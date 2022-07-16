Todd's Takes: Altitude and Attitude

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

The venue is better for runs than homers. In fact, there are other more favorable parks in terms of power. On average, Coors Field increases runs by 35 percent. A pitcher with a 3.50 neutralized ERA would post a 4.73 ERA if all their starts were in Coors Field, at least on paper.

What about the top starters, should they be active on the road against the Rockies? This week, team managers had to decide whether to deploy Sean Manaea , Mike Clevinger , Joe Musgrove , Blake Snell , Jose Quintana , Mitch Keller and Bryse Wilson . The Pirates starters are clearly benched. We know what happened with the Padres hurlers, so we may be biased, but a case could be made for all four, with Musgrove's clearly better than the rest. Manaea's two-start week was also a factor for some, since he's slated to pitch in Arizona over the weekend. In full disclosure, in my Wednesday ESPN notes, I recommended starting Musgrove.

Rocky Marciano, the '72 Dolphins and Coors Field

What about the top starters, should they be active on the road against the Rockies? This week, team managers had to decide whether to deploy Sean Manaea, Mike Clevinger, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Jose Quintana, Mitch Keller and Bryse Wilson. The Pirates starters are clearly benched. We know what happened with the Padres hurlers, so we may be biased, but a case could be made for all four, with Musgrove's clearly better than the rest. Manaea's two-start week was also a factor for some, since he's slated to pitch in Arizona over the weekend. In full disclosure, in my Wednesday ESPN notes, I recommended starting Musgrove.

Here is a list of every pitchers with at least three starts in Colorado since 2020. Their numbers in Coors, and their aggregate road numbers over this span are included.

Aggregate numbers:

ERA WHIP K/9 Coors 5.52 1.38 7.62 Road 4.30 1.26 8.89

Again, this isn't meant to suggest to use Gallen, Gausman, Corbin and Stroman in Coors because they've had success. It's fleeting. Not to mention, many of the other hurlers have recorded solid games in Colorado. However, according to the numbers, expect a pitcher's numbers to suffer in Coors Field, regardless of the source.

On paper, the 4.30 road ERA translates to 5.81. so the actual results are within range, especially since the sample is biased with pitchers performing well enough to remain a starter since 2020.

Of course, league format and team needs are integral component of the decision. In head-to-head leagues, the damage lasts one week before the slate is erased. In points leagues, it depends on the scoring, contrasting points lost for baserunners and runs allowed with those gained from wins, strikeouts and innings.

Each pitcher needs to be considered on an individual basis, with an honest assessment of their numbers driving the choice. Everyone should be expected to allow more traffic, yield more runs and fan fewer hitters in a Coors start. If the adjusted expectations are still palatable when considering the scoring and team needs, go ahead, your team, your call.

Just remember, Coors Field, like Rocky Marciano and the '72 Dolphins, is undefeated.

Strikeouts are Boring

One of the common narratives is that strikeouts elevate pitch counts. I heard it earlier in the week when Blake Snell was on the hill in Coors Field.

A couple of days earlier, friend and colleague Derek Carty posted:

Strikeouts DO NOT drive up pitch counts. It's a myth, unsupported by evidence. Go balls to the wall, please, Mr. Wells. https://t.co/vCEmAKkBqF — Derek Carty (@DerekCarty) July 13, 2022

Derek has been pounding this point for several years. He's a smart guy. Let's crunch some numbers.

Average Pitches PA 3.90 HIT 3.36 OUT 3.90 BB 5.60 K 4.86

Sure, on the average, it takes an extra pitch to secure a strikeout compared to an out on a ball in play. Though, the 3.9 pitches per out includes strikeouts, so the number if probably a little lower.

Pitchers are going to collect a baseline number of strikeouts, contributing to the pitch count. Say a hurler garners 10 strikeouts in five frames. He was probably going to have five or six regardless, so we're talking an extra five to seven pitches. Is that what drives up the count? Sure, maybe a little, but a strikeout obviously generates an out, almost assuredly without any advancement on the bases.

A walk averages two more pitches, along with forcing the pitcher to face another batter. That's six more pitches, along with often forcing the hurler to the stretch, where most guys are less effective.

In terms of extra pitches, one walk equals about five strikeouts. Which drives up a pitch count?

Of course, a certain number of walks should be expected, so it's more like every extra walk adds as many pitches as around five extra strikeouts.

So yeah, on average, it requires an extra pitch to garner a strikeout, but walks and baserunners in general do the majority of pitch count damage. The ancillary benefit of a strikeout (no base advancement) helps reduce the "on paper" added pitches to a lower number from a practical sense.

Sorry Crash Davis, Derek is right. Strikeouts are not boring, nor fascist.

Box Score Blitz (Friday, July 15)