weeks, playing 67% and 62% of snaps after 84% and 93% in the first two games . Some of that is the difference between negative and neutral/positive game script, but it also seems Pitts' blocking is costing him playing time... most of those plays are runs but some end up being passes.



Jaguars (21) at Eagles (29) Jaguars (21) atEagles (29)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Christian Kirk 95.7% 26 96.3% 94.3% 9 39.1% 27.9% 73 34.6% 0 60 Marvin Jones 93.5% 26 96.3% 88.6% 1 4.3% 14.7% 7 3.8% 0 0 Evan Engram 73.9% 19 70.4% 79.3% 1 4.3% 12.4% 12 5.3% 0 16 Tim Jones 56.5% 10 37.0% 9.3% 1 4.3% 0.8% -3 10.0% 0 0 Jamal Agnew 37.0% 15 55.6% 17.9% 6 26.1% 7.0% 61 40.0% 0 50

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Dallas Goedert 89.6% 25 92.6% 78.0% 6 25.0% 16.2% 6 24.0% 0 72 DeVonta Smith 85.7% 26 96.3% 96.2% 4 16.7% 23.1% 36 15.4% 0 17 A.J. Brown 84.4% 24 88.9% 92.4% 7 29.2% 32.5% 81 29.2% 0 95 Quez Watkins 59.7% 15 55.6% 62.9% 1 4.2% 3.4% 6 6.7% 0 0

Seahawks (48) at Lions (45) Seahawks (48) atLions (45)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Tyler Lockett 77.8% 26 86.7% 88.5% 8 27.6% 26.2% 123 30.8% 1 91 DK Metcalf 74.6% 27 90.0% 92.1% 10 34.5% 26.9% 153 37.0% 1 149 Will Dissly 74.6% 17 56.7% 42.4% 4 13.8% 9.2% 26 23.5% 1 39 Noah Fant 58.7% 13 43.3% 49.6% 1 3.4% 8.5% 1 7.7% 0 2 Marquise Goodwin 42.9% 13 43.3% 51.1% 0 0.0% 6.2% 0.0% 0 0 Colby Parkinson 34.9% 6 20.0% 30.2% 3 10.3% 5.4% 19 50.0% 0 28 D'Wayne Eskridge 27.0% 6 20.0% 14.4% 1 3.4% 3.1% 3 16.7% 0 10

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds T.J. Hockenson 86.2% 34 85.0% 77.6% 12 31.6% 20.5% 124 35.3% 2 179 Josh Reynolds 84.6% 37 92.5% 85.9% 8 21.1% 16.4% 85 21.6% 2 81 Tom Kennedy 81.5% 32 80.0% 20.5% 5 13.2% 3.4% 67 15.6% 0 54 Kalif Raymond 50.8% 25 62.5% 26.3% 5 13.2% 5.5% 102 20.0% 1 38 Quintez Cephus 46.2% 16 40.0% 12.8% 2 5.3% 1.4% 8 12.5% 0 9

Bills (23) at Ravens (20) Bills (23) atRavens (20)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Gabe Davis 98.4% 36 97.3% 96.0% 3 8.8% 11.5% 25 8.3% 0 13 Stefon Diggs 95.2% 37 100.0% 79.8% 6 17.6% 25.5% 87 16.2% 0 62 Dawson Knox 75.8% 26 70.3% 62.9% 6 17.6% 10.6% 59 23.1% 0 40 Isaiah McKenzie 50.0% 20 54.1% 52.8% 6 17.6% 13.0% 28 30.0% 0 21 Khalil Shakir 24.2% 9 24.3% 10.1% 2 5.9% 2.5% 9 22.2% 0 23

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Mark Andrews 95.3% 31 100.0% 92.8% 5 17.9% 31.9% 47 16.1% 1 15 Devin Duvernay 64.1% 21 67.7% 60.8% 5 17.9% 11.5% 43 23.8% 1 51 Demarcus Robinson 57.8% 17 54.8% 47.2% 3 10.7% 8.8% 13 17.6% 0 10 Rashod Bateman 43.8% 18 58.1% 70.4% 6 21.4% 19.5% 35 33.3% 0 17 Isaiah Likely 35.9% 16 51.6% 44.8% 0 0.0% 9.7% 0.0% 0 0

Rashod Bateman told John Harbaugh that he's day-to-day with his foot injury. Harbaugh doesn't think it's serious. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 3, 2022

