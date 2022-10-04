RotoWire Partners
Target Breakdown: Week 4 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 5 Waiver Picks

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
October 4, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

I'm trying something new again this week, posting Target Breakdown on Tuesday morning before I've had time to write my notes in the game-by-game breakdowns. I'll add those throughout the day Tuesday as I watch more of the games and pore over more stats. The meat and potatoes of the article is ready for consumption much earlier this way, before everyone has totally moved on to Week 5 (though this article is also quite useful for those who have the 'on to Cincinnati' mindset).

Before we get started, here are a few tweets I found interesting/useful for analyzing Week 4 and/or preparing for Week 5...

   

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 4, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Note: Shares for Kittle, Schultz, Evans, Godwin, Julio, Pierce, Pittman, Lazard, Davis only include the games those players played. I wasn't able to do that for every player who has missed a game, but I did get all the big names.

Wide Receivers

 R/DB W4R/DB '22R/DB ΔTgt Sh W4Tgt Sh '22Tgt Sh ΔAY Sh W4AY Sh '22AY Sh Δ
1Stefon Diggs100.0%79.8%20.2%17.6%25.5%-7.8%36.9%39.5%-2.6%
2Robbie Anderson100.0%94.5%5.5%13.9%19.5%-5.6%26.1%32.8%-6.8%
3CeeDee Lamb100.0%97.1%2.9%30.8%33.1%-2.3%42.9%44.3%-1.4%
4Courtland Sutton100.0%97.2%2.8%29.2%28.0%1.2%26.5%42.0%-15.5%
5Cooper Kupp100.0%99.4%0.6%39.6%36.2%3.3%41.9%44.3%-2.4%
6Mike Williams100.0%93.5%6.5%29.7%19.6%10.1%42.9%34.3%8.6%
7Mack Hollins100.0%93.9%6.1%16.7%17.2%-0.6%30.0%25.9%4.1%
8DeVante Parker100.0%92.9%7.1%10.0%13.8%-3.8%12.8%29.2%-16.4%
9Allen Robinson98.2%95.8%2.4%12.5%12.1%0.4%30.7%20.0%10.7%
10Adam Thielen97.6%97.0%0.6%26.5%19.0%7.4%26.5%27.4%-1.0%
11Gabe Davis97.3%96.0%1.3%8.8%11.5%-2.7%10.6%21.9%-11.3%
12Davante Adams97.2%97.6%-0.4%43.3%32.4%10.9%43.4%38.1%5.3%
13Ja'Marr Chase97.0%99.4%-2.5%18.8%26.5%-7.7%34.7%35.7%-0.9%
14Marquez Callaway96.7%31.4%65.3%21.4%5.0%16.4%29.9%6.3%23.5%
15Diontae Johnson96.6%96.4%0.2%16.0%29.4%-13.4%11.2%33.9%-22.8%
16Jerry Jeudy96.4%70.6%25.8%20.8%16.8%4.0%17.5%22.4%-4.9%
17Christian Kirk96.3%94.3%2.0%39.1%27.9%11.2%43.8%33.7%10.2%
18Marvin Jones96.3%88.6%7.7%4.3%14.7%-10.4%4.5%28.5%-24.1%
19DeVonta Smith96.3%96.2%0.1%16.7%23.1%-6.4%25.1%35.3%-10.2%
20Brandon Aiyuk96.3%94.8%1.5%16.0%22.1%-6.1%1.8%32.3%-30.6%
21Justin Jefferson95.1%97.6%-2.4%38.2%28.6%9.7%48.0%39.3%8.7%
22Drake London95.0%82.9%12.1%38.9%34.0%4.8%27.2%33.0%-5.8%
23DJ Moore94.7%98.4%-3.7%30.6%25.7%4.9%35.4%34.2%1.1%
24Tyreek Hill94.7%85.7%9.0%38.9%31.4%7.5%43.8%37.7%6.2%
25Amari Cooper94.4%90.9%3.5%11.4%25.2%-13.8%18.2%38.9%-20.7%
26Romeo Doubs94.4%73.4%21.0%25.0%19.0%6.0%31.6%20.1%11.4%
27Marquise Brown93.9%95.1%-1.2%35.5%26.6%8.9%49.3%43.7%5.6%
28Rondale Moore93.9%93.9%0.0%16.1%16.1%0.0%26.7%26.7%0.0%
29Terry McLaurin93.2%90.5%2.7%15.0%16.2%-1.2%29.4%31.4%-2.1%
30Deebo Samuel92.6%90.4%2.2%28.0%26.9%1.1%10.5%10.2%0.3%
31Josh Reynolds92.5%85.9%6.6%21.1%16.4%4.6%21.3%24.6%-3.3%
32Mike Evans92.5%81.0%11.5%19.2%18.8%0.4%39.4%30.0%9.4%
33Allen Lazard91.7%90.0%1.7%25.0%19.0%6.0%38.1%39.7%-1.6%
34DK Metcalf90.0%92.1%-2.1%34.5%26.9%7.6%47.8%38.5%9.4%
35Elijah Moore89.5%91.6%-2.1%11.8%13.8%-2.0%19.3%23.7%-4.4%
36Darnell Mooney89.3%94.0%-4.7%25.0%25.0%0.0%55.8%40.4%15.4%
37A.J. Brown88.9%92.4%-3.5%29.2%32.5%-3.3%56.2%46.1%10.1%
38Nelson Agholor88.0%71.7%16.3%20.0%15.5%4.5%47.5%21.9%25.6%
39Michael Pittman87.5%95.0%-7.5%16.7%23.1%-6.4%11.7%25.1%-13.4%
40Shi Smith86.8%75.0%11.8%5.6%11.5%-5.9%5.9%13.7%-7.8%
41Garrett Wilson86.8%68.8%18.0%17.6%21.5%-3.9%13.6%26.7%-13.1%
42Tyler Lockett86.7%88.5%-1.8%27.6%26.2%1.4%38.2%37.5%0.7%
43Curtis Samuel86.4%85.7%0.6%17.5%22.2%-4.7%15.9%11.7%4.2%
44Chase Claypool86.2%94.9%-8.7%8.0%15.9%-7.9%17.7%17.4%0.3%
45Peoples-Jones86.1%85.6%0.5%25.7%19.5%6.2%39.0%27.5%11.5%
46E. St. Brown85.7%83.1%2.6%10.0%17.2%-7.2%12.3%22.1%-9.8%
47Ben Skowronek85.5%84.3%1.1%6.3%10.7%-4.5%11.9%14.9%-3.1%
48Chris Godwin84.9%67.0%17.9%19.2%16.5%2.7%16.6%9.4%7.2%
49Brandin Cooks84.6%91.5%-6.9%20.0%25.9%-5.9%19.2%31.1%-12.0%
50Jaylen Waddle84.2%79.6%4.6%13.9%25.5%-11.7%14.1%33.3%-19.3%
51Robert Woods83.3%79.5%3.9%19.0%19.8%-0.8%26.2%25.3%0.9%
52K.J. Osborn82.9%79.3%3.7%5.9%10.9%-5.0%3.4%16.8%-13.5%
53Michael Gallup82.1%16.8%65.4%11.5%2.4%9.2%15.4%3.6%11.8%
54Tee Higgins81.8%66.5%15.3%28.1%18.1%10.1%30.2%27.4%2.7%
55Tom Kennedy80.0%20.5%59.5%13.2%3.4%9.7%16.9%5.0%11.9%
56Chris Olave80.0%85.3%-5.3%25.0%25.9%-0.9%43.8%42.1%1.7%
57George Pickens79.3%87.6%-8.3%32.0%15.9%16.1%49.9%28.0%21.9%
58Keelan Cole77.8%34.5%43.2%0.0%2.8%-2.8%0%5.5%-5.5%
59Tyler Boyd75.8%83.2%-7.5%15.6%12.3%3.4%21.6%18.2%3.4%
60Noah Brown75.0%85.4%-10.4%23.1%21.3%1.8%32.8%28.7%4.1%
61Valdes-Scantling75.0%80.8%-5.8%14.7%16.5%-1.8%22.9%22.4%0.6%
62DeAndre Carter75.0%67.6%7.4%8.1%8.9%-0.8%9.8%14.7%-4.8%
63Treylon Burks75.0%67.0%8.0%14.3%15.8%-1.6%27.0%24.3%2.7%
64Nico Collins74.4%74.5%-0.2%14.3%15.1%-0.8%40.7%29.0%11.8%
65Trent Sherfield73.7%49.0%24.7%16.7%8.0%8.6%23.5%9.4%14.1%
66JuJu Smith-Schuster72.5%78.1%-5.6%23.5%19.4%4.1%15.3%20.2%-4.9%
67Dante Pettis71.4%69.9%1.5%15.0%6.3%8.8%22.9%10.9%12.0%
68Jarvis Landry70.0%63.5%6.5%7.1%15.1%-8.0%2.0%14.3%-12.2%
69Corey Davis68.4%74.8%-6.3%20.6%14.4%6.2%32.4%27.9%4.5%
70Kendall Hinton67.9%44.8%23.1%12.5%4.0%8.5%20.0%8.9%11.2%
71Devin Duvernay67.7%60.8%6.9%17.9%11.5%6.4%32.7%14.2%18.5%
72Parris Campbell67.5%81.1%-13.6%11.1%8.0%3.1%8.1%6.4%1.6%
73David Sills64.7%69.7%-5.0%13.3%10.0%3.3%10.3%13.3%-3.0%
74Kendrick Bourne64.0%39.4%24.6%15.0%10.3%4.7%22.3%14.8%7.5%
75Kalif Raymond62.5%26.3%36.2%13.2%5.5%7.7%25.6%10.4%15.2%
76Russell Gage62.3%72.2%-10.0%7.7%16.4%-8.8%7.8%9.7%-1.9%
77Joshua Palmer60.0%82.9%-22.9%2.7%13.9%-11.2%8.7%15.5%-6.9%
78Darius Slayton58.8%14.8%44.1%13.3%2.0%11.3%41.3%7.9%33.4%
79Nick Westbrook-Ikhine58.3%61.6%-3.3%0.0%8.9%-8.9%0%15.5%-15.5%
80Rashod Bateman58.1%70.4%-12.3%21.4%19.5%2.0%27.1%28.9%-1.8%
81Jahan Dotson56.8%83.1%-26.3%10.0%13.2%-3.2%27.5%26.2%1.3%
82Chris Moore56.4%60.8%-4.4%5.7%8.6%-2.9%3.1%8.4%-5.3%
83Jamal Agnew55.6%17.9%37.7%26.1%7.0%19.1%36.6%11.0%25.6%
84Quez Watkins55.6%62.9%-7.3%4.2%3.4%0.7%4.2%10.1%-5.9%
85Demarcus Robinson54.8%47.2%7.6%10.7%8.8%1.9%9.6%8.8%0.8%
86Isaiah McKenzie54.1%52.8%1.2%17.6%13.0%4.6%11.8%11.5%0.4%
87Richie James52.9%73.0%-20.0%20.0%20.0%0.0%15.8%26.4%-10.7%
88Greg Dortch48.5%79.3%-30.9%3.2%14.2%-11.0%3.0%11.7%-8.6%
89Randall Cobb47.2%51.0%-3.8%12.5%9.5%3.0%20.6%18.9%1.7%
90Kenny Golladay47.1%37.7%9.4%6.7%6.0%0.7%11.0%8.0%3.0%
91Marquise Goodwin43.3%51.1%-7.7%0.0%6.2%-6.2%0%8.8%-8.8%
92Mecole Hardman42.5%55.0%-12.5%2.9%8.6%-5.7%-1.1%10.9%-12.0%
93Jauan Jennings40.7%53.0%-12.3%16.0%14.4%1.6%23.8%15.2%8.6%
94Olamide Zaccheaus40.0%51.4%-11.4%11.1%10.6%0.5%14.0%13.5%0.5%
95Quintez Cephus40.0%12.8%27.2%5.3%1.4%3.9%2.1%0.6%1.4%
96Alec Pierce40.0%52.0%-12.0%16.7%10.7%6.0%36.9%25.4%11.5%
97Dyami Brown38.6%14.3%24.4%10.0%2.4%7.6%22.3%5.2%17.1%
98Tim Jones37.0%9.3%27.8%4.3%0.8%3.6%-1.8%-0.3%-1.5%
99KhaDarel Hodge35.0%21.9%13.1%5.6%7.4%-1.9%9.8%8.2%1.6%
100Julio Jones32.1%48.0%-15.9%3.8%8.9%-5.1%12.5%22.4%-9.9%
101David Bell30.6%36.4%-5.8%8.6%4.1%4.5%19.3%7.4%11.9%
102Ashton Dulin30.0%34.9%-4.9%8.3%11.3%-3.0%7.1%20.6%-13.5%
103Skyy Moore27.5%13.2%14.3%11.8%3.6%8.2%20.6%6.3%14.3%

