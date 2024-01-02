Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 18 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 18 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
January 2, 2024

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Missed Week 17

Unfortunately for those of you in leagues that include Week 18, some of the guys on this list are on teams that don't have a ton to play for in the regular-season finale. Waddle, Sutton, Watson and Zay Jones are exceptions, though things don't look great for Waddle and Watson no matter how much they might want to play.

        

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Jameson Williams - 88% snaps pre-Q4 / 159 yards on 16 tgts past three weeks

Demarcus Robinson - 97% RTs / 6-92-0 on 10 tgts / five in a row w/ 12+ PPR points

Wan'Dale Robinson - 79% RTs / 6-55-0 on nine tgts / 235 YFS over last four games

Greg Dortch - 88% RTs / 7-82-0 on team-high-tying seven tgts

Bo Melton - 66% snaps / 71% RTs / 6-105-1 on nine tgts / Reed injury

 Julio Jones - 71% RTs / 2-34-2 on two tgts/ Smith injury

 Cedrick Wilson - 88% RTs / 2-27-1 on four tgts

 Rashod Bateman - 87% RTs / 4-54-0 on team-high six tgts / team-high 87 AY

 Trey Palmer - 80% RTs / 4-84-1 on five tgts

 Alex Erickson - 87% RTs / 7-98-0 on eight tgts / Palmer & Allen injuries

     

Tight Ends 📈

 Juwan Johnson - 69% RTs / 8-90-1 / 53.7% of 2023 yardage over past three weeks

Tanner Hudson - 64% RTs / 3-38-0 on seven tgts

Johnny Mundt - 77% snaps /86% RTs / 4-39-1 on seven tgts

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Jonathan Mingo - zero yards on three tgts / 63 yards on 18 tgts past three games

 Rashid Shaheed - 54% snaps / 66% RTs / 2-13-0 on three tgts

Odell Beckham - 52% RTs / 1-33-0 on one tgt

Treylon Burks - three tgts on 29 RTs / 2-11-0 / fourth in a row w/ exactly three tgts

 Jahan Dotson - third zero-catch game of season / one tgt on 24 RTs (83%)

Hunter Renfrow - 18% RTs / zero tgts

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Week 18 Starters

   

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
  RT/GmRT%RTsSn/GmSn%SnapsSlot%Sl SnMtn%MTNGMs
1NYJGarrett Wilson39.397.2%62557.893.6%92427.8%2577.50%6916
2LACKeenan Allen38.278.7%49257.472.8%74651.7%38629.1%21713
3CINJa'Marr Chase37.087.2%55355.283.9%82823.6%19511.4%9415
4CARAdam Thielen36.993.3%58759.491.1%95158.8%55910.7%10216
5DETAmon-Ra St. Brown36.589.6%54062.286.5%93339.2%36622.4%20915
6WASTerry McLaurin36.186.4%57853.885.1%86011.4%985.5%4716
7WASJahan Dotson35.985.8%57451.681.8%82639.7%3286.5%5416
8JAXCalvin Ridley35.391.4%56455.484.7%88717.0%1515.5%4916
9DALCeeDee Lamb35.191.4%56154.983.4%87849.9%43814.7%12916
10MINJustin Jefferson35.149.8%31451.146.0%46023.9%11011.5%539
11INDAlec Pierce34.693.6%55261.194.7%97713.9%1364.8%4716
12INDMichael Pittman34.587.3%51558.785.3%88027.0%23812.3%10815
13CARJonathan Mingo34.581.2%51157.883.0%86723.5%20414.6%12715
14CLEAmari Cooper34.580.2%51356.074.1%84018.5%1552.0%1715
15PHIDeVonta Smith34.498.2%55063.096.4%100824.9%2514.10%4116
16LAPuka Nacua34.189.7%53057.789.4%92322.8%21020.2%18616
17MINK.J. Osborn33.979.8%50349.574.3%74227.8%2069.6%7115
18NOChris Olave33.983.1%50749.370.1%74035.7%26411.10%8215
19CINTyler Boyd33.885.0%53947.877.5%76577.6%59414.9%11416
20LVDavante Adams33.695.4%53654.392.1%86913.0%1136.3%5516
21CLEElijah Moore33.583.1%53253.375.2%85338.9%33219.3%16516
22SEADK Metcalf33.384.4%49449.378.5%73913.5%1003.2%2415
23NYJJason Brownlee33.225.5%16440.524.6%24318.5%455.8%146
24LVJakobi Meyers33.187.0%48954.386.2%81427.5%22414.60%11915
25MINJordan Addison33.183.5%52650.881.4%81322.6%18415.5%12616
26PHIA.J. Brown32.993.4%52360.792.8%97123.8%2315.4%5216
27CHIDJ Moore32.495.6%51859.690.8%95417.3%1659.0%8616
28LACooper Kupp32.364.1%37956.465.6%67749.6%33631.6%21412
29CINTee Higgins32.360.9%38645.855.6%54917.7%978.4%4612
30SEATyler Lockett32.086.8%50846.879.5%74932.8%24614.3%10716
31BUFGabe Davis31.889.1%50156.687.3%90616.1%1468.4%7616
32NOMichael Thomas31.852.1%31847.745.2%47723.3%1110.2%110
33TBChris Godwin31.787.8%50349.881.0%79632.4%25813.2%10516
34BUFStefon Diggs31.789.9%50552.580.9%84028.5%23916.70%14016
35LACJoshua Palmer31.745.4%28449.943.8%44933.4%15012.9%589
36CARDJ Chark31.670.3%44249.866.8%69723.0%1601.7%1214
37DALBrandin Cooks31.576.5%47047.367.4%71031.0%22012.3%8715
38JAXZay Jones31.340.40%24948.837.2%39031.5%1236.40%258
39NYJAllen Lazard30.965.9%42446.566.0%65122.3%1457.4%4814
40PITGeorge Pickens30.894.8%49252.486.8%83917.0%1432.6%2216
41ARIMarquise Brown30.876.1%43052.173.3%73018.1%1324.4%3214
42ARIMichael Wilson30.664.2%36351.562.0%61826.2%1624.00%2512
43TBMike Evans30.183.9%48147.677.5%76224.9%1903.7%2816
44GBRomeo Doubs29.982.5%47749.880.2%79614.6%1163.90%3116
45NYGDarius Slayton29.782.4%46750.681.7%81029.8%2417.9%6416
46JAXChristian Kirk29.556.7%35046.152.8%55364.4%35618.1%10012
47BALZay Flowers28.991.8%46253.884.4%86029.3%25222.6%19416
48ATLDrake London28.980.2%42952.376.1%78522.0%1734.2%3315
49TENDeAndre Hopkins28.986.8%45942.371.6%67721.4%1452.4%1616
50GBChristian Watson28.944.5%25747.342.9%42630.8%13120.20%869
51HOURobert Woods28.864.8%39645.562.0%63743.0%27413.5%8614
52HOUNoah Brown28.846.8%28643.041.9%43035.8%1549.8%4210
53MIATyreek Hill28.775.4%42941.862.4%62729.7%18623.9%15015
54CHIDarnell Mooney28.678.8%42749.470.5%74154.4%40315.5%11515
55NORashid Shaheed28.665.7%40138.651.2%54040.9%22112.0%6514
56NEKendrick Bourne28.540.00%22744.436.9%35530.1%10716.30%588
57DENCourtland Sutton28.078.5%41347.374.2%71020.3%1444.1%2915
58HOUTank Dell27.949.3%30143.146.2%47420.9%999.7%4611
59INDJosh Downs27.674.4%43944.368.6%70871.2%50417.9%12716
60SFBrandon Aiyuk27.581.9%40649.877.3%74717.7%1325.0%3715
61DETJosh Reynolds27.571.8%43346.869.5%74932.8%2465.5%4116
62SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba27.473.7%43137.864.1%60465.7%39714.2%8616
63PITDiontae Johnson27.362.8%32644.254.8%53021.3%1136.8%3612
64HOUNico Collins26.961.0%37342.557.9%59519.7%1171.7%1014
65DENJerry Jeudy26.775.5%39739.361.7%59051.9%30611.7%6915
66MIAJaylen Waddle26.664.7%36842.158.6%58918.3%1087.1%4214
67NEDeVante Parker26.655.8%31744.355.3%53214.3%764.3%2312
68ARIRondale Moore26.474.7%42241.967.4%67158.9%39518.6%12516
69SFDeebo Samuel26.172.4%35947.268.4%66120.4%13523.0%15214
70LACQuentin Johnston26.166.6%41640.463.1%64712.4%804.8%3116
71TBTrey Palmer25.871.9%41240.465.8%64752.4%3397.7%5016
72KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling25.564.0%40436.557.3%58428.8%1683.40%2016
73CLECedric Tillman25.350.2%32142.548.8%55333.5%1859.9%5513
74WASCurtis Samuel24.654.9%36734.551.2%51766.7%34516.2%8415
75LACAlex Erickson24.627.0%16937.925.9%26543.0%1149.1%247
76LATutu Atwell24.160.6%35839.457.3%59129.1%17227.4%16215
77NYJXavier Gipson23.947.9%30831.244.3%43752.2%22810.5%4614
78NYGWan'Dale Robinson23.857.5%32640.657.4%56968.2%38823.4%13314
79TENTreylon Burks23.644.20%23438.540.7%38527.0%1049.90%3810
80CARTerrace Marshall23.529.9%18834.326.2%27423.7%655.1%148
81PITAllen Robinson23.269.4%36043.772.3%69956.2%39320.3%14216
82KCRashee Rice23.258.2%36737.158.3%59443.9%2618.1%4816
83TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine23.158.6%31041.461.4%58042.6%2473.6%2114
84GBJayden Reed23.159.5%34434.452.0%51660.9%31424.8%12815
85DALMichael Gallup22.659.0%36235.153.3%5619.8%554.8%2716
86KCJustin Watson22.352.0%32833.048.6%49527.3%1355.9%2915
87MINBrandon Powell2240.30%25427.238.1%38154.1%20617.10%6514
88LACJalen Guyton21.928.0%17531.024.2%24850.8%12610.5%268
89JAXParker Washington21.820.9%12922.917.5%18368.3%12510.4%198
90NYGJalin Hyatt21.660.0%34033.253.6%53112.6%675.3%2816
91NEJuJu Smith-Schuster21.641.7%23740.646.5%44733.3%14915.20%6811
92NEDemario Douglas21.649.3%28032.243.5%41855.3%23134.0%14213