Chargers (34) at Texans (24) Chargers (34) atTexans (24)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Mike Williams 94.0% 40 100.0% 93.5% 11 29.7% 19.6% 116 27.5% 1 120 DeAndre Carter 68.7% 30 75.0% 67.6% 3 8.1% 8.9% 27 10.0% 0 16 Gerald Everett 68.7% 25 62.5% 65.9% 6 16.2% 16.5% 61 24.0% 0 61 Joshua Palmer 56.7% 24 60.0% 82.9% 1 2.7% 13.9% 24 4.2% 0 25 Tre' McKitty 50.7% 11 27.5% 30.6% 1 2.7% 3.2% 3 9.1% 0 4 Michael Bandy 26.9% 10 25.0% 5.9% 2 5.4% 1.3% 43 20.0% 0 49

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Brandin Cooks 77.4% 33 84.6% 91.5% 7 20.0% 25.9% 47 21.2% 1 57 Nico Collins 77.4% 29 74.4% 74.5% 5 14.3% 15.1% 100 17.2% 0 82 O.J. Howard 77.4% 24 61.5% 24.8% 5 14.3% 6.5% 74 20.8% 0 27 Chris Moore 56.6% 22 56.4% 60.8% 2 5.7% 8.6% 8 9.1% 0 0 Jordan Akins 35.8% 15 38.5% 19.0% 2 5.7% 4.3% 14 13.3% 0 33 Mason Schreck 32.1% 11 28.2% 7.2% 1 2.9% 0.7% 3 9.1% 0 0

Bears (12) at Giants (20) Bears (12) atGiants (20)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Cole Kmet 98.3% 23 82.1% 74.7% 3 15.0% 12.5% -6 13.0% 0 16 Equanimeous St. Brown 95.0% 24 85.7% 83.1% 2 10.0% 17.2% 24 8.3% 0 9 Darnell Mooney 86.7% 25 89.3% 94.0% 5 25.0% 25.0% 107 20.0% 0 94 Dante Pettis 58.3% 20 71.4% 69.9% 3 15.0% 6.3% 44 15.0% 1 0

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds David Sills 70.5% 11 64.7% 69.7% 2 13.3% 10.0% 13 18.2% 0 5 Darius Slayton 62.3% 10 58.8% 14.8% 2 13.3% 2.0% 53 20.0% 0 11 Chris Myarick 60.7% 3 17.6% 10.7% 0 0.0% 2.0% 0.0% 0 0 Tanner Hudson 60.7% 13 76.5% 50.8% 2 13.3% 5.0% 22 15.4% 0 18 Daniel Bellinger 59.0% 7 41.2% 35.2% 3 20.0% 9.0% 14 42.9% 0 23 Kenny Golladay 39.3% 8 47.1% 37.7% 1 6.7% 6.0% 14 12.5% 0 0 Richie James 32.8% 9 52.9% 73.0% 3 20.0% 20.0% 20 33.3% 0 9

Commanders (10) at Cowboys (25) Commanders (10) atCowboys (25)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Terry McLaurin 95.8% 41 93.2% 90.5% 6 15.0% 16.2% 92 14.6% 1 15 Curtis Samuel 80.3% 38 86.4% 85.7% 7 17.5% 22.2% 50 18.4% 1 38 Logan Thomas 76.1% 31 70.5% 61.9% 6 15.0% 12.0% 17 19.4% 0 19 Jahan Dotson 59.2% 25 56.8% 83.1% 4 10.0% 13.2% 86 16.0% 1 43 John Bates 38.0% 11 25.0% 23.3% 6 15.0% 6.6% 8 54.5% 0 19 Dyami Brown 28.2% 17 38.6% 14.3% 4 10.0% 2.4% 70 23.5% 0 6

Brown filled in for an injured Dotson as the No. 3 receiver. The 2021 third-round pick struggled last year and managed only six yards on four targets this past Sunday.

Ron Rivera says WR Jahan Dotson's hamstring injury "might keep him out a week or two." The rookie is tied for the NFL lead wirh four receiving touchdowns. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 3, 2022

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds CeeDee Lamb 94.7% 28 100.0% 97.1% 8 30.8% 33.1% 105 28.6% 0 97 Dalton Schultz 89.5% 22 78.6% 82.0% 3 11.5% 16.5% 17 13.6% 0 0 Noah Brown 78.9% 21 75.0% 85.4% 6 23.1% 21.3% 80 28.6% 0 61 Michael Gallup 61.4% 23 82.1% 16.8% 3 11.5% 2.4% 38 13.0% 1 24

Simi Fehoko, Kavontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert combiend for four routes with Gallup back in the lineup. It was Gallup, Brown and of course CeeDee Lamb dominating WR snaps for Dallas on Sunday.

