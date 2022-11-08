Target Breakdown: Week 9 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 10 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
If you haven't already, be sure to check out sister article Backfield Breakdown before placing waiver claims on running backs or choosing starters for Week 10.
Now it's time to look at wide receivers and tight ends, though it'll be a bit briefer than usual as yours truly makes his way back from New Orleans after watching the Ravens walk all over the Saints. I'll update the article with more commentary Tuesday night / Wednesday morning, but for now I just want to make sure all the tables and stats are up before waivers run Tuesday night for some of the less-enlightened fantasy leagues.
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 9, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
Note: The numbers below aren't adjusted for games that players have missed. I didn't have time this week, but we'll do it that way again next week. The good news, for now, is that RotoWire's advanced receiving stats page shows team shares for targets and air yards that are adjusted to only include the games in which a player was active.
Wide Receivers
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Δ
|AY Sh
|AY Sh '22
|AY Δ
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|100.0%
|98.1%
|1.9%
|33.3%
|29.6%
|3.8%
|52.3%
|41.9%
|10.4%
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|100.0%
|98.1%
|1.9%
|34.6%
|33.3%
|1.3%
|26.3%
|39.4%
|-13.1%
|3
If you haven't already, be sure to check out sister article Backfield Breakdown before placing waiver claims on running backs or choosing starters for Week 10.
Now it's time to look at wide receivers and tight ends, though it'll be a bit briefer than usual as yours truly makes his way back from New Orleans after watching the Ravens walk all over the Saints. I'll update the article with more commentary Tuesday night / Wednesday morning, but for now I just want to make sure all the tables and stats are up before waivers run Tuesday night for some of the less-enlightened fantasy leagues.
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 9, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
Note: The numbers below aren't adjusted for games that players have missed. I didn't have time this week, but we'll do it that way again next week. The good news, for now, is that RotoWire's advanced receiving stats page shows team shares for targets and air yards that are adjusted to only include the games in which a player was active.
Wide Receivers
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Δ
|AY Sh
|AY Sh '22
|AY Δ
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|100.0%
|98.1%
|1.9%
|33.3%
|29.6%
|3.8%
|52.3%
|41.9%
|10.4%
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|100.0%
|98.1%
|1.9%
|34.6%
|33.3%
|1.3%
|26.3%
|39.4%
|-13.1%
|3
|DeVonta Smith
|100.0%
|95.8%
|4.2%
|8.0%
|23.2%
|-15.2%
|8.0%
|27.1%
|-19.1%
|4
|Davante Adams
|100.0%
|93.8%
|6.2%
|47.2%
|31.1%
|16.1%
|53.0%
|41.2%
|11.8%
|5
|Terry McLaurin
|100.0%
|93.5%
|6.5%
|34.6%
|19.7%
|14.9%
|43.0%
|33.0%
|10.0%
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|100.0%
|62.5%
|37.5%
|37.5%
|22.5%
|15.0%
|73.5%
|16.7%
|56.8%
|7
|Joshua Palmer
|97.7%
|74.0%
|23.7%
|23.3%
|14.7%
|8.5%
|31.6%
|15.7%
|15.9%
|8
|DeAndre Hopkins
|97.5%
|29.3%
|68.2%
|15.2%
|9.2%
|6.0%
|15.8%
|13.8%
|2.0%
|9
|Gabe Davis
|97.4%
|81.6%
|15.8%
|15.2%
|13.0%
|2.2%
|30.8%
|25.0%
|5.8%
|10
|Chris Olave
|97.1%
|76.0%
|21.1%
|32.1%
|24.1%
|8.1%
|45.9%
|38.3%
|7.5%
|11
|A.J. Brown
|96.8%
|90.1%
|6.7%
|24.0%
|30.3%
|-6.3%
|30.3%
|45.0%
|-14.7%
|12
|DJ Moore
|96.7%
|96.2%
|0.5%
|20.0%
|27.2%
|-7.2%
|39.7%
|44.6%
|-4.9%
|13
|Terrace Marshall
|96.7%
|42.2%
|54.5%
|20.0%
|8.8%
|11.2%
|36.9%
|13.2%
|23.6%
|14
|Garrett Wilson
|96.3%
|76.2%
|20.1%
|37.5%
|22.7%
|14.8%
|51.6%
|24.6%
|27.0%
|15
|Kalif Raymond
|96.2%
|56.9%
|39.2%
|12.5%
|10.7%
|1.8%
|-8.4%
|14.7%
|-23.2%
|16
|Michael Pittman
|94.7%
|87.8%
|7.0%
|21.4%
|22.8%
|-1.3%
|29.3%
|24.0%
|5.3%
|17
|Zay Jones
|93.5%
|82.2%
|11.3%
|17.2%
|18.6%
|-1.4%
|10.7%
|19.1%
|-8.4%
|18
|Chris Godwin
|93.2%
|63.3%
|29.9%
|18.2%
|16.9%
|1.3%
|11.2%
|13.9%
|-2.7%
|19
|Allen Lazard
|93.2%
|67.4%
|25.7%
|25.6%
|16.5%
|9.2%
|37.6%
|29.3%
|8.3%
|20
|Adam Thielen
|93.0%
|95.3%
|-2.3%
|17.9%
|20.1%
|-2.1%
|26.9%
|31.1%
|-4.2%
|21
|Drake London
|92.0%
|84.2%
|7.8%
|30.4%
|28.7%
|1.7%
|20.0%
|27.2%
|-7.2%
|22
|DK Metcalf
|91.7%
|83.6%
|8.1%
|18.8%
|24.7%
|-6.0%
|55.5%
|37.8%
|17.8%
|23
|Jakobi Meyers
|91.2%
|72.6%
|18.6%
|20.0%
|20.2%
|-0.2%
|28.3%
|25.0%
|3.3%
|24
|Tee Higgins
|90.9%
|74.3%
|16.7%
|26.7%
|17.5%
|9.1%
|34.6%
|26.2%
|8.4%
|25
|Christian Kirk
|90.3%
|94.7%
|-4.4%
|31.0%
|23.7%
|7.3%
|36.5%
|29.4%
|7.1%
|26
|Allen Robinson
|90.3%
|92.7%
|-2.4%
|19.2%
|14.7%
|4.5%
|16.3%
|21.1%
|-4.7%
|27
|Darnell Mooney
|90.0%
|93.2%
|-3.2%
|29.6%
|28.6%
|1.1%
|22.8%
|38.1%
|-15.3%
|28
|Tyreek Hill
|90.0%
|82.3%
|7.7%
|27.6%
|32.1%
|-4.5%
|47.0%
|41.3%
|5.7%
|29
|Shi Smith
|90.0%
|70.9%
|19.1%
|6.7%
|8.8%
|-2.1%
|6.2%
|11.4%
|-5.2%
|30
|Rondale Moore
|90.0%
|57.1%
|32.9%
|30.3%
|12.4%
|17.9%
|24.2%
|8.7%
|15.5%
|31
|Parris Campbell
|89.5%
|87.8%
|1.7%
|17.9%
|13.5%
|4.4%
|33.0%
|13.0%
|20.0%
|32
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|89.5%
|74.0%
|15.5%
|7.7%
|9.1%
|-1.4%
|17.7%
|21.9%
|-4.2%
|33
|Tyler Lockett
|88.9%
|88.2%
|0.7%
|15.6%
|24.0%
|-8.4%
|28.5%
|35.5%
|-7.0%
|34
|K.J. Osborn
|88.4%
|79.5%
|8.9%
|5.1%
|11.6%
|-6.5%
|6.3%
|14.3%
|-8.0%
|35
|DeAndre Carter
|88.4%
|74.5%
|13.9%
|14.0%
|10.0%
|3.9%
|25.0%
|15.2%
|9.8%
|36
|Kendrick Bourne
|88.2%
|46.2%
|42.1%
|13.3%
|7.4%
|5.9%
|1.0%
|9.3%
|-8.3%
|37
|Mike Evans
|88.1%
|77.2%
|11.0%
|20.0%
|18.2%
|1.8%
|34.3%
|32.9%
|1.4%
|38
|Tyler Boyd
|87.9%
|88.6%
|-0.7%
|20.0%
|14.8%
|5.2%
|20.2%
|21.1%
|-0.9%
|39
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|87.5%
|82.5%
|5.0%
|19.4%
|19.2%
|0.1%
|16.8%
|20.3%
|-3.5%
|40
|Michael Bandy
|86.0%
|23.8%
|62.2%
|18.6%
|5.3%
|13.3%
|20.4%
|8.8%
|11.7%
|41
|Denzel Mims
|85.2%
|19.8%
|65.4%
|16.7%
|3.0%
|13.7%
|47.7%
|5.0%
|42.6%
|42
|Robbie Anderson
|85.0%
|11.8%
|73.2%
|9.1%
|2.0%
|7.1%
|16.1%
|6.4%
|9.7%
|43
|Stefon Diggs
|84.6%
|82.9%
|1.7%
|30.3%
|28.3%
|2.0%
|49.2%
|38.5%
|10.7%
|44
|Mack Hollins
|84.2%
|92.5%
|-8.3%
|11.1%
|16.1%
|-5.0%
|18.9%
|25.6%
|-6.7%
|45
|Hunter Renfrow
|84.2%
|60.1%
|24.1%
|11.1%
|10.6%
|0.5%
|8.4%
|6.8%
|1.5%
|46
|Jaylen Waddle
|83.3%
|82.0%
|1.3%
|24.1%
|22.4%
|1.7%
|43.6%
|27.8%
|15.7%
|47
|Alec Pierce
|81.6%
|61.7%
|19.9%
|7.1%
|12.0%
|-4.8%
|4.6%
|23.6%
|-19.0%
|48
|Devin Duvernay
|80.0%
|69.0%
|11.0%
|4.8%
|13.6%
|-8.8%
|1.8%
|17.6%
|-15.8%
|49
|Phillip Dorsett
|80.0%
|33.5%
|46.5%
|23.8%
|6.7%
|17.1%
|45.9%
|13.2%
|32.7%
|50
|Sammy Watkins
|79.5%
|34.9%
|44.7%
|12.8%
|5.5%
|7.3%
|5.4%
|7.7%
|-2.4%
|51
|Curtis Samuel
|77.4%
|85.6%
|-8.1%
|15.4%
|21.0%
|-5.6%
|30.2%
|17.2%
|12.9%
|52
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|76.0%
|66.7%
|9.3%
|8.7%
|12.8%
|-4.1%
|4.4%
|12.7%
|-8.3%
|53
|Marvin Jones
|74.2%
|75.4%
|-1.2%
|20.7%
|15.9%
|4.8%
|37.5%
|28.8%
|8.7%
|54
|Robert Woods
|73.7%
|82.1%
|-8.5%
|15.4%
|21.8%
|-6.4%
|18.9%
|24.4%
|-5.5%
|55
|Tom Kennedy
|73.1%
|30.9%
|42.2%
|16.7%
|4.6%
|12.1%
|18.4%
|5.3%
|13.2%
|56
|Chris Moore
|72.0%
|58.6%
|13.4%
|23.8%
|8.3%
|15.5%
|13.8%
|7.9%
|6.0%
|57
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|70.8%
|78.8%
|-8.0%
|1.6%
|12.5%
|-10.9%
|2.7%
|20.7%
|-18.0%
|58
|Demarcus Robinson
|68.0%
