NFL Game Previews: Packers-Lions Matchup

THURSDAY NIGHT

Green Bay (+3.5) at Detroit, o/u 51.5 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

It's the rare Thursday game in which neither team is on short rest, as they both played on Thanksgiving. The Packers would be cruising to a division title in the NFC South or West, but in the North they're stuck in third place despite a 9-3 record, including three consecutive wins and victories in seven of their last eight. The one loss? It came against the Lions, of course, a 24-14 defeat at Lambeau in Week 9 when the weather couldn't slow the Detroit running game. Green Bay's lost five of the last six meetings in this rivalry, though the one win did come at Ford Field last year. Jordan Love's played much better football since then, though, posting a 69.1 percent completion rate, a 10.3 YPA and a 5:1 TD:INT the last three games against opponents that rank in the top 12 in QB rating against. The Lions, however, are No. 1 in that category. The offense has mostly become the Josh Jacobs Show, though, and he'd be getting a lot more attention for the great season he's having if it weren't for Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry hogging the headlines. Jacobs has topped 100 scrimmage yards in five consecutive games, piling up seven rushing TDs and 590 yards in that stretch. He's third in the league in rushing yards, and while it's a two-horse race for the crown, Jacobs needs only 13 yards Thursday to become the third back this season to reach the 1,000-yard mark.

That is, unless Jahmyr Gibbs beats him to it. Gibbs needs 27 yards to get to 1,000, and among RBs who didn't switch teams in the offseason, he might be having the best overall campaign (Bijan Robinson and Alvin Kamara are in that mix too, but Gibbs has more TDs while being less than 100 scrimmage yards behind them). He and David Montgomery give the Lions' offense an incredibly potent foundation, and last week's 23-20 win over Chicago was only the fourth time an opponent has stayed within single-digit points of Detroit during the team's 10-game win streak. Jared Goff's also headed for a career campaign, and some MVP chants from the home crowd in this one wouldn't be a shock. He's second in the league in completion rate behind Tua Tagovailoa (71.8 percent), first in yards per attempts at 8.8 and second to Lamar Jackson in QB rating. The defense has also taken a step forward in 2024, ranking fifth in rushing yards per game allowed in addition to that first-place ranking in QB rating against, and while the Lions aren't among the elite units in splash plays, they're still sixth in pressure rate even without Aidan Hutchinson. If there's a route to an upset for Green Bay, though, it'll come via Detroit's health in the trenches. Left Tackle Taylor Decker is out for this one, and the Lions also have multiple other missing bodies along the defensive line, including DJ Reader and Josh Paschal.

Key Info

GB injuries: RB MarShawn Lloyd (NFI, appendix), WR Romeo Doubs (out, concussion), LB Edgerrin Cooper (out, hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (out, knee)

DET injuries: WR Kalif Raymond (IR, foot), LB Alex Anzalone (IR, forearm)

GB DFS targets: Josh Jacobs

DET DFS targets: Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta

GB DFS fades: Jordan Love, Tucker Kraft

DET DFS fades: none

Weather notes: indoors

The Scoop

Jacobs rumbles for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Love throws for 230 yards and a TD to Jayden Reed. Gibbs leads the DET backfield with 100 yards and a score, while Montgomery adds 60 yards and a touchdown. Goff throws for 300 yards and three TDs, two to LaPorta and one to Amon-Ra St. Brown (who tops 100 yards). Lions 38-24

