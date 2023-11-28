Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Support a Great Cause
RotoWire is supporting Movember's commitment to men's health all month long, and you can help! Make any donation to Movember, send your receipt to social@rotowire.com, and you'll be entered for a chance to win a free 3-month RotoWire subscription.
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 13 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 13 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
November 28, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

We got some huge fantasy games from QBs and RBs in Week 12, but the story was much bleaker for pass catchers as Pat Freiermuth's 120 receiving yards proved to be the high-water mark among all players. Freiermuth is back in the TE1 mix following the outburst in his second game back from IR, even if what we've seen from the Steelers passing game this season suggests it won't be any surprise should he now disappear for a week or three.

The other major pass-catcher storylines from Week 12 were 100-yard games from rookie wideouts Rashee Rice and Jalin Hyatt, though neither got significantly more playing time relative to recent weeks. As is the case with Freiermuth, excitement over Hyatt's big performance is partially dulled by the reality of his QB situation. Tommy DeVito  has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 6.7 YPA — better than most expected — but with the massive caveat that he's been sacked on 21.1 percent of dropbacks. 

Once scrambles are accounted for, we're talking about a QB who doesn't even attempt a pass on about one-fourth of called pass plays. That's nearly unheard of, even over a four/five-game sample, though Justin Fields had a similar outlier stretch last year (slanted more toward the scrambles and less toward the sacks). 

Hyatt's big game thus seems more interesting for dynasty than redraft, which might be a common theme down the stretch this year with so many NFL offenses hamstrung by QB injuries. Rice,

We got some huge fantasy games from QBs and RBs in Week 12, but the story was much bleaker for pass catchers as Pat Freiermuth's 120 receiving yards proved to be the high-water mark among all players. Freiermuth is back in the TE1 mix following the outburst in his second game back from IR, even if what we've seen from the Steelers passing game this season suggests it won't be any surprise should he now disappear for a week or three.

The other major pass-catcher storylines from Week 12 were 100-yard games from rookie wideouts Rashee Rice and Jalin Hyatt, though neither got significantly more playing time relative to recent weeks. As is the case with Freiermuth, excitement over Hyatt's big performance is partially dulled by the reality of his QB situation. Tommy DeVito  has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 6.7 YPA — better than most expected — but with the massive caveat that he's been sacked on 21.1 percent of dropbacks. 

Once scrambles are accounted for, we're talking about a QB who doesn't even attempt a pass on about one-fourth of called pass plays. That's nearly unheard of, even over a four/five-game sample, though Justin Fields had a similar outlier stretch last year (slanted more toward the scrambles and less toward the sacks). 

Hyatt's big game thus seems more interesting for dynasty than redraft, which might be a common theme down the stretch this year with so many NFL offenses hamstrung by QB injuries. Rice, of course, doesn't have that problem; we just need Andy Reid to fully unleash the talented rookie and give him a full starter's workload alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

The Saints are the headliner here, with Shaheed going down in the second quarter and Olave in the third. Rookie A.T. Perry was already in a three-down role and then was joined by Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood throughout the second half. With Michael Thomas (IR - knee) already out for at least two more games and quite possibly longer, the Saints may have to lean on TE Juwan Johnson and RB Alvin Kamara to carry the passing game for a bit. They'll also try to run the ball a ton, mostly with Kamara and Taysom Hill.

The other fantasy-relevant injuries were to Cooper and Douglas, both held back by miserable QB play whilst seeing sizable target shares. If either misses time, it could lead to Elijah Moore and DeVante Parker enjoying brief spells as the top target on their respective teams.

        

Missed Week 12

      

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

 Rashee Rice - 67% snaps / 66% routes / 8-107-1 (10 tgts)

Calvin Ridley - 5/89/1 (six tgts), after 7-103-2 (nine tgts) the week before

Jalin Hyatt - 62% snaps / 71% routes / 5-109-0 (six tgts)

 Cedric Tillman - 89% snaps / 89% routes / 4-55-0 (five tgts)

 Greg Dortch - 79% snaps / 80% routes / 3-27-1 (nine tgts) 

DeVante Parker - 75% snaps / 78% routes / 3-42-0 (five tgts)

 Jonathan Mingo - 93% snaps / 89% routes / 4-60-0 (six tgts)

Jason Brownlee - 98% snaps / 100% routes / 2-20-0 (two tgts)

 Hunter Renfrow - 48% snaps / 51% routes / 4-38-0 (four tgts)

Braxton Berrios - 54% snaps / 78% routes / one tgt (zero catches)

 Demarcus Robinson - 59% snaps / 61% routes / 2-13-0 (two tgts)

Rice is the most interesting guy here, finally putting forth a huge stat line after peppering the game log with a bunch of performances with about 40 or 50 yards and a touchdown. He and Justin Watson are at the front of KC's five/six-deep WR rotation, and the production per-target or per-route suggests Rice should be on the field more often. 

