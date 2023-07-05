Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Written by 
Jeff Erickson
July 5, 2023

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will be sure to highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Try RotoWire's Fantasy Football Draft Kit

 

Moving Up:

-    Tim Patrick: Patrick fully participated in the Broncos' minicamp and drew rave reviews. I think he could be a really good fit with Sean Payton and Russell Wilson if fully healthy.

-    Romeo Doubs: Doubs will need to hold off Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks for playing time, but he's a little undervalued right now (ADP 129) and reportedly clicked with Jordan Love in minicamp. I understand we should minimize the impact of most minicamp raves, but when there's a new starting quarterback, I like to hear which receivers are meshing well with him.

-    Rachaad White: White's mediocre rate stats last year were more of a function of the Bucs' offensive line struggles than his lack of ability. This year he doesn't have an obvious threat for playing time. He can be replaced by anyone if he doesn't perform, but it doesn't appear any veteran of serious ilk is walking through that door.

Moving Down:

 -    Travis Etienne: I think I was a little too optimistic about Etienne, who isn't guaranteed a heavy workload in the passing game, despite his skill set. I still think I'll get him a lot at pick 27, so there's no need to have him at 16, where I previously had him.

-    Breece Hall: Hall isn't expected to be ready at the start of training camp as he rehabs his torn ACL. Even though coach Robert Saleh is 'very optimistic' about Hall's chances of being on the field for Week 1, I try to avoid being overly optimistic about players coming back from major injuries. I think Hall's experience early this season could be similar to that of J.K. Dobbins from last season.

-    Keenan Allen: On one hand, the Chargers' offense could be more dynamic with Kellen Moore installed as the team's new Offensive Coordinator. On the other hand, Allen is 31 years old and missed seven games last year with a hamstring injury.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of July 2023. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

RANKPLAYERTEAMPOSITION
1Justin JeffersonMINWR
2Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR
3Christian McCaffreySFRB
4Tyreek HillMIAWR
5Austin EkelerLACRB
6A.J. BrownPHIWR
7Cooper KuppLARWR
8Travis KelceKCTE
9Jonathan TaylorINDRB
10Bijan RobinsonATLRB
11CeeDee LambDALWR
12Saquon BarkleyNYGRB
13Garrett WilsonNYJWR
14Stefon DiggsBUFWR
15Tee HigginsCINWR
16Josh AllenBUFQB
17Nick ChubbCLERB
18Derrick HenryTENRB
19Josh JacobsLVRB
20Patrick MahomesKCQB
21Jalen HurtsPHIQB
22Chris OlaveNOWR
23Rhamondre StevensonNERB
24Amari CooperCLEWR
25DK MetcalfSEAWR
26Jaylen WaddleMIAWR
27Davante AdamsLVWR
28Travis EtienneJAXRB
29Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR
30DeVonta SmithPHIWR
31Najee HarrisPITRB
32Tony PollardDALRB
33Jerry JeudyDENWR
34Deebo SamuelSFWR
35Chris GodwinTBWR
36Cam AkersLARRB
37Mark AndrewsBALTE
38Terry McLaurinWASWR
39Kenneth WalkerSEARB
40Keenan AllenLACWR
41Breece HallNYJRB
42Michael PittmanINDWR
43Calvin RidleyJAXWR
44Mike EvansTBWR
45Jahmyr GibbsDETRB
46J.K. DobbinsBALRB
47Joe BurrowCINQB
48Lamar JacksonBALQB
49George KittleSFTE
50Drake LondonATLWR
51DJ MooreCHIWR
52Brandon AiyukSFWR
53Aaron JonesGBRB
54Joe MixonCINRB
55Dameon PierceHOURB
56Mike WilliamsLACWR
57Javonte WilliamsDENRB
58Justin FieldsCHIQB
59T.J. HockensonMINTE
60Kyle PittsATLTE
61Marquise BrownARIWR
62James ConnerARIRB
63DeAndre HopkinsFAWR
64Tyler LockettSEAWR
65Christian WatsonGBWR
66Justin HerbertLACQB
67Rachaad WhiteTBRB
68Treylon BurksTENWR
69Miles SandersCARRB
70D'Andre SwiftPHIRB
71Isiah PachecoKCRB
72Alexander MattisonMINRB
73Christian KirkJAXWR
74George PickensPITWR
75Jordan AddisonMINWR
76James CookBUFRB
77Dalvin CookFARB
78AJ DillonGBRB
79Diontae JohnsonPITWR
80Antonio GibsonWASRB
81Brandin CooksDALWR
82Jahan DotsonWASWR
83Evan EngramJAXTE
84Kadarius ToneyKCWR
85Trevor LawrenceJAXQB
86Dallas GoedertPHITE
87Darren WallerNYGTE
88Deshaun WatsonCLEQB
89Michael ThomasNOWR
90JuJu Smith-SchusterNEWR
91Rashaad PennyPHIRB
92Devon AchaneMIARB
93Alvin KamaraNORB
94Khalil HerbertCHIRB
95Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR
96Aaron RodgersNYJQB
97Dak PrescottDALQB
98Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE
99David NjokuCLETE
100Samaje PerineDENRB
101David MontgomeryDETRB
102Zach CharbonnetSEARB
103Jamaal WilliamsNORB
104Gabe DavisBUFWR
105Jakobi MeyersLVWR
106Rashod BatemanBALWR
107Romeo DoubsGBWR
108Jameson WilliamsDETWR
109Rashee RiceKCWR
110Cole KmetCHITE
111Russell WilsonDENQB
112Kirk CousinsMINQB
113Daniel JonesNYGQB
114Pat FreiermuthPITTE
115Quentin JohnstonLACWR
116Adam ThielenCARWR
117Rondale MooreARIWR
118Brian RobinsonWASRB
119Damien HarrisBUFRB
120Elijah MitchellSFRB
121Tyler BoydCINWR
122Zay FlowersBALWR
123Zay JonesJAXWR
124Courtland SuttonDENWR
125Michael MayerLVTE
126Dalton KincaidBUFTE
127Sam LaPortaDETTE
128Tua TagovailoaMIAQB
129Jared GoffDETQB
130Allen LazardNYJWR
131Tyler AllgeierATLRB
132Raheem MostertMIARB
133Darnell MooneyCHIWR
134Tim PatrickDENWR
135K.J. OsbornMINWR
136D'Onta ForemanCHIRB
137Jerick McKinnonKCRB
138Ezekiel ElliottFARB
139Tank BigsbyJAXRB
140Chase BrownCINRB
141Devin SingletaryHOURB
142Elijah MooreCLEWR
143Terrace MarshallCARWR
144Skyy MooreKCWR
145Irv SmithCINTE
146Dalton SchultzHOUTE
147Gerald EverettLACTE
148Jeff WilsonMIARB
149Odell Beckham Jr.NYGWR
150Kareem HuntFARB

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

More RotoWire Fantasy Football Prep

RotoWire will get you ready for your fantasy leagues this season. Stay in the loop with the latest rankings, content, fantasy football tools, and more. Below is a list of other ways to stay prepared in addition to just rankings.

Use PPR Fantasy Football Rankings For More Than Fantasy

One of the greatest aspects of fantasy football rankings is that you can use early rankings to get great prices on NFL futures, which are exploitable as player props will change throughout the summer and training camp leading up to Week 1. To bet on these props, you first need to have an account at one of the best sportsbooks

To get started, you will need to sign up and deposit by using PayPal or another banking option, such as credit card,  and then you will have access to a sportsbook welcome offer which gives you bonus funds to use. Various betting apps offer different promotions, but you will be able to wager after claiming these sports betting promos right away.

Once you have an account, many of the best NFL betting sites offer all sorts of props and other markets to wager on, which you can use these rankings for.

Our favorite is Caesars Sportsbook, but you can also use the BetMGM bonus code to get bonus bets to start your NFL betting right away. Below is a look at each of these operators you can use to wager on the NFL.

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).