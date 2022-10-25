Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: Week 7 WR/TE Usage Recap and Week 8 Waiver Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
October 25, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Week 7 was a brutal one for injuries, especially among wide receivers, though it at least appears we avoided issues of the season-ending variety. Rookie RB Breece Hall wasn't so lucky, and you can see my take on the fallout from his injury (and more) in our weekly Backfield Breakdown, posted every Monday here on RotoWire.

Now let's take a look at all the happenings with wide receivers and tight ends, including game-by-game breakdowns, weekly vs. season share comparisons and a look-ahead to waivers for Week 8. Wide receivers should get more attention than usual with waiver bids this week, considering how many of us are left scrambling for starters after Week 7 action saw Mike Williams, DK Metcalf and Amon-Ra St. Brown (among others) succumb to injuries.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week , compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Shares shown below only include active games for the following prominent players who have missed time this season: 

Wide Receivers

 R/DBR/DB '22R/DB ΔTgt ShTgt Sh '22Tgt ΔAY ShAY Sh' 22AY Δ
1DeAndre Hopkins90.3%9.3%81.0%48.3%5.1%43.1%59.0%6.8%52.2%
2Terrace Marshall95.7%26.1%69.5%14.3%4.1%10.2%35.6%6.8%28.8%
3Tyquan Thornton93.1%31.0%62.1%17.9%6.7%11.2%28.7%8.2%20.4%
4Marcus Johnson100.0%38.7%61.3%10.3%5.6%4.8%13.1%9.1%4.0%
5Wan'Dale Robinson77.4%18.9%58.6%27.6%7.2%20.4%10.1%5.0%5.1%
6Cam Sims79.4%31.1%48.3%6.3%3.5%2.8%11.6%8.1%3.6%
7Michael Bandy63.0%15.4%47.6%12.0%3.4%8.6%15.3%7.2%8.1%
8Phillip Dorsett61.9%20.0%41.9%7.5%3.4%4.1%23.3%6.2%17.1%
9Kalif Raymond87.1%46.0%41.1%24.0%10.4%13.6%31.4%13.6%17.8%
10Denzel Mims44.8%4.7%40.1%8.3%0.8%7.5%3.6%0.2%3.4%
11N'Keal Harry44.0%6.7%37.3%4.8%0.8%4.0%7.4%1.1%6.3%
12Mason Kinsey40.9%5.5%35.4%5.0%0.7%4.3%2.0%0.3%1.8%
13Darius Slayton74.2%39.2%35.0%20.7%10.0%10.7%51.9%22.0%29.9%
14Damiere Byrd43.8%12.6%31.2%8.3%2.1%6.3%37.5%6.4%31.1%
15Sammy Watkins54.3%23.9%30.4%12.1%4.5%7.6%46.8%9.3%37.6%
16Braxton Berrios62.1%32.1%30.0%16.7%5.8%10.9%18.0%3.0%15.0%
17Alec Pierce95.7%66.0%29.7%9.8%13.0%-3.2%27.2%26.4%0.8%
18Tee Higgins97.8%68.9%28.9%16.7%16.5%0.2%19.3%24.0%-4.7%
19Tom Kennedy58.1%31.3%26.8%12.0%4.0%8.0%16.4%5.2%11.3%
20Marquez Callaway77.6%51.9%25.7%13.0%9.5%3.5%21.9%11.7%10.1%
21Marquise Goodwin72.4%47.4%25.0%19.2%7.1%12.1%35.2%10.1%25.2%
22Dee Eskridge44.8%22.0%22.8%3.8%4.3%-0.4%5.9%2.5%3.4%
23KJ Hamler68.1%45.3%22.8%8.9%4.7%4.2%17.5%11.3%6.2%
24Tre'Quan Smith61.2%39.6%21.7%13.0%8.3%4.7%12.5%11.0%1.5%
25DeAndre Carter92.6%72.6%20.0%14.0%9.5%4.5%22.7%13.8%8.9%
26Chris Godwin92.0%73.0%19.0%27.1%20.6%6.5%21.1%19.0%2.1%
27Garrett Wilson89.7%70.8%18.9%20.8%21.9%-1.1%-0.4%23.7%-24.0%
28Olamide Zaccheaus81.3%62.9%18.4%33.3%15.3%18.1%36.7%17.3%19.4%
29Drake London100.0%82.6%17.4%8.3%30.6%-22.2%5.6%30.4%-24.8%
30David Bell62.5%47.0%15.5%4.0%4.1%-0.1%2.9%4.6%-1.7%
31Zay Jones100.0%88.0%12.0%23.3%21.9%1.4%26.5%22.1%4.4%
32Nick Westbrook-Ikhine81.8%70.1%11.7%10.0%9.7%0.3%24.3%23.3%1.0%
33Chris Moore66.7%55.0%11.7%10.0%7.9%2.1%14.8%8.5%6.3%
34Amari Cooper100.0%88.7%11.3%16.0%26.6%-10.6%49.2%38.0%11.2%
35Devin Duvernay78.9%67.8%11.2%18.8%14.9%3.9%42.0%21.4%20.6%
36Chris Olave93.9%84.0%9.9%30.4%26.7%3.7%48.3%43.0%5.3%
37Tyreek Hill91.4%81.9%9.5%37.1%31.3%5.8%49.8%38.0%11.8%
38Jerry Jeudy89.4%80.0%9.4%24.4%20.2%4.3%27.1%28.4%-1.3%
39Trent Sherfield68.6%59.4%9.2%8.6%8.0%0.5%9.7%9.1%0.6%
40Parris Campbell97.9%88.8%9.1%29.3%13.4%15.8%33.0%12.4%20.6%
41Jakobi Meyers100.0%92.0%8.0%7.1%23.1%-16.0%10.9%31.8%-20.9%
42Romeo Doubs88.6%81.7%6.9%12.1%17.4%-5.2%7.9%21.4%-13.5%
43Mecole Hardman56.8%52.0%4.8%11.8%10.0%1.8%2.4%11.4%-8.9%
44Christian Kirk100.0%95.7%4.3%23.3%22.7%0.6%29.7%28.3%1.4%
45Jauan Jennings51.0%46.9%4.1%8.7%10.9%-2.2%8.5%9.9%-1.4%
46Donovan Peoples-Jones90.6%86.6%4.0%24.0%18.9%5.1%35.4%25.3%10.2%
47Terry McLaurin97.1%93.1%4.0%25.0%17.4%7.6%43.5%29.6%14.0%
48Robert Woods86.4%82.9%3.4%20.0%22.2%-2.2%21.1%25.1%-4.1%
49DJ Moore100.0%96.8%3.2%47.6%27.7%19.9%55.4%41.2%14.2%
50Michael Pittman100.0%97.0%3.0%22.0%24.0%-2.0%38.0%27.2%10.8%
51Mike Evans88.0%85.0%3.0%31.3%19.4%11.9%58.1%32.7%25.4%
52Mack Hollins96.4%93.8%2.7%11.5%16.2%-4.6%20.3%27.3%-7.0%
53DeVante Parker89.7%87.3%2.3%17.9%13.8%4.0%32.2%27.5%4.7%
54Ray-Ray McCloud31.4%29.3%2.1%8.7%5.9%2.8%17.8%11.5%6.3%
55Davante Adams100.0%98.2%1.8%34.6%31.8%2.8%50.4%41.4%9.0%
56George Pickens89.1%87.4%1.7%14.3%16.3%-2.0%19.4%26.4%-7.0%
57Jaylen Waddle82.9%81.9%0.9%14.3%21.7%-7.4%17.5%26.9%-9.4%
58Rondale Moore93.5%93.3%0.2%6.9%18.7%-11.8%13.7%14.5%-0.8%
59Tyler Lockett89.7%90.1%-0.4%30.8%25.2%5.5%18.8%36.2%-17.3%
60Rashod Bateman68.4%69.0%-0.6%31.3%20.9%10.4%27.7%28.8%-1.1%
61Noah Brown85.2%86.0%-0.8%28.0%19.0%9.0%32.3%24.8%7.5%
62Tyler Boyd86.7%87.5%-0.8%21.4%14.2%7.2%32.6%20.3%12.3%
63CeeDee Lamb96.3%97.3%-1.0%24.0%32.2%-8.2%36.8%40.0%-3.3%
64Brandon Aiyuk92.2%93.3%-1.1%23.9%22.2%1.7%15.5%28.1%-12.7%
65Ja'Marr Chase97.8%99.0%-1.2%26.2%27.7%-1.5%29.1%36.3%-7.2%
66Josh Reynolds87.1%88.4%-1.3%8.0%17.8%-9.8%28.3%28.4%-0.2%
67Diontae Johnson93.5%95.9%-2.4%23.8%27.2%-3.4%32.4%34.6%-2.1%
68Equanimeous St. Brown72.0%74.8%-2.8%33.3%15.2%18.2%33.0%17.4%15.6%
69Brandin Cooks88.1%91.4%-3.3%12.5%23.2%-10.7%15.2%27.6%-12.3%
70Greg Dortch51.6%55.5%-3.9%3.4%9.2%-5.7%1.3%6.7%-5.4%
71Michael Gallup77.8%82.0%-4.2%8.0%16.3%-8.3%17.0%24.4%-7.4%
72Curtis Samuel82.4%86.9%-4.5%25.0%22.5%2.5%16.1%15.0%1.1%
73Courtland Sutton91.5%96.2%-4.7%20.0%24.9%-4.9%31.2%35.1%-3.9%
74Deebo Samuel82.4%87.4%-5.1%15.2%24.4%-9.2%8.8%16.3%-7.5%
75Chase Claypool84.8%92.2%-7.4%19.0%17.9%1.2%25.7%20.4%5.3%
76Hunter Renfrow71.4%79.0%-7.6%11.5%13.7%-2.2%21.4%7.9%13.5%
77Marquez Valdes-Scantling73.0%80.9%-7.9%11.8%15.2%-3.4%37.9%24.7%13.2%
78Russell Gage64.0%72.2%-8.2%10.4%13.9%-3.5%7.4%11.1%-3.7%
79Darnell Mooney84.0%93.3%-9.3%28.6%29.5%-1.0%47.5%44.8%2.7%
80JuJu Smith-Schuster67.6%81.2%-13.7%23.5%19.2%4.3%26.1%21.1%5.1%
81Marvin Jones68.2%82.0%-13.8%18.6%19.2%-0.6%30.4%32.3%-1.9%
82Mike Williams75.9%90.3%-14.3%18.0%19.9%-1.9%25.8%35.3%-9.6%
83Dante Pettis44.0%63.8%-19.8%4.8%10.6%-5.8%-0.8%15.6%-16.4%
84Nico Collins42.9%70.0%-27.1%7.5%14.8%-7.3%9.4%29.6%-20.2%
85Allen Lazard51.4%85.0%-33.6%21.2%19.8%1.4%16.2%36.1%-19.9%
86David Sills16.1%50.5%-34.3%3.4%8.3%-4.9%7.5%9.8%-2.3%
87Amon-Ra St. Brown12.9%52.7%-39.8%4.0%19.8%-15.8%-2.6%11.6%-14.3%
88Corey Davis31.0%73.0%-42.0%4.2%14.0%-9.9%13.1%28.6%-15.5%
89DK Metcalf34.5%84.9%-50.4%7.7%24.8%-17.1%11.2%34.2%-23.0%
90Robbie Anderson19.4%75.2%-55.9%3.4%13.8%-10.4%18.5%25.8%-7.3%

