Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Written by 
Jeff Erickson
July 14, 2023

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up (Current/Previous):

-    Amon-Ra St. Brown (21/29): St. Brown might not be a good source for red zone targets still, but in a PPR league his volume should be heavy enough to compensate for a lack of touchdowns. I was too low on him.

-    Nico Collins (NR/138): What if C.J. Stroud hits the ground running for the Texans? Collins seemed to be his favorite target in minicamp, and Brandin Cooks is now in Dallas. Collins is worth a top-150 dart throw at the very least.

Moving Down:

-    Saquon Barkley (12/17): Barkley and the Giants have not agreed on a long-term deal, and the negotiations through the media have been acrimonious at times. I don't think a long-term holdout will happen, but I feel as if I have to account for a greater possibility of at least a couple of games missed.

-    Josh Jacobs (19/32): See Barkley, minus the higher expectations that the Giants have compared to the Raiders. Jacobs already had a chip on his shoulder from the previous season when the Raiders didn't pick up his fifth-year option. I wouldn't expect Jacobs to play through injuries like he did in 2022.

-    Javonte Williams (57/92): In our most recent radio spot, colleague Alan Seslowsky implored me to lower Williams on my draft board, as he's convinced that Williams will not be ready for the start of the season. There are recent reports that Williams will practice "in some capacity" at the start of camp, but it is disturbing that he missed OTA's and minicamp as he recovered from ACL and LCL injuries.

No Change: 

-    Alvin Kamara: Kamara pleaded no-contest to battery charges that were reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. This will reduce the possibility of jail time for Kamara, but it might not influence the NFL's decision whether to suspend Kamala nor change the duration of a possible suspension. My ranking already accounted for a potential suspension of four weeks.

-    Isiah Pacheco: Pacheco might not be cleared for the start of training camp due to the hand/shoulder injuries that he had addressed immediately after the Super Bowl. However, my ranking already accounted for that possibility. Moreover, the Chiefs didn't add any significant competition in the backfield for him, unless you want to suggest that the return of Clyde Edwards-Helaire to full health represents "additional" competition.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of mid-July, 2023. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

RANKPLAYERTEAMPOSITION
1Justin JeffersonMINWR
2Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR
3Christian McCaffreySFRB
4Tyreek HillMIAWR
5Austin EkelerLACRB
6A.J. BrownPHIWR
7Cooper KuppLARWR
8Travis KelceKCTE
9Jonathan TaylorINDRB
10Bijan RobinsonATLRB
11CeeDee LambDALWR
12Garrett WilsonNYJWR
13Stefon DiggsBUFWR
14Tee HigginsCINWR
15Josh AllenBUFQB
16Nick ChubbCLERB
17Saquon BarkleyNYGRB
18Derrick HenryTENRB
19Patrick MahomesKCQB
20Jalen HurtsPHIQB
21Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR
22Chris OlaveNOWR
23Rhamondre StevensonNERB
24Tony PollardDALRB
25Amari CooperCLEWR
26DK MetcalfSEAWR
27Jaylen WaddleMIAWR
28Davante AdamsLVWR
29Travis EtienneJAXRB
30DeVonta SmithPHIWR
31Najee HarrisPITRB
32Josh JacobsLVRB
33Jerry JeudyDENWR
34Deebo SamuelSFWR
35Chris GodwinTBWR
36Cam AkersLARRB
37Mark AndrewsBALTE
38Terry McLaurinWASWR
39Kenneth WalkerSEARB
40Keenan AllenLACWR
41Breece HallNYJRB
42Michael PittmanINDWR
43Calvin RidleyJAXWR
44Mike EvansTBWR
45Jahmyr GibbsDETRB
46J.K. DobbinsBALRB
47Joe BurrowCINQB
48Lamar JacksonBALQB
49George KittleSFTE
50Drake LondonATLWR
51DJ MooreCHIWR
52Brandon AiyukSFWR
53Aaron JonesGBRB
54Joe MixonCINRB
55Dameon PierceHOURB
56Mike WilliamsLACWR
57Justin FieldsCHIQB
58T.J. HockensonMINTE
59Kyle PittsATLTE
60Marquise BrownARIWR
61James ConnerARIRB
62DeAndre HopkinsFAWR
63Tyler LockettSEAWR
64Christian WatsonGBWR
65Justin HerbertLACQB
66Rachaad WhiteTBRB
67Treylon BurksTENWR
68Miles SandersCARRB
69D'Andre SwiftPHIRB
70Isiah PachecoKCRB
71Alexander MattisonMINRB
72Christian KirkJAXWR
73George PickensPITWR
74Jordan AddisonMINWR
75James CookBUFRB
76Dalvin CookFARB
77AJ DillonGBRB
78Diontae JohnsonPITWR
79Antonio GibsonWASRB
80Brandin CooksDALWR
81Jahan DotsonWASWR
82Evan EngramJAXTE
83Kadarius ToneyKCWR
84Trevor LawrenceJAXQB
85Dallas GoedertPHITE
86Darren WallerNYGTE
87Deshaun WatsonCLEQB
88Michael ThomasNOWR
89Juju Smith-SchusterNEWR
90Rashaad PennyPHIRB
91Devon AchaneMIARB
92Javonte WilliamsDENRB
93Alvin KamaraNORB
94Khalil HerbertCHIRB
95Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR
96Aaron RodgersNYJQB
97Dak PrescottDALQB
98Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE
99David NjokuCLETE
100Samaje PerineDENRB
101David MontgomeryDETRB
102Zach CharbonnetSEARB
103Jamaal WilliamsNORB
104Gabe DavisBUFWR
105Jakobi MeyersLVWR
106Rashod BatemanBALWR
107Romeo DoubsGBWR
108Jameson WilliamsDETWR
109Rashee RiceKCWR
110Cole KmetCHITE
111Russell WilsonDENQB
112Kirk CousinsMINQB
113Daniel JonesNYGQB
114Pat FreiermuthPITTE
115Quentin JohnsonLACWR
116Adam ThielenCARWR
117Rondale MooreARIWR
118Brian RobinsonWASRB
119Damien HarrisBUFRB
120Elijah MitchellSFRB
121Tyler BoydCINWR
122Zay FlowersBALWR
123Zay JonesJAXWR
124Courtland SuttonDENWR
125Michael MayerLVTE
126Dalton KincaidBUFTE
127Sam LaPortaDETTE
128Tua TagovailoaMIAQB
129Jared GoffDETQB
130Allen LazardNYJWR
131Tyler AllgeierATLRB
132Raheem MostertMIARB
133Darnell MooneyCHIWR
134Tim PatrickDENWR
135K.J. OsbornMINWR
136D'Onta ForemanCHIRB
137Jerick McKinnonKCRB
138Nico CollinsHOUWR
139Ezekiel ElliottFARB
140Tank BigsbyJAXRB
141Chase BrownCINRB
142Devin SingletaryHOURB
143Elijah MooreCLEWR
144Terrace MarshallCARWR
145Skyy MooreKCWR
146Irv SmithCINTE
147Dalton SchultzHOUTE
148Gerald EverettLACTE
149Jeff WilsonMIARB
150Odell Beckham Jr.BALWR

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

