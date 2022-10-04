NFL Notebook Dump: Stafford Struggles, Broncos in Trouble + More Week 4 Notes

With the 49ers putting a thorough beatdown on a disappointing Rams team on Monday Night Football, Week 4 of the NFL season is officially in the books. We finally saw a (relative) boost in scoring this week, as only three games finished with 40 or fewer total points – a departure from the first three weeks of the season, when nearly half of all games failed to crack 40 points.

Back on Thursday night, the Dolphins fell to the Bengals, and with the Eagles storming back to beat the Jaguars on Sunday, Philadelphia now sits as the only undefeated team in the league. Elsewhere, the 0-2-1 Texans are now the lone winless team after Las Vegas got on the board with a home victory over the Broncos.

Once again, we'll take a game-by-game approach to breaking down all of the relevant fantasy news and notes from the week that was. Let's dive in.

Vikings 28 – Saints 25

The good: