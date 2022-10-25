Target Breakdown: Week 7 WR/TE Usage Recap and Week 8 Waiver Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Week 7 was a brutal one for injuries, especially among wide receivers, though it at least appears we avoided issues of the season-ending variety. Rookie RB Breece Hall wasn't so lucky, and you can see my take on the fallout from his injury (and more) in our weekly Backfield Breakdown, posted every Monday here on RotoWire.
Now let's take a look at all the happenings with wide receivers and tight ends, including game-by-game breakdowns, weekly vs. season share comparisons and a look-ahead to waivers for Week 8. Wide receivers should get more attention than usual with waiver bids this week, considering how many of us are left scrambling for starters after Week 7 action saw Mike Williams, DK Metcalf and Amon-Ra St. Brown (among others) succumb to injuries.
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 7, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
Shares shown below only include active games for the following prominent players who have missed time this season:
- TEs - Kyle Pitts, George Kittle, Pat Freiermuth
- WRs - Rondale Moore, Rashod Bateman, Michael Gallup, Allen Lazard, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers, Chris Olave, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin
Wide Receivers
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Δ
|AY Sh
|AY Sh' 22
|AY Δ
|1
|DeAndre Hopkins
|90.3%
|9.3%
|81.0%
|48.3%
|5.1%
|43.1%
|59.0%
|6.8%
|52.2%
|2
|Terrace Marshall
|95.7%
|26.1%
|69.5%
|14.3%
|4.1%
|10.2%
|35.6%
|6.8%
|28.8%
|3
|Tyquan Thornton
|93.1%
|31.0%
|62.1%
|17.9%
|6.7%
|11.2%
|28.7%
|8.2%
|20.4%
|4
|Marcus Johnson
|100.0%
|38.7%
|61.3%
|10.3%
|5.6%
|4.8%
|13.1%
|9.1%
|4.0%
|5
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|77.4%
|18.9%
|58.6%
|27.6%
|7.2%
|20.4%
|10.1%
|5.0%
|5.1%
|6
|Cam Sims
|79.4%
|31.1%
|48.3%
|6.3%
|3.5%
|2.8%
|11.6%
|8.1%
|3.6%
|7
|Michael Bandy
|63.0%
|15.4%
|47.6%
|12.0%
|3.4%
|8.6%
|15.3%
|7.2%
|8.1%
|8
|Phillip Dorsett
|61.9%
|20.0%
|41.9%
|7.5%
|3.4%
|4.1%
|23.3%
|6.2%
|17.1%
|9
|Kalif Raymond
|87.1%
|46.0%
|41.1%
|24.0%
|10.4%
|13.6%
|31.4%
|13.6%
|17.8%
|10
|Denzel Mims
|44.8%
|4.7%
|40.1%
|8.3%
|0.8%
|7.5%
|3.6%
|0.2%
|3.4%
|11
|N'Keal Harry
|44.0%
|6.7%
|37.3%
|4.8%
|0.8%
|4.0%
|7.4%
|1.1%
|6.3%
|12
|Mason Kinsey
|40.9%
|5.5%
|35.4%
|5.0%
|0.7%
|4.3%
|2.0%
|0.3%
|1.8%
|13
|Darius Slayton
|74.2%
|39.2%
|35.0%
|20.7%
|10.0%
|10.7%
|51.9%
|22.0%
|29.9%
|14
|Damiere Byrd
|43.8%
|12.6%
|31.2%
|8.3%
|2.1%
|6.3%
|37.5%
|6.4%
|31.1%
|15
|Sammy Watkins
|54.3%
|23.9%
|30.4%
|12.1%
|4.5%
|7.6%
|46.8%
|9.3%
|37.6%
|16
|Braxton Berrios
|62.1%
|32.1%
|30.0%
|16.7%
|5.8%
|10.9%
|18.0%
|3.0%
|15.0%
|17
|Alec Pierce
|95.7%
|66.0%
|29.7%
|9.8%
|13.0%
|-3.2%
|27.2%
|26.4%
|0.8%
|18
|Tee Higgins
|97.8%
|68.9%
|28.9%
|16.7%
|16.5%
|0.2%
|19.3%
|24.0%
|-4.7%
|19
|Tom Kennedy
|58.1%
|31.3%
|26.8%
|12.0%
|4.0%
|8.0%
|16.4%
|5.2%
|11.3%
|20
|Marquez Callaway
|77.6%
|51.9%
|25.7%
|13.0%
|9.5%
|3.5%
|21.9%
|11.7%
|10.1%
|21
|Marquise Goodwin
|72.4%
|47.4%
|25.0%
|19.2%
|7.1%
|12.1%
|35.2%
|10.1%
|25.2%
|22
|Dee Eskridge
|44.8%
|22.0%
|22.8%
|3.8%
|4.3%
|-0.4%
|5.9%
|2.5%
|3.4%
|23
|KJ Hamler
|68.1%
|45.3%
|22.8%
|8.9%
|4.7%
|4.2%
|17.5%
|11.3%
|6.2%
|24
|Tre'Quan Smith
|61.2%
|39.6%
|21.7%
|13.0%
|8.3%
|4.7%
|12.5%
|11.0%
|1.5%
|25
|DeAndre Carter
|92.6%
|72.6%
|20.0%
|14.0%
|9.5%
|4.5%
|22.7%
|13.8%
|8.9%
|26
|Chris Godwin
|92.0%
|73.0%
|19.0%
|27.1%
|20.6%
|6.5%
|21.1%
|19.0%
|2.1%
|27
|Garrett Wilson
|89.7%
|70.8%
|18.9%
|20.8%
|21.9%
|-1.1%
|-0.4%
|23.7%
|-24.0%
|28
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|81.3%
|62.9%
|18.4%
|33.3%
|15.3%
|18.1%
|36.7%
|17.3%
|19.4%
|29
|Drake London
|100.0%
|82.6%
|17.4%
|8.3%
|30.6%
|-22.2%
|5.6%
|30.4%
|-24.8%
|30
|David Bell
|62.5%
|47.0%
|15.5%
|4.0%
|4.1%
|-0.1%
|2.9%
|4.6%
|-1.7%
|31
|Zay Jones
|100.0%
|88.0%
|12.0%
|23.3%
|21.9%
|1.4%
|26.5%
|22.1%
|4.4%
|32
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|81.8%
|70.1%
|11.7%
|10.0%
|9.7%
|0.3%
|24.3%
|23.3%
|1.0%
|33
|Chris Moore
|66.7%
|55.0%
|11.7%
|10.0%
|7.9%
|2.1%
|14.8%
|8.5%
|6.3%
|34
|Amari Cooper
|100.0%
|88.7%
|11.3%
|16.0%
|26.6%
|-10.6%
|49.2%
|38.0%
|11.2%
|35
|Devin Duvernay
|78.9%
|67.8%
|11.2%
|18.8%
|14.9%
|3.9%
|42.0%
|21.4%
|20.6%
|36
|Chris Olave
|93.9%
|84.0%
|9.9%
|30.4%
|26.7%
|3.7%
|48.3%
|43.0%
|5.3%
|37
|Tyreek Hill
|91.4%
|81.9%
|9.5%
|37.1%
|31.3%
|5.8%
|49.8%
|38.0%
|11.8%
|38
|Jerry Jeudy
|89.4%
|80.0%
|9.4%
|24.4%
|20.2%
|4.3%
|27.1%
|28.4%
|-1.3%
|39
|Trent Sherfield
|68.6%
|59.4%
|9.2%
|8.6%
|8.0%
|0.5%
|9.7%
|9.1%
|0.6%
|40
|Parris Campbell
|97.9%
|88.8%
|9.1%
|29.3%
|13.4%
|15.8%
|33.0%
|12.4%
|20.6%
|41
|Jakobi Meyers
|100.0%
|92.0%
|8.0%
|7.1%
|23.1%
|-16.0%
|10.9%
|31.8%
|-20.9%
|42
|Romeo Doubs
|88.6%
|81.7%
|6.9%
|12.1%
|17.4%
|-5.2%
|7.9%
|21.4%
|-13.5%
|43
|Mecole Hardman
|56.8%
|52.0%
|4.8%
|11.8%
|10.0%
|1.8%
|2.4%
|11.4%
|-8.9%
|44
|Christian Kirk
|100.0%
|95.7%
|4.3%
|23.3%
|22.7%
|0.6%
|29.7%
|28.3%
|1.4%
|45
|Jauan Jennings
|51.0%
|46.9%
|4.1%
|8.7%
|10.9%
|-2.2%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|-1.4%
|46
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|90.6%
|86.6%
|4.0%
|24.0%
|18.9%
|5.1%
|35.4%
|25.3%
|10.2%
|47
|Terry McLaurin
|97.1%
|93.1%
|4.0%
|25.0%
|17.4%
|7.6%
|43.5%
|29.6%
|14.0%
|48
|Robert Woods
|86.4%
|82.9%
|3.4%
|20.0%
|22.2%
|-2.2%
|21.1%
|25.1%
|-4.1%
|49
|DJ Moore
|100.0%
|96.8%
|3.2%
|47.6%
|27.7%
|19.9%
|55.4%
|41.2%
|14.2%
|50
|Michael Pittman
|100.0%
|97.0%
|3.0%
|22.0%
|24.0%
|-2.0%
|38.0%
|27.2%
|10.8%
|51
|Mike Evans
|88.0%
|85.0%
|3.0%
|31.3%
|19.4%
|11.9%
|58.1%
|32.7%
|25.4%
|52
|Mack Hollins
|96.4%
|93.8%
|2.7%
|11.5%
|16.2%
|-4.6%
|20.3%
|27.3%
|-7.0%
|53
|DeVante Parker
|89.7%
|87.3%
|2.3%
|17.9%
|13.8%
|4.0%
|32.2%
|27.5%
|4.7%
|54
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|31.4%
|29.3%
|2.1%
|8.7%
|5.9%
|2.8%
|17.8%
|11.5%
|6.3%
|55
|Davante Adams
|100.0%
|98.2%
|1.8%
|34.6%
|31.8%
|2.8%
|50.4%
|41.4%
|9.0%
|56
|George Pickens
|89.1%
|87.4%
|1.7%
|14.3%
|16.3%
|-2.0%
|19.4%
|26.4%
|-7.0%
|57
|Jaylen Waddle
|82.9%
|81.9%
|0.9%
|14.3%
|21.7%
|-7.4%
|17.5%
|26.9%
|-9.4%
|58
|Rondale Moore
|93.5%
|93.3%
|0.2%
|6.9%
|18.7%
|-11.8%
|13.7%
|14.5%
|-0.8%
|59
|Tyler Lockett
|89.7%
|90.1%
|-0.4%
|30.8%
|25.2%
|5.5%
|18.8%
|36.2%
|-17.3%
|60
|Rashod Bateman
|68.4%
|69.0%
|-0.6%
|31.3%
|20.9%
|10.4%
|27.7%
|28.8%
|-1.1%
|61
|Noah Brown
|85.2%
|86.0%
|-0.8%
|28.0%
|19.0%
|9.0%
|32.3%
|24.8%
|7.5%
|62
|Tyler Boyd
|86.7%
|87.5%
|-0.8%
|21.4%
|14.2%
|7.2%
|32.6%
|20.3%
|12.3%
|63
|CeeDee Lamb
|96.3%
|97.3%
|-1.0%
|24.0%
|32.2%
|-8.2%
|36.8%
|40.0%
|-3.3%
|64
|Brandon Aiyuk
|92.2%
|93.3%
|-1.1%
|23.9%
|22.2%
|1.7%
|15.5%
|28.1%
|-12.7%
|65
|Ja'Marr Chase
|97.8%
|99.0%
|-1.2%
|26.2%
|27.7%
|-1.5%
|29.1%
|36.3%
|-7.2%
|66
|Josh Reynolds
|87.1%
|88.4%
|-1.3%
|8.0%
|17.8%
|-9.8%
|28.3%
|28.4%
|-0.2%
|67
|Diontae Johnson
|93.5%
|95.9%
|-2.4%
|23.8%
|27.2%
|-3.4%
|32.4%
|34.6%
|-2.1%
|68
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|72.0%
|74.8%
|-2.8%
|33.3%
|15.2%
|18.2%
|33.0%
|17.4%
|15.6%
|69
|Brandin Cooks
|88.1%
|91.4%
|-3.3%
|12.5%
|23.2%
|-10.7%
|15.2%
|27.6%
|-12.3%
|70
|Greg Dortch
|51.6%
|55.5%
|-3.9%
|3.4%
|9.2%
|-5.7%
|1.3%
|6.7%
|-5.4%
|71
|Michael Gallup
|77.8%
|82.0%
|-4.2%
|8.0%
|16.3%
|-8.3%
|17.0%
|24.4%
|-7.4%
|72
|Curtis Samuel
|82.4%
|86.9%
|-4.5%
|25.0%
|22.5%
|2.5%
|16.1%
|15.0%
|1.1%
|73
|Courtland Sutton
|91.5%
|96.2%
|-4.7%
|20.0%
|24.9%
|-4.9%
|31.2%
|35.1%
|-3.9%
|74
|Deebo Samuel
|82.4%
|87.4%
|-5.1%
|15.2%
|24.4%
|-9.2%
|8.8%
|16.3%
|-7.5%
|75
|Chase Claypool
|84.8%
|92.2%
|-7.4%
|19.0%
|17.9%
|1.2%
|25.7%
|20.4%
|5.3%
|76
|Hunter Renfrow
|71.4%
|79.0%
|-7.6%
|11.5%
|13.7%
|-2.2%
|21.4%
|7.9%
|13.5%
|77
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|73.0%
|80.9%
|-7.9%
|11.8%
|15.2%
|-3.4%
|37.9%
|24.7%
|13.2%
|78
|Russell Gage
|64.0%
|72.2%
|-8.2%
|10.4%
|13.9%
|-3.5%
|7.4%
|11.1%
|-3.7%
|79
|Darnell Mooney
|84.0%
|93.3%
|-9.3%
|28.6%
|29.5%
|-1.0%
|47.5%
|44.8%
|2.7%
|80
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|67.6%
|81.2%
|-13.7%
|23.5%
|19.2%
|4.3%
|26.1%
|21.1%
|5.1%
|81
|Marvin Jones
|68.2%
|82.0%
|-13.8%
|18.6%
|19.2%
|-0.6%
|30.4%
|32.3%
|-1.9%
|82
|Mike Williams
|75.9%
|90.3%
|-14.3%
|18.0%
|19.9%
|-1.9%
|25.8%
|35.3%
|-9.6%
|83
|Dante Pettis
|44.0%
|63.8%
|-19.8%
|4.8%
|10.6%
|-5.8%
|-0.8%
|15.6%
|-16.4%
|84
|Nico Collins
|42.9%
|70.0%
|-27.1%
|7.5%
|14.8%
|-7.3%
|9.4%
|29.6%
|-20.2%
|85
|Allen Lazard
|51.4%
|85.0%
|-33.6%
|21.2%
|19.8%
|1.4%
|16.2%
|36.1%
|-19.9%
|86
|David Sills
|16.1%
|50.5%
|-34.3%
|3.4%
|8.3%
|-4.9%
|7.5%
|9.8%
|-2.3%
|87
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|12.9%
|52.7%
|-39.8%
|4.0%
|19.8%
|-15.8%
|-2.6%
|11.6%
|-14.3%
|88
|Corey Davis
|31.0%
|73.0%
|-42.0%
|4.2%
|14.0%
|-9.9%
|13.1%
|28.6%
|-15.5%
|89
|DK Metcalf
|34.5%
|84.9%
|-50.4%
|7.7%
|24.8%
|-17.1%
|11.2%
|34.2%
|-23.0%
|90
|Robbie Anderson
|19.4%
|75.2%
|-55.9%
|3.4%
|13.8%
|-10.4%
|18.5%
|25.8%
|-7.3%
Tight Ends
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Δ
|AY Sh
|AY Sh' 22
|AY Δ
|1
|Greg Dulcich
|68.1%
|21.9%
|46.2%
|20.0%
|5.2%
|14.8%
|16.5%
|5.0%
|11.5%
|2
|Foster Moreau
|67.9%
|25.3%
|42.5%
|19.2%
|6.6%
|12.7%
|18.4%
|4.6%
|13.9%
|3
|Armani Rogers
|44.1%
|12.1%
|32.0%
|9.4%
|1.6%
|7.8%
|4.8%
|0.4%
|4.4%
|4
|Tommy Tremble
|73.9%
|43.7%
|30.2%
|4.8%
|5.1%
|-0.4%
|15.0%
|7.2%
|7.9%
|5
|Jordan Akins
|54.8%
|27.3%
|27.5%
|10.0%
|5.9%
|4.1%
|13.6%
|5.7%
|7.9%
|6
|Trey McBride
|35.5%
|11.6%
|23.9%
|0.0%
|1.1%
|-1.1%
|0%
|0.7%
|-1%
|7
|Cade Otton
|68.0%
|44.8%
|23.2%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|3.1%
|9.4%
|5.8%
|3.7%
|8
|C.J. Uzomah
|48.3%
|26.6%
|21.6%
|8.3%
|2.9%
|5.4%
|7.8%
|0.6%
|7.2%
|9
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|36.4%
|15.2%
|21.1%
|5.0%
|4.2%
|0.8%
|-1.1%
|4.9%
|-6.0%
|10
|Cole Turner
|38.2%
|18.3%
|19.9%
|6.3%
|2.7%
|3.5%
|9.5%
|2.9%
|6.6%
|11
|Brock Wright
|35.5%
|18.3%
|17.2%
|16.0%
|2.5%
|13.5%
|6.6%
|1.3%
|5.3%
|12
|Brevin Jordan
|40.5%
|26.8%
|13.7%
|10.0%
|4.9%
|5.1%
|26.1%
|6.8%
|19.3%
|13
|Taysom Hill
|18.4%
|4.9%
|13.5%
|2.2%
|0.8%
|1.3%
|-0.8%
|-0.1%
|-0.7%
|14
|Austin Hooper
|72.7%
|59.8%
|13.0%
|15.0%
|9.7%
|5.3%
|27.2%
|10.9%
|16.3%
|15
|Cole Kmet
|96.0%
|84.0%
|12.0%
|14.3%
|13.6%
|0.6%
|16.7%
|9.2%
|7.5%
|16
|Ian Thomas
|43.5%
|32.4%
|11.0%
|4.8%
|8.7%
|-4.0%
|-3.3%
|4.0%
|-7.3%
|17
|Robert Tonyan
|65.7%
|56.3%
|9.4%
|12.1%
|14.9%
|-2.8%
|11.5%
|10.0%
|1.6%
|18
|Will Dissly
|51.7%
|43.1%
|8.6%
|15.4%
|9.5%
|5.9%
|9.6%
|5.6%
|4.0%
|19
|Juwan Johnson
|77.6%
|69.4%
|8.1%
|10.9%
|12.4%
|-1.6%
|3.0%
|10.5%
|-7.5%
|20
|Pat Freiermuth
|73.9%
|66.0%
|7.9%
|21.4%
|18.7%
|2.7%
|25.1%
|16.1%
|9.0%
|21
|Mike Gesicki
|65.7%
|58.3%
|7.4%
|20.0%
|10.4%
|9.6%
|18.2%
|11.4%
|6.8%
|22
|T.J. Hockenson
|83.9%
|77.7%
|6.2%
|20.0%
|19.3%
|0.7%
|25.0%
|17.7%
|7.3%
|23
|Jelani Woods
|29.8%
|24.6%
|5.2%
|4.9%
|3.5%
|1.3%
|7.4%
|7.9%
|-0.4%
|24
|Noah Fant
|58.6%
|53.4%
|5.2%
|11.5%
|12.4%
|-0.8%
|17.9%
|8.8%
|9.1%
|25
|Kyle Pitts
|81.3%
|77.0%
|4.3%
|41.7%
|25.0%
|16.7%
|22.6%
|30.5%
|-7.9%
|26
|Hunter Henry
|75.9%
|71.8%
|4.0%
|7.1%
|11.8%
|-4.7%
|9.8%
|11.1%
|-1.4%
|27
|Dalton Schultz
|51.9%
|48.4%
|3.4%
|20.0%
|10.7%
|9.3%
|8.7%
|5.9%
|2.8%
|28
|Hayden Hurst
|73.3%
|69.9%
|3.4%
|19.0%
|14.6%
|4.4%
|16.0%
|9.6%
|6.4%
|29
|Harrison Bryant
|46.9%
|44.1%
|2.7%
|8.0%
|9.5%
|-1.5%
|5.8%
|8.0%
|-2.2%
|30
|Noah Gray
|29.7%
|28.2%
|1.6%
|2.9%
|5.2%
|-2.3%
|2.3%
|3.4%
|-1.1%
|31
|Jody Fortson
|21.6%
|20.2%
|1.4%
|5.9%
|2.0%
|3.9%
|3.8%
|1.7%
|2.1%
|32
|Tyler Conklin
|65.5%
|66.4%
|-0.9%
|25.0%
|15.7%
|9.3%
|46.1%
|11.9%
|34.2%
|33
|Travis Kelce
|78.4%
|80.1%
|-1.8%
|23.5%
|24.0%
|-0.5%
|19.2%
|26.3%
|-7.1%
|34
|Kylen Granson
|38.3%
|41.1%
|-2.8%
|2.4%
|8.1%
|-5.7%
|2.9%
|7.0%
|-4.1%
|35
|Mark Andrews
|89.5%
|93.4%
|-3.9%
|12.5%
|31.4%
|-18.9%
|16.7%
|36.7%
|-20.0%
|36
|Zach Ertz
|80.6%
|84.7%
|-4.1%
|13.8%
|20.2%
|-6.4%
|16.0%
|23.2%
|-7.2%
|37
|Gerald Everett
|59.3%
|63.8%
|-4.6%
|18.0%
|15.2%
|2.8%
|24.2%
|16.9%
|7.2%
|38
|George Kittle
|80.4%
|85.0%
|-4.6%
|19.6%
|19.9%
|-0.3%
|29.1%
|18.1%
|11.0%
|39
|Parker Hesse
|31.3%
|36.5%
|-5.3%
|0.0%
|3.5%
|-3.5%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|-2.5%
|40
|Evan Engram
|72.7%
|78.2%
|-5.5%
|16.3%
|16.4%
|-0.1%
|14.3%
|16.2%
|-1.8%
|41
|Mo Alie-Cox
|29.8%
|38.9%
|-9.2%
|0.0%
|5.3%
|-5.3%
|0.0%
|4.5%
|-4.5%
|42
|Daniel Bellinger
|29.0%
|42.9%
|-13.9%
|3.4%
|10.0%
|-6.6%
|4.9%
|4.7%
|0.2%
|43
|Isaiah Likely
|21.1%
|38.9%
|-17.8%
|6.3%
|9.6%
|-3.3%
|8.0%
|5.8%
|2.2%
|44
|David Njoku
|56.3%
|74.5%
|-18.2%
|28.0%
|18.9%
|9.1%
|12.9%
|15.1%
|-2.2%
|45
|Tanner Hudson
|16.1%
|37.7%
|-21.6%
|3.4%
|3.3%
|0.1%
|1.1%
|4.6%
|-3.5%
Year-to-Date Leaderboards
Wide Receivers (YTD)
|Tgt
|Routes
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Air Yds
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|78
|222
|35.1%
|3.48
|819
|10.5
|12.0
|57
|773
|2
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|74
|293
|25.3%
|2.06
|707
|9.6
|12.2
|47
|605
|6
|8
|3
|Cooper Kupp
|72
|244
|29.5%
|2.49
|531
|7.4
|9.7
|56
|607
|4
|4
|4
|Diontae Johnson
|67
|259
|25.9%
|1.30
|713
|10.6
|13.1
|38
|337
|0
|3
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|66
|215
|30.7%
|2.23
|701
|10.6
|11.8
|37
|479
|2
|1
|6
|Stefon Diggs
|65
|210
|31.0%
|3.12
|673
|10.3
|11.7
|49
|656
|6
|5
|7
|Marquise Brown
|64
|255
|25.1%
|1.90
|662
|10.4
|11.6
|43
|485
|3
|2
|8
|Davante Adams
|63
|221
|28.5%
|2.30
|709
|11.3
|11.4
|37
|509
|5
|8
|9
|Justin Jefferson
|63
|234
|26.9%
|2.79
|513
|8.1
|11.2
|46
|654
|2
|5
|10
|Michael Pittman
|61
|277
|22.0%
|1.71
|403
|6.6
|8.4
|44
|475
|1
|2
|11
|Amari Cooper
|59
|219
|26.9%
|1.93
|742
|12.6
|12.2
|34
|422
|4
|7
|12
|Mike Williams
|59
|287
|20.6%
|1.72
|696
|11.8
|13.6
|37
|495
|3
|4
|13
|Curtis Samuel
|58
|251
|23.1%
|1.35
|312
|5.4
|8.9
|39
|340
|2
|1
|14
|Courtland Sutton
|58
|255
|22.7%
|1.78
|739
|12.7
|12.9
|34
|454
|1
|9
|15
|Chris Olave
|56
|195
|28.7%
|2.54
|923
|16.5
|15.5
|32
|495
|2
|2
|16
|DJ Moore
|54
|215
|25.1%
|1.27
|511
|9.5
|11.4
|27
|273
|2
|2
|17
|Christian Kirk
|54
|246
|22.0%
|1.86
|534
|9.9
|10.6
|32
|458
|4
|2
|18
|Deebo Samuel
|54
|209
|25.8%
|1.85
|263
|4.9
|7.8
|32
|387
|2
|2
|19
|Jaylen Waddle
|54
|222
|24.3%
|2.80
|578
|10.7
|13.2
|34
|621
|3
|2
|20
|Tyler Lockett
|53
|209
|25.4%
|2.24
|658
|12.4
|12.0
|41
|468
|2
|4
|21
|A.J. Brown
|53
|180
|29.4%
|2.79
|530
|10.0
|10.7
|33
|503
|2
|3
|22
|Garrett Wilson
|53
|194
|27.3%
|1.62
|457
|8.6
|11.0
|28
|314
|2
|7
|23
|DK Metcalf
|52
|197
|26.4%
|2.12
|623
|12.0
|14.6
|31
|418
|2
|9
|24
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49
|223
|22.0%
|1.80
|453
|9.3
|11.6
|32
|402
|3
|0
|25
|Mike Evans
|48
|222
|21.6%
|2.05
|621
|12.9
|11.9
|33
|454
|3
|4
|26
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|48
|225
|21.3%
|2.20
|395
|8.2
|9.1
|34
|494
|2
|2
|27
|Brandin Cooks
|47
|201
|23.4%
|1.40
|382
|8.1
|11.3
|28
|281
|1
|3
|28
|Zay Jones
|47
|203
|23.2%
|1.38
|381
|8.1
|12.2
|31
|281
|1
|7
|29
|Jerry Jeudy
|47
|212
|22.2%
|1.82
|598
|12.7
|12.7
|24
|386
|2
|4
|30
|Terry McLaurin
|45
|269
|16.7%
|1.64
|614
|13.7
|13.0
|27
|440
|2
|3
|31
|Chris Godwin
|44
|165
|26.7%
|1.78
|305
|6.9
|8.5
|29
|293
|0
|1
|32
|Tee Higgins
|44
|204
|21.6%
|2.23
|467
|10.6
|10.7
|31
|455
|2
|2
|33
|Chase Claypool
|44
|249
|17.7%
|1.07
|422
|9.6
|11.8
|28
|266
|1
|1
|34
|Drake London
|44
|138
|31.9%
|2.28
|425
|9.7
|12.5
|26
|315
|2
|1
|35
|Adam Thielen
|43
|232
|18.5%
|1.22
|414
|9.6
|11.1
|29
|284
|2
|3
|36
|DeVonta Smith
|43
|193
|22.3%
|2.06
|408
|9.5
|12.1
|33
|397
|2
|3
|37
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|42
|214
|19.6%
|1.57
|493
|11.7
|11.5
|26
|336
|0
|5
|38
|Romeo Doubs
|42
|219
|19.2%
|1.07
|339
|8.1
|12.1
|26
|234
|2
|1
|39
|Allen Lazard
|41
|191
|21.5%
|1.78
|498
|12.1
|11.6
|26
|340
|4
|3
|40
|Russell Gage
|40
|221
|18.1%
|1.05
|237
|5.9
|8.9
|29
|231
|1
|3
|41
|Joshua Palmer
|40
|225
|17.8%
|1.07
|265
|6.6
|10.4
|26
|240
|1
|2
|42
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|40
|118
|33.9%
|2.33
|206
|5.1
|7.2
|28
|275
|3
|3
|43
|George Pickens
|40
|236
|16.9%
|1.43
|544
|13.6
|14.2
|26
|338
|1
|3
|44
|Noah Brown
|39
|190
|20.5%
|1.78
|434
|11.1
|11.9
|25
|339
|1
|3
|45
|Darnell Mooney
|39
|152
|25.7%
|1.93
|547
|14.0
|15.5
|20
|294
|0
|3
|46
|Marvin Jones
|38
|193
|19.7%
|1.37
|533
|14.0
|12.1
|22
|265
|1
|3
|47
|Tyler Boyd
|38
|259
|14.7%
|1.76
|396
|10.4
|10.3
|29
|455
|3
|2
|48
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|38
|224
|17.0%
|1.65
|463
|12.2
|11.9
|22
|369
|0
|2
|49
|Parris Campbell
|38
|285
|13.3%
|0.84
|219
|5.8
|9.8
|28
|239
|2
|2
|50
|Josh Reynolds
|36
|198
|18.2%
|1.73
|502
|13.9
|13.6
|24
|343
|2
|6
|51
|Corey Davis
|34
|200
|17.0%
|1.76
|552
|16.2
|14.3
|19
|351
|2
|3
|52
|Jakobi Meyers
|33
|141
|23.4%
|2.52
|373
|11.3
|11.4
|26
|355
|2
|0
|53
|Alec Pierce
|33
|190
|17.4%
|1.62
|391
|11.8
|11.9
|21
|308
|1
|2
|54
|Robert Woods
|32
|136
|23.5%
|1.69
|284
|8.9
|10.8
|20
|230
|1
|1
|55
|Mack Hollins
|32
|211
|15.2%
|1.50
|468
|14.6
|13.8
|19
|317
|2
|6
|56
|Nico Collins
|30
|154
|19.5%
|1.98
|410
|13.7
|12.5
|18
|305
|0
|1
|57
|Allen Robinson
|29
|232
|12.5%
|0.73
|275
|9.5
|10.4
|17
|170
|2
|8
|58
|Elijah Moore
|29
|216
|13.4%
|0.94
|437
|15.1
|14.0
|16
|203
|0
|1
|59
|Ben Skowronek
|29
|206
|14.1%
|1.07
|202
|7.0
|11.0
|23
|221
|0
|0
|60
|DeAndre Carter
|28
|231
|12.1%
|0.99
|272
|9.7
|10.6
|19
|229
|1
|2
|61
|Robbie Anderson
|28
|173
|16.2%
|1.19
|358
|12.8
|14.3
|13
|206
|1
|0
|62
|Devin Duvernay
|28
|143
|19.6%
|1.97
|381
|13.6
|13.6
|20
|282
|3
|7
|63
|DeVante Parker
|27
|186
|14.5%
|1.73
|458
|17.0
|14.9
|15
|321
|1
|3
|64
|Rashod Bateman
|27
|100
|27.0%
|2.85
|346
|12.8
|12.6
|15
|285
|2
|1
|65
|Randall Cobb
|26
|122
|21.3%
|2.11
|271
|10.4
|10.9
|18
|257
|0
|2
|66
|Isaiah McKenzie
|26
|117
|22.2%
|1.38
|157
|6.0
|9.2
|17
|162
|3
|2
|67
|Richie James
|26
|125
|20.8%
|1.53
|210
|8.1
|9.3
|20
|191
|0
|0
|68
|Gabe Davis
|26
|201
|12.9%
|1.91
|428
|16.4
|13.2
|14
|383
|4
|3
|69
|K.J. Osborn
|26
|184
|14.1%
|0.96
|217
|8.3
|11.5
|19
|177
|1
|1
|70
|Mecole Hardman
|25
|144
|17.4%
|1.51
|213
|8.5
|11.7
|19
|218
|3
|1
|71
|Greg Dortch
|25
|167
|15.0%
|1.25
|120
|4.8
|7.0
|22
|209
|2
|0
|72
|Rondale Moore
|25
|140
|17.9%
|1.14
|141
|5.6
|8.8
|17
|159
|0
|2
|73
|Sterling Shepard
|24
|85
|28.2%
|1.81
|232
|9.7
|11.3
|13
|154
|1
|0
|74
|Jauan Jennings
|24
|112
|21.4%
|1.61
|159
|6.6
|9.8
|14
|180
|0
|0
|75
|Hunter Renfrow
|23
|113
|20.4%
|1.42
|116
|5.1
|10.2
|17
|160
|0
|0
|76
|Marquez Callaway
|23
|139
|16.5%
|0.85
|284
|12.3
|14.5
|11
|118
|1
|2
|77
|A.J. Green
|22
|156
|14.1%
|0.36
|225
|10.2
|10.2
|10
|56
|0
|2
|78
|Michael Thomas
|22
|99
|22.2%
|1.73
|226
|10.3
|12.7
|16
|171
|3
|3
|79
|Scotty Miller
|22
|97
|22.7%
|0.81
|304
|13.8
|12.2
|10
|79
|0
|0
|80
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|22
|105
|21.0%
|2.88
|242
|11.0
|12.2
|19
|302
|2
|0
|81
|Jahan Dotson
|22
|157
|14.0%
|0.97
|356
|16.2
|13.7
|12
|152
|4
|4
|82
|Jarvis Landry
|21
|99
|21.2%
|1.70
|224
|10.7
|12.4
|15
|168
|0
|1
|83
|Kalif Raymond
|21
|103
|20.4%
|1.57
|239
|11.4
|15.9
|14
|162
|0
|2
|84
|Nelson Agholor
|20
|96
|20.8%
|2.34
|251
|12.5
|13.4
|14
|225
|1
|0
|85
|Tre'Quan Smith
|20
|106
|18.9%
|2.22
|266
|13.3
|12.5
|14
|235
|1
|1
|86
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|20
|122
|16.4%
|1.30
|212
|10.6
|12.9
|10
|158
|1
|2
|87
|Trent Sherfield
|20
|161
|12.4%
|0.82
|197
|9.8
|10.7
|13
|132
|0
|0
|88
|Shi Smith
|20
|158
|12.7%
|0.66
|180
|9.0
|10.0
|8
|105
