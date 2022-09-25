Gameday Injuries: Week 3

The Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but missed practice Friday after opening the week with two limited sessions. Herbert suffered his injury late in the Week 2 loss to the Chiefs on Sept. 15, and even though he remained in the game, it was subsequently revealed he was dealing with fractured rib cartilage. Veteran Chase Daniel took first-team reps in practice this past week and is therefore ready to step in if called on, but as per early Sunday reports, Herbert will decide whether to take a pain-killing injection during pregame warmups and try to play. A spot start by Daniel, who didn't throw a pass last season as Herbert's backup but completed 69.4 percent of his throws for 1,214 yards

The first two weeks of the season have not been kind on the health front, as there has been no shortage of front-line Fantasy assets that have suffered injuries or are still trying to work their way back from issues they entered the campaign with. Week 3 brings another lengthy list of names – including an elite quarterback – with uncertainty surrounding their availability as the day begins. With plenty to keep track of, let's dive into the latest news as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

QUARTERBACKS

The Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but missed practice Friday after opening the week with two limited sessions. Herbert suffered his injury late in the Week 2 loss to the Chiefs on Sept. 15, and even though he remained in the game, it was subsequently revealed he was dealing with fractured rib cartilage. Veteran Chase Daniel took first-team reps in practice this past week and is therefore ready to step in if called on, but as per early Sunday reports, Herbert will decide whether to take a pain-killing injection during pregame warmups and try to play. A spot start by Daniel, who didn't throw a pass last season as Herbert's backup but completed 69.4 percent of his throws for 1,214 yards and a 7:6 TD:INT in 12 games with the Bears and Lions from 2018-2020, would naturally equate to a downgrade in the fantasy outlook of the Chargers' pass-catching corps.

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott (thumb) will remain out for Monday night's Week 3 clash against the Giants after fracturing his right thumb in the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. Cooper Rush, who threw for 235 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 win over the Bengals, will make his second start in Prescott's stead versus New York.

The Jets' Zach Wilson (knee) remains out for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Bengals but was able to practice in limited fashion throughout the week for the second straight week. Wilson's potential final absence Sunday affords Joe Flacco, who put on a fantastic fourth-quarter display against the Browns in Week 2 to finish with 307 yards and four touchdown passes, will draw his third start versus Cincinnati while Mike White will once again fill the No. 2 role.

The Saints' Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Reports emerged shortly before New Orleans' Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers that Winston was dealing with multiple back fractures, and he also suffered a minor ankle injury against Tampa Bay as well. If Winston were to suffer a setback of any kind, veteran Andy Dalton is on hand to step in and guide the offense.

RUNNING BACKS

The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots but managed three full practices for the second straight week this past week. As per Saturday night reports, Dobbins is expected to make his season debut versus New England, although with his last game action of any kind of having come in the August 2021 preseason game in which he suffered his multiple knee injuries, he could well be on a snap limit of some sort, potentially leaving at least a modest role for the likes of Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill.

The Cardinals' James Conner (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but finished the week with two limited practices. Conner exited the Week 2 overtime win over the Raiders with the injury, which led to Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin rushing 16 times for 90 yards and a touchdown (Williams). The duo would presumably work in a fairly close timeshare again in Week 3 against Los Angeles were Conner to sit out, but as per late Saturday reports, Arizona's top back is tracking to play if he makes it through pregame workouts without issue.

The Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Fournette followed the same practice routine leading up to the Week 2 win over the Saints and then logged 24 carries in that contest. He's expected to suit up again versus Green Bay per early Sunday reports, with rookie Rachaad White on hand to take on an extra workload if Fournette has a setback or is limited.

The Raiders' Josh Jacobs (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice both Thursday and Friday. As per Friday beat writer reports, Jacobs didn't travel with the rest of the team to Tennessee, but he did arrive Saturday. If Jacobs is ultimately forced to sit out or is limited, Brandon Bolden and rookie Zamir White could split early-down work, while veteran Ameer Abdullah would likely remain in his usual pass-catching role.

The Lions' D'Andre Swift (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per Friday beat writer reports, Swift is expected to play and head coach Dan Campbell noted earlier this week that the running back was healthier than he'd been at the same time the week prior. Any limitations on Swift's part Sunday would lead to more opportunity for Jamaal Williams, and to a lesser degree, Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson.

The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per late Saturday reports, Kamara is expected to play. Mark Ingram, who gained an impressive 60 yards on 10 carries in Kamara's stead in Week 2 against the Buccaneers, would likely fill a de facto No. 1 running back role again if Kamara were to suffer a setback, while Dwayne Washington, Tony Jones and potentially Taysom Hill (ribs) would be in line for complementary touches behind Ingram.

