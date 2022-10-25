Target Breakdown: Week 7 WR/TE Usage Recap and Week 8 Waiver Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Week 7 was a brutal one for injuries, especially among wide receivers, though it at least appears we avoided issues of the season-ending variety. Rookie RB Breece Hall wasn't so lucky, and you can see my take on the fallout from his injury (and more) in our weekly Backfield Breakdown, posted every Monday here on RotoWire.

Now let's take a look at all the happenings with wide receivers and tight ends, including game-by-game breakdowns, weekly vs. season share comparisons and a look-ahead to waivers for Week 8. Wide receivers should get more attention than usual with waiver bids this week, considering how many of us are left scrambling for starters after Week 7 action saw Mike Williams, DK Metcalf and Amon-Ra St. Brown (among others) succumb to injuries.

Week 7 Injury Report

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 8

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 8 Starters/Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 8 Starters/Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Drops & Benchings

Saints (34) at Cardinals (42) Saints (34) atCardinals (42)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Chris Olave 76.1% 46 93.9% 84.0% 14 30.4% 26.7% 186 30.4% 0 106 2 Juwan Johnson 73.2% 38 77.6% 69.4% 5 10.9% 12.4% 12 13.2% 1 32 3 Marquez Callaway 71.8% 38 77.6% 51.9% 6 13.0% 9.5% 84 15.8% 1 20 4 Tre'Quan Smith 60.6% 30 61.2% 39.6% 6 13.0% 8.3% 48 20.0% 1 59 5 Nick Vannett 31.0% 3 6.1% 1.9% 0 0.0% 0.4% 0 0.0% 0 0 6 Kevin White 29.6% 12 24.5% 8.6% 1 2.2% 0.8% 2 8.3% 0 64 7 Taysom Hill 25.4% 9 18.4% 4.9% 1 2.2% 0.8% -3 11.1% 0 3 8 Rashid Shaheed 14.1% 8 16.3% 5.2% 1 2.2% 0.8% 42 12.5% 0 53

With Thomas and Landry out again, Callaway and Smith joined Olave as the primary three-wide grouping, though White and Shaheed also got playing time, with the latter contributing a 53-yard TD on his only target.

Olave either has a TD or 80-plus yards in every game he's played since Week 1, and now is averaging 5.3 catches for 82.5 yards on 9.3 targets per game. The downside? Four passes intended for him have ben intercepted, and he's dropped two others.

Johnson put up 5-32-2 on five targets, though his shares weren't all that much better with Adam Trautman (ankle) inactive. Vannett got the inline TE work and ran only three routes.

Hill completed two passes for 48 yards, took three carries for nine yards and caught his lone target for a three-yard TD. Better than the week before, but still a workload that leaves him on thin ice as a starter at TE (at least in PPR leagues... the rushing TDs go a long way in standard scoring).

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 DeAndre Hopkins 93.3% 28 90.3% 9.3% 14 48.3% 5.1% 122 50.0% 0 103 2 Rondale Moore 88.3% 29 93.5% 93.3% 2 6.9% 18.7% 28 6.9% 1 31 3 Zach Ertz 81.7% 25 80.6% 84.7% 4 13.8% 20.2% 33 16.0% 0 21 4 Greg Dortch 53.3% 16 51.6% 55.5% 1 3.4% 9.2% 3 6.3% 0 5 5 Trey McBride 53.3% 11 35.5% 11.6% 0 0.0% 1.1% 0.0% 0 0 6 Robbie Anderson 18.3% 6 19.4% 75.2% 1 3.4% 13.8% 38 16.7% 0 0

Hopkins jumped right into an every-down role and caught 10 passes for 103 yards in his season debut.

in his season debut. Moore was targeted just twice , after five or more looks in each of his first three games this year. He's also gone back-to-back weeks without a carry now. Per PFF, Moore lined up on the perimeter for 49 of his 58 snaps , after seeing 108 snaps in the slot over the previous two weeks (and only 23 out wide).

, after five or more looks in each of his first three games this year. He's also gone back-to-back weeks without a carry now. Ertz finished with fewer than six catches and fewer than six targets for the first time since Week 1, going 2-21-0 on four targets (plus a two-point conversion). This was the TE's first game below double-digit PPR points this year. He'd previously fallen in the range of 10.5 to 16.7 points each week.

Dortch rejoined the rotation as the No. 3 receiver, playing 53% of snaps after just 3% and 6% in the previous two games. Anderson didn't play much in his Cards debu t, with one incomplete target on six routes. Dortch likely will lose snaps to Anderson going forward, with Moore presumably seeing a bunch of slot work .



Buccaneers (3) at Panthers (21) Buccaneers (3) atPanthers (21)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Chris Godwin 93.9% 46 92.0% 73.0% 13 27.1% 20.6% 75 28.3% 1 43 2 Mike Evans 87.9% 44 88.0% 85.0% 15 31.3% 19.4% 208 34.1% 0 96 3 Cade Otton 80.3% 34 68.0% 44.8% 5 10.4% 7.3% 34 14.7% 0 64 4 Russell Gage 60.6% 32 64.0% 72.2% 5 10.4% 13.9% 27 15.6% 0 39 5 Ko Kieft 27.3% 8 16.0% 6.9% 1 2.1% 0.7% 11 12.5% 0 18

Godwin topped 85% snap share and double-digit targets for a second straight game , though he was held to 7-43-0 on 13 targets.

, though he was held to 7-43-0 on 13 targets. Evans dropped an easy 64-yard TD on the opening drive, and ultimately needed 15 targets to get to 9-96-0. He still hasn't scored since Week 3, but his per-game averages for catches (5.5) and yards (75.7) are up from the past two years playing with Brady.

Otton got most of the TE work for a second time in three weeks with Cameron Brate (neck) inactive. The rookie put up 4-64-0 on five targets and 81% snap share, two weeks after a 6-43-0 line on 94% of snaps against Atlanta.

with Cameron Brate (neck) inactive. Gage reinjured his hamstring and may not be available Thursday night against the Ravens. Breshad Perriman played 10 snaps to Scotty Miller's eight, FWIW. Perriman wasn't targeted, while Miller caught both his targets for six yards.

and may not be available Thursday night against the Ravens.

Wide receiver Russell Gage is undergoing an MRI on his hamstring. Antoine Winfield Jr. does have a concussion so he is likely to be out Thursday. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 24, 2022

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 DJ Moore 100.0% 23 100.0% 96.8% 10 47.6% 27.7% 95 43.5% 1 69 2 Terrace Marshall 86.0% 22 95.7% 26.1% 3 14.3% 4.1% 61 13.6% 0 31 3 Tommy Tremble 64.0% 17 73.9% 43.7% 1 4.8% 5.1% 26 5.9% 0 29 4 Ian Thomas 62.0% 10 43.5% 32.4% 1 4.8% 8.7% -6 10.0% 0 3 5 Shi Smith 50.0% 12 52.2% 71.2% 0 0.0% 10.3% 0.0% 0 0

Moore put up 7-69-1 on 10 targets for his first strong fantasy line of the year, seeing nearly half the Panthers' targets in a game where the team unexpectedly led the entire time.

for his first strong fantasy line of the year, seeing nearly half the Panthers' targets in a game where the team unexpectedly led the entire time. Laviska Shenault played only two snaps , catching his lone target for eight yards, while Marshall played 86% of snaps in the first game without Robbie Anderson around. Marshall should've had a gain of around 25 yards on his first target but couldn't complete it. He did catch the other two for 31 combined yards.

, catching his lone target for eight yards, while around.

Giants (23) at Jaguars (17) Giants (23) atJaguars (17)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Marcus Johnson 78.6% 31 100.0% 38.7% 3 10.3% 5.6% 23 9.7% 1 0 2 Wan'Dale Robinson 67.1% 24 77.4% 18.9% 8 27.6% 7.2% 18 33.3% 0 50 3 Chris Myarick 61.4% 7 22.6% 13.7% 2 6.9% 2.8% 10 28.6% 0 21 4 Darius Slayton 57.1% 23 74.2% 39.2% 6 20.7% 10.0% 93 26.1% 0 58 5 Tanner Hudson 37.1% 5 16.1% 37.7% 1 3.4% 3.3% 2 20.0% 0 0 6 Daniel Bellinger 35.7% 9 29.0% 42.9% 1 3.4% 10.0% 9 11.1% 0 13 7 David Sills 30.0% 5 16.1% 50.5% 1 3.4% 8.3% 13 20.0% 0 19

Bellinger was forced out with an eye injury after playing two-thirds of snaps in the first half . Myarick took 87% of snaps after halftime, with Hudson getting 54%. The Giants may need outside help here, with Bellinger expected to be out for weeks, if not longer. They already had one of the weakest TE rooms in the league.

. Slayton caught three of six targets for 58 yards and a TD, though Johnson and Robinson both ran more routes. Robinson jumped to 67% snap share and 6-50-0 on a team-high eight targets , after 3-37-1 on four targets and only 23% of snaps the week before.



Giants' TE Daniel Bellinger will undergo surgery this week on his fractured eye socket, per HC Brian Daboll. Bellinger will be out indefinitely and it's uncertain whether he will play again this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Zay Jones 98.5% 44 100.0% 88.0% 10 23.3% 21.9% 110 22.7% 2 54 2 Christian Kirk 93.8% 44 100.0% 95.7% 10 23.3% 22.7% 123 22.7% 0 96 3 Evan Engram 83.1% 32 72.7% 78.2% 7 16.3% 16.4% 60 21.9% 1 67 4 Marvin Jones 55.4% 30 68.2% 82.0% 8 18.6% 19.2% 126 26.7% 1 57

Zay finished with 4-54-0 on 10 targets and missed only one snap for a second straight week. He also took a carry for 14 yards, his second rush attempt of the season. Zay is averaging 5.2 catches per game, but for only 46.8 yards and with just one TD among his 31 receptions. (He did see two EZ targets in Sunday's loss). He's still searching for his first gain of more than 20 yards this season.

Marvin played less snaps than usual after missing Week 6 with a hamstring injury, though he finished with 4-57-0, his second best yardage total of the season.

The targets and yardage were Kirk's second best totals of the year - 7-96-0 on 10 looks.

That's three in a row for Engram with at least four catches and 40 yards. He's averaging 4.0 catches for 39.3 yards on 5.6 targets per game, and still searching for his first TD of the season.

Colts (10) at Titans (19) Colts (10) atTitans (19)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Michael Pittman 100.0% 47 100.0% 97.0% 9 22.0% 24.0% 65 19.1% 0 58 2 Parris Campbell 98.4% 46 97.9% 88.8% 12 29.3% 13.4% 57 26.1% 1 70 3 Alec Pierce 96.9% 45 95.7% 66.0% 4 9.8% 13.0% 47 8.9% 0 37 4 Mo Alie-Cox 37.5% 14 29.8% 38.9% 0 0.0% 5.3% 0.0% 0 0 5 Kylen Granson 32.8% 18 38.3% 41.1% 1 2.4% 8.1% 5 5.6% 0 6 6 Jelani Woods 29.7% 14 29.8% 24.6% 2 4.9% 3.5% 13 14.3% 0 4

Campbell saw double-digit targets for a second straight week, after getting only 15 over the first five games of the season (while playing more than two-thirds of snaps in every contest. Additionally, Campbell scored for a second straight game and topped 90% snap share for a third week in a row. He finished with 10-70-1, after 7-57-1 the week before. It's pretty much all been short stuff, but he does have the speed (4.31 40) to do more than that, at least theoretically. It's harder when your team doesn't have a QB with an arm.

(while playing more than two-thirds of snaps in every contest. At tight end, the route split between MAC, Granson and Woods was more even than ever before , and the trio combined for only three targets and 10 yards.

, and the trio combined for only three targets and 10 yards. Pierce got a big bump in snap/route share, but not because he replaced Campbell in two-wide sets .... The Colts strictly used 11 personnel (three-wide) in this one. Odd. They used it on 71 of 79 snaps the week before, which is also a lot, but not unheard of. 100 percent is unusual, even for the Rams.

....

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 75.4% 18 81.8% 70.1% 2 10.0% 9.7% 36 11.1% 0 0 2 Robert Woods 73.7% 19 86.4% 82.9% 4 20.0% 22.2% 31 21.1% 0 26 3 Geoff Swaim 61.4% 3 13.6% 31.7% 1 5.0% 6.3% 15 33.3% 1 0 4 Chigoziem Okonkwo 45.6% 8 36.4% 15.2% 1 5.0% 4.2% -2 12.5% 0 0 5 Austin Hooper 43.9% 16 72.7% 59.8% 3 15.0% 9.7% 40 18.8% 0 56 6 Cody Hollister 38.6% 7 31.8% 13.4% 2 10.0% 2.1% 24 28.6% 0 32 7 Mason Kinsey 22.8% 9 40.9% 5.5% 1 5.0% 0.7% 3 11.1% 0 3

Kinsey replaced Kyle Phillips, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury. The slot role didn't entail much work in this one with the Titans playing from ahead and relying on run plays from heavy formations.

Lions (6) at Cowboys (24) Lions (6) atCowboys (24)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Kalif Raymond 89.3% 27 87.1% 46.0% 6 24.0% 10.4% 47 22.2% 0 75 T.J. Hockenson 83.9% 26 83.9% 77.7% 5 20.0% 19.3% 37 19.2% 0 48 Josh Reynolds 78.6% 27 87.1% 88.4% 2 8.0% 17.8% 42 7.4% 0 8 Brock Wright 51.8% 11 35.5% 18.3% 4 16.0% 2.5% 10 36.4% 0 57 Tom Kennedy 50.0% 18 58.1% 31.3% 3 12.0% 4.0% 24 16.7% 0 14

Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a concussion early in the game , leaving Raymond and Kennedy to work alongside Reynolds as the Top 3 at wide receiver. DJ Chark (ankle) was placed on IR earlier in the week , ruling him out for at least three more games beyond Sunday's loss.

, leaving Raymond and Kennedy to work alongside Reynolds as the Top 3 at wide receiver.

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 CeeDee Lamb 83.1% 26 96.3% 97.3% 6 24.0% 32.2% 98 23.1% 0 70 2 Noah Brown 78.0% 23 85.2% 86.0% 7 28.0% 19.0% 86 30.4% 0 50 3 Dalton Schultz 66.1% 14 51.9% 48.4% 5 20.0% 10.7% 23 35.7% 0 49 4 Michael Gallup 66.1% 21 77.8% 82.0% 2 8.0% 16.3% 45 9.5% 0 0

Schultz tweaked his PCL injury for seemingly the fourth or fifth time this year. He was able to return to the game.

#Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, who tweaked his knee again today, is "fine," per source. Schultz has been dealing a PCL sprain, which has been aggravated multiple times. But he returned to the game and should be OK moving forward. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2022

Browns (20) at Ravens (23) Browns (20) atRavens (23)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Amari Cooper 94.6% 32 100.0% 88.7% 4 16.0% 26.6% 81 12.5% 0 74 2 Donovan Peoples-Jones 92.9% 29 90.6% 86.6% 6 24.0% 18.9% 58 20.7% 0 71 3 David Njoku 60.7% 18 56.3% 74.5% 7 28.0% 18.9% 21 38.9% 0 71 4 David Bell 58.9% 20 62.5% 47.0% 1 4.0% 4.1% 5 5.0% 0 7 5 Harrison Bryant 55.4% 15 46.9% 44.1% 2 8.0% 9.5% 10 13.3% 0 15

Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain late in the game , leaving Bryant as the team's top TE. The upcoming absence for Njoku could also push more targets toward the WRs and RBs, with Byrant unlikly to be as much of a receiving threat.

, leaving Bryant as the team's top TE.

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Mark Andrews 87.3% 17 89.5% 93.4% 2 12.5% 31.4% 20 11.8% 0 0 2 Devin Duvernay 65.1% 15 78.9% 67.8% 3 18.8% 14.9% 50 20.0% 0 42 3 Rashod Bateman 55.6% 13 68.4% 69.0% 5 31.3% 20.9% 33 38.5% 0 42 4 Josh Oliver 49.2% 5 26.3% 20.9% 1 6.3% 3.7% 11 20.0% 1 0 5 Demarcus Robinson 23.8% 3 15.8% 53.6% 0 0.0% 9.0% 0.0% 0 0 6 Isaiah Likely 9.5% 4 21.1% 38.9% 1 6.3% 9.6% 10 25.0% 0 16

The Ravens went run-heavy against a Cleveland defense that's soft up the middle, and Andrews finished with only two targets and a goose egg.

Bateman led the team in targets in his first game back after a two-week absence with a foot injury, and his route share was around normal, though he barely played over half the snaps.

Falcons (17) at Bengals (35) Falcons (17) atBengals (35)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Drake London 86.7% 16 100.0% 82.6% 1 8.3% 30.6% 6 6.3% 0 9 2 Kyle Pitts 77.8% 13 81.3% 77.0% 5 41.7% 25.0% 24 38.5% 0 9 3 Parker Hesse 66.7% 5 31.3% 36.5% 0 0.0% 3.5% 0.0% 0 0 4 Olamide Zaccheaus 64.4% 13 81.3% 62.9% 4 33.3% 15.3% 39 30.8% 0 31 5 Damiere Byrd 35.6% 7 43.8% 12.6% 1 8.3% 2.1% 40 14.3% 0 75

Arthur Smith doesn't want to throw the ball, even down multiple scores in the second half.

The good news for Pitts? 42 percent target share! The bad news? Literally everything else. This is a nightmare for him and London, and it's not clear whom Smith is serving by refusing to pass when trailing big. Is he trying to sabotage his most talented young players, or does he merely hope to get himself fired as soon as possible? Sure, run-game design is his specialty and he's good at it, but right now he has a terrible group of RBs behind a mediocre O-line. I can't believe I gave this guy so much credit in the past. /rantend

Byrd scored a 75-yard TD on his lone target, his first catch of the year.

The Bengals trounced the Falcons Sunday, and the different offensive identities these teams are developing was on stark display: Bengals +21.3% PROE (highest of any team this season) Falcons -21.3% PROE (2nd lowest of any team this season) pic.twitter.com/YKEw4Vur0y — Michael Leone (@2Hats1Mike) October 25, 2022

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Ja'Marr Chase 92.4% 44 97.8% 99.0% 11 26.2% 27.7% 112 25.0% 1 130 2 Tee Higgins 83.3% 44 97.8% 68.9% 7 16.7% 16.5% 74 15.9% 0 93 3 Tyler Boyd 74.2% 39 86.7% 87.5% 9 21.4% 14.2% 126 23.1% 0 155 4 Hayden Hurst 60.6% 33 73.3% 69.9% 8 19.0% 14.6% 62 24.2% 0 48

Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards and three TDs on 42 attempts, allowing each of his top four targets to have solid-to-excellent games.

Boyd can still play. He's averaging only 5.4 targets per game, but with career-best efficiency numbers and three TDs already. He's still good enough to be a 7-8 target per game kind of guy on a more needy team.

Higgins has at least five catches and seven targets in every game he's been able to finish healthy this year.

That's back-to-back weeks for Chase with 130 yards and a pair of TDs. Still good? Still good.

Packers (21) at Commanders (23) Packers (21) atCommanders (23)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Romeo Doubs 87.2% 31 88.6% 81.7% 4 12.1% 17.4% 13 12.9% 0 0 2 Allen Lazard 59.6% 18 51.4% 85.0% 7 21.2% 19.8% 27 38.9% 0 55 3 Robert Tonyan 55.3% 23 65.7% 56.3% 4 12.1% 14.9% 19 17.4% 0 32 4 Sammy Watkins 53.2% 19 54.3% 23.9% 4 12.1% 4.5% 78 21.1% 0 36 5 Marcedes Lewis 44.7% 5 14.3% 13.8% 0 0.0% 0.4% 0.0% 0 0 6 Samori Toure 31.9% 11 31.4% 4.1% 1 3.0% 0.4% 4 9.1% 0 4 7 Amari Rodgers 29.8% 11 31.4% 10.8% 3 9.1% 1.7% 42 27.3% 0 14

Lazard played every snap in the first half but only two snaps in the fourth quarter, bothered by a shoulder injury . Watkins bumped up to 71% snap share in the fourth quarter, with Toure at 57% and Rodgers at 57%.

. Prior to the final quarter, Watkins played only 39% of snaps in his first game back from IR (hamstring).

(hamstring). Doubs finished without a catch on four targets, despite leading the team's skill-position players in routes and snaps. That's three games in a row with less than 30 yards for the rookie.

Matt LaFleur said Allen Lazard did suffer a shoulder injury in Washington. Will monitor throughout the week. #Packers — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) October 24, 2022

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Terry McLaurin 94.4% 33 97.1% 93.1% 8 25.0% 17.4% 108 24.2% 0 73 2 Curtis Samuel 76.4% 28 82.4% 86.9% 8 25.0% 22.5% 40 28.6% 0 53 3 Cam Sims 66.7% 27 79.4% 31.1% 2 6.3% 3.5% 29 7.4% 0 12 4 Armani Rogers 51.4% 15 44.1% 12.1% 3 9.4% 1.6% 12 20.0% 0 28 5 Cole Turner 36.1% 13 38.2% 18.3% 2 6.3% 2.7% 24 15.4% 1 0 6 Dax Milne 34.7% 9 26.5% 7.3% 1 3.1% 1.9% 1 11.1% 0 4 7 John Bates 31.9% 4 11.8% 22.1% 0 0.0% 5.4% 0.0% 0 0

McLaurin put up 5-73-1, with eight targets being his most since Week 3.

Samuel had 5-53-0 on eight targets, plus 5-26-0 on the ground. He cost only $5,600 on FanDuel for Week 8, FWIW.

Turner left with a concussion, while Bates was seemingly limited in his first game back from a hamstring injury. Rogers, a college QB and rookie UDFA, ended up leading the TE group in snaps. (Logan Thomas has missed three weeks in a row with a calf injury.)

Sims was the No. 3 receiver with both Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Dyami Brown (groin) out.

Jets (16) at Broncos (9) Jets (16) atBroncos (9)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Garrett Wilson 73.6% 26 89.7% 70.8% 5 20.8% 21.9% 0 19.2% 0 24 2 Tyler Conklin 73.6% 19 65.5% 66.4% 6 25.0% 15.7% 47 31.6% 0 22 3 C.J. Uzomah 60.4% 14 48.3% 26.6% 2 8.3% 2.9% 8 14.3% 0 5 4 Jeff Smith 58.5% 14 48.3% 14.6% 1 4.2% 1.2% 6 7.1% 0 0 5 Braxton Berrios 56.6% 18 62.1% 32.1% 4 16.7% 5.8% 18 22.2% 0 15 6 Denzel Mims 41.5% 13 44.8% 4.7% 2 8.3% 0.8% 4 15.4% 0 4 7 Corey Davis 22.6% 9 31.0% 73.0% 1 4.2% 14.0% 13 11.1% 0 0

Elijah Moore (personal) didn't play while he and the Jets try to settle their beef, and Corey Davis then left the game in the second quarter with an MCL sprain . While never ruled out, Davis played 11 snaps in the first quarter, two in the second quarter and none in the second half.

. After halftime, Wilson and Smith played 72% of snaps apiece, with Berrios at 56% and Mims at 41%.

Wilson's snap share jumped back up after 56% and 44% the previous two weeks, but the rookie nonetheless finished with less than 7 PPR points for a fourth straight game.

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Courtland Sutton 90.7% 43 91.5% 96.2% 9 20.0% 24.9% 138 20.9% 2 23 2 Jerry Jeudy 88.0% 42 89.4% 80.0% 11 24.4% 20.2% 120 26.2% 1 96 3 Greg Dulcich 60.0% 32 68.1% 21.9% 9 20.0% 5.2% 73 28.1% 0 51 4 KJ Hamler 57.3% 32 68.1% 45.3% 4 8.9% 4.7% 77 12.5% 0 4 5 Eric Tomlinson 45.3% 7 14.9% 14.3% 2 4.4% 2.1% 5 28.6% 0 21

Jeudy put up 7-96-0 after three straight games with either 53 or 54 yards.

Sutton was held to 3-23-0 on nine targets, despite seeing two passes in the end zone from backup QB Brett Rypien (who stinks, in case you were wondering).

Dulcich was one of the few bright spots for Denver, with nine targets on 32 routes after a 2-44-1 line the week before in his NFL debut. It'll probably be inefficient production if he stays involved, but there's a chance for a decent number of targets in this broken Denver offense, especially now that the RB position is so devoid of receiving threats (not to mention rushing ability).

after a 2-44-1 line the week before in his NFL debut.

Texans (20) at Raiders (38) Texans (20) atRaiders (38)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Brandin Cooks 89.2% 37 88.1% 91.4% 5 12.5% 23.2% 32 13.5% 0 46 2 Chris Moore 55.4% 28 66.7% 55.0% 4 10.0% 7.9% 32 14.3% 0 20 3 Phillip Dorsett 53.8% 26 61.9% 20.0% 3 7.5% 3.4% 50 11.5% 0 45 4 Brevin Jordan 46.2% 17 40.5% 26.8% 4 10.0% 4.9% 56 23.5% 1 0 5 Nico Collins 46.2% 18 42.9% 70.0% 3 7.5% 14.8% 20 16.7% 0 33 6 O.J. Howard 44.6% 4 9.5% 25.9% 0 0.0% 4.9% 0.0% 0 0 7 Jordan Akins 40.0% 23 54.8% 27.3% 4 10.0% 5.9% 29 17.4% 0 68

Jordan played for the first time since Week 2, forming a committee with Akins and Howard in which Howard was mostly just a blocker (four routes). (My hopes for a Jordan breakout are all but dead.)

Collins injured his groin in the third quarter and played only eight snaps in the second half. Dorsett took 78% of snaps post-halftime and caught a TD, with Moore playing 73%.

and played only eight snaps in the second half. Cooks finished with 4-46-0 on five targets, yet another subpar-to-mediocre stat line. And with only five targets on 37 routes...

Big-name WRs generating trade interest:

-- #Texans WR Brandin Cooks has been the target of multiple calls.

-- #Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been in focus, but is not expected to be deal, barring a shift.

-- Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has been the center of calls, as DEN sputtered. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Mack Hollins 100.0% 27 96.4% 93.8% 3 11.5% 16.2% 37 11.1% 0 44 2 Davante Adams 96.4% 28 100.0% 98.2% 9 34.6% 31.8% 92 32.1% 1 95 3 Foster Moreau 96.4% 19 67.9% 25.3% 5 19.2% 6.6% 34 26.3% 0 28 4 Hunter Renfrow 56.4% 20 71.4% 79.0% 3 11.5% 13.7% 39 15.0% 0 55

Moreau played nearly every snap in his return to the lineup with Darren Waller (hamstring) still unavailable. Moreau stayed in to block on eight snaps, the most of any TE in Week 7, per PFF.

in his return to the lineup with Darren Waller (hamstring) still unavailable. Adams put up 8-95-0 on a day otherwise dominated by RB Josh Jacobs, who is making his bid to be the overall RB1 in fantasy

The biggest run-funnel defenses HOU - 32nd vs RBs, 9th vs QBs

LAC - 29th, 13th

NYJ - 22nd, 7th — TJ Hernandez (@TJHernandez) October 25, 2022

Seahawks (37) at Chargers (23) Seahawks (37) atChargers (23)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Will Dissly 74.6% 15 51.7% 43.1% 4 15.4% 9.5% 21 26.7% 0 45 2 Noah Fant 73.0% 17 58.6% 53.4% 3 11.5% 12.4% 39 17.6% 1 7 3 Tyler Lockett 66.7% 26 89.7% 90.1% 8 30.8% 25.2% 41 30.8% 0 45 4 Marquise Goodwin 55.6% 21 72.4% 47.4% 5 19.2% 7.1% 78 23.8% 2 67 5 Dee Eskridge 44.4% 13 44.8% 22.0% 1 3.8% 4.3% 13 7.7% 1 0 6 Colby Parkinson 36.5% 5 17.2% 28.9% 1 3.8% 4.8% 2 20.0% 0 28 7 DK Metcalf 25.4% 10 34.5% 84.9% 2 7.7% 24.8% 25 20.0% 0 12

Metcalf hurt his knee in the first half and missed the rest of the game , allowing Goodwin and Eskridge to get more snaps than usual. Goodwin took full advantage, with two of his five targets going for TDs, plus a team-high 67 receiving yards.

, allowing Goodwin and Eskridge to get more snaps than usual. The Seahawks really rotated WRs in the second half with Metcalf out and Lockett playing through a hamstring injury. Lockett played 58% of snaps, Goodwin got 55%, Eskridge took 42% and Dareke Young played 39%. Meanwhile, TEs Fant and Dissly both were over 75% with Seattle nursing a lead in the second half and mostly feeding RB Kenneth Walker



Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 DeAndre Carter 94.2% 50 92.6% 72.6% 7 14.0% 9.5% 87 14.0% 1 37 2 Mike Williams 78.3% 41 75.9% 90.3% 9 18.0% 19.9% 99 22.0% 0 86 3 Michael Bandy 58.0% 34 63.0% 15.4% 6 12.0% 3.4% 59 17.6% 0 -5 4 Gerald Everett 56.5% 32 59.3% 63.8% 9 18.0% 15.2% 93 28.1% 1 63 5 Keenan Allen 33.3% 14 25.9% 8.2% 2 4.0% 2.0% 5 14.3% 0 11 6 Tre' McKitty 33.3% 14 25.9% 28.9% 0 0.0% 2.4% 0.0% 0 0 7 Jason Moore 23.2% 14 25.9% 8.8% 2 4.0% 0.7% 26 14.3% 1 5

Allen played for the first time since Week 1 but was taken out after halftime .

. Williams then suffered a high-ankle sprain late in the game , likely ruling him out for multiple weeks, though the Chargers do have a Week 8 bye to help his cause.

, likely ruling him out for multiple weeks, though the Chargers do have a Week 8 bye to help his cause. Bandy and Carter both played 25 of 25 snaps in the fourth quarter , with Moore taking 15 (60%). Bandy caught one of six targets for a five-yard loss, and Carter was held to 3-37-0 on seven targets and 50 routes. Poor Justin Herbert.

, with Moore taking 15 (60%).

Brandon Staley said there was "no setback" with Keenan Allen's hamstring. Allen did not play in the second half yesterday. Staley said Allen "did not feel like he could burst" off the leg and they did not want to "risk" further injury. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 24, 2022

Chiefs (44) at 49ers (23) Chiefs (44) at49ers (23)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Travis Kelce 77.6% 29 78.4% 80.1% 8 23.5% 24.0% 52 27.6% 0 98 2 Mecole Hardman 62.1% 21 56.8% 52.0% 4 11.8% 10.0% 7 19.0% 0 32 3 JuJu Smith-Schuster 56.9% 25 67.6% 81.2% 8 23.5% 19.2% 70 32.0% 0 124 4 Noah Gray 56.9% 11 29.7% 28.2% 1 2.9% 5.2% 6 9.1% 0 10 5 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 55.2% 27 73.0% 80.9% 4 11.8% 15.2% 102 14.8% 0 111 6 Jody Fortson 32.8% 8 21.6% 20.2% 2 5.9% 2.0% 10 25.0% 0 8 7 Skyy Moore 22.4% 11 29.7% 20.2% 1 2.9% 4.8% 14 9.1% 0 0 8 Justin Watson 15.5% 8 21.6% 15.9% 2 5.9% 3.6% 17 25.0% 1 4

Smith-Schuster had 100-plus yards and a TD for a second straight week, but with his snap share dipping from 88% all the way to 57% and even his route share (68%) taking a sizable hit. The Chiefs have had a deeper rotation than most teams this year, with even Kelce missing out on some routes every week. Still, we'll keep a close eye on this after the Week 8 bye, as Moore and Hardman are talented enough to poach more work from JuJu and MVS

Valdes-Scantling, like Smith-Schuster, finished with season-low snap share , though MVS played two-thirds of snaps in the first half and had his first 100-yard game of the year. Pre-halftime, Hardman and MVS both played 22 of 33 snaps, with JuJu getting 20 (61%) and Moore eight (24%).

, though MVS played two-thirds of snaps in the first half and had his first 100-yard game of the year.

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Brandon Aiyuk 93.1% 47 92.2% 93.3% 11 23.9% 22.2% 52 23.4% 0 82 2 George Kittle 87.5% 41 80.4% 85.0% 9 19.6% 19.9% 99 22.0% 2 98 3 Deebo Samuel 86.1% 42 82.4% 87.4% 7 15.2% 24.4% 30 16.7% 0 42 4 Jauan Jennings 41.7% 26 51.0% 46.9% 4 8.7% 10.9% 29 15.4% 0 24 5 Ray-Ray McCloud 26.4% 16 31.4% 29.3% 4 8.7% 5.9% 60 25.0% 1 65

McCloud put up 4-65-1 and continues to split snaps with Jennings.

Kittle (6-98-1) and Aiyuk (7-82-0) got it done again, while Deebo (5-42-0) didn't.

Steelers (10) at Dolphins (16) Steelers (10) atDolphins (16)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Diontae Johnson 92.8% 43 93.5% 95.9% 10 23.8% 27.2% 94 23.3% 1 42 2 Chase Claypool 84.1% 39 84.8% 92.2% 8 19.0% 17.9% 74 20.5% 0 41 3 George Pickens 81.2% 41 89.1% 87.4% 6 14.3% 16.3% 56 14.6% 1 61 4 Pat Freiermuth 59.4% 34 73.9% 66.0% 9 21.4% 18.7% 73 26.5% 0 75 5 Zach Gentry 43.5% 8 17.4% 26.3% 2 4.8% 4.9% -7 25.0% 0 0

Freiermuth didn't play quite as much as usual in his first game back from a concussion, but his route share was normal because the Steelers mostly just took him off the field for run plays.

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Tyreek Hill 88.7% 32 91.4% 81.9% 13 37.1% 31.3% 164 40.6% 0 72 2 Jaylen Waddle 79.0% 29 82.9% 81.9% 5 14.3% 21.7% 57 17.2% 0 88 3 Mike Gesicki 61.3% 23 65.7% 58.3% 7 20.0% 10.4% 60 30.4% 1 27 4 Trent Sherfield 56.5% 24 68.6% 59.4% 3 8.6% 8.0% 32 12.5% 0 44 5 Durham Smythe 41.9% 3 8.6% 22.5% 0 0.0% 2.8% 0.0% 0 0

Gesicki got seven targets for a second straight week , after four or fewer in each of Miami's first five games. He managed only 3-27-0 after 6-69-2 (nice) the week before. The increased work may be related to Smythe's hamstring injury (which kept him out Week 6 and perhaps limited his role Week 7. Gesicki has taken 89% of snaps in 11 personnel the past two weeks, up from 66% over the first five games (with Smythe getting 33% those first five weeks).

, after four or fewer in each of Miami's first five games.

Over the last two weeks, not only does Tyreek Hill have the highest xFP total, he has the two highest individual games as well: -Week 6 22.6

-Week 7 23.1 pic.twitter.com/zXT8T2WLdL — Michael Leone (@2Hats1Mike) October 25, 2022

Bears (33) at Patriots (14) Bears (33) atPatriots (14)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Cole Kmet 95.7% 24 96.0% 84.0% 3 14.3% 13.6% 31 12.5% 0 32 2 Darnell Mooney 80.0% 21 84.0% 93.3% 6 28.6% 29.5% 89 28.6% 0 53 3 Equanimeous St. Brown 58.6% 18 72.0% 74.8% 7 33.3% 15.2% 62 38.9% 1 48 4 N'Keal Harry 41.4% 11 44.0% 6.7% 1 4.8% 0.8% 14 9.1% 0 14 5 Dante Pettis 31.4% 11 44.0% 63.8% 1 4.8% 10.6% -2 9.1% 0 2

That's four in a row for Mooney with over 50 yards. Still no TD or 100-yard outing, but his fantasy value isn't totally shot.

St. Brown nearly doubled his previous season high for targets despite handling his smallest snap share of the season with Harry taking away a bunch of playing time in his Bears debut. Pettis also lost work, down to 31% of snaps and one target after a 4-84-1 on 61% in a loss to Washington the week before.



Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Jakobi Meyers 100.0% 29 100.0% 92.0% 2 7.1% 23.1% 28 6.9% 0 34 2 DeVante Parker 91.7% 26 89.7% 87.3% 5 17.9% 13.8% 82 19.2% 0 68 3 Hunter Henry 85.4% 22 75.9% 71.8% 2 7.1% 11.8% 25 9.1% 0 12 4 Tyquan Thornton 83.3% 27 93.1% 31.0% 5 17.9% 6.7% 73 18.5% 0 19 5 Jonnu Smith 33.3% 4 13.8% 25.8% 3 10.7% 8.2% 28 75.0% 0 4

Thornton played 83% of snaps, while Nelson Agholor got only 6% . The rookie was held to 1-19-0 on five targets.

. Meyers has only six targets the past two weeks, after 27 in his first three games of the season.

Bailey Zappe did the weekly Patriots QB interview with @MFMonWEEI today. Said he didn't know entering the game that he'd be replacing Mac Jones after three series: "No, sir. That's kind of up to Bill Belichick. That's his decision." Said he had a "one-play-away" mentality. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 25, 2022