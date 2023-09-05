Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Final Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the final installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.
Nick Chubb continued his steady climb up the rankings, moving to sixth overall. He started summer — way back on June 4 — at 14th. At that point, Puig had Chubb ranked highest at 13th, while Erickson had him lowest at 19th. Now, Puig has Chubb seventh with the other three writers each ranking him eighth.
On the downside, Cooper Kupp fell all the way to 24th on the news of his lingering hamstring injury. The other big drop, of course, is Jonathan Taylor, who fell to 76th as he'll miss the first four weeks on the PUP list.
The top 6 remains unchanged, and CeeDee Lamb jumped into the top 10.
Toward the bottom of the board, Marvin Mims again improved his ranking, moving to 132nd. He was 150th just two rankings ago. That dovetails with Jerry Jeudy's drop from 44th to 56th thanks to his hamstring injury.
• Players entering the top 150:
Adam Thielen - 148 (returns after dropping out last time)
Dalton Schultz - 150
• Players dropping out:
That's a wrap for the Roundtable Rankings for 2023. Be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.3
|2.0
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3.8
|3.5
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4.0
|4.0
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|3
|6
|2
|5
|5
|5.0
|5.0
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|6
|5
|5
|4
|6
|7.5
|7.0
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|12
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7.8
|8.0
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|8
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8.8
|8.5
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|7
|10
|6
|12
|9
|8.8
|9.0
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|4
|13
|12
|6
|10
|10.0
|10.0
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|9
|11
|10
|10
|11
|10.8
|11.0
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|11
|8
|11
|13
|12
|12.0
|12.0
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|10
|14
|13
|11
|13
|12.8
|13.0
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|16
|12
|14
|9
|14
|13.0
|14.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|14
|9
|15
|14
|15
|14.0
|14.0
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|13
|19
|9
|15
|16
|16.5
|16.5
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|18
|15
|16
|17
|17
|18.3
|18.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|21
|18
|18
|16
|18
|18.5
|18.5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|17
|16
|20
|21
|19
|21.3
|20.5
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|15
|29
|17
|24
|20
|22.3
|21.5
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|19
|24
|19
|27
|21
|22.5
|22.5
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|24
|21
|23
|22
|22
|24.8
|22.5
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|22
|32
|22
|23
|23
|23.5
|23.0
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|30
|20
|26
|18
|24
|27.0
|23.0
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|43
|25
|21
|19
|25
|23.0
|23.5
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|25
|23
|24
|20
|26
|24.3
|24.5
|Calvin Ridley
|JAX
|WR
|23
|17
|31
|26
|27
|24.8
|25.0
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|27
|22
|25
|25
|28
|29.3
|29.0
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|31
|30
|28
|28
|29
|32.5
|30.5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|32
|40
|29
|29
|30
|32.8
|30.5
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|28
|31
|30
|42
|31
|32.3
|31.0
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|26
|41
|27
|35
|32
|32.0
|32.5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|37
|26
|34
|31
|33
|32.5
|32.5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|29
|28
|36
|37
|34
|37.0
|35.0
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|33
|37
|46
|32
|35
|35.8
|36.5
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|40
|33
|40
|30
|36
|38.5
|36.5
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|39
|49
|32
|34
|37
|34.3
|37.0
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|20
|36
|43
|38
|38
|38.0
|37.5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|34
|44
|41
|33
|39
|42.0
|39.5
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|54
|39
|35
|40
|40
|43.0
|41.5
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|52