The 49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) will not play in Sunday night's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, fellow rookie Jordan Mason and veteran practice-squad callup Marlon Mack could see some extra work behind top back Jeff Wilson.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Packers after missing practice all week for the second straight week. His absence is compounded by the fact Mike Evans will also be out due to a one-game suspension incurred for his role in a fight with the Saints' Marshon Lattimore in Week 2, while Julio Jones (knee) is also shaping up as a game-time decision.

The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (suspension) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Packers due to a one-game suspension he incurred for fighting with the Saints' Marshon Lattimore in Week 2. Evans' appeal of the ban was denied Wednesday, and his absence will be even more detrimental than usual considering Chris Godwin (hamstring) will not play against Green Bay either, while Julio Jones' (knee) availability will be subject to a game-time decision.

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with a missed practice Friday. The veteran had managed to practice in limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday after sitting out the Week 2 loss to the Chiefs, so his status may come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. If Allen were to sit out a second straight game, Mike Williams, who produced an 8-113-1 line on 10 targets versus Kansas City in Allen's absence, would be line to serve as the No. 1 receiver again, while Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter could also be beneficiaries.

The Jets' Corey Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Davis were to sit out, rookie Garrett Wilson would presumably bump up to the No. 2 receiver role, while Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith would likely also benefit to a degree.

The Packers' Randall Cobb (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Cobb is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers could benefit with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) having hit injured reserve Saturday.

The Bills' Gabe Davis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, Davis expects to play. The speedster missed the Week 2 win over the Titans on Monday night after suffering the ankle injury in practice the Saturday before the game; if he were to reverse course and sit versus Miami, Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow, the latter who played 51 snaps with Davis out against Tennessee, would be line to benefit.

The Colts' Michael Pittman, who missed the Week 2 loss to the Jaguars with a quadriceps injury, is not on the injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs after finishing the week with a full practice following two limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Pittman's return, coupled with that of fellow wideout Alec Pierce, should give a significant lift to the Colts' passing game against an opponent they figure to have to remain aggressive against.

The Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins will serve the third game of his six-game season-opening suspension Sunday. Arizona will also be without Rondae Moore (hamstring) for the third straight game Sunday against the Rams, which once again leaves Kyler Murray to work with Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch as his top three wideouts.

The Buccaneers' Russell Gage (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's showdown against the Packers after finishing the week with a missed Friday practice. Gage practiced in limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and also carried a questionable tag into the Week 2 win over the Saints before suiting up for that game. As per early Sunday reports, he's expected to do the same versus Green Bay. He could be in for more of a downfield role with Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) already ruled out, Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision and Cole Beasley having been called up from the practice squad Saturday and likely to fill the slot role.

The Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after managing just a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Jones shapes up as a true game-time decision, and if he ultimately sits out, Russell Gage (hamstring) could be in line to serve as the de facto No. 1 receiver.

The Cowboys' Michael Gallup (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants after practicing in full all week. Per Saturday reports, Gallup appears set to play versus New York, although pregame warmups will likely serve as the final determinant of his availability.

The Packers placed Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Watkins originally finished the practice week listed as questionable, but his now-confirmed absence beginning with Sunday's game against the Buccaneers should afford rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs more opportunities alongside veteran holdovers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb (illness).

The Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (ribs) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing both Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions. Jeudy exited the Week 2 win over the Texans in the first half with the injury, but as per late Saturday reports, he's expected to play if he makes it through pregame warmups without setbacks.

The Broncos' KJ Hamler (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers but worked back to a full practice Friday after practicing in limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday. Hamler missed the Week 2 win over the Texans for what were termed "maintenance reasons", so he's slated to be available in his usual role versus San Francisco and could even bump up to the No. 2 role if fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy (ribs) doesn't play.

The Raiders' Hunter Renfrow (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In Renfrow's absence, Mack Hollins (5-66 in Week 2), Tyron Johnson and Keenan Cole should see a boost in opportunities behind Davante Adams, as could tight end Darren Waller.

The Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Meyers is unable to play, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor would be in line to benefit.

The Cardinals' Rondale Moore (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's divisional battle against the Rams after once again missing practice all week. His absence, coupled with that of DeAndre Hopkins' (suspension), will thrust A.J. Green back into the No. 2 receiver role.

The Giants' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Cowboys after missing both Friday's and Saturday's practice. In Toney's likely absence and the already confirmed one for Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and David Sills could be in line for some extra opportunities.

The Rams' Van Jefferson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Jefferson's absence should keep Ben Skowronek in the No. 3 receiver role versus Arizona and beyond.

The Colts' Alec Pierce, who missed the Week 2 loss to the Jaguars with a concussion, is not on the injury report for Sunday's Week 3 clash against the Chiefs. Pierce's return, coupled with that of fellow wideout Michael Pittman, should give a significant lift to the Colts' passing game against an opponent they figure to have to remain aggressive against.