The problem? That's been the case for two months now, and Andy Reid doesn't seem to agree. Maybe the 100-yard game changes things, maybe it doesn't. Either way, it's encouraging for fantasy managers, especially those who have him in a dynasty league.

     

Tight Ends 📈

Pat Freiermuth - 60% snaps / 66% routes / 9-120-0 (11 tgts)

Tucker Kraft - 96% snaps / 81% routes / 2-15-1 (two tgts)

Will Mallory - 39% snaps / 42% routes / 2-29-0 (three tgts)

Jeremy Ruckert - 47% snaps / 44% routes / 2-18-0 (four tgts)

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Adam Thielen - three targets on 34 routes / one catch for two yards

Allen Lazard - healthy scratch

 Tutu Atwell - 36% snaps / 39% routes (but 3-76-0)

 Tre Tucker - 22% snaps / 31% routes / one tgt

Donovan Peoples-Jones - seven snaps / zero tgts

    

Tight Ends 📉

 Dalton Schultz - 47% snaps / 48% routes / two tgts

Dalton Kincaid - 60% snaps / 62% routes / 5-38-0 (six tgts)

Hunter Henry - 68% snaps / 43% routes / zero tgts

Jonnu Smith - 35% snaps / 29% routes / zero tgts

I discussed Schultz in Backfield Breakdown on Monday. He played 74 percent of snaps in the first half but then only 23% in the second, with Brevin Jordan getting most of the TE routes post-halftime in his second game back from IR. My guess is that Schultz is dealing with some kind of injury, but it's one of the top things to keep an eye on this week — both Houston's injury reports and any relevant comments coming from players or coaches.

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

   

Bench Stashes

   

