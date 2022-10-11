RotoWire Partners
Target Breakdown: Week 5 WR/TE Usage Report & Role Analysis

Target Breakdown: Week 5 WR/TE Usage Report & Role Analysis

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
October 11, 2022

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 5, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Note that shares have been adjusted to only include games a player participated in for key players. Adjustments were made to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rondale Moore, Michael Gallup, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Jakobi Meyers, Allen Lazard, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-ra St. Brown, Zay Jones and George Kittle — all of whom played Week 5 but missed at least one game earlier this season.

Wide Receivers

 Rt/DB W5Rt/DB '22Rt/DB ΔTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22Tgt ΔAY Sh W5AY Sh '22AY Δ
1Marcus Johnson92.9%18.0%74.9%11.5%2.4%9.2%18.0%2.9%15.1%
2Michael Gallup89.5%85.0%4.9%31.3%19.0%12.3%34.8%21.8%13.0%
3Kalif Raymond94.6%39.4%55.2%21.9%8.4%13.4%18.6%11.9%6.7%
4Tyquan Thornton61.9%8.8%53.1%14.3%2.2%12.1%25.9%3.4%22.5%
5Tre'Quan Smith76.9%27.5%49.4%16.0%6.7%9.3%23.8%10.4%13.4%
6Khalil Shakir69.4%20.1%49.3%13.9%4.6%9.3%18.0%7.3%10.7%
7Darius Slayton67.9%24.7%43.2%26.9%7.1%19.8%55.3%15.5%39.8%
8Tyler Johnson48.0%7.9%40.1%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%
9Cam Sims58.5%18.7%39.8%5.4%2.5%3.0%8.0%7.5%0.6%
10Marquez Callaway76.9%37.9%39.0%12.0%

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 5, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Note that shares have been adjusted to only include games a player participated in for key players. Adjustments were made to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rondale Moore, Michael Gallup, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Jakobi Meyers, Allen Lazard, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-ra St. Brown, Zay Jones and George Kittle — all of whom played Week 5 but missed at least one game earlier this season.

