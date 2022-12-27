Target Breakdown: Week 16 WR and TE Usage (with Week 17 Waivers Look-Ahead)

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 16, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

Week 16 Injury Report

Inactives

WR Tyler Lockett (finger)

WR Chris Olave (hamstring)

WR Deebo Samuel (knee)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

WRs Chase Claypool (knee) & Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion)

WRs Denzel Mims (concussion) & Jeff Smith (knee)

WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring)

WR Ben Skowronek (calf - out for season)

TE Hayden Hurst (calf)

New Injuries

WR Christian Watson left in the second half with a hip injury and is considered day-to-day.

WR Shi Smith left with foot/head injuries.

WR Marquise Goodwin missed most of the third quarter with a wrist injury but returned.

TE Greg Dulcich injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

TE Hunter Henry hurt his knee in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.

TE Jonnu Smith was evaluated for a concussion in the second half and didn't return.

TE Will Dissly "banged" his knee and finished with season-low 38 percent snap share.

TE Teagan Quitoriano injured his knee and didn't return.

Pete Carroll said Marquise Goodwin "banged his wrist," an injury that's been bothering him before. Notes he's come back from it well in the past, so thinks there's a good chance he does it again this week. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 26, 2022

Waivers, Sleepers & Drops for Week 17

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Drop'Em

WR Marquise Brown

WR Treylon Burks

WR Tyler Boyd

WR Isaiah McKenzie

WR Demarcus Robinson

WR Nelson Agholor

TE Hunter Henry (knee)

TEs Chigoziem Okonkwo & Austin Hooper

TE Mike Gesicki

Week 16 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Jaguars (19) at Jets (3) Jaguars (19) atJets (3)

This was Engram's fourth consecutive game with at least seven targets and 14 PPR points. Everyone else in the Jacksonville passing game struggled while handling their usual roles, with bad weather and a tough Jets secondary limiting QB Trevor Lawrence

Sn% Sn% '22 Rts R/DB Rec. Tgt TS TS '22 AY 1 Garrett Wilson 98.2% 77.9% 35 97.2% 4-30-0 9 30.0% 23.3% 101 2 Corey Davis 96.4% 68.2% 35 97.2% 2-14-0 7 23.3% 13.7% 107 3 Elijah Moore 82.1% 68.8% 31 86.1% 2-15-0 3 10.0% 13.6% 12 4 Tyler Conklin 69.6% 76.9% 27 75.0% 4-34-0 4 13.3% 15.3% 5 5 C.J. Uzomah 50.0% 53.2% 12 33.3% 1-30-0 1 3.3% 5.5% 29

Davis returned from concussion protocol with a near-every-down role but caught only two of seven targets (second most on the team) for 14 yards. Moore, the No. 3 receiver, ended up with 86% route share but only three targets. Backup WRs Denzel Mims (concussion) and Jeff Smith (knee) were inactive, and Braxton Berrios barely played besides special teams.



BREAKING: Jets QB Mike White was cleared by the doctors today and will start on Sunday in Seattle, according to a source. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 26, 2022

Bengals (22) at Patriots (18) Bengals (22) atPatriots (18)

Hayden Hurst (groin) missed another game, and while Wilcox caught each of his six targets, he lost some playing time to Asiasi and finished with only 56% route share (down from 71% the week before).

Chase and Higgins both ran a route on every single dropback, while Boyd shared work with Irwin, who scored on two of his three catches.

Zac Taylor said on La'el Collins: "Not optimistic it'll turn out well for this season. Still gathering information." Sam Hubbard is "day to day." Hayden Hurst "had a good week" last week, and they wanted to give it "another week to get in great shape. Very optimistic." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) December 27, 2022

TE Hunter Henry ran one route before exiting with a knee injury . Smith played every snap through three quarters but then suffered a likely concussion at the beginning of the third quarter. Washington, a college WR listed at 217 pounds, took over as the top TE and played 21 of 25 snaps (84%) in the fourth quarter.

. Meyers played every snap on offense en route to 6-83-1, his first time above two-thirds snap share since Week 11 (he's dealt with a concussion and shoulder injury the past month). The TD

(he's dealt with a concussion and shoulder injury the past month). Bourne was targeted on nine of 21 routes and put up 6-100-1 but was only the No. 3 receiver in terms of playing time . Bourne had been the No. 4 the week prior. In this one, Agholor was fourth among the group in routes and snaps, finishing without a target.

.

Bills (35) at Bears (13) Bills (35) atBears (13)

Josh Allen attempted his second fewest passes of the season (26) on a cold, windy day in Chicago.

Shakir ran two more routes than McKenzie , after the latter had a 27-7 advantage the week before (and a similar edge in most recent weeks). The Bills also used three-wide looks less often than usual.

, after the latter had a 27-7 advantage the week before (and a similar edge in most recent weeks).

Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) both were inactive.

Kmet has three or more catches for 25 or more yards in seven straight games, averaging 4.3 catches for 43 yards on 5.9 targets in that stretch (with all four TDs coming in the first two games of that period). Kmet has gone five straight weeks without a TD since scoring five in three games, but he's at least stayed involved in the offense and easily leads the Bears in targets during that time.



Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says there is no plan to shut QB Justin Fields down for the rest of the season and he'll be good to go. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 26, 2022

Falcons (9) at Ravens (17) Falcons (9) atRavens (17)

London lost a fumble for the second straight week but while posting another strong receiving line.

Zaccheaus led the team in routes for a second straight week but he's managed only 18 yards on 10 targets in Desmond Ridder's two starts, while London's 20 targets have yielded 166 yards.

Robinson's role was scaled back in favor of Watkins, who had a 40-yard gain on his lone target after signing with Baltimore midweek (he previously played for the Ravens last season.... quite poorly, I might add).

Giants (24) at Vikings (27) Giants (24) atVikings (27)

Sn% Sn% '22 Rts R/DB Rec. Tgt TS TS '22 AY 1 Daniel Bellinger 98.5% 71.2% 40 88.9% 2-27-0 2 4.9% 11.0% 18 2 Darius Slayton 98.5% 68.1% 43 95.6% 4-79-0 6 14.6% 19.8% 71 3 Isaiah Hodgins 97.0% 77.7% 43 95.6% 8-89-1 11 26.8% 16.6% 101 4 Richie James 83.3% 47.0% 39 86.7% 8-90-0 12 29.3% 16.8% 89

Nick Vannett and Marcus Johnson ran two routes apiece and Kenny Golladay ran one. Other than that, the four guys listed above handled all the WR/TE work , with the Giants going three-wide and leaning heavily on five skill-position players (including RB Saquon Barkley) again.

, with the Giants going three-wide and leaning heavily on five skill-position players (including RB Saquon Barkley) again. Hodgins saw five more targets (11) than his previous season high of six , and scored his third in the past four weeks (also his third game with 15-plus PPR points in that time).

, and scored his third in the past four weeks (also his third game with 15-plus PPR points in that time). James got three more targets (12) than his previous season high of nine , and topped 61 receiving yards (easily, 90) for the first time all year.

, and topped 61 receiving yards (easily, 90) for the first time all year. Daniel Jones attempted 42 passes, his second most of the year, completing 30 for 334 yards.

This was the sixth straight game with Slayton, Hodgins and James operating as the top three WRs and all handling full workloads. Their stats in that stretch: Slayton: 28-478-1 on 44 tgts (20%) James: 30-302-3 on 38 targets (18%) Hodgins: 29-309-3 on 36 targets (17%) The past three weeks, however, have seen James at 25%, Hodgins at 20% and Slayton at 16%... possibly just a sample size thing, but there might be something there.



Sn% Sn% '22 Rts R/DB Rec. Tgt TS TS '22 AY 1 Justin Jefferson 100.0% 95.9% 51 98.1% 12-133-1 16 34.0% 29.7% 144 2 Adam Thielen 91.6% 92.0% 47 90.4% 1-6-0 5 10.6% 17.8% 41 3 T.J. Hockenson 90.1% 89.1% 45 86.5% 13-109-2 16 34.0% 22.3% 141 4 K.J. Osborn 69.0% 74.1% 40 76.9% 3-17-0 4 8.5% 13.5% 12 5 Johnny Mundt 31.0% 39.2% 9 17.3% 1-16-0 1 2.1% 4.3% -1

Hockenson made it official that he, not Thielen, is the No. 2 option in Minnesota's passing game. Hockenson has 22.3% target share (73 targets) and a 53-444-3 receiving line in eight games since joining the Vikings, while Thielen has only 15.2% target share (50 targets) and a 32-341-3 receiving line since the talented TE joined Minnesota . Osborn has a 27-289-2 receiving line and 14% target share (46 tgts) since the Hock trade, though with more than half his fantasy points in a single, memorable game. So much for my theory that he'd see more looks after his huge 10-157-1 outing. Osborn was targeted four times on 40 routes, while Hock and JJ saw 16 apiece.



