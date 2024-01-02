Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 18 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Jayden Reed (chest / TBD)
- WR DeVonta Smith (ankle / week-to-week)
- WR Jameson Williams (ankle / TBD)
- WR Elijah Moore (concussion / week-to-week)
- WR DeVante Parker (ribs / day-to-day)
- WR Noah Brown (hip / TBD)
- WR Robert Woods (hip / TBD)
- WR Jamal Agnew (leg / out for season)
- TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder / week-to-week)
A bunch of these guys had encouraging performances prior to suffering their respective injures. Reed scored two TDs and nearly reached 100 yards in less than a half. Williams was handling his largest role ever in terms of snap/route shares, and he had a 63-yard reception. Moore filled in admirably for Amari Cooper (heel) on Thursday night as Cleveland's No. 1 receiver, before suffering a scary injury that likely will keep him out for Week 18 (and possibly into the playoffs). Higbee had a season-high six receptions whilst returning to a near-every-down role (after losing a bunch of snaps to Davis Allen in previous weeks).
Missed Week 17
- Jaylen Waddle (ankle / week-to-week)
- Amari Cooper (heel / day-to-day)
- Courtland Sutton (concussion / day-to-day)
- Keenan Allen (heel / day-to-day)
- Joshua Palmer (concussion / day-to-day)
- Christian Watson (hamstring / week-to-week)
- Dontayvion Wicks (chest / day-to-day)
- Darnell Mooney (concussion / day-to-day)
- Zay Jones (hamstring / day-to-day)
- Kadarius Toney (hip / day-to-day)
- Marvin Mims (hamstring / week-to-week)
- Jauan Jennings (concussion / week-to-week)
Unfortunately for those of you in leagues that include Week 18, some of the guys on this list are on teams that don't have a ton to play for in the regular-season finale. Waddle, Sutton, Watson and Zay Jones are exceptions, though things don't look great for Waddle and Watson no matter how much they might want to play.
- Hunter Henry (knee / day-to-day)
- Michael Mayer (toe / day-to-day)
- Jeremy Ruckert (concussion / day-to-day)
- Luke Musgrave (IR - kidney / day-to-day)
- Greg Dulcich (IR - hamstring / week-to-week)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Jameson Williams - 88% snaps pre-Q4 / 159 yards on 16 tgts past three weeks
Demarcus Robinson - 97% RTs / 6-92-0 on 10 tgts / five in a row w/ 12+ PPR points
Wan'Dale Robinson - 79% RTs / 6-55-0 on nine tgts / 235 YFS over last four games
Greg Dortch - 88% RTs / 7-82-0 on team-high-tying seven tgts
Bo Melton - 66% snaps / 71% RTs / 6-105-1 on nine tgts / Reed injury
Julio Jones - 71% RTs / 2-34-2 on two tgts/ Smith injury
Cedrick Wilson - 88% RTs / 2-27-1 on four tgts
Rashod Bateman - 87% RTs / 4-54-0 on team-high six tgts / team-high 87 AY
Trey Palmer - 80% RTs / 4-84-1 on five tgts
Alex Erickson - 87% RTs / 7-98-0 on eight tgts / Palmer & Allen injuries
Tight Ends 📈
Juwan Johnson - 69% RTs / 8-90-1 / 53.7% of 2023 yardage over past three weeks
Tanner Hudson - 64% RTs / 3-38-0 on seven tgts
Johnny Mundt - 77% snaps /86% RTs / 4-39-1 on seven tgts
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Jonathan Mingo - zero yards on three tgts / 63 yards on 18 tgts past three games
Rashid Shaheed - 54% snaps / 66% RTs / 2-13-0 on three tgts
Odell Beckham - 52% RTs / 1-33-0 on one tgt
Treylon Burks - three tgts on 29 RTs / 2-11-0 / fourth in a row w/ exactly three tgts
Jahan Dotson - third zero-catch game of season / one tgt on 24 RTs (83%)
Hunter Renfrow - 18% RTs / zero tgts
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Week 18 Starters
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 11%
- Greg Dortch - 7%
- Dontayvion Wicks (chest) - 10%
- Josh Downs - 48%
- Demario Douglas - 23%
- Darius Slayton - 3%
- Bo Melton - 0%
- Demarcus Robinson - 28%
- Zay Jones (hamstring) - 25%
- Michael Wilson - 5%
- Cedrick Wilson - 2%
- Brandon Johnson - 2%
Potential Drops
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Juwan Johnson - 15%
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - 43%
- Gerald Everett - 46%
- Logan Thomas - 38%
- Tucker Kraft - 20%
- Tanner Hudson - 5%
- Austin Hooper - 0%
- Jonnu Smith - 14%
Potential Drops
- Isaiah Likely
- Tyler Higbee (shoulder)
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|RTs
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|Mtn%
|MTN
|GMs
|1
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|39.3
|97.2%
|625
|57.8
|93.6%
|924
|27.8%
|257
|7.50%
|69
|16
|2
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|38.2
|78.7%
|492
|57.4
|72.8%
|746
|51.7%
|386
|29.1%
|217
|13
|3
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|37.0
|87.2%
|553
|55.2
|83.9%
|828
|23.6%
|195
|11.4%
|94
|15
|4
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|36.9
|93.3%
|587
|59.4
|91.1%
|951
|58.8%
|559
|10.7%
|102
|16
|5
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|36.5
|89.6%
|540
|62.2
|86.5%
|933
|39.2%
|366
|22.4%
|209
|15
|6
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|36.1
|86.4%
|578
|53.8
|85.1%
|860
|11.4%
|98
|5.5%
|47
|16
|7
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|35.9
|85.8%
|574
|51.6
|81.8%
|826
|39.7%
|328
|6.5%
|54
|16
|8
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|35.3
|91.4%
|564
|55.4
|84.7%
|887
|17.0%
|151
|5.5%
|49
|16
|9
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|35.1
|91.4%
|561
|54.9
|83.4%
|878
|49.9%
|438
|14.7%
|129
|16
|10
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|35.1
|49.8%
|314
|51.1
|46.0%
|460
|23.9%
|110
|11.5%
|53
|9
|11
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|34.6
|93.6%
|552
|61.1
|94.7%
|977
|13.9%
|136
|4.8%
|47
|16
|12
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|34.5
|87.3%
|515
|58.7
|85.3%
|880
|27.0%
|238
|12.3%
|108
|15
|13
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|34.5
|81.2%
|511
|57.8
|83.0%
|867
|23.5%
|204
|14.6%
|127
|15
|14
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|34.5
|80.2%
|513
|56.0
|74.1%
|840
|18.5%
|155
|2.0%
|17
|15
|15
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|34.4
|98.2%
|550
|63.0
|96.4%
|1008
|24.9%
|251
|4.10%
|41
|16
|16
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|34.1
|89.7%
|530
|57.7
|89.4%
|923
|22.8%
|210
|20.2%
|186
|16
|17
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|33.9
|79.8%
|503
|49.5
|74.3%
|742
|27.8%
|206
|9.6%
|71
|15
|18
|NO
|Chris Olave
|33.9
|83.1%
|507
|49.3
|70.1%
|740
|35.7%
|264
|11.10%
|82
|15
|19
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|33.8
|85.0%
|539
|47.8
|77.5%
|765
|77.6%
|594
|14.9%
|114
|16
|20
|LV
|Davante Adams
|33.6
|95.4%
|536
|54.3
|92.1%
|869
|13.0%
|113
|6.3%
|55
|16
|21
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|33.5
|83.1%
|532
|53.3
|75.2%
|853
|38.9%
|332
|19.3%
|165
|16
|22
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|33.3
|84.4%
|494
|49.3
|78.5%
|739
|13.5%
|100
|3.2%
|24
|15
|23
|NYJ
|Jason Brownlee
|33.2
|25.5%
|164
|40.5
|24.6%
|243
|18.5%
|45
|5.8%
|14
|6
|24
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|33.1
|87.0%
|489
|54.3
|86.2%
|814
|27.5%
|224
|14.60%
|119
|15
|25
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|33.1
|83.5%
|526
|50.8
|81.4%
|813
|22.6%
|184
|15.5%
|126
|16
|26
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|32.9
|93.4%
|523
|60.7
|92.8%
|971
|23.8%
|231
|5.4%
|52
|16
|27
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|32.4
|95.6%
|518
|59.6
|90.8%
|954
|17.3%
|165
|9.0%
|86
|16
|28
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|32.3
|64.1%
|379
|56.4
|65.6%
|677
|49.6%
|336
|31.6%
|214
|12
|29
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|32.3
|60.9%
|386
|45.8
|55.6%
|549
|17.7%
|97
|8.4%
|46
|12
|30
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|32.0
|86.8%
|508
|46.8
|79.5%
|749
|32.8%
|246
|14.3%
|107
|16
|31
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|31.8
|89.1%
|501
|56.6
|87.3%
|906
|16.1%
|146
|8.4%
|76
|16
|32
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|31.8
|52.1%
|318
|47.7
|45.2%
|477
|23.3%
|111
|0.2%
|1
|10
|33
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|31.7
|87.8%
|503
|49.8
|81.0%
|796
|32.4%
|258
|13.2%
|105
|16
|34
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|31.7
|89.9%
|505
|52.5
|80.9%
|840
|28.5%
|239
|16.70%
|140
|16
|35
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|31.7
|45.4%
|284
|49.9
|43.8%
|449
|33.4%
|150
|12.9%
|58
|9
|36
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|31.6
|70.3%
|442
|49.8
|66.8%
|697
|23.0%
|160
|1.7%
|12
|14
|37
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|31.5
|76.5%
|470
|47.3
|67.4%
|710
|31.0%
|220
|12.3%
|87
|15
|38
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|31.3
|40.40%
|249
|48.8
|37.2%
|390
|31.5%
|123
|6.40%
|25
|8
|39
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|30.9
|65.9%
|424
|46.5
|66.0%
|651
|22.3%
|145
|7.4%
|48
|14
|40
|PIT
|George Pickens
|30.8
|94.8%
|492
|52.4
|86.8%
|839
|17.0%
|143
|2.6%
|22
|16
|41
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|30.8
|76.1%
|430
|52.1
|73.3%
|730
|18.1%
|132
|4.4%
|32
|14
|42
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|30.6
|64.2%
|363
|51.5
|62.0%
|618
|26.2%
|162
|4.00%
|25
|12
|43
|TB
|Mike Evans
|30.1
|83.9%
|481
|47.6
|77.5%
|762
|24.9%
|190
|3.7%
|28
|16
|44
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|29.9
|82.5%
|477
|49.8
|80.2%
|796
|14.6%
|116
|3.90%
|31
|16
|45
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|29.7
|82.4%
|467
|50.6
|81.7%
|810
|29.8%
|241
|7.9%
|64
|16
|46
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|29.5
|56.7%
|350
|46.1
|52.8%
|553
|64.4%
|356
|18.1%
|100
|12
|47
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|28.9
|91.8%
|462
|53.8
|84.4%
|860
|29.3%
|252
|22.6%
|194
|16
|48
|ATL
|Drake London
|28.9
|80.2%
|429
|52.3
|76.1%
|785
|22.0%
|173
|4.2%
|33
|15
|49
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|28.9
|86.8%
|459
|42.3
|71.6%
|677
|21.4%
|145
|2.4%
|16
|16
|50
|GB
|Christian Watson
|28.9
|44.5%
|257
|47.3
|42.9%
|426
|30.8%
|131
|20.20%
|86
|9
|51
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|28.8
|64.8%
|396
|45.5
|62.0%
|637
|43.0%
|274
|13.5%
|86
|14
|52
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|28.8
|46.8%
|286
|43.0
|41.9%
|430
|35.8%
|154
|9.8%
|42
|10
|53
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|28.7
|75.4%
|429
|41.8
|62.4%
|627
|29.7%
|186
|23.9%
|150
|15
|54
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|28.6
|78.8%
|427
|49.4
|70.5%
|741
|54.4%
|403
|15.5%
|115
|15
|55
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|28.6
|65.7%
|401
|38.6
|51.2%
|540
|40.9%
|221
|12.0%
|65
|14
|56
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|28.5
|40.00%
|227
|44.4
|36.9%
|355
|30.1%
|107
|16.30%
|58
|8
|57
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|28.0
|78.5%
|413
|47.3
|74.2%
|710
|20.3%
|144
|4.1%
|29
|15
|58
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|27.9
|49.3%
|301
|43.1
|46.2%
|474
|20.9%
|99
|9.7%
|46
|11
|59
|IND
|Josh Downs
|27.6
|74.4%
|439
|44.3
|68.6%
|708
|71.2%
|504
|17.9%
|127
|16
|60
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|27.5
|81.9%
|406
|49.8
|77.3%
|747
|17.7%
|132
|5.0%
|37
|15
|61
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|27.5
|71.8%
|433
|46.8
|69.5%
|749
|32.8%
|246
|5.5%
|41
|16
|62
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|27.4
|73.7%
|431
|37.8
|64.1%
|604
|65.7%
|397
|14.2%
|86
|16
|63
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|27.3
|62.8%
|326
|44.2
|54.8%
|530
|21.3%
|113
|6.8%
|36
|12
|64
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|26.9
|61.0%
|373
|42.5
|57.9%
|595
|19.7%
|117
|1.7%
|10
|14
|65
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|26.7
|75.5%
|397
|39.3
|61.7%
|590
|51.9%
|306
|11.7%
|69
|15
|66
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|26.6
|64.7%
|368
|42.1
|58.6%
|589
|18.3%
|108
|7.1%
|42
|14
|67
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|26.6
|55.8%
|317
|44.3
|55.3%
|532
|14.3%
|76
|4.3%
|23
|12
|68
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|26.4
|74.7%
|422
|41.9
|67.4%
|671
|58.9%
|395
|18.6%
|125
|16
|69
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|26.1
|72.4%
|359
|47.2
|68.4%
|661
|20.4%
|135
|23.0%
|152
|14
|70
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|26.1
|66.6%
|416
|40.4
|63.1%
|647
|12.4%
|80
|4.8%
|31
|16
|71
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|25.8
|71.9%
|412
|40.4
|65.8%
|647
|52.4%
|339
|7.7%
|50
|16
|72
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|25.5
|64.0%
|404
|36.5
|57.3%
|584
|28.8%
|168
|3.40%
|20
|16
|73
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|25.3
|50.2%
|321
|42.5
|48.8%
|553
|33.5%
|185
|9.9%
|55
|13
|74
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|24.6
|54.9%
|367
|34.5
|51.2%
|517
|66.7%
|345
|16.2%
|84
|15
|75
|LAC
|Alex Erickson
|24.6
|27.0%
|169
|37.9
|25.9%
|265
|43.0%
|114
|9.1%
|24
|7
|76
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|24.1
|60.6%
|358
|39.4
|57.3%
|591
|29.1%
|172
|27.4%
|162
|15
|77
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|23.9
|47.9%
|308
|31.2
|44.3%
|437
|52.2%
|228
|10.5%
|46
|14
|78
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|23.8
|57.5%
|326
|40.6
|57.4%
|569
|68.2%
|388
|23.4%
|133
|14
|79
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|23.6
|44.20%
|234
|38.5
|40.7%
|385
|27.0%
|104
|9.90%
|38
|10
|80
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|23.5
|29.9%
|188
|34.3
|26.2%
|274
|23.7%
|65
|5.1%
|14
|8
|81
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|23.2
|69.4%
|360
|43.7
|72.3%
|699
|56.2%
|393
|20.3%
|142
|16
|82
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|23.2
|58.2%
|367
|37.1
|58.3%
|594
|43.9%
|261
|8.1%
|48
|16
|83
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|23.1
|58.6%
|310
|41.4
|61.4%
|580
|42.6%
|247
|3.6%
|21
|14
|84
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|23.1
|59.5%
|344
|34.4
|52.0%
|516
|60.9%
|314
|24.8%
|128
|15
|85
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|22.6
|59.0%
|362
|35.1
|53.3%
|561
|9.8%
|55
|4.8%
|27
|16
|86
|KC
|Justin Watson
|22.3
|52.0%
|328
|33.0
|48.6%
|495
|27.3%
|135
|5.9%
|29
|15
|87
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|22
|40.30%
|254
|27.2
|38.1%
|381
|54.1%
|206
|17.10%
|65
|14
|88
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|21.9
|28.0%
|175
|31.0
|24.2%
|248
|50.8%
|126
|10.5%
|26
|8
|89
|JAX
|Parker Washington
|21.8
|20.9%
|129
|22.9
|17.5%
|183
|68.3%
|125
|10.4%
|19
|8
|90
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|21.6
|60.0%
|340
|33.2
|53.6%
|531
|12.6%
|67
|5.3%
|28
|16
|91
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|21.6
|41.7%
|237
|40.6
|46.5%
|447
|33.3%
|149
|15.20%
|68
|11
|92
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|21.6
|49.3%
|280
|32.2
|43.5%
|418
|55.3%
|231
|34.0%
|142
|13
|93
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|20.8
|30.7%
|187
|32.2
|27.5%
|290
|19.0%
|55
|1.7%
|5
|9
|94
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|20.2
|40.00%
|241
|36.0
|40.1%
|432
|25.2%
|109
|6.70%
|29
|12
|95
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|20.0
|52.2%
|297
|27.9
|41.7%
|419
|50.1%
|210
|18.60%
|78
|15
|96
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|19.3
|24.1%
|135
|28.5
|21.8%
|228
|71.9%
|164
|6.6%
|15
|8
|97
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|19.1
|56.9%
|286
|37.2
|54.8%
|558
|9.3%
|52
|5.7%
|32
|15
|98
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|18.8
|41.5%
|262
|33.6
|46.2%
|471
|31.0%
|146
|10.20%
|48
|14
|99
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|18.7
|36.3%
|205
|28.1
|33.8%
|337
|29.7%
|100
|8.3%
|28
|12
|100
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|18.4
|50.9%
|256
|31.1
|42.7%
|435
|12.6%
|55
|6.0%
|26
|14
|101
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|18.1
|28.5%
|162
|28.0
|26.2%
|252
|15.5%
|39
|2.4%
|6
|9
|102
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|17.9
|42.60%
|246
|28.4
|40.0%
|397
|29.7%
|118
|17.60%
|70
|14
|103
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|17.4
|51.8%
|274
|33.3
|56.4%
|533
|22.5%
|120
|3.4%
|18
|16
|104
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|17.3
|54.7%
|275
|31.0
|48.7%
|496
|59.1%
|293
|16.7%
|83
|16
|105
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|17.2
|44.0%
|218
|26.3
|35.4%
|342
|48.5%
|166
|17.3%
|59
|13
|106
|LA
|Demarcus Robinson
|17.2
|34.3%
|203
|29.9
|34.8%
|359
|17.8%
|64
|2.5%
|9
|12
|107
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|16.8
|47.0%
|264
|32.8
|50.5%
|524
|61.6%
|323
|16.0%
|84
|16
|108
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|16.6
|40.2%
|229
|33.9
|47.3%
|475
|29.7%
|141
|16.2%
|77
|14
|109
|ATL
|Van Jefferson
|16.5
|33.10%
|177
|28.6
|30.50%
|315
|37.1%
|211
|7.2%
|41
|11
|110
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|16.1
|45.90%
|257
|25.3
|38.6%
|404
|68.3%
|276
|5.40%
|22
|16
|111
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|15.9
|37.40%
|237
|25.7
|39.1%
|386
|33.2%
|128
|13.00%
|50
|15
|112
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|15.8
|35.0%
|184
|25.0
|31.3%
|300
|19.7%
|59
|5.3%
|16
|12
|113
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|15.6
|44.3%
|249
|21.7
|36.8%
|347
|84.7%
|294
|21.6%
|75
|16
|114
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|15.1
|38.8%
|238
|26.9
|40.9%
|431
|29.2%
|126
|13.9%
|60
|16
|115
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|14.8
|42.60%
|231
|25.9
|39.5%
|415
|16.1%
|67
|15.90%
|66
|16
|116
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|14.6
|23.1%
|131
|24.2
|22.7%
|218
|19.3%
|42
|12.4%
|27
|9
|117
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|14.1
|36.8%
|222
|20.3
|30.1%
|324
|34.9%
|113
|25.3%
|82
|16
|118
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|14.0
|22.7%
|140
|17.5
|18.3%
|192
|45.8%
|88
|19.8%
|38
|11
|119
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|13.9
|21.3%
|137
|19.3
|19.6%
|193
|66.3%
|128
|3.6%
|7
|10
|120
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|13.8
|38.1%
|216
|27.1
|43.8%
|434
|13.4%
|58
|2.30%
|10
|16
|121
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|13.5
|38.6%
|203
|22.4
|35.1%
|336
|22.0%
|74
|21.1%
|71
|15
|122
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|13.3
|40.8%
|212
|21.6
|35.7%
|345
|28.7%
|99
|21.7%
|75
|16
|123
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|13.1
|35.1%
|197
|18.6
|29.6%
|279
|26.9%
|75
|15.1%
|42
|15
|124
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|13.0
|22.9%
|130
|18.0
|20.0%
|198
|70.2%
|139
|19.2%
|38
|11
|125
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|12.7
|22.7%
|127
|20.9
|20.0%
|209
|51.7%
|108
|4.3%
|9
|10
|126
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|12.6
|27.9%
|149
|27.0
|31.4%
|324
|23.8%
|77
|11.1%
|36
|12
|127
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|11.9
|35.20%
|185
|23.3
|38.9%
|372
|42.2%
|157
|7.30%
|27
|16
|128
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|11.5
|26.9%
|166
|19.9
|30.5%
|319
|26.3%
|84
|7.8%
|25
|16
|129
|HOU
|Xavier Hutchinson
|11.2
|23.4%
|143
|17.8
|22.5%
|231
|29.9%
|69
|7.8%
|18
|13
|130
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|11.1
|22.7%
|143
|16.8
|21.5%
|219
|36.1%
|79
|28.3%
|62
|13
|131
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|10.3
|29.5%
|158
|21.3
|33.0%
|341
|21.1%
|72
|9.1%
|31
|16
|132
|HOU
|John Metchie
|10.3
|22.9%
|140
|17.5
|25.5%
|262
|32.1%
|84
|15.3%
|40
|15
|133
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|9.4
|24.9%
|140
|20.1
|31.0%
|322
|37.9%
|122
|12.1%
|39
|16
|134
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|9.4
|22.6%
|151
|14.5
|23.0%
|232
|28.9%
|67
|14.7%
|34
|16
|135
|NO
|Lynn Bowden
|9.1
|18.9%
|115
|21.1
|28.0%
|295
|28.8%
|85
|22.0%
|65
|14
|136
|GB
|Malik Heath
|8.9
|18.3%
|106
|19.3
|23.4%
|232
|24.1%
|56
|15.5%
|36
|12
|137
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|8.5
|23.1%
|135
|17.3
|29.4%
|277
|23.5%
|65
|21.3%
|59
|16
|138
|CIN
|Andrei Iosivas
|7.9
|17.4%
|110
|13.3
|20.3%
|200
|15.5%
|31
|7.5%
|15
|15
|139
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|7.1
|19.4%
|111
|14.6
|23.7%
|233
|43.3%
|101
|14.2%
|33
|16
|140
|ATL
|Scott Miller
|7.1
|20.9%
|112
|15.1
|23.4%
|241
|38.2%
|92
|15.8%
|38
|16
Tight Ends
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|Rts
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|Games
|1
|TB
|Cade Otton
|34.6
|85.0%
|487
|59.3
|96.4%
|948
|51.1%
|484
|48.9%
|464
|16
|2
|CLE
|David Njoku
|34.4
|76.7%
|491
|57.8
|81.5%
|924
|51.6%
|477
|48.4%
|447
|16
|3
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|34.4
|85.7%
|529
|50.7
|77.5%
|811
|24.7%
|200
|75.3%
|611
|16
|4
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|33.8
|75.9%
|478
|50.4
|75.7%
|756
|54.0%
|408
|46.0%
|348
|15
|5
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|33.3
|78.4%
|473
|57.6
|85.5%
|922
|54.9%
|506
|45.1%
|416
|16
|6
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|32.8
|73.9%
|466
|49.0
|72.1%
|735
|31.4%
|231
|68.6%
|504
|15
|7
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|32.7
|68.5%
|458
|44.9
|66.7%
|674
|34.9%
|235
|65.1%
|439
|15
|8
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|31.8
|69.9%
|413
|55.0
|79.9%
|825
|58.8%
|485
|41.2%
|340
|15
|9
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|31.4
|65.9%
|369
|58.2
|72.4%
|757
|54.0%
|409
|46.0%
|348
|13
|10
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|30.9
|62.8%
|384
|47.2
|64.4%
|661
|61.7%
|408
|38.3%
|253
|14
|11
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|30.6
|74.6%
|458
|49.1
|74.5%
|785
|58.5%
|459
|41.5%
|326
|16
|12
|SF
|George Kittle
|29.4
|83.5%
|414
|53.6
|88.7%
|857
|71.6%
|614
|28.4%
|243
|16
|13
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|29.4
|52.6%
|298
|46.4
|51.5%
|510
|36.7%
|187
|63.3%
|323
|11
|14
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|29.2
|60.5%
|344
|48.0
|71.6%
|720
|55.1%
|397
|44.9%
|323
|15
|15
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|29.2
|63.6%
|409
|43.0
|69.7%
|688
|46.9%
|323
|53.1%
|365
|16
|16
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|27.5
|41.5%
|240
|43.8
|44.2%
|438
|68.3%
|299
|31.7%
|139
|10
|17
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|27.4
|60.9%
|346
|45.6
|66.3%
|638
|66.0%
|421
|34.0%
|217
|14
|18
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|26.8
|64.9%
|352
|50.8
|77.3%
|812
|65.0%
|528
|35.0%
|284
|16
|19
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|26.3
|66.7%
|375
|41.7
|60.3%
|626
|37.4%
|234
|62.6%
|392
|15
|20
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|26.2
|75.5%
|404
|41.4
|64.2%
|663
|22.5%
|149
|77.5%
|514
|16
|21
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|26.1
|46.4%
|283
|42.3
|48.1%
|507
|46.5%
|236
|53.5%
|271
|12
|22
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|25.9
|31.7%
|179
|39.7
|27.9%
|278
|45.7%
|127
|54.3%
|151
|7
|23
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|25.3
|67.3%
|356
|39.1
|66.2%
|626
|45.0%
|282
|55.0%
|344
|16
|24
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|24.7
|46.9%
|236
|44.6
|43.8%
|446
|41.9%
|187
|58.1%
|259
|10
|25
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|24.4
|34.0%
|214
|32.6
|28.1%
|293
|43.0%
|126
|57.0%
|167
|9
|26
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|24.0
|46.6%
|242
|38.0
|43.2%
|418
|60.5%
|253
|39.5%
|165
|11
|27
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|23.6
|48.2%
|301
|38.5
|52.6%
|539
|45.8%
|247
|54.2%
|292
|14
|28
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|23.2
|46.4%
|261
|41.6
|61.8%
|583
|73.8%
|430
|26.2%
|153
|14
|29
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|23.2
|60.4%
|323
|37.0
|57.4%
|592
|40.9%
|242
|59.1%
|350
|16
|30
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|22.7
|61.2%
|346
|42.1
|67.6%
|673
|57.1%
|384
|42.9%
|289
|16
|31
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|22.4
|58.2%
|306
|42.6
|71.2%
|681
|55.8%
|380
|44.2%
|301
|16
|32
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|21.3
|52.3%
|306
|33.4
|56.8%
|535
|42.6%
|228
|57.4%
|307
|16
|33
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|20.8
|35.4%
|199
|38.8
|41.1%
|427
|60.7%
|259
|39.3%
|168
|11
|34
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|20.1
|44.4%
|262
|31.2
|42.3%
|437
|58.1%
|254
|41.9%
|183
|14
|35
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|18.8
|33.1%
|210
|26.5
|32.2%
|318
|50.3%
|160
|49.7%
|158
|12
|36
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|18.7
|51.4%
|292
|29.6
|49.2%
|473
|29.0%
|137
|71.0%
|336
|16
|37
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|18.7
|31.4%
|199
|21.3
|23.7%
|234
|22.6%
|53
|77.4%
|181
|11
|38
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|18.5
|39.0%
|221
|38.1
|61.5%
|609
|50.9%
|310
|49.1%
|299
|16
|39
|GB
|Tucker Kraft
|18.5
|41.9%
|242
|34.1
|55.0%
|546
|83.7%
|457
|16.3%
|89
|16
|40
|KC
|Noah Gray
|18.4
|41.0%
|259
|33.6
|52.8%
|538
|55.8%
|300
|44.2%
|238
|16
|41
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|17.8
|31.40%
|196
|30.2
|38.2%
|392
|68.1%
|267
|31.9%
|125
|13
|42
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|17.2
|41.5%
|233
|29.9
|50.7%
|479
|66.0%
|316
|34.0%
|163
|16
|43
|DEN
|Lucas Krull
|16.2
|17.7%
|93
|21.3
|13.4%
|128
|20.3%
|26
|79.7%
|102
|6
|44
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|15.8
|33.5%
|211
|32.7
|47.0%
|491
|67.2%
|330
|32.8%
|161
|15
|45
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|15.1
|45.5%
|229
|28.3
|44.5%
|453
|43.9%
|199
|56.1%
|254
|16
|46
|WAS
|John Bates
|14.8
|26.8%
|179
|28.3
|44.9%
|453
|77.3%
|350
|22.7%
|103
|16
|47
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|14.3
|22.9%
|145
|27.4
|44.5%
|439
|71.1%
|312
|28.9%
|127
|16
|48
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|14.2
|32.3%
|189
|26.8
|45.5%
|429
|54.1%
|232
|45.9%
|197
|16
|49
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|12.9
|22.5%
|137
|35.2
|46.7%
|493
|74.4%
|367
|25.6%
|126
|14
|50
|DET
|Brock Wright
|12.7
|21.90%
|132
|29.1
|37.8%
|407
|78.1%
|318
|21.9%
|89
|14
|51
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|12.3
|35.50%
|184
|22.5
|37.2%
|360
|51.7%
|186
|48.3%
|174
|16
|52
|IND
|Drew
|11.8
|19.7%
|116
|26.8
|31.2%
|322
|80.7%
|260
|19.3%
|62
|12
|53
|HOU
|Brevin Jordan
|11.6
|19.1%
|117
|20.6
|24.1%
|247
|70.4%
|174
|29.6%
|73
|12
|54
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|11.1
|17.50%
|110
|25.3
|40.4%
|404
|93.6%
|378
|6.4%
|26
|16
|55
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|11.1
|20.7%
|133
|20.0
|30.4%
|300
|72.3%
|217
|27.7%
|83
|15
|56
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|11.0
|21.9%
|128
|23.1
|36.8%
|347
|74.9%
|260
|25.1%
|87
|15
|57
|IND
|Will Mallory
|10.8
|19.3%
|114
|13.7
|14.6%
|151
|37.1%
|56
|62.9%
|95
|11
|58
|IND
|Mo Alie-Cox
|10.3
|19.0%
|112
|23.7
|36.7%
|379
|92.3%
|350
|7.7%
|29
|16
|59
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|10.3
|14.9%
|96
|19.0
|23.1%
|228
|75.9%
|173
|24.1%
|55
|12
|60
|TEN
|Trevon Wesco
|9.7
|10.8%
|57
|28.0
|41.5%
|392
|93.4%
|366
|6.6%
|26
|14
|61
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|9.6
|21.6%
|112
|28.6
|47.4%
|458
|82.8%
|379
|17.2%
|79
|16
|62
|CHI
|Robert Tonyan
|9.4
|25.6%
|139
|18.2
|27.7%
|291
|45.0%
|131
|55.0%
|160
|16
|63
|LAC
|Stone Smartt
|9.1
|19.7%
|123
|17.5
|25.6%
|262
|55.3%
|145
|44.7%
|117
|15
|64
|CLE
|Harrison Bryant
|9.0
|19.1%
|122
|22.4
|31.6%
|358
|58.1%
|208
|41.9%
|150
|16
|65
|PHI
|Jack Stoll
|8.6
|18.90%
|106
|24.5
|37.5%
|392
|87.0%
|341
|13.0%
|51
|16
|66
|DAL
|Luke Schoonmaker
|7.6
|14.7%
|90
|20.2
|30.7%
|323
|87.0%
|281
|13.0%
|42
|16
|67
|ARI
|Elijah Higgins
|7.5
|12.9%
|73
|15.3
|15.4%
|153
|54.9%
|84
|45.1%
|69
|10
|68
|TEN
|Josh Whyle
|6.9
|10.8%
|57
|13.8
|16.1%
|152
|69.7%
|106
|30.3%
|46
|11
|69
|GB
|Josiah Deguara
|6.5
|13.0%
|75
|12.9
|18.2%
|181
|45.9%
|83
|54.1%
|98
|14
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|T/Gm
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|11.5
|26.4%
|150
|32.3%
|1418
|9.5
|30.5%
|2.53
|108
|1243
|7
|3
|5
|2
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|10.5
|30.3%
|158
|42.1%
|1675
|10.6
|36.8%
|4.00
|112
|1717
|12
|7
|11
|3
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|10.5
|29.8%
|168
|37.0%
|1684
|10.0
|29.9%
|2.94
|122
|1651
|10
|2
|17
|4
|LV
|Davante Adams
|10.4
|33.1%
|167
|45.6%
|1774
|10.6
|31.2%
|2.05
|98
|1098
|7
|6
|8
|5
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|10.3
|28.4%
|154
|29.9%
|1120
|7.3
|28.5%
|2.54
|112
|1371
|9
|2
|5
|6
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|10.2
|30.0%
|163
|46.4%
|1658
|10.2
|26.1%
|1.61
|93
|1008
|3
|5
|7
|7
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|10.0
|28.7%
|150
|30.5%
|1181
|7.9
|29.1%
|2.15
|104
|1108
|4
|3
|5
|8
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|9.8
|32.0%
|157
|45.4%
|1913
|12.2
|30.0%
|2.77
|105
|1447
|7
|4
|12
|9
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|9.6
|28.9%
|154
|33.6%
|1392
|9.0
|29.1%
|2.73
|101
|1445
|5
|7
|8
|10
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|9.6
|15.3%
|86
|24.3%
|1066
|12.4
|27.4%
|2.81
|56
|882
|4
|0
|9
|11
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|9.5
|29.9%
|152
|35.9%
|1515
|10.0
|30.1%
|2.17
|100
|1096
|8
|5
|7
|12
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|9.3
|24.6%
|139
|34.2%
|1238
|8.9
|25.1%
|2.16
|96
|1197
|7
|3
|10
|13
|NO
|Chris Olave
|9.0
|24.4%
|135
|38.3%
|1787
|13.2
|26.6%
|2.10
|84
|1067
|4
|6
|9
|14
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|8.5
|22.4%
|128
|37.1%
|1796
|14.0
|25.0%
|2.44
|72
|1250
|5
|5
|8
|15
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|8.4
|26.0%
|134
|26.7%
|1033
|7.7
|22.8%
|1.71
|101
|1002
|4
|2
|4
|16
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|8.1
|28.2%
|130
|43.8%
|1530
|11.8
|25.1%
|2.51
|92
|1300
|8
|3
|14
|17
|TB
|Mike Evans
|8.0
|24.7%
|128
|41.2%
|1837
|14.4
|26.6%
|2.56
|76
|1233
|13
|4
|17
|18
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|7.9
|28.1%
|127
|43.7%
|1873
|14.7
|27.7%
|2.20
|68
|1011
|6
|3
|13
|19
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|7.9
|17.9%
|95
|18.7%
|773
|8.1
|25.1%
|1.96
|59
|742
|5
|4
|7
|20
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|7.9
|22.3%
|126
|37.0%
|1708
|13.6
|22.3%
|1.61
|70
|910
|7
|2
|22
|21
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|7.7
|21.5%
|123
|33.2%
|1422
|11.6
|21.3%
|1.64
|73
|946
|4
|3
|7
|22
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|7.7
|23.7%
|123
|26.5%
|1181
|9.6
|24.5%
|1.93
|77
|973
|2
|2
|10
|23
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|7.5
|21.7%
|113
|38.4%
|1570
|13.9
|22.9%
|2.23
|65
|1104
|8
|2
|15
|24
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|7.4
|19.9%
|104
|26.1%
|1040
|10.0
|28.3%
|2.76
|72
|1014
|4
|5
|6
|25
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|7.4
|22.7%
|118
|32.5%
|1330
|11.3
|23.2%
|1.62
|77
|823
|4
|2
|11
|26
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|7.2
|19.8%
|101
|32.5%
|1198
|11.9
|23.5%
|1.33
|51
|574
|4
|1
|5
|27
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|7.1
|18.6%
|100
|22.9%
|1100
|11.0
|26.8%
|2.95
|71
|1102
|7
|2
|10
|28
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|7.1
|15.0%
|85
|18.3%
|845
|9.9
|24.3%
|2.25
|57
|787
|3
|5
|2
|29
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|7.0
|22.8%
|112
|33.1%
|1395
|12.5
|20.4%
|1.94
|81
|1066
|7
|5
|8
|30
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|6.9
|9.7%
|55
|17.2%
|795
|14.5
|22.1%
|1.10
|28
|274
|2
|1
|7
|31
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|6.9
|10.8%
|55
|15.2%
|555
|10.1
|24.2%
|1.79
|37
|406
|4
|0
|2
|32
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|6.8
|17.7%
|82
|29.1%
|1032
|12.6
|25.2%
|1.93
|47
|628
|4
|1
|5
|33
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|6.8
|13.9%
|75
|22.2%
|1067
|14.2
|24.9%
|2.36
|47
|709
|7
|3
|5
|34
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|6.8
|24.0%
|108
|23.7%
|934
|8.7
|23.4%
|1.86
|77
|858
|5
|6
|4
|35
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|6.7
|20.0%
|101
|24.2%
|942
|9.3
|20.7%
|1.53
|68
|746
|7
|1
|5
|36
|ATL
|Drake London
|6.7
|21.4%
|101
|29.3%
|1149
|11.4
|23.5%
|2.01
|65
|864
|2
|1
|5
|37
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|6.7
|22.6%
|101
|39.7%
|1442
|14.3
|24.9%
|3.24
|72
|1317
|7
|2
|7
|38
|PIT
|George Pickens
|6.6
|22.8%
|106
|39.4%
|1398
|13.2
|21.5%
|2.32
|63
|1140
|5
|1
|5
|39
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|6.5
|18.2%
|104
|23.7%
|1145
|11.0
|19.5%
|1.20
|59
|640
|2
|3
|6
|40
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|6.4
|11.6%
|64
|13.9%
|651
|10.2
|20.1%
|1.41
|39
|448
|1
|0
|7
|41
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|6.4
|18.0%
|102
|13.7%
|509
|5.0
|27.8%
|2.56
|79
|938
|7
|4
|6
|42
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|6.3
|13.5%
|76
|27.5%
|995
|13.1
|19.7%
|1.70
|42
|656
|5
|5
|9
|43
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|6.3
|17.8%
|100
|27.3%
|1195
|12.0
|19.0%
|1.62
|66
|854
|9
|2
|10
|44
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|6.2
|19.5%
|87
|16.3%
|594
|6.8
|24.2%
|2.43
|58
|871
|7
|4
|2
|45
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|6.0
|17.0%
|96
|17.7%
|643
|6.7
|17.8%
|1.23
|66
|663
|2
|4
|4
|46
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|6.0
|17.0%
|90
|19.3%
|884
|9.8
|26.2%
|1.98
|60
|681
|8
|3
|8
|47
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|5.9
|18.0%
|95
|25.1%
|1149
|12.1
|19.9%
|1.41
|59
|674
|8
|4
|13
|48
|IND
|Josh Downs
|5.9
|18.2%
|95
|16.9%
|655
|6.9
|21.6%
|1.65
|65
|723
|2
|0
|2
|49
|GB
|Christian Watson
|5.9
|10.0%
|53
|18.8%
|862
|16.3
|20.6%
|1.64
|28
|422
|5
|1
|14
|50
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|5.8
|15.2%
|87
|14.4%
|615
|7.1
|23.7%
|1.63
|60
|598
|4
|1
|7
|51
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|5.7
|19.3%
|86
|34.3%
|1104
|12.8
|20.8%
|1.86
|58
|770
|10
|4
|14
|52
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|5.7
|16.5%
|85
|22.6%
|874
|10.3
|16.6%
|0.82
|43
|418
|0
|3
|2
|53
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|5.7
|9.0%
|51
|13.8%
|605
|11.9
|18.0%
|1.89
|32
|537
|2
|2
|4
|54
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|5.6
|14.3%
|73
|16.5%
|602
|8.2
|26.1%
|1.96
|47
|548
|0
|1
|2
|55
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|5.5
|10.2%
|55
|14.1%
|675
|12.3
|19.2%
|1.98
|33
|567
|2
|2
|6
|56
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|5.5
|16.9%
|88
|13.7%
|559
|6.4
|20.4%
|1.42
|60
|614
|4
|4
|5
|57
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.4
|18.2%
|81
|30.9%
|993
|12.3
|20.4%
|1.71
|51
|679
|1
|1
|6
|58
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|5.4
|13.9%
|75
|15.6%
|749
|10.0
|18.9%
|1.08
|40
|426
|1
|2
|3
|59
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|5.1
|15.9%
|72
|10.6%
|346
|4.8
|22.1%
|1.35
|55
|440
|1
|2
|1
|60
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|5.1
|12.8%
|71
|21.7%
|1016
|14.3
|17.7%
|1.63
|43
|654
|4
|2
|4
|61
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|5.0
|14.0%
|80
|18.4%
|789
|9.9
|13.9%
|0.87
|47
|501
|4
|4
|7
|62
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|4.9
|15.6%
|79
|27.7%
|1169
|14.8
|15.8%
|1.49
|45
|746
|7
|3
|12
|63
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|4.8
|12.8%
|72
|21.5%
|979
|13.6
|15.3%
|1.31
|48
|618
|7
|1
|10
|64
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|4.7
|12.6%
|71
|15.2%
|666
|9.4
|14.1%
|1.06
|46
|531
|3
|5
|5
|65
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|4.6
|14.2%
|64
|23.1%
|911
|14.2
|25.0%
|2.21
|35
|565
|3
|0
|9
|66
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|4.5
|15.9%
|72
|27.8%
|910
|12.6
|15.4%
|1.52
|45
|708
|3
|1
|1
|67
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|4.4
|12.0%
|62
|24.2%
|935
|15.1
|14.0%
|1.08
|33
|479
|5
|2
|4
|68
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|4.3
|9.2%
|47
|9.3%
|338
|7.2
|19.8%
|1.10
|29
|260
|1
|1
|0
|69
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|4.3
|10.0%
|51
|17.8%
|655
|12.8
|14.0%
|1.28
|31
|466
|3
|0
|4
|70
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|4.3
|10.0%
|51
|14.6%
|532
|10.4
|16.1%
|1.22
|32
|388
|0
|3
|0
|71
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|4.2
|11.8%
|63
|17.9%
|740
|11.7
|17.6%
|1.33
|37
|476
|3
|2
|4
|72
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|4.1
|13.2%
|61
|18.5%
|647
|10.6
|14.3%
|0.97
|31
|414
|1
|2
|7
|73
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|4.0
|6.2%
|32
|6.6%
|254
|7.9
|17.0%
|0.71
|18
|134
|0
|1
|0
|74
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|3.9
|10.9%
|62
|18.6%
|817
|13.2
|14.9%
|1.00
|36
|414
|2
|2
|7
|75
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|3.9
|11.9%
|62
|13.8%
|616
|9.9
|15.0%
|0.91
|37
|375
|3
|0
|1
|76
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|3.8
|11.7%
|61
|23.6%
|913
|15.0
|11.1%
|0.93
|32
|514
|2
|2
|2
|77
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|3.7
|12.4%
|56
|20.2%
|798
|14.2
|19.6%
|1.28
|32
|367
|1
|4
|3
|78
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|3.6
|9.6%
|51
|12.0%
|552
|10.8
|20.7%
|2.11
|33
|520
|2
|2
|1
|79
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|3.6
|10.5%
|57
|18.0%
|675
|11.8
|13.2%
|1.30
|35
|564
|5
|3
|6
|80
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|3.6
|11.2%
|57
|8.3%
|305
|5.4
|13.5%
|0.76
|36
|321
|1
|2
|1
|81
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|3.5
|9.0%
|49
|16.5%
|589
|12.0
|11.6%
|0.73
|23
|311
|1
|4
|1
|82
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|3.5
|7.7%
|42
|17.7%
|662
|15.8
|17.4%
|1.47
|24
|354
|2
|3
|1
|83
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|3.4
|9.8%
|55
|13.1%
|595
|10.8
|15.2%
|1.15
|34
|418
|2
|1
|4
|84
|LAC
|Alex Erickson
|3.4
|4.2%
|24
|7.5%
|331
|13.8
|14.2%
|1.20
|14
|203
|1
|0
|1
|85
|KC
|Justin Watson
|3.4
|9.0%
|51
|24.4%
|909
|17.8
|15.5%
|1.37
|26
|449
|3
|6
|6
|86
|LA
|Demarcus Robinson
|3.3
|7.3%
|39
|12.0%
|497
|12.7
|19.2%
|1.83
|26
|371
|4
|0
|8
|87
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|3.2
|10.0%
|45
|12.9%
|554
|12.3
|14.5%
|1.19
|28
|370
|3
|0
|5
|88
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|3.1
|7.3%
|37
|9.3%
|344
|9.3
|18.0%
|1.30
|22
|266
|2
|0
|2
|89
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|3.0
|6.6%
|30
|11.8%
|504
|16.8
|12.8%
|0.94
|16
|221
|0
|2
|0
|90
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|3.0
|10.3%
|48
|10.0%
|356
|7.4
|13.3%
|0.78
|34
|280
|0
|0
|2
|91
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|2.9
|7.3%
|41
|7.7%
|338
|8.2
|16.10%
|1.27
|28
|322
|1
|0
|3
|92