Wide Receivers

 Rt/DB W5Rt/DB '22Rt/DB ΔTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22Tgt ΔAY Sh W5AY Sh '22AY Δ
1Marcus Johnson92.9%18.0%74.9%11.5%2.4%9.2%18.0%2.9%15.1%
2Michael Gallup89.5%85.0%4.9%31.3%19.0%12.3%34.8%21.8%13.0%
3Kalif Raymond94.6%39.4%55.2%21.9%8.4%13.4%18.6%11.9%6.7%
4Tyquan Thornton61.9%8.8%53.1%14.3%2.2%12.1%25.9%3.4%22.5%
5Tre'Quan Smith76.9%27.5%49.4%16.0%6.7%9.3%23.8%10.4%13.4%
6Khalil Shakir69.4%20.1%49.3%13.9%4.6%9.3%18.0%7.3%10.7%
7Darius Slayton67.9%24.7%43.2%26.9%7.1%19.8%55.3%15.5%39.8%
8Tyler Johnson48.0%7.9%40.1%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%
9Cam Sims58.5%18.7%39.8%5.4%2.5%3.0%8.0%7.5%0.6%
10Marquez Callaway76.9%37.9%39.0%12.0%6.1%5.9%5.8%6.3%-0.4%
11Mike Thomas73.7%35.5%38.2%8.8%4.2%4.6%33.8%8.7%25.0%
12Kendrick Bourne81.0%45.3%35.7%4.8%9.5%-4.7%-0.3%12.8%-13.1%
13K.J. Hamler69.8%36.6%33.2%5.3%2.5%2.8%7.2%7.2%0.0%
14Dee Eskridge50.0%20.4%29.6%4.2%3.2%0.9%2.6%1.0%1.6%
15Tom Kennedy54.1%26.9%27.2%3.1%3.4%-0.2%3.1%4.7%-1.6%
16Terrace Marshall37.5%11.4%26.1%10.3%2.6%7.6%6.4%1.7%4.7%
17N. Westbrook-Ikhine93.3%68.3%25.0%13.0%9.7%3.4%51.6%23.2%28.4%
18Trent Sherfield77.8%54.6%23.2%6.5%7.7%-1.3%13.2%9.9%3.3%
19Demarcus Robinson75.8%53.2%22.6%7.4%8.6%-1.2%13.0%9.6%3.4%
20Olamide Zaccheaus80.0%57.8%22.2%16.7%11.9%4.8%25.9%14.4%11.5%
21Dyami Brown39.0%18.7%20.3%10.8%3.9%6.9%35.9%11.4%24.5%
22A.J. Green74.4%55.1%19.3%13.2%8.7%4.5%27.0%14.6%12.4%
23Kyle Philips50.0%32.4%17.6%8.7%10.5%-1.8%6.1%9.9%-3.8%
24Scott Miller57.7%40.7%17.0%14.0%9.9%4.1%36.9%19.9%17.1%
25Nico Collins92.0%76.4%15.6%25.0%16.6%8.4%66.0%33.3%32.8%
26Alec Pierce72.3%57.0%15.3%25.0%14.0%11.0%31.5%26.9%4.6%
27Randall Cobb70.7%55.4%15.3%33.3%15.2%18.2%44.0%25.7%18.3%
28Corey Davis91.3%76.4%14.9%19.0%14.4%4.6%26.9%27.0%-0.1%
29Devin Duvernay78.8%64.6%14.2%25.9%14.3%11.6%45.3%20.0%25.3%
30Jerry Jeudy88.4%74.7%13.7%21.1%17.8%3.3%32.7%25.2%7.5%
31Quez Watkins78.9%66.5%12.4%11.8%5.3%6.5%1.9%9.1%-7.2%
32Tyler Boyd97.4%85.8%11.6%11.8%12.2%-0.4%9.7%17.4%-7.6%
33Skyy Moore28.3%16.8%11.5%7.1%4.4%2.7%-1.3%4.8%-6.1%
34Parris Campbell95.7%84.3%11.4%8.3%8.1%0.3%8.3%6.8%1.5%
35Josh Reynolds100.0%88.6%11.4%31.3%19.1%12.1%45.3%28.3%17.0%
36Romeo Doubs87.8%76.6%11.2%12.8%17.6%-4.8%20.3%20.2%0.1%
37Robert Woods93.3%82.4%10.9%34.8%22.6%12.2%27.3%25.7%1.6%
38Tyler Lockett100.0%90.4%9.6%25.0%26.0%-1.0%44.6%39.1%5.5%
39JuJu Smith-Schuster87.0%80.2%6.8%19.0%19.3%-0.3%23.7%20.9%2.8%
40DK Metcalf100.0%93.4%6.6%33.3%27.9%5.4%32.4%37.1%-4.7%
41David Bell44.1%38.0%6.1%3.1%3.9%-0.7%1.8%5.9%-4.1%
42Terry McLaurin97.6%91.7%5.9%16.2%16.2%0.0%16.6%28.4%-11.8%
43Curtis Samuel92.7%87.0%5.7%21.6%22.1%-0.4%21.4%13.7%7.7%
44Jakobi Meyers95.2%90.0%5.2%38.1%31.8%6.3%58.4%41.6%16.8%
45M. Valdes-Scantling87.0%82.2%4.8%19.0%17.1%1.9%28.8%23.7%5.1%
46Darnell Mooney100.0%95.3%4.7%23.8%24.7%-0.9%52.6%43.3%9.3%
47Joshua Palmer88.6%83.9%4.7%18.2%14.7%3.5%17.7%15.9%1.8%
48Garrett Wilson73.9%69.3%4.6%19.0%21.4%-2.3%10.6%24.9%-14.3%
49D. Peoples-Jones91.2%86.7%4.5%21.9%20.0%1.9%28.6%27.8%0.8%
50DeVonta Smith100.0%97.1%2.9%32.4%25.2%7.2%27.9%34.4%-6.5%
51CeeDee Lamb100.0%97.4%2.6%50.0%35.0%15.0%50.7%44.9%5.8%
52Amari Cooper94.1%91.6%2.5%37.5%27.7%9.8%43.8%40.2%3.6%
53Ben Skowronek87.5%85.0%2.5%19.5%12.6%6.9%12.7%14.4%-1.7%
54Russell Gage75.0%72.9%2.1%12.0%15.3%-3.3%14.5%10.7%3.7%
55Davante Adams100.0%98.0%2.0%25.9%31.4%-5.5%49.7%40.3%9.4%
56Michael Pittman97.9%96.0%1.9%22.2%22.9%-0.7%26.8%25.5%1.3%
57Jaylen Waddle80.6%79.8%0.8%9.7%22.6%-12.9%5.1%29.0%-24.0%
58Mike Evans82.7%82.0%0.7%16.0%17.9%-1.9%31.3%30.3%1.0%
59Stefon Diggs80.6%79.9%0.7%30.6%26.4%4.2%24.5%35.3%-10.8%
60Adam Thielen97.7%97.1%0.6%17.9%18.8%-0.9%28.8%27.6%1.2%
61Allen Lazard90.2%90.0%0.2%20.5%19.2%1.3%33.6%37.6%-4.0%
62Deebo Samuel90.6%90.5%0.1%30.0%27.6%2.4%35.4%16.1%19.3%
63Brandin Cooks92.0%92.1%-0.1%25.0%25.8%-0.8%20.0%29.8%-9.9%
64K.J. Osborn79.1%79.2%-0.1%12.8%11.3%1.5%16.8%16.8%0.0%
65Christian Kirk93.6%94.1%-0.5%6.8%22.5%-15.7%14.9%27.8%-12.9%
66Noah Brown84.2%85.3%-1.1%12.5%20.3%-7.8%10.4%26.8%-16.4%
67Cooper Kupp97.9%99.1%-1.2%24.4%33.7%-9.3%25.5%40.0%-14.5%
68Diontae Johnson94.5%95.8%-1.3%25.5%28.2%-2.8%44.5%36.5%8.1%
69Courtland Sutton95.3%96.8%-1.5%28.9%28.2%0.7%38.7%41.1%-2.4%
70Shi Smith72.9%74.4%-1.5%12.8%11.8%1.0%22.5%16.0%6.4%
71George Pickens85.5%87.0%-1.5%15.7%15.8%-0.1%23.9%27.0%-3.1%
72Chase Claypool92.7%94.3%-1.6%17.6%16.4%1.3%18.0%17.6%0.5%
73Marquise Brown93.0%94.7%-1.7%26.3%26.6%-0.3%35.2%42.0%-6.7%
74Ja'Marr Chase97.4%99.1%-1.7%35.3%28.0%7.3%44.4%36.6%7.9%
75Justin Jefferson95.3%97.1%-1.8%33.3%29.6%3.8%53.1%41.3%11.8%
76Zay Jones80.9%83.0%-2.1%18.2%21.3%-3.1%16.1%18.6%-2.5%
77Rondale Moore88.4%91.0%-2.6%21.1%18.8%2.3%6.7%15.0%-8.3%
78Mack Hollins90.6%93.4%-2.8%14.8%16.9%-2.0%37.8%28.2%9.6%
79Brandon Aiyuk90.6%93.9%-3.3%13.3%20.1%-6.8%23.5%30.2%-6.7%
80Mike Williams88.6%92.7%-4.1%39.4%23.0%16.4%57.8%37.8%20.0%
81Richie James67.9%72.0%-4.1%7.7%17.5%-9.8%8.4%23.5%-15.1%
82Marvin Jones83.0%87.2%-4.2%25.0%17.3%7.7%31.6%29.5%2.1%
83Allen Robinson89.6%94.4%-4.8%12.2%12.1%0.1%11.2%17.9%-6.7%
84Hunter Renfrow75.0%81.0%-6.0%14.8%19.8%-5.0%7.7%8.9%-1.2%
85A.J. Brown84.2%90.6%-6.4%20.6%29.8%-9.2%43.2%45.8%-2.6%
86DJ Moore89.6%96.0%-6.4%20.5%24.3%-3.8%40.6%36.0%4.6%
87Dante Pettis60.9%67.9%-7.0%9.5%7.1%2.5%13.5%11.5%2.0%
88Mecole Hardman45.7%52.8%-7.1%11.9%9.4%2.5%21.2%13.0%8.2%
89E. St. Brown73.9%81.1%-7.2%9.5%15.3%-5.8%10.0%19.2%-9.2%
90DeAndre Carter57.1%65.9%-8.8%6.1%8.4%-2.3%0.5%12.5%-12.0%
91Chris Godwin50.0%60.0%-10.0%12.0%14.7%-2.7%9.9%9.6%0.3%
92Gabe Davis83.3%94.0%-10.7%16.7%10.2%6.5%36.3%21.2%15.1%
93Elijah Moore78.3%90.2%-11.9%19.0%14.4%4.6%35.8%25.5%10.3%
94Robbie Anderson77.1%89.8%-12.7%12.8%17.8%-4.9%25.3%30.7%-5.4%
95Jauan Jennings34.4%49.0%-14.6%6.7%12.7%-6.0%3.6%12.4%-8.9%
96Drake London63.3%78.5%-15.2%29.2%33.1%-3.9%35.1%31.8%3.3%
97Tyreek Hill61.1%80.9%-19.8%22.6%29.8%-7.2%14.2%34.1%-19.9%
98Chris Olave61.5%81.9%-20.4%24.0%25.6%-1.6%40.1%41.9%-1.8%
99David Sills28.6%62.0%-33.4%7.7%9.5%-1.8%2.0%11.5%-9.5%
100Amon-Ra St. Brown40.5%75.0%-34.5%18.8%27.9%-9.2%6.1%17.1%-11.0%
101Tee Higgins18.4%57.8%-39.4%0.0%14.8%-14.8%0.0%24.6%-24.6%
102DeVante Parker42.9%85.8%-42.9%0.0%11.7%-11.7%0.0%25.3%-25.3%
103Nelson Agholor9.5%62.8%-53.3%4.8%13.9%-9.1%4.1%19.6%-15.5%

   

Tight Ends

 Rt/DB W5Rt/DB '22Rt/DB ΔTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22Tgt ΔAY Sh W5AY Sh '22AY Δ
1Cade Otton92.3%40.2%52.1%14.0%6.4%7.6%7.1%3.9%3.2%
2Jesper Horsted56.3%9.6%46.7%11.1%1.7%9.4%4.7%0.9%3.8%
3Quintin Morris69.4%27.1%42.3%13.9%4.6%9.3%9.3%4.2%5.2%
4Cole Turner48.8%8.7%40.1%8.1%1.5%6.6%6.8%1.4%5.5%
5O.J. Howard60.0%29.8%30.2%4.2%6.1%-2.0%6.1%11.4%-5.4%
6C.J. Uzomah47.8%21.8%26.0%9.5%1.5%8.0%1.6%0.5%1.1%
7Zach Gentry45.5%24.5%21.0%11.8%5.1%6.7%4.9%1.1%3.8%
8Cole Kmet100.0%80.2%19.8%19.0%14.1%4.9%11.6%7.7%4.0%
9Hunter Henry85.7%67.6%18.1%23.8%10.2%13.6%20.3%9.1%11.2%
10Tommy Tremble54.2%37.5%16.7%2.6%5.9%-3.4%2.7%6.0%-3.3%
11Eric Saubert51.2%37.1%14.1%18.4%8.0%10.4%10.5%9.5%1.0%
12John Bates39.0%26.1%12.9%8.1%6.9%1.2%7.0%3.1%3.9%
13Austin Hooper70.0%57.7%12.3%4.3%8.9%-4.5%2.8%8.5%-5.7%
14Daniel Bellinger50.0%38.0%12.0%11.5%9.5%2.0%5.3%3.9%1.4%
15Mike Gesicki63.9%51.9%12.0%6.5%7.1%-0.7%13.8%7.3%6.5%
16Jordan Akins32.0%20.8%11.2%8.3%4.9%3.4%8.2%4.3%3.9%
17Noah Fant60.7%51.5%9.2%20.8%10.4%10.4%16.5%7.0%9.6%
18Dallas Goedert89.5%80.6%8.9%26.5%18.5%7.9%27.2%7.3%20.0%
19David Njoku88.2%79.5%8.7%18.8%18.7%0.0%15.0%13.9%1.1%
20Hayden Hurst76.3%68.7%7.6%20.6%14.8%5.8%24.6%8.4%16.2%
21George Kittle90.6%84.0%6.6%20.0%11.2%8.8%14.8%9.1%5.6%
22Irv Smith62.8%56.5%6.3%12.8%13.4%-0.6%13.0%12.1%1.0%
23Jelani Woods25.5%20.4%5.1%2.8%2.7%0.1%14.3%6.7%7.6%
24Gerald Everett71.4%66.8%4.6%9.1%15.2%-6.1%11.7%17.4%-5.7%
25Mark Andrews97.0%93.7%3.3%37.0%32.9%4.2%24.9%35.5%-10.5%
26Travis Kelce84.8%82.7%2.1%19.0%23.2%-4.2%21.5%25.3%-3.8%
27Robert Tonyan51.2%50.5%0.7%10.3%12.1%-1.9%-3.2%4.1%-7.3%
28Will Dissly42.9%42.5%0.4%12.5%9.7%2.8%5.0%5.7%-0.7%
29Noah Gray28.3%28.4%-0.1%4.8%5.0%-0.2%1.1%3.7%-2.7%
30Evan Engram76.6%78.6%-2.0%22.7%15.0%7.7%28.5%15.5%12.9%
31Zach Ertz81.4%83.7%-2.3%26.3%19.8%6.5%31.2%21.4%9.8%
32T.J. Hockenson73.0%76.7%-3.7%12.5%19.1%-6.6%16.0%16.9%-0.9%
33Kylen Granson38.3%43.1%-4.8%8.3%9.7%-1.3%6.9%7.3%-0.4%
34Tyler Higbee75.0%79.9%-4.9%24.4%25.3%-0.9%12.0%13.6%-1.6%
35Parker Hesse33.3%38.5%-5.2%4.2%4.2%-0.1%3.5%2.8%0.7%
36Juwan Johnson57.7%65.4%-7.7%8.0%11.6%-3.6%5.7%11.2%-5.5%
37Mo Alie-Cox36.2%44.4%-8.2%2.8%8.1%-5.3%0.9%6.3%-5.4%
38Tanner Hudson39.3%48.7%-9.4%0.0%4.0%-4.0%0.0%6.4%-6.4%
39Harrison Bryant35.3%46.4%-11.1%3.1%9.7%-6.6%1.4%9.4%-8.0%
40Geoff Swaim23.3%34.5%-11.2%4.3%6.5%-2.1%2.0%2.2%-0.2%
41Isaiah Likely30.3%41.8%-11.5%7.4%9.3%-1.9%-0.3%5.1%-5.4%
42Ian Thomas16.7%30.7%-14.0%5.1%9.2%-4.1%-1.7%5.9%-7.6%
43Durham Smythe13.9%31.7%-17.8%3.2%4.2%-0.9%2.7%1.9%0.7%
44Albert Okwuegbunam25.6%45.7%-20.1%2.6%6.7%-4.1%-0.4%2.2%-2.5%
45Pat Freiermuth36.4%64.1%-27.7%3.9%18.1%-14.2%2.2%14.5%-12.2%
46Dalton Schultz31.6%59.6%-28.0%6.3%11.9%-5.6%4.2%6.9%-2.7%
47Tyler Conklin39.1%67.6%-28.5%4.8%14.9%-10.2%17.8%9.8%8.0%
48Darren Waller18.8%68.5%-49.8%0.0%14.0%-14.0%0.0%17.4%-17.4%

    

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Wide Receivers (YTD)

 TgtRoutesTPRRYPRRAir YdaDOTRt DepthRecYdsTDEZ TgtDrops
1Cooper Kupp6421230.2%2.494967.79.849527442
2Justin Jefferson5520127.4%2.724808.711.340547253
3Marquise Brown5521525.6%1.945319.711.238417322
4Davante Adams5419328.0%2.1561711.411.229414570
5Ja'Marr Chase5320925.4%1.644879.212.332343263
6Stefon Diggs5217130.4%2.9754810.511.739508540
7Tyreek Hill5014833.8%3.544759.511.938524212
8CeeDee Lamb5015232.9%2.2452510.511.828341212
9Diontae Johnson5018427.2%1.4557711.514.128267021
10Courtland Sutton4618025.6%2.3258712.813.129417172
11A.J. Brown4515429.2%2.8349611.011.028436132
12Curtis Samuel4520022.5%1.412335.29.332281212
13Mike Williams4419023.2%2.0649011.113.628392231
14DK Metcalf4315627.6%2.3850311.714.928372271
15Amari Cooper4315228.3%2.0049911.612.127304352
16Garrett Wilson4315627.6%1.814269.911.223282272
17Chris Olave4214928.2%2.6173717.516.025389220
18Brandin Cooks4216425.6%1.433508.311.724235131
19Tyler Lockett4015126.5%2.6953113.312.632406230
20Christian Kirk3917622.2%1.923849.810.621338312
21Amon-Ra St. Brown3911434.2%2.382105.47.127271333
22Drake London3910636.8%2.513869.913.122266210
23Jaylen Waddle3814626.0%2.7740410.613.524404323
24DeVonta Smith3816523.0%2.143729.812.328353122
25Deebo Samuel3713327.8%2.001584.38.020266222
26DJ Moore3717021.8%1.1637410.112.117197110
27Michael Pittman3617320.8%1.642486.98.825283121
28JuJu Smith-Schuster3515822.2%1.632938.49.022257022
29Adam Thielen3520117.4%1.233219.211.125248120
30Josh Reynolds3417119.9%1.9646013.513.523335261
31Terry McLaurin3321115.6%1.5548314.713.519326121
32Zay Jones3213324.1%1.392267.112.422185152
33Marquez Valdes-Scantling3116219.1%1.5933210.711.419258012
34Donovan Peoples-Jones3114421.5%1.3334511.110.916191041
35Russell Gage3115619.9%1.101605.18.723172111
36Marvin Jones3016318.4%1.2840713.611.418208122
37Mike Evans2913821.0%2.2938113.112.020316341
38Corey Davis2917216.9%1.7446316.014.417299221
39Noah Brown2913321.8%2.1031310.812.019279120
40Mack Hollins2918415.8%1.4843114.913.617273161
41Jerry Jeudy2913920.9%1.7035912.412.314236223
42Romeo Doubs2914120.6%1.512137.311.522213211
43Elijah Moore2920314.3%1.0043715.114.116203011
44Chase Claypool2918116.0%0.712789.611.716129002
45Tee Higgins2812223.0%2.5832911.711.220315220
46George Pickens2816716.8%1.5042715.314.817250011
47Robert Woods2811723.9%1.742539.010.917204112
48Joshua Palmer2817216.3%1.062057.310.117183121
49Nico Collins2713619.9%2.0039014.412.615272010
50Jakobi Meyers277934.2%3.3030411.211.620261100
51Brandon Aiyuk2713819.6%1.7229611.012.317237100
52Robbie Anderson2715917.0%1.3032011.914.013206100
53Randall Cobb2510224.5%2.4427110.910.617249020
54Allen Lazard2512719.7%1.6532012.811.316209330
55Greg Dortch2414716.3%1.391174.97.021204101
56Ben Skowronek2418213.2%0.991797.411.118181001
57Sterling Shepard248528.2%1.812329.711.313154101
58Tyler Boyd2318112.7%1.2923110.110.415234220
59Allen Robinson2320211.4%0.532229.710.712107171
60Rashod Bateman228825.0%2.7631314.213.211243212
61Alec Pierce2210421.2%2.1326111.912.815222022
62Michael Thomas229922.2%1.7322610.312.716171330
63Richie James2210820.4%1.581898.68.717171002
64Jahan Dotson2215714.0%0.9735616.213.712152441
65Darnell Mooney2110120.8%1.7133916.214.610173021
66Jarvis Landry219921.2%1.7022410.712.415168010
67K.J. Osborn2116412.8%0.971969.311.316159111
68Isaiah McKenzie219422.3%1.631286.18.915153311
69Gabe Davis2016212.3%1.9132916.513.011309322
70Devin Duvernay2010219.6%2.2226613.312.917226350
71Hunter Renfrow209321.5%1.13773.910.014105001
72Scotty Miller208723.0%0.8429514.811.9873000
73Nelson Agholor199320.4%2.4223912.613.514225100
74Chris Godwin198123.5%1.91924.88.416155000
75Ashton Dulin186328.6%2.6722612.612.912168010
76Shi Smith1813113.7%0.801689.310.08105001
77DJ Chark1810217.6%0.9632818.215.2798131
78A.J. Green1812514.4%0.3918510.310.3849011
79Mecole Hardman1710416.3%1.3818310.712.312144101
80Jauan Jennings177223.6%1.921227.210.210138002
81DeVante Parker1612712.6%1.4930919.315.58189130
82DeAndre Carter1613511.9%1.3016210.19.613175110
83Treylon Burks167521.3%1.7218811.814.510129011
84Parris Campbell151828.2%0.62855.710.511112000
85Kalif Raymond157619.7%1.1419312.915.9987020
86Olamide Zaccheaus147817.9%2.7317512.512.512213200
87Kendrick Bourne136719.4%2.0715612.012.110139000
88Equanimeous St. Brown138615.1%1.2815111.612.66110110
89Trent Sherfield1310013.0%0.8213910.710.7982000
90Rondale Moore136918.8%1.14675.19.01079010
91Kyle Philips134628.3%1.70987.510.9878001
92Jamison Crowder136619.7%0.911199.110.8660000
93Nick Westbrook-Ikhine129712.4%1.4222819.014.67138000
94KhaDarel Hodge123237.5%4.001159.614.48128002
95Chris Moore129312.9%1.16877.212.48108002
96Demarcus Robinson128414.3%0.5812810.613.4649120
97Tre'Quan Smith115022.0%2.6618316.612.96133000
98Christian Watson115121.6%1.02797.213.8752000
99Marquez Callaway106914.5%0.9011011.014.9662110
100Khalil Shakir94320.9%2.2811312.610.7598102
101Darius Slayton93724.3%2.4312513.915.0790000
102Dyami Brown84318.6%2.5819424.217.43111200
103Quez Watkins81137.1%0.789912.312.6588110
104Skyy Moore83324.2%2.30678.410.0576010
105Michael Gallup84020.0%1.708010.012.2668111
106Marquise Goodwin87111.3%0.759211.513.3453000
107Mike Thomas87510.7%0.5111614.612.0238031
108Julio Jones73917.9%1.9514320.414.9476001
109David Bell6639.5%0.847412.310.0553000
110Dante Pettis6728.3%0.719015.013.4151112
111K.J. Hamler4685.9%0.9610325.814.8265000

