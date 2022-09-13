NFL Notebook Dump: Fantasy News, Notes and Observations From a Wild Week 1

This article is part of our NFL Observations series.

Capped off by the Seahawks outlasting the Broncos in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle on Monday night, Week 1 of the NFL season is officially in the books.

As always seems to be the case, Week 1 was characterized by mass chaos, with several heavy favorites – including the Titans, 49ers, Broncos and Bengals – all losing outright. Meanwhile, the Colts looked awful for three quarters before finding their way into an overtime tie with the Texans. When the dust settled, well over half of the entries into the Circa Survivor contest were wiped out:

Let's take a moment of silence for each of those $1,000 entries – especially the 27 who apparently forgot to submit a pick.

1...2...3...4...5

Okay, we're back.

On the fantasy side of Week 1, we saw the usual variance at running back, while most of the elite receivers lived up to their billing (more on that shortly). Unsurprisingly, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen finished Week 1 as the top fantasy quarterbacks, scoring 34.9 and 33.5 fantasy points respectively, while Carson Wentz crashed the party by hanging 29.7 FP on the Jaguars despite tossing two picks.

Each Tuesday, we'll take an in-depth look back at the previous week, making note of the good, the bad and any other interesting tidbits I happen to come across. Through the first few weeks of the season I'll see what works and what doesn't work and likely make some tweaks to the format to keep things as simple and concise as possible.

Without further ado, let's dive in:

On the Falcons side of things, Cordarrelle Patterson defied all of the chatter about his role being reduced this season, piling up 120 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Patterson also tacked on three catches for 16 yards. Kyle Pitts spent much of the day battling Marshon Lattimore and caught only two of his seven targets for 19 yards. Thanks to 72 rushing yards (and a rushing TD), Marcus Mariota finished Week 1 as the QB10. Rookie Drake London saw his first action since Week 1 of the preseason and led Atlanta with 74 yards on five catches. It's very possible that the Falcons do not have a No. 2 receiver on the roster. Atlanta led this game 23-10 and was on the verge of another score before Mariota fumbled at the Saints' 5-yard-line late in the third quarter.

Carson Wentz took command in Washington's win over the Jaguars, tossing four touchdown passes for the first time since Week 14 of the 2017 season. Only three quarterbacks – Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan, Joe Burrow – threw for more yards than Wentz in Week 1, though Wentz did toss two picks on back-to-back plays in the second half. It was a big day for several Commanders pass-catchers, as five players had at least 40 receiving yards. Antonio Gibson had seven catches for 72 yards to go with 58 rushing yards Terry McLaurin salvaged an otherwise pedestrian day with a 49-yard touchdown Rookie Jahan Dotson brought down two touchdowns on five targets, finishing with three catches for 40 yards. Dotson is now the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite at several books.



Week 1 served as official confirmation that, despite cleansing the organization of the Urban Meyer stink, the Jaguars are still very much the Jaguars. Jacksonville led 22-14 with 12 minutes to play before conceding a pair of touchdowns to fall to 4-30 since the start of the 2020 season. Overall, Lawrence was just OK. He can make every throw, but he still looks like he's thinking too much. On Jacksonville's first drive of the game, Lawrence badly missed Travis Etienne for what would've been a wide open touchdown. Later in the first half, Etienne dropped another likely touchdown on a fairly risky 4th-and-goal call.



Travis Etienne fantasy managers are in shambles (it me) pic.twitter.com/TVDecXUdnf — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 11, 2022

Christian Kirk (6-117, 12 targets) is very clearly Trevor Lawrence's go-to target, followed by Zay Jones and Marvin Jones – likely in that order. Zay Jones brought in six of his nine targets for 65 yards In his return from a torn Achilles, James Robinson looked fantastic: 11 carries, 66 yards and one TD to go with a three-yard receiving touchdown Etienne had only four carries but he broke a 27-yarder and finished with 47 yards. In his 36 snaps, Etienne ran 23 routes but was targeted only four times. I'm brave enough to say it: I did not anticipate Zander Horvath scoring more fantasy points than Etienne in Week 1. For the most part, the Jags got away from the run early on. Lawrence was one of only five quarterbacks to reach 40 pass attempts in Week 1. No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker was responsible for both an impressive interception and the Jaguars' lone sack of Wentz.



One week into the season, the Dallas Cowboys are already in panic mode. Not only did the offense look completely defanged against the Bucs on Sunday Night Football, but by the end of the night, it was Cooper Rush relieving an injured Dak Prescott. After a brief examination by a team doctor who rode in on a horse, Prescott was diagnosed with a fractured thumb.

A timeline from overnight: Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott is scheduled to have surgery on his right thumb today and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, multiple sources told ESPN's @toddarcher. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

As someone rostering Dak in two important leagues, this is obviously less-than-ideal. But luckily I have Matt Ryan, who threw an interception on a screen pass during a tie against the Texans, as my backup in both leagues. Even before the injury, which occurred midway through the fourth quarter with Dallas trailing 19-3, the Cowboys were unable to get much of anything going against the Bucs' defense. Dallas was the only team that failed to score a touchdown in Week 1. Prescott finished a frustrating night just 14-of-29 for 134 yards and a pick. Noah Brown was Dallas' leading receiver during a frustrating night for CeeDee Lamb, who caught just two of 11 targets for 29 yards. All indications are that it will, in fact, be Cooper Rush time once again in Dallas. Rush will put his undefeated record as a starter on the line in Week 2 when the Cowboys face off against the 0-1 Bengals in Dallas. Dallas' next seven games: vs. Bengals, at Giants, vs. Commanders, at Rams, at Eagles, vs. Lions, vs. Bears It's not exactly a gauntlet, but based on how they looked Sunday night before Dak went down, the Cowboys may only be favored in one of those games.



Current NFC East odds at @DKSportsbook: Eagles -140

Commanders +450

NY Giants +475

Cowboys +550 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) September 12, 2022

On the other side of the Sunday Night game, the Bucs slogged their way through an up-and-down night offensively. Tampa Bay was able to move the ball consistently, but all five first-half drives ended in field goal attempts (four makes, one miss). Tom Brady was sacked twice by Micah Parsons on third downs deep in Cowboys territory. Chris Godwin caught all three of his targets for 35 yards before departing with a hamstring injury. While he could miss multiple weeks, the good news is Godwin's surgically repaired knee held up just fine. With Godwin out, Julio Jones becomes a start-able option as the WR2 in the Bucs' offense. Jones looked plenty healthy and plenty spry, most notably hauling in a difficult 48-yard reception just before halftime. Jones is rostered in less than half of ESPN leagues, as of Tuesday morning. Mike Evans was in and out of the game at points in the second half while appearing to battle some sort of minor injury. Evans was on the field for key downs, however, including an acrobatic touchdown catch that essentially sealed the victory. At that point in the game, Dallas had firmly established that it was not able to move the ball. Leonard Fournette had a fantastic night, finishing with 127 yards on 21 carries to go with two catches for 10 yards.

D'Andre Swift was one of the biggest winners of Week 1, running all over the Eagles' defense for 144 yards on just 15 carries. Swift did find the endzone once, but Jamaal Williams vultured a pair of touchdowns in the first half. Amon-Ra St. Brown: eight catches on 12 targets, 64 yards, TD DJ Chark offset a bad drop with a touchdown in the second half

A.J. Brown shined in his debut for Philadelphia, commanding 13 targets for Jalen Hurts and bringing in 10 for 155 yards. All four of the Eagles' offensive touchdowns – James Bradberry had a pick-six on Jared Goff – came on the ground, with Hurts, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott each finding the endzone. For Sanders, it was his first touchdown since Week 16 of 2020 – a span of more than 140 carries. Sound the alarm for DeVonta Smith, who was held without a catch on four targets. Smith did play 72 snaps (six more than Brown), however.

For the second straight year, the Packers made the controversial but brave decision to no-show Week 1. It wasn't quite as bad as last season's 38-3 shellacking at the hands of the Saints, but Green Bay was punched in the mouth early and never fully recovered. After letting up a touchdown on Minnesota's opening drive, the Packers called a deep shot to rookie Christian Watson on their first offensive play. Watson gets some credit for a nice route that got him wide open, but this is one of the worst drops you'll ever see:



Christian Watson is, in fact, the perfect replacement for Marquez Valdes-Scantling pic.twitter.com/7MUgB10VIu — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 11, 2022

After the drop, which essentially landed Watson in Aaron Rodgers' doghouse for the rest of the afternoon, the Packers' passing game never found its rhythm. Green Bay's five first-half drives: punt, punt, stuffed at 1-yard-line, punt, interception. Despite some ugly drives and a clear lack of talent at receiver, I came away from this game still feeling OK about the Packers. They were without two starting offensive lineman, plus Allen Lazard, and the Watson drop (known henceforth as simply The Drop) essentially eliminated another target for Rodgers. Defensively, Green Bay had several miscommunications and didn't look anything like a potential top-five unit, but it did hold Minnesota to just two field goals in the second half. Not a great sign: AJ Dillon led the Packers in receiving (5-46) Aaron Jones had only eight total touches



Matt LaFleur: "When two of your best players are your running backs, and they have (23) touches total, that's not good enough." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 12, 2022

Calling this game a slopfest would be a gross understatement. This was so far beyond the usual rain game that it's hard to come down too hard on Trey Lance, who could barely grip the football for most of the second half. Eli Mitchell exited the game with a knee injury and was later diagnosed with a sprained MCL that will likely keep him out for two months . Jeff Wilson stepped in after Mitchell exited and racked up 41 yards on six carries. Deebo Samuel: 52 yards, one TD on eight carries Samuel also coughed up a fumble deep in Bears territory in the first quarter Not much to take away from the Bears' side of things. Justin Fields deserves credit for finding a way to win under incredibly difficult circumstances, but we'll know a lot more about this offense after next Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field.

It's been nearly 48 hours and I'm still not sure how the Steelers escaped Cincinnati with a victory. Despite forcing five Joe Burrow turnovers – four of which came in the first half – Pittsburgh failed to build any cushion and was on the verge of defeat before blocking an Evan McPherson extra-point that would've put Cincinnati up 21-20 with two seconds remaining. In overtime, both teams traded missed field goals before Chris Boswell finally drilled a 53-yarder as time expired to avoid a second Week 1 tie. Burrow easily finished as a top-10 quarterback despite posting negative points deep into the second quarter. Tee Higgins exited with a concussion after a nasty hit to the head by Minkah Fitzpatrick. He's in concussion protocol and should be considered iffy for Week 2 at Dallas. If Higgins doesn't play, Tyler Boyd (4-33-1) becomes a viable starting option Make no mistake: this was a horrendous loss for Bengals. Pittsburgh was begging them to win this game. BUT, Cincinnati has to be encouraged by the fact that it moved the ball at will for the entire second half against a good defense. Cincy's new and improved offensive line did not have a great day, as Burrow was sacked seven times. Joe Mixon: 27 carries for 82 yards; seven catches for 63 yards Name to monitor if you're needy at TE: Hayden Hurst (5-46)

Najee Harris departed in the second half with what initially looked like a serious injury. He eventually returned to the sideline in a walking boot but appears to have avoided anything major. He says he'll play in Week 2 against New England, but that's not a certainty.

Tomlin won't commit to Najee Harris playing Wee 2. "Naj. is really optimistic. It's good to be young." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 13, 2022

Pittsburgh lost T.J. Watt to a torn pectoral, but it's unclear whether it's severe enough to require surgery.

Steelers' Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt will get second and third medical opinions about his torn pec Tuesday, per sources. If doctors determine that Watt needs surgery, his season likely would be over; if he doesn't need surgery, he could possibly return in six weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

Alec Pierce has a clap drop he wish he had back. pic.twitter.com/vUmsCDFJgJ — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 12, 2022

The "is this a misprint?" line of the week goes to O.J. Howard, who caught both of Davis Mills' touchdowns just nine days after signing with the team. Howard will surely be a popular waiver target this week, but keep in mind that he played only 12 snaps compared to 45 for Pharaoh Brown and 40 for Brevin Jordan. Lovie Smith threw some cold water on the Dameon Pierce hype train, opting to roll with Rex Burkhead as the lead back for most of the afternoon. Burkhead out-snapped Pierce 48 to 20 and was in the game for most passing situations, as well as virtually the entire late-game 2-minute drill. I still think there's a lot to like about Pierce, but for now at least, the Texans coaching staff is more comfortable with Burkhead.

In his head coaching debut, Mike McDaniel got the best of Bill Belichick as the Dolphins handed the Pats a Week 1 loss for the second straight year. I remain unconvinced that Tua Tagovailoa is a long-term star, but he did enough to capitalize on a sloppy day by the Patriots. Tua finished with 270 yards on 23 completions with one touchdown – a 42-yarder to Jaylen Waddle on a 4th-and-7 late in the first half. Waddle had been battling a quad injury late in the preseason but did not appear limited.



Tyreek Hill: 8-94 on 12 targets

If you haven't already, it's time to drop Mike Gesicki, who had just one target on 15 routes run. Gesicki was out-snapped by Durham Smythe 38 to 25.

Mike Williams was one of a handful of big-name receivers who disappointed in Week 1. Justin Herbert put up 279 yards and three TDs, but he converted only two of his four targets to Williams for 10 yards. Keenan Allen departed with a hamstring strain. It's unclear how severe it may be, but with a short week before Thursday's showdown with the Chiefs, Allen will almost certainly miss at least one contest. Obviously, that would position Williams for a major bounceback in Week 2, while Josh Palmer would become the temporary No. 2. Palmer was quiet in Week 1 (three catches, five yards), while DeAndre Carter (3-64-1) had a nice afternoon. Palmer is rostered in 35.5 percent of ESPN leagues as of Monday evening. He out-snapped Carter 51 to 25 on Sunday.



#Chargers WR Keenan Allen is unlikely to play Thursday night against the #Chiefs, but there is optimism after tests that his hamstring injury isn't anything long-term, per sources. Next game is Sept. 25 against the #Jaguars, two full weeks after the injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

Baltimore rolled over the Jets 24-9, despite struggling to run the ball for most of the afternoon. The Ravens finished with just 63 yards on 21 carries and did not have a single run go for more than 10 yards. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdowns – one to Rashod Bateman and two to Devin Duvernay, who appears to have the inside track to the No. 2 WR job.



Lamar Jackson 55-yard DART to Rashod Bateman 🎯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Up6M2grHjE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2022