   

Tight Ends

 R/DB W4R/DB '22R/DB ΔTgt Sh W4Tgt Sh '22Tgt Sh ΔAY Sh W4AY Sh '22AY Sh Δ
1Mark Andrews100.0%92.8%7.2%17.9%31.9%-14.0%35.8%37.9%-2.0%
2Dallas Goedert92.6%78.0%14.6%25.0%16.2%8.8%4.2%4.5%-0.4%
3Zach Ertz90.9%84.2%6.7%19.4%18.3%1.0%19.7%18.8%0.9%
4David Njoku86.1%77.3%8.8%20.0%18.7%1.3%16.7%13.5%3.1%
5Eric Saubert85.7%32.9%52.8%8.3%4.8%3.5%11.9%9.2%2.7%
6T.J. Hockenson85.0%77.6%7.4%31.6%20.5%11.0%31.1%17.1%14.0%
7Travis Kelce85.0%82.1%2.9%29.4%24.5%5.0%20.0%26.2%-6.2%
8Darren Waller83.3%78.2%5.2%16.7%16.6%0.1%29.3%21.5%7.7%
9Cole Kmet82.1%74.7%7.4%15.0%12.5%2.5%-3.3%6.4%-9.7%
10Tyler Higbee81.8%81.3%0.5%29.2%25.5%3.7%19.6%14.1%5.5%
11Pat Freiermuth79.3%75.2%4.1%36.0%23.8%12.2%21.0%18.3%2.7%
12Dalton Schultz78.6%82.0%-3.4%11.5%16.5%-5.0%6.8%9.5%-2.7%
13George Kittle77.8%80.0%-2.2%16.0%16.7%-0.7%23.6%14.6%9.0%
14Tanner Hudson76.5%50.8%25.7%13.3%5.0%8.3%17.0%7.6%9.4%
15Logan Thomas70.5%61.9%8.5%15.0%12.0%3.0%5.6%11.3%-5.7%
16Evan Engram70.4%79.3%-8.9%4.3%12.4%-8.1%7.4%9.7%-2.3%
17Dawson Knox70.3%62.9%7.3%17.6%10.6%7.1%25.1%8.8%16.3%
18Hayden Hurst69.7%67.1%2.6%12.5%13.5%-1.0%1.5%6.6%-5.1%
19Kyle Pitts65.0%76.2%-11.2%22.2%23.4%-1.2%24.9%31.9%-7.0%
20Tyler Conklin63.2%70.8%-7.6%14.7%16.0%-1.3%11.5%8.5%3.1%
21Gerald Everett62.5%65.9%-3.4%16.2%16.5%-0.2%22.5%18.4%4.1%
22O.J. Howard61.5%24.8%36.7%14.3%6.5%7.8%30.1%12.1%18.0%
23Harrison Bryant61.1%49.2%11.9%17.1%11.4%5.8%9.2%12.2%-3.0%
24Irv Smith61.0%54.9%6.1%11.8%13.6%-1.8%10.6%11.9%-1.3%
25Juwan Johnson60.0%66.7%-6.7%14.3%12.2%2.1%14.0%11.8%2.2%
26Mike Gesicki57.9%49.0%8.9%11.1%7.3%3.8%9.4%6.1%3.3%
27Mo Alie-Cox57.5%46.7%10.8%16.7%9.3%7.3%12.8%7.6%5.3%
28Will Dissly56.7%42.4%14.2%13.8%9.2%4.6%8.2%5.9%2.3%
29Robert Tonyan55.6%50.3%5.2%6.3%12.7%-6.4%6.2%6.9%-0.7%
30Austin Hooper54.2%54.5%-0.3%4.8%9.9%-5.1%3.4%10.0%-6.6%
31Isaiah Likely51.6%44.8%6.8%0.0%9.7%-9.7%0%6.4%-6.4%
32Cade Otton50.9%23.5%27.5%7.7%3.9%3.7%6.8%3.0%3.8%
33Parker Hesse50.0%40.0%10.0%5.6%4.3%1.3%7.0%2.9%4.1%
34Tommy Tremble50.0%31.3%18.8%16.7%7.1%9.6%23.3%7.3%16.0%
35Hunter Henry44.0%64.6%-20.6%20.0%7.8%12.2%29.7%7.4%22.3%
36Noah Fant43.3%49.6%-6.3%3.4%8.5%-5.0%0.4%4.2%-3.7%
37Kylen Granson42.5%44.4%-1.9%11.1%10.0%1.1%12.8%7.4%5.4%
38Geoff Swaim41.7%37.5%4.2%0.0%6.9%-6.9%0%2.2%-2.2%
39Daniel Bellinger41.2%35.2%5.9%20.0%9.0%11.0%11.1%3.6%7.6%
40Jordan Akins38.5%19.0%19.5%5.7%4.3%1.4%5.7%3.7%2.0%
41Cameron Brate37.7%60.5%-22.8%15.4%12.5%2.9%17.4%11.3%6.1%
42Giovanni Ricci36.8%23.4%13.4%0.0%2.7%-2.7%0%1.3%-1.3%
43Durham Smythe34.2%36.1%-1.8%0.0%4.4%-4.4%0%1.8%-1.8%
44Joe Fortson32.5%19.2%13.3%2.9%2.2%0.8%2.7%1.9%0.8%
45Mason Schreck28.2%7.2%21.0%2.9%0.7%2.1%1.0%0.2%0.8%
46Colby Parkinson20.0%30.2%-10.2%10.3%5.4%5.0%5.8%6.7%-1.0%
47Johnny Mundt14.6%28.0%-13.4%2.9%6.1%-3.2%0.1%1.7%-1.6%
48Ian Thomas10.5%35.9%-25.4%8.3%10.6%-2.3%3.6%8.8%-5.2%

    

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Wide Receivers

 TgtRoutesTPRRYPRRAYaDOTRt DepthRecYardsTDEZ TgtDrops
1Cooper Kupp5416532.7%2.444247.810.042402342
2Davante Adams4716129.2%1.8047210.010.426290370
3Marquise Brown4517525.7%1.944409.811.330339221
4Tyreek Hill4312634.1%3.7944510.312.131477212
5Justin Jefferson4216026.3%2.463909.311.828393252
6CeeDee Lamb4213331.6%2.1746411.112.223288212
7Stefon Diggs4114228.9%2.8644110.811.431406440
8Ja'Marr Chase4117223.8%1.7042710.412.625293263
9Garrett Wilson3913928.1%1.8340310.311.420255272
10A.J. Brown3812231.1%3.3143911.612.325404131
11Curtis Samuel3716222.8%1.351594.39.026219211
12Diontae Johnson3713228.0%1.5740911.114.223207011
13Chris Olave3613327.1%2.5266118.316.321335110
14Christian Kirk3613227.3%2.483208.99.920327312
15Brandin Cooks3614025.7%1.543229.011.720215130
16Jaylen Waddle3511729.9%3.2639311.213.621381323
17Courtland Sutton3513925.2%2.4743912.613.024343151
18DK Metcalf3512827.3%2.2240311.515.023284161
19Tyler Lockett3412327.6%2.4639311.611.827302010
20Amon-Ra St. Brown339933.3%2.561925.87.323253333
21Drake London328736.8%2.6633210.413.418231210
22Mike Williams3115919.5%1.6237612.113.918258231
23Amari Cooper3112025.8%1.9035611.512.320228222
24DJ Moore2912623.0%1.102598.911.513138110
25Tee Higgins2811524.3%2.7432911.711.220315220
26Deebo Samuel2810426.9%2.37762.77.018246101
27Michael Pittman2812722.0%1.761826.58.920224121
28Adam Thielen2815917.6%1.392729.711.321221110
29Noah Brown2711723.1%2.3430111.112.118274120
30DeVonta Smith2712721.3%2.0933612.413.318266121
31Terry McLaurin2717115.8%1.4642615.813.614250121
32JuJu Smith-Schuster2711822.9%1.902258.39.119224001
33Corey Davis2615117.2%1.7342116.214.515261221
34Mack Hollins2515516.1%1.7632112.813.217273141
35Elijah Moore2518513.5%1.0435714.314.215192000
36Russell Gage2511721.4%1.301124.58.221152110
37Josh Reynolds2413417.9%1.8132813.713.417243240
38Greg Dortch2414616.4%1.401174.97.021204101
39Romeo Doubs2410522.9%1.751556.411.619184211
40Zay Jones249525.3%1.821576.511.119173140
41Sterling Shepard248528.2%1.812329.711.313154101
42Donovan Peoples-Jones2411321.2%1.2525210.510.612141031
43Brandon Aiyuk2310921.1%1.6424210.512.314179100
44Marquez Valdes-Scantling2312218.9%1.3824910.811.713168011
45Rashod Bateman228825.0%2.7631214.213.211243212
46Robbie Anderson2212118.2%1.4424811.313.312174100
47Michael Thomas229922.2%1.7322610.312.716171330
48Joshua Palmer2214115.6%1.131707.710.514159120
49Jahan Dotson2215714.0%0.9735616.213.712152441
50Mike Evans219522.1%2.4727813.311.316235340
51Nico Collins2111418.4%1.8230014.312.511207010
52Jerry Jeudy2110120.8%1.8123411.211.811183212
53Jarvis Landry219921.2%1.7022410.712.415168010
54Isaiah McKenzie219422.3%1.631286.18.915153311
55Robert Woods208922.5%1.881969.811.113167110
56George Pickens2012016.7%1.3933816.915.011167011
57Richie James208922.5%1.741788.99.115155002
58Chase Claypool2013015.4%0.6121010.512.11179001
59Tyler Boyd1914413.2%1.4021811.511.012202220
60Jakobi Meyers195932.2%2.5421011.110.813150000
61Marvin Jones1912415.3%0.8427114.310.611104122
62Nelson Agholor189119.8%2.4723212.913.314225100
63DJ Chark1810217.6%0.9632818.215.2798131
64Allen Robinson1815911.3%0.6019010.610.8995161
65Allen Lazard179018.9%1.9322413.111.312174220
66Ashton Dulin175928.8%2.5420912.313.011150010
67DeVante Parker1611813.6%1.6030919.316.18189130
68Ben Skowronek1614011.4%1.001438.911.412140001
69Treylon Burks167521.3%1.7218811.814.510129011
70Darnell Mooney167820.5%1.5524115.114.48121001
71K.J. Osborn1613012.3%0.9116710.511.611118111
72Hunter Renfrow166923.2%1.16553.48.01080001
73Jauan Jennings156124.6%1.521137.610.6893002
74DeAndre Carter1411512.2%1.4416111.59.911166110
75Gabe Davis1413210.6%1.0517112.212.88138112
76Devin Duvernay137617.1%2.2615311.812.712172340
77Alec Pierce137018.6%2.0118414.212.87141021
78Chris Godwin135523.6%1.71604.67.51094000
79Jamison Crowder136619.7%0.911199.110.8660000
80Scott Miller135722.8%0.6717513.411.1438000
81Shi Smith139613.5%0.381038.09.9436001
82A.J. Green139314.0%0.311158.910.2529011
83Randall Cobb127316.4%2.0514512.110.810150000
84Kendrick Bourne125024.0%2.7615713.012.69138000
85Chris Moore129312.9%1.16877.212.48108002
86Parris Campbell121378.8%0.66655.410.6990000
87Breshad Perriman126717.9%1.3320016.614.0689130
88Mecole Hardman128314.5%0.8612210.213.0871101
89Equanimeous St. Brown116915.9%1.2513212.013.3486110
90Trent Sherfield117215.3%1.0711010.010.9877000
91Kyle Philips113135.5%2.29857.711.1771001
92Olamide Zaccheaus105418.5%3.2213513.513.210174100
93David Sills108511.8%0.73909.013.7662000
94Christian Watson104223.8%1.21828.214.6651000
95Demarcus Robinson105916.9%0.69959.514.1541120
96Jamal Agnew92536.0%2.9210411.610.6673200
97Julio Jones73917.9%1.9514320.414.9476001
98Skyy Moore52025.0%3.057114.212.2361010

Tight Ends (YTD)

