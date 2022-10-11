Target Breakdown: Week 5 WR/TE Usage Report & Role Analysis

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 5, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
Note that shares have been adjusted to only include games a player participated in for key players. Adjustments were made to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rondale Moore, Michael Gallup, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Jakobi Meyers, Allen Lazard, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-ra St. Brown, Zay Jones and George Kittle — all of whom played Week 5 but missed at least one game earlier this season.
Wide Receivers
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Rt/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Δ
|AY Sh W5
|AY Sh '22
|AY Δ
|1
|Marcus Johnson
|92.9%
|18.0%
|74.9%
|11.5%
|2.4%
|9.2%
|18.0%
|2.9%
|15.1%
|2
|Michael Gallup
|89.5%
|85.0%
|4.9%
|31.3%
|19.0%
|12.3%
|34.8%
|21.8%
|13.0%
|3
|Kalif Raymond
|94.6%
|39.4%
|55.2%
|21.9%
|8.4%
|13.4%
|18.6%
|11.9%
|6.7%
|4
|Tyquan Thornton
|61.9%
|8.8%
|53.1%
|14.3%
|2.2%
|12.1%
|25.9%
|3.4%
|22.5%
|5
|Tre'Quan Smith
|76.9%
|27.5%
|49.4%
|16.0%
|6.7%
|9.3%
|23.8%
|10.4%
|13.4%
|6
|Khalil Shakir
|69.4%
|20.1%
|49.3%
|13.9%
|4.6%
|9.3%
|18.0%
|7.3%
|10.7%
|7
|Darius Slayton
|67.9%
|24.7%
|43.2%
|26.9%
|7.1%
|19.8%
|55.3%
|15.5%
|39.8%
|8
|Tyler Johnson
|48.0%
|7.9%
|40.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|9
|Cam Sims
|58.5%
|18.7%
|39.8%
|5.4%
|2.5%
|3.0%
|8.0%
|7.5%
|0.6%
|10
|Marquez Callaway
|76.9%
|37.9%
|39.0%
|12.0%
Tight Ends
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Rt/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Δ
|AY Sh W5
|AY Sh '22
|AY Δ
|1
|Cade Otton
|92.3%
|40.2%
|52.1%
|14.0%
|6.4%
|7.6%
|7.1%
|3.9%
|3.2%
|2
|Jesper Horsted
|56.3%
|9.6%
|46.7%
|11.1%
|1.7%
|9.4%
|4.7%
|0.9%
|3.8%
|3
|Quintin Morris
|69.4%
|27.1%
|42.3%
|13.9%
|4.6%
|9.3%
|9.3%
|4.2%
|5.2%
|4
|Cole Turner
|48.8%
|8.7%
|40.1%
|8.1%
|1.5%
|6.6%
|6.8%
|1.4%
|5.5%
|5
|O.J. Howard
|60.0%
|29.8%
|30.2%
|4.2%
|6.1%
|-2.0%
|6.1%
|11.4%
|-5.4%
|6
|C.J. Uzomah
|47.8%
|21.8%
|26.0%
|9.5%
|1.5%
|8.0%
|1.6%
|0.5%
|1.1%
|7
|Zach Gentry
|45.5%
|24.5%
|21.0%
|11.8%
|5.1%
|6.7%
|4.9%
|1.1%
|3.8%
|8
|Cole Kmet
|100.0%
|80.2%
|19.8%
|19.0%
|14.1%
|4.9%
|11.6%
|7.7%
|4.0%
|9
|Hunter Henry
|85.7%
|67.6%
|18.1%
|23.8%
|10.2%
|13.6%
|20.3%
|9.1%
|11.2%
|10
|Tommy Tremble
|54.2%
|37.5%
|16.7%
|2.6%
|5.9%
|-3.4%
|2.7%
|6.0%
|-3.3%
|11
|Eric Saubert
|51.2%
|37.1%
|14.1%
|18.4%
|8.0%
|10.4%
|10.5%
|9.5%
|1.0%
|12
|John Bates
|39.0%
|26.1%
|12.9%
|8.1%
|6.9%
|1.2%
|7.0%
|3.1%
|3.9%
|13
|Austin Hooper
|70.0%
|57.7%
|12.3%
|4.3%
|8.9%
|-4.5%
|2.8%
|8.5%
|-5.7%
|14
|Daniel Bellinger
|50.0%
|38.0%
|12.0%
|11.5%
|9.5%
|2.0%
|5.3%
|3.9%
|1.4%
|15
|Mike Gesicki
|63.9%
|51.9%
|12.0%
|6.5%
|7.1%
|-0.7%
|13.8%
|7.3%
|6.5%
|16
|Jordan Akins
|32.0%
|20.8%
|11.2%
|8.3%
|4.9%
|3.4%
|8.2%
|4.3%
|3.9%
|17
|Noah Fant
|60.7%
|51.5%
|9.2%
|20.8%
|10.4%
|10.4%
|16.5%
|7.0%
|9.6%
|18
|Dallas Goedert
|89.5%
|80.6%
|8.9%
|26.5%
|18.5%
|7.9%
|27.2%
|7.3%
|20.0%
|19
|David Njoku
|88.2%
|79.5%
|8.7%
|18.8%
|18.7%
|0.0%
|15.0%
|13.9%
|1.1%
|20
|Hayden Hurst
|76.3%
|68.7%
|7.6%
|20.6%
|14.8%
|5.8%
|24.6%
|8.4%
|16.2%
|21
|George Kittle
|90.6%
|84.0%
|6.6%
|20.0%
|11.2%
|8.8%
|14.8%
|9.1%
|5.6%
|22
|Irv Smith
|62.8%
|56.5%
|6.3%
|12.8%
|13.4%
|-0.6%
|13.0%
|12.1%
|1.0%
|23
|Jelani Woods
|25.5%
|20.4%
|5.1%
|2.8%
|2.7%
|0.1%
|14.3%
|6.7%
|7.6%
|24
|Gerald Everett
|71.4%
|66.8%
|4.6%
|9.1%
|15.2%
|-6.1%
|11.7%
|17.4%
|-5.7%
|25
|Mark Andrews
|97.0%
|93.7%
|3.3%
|37.0%
|32.9%
|4.2%
|24.9%
|35.5%
|-10.5%
|26
|Travis Kelce
|84.8%
|82.7%
|2.1%
|19.0%
|23.2%
|-4.2%
|21.5%
|25.3%
|-3.8%
|27
|Robert Tonyan
|51.2%
|50.5%
|0.7%
|10.3%
|12.1%
|-1.9%
|-3.2%
|4.1%
|-7.3%
|28
|Will Dissly
|42.9%
|42.5%
|0.4%
|12.5%
|9.7%
|2.8%
|5.0%
|5.7%
|-0.7%
|29
|Noah Gray
|28.3%
|28.4%
|-0.1%
|4.8%
|5.0%
|-0.2%
|1.1%
|3.7%
|-2.7%
|30
|Evan Engram
|76.6%
|78.6%
|-2.0%
|22.7%
|15.0%
|7.7%
|28.5%
|15.5%
|12.9%
|31
|Zach Ertz
|81.4%
|83.7%
|-2.3%
|26.3%
|19.8%
|6.5%
|31.2%
|21.4%
|9.8%
|32
|T.J. Hockenson
|73.0%
|76.7%
|-3.7%
|12.5%
|19.1%
|-6.6%
|16.0%
|16.9%
|-0.9%
|33
|Kylen Granson
|38.3%
|43.1%
|-4.8%
|8.3%
|9.7%
|-1.3%
|6.9%
|7.3%
|-0.4%
|34
|Tyler Higbee
|75.0%
|79.9%
|-4.9%
|24.4%
|25.3%
|-0.9%
|12.0%
|13.6%
|-1.6%
|35
|Parker Hesse
|33.3%
|38.5%
|-5.2%
|4.2%
|4.2%
|-0.1%
|3.5%
|2.8%
|0.7%
|36
|Juwan Johnson
|57.7%
|65.4%
|-7.7%
|8.0%
|11.6%
|-3.6%
|5.7%
|11.2%
|-5.5%
|37
|Mo Alie-Cox
|36.2%
|44.4%
|-8.2%
|2.8%
|8.1%
|-5.3%
|0.9%
|6.3%
|-5.4%
|38
|Tanner Hudson
|39.3%
|48.7%
|-9.4%
|0.0%
|4.0%
|-4.0%
|0.0%
|6.4%
|-6.4%
|39
|Harrison Bryant
|35.3%
|46.4%
|-11.1%
|3.1%
|9.7%
|-6.6%
|1.4%
|9.4%
|-8.0%
|40
|Geoff Swaim
|23.3%
|34.5%
|-11.2%
|4.3%
|6.5%
|-2.1%
|2.0%
|2.2%
|-0.2%
|41
|Isaiah Likely
|30.3%
|41.8%
|-11.5%
|7.4%
|9.3%
|-1.9%
|-0.3%
|5.1%
|-5.4%
|42
|Ian Thomas
|16.7%
|30.7%
|-14.0%
|5.1%
|9.2%
|-4.1%
|-1.7%
|5.9%
|-7.6%
|43
|Durham Smythe
|13.9%
|31.7%
|-17.8%
|3.2%
|4.2%
|-0.9%
|2.7%
|1.9%
|0.7%
|44
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|25.6%
|45.7%
|-20.1%
|2.6%
|6.7%
|-4.1%
|-0.4%
|2.2%
|-2.5%
|45
|Pat Freiermuth
|36.4%
|64.1%
|-27.7%
|3.9%
|18.1%
|-14.2%
|2.2%
|14.5%
|-12.2%
|46
|Dalton Schultz
|31.6%
|59.6%
|-28.0%
|6.3%
|11.9%
|-5.6%
|4.2%
|6.9%
|-2.7%
|47
|Tyler Conklin
|39.1%
|67.6%
|-28.5%
|4.8%
|14.9%
|-10.2%
|17.8%
|9.8%
|8.0%
|48
|Darren Waller
|18.8%
|68.5%
|-49.8%
|0.0%
|14.0%
|-14.0%
|0.0%
|17.4%
|-17.4%
Year-to-Date Leaderboards
Wide Receivers (YTD)
|Tgt
|Routes
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Air Yd
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|64
|212
|30.2%
|2.49
|496
|7.7
|9.8
|49
|527
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|55
|201
|27.4%
|2.72
|480
|8.7
|11.3
|40
|547
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Marquise Brown
|55
|215
|25.6%
|1.94
|531
|9.7
|11.2
|38
|417