Lions (23) at Panthers (37) Lions (23) atPanthers (37)

Chark had a couple long gains and again was the clear No. 2 WR with 82% route share and five targets. Williams was the No. 5 WR in terms of routes (18%) and saw one incomplete target, while No. 4 receiver Raymond (30% route share) had a 56-yard gain on his lone look.

and five targets. Zylstra scored three TDs but on only 50% route share and 43% snap share while sharing work with Wright and Mitchell again. Zylstra could get more work because of it but likely remains in a timeshare of sorts.

while sharing work with Wright and Mitchell again.

Moore did all his damage in the second half after seeing just one incomplete target in the first half.

Shenault only had 46% route share even with Smith bothered by hand and foot injuries, but Shenault did catch each of his three targets for 53 yards in a shockingly efficient outing from Carolina's offense.

Saints (17) at Browns (10) Saints (17) atBrowns (10)

While he didn't get much playing time on pass plays, Shaheed led the Saints in routes for a second straight week and led the team in targets for the first time . He ran a route on 14 of 15 dropbacks Chris Olave (hamstring) was inactive.

. Given the weather, we shouldn't read much into Trautman and Hill playing more snaps while Johnson played less.

Sn% Sn% '22 Rts R/DB Rec. Tgt TS TS '22 AY 1 Donovan Peoples-Jones 98.5% 89.8% 33 100.0% 1-2-0 5 18.5% 19.4% 68 2 David Njoku 97.0% 82.7% 30 90.9% 2-14-0 5 18.5% 18.8% 49 3 Amari Cooper 88.1% 83.8% 29 87.9% 6-72-0 10 37.0% 26.7% 143 4 David Bell 73.1% 48.5% 26 78.8% 1-18-0 2 7.4% 7.8% 17

Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown ran two routes each. Apart from that, the Browns leaned heavily on the four guys listed above, with no other skill-position players besides the RBs reaching even 20 percent snap share.

Cooper had a long gain to convert a fourth down in the first half, only to drop a wide-open TD while slipping in the end zone a couple minutes later. He nearly had a big day despite the brutal weather, while DPJ and Njoku simply got shut down.

Bell was targeted only twice but did finish with career highs for both snap and route share.

Seahawks (10) at Chiefs (24) Seahawks (10) atChiefs (24)

Goodwin and Treadwell both played 82% of snaps in the first half, but Goodwin's wrist injury flared up and he played only one snap in the third quarter and 46% of snaps in the fourth .

. Metcalf played well otherwise but failed to get his feet down on what could've been a TD.

Dissly (knee) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Fant SZN? Or just more Parkinson?



Pete Carroll says on Zoom session with reporters that it's still unclear if Tyler Lockett can play this weekend. Tells us he's watching Lockett run as he's talking to us. But Lockett's injury is obviously to his hand.... — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 26, 2022

Patrick Mahomes attempted fewer than 34 passes (28) for the second time this year, with KC jumping out to a multi-score lead in a game where Seattle ended up dominating possession without ever making it a close contest. Kelce and RB Jerick McKinnon still got it done. Everyone else... not so much.

Mecole Hardman (groin) was out again, and Watson played more snaps than MVS again.

Toney scored a TD but saw only one other target and ran only seven routes.

Texans (19) at Titans (14) Texans (19) atTitans (14)

Moore led the team in snaps/routes again, but Cooks easily saw the most targets (nine) in his first appearance since Week 12.

Rodgers had a 37-yard catch that was key to the rally, but he was a distant fourth in routes behind Dorsett, who also was efficient with his limited chances.

TE Teagan Quitoriano suffered a knee injury in the first half and missed the rest of the game, which allowed Akins to take on 64% route share (up from 40% the week before)

Sn% Sn% '22 Rts R/DB Rec. Tgt TS TS '22 AY 1 Robert Woods 94.8% 77.7% 26 96.3% 4-30-0 4 20.0% 20.5% 20 2 Treylon Burks 81.0% 54.0% 24 88.9% 0-0-0 2 10.0% 16.5% 10 3 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 77.6% 77.0% 21 77.8% 2-23-0 3 15.0% 13.5% 21 4 Austin Hooper 50.0% 51.2% 17 63.0% 2-20-0 4 20.0% 13.5% 32 5 Chigoziem Okonkwo 46.6% 36.8% 10 37.0% 1-10-0 2 10.0% 11.8% 9

Burks handled 81% snap share and 89% route share in his first game back from a concussion. He finished without a catch on two targets from overmatched rookie QB Malik Willis.