 TgtRtsTPRRYPRRAYaDOTRt DepthRecYdsTDEZ TgtDrops
1Tyler Higbee3813528.1%1.811353.66.826244033
2Mark Andrews3611631.0%2.2441011.411.324260342
3Travis Kelce3412427.4%2.602938.68.126322342
4Zach Ertz3115520.0%1.171906.17.422181243
5T.J. Hockenson3012124.8%2.162287.69.418261322
6Pat Freiermuth3010329.1%2.172207.39.318223120
7Tyler Conklin2914320.3%1.341284.47.821192112
8Gerald Everett2611223.2%1.882027.88.016211201
9Darren Waller2412918.6%1.3626711.110.816175133
10David Njoku2310222.5%1.971245.47.818201131
11Kyle Pitts228027.5%1.8832114.611.910150010
12Hayden Hurst2111618.1%0.90793.87.414104110
13Logan Thomas2011717.1%0.911537.79.013106100
14Irv Smith209022.2%1.011185.97.81091111
15Dallas Goedert1910318.4%2.33432.38.516240101
16Cameron Brate199819.4%1.021316.97.511100011
17Juwan Johnson1710416.3%1.1218610.910.49116020
18Dawson Knox1711215.2%0.99995.87.612111000
19Robert Tonyan167222.2%1.47533.38.513106100
20Evan Engram1611114.4%0.89925.89.31399010
21Dalton Schultz168718.4%0.92754.78.1980000
22Kylen Granson157520.0%1.40755.07.211105001
23Mo Alie-Cox147917.7%1.63775.57.610129211
24Harrison Bryant146521.5%1.251128.08.7981010
25Will Dissly125920.3%1.97625.29.412116310
26Ian Thomas124626.1%1.85675.56.2685001
27Jonnu Smith114623.9%1.26413.77.0758000
28Noah Fant116915.9%0.81444.08.91056100
29Isaiah Likely115619.6%0.91696.38.7551010
30John Bates114425.0%0.77282.57.3634002
31Pharaoh Brown105617.9%1.29494.97.9772000
32Mike Gesicki107213.9%0.99727.27.8871110
33Austin Hooper106116.4%0.79787.89.1548010
34Albert Okwuegbunam107413.5%0.61323.29.8645002
35Daniel Bellinger94320.9%1.84242.75.6879101
36O.J. Howard93823.7%1.8912614.010.0572200
37Johnny Mundt94619.6%1.48171.97.1768002
38George Kittle94818.8%1.08556.17.6652010
39Hunter Henry98211.0%0.50788.710.0541000
40Foster Moreau83821.1%1.95455.68.4674000
41Cole Kmet86212.9%0.90384.87.6556001
42Tommy Tremble84020.0%1.05556.98.3542001

   

Week 4 Injury Report

Inactives

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) & DJ Chark (ankle)

WR Zay Jones (ankle)

WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) + TE Foster Moreau (knee)

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

WRs Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

WR A.J. Green (knee)

WR Sammy Watkins (IR - hamstring)

WR Van Jefferson (IR - knee)

TE Brevin Jordan (ankle)

TE Donald Parham (hamstring)

                

In-Game Injuries

WR Tee Higgins suffered a minor ankle injury.

WR Jahan Dotson injured his hamstring.

WR Treylon Burks injured his foot.

WR Rashod Bateman missed most of the fourth quarter wit ha foot injury.

WR Jamison Crowder suffered an ankle fracture.

WR Isaiah McKenzie entered concussion protocol.

WR Laviska Shenault hurt his hamstring

WR Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury.

WR Quintez Cephus hurt his foot.

TE Cameron Brate entered concussion protocol.

TE Jonnu Smith suffered an ankle injury.

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 5

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 5 Starters/Streamers

  1. Michael Gallup - 41%
  2. George Pickens - 40%
  3. DeVante Parker - 28%
  4. Isaiah McKenzie - 47%
  5. Zay Jones - 28% 
  6. Josh Reynolds - 20%
  7. DJ Chark - 37%  
  8. Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 31%
  9. Corey Davis - 25%
  10. Noah Brown - 19%
  11. Donovan Peoples-Jones - 8%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

  1. Jameson Williams - 27%
  2. Jakobi Meyers - 43%
  3. Rondale Moore - 18% 
  4. Skyy Moore - 12% 
  5. Treylon Burks - 39%
  6. Alec Pierce - 5%
  7. Van Jefferson - 5%
  8. Khalil Shakir - 0% 
  9. Nico Collins - 21%

   

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 5 Starters/Streamers

  1. Hayden Hurst - 21%
  2. Robert Tonyan - 32%
  3. Evan Engram - 23%
  4. Tyler Conklin - 42%
  5. Logan Thomas - 24%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Mo Alie-Cox - 5%
  2. Cameron Brate - 4%
  3. Isaiah Likely - 4%
  4. O.J. Howard - 3%
  5. Tommy Tremble - 0%

      

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Chase Claypool

WR Greg Dortch

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

TE Mike Gesicki

TE Austin Hooper

TE Cole Kmet

         

Bench'Em

WR Joshua Palmer

WR Richie James

WR Russell Gage

TE Tyler Conklin

    

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Dolphins (15) at  Bengals (27) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Tyreek Hill93.3%3694.7%85.7%1438.9%31.4%16338.9%1160
Jaylen Waddle85.0%3284.2%79.6%513.9%25.5%5215.6%039
Trent Sherfield65.0%2873.7%49.0%616.7%8.0%8721.4%055
Durham Smythe63.3%1334.2%36.1%00.0%4.4% 0.0%00
Mike Gesicki45.0%2257.9%49.0%411.1%7.3%3518.2%023
  Sherfield replaced Cedrick Wilson (ribs/toe) as the No. 3 receiver and got twice as many targets as Wilson had in the first three games combined.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Ja'Marr Chase93.7%3297.0%99.4%618.8%26.5%10418.8%081
Tee Higgins76.2%2781.8%66.5%928.1%18.1%9033.3%0124
Tyler Boyd71.4%2575.8%83.2%515.6%12.3%6520.0%147
Hayden Hurst55.6%2369.7%67.1%412.5%13.5%417.4%027
Mitchell Wilcox50.8%721.2%12.1%13.1%1.9%314.3%018
Devin Asiasi25.4%412.1%4.6%13.1%0.6%1925.0%00
  • Hurst played 75% and 81% of snaps the first two weeks and piled up 15 targets, but he's seen only six targets on 38% and 56% of snaps the past two weeks while playing through a groin injury.
    • He did score his first TD of the year Thursday night, and his snap share somewhat rebounded from a mere 38% four days earlier.