   

Tight Ends

 R/DBR/DB '22R/DB ΔTgt ShTgt Sh '22Tgt ΔAY ShAY Sh' 22AY Δ
1Greg Dulcich68.1%21.9%46.2%20.0%5.2%14.8%16.5%5.0%11.5%
2Foster Moreau67.9%25.3%42.5%19.2%6.6%12.7%18.4%4.6%13.9%
3Armani Rogers44.1%12.1%32.0%9.4%1.6%7.8%4.8%0.4%4.4%
4Tommy Tremble73.9%43.7%30.2%4.8%5.1%-0.4%15.0%7.2%7.9%
5Jordan Akins54.8%27.3%27.5%10.0%5.9%4.1%13.6%5.7%7.9%
6Trey McBride35.5%11.6%23.9%0.0%1.1%-1.1%0%0.7%-1%
7Cade Otton68.0%44.8%23.2%10.4%7.3%3.1%9.4%5.8%3.7%
8C.J. Uzomah48.3%26.6%21.6%8.3%2.9%5.4%7.8%0.6%7.2%
9Chigoziem Okonkwo36.4%15.2%21.1%5.0%4.2%0.8%-1.1%4.9%-6.0%
10Cole Turner38.2%18.3%19.9%6.3%2.7%3.5%9.5%2.9%6.6%
11Brock Wright35.5%18.3%17.2%16.0%2.5%13.5%6.6%1.3%5.3%
12Brevin Jordan40.5%26.8%13.7%10.0%4.9%5.1%26.1%6.8%19.3%
13Taysom Hill18.4%4.9%13.5%2.2%0.8%1.3%-0.8%-0.1%-0.7%
14Austin Hooper72.7%59.8%13.0%15.0%9.7%5.3%27.2%10.9%16.3%
15Cole Kmet96.0%84.0%12.0%14.3%13.6%0.6%16.7%9.2%7.5%
16Ian Thomas43.5%32.4%11.0%4.8%8.7%-4.0%-3.3%4.0%-7.3%
17Robert Tonyan65.7%56.3%9.4%12.1%14.9%-2.8%11.5%10.0%1.6%
18Will Dissly51.7%43.1%8.6%15.4%9.5%5.9%9.6%5.6%4.0%
19Juwan Johnson77.6%69.4%8.1%10.9%12.4%-1.6%3.0%10.5%-7.5%
20Pat Freiermuth73.9%66.0%7.9%21.4%18.7%2.7%25.1%16.1%9.0%
21Mike Gesicki65.7%58.3%7.4%20.0%10.4%9.6%18.2%11.4%6.8%
22T.J. Hockenson83.9%77.7%6.2%20.0%19.3%0.7%25.0%17.7%7.3%
23Jelani Woods29.8%24.6%5.2%4.9%3.5%1.3%7.4%7.9%-0.4%
24Noah Fant58.6%53.4%5.2%11.5%12.4%-0.8%17.9%8.8%9.1%
25Kyle Pitts81.3%77.0%4.3%41.7%25.0%16.7%22.6%30.5%-7.9%
26Hunter Henry75.9%71.8%4.0%7.1%11.8%-4.7%9.8%11.1%-1.4%
27Dalton Schultz51.9%48.4%3.4%20.0%10.7%9.3%8.7%5.9%2.8%
28Hayden Hurst73.3%69.9%3.4%19.0%14.6%4.4%16.0%9.6%6.4%
29Harrison Bryant46.9%44.1%2.7%8.0%9.5%-1.5%5.8%8.0%-2.2%
30Noah Gray29.7%28.2%1.6%2.9%5.2%-2.3%2.3%3.4%-1.1%
31Jody Fortson21.6%20.2%1.4%5.9%2.0%3.9%3.8%1.7%2.1%
32Tyler Conklin65.5%66.4%-0.9%25.0%15.7%9.3%46.1%11.9%34.2%
33Travis Kelce78.4%80.1%-1.8%23.5%24.0%-0.5%19.2%26.3%-7.1%
34Kylen Granson38.3%41.1%-2.8%2.4%8.1%-5.7%2.9%7.0%-4.1%
35Mark Andrews89.5%93.4%-3.9%12.5%31.4%-18.9%16.7%36.7%-20.0%
36Zach Ertz80.6%84.7%-4.1%13.8%20.2%-6.4%16.0%23.2%-7.2%
37Gerald Everett59.3%63.8%-4.6%18.0%15.2%2.8%24.2%16.9%7.2%
38George Kittle80.4%85.0%-4.6%19.6%19.9%-0.3%29.1%18.1%11.0%
39Parker Hesse31.3%36.5%-5.3%0.0%3.5%-3.5%0.0%2.5%-2.5%
40Evan Engram72.7%78.2%-5.5%16.3%16.4%-0.1%14.3%16.2%-1.8%
41Mo Alie-Cox29.8%38.9%-9.2%0.0%5.3%-5.3%0.0%4.5%-4.5%
42Daniel Bellinger29.0%42.9%-13.9%3.4%10.0%-6.6%4.9%4.7%0.2%
43Isaiah Likely21.1%38.9%-17.8%6.3%9.6%-3.3%8.0%5.8%2.2%
44David Njoku56.3%74.5%-18.2%28.0%18.9%9.1%12.9%15.1%-2.2%
45Tanner Hudson16.1%37.7%-21.6%3.4%3.3%0.1%1.1%4.6%-3.5%