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Davante Adams
|54
|193
|28.0%
|2.15
|617
|11.4
|11.2
|29
|414
|5
|7
|0
|5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|53
|209
|25.4%
|1.64
|487
|9.2
|12.3
|32
|343
|2
|6
|3
|6
|Stefon Diggs
|52
|171
|30.4%
|2.97
|548
|10.5
|11.7
|39
|508
|5
|4
|0
|7
|Tyreek Hill
|50
|148
|33.8%
|3.54
|475
|9.5
|11.9
|38
|524
|2
|1
|2
|8
|CeeDee Lamb
|50
|152
|32.9%
|2.24
|525
|10.5
|11.8
|28
|341
|2
|1
|2
|9
|Diontae Johnson
|50
|184
|27.2%
|1.45
|577
|11.5
|14.1
|28
|267
|0
|2
|1
|10
|Courtland Sutton
|46
|180
|25.6%
|2.32
|587
|12.8
|13.1
|29
|417
|1
|7
|2
|11
|A.J. Brown
|45
|154
|29.2%
|2.83
|496
|11.0
|11.0
|28
|436
|1
|3
|2
|12
|Curtis Samuel
|45
|200
|22.5%
|1.41
|233
|5.2
|9.3
|32
|281
|2
|1
|2
|13
|Mike Williams
|44
|190
|23.2%
|2.06
|490
|11.1
|13.6
|28
|392
|2
|3
|1
|14
|DK Metcalf
|43
|156
|27.6%
|2.38
|503
|11.7
|14.9
|28
|372
|2
|7
|1
|15
|Amari Cooper
|43
|152
|28.3%
|2.00
|499
|11.6
|12.1
|27
|304
|3
|5
|2
|16
|Garrett Wilson
|43
|156
|27.6%
|1.81
|426
|9.9
|11.2
|23
|282
|2
|7
|2
|17
|Chris Olave
|42
|149
|28.2%
|2.61
|737
|17.5
|16.0
|25
|389
|2
|2
|0
|18
|Brandin Cooks
|42
|164
|25.6%
|1.43
|350
|8.3
|11.7
|24
|235
|1
|3
|1
|19
|Tyler Lockett
|40
|151
|26.5%
|2.69
|531
|13.3
|12.6
|32
|406
|2
|3
|0
|20
|Christian Kirk
|39
|176
|22.2%
|1.92
|384
|9.8
|10.6
|21
|338
|3
|1
|2
|21
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|39
|114
|34.2%
|2.38
|210
|5.4
|7.1
|27
|271
|3
|3
|3
|22
|Drake London
|39
|106
|36.8%
|2.51
|386
|9.9
|13.1
|22
|266
|2
|1
|0
|23
|Jaylen Waddle
|38
|146
|26.0%
|2.77
|404
|10.6
|13.5
|24
|404
|3
|2
|3
|24
|DeVonta Smith
|38
|165
|23.0%
|2.14
|372
|9.8
|12.3
|28
|353
|1
|2
|2
|25
|Deebo Samuel
|37
|133
|27.8%
|2.00
|158
|4.3
|8.0
|20
|266
|2
|2
|2
|26
|DJ Moore
|37
|170
|21.8%
|1.16
|374
|10.1
|12.1
|17
|197
|1
|1
|0
|27
|Michael Pittman
|36
|173
|20.8%
|1.64
|248
|6.9
|8.8
|25
|283
|1
|2
|1
|28
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|35
|158
|22.2%
|1.63
|293
|8.4
|9.0
|22
|257
|0
|2
|2
|29
|Adam Thielen
|35
|201
|17.4%
|1.23
|321
|9.2
|11.1
|25
|248
|1
|2
|0
|30
|Josh Reynolds
|34
|171
|19.9%
|1.96
|460
|13.5
|13.5
|23
|335
|2
|6
|1
|31
|Terry McLaurin
|33
|211
|15.6%
|1.55
|483
|14.7
|13.5
|19
|326
|1
|2
|1
|32
|Zay Jones
|32
|133
|24.1%
|1.39
|226
|7.1
|12.4
|22
|185
|1
|5
|2
|33
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|31
|162
|19.1%
|1.59
|332
|10.7
|11.4
|19
|258
|0
|1
|2
|34
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|31
|144
|21.5%
|1.33
|345
|11.1
|10.9
|16
|191
|0
|4
|1
|35
|Russell Gage
|31
|156
|19.9%
|1.10
|160
|5.1
|8.7
|23
|172
|1
|1
|1
|36
|Marvin Jones
|30
|163
|18.4%
|1.28
|407
|13.6
|11.4
|18
|208
|1
|2
|2
|37
|Mike Evans
|29
|138
|21.0%
|2.29
|381
|13.1
|12.0
|20
|316
|3
|4
|1
|38
|Corey Davis
|29
|172
|16.9%
|1.74
|463
|16.0
|14.4
|17
|299
|2
|2
|1
|39
|Noah Brown
|29
|133
|21.8%
|2.10
|313
|10.8
|12.0
|19
|279
|1
|2
|0
|40
|Mack Hollins
|29
|184
|15.8%
|1.48
|431
|14.9
|13.6
|17
|273
|1
|6
|1
|41
|Jerry Jeudy
|29
|139
|20.9%
|1.70
|359
|12.4
|12.3
|14
|236
|2
|2
|3
|42
|Romeo Doubs
|29
|141
|20.6%
|1.51
|213
|7.3
|11.5
|22
|213
|2
|1
|1
|43
|Elijah Moore
|29
|203
|14.3%
|1.00
|437
|15.1
|14.1
|16
|203
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Chase Claypool
|29
|181
|16.0%
|0.71
|278
|9.6
|11.7
|16
|129
|0
|0
|2
|45
|Tee Higgins
|28
|122
|23.0%
|2.58
|329
|11.7
|11.2
|20
|315
|2
|2
|0
|46
|George Pickens
|28
|167
|16.8%
|1.50
|427
|15.3
|14.8
|17
|250
|0
|1
|1
|47
|Robert Woods
|28
|117
|23.9%
|1.74
|253
|9.0
|10.9
|17
|204
|1
|1
|2
|48
|Joshua Palmer
|28
|172
|16.3%
|1.06
|205
|7.3
|10.1
|17
|183
|1
|2
|1
|49
|Nico Collins
|27
|136
|19.9%
|2.00
|390
|14.4
|12.6
|15
|272
|0
|1
|0
|50
|Jakobi Meyers
|27
|79
|34.2%
|3.30
|304
|11.2
|11.6
|20
|261
|1
|0
|0
|51
|Brandon Aiyuk
|27
|138
|19.6%
|1.72
|296
|11.0
|12.3
|17
|237
|1
|0
|0
|52
|Robbie Anderson
|27
|159
|17.0%
|1.30
|320
|11.9
|14.0
|13
|206
|1
|0
|0
|53
|Randall Cobb
|25
|102
|24.5%
|2.44
|271
|10.9
|10.6
|17
|249
|0
|2
|0
|54
|Allen Lazard
|25
|127
|19.7%
|1.65
|320
|12.8
|11.3
|16
|209
|3
|3
|0
|55
|Greg Dortch
|24
|147
|16.3%
|1.39
|117
|4.9
|7.0
|21
|204
|1
|0
|1
|56
|Ben Skowronek
|24
|182
|13.2%
|0.99
|179
|7.4
|11.1
|18
|181
|0
|0
|1
|57
|Sterling Shepard
|24
|85
|28.2%
|1.81
|232
|9.7
|11.3
|13
|154
|1
|0
|1
|58
|Tyler Boyd
|23
|181
|12.7%
|1.29
|231
|10.1
|10.4
|15
|234
|2
|2
|0
|59
|Allen Robinson
|23
|202
|11.4%
|0.53
|222
|9.7
|10.7
|12
|107
|1
|7
|1
|60
|Rashod Bateman
|22
|88
|25.0%
|2.76
|313
|14.2
|13.2
|11
|243
|2
|1
|2
|61
|Alec Pierce
|22
|104
|21.2%
|2.13
|261
|11.9
|12.8
|15
|222
|0
|2
|2
|62
|Michael Thomas
|22
|99
|22.2%
|1.73
|226
|10.3
|12.7
|16
|171
|3
|3
|0
|63
|Richie James
|22
|108
|20.4%
|1.58
|189
|8.6
|8.7
|17
|171
|0
|0
|2
|64
|Jahan Dotson
|22
|157
|14.0%
|0.97
|356
|16.2
|13.7
|12
|152
|4
|4
|1
|65
|Darnell Mooney
|21
|101
|20.8%
|1.71
|339
|16.2
|14.6
|10
|173
|0
|2
|1
|66
|Jarvis Landry
|21
|99
|21.2%
|1.70
|224
|10.7
|12.4
|15
|168
|0
|1
|0
|67
|K.J. Osborn
|21
|164
|12.8%
|0.97
|196
|9.3
|11.3
|16
|159
|1
|1
|1
|68
|Isaiah McKenzie
|21
|94
|22.3%
|1.63
|128
|6.1
|8.9
|15
|153
|3
|1
|1
|69
|Gabe Davis
|20
|162
|12.3%
|1.91
|329
|16.5
|13.0
|11
|309
|3
|2
|2
|70
|Devin Duvernay
|20
|102
|19.6%
|2.22
|266
|13.3
|12.9
|17
|226
|3
|5
|0
|71
|Hunter Renfrow
|20
|93
|21.5%
|1.13
|77
|3.9
|10.0
|14
|105
|0
|0
|1
|72
|Scotty Miller
|20
|87
|23.0%
|0.84
|295
|14.8
|11.9
|8
|73
|0
|0
|0
|73
|Nelson Agholor
|19
|93
|20.4%
|2.42
|239
|12.6
|13.5
|14
|225
|1
|0
|0
|74
|Chris Godwin
|19
|81
|23.5%
|1.91
|92
|4.8
|8.4
|16
|155
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Ashton Dulin
|18
|63
|28.6%
|2.67
|226
|12.6
|12.9
|12
|168
|0
|1
|0
|76
|Shi Smith
|18
|131
|13.7%
|0.80
|168
|9.3
|10.0
|8
|105
|0
|0
|1
|77
|DJ Chark
|18
|102
|17.6%
|0.96
|328
|18.2
|15.2
|7
|98
|1
|3
|1
|78
|A.J. Green
|18
|125
|14.4%
|0.39
|185
|10.3
|10.3
|8
|49
|0
|1
|1
|79
|Mecole Hardman
|17
|104
|16.3%
|1.38
|183
|10.7
|12.3
|12
|144
|1
|0
|1
|80
|Jauan Jennings
|17
|72
|23.6%
|1.92
|122