         

Vikings (28) at Saints (25) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Adam Thielen97.0%4097.6%97.0%926.5%19.0%6922.5%072
Justin Jefferson95.5%3995.1%97.6%1338.2%28.6%12633.3%1147
K.J. Osborn84.8%3482.9%79.3%25.9%10.9%95.9%06
Irv Smith63.6%2561.0%54.9%411.8%13.6%2816.0%023
Johnny Mundt27.3%614.6%28.0%12.9%6.1%016.7%00
  • Smith finished at only 3-23-0 but did get a season high for snap share.
  • Jefferson bounced back. And he scored a TD on an end-around in addition to the 147 receiving yards.

    

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Marquez Callaway96.5%2996.7%31.4%621.4%5.0%9020.7%053
Chris Olave70.2%2480.0%85.3%725.0%25.9%13329.2%167
Adam Trautman64.9%1033.3%26.9%310.7%2.9%1330.0%037
Jarvis Landry63.2%2170.0%63.5%27.1%15.1%69.5%07
Juwan Johnson49.1%1860.0%66.7%414.3%12.2%4322.2%033
  • Johnson worked in a timeshare with Trautman again, after 
  • Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) played but only as the No. 3 receiver (six routes), after topping 100 yards the previous week.

         

Jets (24) at Steelers (20) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Elijah Moore89.6%3489.5%91.6%411.8%13.8%5711.8%053
Tyler Conklin80.6%2463.2%70.8%514.7%16.0%3420.8%052
Garrett Wilson77.6%3386.8%68.8%617.6%21.5%4018.2%041
Corey Davis73.1%2668.4%74.8%720.6%14.4%9626.9%074
C.J. Uzomah46.3%1334.2%18.8%00.0%0.6%00.0%00
  • Wilson's snap and route shares were season highs, while his yardage was a season low. 

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Diontae Johnson88.3%2896.6%96.4%416.0%29.4%3614.3%111
Pat Freiermuth75.0%2379.3%75.2%936.0%23.8%6839.1%085
Chase Claypool71.7%2586.2%94.9%28.0%15.9%578.0%00
George Pickens70.0%2379.3%87.6%832.0%15.9%16134.8%0102
Zach Gentry60.0%931.0%16.1%14.0%2.4%-211.1%02
  • Johnson sunk to four targets (and 11 yards) after double digits each of the first four weeks. He's still at 29.4% TS for the season.
  • Pickens had season highs across the board. He's progressed each week in terms of his receiving lines... 1-3-0 then 1-23-0 then 3-39-0 and now 6-102-0.
    • The rookie's snap share has been 70-85% each week.
  • Freiermuth finished with 7-85-0 on nine targets, setting a career high for receiving yardage for the second time this year ( he had 75 yards Week 1, after never reaching 60 in a game last year).
    • Freiermuth ranks fourth among tight ends in target share, and his 7.3 aDOT is up from 5.8 as a rookie.

         

Browns (20) at Falcons (23) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
David Njoku91.5%3186.1%77.3%720.0%18.7%5122.6%173
Amari Cooper85.9%3494.4%90.9%411.4%25.2%5511.8%19
Donovan Peoples-Jones84.5%3186.1%85.6%925.7%19.5%11929.0%171
Harrison Bryant67.6%2261.1%49.2%617.1%11.4%2827.3%018
David Bell26.8%1130.6%36.4%38.6%4.1%5927.3%035
  • Njoku put up 5-73-0, after 9-89-1 the week before. He was quiet the first two weeks, but he's had an every-down role all year and now has the receiving stats we'd expect of a talented athlete with that role. His 18.7% target share isn't superstar range, by any means, but it'll keep him in play as a mid-to-low TE1 if he maintains it throughout the year.
  • In classic Cooper fashion, he now has two games with more than 23 PPR points and two games with less than five. I'm glad I only have him in best ball leagues this year, even if the "inconsistency" narrative has been overblown (which I'm now contributing to... oops).

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Parker Hesse87.3%1050.0%40.0%15.6%4.3%1710.0%022
Drake London80.0%1995.0%82.9%738.9%34.0%6536.8%117
Kyle Pitts61.8%1365.0%76.2%422.2%23.4%5930.8%025
Olamide Zaccheaus56.4%840.0%51.4%211.1%10.6%3325.0%055
KhaDarel Hodge32.7%735.0%21.9%15.6%7.4%2314.3%00
  • Marcus Mariota attempted a season-low 19 passes and completed only seven of them. His attempts have dropped with each passing week... 33 > 26 > 20 >19. He'll throw more Week 5 at Tampa Bay, but success is another matter against that defense.
  • London is second in the NFL in target share. Pitts ranks fifth among tight ends.
    • Pitts lost playing time the past two weeks, playing 67% and 62% of snaps after 84% and 93% in the first two games. Some of that is the difference between negative and neutral/positive game script, but it also seems Pitts' blocking is costing him playing time... most of those plays are runs but some end up being passes.

    

Jaguars (21) at Eagles (29) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Christian Kirk95.7%2696.3%94.3%939.1%27.9%7334.6%060
Marvin Jones93.5%2696.3%88.6%14.3%14.7%73.8%00
Evan Engram73.9%1970.4%79.3%14.3%12.4%125.3%016
Tim Jones56.5%1037.0%9.3%14.3%0.8%-310.0%00
Jamal Agnew37.0%1555.6%17.9%626.1%7.0%6140.0%050
  •  

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Dallas Goedert89.6%2592.6%78.0%625.0%16.2%624.0%072
DeVonta Smith85.7%2696.3%96.2%416.7%23.1%3615.4%017
A.J. Brown84.4%2488.9%92.4%729.2%32.5%8129.2%095
Quez Watkins59.7%1555.6%62.9%14.2%3.4%66.7%00
  •  

         

