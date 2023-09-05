Fantasy Football
Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Final Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the final installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort. 

Nick Chubb continued his steady climb up the rankings, moving to sixth overall. He started summer — way back on June 4 — at 14th. At that point, Puig had Chubb ranked highest at 13th, while Erickson had him lowest at 19th. Now, Puig has Chubb seventh with the other three writers each ranking him eighth. 

On the downside, Cooper Kupp fell all the way to 24th on the news of his lingering hamstring injury. The other big drop, of course, is Jonathan Taylor, who fell to 76th as he'll miss the first four weeks on the PUP list.

The top 6 remains unchanged, and CeeDee Lamb jumped into the top 10. 

Toward the bottom of the board, Marvin Mims again improved his ranking, moving to 132nd. He was 150th just two rankings ago. That dovetails with Jerry Jeudy's drop from 44th to 56th thanks to his hamstring injury. 

• Players entering the top 150:

Adam Thielen - 148 (returns after dropping out last time)
Dalton Schultz - 150

• Players dropping out:

Jordan

That's a wrap for the Roundtable Rankings for 2023. Be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements. 

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Justin JeffersonMINWR1111
22.32.0Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR2232
33.83.5Tyreek HillMIAWR5343
44.04.0Christian McCaffreySFRB3625
55.05.0Travis KelceKCTE6554
67.57.0Stefon DiggsBUFWR12477
77.88.0Nick ChubbCLERB8788
88.88.5A.J. BrownPHIWR710612
98.89.0Austin EkelerLACRB413126
1010.010.0CeeDee LambDALWR9111010
1110.811.0Garrett WilsonNYJWR1181113
1212.012.0Saquon BarkleyNYGRB10141311
1312.813.0Davante AdamsLVWR1612149
1413.014.0Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR1491514
1514.014.0Bijan RobinsonATLRB1319915
1616.516.5Derrick HenryTENRB18151617
1718.318.0Jaylen WaddleMIAWR21181816
1818.518.5Chris OlaveNOWR17162021
1921.320.5Tony PollardDALRB15291724
2022.321.5Tee HigginsCINWR19241927
2122.522.5Patrick MahomesKCQB24212322
2224.822.5DeVonta SmithPHIWR22322223
2323.523.0Josh JacobsLVRB30202618
2427.023.0Cooper KuppLARWR43252119
2523.023.5Jalen HurtsPHIQB25232420
2624.324.5Calvin RidleyJAXWR23173126
2724.825.0Josh AllenBUFQB27222525
2829.329.0Travis EtienneJAXRB31302828
2932.530.5Jahmyr GibbsDETRB32402929
3032.830.5Amari CooperCLEWR28313042
3132.331.0Najee HarrisPITRB26412735
3232.032.5Mark AndrewsBALTE37263431
3332.532.5Rhamondre StevensonNERB29283637
3437.035.0Keenan AllenLACWR33374632
3535.836.5Lamar JacksonBALQB40334030
3638.536.5Aaron JonesGBRB39493234
3734.337.0DK MetcalfSEAWR20364338
3838.037.5Deebo SamuelSFWR34444133
3942.039.5J.K. DobbinsBALRB54393540
4043.041.5Justin FieldsCHIQB52383745
4144.542.5Breece HallNYJRB46355839
4240.542.5DJ MooreCHIWR42433344
4341.843.5Mike WilliamsLACWR45274253
4444.044.0Drake LondonATLWR41454743
4545.045.0Justin HerbertLACQB51343956
4644.346.0Chris GodwinTBWR35474550
4746.546.5Joe MixonCINRB36574449
4848.848.0Dameon PierceHOURB47584941
4947.049.5Joe BurrowCINQB49503851
5051.852.5DeAndre HopkinsFAWR59466636
5156.854.5Christian WatsonGBWR57685052
5252.854.5Kenneth WalkerSEARB38556454
5357.057.5Brandon AiyukSFWR44695758
5459.558.0Alexander MattisonMINRB48567460
5558.358.0Terry McLaurinWASWR61535564
5662.058.5Jerry JeudyDENWR89427047
5758.858.5Mike EvansTBWR50546863
5859.359.0T.J. HockensonMINTE58626057
5960.360.5Tyler LockettSEAWR66516955
6059.060.5Darren WallerNYGTE62635259
6159.362.0George KittleSFTE63656148
6262.862.5Christian KirkJAXWR74525966
