Collette Calls: Plans B and Beyond

February 20, 2024

This article is part of our Collette Calls series.

I am an auction guy at heart, but alas, my auction-format leagues don't kick off until March 1st, so I'm still stuck in snake-draft season. My affinity for auctions dates back to my start in roto play in the early 90s, when my first ever roto league was an NL-Only home league with some people at UCF. I do 't even recall my first snake draft, and it may have even been as late as my first time in NFBC in 2009. 

Snake drafts tend to be done online in baseball these days, so it's a luxury to be able to do one in person as I did this past weekend when I drove down to the Atlanta area (curse you, I-85!) to join the Waffle House Area Roto Fantasy (WHARF) league. WHARF is one of the 11 different satellite leagues started up by Justin Mason and the late great Lawr Michaels, who chartered the Bay Area Roto Fantasy (BARF) league years ago. Mason encouraged other geographical areas to join in on the fun and compete in the overall standings. It was a bit weird to have 13 of the 15 guys live in one place while we were all drafting on our laptops in the NFBC draft room, but the table talk was immensely better than anything we would have done in the online chat room and I am already looking forward to next year's draft.

The approach I've always taken with snake drafts and the associated ADPs is

Speed limits are suggestions. No cop will pull you over for doing 5mph more. | Hector barbossa, Pirates of the caribbean, Hector

This is especially true in home leagues, because it takes just one person implementing a specific strategy to alter plans, and if two people get into the same tug-of-war over similar strategies, those plans get altered even further. It took just 36 picks into the draft when some idiot (raises hand) took Framber Valdez 20 picks ahead of his ADP because said idiot wanted the pitcher he said would win the AL Cy Young in his bold prediction series. Truth be told, I wanted George Kirby for that spot, but Kirby went with the first pick of the third round, so I debated between Valdez and Pablo Lopez in that spot. I have Lopez in two other leagues already and wanted to diversify my risk profile in my NFBC leagues, so I went with my gut rather than what the ADP told me I should do. Five picks later, someone else took Kyle Schwarber 56 picks ahead of his ADP and by pick 50, we had five different players going at least a full round ahead of their ADP for the month of February. Once we got through the first 100 picks, 14 players had been taken at least a full round ahead of their ADP.

The larger point here is ADP is only going to get you so far in a draft, so you should have backup plans at positions if the player you're targeting for a certain round or position falls off the table far sooner than his ADP predicted. I would like to look at each hitting position as well as by skill, using the ATC projections from Ariel Cohen, in search of opportunities later in the draft should your preferred player at that position come off the board earlier than expected. I will do the same with starting pitchers and relief pitchers next week before heading down to First Pitch Florida for the AL LABR draft and some spring training action in Bradenton and Clearwater. 

Catchers

Adley Rutschman leads the catching ranks and is one of six catchers going in the first 8 rounds:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Adley Rutschman

BAL

515

78

19

69

2

0.270

0.364

51.76

J.T. Realmuto

PHI

474

68

20

69

15

0.255

0.311

72.53

William Contreras

MIL

517

77

22

74

4

0.271

0.344

74.59

Will Smith

LAD

442

70

21

75

2

0.262

0.345

88.88

Yainer Diaz

HOU

423

57

21

68

1

0.272

0.305

108.94

Salvador Perez

KC

507

61

25

81

0

0.256

0.287

134.18

If Rutschman is your targeted pick in the third round and someone else jumps you, you can wait until the next round or two and grab the younger Contreras brother, who has arguably better standard roto format projections than Rutschman but is going nearly 25 picks later. The same could be said for being sniped on Smith and falling back to Diaz. Lastly, there is always old reliable Perez, who continues to volume his way to production but is understandably a lesser option in OBP leagues. 