Seahawks (48) at Lions (45) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Tyler Lockett77.8%2686.7%88.5%827.6%26.2%12330.8%191
DK Metcalf74.6%2790.0%92.1%1034.5%26.9%15337.0%1149
Will Dissly74.6%1756.7%42.4%413.8%9.2%2623.5%139
Noah Fant58.7%1343.3%49.6%13.4%8.5%17.7%02
Marquise Goodwin42.9%1343.3%51.1%00.0%6.2% 0.0%00
Colby Parkinson34.9%620.0%30.2%310.3%5.4%1950.0%028
D'Wayne Eskridge27.0%620.0%14.4%13.4%3.1%316.7%010
  •  

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
T.J. Hockenson86.2%3485.0%77.6%1231.6%20.5%12435.3%2179
Josh Reynolds84.6%3792.5%85.9%821.1%16.4%8521.6%281
Tom Kennedy81.5%3280.0%20.5%513.2%3.4%6715.6%054
Kalif Raymond50.8%2562.5%26.3%513.2%5.5%10220.0%138
Quintez Cephus46.2%1640.0%12.8%25.3%1.4%812.5%09
  •  

         

Bills (23) at Ravens (20) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Gabe Davis98.4%3697.3%96.0%38.8%11.5%258.3%013
Stefon Diggs95.2%37100.0%79.8%617.6%25.5%8716.2%062
Dawson Knox75.8%2670.3%62.9%617.6%10.6%5923.1%040
Isaiah McKenzie50.0%2054.1%52.8%617.6%13.0%2830.0%021
Khalil Shakir24.2%924.3%10.1%25.9%2.5%922.2%023
  •  

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Mark Andrews95.3%31100.0%92.8%517.9%31.9%4716.1%115
Devin Duvernay64.1%2167.7%60.8%517.9%11.5%4323.8%151
Demarcus Robinson57.8%1754.8%47.2%310.7%8.8%1317.6%010
Rashod Bateman43.8%1858.1%70.4%621.4%19.5%3533.3%017
Isaiah Likely35.9%1651.6%44.8%00.0%9.7% 0.0%00
  •  

         

Chargers (34) at Texans (24) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Mike Williams94.0%40100.0%93.5%1129.7%19.6%11627.5%1120
DeAndre Carter68.7%3075.0%67.6%38.1%8.9%2710.0%016
Gerald Everett68.7%2562.5%65.9%616.2%16.5%6124.0%061
Joshua Palmer56.7%2460.0%82.9%12.7%13.9%244.2%025
Tre' McKitty50.7%1127.5%30.6%12.7%3.2%39.1%04
Michael Bandy26.9%1025.0%5.9%25.4%1.3%4320.0%049
  •  

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Brandin Cooks77.4%3384.6%91.5%720.0%25.9%4721.2%157
Nico Collins77.4%2974.4%74.5%514.3%15.1%10017.2%082
O.J. Howard77.4%2461.5%24.8%514.3%6.5%7420.8%027
Chris Moore56.6%2256.4%60.8%25.7%8.6%89.1%00
Jordan Akins35.8%1538.5%19.0%25.7%4.3%1413.3%033
Mason Schreck32.1%1128.2%7.2%12.9%0.7%39.1%00
  •  

    

Bears (12) at Giants (20) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Cole Kmet98.3%2382.1%74.7%315.0%12.5%-613.0%016
Equanimeous St. Brown95.0%2485.7%83.1%210.0%17.2%248.3%09
Darnell Mooney86.7%2589.3%94.0%525.0%25.0%10720.0%094
Dante Pettis58.3%2071.4%69.9%315.0%6.3%4415.0%10
  •  

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
David Sills70.5%1164.7%69.7%213.3%10.0%1318.2%05
Darius Slayton62.3%1058.8%14.8%213.3%2.0%5320.0%011
Chris Myarick60.7%317.6%10.7%00.0%2.0% 0.0%00
Tanner Hudson60.7%1376.5%50.8%213.3%5.0%2215.4%018
Daniel Bellinger59.0%741.2%35.2%320.0%9.0%1442.9%023
Kenny Golladay39.3%847.1%37.7%16.7%6.0%1412.5%00
Richie James32.8%952.9%73.0%320.0%20.0%2033.3%09
  •  

         

Commanders (10) at Cowboys (25) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Terry McLaurin95.8%4193.2%90.5%615.0%16.2%9214.6%115
Curtis Samuel80.3%3886.4%85.7%717.5%22.2%5018.4%138
Logan Thomas76.1%3170.5%61.9%615.0%12.0%1719.4%019
Jahan Dotson59.2%2556.8%83.1%410.0%13.2%8616.0%143
John Bates38.0%1125.0%23.3%615.0%6.6%854.5%019
Dyami Brown28.2%1738.6%14.3%410.0%2.4%7023.5%06
  • Brown filled in for an injured Dotson as the No. 3 receiver. The 2021 third-round pick struggled last year and managed only six yards on four targets this past Sunday.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
CeeDee Lamb94.7%28100.0%97.1%830.8%33.1%10528.6%097
Dalton Schultz89.5%2278.6%82.0%311.5%16.5%1713.6%00
Noah Brown78.9%2175.0%85.4%623.1%21.3%8028.6%061
Michael Gallup61.4%2382.1%16.8%311.5%2.4%3813.0%124
  • Simi Fehoko, Kavontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert combiend for four routes with Gallup back in the lineup. It was Gallup, Brown and of course CeeDee Lamb dominating WR snaps for Dallas on Sunday.
  • Gallup scored a TD and finished second on the team in route share, though he was targeted only three times in his season debut.
    • Note that Brown still had a near-full-time role.
  • Schultz handled a full workload in his first game back from injury, though like Gallup he was targeted just three times.