6365.566.5Trevor LawrenceJAXQB73605475
6467.367.0Javonte WilliamsDENRB53827361
6566.867.0Cam AkersLARRB55805379
6664.869.0James ConnerARIRB65734873
6770.369.0Kyle PittsATLTE80646374
6870.869.5Jahan DotsonWASWR77618362
6966.569.5Miles SandersCARRB68765171
7073.570.0Diontae JohnsonPITWR71876769
7173.070.0Michael PittmanINDWR60709270
7270.570.5James CookBUFRB56855685
7367.071.5Jordan AddisonMINWR76487767
7471.573.5Marquise BrownARIWR64757572
7573.576.0Dallas GoedertPHITE75776577
7670.876.5Jonathan TaylorINDRB79748446
7775.577.5Deshaun WatsonCLEQB85716284
7877.878.5Alvin KamaraNORB83797178
7983.579.0Rachaad WhiteTBRB671097880
8077.081.5Brandin CooksDALWR82598186
8181.583.0D'Andre SwiftPHIRB69909176
8280.583.0Isiah PachecoKCRB70848682
8384.385.5Treylon BurksTENWR90947281
8488.386.0Evan EngramJAXTE848880101
8588.886.5Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR1147210168
8682.087.0George PickensPITWR88868965
8787.388.5David MontgomeryDETRB94789087
8885.588.5Gabe DavisBUFWR98678295
8995.388.5Antonio GibsonWASRB811257996
9092.589.0Michael ThomasNOWR869210983
9192.091.0David NjokuCLETE93899789
9291.092.0Dalvin CookFARB729985108
9393.395.0Zach CharbonnetSEARB958195102
9496.596.0Rashod BatemanBALWR1286688104
9598.398.0Khalil HerbertCHIRB9183105114
96104.098.5Courtland SuttonDENWR1279310492
9796.899.0AJ DillonGBRB7811011188
98104.599.5JuJu Smith-SchusterNEWR1011219898
99104.8100.0Dak PrescottDALQB9295127105
100103.5101.5Quentin JohnstonLACWR11210399100
101106.5101.5Raheem MostertMIARB9713687106
102106.3102.0Pat FreiermuthPITTE1111289393
10397.0102.0Elijah MooreCLEWR1051087699
104104.8102.5Zay FlowersBALWR1089711797
105102.3104.0Kirk CousinsMINQB10610294107
106104.8104.0Rashaad PennyPHIRB8791124117
107105.5104.0Samaje PerineDENRB1109896118
108106.3104.5Tua TagovailoaMIAQB10910012690
109108.0109.5Skyy MooreKCWR12211110891
110112.3109.5Anthony RichardsonINDQB116101129103
111111.3111.5Kadarius ToneyKCWR103122100120
112111.5114.5Jamaal WilliamsNORB96119110121
113113.5116.0Jakobi MeyersLVWR100120112122
114119.3117.0Odell BeckhamBALWR1499613894
115128.8117.0Brian RobinsonWASRB123175106111
116118.8118.5Romeo DoubsGBWR102135102136
117126.8119.0Jameson WilliamsDETWR160115123109
118122.8119.0Daniel JonesNYGQB107146128110
119123.5119.5Jaylen WarrenPITRB118137120119
120121.8120.0Tyler BoydCINWR125104143115
121125.0122.0De'Von AchaneMIARB144123121112
122119.8122.0Allen LazardNYJWR99114136130
123123.8123.0Damien HarrisBUFRB124118122131
124122.8125.0Tyler AllgeierATLRB134116107134
125130.0125.5Zay JonesJAXWR126107162125
126125.0127.0Aaron RodgersNYJQB115131130124
127146.5127.0Cole KmetCHITE104228115139
128127.5127.5Nico CollinsHOUWR142113103152
129128.3128.0Geno SmithSEAQB113144140116
130130.5129.0Elijah MitchellSFRB140124131127
131125.5129.0Rondale MooreARIWR121106137138
132128.3131.0Marvin MimsDENWR136105146126
133133.3131.5Dalton KincaidBUFTE130156114133
134132.8132.0Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE119127148137
135134.3133.5Ezekiel ElliottFARB135154116132
136144.5135.0Darnell MooneyCHIWR137180133128
137135.3136.0Rashee RiceKCWR155117156113
138136.5136.0Jared GoffDETQB133145139129
139153.3138.0Russell WilsonDENQB143133214123
140137.3138.5Tank BigsbyJAXRB117152125155
141141.5139.5Sam LaPortaDETTE131129158148
142145.8140.0DJ CharkCARWR168140135140
143140.0140.0Jerick McKinnonKCRB141139118162
144146.0140.5D'Onta ForemanCHIRB139138142165
145155.5145.5Donovan Peoples-JonesCLEWR188143145146
146145.5147.5Juwan JohnsonNOTE165130113174
147155.8149.0Devin SingletaryHOURB150148180145
148152.5151.0Adam ThielenCARWR120188161141
149145.8151.0Michael GallupDALWR158112169144
150149.5154.0Dalton SchultzHOUTE132157151158