The second-tier catchers projected for at least 400 at-bats are not as differentiated as the top tier and are all going rather close together:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Cal Raleigh

SEA

453

61

26

70

1

0.227

0.296

141.88

Sean Murphy

ATL

409

64

20

66

0

0.252

0.330

145.94

Logan O'Hoppe

LAA

402

55

22

63

2

0.254

0.323

148.94

Gabriel Moreno

ARI

422

52

10

56

6

0.287

0.343

152.59

Francisco Alvarez

NYM

417

57

24

67

2

0.230

0.307

156.00

Keibert Ruiz

WSH

469

54

15

61

2

0.264

0.313

166.76

Jonah Heim

TEX

435

54

17

65

2

0.246

0.308

172.24

Luis Campusano

SD

406

50

14

55

1

0.261

0.309

191.18

I have now ended up with with Heim in two of my three drafts as I don't truly understand the market's dislike for him. I love Raleigh, but that average has a best-case ceiling of .250. Murphy may have the best skills of the bunch, but Travis d'Arnaud isn't going to serve as just the Sunday and getaway day catcher for that club. If you are someone who likes to have two catchers in the first 12 rounds, playing the waiting game could pay off handsomely rather than chasing the highest target by ADP in the top two tiers of catchers.

First Base

I'm choosing to skip the top tier of first baseman only because I feel they are properly arranged, so I'm choosing to start at Christian Walker (the eighth first baseman by ADP) and looking at this position as it's playing out from rounds 6 to 11:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Christian Walker

ARI

556

80

28

91

7

0.252

0.326

95.82

Triston Casas

BOS

495

77

27

79

1

0.257

0.358

111.59

Josh Naylor

CLE

508

64

21

86

8

0.280

0.335

123.82

Spencer Torkelson

DET

550

80

29

84

3

0.244

0.324

126.47

Yandy Diaz

TB

515

82

17

69

1

0.293

0.380

139.71

Alec Bohm

PHI

543

71

16

77

4

0.273

0.322

177.12

Walker is the most proven of the bunch and his stolen base bonus from first is helping push up his market price. Yet the upside in run production from Casas or Torkelson is there 15 to 30 picks later should you be able to afford their lack of speed. Diaz stands out for those looking for batting average and especially in OBP formats. It's rounds 12 through 20 where I find more flexibility.

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Vinnie Pasquantino

KC

492

68

20

74

1

0.274

0.352

185.29

Rhys Hoskins

MIL

490

73

26

77

2

0.239

0.330

188.06

Nathaniel Lowe

TEX

566

79

20

77

2

0.270

0.352

212.59

Jeimer Candelario

CIN

487

70

20

71

4

0.251

0.319

216.29

Brandon Drury

LAA

483

65

23

74

1

0.251

0.296

226.06

Andrew Vaughn

CWS

543

69

22

76

0

0.262

0.312

245.12

Ryan Mountcastle

BAL

472

64

22

71

3

0.263

0.320

247.06

Justin Turner

TOR

454

61

15

66

3

0.258

0.322

248.24

Jose Abreu

HOU

526

68

18

79

0

0.255

0.315

283.94

Anthony Rizzo

NYY

444

63

20

63

3

0.239

0.312

285.47

Josh Bell

MIA

516

67

20

72

0

0.254

0.336

287.59

Italian Breakfast is a fine cuisine, but I can get very similar numbers in a better lineup if I pivot to Lowe two rounds later. Hoskins has plenty of power upside moving to Milwaukee, but I can get similarly projected production from Vaughn four to five rounds later. Better yet, I could take my chances on Rizzo rebounding from last year's disastrous season, as his projected production isn't that far off from Hoskins' yet his acquisition cost is seven rounds later in the draft. Lastly, while I like Candelario again this season, his projected production is not that different from Josh Bell's, and the dual-position eligibility is not worth the sizable gap in ADP between the two players.

Second Base

The top four at this position are drafted early for a reason, but there are some interesting scenarios in play for the rest of the second baseman going in the first 10 rounds.

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Matt McLain

CIN

519

82

22

74

20

0.258

0.332

66.65

Gleyber Torres

NYY

555

82

24

77

13

0.268

0.337

84.82

Ha-Seong Kim

SD

527

74

15

59

27

0.245

0.322

85.88

Andres Gimenez

CLE

532

75

16

66

26

0.263

0.307

104.06

Bryson Stott

PHI

561

76

13

65

23

0.266

0.319

109.76

Ketel Marte

ARI

545

83

19

77

7

0.272

0.346

121.24

Thairo Estrada

SF

522

70

15

59

23

0.261

0.303

133.41

Zack Gelof

OAK

524

72

19

62

20

0.244

0.313

139.06

McLain has the best mix of youth and ballpark upside here, but if it's 20/20 potential you're chasing and you can live with a batting average risk, Gelof goes several rounds later. Both Kim and Estrada have multi-positional eligibility and similar projected performance, yet there is a four-round difference in their ADP. If someone jumps you on Kim, a very similar profile is there in the later rounds.