Tight Ends (YTD)

 TgtRtsTPRRYPRRAir YdaDOTRt DepthRecYardsTDEZ TgtDrops
1Tyler Higbee4817128.1%1.701693.56.833290034
2Mark Andrews4614831.1%2.3647210.311.032349442
3Travis Kelce4216325.8%2.133548.48.133347762
4Zach Ertz4119021.6%1.212706.67.528229243
5T.J. Hockenson3414823.0%1.802758.19.219267332
6Pat Freiermuth3212326.0%1.912297.19.020235120
7Tyler Conklin3015219.7%1.261675.67.921192112
8David Njoku2913222.0%2.191736.07.924289131
9Gerald Everett2913721.2%1.552257.87.917213201
10Dallas Goedert2813720.4%2.45792.88.024335101
11Hayden Hurst2814519.3%1.081124.07.220157210
12Evan Engram2614717.7%1.142148.29.819168021
13Irv Smith2511721.4%1.141405.68.014133111
14Darren Waller2413517.8%1.3026711.110.916175133
15Kyle Pitts228027.5%1.8832114.611.910150010
16Robert Tonyan209321.5%1.39442.28.517129100
17Logan Thomas2011717.1%0.911537.79.013106100
18Juwan Johnson1911916.0%1.0819710.410.310129020
19Cameron Brate199819.4%1.021316.97.511100011
20Kylen Granson189319.4%1.30925.17.312121001
21Dawson Knox1711215.2%0.99995.87.612111000
22Dalton Schultz179318.3%0.86804.78.0980000
23Noah Fant168618.6%1.22955.99.413105100
24Will Dissly157121.1%1.93775.28.114137311
25Mo Alie-Cox159615.6%1.42795.37.611136211
26George Kittle157719.5%1.29895.98.01199010
27Harrison Bryant157719.5%1.051167.88.7981010
28Hunter Henry1410014.0%0.951117.99.6995000
29Ian Thomas145425.9%1.72624.45.8893001
30John Bates146023.3%1.22523.78.1973002
31Eric Saubert136918.8%1.2013610.510.3783131
32Cade Otton138615.1%0.88584.56.61076001
33Isaiah Likely136619.7%0.88685.38.3758010
34Mike Gesicki129512.6%1.061028.58.29101110
35Cole Kmet128514.1%1.19605.07.99101001
36Daniel Bellinger125721.1%1.77312.65.010101101
37Johnny Mundt115320.8%1.40131.26.4974002
38Jonnu Smith114623.9%1.26413.77.0758000
39Austin Hooper118213.4%0.67847.69.5655010
40Albert Okwuegbunam118512.9%0.59312.810.0750002
41O.J. Howard105318.9%1.3613413.49.3572200
42Pharaoh Brown105717.5%1.26494.97.8772000
43Zach Gentry94719.1%1.81171.95.5885000
44Quintin Morris95815.5%1.16657.29.8667010
45Noah Gray95616.1%0.98525.86.1555011
46Tommy Tremble96713.4%0.63637.09.1542001
47Jordan Akins83721.6%2.32506.29.2786110
48Foster Moreau83821.1%1.95455.68.4674000
49Colby Parkinson75014.0%2.307110.111.46115100
50Adam Trautman75113.7%1.53618.76.9678100
51Durham Smythe75812.1%0.86273.97.3650000
52Tre' McKitty76211.3%0.45517.27.1428010
53Brevin Jordan64214.3%0.19386.47.938000
54Parker Hesse5529.6%0.79346.97.7441000
55Tanner Hudson5736.8%0.555110.39.7340000
56C.J. Uzomah3496.1%0.3582.78.3317000

   

Week 5 Injury Report

Inactives

WR Rashod Bateman (foot)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) + TE Dawson Knox (foot)

WR DJ Chark (ankle)

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

WRs Michael Thomas (foot) + Jarvis Landry (knee)

WR Julio Jones (knee) + TE Cameron Brate (concussion)

WRs Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) & Kenny Golladay (knee)

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

WR Treylon Burks (IR - toe)

WR Van Jefferson (IR - knee)

WR Chris Moore (foot)

WR Marquise Goodwin (knee/back)

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)

TE Foster Moreau (knee)

                

In-Game Injuries

WR Tee Higgins sprained his ankle early in the game.

WR Tyreek Hill was spotted in a walking boot after exiting with a foot injury.

WR Chris Olave was concussed.

WR Christian Watson hurt his hamstring again.

WR Nelson Agholor injured his hammy.

TE Darren Waller injured his hamstring early in the game.

TE Pat Freiermuth was concussed, and backup Zach Gentry hurt his knee.

TE Dalton Schultz aggravated his PCL injury.

TE Durham Smythe suffered a hamstring injury.