93NOA.T. Perry20.830.7%18732.227.5%29019.0%551.7%59
94DETJameson Williams20.240.00%24136.040.1%43225.2%1096.70%2912
95MIABraxton Berrios20.052.2%29727.941.7%41950.1%21018.60%7815
96PHIQuez Watkins19.324.1%13528.521.8%22871.9%1646.6%158
97BALRashod Bateman19.156.9%28637.254.8%5589.3%525.7%3215
98KCSkyy Moore18.841.5%26233.646.2%47131.0%14610.20%4814
99ARIGreg Dortch18.736.3%20528.133.8%33729.7%1008.3%2812
100BALOdell Beckham18.450.9%25631.142.7%43512.6%556.0%2614
101NEJalen Reagor18.128.5%16228.026.2%25215.5%392.4%69
102GBDontayvion Wicks17.942.60%24628.440.0%39729.7%11817.60%7014
103TENChris Moore17.451.8%27433.356.4%53322.5%1203.4%1816
104BALNelson Agholor17.354.7%27531.048.7%49659.1%29316.7%8316
105SFJauan Jennings17.244.0%21826.335.4%34248.5%16617.3%5913
106LADemarcus Robinson17.234.3%20329.934.8%35917.8%642.5%912
107BUFKhalil Shakir16.847.0%26432.850.5%52461.6%32316.0%8416
108MIACedrick Wilson16.640.2%22933.947.3%47529.7%14116.2%7714
109ATLVan Jefferson16.533.10%17728.630.50%31537.1%2117.2%4111
110PHIOlamide Zaccheaus16.145.90%25725.338.6%40468.3%2765.40%2216
111CINTrenton Irwin15.937.40%23725.739.1%38633.2%12813.00%5015
112DENBrandon Johnson15.835.0%18425.031.3%30019.7%595.3%1612
113LVHunter Renfrow15.644.3%24921.736.8%34784.7%29421.6%7516
114DALJalen Tolbert15.138.8%23826.940.9%43129.2%12613.9%6016
115CHITyler Scott14.842.60%23125.939.5%41516.1%6715.90%6616
116NETyquan Thornton14.623.1%13124.222.7%21819.3%4212.4%279
117DETKalif Raymond14.136.8%22220.330.1%32434.9%11325.3%8216
118JAXJamal Agnew14.022.7%14017.518.3%19245.8%8819.8%3811
119NYJRandall Cobb13.921.3%13719.319.6%19366.3%1283.6%710
120NYGIsaiah Hodgins13.838.1%21627.143.8%43413.4%582.30%1016
121DENMarvin Mims13.538.6%20322.435.1%33622.0%7421.1%7115
122PITCalvin Austin13.340.8%21221.635.7%34528.7%9921.7%7516
123LVTre Tucker13.135.1%19718.629.6%27926.9%7515.1%4215
124NYGParris Campbell13.022.9%13018.020.0%19870.2%13919.2%3811
125PHIJulio Jones12.722.7%12720.920.0%20951.7%1084.3%910
126ATLMack Hollins12.627.9%14927.031.4%32423.8%7711.1%3612
127DENLil'Jordan Humphrey11.935.20%18523.338.9%37242.2%1577.30%2716
128JAXTim Jones11.526.9%16619.930.5%31926.3%847.8%2516
129HOUXavier Hutchinson11.223.4%14317.822.5%23129.9%697.8%1813
130KCKadarius Toney11.122.7%14316.821.5%21936.1%7928.3%6213
131ATLKhaDarel Hodge10.329.5%15821.333.0%34121.1%729.1%3116
132HOUJohn Metchie10.322.9%14017.525.5%26232.1%8415.3%4015
133BUFTrent Sherfield9.424.9%14020.131.0%32237.9%12212.1%3916
134WASDyami Brown9.422.6%15114.523.0%23228.9%6714.7%3416
135NOLynn Bowden9.118.9%11521.128.0%29528.8%8522.0%6514
136GBMalik Heath8.918.3%10619.323.4%23224.1%5615.5%3612
137SEAJake Bobo8.523.1%13517.329.4%27723.5%6521.3%5916
138CINAndrei Iosivas7.917.4%11013.320.3%20015.5%317.5%1515
139TBDeven Thompkins7.119.4%11114.623.7%23343.3%10114.2%3316
140ATLScott Miller7.120.9%11215.123.4%24138.2%9215.8%3816