The next tier at the position is also rather intriguing as you look for similar production from other options:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Luis ArraezMIA5617586240.3160.366160.65
Tommy EdmanSTL494721254260.2610.311174.24
Nolan GormanSTL46469287560.2390.315191.65
Edouard JulienMIN45673165480.2460.357213.00
Brandon DruryLAA48365237410.2510.296226.06
Ryan McMahonCOL52775227360.2450.324227.88
Luis RengifoLAA47764175880.2560.309239.94
Jonathan IndiaCIN449701660110.2540.329243.71
Jorge PolancoSEA47365216860.2430.321247.59
Brandon LoweTB42564226660.2350.317266.24
Gavin LuxLAD40159104980.2620.335271.29
Whit MerrifieldPHI42254847180.2610.307277.00
Brendan DonovanSTL4076194760.2750.349296.88
Jeff McNeilNYM5106585560.2780.327297.53

There isn't another Arraez at this position, so if you're building around him, you'll have to get your guy. The same could be said for Edman as well, unless you believe Brice Turang or Jose Caballero have some untapped power somewhere in their bat that will push them into double-digit homers. As much as I like Julien this season, the uncertainty of how playing time will be shared in Cincinnati has the marketplace worried enough about India that I'd consider waiting two rounds rather than reaching for Julien. Finally, Gorman and Lowe have similar profiles and predicted production, yet one is going five rounds later than the other. 

Shortstop

You will not find another Bobby Witt Jr, Trea Turner or even Elly De La Cruz, so I'm not going to suggest you attempt to do so, but even this deep position offers some backup plans should your top target get drafted before you get the chance to take him. Let's start with the fourth-ranked shortstop in Francisco Lindor. His ADP has him going in the second round, yet there are two other shortstops going four and eight rounds later who are also projected for at least 20 homers and 20 steals, and one even has a similar batting average:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Francisco Lindor

NYM

577

92

27

88

22

0.253

0.324

23.35

Oneil Cruz

PIT

506

80

23

72

22

0.247

0.317

84.65

Anthony Volpe

NYY

513

71

20

65

24

0.234

0.303

136.59

Trevor Story

BOS

461

65

18

64

20

0.239

0.299

172.18

Admittedly, Lindor has the goods for runs and RBIs, but Cruz is at least in spitting distance of those projections and could end up with a higher season-ending value than Lindor if things go well for him after he missed all but nine games last season with that nasty ankle injury. Volpe is a riskier play with his contact troubles, but the 20/20 profile is certainly there. 

Gunnar Henderson is fun with his upside and dual-position eligibility, but that comes with the tax of him going in around the 2/3 turn in drafts while another player with extremely similar projections is going six rounds later. If someone jumps you on Henderson, fear not, as you'll have the chance to net similar projections around round eight or nine:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Gunnar Henderson

BAL

548

90

26

81

12

0.261

0.337

31.47

Dansby Swanson

CHC

576

84

24

83

11

0.257

0.324

122.41

If you are just looking for power at shortstop, here is everyone projected for at least 15 homers but fewer than 10 steals after the 10th round:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Willy Adames

MIL

548

78

27

85

6

0.241

0.318

179.00

Carlos Correa

MIN

509

70

20

70

0

0.259

0.336

240.59

Zach Neto

LAA

468

65

18

62

9

0.250

0.309

271.65

Orlando Arcia

ATL

464

62

17

61

2

0.252

0.312

335.00

You can chase the contract-year boost with Adames if you're looking for the most power, or the surrounding-cast support Correa will enjoy in Minnesota, or you can sit back and wait for two guys with similar projections who are some HR/FB variance away from 20 homers who are going in the end game. 

