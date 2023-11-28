Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 13 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Hyatt's big game thus seems more interesting for dynasty than redraft, which might be a common theme down the stretch this year with so many NFL offenses hamstrung by QB injuries. Rice,

Once scrambles are accounted for, we're talking about a QB who doesn't even attempt a pass on about one-fourth of called pass plays. That's nearly unheard of, even over a four/five-game sample, though Justin Fields had a similar outlier stretch last year (slanted more toward the scrambles and less toward the sacks).

The other major pass-catcher storylines from Week 12 were 100-yard games from rookie wideouts Rashee Rice and Jalin Hyatt , though neither got significantly more playing time relative to recent weeks. As is the case with Freiermuth, excitement over Hyatt's big performance is partially dulled by the reality of his QB situation. Tommy DeVito has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 6.7 YPA — better than most expected — but with the massive caveat that he's been sacked on 21.1 percent of dropbacks.

We got some huge fantasy games from QBs and RBs in Week 12, but the story was much bleaker for pass catchers as Pat Freiermuth 's 120 receiving yards proved to be the high-water mark among all players. Freiermuth is back in the TE1 mix following the outburst in his second game back from IR, even if what we've seen from the Steelers passing game this season suggests it won't be any surprise should he now disappear for a week or three.

New Injuries

The Saints are the headliner here, with Shaheed going down in the second quarter and Olave in the third. Rookie A.T. Perry was already in a three-down role and then was joined by Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood throughout the second half. With Michael Thomas (IR - knee) already out for at least two more games and quite possibly longer, the Saints may have to lean on TE Juwan Johnson and RB Alvin Kamara to carry the passing game for a bit. They'll also try to run the ball a ton, mostly with Kamara and Taysom Hill.

The other fantasy-relevant injuries were to Cooper and Douglas, both held back by miserable QB play whilst seeing sizable target shares. If either misses time, it could lead to Elijah Moore and DeVante Parker enjoying brief spells as the top target on their respective teams.

Missed Week 12

The #Vikings have officially activated WR Justin Jefferson. WR N'Keal Harry has been waived and QB Sean Mannion has been released from the practice squad. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 28, 2023

It looks like #eagles TE Dallas Goedert (forearm) will push to play this weekend vs the #49ers. We'll see if that's possible as the week goes. It does seem very realistic for him to be on the field in two weeks vs the #cowboys I'm told. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 27, 2023

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Rashee Rice - 67% snaps / 66% routes / 8-107-1 (10 tgts)

Calvin Ridley - 5/89/1 (six tgts), after 7-103-2 (nine tgts) the week before

Jalin Hyatt - 62% snaps / 71% routes / 5-109-0 (six tgts)

Cedric Tillman - 89% snaps / 89% routes / 4-55-0 (five tgts)

Greg Dortch - 79% snaps / 80% routes / 3-27-1 (nine tgts)

DeVante Parker - 75% snaps / 78% routes / 3-42-0 (five tgts)

Jonathan Mingo - 93% snaps / 89% routes / 4-60-0 (six tgts)

Jason Brownlee - 98% snaps / 100% routes / 2-20-0 (two tgts)

Hunter Renfrow - 48% snaps / 51% routes / 4-38-0 (four tgts)

Braxton Berrios - 54% snaps / 78% routes / one tgt (zero catches)

Demarcus Robinson - 59% snaps / 61% routes / 2-13-0 (two tgts)

Rice is the most interesting guy here, finally putting forth a huge stat line after peppering the game log with a bunch of performances with about 40 or 50 yards and a touchdown. He and Justin Watson are at the front of KC's five/six-deep WR rotation, and the production per-target or per-route suggests Rice should be on the field more often.

The problem? That's been the case for two months now, and Andy Reid doesn't seem to agree. Maybe the 100-yard game changes things, maybe it doesn't. Either way, it's encouraging for fantasy managers, especially those who have him in a dynasty league.

Tight Ends 📈

Pat Freiermuth - 60% snaps / 66% routes / 9-120-0 (11 tgts)

Tucker Kraft - 96% snaps / 81% routes / 2-15-1 (two tgts)

Will Mallory - 39% snaps / 42% routes / 2-29-0 (three tgts)

Jeremy Ruckert - 47% snaps / 44% routes / 2-18-0 (four tgts)

Matt LaFleur doesn't know if Luke Musgrave will be able to play again this season, but he isn't ruling out #Packers rookie tight end. Credits Musgrave's toughness. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 27, 2023

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Adam Thielen - three targets on 34 routes / one catch for two yards

Allen Lazard - healthy scratch

Tutu Atwell - 36% snaps / 39% routes (but 3-76-0)

Tre Tucker - 22% snaps / 31% routes / one tgt

Donovan Peoples-Jones - seven snaps / zero tgts

Tight Ends 📉

Dalton Schultz - 47% snaps / 48% routes / two tgts

Dalton Kincaid - 60% snaps / 62% routes / 5-38-0 (six tgts)

Hunter Henry - 68% snaps / 43% routes / zero tgts

Jonnu Smith - 35% snaps / 29% routes / zero tgts

I discussed Schultz in Backfield Breakdown on Monday. He played 74 percent of snaps in the first half but then only 23% in the second, with Brevin Jordan getting most of the TE routes post-halftime in his second game back from IR. My guess is that Schultz is dealing with some kind of injury, but it's one of the top things to keep an eye on this week — both Houston's injury reports and any relevant comments coming from players or coaches.

Bills HC Sean McDermott said they are "hopeful but not certain" that TE Dawson Knox will be able to return after their bye week and ahead of the Week 14 Chiefs game. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) November 24, 2023

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

Bench Stashes

Potential Drops

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

Potential Drops