         

Titans (24) at Colts (17) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Geoff Swaim75.0%1041.7%37.5%00.0%6.9% 0.0%00
Robert Woods75.0%2083.3%79.5%419.0%19.8%2420.0%130
Treylon Burks65.4%1875.0%67.0%314.3%15.8%2516.7%014
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine63.5%1458.3%61.6%00.0%8.9% 0.0%00
Austin Hooper36.5%1354.2%54.5%14.8%9.9%37.7%04
  •  

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Michael Pittman88.9%3587.5%95.0%616.7%23.1%2917.1%231
Mo Alie-Cox68.3%2357.5%46.7%616.7%9.3%3226.1%085
Parris Campbell66.7%2767.5%81.1%411.1%8.0%2014.8%043
Alec Pierce46.0%1640.0%52.0%616.7%10.7%9137.5%080
Kylen Granson44.4%1742.5%44.4%411.1%10.0%3123.5%062
Ashton Dulin27.0%1230.0%34.9%38.3%11.3%1825.0%018
Jelani Woods23.8%1127.5%18.9%12.8%2.7%159.1%033
  •  

         

Cardinals (26) at Panthers (16) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Marquise Brown94.3%3193.9%95.1%1135.5%26.6%9135.5%088
Rondale Moore84.3%3193.9%-516.1%-4916.1%011
Zach Ertz80.0%3090.9%84.2%619.4%18.3%3620.0%047
Trey McBride41.4%618.2%5.4%39.7%1.8%1350.0%024
Greg Dortch35.7%1648.5%79.3%13.2%14.2%66.3%06
  •  

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
DJ Moore96.1%3694.7%98.4%1130.6%25.7%7930.6%050
Robbie Anderson96.1%38100.0%94.5%513.9%19.5%5813.2%026
Shi Smith74.5%3386.8%75.0%25.6%11.5%136.1%00
Giovanni Ricci47.1%1436.8%23.4%00.0%2.7% 0.0%00
Tommy Tremble41.2%1950.0%31.3%616.7%7.1%5231.6%034
  •  

         

Patriots (24) at Packers (27) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
DeVante Parker96.6%25100.0%92.9%210.0%13.8%138.0%024
Hunter Henry84.5%1144.0%64.6%420.0%7.8%3136.4%013
Nelson Agholor65.5%2288.0%71.7%420.0%15.5%4918.2%046
Lil'Jordan Humphrey53.4%832.0%29.9%15.0%3.4%-212.5%09
Kendrick Bourne44.8%1664.0%39.4%315.0%10.3%2318.8%023
  • Jakobi Meyers (knee) missed a second week, and the Patriots ended up turning to third-string rookie QB Bailey Zappe after Brian Hoyer was forced out of the game. Not what they envisioned pre-season...
  • Jonnu Smith left with an ankle injury, but Henry nonetheless spent much of his day blocking, often kept in on pass plays. Still, a Smith absence would open the door a nudge for Henry.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Allen Lazard95.8%3391.7%90.0%825.0%19.0%10824.2%0116
Romeo Doubs95.8%3494.4%73.4%825.0%19.0%8923.5%147
Robert Tonyan43.7%2055.6%50.3%26.3%12.7%1710.0%022
Randall Cobb33.8%1747.2%51.0%412.5%9.5%5823.5%042
Christian Watson25.4%719.4%29.4%39.4%7.9%2942.9%08
  •  

         

Broncos (23) at Raiders (32) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Courtland Sutton93.8%28100.0%97.2%729.2%28.0%7425.0%152
Jerry Jeudy87.5%2796.4%70.6%520.8%16.8%4918.5%053
Eric Saubert75.0%2485.7%32.9%28.3%4.8%338.3%025
Kendall Hinton54.2%1967.9%44.8%312.5%4.0%5615.8%039
Eric Tomlinson47.9%621.4%14.0%00.0%0.8% 0.0%00
  • TE Albert Okwuegbunam played one snap on offense. Saubert took over, at least for now, seeing two targets on 86% route share. Rookie TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) 

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Mack Hollins95.9%36100.0%93.9%516.7%17.2%7413.9%033
Davante Adams94.6%3597.2%97.6%1343.3%32.4%10737.1%1101
Darren Waller79.7%3083.3%78.2%516.7%16.6%7216.7%024
Keelan Cole64.9%2877.8%34.5%00.0%2.8% 0.0%00
  • Cole again filled in for Renfrow (concussion) as the No. 3 receiver, albeit with zero targets on 28 routes.
  • Waller had slight gains for route and snap share with Moreau sidelined, yet saw only five targets and finished with 24 yards.

    

Chiefs (31) at Buccaneers (41) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Travis Kelce80.5%3485.0%82.1%1029.4%24.5%5429.4%092
Marquez Valdes-Scantling68.8%3075.0%80.8%514.7%16.5%6216.7%163
JuJu Smith-Schuster62.3%2972.5%78.1%823.5%19.4%4227.6%046
Noah Gray57.1%1127.5%28.5%12.9%5.0%129.1%00
Mecole Hardman48.1%1742.5%55.0%12.9%8.6%-35.9%04
Jody Fortson28.6%1332.5%19.2%12.9%2.2%77.7%010
Skyy Moore28.6%1127.5%13.2%411.8%3.6%5636.4%131
  • Moore played 22 snaps on offense, after 23 snaps in the first three games combined. He caught two passes for 31 yards on four targets, and avoided any turnovers on special teams after a brutal Week 3 as a punt returner.
  • MVS caught a deep ball but then dropped a TD shortly thereafter. Classic. He's still in search of his first game with double-digit PPR points, and has seen 4-7 targets in each contest.

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Mike Evans89.8%4992.5%81.0%1019.2%18.8%13720.4%3103
Chris Godwin81.4%4584.9%67.0%1019.2%16.5%5822.2%059
Cade Otton66.1%2750.9%23.5%47.7%3.9%2414.8%029
Russell Gage61.0%3362.3%72.2%47.7%16.4%2712.1%024
Cameron Brate35.6%2037.7%60.5%815.4%12.5%6040.0%132
Julio Jones30.5%1732.1%48.0%23.8%8.9%4311.8%07
  •  

         

Rams (9) at 49ers (24) 

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
Cooper Kupp100.0%55100.0%99.4%1939.6%36.2%10834.5%1122
Allen Robinson98.6%5498.2%95.8%612.5%12.1%7911.1%27
Tyler Higbee93.2%4581.8%81.3%1429.2%25.5%5031.1%173
Ben Skowronek87.7%4785.5%84.3%36.3%10.7%316.4%033
  •  

     

 SnapsRtsR/DB W3R/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W3Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yds
George Kittle93.9%2177.8%80.0%416.0%16.7%3019.0%124
Brandon Aiyuk91.8%2696.3%94.8%416.0%22.1%215.4%037
Deebo Samuel79.6%2592.6%90.4%728.0%26.9%1328.0%0115
Charlie Woerner38.8%518.5%13.9%14.0%1.0%1820.0%00
Jauan Jennings36.7%1140.7%53.0%416.0%14.4%3136.4%022
Ray-Ray McCloud18.4%518.5%25.2%312.0%7.7%2860.0%06
  •  

         