|54.5%
|13.5%
|19.0%
|11.9%
|7.1%
|32.2%
|13.6%
|18.6%
|59
|Tyquan Thornton
|67.6%
|42.7%
|24.9%
|13.3%
|7.4%
|5.9%
|39.7%
|10.7%
|29.0%
|60
|Isaiah McKenzie
|66.7%
|48.9%
|17.8%
|9.1%
|10.2%
|-1.1%
|1.8%
|6.6%
|-4.8%
|61
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|63.9%
|28.9%
|35.0%
|6.3%
|4.7%
|1.5%
|4.5%
|2.5%
|1.9%
|62
|Tre'Quan Smith
|61.8%
|42.9%
|18.8%
|14.3%
|8.4%
|5.9%
|14.6%
|11.3%
|3.4%
|63
|Quez Watkins
|61.3%
|64.6%
|-3.3%
|8.0%
|5.7%
|2.3%
|6.8%
|8.8%
|-2.0%
|64
|Trenton Irwin
|60.6%
|10.0%
|50.6%
|3.3%
|1.2%
|2.1%
|6.5%
|1.5%
|5.0%
|65
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|60.0%
|68.3%
|-8.3%
|7.4%
|13.7%
|-6.3%
|20.4%
|20.0%
|0.4%
|66
|Cam Sims
|58.1%
|38.5%
|19.5%
|3.8%
|3.8%
|0.0%
|3.5%
|8.5%
|-5.0%
|67
|Cody Hollister
|57.9%
|20.4%
|37.5%
|7.7%
|3.0%
|4.7%
|11.8%
|6.0%
|5.8%
|68
|Mecole Hardman
|56.9%
|53.0%
|3.9%
|14.5%
|10.9%
|3.6%
|15.0%
|12.0%
|3.0%
|69
|Trent Sherfield
|56.7%
|59.6%
|-2.9%
|10.3%
|8.0%
|2.3%
|3.9%
|8.1%
|-4.2%
|70
|Damiere Byrd
|56.0%
|23.4%
|32.6%
|4.3%
|5.1%
|-0.8%
|3.5%
|13.4%
|-10.0%
|71
|Marquez Callaway
|52.9%
|50.8%
|2.2%
|17.9%
|9.7%
|8.2%
|25.8%
|12.4%
|13.5%
|72
|Ben Skowronek
|51.6%
|75.8%
|-24.2%
|7.7%
|11.5%
|-3.8%
|3.9%
|12.3%
|-8.4%
|73
|Van Jefferson
|51.6%
|12.4%
|39.2%
|19.2%
|1.8%
|17.4%
|54.6%
|7.4%
|47.2%
|74
|Scott Miller
|50.8%
|34.5%
|16.4%
|14.5%
|8.3%
|6.2%
|18.0%
|13.3%
|4.8%
|75
|Chase Claypool
|50.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|22.2%
|22.2%
|0.0%
|18.1%
|18.1%
|0.0%
|76
|Elijah Moore
|48.1%
|68.6%
|-20.5%
|0.0%
|10.0%
|-10.0%
|18.3%
|-18.3%
|77
|Tyron Johnson
|48.0%
|48.0%
|0.0%
|4.8%
|4.8%
|0.0%
|-1.3%
|-0.1%
|-1.2%
|78
|Samori Toure
|43.2%
|12.5%
|30.7%
|10.3%
|2.9%
|7.4%
|22.2%
|7.5%
|14.7%
|79
|Kevin White
|38.2%
|14.1%
|24.1%
|3.6%
|1.0%
|2.6%
|2.1%
|1.9%
|0.1%
|80
|Julio Jones
|33.9%
|20.6%
|13.3%
|9.1%
|4.2%
|4.9%
|21.5%
|8.7%
|12.9%
|81
|Dante Pettis
|30.0%
|57.0%
|-27.0%
|3.7%
|11.0%
|-7.3%
|6.5%
|14.7%
|-8.2%
|82
|CeeDee Lamb
|96.8%
|31.6%
|40.6%
|83
|Courtland Sutton
|96.0%
|23.9%
|32.4%
|84
|Diontae Johnson
|95.6%
|26.6%
|34.0%
|85
|Brandon Aiyuk
|94.0%
|22.3%
|28.4%
|86
|Amari Cooper
|89.3%
|27.3%
|39.9%
|87
|George Pickens
|87.7%
|15.0%
|26.0%
|88
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|87.5%
|19.0%
|25.1%
|89
|Brandin Cooks
|82.4%
|20.9%
|27.4%
|90
|Jerry Jeudy
|81.5%
|20.8%
|27.5%
|91
|Mike Williams
|79.5%
|17.4%
|31.0%
|92
|Ja'Marr Chase
|79.4%
|22.4%
|30.4%
|93
|Josh Reynolds
|79.2%
|16.0%
|27.1%
|94
|Deebo Samuel
|78.0%
|21.9%
|14.5%
|95
|Noah Brown
|76.3%
|16.9%
|22.3%
|96
|Marquise Brown
|65.6%
|18.4%
|29.4%
|97
|DeVante Parker
|64.9%
|10.9%
|23.8%
|98
|Corey Davis
|58.1%
|11.4%
|23.0%
|99
|Nico Collins
|55.4%
|11.8%
|22.9%
|100
|Russell Gage
|53.6%
|10.4%
|8.6%
|101
|Michael Gallup
|47.4%
|10.0%
|14.4%
|102
|Marcus Johnson
|46.4%
|7.6%
|12.2%
|103
|Darius Slayton
|45.6%
|11.4%
|23.4%
|104
|Jahan Dotson
|44.5%
|7.0%
|14.3%
|105
|Marquise Goodwin
|40.7%
|7.3%
|9.0%
|106
|Treylon Burks
|38.3%
|9.7%
|14.2%
|107
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|29.0%
|7.6%
|5.0%
Tight Ends
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Δ
|AY Sh
|AY Sh '22
|AY Δ
|1
|Zach Ertz
|95.0%
|86.9%
|8.1%
|24.2%
|19.5%
|4.7%
|52.4%
|23.5%
|28.9%
|2
|Foster Moreau
|84.2%
|42.5%
|41.7%
|13.9%
|9.9%
|4.0%
|17.4%
|6.3%
|11.1%
|3
|Cade Otton
|83.1%
|55.1%
|28.0%
|10.9%
|8.3%
|2.6%
|12.3%
|7.4%
|4.9%
|4
|Travis Kelce
|81.9%
|80.5%
|1.4%
|27.4%
|24.7%
|2.7%
|24.5%
|26.0%
|-1.5%
|5
|T.J. Hockenson
|81.4%
|81.4%
|0.0%
|23.1%
|23.1%
|0.0%
|12.1%
|12.1%
|0.0%
|6
|Isaiah Likely
|80.0%
|48.0%
|32.0%
|23.8%
|12.3%
|11.5%
|30.2%
|11.0%
|19.3%
|7
|Cole Kmet
|80.0%
|82.8%
|-2.8%
|22.2%
|14.3%
|7.9%
|21.7%
|10.3%
|11.4%
|8
|Dawson Knox
|79.5%
|60.1%
|19.4%
|12.1%
|9.2%
|2.9%
|5.8%
|7.5%
|-1.7%
|9