|7.2
|10.2
|10
|138
|0
|0
|2
|81
|DeVante Parker
|16
|127
|12.6%
|1.49
|309
|19.3
|15.5
|8
|189
|1
|3
|0
|82
|DeAndre Carter
|16
|135
|11.9%
|1.30
|162
|10.1
|9.6
|13
|175
|1
|1
|0
|83
|Treylon Burks
|16
|75
|21.3%
|1.72
|188
|11.8
|14.5
|10
|129
|0
|1
|1
|84
|Parris Campbell
|15
|182
|8.2%
|0.62
|85
|5.7
|10.5
|11
|112
|0
|0
|0
|85
|Kalif Raymond
|15
|76
|19.7%
|1.14
|193
|12.9
|15.9
|9
|87
|0
|2
|0
|86
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|14
|78
|17.9%
|2.73
|175
|12.5
|12.5
|12
|213
|2
|0
|0
|87
|Kendrick Bourne
|13
|67
|19.4%
|2.07
|156
|12.0
|12.1
|10
|139
|0
|0
|0
|88
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|13
|86
|15.1%
|1.28
|151
|11.6
|12.6
|6
|110
|1
|1
|0
|89
|Trent Sherfield
|13
|100
|13.0%
|0.82
|139
|10.7
|10.7
|9
|82
|0
|0
|0
|90
|Rondale Moore
|13
|69
|18.8%
|1.14
|67
|5.1
|9.0
|10
|79
|0
|1
|0
|91
|Kyle Philips
|13
|46
|28.3%
|1.70
|98
|7.5
|10.9
|8
|78
|0
|0
|1
|92
|Jamison Crowder
|13
|66
|19.7%
|0.91
|119
|9.1
|10.8
|6
|60
|0
|0
|0
|93
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|12
|97
|12.4%
|1.42
|228
|19.0
|14.6
|7
|138
|0
|0
|0
|94
|KhaDarel Hodge
|12
|32
|37.5%
|4.00
|115
|9.6
|14.4
|8
|128
|0
|0
|2
|95
|Chris Moore
|12
|93
|12.9%
|1.16
|87
|7.2
|12.4
|8
|108
|0
|0
|2
|96
|Demarcus Robinson
|12
|84
|14.3%
|0.58
|128
|10.6
|13.4
|6
|49
|1
|2
|0
|97
|Tre'Quan Smith
|11
|50
|22.0%
|2.66
|183
|16.6
|12.9
|6
|133
|0
|0
|0
|98
|Christian Watson
|11
|51
|21.6%
|1.02
|79
|7.2
|13.8
|7
|52
|0
|0
|0
|99
|Marquez Callaway
|10
|69
|14.5%
|0.90
|110
|11.0
|14.9
|6
|62
|1
|1
|0
|100
|Khalil Shakir
|9
|43
|20.9%
|2.28
|113
|12.6
|10.7
|5
|98
|1
|0
|2
|101
|Darius Slayton
|9
|37
|24.3%
|2.43
|125
|13.9
|15.0
|7
|90
|0
|0
|0
|102
|Dyami Brown
|8
|43
|18.6%
|2.58
|194
|24.2
|17.4
|3
|111
|2
|0
|0
|103
|Quez Watkins
|8
|113
|7.1%
|0.78
|99
|12.3
|12.6
|5
|88
|1
|1
|0
|104
|Skyy Moore
|8
|33
|24.2%
|2.30
|67
|8.4
|10.0
|5
|76
|0
|1
|0
|105
|Michael Gallup
|8
|40
|20.0%
|1.70
|80
|10.0
|12.2
|6
|68
|1
|1
|1
|106
|Marquise Goodwin
|8
|71
|11.3%
|0.75
|92
|11.5
|13.3
|4
|53
|0
|0
|0
|107
|Mike Thomas
|8
|75
|10.7%
|0.51
|116
|14.6
|12.0
|2
|38
|0
|3
|1
|108
|Julio Jones
|7
|39
|17.9%
|1.95
|143
|20.4
|14.9
|4
|76
|0
|0
|1
|109
|David Bell
|6
|63
|9.5%
|0.84
|74
|12.3
|10.0
|5
|53
|0
|0
|0
|110
|Dante Pettis
|6
|72
|8.3%
|0.71
|90
|15.0
|13.4
|1
|51
|1
|1
|2
|111
|K.J. Hamler
|4
|68
|5.9%
|0.96
|103
|25.8
|14.8
|2
|65
|0
|0
|0
Tight Ends (YTD)
|Tgt
|Rts
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Air Yd
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Tyler Higbee
|48
|171
|28.1%
|1.70
|169
|3.5
|6.8
|33
|290
|0
|3
|4
|2
|Mark Andrews
|46
|148
|31.1%
|2.36
|472
|10.3
|11.0
|32
|349
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Travis Kelce
|42
|163
|25.8%
|2.13
|354
|8.4
|8.1
|33
|347
|7
|6
|2
|4
|Zach Ertz
|41
|190
|21.6%
|1.21
|270
|6.6
|7.5
|28
|229
|2
|4
|3
|5
|T.J. Hockenson
|34
|148
|23.0%
|1.80
|275
|8.1
|9.2
|19
|267
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Pat Freiermuth
|32
|123
|26.0%
|1.91
|229
|7.1
|9.0
|20
|235
|1
|2
|0
|7
|Tyler Conklin
|30
|152
|19.7%
|1.26
|167
|5.6
|7.9
|21
|192
|1
|1
|2
|8
|David Njoku
|29
|132
|22.0%
|2.19
|173
|6.0
|7.9
|24
|289
|1
|3
|1
|9
|Gerald Everett
|29
|137
|21.2%
|1.55
|225
|7.8
|7.9
|17
|213
|2
|0
|1
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|28
|137
|20.4%
|2.45
|79
|2.8
|8.0
|24
|335
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Hayden Hurst
|28
|145
|19.3%
|1.08
|112
|4.0
|7.2
|20
|157
|2
|1
|0
|12
|Evan Engram
|26
|147
|17.7%
|1.14
|214
|8.2
|9.8
|19
|168
|0
|2
|1
|13
|Irv Smith
|25
|117
|21.4%
|1.14
|140
|5.6
|8.0
|14
|133
|1
|1
|1
|14
|Darren Waller
|24
|135
|17.8%
|1.30
|267
|11.1
|10.9
|16
|175
|1
|3
|3
|15
|Kyle Pitts
|22
|80
|27.5%
|1.88
|321
|14.6
|11.9
|10
|150
|0
|1
|0
|16
|Robert Tonyan
|20
|93
|21.5%
|1.39
|44
|2.2
|8.5
|17
|129
|1
|0
|0
|17
|Logan Thomas
|20
|117
|17.1%
|0.91
|153
|7.7
|9.0
|13
|106
|1
|0
|0
|18
|Juwan Johnson
|19
|119
|16.0%
|1.08
|197
|10.4
|10.3
|10
|129
|0
|2
|0
|19
|Cameron Brate
|19
|98
|19.4%
|1.02
|131
|6.9
|7.5
|11
|100
|0
|1
|1
|20
|Kylen Granson
|18
|93
|19.4%
|1.30
|92
|5.1
|7.3
|12
|121
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Dawson Knox
|17
|112
|15.2%
|0.99
|99
|5.8
|7.6
|12
|111
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Dalton Schultz
|17
|93
|18.3%
|0.86
|80
|4.7
|8.0
|9
|80
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Noah Fant
|16
|86
|18.6%
|1.22
|95
|5.9
|9.4
|13
|105
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Will Dissly
|15
|71
|21.1%
|1.93
|77
|5.2
|8.1
|14
|137
|3
|1
|1
|25
|Mo Alie-Cox
|15
|96
|15.6%
|1.42
|79
|5.3
|7.6
|11
|136
|2
|1
|1
|26
|George Kittle
|15
|77
|19.5%
|1.29
|89
|5.9
|8.0
|11
|99
|0
|1
|0
|27
|Harrison Bryant
|15
|77
|19.5%
|1.05
|116
|7.8
|8.7
|9
|81
|0
|1
|0
|28
|Hunter Henry
|14
|100
|14.0%
|0.95
|111
|7.9
|9.6
|9
|95
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Ian Thomas
|14
|54
|25.9%
|1.72
|62
|4.4
|5.8
|8
|93
|0
|0
|1
|30
|John Bates
|14
|60
|23.3%
|1.22
|52
|3.7
|8.1
|9
|73
|0
|0
|2
|31
|Eric Saubert
|13
|69
|18.8%
|1.20
|136
|10.5
|10.3
|7
|83
|1
|3
|1
|32
|Cade Otton
|13
|86
|15.1%
|0.88
|58
|4.5
|6.6
|10
|76
|0
|0
|1
|33
|Isaiah Likely
|13
|66
|19.7%
|0.88
|68
|5.3
|8.3
|7
|58
|0
|1
|0
|34
|Mike Gesicki
|12
|95
|12.6%
|1.06
|102
|8.5
|8.2
|9
|101
|1
|1
|0
|35
|Cole Kmet
|12
|85
|14.1%
|1.19
|60
|5.0
|7.9
|9
|101
|0
|0
|1
|36
|Daniel Bellinger
|12
|57
|21.1%
|1.77
|31
|2.6
|5.0
|10
|101
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Johnny Mundt
|11
|53
|20.8%
|1.40
|13
|1.2
|6.4
|9
|74
|0
|0
|2
|38
|Jonnu Smith
|11
|46
|23.9%
|1.26
|41
|3.7
|7.0
|7
|58
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Austin Hooper
|11
|82
|13.4%
|0.67
|84
|7.6
|9.5
|6
|55
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|11
|85
|12.9%
|0.59
|31
|2.8
|10.0
|7
|50
|0
|0
|2
|41
|O.J. Howard
|10
|53
|18.9%
|1.36
|134
|13.4
|9.3
|5
|72
|2
|0
|0
|42
|Pharaoh Brown
|10
|57
|17.5%
|1.26
|49
|4.9
|7.8
|7
|72
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Zach Gentry
