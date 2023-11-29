NFL Game Previews: Seahawks-Cowboys Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Seattle (+9) at Dallas, o/u 46 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

The Seahawks got thumped last week by the Niners, all but dashing their hopes at an NFC West title, but at 6-5 they're still firmly in the wild-card picture. Unfortunately, the offense is going south at the wrong time. Seattle's lost three of four and scored a total of 32 points in the losses, with their only good offensive performance in November coming against the Commanders, which hardly counts. A tough schedule has combined with nagging injuries to drag the unit down – while only Kenneth Walker has actually missed any games, Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have all spent time on the injury report and suited up at something less than 100 percent. That trio appear healthy heading into this one, at least, given that their next two games after this one are the rematch with the Niners and then a home tilt against the Eagles, the Seahawks have their work cut out for them if they want to keep their heads above water.

There's home-field advantage, and then there's home-field ADVANTAGE. The Cowboys are 5-0 at home this season, but they aren't just taking care of business, they are annihilating whoever dares set foot in JerryWorld. The average score in those five games was 41-12, and while the Rams are the closest thing to a playoff-caliber team that they've hosted, Sean McVay's crew did just beat the Seahawks a couple weeks ago. Dak Prescott has been on a rampage since Dallas' bye, posting a 17:2 TD:INT, 70.6 percent completion rate and 8.9 YPA over the last five games, and Mike McCarthy is finally making an effort to get Tony Pollard going too, as the RB has scored in back-to-back games with 183 scrimmage yards. The defense, of course, remains capable of wrecking the game at a moment's notice. DaRon Bland set an NFL record last week with his fifth pick-six of the year, while Micah Parsons has 6.5 sacks in those five games since the bye. Even given all that success, and with a rematch against Philly coming up next week, it seems unlikely the Cowboys will look past this one. They still have yet to prove they can do to a competent opponent what they've been doing to the likes of the Giants and Panthers, and a victory here would be just their second of the season against a team with a winning record (the Jets were 1-0 heading into that Week 2 beatdown.)

The Skinny

SEA injuries: RB Walker (questionable, oblique)

DAL injuries: EDGE Parsons (questionable, illness)

SEA DFS targets: none

DAL DFS targets: Brandin Cooks $4,900 DK / $6,000 FD (SEA 29th in DVOA vs. WR2)

SEA DFS fades: Jaxon Smith-Njigba $4,000 DK / $5,300 FD (DAL first in DVOA vs. WR3)

DAL DFS fades: none

Key stat: SEA is t-29th in third-down conversions at 31.3 percent; DAL is second in third-down defense at 34.3 percent

The Scoop: Zach Charbonnet leads the SEA backfield with 60 yards. Smith throws for 230 yards and two touchdowns, finding Metcalf and Noah Fant. Pollard dashes for 110 scrimmage yards and a TD. Prescott throws for 310 yards and three scores, one each to CeeDee Lamb, Cooks and Jake Ferguson. Cowboys 34-20

Last week's record: 9-7, 10-6 ATS, 9-7 o/u

2023 record: 104-76, 88-87-5 ATS, 96-81-3 o/u