           

Tight Ends

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
  RT/GmRT%RtsSn/GmSn%SnapsIL%IL SnDet%Det SnGames
1TBCade Otton34.685.0%48759.396.4%94851.1%48448.9%46416
2CLEDavid Njoku34.476.7%49157.881.5%92451.6%47748.4%44716
3JAXEvan Engram34.485.7%52950.777.5%81124.7%20075.3%61116
4MINT.J. Hockenson33.875.9%47850.475.7%75654.0%40846.0%34815
5DETSam LaPorta33.378.4%47357.685.5%92254.9%50645.1%41616
6KCTravis Kelce32.873.9%46649.072.1%73531.4%23168.6%50415
7WASLogan Thomas32.768.5%45844.966.7%67434.9%23565.1%43915
8LATyler Higbee31.869.9%41355.079.9%82558.8%48541.2%34015
9PHIDallas Goedert31.465.9%36958.272.4%75754.0%40946.0%34813
10HOUDalton Schultz30.962.8%38447.264.4%66161.7%40838.3%25314
11DALJake Ferguson30.674.6%45849.174.5%78558.5%45941.5%32616
12SFGeorge Kittle29.483.5%41453.688.7%85771.6%61428.4%24316
13NYGDarren Waller29.452.6%29846.451.5%51036.7%18763.3%32311
14MIADurham Smythe29.260.5%34448.071.6%72055.1%39744.9%32315
15NYJTyler Conklin29.263.6%40943.069.7%68846.9%32353.1%36516
16GBLuke Musgrave27.541.5%24043.844.2%43868.3%29931.7%13910
17NEHunter Henry27.460.9%34645.666.3%63866.0%42134.0%21714
18CHICole Kmet26.864.9%35250.877.3%81265.0%52835.0%28416
19BUFDalton Kincaid26.366.7%37541.760.3%62637.4%23462.6%39215
20ATLKyle Pitts26.275.5%40441.464.2%66322.5%14977.5%51416
21NOJuwan Johnson26.146.4%28342.348.1%50746.5%23653.5%27112
22ARIZach Ertz25.931.7%17939.727.9%27845.7%12754.3%1517
23TENChigoziem Okonkwo25.367.3%35639.166.2%62645.0%28255.0%34416
24BALMark Andrews24.746.9%23644.643.8%44641.9%18758.1%25910
25CARHayden Hurst24.434.0%21432.628.1%29343.0%12657.0%1679
26PITPat Freiermuth24.046.6%24238.043.2%41860.5%25339.5%16511
27LACGerald Everett23.648.2%30138.552.6%53945.8%24754.2%29214
28LVMichael Mayer23.246.4%26141.661.8%58373.8%43026.2%15314
29ATLJonnu Smith23.260.4%32337.057.4%59240.9%24259.1%35016
30ARITrey McBride22.761.2%34642.167.6%67357.1%38442.9%28916
31DENAdam Trautman22.458.2%30642.671.2%68155.8%38044.2%30116
32SEANoah Fant21.352.3%30633.456.8%53542.6%22857.4%30716
33BUFDawson Knox20.835.4%19938.841.1%42760.7%25939.3%16811
34INDKylen Granson20.144.4%26231.242.3%43758.1%25441.9%18314
35CINIrv Smith18.833.1%21026.532.2%31850.3%16049.7%15812
36NEMike Gesicki18.751.4%29229.649.2%47329.0%13771.0%33616
37CINTanner Hudson18.731.4%19921.323.7%23422.6%5377.4%18111
38NYGDaniel Bellinger18.539.0%22138.161.5%60950.9%31049.1%29916
39GBTucker Kraft18.541.9%24234.155.0%54683.7%45716.3%8916
40KCNoah Gray18.441.0%25933.652.8%53855.8%30044.2%23816
41LACDonald Parham17.831.40%19630.238.2%39268.1%26731.9%12513
42LVAustin Hooper17.241.5%23329.950.7%47966.0%31634.0%16316
43DENLucas Krull16.217.7%9321.313.4%12820.3%2679.7%1026
44CARTommy Tremble15.833.5%21132.747.0%49167.2%33032.8%16115
45BALIsaiah Likely15.145.5%22928.344.5%45343.9%19956.1%25416
46WASJohn Bates14.826.8%17928.344.9%45377.3%35022.7%10316
47CINDrew Sample14.322.9%14527.444.5%43971.1%31228.9%12716
48SEAColby Parkinson14.232.3%18926.845.5%42954.1%23245.9%19716
49NOFoster Moreau12.922.5%13735.246.7%49374.4%36725.6%12614
50DETBrock Wright12.721.90%13229.137.8%40778.1%31821.9%8914
51PITConnor Heyward12.335.50%18422.537.2%36051.7%18648.3%17416
52INDDrew11.819.7%11626.831.2%32280.7%26019.3%6212
53HOUBrevin Jordan11.619.1%11720.624.1%24770.4%17429.6%7312
54MINJosh Oliver11.117.50%11025.340.4%40493.6%3786.4%2616
55NYJJeremy Ruckert11.120.7%13320.030.4%30072.3%21727.7%8315
56SEAWill Dissly11.021.9%12823.136.8%34774.9%26025.1%8715
57INDWill Mallory10.819.3%11413.714.6%15137.1%5662.9%9511
58INDMo Alie-Cox10.319.0%11223.736.7%37992.3%3507.7%2916
59NYJC.J. Uzomah10.314.9%9619.023.1%22875.9%17324.1%5512
60TENTrevon Wesco9.710.8%5728.041.5%39293.4%3666.6%2614
61PITDarnell Washington9.621.6%11228.647.4%45882.8%37917.2%7916
62CHIRobert Tonyan9.425.6%13918.227.7%29145.0%13155.0%16016
63LACStone Smartt9.119.7%12317.525.6%26255.3%14544.7%11715
64CLEHarrison Bryant9.019.1%12222.431.6%35858.1%20841.9%15016
65PHIJack Stoll8.618.90%10624.537.5%39287.0%34113.0%5116
66DALLuke Schoonmaker7.614.7%9020.230.7%32387.0%28113.0%4216
67ARIElijah Higgins7.512.9%7315.315.4%15354.9%8445.1%6910
68TENJosh Whyle6.910.8%5713.816.1%15269.7%10630.3%4611
69GBJosiah Deguara6.513.0%7512.918.2%18145.9%8354.1%9814

