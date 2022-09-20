RotoWire Partners
Target Breakdown: Week 2 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 3 Waivers

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
September 20, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

yWide receivers dominated the fantasy landscape for a second time in as many weeks, with top-50 picks Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Amon-Ra St. Brown all scoring multiple TDs and topping 100 yards. Those five look like fantasy WR1s, along with some big names (Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase) who settled for modest stat lines Week 2 after blowing up Week 1.

It was also a good week for the rookie class, as Garrett Wilson and Drake London put up Kupp-like stat lines while Chris Olave and Treylon Burks showed positive indicators for production down the road. Then there's Jahan Dotson, overshadowed not only by Wilson and London but also veteran teammate Curtis Samuel, who saw more targets than both the rookie and Terry McLaurin for a second straight week.

At tight end, we haven't seen any true breakouts so far, but some of the usage stats below suggest there's still hope for Pat Freiermuth, David Njoku and a few others. It also seems a couple veterans, namely Tyler Higbee and Hayden Hurst, could be busier than anyone expected this year, putting them on the map as back-end TE1s for fantasy even if a lot of their targets are dump offs in the flats. 

Be sure to check out all that and more below, along with my look ahead to Week 3 waivers. And if you haven't already seen it, here's sister column Backfield Breakdown, our usage-focused recap of every NFL backfield through the first two weeks of the season.

Week 2 Sortable Leaderboards

Wide Receivers (Week 2)

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
1Drake London80.4%2586.2%1248.0%9047.0%48.0%3.44
2Cooper Kupp98.4%37100.0%1440.0%12044.2%37.8%2.92
3Courtland Sutton90.8%3294.1%1139.3%13651.0%34.4%3.81
4Jakobi Meyers83.3%2982.9%1338.2%11838.7%44.8%3.28
5Jaylen Waddle79.7%4282.4%1938.0%19250.7%45.2%4.07
6Amari Cooper80.0%2589.3%1037.0%11466.0%40.0%4.04
7CeeDee Lamb94.9%3093.8%1136.7%10156.1%36.7%2.50
8Tyler Lockett91.5%3297.0%1136.7%11669.7%34.4%3.34
9Equanimeous St. Brown70.7%964.3%436.4%5447.2%44.4%4.33
10Stefon Diggs64.6%3380.5%1435.9%14845.8%42.4%4.48
11Amon-Ra St. Brown85.2%3389.2%1235.3%8328.4%36.4%3.52
12Garrett Wilson63.6%3473.9%1433.3%17842.8%41.2%3.00
13Brandon Aiyuk87.1%2392.0%833.3%8246.9%34.8%2.74
14Chris Olave75.8%4087.0%1332.5%30761.4%32.5%2.00
15Sterling Shepard87.1%3389.2%1031.3%8643.0%30.3%1.03
16Diontae Johnson86.2%36100.0%1030.3%10239.5%27.8%1.58
17Tee Higgins89.6%4095.2%1028.6%11254.9%25.0%1.78
18Treylon Burks47.2%1765.4%627.3%4522.9%35.3%2.76
19Brandin Cooks88.1%3892.7%1027.0%8225.9%26.3%1.42
20Justin Jefferson98.3%4797.9%1226.7%10841.5%25.5%1.02
21A.J. Brown86.8%3294.1%826.7%10641.1%25.0%2.16
22Tyreek Hill75.4%4078.4%1326.0%13435.3%32.5%4.75
23Ja'Marr Chase95.5%42100.0%925.7%6129.8%21.4%1.29
24Hunter Renfrow68.9%3280.0%1025.6%208.4%31.3%1.84
25Deebo Samuel77.1%2288.0%625.0%-1-0.5%27.3%2.00
26Nico Collins67.8%2970.7%924.3%11737.0%31.0%2.00
27Scotty Miller43.1%1954.3%824.2%13144.8%42.1%1.79
28Rashod Bateman57.4%2172.4%724.1%8726.8%33.3%5.14
29Ashton Dulin66.7%2571.4%724.1%9230.2%28.0%3.16
30Marquise Brown92.3%4896.0%1123.4%10541.6%22.9%1.42
31DeVonta Smith98.5%34100.0%723.3%5822.7%20.6%2.35
32Robert Woods66.0%1973.1%522.7%3618.3%26.3%2.05
33Michael Thomas77.3%4189.1%922.5%10220.4%22.0%1.59
34DJ Moore96.3%31100.0%622.2%7334.0%19.4%1.39
35Shi Smith70.4%2683.9%622.2%5224.0%23.1%0.08
36Mike Williams87.8%4794.0%1021.7%13657.0%21.3%2.40
37Dezmon Patmon45.8%1542.9%620.7%10133.1%40.0%1.60
38Marquez Valdes-Scantling77.8%3186.1%720.6%7430.2%22.6%0.42
39Mack Hollins85.2%3792.5%820.5%5824.8%21.6%1.78
40Curtis Samuel88.9%4690.2%920.5%5513.4%19.6%1.70
41Christian Kirk89.6%2893.3%620.0%4221.5%21.4%2.79
42DK Metcalf91.5%2987.9%620.0%5432.3%20.7%1.21
43Richie James42.9%2464.9%618.8%5326.2%25.0%2.13
44Robbie Anderson92.6%2890.3%518.5%4320.2%17.9%1.14
45Darnell Mooney90.2%14100.0%218.2%4135.8%14.3%-0.29
46Chase Claypool91.4%36100.0%618.2%3011.4%16.7%0.72
47Russell Gage64.6%2880.0%618.2%113.8%21.4%1.00
48Nick Westbrook-Ikhine60.4%1765.4%418.2%6935.1%23.5%0.76
49Terry McLaurin88.9%4588.2%818.2%10625.8%17.8%1.67
50Davante Adams96.7%3997.5%717.9%7733.1%17.9%0.31
51Nelson Agholor50.0%2674.3%617.6%6822.5%23.1%4.23
52Joshya Palmer90.5%4998.0%817.4%6125.8%16.3%0.61
53Noah Brown84.7%3093.8%516.7%7943.5%16.7%3.03
54Marvin Jones89.6%2893.3%516.7%6935.0%17.9%1.18
55Sammy Watkins63.6%1760.7%416.0%6755.1%23.5%5.47
56Adam Thielen96.6%4797.9%715.6%8231.7%14.9%1.11
57Breshad Perriman73.8%2777.1%515.2%6221.2%18.5%1.67
58A.J. Green85.9%4182.0%714.9%5220.7%17.1%0.39
59Allen Robinson90.5%3697.3%514.3%4616.8%13.9%1.47
60Zay Jones65.7%2480.0%413.3%2311.7%16.7%0.96
61Jarvis Landry66.7%3576.1%512.5%204.0%14.3%0.71
62David Sills91.4%3697.3%412.5%2914.3%11.1%1.03
63Mike Evans61.5%2365.7%412.1%5619.4%17.4%2.65
64KhaDarel Hodge21.4%517.2%312.0%3518.1%60.0%11.40
65Allen Lazard80.3%2589.3%312.0%3025.0%12.0%0.52
66Christian Watson30.3%725.0%312.0%-9-7.7%42.9%1.29
67Randall Cobb30.3%1139.3%312.0%2621.9%27.3%3.36
68Romeo Doubs37.9%1346.4%312.0%-3-2.4%23.1%2.08
69Elijah Moore87.9%4393.5%511.9%7116.9%11.6%0.95
70DJ Chark65.6%3183.8%411.8%8930.4%12.9%0.00
71Mecole Hardman51.9%1952.8%411.8%4417.9%21.1%2.58
72Jahan Dotson98.6%51100.0%511.4%8921.6%9.8%1.16
73Chris Moore66.1%3175.6%410.8%3711.6%12.9%0.45
74Tyrie Cleveland41.5%1544.1%310.7%134.9%20.0%1.87
75Mike Strachan68.8%2468.6%310.3%5116.6%12.5%0.96
76Corey Davis78.8%3473.9%49.5%12028.7%11.8%2.44
77Kadarius Toney37.1%1335.1%39.4%-9-4.4%23.1%0.00
78George Pickens84.5%3494.4%39.1%8332.3%8.8%0.68
79Josh Reynolds72.1%3183.8%38.8%3712.6%9.7%1.23
80JuJu Smith-Schuster74.1%2980.6%38.8%62.4%10.3%0.34
81Kendrick Bourne33.3%1954.3%38.8%289.3%15.8%0.84
82Ben Skowronek85.7%3286.5%38.6%269.4%9.4%0.50
83Greg Dortch74.4%4080.0%48.5%197.5%10.0%1.38
84Jauan Jennings48.6%1144.0%28.3%10.3%18.2%0.36
85Olamide Zaccheaus41.1%1448.3%28.0%147.5%14.3%1.50
86Isaiah McKenzie46.2%1843.9%37.7%299.1%16.7%2.06
87Jake Kumerow78.5%3380.5%37.7%3911.9%9.1%1.52
88Demarcus Robinson42.6%1551.7%26.9%3410.6%13.3%0.80
89Devin Duvernay51.9%1655.2%26.9%3310.2%12.5%2.63
90Parris Campbell85.4%3085.7%26.9%206.6%6.7%0.00
91Quez Watkins58.8%2367.6%26.7%6324.6%8.7%3.00
92DeAndre Carter64.9%3774.0%36.5%2912.0%8.1%1.49
93DeVante Parker75.8%2674.3%25.9%5016.3%7.7%0.00
94Tyler Boyd83.6%4095.2%25.7%146.8%5.0%0.43
95K.J. Osborn76.3%3879.2%24.4%83.0%5.3%0.66
96Donovan Peoples-Jones76.9%2485.7%13.7%127.1%4.2%0.00
97Kendall Hinton73.8%2470.6%13.6%93.2%4.2%0.83
98Dennis Houston32.2%1856.3%13.3%94.8%5.6%0.00
99Marquise Goodwin53.2%2060.6%13.3%42.4%5.0%0.00

   