    

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Wide Receivers (YTD)

 TgtRoutesTPRRYPRRAir YdsaDOTRt DepthRecYardsTDEZ Tgt
1Tyreek Hill7822235.1%3.4881910.512.05777321
2Ja'Marr Chase7429325.3%2.067079.612.24760568
3Cooper Kupp7224429.5%2.495317.49.75660744
4Diontae Johnson6725925.9%1.3071310.613.13833703
5CeeDee Lamb6621530.7%2.2370110.611.83747921
6Stefon Diggs6521031.0%3.1267310.311.74965665
7Marquise Brown6425525.1%1.9066210.411.64348532
8Davante Adams6322128.5%2.3070911.311.43750958
9Justin Jefferson6323426.9%2.795138.111.24665425
10Michael Pittman6127722.0%1.714036.68.44447512
11Amari Cooper5921926.9%1.9374212.612.23442247
12Mike Williams5928720.6%1.7269611.813.63749534
13Curtis Samuel5825123.1%1.353125.48.93934021
14Courtland Sutton5825522.7%1.7873912.712.93445419
15Chris Olave5619528.7%2.5492316.515.53249522
16DJ Moore5421525.1%1.275119.511.42727322
17Christian Kirk5424622.0%1.865349.910.63245842
18Deebo Samuel5420925.8%1.852634.97.83238722
19Jaylen Waddle5422224.3%2.8057810.713.23462132
20Tyler Lockett5320925.4%2.2465812.412.04146824
21A.J. Brown5318029.4%2.7953010.010.73350323
22Garrett Wilson5319427.3%1.624578.611.02831427
23DK Metcalf5219726.4%2.1262312.014.63141829
24Brandon Aiyuk4922322.0%1.804539.311.63240230
25Mike Evans4822221.6%2.0562112.911.93345434
26JuJu Smith-Schuster4822521.3%2.203958.29.13449422
27Brandin Cooks4720123.4%1.403828.111.32828113
28Zay Jones4720323.2%1.383818.112.23128117
29Jerry Jeudy4721222.2%1.8259812.712.72438624
30Terry McLaurin4526916.7%1.6461413.713.02744023
31Chris Godwin4416526.7%1.783056.98.52929301
32Tee Higgins4420421.6%2.2346710.610.73145522
33Chase Claypool4424917.7%1.074229.611.82826611
34Drake London4413831.9%2.284259.712.52631521
35Adam Thielen4323218.5%1.224149.611.12928423
36DeVonta Smith4319322.3%2.064089.512.13339723
37Donovan Peoples-Jones4221419.6%1.5749311.711.52633605
38Romeo Doubs4221919.2%1.073398.112.12623421
39Allen Lazard4119121.5%1.7849812.111.62634043
40Russell Gage4022118.1%1.052375.98.92923113
41Joshua Palmer4022517.8%1.072656.610.42624012
42Amon-Ra St. Brown4011833.9%2.332065.17.22827533
43George Pickens4023616.9%1.4354413.614.22633813
44Noah Brown3919020.5%1.7843411.111.92533913
45Darnell Mooney3915225.7%1.9354714.015.52029403
46Marvin Jones3819319.7%1.3753314.012.12226513
47Tyler Boyd3825914.7%1.7639610.410.32945532
48Marquez Valdes-Scantling3822417.0%1.6546312.211.92236902
49Parris Campbell3828513.3%0.842195.89.82823922
50Josh Reynolds3619818.2%1.7350213.913.62434326
51Corey Davis3420017.0%1.7655216.214.31935123
52Jakobi Meyers3314123.4%2.5237311.311.42635520
53Alec Pierce3319017.4%1.6239111.811.92130812
54Robert Woods3213623.5%1.692848.910.82023011
55Mack Hollins3221115.2%1.5046814.613.81931726
56Nico Collins3015419.5%1.9841013.712.51830501
57Allen Robinson2923212.5%0.732759.510.41717028
58Elijah Moore2921613.4%0.9443715.114.01620301
59Ben Skowronek2920614.1%1.072027.011.02322100
60DeAndre Carter2823112.1%0.992729.710.61922912
61Robbie Anderson2817316.2%1.1935812.814.31320610
62Devin Duvernay2814319.6%1.9738113.613.62028237
63DeVante Parker2718614.5%1.7345817.014.91532113
64Rashod Bateman2710027.0%2.8534612.812.61528521
65Randall Cobb2612221.3%2.1127110.410.91825702
66Isaiah McKenzie2611722.2%1.381576.09.21716232
67Richie James2612520.8%1.532108.19.32019100
68Gabe Davis2620112.9%1.9142816.413.21438343
69K.J. Osborn2618414.1%0.962178.311.51917711
70Mecole Hardman2514417.4%1.512138.511.71921831
71Greg Dortch2516715.0%1.251204.87.02220920
72Rondale Moore2514017.9%1.141415.68.81715902
73Sterling Shepard248528.2%1.812329.711.31315410
74Jauan Jennings2411221.4%1.611596.69.81418000
75Hunter Renfrow2311320.4%1.421165.110.21716000
76Marquez Callaway2313916.5%0.8528412.314.51111812
77A.J. Green2215614.1%0.3622510.210.2105602
78Michael Thomas229922.2%1.7322610.312.71617133
79Scotty Miller229722.7%0.8130413.812.2107900
80Olamide Zaccheaus2210521.0%2.8824211.012.21930220
81Jahan Dotson2215714.0%0.9735616.213.71215244
82Jarvis Landry219921.2%1.7022410.712.41516801
83Kalif Raymond2110320.4%1.5723911.415.91416202
84Nelson Agholor209620.8%2.3425112.513.41422510
85Tre'Quan Smith2010618.9%2.2226613.312.51423511
86Equanimeous St. Brown2012216.4%1.3021210.612.91015812
87Trent Sherfield2016112.4%0.821979.810.71313200
88Shi Smith2015812.7%0.661809.010.0810501
89DJ Chark1810217.6%0.9632818.215.279813
90Darius Slayton188321.7%2.0025614.215.01116611
91Ashton Dulin186328.6%2.6722612.612.91216801
92Demarcus Robinson1711315.0%0.6718410.813.097613
93Michael Gallup179218.5%0.9323213.613.588613
94Chris Moore1612113.2%1.061187.412.11012810
95Treylon Burks167521.3%1.7218811.814.51012901
96Marquise Goodwin1511013.6%1.3318412.213.51014622
97David Sills1510714.0%0.941147.612.81010100
98DeAndre Hopkins142850.0%3.681228.710.71010300
99Kendrick Bourne147020.0%2.2316211.611.81115600
100Dante Pettis1410413.5%1.3219013.613.6613723
101Braxton Berrios148815.9%0.72584.18.9116300
102Nick Westbrook-Ikhine1411512.2%1.2026318.814.6713800
103Breshad Perriman137617.1%1.1721816.814.468913
104Jamison Crowder136619.7%0.911199.110.866000
105Ray-Ray McCloud137018.6%1.6918514.212.8811811
106Wan'Dale Robinson134032.5%2.30594.58.3109210
107Tyquan Thornton136619.7%0.9513710.513.076311
108Kyle Philips134628.3%1.70987.510.987800
109KhaDarel Hodge123237.5%4.001159.614.4812800
110Skyy Moore125621.4%1.791038.510.2610001
111Sammy Watkins116417.2%2.3014713.312.8814700
112Jamal Agnew113234.4%2.441029.312.277820
113KJ Hamler111209.2%0.9423821.615.4511300
114Christian Watson115121.6%1.02797.213.875200
115Khalil Shakir115121.6%2.2011510.410.3611210
116Marcus Johnson108212.2%0.7310610.614.256002
117Michael Bandy104920.4%0.9814114.113.944800
118Quez Watkins91316.9%0.679510.612.768811
119Dee Eskridge95117.6%1.08455.012.265501
120Dyami Brown94619.6%2.4121824.217.3311120
121David Bell91167.8%0.63909.910.377300

Tight Ends (YTD)

 TgtRoutesTPRRYPRRAir YdsaDOTRt DepthRecYardsTDEZ Tgt
1Travis Kelce6022227.0%2.494938.28.14755377
2Mark Andrews5919729.9%2.3165211.111.23945556
3Zach Ertz5525521.6%1.254167.68.03732024
4Tyler Higbee5019026.3%1.561793.67.03429703
5Gerald Everett4520322.2%1.503347.48.42730521
6David Njoku4218422.8%2.272957.08.53441814
7Pat Freiermuth4115726.1%1.973017.39.12831012
8Evan Engram3920119.4%1.373067.89.82827504
9Hayden Hurst3920718.8%1.091884.87.42922621
10T.J. Hockenson3917422.4%1.813128.09.02331533
11Tyler Conklin3818220.9%1.262296.07.92623011
12Robert Tonyan3615123.8%1.661584.47.93025110
13George Kittle3415621.8%1.792246.68.82528014
14Dallas Goedert3416420.7%2.181243.67.92635710
15Juwan Johnson3018616.1%1.092548.59.81920223
16Kyle Pitts3010628.3%1.6836312.111.01617812
17Irv Smith2913521.5%1.041475.17.61814022
18Mike Gesicki2615816.5%1.252469.48.71819734
19Noah Fant2612421.0%1.271606.29.22015711
20Darren Waller2413517.8%1.3026711.110.91617513
21Hunter Henry2315315.0%1.101868.18.91416811
22Kylen Granson2313217.4%1.251235.47.91716500
23Cameron Brate2212218.0%0.931617.37.71311402
24Dalton Schultz2210720.6%1.211034.78.11412900
25Harrison Bryant2110919.3%1.051577.59.11411401
26Cade Otton2113715.3%1.191235.87.61616300
27Logan Thomas2011717.1%0.911537.79.01310610
28Will Dissly2010020.0%1.941025.18.41919431
29Dawson Knox2014513.8%1.021376.98.41514811
30Cole Kmet1813713.1%1.081126.28.11214801
31Daniel Bellinger189119.8%1.67553.06.11615221
32Isaiah Likely188222.0%1.271045.87.91010402
33Ian Thomas177223.6%1.64502.94.71111800
34Jonnu Smith165529.1%2.24774.87.11012300
35Mo Alie-Cox1512512.0%1.09795.37.71113621
36Austin Hooper149814.3%1.131248.89.4911101
37Eric Saubert147817.9%1.0615310.910.178313
38John Bates146421.9%1.14523.77.997300
39Johnny Mundt136021.7%1.25100.86.6117500
40Pharaoh Brown137018.6%1.33836.48.199300
41Foster Moreau135722.8%1.79786.08.5910200
42Noah Gray137816.7%1.00644.95.997801
43Jordan Akins126020.0%2.57796.68.71015411
44Zach Gentry127116.9%1.25100.86.3118900
45Greg Dulcich125820.7%1.641048.710.289511
46Albert Okwuegbunam118512.9%0.59312.810.075000
47Jake Ferguson114822.9%1.40524.76.386710
48O.J. Howard105717.5%1.2613413.49.357220
49Colby Parkinson106714.9%2.30828.211.3915410
50Tommy Tremble109710.3%0.73898.98.467110
51Brevin Jordan105916.9%0.14949.48.53801
52Jelani Woods107912.7%0.9713913.911.867733
53Peyton Hendershot105717.5%1.23767.68.177011

Key

Rts = Routes Run

TPRR = Targets per Route

YPRR = Yards per Route

AY = Air Yards

aDOT = average depth of target

Rt Depth = average route depth

EZ tgt = targets in end zone

   

Week 7 Injury Report

Inactives

WRs Michael Thomas (foot) + Jarvis Landry (ankle)

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion) & TE Donald Parham (concussion)

WRs Kadarius Toney (hamstring) + Kenny Golladay (knee)

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) + TE Logan Thomas (calf)

WR Treylon Burks (IR - toe)

WRs Randall Cobb (IR - ankle) + Christian Watson (hamstring)

WR Marquise Brown (IR - foot)

WR DJ Chark (IR - ankle)

WR Jamal Agnew (knee)

WR Kendrick Bourne (toe)

TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

TE Cameron Brate (neck)

                

In-Game Injuries

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown entered concussion protocol in the first half.

WR DK Metcalf left with a knee injury.

WR Mike Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss time.

WR Russell Gage left with a hamstring injury

WR Allen Lazard hurt his shoulder and missed most of the fourth quarter.

WR Mike Evans (ankle) was seen limping toward the end of Sunday's loss.

WR Nico Collins left with a groin injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

WR Corey Davis hurt his knee and is considered day-to-day.

TE David Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain. He'll miss multiple games.

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 8

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 8 Starters/Streamers

  1. Wan'Dale Robinson - 29%
  2. Rondale Moore - 47%
  3. Zay Jones - 18%
  4. Parris Campbell - 6%
  5. Josh Reynolds - 36%
  6. Marvin Jones - 5%
  7. Ben Skowronek - 2%
  8. Noah Brown - 7%
  9. Mack Hollins - 6%
  10. Marcus Johnson - 1%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

  1. Elijah Moore - 42%
  2. Garrett Wilson - 49%
  3. Skyy Moore - 8%
  4. Tyquan Thornton - 8%
  5. Treylon Burks - 18%
  6. Jahan Dotson - 26%
  7. Donovan Peoples-Jones - 20%
  8. Mecole Hardman - 24%
  9. Van Jefferson - 8% 
  10. DeAndre Carter - 5%
  11. Robbie Anderson - 18%
  12. Terrace Marshall - 0%

   

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 8 Starters/Streamers

  1. Irv Smith - 42%
  2. Mike Gesicki - 41%
  3. Evan Engram - 41%
  4. Cade Otton - 14% 
  5. Greg Dulcich - 13% 
  6. Foster Moreau - 5%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Harrison Bryant - 0%
  2. Juwan Johnson - 3%
  3. Isaiah Likely - 2%
  4. Cameron Brate - 3% 
  5. Jelani Woods - 1%

      

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR DJ Chark (ankle)

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion/bye/notgood)

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

TE Daniel Bellinger

TE Will Dissly

TE Mo Alie-Cox

TE Tyler Conklin

TE Cole Kmet

         

Bench'Em

WR Hunter Renfrow

WR Robert Woods

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Drake London

TE Dalton Schultz

        

Week 7 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Saints (34) at Cardinals (42) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Chris Olave76.1%4693.9%84.0%1430.4%26.7%18630.4%0106
2Juwan Johnson73.2%3877.6%69.4%510.9%12.4%1213.2%132
3Marquez Callaway71.8%3877.6%51.9%613.0%9.5%8415.8%120
4Tre'Quan Smith60.6%3061.2%39.6%613.0%8.3%4820.0%159
5Nick Vannett31.0%36.1%1.9%00.0%0.4%00.0%00
6Kevin White29.6%1224.5%8.6%12.2%0.8%28.3%064
7Taysom Hill25.4%918.4%4.9%12.2%0.8%-311.1%03
8Rashid Shaheed14.1%816.3%5.2%12.2%0.8%4212.5%053
  • With Thomas and Landry out again, Callaway and Smith joined Olave as the primary three-wide grouping, though White and Shaheed also got playing time, with the latter contributing a 53-yard TD on his only target.
  • Olave either has a TD or 80-plus yards in every game he's played since Week 1, and now is averaging 5.3 catches for 82.5 yards on 9.3 targets per game.
    • The downside? Four passes intended for him have ben intercepted, and he's dropped two others.
  • Johnson put up 5-32-2 on five targets, though his shares weren't all that much better with Adam Trautman (ankle) inactive.
    • Vannett got the inline TE work and ran only three routes.
  • Hill completed two passes for 48 yards, took three carries for nine yards and caught his lone target for a three-yard TD. Better than the week before, but still a workload that leaves him on thin ice as a starter at TE (at least in PPR leagues... the rushing TDs go a long way in standard scoring).

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1DeAndre Hopkins93.3%2890.3%9.3%1448.3%5.1%12250.0%0103
2Rondale Moore88.3%2993.5%93.3%26.9%18.7%286.9%131
3Zach Ertz81.7%2580.6%84.7%413.8%20.2%3316.0%021
4Greg Dortch53.3%1651.6%55.5%13.4%9.2%36.3%05
5Trey McBride53.3%1135.5%11.6%00.0%1.1% 0.0%00
6Robbie Anderson18.3%619.4%75.2%13.4%13.8%3816.7%00
  • Hopkins jumped right into an every-down role and caught 10 passes for 103 yards in his season debut.
  • Moore was targeted just twice, after five or more looks in each of his first three games this year. He's also gone back-to-back weeks without a carry now.
    • Per PFF, Moore lined up on the perimeter for 49 of his 58 snaps, after seeing 108 snaps in the slot over the previous two weeks (and only 23 out wide).
  • Ertz finished with fewer than six catches and fewer than six targets for the first time since Week 1, going 2-21-0 on four targets (plus a two-point conversion).
    • This was the TE's first game below double-digit PPR points this year. He'd previously fallen in the range of 10.5 to 16.7 points each week.
  • Dortch rejoined the rotation as the No. 3 receiver, playing 53% of snaps after just 3% and 6% in the previous two games.
    • Anderson didn't play much in his Cards debut, with one incomplete target on six routes. Dortch likely will lose snaps to Anderson going forward, with Moore presumably seeing a bunch of slot work.

         

Buccaneers (3) at Panthers (21) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Chris Godwin93.9%4692.0%73.0%1327.1%20.6%7528.3%143
2Mike Evans87.9%4488.0%85.0%1531.3%19.4%20834.1%096
3Cade Otton80.3%3468.0%44.8%510.4%7.3%3414.7%064
4Russell Gage60.6%3264.0%72.2%510.4%13.9%2715.6%039
5Ko Kieft27.3%816.0%6.9%12.1%0.7%1112.5%018
  • Godwin topped 85% snap share and double-digit targets for a second straight game, though he was held to 7-43-0 on 13 targets.
  • Evans dropped an easy 64-yard TD on the opening drive, and ultimately needed 15 targets to get to 9-96-0. He still hasn't scored since Week 3, but his per-game averages for catches (5.5) and yards (75.7) are up from the past two years playing with Brady.
  • Otton got most of the TE work for a second time in three weeks with Cameron Brate (neck) inactive.
    • The rookie put up 4-64-0 on five targets and 81% snap share, two weeks after a 6-43-0 line on 94% of snaps against Atlanta.
  • Gage reinjured his hamstring and may not be available Thursday night against the Ravens.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1DJ Moore100.0%23100.0%96.8%1047.6%27.7%9543.5%169
2Terrace Marshall86.0%2295.7%26.1%314.3%4.1%6113.6%031
3Tommy Tremble64.0%1773.9%43.7%14.8%5.1%265.9%029
4Ian Thomas62.0%1043.5%32.4%14.8%8.7%-610.0%03
5Shi Smith50.0%1252.2%71.2%00.0%10.3% 0.0%00
  • Moore put up 7-69-1 on 10 targets for his first strong fantasy line of the year, seeing nearly half the Panthers' targets in a game where the team unexpectedly led the entire time.
  • Laviska Shenault played only two snaps, catching his lone target for eight yards, while Marshall played 86% of snaps in the first game without Robbie Anderson around.
    • Marshall should've had a gain of around 25 yards on his first target but couldn't complete it. He did catch the other two for 31 combined yards.

         

Giants (23) at Jaguars (17) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Marcus Johnson78.6%31100.0%38.7%310.3%5.6%239.7%10
2Wan'Dale Robinson67.1%2477.4%18.9%827.6%7.2%1833.3%050
3Chris Myarick61.4%722.6%13.7%26.9%2.8%1028.6%021
4Darius Slayton57.1%2374.2%39.2%620.7%10.0%9326.1%058
5Tanner Hudson37.1%516.1%37.7%13.4%3.3%220.0%00
6Daniel Bellinger35.7%929.0%42.9%13.4%10.0%911.1%013
7David Sills30.0%516.1%50.5%13.4%8.3%1320.0%019
  • Bellinger was forced out with an eye injury after playing two-thirds of snaps in the first half.
    • Myarick took 87% of snaps after halftime, with Hudson getting 54%.
    • The Giants may need outside help here, with Bellinger expected to be out for weeks, if not longer. They already had one of the weakest TE rooms in the league.
  • Slayton caught three of six targets for 58 yards and a TD, though Johnson and Robinson both ran more routes.
    • Robinson jumped to 67% snap share and 6-50-0 on a team-high eight targets, after 3-37-1 on four targets and only 23% of snaps the week before.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Zay Jones98.5%44100.0%88.0%1023.3%21.9%11022.7%254
2Christian Kirk93.8%44100.0%95.7%1023.3%22.7%12322.7%096
3Evan Engram83.1%3272.7%78.2%716.3%16.4%6021.9%167
4Marvin Jones55.4%3068.2%82.0%818.6%19.2%12626.7%157
  • Zay finished with 4-54-0 on 10 targets and missed only one snap for a second straight week. He also took a carry for 14 yards, his second rush attempt of the season.
    • Zay is averaging 5.2 catches per game, but for only 46.8 yards and with just one TD among his 31 receptions. (He did see two EZ targets in Sunday's loss).
    • He's still searching for his first gain of more than 20 yards this season.
  • Marvin played less snaps than usual after missing Week 6 with a hamstring injury, though he finished with 4-57-0, his second best yardage total of the season.
  • The targets and yardage were Kirk's second best totals of the year - 7-96-0 on 10 looks.
  • That's three in a row for Engram with at least four catches and 40 yards. He's averaging 4.0 catches for 39.3 yards on 5.6 targets per game, and still searching for his first TD of the season.

         

Colts (10) at Titans (19) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Michael Pittman100.0%47100.0%97.0%922.0%24.0%6519.1%058
2Parris Campbell98.4%4697.9%88.8%1229.3%13.4%5726.1%170
3Alec Pierce96.9%4595.7%66.0%49.8%13.0%478.9%037
4Mo Alie-Cox37.5%1429.8%38.9%00.0%5.3% 0.0%00
5Kylen Granson32.8%1838.3%41.1%12.4%8.1%55.6%06
6Jelani Woods29.7%1429.8%24.6%24.9%3.5%1314.3%04
  • Campbell saw double-digit targets for a second straight week, after getting only 15 over the first five games of the season (while playing more than two-thirds of snaps in every contest.
    • Additionally, Campbell scored for a second straight game and topped 90% snap share for a third week in a row.
    • He finished with 10-70-1, after 7-57-1 the week before. It's pretty much all been short stuff, but he does have the speed (4.31 40) to do more than that, at least theoretically. It's harder when your team doesn't have a QB with an arm.
  • At tight end, the route split between MAC, Granson and Woods was more even than ever before, and the trio combined for only three targets and 10 yards.
  • Pierce got a big bump in snap/route share, but not because he replaced Campbell in two-wide sets....
    • The Colts strictly used 11 personnel (three-wide) in this one. Odd. They used it on 71 of 79 snaps the week before, which is also a lot, but not unheard of. 100 percent is unusual, even for the Rams.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Nick Westbrook-Ikhine75.4%1881.8%70.1%210.0%9.7%3611.1%00
2Robert Woods73.7%1986.4%82.9%420.0%22.2%3121.1%026
3Geoff Swaim61.4%313.6%31.7%15.0%6.3%1533.3%10
4Chigoziem Okonkwo45.6%836.4%15.2%15.0%4.2%-212.5%00
5Austin Hooper43.9%1672.7%59.8%315.0%9.7%4018.8%056
6Cody Hollister38.6%731.8%13.4%210.0%2.1%2428.6%032
7Mason Kinsey22.8%940.9%5.5%15.0%0.7%311.1%03
  • Kinsey replaced Kyle Phillips, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury. The slot role didn't entail much work in this one with the Titans playing from ahead and relying on run plays from heavy formations.

    

Lions (6) at Cowboys (24) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Kalif Raymond89.3%2787.1%46.0%624.0%10.4%4722.2%075
T.J. Hockenson83.9%2683.9%77.7%520.0%19.3%3719.2%048
Josh Reynolds78.6%2787.1%88.4%28.0%17.8%427.4%08
Brock Wright51.8%1135.5%18.3%416.0%2.5%1036.4%057
Tom Kennedy50.0%1858.1%31.3%312.0%4.0%2416.7%014
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a concussion early in the game, leaving Raymond and Kennedy to work alongside Reynolds as the Top 3 at wide receiver.
    • DJ Chark (ankle) was placed on IR earlier in the week, ruling him out for at least three more games beyond Sunday's loss.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1CeeDee Lamb83.1%2696.3%97.3%624.0%32.2%9823.1%070
2Noah Brown78.0%2385.2%86.0%728.0%19.0%8630.4%050
3Dalton Schultz66.1%1451.9%48.4%520.0%10.7%2335.7%049
4Michael Gallup66.1%2177.8%82.0%28.0%16.3%459.5%00
  • Schultz tweaked his PCL injury for seemingly the fourth or fifth time this year. He was able to return to the game.

         

Browns (20) at Ravens (23) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Amari Cooper94.6%32100.0%88.7%416.0%26.6%8112.5%074
2Donovan Peoples-Jones92.9%2990.6%86.6%624.0%18.9%5820.7%071
3David Njoku60.7%1856.3%74.5%728.0%18.9%2138.9%071
4David Bell58.9%2062.5%47.0%14.0%4.1%55.0%07
5Harrison Bryant55.4%1546.9%44.1%28.0%9.5%1013.3%015
  • Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain late in the game, leaving Bryant as the team's top TE.
    • The upcoming absence for Njoku could also push more targets toward the WRs and RBs, with Byrant unlikly to be as much of a receiving threat.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Mark Andrews87.3%1789.5%93.4%212.5%31.4%2011.8%00
2Devin Duvernay65.1%1578.9%67.8%318.8%14.9%5020.0%042
3Rashod Bateman55.6%1368.4%69.0%531.3%20.9%3338.5%042
4Josh Oliver49.2%526.3%20.9%16.3%3.7%1120.0%10
5Demarcus Robinson23.8%315.8%53.6%00.0%9.0% 0.0%00
6Isaiah Likely9.5%421.1%38.9%16.3%9.6%1025.0%016
  • The Ravens went run-heavy against a Cleveland defense that's soft up the middle, and Andrews finished with only two targets and a goose egg.
  • Bateman led the team in targets in his first game back after a two-week absence with a foot injury, and his route share was around normal, though he barely played over half the snaps.

         

Falcons (17) at Bengals (35) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Drake London86.7%16100.0%82.6%18.3%30.6%66.3%09
2Kyle Pitts77.8%1381.3%77.0%541.7%25.0%2438.5%09
3Parker Hesse66.7%531.3%36.5%00.0%3.5% 0.0%00
4Olamide Zaccheaus64.4%1381.3%62.9%433.3%15.3%3930.8%031
5Damiere Byrd35.6%743.8%12.6%18.3%2.1%4014.3%075
  • Arthur Smith doesn't want to throw the ball, even down multiple scores in the second half. 
  • The good news for Pitts? 42 percent target share!
    • The bad news? Literally everything else. This is a nightmare for him and London, and it's not clear whom Smith is serving by refusing to pass when trailing big. Is he trying to sabotage his most talented young players, or does he merely hope to get himself fired as soon as possible? Sure, run-game design is his specialty and he's good at it, but right now he has a terrible group of RBs behind a mediocre O-line. I can't believe I gave this guy so much credit in the past. /rantend
  • Byrd scored a 75-yard TD on his lone target, his first catch of the year.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Ja'Marr Chase92.4%4497.8%99.0%1126.2%27.7%11225.0%1130
2Tee Higgins83.3%4497.8%68.9%716.7%16.5%7415.9%093
3Tyler Boyd74.2%3986.7%87.5%921.4%14.2%12623.1%0155
4Hayden Hurst60.6%3373.3%69.9%819.0%14.6%6224.2%048
  • Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards and three TDs on 42 attempts, allowing each of his top four targets to have solid-to-excellent games.
  • Boyd can still play. He's averaging only 5.4 targets per game, but with career-best efficiency numbers and three TDs already. He's still good enough to be a 7-8 target per game kind of guy on a more needy team.
  • Higgins has at least five catches and seven targets in every game he's been able to finish healthy this year.
  • That's back-to-back weeks for Chase with 130 yards and a pair of TDs. Still good? Still good.

