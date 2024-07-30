Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2024

Fantasy Football Strategy: Latest Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2024

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears and training camps heat up, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up:

DJ Moore: The back end of the second round has a small "dead zone" for me, where there are plenty of good players but few that I'm really exclited to draft. That's especially true if I have taken Christian McCaffrey first overall and am looking to pivot to wide receiver. But lately I've been taking Moore in that range and I'm happier taking him than the Niners wideouts, Jaylen Waddle or even Davante Adams.

George Pickens: I'm wary of the type of analysis that suggests "... there's no one else ..." at a player's position so thus the player's volume will go through the roof. Mike Davis on the 2021 Falcons comes to mind as that type of player - there's always someone else that will get chances if the player in mind is mediocre, and sometimes even if the player is good. But in the Steelers wide receiver room, there really isn't anyone else, and Pickens is better than merely good. So while I was initially wary of Pickens playing in an Arthur Smith offense, I've warmed up to him at ADP.

Josh Downs: My colleague Christopher Harris always asks in his training camp podcasts, "... what would move the needle for you ..." in training camp in terms of moving a player up or down? Obviously an injury would do that, but in a positive sense, hearing about a player making the jump from Year 1 to Year 2, and seeing an increased responsibility for that player will do that. That's why the latest report on Josh Downs from JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com has me enthused. Downs is running routes at all three levels of the field and is drawing praise for the connection that he's making with Anthony Richardson. I have Downs ahead of rookie Adonai Mitchell.

Moving Down:

Joe Mixon / Aaron Jones / Kenneth Walker: I don't have specific objections to these individual players, but more of a preference on how I like to draft. Earlier I had all three running backs in the early 40's, but with each draft I found myself passing on them to snag a third or even fourth wide receiver, or occasionally an elite tight end. I don't think the gap between these backs and the next tier is all that great, and meanwhile there's a cliff at wide receiver that encourages me to get another early one.

Alvin Kamara: Here I have specific objections. The Saints have a new offensive coordinator, they've lost a key starter on the offensive line for the season, and Kamara's predictive metrics declined last year. I'd rather be out a year too early than too late on this one.

Jayden Reed: My issue with Reed is that the Packers have four talented wide receivers and a quarterback that spreads it around relatively evenly among them. I had Reed too high in my initial set of rankings.

No Change:

CeeDee Lamb / Ja'Marr Chase / Brandon Aiyuk: I think it's too soon to lower any of these alpha wide receivers due to their unhappiness with their respective contracts. This doesn't strike me as a similar situation to Le'Veon Bell in the past or Jonathan Taylor last year. Buy the dip.

2024 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of late-July, 2024. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

