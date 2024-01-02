Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 18 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

#Packers WR Jayden Reed, who left yesterday's game after two impressive TDs, will have further tests on his ribs today after negative X-Rays, sources say.

WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) was still on crutches and wearing a walking boot today, Nick Sirianni said. As for his status for Sunday, Sirianni only said "We'll see."

A bunch of these guys had encouraging performances prior to suffering their respective injures. Reed scored two TDs and nearly reached 100 yards in less than a half. Williams was handling his largest role ever in terms of snap/route shares, and he had a 63-yard reception. Moore filled in admirably for Amari Cooper (heel) on Thursday night as Cleveland's No. 1 receiver, before suffering a scary injury that likely will keep him out for Week 18 (and possibly into the playoffs). Higbee had a season-high six receptions whilst returning to a near-every-down role (after losing a bunch of snaps to Davis Allen in previous weeks).

WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) was still on crutches and wearing a walking boot today, Nick Sirianni said. As for his status for Sunday, Sirianni only said "We'll see." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) January 1, 2024

Injury update on Jameson Williams pic.twitter.com/2nKCno7eos — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2024

#Packers WR Jayden Reed, who left yesterday's game after two impressive TDs, will have further tests on his ribs today after negative X-Rays, sources say. He's pretty sore, and safe to say his status for Week 18 is in doubt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2024

Missed Week 17

Unfortunately for those of you in leagues that include Week 18, some of the guys on this list are on teams that don't have a ton to play for in the regular-season finale. Waddle, Sutton, Watson and Zay Jones are exceptions, though things don't look great for Waddle and Watson no matter how much they might want to play.

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Jameson Williams - 88% snaps pre-Q4 / 159 yards on 16 tgts past three weeks

Demarcus Robinson - 97% RTs / 6-92-0 on 10 tgts / five in a row w/ 12+ PPR points

Wan'Dale Robinson - 79% RTs / 6-55-0 on nine tgts / 235 YFS over last four games

Greg Dortch - 88% RTs / 7-82-0 on team-high-tying seven tgts

Bo Melton - 66% snaps / 71% RTs / 6-105-1 on nine tgts / Reed injury

Julio Jones - 71% RTs / 2-34-2 on two tgts/ Smith injury

Cedrick Wilson - 88% RTs / 2-27-1 on four tgts

Rashod Bateman - 87% RTs / 4-54-0 on team-high six tgts / team-high 87 AY

Trey Palmer - 80% RTs / 4-84-1 on five tgts

Alex Erickson - 87% RTs / 7-98-0 on eight tgts / Palmer & Allen injuries

Dan Campbell says he'd love to get C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Alim McNeill and Jason Cabinda some snaps vs. the Vikings. Says WR Jameson Williams is day-to-day with an ankle injury. — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) January 1, 2024

Tight Ends 📈

Juwan Johnson - 69% RTs / 8-90-1 / 53.7% of 2023 yardage over past three weeks

Tanner Hudson - 64% RTs / 3-38-0 on seven tgts

Johnny Mundt - 77% snaps /86% RTs / 4-39-1 on seven tgts

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Jonathan Mingo - zero yards on three tgts / 63 yards on 18 tgts past three games

Rashid Shaheed - 54% snaps / 66% RTs / 2-13-0 on three tgts

Odell Beckham - 52% RTs / 1-33-0 on one tgt

Treylon Burks - three tgts on 29 RTs / 2-11-0 / fourth in a row w/ exactly three tgts

Jahan Dotson - third zero-catch game of season / one tgt on 24 RTs (83%)

Hunter Renfrow - 18% RTs / zero tgts

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Week 18 Starters

Potential Drops

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

Potential Drops

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

RTs = # of Routes Run

RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route

RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game

Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot

Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot

MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap

Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap

Tight Ends

RTs = # of Routes Run

RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route

RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game

IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation

Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)

AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for

aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone

Tight Ends