Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 13 Waivers Preview

We got some huge fantasy games from QBs and RBs in Week 12, but the story was much bleaker for pass catchers as Pat Freiermuth's 120 receiving yards proved to be the high-water mark among all players. Freiermuth is back in the TE1 mix following the outburst in his second game back from IR, even if what we've seen from the Steelers passing game this season suggests it won't be any surprise should he now disappear for a week or three.
The other major pass-catcher storylines from Week 12 were 100-yard games from rookie wideouts Rashee Rice and Jalin Hyatt, though neither got significantly more playing time relative to recent weeks. As is the case with Freiermuth, excitement over Hyatt's big performance is partially dulled by the reality of his QB situation. Tommy DeVito has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 6.7 YPA — better than most expected — but with the massive caveat that he's been sacked on 21.1 percent of dropbacks.
Once scrambles are accounted for, we're talking about a QB who doesn't even attempt a pass on about one-fourth of called pass plays. That's nearly unheard of, even over a four/five-game sample, though Justin Fields had a similar outlier stretch last year (slanted more toward the scrambles and less toward the sacks).
Hyatt's big game thus seems more interesting for dynasty than redraft, which might be a common theme down the stretch this year with so many NFL offenses hamstrung by QB injuries. Rice,
Hyatt's big game thus seems more interesting for dynasty than redraft, which might be a common theme down the stretch this year with so many NFL offenses hamstrung by QB injuries. Rice, of course, doesn't have that problem; we just need Andy Reid to fully unleash the talented rookie and give him a full starter's workload alongside Patrick Mahomes.
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WRs Chris Olave (head / D2D) & Rashid Shaheed (quad / W2W)
- WR Amari Cooper (ribs/ day-to-day)
- WR Demario Douglas (head / day-to-day)
- WR Laviska Shenault (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR Calvin Austin (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR Quentin Johnston (ribs / day-to-day)
- TE Tommy Tremble (groin / day-to-day)
The Saints are the headliner here, with Shaheed going down in the second quarter and Olave in the third. Rookie A.T. Perry was already in a three-down role and then was joined by Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood throughout the second half. With Michael Thomas (IR - knee) already out for at least two more games and quite possibly longer, the Saints may have to lean on TE Juwan Johnson and RB Alvin Kamara to carry the passing game for a bit. They'll also try to run the ball a ton, mostly with Kamara and Taysom Hill.
The other fantasy-relevant injuries were to Cooper and Douglas, both held back by miserable QB play whilst seeing sizable target shares. If either misses time, it could lead to Elijah Moore and DeVante Parker enjoying brief spells as the top target on their respective teams.
Missed Week 12
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring / day-to-day)
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring / Likely returning Week 14)
- WR Noah Brown (knee / week-to-week)
- WR Michael Wilson (shoulder / week-to-week)
- WR Treylon Burks (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Joshua Palmer (knee / eligible for Week 13 return)
- WR Kadarius Toney (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR Mack Hollins (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR Michael Thomas (knee - IR / eligible to return Week 16)
- TE Dallas Goedert (forearm / day-to-day)
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion / day-to-day)
- TE Drew Ogletree (foot / day-to-day)
- TEs Josiah Deguara (hip / D2D) & Luke Musgrave (abdomen - IR / eligible Week 16)
- TE Zach Ertz (quad - IR / eligible to return)
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist - IR / eligible for Week 14 return)
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring - IR / eligible for Week 14 return)
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring - IR / eligible to return)
- TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle - IR / eligible to return)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Rashee Rice - 67% snaps / 66% routes / 8-107-1 (10 tgts)
Calvin Ridley - 5/89/1 (six tgts), after 7-103-2 (nine tgts) the week before
Jalin Hyatt - 62% snaps / 71% routes / 5-109-0 (six tgts)
Cedric Tillman - 89% snaps / 89% routes / 4-55-0 (five tgts)
Greg Dortch - 79% snaps / 80% routes / 3-27-1 (nine tgts)
DeVante Parker - 75% snaps / 78% routes / 3-42-0 (five tgts)
Jonathan Mingo - 93% snaps / 89% routes / 4-60-0 (six tgts)
Jason Brownlee - 98% snaps / 100% routes / 2-20-0 (two tgts)
Hunter Renfrow - 48% snaps / 51% routes / 4-38-0 (four tgts)
Braxton Berrios - 54% snaps / 78% routes / one tgt (zero catches)
Demarcus Robinson - 59% snaps / 61% routes / 2-13-0 (two tgts)
Rice is the most interesting guy here, finally putting forth a huge stat line after peppering the game log with a bunch of performances with about 40 or 50 yards and a touchdown. He and Justin Watson are at the front of KC's five/six-deep WR rotation, and the production per-target or per-route suggests Rice should be on the field more often.
The problem? That's been the case for two months now, and Andy Reid doesn't seem to agree. Maybe the 100-yard game changes things, maybe it doesn't. Either way, it's encouraging for fantasy managers, especially those who have him in a dynasty league.
Tight Ends 📈
Pat Freiermuth - 60% snaps / 66% routes / 9-120-0 (11 tgts)
Tucker Kraft - 96% snaps / 81% routes / 2-15-1 (two tgts)
Will Mallory - 39% snaps / 42% routes / 2-29-0 (three tgts)
Jeremy Ruckert - 47% snaps / 44% routes / 2-18-0 (four tgts)
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Adam Thielen - three targets on 34 routes / one catch for two yards
Allen Lazard - healthy scratch
Tutu Atwell - 36% snaps / 39% routes (but 3-76-0)
Tre Tucker - 22% snaps / 31% routes / one tgt
Donovan Peoples-Jones - seven snaps / zero tgts
Tight Ends 📉
Dalton Schultz - 47% snaps / 48% routes / two tgts
Dalton Kincaid - 60% snaps / 62% routes / 5-38-0 (six tgts)
Hunter Henry - 68% snaps / 43% routes / zero tgts
Jonnu Smith - 35% snaps / 29% routes / zero tgts
I discussed Schultz in Backfield Breakdown on Monday. He played 74 percent of snaps in the first half but then only 23% in the second, with Brevin Jordan getting most of the TE routes post-halftime in his second game back from IR. My guess is that Schultz is dealing with some kind of injury, but it's one of the top things to keep an eye on this week — both Houston's injury reports and any relevant comments coming from players or coaches.
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Jayden Reed - 48%
- Elijah Moore - 42%
- Curtis Samuel - 28%
- Greg Dortch - 2%
- DeVante Parker - 1%
- Jalen Guyton - 4%
Bench Stashes
- Demario Douglas (head)
- Joshua Palmer (knee)
- Jameson Williams
- Odell Beckham
- Jalin Hyatt
- Jonathan Mingo
- Michael Wilson (shoulder)
- Treylon Burks (concussion)
- Marvin Mims
- Trey Palmer
- Cedric Tillman
Potential Drops
- Jerry Jeudy
- Tyler Boyd
- K.J. Osborn
- Tutu Atwell
- Josh Reynolds
- Khalil Shakir
- Rondale Moore
- Skyy Moore
- Darnell Mooney
- Robert Woods
- Brandon Powell
- Allen Lazard
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Pat Freiermuth - 48%
- Juwan Johnson - 9%
- Gerald Everett - 21%
- Cade Otton - 29%
- Tyler Higbee - 39%
- Michael Mayer - 11%
Potential Drops
Wide Receivers
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|RTs
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|MTN%
|MTN
|Games
|1
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|39.4
|41.4%
|197
|56.2
|37.1%
|281
|23.1%
|65
|8.2%
|23
|5
|2
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|38.7
|94.0%
|424
|60
|91.9%
|660
|62.7%
|414
|10.4%
|69
|11
|3
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|38.7
|85.8%
|464
|55
|82.7%
|660
|38.6%
|255
|7.0%
|46
|12
|4
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|38.5
|96.6%
|422
|55.4
|92.7%
|609
|25.8%
|157
|11.8%
|72
|11
|5
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|38.4
|85.2%
|461
|56.3
|84.6%
|675
|13.0%
|88
|5.6%
|38
|12
|6
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|37.6
|95.8%
|410
|57.1
|88.8%
|628
|52.1%
|327
|28.3%
|178
|11
|7
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|37.4
|87.1%
|371
|63.1
|83.9%
|631
|40.7%
|257
|19.2%
|121
|10
|8
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|37.3
|96.2%
|406
|54.4
|92.4%
|598
|28.1%
|168
|6.4%
|38
|11
|9
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|36.1
|97.5%
|395
|63.4
|97.1%
|697
|28.7%
|200
|11.3%
|79
|11
|10
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|35.7
|89.7%
|392
|49.6
|83.1%
|546
|79.1%
|432
|13.9%
|76
|11
|11
|NO
|Chris Olave
|35.3
|87.2%
|388
|52.2
|76.5%
|574
|36.6%
|210
|10.6%
|61
|11
|12
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|35.1
|77.4%
|349
|56.4
|78.6%
|564
|23.0%
|130
|16.1%
|91
|10
|13
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|35.1
|80.0%
|381
|52.5
|76.3%
|578
|26.3%
|152
|9.5%
|55
|11
|14
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|35.0
|99.2%
|384
|64.9
|97.0%
|714
|26.1%
|186
|3.9%
|28
|11
|15
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|34.8
|92.9%
|416
|56.4
|86.8%
|677
|28.8%
|195
|16.4%
|111
|12
|16
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|34.3
|90.6%
|406
|57.8
|89.0%
|694
|15.6%
|108
|8.9%
|62
|12
|17
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|34.1
|91.3%
|367
|56.2
|88.8%
|618
|26.9%
|166
|16.5%
|102
|11
|18
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|34.1
|85.3%
|406
|51.4
|81.4%
|617
|20.4%
|126
|16.0%
|99
|12
|19
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|34.0
|87.0%
|369
|57.5
|80.0%
|633
|18.0%
|114
|2.1%
|13
|11
|20
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|34.0
|23.8%
|102
|46.3
|19.7%
|139
|54.7%
|76
|5.8%
|8
|3
|21
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|33.7
|91.4%
|370
|61.2
|93.7%
|673
|12.8%
|86
|5.6%
|38
|11
|22
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|33.4
|88.9%
|367
|51.8
|79.2%
|570
|53.3%
|304
|15.8%
|90
|11
|23
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|33.4
|85.6%
|363
|55.2
|76.7%
|607
|42.5%
|258
|18.3%
|111
|11
|24
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|33.3
|66.5%
|300
|51.6
|64.6%
|464
|22.6%
|105
|2.2%
|10
|9
|25
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|33.3
|93.7%
|399
|56.1
|92.3%
|673
|18.0%
|121
|4.3%
|29
|12
|26
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|33.2
|93.8%
|363
|62.1
|92.8%
|683
|20.6%
|141
|5.3%
|36
|11
|27
|LV
|Davante Adams
|32.8
|94.0%
|392
|53.8
|92.0%
|646
|12.7%
|82
|6.8%
|44
|12
|28
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|32.7
|85.1%
|355
|54.1
|84.8%
|595
|26.1%
|155
|15.3%
|91
|11
|29
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|32.7
|81.0%
|324
|47.9
|73.0%
|479
|13.4%
|64
|2.5%
|12
|10
|30
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|32.6
|89.5%
|359
|54.7
|83.5%
|602
|14.5%
|87
|6.6%
|40
|11
|31
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|32.6
|75.6%
|319
|50.1
|77.4%
|501
|21.8%
|109
|7.0%
|35
|10
|32
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|32.4
|51.7%
|226
|44.9
|47.8%
|314
|16.2%
|51
|8.3%
|26
|7
|33
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|32.4
|97.3%
|389
|60.3
|93.3%
|724
|15.1%
|109
|8.4%
|61
|12
|34
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|32.3
|86.0%
|351
|49.4
|80.4%
|543
|29.8%
|162
|12.0%
|65
|11
|35
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|32.1
|87.0%
|349
|50.2
|76.6%
|552
|64.3%
|355
|18.1%
|100
|11
|36
|PIT
|George Pickens
|32.1
|94.9%
|352
|53.3
|88.8%
|586
|15.2%
|89
|3.1%
|18
|11
|37
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|31.8
|86.8%
|347
|47
|78.8%
|517
|31.9%
|165
|15.1%
|78
|11
|38
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|31.8
|71.5%
|318
|47.7
|63.6%
|477
|23.3%
|111
|0.2%
|1
|10
|39
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|31.1
|50.9%
|218
|49
|48.5%
|343
|28.9%
|99
|6.1%
|21
|7
|40
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|30.9
|83.8%
|337
|50.1
|79.2%
|551
|29.8%
|164
|28.5%
|157
|11
|41
|LAC
|Alex Erickson
|30.5
|14.0%
|60
|41.5
|11.7%
|83
|42.2%
|35
|8.4%
|7
|2
|42
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|30.4
|71.0%
|298
|46.5
|65.4%
|465
|21.3%
|99
|9.7%
|45
|10
|43
|TB
|Mike Evans
|30.1
