Target Breakdown: Week 16 WR and TE Usage (with Week 17 Waivers Look-Ahead)

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
December 27, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 16, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Wide Receivers

 Sn% W16Sn% '22Sn ΔTS W16TS '22TS ΔAY Sh W16AY Sh '22AY Δ
1Keenan Allen83.6%72.5%11.1%46.7%19.9%26.8%46.2%28.0%18.2%
2Rashid Shaheed42.6%34.4%8.2%35.7%9.4%26.3%26.4%15.1%11.3%
3Kendrick Bourne56.6%43.3%13.3%29.0%9.8%19.2%53.6%14.7%38.9%
4Greg Dortch75.3%41.3%34.0%26.8%14.2%12.6%17.1%11.2%5.9%
5Richie James83.3%47.0%36.3%29.3%16.8%12.5%34.5%18.4%16.1%
6Jahan Dotson85.5%74.2%11.3%26.5%14.3%12.2%38.3%22.7%15.6%
7Brandon Aiyuk96.1%91.7%4.4%33.3%21.3%12.0%39.9%30.7%9.2%
8Amari Cooper88.1%83.8%4.3%37.0%26.7%10.3%52.1%37.9%14.2%
9Isaiah Hodgins97.0%77.7%19.3%26.8%16.6%10.2%38.9%26.8%12.1%
10Corey Davis96.4%68.2%28.2%23.3%13.7%9.6%39.8%24.7%15.1%
11Brandin Cooks76.2%80.6%-4.4%31.0%21.5%9.5%44.6%31.0%13.6%
12Justin Watson74.5%43.2%31.3%14.8%5.4%9.4%34.9%12.7%22.2%
13DeVonta Smith92.8%90.5%2.3%35.3%26.0%9.3%42.8%31.7%11.1%
14Jerry Jeudy91.8%67.6%24.2%29.4%20.7%8.7%37.4%27.4%10.0%
15Hunter Renfrow48.1%62.7%-14.6%23.3%14.8%8.5%27.2%13.1%14.1%
16Allen Lazard90.6%90.7%-0.1%28.9%20.8%8.1%42.9%33.4%9.5%
17Laquon Treadwell84.9%35.8%49.1%18.4%10.8%7.6%16.9%8.8%8.1%
18Dante Pettis72.9%51.1%21.8%20.0%12.6%7.4%22.8%13.8%9.0%
19Gabe Davis87.9%91.2%-3.3%24.0%17.0%7.0%37.7%29.5%8.2%
20Velus Jones49.2%23.3%25.9%16.0%9.3%6.7%52.3%14.5%37.8%
21Christian Watson39.1%53.6%-14.5%21.1%14.4%6.7%20.3%21.3%-1.0%
22Garrett Wilson98.2%77.9%20.3%30.0%23.3%6.7%37.5%28.1%9.4%
23Olamide Zaccheaus91.2%71.5%19.7%22.6%16.1%6.5%20.0%18.7%1.3%
24DJ Moore95.4%96.5%-1.1%33.3%27.0%6.3%63.5%46.7%16.8%
25Justin Jefferson100.0%95.9%4.1%34.0%29.7%4.3%43.0%40.7%2.3%
26Quez Watkins72.5%59.2%13.3%14.7%10.9%3.8%16.1%12.0%4.1%
27Jaylen Waddle73.3%73.6%-0.3%25.0%21.5%3.5%27.8%27.9%-0.1%
28Amon-Ra St. Brown83.6%77.9%5.7%31.7%28.4%3.3%19.0%24.3%-5.3%
29Parris Campbell90.0%83.8%6.2%17.9%14.7%3.2%20.6%13.6%7.0%
30Brandon Powell62.5%22.5%40.0%10.7%7.7%3.0%-3.8%0.5%-4.3%
31CeeDee Lamb84.7%87.3%-2.6%31.4%28.8%2.6%39.1%37.1%2.0%
32Michael Gallup83.3%74.3%9.0%20.0%17.5%2.5%19.7%23.2%-3.5%
33Van Jefferson93.8%74.1%19.7%17.9%15.5%2.4%40.8%30.0%10.8%
34Laviska Shenault35.4%26.3%9.1%14.3%11.9%2.4%-8.7%-0.9%-7.8%
35Jauan Jennings88.2%44.3%43.9%14.3%12.0%2.3%15.4%13.8%1.6%
36Phillip Dorsett58.7%49.0%9.7%10.3%8.2%2.1%13.4%14.2%-0.8%
37Kadarius Toney29.4%20.2%9.2%7.4%5.5%1.9%-1.0%2.8%-3.8%
38Nick Westbrook-Ikhine77.6%77.0%0.6%15.0%13.5%1.5%21.7%21.1%0.6%
39Trenton Irwin43.6%50.0%-6.4%8.2%7.3%0.9%22.4%13.0%9.4%
40Jakobi Meyers100.0%77.8%22.2%22.6%21.8%0.8%19.1%30.4%-11.3%
41Freddie Swain75.4%64.8%10.6%5.9%5.4%0.5%4.4%2.8%1.6%
42Marquise Goodwin49.3%50.8%-1.5%10.5%10.0%0.5%19.2%14.7%4.5%
43Alec Pierce72.0%65.0%7.0%14.3%13.9%0.4%8.1%28.7%-20.6%
44Romeo Doubs60.9%65.2%-4.3%15.8%16.0%-0.2%17.6%21.2%-3.6%
45Marvin Jones43.7%67.0%-23.3%13.3%13.6%-0.3%27.1%24.5%2.6%
46David Bell73.1%48.5%24.6%7.4%7.8%-0.4%6.0%6.1%-0.1%
47Robert Woods94.8%77.7%17.1%20.0%20.5%-0.5%20.3%22.6%-2.3%
48Russell Gage55.1%57.7%-2.6%12.5%13.0%-0.5%11.4%9.5%1.9%