|0
|1
|89
|DJ Chark
|18
|102
|17.6%
|0.96
|328
|18.2
|15.2
|7
|98
|1
|3
|90
|Darius Slayton
|18
|83
|21.7%
|2.00
|256
|14.2
|15.0
|11
|166
|1
|1
|91
|Ashton Dulin
|18
|63
|28.6%
|2.67
|226
|12.6
|12.9
|12
|168
|0
|1
|92
|Demarcus Robinson
|17
|113
|15.0%
|0.67
|184
|10.8
|13.0
|9
|76
|1
|3
|93
|Michael Gallup
|17
|92
|18.5%
|0.93
|232
|13.6
|13.5
|8
|86
|1
|3
|94
|Chris Moore
|16
|121
|13.2%
|1.06
|118
|7.4
|12.1
|10
|128
|1
|0
|95
|Treylon Burks
|16
|75
|21.3%
|1.72
|188
|11.8
|14.5
|10
|129
|0
|1
|96
|Marquise Goodwin
|15
|110
|13.6%
|1.33
|184
|12.2
|13.5
|10
|146
|2
|2
|97
|David Sills
|15
|107
|14.0%
|0.94
|114
|7.6
|12.8
|10
|101
|0
|0
|98
|DeAndre Hopkins
|14
|28
|50.0%
|3.68
|122
|8.7
|10.7
|10
|103
|0
|0
|99
|Kendrick Bourne
|14
|70
|20.0%
|2.23
|162
|11.6
|11.8
|11
|156
|0
|0
|100
|Dante Pettis
|14
|104
|13.5%
|1.32
|190
|13.6
|13.6
|6
|137
|2
|3
|101
|Braxton Berrios
|14
|88
|15.9%
|0.72
|58
|4.1
|8.9
|11
|63
|0
|0
|102
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|14
|115
|12.2%
|1.20
|263
|18.8
|14.6
|7
|138
|0
|0
|103
|Breshad Perriman
|13
|76
|17.1%
|1.17
|218
|16.8
|14.4
|6
|89
|1
|3
|104
|Jamison Crowder
|13
|66
|19.7%
|0.91
|119
|9.1
|10.8
|6
|60
|0
|0
|105
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|13
|70
|18.6%
|1.69
|185
|14.2
|12.8
|8
|118
|1
|1
|106
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|13
|40
|32.5%
|2.30
|59
|4.5
|8.3
|10
|92
|1
|0
|107
|Tyquan Thornton
|13
|66
|19.7%
|0.95
|137
|10.5
|13.0
|7
|63
|1
|1
|108
|Kyle Philips
|13
|46
|28.3%
|1.70
|98
|7.5
|10.9
|8
|78
|0
|0
|109
|KhaDarel Hodge
|12
|32
|37.5%
|4.00
|115
|9.6
|14.4
|8
|128
|0
|0
|110
|Skyy Moore
|12
|56
|21.4%
|1.79
|103
|8.5
|10.2
|6
|100
|0
|1
|111
|Sammy Watkins
|11
|64
|17.2%
|2.30
|147
|13.3
|12.8
|8
|147
|0
|0
|112
|Jamal Agnew
|11
|32
|34.4%
|2.44
|102
|9.3
|12.2
|7
|78
|2
|0
|113
|KJ Hamler
|11
|120
|9.2%
|0.94
|238
|21.6
|15.4
|5
|113
|0
|0
|114
|Christian Watson
|11
|51
|21.6%
|1.02
|79
|7.2
|13.8
|7
|52
|0
|0
|115
|Khalil Shakir
|11
|51
|21.6%
|2.20
|115
|10.4
|10.3
|6
|112
|1
|0
|116
|Marcus Johnson
|10
|82
|12.2%
|0.73
|106
|10.6
|14.2
|5
|60
|0
|2
|117
|Michael Bandy
|10
|49
|20.4%
|0.98
|141
|14.1
|13.9
|4
|48
|0
|0
|118
|Quez Watkins
|9
|131
|6.9%
|0.67
|95
|10.6
|12.7
|6
|88
|1
|1
|119
|Dee Eskridge
|9
|51
|17.6%
|1.08
|45
|5.0
|12.2
|6
|55
|0
|1
|120
|Dyami Brown
|9
|46
|19.6%
|2.41
|218
|24.2
|17.3
|3
|111
|2
|0
|121
|David Bell
|9
|116
|7.8%
|0.63
|90
|9.9
|10.3
|7
|73
|0
|0
Tight Ends (YTD)
|Tgt
|Routes
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Air Yds
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Travis Kelce
|60
|222
|27.0%
|2.49
|493
|8.2
|8.1
|47
|553
|7
|7
|2
|Mark Andrews
|59
|197
|29.9%
|2.31
|652
|11.1
|11.2
|39
|455
|5
|6
|3
|Zach Ertz
|55
|255
|21.6%
|1.25
|416
|7.6
|8.0
|37
|320
|2
|4
|4
|Tyler Higbee
|50
|190
|26.3%
|1.56
|179
|3.6
|7.0
|34
|297
|0
|3
|5
|Gerald Everett
|45
|203
|22.2%
|1.50
|334
|7.4
|8.4
|27
|305
|2
|1
|6
|David Njoku
|42
|184
|22.8%
|2.27
|295
|7.0
|8.5
|34
|418
|1
|4
|7
|Pat Freiermuth
|41
|157
|26.1%
|1.97
|301
|7.3
|9.1
|28
|310
|1
|2
|8
|Evan Engram
|39
|201
|19.4%
|1.37
|306
|7.8
|9.8
|28
|275
|0
|4
|9
|Hayden Hurst
|39
|207
|18.8%
|1.09
|188
|4.8
|7.4
|29
|226
|2
|1
|10
|T.J. Hockenson
|39
|174
|22.4%
|1.81
|312
|8.0
|9.0
|23
|315
|3
|3
|11
|Tyler Conklin
|38
|182
|20.9%
|1.26
|229
|6.0
|7.9
|26
|230
|1
|1
|12
|Robert Tonyan
|36
|151
|23.8%
|1.66
|158
|4.4
|7.9
|30
|251
|1
|0
|13
|George Kittle
|34
|156
|21.8%
|1.79
|224
|6.6
|8.8
|25
|280
|1
|4
|14
|Dallas Goedert
|34
|164
|20.7%
|2.18
|124
|3.6
|7.9
|26
|357
|1
|0
|15
|Juwan Johnson
|30
|186
|16.1%
|1.09
|254
|8.5
|9.8
|19
|202
|2
|3
|16
|Kyle Pitts
|30
|106
|28.3%
|1.68
|363
|12.1
|11.0
|16
|178
|1
|2
|17
|Irv Smith
|29
|135
|21.5%
|1.04
|147
|5.1
|7.6
|18
|140
|2
|2
|18
|Mike Gesicki
|26
|158
|16.5%
|1.25
|246
|9.4
|8.7
|18
|197
|3
|4
|19
|Noah Fant
|26
|124
|21.0%
|1.27
|160
|6.2
|9.2
|20
|157
|1
|1
|20
|Darren Waller
|24
|135
|17.8%
|1.30
|267
|11.1
|10.9
|16
|175
|1
|3
|21
|Hunter Henry
|23
|153
|15.0%
|1.10
|186
|8.1
|8.9
|14
|168
|1
|1
|22
|Kylen Granson
|23
|132
|17.4%
|1.25
|123
|5.4
|7.9
|17
|165
|0
|0
|23
|Cameron Brate
|22
|122
|18.0%
|0.93
|161
|7.3
|7.7
|13
|114
|0
|2
|24
|Dalton Schultz
|22
|107
|20.6%
|1.21
|103
|4.7
|8.1
|14
|129
|0
|0
|25
|Harrison Bryant
|21
|109
|19.3%
|1.05
|157
|7.5
|9.1
|14
|114
|0
|1
|26
|Cade Otton
|21
|137
|15.3%
|1.19
|123
|5.8
|7.6
|16
|163
|0
|0
|27
|Logan Thomas
|20
|117
|17.1%
|0.91
|153
|7.7
|9.0
|13
|106
|1
|0
|28
|Will Dissly
|20
|100
|20.0%
|1.94
|102
|5.1
|8.4
|19
|194
|3
|1
|29
|Dawson Knox
|20
|145
|13.8%
|1.02
|137
|6.9
|8.4
|15
|148
|1
|1
|30
|Cole Kmet
|18
|137
|13.1%
|1.08
|112
|6.2
|8.1
|12
|148
|0
|1
|31
|Daniel Bellinger
|18
|91
|19.8%
|1.67
|55
|3.0
|6.1
|16
|152
|2
|1
|32
|Isaiah Likely
|18
|82
|22.0%
|1.27
|104
|5.8
|7.9
|10
|104
|0
|2
|33
|Ian Thomas
|17
|72
|23.6%
|1.64
|50
|2.9
|4.7
|11
|118
|0
|0
|34
|Jonnu Smith
|16
|55
|29.1%
|2.24
|77
|4.8
|7.1
|10
|123
|0
|0
|35
|Mo Alie-Cox
|15
|125
|12.0%
|1.09
|79
|5.3
|7.7
|11
|136
|2
|1
|36
|Austin Hooper
|14
|98
|14.3%
|1.13
|124
|8.8
|9.4
|9
|111
|0
|1
|37
|Eric Saubert
|14
|78
|17.9%
|1.06
|153
|10.9
|10.1
|7
|83
|1
|3
|38
|John Bates
|14
|64
|21.9%
|1.14
|52
|3.7
|7.9
|9
|73
|0
|0
|39
|Johnny Mundt
|13
|60
|21.7%
|1.25
|10
|0.8
|6.6
|11
|75
|0
|0
|40
|Pharaoh Brown
|13
|70
|18.6%
|1.33
|83
|6.4
|8.1
|9
|93
|0
|0
|41
|Foster Moreau
|13
|57
|22.8%
|1.79
|78
|6.0
|8.5
|9
|102
|0
|0
|42
|Noah Gray
|13
|78
|16.7%
|1.00
|64
|4.9
|5.9
|9
|78
|0
|1
|43
|Jordan Akins
|12
|60
|20.0%
|2.57
|79
|6.6
|8.7
|10
|154
|1
|1
|44
|Zach Gentry
|12
|71
|16.9%
|1.25
|10
|0.8
|6.3
|11
|89
|0
|0
|45
|Greg Dulcich
|12
|58
|20.7%
|1.64
|104
|8.7
|10.2
|8
|95
|1
|1
|46
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|11
|85
|12.9%
|0.59
|31
|2.8
|10.0
|7
|50
|0
|0
|47
|Jake Ferguson
|11
|48
|22.9%
|1.40
|52
|4.7
|6.3
|8
|67
|1
|0
|48
|O.J. Howard
|10
|57
|17.5%
|1.26
|134
|13.4
|9.3
|5
|72
|2
|0
|49
|Colby Parkinson
|10
|67
|14.9%
|2.30
|82
|8.2
|11.3
|9
|154
|1
|0
|50
|Tommy Tremble
|10
|97
|10.3%
|0.73
|89
|8.9
|8.4
|6
|71
|1
|0
|51
|Brevin Jordan
|10
|59
|16.9%
|0.14
|94
|9.4
|8.5
|3
|8
|0
|1
|52
|Jelani Woods
|10
|79
|12.7%
|0.97
|139
|13.9
|11.8
|6
|77
|3
|3
|53
|Peyton Hendershot
|10
|57
|17.5%
|1.23
|76
|7.6
|8.1
|7
|70
|1
|1
Key
Rts = Routes Run
TPRR = Targets per Route
YPRR = Yards per Route
AY = Air Yards
aDOT = average depth of target
Rt Depth = average route depth
EZ tgt = targets in end zone
Week 7 Injury Report
Inactives
WRs Michael Thomas (foot) + Jarvis Landry (ankle)
WR Joshua Palmer (concussion) & TE Donald Parham (concussion)
WRs Kadarius Toney (hamstring) + Kenny Golladay (knee)
WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) + TE Logan Thomas (calf)
WR Treylon Burks (IR - toe)
WRs Randall Cobb (IR - ankle) + Christian Watson (hamstring)
WR Marquise Brown (IR - foot)
WR DJ Chark (IR - ankle)
WR Jamal Agnew (knee)
WR Kendrick Bourne (toe)
TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
TE Cameron Brate (neck)
In-Game Injuries
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown entered concussion protocol in the first half.
WR DK Metcalf left with a knee injury.
WR Mike Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss time.
WR Russell Gage left with a hamstring injury
WR Allen Lazard hurt his shoulder and missed most of the fourth quarter.
WR Mike Evans (ankle) was seen limping toward the end of Sunday's loss.
WR Nico Collins left with a groin injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return.
WR Corey Davis hurt his knee and is considered day-to-day.
TE David Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain. He'll miss multiple games.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 8
Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 8 Starters/Streamers
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 29%
- Rondale Moore - 47%
- Zay Jones - 18%
- Parris Campbell - 6%
- Josh Reynolds - 36%
- Marvin Jones - 5%
- Ben Skowronek - 2%
- Noah Brown - 7%
- Mack Hollins - 6%
- Marcus Johnson - 1%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes
- Elijah Moore - 42%
- Garrett Wilson - 49%
- Skyy Moore - 8%
- Tyquan Thornton - 8%
- Treylon Burks - 18%
- Jahan Dotson - 26%
- Donovan Peoples-Jones - 20%
- Mecole Hardman - 24%
- Van Jefferson - 8%
- DeAndre Carter - 5%
- Robbie Anderson - 18%
- Terrace Marshall - 0%
Tight Ends
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 8 Starters/Streamers
- Irv Smith - 42%
- Mike Gesicki - 41%
- Evan Engram - 41%
- Cade Otton - 14%
- Greg Dulcich - 13%
- Foster Moreau - 5%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Harrison Bryant - 0%
- Juwan Johnson - 3%
- Isaiah Likely - 2%
- Cameron Brate - 3%
- Jelani Woods - 1%
Drops & Benchings
Drop'Em
WR DJ Chark (ankle)
WR Joshua Palmer (concussion/bye/notgood)
WR Russell Gage (hamstring)
TE Will Dissly
TE Mo Alie-Cox
TE Cole Kmet
Bench'Em
WR Robert Woods
WR Drake London
Week 7 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Saints (34) at Cardinals (42)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Chris Olave
|76.1%
|46
|93.9%
|84.0%
|14
|30.4%
|26.7%
|186
|30.4%
|0
|106
|2
|Juwan Johnson
|73.2%
|38
|77.6%
|69.4%
|5
|10.9%
|12.4%
|12
|13.2%
|1
|32
|3
|Marquez Callaway
|71.8%
|38
|77.6%
|51.9%
|6
|13.0%
|9.5%
|84
|15.8%
|1
|20
|4
|Tre'Quan Smith
|60.6%
|30
|61.2%
|39.6%
|6
|13.0%
|8.3%
|48
|20.0%
|1
|59
|5
|Nick Vannett
|31.0%
|3
|6.1%
|1.9%
|0
|0.0%
|0.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|6
|Kevin White
|29.6%
|12
|24.5%
|8.6%
|1
|2.2%
|0.8%
|2
|8.3%
|0
|64
|7
|Taysom Hill
|25.4%
|9
|18.4%
|4.9%
|1
|2.2%
|0.8%
|-3
|11.1%
|0
|3
|8
|Rashid Shaheed
|14.1%
|8
|16.3%
|5.2%
|1
|2.2%
|0.8%
|42
|12.5%
|0
|53
- With Thomas and Landry out again, Callaway and Smith joined Olave as the primary three-wide grouping, though White and Shaheed also got playing time, with the latter contributing a 53-yard TD on his only target.
- Olave either has a TD or 80-plus yards in every game he's played since Week 1, and now is averaging 5.3 catches for 82.5 yards on 9.3 targets per game.
- The downside? Four passes intended for him have ben intercepted, and he's dropped two others.
- Johnson put up 5-32-2 on five targets, though his shares weren't all that much better with Adam Trautman (ankle) inactive.
- Vannett got the inline TE work and ran only three routes.
- Hill completed two passes for 48 yards, took three carries for nine yards and caught his lone target for a three-yard TD. Better than the week before, but still a workload that leaves him on thin ice as a starter at TE (at least in PPR leagues... the rushing TDs go a long way in standard scoring).
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|DeAndre Hopkins
|93.3%
|28
|90.3%
|9.3%
|14
|48.3%
|5.1%
|122
|50.0%
|0
|103
|2
|Rondale Moore
|88.3%
|29
|93.5%
|93.3%
|2
|6.9%
|18.7%
|28
|6.9%
|1
|31
|3
|Zach Ertz
|81.7%
|25
|80.6%
|84.7%
|4
|13.8%
|20.2%
|33
|16.0%
|0
|21
|4
|Greg Dortch
|53.3%
|16
|51.6%
|55.5%
|1
|3.4%
|9.2%
|3
|6.3%
|0
|5
|5
|Trey McBride
|53.3%
|11
|35.5%
|11.6%
|0
|0.0%
|1.1%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|6
|Robbie Anderson
|18.3%
|6
|19.4%
|75.2%
|1
|3.4%
|13.8%
|38
|16.7%
|0
|0
- Hopkins jumped right into an every-down role and caught 10 passes for 103 yards in his season debut.
- Moore was targeted just twice, after five or more looks in each of his first three games this year. He's also gone back-to-back weeks without a carry now.
- Per PFF, Moore lined up on the perimeter for 49 of his 58 snaps, after seeing 108 snaps in the slot over the previous two weeks (and only 23 out wide).
- Ertz finished with fewer than six catches and fewer than six targets for the first time since Week 1, going 2-21-0 on four targets (plus a two-point conversion).
- This was the TE's first game below double-digit PPR points this year. He'd previously fallen in the range of 10.5 to 16.7 points each week.
- Dortch rejoined the rotation as the No. 3 receiver, playing 53% of snaps after just 3% and 6% in the previous two games.
- Anderson didn't play much in his Cards debut, with one incomplete target on six routes. Dortch likely will lose snaps to Anderson going forward, with Moore presumably seeing a bunch of slot work.
Buccaneers (3) at Panthers (21)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Chris Godwin
|93.9%
|46
|92.0%
|73.0%
|13
|27.1%
|20.6%
|75
|28.3%
|1
|43
|2
|Mike Evans
|87.9%
|44
|88.0%
|85.0%
|15
|31.3%
|19.4%
|208
|34.1%
|0
|96
|3
|Cade Otton
|80.3%
|34
|68.0%
|44.8%
|5
|10.4%
|7.3%
|34
|14.7%
|0
|64
|4
|Russell Gage
|60.6%
|32
|64.0%
|72.2%
|5
|10.4%
|13.9%
|27
|15.6%
|0
|39
|5
|Ko Kieft
|27.3%
|8
|16.0%
|6.9%
|1
|2.1%
|0.7%
|11
|12.5%
|0
|18
- Godwin topped 85% snap share and double-digit targets for a second straight game, though he was held to 7-43-0 on 13 targets.
- Evans dropped an easy 64-yard TD on the opening drive, and ultimately needed 15 targets to get to 9-96-0. He still hasn't scored since Week 3, but his per-game averages for catches (5.5) and yards (75.7) are up from the past two years playing with Brady.