         

Packers (21) at Commanders (23) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Romeo Doubs87.2%3188.6%81.7%412.1%17.4%1312.9%00
2Allen Lazard59.6%1851.4%85.0%721.2%19.8%2738.9%055
3Robert Tonyan55.3%2365.7%56.3%412.1%14.9%1917.4%032
4Sammy Watkins53.2%1954.3%23.9%412.1%4.5%7821.1%036
5Marcedes Lewis44.7%514.3%13.8%00.0%0.4% 0.0%00
6Samori Toure31.9%1131.4%4.1%13.0%0.4%49.1%04
7Amari Rodgers29.8%1131.4%10.8%39.1%1.7%4227.3%014
  • Lazard played every snap in the first half but only two snaps in the fourth quarter, bothered by a shoulder injury.
    • Watkins bumped up to 71% snap share in the fourth quarter, with Toure at 57% and Rodgers at 57%.
  • Prior to the final quarter, Watkins played only 39% of snaps in his first game back from IR (hamstring).
  • Doubs finished without a catch on four targets, despite leading the team's skill-position players in routes and snaps. That's three games in a row with less than 30 yards for the rookie.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Terry McLaurin94.4%3397.1%93.1%825.0%17.4%10824.2%073
2Curtis Samuel76.4%2882.4%86.9%825.0%22.5%4028.6%053
3Cam Sims66.7%2779.4%31.1%26.3%3.5%297.4%012
4Armani Rogers51.4%1544.1%12.1%39.4%1.6%1220.0%028
5Cole Turner36.1%1338.2%18.3%26.3%2.7%2415.4%10
6Dax Milne34.7%926.5%7.3%13.1%1.9%111.1%04
7John Bates31.9%411.8%22.1%00.0%5.4% 0.0%00
  • McLaurin put up 5-73-1, with eight targets being his most since Week 3.
  • Samuel had 5-53-0 on eight targets, plus 5-26-0 on the ground. 
    • He cost only $5,600 on FanDuel for Week 8, FWIW.
  • Turner left with a concussion, while Bates was seemingly limited in his first game back from a hamstring injury.
    • Rogers, a college QB and rookie UDFA, ended up leading the TE group in snaps. (Logan Thomas has missed three weeks in a row with a calf injury.)
  • Sims was the No. 3 receiver with both Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Dyami Brown (groin) out.

    

Jets (16) at Broncos (9) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Garrett Wilson73.6%2689.7%70.8%520.8%21.9%019.2%024
2Tyler Conklin73.6%1965.5%66.4%625.0%15.7%4731.6%022
3C.J. Uzomah60.4%1448.3%26.6%28.3%2.9%814.3%05
4Jeff Smith58.5%1448.3%14.6%14.2%1.2%67.1%00
5Braxton Berrios56.6%1862.1%32.1%416.7%5.8%1822.2%015
6Denzel Mims41.5%1344.8%4.7%28.3%0.8%415.4%04
7Corey Davis22.6%931.0%73.0%14.2%14.0%1311.1%00
  • Elijah Moore (personal) didn't play while he and the Jets try to settle their beef, and Corey Davis then left the game in the second quarter with an MCL sprain.
    • While never ruled out, Davis played 11 snaps in the first quarter, two in the second quarter and none in the second half.
  • After halftime, Wilson and Smith played 72% of snaps apiece, with Berrios at 56% and Mims at 41%. 
  • Wilson's snap share jumped back up after 56% and 44% the previous two weeks, but the rookie nonetheless finished with less than 7 PPR points for a fourth straight game.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Courtland Sutton90.7%4391.5%96.2%920.0%24.9%13820.9%223
2Jerry Jeudy88.0%4289.4%80.0%1124.4%20.2%12026.2%196
3Greg Dulcich60.0%3268.1%21.9%920.0%5.2%7328.1%051
4KJ Hamler57.3%3268.1%45.3%48.9%4.7%7712.5%04
5Eric Tomlinson45.3%714.9%14.3%24.4%2.1%528.6%021
  • Jeudy put up 7-96-0 after three straight games with either 53 or 54 yards.
  • Sutton was held to 3-23-0 on nine targets, despite seeing two passes in the end zone from backup QB Brett Rypien (who stinks, in case you were wondering).
  • Dulcich was one of the few bright spots for Denver, with nine targets on 32 routes after a 2-44-1 line the week before in his NFL debut.
    • It'll probably be inefficient production if he stays involved, but there's a chance for a decent number of targets in this broken Denver offense, especially now that the RB position is so devoid of receiving threats (not to mention rushing ability).

       

Texans (20) at Raiders (38) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Brandin Cooks89.2%3788.1%91.4%512.5%23.2%3213.5%046
2Chris Moore55.4%2866.7%55.0%410.0%7.9%3214.3%020
3Phillip Dorsett53.8%2661.9%20.0%37.5%3.4%5011.5%045
4Brevin Jordan46.2%1740.5%26.8%410.0%4.9%5623.5%10
5Nico Collins46.2%1842.9%70.0%37.5%14.8%2016.7%033
6O.J. Howard44.6%49.5%25.9%00.0%4.9% 0.0%00
7Jordan Akins40.0%2354.8%27.3%410.0%5.9%2917.4%068
  • Jordan played for the first time since Week 2, forming a committee with Akins and Howard in which Howard was mostly just a blocker (four routes). 
    • (My hopes for a Jordan breakout are all but dead.)
  • Collins injured his groin in the third quarter and played only eight snaps in the second half.
    • Dorsett took 78% of snaps post-halftime and caught a TD, with Moore playing 73%.
  • Cooks finished with 4-46-0 on five targets, yet another subpar-to-mediocre stat line. And with only five targets on 37 routes...

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Mack Hollins100.0%2796.4%93.8%311.5%16.2%3711.1%044
2Davante Adams96.4%28100.0%98.2%934.6%31.8%9232.1%195
3Foster Moreau96.4%1967.9%25.3%519.2%6.6%3426.3%028
4Hunter Renfrow56.4%2071.4%79.0%311.5%13.7%3915.0%055
  • Moreau played nearly every snap in his return to the lineup with Darren Waller (hamstring) still unavailable.
    • Moreau stayed in to block on eight snaps, the most of any TE in Week 7, per PFF.
  • Adams put up 8-95-0 on a day otherwise dominated by RB Josh Jacobs, who is making his bid to be the overall RB1 in fantasy

         

Seahawks (37) at Chargers (23) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Will Dissly74.6%1551.7%43.1%415.4%9.5%2126.7%045
2Noah Fant73.0%1758.6%53.4%311.5%12.4%3917.6%17
3Tyler Lockett66.7%2689.7%90.1%830.8%25.2%4130.8%045
4Marquise Goodwin55.6%2172.4%47.4%519.2%7.1%7823.8%267
5Dee Eskridge44.4%1344.8%22.0%13.8%4.3%137.7%10
6Colby Parkinson36.5%517.2%28.9%13.8%4.8%220.0%028
7DK Metcalf25.4%1034.5%84.9%27.7%24.8%2520.0%012
  • Metcalf hurt his knee in the first half and missed the rest of the game, allowing Goodwin and Eskridge to get more snaps than usual.
    • Goodwin took full advantage, with two of his five targets going for TDs, plus a team-high 67 receiving yards.
  • The Seahawks really rotated WRs in the second half with Metcalf out and Lockett playing through a hamstring injury.
    • Lockett played 58% of snaps, Goodwin got 55%, Eskridge took 42% and Dareke Young played 39%.
    • Meanwhile, TEs Fant and Dissly both were over 75% with Seattle nursing a lead in the second half and mostly feeding RB Kenneth Walker

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1DeAndre Carter94.2%5092.6%72.6%714.0%9.5%8714.0%137
2Mike Williams78.3%4175.9%90.3%918.0%19.9%9922.0%086
3Michael Bandy58.0%3463.0%15.4%612.0%3.4%5917.6%0-5
4Gerald Everett56.5%3259.3%63.8%918.0%15.2%9328.1%163
5Keenan Allen33.3%1425.9%8.2%24.0%2.0%514.3%011
6Tre' McKitty33.3%1425.9%28.9%00.0%2.4% 0.0%00
7Jason Moore23.2%1425.9%8.8%24.0%0.7%2614.3%15
  • Allen played for the first time since Week 1 but was taken out after halftime.
  • Williams then suffered a high-ankle sprain late in the game, likely ruling him out for multiple weeks, though the Chargers do have a Week 8 bye to help his cause.
  • Bandy and Carter both played 25 of 25 snaps in the fourth quarter, with Moore taking 15 (60%).
    • Bandy caught one of six targets for a five-yard loss, and Carter was held to 3-37-0 on seven targets and 50 routes. Poor Justin Herbert.

         

Chiefs (44) at 49ers (23) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Travis Kelce77.6%2978.4%80.1%823.5%24.0%5227.6%098
2Mecole Hardman62.1%2156.8%52.0%411.8%10.0%719.0%032
3JuJu Smith-Schuster56.9%2567.6%81.2%823.5%19.2%7032.0%0124
4Noah Gray56.9%1129.7%28.2%12.9%5.2%69.1%010
5Marquez Valdes-Scantling55.2%2773.0%80.9%411.8%15.2%10214.8%0111
6Jody Fortson32.8%821.6%20.2%25.9%2.0%1025.0%08
7Skyy Moore22.4%1129.7%20.2%12.9%4.8%149.1%00
8Justin Watson15.5%821.6%15.9%25.9%3.6%1725.0%14
  • Smith-Schuster had 100-plus yards and a TD for a second straight week, but with his snap share dipping from 88% all the way to 57% and even his route share (68%) taking a sizable hit.
    • The Chiefs have had a deeper rotation than most teams this year, with even Kelce missing out on some routes every week. Still, we'll keep a close eye on this after the Week 8 bye, as Moore and Hardman are talented enough to poach more work from JuJu and MVS
  • Valdes-Scantling, like Smith-Schuster, finished with season-low snap share, though MVS played two-thirds of snaps in the first half and had his first 100-yard game of the year.
    • Pre-halftime, Hardman and MVS both played 22 of 33 snaps, with JuJu getting 20 (61%) and Moore eight (24%).

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Brandon Aiyuk93.1%4792.2%93.3%1123.9%22.2%5223.4%082
2George Kittle87.5%4180.4%85.0%919.6%19.9%9922.0%298
3Deebo Samuel86.1%4282.4%87.4%715.2%24.4%3016.7%042
4Jauan Jennings41.7%2651.0%46.9%48.7%10.9%2915.4%024
5Ray-Ray McCloud26.4%1631.4%29.3%48.7%5.9%6025.0%165
  • McCloud put up 4-65-1 and continues to split snaps with Jennings.
  • Kittle (6-98-1) and Aiyuk (7-82-0) got it done again, while Deebo (5-42-0) didn't.

    

Steelers (10) at Dolphins (16) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Diontae Johnson92.8%4393.5%95.9%1023.8%27.2%9423.3%142
2Chase Claypool84.1%3984.8%92.2%819.0%17.9%7420.5%041
3George Pickens81.2%4189.1%87.4%614.3%16.3%5614.6%161
4Pat Freiermuth59.4%3473.9%66.0%921.4%18.7%7326.5%075
5Zach Gentry43.5%817.4%26.3%24.8%4.9%-725.0%00
  • Freiermuth didn't play quite as much as usual in his first game back from a concussion, but his route share was normal because the Steelers mostly just took him off the field for run plays.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Tyreek Hill88.7%3291.4%81.9%1337.1%31.3%16440.6%072
2Jaylen Waddle79.0%2982.9%81.9%514.3%21.7%5717.2%088
3Mike Gesicki61.3%2365.7%58.3%720.0%10.4%6030.4%127
4Trent Sherfield56.5%2468.6%59.4%38.6%8.0%3212.5%044
5Durham Smythe41.9%38.6%22.5%00.0%2.8% 0.0%00
  • Gesicki got seven targets for a second straight week, after four or fewer in each of Miami's first five games.
    • He managed only 3-27-0 after 6-69-2 (nice) the week before.
    • The increased work may be related to Smythe's hamstring injury (which kept him out Week 6 and perhaps limited his role Week 7.
      • Gesicki has taken 89% of snaps in 11 personnel the past two weeks, up from 66% over the first five games (with Smythe getting 33% those first five weeks). 

         

Bears (33) at Patriots (14) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Cole Kmet95.7%2496.0%84.0%314.3%13.6%3112.5%032
2Darnell Mooney80.0%2184.0%93.3%628.6%29.5%8928.6%053
3Equanimeous St. Brown58.6%1872.0%74.8%733.3%15.2%6238.9%148
4N'Keal Harry41.4%1144.0%6.7%14.8%0.8%149.1%014
5Dante Pettis31.4%1144.0%63.8%14.8%10.6%-29.1%02
  • That's four in a row for Mooney with over 50 yards. Still no TD or 100-yard outing, but his fantasy value isn't totally shot.
  • St. Brown nearly doubled his previous season high for targets despite handling his smallest snap share of the season with Harry taking away a bunch of playing time in his Bears debut.
    • Pettis also lost work, down to 31% of snaps and one target after a 4-84-1 on 61% in a loss to Washington the week before.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Jakobi Meyers100.0%29100.0%92.0%27.1%23.1%286.9%034
2DeVante Parker91.7%2689.7%87.3%517.9%13.8%8219.2%068
3Hunter Henry85.4%2275.9%71.8%27.1%11.8%259.1%012
4Tyquan Thornton83.3%2793.1%31.0%517.9%6.7%7318.5%019
5Jonnu Smith33.3%413.8%25.8%310.7%8.2%2875.0%04
  • Thornton played 83% of snaps, while Nelson Agholor got only 6%.
    • The rookie was held to 1-19-0 on five targets.
  • Meyers has only six targets the past two weeks, after 27 in his first three games of the season.

         