Gallup scored a TD and finished second on the team in route share , though he was targeted only three times in his season debut. Note that Brown still had a near-full-time role.

, though he was targeted only three times in his season debut. Schultz handled a full workload in his first game back from injury, though like Gallup he was targeted just three times.

Titans (24) at Colts (17) Titans (24) atColts (17)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Geoff Swaim 75.0% 10 41.7% 37.5% 0 0.0% 6.9% 0.0% 0 0 Robert Woods 75.0% 20 83.3% 79.5% 4 19.0% 19.8% 24 20.0% 1 30 Treylon Burks 65.4% 18 75.0% 67.0% 3 14.3% 15.8% 25 16.7% 0 14 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 63.5% 14 58.3% 61.6% 0 0.0% 8.9% 0.0% 0 0 Austin Hooper 36.5% 13 54.2% 54.5% 1 4.8% 9.9% 3 7.7% 0 4

#Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks, who left yesterday's game with a foot injury, has been diagnosed with turf toe, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. No surgery is necessary, just rehab. But Burks will miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Michael Pittman 88.9% 35 87.5% 95.0% 6 16.7% 23.1% 29 17.1% 2 31 Mo Alie-Cox 68.3% 23 57.5% 46.7% 6 16.7% 9.3% 32 26.1% 0 85 Parris Campbell 66.7% 27 67.5% 81.1% 4 11.1% 8.0% 20 14.8% 0 43 Alec Pierce 46.0% 16 40.0% 52.0% 6 16.7% 10.7% 91 37.5% 0 80 Kylen Granson 44.4% 17 42.5% 44.4% 4 11.1% 10.0% 31 23.5% 0 62 Ashton Dulin 27.0% 12 30.0% 34.9% 3 8.3% 11.3% 18 25.0% 0 18 Jelani Woods 23.8% 11 27.5% 18.9% 1 2.8% 2.7% 15 9.1% 0 33

Cardinals (26) at Panthers (16) Cardinals (26) atPanthers (16)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Marquise Brown 94.3% 31 93.9% 95.1% 11 35.5% 26.6% 91 35.5% 0 88 Rondale Moore 84.3% 31 93.9% - 5 16.1% - 49 16.1% 0 11 Zach Ertz 80.0% 30 90.9% 84.2% 6 19.4% 18.3% 36 20.0% 0 47 Trey McBride 41.4% 6 18.2% 5.4% 3 9.7% 1.8% 13 50.0% 0 24 Greg Dortch 35.7% 16 48.5% 79.3% 1 3.2% 14.2% 6 6.3% 0 6

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds DJ Moore 96.1% 36 94.7% 98.4% 11 30.6% 25.7% 79 30.6% 0 50 Robbie Anderson 96.1% 38 100.0% 94.5% 5 13.9% 19.5% 58 13.2% 0 26 Shi Smith 74.5% 33 86.8% 75.0% 2 5.6% 11.5% 13 6.1% 0 0 Giovanni Ricci 47.1% 14 36.8% 23.4% 0 0.0% 2.7% 0.0% 0 0 Tommy Tremble 41.2% 19 50.0% 31.3% 6 16.7% 7.1% 52 31.6% 0 34

Patriots (24) at Packers (27) Patriots (24) atPackers (27)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds DeVante Parker 96.6% 25 100.0% 92.9% 2 10.0% 13.8% 13 8.0% 0 24 Hunter Henry 84.5% 11 44.0% 64.6% 4 20.0% 7.8% 31 36.4% 0 13 Nelson Agholor 65.5% 22 88.0% 71.7% 4 20.0% 15.5% 49 18.2% 0 46 Lil'Jordan Humphrey 53.4% 8 32.0% 29.9% 1 5.0% 3.4% -2 12.5% 0 9 Kendrick Bourne 44.8% 16 64.0% 39.4% 3 15.0% 10.3% 23 18.8% 0 23

Jakobi Meyers (knee) missed a second week, and the Patriots ended up turning to third-string rookie QB Bailey Zappe after Brian Hoyer was forced out of the game. Not what they envisioned pre-season...