49Terrace Marshall93.9%73.9%20.0%14.3%15.1%-0.8%36.2%25.8%10.4%
50Shi Smith20.0%46.9%-26.9%9.5%10.4%-0.9%7.2%12.0%-4.8%
51Donovan Peoples-Jones98.5%89.8%8.7%18.5%19.4%-0.9%24.8%27.4%-2.6%
52Chris Godwin89.7%82.3%7.4%20.8%21.7%-0.9%15.3%18.9%-3.6%
53Trent Sherfield48.9%57.6%-8.7%8.3%9.3%-1.0%9.5%10.3%-0.8%
54Drake London76.5%79.8%-3.3%29.0%30.1%-1.1%56.5%30.0%26.5%
55Michael Pittman100.0%96.5%3.5%25.0%26.2%-1.2%32.2%28.8%3.4%
56Chris Moore92.1%64.8%27.3%13.8%15.1%-1.3%13.8%15.8%-2.0%
57George Pickens80.3%76.9%3.4%13.9%15.2%-1.3%25.6%26.5%-0.9%
58DJ Chark75.4%71.8%3.6%12.2%13.8%-1.6%20.4%31.4%-11.0%
59Byron Pringle86.4%41.7%44.7%8.0%9.8%-1.8%19.2%21.7%-2.5%
60Khalil Shakir37.9%29.5%8.4%4.0%6.1%-2.1%2.0%6.6%-4.6%
61DK Metcalf90.4%81.5%8.9%23.7%25.9%-2.2%35.5%37.0%-1.5%
62Mike Evans92.3%84.6%7.7%16.7%19.1%-2.4%40.8%34.5%6.3%
63Tyquan Thornton92.5%64.3%28.2%9.7%12.2%-2.5%24.7%22.2%2.5%
64Davante Adams96.2%95.3%0.9%30.0%32.5%-2.5%28.1%41.2%-13.1%
65Tee Higgins89.7%67.6%22.1%18.4%21.0%-2.6%29.3%31.3%-2.0%
66Courtland Sutton78.7%88.7%-10.0%20.6%23.6%-3.0%30.9%31.6%-0.7%
67Tutu Atwell68.8%31.7%37.1%7.1%10.2%-3.1%11.6%25.5%-13.9%
68Christian Kirk81.7%88.2%-6.5%20.0%23.5%-3.5%26.6%29.8%-3.2%
69JuJu Smith-Schuster84.3%71.2%13.1%14.8%18.3%-3.5%2.1%18.9%-16.8%
70Elijah Moore82.1%68.8%13.3%10.0%13.6%-3.6%4.6%18.7%-14.1%
71DeAndre Hopkins93.2%88.2%5.0%24.4%28.7%-4.3%48.7%42.4%6.3%
72Curtis Samuel65.2%72.7%-7.5%14.7%19.1%-4.4%9.0%16.0%-7.0%
73Mike Williams85.1%79.1%6.0%13.3%17.8%-4.5%15.1%33.7%-18.6%
74Steven Sims50.0%32.3%17.7%2.8%7.7%-4.9%1.1%5.1%-4.0%
75Isaiah McKenzie36.2%53.7%-17.5%8.0%12.9%-4.9%19.4%12.7%6.7%
76K.J. Osborn69.0%74.1%-5.1%8.5%13.5%-5.0%3.7%14.4%-10.7%
77Marquez Valdes-Scantling43.1%67.0%-23.9%7.4%12.5%-5.1%12.8%23.7%-10.9%
78A.J. Brown91.3%84.4%6.9%23.5%28.7%-5.2%27.3%40.2%-12.9%
79Tyler Boyd51.3%72.0%-20.7%8.2%13.4%-5.2%4.6%18.5%-13.9%
80Darius Slayton98.5%68.1%30.4%14.6%19.8%-5.2%27.4%37.9%-10.5%
81Amari Rodgers20.6%38.2%-17.6%6.9%12.3%-5.4%10.3%16.7%-6.4%
82Josh Reynolds59.0%69.2%-10.2%9.8%15.5%-5.7%10.6%24.0%-13.4%
83Julio Jones24.4%49.6%-25.2%4.2%10.3%-6.1%10.1%22.3%-12.2%
84N'Keal Harry42.4%38.8%3.6%0.0%6.3%-6.3% 11.1%-11.1%
85Treylon Burks81.0%54.0%27.0%10.0%16.5%-6.5%9.8%25.4%-15.6%
86Ja'Marr Chase97.4%93.6%3.8%22.4%29.0%-6.6%33.1%38.0%-4.9%
87Diontae Johnson87.9%89.8%-1.9%19.4%26.3%-6.9%37.4%32.9%4.5%
88Tyreek Hill80.0%75.3%4.7%25.0%32.0%-7.0%50.0%40.7%9.3%
89Adam Thielen91.6%92.0%-0.4%10.6%17.8%-7.2%12.2%22.7%-10.5%
90Randall Cobb46.9%45.0%1.9%5.3%12.6%-7.3%2.5%16.4%-13.9%
91Terry McLaurin92.8%90.6%2.2%14.7%22.4%-7.7%35.3%35.8%-0.5%
92Joshua Palmer59.7%81.6%-21.9%10.0%18.5%-8.5%23.2%25.9%-2.7%
93Zay Jones78.9%86.4%-7.5%13.3%22.6%-9.3%26.6%26.8%-0.2%
94Noah Brown76.4%76.0%0.4%5.7%15.1%-9.4%1.6%21.7%-20.1%
95Marquise Brown64.4%91.7%-27.3%14.6%24.4%-9.8%30.1%36.4%-6.3%
96DeAndre Carter19.4%60.6%-41.2%0.0%9.8%-9.8% 13.7%-13.7%
97Tre'Quan Smith61.1%46.6%14.5%0.0%10.1%-10.1% 13.9%-13.9%
98Demarcus Robinson52.9%58.0%-5.1%6.3%16.4%-10.1%6.5%17.8%-11.3%
99Mack Hollins94.2%93.7%0.5%6.7%17.5%-10.8%3.0%23.9%-20.9%
100Nelson Agholor34.0%52.0%-18.0%0.0%14.3%-14.3% 21.3%-21.3%
101Stefon Diggs63.8%76.4%-12.6%8.0%27.3%-19.3%8.7%34.0%-25.3%

   

Tight Ends

 Sn% W16Sn% '22Sn ΔTS W16TS '22TS ΔAY Sh W16AY Sh '22AY Δ
1George Kittle90.2%90.9%-0.7%38.1%18.0%20.1%47.3%17.9%29.4%
2Tyler Higbee90.6%86.8%3.8%39.3%21.3%18.0%25.6%10.3%15.3%
3T.J. Hockenson90.1%89.1%1.0%34.0%22.3%11.7%42.0%19.9%22.1%
4Josh Oliver80.4%47.0%33.4%18.8%8.4%10.4%34.0%8.1%25.9%
5Jelani Woods64.0%29.0%35.0%17.9%8.1%9.8%34.2%14.7%19.5%
6Logan Thomas72.5%67.3%5.2%23.5%14.1%9.4%16.1%12.4%3.7%
7Evan Engram76.1%77.5%-1.4%26.7%17.7%9.0%19.9%15.0%4.9%
8Shane Zylstra42.6%23.4%19.2%14.6%6.0%8.6%14.9%6.0%8.9%
9Dawson Knox75.9%80.1%-4.2%20.0%13.1%6.9%17.3%11.6%5.7%
10Mitchell Wilcox65.4%45.3%20.1%12.2%5.5%6.7%4.4%3.2%1.2%
11Austin Hooper50.0%51.2%-1.2%20.0%13.5%6.5%33.0%14.3%18.7%
12Greg Dulcich67.2%75.0%-7.8%23.5%18.2%5.3%26.7%24.5%2.2%
13Travis Kelce80.4%78.9%1.5%29.6%24.7%4.9%43.5%25.5%18.0%
14Brycen Hopkins59.4%19.0%40.4%10.7%6.1%4.6%40.0%8.2%31.8%
15Cole Kmet94.9%94.4%0.5%24.0%19.6%4.4%8.9%17.0%-8.1%
16Mark Andrews80.4%82.1%-1.7%31.3%27.2%4.1%20.3%33.0%-12.7%
17Cade Otton83.3%70.2%13.1%14.6%10.8%3.8%11.5%9.5%2.0%
18Jonnu Smith58.5%49.5%9.0%12.9%10.2%2.7%3.7%4.5%-0.8%
19Pat Freiermuth80.3%67.1%13.2%22.2%20.2%2.0%22.2%19.9%2.3%
20Darren Waller40.4%57.0%-16.6%16.7%15.4%1.3%29.1%19.8%9.3%
21Juwan Johnson50.0%64.9%-14.9%14.3%13.9%0.4%20.5%14.1%6.4%
22Mo Alie-Cox44.0%50.3%-6.3%7.1%6.8%0.3%10.9%4.6%6.3%
23Scotty Washington37.7%37.7%0.0%0.0% 0.0%  0.0%
24Mike Gesicki24.4%45.6%-21.2%8.3%8.5%-0.2%14.1%8.3%5.8%
25David Njoku97.0%82.7%14.3%18.5%18.8%-0.3%17.8%15.3%2.5%
26Isaiah Likely25.5%35.9%-10.4%12.5%12.9%-0.4%5.0%10.5%-5.5%
27Trey McBride84.9%48.1%36.8%9.8%10.3%-0.5%5.5%7.3%-1.8%
28Jordan Akins54.0%41.5%12.5%10.3%10.9%-0.6%8.8%9.8%-1.0%
29Durham Smythe62.2%55.8%6.4%4.2%4.9%-0.7%-0.9%1.5%-2.4%
30Chigoziem Okonkwo46.6%36.8%9.8%10.0%11.8%-1.8%8.7%12.0%-3.3%
31Tyler Conklin69.6%76.9%-7.3%13.3%15.3%-2.0%1.9%14.1%-12.2%
32C.J. Uzomah50.0%53.2%-3.2%3.3%5.5%-2.2%10.8%4.1%6.7%
33Noah Gray51.0%52.3%-1.3%3.7%6.0%-2.3%-0.2%4.3%-4.5%
34Foster Moreau67.3%80.9%-13.6%10.0%12.5%-2.5%5.6%10.9%-5.3%
35Noah Fant54.8%59.4%-4.6%7.9%11.3%-3.4%9.2%8.8%0.4%
36Taysom Hill46.3%32.4%13.9%0.0%5.0%-5.0% 4.3%-4.3%
37Will Dissly38.4%60.4%-22.0%2.6%7.7%-5.1%2.8%5.1%-2.3%
38Dalton Schultz86.1%78.3%7.8%11.4%17.5%-6.1%10.1%15.6%-5.5%
39Daniel Bellinger98.5%71.2%27.3%4.9%11.0%-6.1%6.9%5.5%1.4%
40Robert Tonyan59.4%53.2%6.2%5.3%12.3%-7.0%8.6%8.4%0.2%
41Adam Trautman74.1%56.7%17.4%0.0%7.1%-7.1% 4.3%-4.3%
42Harrison Bryant19.4%48.5%-29.1%0.0%9.6%-9.6% 6.5%-6.5%
43Dallas Goedert94.2%87.7%6.5%8.8%19.1%-10.3%12.2%14.0%-1.8%
44Cameron Brate10.3%46.7%-36.4%0.0%10.7%-10.7% 9.6%-9.6%
45Hunter Henry5.7%72.4%-66.7%0.0%11.1%-11.1% 12.3%-12.3%
46Gerald Everett55.2%60.8%-5.6%0.0%14.1%-14.1% 13.3%-13.3%

    

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

    

Week 16 Injury Report

Inactives

WR Tyler Lockett (finger)

WR Chris Olave (hamstring)

WR Deebo Samuel (knee)

 WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

WRs Chase Claypool (knee) & Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion)

WRs Denzel Mims (concussion) & Jeff Smith (knee)

WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring)

WR Ben Skowronek (calf - out for season)

TE Hayden Hurst (calf)

                

New Injuries

WR Christian Watson left in the second half with a hip injury and is considered day-to-day.

WR Shi Smith left with foot/head injuries.

WR Marquise Goodwin missed most of the third quarter with a wrist injury but returned.

TE Greg Dulcich injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

TE Hunter Henry hurt his knee in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.

 TE Jonnu Smith was evaluated for a concussion in the second half and didn't return.

 TE Will Dissly "banged" his knee and finished with season-low 38 percent snap share.

 TE Teagan Quitoriano injured his knee and didn't return.

          

Waivers, Sleepers & Drops for Week 17

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

  1. Jahan Dotson - 23%
  2. Romeo Doubs - 17%
  3. Rashid Shaheed - 8%  
  4. Richie James - 17% 
  5. Isaiah Hodgins - 2% 
  6. Chris Moore - 14% 
  7.  Greg Dortch - 2%
  8. Corey Davis - 16% 
  9. K.J. Osborn - 13% 
  10. Russell Gage - 15%
  11. Josh Reynolds - 6%
  12. Kendrick Bourne - 1%
  13. Phillip Dorsett - 1%

   

Tight Ends

  1. Hayden Hurst - 32% 
  2. Noah Fant - 24%
  3. Juwan Johnson - 31% 
  4. Cade Otton - 10%
  5. Shane Zylstra - 0%

     

Drop'Em

WR Marquise Brown

WR Treylon Burks

WR Tyler Boyd

WR Isaiah McKenzie

WR Demarcus Robinson

WR Nelson Agholor

TE Hunter Henry (knee)

TEs Chigoziem Okonkwo & Austin Hooper

TE Mike Gesicki

          

Week 16 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Jaguars (19) at Jets (3) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Christian Kirk81.7%88.2%3093.8%3-22-0620.0%23.5%37
2Zay Jones78.9%86.4%3093.8%1-14-0413.3%22.6%37
3Evan Engram76.1%77.5%2578.1%7-113-0826.7%17.7%28
4Marvin Jones43.7%67.0%2268.8%3-15-0413.3%13.6%38
5Chris Manhertz42.3%38.5%26.3%0-0-000.0%4.0% 
6Tim Jones26.8%13.1%412.5%0-0-000.0%3.3% 
  • This was Engram's fourth consecutive game with at least seven targets and 14 PPR points. Everyone else in the Jacksonville passing game struggled while handling their usual roles, with bad weather and a tough Jets secondary limiting QB Trevor Lawrence

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Garrett Wilson98.2%77.9%3597.2%4-30-0930.0%23.3%101
2Corey Davis96.4%68.2%3597.2%2-14-0723.3%13.7%107
3Elijah Moore82.1%68.8%3186.1%2-15-0310.0%13.6%12
4Tyler Conklin69.6%76.9%2775.0%4-34-0413.3%15.3%5
5C.J. Uzomah50.0%53.2%1233.3%1-30-013.3%5.5%29
  • Davis returned from concussion protocol with a near-every-down role but caught only two of seven targets (second most on the team) for 14 yards.
    • Moore, the No. 3 receiver, ended up with 86% route share but only three targets.
    • Backup WRs Denzel Mims (concussion) and Jeff Smith (knee) were inactive, and Braxton Berrios barely played besides special teams.

         

Bengals (22) at Patriots (18) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Ja'Marr Chase97.4%93.6%54100.0%8-79-01222.4%29.0%113
2Tee Higgins89.7%67.6%54100.0%8-128-1918.4%21.0%100
3Mitchell Wilcox65.4%45.3%3055.6%6-35-0612.2%5.5%15
4Tyler Boyd51.3%72.0%3463.0%3-21-048.2%13.4%16
5Trenton Irwin43.6%50.0%2546.3%3-45-248.2%7.3%76
6Devin Asiasi38.5%22.9%1425.9%2-5-024.1%3.6%5
  • Hayden Hurst (groin) missed another game, and while Wilcox caught each of his six targets, he lost some playing time to Asiasi and finished with only 56% route share (down from 71% the week before).
  • Chase and Higgins both ran a route on every single dropback, while Boyd shared work with Irwin, who scored on two of his three catches.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Jakobi Meyers100.0%77.8%3697.3%6-83-1722.6%21.8%71
2Tyquan Thornton92.5%64.3%3389.2%1-8-039.7%12.2%92
3Jonnu Smith58.5%49.5%1951.4%3-21-0412.9%10.2%14
4Kendrick Bourne56.6%43.3%2156.8%6-100-1929.0%9.8%200
5Scotty Washington37.7%37.7%924.3%0-0-000.0%  
6Nelson Agholor34.0%52.0%1540.5%0-0-000.0%14.3% 
  • TE Hunter Henry ran one route before exiting with a knee injury.
    • Smith played every snap through three quarters but then suffered a likely concussion at the beginning of the third quarter.
      • Washington, a college WR listed at 217 pounds, took over as the top TE and played 21 of 25 snaps (84%) in the fourth quarter.
  • Meyers played every snap on offense en route to 6-83-1, his first time above two-thirds snap share since Week 11 (he's dealt with a concussion and shoulder injury the past month).
    • The TD
  • Bourne was targeted on nine of 21 routes and put up 6-100-1 but was only the No. 3 receiver in terms of playing time.
    • Bourne had been the No. 4 the week prior. In this one, Agholor was fourth among the group in routes and snaps, finishing without a target.

         

Bills (35) at Bears (13) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Gabe Davis87.9%91.2%2592.6%3-45-1624.0%17.0%105
2Dawson Knox75.9%80.1%1866.7%3-38-1520.0%13.1%48
3Stefon Diggs63.8%76.4%2281.5%2-26-028.0%27.3%24
4Khalil Shakir37.9%29.5%1140.7%1-5-014.0%6.1%6
5Isaiah McKenzie36.2%53.7%933.3%0-0-028.0%12.9%54
6Quintin Morris34.5%28.7%725.9%0-0-000.0%4.6% 
  • Josh Allen attempted his second fewest passes of the season (26) on a cold, windy day in Chicago.
  • Shakir ran two more routes than McKenzie, after the latter had a 27-7 advantage the week before (and a similar edge in most recent weeks).
    • The Bills also used three-wide looks less often than usual.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Cole Kmet94.9%94.4%2583.3%5-27-0624.0%19.6%12
2Byron Pringle86.4%41.7%2790.0%2-34-028.0%9.8%27
3Dante Pettis72.9%51.1%2376.7%2-11-1520.0%12.6%32
4Velus Jones49.2%23.3%1653.3%2-52-0416.0%9.3%73
5N'Keal Harry42.4%38.8%1033.3%0-0-000.0%6.3% 
6Ryan Griffin27.1%18.0%413.3%1-2-014.0%5.7%2
  • Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) both were inactive.
  • Kmet has three or more catches for 25 or more yards in seven straight games, averaging 4.3 catches for 43 yards on 5.9 targets in that stretch (with all four TDs coming in the first two games of that period).
    • Kmet has gone five straight weeks without a TD since scoring five in three games, but he's at least stayed involved in the offense and easily leads the Bears in targets during that time.