|Gerald Everett
|76.7%
|65.4%
|11.4%
|18.6%
|15.6%
|3.0%
|18.5%
|17.1%
|1.4%
|10
|Juwan Johnson
|76.5%
|69.4%
|7.1%
|7.1%
|12.0%
|-4.9%
|5.0%
|11.0%
|-6.0%
|11
|Tyler Conklin
|74.1%
|66.9%
|7.2%
|8.3%
|16.7%
|-8.4%
|8.6%
|16.4%
|-7.8%
|12
|Austin Hooper
|73.7%
|58.7%
|15.0%
|23.1%
|10.9%
|12.2%
|32.2%
|13.0%
|19.2%
|13
|Kyle Pitts
|72.0%
|67.6%
|4.4%
|30.4%
|23.6%
|6.8%
|59.0%
|30.9%
|28.1%
|14
|Dallas Goedert
|71.0%
|80.6%
|-9.6%
|36.0%
|21.5%
|14.5%
|47.5%
|14.3%
|33.2%
|15
|Logan Thomas
|67.7%
|43.6%
|24.1%
|11.5%
|7.3%
|4.2%
|17.6%
|7.8%
|9.8%
|16
|Mike Gesicki
|66.7%
|59.3%
|7.4%
|6.9%
|10.3%
|-3.4%
|1.8%
|10.4%
|-8.6%
|17
|Hayden Hurst
|63.6%
|69.4%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|14.5%
|2.2%
|12.1%
|10.3%
|1.9%
|18
|Noah Fant
|61.1%
|55.1%
|6.0%
|18.8%
|12.4%
|6.4%
|37.6%
|8.9%
|28.7%
|19
|Brevin Jordan
|60.0%
|32.4%
|27.6%
|9.5%
|6.7%
|2.8%
|8.0%
|6.3%
|1.7%
|20
|Hunter Henry
|58.8%
|67.7%
|-8.9%
|13.3%
|10.9%
|2.4%
|27.4%
|12.4%
|15.0%
|21
|Tyler Higbee
|58.1%
|71.0%
|-13.0%
|3.8%
|20.4%
|-16.6%
|1.0%
|10.3%
|-9.3%
|22
|Brock Wright
|57.7%
|21.2%
|36.5%
|4.2%
|2.7%
|1.5%
|-5.0%
|1.0%
|-6.0%
|23
|Tommy Tremble
|56.7%
|45.7%
|11.0%
|13.3%
|6.9%
|6.4%
|20.6%
|9.4%
|11.2%
|24
|Evan Engram
|48.4%
|76.6%
|-28.2%
|6.9%
|15.9%
|-9.0%
|1.9%
|16.8%
|-14.8%
|25
|Mo Alie-Cox
|47.4%
|40.1%
|7.3%
|7.1%
|5.4%
|1.8%
|6.1%
|4.4%
|1.7%
|26
|Josh Oliver
|44.0%
|23.8%
|20.2%
|9.5%
|4.1%
|5.4%
|1.7%
|1.7%
|0.0%
|27
|Robert Tonyan
|40.9%
|54.7%
|-13.7%
|10.3%
|14.8%
|-4.6%
|10.8%
|10.4%
|0.4%
|28
|Jonnu Smith
|38.2%
|30.6%
|7.7%
|13.3%
|9.3%
|4.0%
|-12.1%
|3.7%
|-15.7%
|29
|Kylen Granson
|36.8%
|39.8%
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|8.1%
|-4.5%
|1.7%
|5.9%
|-4.2%
|30
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|36.8%
|20.4%
|16.4%
|23.1%
|6.7%
|16.4%
|10.3%
|6.9%
|3.4%
|31
|Will Dissly
|36.1%
|43.6%
|-7.5%
|12.5%
|9.5%
|3.0%
|3.2%
|4.8%
|-1.6%
|32
|Jordan Akins
|32.0%
|28.4%
|3.6%
|4.8%
|5.9%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|5.7%
|-0.6%
|33
|Noah Gray
|31.9%
|28.9%
|3.0%
|4.8%
|5.1%
|-0.3%
|9.0%
|4.4%
|4.5%
|34
|Josiah Deguara
|31.8%
|16.0%
|15.8%
|12.8%
|3.9%
|8.9%
|6.8%
|1.7%
|5.1%
|35
|Shane Zylstra
|30.8%
|3.5%
|27.3%
|4.2%
|0.4%
|3.8%
|3.2%
|0.2%
|3.1%
|36
|Taysom Hill
|29.4%
|10.2%
|19.2%
|3.6%
|1.7%
|1.9%
|2.0%
|0.4%
|1.5%
|37
|Dan Arnold
|29.0%
|12.8%
|16.3%
|3.4%
|2.4%
|1.1%
|9.1%
|1.6%
|7.4%
|38
|O.J. Howard
|28.0%
|27.0%
|1.0%
|9.5%
|5.9%
|3.6%
|9.5%
|10.1%
|-0.6%
|39
|C.J. Uzomah
|25.9%
|28.8%
|-2.9%
|12.5%
|3.7%
|8.8%
|1.1%
|1.1%
|0.0%
|40
|Jelani Woods
|23.7%
|25.0%
|-1.3%
|10.7%
|3.9%
|6.8%
|27.7%
|8.6%
|19.1%
|41
|Durham Smythe
|23.3%
|20.9%
|2.4%
|6.9%
|2.9%
|4.0%
|-0.7%
|0.9%
|-1.6%
|42
|Brycen Hopkins
|22.6%
|6.1%
|16.5%
|3.8%
|0.4%
|3.5%
|0.7%
|0.1%
|0.6%
Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats
Year-to-Date Leaderboards
Wide Receivers (YTD)
Coming Tuesday night
Tight Ends (YTD)
Coming Tuesday night
Week 9 Injury Report
Inactives
WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) & Mike Williams (knee)
WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip)
WRs Josh Reynolds (back) & DJ Chark (IR - ankle)
WRs Brandin Cooks (personal) & Nico Collins (groin)
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)
WR Marquise Goodwin (groin)
WR Russell Gage (hamstring)
WR DeVante Parker (knee)
WR Corey Davis (knee)
WR Randall Cobb (IR - ankle)
WR Treylon Burks (IR - toe) & Kyle Phillips (IR - hamstring)
TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)
TE Mark Andrews (shoulder)
TE Cameron Brate (neck)
In-Game Injuries
WR Romeo Doubs suffered a high ankle sprain. He'll miss at least four weeks.
WR Christian Watson (chest/head) was shut down after taking a hard hit.
TE Jelani Woods injured his shoulder and didn't return.