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|2.9
|6.6%
|38
|9.1%
|440
|11.6
|11.8%
|0.56
|18
|181
|0
|1
|5
|93
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|2.9
|6.7%
|38
|2.9%
|107
|2.8
|26.6%
|1.18
|27
|169
|1
|5
|0
|94
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|2.7
|6.7%
|38
|9.0%
|334
|8.8
|14.5%
|0.93
|21
|244
|1
|0
|3
|95
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|2.6
|7.4%
|42
|19.8%
|736
|17.5
|10.4%
|0.78
|21
|315
|1
|3
|4
|96
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|2.6
|3.7%
|21
|5.1%
|223
|10.6
|12.0%
|0.51
|10
|89
|1
|0
|2
|97
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|2.6
|7.7%
|42
|9.0%
|338
|8.0
|18.9%
|1.98
|33
|439
|1
|0
|0
|98
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|2.6
|4.5%
|23
|6.3%
|229
|10.0
|17.6%
|0.69
|13
|91
|0
|1
|0
|99
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|2.5
|7.4%
|33
|9.4%
|343
|10.4
|15.1%
|1.22
|19
|265
|1
|0
|2
|100
|JAX
|Parker Washington
|2.5
|3.5%
|20
|3.5%
|160
|8.0
|15.5%
|0.94
|15
|121
|2
|0
|2
|101
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|2.5
|8.9%
|40
|10.0%
|396
|9.9
|14.5%
|1.24
|30
|342
|4
|1
|5
|102
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|2.5
|6.7%
|35
|9.7%
|388
|11.1
|15.3%
|1.19
|21
|272
|3
|0
|5
|103
|ATL
|Van Jefferson
|2.5
|2.8%
|40
|6.3%
|637
|15.9
|12.0%
|0.59
|18
|196
|0
|2
|2
|104
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|2.5
|6.3%
|30
|9.5%
|373
|12.4
|20.1%
|1.68
|18
|251
|0
|2
|2
|105
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|2.5
|6.0%
|27
|2.6%
|86
|3.2
|20.8%
|0.80
|20
|104
|0
|1
|0
|106
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|2.4
|7.7%
|39
|7.8%
|329
|8.4
|14.8%
|1.92
|33
|506
|2
|0
|0
|107
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|2.4
|8.4%
|38
|22.8%
|747
|19.7
|11.2%
|1.08
|22
|368
|0
|2
|0
|108
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|2.4
|6.1%
|33
|7.7%
|276
|8.4
|10.7%
|0.73
|20
|225
|0
|1
|1
|109
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|2.3
|7.3%
|37
|4.7%
|184
|5.0
|14.9%
|1.02
|25
|255
|0
|1
|0
|110
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|2.1
|7.2%
|32
|15.0%
|482
|15.0
|15.8%
|1.78
|21
|361
|1
|1
|1
|111
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|2.1
|5.6%
|25
|8.4%
|269
|10.8
|13.6%
|1.07
|15
|196
|4
|1
|3
|112
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|2.1
|5.9%
|31
|5.7%
|226
|7.3
|10.4%
|0.77
|25
|229
|1
|0
|2
|113
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|2.1
|5.9%
|33
|9.7%
|443
|13.4
|13.9%
|1.09
|20
|260
|1
|1
|2
|114
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|2.0
|3.5%
|18
|6.7%
|245
|13.6
|11.1%
|0.65
|6
|105
|0
|1
|1
|115
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|2.0
|5.3%
|30
|8.4%
|304
|10.1
|12.7%
|1.19
|23
|282
|1
|0
|1
|116
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|1.9
|6.9%
|31
|13.7%
|589
|19.0
|11.3%
|1.44
|19
|394
|0
|0
|0
|117
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|1.9
|5.8%
|29
|14.2%
|552
|19.0
|14.7%
|1.28
|14
|252
|2
|0
|3
|118
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|1.9
|3.7%
|21
|5.5%
|253
|12.0
|15.0%
|1.61
|14
|225
|1
|0
|1
|119
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|1.9
|6.5%
|30
|10.3%
|361
|12.0
|13.0%
|0.68
|16
|156
|0
|1
|3
|120
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|1.9
|6.6%
|30
|7.8%
|256
|8.5
|13.9%
|0.90
|18
|194
|3
|0
|4
|121
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|1.9
|6.5%
|30
|10.3%
|366
|12.2
|14.2%
|0.85
|17
|180
|1
|1
|0
|122
|HOU
|John Metchie
|1.9
|5.2%
|28
|5.0%
|239
|8.6
|20.0%
|1.09
|15
|153
|0
|2
|2
|123
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|1.7
|2.7%
|15
|5.1%
|239
|15.9
|8.0%
|1.03
|9
|193
|2
|0
|1
|124
|GB
|Malik Heath
|1.7
|3.8%
|20
|4.2%
|195
|9.7
|18.9%
|1.09
|12
|116
|1
|2
|3
|125
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|1.6
|2.9%
|16
|4.2%
|150
|9.4
|11.7%
|0.26
|4
|35
|1
|1
|0
|126
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|1.5
|3.1%
|15
|2.1%
|88
|5.8
|11.8%
|0.48
|9
|61
|3
|0
|2
|127
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|1.5
|4.6%
|24
|4.1%
|168
|7.0
|17.8%
|1.39
|18
|187
|2
|0
|2
|128
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|1.5
|4.6%
|24
|3.6%
|161
|6.7
|21.6%
|0.74
|16
|82
|1
|0
|2
|129
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|1.4
|4.0%
|23
|8.6%
|370
|16.1
|15.2%
|1.11
|12
|168
|1
|2
|3
|130
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|1.4
|4.7%
|22
|8.0%
|312
|14.2
|13.9%
|1.47
|14
|232
|0
|0
|0
|131
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|1.3
|2.0%
|10
|2.9%
|124
|12.4
|7.4%
|0.36
|7
|49
|0
|0
|1
|132
|CIN
|Andrei Iosivas
|1.2
|3.2%
|18
|4.8%
|172
|9.6
|16.4%
|0.73
|10
|80
|2
|2
|2
|133
|NYJ
|Jason Brownlee
|1.2
|1.3%
|7
|1.1%
|40
|5.7
|4.3%
|0.34
|5
|56
|1
|0
|0
|134
|HOU
|Xavier Hutchinson
|1.2
|2.8%
|15
|3.3%
|160
|10.7
|10.5%
|0.59
|7
|84
|0
|0
|0
|135
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|1.1
|4.0%
|18
|5.6%
|180
|10.0
|9.7%
|0.88
|13
|162
|3
|0
|2
|136
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|1.1
|3.5%
|18
|3.5%
|147
|8.2
|12.9%
|0.44
|8
|62
|0
|1
|0
|137
|NO
|Lynn Bowden
|1.1
|2.7%
|15
|1.7%
|79
|5.2
|13.0%
|0.68
|10
|78
|0
|1
|0
|138
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|0.9
|3.1%
|15
|4.4%
|183
|12.2
|5.8%
|0.45
|7
|116
|2
|1
|3
|139
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|0.9
|2.7%
|15
|3.0%
|139
|9.2
|9.0%
|0.38
|9
|63
|0
|0
|0
|140
|ATL
|Scott Miller
|0.9
|3.0%
|14
|4.6%
|179
|12.8
|12.5%
|0.85
|9
|95
|2
|0
|2
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|T/Gm
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|8.5
|22.6%
|127
|21.0%
|919
|7.2
|26.6%
|2.01
|95
|960
|5
|4
|4
|2
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|8.1
|23.0%
|130
|13.2%
|612
|4.7
|24.6%
|1.67
|104
|884
|3
|3
|4
|3
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|8.1
|21.3%
|121
|22.0%
|818
|6.8
|26.0%
|2.11
|93
|984
|5
|4
|6
|4
|CLE
|David Njoku
|7.7
|21.5%
|123
|12.5%
|606
|4.9
|25.1%
|1.80
|81
|882
|6
|8
|9
|5
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|7.1
|20.8%
|113
|22.0%
|826
|7.3
|23.9%
|1.82
|81
|860
|9
|6
|6
|6
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|6.3
|19.6%
|100
|15.7%
|580
|5.8
|28.9%
|2.29
|78
|791
|2
|2
|4
|7
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|6.2
|15.0%
|68
|16.1%
|527
|7.8
|22.8%
|1.70
|47
|507
|1
|1
|2
|8
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|6.2
|16.3%
|80
|9.9%
|419
|5.2
|21.7%
|1.59
|58
|588
|3
|1