         

Falcons (9) at Ravens (17) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Olamide Zaccheaus91.2%71.5%3394.3%4-18-0722.6%16.1%39
2Drake London76.5%79.8%2982.9%7-96-0929.0%30.1%110
3Parker Hesse61.8%61.0%1131.4%1-8-013.2%5.0%5
4MyCole Pruitt50.0%36.9%1234.3%0-0-013.2%6.6%4
5Damiere Byrd44.1%37.9%1645.7%1-15-026.5%8.9%43
6KhaDarel Hodge20.6%17.7%411.4%0-0-000.0%10.6% 
7Anthony Firkser20.6%21.8%822.9%2-10-039.7%6.9%12
  • London lost a fumble for the second straight week but while posting another strong receiving line.
  • Zaccheaus led the team in routes for a second straight week but he's managed only 18 yards on 10 targets in Desmond Ridder's two starts, while London's 20 targets have yielded 166 yards.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Mark Andrews80.4%82.1%17100.0%3-45-0531.3%27.2%38
2Josh Oliver80.4%47.0%952.9%1-6-0318.8%8.4%65
3Demarcus Robinson52.9%58.0%741.2%1-6-116.3%16.4%12
4Sammy Watkins31.4%31.4%847.1%1-40-016.3%6.7%25
5DeSean Jackson29.4%23.5%741.2%1-10-0212.5%10.2%38
6Isaiah Likely25.5%35.9%741.2%1-4-0212.5%12.9%9
  • Robinson's role was scaled back in favor of Watkins, who had a 40-yard gain on his lone target after signing with Baltimore midweek (he previously played for the Ravens last season.... quite poorly, I might add).

      

Giants (24) at Vikings (27) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Daniel Bellinger98.5%71.2%4088.9%2-27-024.9%11.0%18
2Darius Slayton98.5%68.1%4395.6%4-79-0614.6%19.8%71
3Isaiah Hodgins97.0%77.7%4395.6%8-89-11126.8%16.6%101
4Richie James83.3%47.0%3986.7%8-90-01229.3%16.8%89
  • Nick Vannett and Marcus Johnson ran two routes apiece and Kenny Golladay ran one. Other than that, the four guys listed above handled all the WR/TE work, with the Giants going three-wide and leaning heavily on five skill-position players (including RB Saquon Barkley) again.
  • Hodgins saw five more targets (11) than his previous season high of six, and scored his third in the past four weeks (also his third game with 15-plus PPR points in that time).
  • James got three more targets (12) than his previous season high of nine, and topped 61 receiving yards (easily, 90) for the first time all year.
  • Daniel Jones attempted 42 passes, his second most of the year, completing 30 for 334 yards.
  • This was the sixth straight game with Slayton, Hodgins and James operating as the top three WRs and all handling full workloads. Their stats in that stretch:
    • Slayton: 28-478-1 on 44 tgts (20%)
    • James: 30-302-3 on 38 targets (18%)
    • Hodgins: 29-309-3 on 36 targets (17%)
      • The past three weeks, however, have seen James at 25%, Hodgins at 20% and Slayton at 16%... possibly just a sample size thing, but there might be something there.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Justin Jefferson100.0%95.9%5198.1%12-133-11634.0%29.7%144
2Adam Thielen91.6%92.0%4790.4%1-6-0510.6%17.8%41
3T.J. Hockenson90.1%89.1%4586.5%13-109-21634.0%22.3%141
4K.J. Osborn69.0%74.1%4076.9%3-17-048.5%13.5%12
5Johnny Mundt31.0%39.2%917.3%1-16-012.1%4.3%-1
  • Hockenson made it official that he, not Thielen, is the No. 2 option in Minnesota's passing game.
    • Hockenson has 22.3% target share (73 targets) and a 53-444-3 receiving line in eight games since joining the Vikings, while Thielen has only 15.2% target share (50 targets) and a 32-341-3 receiving line since the talented TE joined Minnesota.
      • Osborn has a 27-289-2 receiving line and 14% target share (46 tgts) since the Hock trade, though with more than half his fantasy points in a single, memorable game.
        • So much for my theory that he'd see more looks after his huge 10-157-1 outing. Osborn was targeted four times on 40 routes, while Hock and JJ saw 16 apiece.

         

Lions (23) at Panthers (37) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Amon-Ra St. Brown83.6%77.9%3988.6%7-76-01331.7%28.4%65
2DJ Chark75.4%71.8%3681.8%4-108-0512.2%13.8%70
3Josh Reynolds59.0%69.2%2659.1%2-31-049.8%15.5%36
4Brock Wright42.6%50.5%818.2%1-11-012.4%5.4%2
5Shane Zylstra42.6%23.4%2250.0%5-26-3614.6%6.0%51
6Kalif Raymond32.8%50.2%1329.5%1-56-012.4%11.7%47
7James Mitchell26.2%19.3%920.5%2-31-024.9%4.6%16
8Jameson Williams16.4%16.0%818.2%0-0-012.4%3.3%14
  • Chark had a couple long gains and again was the clear No. 2 WR with 82% route share and five targets.
    • Williams was the No. 5 WR in terms of routes (18%) and saw one incomplete target, while No. 4 receiver Raymond (30% route share) had a 56-yard gain on his lone look.
  • Zylstra scored three TDs but on only 50% route share and 43% snap share while sharing work with Wright and Mitchell again.
    • Zylstra could get more work because of it but likely remains in a timeshare of sorts.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1DJ Moore95.4%96.5%22100.0%5-83-1733.3%27.0%81
2Terrace Marshall93.9%73.9%22100.0%2-55-0314.3%15.1%46
3Ian Thomas64.6%54.4%731.8%1-12-0314.3%9.1%4
4Tommy Tremble58.5%49.4%1150.0%2-18-029.5%9.2%2
5Laviska Shenault35.4%26.3%1045.5%3-53-0314.3%11.9%-11
6Shi Smith20.0%46.9%731.8%1-17-029.5%10.4%9
  • Moore did all his damage in the second half after seeing just one incomplete target in the first half.
  • Shenault only had 46% route share even with Smith bothered by hand and foot injuries, but Shenault did catch each of his three targets for 53 yards in a shockingly efficient outing from Carolina's offense.