|9
|47
|19.1%
|1.81
|17
|1.9
|5.5
|8
|85
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Quintin Morris
|9
|58
|15.5%
|1.16
|65
|7.2
|9.8
|6
|67
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Noah Gray
|9
|56
|16.1%
|0.98
|52
|5.8
|6.1
|5
|55
|0
|1
|1
|46
|Tommy Tremble
|9
|67
|13.4%
|0.63
|63
|7.0
|9.1
|5
|42
|0
|0
|1
|47
|Jordan Akins
|8
|37
|21.6%
|2.32
|50
|6.2
|9.2
|7
|86
|1
|1
|0
|48
|Foster Moreau
|8
|38
|21.1%
|1.95
|45
|5.6
|8.4
|6
|74
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Colby Parkinson
|7
|50
|14.0%
|2.30
|71
|10.1
|11.4
|6
|115
|1
|0
|0
|50
|Adam Trautman
|7
|51
|13.7%
|1.53
|61
|8.7
|6.9
|6
|78
|1
|0
|0
|51
|Durham Smythe
|7
|58
|12.1%
|0.86
|27
|3.9
|7.3
|6
|50
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Tre' McKitty
|7
|62
|11.3%
|0.45
|51
|7.2
|7.1
|4
|28
|0
|1
|0
|53
|Brevin Jordan
|6
|42
|14.3%
|0.19
|38
|6.4
|7.9
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Parker Hesse
|5
|52
|9.6%
|0.79
|34
|6.9
|7.7
|4
|41
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Tanner Hudson
|5
|73
|6.8%
|0.55
|51
|10.3
|9.7
|3
|40
|0
|0
|0
|56
|C.J. Uzomah
|3
|49
|6.1%
|0.35
|8
|2.7
|8.3
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
Week 5 Injury Report
Inactives
WR Rashod Bateman (foot)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) + TE Dawson Knox (foot)
WR DJ Chark (ankle)
WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
WRs Michael Thomas (foot) + Jarvis Landry (knee)
WR Julio Jones (knee) + TE Cameron Brate (concussion)
WRs Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) & Kenny Golladay (knee)
WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)
WR Treylon Burks (IR - toe)
WR Van Jefferson (IR - knee)
WR Chris Moore (foot)
WR Marquise Goodwin (knee/back)
TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)
TE Foster Moreau (knee)
In-Game Injuries
WR Tee Higgins sprained his ankle early in the game.
WR Tyreek Hill was spotted in a walking boot after exiting with a foot injury.
WR Chris Olave was concussed.
WR Christian Watson hurt his hamstring again.
WR Nelson Agholor injured his hammy.
TE Darren Waller injured his hamstring early in the game.
TE Pat Freiermuth was concussed, and backup Zach Gentry hurt his knee.
TE Dalton Schultz aggravated his PCL injury.
TE Durham Smythe suffered a hamstring injury.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 6
Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 6 Starters/Streamers
- Jakobi Meyers - 49% rostered
- Zay Jones - 26%
- Alec Pierce -9%
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 37%
- Rondale Moore - 19%
- Donovan Peoples-Jones - 10%
- Noah Brown - 14%
- Joshua Palmer - 29%
- Noah Brown - 14%
- Marvin Jones - 5%
- Marquez Callaway - 1%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes
- Jameson Williams - 31%
- Skyy Moore - 12%
- Khalil Shakir - 2%
- Jahan Dotson - 45%
- Treylon Burks - 25%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 6%
- Van Jefferson - 5%
- David Bell - 1%
- Tutu Atwell - 0%
Tight Ends
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 6 Starters/Streamers
- Hayden Hurst - 31%
- Taysom Hill - 32%
- Evan Engram - 24%
- Robert Tonyan - 38%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Cade Otton - 2%
- Logan Thomas - 16%
- Isaiah Likely - 3%
- Mo Alie-Cox - 7%
Drops & Benchings
Drop'Em
Bench'Em
WR Jerry Jeudy
TE Dalton Schultz (knee)
Week 5 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Colts (12) at Broncos (9) - OT
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Michael Pittman
|100.0%
|46
|97.9%
|96.0%
|8
|22.2%
|19.4%
|65.3
|17.4%
|0
|59
|Parris Campbell
|93.2%
|45
|95.7%
|84.3%
|3
|8.3%
|8.1%
|20.2
|6.7%
|0
|22
|Alec Pierce
|60.3%
|34
|72.3%
|57.0%
|9
|25.0%
|11.8%
|76.8
|26.5%
|0
|81
|Kylen Granson
|47.9%
|18
|38.3%
|43.1%
|3
|8.3%
|9.7%
|16.7
|16.7%
|0
|16
|Mo Alie-Cox
|42.5%
|17
|36.2%
|44.4%
|1
|2.8%
|8.1%
|2.1
|5.9%
|0
|7
|Jelani Woods
|28.8%
|12
|25.5%
|20.4%
|1
|2.8%
|2.7%
|34.8
|8.3%
|0
|0
- Pierce was still only the No. 3 receiver in terms of snaps, but he bested his prior career highs from the previous week, leading the team in targets, catches and yards.
- The rookie second-round pick has 222 yards in three games since missing Week 2 with a concussion. His progression:
- W3: 3-61-0 on five targets (45% snaps)
- W4: 4-80-0 on six targets (44% snaps)
- W5: 8-81-0 on nine targets (59% snaps)
- The rookie second-round pick has 222 yards in three games since missing Week 2 with a concussion. His progression:
- Pierce still hasn't played a single snap in 12 personnel this year, but he did get 75% of the snaps in 11 personnel Thursday night, up a tick from 71% in Weeks 3-4.
- Campbell played a season-high 92 percent of snaps but still hasn't been targeted more than four times in a game this year.
- Alie-Cox was targeted once and played only 44% of snaps, after throwing up 6-85-2 on six targets and 70% of snaps the week before.
- For the year, Alie-Cox has played 43% of Indy's snaps in 11 personnel (three-wide) and 86% of snaps in any other personnel grouping.
- It was even worse Thursday... only 30% of the snaps in 11, while Granson got 48% and Woods took 22%.
- For the year, Alie-Cox has played 43% of Indy's snaps in 11 personnel (three-wide) and 86% of snaps in any other personnel grouping.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Courtland Sutton
|93.0%
|41
|95.3%
|96.8%
|11
|28.9%
|28.2%
|147.7
|26.8%
|2
|74
|Jerry Jeudy
|84.5%
|38
|88.4%
|74.7%
|8
|21.1%
|17.8%
|124.9
|21.1%
|1
|53
|Eric Saubert
|54.9%
|22
|51.2%
|37.1%
|7
|18.4%
|8.0%
|40.3
|31.8%
|1
|36
|K.J. Hamler
|53.5%
|30
|69.8%
|36.6%
|2
|5.3%
|2.5%
|27.6
|6.7%
|0
|10
|Eric Tomlinson
|47.9%
|7
|16.3%
|14.5%
|1
|2.6%
|1.2%
|9.9
|14.3%
|0
|0
|Andrew Beck
|25.4%
|7
|16.3%
|11.8%
|1
|2.6%
|2.5%
|23.2
|14.3%
|0
|0
|A. Okwuegbunam
|21.1%
|11
|25.6%
|45.7%
|1
|2.6%
|6.7%
|-1.4
|9.1%
|0
|5
- Hamler was targeted just twice, but he played more snaps than over the previous three weeks combined.
