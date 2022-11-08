Target Breakdown: Week 9 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 10 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

If you haven't already, be sure to check out sister article Backfield Breakdown before placing waiver claims on running backs or choosing starters for Week 10.

Now it's time to look at wide receivers and tight ends, though it'll be a bit briefer than usual as yours truly makes his way back from New Orleans after watching the Ravens walk all over the Saints. I'll update the article with more commentary Tuesday night / Wednesday morning, but for now I just want to make sure all the tables and stats are up before waivers run Tuesday night for some of the less-enlightened fantasy leagues.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 9, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Note: The numbers below aren't adjusted for games that players have missed. I didn't have time this week, but we'll do it that way again next week. The good news, for now, is that RotoWire's advanced receiving stats page shows team shares for targets and air yards that are adjusted to only include the games in which a player was active.

Wide Receivers