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  T/GmTg ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1LACKeenan Allen11.526.4%15032.3%14189.530.5%2.531081243735
2MIATyreek Hill10.530.3%15842.1%167510.636.8%4.00112171712711
3DALCeeDee Lamb10.529.8%16837.0%168410.029.9%2.94122165110217
4LVDavante Adams10.433.1%16745.6%177410.631.2%2.05981098768
5DETAmon-Ra St. Brown10.328.4%15429.9%11207.328.5%2.541121371925
6NYJGarrett Wilson10.230.0%16346.4%165810.226.1%1.61931008357
7INDMichael Pittman10.028.7%15030.5%11817.929.1%2.151041108435
8PHIA.J. Brown9.832.0%15745.4%191312.230.0%2.7710514477412
9LAPuka Nacua9.628.9%15433.6%13929.029.1%2.731011445578
10MINJustin Jefferson9.615.3%8624.3%106612.427.4%2.8156882409
11BUFStefon Diggs9.529.9%15235.9%151510.030.1%2.171001096857
12CINJa'Marr Chase9.324.6%13934.2%12388.925.1%2.169611977310
13NOChris Olave9.024.4%13538.3%178713.226.6%2.10841067469
14CLEAmari Cooper8.522.4%12837.1%179614.025.0%2.44721250558
15CARAdam Thielen8.426.0%13426.7%10337.722.8%1.711011002424
16CHIDJ Moore8.128.2%13043.8%153011.825.1%2.519213008314
17TBMike Evans8.024.7%12841.2%183714.426.6%2.5676123313417
18TENDeAndre Hopkins7.928.1%12743.7%187314.727.7%2.206810116313
19LACooper Kupp7.917.9%9518.7%7738.125.1%1.9659742547
20JAXCalvin Ridley7.922.3%12637.0%170813.622.3%1.61709107222
21WASTerry McLaurin7.721.5%12333.2%142211.621.3%1.6473946437
22TBChris Godwin7.723.7%12326.5%11819.624.5%1.93779732210
23SEADK Metcalf7.521.7%11338.4%157013.922.9%2.236511048215
24MIAJaylen Waddle7.419.9%10426.1%104010.028.3%2.76721014456
25SEATyler Lockett7.422.7%11832.5%133011.323.2%1.62778234211
26ARIMarquise Brown7.219.8%10132.5%119811.923.5%1.3351574415
27HOUNico Collins7.118.6%10022.9%110011.026.8%2.957111027210
28JAXChristian Kirk7.115.0%8518.3%8459.924.3%2.2557787352
29PHIDeVonta Smith7.022.8%11233.1%139512.520.4%1.94811066758
30JAXZay Jones6.99.7%5517.2%79514.522.1%1.1028274217
31NEKendrick Bourne6.910.8%5515.2%55510.124.2%1.7937406402
32PITDiontae Johnson6.817.7%8229.1%103212.625.2%1.9347628415
33HOUTank Dell6.813.9%7522.2%106714.224.9%2.3647709735
34BALZay Flowers6.824.0%10823.7%9348.723.4%1.8677858564
35LVJakobi Meyers6.720.0%10124.2%9429.320.7%1.5368746715
36ATLDrake London6.721.4%10129.3%114911.423.5%2.0165864215
37SFBrandon Aiyuk6.722.6%10139.7%144214.324.9%3.24721317727
38PITGeorge Pickens6.622.8%10639.4%139813.221.5%2.32631140515
39CLEElijah Moore6.518.2%10423.7%114511.019.5%1.2059640236
40NOMichael Thomas6.411.6%6413.9%65110.220.1%1.4139448107
41KCRashee Rice6.418.0%10213.7%5095.027.8%2.5679938746
42CINTee Higgins6.313.5%7627.5%99513.119.7%1.7042656559
43MINJordan Addison6.317.8%10027.3%119512.019.0%1.62668549210
44SFDeebo Samuel6.219.5%8716.3%5946.824.2%2.4358871742
45CINTyler Boyd6.017.0%9617.7%6436.717.8%1.2366663244
46GBJayden Reed6.017.0%9019.3%8849.826.2%1.9860681838
47GBRomeo Doubs5.918.0%9525.1%114912.119.9%1.41596748413
48INDJosh Downs5.918.2%9516.9%6556.921.6%1.6565723202
49GBChristian Watson5.910.0%5318.8%86216.320.6%1.64284225114
50WASCurtis Samuel5.815.2%8714.4%6157.123.7%1.6360598417
51DENCourtland Sutton5.719.3%8634.3%110412.820.8%1.865877010414
52CARJonathan Mingo5.716.5%8522.6%87410.316.6%0.8243418032
53LACJoshua Palmer5.79.0%5113.8%60511.918.0%1.8932537224
54NEDemario Douglas5.614.3%7316.5%6028.226.1%1.9647548012
55HOUNoah Brown5.510.2%5514.1%67512.319.2%1.9833567226
56SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba5.516.9%8813.7%5596.420.4%1.4260614445
57DENJerry Jeudy5.418.2%8130.9%99312.320.4%1.7151679116
58HOURobert Woods5.413.9%7515.6%74910.018.9%1.0840426123
59NYGWan'Dale Robinson5.115.9%7210.6%3464.822.1%1.3555440121
60NORashid Shaheed5.112.8%7121.7%101614.317.7%1.6343654424
61WASJahan Dotson5.014.0%8018.4%7899.913.9%0.8747501447
62BUFGabe Davis4.915.6%7927.7%116914.815.8%1.49457467312
63DALBrandin Cooks4.812.8%7221.5%97913.615.3%1.31486187110
64MINK.J. Osborn4.712.6%7115.2%6669.414.1%1.0646531355
65BALOdell Beckham4.614.2%6423.1%91114.225.0%2.2135565309
66NYGDarius Slayton4.515.9%7227.8%91012.615.4%1.5245708311
67CARDJ Chark4.412.0%6224.2%93515.114.0%1.0833479524
68NEJuJu Smith-Schuster4.39.2%479.3%3387.219.8%1.1029260110