- Saubert led the Denver TEs in snaps, targets and routes for a second straight week, but it was mostly short stuff and he had a bad drop. He's only an option in leagues where any TE running routes each week is an option.
- Sutton has seven or more targets and double-digit PPR points each week this year, but he still hasn't reached 20 points in a game (His lone TD came in his worst yardage performance).
- Sutton is on track for career highs in catch rate (63 percent), YPT (9.2) and yards per game (83.4).
- Jeudy was left wide open for a 37-yard gain in the second half, but he didn't do much otherwise, with three catches and a drop on eight targets.
- Jeudy has seen 17 fewer targets than Sutton this year and has caught only 48.3 percent of them.
- Sutton's advantage drops to nine targets (35-26) if we don't count the Week 2 game Jeudy left early.
- Jeudy has seen 17 fewer targets than Sutton this year and has caught only 48.3 percent of them.
Giants (27) at Packers (22)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Marcus Johnson
|77.6%
|26
|92.9%
|18.0%
|3
|11.5%
|2.4%
|23.2
|11.5%
|0
|35
|Daniel Bellinger
|72.4%
|14
|50.0%
|38.0%
|3
|11.5%
|9.5%
|6.9
|21.4%
|0
|22
|Richie James
|55.2%
|19
|67.9%
|72.0%
|2
|7.7%
|17.5%
|10.8
|10.5%
|0
|16
|Darius Slayton
|53.4%
|19
|67.9%
|24.7%
|7
|26.9%
|7.1%
|71.5
|36.8%
|0
|79
|Tanner Hudson
|44.8%
|11
|39.3%
|48.7%
|0
|0.0%
|4.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|David Sills
|43.1%
|8
|28.6%
|62.0%
|2
|7.7%
|9.5%
|2.6
|25.0%
|0
|12
- Johnson went from the practice squad to No. 1 on the team in routes, though he was targeted only three times (and caught all three for 35 yards).
- Sills, meanwhile, went from leading the WRs in snaps for most of the year to finishing fourth in Sunday's games.
- RB Saquon Barkley will probably lead the team in targets if he stays healthy most of the year.
- Slayton's snap/route shares aren't great, but he led the team in catches (six), targets and receiving yards. He's played 69 snaps the past two weeks, after just 17 total the first three weeks of the season.
- James got more snaps in this one after his workload fell off a cliff the week before, but he was targeted just twice, catching both for 16 yards.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Allen Lazard
|93.4%
|37
|90.2%
|90.0%
|8
|20.5%
|19.2%
|96.4
|21.6%
|1
|35
|Romeo Doubs
|85.2%
|36
|87.8%
|76.6%
|5
|12.8%
|17.6%
|58.2
|13.9%
|0
|29
|Randall Cobb
|63.9%
|29
|70.7%
|55.4%
|13
|33.3%
|15.2%
|126.3
|44.8%
|2
|99
|Marcedes Lewis
|50.8%
|9
|22.0%
|13.6%
|1
|2.6%
|0.6%
|2.7
|11.1%
|1
|2
|Robert Tonyan
|44.3%
|21
|51.2%
|50.5%
|4
|10.3%
|12.1%
|-9.2
|19.0%
|0
|23
|Christian Watson
|29.5%
|9
|22.0%
|27.7%
|1
|2.6%
|6.7%
|-3.6
|11.1%
|0
|1
- Lazard and Doubs both ran nearly every available route again, with the former scoring his third TD in four games while the latter was held to 29 scoreless yards.
- Doubs has four more targets than Lazard, but the veteran has a much deeper aDOT (12.8 to 7.3) and a 3-1 advantage in end zone targets.
- Cobb had more targets Sunday than in the first four games of the season combined.
- Cobb's route share was larger than usual, partially because Watson left early with a hamstring injury, but the veteran slot man was still only the No. 3 receiver in terms of routes/snaps.
Steelers (3) at Bills (38)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Diontae Johnson
|93.1%
|52
|94.5%
|95.8%
|13
|25.5%
|28.2%
|167.4
|25.0%
|1
|60
|Chase Claypool
|91.7%
|51
|92.7%
|94.3%
|9
|17.6%
|16.4%
|67.7
|17.6%
|0
|50
|George Pickens
|76.4%
|47
|85.5%
|87.0%
|8
|15.7%
|15.8%
|89.8
|17.0%
|0
|83
|Zach Gentry
|63.9%
|25
|45.5%
|24.5%
|6
|11.8%
|5.1%
|18.4
|24.0%
|0
|43
|Pat Freiermuth
|47.2%
|20
|36.4%
|64.1%
|2
|3.9%
|18.1%
|8.4
|10.0%
|0
|12
- Pickens led the team in receiving yards for a second straight week, though Johnson took back the target lead (and caught only five of 13 for 60 yards... he did see nearly twice as many air yards as second-place Pickens, rather than just short stuff).
- Freiermuth was concussed in the third quarter, leaving Gentry and Connor Heyward (two catches for 12 yard) to share snaps at tight end.
- Gentry hurt his knee, leaving only Heyward healthy by the end of the game.
- Claypool had season highs for catches, targets and yards (5-50-0 on nine looks). His per-route stats remain among the worst in the league for a WR.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Gabe Davis
|83.3%
|30
|83.3%
|94.0%
|6
|16.7%
|10.2%
|158.9
|20.0%
|1
|171
|Stefon Diggs
|75.9%
|29
|80.6%
|79.9%
|11
|30.6%
|26.4%
|107.0
|37.9%
|0
|102
|Khalil Shakir
|70.4%
|25
|69.4%
|20.1%
|5
|13.9%
|4.6%
|78.7
|20.0%
|0
|75
|Quintin Morris
|66.7%
|25
|69.4%
|27.1%
|5
|13.9%
|4.6%
|40.7
|20.0%
|1
|39
|Isaiah Hodgins
|22.2%
|9
|25.0%
|4.2%
|6
|16.7%
|3.0%
|41.1
|66.7%
|0
|41
- TE Dawson Knox (foot) and WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) were inactive, in addition to Jamison Crowder (ankle) already being on IR.
- Shakir filled in as the No. 3 receiver and Morris as the top tight end, both seeing five targets.
- Shakir caught three of his for 75 yards and a TD.
- Hodgins saw one more target than Shakir/Morris while getting about one-third the number of routes... six targets on nine routes as the No. 4 receiver (4-41-0).
- Shakir filled in as the No. 3 receiver and Morris as the top tight end, both seeing five targets.
- Prior to the fourth quarter, Davis played 98% of snaps, Diggs took 89%, Shakir had 72% and Morris was at 70%.
Falcons (15) at Buccaneers (21)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Drake London
|67.2%
|19
|63.3%
|78.5%
|7
|29.2%
|33.1%
|54.0
|36.8%
|0
|35
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|65.6%
|24
|80.0%
|57.8%
|4
|16.7%
|11.9%
|39.9
|16.7%
|0
|39
|Parker Hesse
|62.3%
|10
|33.3%
|38.5%
|1
|4.2%
|4.2%
|5.4
|10.0%
|0
|9
|Damiere Byrd
|32.8%
|11
|36.7%
|8.9%
|1
|4.2%
|1.7%
|10.6
|9.1%
|0
|0
|KhaDarel Hodge
|27.9%
|9
|30.0%
|23.7%
|5
|20.8%
|10.2%
|32.7
|55.6%
|0
|33
|Bryan Edwards
|23.0%
|9
|30.0%
|24.4%
|1
|4.2%
|3.4%
|5.1
|11.1%
|0
|10
|Anthony Firkser
|23.0%
|9
|30.0%
|20.0%
|1
|4.2%
|3.4%
|11.0
|11.1%
|0
|11
- London lost more snaps/routes than usual to the backup receivers, with Byrd, Hodge and Edwards all around 30-40% route share for whatever reason. The rookie led the team in targets anyway but finished with only 35 yards and no TD.
- London apparently had a knee injury late in the game, but his snap share in the fourth quarter (76%) was actually higher than in Q1-3 (64%).
- Firkser had a role, but not much of one, with Kyle Pitts (hamstring) missing a game for the first time this year. The Falcons mostly just ran the ball, including when they were down multiple scores in the second half (it worked, but not really.. they made it a one-score game after trailing 21-0, but then never got the ball back after taking so long to score).
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Cade Otton
|96.0%
|48
|92.3%
|40.2%
|7
|14.0%
|6.4%
|23.3
|14.6%
|0
|43
|Mike Evans
|85.3%
|43
|82.7%
|82.0%
|8
|16.0%
|17.9%
|102.2
|18.6%
|0
|81
|Russell Gage
|73.3%
|39
|75.0%
|72.9%
|6
|12.0%
|15.3%
|47.2
|15.4%
|0
|20
|Chris Godwin
|49.3%
|26
|50.0%
|60.0%
|6
|12.0%
|14.7%
|32.4
|23.1%
|0
|61
|Scott Miller
|46.7%
|30
|57.7%
|40.7%
|7
|14.0%
|9.9%
|120.6
|23.3%
|0
|35
- Julio Jones (knee) and Cameron Brate (concussion) were inactive.
- Godwin played 68% of snaps in the first half and only 30% after halftime.
- Evans took 87% in the first half, with Gage at 73% and Miller at 38%.
- Miller then played 58% in the second half with Godwin being rested. Probably a smart move for the Bucs, but it's a problem for Godwin in fantasy if they're going to manage his workload so carefully.
- Evans took 87% in the first half, with Gage at 73% and Miller at 38%.
- Otton played nearly every snap and led the team in routes, while backup TEs Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph combined for all of four routes and one target.
Seahawks (32) at Saints (39)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|DK Metcalf
|95.8%
|28
|100.0%
|93.4%
|8
|33.3%
|27.9%
|100.3
|28.6%
|1
|88
|Tyler Lockett
|95.8%
|28
|100.0%
|90.4%
|6
|25.0%
|26.0%
|137.9
|21.4%
|2
|104
|Will Dissly
|62.5%
|12
|42.9%
|42.5%
|3
|12.5%
|9.7%
|15.4
|25.0%
|0
|21
|Noah Fant
|60.4%
|17
|60.7%
|51.5%
|5
|20.8%
|10.4%
|51.1
|29.4%
|0
|49
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|47.9%
|14
|50.0%
|20.4%
|1
|4.2%
|3.2%
|8.0
|7.1%
|0
|0
- Eskridge was the No. 3 receiver with Marquise Goodwin (knee/back) inactive, but it was all Metcalf and Lockett, per usual.
- Riding the Geno Smith wave... what a time to be alive.
- Metcalf and Lockett both are top 10 in air yards this year, as well as top 20 in yards per route and targets per route.
- The Seahawks, Dolphins and Eagles each have three guys among the top 15 WRs in receiving yards. And all have No. 3 receivers (or rotations) who rarely see the ball.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Marquez Callaway
|71.6%
|20
|76.9%
|37.9%
|3
|12.0%
|6.1%
|11.1
|15.0%
|0
|5
|Tre'Quan Smith
|66.2%
|20
|76.9%
|27.5%
|4
|16.0%
|6.7%
|45.3
|20.0%
|0
|10
|Adam Trautman
|64.9%
|9
|34.6%
|28.0%
|3
|12.0%
|4.3%
|39.1
|33.3%
|0
|32
|Juwan Johnson
|58.1%
|15
|57.7%
|65.4%
|2
|8.0%
|11.6%
|10.9
|13.3%
|0
|13
|Chris Olave
|40.5%
|16
|61.5%
|81.9%
|6
|24.0%
|25.6%
|76.2
|37.5%
|1
|54
|Keith Kirkwood
|37.8%
|10
|38.5%
|5.5%
|1
|4.0%
|0.6%
|1.6
|10.0%
|0
|4
- Olave was headed for a huge game before suffering a concussion when his head hit the ground hard at the end of a catch.
- With Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) inactive and Deonte Harty suffering turf toe during this game, the Saints were left with Callaway, Smith and Kirkwood as their top three wide receivers by the end of Sunday's win.
- Johnson and Trautman rotated at TE again, with neither seeing more than three targets.
Dolphins (17) at Jets (40)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Jaylen Waddle
|74.2%
|29
|80.6%
|79.8%
|3
|9.7%
|22.6%
|10.8
|10.3%
|0
|23
|Trent Sherfield
|66.1%
|28
|77.8%
|54.6%
|2
|6.5%
|7.7%
|28.1
|7.1%
|0
|5
|Tyreek Hill
|61.3%
|22
|61.1%
|80.9%
|7
|22.6%
|29.8%
|30.2
|31.8%
|0
|47
|Mike Gesicki
|53.2%
|23
|63.9%
|51.9%
|2
|6.5%
|7.1%
|29.3
|8.7%
|0
|30
|Durham Smythe
|48.4%
|5
|13.9%
|31.7%
|1
|3.2%
|4.2%
|5.7
|20.0%
|0
|8
|Cedrick Wilson
|25.8%
|12
|33.3%
|26.8%
|4
|12.9%
|4.2%
|66.3
|33.3%
|1
|20
- Waddle played through a quad injury for a second straight week and was quiet for a second straight week.
- QB play is also a factor, of course, with the Dolphins down to third-stringer Skylar Thompson after Teddy Bridgewater joined Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol in the first quarter.
- Hill was injured in the second half. He played 79% of snaps through three quarters but then only 26% in the fourth.
- With Hill limited, Sherfield played 90% of fourth-quarter snaps.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Corey Davis
|76.8%
|21
|91.3%
|76.4%
|4
|19.0%
|14.4%
|60.0
|19.0%
|0
|38
|C.J. Uzomah
|69.6%
|11
|47.8%
|21.8%
|2
|9.5%
|1.5%
|3.6
|18.2%
|0
|12
|Elijah Moore
|66.1%
|18
|78.3%
|90.2%
|4
|19.0%
|14.4%
|79.7
|22.2%
|1
|11
|Tyler Conklin
|66.1%
|9
|39.1%
|67.6%
|1
|4.8%
|14.9%
|39.6
|11.1%
|0
|0
|Garrett Wilson
|57.1%
|17
|73.9%
|69.3%
|4
|19.0%
|21.4%
|23.6
|23.5%
|0
|27
|Braxton Berrios
|23.2%
|6
|26.1%
|28.4%
|1
|4.8%
|4.5%
|-3.1
|16.7%
|0
|-1
- Conklin was targeted only once and fell into a timeshare with Uzomah, who played 70% of snaps after handling less than 45% in each of his first three games with the Jets.
- This is closer to the split we expected when both signed in March. Conklin had a big camp and beat out Uzomah for a starting job, only to be plagued by drops and fumbles through the first quarter of the season. Now they're in a timeshare, or at least they were for Week 5.
- Targets in two Zach Wilson starts:
- Davis: 10 (13.8 aDOT)
- Wilson: 10 (6.4 aDOT)
- Moore: 8 (17.1 aDOT)
- Breece Hall: 8 (7.5 aDOT)
- Conklin: 6 (12.3 aDOT)
- Michael Carter: 6 (0.6 aDOT)
Texans (13) at Jaguars (6)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Nico Collins
|82.1%
|23
|92.0%
|76.4%
|6
|25.0%
|16.6%
|89.9
|26.1%
|0
|65
|O.J. Howard
|78.6%
|15
|60.0%
|29.8%
|1
|4.2%
|6.1%
|8.3
|6.7%
|0
|0
|Brandin Cooks
|76.8%
|23
|92.0%
|92.1%
|6
|25.0%
|25.8%
|27.2
|26.1%
|0
|20
|Tyler Johnson
|42.9%
|12
|48.0%
|7.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Mason Schreck
|42.9%
|9
|36.0%
|11.2%
|1
|4.2%
|1.2%
|3.7
|11.1%
|0
|6
- Johnson filled in for Chris Moore (hip) as the No. 3 receiver but wasn't targeted on 12 routes.
- Howard got lots of snaps again, but with Jordan Akins poaching work in obvious passing situations.
- Cooks finished with season lows for targets (six) and receiving yards (20). He's still searching for his first 100-yard game of the year, and hasn't seen more than seven targets since Week 2 with the Texans becoming a run-first team.
- Cooks ranks 34th in air yards, down from 18th last year. His aDOT is down from 10.5 in 2021 (already low for him) to 8.3 in 2022.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Christian Kirk
|95.9%
|44
|93.6%
|94.1%
|3
|6.8%
|22.5%
|64.1
|6.8%
|0
|11
|Marvin Jones
|86.3%
|39
|83.0%
|87.2%
|11
|25.0%
|17.3%
|135.6
|28.2%
|0
|104
|Zay Jones
|79.5%
|38
|80.9%
|83.0%
|8
|18.2%
|21.3%
|68.8
|21.1%
|1
|12
|Evan Engram
|74.0%
|36
|76.6%
|78.6%
|10
|22.7%
|15.0%
|122.0
|27.8%
|1
|69
|Dan Arnold
|11.0%
|8
|17.0%
|11.2%
|2
|4.5%
|2.3%
|19.4
|25.0%
|0
|20
- Zay had his normal role after missing the previous game with an ankle injury. But he caught just three of eight targets for 12 yards, while the other Jones (Marvin) put up 7-104-0 on a team-high 11 targets.
- Kirk also got shut down, somehow seeing only three looks on 44 routes. His target share is down to 22.5% for the year, barely better than Zay's 21.3% mark in the four games he's played.
Chargers (30) at Browns (28)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Mike Williams
|84.1%
|31
|88.6%
|92.7%
|13
|39.4%
|23.0%
|113.9
|41.9%
|0
|134
|Joshua Palmer
|72.5%
|31
|88.6%
|83.9%
|6
|18.2%
|14.7%
|34.9
|19.4%
|0
|24
|Gerald Everett
|66.7%
|25
|71.4%
|66.8%
|3
|9.1%
|15.2%
|23.1
|12.0%
|0
|2
|DeAndre Carter
|59.4%
|20
|57.1%
|65.9%
|2
|6.1%
|8.4%
|0.9
|10.0%
|0
|9
|Tre' McKitty
|50.7%
|10
|28.6%
|30.2%
|2
|6.1%
|3.7%
|33.5
|20.0%
|1
|0
|Donald Parham
|24.6%
|5
|14.3%
|2.4%
|1
|3.0%
|0.5%
|10.0
|20.0%
|1
|0
- Williams and the running backs had all the production for LA in this one, though Palmer ran just as many routes as big Mike and Everett had his usual role from a snap/route standpoint.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Amari Cooper
|89.1%
|32
|94.1%
|91.6%
|12
|37.5%
|27.7%
|142.7
|37.5%
|3
|76
|D. Peoples-Jones
|87.5%
|31
|91.2%
|86.7%
|7
|21.9%
|20.0%
|93.3
|22.6%
|1
|50
|David Njoku
|85.9%
|30
|88.2%
|79.5%
|6
|18.8%
|18.7%
|48.8
|20.0%
|0
|88
|Harrison Bryant
|56.3%
|12
|35.3%
|46.4%
|1
|3.1%
|9.7%
|4.4
|8.3%
|0
|0
|David Bell
|42.2%
|15
|44.1%
|38.0%
|1
|3.1%
|3.9%
|5.8
|6.7%
|0
|6
|Anthony Schwartz
|12.5%
|8
|23.5%
|16.3%
|1
|3.1%
|1.9%
|10.0
|12.5%
|0
|0
- Cooper now has three games with 20-plus PPR points and two with less than five.
- Cooper is 10th among WRs in air yards. DPJ is 35th.
- Njoku is 11th among TEs in air yards and third in YAC (161), overcoming a slow start to post three straight games with at least five catches, six targets and 73 yards. He could lead all TEs in snaps this year, having played at least 85 percent in each of Cleveland's games.
Titans (21) at Commanders (17)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|91.9%
|28
|93.3%
|68.3%
|3
|13.0%
|9.7%
|107.9
|10.7%
|0
|72
|Robert Woods
|83.9%
|28
|93.3%
|82.4%
|8
|34.8%
|22.6%
|57.2
|28.6%
|0
|37
|Geoff Swaim
|66.1%
|7
|23.3%
|34.5%
|1
|4.3%
|6.5%
|4.1
|14.3%
|0
|5
|Austin Hooper
|53.2%
|21
|70.0%
|57.7%
|1
|4.3%
|8.9%
|5.8
|4.8%
|0
|7
|Kyle Philips
|27.4%
|15
|50.0%
|32.4%
|2
|8.7%
|10.5%
|12.8
|13.3%
|0
|7
- NWI moved into a three-down role with Treylon Burks (toe) inactive, catching a deep ball for 61 yards amidst an otherwise quiet game.
- Woods caught exactly four passes for a fourth straight game, finishing with 4-37-0. His route/target shares check out, but the Tennessee offense isn't exactly high-flying.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Terry McLaurin
|98.3%
|40
|97.6%
|91.7%
|6
|16.2%
|16.2%
|57.2
|15.0%
|0
|76
|Curtis Samuel
|89.7%
|38
|92.7%
|87.0%
|8
|21.6%
|22.1%
|73.9
|21.1%
|0
|62
|John Bates
|58.6%
|16
|39.0%
|26.1%
|3
|8.1%
|6.9%
|24.1
|18.8%
|0
|39
|Cam Sims
|56.9%
|24
|58.5%
|18.7%
|2
|5.4%
|2.5%
|27.8
|8.3%
|0
|7
|Cole Turner
|51.7%
|20
|48.8%
|8.7%
|3
|8.1%
|1.5%
|23.7
|15.0%
|0
|0
|Dyami Brown
|34.5%
|16
|39.0%
|18.7%
|4
|10.8%
|3.9%
|123.9
|25.0%
|0
|105
- Sims and Brown split the routes/snaps that normally go to Jahan Dotson, who missed the game with a hamstring injury and doesn't seem especially likely to return for Week 6.
- Brown scored twice from distance, including a 75-yarder, but Sims actually got more snaps/routes, including a nearly 2:1 snap advantage after halftime.
Lions (0) at Patriots (29)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Josh Reynolds
|90.6%
|37
|100.0%
|88.6%
|10
|31.3%
|19.1%
|131.6
|27.0%
|2
|92
|Kalif Raymond
|84.4%
|35
|94.6%
|39.4%
|7
|21.9%
|8.4%
|54.0
|20.0%
|1
|45
|T.J. Hockenson
|84.4%
|27
|73.0%
|76.7%
|4
|12.5%
|19.1%
|46.4
|14.8%
|1
|6
|Tom Kennedy
|53.1%
|20
|54.1%
|26.9%
|1
|3.1%
|3.4%
|8.9
|5.0%
|0
|0
|Brock Wright
|43.8%
|6
|16.2%
|15.5%
|0.6%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|31.3%
|15
|40.5%
|75.0%
|6
|18.8%
|27.9%
|17.6
|40.0%
|0
|18
- St. Brown was limited after missing the previous game with an ankle injury. He saw six targets but ranked only fourth among Detroit's WRs in snaps.
- They should get DJ Chark (ankle) and D'Andre Swift (shoulder) back in the lineup after a Week 6 bye, and potentially rookie Jameson Williams (NFI - knee) at some point. Given all that, it's hard to recommend Reynolds as an 'add' this week, even after three straight weeks with solid receiving lines.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Hunter Henry
|98.2%
|18
|85.7%
|67.6%
|5
|23.8%
|10.2%
|32.5
|27.8%
|0
|54
|Jakobi Meyers
|80.4%
|20
|95.2%
|85%
|8
|38.1%
|19.7%
|93.6
|40.0%
|0
|111
|Kendrick Bourne
|55.4%
|17
|81.0%
|45.3%
|1
|4.8%
|9.5%
|-0.4
|5.9%
|0
|1
|DeVante Parker
|50.0%
|9
|42.9%
|85.8%
|11.7%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tyquan Thornton
|42.9%
|13
|61.9%
|8.8%
|3
|14.3%
|2.2%
|41.6
|23.1%
|0
|7
- Parker drew two PI flags but didn't have an official target and lost a bunch of snaps to Thornton, who made his NFL debut after missing the first four games with a collarbone injury.
- Meyers put up 111 yards and a TD after missing the two prior games with a knee injury.
- Meyers handled a full workload, missing out on only one possible route, and he now ranks fourth among WRs with 31.8% target share in active games this year.
- Henry took on more snaps/routes/targets with Jonnu Smith inactive due to an ankle injury.
- Henry is back in play as a streamer/TE2 if Smith misses more time and Big Mac Jones returns first.
Bears (22) at Vikings (29)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Darnell Mooney
|93.6%
|23
|100.0%
|95.3%
|5
|23.8%
|24.7%
|98.5
|21.7%
|2
|52
|Cole Kmet
|93.6%
|23
|100.0%
|80.2%
|4
|19.0%
|14.1%
|21.8
|17.4%
|0
|45
|E. St. Brown
|61.7%
|17
|73.9%
|81.1%
|2
|9.5%
|15.3%
|18.7
|11.8%
|0
|24
|Dante Pettis
|59.6%
|14
|60.9%
|67.9%
|2
|9.5%
|7.1%
|25.4
|14.3%
|0
|0
|I. Smith-Marsette
|38.3%
|7
|30.4%
|11.3%
|2
|9.5%
|3.5%
|27.4
|28.6%
|1
|15
- Mooney's one-handed catch was phenomenal. But even with his skills and 24.7% target share, hope is hard to find in the Chicago passing game.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Justin Jefferson
|100.0%
|41
|95.3%
|97.1%
|13
|33.3%
|29.6%
|89.9
|31.7%
|0
|154
|Adam Thielen
|95.9%
|42
|97.7%
|97.1%
|7
|17.9%
|18.8%
|48.7
|16.7%
|1
|27
|K.J. Osborn
|82.4%
|34
|79.1%
|79.2%
|5
|12.8%
|11.3%
|28.5
|14.7%
|0
|41
|Irv Smith
|60.8%
|27
|62.8%
|56.5%
|5
|12.8%
|13.4%
|22.1
|18.5%
|0
|42
|Johnny Mundt
|45.9%
|7
|16.3%
|25.6%
|2
|5.1%
|5.9%
|-3.9
|28.6%
|0
|6
- The 42 yards were actually a season high for Smith, who put up 3-23-0, 2-32-0 and 5-36-1 in the previous three games (he didn't play as much Week 1).
- Mundt isn't stealing many routes, but Jefferson dominates targets and nobody else is making a case for that to change.
49ers (37) at Panthers (15)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Brandon Aiyuk
|86.9%
|29
|90.6%
|93.9%
|4
|13.3%
|20.1%
|54.2
|13.8%
|0
|58
|George Kittle
|86.9%
|29
|90.6%
|84.0%
|6
|20.0%
|11.2%
|34.0
|20.7%
|0
|47
|Deebo Samuel
|80.3%
|29
|90.6%
|90.5%
|9
|30.0%
|27.6%
|81.5
|31.0%
|2
|20
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|26.2%
|8
|25.0%
|25.2%
|6.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jauan Jennings
|23.0%
|11
|34.4%
|49.0%
|2
|6.7%
|12.7%
|8.2
|18.2%
|0
|45
- Samuel caught just two of the team-high nine targets but one was in the end zone, and he added two carries for 12 yards.
- That's his second straight game with two carries, and he's finished with 6-9 targets each week this year. Not quite the workload we wanted, but not too far off either.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|DJ Moore
|92.3%
|43
|89.6%
|96.0%
|8
|20.5%
|24.3%
|115.7
|18.6%
|0
|59
|Robbie Anderson
|75.4%
|37
|77.1%
|89.8%
|5
|12.8%
|17.8%
|72.1
|13.5%
|0
|32
|Shi Smith
|61.5%
|35
|72.9%
|74.4%
|5
|12.8%
|11.8%
|64.1
|14.3%
|0
|69
|Tommy Tremble
|60.0%
|26
|54.2%
|37.5%
|1
|2.6%
|5.9%
|7.7
|3.8%
|0
|0
|Terrace Marshall
|41.5%
|18
|37.5%
|11.4%
|4
|10.3%
|2.6%
|18.3
|22.2%
|0
|30
|Ian Thomas
|36.9%
|8
|16.7%
|30.7%
|2
|5.1%
|9.2%
|-5.0
|25.0%
|0
|8
- Tremble got far more snaps/routes than Thomas for a second straight week, but it still isn't translating to targets or production (no surprise).
- At least they got rid of Matt Rhule, albeit after waiting for too long.
Eagles (20) at Cardinals (17)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|DeVonta Smith
|98.6%
|38
|100.0%
|97.1%
|11
|32.4%
|25.2%
|36.5
|28.9%
|0
|87
|Dallas Goedert
|95.8%
|34
|89.5%
|80.6%
|9
|26.5%
|18.5%
|35.6
|26.5%
|0
|95
|A.J. Brown
|74.6%
|32
|84.2%
|90.6%
|7
|20.6%
|29.8%
|56.4
|21.9%
|0
|32
|Quez Watkins
|59.2%
|30
|78.9%
|66.5%
|4
|11.8%
|5.3%
|2.4
|13.3%
|1
|19
- Goedert saw one look downfield in this one but mostly just continues to feast on dump-offs and YAC.
- He leads qualified TEs in catch rate (85.7%) and YAC (281), while his aDOT (2.8) is microscopic. Even a player as talented as Goedert can't keep putting up 10+ yards per target while only seeing throws to the flats or drag routes.
- Still, he has either 60-plus yards or a TD every week this year, peaking at 8-95-0 against the Cards on Sunday.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Marquise Brown
|97.1%
|40
|93.0%
|94.7%
|10
|26.3%
|26.6%
|91.2
|25.0%
|0
|78
|Zach Ertz
|92.6%
|35
|81.4%
|83.7%
|10
|26.3%
|19.8%
|80.8
|28.6%
|0
|48
|Rondale Moore
|91.2%
|38
|88.4%
|91.0%
|8
|21.1%
|18.8%
|17.3
|21.1%
|1
|68
|A.J. Green
|72.1%
|32
|74.4%
|55.1%
|5
|13.2%
|8.7%
|70.0
|15.6%
|0
|20
|Trey McBride
|25.0%
|7
|16.3%
|7.5%
|1.4%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Moore had an every-down role for a second time in as many appearances, this time catching seven of eight targets for 68 yards (but losing seven yards on two carries). It was all short stuff, with Moore seeing only 17 air yards.
- Brown continues to rake on a steady diet of targets all over the field. He has four games in a row with double-digit targets and at least six catces, and he's scored at least a dozen PPR points every week this season, pacing for 129-1,418-10 (sans DeAndre Hopkins, to be fair).
- Ertz has three straight games with exactly six catches, and for 45-48 yards each time. He's scored double-digit PPR points each week, but hasn't come close to 20.
Cowboys (22) at Rams (10)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|CeeDee Lamb
|92.5%
|19
|100.0%
|97.4%
|8
|50.0%
|35.0%
|61.2
|42.1%
|0
|53
|Noah Brown
|77.4%
|16
|84.2%
|85.3%
|2
|12.5%
|20.3%
|12.5
|12.5%
|0
|5
|Peyton Hendershot
|67.9%
|10
|52.6%
|18.6%
|2.1%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jake Ferguson
|62.3%
|4
|21.1%
|18.6%
|2.8%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Michael Gallup
|54.7%
|17
|89.5%
|85.0%
|5
|31.3%
|19.0%
|42.0
|29.4%
|0
|44
|Dalton Schultz
|17.0%
|6
|31.6%
|59.6%
|1
|6.3%
|11.9%
|5.0
|16.7%
|0
|0
- Schultz left after aggravating the knee injury he suffered back in Week 2. Hendershot and Ferguson worked in a timeshare, with the former handling obvious passing downs (and neither seeing any targets).
- Gallup played only 55% of snaps but was on the field for all but two of the Cowboys' pass plays (and finished second on the team in targets).
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Cooper Kupp
|98.4%
|47
|97.9%
|99.1%
|10
|24.4%
|33.7%
|72.0
|21.3%
|0
|125
|Tyler Higbee
|96.8%
|36
|75.0%
|79.9%
|10
|24.4%
|25.3%
|33.9
|27.8%
|0
|46
|Ben Skowronek
|87.3%
|42
|87.5%
|85.0%
|8
|19.5%
|12.6%
|35.9
|19.0%
|0
|41
|Allen Robinson
|82.5%
|43
|89.6%
|94.4%
|5
|12.2%
|12.1%
|31.6
|11.6%
|1
|12
|Tutu Atwell
|14.3%
|8
|16.7%
|8.4%
|2
|4.9%
|2.1%
|90.9
|25.0%
|0
|54
- Atwell got behind the defense for a 50-yard gain on one of his eight routes.
- At this point you wonder if Van Jefferson will replace Robinson instead of Skowronek when he comes back from injured reserve.
- The snaps at FB always excited broadcasters but have accounted for less than 10% of Skowronek's plays the past two weeks. Versatility helps him stay in the lineup, and he's mostly running his routes from a receiver stance/position.
- Robinson can be dropped in a lot of leagues. He's not getting targets, and doesn't look good when he does.
Bengals (17) at Ravens (19)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Ja'Marr Chase
|100.0%
|37
|97.4%
|99.1%
|12
|35.3%
|28.0%
|60.2
|32.4%
|0
|50
|Tyler Boyd
|98.3%
|37
|97.4%
|85.8%
|4
|11.8%
|12.2%
|13.2
|10.8%
|0
|32
|Hayden Hurst
|81.4%
|29
|76.3%
|68.7%
|7
|20.6%
|14.8%
|33.4
|24.1%
|0
|53
|Mike Thomas
|69.5%
|28
|73.7%
|35.5%
|3
|8.8%
|4.2%
|45.7
|10.7%
|1
|33
|Tee Higgins
|16.9%
|7
|18.4%
|57.8%
|14.8%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Higgins injured his ankle and didn't play in the second half, allowing Thomas to get the vast majority of snaps alongside Chase and Boyd.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Mark Andrews
|96.7%
|32
|97.0%
|93.7%
|10
|37.0%
|32.9%
|62.2
|31.3%
|0
|89
|Demarcus Robinson
|75.4%
|25
|75.8%
|53.2%
|2
|7.4%
|8.6%
|32.4
|8.0%
|0
|8
|Devin Duvernay
|72.1%
|26
|78.8%
|64.6%
|7
|25.9%
|14.3%
|112.8
|26.9%
|1
|54
|Josh Oliver
|36.1%
|7
|21.2%
|19.0%
|1
|3.7%
|2.1%
|-1.4
|14.3%
|0
|0
|James Proche
|24.6%
|13
|39.4%
|12.7%
|2
|7.4%
|1.4%
|9.5
|15.4%
|0
|7
|Isaiah Likely
|23.0%
|10
|30.3%
|41.8%
|2
|7.4%
|9.3%
|-0.8
|20.0%
|0
|7
- Duvernay took on a larger role with Rashod Bateman (foot) inactive, catching five of a season-high seven targets for 54 yards and adding three carries for 24 yards (plus his usual work on punt and kick returns).
- It wasn't quite an every-down role, but DD did have his largest route and snap shares of the season, and he was a priority whenever on the field.
- Andrews might break a lot of TE records this year. Probably not the yardage or TD records (the ones people actually care about), but stuff like target share, targets per route, etc.
Raiders (29) at Chiefs (30)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Davante Adams
|100.0%
|32
|100.0%
|98.0%
|7
|25.9%
|31.4%
|145.0
|21.9%
|0
|124
|Mack Hollins
|94.6%
|29
|90.6%
|93.4%
|4
|14.8%
|16.9%
|110.2
|13.8%
|2
|0
|Jesper Horsted
|57.1%
|18
|56.3%
|9.6%
|3
|11.1%
|1.7%
|13.7
|16.7%
|0
|19
|Hunter Renfrow
|51.8%
|24
|75.0%
|81.0%
|4
|14.8%
|19.8%
|22.4
|16.7%
|0
|25
|Darren Waller
|10.7%
|6
|18.8%
|68.5%
|14.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Waller injured his hamstring early in the game and missed the entire second half.
- Foster Moreau (knee) was inactive, leaving Horsted as the lone TE.
- Renfrow didn't play a ton of snaps but more or less got his usual route share after missing two games with a concussion.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB W5
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W5
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|85.5%
|40
|87.0%
|80.2%
|8
|19.0%
|19.3%
|67.8
|20.0%
|2
|33
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|81.2%
|40
|87.0%
|82.2%
|8
|19.0%
|17.1%
|82.4
|20.0%
|0
|90
|Travis Kelce
|76.8%
|39
|84.8%
|82.7%
|8
|19.0%
|23.2%
|61.4
|20.5%
|2
|25
|Mecole Hardman
|40.6%
|21
|45.7%
|52.8%
|5
|11.9%
|9.4%
|60.7
|23.8%
|0
|73
|Noah Gray
|40.6%
|13
|28.3%
|28.4%
|2
|4.8%
|5.0%
|3.1
|15.4%
|0
|7
|Skyy Moore
|33.3%
|13
|28.3%
|16.8%
|3
|7.1%
|4.4%
|-3.7
|23.1%
|0
|15
- For a second straight week we saw Moore take some snaps from Hardman, who responded with four catches for 73 yards, getting a nice confidence boost after his favorite twitch streamer followed him on twitter (she only follows 47 people, so it's kind of a big deal).
- JuJu has exactly eight targets in four of five games this year, and his aDOT (8.4) is back toward normal WR range... it just hasn't quite worked out for him, partially because he's not playing all that well. But don't give up hope yet.