|38
|37
|45
|41
|44.5
|42.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|46
|35
|58
|39
|42
|40.5
|42.5
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|42
|43
|33
|44
|43
|41.8
|43.5
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|45
|27
|42
|53
|44
|44.0
|44.0
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|41
|45
|47
|43
|45
|45.0
|45.0
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|51
|34
|39
|56
|46
|44.3
|46.0
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|35
|47
|45
|50
|47
|46.5
|46.5
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|36
|57
|44
|49
|48
|48.8
|48.0
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|RB
|47
|58
|49
|41
|49
|47.0
|49.5
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|49
|50
|38
|51
|50
|51.8
|52.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|FA
|WR
|59
|46
|66
|36
|51
|56.8
|54.5
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|57
|68
|50
|52
|52
|52.8
|54.5
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|38
|55
|64
|54
|53
|57.0
|57.5
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|44
|69
|57
|58
|54
|59.5
|58.0
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|48
|56
|74
|60
|55
|58.3
|58.0
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|61
|53
|55
|64
|56
|62.0
|58.5
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|89
|42
|70
|47
|57
|58.8
|58.5
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|50
|54
|68
|63
|58
|59.3
|59.0
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|58
|62
|60
|57
|59
|60.3
|60.5
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|66
|51
|69
|55
|60
|59.0
|60.5
|Darren Waller
|NYG
|TE
|62
|63
|52
|59
|61
|59.3
|62.0
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|63
|65
|61
|48
|62
|62.8
|62.5
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|74
|52
|59
|66
|63
|65.5
|66.5
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|73
|60
|54
|75
|64
|67.3
|67.0
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|53
|82
|73
|61
|65
|66.8
|67.0
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|RB
|55
|80
|53
|79
|66
|64.8
|69.0
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|65
|73
|48
|73
|67
|70.3
|69.0
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|80
|64
|63
|74
|68
|70.8
|69.5
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|77
|61
|83
|62
|69
|66.5
|69.5
|Miles Sanders
|CAR
|RB
|68
|76
|51
|71
|70
|73.5
|70.0
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|71
|87
|67
|69
|71
|73.0
|70.0
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|60
|70
|92
|70
|72
|70.5
|70.5
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|56
|85
|56
|85
|73
|67.0
|71.5
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|76
|48
|77
|67
|74
|71.5
|73.5
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|WR
|64
|75
|75
|72
|75
|73.5
|76.0
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|75
|77
|65
|77
|76
|70.8
|76.5
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|79
|74
|84
|46
|77
|75.5
|77.5
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|85
|71
|62
|84
|78
|77.8
|78.5
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|83
|79
|71
|78
|79
|83.5
|79.0
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|67
|109
|78
|80
|80
|77.0
|81.5
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|WR
|82
|59
|81
|86
|81
|81.5
|83.0
|D'Andre Swift
|PHI
|RB
|69
|90
|91
|76
|82
|80.5
|83.0
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|70
|84
|86
|82
|83
|84.3
|85.5
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|90
|94
|72
|81
|84
|88.3
|86.0
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|TE
|84
|88
|80
|101
|85
|88.8
|86.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|114
|72
|101
|68
|86
|82.0
|87.0
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|88
|86
|89
|65
|87
|87.3
|88.5
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|94
|78
|90
|87
|88
|85.5
|88.5
|Gabe Davis
|BUF
|WR
|98
|67
|82
|95
|89
|95.3
|88.5
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|81
|125
|79
|96
|90
|92.5
|89.0
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|86
|92
|109
|83
|91
|92.0
|91.0
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|93
|89
|97
|89
|92
|91.0
|92.0
|Dalvin Cook
|FA
|RB
|72
|99
|85
|108
|93
|93.3
|95.0
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|95
|81
|95
|102
|94
|96.5
|96.0
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|128
|66
|88
|104
|95
|98.3
|98.0
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|91
|83
|105
|114
|96
|104.0
|98.5
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|127
|93
|104
|92
|97
|96.8
|99.0
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|78
|110
|111
|88
|98
|104.5
|99.5
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|NE
|WR
|101
|121
|98
|98
|99
|104.8
|100.0
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|92
|95
|127
|105
|100
|103.5
|101.5
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|112
|103
|99
|100
|101
|106.5
|101.5
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|97
|136
|87
|106
|102
|106.3
|102.0
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|111
|128
|93
|93
|103
|97.0
|102.0
|Elijah Moore
|CLE
|WR
|105
|108
|76
|99
|104
|104.8
|102.5
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|108
|97
|117
|97
|105
|102.3
|104.0
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|106
|102
|94
|107
|106
|104.8
|104.0
|Rashaad Penny
|PHI
|RB
|87
|91
|124
|117
|107
|105.5
|104.0
|Samaje Perine
|DEN
|RB
|110
|98
|96
|118
|108
|106.3
|104.5
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|109
|100
|126
|90
|109
|108.0
|109.5
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|WR
|122
|111
|108
|91
|110
|112.3
|109.5
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|116
|101
|129
|103
|111
|111.3
|111.5
|Kadarius Toney
|KC
|WR
|103
|122
|100
|120
|112
|111.5
|114.5
|Jamaal Williams
|NO
|RB
|96
|119
|110
|121
|113
|113.5
|116.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|WR
|100
|120
|112
|122
|114
|119.3
|117.0
|Odell Beckham
|BAL
|WR
|149
|96
|138
|94
|115
|128.8
|117.0
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|RB
|123
|175
|106
|111
|116
|118.8
|118.5
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|102
|135
|102
|136
|117
|126.8
|119.0
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|160
|115
|123
|109
|118
|122.8
|119.0
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|107
|146
|128
|110
|119
|123.5
|119.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|118
|137
|120
|119
|120
|121.8
|120.0
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|125
|104
|143
|115
|121
|125.0
|122.0
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|144
|123
|121
|112
|122
|119.8
|122.0
|Allen Lazard
|NYJ
|WR
|99
|114
|136
|130
|123
|123.8
|123.0
|Damien Harris
|BUF
|RB
|124
|118
|122
|131
|124
|122.8
|125.0
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|134
|116
|107
|134
|125
|130.0
|125.5
|Zay Jones
|JAX
|WR
|126
|107
|162
|125
|126
|125.0
|127.0
|Aaron Rodgers
|NYJ
|QB
|115
|131
|130
|124
|127
|146.5
|127.0
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|104
|228
|115
|139
|128
|127.5
|127.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|142
|113
|103
|152
|129
|128.3
|128.0
|Geno Smith
|SEA
|QB
|113
|144
|140
|116
|130
|130.5
|129.0
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|140
|124
|131
|127
|131
|125.5
|129.0
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|121
|106
|137
|138
|132
|128.3
|131.0
|Marvin Mims
|DEN
|WR
|136
|105
|146
|126
|133
|133.3
|131.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|130
|156
|114
|133
|134
|132.8
|132.0
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TEN
|TE
|119
|127
|148
|137
|135
|134.3
|133.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|FA
|RB
|135
|154
|116
|132
|136
|144.5
|135.0
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|137
|180
|133
|128
|137
|135.3
|136.0
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|155
|117
|156
|113
|138
|136.5
|136.0
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|133
|145
|139
|129
|139
|153.3
|138.0
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|QB
|143
|133
|214
|123
|140
|137.3
|138.5
|Tank Bigsby
|JAX
|RB
|117
|152
|125
|155
|141
|141.5
|139.5
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|131
|129
|158
|148
|142
|145.8
|140.0
|DJ Chark
|CAR
|WR
|168
|140
|135
|140
|143
|140.0
|140.0
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|141
|139
|118
|162
|144
|146.0
|140.5
|D'Onta Foreman
|CHI
|RB
|139
|138
|142
|165
|145
|155.5
|145.5
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|188
|143
|145
|146
|146
|145.5
|147.5
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|165
|130
|113
|174
|147
|155.8
|149.0
|Devin Singletary
|HOU
|RB
|150
|148
|180
|145
|148
|152.5
|151.0
|Adam Thielen
|CAR
|WR
|120
|188
|161
|141
|149
|145.8
|151.0
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|158
|112
|169
|144
|150
|149.5
|154.0
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|132
|157
|151
|158