TE Evan Engram injured his back.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 10
Coming Tuesday night
Drops & Benchings
Coming Tuesday night
Week 9 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Eagles (29) at Texans (17)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Dallas Goedert
|90.3%
|22
|71.0%
|80.6%
|9
|36.0%
|21.5%
|85
|40.9%
|0
|100
|DeVonta Smith
|90.3%
|31
|100.0%
|95.8%
|2
|8.0%
|23.2%
|14
|6.5%
|0
|22
|A.J. Brown
|87.1%
|30
|96.8%
|90.1%
|6
|24.0%
|30.3%
|54
|20.0%
|1
|59
|Quez Watkins
|53.2%
|19
|61.3%
|64.6%
|2
|8.0%
|5.7%
|12
|10.5%
|0
|25
|Jack Stoll
|35.5%
|8
|25.8%
|23.2%
|2
|8.0%
|2.6%
|15
|25.0%
|0
|13
|Zach Pascal
|32.3%
|6
|19.4%
|23.6%
|1
|4.0%
|4.4%
|-2
|16.7%
|0
|8
- Goedert put up 8-100-1 and Brown scored another TD.
- Goedert, Brown and Smith have accounted for three-fourths of Philly's targets this year.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Phillip Dorsett
|77.2%
|20
|80.0%
|33.5%
|5
|23.8%
|6.7%
|75
|25.0%
|0
|69
|Chris Moore
|73.7%
|18
|72.0%
|58.6%
|5
|23.8%
|8.3%
|23
|27.8%
|1
|43
|Brevin Jordan
|63.2%
|15
|60.0%
|32.4%
|2
|9.5%
|6.7%
|13
|13.3%
|0
|5
|O.J. Howard
|42.1%
|7
|28.0%
|27.0%
|2
|9.5%
|5.9%
|16
|28.6%
|0
|14
|Tyron Johnson
|42.1%
|12
|48.0%
|48.0%
|1
|4.8%
|4.8%
|-2
|8.3%
|0
|8
|Jordan Akins
|26.3%
|8
|32.0%
|28.4%
|1
|4.8%
|5.9%
|8
|12.5%
|0
|0
- Dorsett, Moore and Johnson were the top three wide receivers with both Brandin Cooks (personal )and Nico Collins (groin) out.
- Fifth-round rookie Teagan Quitoriano scored a TD on his lone target (18 snaps) in his NFL debut. It's now a four-way timeshare at tight end, though Jordan's 63% snap share was a season high nonetheless (Houston used more multi-TE looks with their top receivers out).
Bills (17) at Jets (20)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Gabe Davis
|95.1%
|38
|97.4%
|81.6%
|5
|15.2%
|13.0%
|121
|13.2%
|0
|33
|Dawson Knox
|85.2%
|31
|79.5%
|60.1%
|4
|12.1%
|9.2%
|23
|12.9%
|0
|25
|Stefon Diggs
|73.8%
|33
|84.6%
|82.9%
|10
|30.3%
|28.3%
|194
|30.3%
|0
|93
|Isaiah McKenzie
|65.6%
|26
|66.7%
|48.9%
|3
|9.1%
|10.2%
|7
|11.5%
|0
|12
|Khalil Shakir
|14.8%
|8
|20.5%
|21.5%
|0
|0.0%
|4.4%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- McKenzie's snap share was a season high by more than 10 percentage points, yet he finished with only three targets and 12 yards, plus one carry for nine yards.
- That's two duds in a row for Davis, who is on pace for 44 catches and over 1,000 yards (plus 10 TDs). Something has to give.... more targets or lesser numbers.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Garrett Wilson
|91.7%
|26
|96.3%
|76.2%
|9
|37.5%
|22.7%
|69
|34.6%
|1
|92
|Denzel Mims
|83.3%
|23
|85.2%
|19.8%
|4
|16.7%
|3.0%
|63
|17.4%
|0
|12
|Tyler Conklin
|71.7%
|20
|74.1%
|66.9%
|2
|8.3%
|16.7%
|11
|10.0%
|0
|7
|C.J. Uzomah
|53.3%
|7
|25.9%
|28.8%
|3
|12.5%
|3.7%
|1
|42.9%
|0
|16
|Elijah Moore
|45.0%
|13
|48.1%
|68.6%
|0
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Braxton Berrios
|35.0%
|9
|33.3%
|34.9%
|2
|8.3%
|5.7%
|-3
|22.2%
|0
|6
- Wilson easily led the team in receiving for a second straight week, finishing with 8-92-0 after 6-116-0 the week before.
- Conlkin has topped 70% snap share in three straight and hovered around two-thirds route share during that time, though Conklin saw one more target in this one.
- Mims was a full-time player in the absence of Corey Davis (knee), while Moore and Berrios essentially shared the No. 3 role. The three combined for 18 yar on six targets, and Moore wasn't targeted even once.
Dolphins (35) at Bears (32)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Tyreek Hill
|77.4%
|27
|90.0%
|82.3%
|8
|27.6%
|32.1%
|120
|29.6%
|2
|143
|Jaylen Waddle
|69.8%
|25
|83.3%
|82.0%
|7
|24.1%
|22.4%
|112
|28.0%
|1
|85
|Trent Sherfield
|64.2%
|17
|56.7%
|59.6%
|3
|10.3%
|8.0%
|10
|17.6%
|0
|27
|Durham Smythe
|56.6%
|7
|23.3%
|20.9%
|2
|6.9%
|2.9%
|-2
|28.6%
|0
|0
|Mike Gesicki
|50.9%
|20
|66.7%
|59.3%
|2
|6.9%
|10.3%
|5
|10.0%
|0
|3
- Hill only needed eight targets for another huge game. It was a familiar story for the Dolphins, with big plays on offense and long drives on defense suppressing the team's overall play volume (but not necessarily fantasy production... those chunk gains go a long way for Hill, Waddle and QB Tua Tagovailoa).
- Sherfield again worked ahead of Cedrick Wilson, who was targeted twice on six routes and had 23 yards.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Cole Kmet
|98.6%
|24
|80.0%
|82.8%
|6
|22.2%
|14.3%
|44
|25.0%
|0
|41
|Darnell Mooney
|85.7%
|27
|90.0%
|93.2%
|8
|29.6%
|28.6%
|46
|29.6%
|2
|43
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|70.0%
|18
|60.0%
|68.3%
|2
|7.4%
|13.7%
|41
|11.1%
|0
|0
|Dante Pettis
|37.1%
|9
|30.0%
|57.0%
|1
|3.7%
|11.0%
|13
|11.1%
|0
|12
|Chase Claypool
|35.7%
|15
|50.0%
|50.0%
|6
|22.2%
|22.2%
|37
|40.0%
|0
|13
|N'Keal Harry
|28.6%
|8
|26.7%
|15.4%
|2
|7.4%
|2.7%
|21
|25.0%
|0
|6
- Kmet scored twice and Mooney once, while Justin Fields set a QB record with 178 rushing yards and had a season-high 28 pass attempts.
- Claypool played half as many snaps as St. Brown yet ran nearly as many routes and saw three times as many targets, albeit with only 13 yards to show for his involvement.
Raiders (20) at Jaguars (27)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Foster Moreau
|96.5%
|32
|84.2%
|42.5%
|5
|13.9%
|9.9%
|61
|15.6%
|0
|42
|Davante Adams
|94.7%
|38
|100.0%
|93.8%
|17
|47.2%
|31.1%
|185
|44.7%
|0
|146
|Mack Hollins
|84.2%
|32
|84.2%
|92.5%
|4
|11.1%
|16.1%
|66
|12.5%
|0
|17
|Hunter Renfrow
|73.7%
|32
|84.2%
|60.1%
|4
|11.1%
|10.6%
|29
|12.5%
|0
|26
- Adams was all the way back after managing just one catch the week before while playing through an illness. He finished with 146 yards and two TDs on 17 targets, while no other Raider saw more than five looks.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Zay Jones
|94.1%
|29
|93.5%
|82.2%
|5
|17.2%
|18.6%
|19
|17.2%
|0
|40
|Christian Kirk
|75.0%
|28
|90.3%
|94.7%
|9
|31.0%
|23.7%
|65
|32.1%
|1
|76
|Marvin Jones
|57.4%
|23
|74.2%
|75.4%
|6
|20.7%
|15.9%
|67
|26.1%
|0
|48
|Evan Engram
|54.4%
|15
|48.4%
|76.6%
|2
|6.9%
|15.9%
|3
|13.3%
|0
|8
|Chris Manhertz
|52.9%
|6
|19.4%
|11.8%
|2
|6.9%
|2.0%
|7
|33.3%
|0
|7
|Dan Arnold
|35.3%
|9
|29.0%
|12.8%
|1
|3.4%
|2.4%
|16
|11.1%
|0
|19
- Marvin continues to be only the No. 3 receiver in terms of snaps, with both Kirk and Zay getting more playing time.
- Kirk put up 8-76-1 and now has five of Jacksonville's 11 TDs .
- Kirk's accounted for 38.9 percent of his team's inside-the-10 targets, the fifth-highest rate in the league, and five of seven have gone for scores.
- Kirk has 23.7% of targets overall and 29.3% in the red zone.
- Kirk's accounted for 38.9 percent of his team's inside-the-10 targets, the fifth-highest rate in the league, and five of seven have gone for scores.
- Engram missed a chunk of the game with a back injury but eventually returned.
- He was the goat in a lot of high-scoring DFS lineups, including one of my own, finishing with only two targets after five straight games of 40-plus yards.
Vikings (20) at Commanders (17)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Justin Jefferson
|100.0%
|43
|100.0%
|98.1%
|13
|33.3%
|29.6%
|198
|30.2%
|3
|115
|Adam Thielen
|93.8%
|40
|93.0%
|95.3%
|7
|17.9%
|20.1%
|102
|17.5%
|0
|67
|T.J. Hockenson
|90.8%
|35
|81.4%
|81.4%
|9
|23.1%
|23.1%
|46
|25.7%
|0
|70
|K.J. Osborn
|80.0%
|38
|88.4%
|79.5%
|2
|5.1%
|11.6%
|24
|5.3%
|0
|0
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Terry McLaurin
|100.0%
|31
|100.0%
|93.5%
|9
|34.6%
|19.7%
|101
|29.0%
|0
|56
|Curtis Samuel
|73.8%
|24
|77.4%
|85.6%
|4
|15.4%
|21.0%
|71
|16.7%
|0
|65
|Logan Thomas
|70.5%
|21
|67.7%
|43.6%
|3
|11.5%
|7.3%
|41
|14.3%
|0
|0
|Cam Sims
|44.3%
|18
|58.1%
|38.5%
|1
|3.8%
|3.8%
|8
|5.6%
|0
|12
|John Bates
|41.0%
|6
|19.4%
|20.7%
|2
|7.7%
|5.4%
|17
|33.3%
|0
|5
Packers (9) at Lions (15)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Allen Lazard
|87.0%
|41
|93.2%
|67.4%
|10
|25.6%
|16.5%
|160
|24.4%
|3
|87
|Sammy Watkins
|82.6%
|35
|79.5%
|34.9%
|5
|12.8%
|5.5%
|23
|14.3%
|2
|9
|Robert Tonyan
|46.4%
|18
|40.9%
|54.7%
|4
|10.3%
|14.8%
|46
|22.2%
|0
|29
|Marcedes Lewis
|43.5%
|9
|20.5%
|14.0%
|1
|2.6%
|0.6%
|14
|11.1%
|0
|19
|Josiah Deguara
|36.2%
|14
|31.8%
|16.0%
|5
|12.8%
|3.9%
|29
|35.7%
|0
|41
|Samori Toure
|36.2%
|19
|43.2%
|12.5%
|4
|10.3%
|2.9%
|94
|21.1%
|0
|34
|Amari Rodgers
|24.6%
|9
|20.5%
|15.7%
|1
|2.6%
|2.6%
|18
|11.1%
|1
|0
|Christian Watson
|24.6%
|11
|25.0%
|18.9%
|2
|5.1%
|4.5%
|15
|18.2%
|0
|24
- Lazard (shoulder) and Watson (concussion) returned from injuries, but then Doubs suffered a high ankle sprain on his first snap.
- Watson left the game later after taking a hard hit, though he reportedly avoided a second concussion in as many weeks.