69ARIMichael Wilson4.310.0%5117.8%65512.814.0%1.2831466304
70NEDeVante Parker4.310.0%5114.6%53210.416.1%1.2232388030
71LATutu Atwell4.211.8%6317.9%74011.717.6%1.3337476324
72CHIDarnell Mooney4.113.2%6118.5%64710.614.3%0.9731414127
73CARTerrace Marshall4.06.2%326.6%2547.917.0%0.7118134010
74LACQuentin Johnston3.910.9%6218.6%81713.214.9%1.0036414227
75TBTrey Palmer3.911.9%6213.8%6169.915.0%0.9137375301
76INDAlec Pierce3.811.7%6123.6%91315.011.1%0.9332514222
77BALRashod Bateman3.712.4%5620.2%79814.219.6%1.2832367143
78GBDontayvion Wicks3.69.6%5112.0%55210.820.7%2.1133520221
79DETJosh Reynolds3.610.5%5718.0%67511.813.2%1.3035564536
80ARIRondale Moore3.611.2%578.3%3055.413.5%0.7636321121
81NYJAllen Lazard3.59.0%4916.5%58912.011.6%0.7323311141
82DETJameson Williams3.57.7%4217.7%66215.817.4%1.4724354231
83DALMichael Gallup3.49.8%5513.1%59510.815.2%1.1534418214
84LACAlex Erickson3.44.2%247.5%33113.814.2%1.2014203101
85KCJustin Watson3.49.0%5124.4%90917.815.5%1.3726449366
86LADemarcus Robinson3.37.3%3912.0%49712.719.2%1.8326371408
87TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine3.210.0%4512.9%55412.314.5%1.1928370305
88ARIGreg Dortch3.17.3%379.3%3449.318.0%1.3022266202
89TENTreylon Burks3.06.6%3011.8%50416.812.8%0.9416221020
90PITAllen Robinson3.010.3%4810.0%3567.413.3%0.7834280002
91MINBrandon Powell2.97.3%417.7%3388.216.10%1.2728322103
92CLECedric Tillman2.96.6%389.1%44011.611.8%0.5618181015
93KCKadarius Toney2.96.7%382.9%1072.826.6%1.1827169150
94KCSkyy Moore2.76.7%389.0%3348.814.5%0.9321244103
95KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling2.67.4%4219.8%73617.510.4%0.7821315134
96LACJalen Guyton2.63.7%215.1%22310.612.0%0.511089102
97DETKalif Raymond2.67.7%429.0%3388.018.9%1.9833439100
98NETyquan Thornton2.64.5%236.3%22910.017.6%0.691391010
99SFJauan Jennings2.57.4%339.4%34310.415.1%1.2219265102
100JAXParker Washington2.53.5%203.5%1608.015.5%0.9415121202
101BALNelson Agholor2.58.9%4010.0%3969.914.5%1.2430342415
102MIACedrick Wilson2.56.7%359.7%38811.115.3%1.1921272305
103ATLVan Jefferson2.52.8%406.3%63715.912.0%0.5918196022
104ATLMack Hollins2.56.3%309.5%37312.420.1%1.6818251022
105NYGParris Campbell2.56.0%272.6%863.220.8%0.8020104010
106BUFKhalil Shakir2.47.7%397.8%3298.414.8%1.9233506200
107NYGJalin Hyatt2.48.4%3822.8%74719.711.2%1.0822368020
108NYJXavier Gipson2.46.1%337.7%2768.410.7%0.7320225011
109LVHunter Renfrow2.37.3%374.7%1845.014.9%1.0225255010
110DENMarvin Mims2.17.2%3215.0%48215.015.8%1.7821361111
111DENBrandon Johnson2.15.6%258.4%26910.813.6%1.0715196413
112MIABraxton Berrios2.15.9%315.7%2267.310.4%0.7725229102
113DALJalen Tolbert2.15.9%339.7%44313.413.9%1.0920260112
114NEJalen Reagor2.03.5%186.7%24513.611.1%0.656105011
115CINTrenton Irwin2.05.3%308.4%30410.112.7%1.1923282101
116TENChris Moore1.96.9%3113.7%58919.011.3%1.4419394000
117LVTre Tucker1.95.8%2914.2%55219.014.7%1.2814252203
118JAXJamal Agnew1.93.7%215.5%25312.015.0%1.6114225101
119CHITyler Scott1.96.5%3010.3%36112.013.0%0.6816156013
120NYGIsaiah Hodgins1.96.6%307.8%2568.513.9%0.9018194304
121PITCalvin Austin1.96.5%3010.3%36612.214.2%0.8517180110
122HOUJohn Metchie1.95.2%285.0%2398.620.0%1.0915153022
123NOA.T. Perry1.72.7%155.1%23915.98.0%1.039193201
124GBMalik Heath1.73.8%204.2%1959.718.9%1.0912116123
125NYJRandall Cobb1.62.9%164.2%1509.411.7%0.26435110
126PHIJulio Jones1.53.1%152.1%885.811.8%0.48961302
127SEAJake Bobo1.54.6%244.1%1687.017.8%1.3918187202
128TBDeven Thompkins1.54.6%243.6%1616.721.6%0.741682102
129WASDyami Brown1.44.0%238.6%37016.115.2%1.1112168123
130ATLKhaDarel Hodge1.44.7%228.0%31214.213.9%1.4714232000
131PHIQuez Watkins1.32.0%102.9%12412.47.4%0.36749001
132CINAndrei Iosivas1.23.2%184.8%1729.616.4%0.731080222
133NYJJason Brownlee1.21.3%71.1%405.74.3%0.34556100
134HOUXavier Hutchinson1.22.8%153.3%16010.710.5%0.59784000
135DENLil'Jordan Humphrey1.14.0%185.6%18010.09.7%0.8813162302
136BUFTrent Sherfield1.13.5%183.5%1478.212.9%0.44862010
137NOLynn Bowden1.12.7%151.7%795.213.0%0.681078010
138PHIOlamide Zaccheaus0.93.1%154.4%18312.25.8%0.457116213
139JAXTim Jones0.92.7%153.0%1399.29.0%0.38963000
140ATLScott Miller0.93.0%144.6%17912.812.5%0.85995202