Third Base

I'll skip past players already covered at other positions, but that doesn't change the fact you're not going to find backup plans for Jose Ramirez, Austin Riley or Rafael Devers at this position. They are each first- or second-round selections for good reason. Henderson is the next player at the position, and since we've already looked at the backup option for him, we'll begin by looking for similar projections to Royce Lewis, and like Henderson, there's only one other player with similar projections at the position:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Royce Lewis

MIN

493

77

26

79

13

0.270

0.331

56.71

Spencer Steer

CIN

510

71

20

74

9

0.257

0.328

113.47

The projected difference in homers and batting average is well within the margin of error, so consider letting someone else exercise a fourth-round selection on Lewis and looking to net Steer in the better ballpark several rounds later. 

If you're just looking for 20+ homers and 80+ RBIs from the hot corner after the fifth round, you have a few options with varying degrees of fantasy risk:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Alex Bregman

HOU

554

92

22

86

2

0.264

0.359

102.47

Nolan Arenado

STL

562

74

26

91

4

0.262

0.319

112.00

Josh Jung

TEX

549

76

26

83

3

0.259

0.308

115.47

Jake Burger

MIA

527

71

30

81

1

0.250

0.301

156.65

Max Muncy

LAD

457

78

28

82

2

0.223

0.338

178.71

Eugenio Suarez

ARI

520

69

23

80

1

0.231

0.314

276.94

I'm a big advocate of Bregman as outlined in the bold prediction series, but that admittedly hinges somewhat upon adjusting the lineup so that Kyle Tucker hits second and Bregman gets to drive both Tucker and Jose Altuve in. If you miss Bregman in the seventh round, Jung is there in the next round with very similar projections in four of the five categories. Burger is there as the best late power option at the position, but both Muncy and Suarez are there as riskier options with similar run-production profiles later in the draft.

Outfield

I won't even go through the exercise in futility of trying to find a Plan B for Ronald Acuna because the only way you get him is if you have the first overall pick or if someone in your league accidentally clicks the wrong name. The latter situation happened once, which is how Noelvi Marte has a min pick of one and Acuna has a max pick of three, because someone picking second had it on auto-draft. 

Let's say you're looking for an outfielder who can give you 20-25 homers, 8-12 steals and a decent average after the fifth round. The best guy who fits that profile in that range is Bryan Reynolds, but there are some other options if someone else gets there before you do:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Bryan Reynolds

PIT

567

86

24

81

10

0.268

0.339

93.8

Seiya Suzuki

CHC

511

76

22

75

8

0.270

0.348

110.9

Nick Castellanos

PHI

577

76

24

88

8

0.262

0.306

112.5

Jordan Walker

STL

484

65

18

64

10

0.269

0.330

129.8

Teoscar Hernandez

LAD

512

71

26

83

7

0.262

0.309

129.8

These are five players with rather similar projections who are separated by roughly 35 picks on the low and high end of the equation. That Walker price will likely creep up as we get closer to the heart of draft season and he goes on another spring-training tear as he did last year. 

There are some other similar player types which stand out at this position as well:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Josh Lowe

TB

490

69

17

69

26

0.257

0.316

79.8

Lane Thomas

WSH

547

78

21

69

15

0.249

0.303

120.0

TJ Friedl

CIN

484

73

15

59

22

0.254

0.320

154.6

Jarren Duran

BOS

480

71

13

55

28

0.263

0.317

161.8

Chas McCormick

HOU

447

65

19

65

15

0.251

0.322

176.6

Lowe was a linchpin of my best fantasy teams last season, but that was because I was able to grab him in the very late parts of the draft or auction. Meanwhile, there are four other names on that list with similar projections who are going anywhere from 40 to nearly 100 picks after him right now. 