         

Saints (17) at Browns (10) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Adam Trautman74.1%56.7%533.3%0-0-000.0%7.1% 
2Tre'Quan Smith61.1%46.6%1386.7%0-0-000.0%10.1% 
3Juwan Johnson50.0%64.9%853.3%1-9-0214.3%13.9%18
4Marquez Callaway48.2%47.3%213.3%0-0-000.0%10.6% 
5Taysom Hill46.3%32.4%640.0%0-0-000.0%5.0% 
6Rashid Shaheed42.6%34.4%1493.3%4-41-0535.7%9.4%23
7Keith Kirkwood29.6%47.2%853.3%0-0-0214.3%5.7%39
  • While he didn't get much playing time on pass plays, Shaheed led the Saints in routes for a second straight week and led the team in targets for the first time.
    • He ran a route on 14 of 15 dropbacks 
    • Chris Olave (hamstring) was inactive.
  • Given the weather, we shouldn't read much into Trautman and Hill playing more snaps while Johnson played less.

    

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Donovan Peoples-Jones98.5%89.8%33100.0%1-2-0518.5%19.4%68
2David Njoku97.0%82.7%3090.9%2-14-0518.5%18.8%49
3Amari Cooper88.1%83.8%2987.9%6-72-01037.0%26.7%143
4David Bell73.1%48.5%2678.8%1-18-027.4%7.8%17
  • Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown ran two routes each. Apart from that, the Browns leaned heavily on the four guys listed above, with no other skill-position players besides the RBs reaching even 20 percent snap share.
  • Cooper had a long gain to convert a fourth down in the first half, only to drop a wide-open TD while slipping in the end zone a couple minutes later. He nearly had a big day despite the brutal weather, while DPJ and Njoku simply got shut down.
  • Bell was targeted only twice but did finish with career highs for both snap and route share.

         

Seahawks (10) at Chiefs (24) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1DK Metcalf90.4%81.5%4095.2%7-81-0923.7%25.9%96
2Laquon Treadwell84.9%35.8%3992.9%3-26-0718.4%10.8%46
3Noah Fant54.8%59.4%2252.4%2-12-137.9%11.3%25
4Marquise Goodwin49.3%50.8%2661.9%0-0-0410.5%10.0%52
5Colby Parkinson41.1%35.1%1638.1%3-45-0410.5%5.9%44
6Will Dissly38.4%60.4%716.7%1-19-012.6%7.7%8
7Penny Hart24.7%5.9%1126.2%1-2-025.3%3.3%12
  • Goodwin and Treadwell both played 82% of snaps in the first half, but Goodwin's wrist injury flared up and he played only one snap in the third quarter and 46% of snaps in the fourth.
  • Metcalf played well otherwise but failed to get his feet down on what could've been a TD.
  • Dissly (knee) was placed on IR on Tuesday.
    • Fant SZN? Or just more Parkinson?

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1JuJu Smith-Schuster84.3%71.2%2586.2%3-27-0414.8%18.3%4
2Travis Kelce80.4%78.9%2586.2%6-113-0829.6%24.7%83
3Justin Watson74.5%43.2%2069.0%0-0-0414.8%5.4%66
4Noah Gray51.0%52.3%931.0%1-8-013.7%6.0%0
5Marquez Valdes-Scantling43.1%67.0%1758.6%0-0-027.4%12.5%24
6Kadarius Toney29.4%20.2%724.1%1-8-127.4%5.5%-2
7Skyy Moore21.6%28.8%620.7%1-5-013.7%6.7%-3
  • Patrick Mahomes attempted fewer than 34 passes (28) for the second time this year, with KC jumping out to a multi-score lead in a game where Seattle ended up dominating possession without ever making it a close contest.
    • Kelce and RB Jerick McKinnon still got it done. Everyone else... not so much.
  • Mecole Hardman (groin) was out again, and Watson played more snaps than MVS again.
  • Toney scored a TD but saw only one other target and ran only seven routes.

    

Texans (19) at Titans (14) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Chris Moore92.1%64.8%3193.9%2-25-0413.8%15.1%41
2Brandin Cooks76.2%80.6%2575.8%4-34-1931.0%21.5%133
3Phillip Dorsett58.7%49.0%2060.6%3-45-0310.3%8.2%40
4Jordan Akins54.0%41.5%2163.6%3-39-0310.3%10.9%26
5Brevin Jordan54.0%41.9%1133.3%2-21-026.9%9.3%5
6Amari Rodgers20.6%38.2%824.2%1-37-026.9%12.3%31
  • Moore led the team in snaps/routes again, but Cooks easily saw the most targets (nine) in his first appearance since Week 12.
  • Rodgers had a 37-yard catch that was key to the rally, but he was a distant fourth in routes behind Dorsett, who also was efficient with his limited chances.
  • TE Teagan Quitoriano suffered a knee injury in the first half and missed the rest of the game, which allowed Akins to take on 64% route share (up from 40% the week before)

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Robert Woods94.8%77.7%2696.3%4-30-0420.0%20.5%20
2Treylon Burks81.0%54.0%2488.9%0-0-0210.0%16.5%10
3Nick Westbrook-Ikhine77.6%77.0%2177.8%2-23-0315.0%13.5%21
4Austin Hooper50.0%51.2%1763.0%2-20-0420.0%13.5%32
5Chigoziem Okonkwo46.6%36.8%1037.0%1-10-0210.0%11.8%9
  • Burks handled 81% snap share and 89% route share in his first game back from a concussion. He finished without a catch on two targets from overmatched rookie QB Malik Willis.

         

Commanders (20) at 49ers (37) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Terry McLaurin92.8%90.6%3494.4%4-77-1514.7%22.4%109
2Jahan Dotson85.5%74.2%3597.2%6-76-1926.5%14.3%118
3Logan Thomas72.5%67.3%2980.6%6-35-0823.5%14.1%50
4Curtis Samuel65.2%72.7%3083.3%5-52-1514.7%19.1%28
  • The four listed above were the only WR/TEs on the team to run more than two routes. The Commanders have kept a tight rotation most of the year, and that was especially true the past couple weeks in games crucial to the wild-card hunt.
  • Dotson ran five more routes than Samuel and saw four more targets, again working as the No. 2 receiver and this time putting up 7-76-1 on a team-high nine looks.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Brandon Aiyuk96.1%91.7%2496.0%5-81-0733.3%21.3%74
2George Kittle90.2%90.9%2288.0%6-120-2838.1%18.0%88
3Jauan Jennings88.2%44.3%2288.0%2-21-0314.3%12.0%29
4Tyler Kroft37.3%33.6%416.0%0-0-000.0%5.0% 
5Ray-Ray McCloud37.3%25.4%936.0%0-0-014.8%6.1%-7
  • Deebo Samuel (knee) was inactive for a second straight game and AIyuk took advantage this time, though Kittle was again the standout.
  • Jennings ran a route on 22 of 25 dropbacks but was targeted only three times.

