Target Breakdown: Week 9 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 10 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: Week 9 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 10 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
November 8, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

If you haven't already, be sure to check out sister article Backfield Breakdown before placing waiver claims on running backs or choosing starters for Week 10.

Now it's time to look at wide receivers and tight ends, though it'll be a bit briefer than usual as yours truly makes his way back from New Orleans after watching the Ravens walk all over the Saints. I'll update the article with more commentary Tuesday night / Wednesday morning, but for now I just want to make sure all the tables and stats are up before waivers run Tuesday night for some of the less-enlightened fantasy leagues.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 9, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Note: The numbers below aren't adjusted for games that players have missed. I didn't have time this week, but we'll do it that way again next week. The good news, for now, is that RotoWire's advanced receiving stats page shows team shares for targets and air yards that are adjusted to only include the games in which a player was active.

Wide Receivers

 R/DBR/DB '22R/DB ΔTgt ShTgt Sh '22Tgt ΔAY ShAY Sh '22AY Δ
1Justin Jefferson100.0%98.1%1.9%33.3%29.6%3.8%52.3%41.9%10.4%
2Cooper Kupp100.0%98.1%1.9%34.6%33.3%1.3%26.3%39.4%-13.1%
3

3DeVonta Smith100.0%95.8%4.2%8.0%23.2%-15.2%8.0%27.1%-19.1%
4Davante Adams100.0%93.8%6.2%47.2%31.1%16.1%53.0%41.2%11.8%
5Terry McLaurin100.0%93.5%6.5%34.6%19.7%14.9%43.0%33.0%10.0%
6Amon-Ra St. Brown100.0%62.5%37.5%37.5%22.5%15.0%73.5%16.7%56.8%
7Joshua Palmer97.7%74.0%23.7%23.3%14.7%8.5%31.6%15.7%15.9%
8DeAndre Hopkins97.5%29.3%68.2%15.2%9.2%6.0%15.8%13.8%2.0%
9Gabe Davis97.4%81.6%15.8%15.2%13.0%2.2%30.8%25.0%5.8%
10Chris Olave97.1%76.0%21.1%32.1%24.1%8.1%45.9%38.3%7.5%
11A.J. Brown96.8%90.1%6.7%24.0%30.3%-6.3%30.3%45.0%-14.7%
12DJ Moore96.7%96.2%0.5%20.0%27.2%-7.2%39.7%44.6%-4.9%
13Terrace Marshall96.7%42.2%54.5%20.0%8.8%11.2%36.9%13.2%23.6%
14Garrett Wilson96.3%76.2%20.1%37.5%22.7%14.8%51.6%24.6%27.0%
15Kalif Raymond96.2%56.9%39.2%12.5%10.7%1.8%-8.4%14.7%-23.2%
16Michael Pittman94.7%87.8%7.0%21.4%22.8%-1.3%29.3%24.0%5.3%
17Zay Jones93.5%82.2%11.3%17.2%18.6%-1.4%10.7%19.1%-8.4%
18Chris Godwin93.2%63.3%29.9%18.2%16.9%1.3%11.2%13.9%-2.7%
19Allen Lazard93.2%67.4%25.7%25.6%16.5%9.2%37.6%29.3%8.3%
20Adam Thielen93.0%95.3%-2.3%17.9%20.1%-2.1%26.9%31.1%-4.2%
21Drake London92.0%84.2%7.8%30.4%28.7%1.7%20.0%27.2%-7.2%
22DK Metcalf91.7%83.6%8.1%18.8%24.7%-6.0%55.5%37.8%17.8%
23Jakobi Meyers91.2%72.6%18.6%20.0%20.2%-0.2%28.3%25.0%3.3%
24Tee Higgins90.9%74.3%16.7%26.7%17.5%9.1%34.6%26.2%8.4%
25Christian Kirk90.3%94.7%-4.4%31.0%23.7%7.3%36.5%29.4%7.1%
26Allen Robinson90.3%92.7%-2.4%19.2%14.7%4.5%16.3%21.1%-4.7%
27Darnell Mooney90.0%93.2%-3.2%29.6%28.6%1.1%22.8%38.1%-15.3%
28Tyreek Hill90.0%82.3%7.7%27.6%32.1%-4.5%47.0%41.3%5.7%
29Shi Smith90.0%70.9%19.1%6.7%8.8%-2.1%6.2%11.4%-5.2%
30Rondale Moore90.0%57.1%32.9%30.3%12.4%17.9%24.2%8.7%15.5%
31Parris Campbell89.5%87.8%1.7%17.9%13.5%4.4%33.0%13.0%20.0%
32Nick Westbrook-Ikhine89.5%74.0%15.5%7.7%9.1%-1.4%17.7%21.9%-4.2%
33Tyler Lockett88.9%88.2%0.7%15.6%24.0%-8.4%28.5%35.5%-7.0%
34K.J. Osborn88.4%79.5%8.9%5.1%11.6%-6.5%6.3%14.3%-8.0%
35DeAndre Carter88.4%74.5%13.9%14.0%10.0%3.9%25.0%15.2%9.8%
36Kendrick Bourne88.2%46.2%42.1%13.3%7.4%5.9%1.0%9.3%-8.3%
37Mike Evans88.1%77.2%11.0%20.0%18.2%1.8%34.3%32.9%1.4%
38Tyler Boyd87.9%88.6%-0.7%20.0%14.8%5.2%20.2%21.1%-0.9%
39JuJu Smith-Schuster87.5%82.5%5.0%19.4%19.2%0.1%16.8%20.3%-3.5%
40Michael Bandy86.0%23.8%62.2%18.6%5.3%13.3%20.4%8.8%11.7%
41Denzel Mims85.2%19.8%65.4%16.7%3.0%13.7%47.7%5.0%42.6%
42Robbie Anderson85.0%11.8%73.2%9.1%2.0%7.1%16.1%6.4%9.7%
43Stefon Diggs84.6%82.9%1.7%30.3%28.3%2.0%49.2%38.5%10.7%
44Mack Hollins84.2%92.5%-8.3%11.1%16.1%-5.0%18.9%25.6%-6.7%
45Hunter Renfrow84.2%60.1%24.1%11.1%10.6%0.5%8.4%6.8%1.5%
46Jaylen Waddle83.3%82.0%1.3%24.1%22.4%1.7%43.6%27.8%15.7%
47Alec Pierce81.6%61.7%19.9%7.1%12.0%-4.8%4.6%23.6%-19.0%
48Devin Duvernay80.0%69.0%11.0%4.8%13.6%-8.8%1.8%17.6%-15.8%
49Phillip Dorsett80.0%33.5%46.5%23.8%6.7%17.1%45.9%13.2%32.7%
50Sammy Watkins79.5%34.9%44.7%12.8%5.5%7.3%5.4%7.7%-2.4%
51Curtis Samuel77.4%85.6%-8.1%15.4%21.0%-5.6%30.2%17.2%12.9%
52Olamide Zaccheaus76.0%66.7%9.3%8.7%12.8%-4.1%4.4%12.7%-8.3%
53Marvin Jones74.2%75.4%-1.2%20.7%15.9%4.8%37.5%28.8%8.7%
54Robert Woods73.7%82.1%-8.5%15.4%21.8%-6.4%18.9%24.4%-5.5%
55Tom Kennedy73.1%30.9%42.2%16.7%4.6%12.1%18.4%5.3%13.2%
56Chris Moore72.0%58.6%13.4%23.8%8.3%15.5%13.8%7.9%6.0%
57Marquez Valdes-Scantling70.8%78.8%-8.0%1.6%12.5%-10.9%2.7%20.7%-18.0%
58Demarcus Robinson68.0%54.5%13.5%19.0%11.9%7.1%32.2%13.6%18.6%
59Tyquan Thornton67.6%42.7%24.9%13.3%7.4%5.9%39.7%10.7%29.0%
60Isaiah McKenzie66.7%48.9%17.8%9.1%10.2%-1.1%1.8%6.6%-4.8%
61D'Wayne Eskridge63.9%28.9%35.0%6.3%4.7%1.5%4.5%2.5%1.9%
62Tre'Quan Smith61.8%42.9%18.8%14.3%8.4%5.9%14.6%11.3%3.4%
63Quez Watkins61.3%64.6%-3.3%8.0%5.7%2.3%6.8%8.8%-2.0%
64Trenton Irwin60.6%10.0%50.6%3.3%1.2%2.1%6.5%1.5%5.0%
65Equanimeous St. Brown60.0%68.3%-8.3%7.4%13.7%-6.3%20.4%20.0%0.4%
66Cam Sims58.1%38.5%19.5%3.8%3.8%0.0%3.5%8.5%-5.0%
67Cody Hollister57.9%20.4%37.5%7.7%3.0%4.7%11.8%6.0%5.8%
68Mecole Hardman56.9%53.0%3.9%14.5%10.9%3.6%15.0%12.0%3.0%
69Trent Sherfield56.7%59.6%-2.9%10.3%8.0%2.3%3.9%8.1%-4.2%
70Damiere Byrd56.0%23.4%32.6%4.3%5.1%-0.8%3.5%13.4%-10.0%
71Marquez Callaway52.9%50.8%2.2%17.9%9.7%8.2%25.8%12.4%13.5%
72Ben Skowronek51.6%75.8%-24.2%7.7%11.5%-3.8%3.9%12.3%-8.4%
73Van Jefferson51.6%12.4%39.2%19.2%1.8%17.4%54.6%7.4%47.2%
74Scott Miller50.8%34.5%16.4%14.5%8.3%6.2%18.0%13.3%4.8%
75Chase Claypool50.0%50.0%0.0%22.2%22.2%0.0%18.1%18.1%0.0%
76Elijah Moore48.1%68.6%-20.5%0.0%10.0%-10.0% 18.3%-18.3%
77Tyron Johnson48.0%48.0%0.0%4.8%4.8%0.0%-1.3%-0.1%-1.2%
78Samori Toure43.2%12.5%30.7%10.3%2.9%7.4%22.2%7.5%14.7%
79Kevin White38.2%14.1%24.1%3.6%1.0%2.6%2.1%1.9%0.1%
80Julio Jones33.9%20.6%13.3%9.1%4.2%4.9%21.5%8.7%12.9%
81Dante Pettis30.0%57.0%-27.0%3.7%11.0%-7.3%6.5%14.7%-8.2%
82CeeDee Lamb 96.8%  31.6%  40.6% 
83Courtland Sutton 96.0%  23.9%  32.4% 
84Diontae Johnson 95.6%  26.6%  34.0% 
85Brandon Aiyuk 94.0%  22.3%  28.4% 
86Amari Cooper 89.3%  27.3%  39.9% 
87George Pickens 87.7%  15.0%  26.0% 
88Donovan Peoples-Jones 87.5%  19.0%  25.1% 
89Brandin Cooks 82.4%  20.9%  27.4% 
90Jerry Jeudy 81.5%  20.8%  27.5% 
91Mike Williams 79.5%  17.4%  31.0% 
92Ja'Marr Chase 79.4%  22.4%  30.4% 
93Josh Reynolds 79.2%  16.0%  27.1% 
94Deebo Samuel 78.0%  21.9%  14.5% 
95Noah Brown 76.3%  16.9%  22.3% 
96Marquise Brown 65.6%  18.4%  29.4% 
97DeVante Parker 64.9%  10.9%  23.8% 
98Corey Davis 58.1%  11.4%  23.0% 
99Nico Collins 55.4%  11.8%  22.9% 
100Russell Gage 53.6%  10.4%  8.6% 
101Michael Gallup 47.4%  10.0%  14.4% 
102Marcus Johnson 46.4%  7.6%  12.2% 
103Darius Slayton 45.6%  11.4%  23.4% 
104Jahan Dotson 44.5%  7.0%  14.3% 
105Marquise Goodwin 40.7%  7.3%  9.0% 
106Treylon Burks 38.3%  9.7%  14.2% 
107Wan'Dale Robinson 29.0%  7.6%  5.0% 

   

Tight Ends

 R/DBR/DB '22R/DB ΔTgt ShTgt Sh '22Tgt ΔAY ShAY Sh '22AY Δ
1Zach Ertz95.0%86.9%8.1%24.2%19.5%4.7%52.4%23.5%28.9%
2Foster Moreau84.2%42.5%41.7%13.9%9.9%4.0%17.4%6.3%11.1%
3Cade Otton83.1%55.1%28.0%10.9%8.3%2.6%12.3%7.4%4.9%
4Travis Kelce81.9%80.5%1.4%27.4%24.7%2.7%24.5%26.0%-1.5%
5T.J. Hockenson81.4%81.4%0.0%23.1%23.1%0.0%12.1%12.1%0.0%
6Isaiah Likely80.0%48.0%32.0%23.8%12.3%11.5%30.2%11.0%19.3%
7Cole Kmet80.0%82.8%-2.8%22.2%14.3%7.9%21.7%10.3%11.4%
8Dawson Knox79.5%60.1%19.4%12.1%9.2%2.9%5.8%7.5%-1.7%
9Gerald Everett76.7%65.4%11.4%18.6%15.6%3.0%18.5%17.1%1.4%
10Juwan Johnson76.5%69.4%7.1%7.1%12.0%-4.9%5.0%11.0%-6.0%
11Tyler Conklin74.1%66.9%7.2%8.3%16.7%-8.4%8.6%16.4%-7.8%
12Austin Hooper73.7%58.7%15.0%23.1%10.9%12.2%32.2%13.0%19.2%
13Kyle Pitts72.0%67.6%4.4%30.4%23.6%6.8%59.0%30.9%28.1%
14Dallas Goedert71.0%80.6%-9.6%36.0%21.5%14.5%47.5%14.3%33.2%
15Logan Thomas67.7%43.6%24.1%11.5%7.3%4.2%17.6%7.8%9.8%
16Mike Gesicki66.7%59.3%7.4%6.9%10.3%-3.4%1.8%10.4%-8.6%
17Hayden Hurst63.6%69.4%-5.7%16.7%14.5%2.2%12.1%10.3%1.9%
18Noah Fant61.1%55.1%6.0%18.8%12.4%6.4%37.6%8.9%28.7%
19Brevin Jordan60.0%32.4%27.6%9.5%6.7%2.8%8.0%6.3%1.7%
20Hunter Henry58.8%67.7%-8.9%13.3%10.9%2.4%27.4%12.4%15.0%
21Tyler Higbee58.1%71.0%-13.0%3.8%20.4%-16.6%1.0%10.3%-9.3%
22Brock Wright57.7%21.2%36.5%4.2%2.7%1.5%-5.0%1.0%-6.0%
23Tommy Tremble56.7%45.7%11.0%13.3%6.9%6.4%20.6%9.4%11.2%
24Evan Engram48.4%76.6%-28.2%6.9%15.9%-9.0%1.9%16.8%-14.8%
25Mo Alie-Cox47.4%40.1%7.3%7.1%5.4%1.8%6.1%4.4%1.7%
26Josh Oliver44.0%23.8%20.2%9.5%4.1%5.4%1.7%1.7%0.0%
27Robert Tonyan40.9%54.7%-13.7%10.3%14.8%-4.6%10.8%10.4%0.4%
28Jonnu Smith38.2%30.6%7.7%13.3%9.3%4.0%-12.1%3.7%-15.7%
29Kylen Granson36.8%39.8%-3.0%3.6%8.1%-4.5%1.7%5.9%-4.2%
30Chigoziem Okonkwo36.8%20.4%16.4%23.1%6.7%16.4%10.3%6.9%3.4%
31Will Dissly36.1%43.6%-7.5%12.5%9.5%3.0%3.2%4.8%-1.6%
32Jordan Akins32.0%28.4%3.6%4.8%5.9%-1.1%5.1%5.7%-0.6%
33Noah Gray31.9%28.9%3.0%4.8%5.1%-0.3%9.0%4.4%4.5%
34Josiah Deguara31.8%16.0%15.8%12.8%3.9%8.9%6.8%1.7%5.1%
35Shane Zylstra30.8%3.5%27.3%4.2%0.4%3.8%3.2%0.2%3.1%
36Taysom Hill29.4%10.2%19.2%3.6%1.7%1.9%2.0%0.4%1.5%
37Dan Arnold29.0%12.8%16.3%3.4%2.4%1.1%9.1%1.6%7.4%
38O.J. Howard28.0%27.0%1.0%9.5%5.9%3.6%9.5%10.1%-0.6%
39C.J. Uzomah25.9%28.8%-2.9%12.5%3.7%8.8%1.1%1.1%0.0%
40Jelani Woods23.7%25.0%-1.3%10.7%3.9%6.8%27.7%8.6%19.1%
41Durham Smythe23.3%20.9%2.4%6.9%2.9%4.0%-0.7%0.9%-1.6%
42Brycen Hopkins22.6%6.1%16.5%3.8%0.4%3.5%0.7%0.1%0.6%

    

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Wide Receivers (YTD)

Tight Ends (YTD)

Week 9 Injury Report

Inactives

WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) & Mike Williams (knee)

WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip)

WRs Josh Reynolds (back) & DJ Chark (IR - ankle)

WRs Brandin Cooks (personal) & Nico Collins (groin)

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

WR Marquise Goodwin (groin)

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

WR Corey Davis (knee)

WR Randall Cobb (IR - ankle)

WR Treylon Burks (IR - toe) & Kyle Phillips (IR - hamstring)

TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

TE Mark Andrews (shoulder)

TE Cameron Brate (neck)

                

In-Game Injuries

WR Romeo Doubs suffered a high ankle sprain. He'll miss at least four weeks.

WR Christian Watson (chest/head) was shut down after taking a hard hit.

TE Jelani Woods injured his shoulder and didn't return.

TE Evan Engram injured his back.

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 10

Drops & Benchings

Week 9 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Eagles (29) at Texans (17) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Dallas Goedert90.3%2271.0%80.6%936.0%21.5%8540.9%0100
DeVonta Smith90.3%31100.0%95.8%28.0%23.2%146.5%022
A.J. Brown87.1%3096.8%90.1%624.0%30.3%5420.0%159
Quez Watkins53.2%1961.3%64.6%28.0%5.7%1210.5%025
Jack Stoll35.5%825.8%23.2%28.0%2.6%1525.0%013
Zach Pascal32.3%619.4%23.6%14.0%4.4%-216.7%08
  • Goedert put up 8-100-1 and Brown scored another TD.
    • Goedert, Brown and Smith have accounted for three-fourths of Philly's targets this year.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Phillip Dorsett77.2%2080.0%33.5%523.8%6.7%7525.0%069
Chris Moore73.7%1872.0%58.6%523.8%8.3%2327.8%143
Brevin Jordan63.2%1560.0%32.4%29.5%6.7%1313.3%05
O.J. Howard42.1%728.0%27.0%29.5%5.9%1628.6%014
Tyron Johnson42.1%1248.0%48.0%14.8%4.8%-28.3%08
Jordan Akins26.3%832.0%28.4%14.8%5.9%812.5%00
  • Dorsett, Moore and Johnson were the top three wide receivers with both Brandin Cooks (personal )and Nico Collins (groin) out.
  • Fifth-round rookie Teagan Quitoriano scored a TD on his lone target (18 snaps) in his NFL debut. It's now a four-way timeshare at tight end, though Jordan's 63% snap share was a season high nonetheless (Houston used more multi-TE looks with their top receivers out).

         

Bills (17) at Jets (20) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Gabe Davis95.1%3897.4%81.6%515.2%13.0%12113.2%033
Dawson Knox85.2%3179.5%60.1%412.1%9.2%2312.9%025
Stefon Diggs73.8%3384.6%82.9%1030.3%28.3%19430.3%093
Isaiah McKenzie65.6%2666.7%48.9%39.1%10.2%711.5%012
Khalil Shakir14.8%820.5%21.5%00.0%4.4% 0.0%00
  • McKenzie's snap share was a season high by more than 10 percentage points, yet he finished with only three targets and 12 yards, plus one carry for nine yards.
  • That's two duds in a row for Davis, who is on pace for 44 catches and over 1,000 yards (plus 10 TDs). Something has to give.... more targets or lesser numbers.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Garrett Wilson91.7%2696.3%76.2%937.5%22.7%6934.6%192
Denzel Mims83.3%2385.2%19.8%416.7%3.0%6317.4%012
Tyler Conklin71.7%2074.1%66.9%28.3%16.7%1110.0%07
C.J. Uzomah53.3%725.9%28.8%312.5%3.7%142.9%016
Elijah Moore45.0%1348.1%68.6%00.0%10.0% 0.0%00
Braxton Berrios35.0%933.3%34.9%28.3%5.7%-322.2%06
  • Wilson easily led the team in receiving for a second straight week, finishing with 8-92-0 after 6-116-0 the week before.
  • Conlkin has topped 70% snap share in three straight and hovered around two-thirds route share during that time, though Conklin saw one more target in this one.
  • Mims was a full-time player in the absence of Corey Davis (knee), while Moore and Berrios essentially shared the No. 3 role. The three combined for 18 yar on six targets, and Moore wasn't targeted even once.

         

Dolphins (35) at Bears (32) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Tyreek Hill77.4%2790.0%82.3%827.6%32.1%12029.6%2143
Jaylen Waddle69.8%2583.3%82.0%724.1%22.4%11228.0%185
Trent Sherfield64.2%1756.7%59.6%310.3%8.0%1017.6%027
Durham Smythe56.6%723.3%20.9%26.9%2.9%-228.6%00
Mike Gesicki50.9%2066.7%59.3%26.9%10.3%510.0%03
  • Hill only needed eight targets for another huge game. It was a familiar story for the Dolphins, with big plays on offense and long drives on defense suppressing the team's overall play volume (but not necessarily fantasy production... those chunk gains go a long way for Hill, Waddle and QB Tua Tagovailoa).
  • Sherfield again worked ahead of Cedrick Wilson, who was targeted twice on six routes and had 23 yards.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Cole Kmet98.6%2480.0%82.8%622.2%14.3%4425.0%041
Darnell Mooney85.7%2790.0%93.2%829.6%28.6%4629.6%243
Equanimeous St. Brown70.0%1860.0%68.3%27.4%13.7%4111.1%00
Dante Pettis37.1%930.0%57.0%13.7%11.0%1311.1%012
Chase Claypool35.7%1550.0%50.0%622.2%22.2%3740.0%013
N'Keal Harry28.6%826.7%15.4%27.4%2.7%2125.0%06
  • Kmet scored twice and Mooney once, while Justin Fields set a QB record with 178 rushing yards and had a season-high 28 pass attempts.
  • Claypool played half as many snaps as St. Brown yet ran nearly as many routes and saw three times as many targets, albeit with only 13 yards to show for his involvement.

         

Raiders (20) at Jaguars (27) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Foster Moreau96.5%3284.2%42.5%513.9%9.9%6115.6%042
Davante Adams94.7%38100.0%93.8%1747.2%31.1%18544.7%0146
Mack Hollins84.2%3284.2%92.5%411.1%16.1%6612.5%017
Hunter Renfrow73.7%3284.2%60.1%411.1%10.6%2912.5%026
  • Adams was all the way back after managing just one catch the week before while playing through an illness. He finished with 146 yards and two TDs on 17 targets, while no other Raider saw more than five looks.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Zay Jones94.1%2993.5%82.2%517.2%18.6%1917.2%040
Christian Kirk75.0%2890.3%94.7%931.0%23.7%6532.1%176
Marvin Jones57.4%2374.2%75.4%620.7%15.9%6726.1%048
Evan Engram54.4%1548.4%76.6%26.9%15.9%313.3%08
Chris Manhertz52.9%619.4%11.8%26.9%2.0%733.3%07
Dan Arnold35.3%929.0%12.8%13.4%2.4%1611.1%019
  • Marvin continues to be only the No. 3 receiver in terms of snaps, with both Kirk and Zay getting more playing time.
  • Kirk put up 8-76-1 and now has five of Jacksonville's 11 TDs .
    • Kirk's accounted for 38.9 percent of his team's inside-the-10 targets, the fifth-highest rate in the league, and five of seven have gone for scores.
      • Kirk has 23.7% of targets overall and 29.3% in the red zone.
  • Engram missed a chunk of the game with a back injury but eventually returned.
    • He was the goat in a lot of high-scoring DFS lineups, including one of my own, finishing with only two targets after five straight games of 40-plus yards.

       

Vikings (20) at Commanders (17) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Justin Jefferson100.0%43100.0%98.1%1333.3%29.6%19830.2%3115
Adam Thielen93.8%4093.0%95.3%717.9%20.1%10217.5%067
T.J. Hockenson90.8%3581.4%81.4%923.1%23.1%4625.7%070
K.J. Osborn80.0%3888.4%79.5%25.1%11.6%245.3%00
  •  

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd 
Terry McLaurin100.0%31100.0%93.5%934.6%19.7%10129.0%056 
Curtis Samuel73.8%2477.4%85.6%415.4%21.0%7116.7%065 
Logan Thomas70.5%2167.7%43.6%311.5%7.3%4114.3%00 
Cam Sims44.3%1858.1%38.5%13.8%3.8%85.6%012 
John Bates41.0%619.4%20.7%27.7%5.4%1733.3%05 
  •  

         

Packers (9) at Lions (15) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Allen Lazard87.0%4193.2%67.4%1025.6%16.5%16024.4%387
Sammy Watkins82.6%3579.5%34.9%512.8%5.5%2314.3%29
Robert Tonyan46.4%1840.9%54.7%410.3%14.8%4622.2%029
Marcedes Lewis43.5%920.5%14.0%12.6%0.6%1411.1%019
Josiah Deguara36.2%1431.8%16.0%512.8%3.9%2935.7%041
Samori Toure36.2%1943.2%12.5%410.3%2.9%9421.1%034
Amari Rodgers24.6%920.5%15.7%12.6%2.6%1811.1%10
Christian Watson24.6%1125.0%18.9%25.1%4.5%1518.2%024
  • Lazard (shoulder) and Watson (concussion) returned from injuries, but then Doubs suffered a high ankle sprain on his first snap.
    • Watson left the game later after taking a hard hit, though he reportedly avoided a second concussion in as many weeks.
  • Watkins tied for second on the team in targets and was easily second in routes run
    • He's dust, of course, as the Ravens discovered last year. The Packers might be better off giving Toure a shot.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Amon-Ra St. Brown96.5%26100.0%62.5%937.5%22.5%8534.6%055
Kalif Raymond94.7%2596.2%56.9%312.5%10.7%-1012.0%017
Brock Wright82.5%1557.7%21.2%14.2%2.7%-66.7%00
Tom Kennedy66.7%1973.1%30.9%416.7%4.6%2121.1%116
Shane Zylstra24.6%830.8%3.5%14.2%0.4%412.5%11
James Mitchell19.3%519.2%4.2%28.3%1.1%1240.0%18
  •  

         

Colts (3) at Patriots (26) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Michael Pittman90.0%3694.7%87.8%621.4%22.8%4716.7%022
Parris Campbell81.7%3489.5%87.8%517.9%13.5%5314.7%015
Alec Pierce70.0%3181.6%61.7%27.1%12.0%76.5%023
Mo Alie-Cox56.7%1847.4%40.1%27.1%5.4%1011.1%013
Kylen Granson41.7%1436.8%39.8%13.6%8.1%37.1%00
Jelani Woods28.3%923.7%25.0%310.7%3.9%4533.3%02
  •  

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Jakobi Meyers80.6%3191.2%72.6%620.0%20.2%3719.4%042
Kendrick Bourne77.4%3088.2%46.2%413.3%7.4%113.3%011
Tyquan Thornton67.7%2367.6%42.7%413.3%7.4%5217.4%05
Hunter Henry66.1%2058.8%67.7%413.3%10.9%3620.0%050
Jonnu Smith53.2%1338.2%30.6%413.3%9.3%-1630.8%021
  •  

         

Panthers (21) at Bengals (42) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
DJ Moore97.9%2996.7%96.2%620.0%27.2%7620.7%124
Terrace Marshall91.7%2996.7%42.2%620.0%8.8%7020.7%253
Shi Smith81.3%2790.0%70.9%26.7%8.8%127.4%020
Tommy Tremble54.2%1756.7%45.7%413.3%6.9%3923.5%011
Ian Thomas35.4%620.0%29.4%00.0%6.9% 0.0%00
  •  

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Tyler Boyd65.3%2987.9%88.6%620.0%14.8%3920.7%144
Tee Higgins61.1%3090.9%74.3%826.7%17.5%6626.7%060
Mitchell Wilcox55.6%927.3%16.3%00.0%1.8% 0.0%00
Trenton Irwin47.2%2060.6%10.0%13.3%1.2%125.0%014
Hayden Hurst44.4%2163.6%69.4%516.7%14.5%2323.8%035
Mike Thomas30.6%721.2%28.2%00.0%2.7% 0.0%00
  • The Bengals had five WRs and three TEs above 30 percent snap share, with none getting more than two-thirds of the snaps in this blowout win. 
    • When the game was still competitive, it was Boyd, Higgins, Hurst and Irwin getting most of the routes.
      • Irwin seems to have slipped ahead of Thomas as the No. 4 receiver, after splitting work with him the week before. TBD if either has a real role after the Week 10 bye, as there's perhaps a chance for Ja'Marr Chase (hip) to return, though it's more likely he misses additional time.

    

Chargers (20) at Falcons (17) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Joshua Palmer91.0%4297.7%74.0%1023.3%14.7%8623.8%0106
DeAndre Carter82.1%3888.4%74.5%614.0%10.0%6815.8%053
Michael Bandy79.1%3786.0%23.8%818.6%5.3%5621.6%026
Gerald Everett68.7%3376.7%65.4%818.6%15.6%5124.2%136
Tre' McKitty34.3%614.0%27.1%00.0%2.1% 0.0%00
  •  

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Drake London76.7%2392.0%84.2%730.4%28.7%6730.4%323
Olamide Zaccheaus70.0%1976.0%66.7%28.7%12.8%1510.5%019
Kyle Pitts68.3%1872.0%67.6%730.4%23.6%19738.9%027
Damiere Byrd48.3%1456.0%23.4%14.3%5.1%127.1%00
  •  

         

Seahawks (31) at Cardinals (21) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
DK Metcalf81.4%3391.7%83.6%618.8%24.7%4618.2%237
Tyler Lockett74.3%3288.9%88.2%515.6%24.0%2415.6%167
Will Dissly60.0%1336.1%43.6%412.5%9.5%330.8%024
Noah Fant60.0%2261.1%55.1%618.8%12.4%3127.3%096
D'Wayne Eskridge51.4%2363.9%28.9%26.3%4.7%48.7%00
Colby Parkinson41.4%719.4%26.2%26.3%4.7%-528.6%06
  •  

    

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Zach Ertz96.7%3895.0%86.9%824.2%19.5%9021.1%140
DeAndre Hopkins93.4%3997.5%29.3%515.2%9.2%2712.8%036
Rondale Moore91.8%3690.0%57.1%1030.3%12.4%4227.8%069
Robbie Anderson82.0%3485.0%11.8%39.1%2.0%288.8%0-4
Trey McBride21.3%410.0%12.1%00.0%0.9% 0.0%00
  •  

         

Rams (13) at Buccaneers (16) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Cooper Kupp100.0%31100.0%98.1%934.6%33.3%6329.0%0127
Allen Robinson89.1%2890.3%92.7%519.2%14.7%3917.9%024
Tyler Higbee80.0%1858.1%71.0%13.8%20.4%25.6%00
Ben Skowronek67.3%1651.6%75.8%27.7%11.5%912.5%10
Van Jefferson32.7%1651.6%12.4%519.2%1.8%13031.3%00
Brycen Hopkins23.6%722.6%6.1%13.8%0.4%214.3%00
  •  

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Chris Godwin92.4%5593.2%63.3%1018.2%16.9%3318.2%036
Mike Evans88.6%5288.1%77.2%1120.0%18.2%10121.2%140
Cade Otton84.8%4983.1%55.1%610.9%8.3%3612.2%068
Scott Miller41.8%3050.8%34.5%814.5%8.3%5326.7%153
Julio Jones34.2%2033.9%20.6%59.1%4.2%6325.0%128
Breshad Perriman27.8%1728.8%23.3%23.6%4.2%311.8%01
  •  

         

Titans (17) at Chiefs (20) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine77.1%1789.5%74.0%17.7%9.1%275.9%00
Geoff Swaim64.6%421.1%30.1%00.0%5.5% 0.0%00
Robert Woods60.4%1473.7%82.1%215.4%21.8%2814.3%00
Austin Hooper60.4%1473.7%58.7%323.1%10.9%4821.4%034
Cody Hollister50.0%1157.9%20.4%17.7%3.0%189.1%00
Chigoziem Okonkwo37.5%736.8%20.4%323.1%6.7%1542.9%048
  •  

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
JuJu Smith-Schuster85.7%6387.5%82.5%1219.4%19.2%7019.0%088
Travis Kelce81.3%5981.9%80.5%1727.4%24.7%10228.8%0106
Marquez Valdes-Scantling71.4%5170.8%78.8%11.6%12.5%112.0%012
Mecole Hardman54.9%4156.9%53.0%914.5%10.9%6222.0%079
Noah Gray40.7%2331.9%28.9%34.8%5.1%3713.0%045
Justin Watson26.4%1926.4%18.1%58.1%4.5%6726.3%037
Skyy Moore24.2%1825.0%21.2%11.6%4.2%415.6%00
  • Kadarius Toney was targeted twice on five routes in his KC debut, finishing a distant sixth among Kansas City's wide receivers in playing time.
    • MVS somehow saw one fewer target on 46 more routes.

                  

Ravens (27) at Saints (13) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Isaiah Likely75.4%2080.0%48.0%523.8%12.3%6625.0%024
Devin Duvernay72.3%2080.0%69.0%14.8%13.6%45.0%05
Josh Oliver66.2%1144.0%23.8%29.5%4.1%418.2%019
Demarcus Robinson52.3%1768.0%54.5%419.0%11.9%7023.5%112
James Proche24.6%832.0%22.7%29.5%3.3%1425.0%022
DeSean Jackson13.8%520.0%1.8%29.5%0.8%6440.0%016
  •  

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtsTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Chris Olave91.8%3397.1%76.0%932.1%24.1%10027.3%171
Juwan Johnson73.5%2676.5%69.4%27.1%12.0%117.7%042
Tre'Quan Smith69.4%2161.8%42.9%414.3%8.4%3219.0%029
Marquez Callaway57.1%1852.9%50.8%517.9%9.7%5627.8%124
Adam Trautman36.7%514.7%17.4%13.6%3.0%220.0%08
Kevin White32.7%1338.2%14.1%13.6%1.0%47.7%010
Taysom Hill32.7%1029.4%10.2%13.6%1.7%410.0%00
  •  

         

