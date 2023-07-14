Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up (Current/Previous):

- Amon-Ra St. Brown (21/29): St. Brown might not be a good source for red zone targets still, but in a PPR league his volume should be heavy enough to compensate for a lack of touchdowns. I was too low on him.

- Nico Collins (NR/138): What if C.J. Stroud hits the ground running for the Texans? Collins seemed to be his favorite target in minicamp, and Brandin Cooks is now in Dallas. Collins is worth a top-150 dart throw at the very least.

Moving Down:

- Saquon Barkley (12/17): Barkley and the Giants have not agreed on a long-term deal, and the negotiations through the media have been acrimonious at times. I don't think a long-term holdout will happen, but I feel as if I have to account for a greater possibility of at least a couple of games missed.

- Josh Jacobs (19/32): See Barkley, minus the higher expectations that the Giants have compared to the Raiders. Jacobs already had a chip on his shoulder from the previous season when the Raiders didn't pick up his fifth-year option. I wouldn't expect Jacobs to play through injuries like he did in 2022.

- Javonte Williams (57/92): In our most recent radio spot, colleague Alan Seslowsky implored me to lower Williams on my draft board, as he's convinced that Williams will not be ready for the start of the season. There are recent reports that Williams will practice "in some capacity" at the start of camp, but it is disturbing that he missed OTA's and minicamp as he recovered from ACL and LCL injuries.

No Change:

- Alvin Kamara: Kamara pleaded no-contest to battery charges that were reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. This will reduce the possibility of jail time for Kamara, but it might not influence the NFL's decision whether to suspend Kamala nor change the duration of a possible suspension. My ranking already accounted for a potential suspension of four weeks.

- Isiah Pacheco: Pacheco might not be cleared for the start of training camp due to the hand/shoulder injuries that he had addressed immediately after the Super Bowl. However, my ranking already accounted for that possibility. Moreover, the Chiefs didn't add any significant competition in the backfield for him, unless you want to suggest that the return of Clyde Edwards-Helaire to full health represents "additional" competition.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of mid-July, 2023. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