Jonnu Smith left with an ankle injury, but Henry nonetheless spent much of his day blocking, often kept in on pass plays. Still, a Smith absence would open the door a nudge for Henry.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Allen Lazard 95.8% 33 91.7% 90.0% 8 25.0% 19.0% 108 24.2% 0 116 Romeo Doubs 95.8% 34 94.4% 73.4% 8 25.0% 19.0% 89 23.5% 1 47 Robert Tonyan 43.7% 20 55.6% 50.3% 2 6.3% 12.7% 17 10.0% 0 22 Randall Cobb 33.8% 17 47.2% 51.0% 4 12.5% 9.5% 58 23.5% 0 42 Christian Watson 25.4% 7 19.4% 29.4% 3 9.4% 7.9% 29 42.9% 0 8

Broncos (23) at Raiders (32) Broncos (23) atRaiders (32)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Courtland Sutton 93.8% 28 100.0% 97.2% 7 29.2% 28.0% 74 25.0% 1 52 Jerry Jeudy 87.5% 27 96.4% 70.6% 5 20.8% 16.8% 49 18.5% 0 53 Eric Saubert 75.0% 24 85.7% 32.9% 2 8.3% 4.8% 33 8.3% 0 25 Kendall Hinton 54.2% 19 67.9% 44.8% 3 12.5% 4.0% 56 15.8% 0 39 Eric Tomlinson 47.9% 6 21.4% 14.0% 0 0.0% 0.8% 0.0% 0 0

TE Albert Okwuegbunam played one snap on offense. Saubert took over, at least for now, seeing two targets on 86% route share. Rookie TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Mack Hollins 95.9% 36 100.0% 93.9% 5 16.7% 17.2% 74 13.9% 0 33 Davante Adams 94.6% 35 97.2% 97.6% 13 43.3% 32.4% 107 37.1% 1 101 Darren Waller 79.7% 30 83.3% 78.2% 5 16.7% 16.6% 72 16.7% 0 24 Keelan Cole 64.9% 28 77.8% 34.5% 0 0.0% 2.8% 0.0% 0 0

Cole again filled in for Renfrow (concussion) as the No. 3 receiver, albeit with zero targets on 28 routes.

Waller had slight gains for route and snap share with Moreau sidelined, yet saw only five targets and finished with 24 yards.

Chiefs (31) at Buccaneers (41) Chiefs (31) atBuccaneers (41)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Travis Kelce 80.5% 34 85.0% 82.1% 10 29.4% 24.5% 54 29.4% 0 92 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 68.8% 30 75.0% 80.8% 5 14.7% 16.5% 62 16.7% 1 63 JuJu Smith-Schuster 62.3% 29 72.5% 78.1% 8 23.5% 19.4% 42 27.6% 0 46 Noah Gray 57.1% 11 27.5% 28.5% 1 2.9% 5.0% 12 9.1% 0 0 Mecole Hardman 48.1% 17 42.5% 55.0% 1 2.9% 8.6% -3 5.9% 0 4 Jody Fortson 28.6% 13 32.5% 19.2% 1 2.9% 2.2% 7 7.7% 0 10 Skyy Moore 28.6% 11 27.5% 13.2% 4 11.8% 3.6% 56 36.4% 1 31

Moore played 22 snaps on offense, after 23 snaps in the first three games combined . He caught two passes for 31 yards on four targets, and avoided any turnovers on special teams after a brutal Week 3 as a punt returner.

. He caught two passes for 31 yards on four targets, and avoided any turnovers on special teams after a brutal Week 3 as a punt returner. MVS caught a deep ball but then dropped a TD shortly thereafter. Classic. He's still in search of his first game with double-digit PPR points, and has seen 4-7 targets in each contest.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Mike Evans 89.8% 49 92.5% 81.0% 10 19.2% 18.8% 137 20.4% 3 103 Chris Godwin 81.4% 45 84.9% 67.0% 10 19.2% 16.5% 58 22.2% 0 59 Cade Otton 66.1% 27 50.9% 23.5% 4 7.7% 3.9% 24 14.8% 0 29 Russell Gage 61.0% 33 62.3% 72.2% 4 7.7% 16.4% 27 12.1% 0 24 Cameron Brate 35.6% 20 37.7% 60.5% 8 15.4% 12.5% 60 40.0% 1 32 Julio Jones 30.5% 17 32.1% 48.0% 2 3.8% 8.9% 43 11.8% 0 7

Rams (9) at 49ers (24) Rams (9) at49ers (24)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yds Cooper Kupp 100.0% 55 100.0% 99.4% 19 39.6% 36.2% 108 34.5% 1 122 Allen Robinson 98.6% 54 98.2% 95.8% 6 12.5% 12.1% 79 11.1% 2 7 Tyler Higbee 93.2% 45 81.8% 81.3% 14 29.2% 25.5% 50 31.1% 1 73 Ben Skowronek 87.7% 47 85.5% 84.3% 3 6.3% 10.7% 31 6.4% 0 33