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 6

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 6 Starters/Streamers

  1. Jakobi Meyers - 49% rostered
  2. Zay Jones - 26%
  3. Alec Pierce -9%
  4. Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 37%
  5. Rondale Moore - 19%
  6. Donovan Peoples-Jones - 10%
  7. Noah Brown - 14%
  8. Joshua Palmer - 29%
  9. Noah Brown - 14%
  10. Marvin Jones - 5%
  11. Marquez Callaway - 1%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

  1. Jameson Williams - 31%
  2. Skyy Moore - 12%
  3. Khalil Shakir - 2%
  4. Jahan Dotson - 45%
  5. Treylon Burks - 25%
  6. Wan'Dale Robinson - 6%
  7. Van Jefferson - 5%
  8. David Bell - 1%
  9. Tutu Atwell - 0%

   

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 6 Starters/Streamers

  1. Hayden Hurst - 31%
  2. Taysom Hill - 32%
  3. Evan Engram - 24%
  4. Robert Tonyan - 38%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Cade Otton - 2%
  2. Logan Thomas - 16%
  3. Isaiah Likely - 3%
  4. Mo Alie-Cox - 7%

      

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR DeVante Parker

WR Allen Robinson

WR Chase Claypool

WR Mecole Hardman

TE Tyler Conklin

         

Bench'Em

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Jerry Jeudy

TE Dalton Schultz (knee)

        

Week 5 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Colts (12) at Broncos (9) - OT 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Michael Pittman100.0%4697.9%96.0%822.2%19.4%65.317.4%059
Parris Campbell93.2%4595.7%84.3%38.3%8.1%20.26.7%022
Alec Pierce60.3%3472.3%57.0%925.0%11.8%76.826.5%081
Kylen Granson47.9%1838.3%43.1%38.3%9.7%16.716.7%016
Mo Alie-Cox42.5%1736.2%44.4%12.8%8.1%2.15.9%07
Jelani Woods28.8%1225.5%20.4%12.8%2.7%34.88.3%00
  • Pierce was still only the No. 3 receiver in terms of snaps, but he bested his prior career highs from the previous week, leading the team in targets, catches and yards.
    • The rookie second-round pick has 222 yards in three games since missing Week 2 with a concussion. His progression:
      • W3: 3-61-0 on five targets (45% snaps)
      • W4: 4-80-0 on six targets (44% snaps)
      • W5: 8-81-0 on nine targets (59% snaps)
  • Pierce still hasn't played a single snap in 12 personnel this year, but he did get 75% of the snaps in 11 personnel Thursday night, up a tick from 71% in Weeks 3-4.
  • Campbell played a season-high 92 percent of snaps but still hasn't been targeted more than four times in a game this year.
  • Alie-Cox was targeted once and played only 44% of snaps, after throwing up 6-85-2 on six targets and 70% of snaps the week before.
    • For the year, Alie-Cox has played 43% of Indy's snaps in 11 personnel (three-wide) and 86% of snaps in any other personnel grouping.
      • It was even worse Thursday... only 30% of the snaps in 11, while Granson got 48% and Woods took 22%.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Courtland Sutton93.0%4195.3%96.8%1128.9%28.2%147.726.8%274
Jerry Jeudy84.5%3888.4%74.7%821.1%17.8%124.921.1%153
Eric Saubert54.9%2251.2%37.1%718.4%8.0%40.331.8%136
K.J. Hamler53.5%3069.8%36.6%25.3%2.5%27.66.7%010
Eric Tomlinson47.9%716.3%14.5%12.6%1.2%9.914.3%00
Andrew Beck25.4%716.3%11.8%12.6%2.5%23.214.3%00
A. Okwuegbunam21.1%1125.6%45.7%12.6%6.7%-1.49.1%05
  • Hamler was targeted just twice, but he played more snaps than over the previous three weeks combined.
  • Saubert led the Denver TEs in snaps, targets and routes for a second straight week, but it was mostly short stuff and he had a bad drop. He's only an option in leagues where any TE running routes each week is an option.
  • Sutton has seven or more targets and double-digit PPR points each week this year, but he still hasn't reached 20 points in a game (His lone TD came in his worst yardage performance).
    • Sutton is on track for career highs in catch rate (63 percent), YPT (9.2) and yards per game (83.4).
  • Jeudy was left wide open for a 37-yard gain in the second half, but he didn't do much otherwise, with three catches and a drop on eight targets. 
    • Jeudy has seen 17 fewer targets than Sutton this year and has caught only 48.3 percent of them.
      • Sutton's advantage drops to nine targets (35-26) if we don't count the Week 2 game Jeudy left early.

                  

Giants (27) at Packers (22) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Marcus Johnson77.6%2692.9%18.0%311.5%2.4%23.211.5%035
Daniel Bellinger72.4%1450.0%38.0%311.5%9.5%6.921.4%022
Richie James55.2%1967.9%72.0%27.7%17.5%10.810.5%016
Darius Slayton53.4%1967.9%24.7%726.9%7.1%71.536.8%079
Tanner Hudson44.8%1139.3%48.7%00.0%4.0%00.0%00
David Sills43.1%828.6%62.0%27.7%9.5%2.625.0%012
  • Johnson went from the practice squad to No. 1 on the team in routes, though he was targeted only three times (and caught all three for 35 yards).
    • Sills, meanwhile, went from leading the WRs in snaps for most of the year to finishing fourth in Sunday's games.
  • RB Saquon Barkley will probably lead the team in targets if he stays healthy most of the year.
  • Slayton's snap/route shares aren't great, but he led the team in catches (six), targets and receiving yards. He's played 69 snaps the past two weeks, after just 17 total the first three weeks of the season.
  • James got more snaps in this one after his workload fell off a cliff the week before, but he was targeted just twice, catching both for 16 yards.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Allen Lazard93.4%3790.2%90.0%820.5%19.2%96.421.6%135
Romeo Doubs85.2%3687.8%76.6%512.8%17.6%58.213.9%029
Randall Cobb63.9%2970.7%55.4%1333.3%15.2%126.344.8%299
Marcedes Lewis50.8%922.0%13.6%12.6%0.6%2.711.1%12
Robert Tonyan44.3%2151.2%50.5%410.3%12.1%-9.219.0%023
Christian Watson29.5%922.0%27.7%12.6%6.7%-3.611.1%01
  • Lazard and Doubs both ran nearly every available route again, with the former scoring his third TD in four games while the latter was held to 29 scoreless yards.
    • Doubs has four more targets than Lazard, but the veteran has a much deeper aDOT (12.8 to 7.3) and a 3-1 advantage in end zone targets.
  • Cobb had more targets Sunday than in the first four games of the season combined. 
    • Cobb's route share was larger than usual, partially because Watson left early with a hamstring injury, but the veteran slot man was still only the No. 3 receiver in terms of routes/snaps.

        

Steelers (3) at Bills (38) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Diontae Johnson93.1%5294.5%95.8%1325.5%28.2%167.425.0%160
Chase Claypool91.7%5192.7%94.3%917.6%16.4%67.717.6%050
George Pickens76.4%4785.5%87.0%815.7%15.8%89.817.0%083
Zach Gentry63.9%2545.5%24.5%611.8%5.1%18.424.0%043
Pat Freiermuth47.2%2036.4%64.1%23.9%18.1%8.410.0%012
  • Pickens led the team in receiving yards for a second straight week, though Johnson took back the target lead (and caught only five of 13 for 60 yards... he did see nearly twice as many air yards as second-place Pickens, rather than just short stuff).
  • Freiermuth was concussed in the third quarter, leaving Gentry and Connor Heyward (two catches for 12 yard) to share snaps at tight end.
    • Gentry hurt his knee, leaving only Heyward healthy by the end of the game.
  • Claypool had season highs for catches, targets and yards (5-50-0 on nine looks). His per-route stats remain among the worst in the league for a WR.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Gabe Davis83.3%3083.3%94.0%616.7%10.2%158.920.0%1171
Stefon Diggs75.9%2980.6%79.9%1130.6%26.4%107.037.9%0102
Khalil Shakir70.4%2569.4%20.1%513.9%4.6%78.720.0%075
Quintin Morris66.7%2569.4%27.1%513.9%4.6%40.720.0%139
Isaiah Hodgins22.2%925.0%4.2%616.7%3.0%41.166.7%041
  • TE Dawson Knox (foot) and WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) were inactive, in addition to Jamison Crowder (ankle) already being on IR.
    • Shakir filled in as the No. 3 receiver and Morris as the top tight end, both seeing five targets.
      • Shakir caught three of his for 75 yards and a TD.
    • Hodgins saw one more target than Shakir/Morris while getting about one-third the number of routes... six targets on nine routes as the No. 4 receiver (4-41-0).
  • Prior to the fourth quarter, Davis played 98% of snaps, Diggs took 89%, Shakir had 72% and Morris was at 70%.