|81.1%
|331
|45.8
|74.7%
|504
|24.6%
|124
|3.8%
|19
|11
|44
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|30.0
|70.5%
|296
|46.9
|66.0%
|469
|20.3%
|95
|1.3%
|6
|10
|45
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|30.0
|35.2%
|148
|44.6
|31.4%
|223
|48.4%
|108
|13.0%
|29
|5
|46
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|29.6
|90.9%
|320
|49.4
|85.1%
|543
|21.4%
|116
|3.1%
|17
|11
|47
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|29.3
|74.9%
|319
|49.2
|71.9%
|541
|32.3%
|175
|5.9%
|32
|11
|48
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|29.2
|61.0%
|260
|48.7
|60.1%
|438
|29.5%
|129
|5.0%
|22
|9
|49
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|29.2
|70.2%
|290
|44.4
|61.7%
|444
|30.0%
|133
|12.4%
|55
|10
|50
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|29.1
|54.4%
|202
|45.7
|48.5%
|320
|18.1%
|58
|7.8%
|25
|7
|51
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|29.1
|61.2%
|257
|46.4
|58.8%
|418
|40.2%
|168
|13.2%
|55
|9
|52
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|29.1
|80.5%
|318
|48
|78.9%
|528
|14.2%
|75
|2.8%
|15
|11
|53
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|29.1
|79.9%
|318
|42.2
|67.2%
|464
|30.8%
|143
|23.3%
|108
|11
|54
|GB
|Christian Watson
|29.0
|58.2%
|230
|47.5
|56.8%
|380
|30.8%
|117
|20.8%
|79
|8
|55
|NYJ
|Jason Brownlee
|29.0
|13.7%
|58
|24.3
|11.3%
|73
|15.1%
|11
|6.8%
|5
|2
|56
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|28.8
|92.7%
|344
|54.4
|85.8%
|653
|28.8%
|188
|20.7%
|135
|12
|57
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|28.7
|70.8%
|315
|38.4
|56.3%
|422
|42.2%
|178
|12.8%
|54
|11
|58
|ATL
|Drake London
|28.6
|76.4%
|285
|53.7
|74.1%
|537
|20.9%
|112
|4.7%
|25
|10
|59
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|28.5
|55.5%
|227
|44.4
|51.8%
|355
|30.1%
|107
|16.3%
|58
|8
|60
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|28.4
|49.0%
|197
|49.3
|49.6%
|345
|52.5%
|181
|13.0%
|45
|7
|61
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|28.3
|80.0%
|337
|49.1
|78.6%
|589
|27.2%
|160
|8.1%
|48
|12
|62
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|28.0
|69.3%
|276
|42.8
|62.0%
|428
|18.5%
|79
|5.8%
|25
|10
|63
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|27.9
|54.3%
|222
|45.8
|53.4%
|366
|10.9%
|40
|2.7%
|10
|8
|64
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|27.4
|81.8%
|327
|47.1
|72.8%
|565
|57.5%
|325
|14.9%
|84
|12
|65
|IND
|Josh Downs
|27.3
|73.6%
|298
|43.7
|67.0%
|481
|71.9%
|346
|15.0%
|72
|11
|66
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|27.2
|84.1%
|297
|38.6
|68.9%
|425
|20.2%
|86
|1.2%
|5
|11
|67
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|27.1
|76.1%
|268
|39.4
|61.8%
|394
|55.1%
|217
|12.9%
|51
|10
|68
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|27.0
|73.3%
|293
|37.3
|62.5%
|410
|69.5%
|285
|12.7%
|52
|11
|69
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|26.8
|75.6%
|322
|41.3
|68.0%
|496
|59.3%
|294
|19.0%
|94
|12
|70
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|26.6
|71.6%
|292
|40.5
|66.1%
|446
|51.8%
|231
|8.7%
|39
|11
|71
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|26.2
|32.4%
|130
|45.6
|31.6%
|228
|33.8%
|77
|5.3%
|12
|5
|72
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|26.2
|65.9%
|284
|38
|59.0%
|418
|28.5%
|119
|3.1%
|13
|11
|73
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|26.1
|78.2%
|258
|48.3
|72.5%
|483
|17.0%
|82
|4.1%
|20
|10
|74
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|26.0
|74.7%
|277
|46.2
|77.0%
|508
|59.4%
|302
|19.7%
|100
|11
|75
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|25.4
|51.2%
|277
|35.1
|48.4%
|386
|66.8%
|258
|13.5%
|52
|11
|76
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|24.3
|67.1%
|265
|35.8
|58.9%
|394
|65.5%
|258
|20.1%
|79
|11
|77
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|24.0
|43.5%
|207
|31
|40.9%
|310
|53.9%
|167
|15.8%
|49
|9
|78
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|23.9
|63.7%
|263
|37.5
|57.2%
|412
|8.0%
|33
|4.6%
|19
|11
|79
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|23.6
|62.7%
|207
|45
|60.8%
|405
|19.5%
|79
|23.7%
|96
|9
|80
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|23.5
|41.7%
|188
|34.3
|38.2%
|274
|23.7%
|65
|5.1%
|14
|8
|81
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|23.4
|32.9%
|116
|38.8
|31.4%
|194
|30.4%
|59
|7.2%
|14
|5
|82
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|22.3
|57.2%
|245
|33.8
|52.6%
|372
|15.3%
|57
|5.4%
|20
|11
|83
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|21.6
|64.3%
|227
|38.3
|68.2%
|421
|39.2%
|165
|3.6%
|15
|11
|84
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|21.5
|50.1%
|211
|37.6
|50.2%
|376
|70.5%
|265
|23.1%
|87
|10
|85
|KC
|Justin Watson
|21.3
|48.7%
|210
|30.9
|43.6%
|309
|28.2%
|87
|4.9%
|15
|10
|86
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|20.8
|18.7%
|83
|31
|16.5%
|124
|18.5%
|23
|1.6%
|2
|4
|87
|NE
|Kayshon Boutte
|20.7
|14.9%
|61
|30
|13.1%
|90
|8.9%
|8
|2.2%
|2
|3
|88
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|20.5
|52.2%
|225
|35.8
|55.6%
|394
|29.4%
|116
|10.2%
|40
|11
|89
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|20.2
|50.0%
|199
|28.1
|40.7%
|281
|49.1%
|138
|18.1%
|51
|10
|90
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|20.0
|44.0%
|180
|37.3
|49.1%
|336
|33.3%
|112
|14.9%
|50
|9
|91
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|19.7
|32.2%
|137
|33
|30.7%
|231
|23.8%
|55
|9.1%
|21
|7
|92
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|19.7
|48.2%
|197
|29.1
|42.5%
|291
|56.4%
|164
|31.3%
|91
|10
|93
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|19.6
|35.6%
|151
|35.8
|36.2%
|286
|30.1%
|86
|12.6%
|36
|8
|94
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|19.6
|37.0%
|156
|25
|34.8%
|225
|50.2%
|113
|12.4%
|28
|8
|95
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|19.4
|54.9%
|231
|30.6
|49.0%
|367
|13.1%
|48
|4.6%
|17
|12
|96
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|19.3
|43.9%
|192
|28.8
|43.8%
|288
|29.5%
|85
|8.7%
|25
|10
|97
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|19.1
|54.3%
|210
|30.6
|45.8%
|337
|68.2%
|230
|5.0%
|17
|11
|98
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|19.1
|56.3%
|209
|38.1
|55.1%
|419
|11.0%
|46
|5.5%
|23
|11
|99
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|18.5
|46.6%
|201
|31.6
|49.1%
|348
|47.7%
|166
|7.5%
|26
|11
|100
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|18.1
|48.5%
|180
|30.9
|40.6%
|309
|11.7%
|36
|5.5%
|17
|10
|101
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|18.0
|29.4%
|124
|24.6
|26.6%
|172
|69.8%
|120
|4.1%
|7
|7
|102
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|17.6
|52.1%
|172
|27.5
|41.3%
|275
|48.4%
|133
|19.3%
|53
|10
|103
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|16.9
|32.7%
|115
|25.1
|27.6%
|176
|21.6%
|38
|5.7%
|10
|7
|104
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|16.8
|17.3%
|67
|31.3
|17.0%
|125
|78.4%
|98
|5.6%
|7
|4
|105
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|16.6
|41.3%
|163
|26
|38.9%
|260
|24.2%
|63
|15.4%
|40
|10
|106
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|16.6
|47.5%
|198
|22.8
|39.0%
|274
|85.0%
|233
|21.5%
|59
|12
|107
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|16.4
|52.8%
|196
|30.8
|48.6%
|370
|59.7%
|221
|15.4%
|57
|12
|108
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|16.3
|48.2%
|179
|25.7
|42.9%
|283
|29.3%
|83
|18.7%
|53
|11
|109
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|16.2
|49.9%
|176
|29.4
|52.4%
|323
|17.0%
|55
|3.4%
|11
|11
|110
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|16.1
|42.2%
|189
|30.4
|46.8%
|365
|61.1%
|223
|14.5%
|53
|12
|111
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|15.6
|37.0%
|138
|31.8
|39.4%
|286
|21.0%
|60
|12.2%
|35
|9
|112
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|15.3
|42.8%
|180
|29.7
|47.5%
|356
|11.2%
|40
|2.0%
|7
|12
|113
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|15.0
|19.4%
|75
|25.2
|17.1%
|126
|49.2%
|62
|4.0%
|5
|5
|114
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|14.6
|39.0%
|161
|26.9
|41.1%
|296
|27.0%
|80
|14.9%
|44
|11
|115
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|14.6
|25.4%
|102
|18
|20.0%
|144
|40.3%
|58
|22.2%
|32
|7
|116
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|14.5
|37.3%
|159
|20.7
|30.3%
|228
|35.5%
|81
|25.4%
|58
|11
|117
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|14.3
|27.5%
|97
|16.9
|19.1%
|118
|73.7%
|87
|6.8%
|8
|7
|118
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|14.2
|31.4%
|125
|29.4
|38.4%
|265
|28.3%
|75
|17.7%
|47
|9
|119
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|13.3
|21.8%
|93
|17.5
|19.2%
|140
|32.1%
|45
|10.7%
|15
|7
|120
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|13.0
|30.9%
|130
|18
|26.4%
|198
|70.2%
|139
|19.2%
|38
|10
|121
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|12.6
|37.0%
|148
|23.4
|36.2%
|281
|17.8%
|50
|17.1%
|48
|12
|122
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|12.3
|38.4%
|135
|21.8
|37.6%
|240
|20.0%
|48
|23.3%
|56
|11
|123
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|11.9
|28.5%
|94
|16.1
|24.2%
|161
|18.6%
|30
|22.4%
|36
|8
|124
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|11.8
|31.2%
|130
|16
|25.1%
|176
|24.4%
|43
|10.8%
|19
|11
|125
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|11.7
|25.9%
|140
|16.8
|25.2%
|201
|27.9%
|56
|14.4%
|29
|12
|126
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|11.3
|11.0%
|45
|16.8
|9.8%
|67
|20.9%
|14
|20.9%
|14
|4
|127
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|10.9
|31.6%
|118
|22
|33.4%
|242
|19.0%
|46
|10.3%
|25
|11
|128
|WAS
|Jamison Crowder
|10.6
|13.7%
|74
|15.1
|13.3%
|106
|87.7%
|93
|10.4%
|11
|7
|129
|MIA
|River Cracraft
|10.4
|13.1%
|52
|22.6
|16.4%
|113
|13.3%
|15
|13.3%
|15
|5
|130
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|10.0
|27.3%
|109
|20.7
|34.8%
|228
|23.2%
|53
|21.1%
|48
|11
|131
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|9.9
|24.1%
|108
|18.3
|28.1%
|219
|44.3%
|97
|10.0%
|22
|11
|132
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|9.9
|22.7%
|98
|15.8
|22.3%
|158
|39.9%
|63
|29.1%
|46
|10
Tight Ends
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|Rts
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|Games
|1
|TB
|Cade Otton
|35.8
|83.3%
|340
|59.5
|96.9%
|654
|50.5%
|330
|49.5%
|324
|11
|2
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|35.7
|67.5%
|365
|48.2
|66.4%
|530
|35.3%
|187
|64.7%
|343
|11
|3
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|34.8
|82.6%
|393
|50.9
|80.6%
|611
|55.2%
|337
|44.8%
|274
|12
|4
|CLE
|David Njoku
|33.4
|78.3%
|332
|58.4
|81.2%
|642
|49.4%
|317
|50.6%
|325
|11
|5
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|33.4
|77.5%
|330
|56.6
|82.8%
|623
|54.7%
|341
|45.3%
|282
|11
|6
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|33.0
|67.4%
|261
|61.1
|74.7%
|550
|55.6%
|306
|44.4%
|244
|9
|7
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|32.9
|78.1%
|314
|57.5
|90.8%
|632
|53.8%
|340
|46.2%
|292
|11
|8
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|31.6
|84.8%
|340
|49.1
|74.9%
|540
|24.8%
|134
|75.2%
|406
|11
|9
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|30.9
|67.5%
|291
|47.6
|67.1%
|476
|32.1%
|153
|67.9%
|323
|10
|10
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|30.4
|58.8%
|234
|48.3
|70.0%
|483
|54.5%
|263
|45.5%
|220
|10
|11
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|30.1
|71.0%
|298
|45.4
|70.2%
|499
|58.9%
|294
|41.1%
|205
|11
|12
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|29.8
|51.5%
|217
|50.3
|53.7%
|402
|40.3%
|162
|59.7%
|240
|8
|13
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|28.7
|71.7%
|296
|46.8
|71.5%
|515
|61.0%
|314
|39.0%
|201
|11
|14
|SF
|George Kittle
|28.6
|81.8%
|270
|53.3
|88.0%
|586
|71.7%
|420
|28.3%
|166
|11
|15
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|28.6
|41.6%
|185
|47.4
|44.3%
|332
|44.0%
|146
|56.0%
|186
|7
|16
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|28.5
|70.0%
|280
|54.6
|84.4%
|655
|65.2%
|427
|34.8%
|228
|12
|17
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|28.1
|65.6%
|294
|43.4
|61.2%
|477
|40.7%
|194
|59.3%
|283
|11
|18
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|27.7
|67.0%
|274
|46.1
|74.0%
|507
|65.9%
|334
|34.1%
|173
|11
|19
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|27.5
|60.8%
|240
|43.8
|65.5%
|438
|68.3%
|299
|31.7%
|139
|10
|20
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|26.8
|63.0%
|266
|40.3
|68.5%
|443
|49.0%
|217
|51.0%
|226
|11
|21
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|25.9
|35.3%
|158
|43
|38.6%
|301
|56.5%
|170
|43.5%
|131
|7
|22
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|25.9
|42.0%
|179
|39.7
|38.1%
|278
|45.7%
|127
|54.3%
|151
|7
|23
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|25.5
|68.5%
|241
|46
|79.3%
|506
|52.8%
|267
|47.2%
|239
|11
|24
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|25.4
|72.7%
|271
|40.1
|60.8%
|441
|26.8%
|118
|73.2%
|323
|11
|25
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|24.7
|63.6%
|236
|44.6
|58.6%
|446
|41.9%
|187
|58.1%
|259
|10
|26
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|24.4
|47.5%
|214
|32.6
|40.8%
|293
|43.0%
|126
|57.0%
|167
|9
|27
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|24.0
|34.0%
|126
|36.2
|32.9%
|217
|66.4%
|144
|33.6%
|73
|6
|28
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|23.9
|64.9%
|229
|37.2
|66.3%
|409
|47.4%
|194
|52.6%
|215
|11
|29
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|23.2
|59.2%
|221
|37.6
|57.1%
|414
|43.0%
|178
|57.0%
|236
|11
|30
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|22.4
|47.4%
|192
|34.6
|43.3%
|311
|53.7%
|167
|46.3%
|144
|9
|31
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|22.2
|43.7%
|191
|30.3
|41.6%
|273
|47.3%
|129
|52.7%
|144
|9
|32
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|22.1
|50.6%
|211
|41
|70.1%
|492
|74.8%
|368
|25.2%
|124
|12
|33
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|21.1
|39.3%
|168
|36.6
|46.5%
|329
|48.6%
|160
|51.4%
|169
|9
|34
|KC
|Noah Gray
|20.5
|46.4%
|200
|36.5
|56.6%
|401
|53.1%
|213
|46.9%
|188
|11
|35
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|20.2
|52.8%
|216
|32.5
|52.1%
|357
|28.6%
|102
|71.4%
|255
|11
|36
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|20.0
|49.0%
|196
|32.5
|54.4%
|357
|45.9%
|164
|54.1%
|193
|11
|37
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|20.0
|53.5%
|228
|36.8
|60.5%
|441
|58.5%
|258
|41.5%
|183
|12
|38
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|18.7
|38.5%
|162
|38.3
|61.3%
|459
|53.8%
|247
|46.2%
|212
|12
|39
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|18.0
|38.8%
|166
|30.8
|47.9%
|339
|67.0%
|227
|33.0%
|112
|11
|40
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|17.8
|24.0%
|105
|20.3
|18.6%
|122
|20.5%
|25
|79.5%
|97
|6
|41
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|15.7
|37.4%
|156
|27.1
|46.3%
|325
|62.8%
|204
|37.2%
|121
|12
|42
|WAS
|John Bates
|15.7
|26.4%
|143
|29.5
|44.4%
|354
|76.6%
|271
|23.4%
|83
|12
|43
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|14.5
|40.7%
|151
|25.5
|42.6%
|281
|53.7%
|151
|46.3%
|130
|11
|44
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|14.5
|32.8%
|131
|28
|47.0%
|308
|55.8%
|172
|44.2%
|136
|11
|45
|DET
|Brock Wright
|14.1
|26.8%
|114
|31.7
|46.4%
|349
|79.1%
|276
|20.9%
|73
|11
|46
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|13.7
|29.9%
|135
|27.7
|42.5%
|305
|68.2%
|208
|31.8%
|97
|11
|47
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|12.6
|20.7%
|84
|28.9
|32.2%
|231
|78.8%
|182
|21.2%
|49
|8
|48
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|12.6
|20.4%
|91
|35.2
|42.3%
|317
|74.4%
|236
|25.6%
|81
|9
|49
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|11.5
|22.5%
|90
|24.3
|37.0%
|243
|75.7%
|184
|24.3%
|59
|10
|50
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|11.1
|22.7%
|96
|20.5
|34.9%
|226
|75.7%
|171
|24.3%
|55
|11
|51
|GB
|Tucker Kraft
|11.1
|25.6%
|101
|22.5
|36.9%
|247
|86.6%
|214
|13.4%
|33
|11
|52
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|11.0
|24.0%
|89
|28.1
|46.8%
|309
|78.6%
|243
|21.4%
|66
|11
|53
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|11.0
|17.2%
|75
|21.2
|35.5%
|233
|73.0%
|170
|27.0%
|63
|11
|54
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|10.9
|17.4%
|83
|25
|39.6%
|300
|93.0%
|279
|7.0%
|21
|12
|55
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|10.4
|31.3%
|116
|22.1
|34.8%
|265
|48.7%
|129
|51.3%
|136
|12
|56
|IND
|Will Mallory
|10.3
|14.8%
|60
|13
|10.9%
|78
|38.5%
|30
|61.5%
|48
|6
|57
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|10.3
|21.1%
|89
|18
|30.6%
|198
|71.7%
|142
|28.3%
|56
|10
|58
|MIA
|Julian Hill
|10.2
|18.3%
|73
|25
|32.6%
|225
|69.8%
|157
|30.2%
|68
|9
|59
|IND
|Mo Alie-Cox
|9.8
|18.3%
|74
|23.2
|35.5%
|255
|91.4%
|233
|8.6%
|22
|11
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tg/Gm
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|11.7
|33.0%
|129
|38.3%
|1175
|9.1
|31.5%
|2.72
|97
|1117
|7
|3
|5
|2
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|10.1
|29.5%
|121
|36.3%
|1198
|9.9
|29.1%
|2.33
|83
|969
|8
|3
|7
|3
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|10.9
|32.8%
|120
|43.7%
|1232
|10.3
|37.7%
|4.16
|88
|1324
|10
|5
|9
|4
|LV
|Davante Adams
|9.8
|31.4%
|118
|44.5%
|1311
|11.1
|30.1%
|2.08
|69
|814
|4
|4
|5
|5
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|10.3
|32.2%
|113
|49.8%
|1207
|10.7
|27.8%
|1.71
|64
|695
|3
|4
|5
|6
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|10.2
|28.6%
|112
|39.0%
|1001
|8.9
|26.5%
|2.17
|75
|914
|6
|2
|9
|7
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|10.1
|30.7%
|111
|33.9%
|887
|8.0
|28.1%
|1.98
|76
|784
|3
|2
|3
|8
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|10.1
|30.7%
|111
|34.0%
|978
|8.8
|30.2%
|2.52
|73
|924
|3
|4
|5
|9
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|10.9
|28.6%
|109
|30.6%
|804
|7.4
|29.4%
|2.68
|82
|993
|5
|2
|2
|10
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|9.5
|31.5%
|105
|46.9%
|1337
|12.7
|28.9%
|2.89
|73
|1050
|7
|2
|9
|11
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|9.5
|27.1%
|104
|35.3%
|1135
|10.9
|28.3%
|2.90
|78
|1066
|6
|1
|12
|12
|NO
|Chris Olave
|9.4
|25.7%
|103
|40.1%
|1418
|13.8
|26.5%
|1.99
|63
|771
|3
|3
|9
|13
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|9.1
|27.0%
|100
|29.0%
|696
|7.0
|23.6%
|1.72
|77
|728
|4
|1
|4
|14
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|8.2
|25.7%
|98
|40.0%
|1174
|12.0
|24.6%
|1.44
|51
|574
|4
|1
|5
|15
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|8.1
|21.1%
|97
|30.7%
|1061
|10.9
|21.0%
|1.51
|60
|694
|2
|2
|5
|16
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|7.8
|27.1%
|93
|44.6%
|1054
|11.3
|23.9%
|2.58
|70
|1003
|6
|1
|9
|17
|TB
|Mike Evans
|8.3
|24.7%
|91
|42.4%
|1331
|14.6
|27.5%
|2.57
|54
|850
|9
|4
|12
|18
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|7.8
|23.1%
|86
|39.4%
|1193
|13.9
|23.3%
|2.07
|47
|765
|2
|3
|5
|19
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|7.6
|22.8%
|84
|30.1%
|822
|9.8
|24.1%
|2.18
|56
|761
|3
|5
|2
|20
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|7.5
|27.0%
|83
|41.3%
|1225
|14.8
|27.9%
|2.35
|45
|699
|4
|4
|9
|21
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|6.8
|19.0%
|82
|31.8%
|985
|12.0
|20.2%
|1.69
|54
|686
|7
|2
|8
|22
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|7.5
|22.3%
|82
|23.2%
|727
|8.9
|23.4%
|1.73
|53
|606
|1
|0
|8
|23
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|8.0
|22.9%
|80
|40.8%
|1166
|14.6
|24.7%
|2.09
|43
|678
|3
|2
|11
|24
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|6.7
|24.2%
|80
|23.8%
|660
|8.2
|23.3%
|1.78
|58
|613
|2
|2
|2
|25
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|7.2
|22.6%
|79
|31.5%
|903
|11.4
|22.8%
|1.66
|54
|575
|4
|0
|10
|26
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|6.9
|22.8%
|76
|34.3%
|978
|12.9
|19.8%
|1.92
|55
|738
|5
|3
|5
|27
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|6.9
|20.2%
|76
|26.2%
|771
|10.2
|21.4%
|1.66
|52
|591
|6
|0
|5
|28
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|6.9
|20.7%
|76
|37.5%
|1023
|13.5
|21.2%
|1.85
|47
|663
|5
|1
|12
|29
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|7.5
|20.2%
|75
|30.7%
|1067
|14.2
|25.2%
|2.38
|47
|709
|7
|3
|5
|30
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|7.5
|20.5%
|75
|26.3%
|743
|9.9
|27.2%
|2.50
|52
|691
|3
|3
|6
|31
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|6.6
|19.6%
|73
|22.7%
|688
|9.4
|20.1%
|1.15
|43
|418
|1
|1
|3
|32
|PIT
|George Pickens
|6.6
|22.1%
|73
|39.5%
|952
|13.0
|20.7%
|1.88
|40
|662
|3
|1
|5
|33
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|7.3
|19.6%
|73
|23.3%
|809
|11.1
|24.7%
|2.70
|50
|800
|5
|1
|5
|34
|IND
|Josh Downs
|6.6
|20.2%
|73
|20.0%
|524
|7.2
|24.5%
|1.90
|48
|566
|2
|0
|2
|35
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|6.5
|18.4%
|72
|19.2%
|492
|6.8
|18.4%
|1.18
|50
|462
|2
|3
|4
|36
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|5.8
|15.0%
|69
|19.9%
|688
|10.0
|14.9%
|0.94
|42
|435
|4
|4
|5
|37
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|6.3
|19.2%
|69
|25.9%
|852
|12.4
|21.7%
|1.36
|41
|433
|7
|3
|12
|38
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|6.2
|23.1%
|68
|37.9%
|746
|11.0
|21.3%
|1.75
|48
|560
|8
|2
|11
|39
|ATL
|Drake London
|6.8
|20.9%
|68
|26.2%
|694
|10.2
|23.9%
|1.98
|45
|565
|2
|1
|5
|40
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|5.6
|16.3%
|67
|28.3%
|936
|14.0
|16.5%
|1.47
|39
|595
|6
|2
|12
|41
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|6.5
|21.9%
|65
|39.5%
|962
|14.8
|25.2%
|3.41
|45
|881
|5
|1
|3
|42
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|6.4
|16.0%
|64
|18.4%
|651
|10.2
|20.1%
|1.41
|39
|448
|1
|0
|7
|43
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|5.7
|13.7%
|63
|12.1%
|420
|6.7
|22.7%
|1.60
|47
|443
|2
|0
|4
|44
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|5.5
|16.6%
|60
|24.3%
|698
|11.6
|17.8%
|1.39
|36
|467
|3
|2
|4
|45
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|5.4
|16.4%
|59
|19.7%
|649
|11.0
|22.3%
|1.88
|36
|497
|5
|3
|4
|46
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|5.7
|15.4%
|57
|23.0%
|552
|9.7
|16.3%
|0.82
|28
|286
|0
|4
|1
|47
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|6.3
|15.3%
|57
|16.9%
|586
|10.3
|22.2%
|1.27
|30
|326
|1
|2
|3
|48
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|5.2
|16.3%
|57
|12.3%
|351
|6.2
|19.5%
|1.39
|38
|406
|2
|3
|1
|49
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|5.1
|14.1%
|56
|10.6%
|286
|5.1
|27.9%
|2.62
|44
|527
|5
|4
|3
|50
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|5.0
|12.7%
|55
|15.8%
|490
|8.9
|14.4%
|1.10
|36
|418
|2
|3
|4
|51
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|7.9
|16.7%
|55
|26.4%
|637
|11.6
|27.2%
|1.91
|30
|385
|1
|1
|3
|52
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|5.0
|13.7%
|55
|22.7%
|802
|14.6
|17.5%
|1.70
|33
|534
|3
|2
|4
|53
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|6.9
|14.6%
|55
|20.7%
|555
|10.1
|24.2%
|1.79
|37
|406
|4
|0
|2
|54
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|5.5
|14.6%
|55
|15.8%
|424
|7.7
|27.9%
|2.08
|36
|410
|0
|0
|2
|55
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|10.6
|12.3%
|53
|17.5%
|544
|10.3
|26.9%
|2.90
|36
|571
|3
|0
|3
|56
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|4.4
|16.0%
|53
|26.9%
|643
|12.1
|15.7%
|1.29
|32
|435
|1
|0
|1
|57
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.3
|18.0%
|53
|30.7%
|604
|11.4
|19.8%
|1.64
|37
|440
|1
|1
|4
|58
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|7.3
|13.0%
|51
|22.8%
|584
|11.5
|22.6%
|1.45
|27
|328
|2
|2
|6
|59
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|7.3
|14.1%
|51
|17.7%
|509
|10.0
|25.9%
|2.02
|27
|398
|1
|3
|2
|60
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|5.4
|16.5%
|49
|15.4%
|374
|7.6
|23.7%
|2.29
|34
|474
|1
|0
|1
|61
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|4.7
|12.2%
|47
|18.4%
|591
|12.6
|16.2%
|1.56
|33
|452
|4
|0
|5
|62
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|4.7
|14.2%
|47
|21.1%
|585
|12.4
|26.1%
|2.27
|27
|408
|2
|0
|6
|63
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|4.2
|12.0%
|46
|15.8%
|507
|11.0
|17.5%
|1.36
|28
|357
|1
|1
|3
|64
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|3.8
|11.8%
|45
|6.9%
|203
|4.5
|14.0%
|0.79
|28
|254
|1
|1
|0
|65
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|4.5
|13.6%
|45
|7.1%
|169
|3.7
|21.3%
|1.26
|36
|265
|1
|1
|1
|66
|GB
|Christian Watson
|5.5
|12.2%
|44
|23.4%
|770
|17.5
|19.1%
|1.53
|21
|351
|3
|1
|12
|67
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|3.9
|11.7%
|43
|13.9%
|437
|10.2
|14.7%
|0.78
|25
|227
|2
|0
|1
|68
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|3.5
|12.2%
|42
|18.9%
|447
|10.6
|12.8%
|1.07
|25
|351
|1
|0
|6
|69
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|4.1
|11.7%
|41
|20.0%
|486
|11.8
|12.9%
|0.91
|20
|290
|1
|4
|1
|70
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|3.7
|10.8%
|41
|18.4%
|483
|11.8
|12.9%
|1.37
|27
|438
|4
|3
|5
|71
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|3.5
|10.8%
|39
|19.8%
|517
|13.2
|10.5%
|0.79
|22
|291
|0
|1
|0
|72
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|5.6
|10.0%
|39
|16.1%
|495
|12.7
|17.9%
|1.73
|23
|377
|1
|1
|3
|73
|KC
|Justin Watson
|3.9
|9.8%
|39
|26.5%
|716
|18.4
|18.6%
|1.58
|20
|332
|2
|4
|5
|74
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|4.2
|10.2%
|38
|20.7%
|496
|13.1
|12.7%
|0.88
|20
|263
|3
|1
|2
|75
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|4.2
|10.0%
|38
|16.8%
|492
|12.9
|14.6%
|1.66
|27
|431
|2
|0
|2
|76
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|4.2
|10.1%
|38
|8.2%
|220
|5.8
|21.1%
|0.88
|24
|159
|1
|1
|0
|77
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|3.4
|9.5%
|37
|14.8%
|455
|12.3
|15.1%
|0.78
|21
|190
|1
|1
|4
|78
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|3.3
|11.7%
|36
|14.2%
|421
|11.7
|15.9%
|1.24
|24
|281
|3
|0
|4
|79
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|3.3
|10.9%
|36
|17.7%
|491
|13.6
|17.2%
|1.13
|22
|236
|1
|2
|2
|80
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|3.2
|10.6%
|35
|10.3%
|248
|7.1
|12.6%
|0.67
|23
|185
|0
|0
|2
|81
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|3.2
|8.8%
|35
|11.4%
|307
|8.8
|15.6%
|1.06
|20
|239
|1
|0
|3
|82
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|3.8
|7.9%
|34
|8.3%
|257
|7.6
|16.4%
|1.30
|25
|269
|1
|0
|2
|83
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|3.1
|8.9%
|34
|10.2%
|269
|7.9
|21.4%
|2.34
|26
|372
|1
|0
|0
|84
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|3.2
|8.9%
|32
|11.0%
|362
|11.3
|19.6%
|2.03
|20
|331
|1
|2
|1
|85
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|3.8
|8.0%
|30
|10.4%
|278
|9.3
|13.5%
|0.90
|18
|200
|0
|0
|0
|86
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|2.5
|7.3%
|30
|8.4%
|279
|9.3
|15.9%
|2.17
|25
|410
|2
|0
|0
|87
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|2.4
|7.7%
|29
|5.2%
|152
|5.2
|14.6%
|1.06
|22
|209
|0
|1
|0
|88
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|3.2
|8.9%
|29
|13.9%
|368
|12.7
|21.0%
|1.79
|17
|247
|0
|1
|2
|89
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|5.6
|7.5%
|28
|8.5%
|296
|10.6
|18.9%
|2.97
|21
|439
|1
|0
|2
|90
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|2.5
|7.1%
|28
|18.0%
|487
|17.4
|9.9%
|0.87
|15
|248
|1
|2
|3
|91
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|2.3
|8.4%
|28
|27.6%
|659
|23.5
|12.1%
|1.43
|17
|330
|0
|1
|0
|92
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|2.3
|8.5%
|28
|12.7%
|353
|12.6
|14.3%
|1.44
|20
|282
|3
|1
|4
|93
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|2.5
|7.3%
|28
|11.4%
|368
|13.1
|17.4%
|1.14
|16
|183
|1
|1
|2
|94
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|2.5
|8.2%
|27
|12.5%
|302
|11.2
|15.1%
|0.95
|16
|170
|1
|1
|0
|95
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|2.6
|7.1%
|26
|7.4%
|210
|8.1
|13.1%
|0.97
|20
|194
|1
|0
|2
|96
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|2.6
|8.8%
|26
|11.8%
|287
|11.0
|15.1%
|1.14
|14
|196
|0
|0
|2
|97
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|2.1
|7.5%
|25
|7.4%
|177
|7.1
|13.9%
|0.86
|15
|154
|2
|0
|2
|98
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|3.3
|6.0%
|23
|14.3%
|376
|16.4
|16.8%
|1.34
|12
|184
|2
|3
|1
|99
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|2.3
|5.9%
|23
|9.4%
|241
|10.5
|12.0%
|1.13
|17
|216
|1
|0
|1
|100
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|1.9
|7.1%
|21
|16.6%
|326
|15.5
|15.6%
|2.09
|15
|282
|1
|1
|1
|101
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|1.8
|4.6%
|21
|10.0%
|345
|16.4
|15.0%
|1.20
|11
|168
|1
|1
|2
|102
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|1.8
|6.5%
|20
|13.3%
|395
|19.7
|11.4%
|1.59
|12
|280
|0
|0
|0
|103
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|2.7
|6.2%
|19
|5.2%
|154
|8.1
|19.6%
|1.71
|13
|166
|0
|1
|1
|104
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|2.1
|5.2%
|19
|8.8%
|248
|13.0
|15.2%
|1.37
|12
|171
|2
|0
|2
|105
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|1.6
|4.8%
|18
|11.2%
|329
|18.3
|13.8%
|1.24
|8
|161
|0
|0
|1
|106
|WAS
|Jamison Crowder
|2.6
|3.9%
|18
|3.7%
|127
|7.1
|24.3%
|2.04
|15
|151
|1
|1
|2
|107
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|1.6
|5.1%
|18
|5.0%
|144
|8.0
|16.5%
|1.49
|14
|162
|2
|0
|2
|108
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|1.4
|4.6%
|15
|8.8%
|232
|15.4
|12.7%
|1.69
|11
|199
|0
|0
|0
Tight Ends
- Tg Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tg/Gm
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|9.0
|25.0%
|108
|24.2%
|750
|6.9
|27.5%
|2.00
|80
|786
|5
|3
|4
|2
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|8.8
|22.2%
|88
|22.3%
|603
|6.8
|30.2%
|2.52
|70
|732
|5
|1
|4
|3
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|7.5
|22.3%
|82
|13.1%
|357
|4.4
|24.1%
|1.54
|64
|524
|0
|2
|1
|4
|CLE
|David Njoku
|7.1
|21.0%
|78
|10.8%
|326
|4.2
|23.5%
|1.48
|51
|492
|2
|7
|5
|5
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|7.0
|20.2%
|77
|20.4%
|536
|7.0
|23.3%
|1.63
|55
|539
|5
|5
|2
|6
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|5.7
|19.8%
|68
|14.7%
|348
|5.1
|24.3%
|1.72
|56
|482
|5
|0
|4
|7
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|5.4
|17.1%
|65
|14.5%
|426
|6.6
|28.5%
|2.29
|48
|521
|1
|0
|2
|8
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|5.8
|15.6%
|64
|9.2%
|304
|4.7
|21.8%
|1.61
|56
|474
|2
|2
|2
|9
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|5.6
|13.5%
|62
|11.9%
|409
|6.6
|17.0%
|1.16
|45
|424
|3
|2
|7
|10
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|5.5
|16.4%
|61
|15.0%
|522
|8.6
|20.5%
|1.53
|40
|455
|5
|1
|8
|11
|SF
|George Kittle
|5.5
|20.5%
|61
|24.1%
|586
|9.6
|22.6%
|2.47
|46
|667
|5
|2
|4
|12
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|6.1
|18.4%
|61
|17.3%
|479
|7.9
|25.8%
|2.31
|45
|544
|6
|3
|6
|13
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|5.5
|18.4%
|60
|23.8%
|630
|10.5
|22.1%
|1.63
|37
|441
|1
|1
|2
|14
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|5.3
|15.1%
|58
|11.8%
|381
|6.6
|19.6%
|1.42
|40
|421
|4
|3
|6
|15
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|5.8
|15.6%
|52
|9.5%
|271
|5.2
|19.9%
|1.57
|38
|410
|2
|1
|1
|16
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|4.6
|14.1%
|51
|11.3%
|326
|6.4
|16.2%
|1.06
|32
|332
|2
|3
|1
|17
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|6.4
|15.4%
|51
|17.1%
|408
|8.0
|23.5%
|1.77
|36
|384
|1
|0
|2
|18
|TB
|Cade Otton
|4.5
|13.6%
|50
|9.6%
|301
|6.0
|14.7%
|1.02
|38
|348
|3
|1
|4
|19
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|4.5
|14.2%
|50
|13.1%
|318
|6.4
|18.8%
|1.56
|39
|414
|0
|0
|1
|20
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|4.4
|15.6%
|48
|12.1%
|358
|7.5
|21.0%
|1.10
|32
|251
|0
|4
|0
|21
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|4.1
|12.0%
|45
|14.7%
|392
|8.7
|16.4%
|1.09
|30
|298
|3
|1
|4
|22
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|4.5
|12.5%
|45
|9.8%
|321
|7.1
|18.8%
|1.42
|33
|341
|1
|0
|1
|23
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|4.1
|13.8%
|45
|11.0%
|292
|6.5
|20.4%
|1.91
|35
|423
|2
|3
|1
|24
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|6.1
|11.3%
|43
|10.5%
|307
|7.1
|24.0%
|1.04
|27
|187
|1
|4
|2
|25
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|2.8
|8.8%
|33
|7.2%
|212
|6.4
|15.6%
|1.19
|22
|251
|1
|1
|1
|26
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|3.6
|8.6%
|32
|10.6%
|254
|8.0
|15.0%
|0.86
|18
|184
|1
|1
|2
|27
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|2.9
|8.5%
|32
|11.2%
|299
|9.3
|14.8%
|0.84
|21
|182
|1
|0
|3
|28
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|3.4
|8.6%
|31
|8.2%
|215
|6.9
|16.1%
|0.91
|17
|175
|1
|3
|1
|29
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|3.4
|7.9%
|31
|4.1%
|127
|4.1
|18.5%
|1.25
|25
|210
|3
|0
|2
|30
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|4.1
|7.2%
|29
|5.9%
|210
|7.2
|15.7%
|0.77
|18
|142
|1
|1
|2
|31
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|2.6
|7.4%
|29
|7.6%
|234
|8.1
|17.5%
|1.08
|19
|179
|4
|1
|7
|32
|KC
|Noah Gray
|2.5
|7.1%
|28
|7.5%
|203
|7.2
|14.0%
|1.22
|21
|244
|1
|0
|0
|33
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|2.5
|8.5%
|28
|6.1%
|148
|5.3
|18.5%
|0.98
|19
|148
|0
|1
|1
|34
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|4.5
|6.9%
|27
|5.6%
|143
|5.3
|25.7%
|1.84
|22
|193
|0
|0
|0
|35
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|2.5
|6.8%
|25
|5.2%
|147
|5.9
|10.7%
|0.76
|18
|178
|0
|0
|2
|36
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|4.2
|7.6%
|25
|7.4%
|179
|7.2
|19.8%
|1.43
|18
|180
|2
|0
|3
|37
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|2.2
|6.9%
|24
|6.0%
|171
|7.1
|12.2%
|1.33
|19
|261
|0
|0
|0
|38
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|1.8
|5.7%
|20
|5.3%
|151
|7.5
|15.3%
|1.15
|14
|150
|0
|0
|3
|39
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|1.5
|4.8%
|18
|2.4%
|70
|3.9
|11.5%
|0.96
|15
|149
|0
|0
|0
|40
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|2.1
|4.7%
|17
|8.1%
|211
|12.4
|20.2%
|1.75
|9
|147
|2
|0
|1
|41
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|1.3
|4.5%
|15
|2.6%
|63
|4.2
|9.3%
|0.90
|13
|145
|0
|0
|0