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
  RT/GmRT%RTsSn/GmSn%SnapsSlot%Sl SnMTN%MTNGames
1MINJustin Jefferson39.441.4%19756.237.1%28123.1%658.2%235
2CARAdam Thielen38.794.0%4246091.9%66062.7%41410.4%6911
3WASJahan Dotson38.785.8%4645582.7%66038.6%2557.0%4612
4CINJa'Marr Chase38.596.6%42255.492.7%60925.8%15711.8%7211
5WASTerry McLaurin38.485.2%46156.384.6%67513.0%885.6%3812
6LACKeenan Allen37.695.8%41057.188.8%62852.1%32728.3%17811
7DETAmon-Ra St. Brown37.487.1%37163.183.9%63140.7%25719.2%12110
8NYJGarrett Wilson37.396.2%40654.492.4%59828.1%1686.4%3811
9INDMichael Pittman36.197.5%39563.497.1%69728.7%20011.3%7911
10CINTyler Boyd35.789.7%39249.683.1%54679.1%43213.9%7611
11NOChris Olave35.387.2%38852.276.5%57436.6%21010.6%6111
12CARJonathan Mingo35.177.4%34956.478.6%56423.0%13016.1%9110
13MINK.J. Osborn35.180.0%38152.576.3%57826.3%1529.5%5511
14PHIDeVonta Smith35.099.2%38464.997.0%71426.1%1863.9%2811
15BUFStefon Diggs34.892.9%41656.486.8%67728.8%19516.4%11112
16BUFGabe Davis34.390.6%40657.889.0%69415.6%1088.9%6212
17LAPuka Nacua34.191.3%36756.288.8%61826.9%16616.5%10211
18MINJordan Addison34.185.3%40651.481.4%61720.4%12616.0%9912
19CLEAmari Cooper34.087.0%36957.580.0%63318.0%1142.1%1311
20LACJalen Guyton34.023.8%10246.319.7%13954.7%765.8%83
21INDAlec Pierce33.791.4%37061.293.7%67312.8%865.6%3811
22DALCeeDee Lamb33.488.9%36751.879.2%57053.3%30415.8%9011
23CLEElijah Moore33.485.6%36355.276.7%60742.5%25818.3%11111
24CARDJ Chark33.366.5%30051.664.6%46422.6%1052.2%109
25ARIMarquise Brown33.393.7%39956.192.3%67318.0%1214.3%2912
26PHIA.J. Brown33.293.8%36362.192.8%68320.6%1415.3%3611
27LVDavante Adams32.894.0%39253.892.0%64612.7%826.8%4412
28LVJakobi Meyers32.785.1%35554.184.8%59526.1%15515.3%9111
29SEADK Metcalf32.781.0%32447.973.0%47913.4%642.5%1210
30JAXCalvin Ridley32.689.5%35954.783.5%60214.5%876.6%4011
31NYJAllen Lazard32.675.6%31950.177.4%50121.8%1097.0%3510
32CINTee Higgins32.451.7%22644.947.8%31416.2%518.3%267
33CHIDJ Moore32.497.3%38960.393.3%72415.1%1098.4%6112
34TBChris Godwin32.386.0%35149.480.4%54329.8%16212.0%6511
35JAXChristian Kirk32.187.0%34950.276.6%55264.3%35518.1%10011
36PITGeorge Pickens32.194.9%35253.388.8%58615.2%893.1%1811
37SEATyler Lockett31.886.8%3474778.8%51731.9%16515.1%7811
38NOMichael Thomas31.871.5%31847.763.6%47723.3%1110.2%110
39LACJoshua Palmer31.150.9%2184948.5%34328.9%996.1%217
40LATutu Atwell30.983.8%33750.179.2%55129.8%16428.5%15711
41LACAlex Erickson30.514.0%6041.511.7%8342.2%358.4%72
42HOUTank Dell30.471.0%29846.565.4%46521.3%999.7%4510
43TBMike Evans30.181.1%33145.874.7%50424.6%1243.8%1911
44HOUNico Collins30.070.5%29646.966.0%46920.3%951.3%610
45HOUNoah Brown30.035.2%14844.631.4%22348.4%10813.0%295
46DENCourtland Sutton29.690.9%32049.485.1%54321.4%1163.1%1711
47DETJosh Reynolds29.374.9%31949.271.9%54132.3%1755.9%3211
48ARIMichael Wilson29.261.0%26048.760.1%43829.5%1295.0%229
49DALBrandin Cooks29.270.2%29044.461.7%44430.0%13312.4%5510
50PITDiontae Johnson29.154.4%20245.748.5%32018.1%587.8%257
51HOURobert Woods29.161.2%25746.458.8%41840.2%16813.2%559
52GBRomeo Doubs29.180.5%3184878.9%52814.2%752.8%1511
53MIATyreek Hill29.179.9%31842.267.2%46430.8%14323.3%10811
54GBChristian Watson29.058.2%23047.556.8%38030.8%11720.8%798
55NYJJason Brownlee29.013.7%5824.311.3%7315.1%116.8%52
56BALZay Flowers28.892.7%34454.485.8%65328.8%18820.7%13512
57NORashid Shaheed28.770.8%31538.456.3%42242.2%17812.8%5411
58ATLDrake London28.676.4%28553.774.1%53720.9%1124.7%2510
59NEKendrick Bourne28.555.5%22744.451.8%35530.1%10716.3%588
60LACooper Kupp28.449.0%19749.349.6%34552.5%18113.0%457
61NYGDarius Slayton28.380.0%33749.178.6%58927.2%1608.1%4812
62MIAJaylen Waddle28.069.3%27642.862.0%42818.5%795.8%2510
63NEDeVante Parker27.954.3%22245.853.4%36610.9%402.7%108
64CHIDarnell Mooney27.481.8%32747.172.8%56557.5%32514.9%8412
65INDJosh Downs27.373.6%29843.767.0%48171.9%34615.0%7211
66TENDeAndre Hopkins27.284.1%29738.668.9%42520.2%861.2%511
67DENJerry Jeudy27.176.1%26839.461.8%39455.1%21712.9%5110
68SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba27.073.3%29337.362.5%41069.5%28512.7%5211
69ARIRondale Moore26.875.6%32241.368.0%49659.3%29419.0%9412
70TBTrey Palmer26.671.6%29240.566.1%44651.8%2318.7%3911
71JAXZay Jones26.232.4%13045.631.6%22833.8%775.3%125
72KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling26.265.9%2843859.0%41828.5%1193.1%1311
73SFBrandon Aiyuk26.178.2%25848.372.5%48317.0%824.1%2010
74PITAllen Robinson26.074.7%27746.277.0%50859.4%30219.7%10011
75WASCurtis Samuel25.451.2%27735.148.4%38666.8%25813.5%5211
76GBJayden Reed24.367.1%26535.858.9%39465.5%25820.1%7911
77MINBrandon Powell24.043.5%2073140.9%31053.9%16715.8%499
78DALMichael Gallup23.963.7%26337.557.2%4128.0%334.6%1911
79SFDeebo Samuel23.662.7%2074560.8%40519.5%7923.7%969
80CARTerrace Marshall23.541.7%18834.338.2%27423.7%655.1%148
81TENTreylon Burks23.432.9%11638.831.4%19430.4%597.2%145
82LACQuentin Johnston22.357.2%24533.852.6%37215.3%575.4%2011
83TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine21.664.3%22738.368.2%42139.2%1653.6%1511
84NYGWan'Dale Robinson21.550.1%21137.650.2%37670.5%26523.1%8710
85KCJustin Watson21.348.7%21030.943.6%30928.2%874.9%1510
86NOA.T. Perry20.818.7%833116.5%12418.5%231.6%24
87NEKayshon Boutte20.714.9%613013.1%908.9%82.2%23
88KCSkyy Moore20.552.2%22535.855.6%39429.4%11610.2%4011
89MIABraxton Berrios20.250.0%19928.140.7%28149.1%13818.1%5110
90NEJuJu Smith-Schuster20.044.0%18037.349.1%33633.3%11214.9%509
91DETJameson Williams19.732.2%1373330.7%23123.8%559.1%217
92NEDemario Douglas19.748.2%19729.142.5%29156.4%16431.3%9110
93CLECedric Tillman19.635.6%15135.836.2%28630.1%8612.6%368
94NYJXavier Gipson19.637.0%1562534.8%22550.2%11312.4%288
95NYGJalin Hyatt19.454.9%23130.649.0%36713.1%484.6%1712
96CINTrenton Irwin19.343.9%19228.843.8%28829.5%858.7%2510
97PHIOlamide Zaccheaus19.154.3%21030.645.8%33768.2%2305.0%1711
98BALRashod Bateman19.156.3%20938.155.1%41911.0%465.5%2311
99KCRashee Rice18.546.6%20131.649.1%34847.7%1667.5%2611
100BALOdell Beckham18.148.5%18030.940.6%30911.7%365.5%1710
101NYJRandall Cobb18.029.4%12424.626.6%17269.8%1204.1%77
102SFJauan Jennings17.652.1%17227.541.3%27548.4%13319.3%5310
103DENBrandon Johnson16.932.7%11525.127.6%17621.6%385.7%107
104PHIQuez Watkins16.817.3%6731.317.0%12578.4%985.6%74
105GBDontayvion Wicks16.641.3%1632638.9%26024.2%6315.4%4010
106LVHunter Renfrow16.647.5%19822.839.0%27485.0%23321.5%5912
107BALNelson Agholor16.452.8%19630.848.6%37059.7%22115.4%5712
108PITCalvin Austin16.348.2%17925.742.9%28329.3%8318.7%5311
109TENChris Moore16.249.9%17629.452.4%32317.0%553.4%1111
110BUFKhalil Shakir16.142.2%18930.446.8%36561.1%22314.5%5312
111ATLMack Hollins15.637.0%13831.839.4%28621.0%6012.2%359
112NYGIsaiah Hodgins15.342.8%18029.747.5%35611.2%402.0%712
113PHIJulio Jones15.019.4%7525.217.1%12649.2%624.0%55
114DALJalen Tolbert14.639.0%16126.941.1%29627.0%8014.9%4411
115JAXJamal Agnew14.625.4%1021820.0%14440.3%5822.2%327
116DETKalif Raymond14.537.3%15920.730.3%22835.5%8125.4%5811
117TENKyle Philips14.327.5%9716.919.1%11873.7%876.8%87
118MIACedrick Wilson14.231.4%12529.438.4%26528.3%7517.7%479
119ARIGreg Dortch13.321.8%9317.519.2%14032.1%4510.7%157
120NYGParris Campbell13.030.9%1301826.4%19870.2%13919.2%3810
121CHITyler Scott12.637.0%14823.436.2%28117.8%5017.1%4812
122DENMarvin Mims12.338.4%13521.837.6%24020.0%4823.3%5611
123SFRay-Ray McCloud11.928.5%9416.124.2%16118.6%3022.4%368
124LVTre Tucker11.831.2%1301625.1%17624.4%4310.8%1911
125WASDyami Brown11.725.9%14016.825.2%20127.9%5614.4%2912
126NETyquan Thornton11.311.0%4516.89.8%6720.9%1420.9%144
127ATLKhaDarel Hodge10.931.6%1182233.4%24219.0%4610.3%2511
128WASJamison Crowder10.613.7%7415.113.3%10687.7%9310.4%117
129MIARiver Cracraft10.413.1%5222.616.4%11313.3%1513.3%155
130SEAJake Bobo10.027.3%10920.734.8%22823.2%5321.1%4811
131BUFTrent Sherfield9.924.1%10818.328.1%21944.3%9710.0%2211
132KCKadarius Toney9.922.7%9815.822.3%15839.9%6329.1%4610

           

Tight Ends

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
  RT/GmRT%RtsSn/GmSn%SnapsIL%IL SnDet%Det SnGames
1TBCade Otton35.883.3%34059.596.9%65450.5%33049.5%32411
2WASLogan Thomas35.767.5%36548.266.4%53035.3%18764.7%34311
3MINT.J. Hockenson34.882.6%39350.980.6%61155.2%33744.8%27412
4CLEDavid Njoku33.478.3%33258.481.2%64249.4%31750.6%32511
5DETSam LaPorta33.477.5%33056.682.8%62354.7%34145.3%28211
6PHIDallas Goedert33.067.4%26161.174.7%55055.6%30644.4%2449
7LATyler Higbee32.978.1%31457.590.8%63253.8%34046.2%29211
8JAXEvan Engram31.684.8%34049.174.9%54024.8%13475.2%40611
9KCTravis Kelce30.967.5%29147.667.1%47632.1%15367.9%32310
10MIADurham Smythe30.458.8%23448.370.0%48354.5%26345.5%22010
11HOUDalton Schultz30.171.0%29845.470.2%49958.9%29441.1%20511
12NYGDarren Waller29.851.5%21750.353.7%40240.3%16259.7%2408
13DALJake Ferguson28.771.7%29646.871.5%51561.0%31439.0%20111
14SFGeorge Kittle28.681.8%27053.388.0%58671.7%42028.3%16611
15NOJuwan Johnson28.641.6%18547.444.3%33244.0%14656.0%1867
16CHICole Kmet28.570.0%28054.684.4%65565.2%42734.8%22812
17BUFDalton Kincaid28.165.6%29443.461.2%47740.7%19459.3%28311
18NEHunter Henry27.767.0%27446.174.0%50765.9%33434.1%17311
19GBLuke Musgrave27.560.8%24043.865.5%43868.3%29931.7%13910
20NYJTyler Conklin26.863.0%26640.368.5%44349.0%21751.0%22611
21BUFDawson Knox25.935.3%1584338.6%30156.5%17043.5%1317
22ARIZach Ertz25.942.0%17939.738.1%27845.7%12754.3%1517
23DENAdam Trautman25.568.5%2414679.3%50652.8%26747.2%23911
24ATLKyle Pitts25.472.7%27140.160.8%44126.8%11873.2%32311
25BALMark Andrews24.763.6%23644.658.6%44641.9%18758.1%25910
26CARHayden Hurst24.447.5%21432.640.8%29343.0%12657.0%1679
27PITPat Freiermuth24.034.0%12636.232.9%21766.4%14433.6%736
28TENChigoziem Okonkwo23.964.9%22937.266.3%40947.4%19452.6%21511
29ATLJonnu Smith23.259.2%22137.657.1%41443.0%17857.0%23611
30INDKylen Granson22.447.4%19234.643.3%31153.7%16746.3%1449
31CINIrv Smith22.243.7%19130.341.6%27347.3%12952.7%1449
32LVMichael Mayer22.150.6%2114170.1%49274.8%36825.2%12412
33LACGerald Everett21.139.3%16836.646.5%32948.6%16051.4%1699
34KCNoah Gray20.546.4%20036.556.6%40153.1%21346.9%18811
35NEMike Gesicki20.252.8%21632.552.1%35728.6%10271.4%25511
36SEANoah Fant20.049.0%19632.554.4%35745.9%16454.1%19311
37ARITrey McBride20.053.5%22836.860.5%44158.5%25841.5%18312
38NYGDaniel Bellinger18.738.5%16238.361.3%45953.8%24746.2%21212
39LACDonald Parham18.038.8%16630.847.9%33967.0%22733.0%11211
40CINTanner Hudson17.824.0%10520.318.6%12220.5%2579.5%976
41LVAustin Hooper15.737.4%15627.146.3%32562.8%20437.2%12112
42WASJohn Bates15.726.4%14329.544.4%35476.6%27123.4%8312
43PITConnor Heyward14.540.7%15125.542.6%28153.7%15146.3%13011
44SEAColby Parkinson14.532.8%1312847.0%30855.8%17244.2%13611
45DETBrock Wright14.126.8%11431.746.4%34979.1%27620.9%7311
46CARTommy Tremble13.729.9%13527.742.5%30568.2%20831.8%9711
47INDDrew Ogletree12.620.7%8428.932.2%23178.8%18221.2%498
48NOFoster Moreau12.620.4%9135.242.3%31774.4%23625.6%819
49SEAWill Dissly11.522.5%9024.337.0%24375.7%18424.3%5910
50NYJC.J. Uzomah11.122.7%9620.534.9%22675.7%17124.3%5511
51GBTucker Kraft11.125.6%10122.536.9%24786.6%21413.4%3311
52PITDarnell Washington11.024.0%8928.146.8%30978.6%24321.4%6611
53CINDrew Sample11.017.2%7521.235.5%23373.0%17027.0%6311
54MINJosh Oliver10.917.4%832539.6%30093.0%2797.0%2112
55BALIsaiah Likely10.431.3%11622.134.8%26548.7%12951.3%13612
56INDWill Mallory10.314.8%601310.9%7838.5%3061.5%486
57NYJJeremy Ruckert10.321.1%891830.6%19871.7%14228.3%5610
58MIAJulian Hill10.218.3%732532.6%22569.8%15730.2%689
59INDMo Alie-Cox9.818.3%7423.235.5%25591.4%2338.6%2211

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tg/GmTg ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1LACKeenan Allen11.733.0%12938.3%11759.131.5%2.72971117735
2BUFStefon Diggs10.129.5%12136.3%11989.929.1%2.3383969837
3MIATyreek Hill10.932.8%12043.7%123210.337.7%4.168813241059
4LVDavante Adams9.831.4%11844.5%131111.130.1%2.0869814445
5NYJGarrett Wilson10.332.2%11349.8%120710.727.8%1.7164695345
6CINJa'Marr Chase10.228.6%11239.0%10018.926.5%2.1775914629
7INDMichael Pittman10.130.7%11133.9%8878.028.1%1.9876784323
8LAPuka Nacua10.130.7%11134.0%9788.830.2%2.5273924345
9DETAmon-Ra St. Brown10.928.6%10930.6%8047.429.4%2.6882993522
10PHIA.J. Brown9.531.5%10546.9%133712.728.9%2.89731050729
11DALCeeDee Lamb9.527.1%10435.3%113510.928.3%2.907810666112
12NOChris Olave9.425.7%10340.1%141813.826.5%1.9963771339
13CARAdam Thielen9.127.0%10029.0%6967.023.6%1.7277728414
14ARIMarquise Brown8.225.7%9840.0%117412.024.6%1.4451574415
15WASTerry McLaurin8.121.1%9730.7%106110.921.0%1.5160694225
16CHIDJ Moore7.827.1%9344.6%105411.323.9%2.58701003619
17TBMike Evans8.324.7%9142.4%133114.627.5%2.57548509412
18CLEAmari Cooper7.823.1%8639.4%119313.923.3%2.0747765235
19JAXChristian Kirk7.622.8%8430.1%8229.824.1%2.1856761352
20TENDeAndre Hopkins7.527.0%8341.3%122514.827.9%2.3545699449
21MINJordan Addison6.819.0%8231.8%98512.020.2%1.6954686728
22TBChris Godwin7.522.3%8223.2%7278.923.4%1.7353606108
23SEADK Metcalf8.022.9%8040.8%116614.624.7%2.09436783211
24BALZay Flowers6.724.2%8023.8%6608.223.3%1.7858613222
25SEATyler Lockett7.222.6%7931.5%90311.422.8%1.66545754010
26PHIDeVonta Smith6.922.8%7634.3%97812.919.8%1.9255738535
27LVJakobi Meyers6.920.2%7626.2%77110.221.4%1.6652591605
28JAXCalvin Ridley6.920.7%7637.5%102313.521.2%1.85476635112
29HOUTank Dell7.520.2%7530.7%106714.225.2%2.3847709735
30MIAJaylen Waddle7.520.5%7526.3%7439.927.2%2.5052691336
31CLEElijah Moore6.619.6%7322.7%6889.420.1%1.1543418113
32PITGeorge Pickens6.622.1%7339.5%95213.020.7%1.8840662315
33HOUNico Collins7.319.6%7323.3%80911.124.7%2.7050800515
34INDJosh Downs6.620.2%7320.0%5247.224.5%1.9048566202
35CINTyler Boyd6.518.4%7219.2%4926.818.4%1.1850462234
36WASJahan Dotson5.815.0%6919.9%68810.014.9%0.9442435445
37GBRomeo Doubs6.319.2%6925.9%85212.421.7%1.36414337312
38DENCourtland Sutton6.223.1%6837.9%74611.021.3%1.75485608211
39ATLDrake London6.820.9%6826.2%69410.223.9%1.9845565215
40BUFGabe Davis5.616.3%6728.3%93614.016.5%1.47395956212
41SFBrandon Aiyuk6.521.9%6539.5%96214.825.2%3.4145881513
42NOMichael Thomas6.416.0%6418.4%65110.220.1%1.4139448107
43WASCurtis Samuel5.713.7%6312.1%4206.722.7%1.6047443204
44LATutu Atwell5.516.6%6024.3%69811.617.8%1.3936467324
45GBJayden Reed5.416.4%5919.7%64911.022.3%1.8836497534
46CARJonathan Mingo5.715.4%5723.0%5529.716.3%0.8228286041
47HOURobert Woods6.315.3%5716.9%58610.322.2%1.2730326123
48SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba5.216.3%5712.3%3516.219.5%1.3938406231
49KCRashee Rice5.114.1%5610.6%2865.127.9%2.6244527543
50MINK.J. Osborn5.012.7%5515.8%4908.914.4%1.1036418234
51PITDiontae Johnson7.916.7%5526.4%63711.627.2%1.9130385113
52NORashid Shaheed5.013.7%5522.7%80214.617.5%1.7033534324
53NEKendrick Bourne6.914.6%5520.7%55510.124.2%1.7937406402
54NEDemario Douglas5.514.6%5515.8%4247.727.9%2.0836410002
55MINJustin Jefferson10.612.3%5317.5%54410.326.9%2.9036571303
56NYGDarius Slayton4.416.0%5326.9%64312.115.7%1.2932435101
57DENJerry Jeudy5.318.0%5330.7%60411.419.8%1.6437440114
58CINTee Higgins7.313.0%5122.8%58411.522.6%1.4527328226
59LACooper Kupp7.314.1%5117.7%50910.025.9%2.0227398132
60SFDeebo Samuel5.416.5%4915.4%3747.623.7%2.2934474101
61DALBrandin Cooks4.712.2%4718.4%59112.616.2%1.5633452405
62BALOdell Beckham4.714.2%4721.1%58512.426.1%2.2727408206
63DALMichael Gallup4.212.0%4615.8%50711.017.5%1.3628357113
64ARIRondale Moore3.811.8%456.9%2034.514.0%0.7928254110
65NYGWan'Dale Robinson4.513.6%457.1%1693.721.3%1.2636265111
66GBChristian Watson5.512.2%4423.4%77017.519.1%1.53213513112
67TBTrey Palmer3.911.7%4313.9%43710.214.7%0.7825227201
68CHIDarnell Mooney3.512.2%4218.9%44710.612.8%1.0725351106
69NYJAllen Lazard4.111.7%4120.0%48611.812.9%0.9120290141
70DETJosh Reynolds3.710.8%4118.4%48311.812.9%1.3727438435
71INDAlec Pierce3.510.8%3919.8%51713.210.5%0.7922291010
72LACJoshua Palmer5.610.0%3916.1%49512.717.9%1.7323377113
73KCJustin Watson3.99.8%3926.5%71618.418.6%1.5820332245
74CARDJ Chark4.210.2%3820.7%49613.112.7%0.8820263312
75ARIMichael Wilson4.210.0%3816.8%49212.914.6%1.6627431202
76NEJuJu Smith-Schuster4.210.1%388.2%2205.821.1%0.8824159110
77LACQuentin Johnston3.49.5%3714.8%45512.315.1%0.7821190114
78TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine3.311.7%3614.2%42111.715.9%1.2424281304
79BALRashod Bateman3.310.9%3617.7%49113.617.2%1.1322236122
80PITAllen Robinson3.210.6%3510.3%2487.112.6%0.6723185002
81KCSkyy Moore3.28.8%3511.4%3078.815.6%1.0620239103
82MINBrandon Powell3.87.9%348.3%2577.616.4%1.3025269102
83DETKalif Raymond3.18.9%3410.2%2697.921.4%2.3426372100
84GBDontayvion Wicks3.28.9%3211.0%36211.319.6%2.0320331121
85NEDeVante Parker3.88.0%3010.4%2789.313.5%0.9018200000
86BUFKhalil Shakir2.57.3%308.4%2799.315.9%2.1725410200
87LVHunter Renfrow2.47.7%295.2%1525.214.6%1.0622209010
88ATLMack Hollins3.28.9%2913.9%36812.721.0%1.7917247012
89HOUNoah Brown5.67.5%288.5%29610.618.9%2.9721439102
90KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling2.57.1%2818.0%48717.49.9%0.8715248123
91NYGJalin Hyatt2.38.4%2827.6%65923.512.1%1.4317330010
92BALNelson Agholor2.38.5%2812.7%35312.614.3%1.4420282314
93DALJalen Tolbert2.57.3%2811.4%36813.117.4%1.1416183112
94PITCalvin Austin2.58.2%2712.5%30211.215.1%0.9516170110
95MIABraxton Berrios2.67.1%267.4%2108.113.1%0.9720194102
96SFJauan Jennings2.68.8%2611.8%28711.015.1%1.1414196002
97NYGIsaiah Hodgins2.17.5%257.4%1777.113.9%0.8615154202
98DETJameson Williams3.36.0%2314.3%37616.416.8%1.3412184231
99CINTrenton Irwin2.35.9%239.4%24110.512.0%1.1317216101
100DENMarvin Mims1.97.1%2116.6%32615.515.6%2.0915282111
101WASDyami Brown1.84.6%2110.0%34516.415.0%1.2011168112
102TENChris Moore1.86.5%2013.3%39519.711.4%1.5912280000
103TENKyle Philips2.76.2%195.2%1548.119.6%1.7113166011
104MIACedrick Wilson2.15.2%198.8%24813.015.2%1.3712171202
105LVTre Tucker1.64.8%1811.2%32918.313.8%1.248161001
106WASJamison Crowder2.63.9%183.7%1277.124.3%2.0415151112
107SEAJake Bobo1.65.1%185.0%1448.016.5%1.4914162202
108ATLKhaDarel Hodge1.44.6%158.8%23215.412.7%1.6911199000

        

Tight Ends

  • Tg Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tg/GmTg ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1MINT.J. Hockenson9.025.0%10824.2%7506.927.5%2.0080786534
2KCTravis Kelce8.822.2%8822.3%6036.830.2%2.5270732514
3JAXEvan Engram7.522.3%8213.1%3574.424.1%1.5464524021
4CLEDavid Njoku7.121.0%7810.8%3264.223.5%1.4851492275
5DETSam LaPorta7.020.2%7720.4%5367.023.3%1.6355539552
6CHICole Kmet5.719.8%6814.7%3485.124.3%1.7256482504
7ARITrey McBride5.417.1%6514.5%4266.628.5%2.2948521102
8BUFDalton Kincaid5.815.6%649.2%3044.721.8%1.6156474222
9WASLogan Thomas5.613.5%6211.9%4096.617.0%1.1645424327
10HOUDalton Schultz5.516.4%6115.0%5228.620.5%1.5340455518
11SFGeorge Kittle5.520.5%6124.1%5869.622.6%2.4746667524
12BALMark Andrews6.118.4%6117.3%4797.925.8%2.3145544636
13ATLKyle Pitts5.518.4%6023.8%63010.522.1%1.6337441112
14DALJake Ferguson5.315.1%5811.8%3816.619.6%1.4240421436
15PHIDallas Goedert5.815.6%529.5%2715.219.9%1.5738410211
16LATyler Higbee4.614.1%5111.3%3266.416.2%1.0632332231
17NYGDarren Waller6.415.4%5117.1%4088.023.5%1.7736384102
18TBCade Otton4.513.6%509.6%3016.014.7%1.0238348314
19NYJTyler Conklin4.514.2%5013.1%3186.418.8%1.5639414001
20TENChigoziem Okonkwo4.415.6%4812.1%3587.521.0%1.1032251040
21NEHunter Henry4.112.0%4514.7%3928.716.4%1.0930298314
22GBLuke Musgrave4.512.5%459.8%3217.118.8%1.4233341101
23ATLJonnu Smith4.113.8%4511.0%2926.520.4%1.9135423231
24ARIZach Ertz6.111.3%4310.5%3077.124.0%1.0427187142
25LVMichael Mayer2.88.8%337.2%2126.415.6%1.1922251111
26CARHayden Hurst3.68.6%3210.6%2548.015.0%0.8618184112
27NEMike Gesicki2.98.5%3211.2%2999.314.8%0.8421182103
28INDKylen Granson3.48.6%318.2%2156.916.1%0.9117175131
29LACGerald Everett3.47.9%314.1%1274.118.5%1.2525210302
30NOJuwan Johnson4.17.2%295.9%2107.215.7%0.7718142112
31LACDonald Parham2.67.4%297.6%2348.117.5%1.0819179417
32KCNoah Gray2.57.1%287.5%2037.214.0%1.2221244100
33PITConnor Heyward2.58.5%286.1%1485.318.5%0.9819148011
34CINTanner Hudson4.56.9%275.6%1435.325.7%1.8422193000
35MIADurham Smythe2.56.8%255.2%1475.910.7%0.7618178002
36PITPat Freiermuth4.27.6%257.4%1797.219.8%1.4318180203
37SEANoah Fant2.26.9%246.0%1717.112.2%1.3319261000
38SEAColby Parkinson1.85.7%205.3%1517.515.3%1.1514150003
39LVAustin Hooper1.54.8%182.4%703.911.5%0.9615149000
40INDDrew Ogletree2.14.7%178.1%21112.420.2%1.759147201
41NYGDaniel Bellinger1.34.5%152.6%634.29.3%0.9013145000

      

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
NFL Week 13 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Week 13 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 13 Waivers Preview
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 13 Waivers Preview
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 13 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 13 Pickups
Streaming Defenses: Week 13 Options for Fantasy Team Defenses
Streaming Defenses: Week 13 Options for Fantasy Team Defenses