|3
|9
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|6.1
|8.4%
|43
|8.3%
|307
|7.1
|24.0%
|1.04
|27
|187
|1
|4
|2
|10
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|6.1
|13.6%
|61
|12.2%
|479
|7.9
|25.8%
|2.31
|45
|544
|6
|3
|6
|11
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|6.0
|17.0%
|96
|12.1%
|552
|5.7
|21.0%
|1.51
|65
|692
|5
|3
|8
|12
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|5.8
|15.0%
|81
|13.5%
|647
|8.0
|21.1%
|1.54
|54
|593
|5
|1
|9
|13
|SF
|George Kittle
|5.6
|20.2%
|90
|23.8%
|867
|9.6
|21.7%
|2.46
|65
|1020
|6
|3
|5
|14
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|5.5
|16.3%
|83
|11.2%
|475
|5.7
|22.1%
|1.57
|66
|589
|2
|2
|3
|15
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|5.4
|18.4%
|87
|25.3%
|989
|11.4
|21.5%
|1.58
|51
|640
|3
|2
|4
|16
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|5.4
|18.7%
|86
|15.0%
|522
|6.1
|24.4%
|1.93
|70
|678
|6
|1
|5
|17
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|5.3
|15.4%
|84
|16.0%
|573
|6.8
|20.5%
|1.48
|59
|605
|0
|1
|2
|18
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|5.1
|13.3%
|76
|11.2%
|479
|6.3
|16.6%
|1.06
|54
|487
|4
|2
|7
|19
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|4.9
|12.1%
|69
|6.2%
|272
|3.9
|22.9%
|1.35
|50
|407
|3
|2
|3
|20
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|4.7
|13.2%
|70
|9.3%
|387
|5.5
|16.9%
|1.20
|47
|495
|2
|4
|1
|21
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|4.7
|10.1%
|56
|9.6%
|448
|8.0
|19.8%
|1.16
|34
|328
|4
|1
|3
|22
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|4.6
|16.4%
|74
|12.5%
|535
|7.2
|20.8%
|1.38
|52
|492
|1
|4
|3
|23
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|4.5
|8.5%
|45
|7.0%
|321
|7.1
|18.8%
|1.42
|33
|341
|1
|0
|1
|24
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|4.4
|8.5%
|48
|7.3%
|264
|5.5
|24.1%
|1.71
|37
|341
|1
|1
|0
|25
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|4.4
|11.9%
|61
|14.8%
|539
|8.8
|17.6%
|1.21
|42
|419
|6
|2
|5
|26
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|4.2
|14.2%
|67
|10.4%
|407
|6.1
|20.7%
|1.71
|47
|553
|2
|4
|2
|27
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|4.1
|9.7%
|45
|8.6%
|305
|6.8
|18.6%
|1.19
|30
|287
|2
|0
|4
|28
|TB
|Cade Otton
|4.0
|12.3%
|64
|9.6%
|428
|6.7
|13.1%
|0.87
|45
|425
|4
|2
|5
|29
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|3.6
|6.2%
|32
|6.6%
|254
|8.0
|15.0%
|0.86
|18
|184
|1
|1
|2
|30
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|3.5
|9.4%
|49
|9.8%
|380
|7.7
|18.7%
|1.32
|29
|345
|1
|4
|1
|31
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|3.0
|6.5%
|33
|5.8%
|246
|7.5
|16.6%
|0.82
|20
|164
|1
|1
|4
|32
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|2.9
|7.9%
|40
|6.1%
|238
|6.0
|15.3%
|1.16
|27
|304
|2
|2
|1
|33
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|2.7
|6.2%
|35
|6.8%
|296
|8.5
|17.9%
|1.03
|22
|202
|4
|3
|7
|34
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|2.7
|8.3%
|43
|7.6%
|309
|7.2
|14.1%
|1.35
|32
|414
|0
|1
|1
|35
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|2.7
|7.7%
|40
|6.3%
|251
|6.3
|11.6%
|0.98
|32
|336
|0
|0
|2
|36
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|2.6
|8.2%
|42
|9.9%
|360
|8.6
|14.4%
|0.82
|28
|239
|2
|0
|4
|37
|NO
|Taysom Hill
|2.4
|6.5%
|36
|4.7%
|218
|6.0
|17.1%
|1.25
|29
|263
|2
|0
|2
|38
|KC
|Noah Gray
|2.4
|6.7%
|38
|7.2%
|266
|7.0
|14.7%
|1.18
|28
|305
|2
|0
|2
|39
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|2.4
|8.4%
|38
|5.8%
|228
|6.0
|16.6%
|1.66
|28
|380
|4
|1
|1
|40
|GB
|Tucker Kraft
|2.3
|7.0%
|37
|3.0%
|136
|3.7
|15.3%
|1.34
|28
|324
|2
|1
|0
|41
|IND
|Will Mallory
|2.3
|4.8%
|25
|4.9%
|188
|7.5
|21.9%
|1.82
|18
|207
|0
|0
|0
|42
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|2.2
|4.6%
|26
|3.3%
|121
|4.6
|12.4%
|0.55
|18
|115
|1
|2
|2
|43
|DEN
|Lucas Krull
|2.2
|2.9%
|13
|3.3%
|107
|8.2
|14.0%
|1.02
|8
|95
|1
|0
|2
|44
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|2.1
|7.6%
|34
|7.3%
|235
|6.9
|11.1%
|0.60
|21
|183
|3
|1
|5
|45
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|2.0
|5.8%
|30
|5.3%
|205
|6.8
|14.2%
|0.87
|21
|183
|3
|0
|2
|46
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|2.0
|6.9%
|32
|5.1%
|180
|5.6
|17.4%
|0.89
|21
|163
|0
|1
|1
|47
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|1.9
|5.8%
|30
|5.7%
|232
|7.7
|15.9%
|1.26
|22
|239
|2
|0
|5
|48
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|1.8
|6.2%
|28
|3.7%
|122
|4.4
|12.7%
|1.15
|25
|255
|0
|1
|0
|49
|WAS
|John Bates
|1.8
|4.9%
|28
|3.7%
|159
|5.7
|15.6%
|0.84
|19
|151
|0
|3
|3
|50
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|1.8
|4.0%
|21
|6.1%
|234
|11.2
|18.1%
|1.27
|9
|147
|2
|0
|2
|51
|HOU
|Brevin Jordan
|1.8
|3.9%
|21
|2.2%
|105
|5.0
|17.9%
|1.87
|17
|219
|2
|1
|1
|52
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|1.7
|4.3%
|24
|2.5%
|115
|4.8
|17.5%
|1.39
|20
|190
|1
|1
|1
|53
|ARI
|Elijah Higgins
|1.7
|3.3%
|17
|3.0%
|110
|6.5
|23.3%
|1.79
|12
|131
|1
|1
|1
|54
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|1.6
|5.2%
|26
|2.6%
|101
|3.9
|11.2%
|0.84
|21
|195
|0
|0
|0
|55
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|1.6
|4.4%
|25
|0.5%
|16
|0.7
|17.2%
|1.08
|20
|156
|2
|0
|0
|56
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|1.6
|4.4%
|25
|1.6%
|69
|2.8
|22.7%
|1.65
|20
|182
|2
|0
|2
|57
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|1.5
|4.0%
|22
|4.1%
|146
|6.6
|16.5%
|1.14
|16
|151
|0
|0
|0
|58
|TEN
|Josh Whyle
|1.4
|3.3%
|15
|3.3%
|141
|9.4
|26.3%
|1.65
|9
|94
|1
|0
|3
|59
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|1.3
|3.7%
|19
|1.1%
|47
|2.5
|14.8%
|0.98
|14
|126
|0
|1
|0
|60
|CLE
|Harrison Bryant
|1.3
|3.5%
|20
|1.8%
|87
|4.4
|16.4%
|0.66
|13
|81
|3
|1
|3
|61
|LAC
|Stone Smartt
|1.2
|3.2%
|18
|3.9%
|171
|9.5
|14.6%
|1.15
|9
|141
|1
|0
|2
|62
|IND
|Mo Alie-Cox
|1.1
|3.4%
|18
|4.4%
|170
|9.4
|16.1%
|1.28
|11
|143
|3
|0
|2
|63
|DET
|Brock Wright
|1.0
|2.6%
|14
|1.0%
|37
|2.7
|10.6%
|0.69
|13
|91
|1
|0
|0
|64
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|1.0
|2.2%
|12
|1.7%
|59
|5.0
|12.5%
|0.60
|8
|58
|1
|0
|2
|65
|CHI
|Robert Tonyan
|1.0
|3.5%
|16
|3.6%
|125
|7.8
|11.5%
|0.81
|11
|112
|0
|1
|0
|66
|DAL
|Luke Schoonmaker
|0.9
|2.7%
|15
|2.0%
|90
|6.0
|16.7%
|0.72
|8
|65
|2
|3
|2
|67
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|0.6
|2.2%
|10
|0.4%
|13
|1.3
|8.9%
|0.54
|7
|61
|0
|0
|0
|68
|GB
|Josiah Deguara
|0.6
|1.5%
|8
|0.5%
|23
|2.9
|10.7%
|0.87
|8
|65
|0
|0
|0