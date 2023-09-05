Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Final Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the final installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.

Nick Chubb continued his steady climb up the rankings, moving to sixth overall. He started summer — way back on June 4 — at 14th. At that point, Puig had Chubb ranked highest at 13th, while Erickson had him lowest at 19th. Now, Puig has Chubb seventh with the other three writers each ranking him eighth.

On the downside, Cooper Kupp fell all the way to 24th on the news of his lingering hamstring injury. The other big drop, of course, is Jonathan Taylor, who fell to 76th as he'll miss the first four weeks on the PUP list.

The top 6 remains unchanged, and CeeDee Lamb jumped into the top 10.

Toward the bottom of the board, Marvin Mims again improved his ranking, moving to 132nd. He was 150th just two rankings ago. That dovetails with Jerry Jeudy's drop from 44th to 56th thanks to his hamstring injury.

• Players entering the top 150:

Adam Thielen - 148 (returns after dropping out last time)

Dalton Schultz - 150

• Players dropping out:

Jordan