         

Falcons (15) at Buccaneers (21) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Drake London67.2%1963.3%78.5%729.2%33.1%54.036.8%035
Olamide Zaccheaus65.6%2480.0%57.8%416.7%11.9%39.916.7%039
Parker Hesse62.3%1033.3%38.5%14.2%4.2%5.410.0%09
Damiere Byrd32.8%1136.7%8.9%14.2%1.7%10.69.1%00
KhaDarel Hodge27.9%930.0%23.7%520.8%10.2%32.755.6%033
Bryan Edwards23.0%930.0%24.4%14.2%3.4%5.111.1%010
Anthony Firkser23.0%930.0%20.0%14.2%3.4%11.011.1%011
  • London lost more snaps/routes than usual to the backup receivers, with Byrd, Hodge and Edwards all around 30-40% route share for whatever reason. The rookie led the team in targets anyway but finished with only 35 yards and no TD.
    • London apparently had a knee injury late in the game, but his snap share in the fourth quarter (76%) was actually higher than in Q1-3 (64%).
  • Firkser had a role, but not much of one, with Kyle Pitts (hamstring) missing a game for the first time this year. The Falcons mostly just ran the ball, including when they were down multiple scores in the second half (it worked, but not really.. they made it a one-score game after trailing 21-0, but then never got the ball back after taking so long to score).

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Cade Otton96.0%4892.3%40.2%714.0%6.4%23.314.6%043
Mike Evans85.3%4382.7%82.0%816.0%17.9%102.218.6%081
Russell Gage73.3%3975.0%72.9%612.0%15.3%47.215.4%020
Chris Godwin49.3%2650.0%60.0%612.0%14.7%32.423.1%061
Scott Miller46.7%3057.7%40.7%714.0%9.9%120.623.3%035
  • Julio Jones (knee) and Cameron Brate (concussion) were inactive. 
  • Godwin played 68% of snaps in the first half and only 30% after halftime.
    • Evans took 87% in the first half, with Gage at 73% and Miller at 38%.
      • Miller then played 58% in the second half with Godwin being rested. Probably a smart move for the Bucs, but it's a problem for Godwin in fantasy if they're going to manage his workload so carefully.
  • Otton played nearly every snap and led the team in routes, while backup TEs Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph combined for all of four routes and one target.

    

Seahawks (32) at Saints (39) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
DK Metcalf95.8%28100.0%93.4%833.3%27.9%100.328.6%188
Tyler Lockett95.8%28100.0%90.4%625.0%26.0%137.921.4%2104
Will Dissly62.5%1242.9%42.5%312.5%9.7%15.425.0%021
Noah Fant60.4%1760.7%51.5%520.8%10.4%51.129.4%049
D'Wayne Eskridge47.9%1450.0%20.4%14.2%3.2%8.07.1%00
  • Eskridge was the No. 3 receiver with Marquise Goodwin (knee/back) inactive, but it was all Metcalf and Lockett, per usual.
    • Riding the Geno Smith wave... what a time to be alive.
    • Metcalf and Lockett both are top 10 in air yards this year, as well as top 20 in yards per route and targets per route.
      • The Seahawks, Dolphins and Eagles each have three guys among the top 15 WRs in receiving yards. And all have No. 3 receivers (or rotations) who rarely see the ball.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Marquez Callaway71.6%2076.9%37.9%312.0%6.1%11.115.0%05
Tre'Quan Smith66.2%2076.9%27.5%416.0%6.7%45.320.0%010
Adam Trautman64.9%934.6%28.0%312.0%4.3%39.133.3%032
Juwan Johnson58.1%1557.7%65.4%28.0%11.6%10.913.3%013
Chris Olave40.5%1661.5%81.9%624.0%25.6%76.237.5%154
Keith Kirkwood37.8%1038.5%5.5%14.0%0.6%1.610.0%04
  • Olave was headed for a huge game before suffering a concussion when his head hit the ground hard at the end of a catch. 
    • With Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) inactive and Deonte Harty suffering turf toe during this game, the Saints were left with Callaway, Smith and Kirkwood as their top three wide receivers by the end of Sunday's win.
  • Johnson and Trautman rotated at TE again, with neither seeing more than three targets.

         

Dolphins (17) at Jets (40) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Jaylen Waddle74.2%2980.6%79.8%39.7%22.6%10.810.3%023
Trent Sherfield66.1%2877.8%54.6%26.5%7.7%28.17.1%05
Tyreek Hill61.3%2261.1%80.9%722.6%29.8%30.231.8%047
Mike Gesicki53.2%2363.9%51.9%26.5%7.1%29.38.7%030
Durham Smythe48.4%513.9%31.7%13.2%4.2%5.720.0%08
Cedrick Wilson25.8%1233.3%26.8%412.9%4.2%66.333.3%120
  • Waddle played through a quad injury for a second straight week and was quiet for a second straight week.
  • Hill was injured in the second half. He played 79% of snaps through three quarters but then only 26% in the fourth.
    • With Hill limited, Sherfield played 90% of fourth-quarter snaps.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Corey Davis76.8%2191.3%76.4%419.0%14.4%60.019.0%038
C.J. Uzomah69.6%1147.8%21.8%29.5%1.5%3.618.2%012
Elijah Moore66.1%1878.3%90.2%419.0%14.4%79.722.2%111
Tyler Conklin66.1%939.1%67.6%14.8%14.9%39.611.1%00
Garrett Wilson57.1%1773.9%69.3%419.0%21.4%23.623.5%027
Braxton Berrios23.2%626.1%28.4%14.8%4.5%-3.116.7%0-1
  • Conklin was targeted only once and fell into a timeshare with Uzomah, who played 70% of snaps after handling less than 45% in each of his first three games with the Jets. 
    • This is closer to the split we expected when both signed in March. Conklin had a big camp and beat out Uzomah for a starting job, only to be plagued by drops and fumbles through the first quarter of the season. Now they're in a timeshare, or at least they were for Week 5.
  • Targets in two Zach Wilson starts:
    • Davis: 10 (13.8 aDOT)
    • Wilson: 10 (6.4 aDOT)
    • Moore: 8 (17.1 aDOT)
    • Breece Hall: 8 (7.5 aDOT)
    • Conklin: 6 (12.3 aDOT)
    • Michael Carter: 6 (0.6 aDOT)

         

Texans (13) at Jaguars (6) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Nico Collins82.1%2392.0%76.4%625.0%16.6%89.926.1%065
O.J. Howard78.6%1560.0%29.8%14.2%6.1%8.36.7%00
Brandin Cooks76.8%2392.0%92.1%625.0%25.8%27.226.1%020
Tyler Johnson42.9%1248.0%7.9%  0.0% 0.0%00
Mason Schreck42.9%936.0%11.2%14.2%1.2%3.711.1%06
  • Johnson filled in for Chris Moore (hip) as the No. 3 receiver but wasn't targeted on 12 routes.
  • Howard got lots of snaps again, but with Jordan Akins poaching work in obvious passing situations. 
  • Cooks finished with season lows for targets (six) and receiving yards (20). He's still searching for his first 100-yard game of the year, and hasn't seen more than seven targets since Week 2 with the Texans becoming a run-first team.
    • Cooks ranks 34th in air yards, down from 18th last year. His aDOT is down from 10.5 in 2021 (already low for him) to 8.3 in 2022.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Christian Kirk95.9%4493.6%94.1%36.8%22.5%64.16.8%011
Marvin Jones86.3%3983.0%87.2%1125.0%17.3%135.628.2%0104
Zay Jones79.5%3880.9%83.0%818.2%21.3%68.821.1%112
Evan Engram74.0%3676.6%78.6%1022.7%15.0%122.027.8%169
Dan Arnold11.0%817.0%11.2%24.5%2.3%19.425.0%020
  • Zay had his normal role after missing the previous game with an ankle injury. But he caught just three of eight targets for 12 yards, while the other Jones (Marvin) put up 7-104-0 on a team-high 11 targets.
  • Kirk also got shut down, somehow seeing only three looks on 44 routes. His target share is down to 22.5% for the year, barely better than Zay's 21.3% mark in the four games he's played.

         

Chargers (30) at Browns (28) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Mike Williams84.1%3188.6%92.7%1339.4%23.0%113.941.9%0134
Joshua Palmer72.5%3188.6%83.9%618.2%14.7%34.919.4%024
Gerald Everett66.7%2571.4%66.8%39.1%15.2%23.112.0%02
DeAndre Carter59.4%2057.1%65.9%26.1%8.4%0.910.0%09
Tre' McKitty50.7%1028.6%30.2%26.1%3.7%33.520.0%10
Donald Parham24.6%514.3%2.4%13.0%0.5%10.020.0%10
  • Williams and the running backs had all the production for LA in this one, though Palmer ran just as many routes as big Mike and Everett had his usual role from a snap/route standpoint.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Amari Cooper89.1%3294.1%91.6%1237.5%27.7%142.737.5%376
D. Peoples-Jones87.5%3191.2%86.7%721.9%20.0%93.322.6%150
David Njoku85.9%3088.2%79.5%618.8%18.7%48.820.0%088
Harrison Bryant56.3%1235.3%46.4%13.1%9.7%4.48.3%00
David Bell42.2%1544.1%38.0%13.1%3.9%5.86.7%06
Anthony Schwartz12.5%823.5%16.3%13.1%1.9%10.012.5%00
  • Cooper now has three games with 20-plus PPR points and two with less than five. 
    • Cooper is 10th among WRs in air yards. DPJ is 35th.
  • Njoku is 11th among TEs in air yards and third in YAC (161), overcoming a slow start to post three straight games with at least five catches, six targets and 73 yards. He could lead all TEs in snaps this year, having played at least 85 percent in each of Cleveland's games.

    

Titans (21) at Commanders (17) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
N. Westbrook-Ikhine91.9%2893.3%68.3%313.0%9.7%107.910.7%072
Robert Woods83.9%2893.3%82.4%834.8%22.6%57.228.6%037
Geoff Swaim66.1%723.3%34.5%14.3%6.5%4.114.3%05
Austin Hooper53.2%2170.0%57.7%14.3%8.9%5.84.8%07
Kyle Philips27.4%1550.0%32.4%28.7%10.5%12.813.3%07
  • NWI moved into a three-down role with Treylon Burks (toe) inactive, catching a deep ball for 61 yards amidst an otherwise quiet game.
  • Woods caught exactly four passes for a fourth straight game, finishing with 4-37-0. His route/target shares check out, but the Tennessee offense isn't exactly high-flying.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Terry McLaurin98.3%4097.6%91.7%616.2%16.2%57.215.0%076
Curtis Samuel89.7%3892.7%87.0%821.6%22.1%73.921.1%062
John Bates58.6%1639.0%26.1%38.1%6.9%24.118.8%039
Cam Sims56.9%2458.5%18.7%25.4%2.5%27.88.3%07
Cole Turner51.7%2048.8%8.7%38.1%1.5%23.715.0%00
Dyami Brown34.5%1639.0%18.7%410.8%3.9%123.925.0%0105
  • Sims and Brown split the routes/snaps that normally go to Jahan Dotson, who missed the game with a hamstring injury and doesn't seem especially likely to return for Week 6.
    • Brown scored twice from distance, including a 75-yarder, but Sims actually got more snaps/routes, including a nearly 2:1 snap advantage after halftime.

         

Lions (0) at Patriots (29) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Josh Reynolds90.6%37100.0%88.6%1031.3%19.1%131.627.0%292
Kalif Raymond84.4%3594.6%39.4%721.9%8.4%54.020.0%145
T.J. Hockenson84.4%2773.0%76.7%412.5%19.1%46.414.8%16
Tom Kennedy53.1%2054.1%26.9%13.1%3.4%8.95.0%00
Brock Wright43.8%616.2%15.5%  0.6% 0.0%00
Amon-Ra St. Brown31.3%1540.5%75.0%618.8%27.9%17.640.0%018
  • St. Brown was limited after missing the previous game with an ankle injury. He saw six targets but ranked only fourth among Detroit's WRs in snaps
  • They should get DJ Chark (ankle) and D'Andre Swift (shoulder) back in the lineup after a Week 6 bye, and potentially rookie Jameson Williams (NFI - knee) at some point. Given all that, it's hard to recommend Reynolds as an 'add' this week, even after three straight weeks with solid receiving lines.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Hunter Henry98.2%1885.7%67.6%523.8%10.2%32.527.8%054
Jakobi Meyers80.4%2095.2%85%838.1%19.7%93.640.0%0111
Kendrick Bourne55.4%1781.0%45.3%14.8%9.5%-0.45.9%01
DeVante Parker50.0%942.9%85.8%  11.7% 0.0%00
Tyquan Thornton42.9%1361.9%8.8%314.3%2.2%41.623.1%07
  • Parker drew two PI flags but didn't have an official target and lost a bunch of snaps to Thornton, who made his NFL debut after missing the first four games with a collarbone injury.
  • Meyers put up 111 yards and a TD after missing the two prior games with a knee injury.
    • Meyers handled a full workload, missing out on only one possible route, and he now ranks fourth among WRs with 31.8% target share in active games this year.
  • Henry took on more snaps/routes/targets with Jonnu Smith inactive due to an ankle injury. 
    • Henry is back in play as a streamer/TE2 if Smith misses more time and Big Mac Jones returns first.

         

Bears (22) at Vikings (29) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Darnell Mooney93.6%23100.0%95.3%523.8%24.7%98.521.7%252
Cole Kmet93.6%23100.0%80.2%419.0%14.1%21.817.4%045
E. St. Brown61.7%1773.9%81.1%29.5%15.3%18.711.8%024
Dante Pettis59.6%1460.9%67.9%29.5%7.1%25.414.3%00
I. Smith-Marsette38.3%730.4%11.3%29.5%3.5%27.428.6%115
  • Mooney's one-handed catch was phenomenal. But even with his skills and 24.7% target share, hope is hard to find in the Chicago passing game.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Justin Jefferson100.0%4195.3%97.1%1333.3%29.6%89.931.7%0154
Adam Thielen95.9%4297.7%97.1%717.9%18.8%48.716.7%127
K.J. Osborn82.4%3479.1%79.2%512.8%11.3%28.514.7%041
Irv Smith60.8%2762.8%56.5%512.8%13.4%22.118.5%042
Johnny Mundt45.9%716.3%25.6%25.1%5.9%-3.928.6%06
  • The 42 yards were actually a season high for Smith, who put up 3-23-0, 2-32-0 and 5-36-1 in the previous three games (he didn't play as much Week 1).
    • Mundt isn't stealing many routes, but Jefferson dominates targets and nobody else is making a case for that to change.

         

49ers (37) at Panthers (15) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Brandon Aiyuk86.9%2990.6%93.9%413.3%20.1%54.213.8%058
George Kittle86.9%2990.6%84.0%620.0%11.2%34.020.7%047
Deebo Samuel80.3%2990.6%90.5%930.0%27.6%81.531.0%220
Ray-Ray McCloud26.2%825.0%25.2%  6.0% 0.0%00
Jauan Jennings23.0%1134.4%49.0%26.7%12.7%8.218.2%045
  • Samuel caught just two of the team-high nine targets but one was in the end zone, and he added two carries for 12 yards.
    • That's his second straight game with two carries, and he's finished with 6-9 targets each week this year. Not quite the workload we wanted, but not too far off either.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
DJ Moore92.3%4389.6%96.0%820.5%24.3%115.718.6%059
Robbie Anderson75.4%3777.1%89.8%512.8%17.8%72.113.5%032
Shi Smith61.5%3572.9%74.4%512.8%11.8%64.114.3%069
Tommy Tremble60.0%2654.2%37.5%12.6%5.9%7.73.8%00
Terrace Marshall41.5%1837.5%11.4%410.3%2.6%18.322.2%030
Ian Thomas36.9%816.7%30.7%25.1%9.2%-5.025.0%08
  • Tremble got far more snaps/routes than Thomas for a second straight week, but it still isn't translating to targets or production (no surprise).
  • At least they got rid of Matt Rhule, albeit after waiting for too long.