- Watkins tied for second on the team in targets and was easily second in routes run
- He's dust, of course, as the Ravens discovered last year. The Packers might be better off giving Toure a shot.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|96.5%
|26
|100.0%
|62.5%
|9
|37.5%
|22.5%
|85
|34.6%
|0
|55
|Kalif Raymond
|94.7%
|25
|96.2%
|56.9%
|3
|12.5%
|10.7%
|-10
|12.0%
|0
|17
|Brock Wright
|82.5%
|15
|57.7%
|21.2%
|1
|4.2%
|2.7%
|-6
|6.7%
|0
|0
|Tom Kennedy
|66.7%
|19
|73.1%
|30.9%
|4
|16.7%
|4.6%
|21
|21.1%
|1
|16
|Shane Zylstra
|24.6%
|8
|30.8%
|3.5%
|1
|4.2%
|0.4%
|4
|12.5%
|1
|1
|James Mitchell
|19.3%
|5
|19.2%
|4.2%
|2
|8.3%
|1.1%
|12
|40.0%
|1
|8
Colts (3) at Patriots (26)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Michael Pittman
|90.0%
|36
|94.7%
|87.8%
|6
|21.4%
|22.8%
|47
|16.7%
|0
|22
|Parris Campbell
|81.7%
|34
|89.5%
|87.8%
|5
|17.9%
|13.5%
|53
|14.7%
|0
|15
|Alec Pierce
|70.0%
|31
|81.6%
|61.7%
|2
|7.1%
|12.0%
|7
|6.5%
|0
|23
|Mo Alie-Cox
|56.7%
|18
|47.4%
|40.1%
|2
|7.1%
|5.4%
|10
|11.1%
|0
|13
|Kylen Granson
|41.7%
|14
|36.8%
|39.8%
|1
|3.6%
|8.1%
|3
|7.1%
|0
|0
|Jelani Woods
|28.3%
|9
|23.7%
|25.0%
|3
|10.7%
|3.9%
|45
|33.3%
|0
|2
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Jakobi Meyers
|80.6%
|31
|91.2%
|72.6%
|6
|20.0%
|20.2%
|37
|19.4%
|0
|42
|Kendrick Bourne
|77.4%
|30
|88.2%
|46.2%
|4
|13.3%
|7.4%
|1
|13.3%
|0
|11
|Tyquan Thornton
|67.7%
|23
|67.6%
|42.7%
|4
|13.3%
|7.4%
|52
|17.4%
|0
|5
|Hunter Henry
|66.1%
|20
|58.8%
|67.7%
|4
|13.3%
|10.9%
|36
|20.0%
|0
|50
|Jonnu Smith
|53.2%
|13
|38.2%
|30.6%
|4
|13.3%
|9.3%
|-16
|30.8%
|0
|21
Panthers (21) at Bengals (42)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|DJ Moore
|97.9%
|29
|96.7%
|96.2%
|6
|20.0%
|27.2%
|76
|20.7%
|1
|24
|Terrace Marshall
|91.7%
|29
|96.7%
|42.2%
|6
|20.0%
|8.8%
|70
|20.7%
|2
|53
|Shi Smith
|81.3%
|27
|90.0%
|70.9%
|2
|6.7%
|8.8%
|12
|7.4%
|0
|20
|Tommy Tremble
|54.2%
|17
|56.7%
|45.7%
|4
|13.3%
|6.9%
|39
|23.5%
|0
|11
|Ian Thomas
|35.4%
|6
|20.0%
|29.4%
|0
|0.0%
|6.9%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Tyler Boyd
|65.3%
|29
|87.9%
|88.6%
|6
|20.0%
|14.8%
|39
|20.7%
|1
|44
|Tee Higgins
|61.1%
|30
|90.9%
|74.3%
|8
|26.7%
|17.5%
|66
|26.7%
|0
|60
|Mitchell Wilcox
|55.6%
|9
|27.3%
|16.3%
|0
|0.0%
|1.8%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Trenton Irwin
|47.2%
|20
|60.6%
|10.0%
|1
|3.3%
|1.2%
|12
|5.0%
|0
|14
|Hayden Hurst
|44.4%
|21
|63.6%
|69.4%
|5
|16.7%
|14.5%
|23
|23.8%
|0
|35
|Mike Thomas
|30.6%
|7
|21.2%
|28.2%
|0
|0.0%
|2.7%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- The Bengals had five WRs and three TEs above 30 percent snap share, with none getting more than two-thirds of the snaps in this blowout win.
- When the game was still competitive, it was Boyd, Higgins, Hurst and Irwin getting most of the routes.
- Irwin seems to have slipped ahead of Thomas as the No. 4 receiver, after splitting work with him the week before. TBD if either has a real role after the Week 10 bye, as there's perhaps a chance for Ja'Marr Chase (hip) to return, though it's more likely he misses additional time.
- When the game was still competitive, it was Boyd, Higgins, Hurst and Irwin getting most of the routes.
Chargers (20) at Falcons (17)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Joshua Palmer
|91.0%
|42
|97.7%
|74.0%
|10
|23.3%
|14.7%
|86
|23.8%
|0
|106
|DeAndre Carter
|82.1%
|38
|88.4%
|74.5%
|6
|14.0%
|10.0%
|68
|15.8%
|0
|53
|Michael Bandy
|79.1%
|37
|86.0%
|23.8%
|8
|18.6%
|5.3%
|56
|21.6%
|0
|26
|Gerald Everett
|68.7%
|33
|76.7%
|65.4%
|8
|18.6%
|15.6%
|51
|24.2%
|1
|36
|Tre' McKitty
|34.3%
|6
|14.0%
|27.1%
|0
|0.0%
|2.1%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Drake London
|76.7%
|23
|92.0%
|84.2%
|7
|30.4%
|28.7%
|67
|30.4%
|3
|23
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|70.0%
|19
|76.0%
|66.7%
|2
|8.7%
|12.8%
|15
|10.5%
|0
|19
|Kyle Pitts
|68.3%
|18
|72.0%
|67.6%
|7
|30.4%
|23.6%
|197
|38.9%
|0
|27
|Damiere Byrd
|48.3%
|14
|56.0%
|23.4%
|1
|4.3%
|5.1%
|12
|7.1%
|0
|0
Seahawks (31) at Cardinals (21)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|DK Metcalf
|81.4%
|33
|91.7%
|83.6%
|6
|18.8%
|24.7%
|46
|18.2%
|2
|37
|Tyler Lockett
|74.3%
|32
|88.9%
|88.2%
|5
|15.6%
|24.0%
|24
|15.6%
|1
|67
|Will Dissly
|60.0%
|13
|36.1%
|43.6%
|4
|12.5%
|9.5%
|3
|30.8%
|0
|24
|Noah Fant
|60.0%
|22
|61.1%
|55.1%
|6
|18.8%
|12.4%
|31
|27.3%
|0
|96
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|51.4%
|23
|63.9%
|28.9%
|2
|6.3%
|4.7%
|4
|8.7%
|0
|0
|Colby Parkinson
|41.4%
|7
|19.4%
|26.2%
|2
|6.3%
|4.7%
|-5
|28.6%
|0
|6
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Zach Ertz
|96.7%
|38
|95.0%
|86.9%
|8
|24.2%
|19.5%
|90
|21.1%
|1
|40
|DeAndre Hopkins
|93.4%
|39
|97.5%
|29.3%
|5
|15.2%
|9.2%
|27
|12.8%
|0
|36
|Rondale Moore
|91.8%
|36
|90.0%
|57.1%
|10
|30.3%
|12.4%
|42
|27.8%
|0
|69
|Robbie Anderson
|82.0%
|34
|85.0%
|11.8%
|3
|9.1%
|2.0%
|28
|8.8%
|0
|-4
|Trey McBride
|21.3%
|4
|10.0%
|12.1%
|0
|0.0%
|0.9%
|0.0%
|0
|0
Rams (13) at Buccaneers (16)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Cooper Kupp
|100.0%
|31
|100.0%
|98.1%
|9
|34.6%
|33.3%
|63
|29.0%
|0
|127
|Allen Robinson
|89.1%
|28
|90.3%
|92.7%
|5
|19.2%
|14.7%
|39
|17.9%
|0
|24
|Tyler Higbee
|80.0%
|18
|58.1%
|71.0%
|1
|3.8%
|20.4%
|2
|5.6%
|0
|0
|Ben Skowronek
|67.3%
|16
|51.6%
|75.8%
|2
|7.7%
|11.5%
|9
|12.5%
|1
|0
|Van Jefferson
|32.7%
|16
|51.6%
|12.4%
|5
|19.2%
|1.8%
|130
|31.3%
|0
|0
|Brycen Hopkins
|23.6%
|7
|22.6%
|6.1%
|1
|3.8%
|0.4%
|2
|14.3%
|0
|0
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Chris Godwin
|92.4%
|55
|93.2%
|63.3%
|10
|18.2%
|16.9%
|33
|18.2%
|0
|36
|Mike Evans
|88.6%
|52
|88.1%
|77.2%
|11
|20.0%
|18.2%
|101
|21.2%
|1
|40
|Cade Otton
|84.8%
|49
|83.1%
|55.1%
|6
|10.9%
|8.3%
|36
|12.2%
|0
|68
|Scott Miller
|41.8%
|30
|50.8%
|34.5%
|8
|14.5%
|8.3%
|53
|26.7%
|1
|53
|Julio Jones
|34.2%
|20
|33.9%
|20.6%
|5
|9.1%
|4.2%
|63
|25.0%
|1
|28
|Breshad Perriman
|27.8%
|17
|28.8%
|23.3%
|2
|3.6%
|4.2%
|3
|11.8%
|0
|1
Titans (17) at Chiefs (20)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|77.1%
|17
|89.5%
|74.0%
|1
|7.7%
|9.1%
|27
|5.9%
|0
|0
|Geoff Swaim
|64.6%
|4
|21.1%
|30.1%
|0
|0.0%
|5.5%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Robert Woods
|60.4%
|14
|73.7%
|82.1%
|2
|15.4%
|21.8%
|28
|14.3%
|0
|0
|Austin Hooper
|60.4%
|14
|73.7%
|58.7%
|3
|23.1%
|10.9%
|48
|21.4%
|0
|34
|Cody Hollister
|50.0%
|11
|57.9%
|20.4%
|1
|7.7%
|3.0%
|18
|9.1%
|0
|0
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|37.5%
|7
|36.8%
|20.4%
|3
|23.1%
|6.7%
|15
|42.9%
|0
|48
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|85.7%
|63
|87.5%
|82.5%
|12
|19.4%
|19.2%
|70
|19.0%
|0
|88
|Travis Kelce
|81.3%
|59
|81.9%
|80.5%
|17
|27.4%
|24.7%
|102
|28.8%
|0
|106
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|71.4%
|51
|70.8%
|78.8%
|1
|1.6%
|12.5%
|11
|2.0%
|0
|12
|Mecole Hardman
|54.9%
|41
|56.9%
|53.0%
|9
|14.5%
|10.9%
|62
|22.0%
|0
|79
|Noah Gray
|40.7%
|23
|31.9%
|28.9%
|3
|4.8%
|5.1%
|37
|13.0%
|0
|45
|Justin Watson
|26.4%
|19
|26.4%
|18.1%
|5
|8.1%
|4.5%
|67
|26.3%
|0
|37
|Skyy Moore
|24.2%
|18
|25.0%
|21.2%
|1
|1.6%
|4.2%
|41
|5.6%
|0
|0
- Kadarius Toney was targeted twice on five routes in his KC debut, finishing a distant sixth among Kansas City's wide receivers in playing time.
- MVS somehow saw one fewer target on 46 more routes.
Ravens (27) at Saints (13)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Isaiah Likely
|75.4%
|20
|80.0%
|48.0%
|5
|23.8%
|12.3%
|66
|25.0%
|0
|24
|Devin Duvernay
|72.3%
|20
|80.0%
|69.0%
|1
|4.8%
|13.6%
|4
|5.0%
|0
|5
|Josh Oliver
|66.2%
|11
|44.0%
|23.8%
|2
|9.5%
|4.1%
|4
|18.2%
|0
|19
|Demarcus Robinson
|52.3%
|17
|68.0%
|54.5%
|4
|19.0%
|11.9%
|70
|23.5%
|1
|12
|James Proche
|24.6%
|8
|32.0%
|22.7%
|2
|9.5%
|3.3%
|14
|25.0%
|0
|22
|DeSean Jackson
|13.8%
|5
|20.0%
|1.8%
|2
|9.5%
|0.8%
|64
|40.0%
|0
|16
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Chris Olave
|91.8%
|33
|97.1%
|76.0%
|9
|32.1%
|24.1%
|100
|27.3%
|1
|71
|Juwan Johnson
|73.5%
|26
|76.5%
|69.4%
|2
|7.1%
|12.0%
|11
|7.7%
|0
|42
|Tre'Quan Smith
|69.4%
|21
|61.8%
|42.9%
|4
|14.3%
|8.4%
|32
|19.0%
|0
|29
|Marquez Callaway
|57.1%
|18
|52.9%
|50.8%
|5
|17.9%
|9.7%
|56
|27.8%
|1
|24
|Adam Trautman
|36.7%
|5
|14.7%
|17.4%
|1
|3.6%
|3.0%
|2
|20.0%
|0
|8
|Kevin White
|32.7%
|13
|38.2%
|14.1%
|1
|3.6%
|1.0%
|4
|7.7%
|0
|10
|Taysom Hill
|32.7%
|10
|29.4%
|10.2%
|1
|3.6%
|1.7%
|4
|10.0%
|0
|0