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  T/GmTg ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1MINT.J. Hockenson8.522.6%12721.0%9197.226.6%2.0195960544
2JAXEvan Engram8.123.0%13013.2%6124.724.6%1.67104884334
3KCTravis Kelce8.121.3%12122.0%8186.826.0%2.1193984546
4CLEDavid Njoku7.721.5%12312.5%6064.925.1%1.8081882689
5DETSam LaPorta7.120.8%11322.0%8267.323.9%1.8281860966
6ARITrey McBride6.319.6%10015.7%5805.828.9%2.2978791224
7NYGDarren Waller6.215.0%6816.1%5277.822.8%1.7047507112
8PHIDallas Goedert6.216.3%809.9%4195.221.7%1.5958588313
9ARIZach Ertz6.18.4%438.3%3077.124.0%1.0427187142
10BALMark Andrews6.113.6%6112.2%4797.925.8%2.3145544636
11DALJake Ferguson6.017.0%9612.1%5525.721.0%1.5165692538
12HOUDalton Schultz5.815.0%8113.5%6478.021.1%1.5454593519
13SFGeorge Kittle5.620.2%9023.8%8679.621.7%2.46651020635
14BUFDalton Kincaid5.516.3%8311.2%4755.722.1%1.5766589223
15ATLKyle Pitts5.418.4%8725.3%98911.421.5%1.5851640324
16CHICole Kmet5.418.7%8615.0%5226.124.4%1.9370678615
17NYJTyler Conklin5.315.4%8416.0%5736.820.5%1.4859605012
18WASLogan Thomas5.113.3%7611.2%4796.316.6%1.0654487427
19LACGerald Everett4.912.1%696.2%2723.922.9%1.3550407323
20LATyler Higbee4.713.2%709.3%3875.516.9%1.2047495241
21NOJuwan Johnson4.710.1%569.6%4488.019.8%1.1634328413
22TENChigoziem Okonkwo4.616.4%7412.5%5357.220.8%1.3852492143
23GBLuke Musgrave4.58.5%457.0%3217.118.8%1.4233341101
24CINTanner Hudson4.48.5%487.3%2645.524.1%1.7137341110
25NEHunter Henry4.411.9%6114.8%5398.817.6%1.2142419625
26ATLJonnu Smith4.214.2%6710.4%4076.120.7%1.7147553242
27PITPat Freiermuth4.19.7%458.6%3056.818.6%1.1930287204
28TBCade Otton4.012.3%649.6%4286.713.1%0.8745425425
29CARHayden Hurst3.66.2%326.6%2548.015.0%0.8618184112
30INDKylen Granson3.59.4%499.8%3807.718.7%1.3229345141
31BUFDawson Knox3.06.5%335.8%2467.516.6%0.8220164114
32LVMichael Mayer2.97.9%406.1%2386.015.3%1.1627304221
33LACDonald Parham2.76.2%356.8%2968.517.9%1.0322202437
34SEANoah Fant2.78.3%437.6%3097.214.1%1.3532414011
35MIADurham Smythe2.77.7%406.3%2516.311.6%0.9832336002
36NEMike Gesicki2.68.2%429.9%3608.614.4%0.8228239204
37NOTaysom Hill2.46.5%364.7%2186.017.1%1.2529263202
38KCNoah Gray2.46.7%387.2%2667.014.7%1.1828305202
39BALIsaiah Likely2.48.4%385.8%2286.016.6%1.6628380411
40GBTucker Kraft2.37.0%373.0%1363.715.3%1.3428324210
41INDWill Mallory2.34.8%254.9%1887.521.9%1.8218207000
42CINIrv Smith2.24.6%263.3%1214.612.4%0.5518115122
43DENLucas Krull2.22.9%133.3%1078.214.0%1.02895102
44DENAdam Trautman2.17.6%347.3%2356.911.1%0.6021183315
45CARTommy Tremble2.05.8%305.3%2056.814.2%0.8721183302
46PITConnor Heyward2.06.9%325.1%1805.617.4%0.8921163011
47SEAColby Parkinson1.95.8%305.7%2327.715.9%1.2622239205
48NYGDaniel Bellinger1.86.2%283.7%1224.412.7%1.1525255010
49WASJohn Bates1.84.9%283.7%1595.715.6%0.8419151033
50INDDrew Ogletree1.84.0%216.1%23411.218.1%1.279147202
51HOUBrevin Jordan1.83.9%212.2%1055.017.9%1.8717219211
52NOFoster Moreau1.74.3%242.5%1154.817.5%1.3920190111
53ARIElijah Higgins1.73.3%173.0%1106.523.3%1.7912131111
54LVAustin Hooper1.65.2%262.6%1013.911.2%0.8421195000
55CINDrew Sample1.64.4%250.5%160.717.2%1.0820156200
56MINJosh Oliver1.64.4%251.6%692.822.7%1.6520182202
57NYJJeremy Ruckert1.54.0%224.1%1466.616.5%1.1416151000
58TENJosh Whyle1.43.3%153.3%1419.426.3%1.65994103
59SEAWill Dissly1.33.7%191.1%472.514.8%0.9814126010
60CLEHarrison Bryant1.33.5%201.8%874.416.4%0.661381313
61LACStone Smartt1.23.2%183.9%1719.514.6%1.159141102
62INDMo Alie-Cox1.13.4%184.4%1709.416.1%1.2811143302
63DETBrock Wright1.02.6%141.0%372.710.6%0.691391100
64NYJC.J. Uzomah1.02.2%121.7%595.012.5%0.60858102
65CHIRobert Tonyan1.03.5%163.6%1257.811.5%0.8111112010
66DALLuke Schoonmaker0.92.7%152.0%906.016.7%0.72865232
67PITDarnell Washington0.62.2%100.4%131.38.9%0.54761000
68GBJosiah Deguara0.61.5%80.5%232.910.7%0.87865000

      