         

Eagles (20) at Cardinals (17) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
DeVonta Smith98.6%38100.0%97.1%1132.4%25.2%36.528.9%087
Dallas Goedert95.8%3489.5%80.6%926.5%18.5%35.626.5%095
A.J. Brown74.6%3284.2%90.6%720.6%29.8%56.421.9%032
Quez Watkins59.2%3078.9%66.5%411.8%5.3%2.413.3%119
  • Goedert saw one look downfield in this one but mostly just continues to feast on dump-offs and YAC.
    • He leads qualified TEs in catch rate (85.7%) and YAC (281), while his aDOT (2.8) is microscopic. Even a player as talented as Goedert can't keep putting up 10+ yards per target while only seeing throws to the flats or drag routes.
    • Still, he has either 60-plus yards or a TD every week this year, peaking at 8-95-0 against the Cards on Sunday.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Marquise Brown97.1%4093.0%94.7%1026.3%26.6%91.225.0%078
Zach Ertz92.6%3581.4%83.7%1026.3%19.8%80.828.6%048
Rondale Moore91.2%3888.4%91.0%821.1%18.8%17.321.1%168
A.J. Green72.1%3274.4%55.1%513.2%8.7%70.015.6%020
Trey McBride25.0%716.3%7.5%  1.4% 0.0%00
  • Moore had an every-down role for a second time in as many appearances, this time catching seven of eight targets for 68 yards (but losing seven yards on two carries). It was all short stuff, with Moore seeing only 17 air yards.
  • Brown continues to rake on a steady diet of targets all over the field. He has four games in a row with double-digit targets and at least six catces, and he's scored at least a dozen PPR points every week this season, pacing for 129-1,418-10 (sans DeAndre Hopkins, to be fair).
  • Ertz has three straight games with exactly six catches, and for 45-48 yards each time. He's scored double-digit PPR points each week, but hasn't come close to 20.

         

Cowboys (22) at Rams (10) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
CeeDee Lamb92.5%19100.0%97.4%850.0%35.0%61.242.1%053
Noah Brown77.4%1684.2%85.3%212.5%20.3%12.512.5%05
Peyton Hendershot67.9%1052.6%18.6%  2.1% 0.0%00
Jake Ferguson62.3%421.1%18.6%  2.8% 0.0%00
Michael Gallup54.7%1789.5%85.0%531.3%19.0%42.029.4%044
Dalton Schultz17.0%631.6%59.6%16.3%11.9%5.016.7%00
  • Schultz left after aggravating the knee injury he suffered back in Week 2. Hendershot and Ferguson worked in a timeshare, with the former handling obvious passing downs (and neither seeing any targets).
  • Gallup played only 55% of snaps but was on the field for all but two of the Cowboys' pass plays (and finished second on the team in targets).

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Cooper Kupp98.4%4797.9%99.1%1024.4%33.7%72.021.3%0125
Tyler Higbee96.8%3675.0%79.9%1024.4%25.3%33.927.8%046
Ben Skowronek87.3%4287.5%85.0%819.5%12.6%35.919.0%041
Allen Robinson82.5%4389.6%94.4%512.2%12.1%31.611.6%112
Tutu Atwell14.3%816.7%8.4%24.9%2.1%90.925.0%054
  • Atwell got behind the defense for a 50-yard gain on one of his eight routes.
  • At this point you wonder if Van Jefferson will replace Robinson instead of Skowronek when he comes back from injured reserve. 
    • The snaps at FB always excited broadcasters but have accounted for less than 10% of Skowronek's plays the past two weeks. Versatility helps him stay in the lineup, and he's mostly running his routes from a receiver stance/position.
    • Robinson can be dropped in a lot of leagues. He's not getting targets, and doesn't look good when he does. 

    

Bengals (17) at Ravens (19) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Ja'Marr Chase100.0%3797.4%99.1%1235.3%28.0%60.232.4%050
Tyler Boyd98.3%3797.4%85.8%411.8%12.2%13.210.8%032
Hayden Hurst81.4%2976.3%68.7%720.6%14.8%33.424.1%053
Mike Thomas69.5%2873.7%35.5%38.8%4.2%45.710.7%133
Tee Higgins16.9%718.4%57.8%  14.8% 0.0%00
  • Higgins injured his ankle and didn't play in the second half, allowing Thomas to get the vast majority of snaps alongside Chase and Boyd.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Mark Andrews96.7%3297.0%93.7%1037.0%32.9%62.231.3%089
Demarcus Robinson75.4%2575.8%53.2%27.4%8.6%32.48.0%08
Devin Duvernay72.1%2678.8%64.6%725.9%14.3%112.826.9%154
Josh Oliver36.1%721.2%19.0%13.7%2.1%-1.414.3%00
James Proche24.6%1339.4%12.7%27.4%1.4%9.515.4%07
Isaiah Likely23.0%1030.3%41.8%27.4%9.3%-0.820.0%07
  • Duvernay took on a larger role with Rashod Bateman (foot) inactive, catching five of a season-high seven targets for 54 yards and adding three carries for 24 yards (plus his usual work on punt and kick returns).
    • It wasn't quite an every-down role, but DD did have his largest route and snap shares of the season, and he was a priority whenever on the field.
  • Andrews might break a lot of TE records this year. Probably not the yardage or TD records (the ones people actually care about), but stuff like target share, targets per route, etc.

         

Raiders (29) at Chiefs (30) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Davante Adams100.0%32100.0%98.0%725.9%31.4%145.021.9%0124
Mack Hollins94.6%2990.6%93.4%414.8%16.9%110.213.8%20
Jesper Horsted57.1%1856.3%9.6%311.1%1.7%13.716.7%019
Hunter Renfrow51.8%2475.0%81.0%414.8%19.8%22.416.7%025
Darren Waller10.7%618.8%68.5%  14.0% 0.0%00
  • Waller injured his hamstring early in the game and missed the entire second half.
    • Foster Moreau (knee) was inactive, leaving Horsted as the lone TE.
  • Renfrow didn't play a ton of snaps but more or less got his usual route share after missing two games with a concussion.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DB W5Rt/DB '22TgtTgt Sh W5Tgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
JuJu Smith-Schuster85.5%4087.0%80.2%819.0%19.3%67.820.0%233
M. Valdes-Scantling81.2%4087.0%82.2%819.0%17.1%82.420.0%090
Travis Kelce76.8%3984.8%82.7%819.0%23.2%61.420.5%225
Mecole Hardman40.6%2145.7%52.8%511.9%9.4%60.723.8%073
Noah Gray40.6%1328.3%28.4%24.8%5.0%3.115.4%07
Skyy Moore33.3%1328.3%16.8%37.1%4.4%-3.723.1%015
  • For a second straight week we saw Moore take some snaps from Hardman, who responded with four catches for 73 yards, getting a nice confidence boost after his favorite twitch streamer followed him on twitter (she only follows 47 people, so it's kind of a big deal).
  • JuJu has exactly eight targets in four of five games this year, and his aDOT (8.4) is back toward normal WR range... it just hasn't quite worked out for him, partially because he's not playing all that well. But don't give up hope yet.

         

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
NFL Week 6 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Week 6 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Notebook Dump: Jags Are Still The Jags, Packers In Trouble + More Week 5 Fantasy Notes
NFL Notebook Dump: Jags Are Still The Jags, Packers In Trouble + More Week 5 Fantasy Notes
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 6 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 6 Pickups
Streaming Defenses: Week 6 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses
Streaming Defenses: Week 6 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses