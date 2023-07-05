Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will be sure to highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up:

- Tim Patrick: Patrick fully participated in the Broncos' minicamp and drew rave reviews. I think he could be a really good fit with Sean Payton and Russell Wilson if fully healthy.

- Romeo Doubs: Doubs will need to hold off Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks for playing time, but he's a little undervalued right now (ADP 129) and reportedly clicked with Jordan Love in minicamp. I understand we should minimize the impact of most minicamp raves, but when there's a new starting quarterback, I like to hear which receivers are meshing well with him.

- Rachaad White: White's mediocre rate stats last year were more of a function of the Bucs' offensive line struggles than his lack of ability. This year he doesn't have an obvious threat for playing time. He can be replaced by anyone if he doesn't perform, but it doesn't appear any veteran of serious ilk is walking through that door.

Moving Down:

- Travis Etienne: I think I was a little too optimistic about Etienne, who isn't guaranteed a heavy workload in the passing game, despite his skill set. I still think I'll get him a lot at pick 27, so there's no need to have him at 16, where I previously had him.

- Breece Hall: Hall isn't expected to be ready at the start of training camp as he rehabs his torn ACL. Even though coach Robert Saleh is 'very optimistic' about Hall's chances of being on the field for Week 1, I try to avoid being overly optimistic about players coming back from major injuries. I think Hall's experience early this season could be similar to that of J.K. Dobbins from last season.

- Keenan Allen: On one hand, the Chargers' offense could be more dynamic with Kellen Moore installed as the team's new Offensive Coordinator. On the other hand, Allen is 31 years old and missed seven games last year with a hamstring injury.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of July 2023. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