Power

ATC has 50 players projected for at least 25 homers, and 26 of those 50 are gone after the first three rounds of a 15-team draft. If you missed out on a desired power bat early, you have other options. Let's say you were hoping to get Pete Alonso but someone sniped you on the Polar Bear. If you construct your build appropriately heading into the sixth round and pick up some other pieces later, you could get very similar run production in Schwarber later:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Pete Alonso

NYM

563

89

41

109

4

0.250

0.329

28.59

Kyle Schwarber

PHI

539

96

41

97

3

0.223

0.342

96.7

Admittedly, the variance in Schwarber's batting average since 2019 has been anywhere from the .197 last season to the .266 in 2021, but he has 93 homers over the past two seasons and has used his on-base skills along with his ability to drive himself in to score 208 times over the past two seasons. Alonso has had his own batting-average variance, hitting anywhere from .217 to .271, and that's just over the past two seasons. 

If we look at players projected for 30-39 homers, two players stands out from the pack by ADP:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Yordan Alvarez

HOU

505

95

39

107

1

0.295

0.389

17.1

Shohei Ohtani

LAD

512

100

38

99

18

0.281

0.384

13.47

Austin Riley

ATL

590

100

38

103

2

0.280

0.343

19.41

Ronald Acuna

ATL

584

124

37

96

54

0.313

0.396

1.0

Juan Soto

NYY

529

105

37

100

11

0.280

0.419

12.1

Fernando Tatis

SD

576

98

34

94

28

0.273

0.343

8.3

Rafael Devers

BOS

569

92

34

98

4

0.283

0.351

23.71

Mookie Betts

LAD

566

111

33

94

13

0.283

0.372

5.24

Mike Trout

LAA

466

84

33

82

3

0.266

0.361

73.1

Julio Rodriguez

SEA

598

99

32

92

32

0.281

0.337

3.1

Vladimir Guerrero

TOR

584

90

32

98

6

0.283

0.356

30.88

Adolis Garcia

TEX

570

90

32

94

13

0.242

0.303

48.6

Kyle Tucker

HOU

563

94

31

103

25

0.281

0.360

6.2

Jorge Soler

SF

496

73

31

80

1

0.242

0.327

177.8

Corey Seager

TEX

501

84

30

88

2

0.293

0.362

27.59

Luis Robert

CWS

556

85

30

85

18

0.270

0.311

36.2

Jake Burger

MIA

527

71

30

81

1

0.250

0.301

156.65

The aforementioned Burger and newly-signed Soler are the only two players projected for 30+ homers going outside the top 75. I bring this up because power is tougher to find later in drafts, so if you find yourself light on power after five rounds, you should factor in one if not both of these guys into your plans. That is precisely what Team 1 did in WHARF this weekend, taking Soler and Burger on the 10/11 turn after mostly focusing on pitching and catching from picks 3-9.

Speed

41 players are projected to steal at least 20 bases by ATC this season, and 20 of those 41 are off the board before pick 100. If you missed out on some of those top-100 names, you still have options. For example, if Ha-Seong Kim was your desired profile for a middle-infield slot, why not look at Andres Gimenez or Bryson Stott 20-25 picks later?

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Ha-Seong Kim

SD

527

74

15

59

27

0.245

0.322

85.88

Andres Gimenez

CLE

532

75

16

66

26

0.263

0.307

104.06

Bryson Stott

PHI

561

76

13

65

23

0.266

0.319

109.76

If you find yourself just looking for any speed later in the draft so you can avoid the complicated build that rostering Esteury Ruiz forces you into, consider these alternatives, all projected for at least 20 steals but fewer than 10 homers:

Player

Team

AB

R

HR

RBI

SB

AVG

OBP

ADP

Maikel Garcia

KC

471

63

7

49

22

0.268

0.326

213.18

Willi Castro

MIN

371

53

9

39

22

0.248

0.299

298.1

Brice Turang

MIL

424

53

8

44

21

0.243

0.311

335.18

Johan Rojas

PHI

296

41

5

34

21

0.267

0.302

358.1

Jose Caballero

TB

247

36

5

26

22

0.227

0.310

383.53

Jon Berti

MIA

377

51

6

34

22

0.260

0.324

425.06

There is a running joke that YAHOO stands for you always have other options, but that is not how the search engine got its name. The truth is you always have options at the draft table if you focus on the numbers and not the names. As we head into the thick of draft season, start arranging your Plan A, B, C and so on for your roster so you don't find yourself frustrated after missing out on your preferred player, with the confidence his numbers can be found elsewhere. 