Titans' QB Ryan Tannehill, who underwent surgery on his high ankle sprain this week, will not play again during this regular season and it is considered "unlikely" that he will be able return this postseason, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2022

Commanders (20) at 49ers (37) Commanders (20) at49ers (37)

Sn% Sn% '22 Rts R/DB Rec. Tgt TS TS '22 AY 1 Terry McLaurin 92.8% 90.6% 34 94.4% 4-77-1 5 14.7% 22.4% 109 2 Jahan Dotson 85.5% 74.2% 35 97.2% 6-76-1 9 26.5% 14.3% 118 3 Logan Thomas 72.5% 67.3% 29 80.6% 6-35-0 8 23.5% 14.1% 50 4 Curtis Samuel 65.2% 72.7% 30 83.3% 5-52-1 5 14.7% 19.1% 28

The four listed above were the only WR/TEs on the team to run more than two routes. The Commanders have kept a tight rotation most of the year, and that was especially true the past couple weeks in games crucial to the wild-card hunt.

Dotson ran five more routes than Samuel and saw four more targets, again working as the No. 2 receiver and this time putting up 7-76-1 on a team-high nine looks.

Sn% Sn% '22 Rts R/DB Rec. Tgt TS TS '22 AY 1 Brandon Aiyuk 96.1% 91.7% 24 96.0% 5-81-0 7 33.3% 21.3% 74 2 George Kittle 90.2% 90.9% 22 88.0% 6-120-2 8 38.1% 18.0% 88 3 Jauan Jennings 88.2% 44.3% 22 88.0% 2-21-0 3 14.3% 12.0% 29 4 Tyler Kroft 37.3% 33.6% 4 16.0% 0-0-0 0 0.0% 5.0% 5 Ray-Ray McCloud 37.3% 25.4% 9 36.0% 0-0-0 1 4.8% 6.1% -7

Deebo Samuel (knee) was inactive for a second straight game and AIyuk took advantage this time, though Kittle was again the standout.

Jennings ran a route on 22 of 25 dropbacks but was targeted only three times.

Eagles (34) at Cowboys (40) Eagles (34) atCowboys (40)

Goedert led the Philly skill-position players in snaps in his first game back from a shoulder injury.

in his first game back from a shoulder injury. Smith and Brown both cleared 100 yards in Gardner Minshew's first start of the season.

Lamb topped 100 yards for a fourth time in seven games since a Week 9 bye.

Schultz was targeted only four times but topped 80% route share for a second straight week.

Hilton ran only five routes in his Cowboys debut but caught a 52-yard pass on 3rd-and-30, ICYMI. He could take more snaps from Brown down the stretch here, or perhaps in the playoffs.

Raiders (10) at Steelers (13) Raiders (10) atSteelers (13)

Adams has joined Stefon Diggs in slumping at the worst possible time amidst an otherwise fantastic season. 2-15-0 on nine targets... yikes.

Waller made the most of his chances but split work with Moreau again, running a route on only 46% of Derek Carr 's dropbacks (down from 66% the week before).

(down from 66% the week before). Renfrow scored his first TD of the season and saw his second most targets of the year.

Freiermuth's snap/route shares rebounded and he led the team with targets, after only 56% snap share and 70% route share the week before when he saw zero targets . In this one the TE ran 36 routes, only two fewer than Johnson.

. Pickens scored the crucial TD and caught each of his five targets for 57 yards.

Sims was the No. 3 receiver again, and again was lightly targeted (once on 23 routes).

Johnson now has four games in a row with at least five catches for 60-plus yards, and three in a row with 9.1 YPT or better.

Packers (26) at Dolphins (20) Packers (26) atDolphins (20)

While some teams are tightening their rotations as they fight for wild-card spots, the Packers instead had eight different WR/TEs running more than a handful of routes, deploying a four-man timeshare at TE.

Christian Watson was targeted eight times on 18 routes in the first half, then missed the second half with a hip injury . Doubs took 83% of snaps after halftime and caught two of three targets for 34 yards.

.

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur said WR Christian Watson (hip) will be day-to-day. Same with Keisean Nixon and Dean Lowry. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 26, 2022

This was a strange game where Tua Tagovailoa had only 25 pass attempts but 310 yards and three interceptions (very Madden-esque, apart from the normal-ish 64 percent completion). That'll happen when you have Hill and Waddle making explosive plays; in this one Waddle scored a 78-yard TD with about 50 yards of YAC and the speedy Hill keeping pace to block.

Workloads were the same as the past couple games, essentially. The big news is that Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol and may not be available for a difficult Week 17 road matchup at New England.