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after finishing the week with two missed practices, and as per early Sunday reports, he isn't expected to play. Amari Rodgers and practice-squad callup Juwann Winfree are likely to benefit from Watson's expected absence.

The Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wilson sits out, Trent Sherfield would likely serve as the No. 3 receiver behind the explosive starting duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Perriman, who helped seal the win over the Saints with a fourth-quarter touchdown in Week 2, suits up as expected per early Sunday reports, he'll be in line for a prominent role with both Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) already ruled out and Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision.

The Titans' Kyle Philips (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. In Phillips' likely absence, rookie Treylon Burks and Cody Hollister should continue seeing some extra opportunities.

The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In Robinson's absence and the likely one for Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and David Sills could see some extra opportunities.

The Bears' Velus Jones (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans but appears to be making progress after finishing the week with two limited practices. In Jones' likely absence, Byron Pringle and Ihmir Smith-Marsette could be primary beneficiaries.

The Ravens' James Proche (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots but was able to work back to a full practice Friday. If Proche suits up, he'll slot into the No. 4 receiver role.

TIGHT ENDS

The 49ers' George Kittle, who missed the first two games of the season with a groin injury, is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Broncos after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session this week. As per Friday beat writer reports, Kittle will not face restrictions of any sort in his season debut versus Denver, which will see him catching passes from the familiar arm of Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but finished the week with a pair of limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. If Knox were to sit out, Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney would be in line to handle tight end reps for Buffalo.

The Lions' T.J. Hockenson (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Hockenson were to sit out, Brock Wright would be in line to slide into the top tight end role for Detroit.

The Cowboys' Dalton Schultz (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants after only managing a limited practice Saturday. If Schultz were to sit out, it would rob Cooper Rush of a dependable target and also likely boost rookie fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson into the top spot at tight end.

The Bengals' Hayden Hurst (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but sandwiched a pair of limited practices around a full Thursday session this week. If Hurst were unavailable versus New York, Mitchell Wilcox would be in line to serve as the de facto top tight end for Cincinnati, although one-time Patriots third-round pick Devin Asiasi would also be available.

The Ravens' Isaiah Likely (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Likely sits out, Josh Oliver and Nick Boyle would handle complementary snaps at tight end behind Mark Andrews.

The Chargers' Donald Parham (hamstring) was downgraded to doubtful Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week and entering the weekend listed as questionable. His likely absence should continue to afford Gerald Everett, who's put together an impressive 9-125-1 line through two games, the majority of opportunities at tight end for Los Angeles, while Tre' McKitty would serve as his backup.

The Texans' Brevin Jordan (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Bears after missing practice all week. O.J. Howard should serve as the top receiving option at tight end for Houston against Chicago, while Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) will likely handle his usual blocking duties if he suits up.

The Texans' Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears but finished the week with a full practice. If Brown suits up as expected, he'll likely primarily fill his usual blocking role.

The Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Hill is active, Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman still slot in ahead of him on the tight end depth chart.

The Jets' C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against his old Bengals squad but managed to work back to full practice Friday. If Uzomah is unable to suit up, fellow offseason addition Tyler Conklin should have plenty of extra work as the primary tight end.

KICKERS

The Chiefs' Harrison Butker (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. Matt Ammendola, who filled in for Butker in Week 2 against the Chargers and converted all five of his attempts (two field goals, three extra points), will once again handle placekicking duties for Kansas City.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Saints' Paulson Adebo (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Broncos' Patrick Surtain (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers but is expected to play as per late Saturday reports.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Panthers' Donte Jackson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Chargers' J.C. Jackson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Ravens' Marcus Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Safeties

The Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Rams' Jordan Fuller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Bills' Micah Hyde (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss the rest of the season.

The Bills' Jordan Poyer (foot) was downgraded to doubtful Saturday for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, leaving Buffalo to potentially face Miami without either of its starting safeties since Micah Hyde (neck) was placed on IR on Saturday.

The Cowboys' Jayron Kearse (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Giants.

The Saints' Marcus Maye (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Raiders' Trevon Moehrig (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Patriots' Adrian Phillips (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Vikings' Harrison Smith (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Jets' Jordan Whitehead (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Defensive Linemen

The Lions' Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones (neck) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers.

The Colts' Yannick Ngakoue (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Giants' Azeez Ojulari (calf) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Giants' Leonard Williams (knee) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Jets' Quinnen Williams (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.

The Bills' Ed Oliver (ankle) will not play against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Linebackers

The Colts' Shaquille Leonard (back) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons (illness) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants.

The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Bears' Roquan Smith (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Titans' Zach Cunningham (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Titans' Bud Dupree (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Broncos' Josey Jewell (calf) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers.

The Vikings' Eric Kendricks (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Raiders' Denzel Perryman (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Titans.

The Bengals' Germaine Pratt (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets.