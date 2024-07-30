Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2024

Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2024

Written by 
Jeff Erickson
Published on July 30, 2024

Fantasy Football Strategy: Latest Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2024

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears and training camps heat up, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up:

DJ Moore: The back end of the second round has a small "dead zone" for me, where there are plenty of good players but few that I'm really exclited to draft. That's especially true if I have taken Christian McCaffrey first overall and am looking to pivot to wide receiver. But lately I've been taking Moore in that range and I'm happier taking him than the Niners wideouts, Jaylen Waddle or even Davante Adams.

George Pickens: I'm wary of the type of analysis that suggests "... there's no one else ..." at a player's position so thus the player's volume will go through the roof. Mike Davis on the 2021 Falcons comes to mind as that type of player - there's always someone else that will get chances if the player in mind is mediocre, and sometimes even if the player is good. But in the Steelers wide receiver room, there really isn't anyone else, and Pickens is better than merely good. So while I was initially wary of Pickens playing in an Arthur Smith offense, I've warmed up to him at ADP.

Josh Downs: My colleague Christopher Harris always asks in his training camp podcasts, "... what would move the needle for you ..." in training camp in terms of moving a player up or down? Obviously an injury would do that, but in a positive sense, hearing about a player making the jump from Year 1 to Year 2, and seeing an increased responsibility for that player will do that. That's why the latest report on Josh Downs from JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com has me enthused. Downs is running routes at all three levels of the field and is drawing praise for the connection that he's making with Anthony Richardson. I have Downs ahead of rookie Adonai Mitchell.

Moving Down:

Joe Mixon / Aaron Jones / Kenneth Walker: I don't have specific objections to these individual players, but more of a preference on how I like to draft. Earlier I had all three running backs in the early 40's, but with each draft I found myself passing on them to snag a third or even fourth wide receiver, or occasionally an elite tight end. I don't think the gap between these backs and the next tier is all that great, and meanwhile there's a cliff at wide receiver that encourages me to get another early one.

Alvin Kamara: Here I have specific objections. The Saints have a new offensive coordinator, they've lost a key starter on the offensive line for the season, and Kamara's predictive metrics declined last year. I'd rather be out a year too early than too late on this one.

Jayden Reed: My issue with Reed is that the Packers have four talented wide receivers and a quarterback that spreads it around relatively evenly among them. I had Reed too high in my initial set of rankings.

No Change:

CeeDee Lamb / Ja'Marr Chase / Brandon Aiyuk: I think it's too soon to lower any of these alpha wide receivers due to their unhappiness with their respective contracts. This doesn't strike me as a similar situation to Le'Veon Bell in the past or Jonathan Taylor last year. Buy the dip.

2024 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of late-July, 2024. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

Rank

PlayerPosTeam
1Christian McCaffreyRBSF
2CeeDee LambWRDAL
3Ja'Marr ChaseWRCIN
4Breece HallRBNYJ
5Tyreek HillWRMIA
6Justin JeffersonWRMIN
7Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET
8Bijan RobinsonRBATL
9Garrett WilsonWRNYJ
10A.J. BrownWRPHI
11Puka NacuaWRLAR
12Jonathan TaylorRBIND
13Saquon BarkleyRBPHI
14Jahmyr GibbsRBDET
15Chris OlaveWRNO
16Drake LondonWRATL
17Nico CollinsWRHOU
18Marvin HarrisonWRARI
19Mike EvansWRTB
20DJ MooreWRCHI
21Cooper KuppWRLAR
22Travis EtienneRBJAC
23Davante AdamsWRLV
24Brandon AiyukWRSF
25Derrick HenryRBBAL
26Deebo SamuelWRSF
27Isiah PachecoRBKC
28DK MetcalfWRSEA
29Jaylen WaddleWRMIA
30Kyren WilliamsRBLAR
31De'Von AchaneRBMIA
32DeVonta SmithWRPHI
33Josh AllenQBBUF
34Travis KelceTEKC
35Josh JacobsRBGB
36Sam LaPortaTEDET
37Michael PittmanWRIND
38Stefon DiggsWRHOU
39Patrick MahomesQBKC
40Jalen HurtsQBPHI
41Amari CooperWRCLE
42Tee HigginsWRCIN
43Zay FlowersWRBAL
44George PickensWRPIT
45Malik NabersWRNYG
46Keenan AllenWRCHI
47Lamar JacksonQBBAL
48Calvin RidleyWRTEN
49Trey McBrideTEARI
50Chris GodwinWRTB
51Mark AndrewsTEBAL
52Kyle PittsTEATL
53Dalton KincaidTEBUF
54Joe MixonRBHOU
55Aaron JonesRBMIN
56Kenneth WalkerRBSEA
57James CookRBBUF
58Tank DellWRHOU
59Christian KirkWRJAC
60C.J. StroudQBHOU
61Terry McLaurinWRWAS
62Anthony RichardsonQBIND
63Evan EngramTEJAC
64Rachaad WhiteRBTB
65James ConnerRBARI
66Alvin KamaraRBNO
67Najee HarrisRBPIT
68David MontgomeryRBDET
69Hollywood BrownWRKC
70Christian WatsonWRGB
71Jayden ReedWRGB
72George KittleTESF
73Joe BurrowQBCIN
74Rhamondre StevensonRBNE
75Devin SingletaryRBNYG
76Diontae JohnsonWRCAR
77Rome OdunzeWRCHI
78Courtland SuttonWRDEN
79Zack MossRBCIN
80Dak PrescottQBDAL
81Kyler MurrayQBARI
82Zamir WhiteRBLV
83Jake FergusonTEDAL
84Jordan LoveQBGB
85Austin EkelerRBWAS
86Javonte WilliamsRBDEN
87D'Andre SwiftRBCHI
88Keon ColemanWRBUF
89Tony PollardRBTEN
90Raheem MostertRBMIA
91Jordan AddisonWRMIN
92Rashee RiceWRKC
93Jakobi MeyersWRLV
94Jameson WilliamsWRDET
95Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA
96DeAndre HopkinsWRTEN
97Mike WilliamsWRNYJ
98Rashid ShaheedWRNO
99Chase BrownRBCIN
100David NjokuTECLE
101Ladd McConkeyWRLAC
102Brock PurdyQBSF
103Jayden DanielsQBWAS
104Jared GoffQBDET
105Dontayvion WicksWRGB
106Justin HerbertQBLAC
107Nick ChubbRBCLE
108Caleb WilliamsQBCHI
109Jaylen WarrenRBPIT
110Gus EdwardsRBLAC
111Brian RobinsonRBWAS
112Tyjae SpearsRBTEN
113Jerome FordRBCLE
114Khalil ShakirWRBUF
115Xavier WorthyWRKC
116Quentin JohnstonWRLAC
117Brian ThomasWRJAC
118Josh DownsWRIND
119Tyler LockettWRSEA
120Chuba HubbardRBCAR
121Joshua PalmerWRLAC
122Brandin CooksWRDAL
123Dallas GoedertTEPHI
124Brock BowersTELV
125Curtis SamuelWRBUF
126Jahan DotsonWRWAS
127Marvin MimsWRDEN
128DeMario DouglasWRNE
129Zach CharbonnetRBSEA
130Ezekiel ElliottRBDAL
131Jonathon BrooksRBCAR
132Blake CorumRBLAR
133Kendre MillerRBNO
134Roschon JohnsonRBCHI
135Tyler AllgeierRBATL
136Trey BensonRBARI
137Ray DavisRBBUF
138Jerry JeudyWRCLE
139Adonai MitchellWRIND
140Adam ThielenWRCAR
141Pat FreiermuthTEPIT
142Trevor LawrenceQBJAC
143Tua TagovailoaQBMIA
144Matthew StaffordQBLAR
145Jaleel McLaughlinRBDEN
146Michael WilsonWRARI
147Rashod BatemanWRBAL
148Dalton SchultzTEHOU
149Darnell MooneyWRATL
150Romeo DoubsWRGB

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

More RotoWire Fantasy Football Prep

RotoWire will get you ready for your fantasy leagues this season. Stay in the loop with the latest rankings, content, fantasy football tools, and more. Below is a list of other ways to stay prepared in addition to just rankings.

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).