Broncos (14) at Rams (51) Broncos (14) atRams (51)

Sutton handled 88% route share in his first game back from a hamstring injury. He played 91% of snaps through three quarters, before the Broncos eased up on him late in the blowout. Jeudy, on the other hand, stayed involved deep into garbage time en route to 6-117-0. Jeudy has three straight games with at least six catches and 73 yards since returning to a full-time role after his ankle injury.

in his first game back from a hamstring injury. Dulcich played 86% of snaps through three quarters but then suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter and missed the rest of the game. Dulcich missed the first month of the season with a hammy, FWIW Saubert wasn't targeted but got more playing time in the fourth quarter after taking only nine snaps (26%) through three quarters.

and missed the rest of the game. Swain worked as the No. 3 WR with Kendall Hinton (hamstring) out again, drawing two targets on 30 routes.

Sn% Sn% '22 Rts R/DB Rec. Tgt TS TS '22 AY 1 Van Jefferson 93.8% 74.1% 28 100.0% 3-19-0 5 17.9% 15.5% 44 2 Tyler Higbee 90.6% 86.8% 22 78.6% 9-94-2 11 39.3% 21.3% 28 3 Tutu Atwell 68.8% 31.7% 26 92.9% 2-14-0 2 7.1% 10.2% 12 4 Brandon Powell 62.5% 22.5% 16 57.1% 3-12-0 3 10.7% 7.7% -4 5 Brycen Hopkins 59.4% 19.0% 12 42.9% 3-57-0 3 10.7% 6.1% 43

QB Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, with Cam Akers adding three additional TDs. Higbee scored both TDs and was targeted on half his routes . All three of his TDs this season have come in the past two games, and he's now averaging 5-44-1 on 6.3 targets in Mayfield's three starts.

Hopkins, the No. 2 TE, was the other guy with a big game, while the WRs were held to short gains and only saw 10 targets total.

Buccaneers (19) at Cardinals (16) Buccaneers (19) atCardinals (16)

Sn% Sn% '22 Rts R/DB Rec. Tgt TS TS '22 AY 1 Mike Evans 92.3% 84.6% 48 100.0% 3-29-0 8 16.7% 19.1% 94 2 Chris Godwin 89.7% 82.3% 44 91.7% 8-63-0 10 20.8% 21.7% 35 3 Cade Otton 83.3% 70.2% 37 77.1% 2-12-0 7 14.6% 10.8% 27 4 Russell Gage 55.1% 57.7% 30 62.5% 5-65-0 6 12.5% 13.0% 26 5 Julio Jones 24.4% 49.6% 15 31.3% 1-5-0 1 4.2% 10.3% 23

Otton finished with only 12 yards, but he ran 37 routes while Tampa's other tight ends combined for six (four for Cameron Brate).

(four for Cameron Brate). Not that the Bucs have the luxury of chasing stats this year... but Evans needs 83 yards over the final two weeks to maintain his streak of 1,000-yard seasons (8-for-8 so far).

Gage played ahead of Jones , who returned after missing the previous game with a knee injury and had a late TD wiped out by an illegal motion penalty. Gage put up 5-65-0 on six targets, after 8-59-2 on 12 looks the week before.

, who returned after missing the previous game with a knee injury and had a late TD wiped out by an illegal motion penalty.

Dortch took three carries for 25 yards, in addition to leading the team in targets, catches and yards. Dortch played 75% of snaps, after 10 snaps and zero targets over the previous two games combined . Three games prior, however, he took 93% of snaps and caught nine of 10 targets for 103 yards. And back in the first three weeks of the season he put up 7-63-0, 4-55-1 and 9-80-0. The 24-year-old journeyman can play; maybe this will convince the Cardinals to keep him as their slot man for Weeks 17-18 (and beyond?)

Trace McSorley connected with Hopkins once on 10 targets.... and it was pretty much all McSorley's fault.

Kliff Kingsbury is hoping to get QB Colt McCoy back from a concussion for the Arizona Cardinals final two games of the season. pic.twitter.com/toO4nGz3lt — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) December 26, 2022

Chargers (20) at Colts (3) Chargers (20) atColts (3)

Palmer was targeted only three times but ran 25 routes (71% share), six more than Everett, who wasn't targeted at all.

Allen and Austin Ekeler were the only Chargers with more than four targets, while Williams got by on efficiency (4-76-0).

Allen has seen exactly 14 targets in three of his past four games and is now averaging 11.0 per week since returning from the hamstring injury. 8.2 YPT would be his best mark since 2018 if he sustains it.



Dulin, the No. 4 receiver, left for concussion protocol after a huge hit from S Derwin James, who also landed in the protocol (and was ejected).

Pierce had all his catches and targets before halftime.

Woods and Alie-Cox formed a timeshare with Kylen Granson (ankle) inactive. Woods had a huge game last time Granson was out, while MAC barely played. Woods did better again this time, but with a much more even split of snaps/routes.

