NFL Game Previews: Bengals-Ravens Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

The AFC North remains the most fun division in football from a pure chaos perspective, and both these teams come into Thursday wondering how the heck they lost last week. The Bengals weren't the first team to get Strouded this year, and they definitely won't be the last in his career, but it was still stunning to see a defense that had allowed 18 points or less to the Bills, 49ers and Seahawks in its prior three games get shredded by the rookie QB. Cincy's still above .500 though, and Joe Burrow continues his resurgence, throwing multiple TDs in five straight games with a 74.1 percent completion rate over that stretch. His YPA has also jumped up to 8.4 in the three games since the team's bye. Burrow won't have Tee Higgins available again on the short week, but Ja'Marr Chase could go off with Marlon Humphrey banged up again for the Ravens, and secondary targets have been stepping up in recent weeks. This is probably a must-win for the Bengals if they want to keep their hopes of a division title alive; they lost the first meeting in Week 2 when Burrow wasn't yet 100 percent, and being three wins back of Baltimore with seven to play, which would be essentially four wins due to the tiebreaker, might be asking too much.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cincinnati (+3.5) at Baltimore, o/u 46 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

The Ravens, on the other hand, lost in more inexplicable and gut-wrenching fashion. They were up 17-3 on the Browns after one quarter and 31-17 with less than 12 minutes left in the fourth, and the Baltimore just suddenly collapsed against Deshaun Watson – who was operating with what turned out to be a fractured throwing shoulder, as well as a high-ankle sprain. A fluky pick-six on a Lamar Jackson bullet that bounced straight up into the air off a helmet certainly didn't help, but a Ravens team that had held five opponents this season to 17 points or less coughed up 16 in nine minutes to close out Week 10. Fortunately, they could probably afford it, as they're still on top of the division at 7-3. Jackson's led the team to more than 30 points in four straight contests, and OC Todd Monken has a new toy to play with in Keaton Mitchell. The rookie RB has erupted for exactly 200 scrimmage yards over the last two weeks with two rushing TDs, even as Gus Edwards has scored seven rushing touchdowns over the last four. The aerial attack is still muddling along, but with the backfield producing those kinds of numbers, it can afford to.

The Skinny

CIN injuries: WR Higgins (out, hamstring)

BAL injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

CIN DFS targets: none

BAL DFS targets: Edwards $5,900 DK / $6,800 FD and Mitchell $4,800 DK / $5,500 FD (CIN 29th in rushing DVOA, 31st in YPC allowed), Mark Andrews $6,700 DK / $7,200 FD (CIN 30th in DVOA vs. TE)

CIN DFS fades: Burrow $6,800 DK / $7,800 FD (BAL second in passing DVOA, first in YPA allowed, first in passing TDs allowed), Trenton Irwin $3,600 DK / $5,300 FD (BAL second in DVOA vs. WR2)

BAL DFS fades: none

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years including playoffs: 7-5 BAL, average score 25-22 BAL, average margin of victory 15 points. Three of the last four meetings have been decided by a single score, but before that the teams had a five-game stretch in which the smallest margin was 20 points

Key stat: BAL sixth in third-down conversions at 44.1 percent; CIN 26th in third-down defense at 43.1 percent

Weather notes: clear, temperature in the low 50s, less than 10 mph wind, 1-5 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Joe Mixon grinds out 60 yards. Burrow throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns, finding Chase and Trayveon Williams. Mitchell leads the BAL backfield with 110 yards and a TD, while Edwards also punches home a short score. Jackson adds a third rushing touchdown while also throwing for 240 yards and two TDs, hitting Andrews and Rashod Bateman. Ravens 35-21

Last week's record: 8-6, 6-8 ATS, 7-7 o/u

2023 record: 87-63, 71-75-4 ATS, 80-67-3 o/u