- Otton got most of the TE work for a second time in three weeks with Cameron Brate (neck) inactive.
- The rookie put up 4-64-0 on five targets and 81% snap share, two weeks after a 6-43-0 line on 94% of snaps against Atlanta.
- Gage reinjured his hamstring and may not be available Thursday night against the Ravens.
- Breshad Perriman played 10 snaps to Scotty Miller's eight, FWIW. Perriman wasn't targeted, while Miller caught both his targets for six yards.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|DJ Moore
|100.0%
|23
|100.0%
|96.8%
|10
|47.6%
|27.7%
|95
|43.5%
|1
|69
|2
|Terrace Marshall
|86.0%
|22
|95.7%
|26.1%
|3
|14.3%
|4.1%
|61
|13.6%
|0
|31
|3
|Tommy Tremble
|64.0%
|17
|73.9%
|43.7%
|1
|4.8%
|5.1%
|26
|5.9%
|0
|29
|4
|Ian Thomas
|62.0%
|10
|43.5%
|32.4%
|1
|4.8%
|8.7%
|-6
|10.0%
|0
|3
|5
|Shi Smith
|50.0%
|12
|52.2%
|71.2%
|0
|0.0%
|10.3%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Moore put up 7-69-1 on 10 targets for his first strong fantasy line of the year, seeing nearly half the Panthers' targets in a game where the team unexpectedly led the entire time.
- Laviska Shenault played only two snaps, catching his lone target for eight yards, while Marshall played 86% of snaps in the first game without Robbie Anderson around.
- Marshall should've had a gain of around 25 yards on his first target but couldn't complete it. He did catch the other two for 31 combined yards.
Giants (23) at Jaguars (17)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Marcus Johnson
|78.6%
|31
|100.0%
|38.7%
|3
|10.3%
|5.6%
|23
|9.7%
|1
|0
|2
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|67.1%
|24
|77.4%
|18.9%
|8
|27.6%
|7.2%
|18
|33.3%
|0
|50
|3
|Chris Myarick
|61.4%
|7
|22.6%
|13.7%
|2
|6.9%
|2.8%
|10
|28.6%
|0
|21
|4
|Darius Slayton
|57.1%
|23
|74.2%
|39.2%
|6
|20.7%
|10.0%
|93
|26.1%
|0
|58
|5
|Tanner Hudson
|37.1%
|5
|16.1%
|37.7%
|1
|3.4%
|3.3%
|2
|20.0%
|0
|0
|6
|Daniel Bellinger
|35.7%
|9
|29.0%
|42.9%
|1
|3.4%
|10.0%
|9
|11.1%
|0
|13
|7
|David Sills
|30.0%
|5
|16.1%
|50.5%
|1
|3.4%
|8.3%
|13
|20.0%
|0
|19
- Bellinger was forced out with an eye injury after playing two-thirds of snaps in the first half.
- Myarick took 87% of snaps after halftime, with Hudson getting 54%.
- The Giants may need outside help here, with Bellinger expected to be out for weeks, if not longer. They already had one of the weakest TE rooms in the league.
- Slayton caught three of six targets for 58 yards and a TD, though Johnson and Robinson both ran more routes.
- Robinson jumped to 67% snap share and 6-50-0 on a team-high eight targets, after 3-37-1 on four targets and only 23% of snaps the week before.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Zay Jones
|98.5%
|44
|100.0%
|88.0%
|10
|23.3%
|21.9%
|110
|22.7%
|2
|54
|2
|Christian Kirk
|93.8%
|44
|100.0%
|95.7%
|10
|23.3%
|22.7%
|123
|22.7%
|0
|96
|3
|Evan Engram
|83.1%
|32
|72.7%
|78.2%
|7
|16.3%
|16.4%
|60
|21.9%
|1
|67
|4
|Marvin Jones
|55.4%
|30
|68.2%
|82.0%
|8
|18.6%
|19.2%
|126
|26.7%
|1
|57
- Zay finished with 4-54-0 on 10 targets and missed only one snap for a second straight week. He also took a carry for 14 yards, his second rush attempt of the season.
- Zay is averaging 5.2 catches per game, but for only 46.8 yards and with just one TD among his 31 receptions. (He did see two EZ targets in Sunday's loss).
- He's still searching for his first gain of more than 20 yards this season.
- Marvin played less snaps than usual after missing Week 6 with a hamstring injury, though he finished with 4-57-0, his second best yardage total of the season.
- The targets and yardage were Kirk's second best totals of the year - 7-96-0 on 10 looks.
- That's three in a row for Engram with at least four catches and 40 yards. He's averaging 4.0 catches for 39.3 yards on 5.6 targets per game, and still searching for his first TD of the season.
Colts (10) at Titans (19)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Michael Pittman
|100.0%
|47
|100.0%
|97.0%
|9
|22.0%
|24.0%
|65
|19.1%
|0
|58
|2
|Parris Campbell
|98.4%
|46
|97.9%
|88.8%
|12
|29.3%
|13.4%
|57
|26.1%
|1
|70
|3
|Alec Pierce
|96.9%
|45
|95.7%
|66.0%
|4
|9.8%
|13.0%
|47
|8.9%
|0
|37
|4
|Mo Alie-Cox
|37.5%
|14
|29.8%
|38.9%
|0
|0.0%
|5.3%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|5
|Kylen Granson
|32.8%
|18
|38.3%
|41.1%
|1
|2.4%
|8.1%
|5
|5.6%
|0
|6
|6
|Jelani Woods
|29.7%
|14
|29.8%
|24.6%
|2
|4.9%
|3.5%
|13
|14.3%
|0
|4
- Campbell saw double-digit targets for a second straight week, after getting only 15 over the first five games of the season (while playing more than two-thirds of snaps in every contest.
- Additionally, Campbell scored for a second straight game and topped 90% snap share for a third week in a row.
- He finished with 10-70-1, after 7-57-1 the week before. It's pretty much all been short stuff, but he does have the speed (4.31 40) to do more than that, at least theoretically. It's harder when your team doesn't have a QB with an arm.
- At tight end, the route split between MAC, Granson and Woods was more even than ever before, and the trio combined for only three targets and 10 yards.
- Pierce got a big bump in snap/route share, but not because he replaced Campbell in two-wide sets....
- The Colts strictly used 11 personnel (three-wide) in this one. Odd. They used it on 71 of 79 snaps the week before, which is also a lot, but not unheard of. 100 percent is unusual, even for the Rams.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|75.4%
|18
|81.8%
|70.1%
|2
|10.0%
|9.7%
|36
|11.1%
|0
|0
|2
|Robert Woods
|73.7%
|19
|86.4%
|82.9%
|4
|20.0%
|22.2%
|31
|21.1%
|0
|26
|3
|Geoff Swaim
|61.4%
|3
|13.6%
|31.7%
|1
|5.0%
|6.3%
|15
|33.3%
|1
|0
|4
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|45.6%
|8
|36.4%
|15.2%
|1
|5.0%
|4.2%
|-2
|12.5%
|0
|0
|5
|Austin Hooper
|43.9%
|16
|72.7%
|59.8%
|3
|15.0%
|9.7%
|40
|18.8%
|0
|56
|6
|Cody Hollister
|38.6%
|7
|31.8%
|13.4%
|2
|10.0%
|2.1%
|24
|28.6%
|0
|32
|7
|Mason Kinsey
|22.8%
|9
|40.9%
|5.5%
|1
|5.0%
|0.7%
|3
|11.1%
|0
|3
- Kinsey replaced Kyle Phillips, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury. The slot role didn't entail much work in this one with the Titans playing from ahead and relying on run plays from heavy formations.
Lions (6) at Cowboys (24)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Kalif Raymond
|89.3%
|27
|87.1%
|46.0%
|6
|24.0%
|10.4%
|47
|22.2%
|0
|75
|T.J. Hockenson
|83.9%
|26
|83.9%
|77.7%
|5
|20.0%
|19.3%
|37
|19.2%
|0
|48
|Josh Reynolds
|78.6%
|27
|87.1%
|88.4%
|2
|8.0%
|17.8%
|42
|7.4%
|0
|8
|Brock Wright
|51.8%
|11
|35.5%
|18.3%
|4
|16.0%
|2.5%
|10
|36.4%
|0
|57
|Tom Kennedy
|50.0%
|18
|58.1%
|31.3%
|3
|12.0%
|4.0%
|24
|16.7%
|0
|14
- Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a concussion early in the game, leaving Raymond and Kennedy to work alongside Reynolds as the Top 3 at wide receiver.
- DJ Chark (ankle) was placed on IR earlier in the week, ruling him out for at least three more games beyond Sunday's loss.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|83.1%
|26
|96.3%
|97.3%
|6
|24.0%
|32.2%
|98
|23.1%
|0
|70
|2
|Noah Brown
|78.0%
|23
|85.2%
|86.0%
|7
|28.0%
|19.0%
|86
|30.4%
|0
|50
|3
|Dalton Schultz
|66.1%
|14
|51.9%
|48.4%
|5
|20.0%
|10.7%
|23
|35.7%
|0
|49
|4
|Michael Gallup
|66.1%
|21
|77.8%
|82.0%
|2
|8.0%
|16.3%
|45
|9.5%
|0
|0
- Schultz tweaked his PCL injury for seemingly the fourth or fifth time this year. He was able to return to the game.
Browns (20) at Ravens (23)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Amari Cooper
|94.6%
|32
|100.0%
|88.7%
|4
|16.0%
|26.6%
|81
|12.5%
|0
|74
|2
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|92.9%
|29
|90.6%
|86.6%
|6
|24.0%
|18.9%
|58
|20.7%
|0
|71
|3
|David Njoku
|60.7%
|18
|56.3%
|74.5%
|7
|28.0%
|18.9%
|21
|38.9%
|0
|71
|4
|David Bell
|58.9%
|20
|62.5%
|47.0%
|1
|4.0%
|4.1%
|5
|5.0%
|0
|7
|5
|Harrison Bryant
|55.4%
|15
|46.9%
|44.1%
|2
|8.0%
|9.5%
|10
|13.3%
|0
|15
- Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain late in the game, leaving Bryant as the team's top TE.
- The upcoming absence for Njoku could also push more targets toward the WRs and RBs, with Byrant unlikly to be as much of a receiving threat.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Mark Andrews
|87.3%
|17
|89.5%
|93.4%
|2
|12.5%
|31.4%
|20
|11.8%
|0
|0
|2
|Devin Duvernay
|65.1%
|15
|78.9%
|67.8%
|3
|18.8%
|14.9%
|50
|20.0%
|0
|42
|3
|Rashod Bateman
|55.6%
|13
|68.4%
|69.0%
|5
|31.3%
|20.9%
|33
|38.5%
|0
|42
|4
|Josh Oliver
|49.2%
|5
|26.3%
|20.9%
|1
|6.3%
|3.7%
|11
|20.0%
|1
|0
|5
|Demarcus Robinson
|23.8%
|3
|15.8%
|53.6%
|0
|0.0%
|9.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|6
|Isaiah Likely
|9.5%
|4
|21.1%
|38.9%
|1
|6.3%
|9.6%
|10
|25.0%
|0
|16
- The Ravens went run-heavy against a Cleveland defense that's soft up the middle, and Andrews finished with only two targets and a goose egg.
- Bateman led the team in targets in his first game back after a two-week absence with a foot injury, and his route share was around normal, though he barely played over half the snaps.
Falcons (17) at Bengals (35)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Drake London
|86.7%
|16
|100.0%
|82.6%
|1
|8.3%
|30.6%
|6
|6.3%
|0
|9
|2
|Kyle Pitts
|77.8%
|13
|81.3%
|77.0%
|5
|41.7%
|25.0%
|24
|38.5%
|0
|9
|3
|Parker Hesse
|66.7%
|5
|31.3%
|36.5%
|0
|0.0%
|3.5%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|4
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|64.4%
|13
|81.3%
|62.9%
|4
|33.3%
|15.3%
|39
|30.8%
|0
|31
|5
|Damiere Byrd
|35.6%
|7
|43.8%
|12.6%
|1
|8.3%
|2.1%
|40
|14.3%
|0
|75
- Arthur Smith doesn't want to throw the ball, even down multiple scores in the second half.
- The good news for Pitts? 42 percent target share!
- The bad news? Literally everything else. This is a nightmare for him and London, and it's not clear whom Smith is serving by refusing to pass when trailing big. Is he trying to sabotage his most talented young players, or does he merely hope to get himself fired as soon as possible? Sure, run-game design is his specialty and he's good at it, but right now he has a terrible group of RBs behind a mediocre O-line. I can't believe I gave this guy so much credit in the past. /rantend
- Byrd scored a 75-yard TD on his lone target, his first catch of the year.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|92.4%
|44
|97.8%
|99.0%
|11
|26.2%
|27.7%
|112
|25.0%
|1
|130
|2
|Tee Higgins
|83.3%
|44
|97.8%
|68.9%
|7
|16.7%
|16.5%
|74
|15.9%
|0
|93
|3
|Tyler Boyd
|74.2%
|39
|86.7%
|87.5%
|9
|21.4%
|14.2%
|126
|23.1%
|0
|155
|4
|Hayden Hurst
|60.6%
|33
|73.3%
|69.9%
|8
|19.0%
|14.6%
|62
|24.2%
|0
|48
- Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards and three TDs on 42 attempts, allowing each of his top four targets to have solid-to-excellent games.
- Boyd can still play. He's averaging only 5.4 targets per game, but with career-best efficiency numbers and three TDs already. He's still good enough to be a 7-8 target per game kind of guy on a more needy team.
- Higgins has at least five catches and seven targets in every game he's been able to finish healthy this year.
- That's back-to-back weeks for Chase with 130 yards and a pair of TDs. Still good? Still good.
Packers (21) at Commanders (23)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Romeo Doubs
|87.2%
|31
|88.6%
|81.7%
|4
|12.1%
|17.4%
|13
|12.9%
|0
|0
|2
|Allen Lazard
|59.6%
|18
|51.4%
|85.0%
|7
|21.2%
|19.8%
|27
|38.9%
|0
|55
|3
|Robert Tonyan
|55.3%
|23
|65.7%
|56.3%
|4
|12.1%
|14.9%
|19
|17.4%
|0
|32
|4
|Sammy Watkins
|53.2%
|19
|54.3%
|23.9%
|4
|12.1%
|4.5%
|78
|21.1%
|0
|36
|5
|Marcedes Lewis
|44.7%
|5
|14.3%
|13.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.4%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|6
|Samori Toure
|31.9%
|11
|31.4%
|4.1%
|1
|3.0%
|0.4%
|4
|9.1%
|0
|4
|7
|Amari Rodgers
|29.8%
|11
|31.4%
|10.8%
|3
|9.1%
|1.7%
|42
|27.3%
|0
|14
- Lazard played every snap in the first half but only two snaps in the fourth quarter, bothered by a shoulder injury.
- Watkins bumped up to 71% snap share in the fourth quarter, with Toure at 57% and Rodgers at 57%.
- Prior to the final quarter, Watkins played only 39% of snaps in his first game back from IR (hamstring).
- Doubs finished without a catch on four targets, despite leading the team's skill-position players in routes and snaps. That's three games in a row with less than 30 yards for the rookie.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Terry McLaurin
|94.4%
|33
|97.1%
|93.1%
|8
|25.0%
|17.4%
|108
|24.2%
|0
|73
|2
|Curtis Samuel
|76.4%
|28
|82.4%
|86.9%
|8
|25.0%
|22.5%
|40
|28.6%
|0
|53
|3
|Cam Sims
|66.7%
|27
|79.4%
|31.1%
|2
|6.3%
|3.5%
|29
|7.4%
|0
|12
|4
|Armani Rogers
|51.4%
|15
|44.1%
|12.1%
|3
|9.4%
|1.6%
|12
|20.0%
|0
|28
|5
|Cole Turner
|36.1%
|13
|38.2%
|18.3%
|2
|6.3%
|2.7%
|24
|15.4%
|1
|0
|6
|Dax Milne
|34.7%
|9
|26.5%
|7.3%
|1
|3.1%
|1.9%
|1
|11.1%
|0
|4
|7
|John Bates
|31.9%
|4
|11.8%
|22.1%
|0
|0.0%
|5.4%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- McLaurin put up 5-73-1, with eight targets being his most since Week 3.
- Samuel had 5-53-0 on eight targets, plus 5-26-0 on the ground.
- He cost only $5,600 on FanDuel for Week 8, FWIW.
- Turner left with a concussion, while Bates was seemingly limited in his first game back from a hamstring injury.
- Rogers, a college QB and rookie UDFA, ended up leading the TE group in snaps. (Logan Thomas has missed three weeks in a row with a calf injury.)
- Sims was the No. 3 receiver with both Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Dyami Brown (groin) out.
Jets (16) at Broncos (9)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Garrett Wilson
|73.6%
|26
|89.7%
|70.8%
|5
|20.8%
|21.9%
|0
|19.2%
|0
|24
|2
|Tyler Conklin
|73.6%
|19
|65.5%
|66.4%
|6
|25.0%
|15.7%
|47
|31.6%
|0
|22
|3
|C.J. Uzomah
|60.4%
|14
|48.3%
|26.6%
|2
|8.3%
|2.9%
|8
|14.3%
|0
|5
|4
|Jeff Smith
|58.5%
|14
|48.3%
|14.6%
|1
|4.2%
|1.2%
|6
|7.1%
|0
|0
|5
|Braxton Berrios
|56.6%
|18
|62.1%
|32.1%
|4
|16.7%
|5.8%
|18
|22.2%
|0
|15
|6
|Denzel Mims
|41.5%
|13
|44.8%
|4.7%
|2
|8.3%
|0.8%
|4
|15.4%
|0
|4
|7
|Corey Davis
|22.6%
|9
|31.0%
|73.0%
|1
|4.2%
|14.0%
|13
|11.1%
|0
|0
- Elijah Moore (personal) didn't play while he and the Jets try to settle their beef, and Corey Davis then left the game in the second quarter with an MCL sprain.
- While never ruled out, Davis played 11 snaps in the first quarter, two in the second quarter and none in the second half.
- After halftime, Wilson and Smith played 72% of snaps apiece, with Berrios at 56% and Mims at 41%.
- Wilson's snap share jumped back up after 56% and 44% the previous two weeks, but the rookie nonetheless finished with less than 7 PPR points for a fourth straight game.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Courtland Sutton
|90.7%
|43
|91.5%
|96.2%
|9
|20.0%
|24.9%
|138
|20.9%
|2
|23
|2
|Jerry Jeudy
|88.0%
|42
|89.4%
|80.0%
|11
|24.4%
|20.2%
|120
|26.2%
|1
|96
|3
|Greg Dulcich
|60.0%
|32
|68.1%
|21.9%
|9
|20.0%
|5.2%
|73
|28.1%
|0
|51
|4
|KJ Hamler
|57.3%
|32
|68.1%
|45.3%
|4
|8.9%
|4.7%
|77
|12.5%
|0
|4
|5
|Eric Tomlinson
|45.3%
|7
|14.9%
|14.3%
|2
|4.4%
|2.1%
|5
|28.6%
|0
|21
- Jeudy put up 7-96-0 after three straight games with either 53 or 54 yards.
- Sutton was held to 3-23-0 on nine targets, despite seeing two passes in the end zone from backup QB Brett Rypien (who stinks, in case you were wondering).
- Dulcich was one of the few bright spots for Denver, with nine targets on 32 routes after a 2-44-1 line the week before in his NFL debut.
- It'll probably be inefficient production if he stays involved, but there's a chance for a decent number of targets in this broken Denver offense, especially now that the RB position is so devoid of receiving threats (not to mention rushing ability).
Texans (20) at Raiders (38)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Brandin Cooks
|89.2%
|37
|88.1%
|91.4%
|5
|12.5%
|23.2%
|32
|13.5%
|0
|46
|2
|Chris Moore
|55.4%
|28
|66.7%
|55.0%
|4
|10.0%
|7.9%
|32
|14.3%
|0
|20
|3
|Phillip Dorsett
|53.8%
|26
|61.9%
|20.0%
|3
|7.5%
|3.4%
|50
|11.5%
|0
|45
|4
|Brevin Jordan
|46.2%
|17
|40.5%
|26.8%
|4
|10.0%
|4.9%
|56
|23.5%
|1
|0
|5
|Nico Collins
|46.2%
|18
|42.9%
|70.0%
|3
|7.5%
|14.8%
|20
|16.7%
|0
|33
|6
|O.J. Howard
|44.6%
|4
|9.5%
|25.9%
|0
|0.0%
|4.9%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|7
|Jordan Akins
|40.0%
|23
|54.8%
|27.3%
|4
|10.0%
|5.9%
|29
|17.4%
|0
|68
- Jordan played for the first time since Week 2, forming a committee with Akins and Howard in which Howard was mostly just a blocker (four routes).
- (My hopes for a Jordan breakout are all but dead.)
- Collins injured his groin in the third quarter and played only eight snaps in the second half.
- Dorsett took 78% of snaps post-halftime and caught a TD, with Moore playing 73%.
- Cooks finished with 4-46-0 on five targets, yet another subpar-to-mediocre stat line. And with only five targets on 37 routes...
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Mack Hollins
|100.0%
|27
|96.4%
|93.8%
|3
|11.5%
|16.2%
|37
|11.1%
|0
|44
|2
|Davante Adams
|96.4%
|28
|100.0%
|98.2%
|9
|34.6%
|31.8%
|92
|32.1%
|1
|95
|3
|Foster Moreau
|96.4%
|19
|67.9%
|25.3%
|5
|19.2%
|6.6%
|34
|26.3%
|0
|28
|4
|Hunter Renfrow
|56.4%
|20
|71.4%
|79.0%
|3
|11.5%
|13.7%
|39
|15.0%
|0
|55
- Moreau played nearly every snap in his return to the lineup with Darren Waller (hamstring) still unavailable.
- Moreau stayed in to block on eight snaps, the most of any TE in Week 7, per PFF.
- Adams put up 8-95-0 on a day otherwise dominated by RB Josh Jacobs, who is making his bid to be the overall RB1 in fantasy
Seahawks (37) at Chargers (23)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Will Dissly
|74.6%
|15
|51.7%
|43.1%
|4
|15.4%
|9.5%
|21
|26.7%
|0
|45
|2
|Noah Fant
|73.0%
|17
|58.6%
|53.4%
|3
|11.5%
|12.4%
|39
|17.6%
|1
|7
|3
|Tyler Lockett
|66.7%
|26
|89.7%
|90.1%
|8
|30.8%
|25.2%
|41
|30.8%
|0
|45
|4
|Marquise Goodwin
|55.6%
|21
|72.4%
|47.4%
|5
|19.2%
|7.1%
|78
|23.8%
|2
|67
|5
|Dee Eskridge
|44.4%
|13
|44.8%
|22.0%
|1
|3.8%
|4.3%
|13
|7.7%
|1
|0
|6
|Colby Parkinson
|36.5%
|5
|17.2%
|28.9%
|1
|3.8%
|4.8%
|2
|20.0%
|0
|28
|7
|DK Metcalf
|25.4%
|10
|34.5%
|84.9%
|2
|7.7%
|24.8%
|25
|20.0%
|0
|12
- Metcalf hurt his knee in the first half and missed the rest of the game, allowing Goodwin and Eskridge to get more snaps than usual.
- Goodwin took full advantage, with two of his five targets going for TDs, plus a team-high 67 receiving yards.
- The Seahawks really rotated WRs in the second half with Metcalf out and Lockett playing through a hamstring injury.
- Lockett played 58% of snaps, Goodwin got 55%, Eskridge took 42% and Dareke Young played 39%.
- Meanwhile, TEs Fant and Dissly both were over 75% with Seattle nursing a lead in the second half and mostly feeding RB Kenneth Walker
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|DeAndre Carter
|94.2%
|50
|92.6%
|72.6%
|7
|14.0%
|9.5%
|87
|14.0%
|1
|37
|2
|Mike Williams
|78.3%
|41
|75.9%
|90.3%
|9
|18.0%
|19.9%
|99
|22.0%
|0
|86
|3
|Michael Bandy
|58.0%
|34
|63.0%
|15.4%
|6
|12.0%
|3.4%
|59
|17.6%
|0
|-5
|4
|Gerald Everett
|56.5%
|32
|59.3%
|63.8%
|9
|18.0%
|15.2%
|93
|28.1%
|1
|63
|5
|Keenan Allen
|33.3%
|14
|25.9%
|8.2%
|2
|4.0%
|2.0%
|5
|14.3%
|0
|11
|6
|Tre' McKitty
|33.3%
|14
|25.9%
|28.9%
|0
|0.0%
|2.4%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|7
|Jason Moore
|23.2%
|14
|25.9%
|8.8%
|2
|4.0%
|0.7%
|26
|14.3%
|1
|5
- Allen played for the first time since Week 1 but was taken out after halftime.
- Williams then suffered a high-ankle sprain late in the game, likely ruling him out for multiple weeks, though the Chargers do have a Week 8 bye to help his cause.
- Bandy and Carter both played 25 of 25 snaps in the fourth quarter, with Moore taking 15 (60%).
- Bandy caught one of six targets for a five-yard loss, and Carter was held to 3-37-0 on seven targets and 50 routes. Poor Justin Herbert.
Chiefs (44) at 49ers (23)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Travis Kelce
|77.6%
|29
|78.4%
|80.1%
|8
|23.5%
|24.0%
|52
|27.6%
|0
|98
|2
|Mecole Hardman
|62.1%
|21
|56.8%
|52.0%
|4
|11.8%
|10.0%
|7
|19.0%
|0
|32
|3
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|56.9%
|25
|67.6%
|81.2%
|8
|23.5%
|19.2%
|70
|32.0%
|0
|124
|4
|Noah Gray
|56.9%
|11
|29.7%
|28.2%
|1
|2.9%
|5.2%
|6
|9.1%
|0
|10
|5
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|55.2%
|27
|73.0%
|80.9%
|4
|11.8%
|15.2%
|102
|14.8%
|0
|111
|6
|Jody Fortson
|32.8%
|8
|21.6%
|20.2%
|2
|5.9%
|2.0%
|10
|25.0%
|0
|8
|7
|Skyy Moore
|22.4%
|11
|29.7%
|20.2%
|1
|2.9%
|4.8%
|14
|9.1%
|0
|0
|8
|Justin Watson
|15.5%
|8
|21.6%
|15.9%
|2
|5.9%
|3.6%
|17
|25.0%
|1
|4
- Smith-Schuster had 100-plus yards and a TD for a second straight week, but with his snap share dipping from 88% all the way to 57% and even his route share (68%) taking a sizable hit.
- The Chiefs have had a deeper rotation than most teams this year, with even Kelce missing out on some routes every week. Still, we'll keep a close eye on this after the Week 8 bye, as Moore and Hardman are talented enough to poach more work from JuJu and MVS
- Valdes-Scantling, like Smith-Schuster, finished with season-low snap share, though MVS played two-thirds of snaps in the first half and had his first 100-yard game of the year.
- Pre-halftime, Hardman and MVS both played 22 of 33 snaps, with JuJu getting 20 (61%) and Moore eight (24%).
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Brandon Aiyuk
|93.1%
|47
|92.2%
|93.3%
|11
|23.9%
|22.2%
|52
|23.4%
|0
|82
|2
|George Kittle
|87.5%
|41
|80.4%
|85.0%
|9
|19.6%
|19.9%
|99
|22.0%
|2
|98
|3
|Deebo Samuel
|86.1%
|42
|82.4%
|87.4%
|7
|15.2%
|24.4%
|30
|16.7%
|0
|42
|4
|Jauan Jennings
|41.7%
|26
|51.0%
|46.9%
|4
|8.7%
|10.9%
|29
|15.4%
|0
|24
|5
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|26.4%
|16
|31.4%
|29.3%
|4
|8.7%
|5.9%
|60
|25.0%
|1
|65
- McCloud put up 4-65-1 and continues to split snaps with Jennings.
- Kittle (6-98-1) and Aiyuk (7-82-0) got it done again, while Deebo (5-42-0) didn't.
Steelers (10) at Dolphins (16)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Diontae Johnson
|92.8%
|43
|93.5%
|95.9%
|10
|23.8%
|27.2%
|94
|23.3%
|1
|42
|2
|Chase Claypool
|84.1%
|39
|84.8%
|92.2%
|8
|19.0%
|17.9%
|74
|20.5%
|0
|41
|3
|George Pickens
|81.2%
|41
|89.1%
|87.4%
|6
|14.3%
|16.3%
|56
|14.6%
|1
|61
|4
|Pat Freiermuth
|59.4%
|34
|73.9%
|66.0%
|9
|21.4%
|18.7%
|73
|26.5%
|0
|75
|5
|Zach Gentry
|43.5%
|8
|17.4%
|26.3%
|2
|4.8%
|4.9%
|-7
|25.0%
|0
|0
- Freiermuth didn't play quite as much as usual in his first game back from a concussion, but his route share was normal because the Steelers mostly just took him off the field for run plays.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|88.7%
|32
|91.4%
|81.9%
|13
|37.1%
|31.3%
|164
|40.6%
|0
|72
|2
|Jaylen Waddle
|79.0%
|29
|82.9%
|81.9%
|5
|14.3%
|21.7%
|57
|17.2%
|0
|88
|3
|Mike Gesicki
|61.3%
|23
|65.7%
|58.3%
|7
|20.0%
|10.4%
|60
|30.4%
|1
|27
|4
|Trent Sherfield
|56.5%
|24
|68.6%
|59.4%
|3
|8.6%
|8.0%
|32
|12.5%
|0
|44
|5
|Durham Smythe
|41.9%
|3
|8.6%
|22.5%
|0
|0.0%
|2.8%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Gesicki got seven targets for a second straight week, after four or fewer in each of Miami's first five games.
- He managed only 3-27-0 after 6-69-2 (nice) the week before.
- The increased work may be related to Smythe's hamstring injury (which kept him out Week 6 and perhaps limited his role Week 7.
- Gesicki has taken 89% of snaps in 11 personnel the past two weeks, up from 66% over the first five games (with Smythe getting 33% those first five weeks).
Bears (33) at Patriots (14)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Cole Kmet
|95.7%
|24
|96.0%
|84.0%
|3
|14.3%
|13.6%
|31
|12.5%
|0
|32
|2
|Darnell Mooney
|80.0%
|21
|84.0%
|93.3%
|6
|28.6%
|29.5%
|89
|28.6%
|0
|53
|3
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|58.6%
|18
|72.0%
|74.8%
|7
|33.3%
|15.2%
|62
|38.9%
|1
|48
|4
|N'Keal Harry
|41.4%
|11
|44.0%
|6.7%
|1
|4.8%
|0.8%
|14
|9.1%
|0
|14
|5
|Dante Pettis
|31.4%
|11
|44.0%
|63.8%
|1
|4.8%
|10.6%
|-2
|9.1%
|0
|2
- That's four in a row for Mooney with over 50 yards. Still no TD or 100-yard outing, but his fantasy value isn't totally shot.
- St. Brown nearly doubled his previous season high for targets despite handling his smallest snap share of the season with Harry taking away a bunch of playing time in his Bears debut.
- Pettis also lost work, down to 31% of snaps and one target after a 4-84-1 on 61% in a loss to Washington the week before.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Jakobi Meyers
|100.0%
|29
|100.0%
|92.0%
|2
|7.1%
|23.1%
|28
|6.9%
|0
|34
|2
|DeVante Parker
|91.7%
|26
|89.7%
|87.3%
|5
|17.9%
|13.8%
|82
|19.2%
|0
|68
|3
|Hunter Henry
|85.4%
|22
|75.9%
|71.8%
|2
|7.1%
|11.8%
|25
|9.1%
|0
|12
|4
|Tyquan Thornton
|83.3%
|27
|93.1%
|31.0%
|5
|17.9%
|6.7%
|73
|18.5%
|0
|19
|5
|Jonnu Smith
|33.3%
|4
|13.8%
|25.8%
|3
|10.7%
|8.2%
|28
|75.0%
|0
|4
- Thornton played 83% of snaps, while Nelson Agholor got only 6%.
- The rookie was held to 1-19-0 on five targets.
- Meyers has only six targets the past two weeks, after 27 in his first three games of the season.