         

Eagles (34) at Cowboys (40) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Dallas Goedert94.2%87.7%3280.0%3-67-038.8%19.1%47
2DeVonta Smith92.8%90.5%3895.0%8-113-21235.3%26.0%163
3A.J. Brown91.3%84.4%3792.5%6-103-0823.5%28.7%104
4Quez Watkins72.5%59.2%2972.5%1-19-0514.7%10.9%61
5Jack Stoll21.7%51.0%25.0%0-0-000.0%5.3% 
6Zach Pascal17.4%28.4%922.5%1-6-012.9%5.3%5
  • Goedert led the Philly skill-position players in snaps in his first game back from a shoulder injury.
  • Smith and Brown both cleared 100 yards in Gardner Minshew's first start of the season.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Dalton Schultz86.1%78.3%3482.9%3-43-0411.4%17.5%28
2CeeDee Lamb84.7%87.3%3790.2%10-120-21131.4%28.8%109
3Michael Gallup83.3%74.3%3892.7%4-36-1720.0%17.5%55
4Noah Brown76.4%76.0%3278.0%1-5-025.7%15.1%5
5Jake Ferguson20.8%41.5%717.1%1-24-012.9%7.5%-1
6T.Y. Hilton15.3%15.3%512.2%1-52-012.9%2.9%50
  • Lamb topped 100 yards for a fourth time in seven games since a Week 9 bye.
  • Schultz was targeted only four times but topped 80% route share for a second straight week.
  • Hilton ran only five routes in his Cowboys debut but caught a 52-yard pass on 3rd-and-30, ICYMI. He could take more snaps from Brown down the stretch here, or perhaps in the playoffs.

         

Raiders (10) at Steelers (13) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Davante Adams96.2%95.3%3193.9%2-15-0930.0%32.5%78
2Mack Hollins94.2%93.7%3193.9%1-7-026.7%17.5%8
3Foster Moreau67.3%80.9%1442.4%2-19-0310.0%12.5%16
4Hunter Renfrow48.1%62.7%2266.7%4-42-1723.3%14.8%76
5Darren Waller40.4%57.0%1545.5%4-58-0516.7%15.4%81
6Keelan Cole23.1%45.6%721.2%0-0-013.3%7.0%12
  • Adams has joined Stefon Diggs in slumping at the worst possible time amidst an otherwise fantastic season. 2-15-0 on nine targets... yikes.
  • Waller made the most of his chances but split work with Moreau again, running a route on only 46% of Derek Carr's dropbacks (down from 66% the week before).
  • Renfrow scored his first TD of the season and saw his second most targets of the year.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Diontae Johnson87.9%89.8%3897.4%5-64-0719.4%26.3%75
2Pat Freiermuth80.3%67.1%3692.3%7-66-0822.2%20.2%44
3George Pickens80.3%76.9%3794.9%5-57-1513.9%15.2%51
4Steven Sims50.0%32.3%2359.0%1-7-012.8%7.7%2
5Zach Gentry42.4%49.7%1025.6%1-1-012.8%5.1%1
6Miles Boykin21.2%12.1%25.1%0-0-000.0%2.8% 
7Connor Heyward19.7%13.8%615.4%0-0-038.3%5.4%19
  • Freiermuth's snap/route shares rebounded and he led the team with targets, after only 56% snap share and 70% route share the week before when he saw zero targets.
    • In this one the TE ran 36 routes, only two fewer than Johnson.
  • Pickens scored the crucial TD and caught each of his five targets for 57 yards.
  • Sims was the No. 3 receiver again, and again was lightly targeted (once on 23 routes).
  • Johnson now has four games in a row with at least five catches for 60-plus yards, and three in a row with 9.1 YPT or better.

            

Packers (26) at Dolphins (20) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Allen Lazard90.6%90.7%3792.5%5-61-01128.9%20.8%138
2Romeo Doubs60.9%65.2%2357.5%3-36-0615.8%16.0%56
3Robert Tonyan59.4%53.2%1947.5%1-13-025.3%12.3%28
4Randall Cobb46.9%45.0%2152.5%1-5-025.3%12.6%8
5Marcedes Lewis42.2%41.4%922.5%2-32-125.3%3.6%32
6Christian Watson39.1%53.6%1845.0%6-49-0821.1%14.4%65
7Josiah Deguara28.1%22.7%717.5%1-4-012.6%4.9%2
8Tyler Davis21.9%16.2%615.0%0-0-000.0%4.5% 
  • While some teams are tightening their rotations as they fight for wild-card spots, the Packers instead had eight different WR/TEs running more than a handful of routes, deploying a four-man timeshare at TE.
  • Christian Watson was targeted eight times on 18 routes in the first half, then missed the second half with a hip injury.
    • Doubs took 83% of snaps after halftime and caught two of three targets for 34 yards.

    

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Tyreek Hill80.0%75.3%2696.3%4-103-0625.0%32.0%123
2Jaylen Waddle73.3%73.6%2385.2%5-143-1625.0%21.5%69
3Durham Smythe62.2%55.8%622.2%1-8-014.2%4.9%-2
4Trent Sherfield48.9%57.6%1348.1%2-25-028.3%9.3%23
5Cedrick Wilson26.7%27.0%518.5%0-0-000.0%5.7% 
6Mike Gesicki24.4%45.6%829.6%1-24-028.3%8.5%35
  • This was a strange game where Tua Tagovailoa had only 25 pass attempts but 310 yards and three interceptions (very Madden-esque, apart from the normal-ish 64 percent completion).
    • That'll happen when you have Hill and Waddle making explosive plays; in this one Waddle scored a 78-yard TD with about 50 yards of YAC and the speedy Hill keeping pace to block.
  • Workloads were the same as the past couple games, essentially. The big news is that Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol and may not be available for a difficult Week 17 road matchup at New England.

         

Broncos (14) at Rams (51) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Jerry Jeudy91.8%67.6%3995.1%6-117-01029.4%20.7%138
2Courtland Sutton78.7%88.7%3687.8%5-64-0720.6%23.6%114
3Freddie Swain75.4%64.8%3073.2%1-11-025.9%5.4%16
4Greg Dulcich67.2%75.0%3278.0%4-39-1823.5%18.2%99
5Eric Saubert32.8%34.6%1229.3%0-0-000.0%6.3% 
6Jalen Virgil29.5%14.7%717.1%0-0-012.9%3.6%7
  • Sutton handled 88% route share in his first game back from a hamstring injury.
    • He played 91% of snaps through three quarters, before the Broncos eased up on him late in the blowout.
    • Jeudy, on the other hand, stayed involved deep into garbage time en route to 6-117-0.
      • Jeudy has three straight games with at least six catches and 73 yards since returning to a full-time role after his ankle injury.
  • Dulcich played 86% of snaps through three quarters but then suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter and missed the rest of the game.
    • Dulcich missed the first month of the season with a hammy, FWIW
    • Saubert wasn't targeted but got more playing time in the fourth quarter after taking only nine snaps (26%) through three quarters.
  • Swain worked as the No. 3 WR with Kendall Hinton (hamstring) out again, drawing two targets on 30 routes.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Van Jefferson93.8%74.1%28100.0%3-19-0517.9%15.5%44
2Tyler Higbee90.6%86.8%2278.6%9-94-21139.3%21.3%28
3Tutu Atwell68.8%31.7%2692.9%2-14-027.1%10.2%12
4Brandon Powell62.5%22.5%1657.1%3-12-0310.7%7.7%-4
5Brycen Hopkins59.4%19.0%1242.9%3-57-0310.7%6.1%43
  • QB Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, with Cam Akers adding three additional TDs.
    • Higbee scored both TDs and was targeted on half his routes. All three of his TDs this season have come in the past two games, and he's now averaging 5-44-1 on 6.3 targets in Mayfield's three starts.
  • Hopkins, the No. 2 TE, was the other guy with a big game, while the WRs were held to short gains and only saw 10 targets total.

         

Buccaneers (19) at Cardinals (16) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Mike Evans92.3%84.6%48100.0%3-29-0816.7%19.1%94
2Chris Godwin89.7%82.3%4491.7%8-63-01020.8%21.7%35
3Cade Otton83.3%70.2%3777.1%2-12-0714.6%10.8%27
4Russell Gage55.1%57.7%3062.5%5-65-0612.5%13.0%26
5Julio Jones24.4%49.6%1531.3%1-5-014.2%10.3%23
  • Otton finished with only 12 yards, but he ran 37 routes while Tampa's other tight ends combined for six (four for Cameron Brate).
  • Not that the Bucs have the luxury of chasing stats this year... but Evans needs 83 yards over the final two weeks to maintain his streak of 1,000-yard seasons (8-for-8 so far).
  • Gage played ahead of Jones, who returned after missing the previous game with a knee injury and had a late TD wiped out by an illegal motion penalty.
    • Gage put up 5-65-0 on six targets, after 8-59-2 on 12 looks the week before.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1DeAndre Hopkins93.2%88.2%4495.7%1-4-01024.4%28.7%137
2Trey McBride84.9%48.1%3780.4%3-17-049.8%10.3%16
3Greg Dortch75.3%41.3%3576.1%10-98-01126.8%14.2%48
4Marquise Brown64.4%91.7%3371.7%3-57-0614.6%24.4%84
5Maxx Williams27.4%20.4%36.5%0-0-000.0%3.8% 
6A.J. Green27.4%54.3%919.6%0-0-000.0%9.2% 
  • Dortch took three carries for 25 yards, in addition to leading the team in targets, catches and yards.
    • Dortch played 75% of snaps, after 10 snaps and zero targets over the previous two games combined.
      • Three games prior, however, he took 93% of snaps and caught nine of 10 targets for 103 yards. And back in the first three weeks of the season he put up 7-63-0, 4-55-1 and 9-80-0. 
      • The 24-year-old journeyman can play; maybe this will convince the Cardinals to keep him as their slot man for Weeks 17-18 (and beyond?)
  • Trace McSorley connected with Hopkins once on 10 targets.... and it was pretty much all McSorley's fault.

         

Chargers (20) at Colts (3) 

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Mike Williams85.1%79.1%3291.4%4-76-0413.3%17.8%33
2Keenan Allen83.6%72.5%3291.4%11-104-01446.7%19.9%101
3Joshua Palmer59.7%81.6%2571.4%2-16-0310.0%18.5%51
4Gerald Everett55.2%60.8%1954.3%0-0-000.0%14.1% 
5Tre' McKitty46.3%45.5%925.7%1-10-026.7%6.5%5
6Donald Parham34.3%26.9%1028.6%1-8-026.7%5.6%21
7DeAndre Carter19.4%60.6%617.1%0-0-000.0%9.8% 
  • Palmer was targeted only three times but ran 25 routes (71% share), six more than Everett, who wasn't targeted at all.
  • Allen and Austin Ekeler were the only Chargers with more than four targets, while Williams got by on efficiency (4-76-0).
  • Allen has seen exactly 14 targets in three of his past four games and is now averaging 11.0 per week since returning from the hamstring injury.
    • 8.2 YPT would be his best mark since 2018 if he sustains it.

     

 Sn%Sn% '22RtsR/DBRec.TgtTSTS '22AY
1Michael Pittman100.0%96.5%3597.2%4-39-0725.0%26.2%73
2Parris Campbell90.0%83.8%3391.7%2-19-0517.9%14.7%47
3Alec Pierce72.0%65.0%2877.8%3-26-0414.3%13.9%19
4Jelani Woods64.0%29.0%2261.1%3-43-0517.9%8.1%78
5Mo Alie-Cox44.0%50.3%1541.7%1-2-027.1%6.8%25
6Ashton Dulin16.0%28.3%616.7%0-0-000.0%8.7% 
  • Dulin, the No. 4 receiver, left for concussion protocol after a huge hit from S Derwin James, who also landed in the protocol (and was ejected).
  • Pierce had all his catches and targets before halftime.
  • Woods and Alie-Cox formed a timeshare with Kylen Granson (ankle) inactive.
    • Woods had a huge game last time Granson was out, while MAC barely played. Woods did better again this time, but with a much more even split of snaps/routes.

     