Tight Ends

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
1Mark Andrews81.5%2586.2%1137.9%12538.4%44.0%4.16
2Evan Engram70.1%2583.3%826.7%3216.2%32.0%1.84
3Tyler Higbee96.8%3081.1%925.7%5921.7%30.0%2.37
4Zach Ertz84.6%4692.0%1123.4%6525.8%23.9%1.63
5Gerald Everett66.2%3570.0%1021.7%3715.5%28.6%2.03
6Tyler Conklin100.0%3576.1%921.4%4510.9%25.7%1.14
7Pat Freiermuth81.0%2877.8%721.2%3312.8%25.0%0.79
8T.J. Hockenson88.5%3183.8%720.6%4816.3%22.6%0.84
9Travis Kelce88.9%3494.4%720.6%6627.0%20.6%1.50
10Darren Waller55.7%2460.0%820.5%7532.1%33.3%2.08
11Hayden Hurst80.6%3276.2%720.0%2412.0%21.9%0.75
12David Njoku93.8%2278.6%518.5%2011.4%22.7%1.45
13Austin Hooper52.8%1661.5%418.2%4121.0%25.0%1.19
14Irv Smith55.9%2960.4%817.8%5822.4%27.6%1.24
15Juwan Johnson77.3%3473.9%717.5%6913.7%20.6%1.18
16Isaiah Likely31.5%827.6%517.2%3410.4%62.5%5.38
17Dallas Goedert82.4%2779.4%516.7%2911.4%18.5%3.04
18Harrison Bryant47.7%1553.6%414.8%3017.2%26.7%3.00
19Pharaoh Brown72.9%2253.7%513.5%175.2%22.7%1.09
20Dalton Schultz89.8%2371.9%413.3%63.2%17.4%0.78
21Dawson Knox67.7%2663.4%512.8%329.9%19.2%1.58
22Kyle Pitts92.9%2689.7%312.0%2513.1%11.5%0.73
23Logan Thomas72.2%2956.9%511.4%5914.3%17.2%1.28
24Ian Thomas74.1%1548.4%311.1%3013.8%20.0%0.87
25Brevin Jordan35.6%1741.5%410.8%309.5%23.5%0.18
26Mo Alie-Cox54.2%1748.6%310.3%237.7%17.6%0.53
27Foster Moreau62.3%1640.0%410.3%104.2%25.0%1.88
28Tanner Hudson37.1%1745.9%39.4%2914.6%17.6%1.29
29Cole Kmet85.4%1285.7%19.1%54.8%8.3%0.00
30Noah Gray50.0%1438.9%38.8%124.7%21.4%0.86
31Jonnu Smith59.1%1337.1%38.8%185.7%23.1%0.00
32Robert Tonyan39.4%1242.9%28.0%-1-0.5%16.7%0.92
33Mike Gesicki60.9%2956.9%48.0%3810.1%13.8%1.41
34Albert Okwuegbunam55.4%2264.7%27.1%124.6%9.1%0.00
35Kylen Granson54.2%1954.3%26.9%31.1%10.5%0.74
36John Bates33.3%1121.6%36.8%163.9%27.3%1.36
37Johnny Mundt45.8%1735.4%36.7%166.3%17.6%1.65
38Noah Fant51.1%1648.5%26.7%63.5%12.5%0.69
39Cameron Brate56.9%2262.9%26.1%206.8%9.1%0.41
40Ross Dwelley35.7%1352.0%14.2%158.8%7.7%2.92
41Daniel Bellinger57.1%1335.1%13.1%31.5%7.7%1.23
42Hunter Henry48.5%1954.3%12.9%41.4%5.3%0.00

    

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Wide Receivers (YTD)

 Snap %RoutesRoutes/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YardsAY ShareTPRRYPRREZ Tgts
1Cooper Kupp99.2%85100%2938.2%224.144.6%34.1%2.783
2A.J. Brown87.1%6394%2135.6%217.252.9%33.3%3.562
3Amon-Ra St. Brown88.0%6891%2433.8%144.724.3%35.3%2.653
4Drake London77.0%5182%1933.3%177.437.8%37.3%3.140
5Stefon Diggs64.2%5878%2332.9%247.545.5%39.7%4.663
6Davante Adams97.4%8098%2432.4%276.247.8%30.0%1.914
7Diontae Johnson84.6%7196%2231.4%223.240.0%31.0%1.580
8CeeDee Lamb96.7%7596%2231.0%230.241.9%29.3%1.390
9Tyreek Hill71.9%7080%2530.9%245.939.1%35.7%4.060
10Justin Jefferson95.0%8099%2330.3%229.053.0%28.8%2.904
11Brandin Cooks89.8%7593%2230.1%206.336.5%29.3%1.811
12Jakobi Meyers85.0%5988%1929.7%210.136.9%32.2%2.540
13Jaylen Waddle74.2%6979%2429.6%239.838.2%34.8%3.482
14Ja'Marr Chase98.1%102100%2528.4%200.433.1%24.5%1.795
15Amari Cooper81.2%5487%1628.1%172.742.9%29.6%2.191
16Christian Kirk89.9%6892%1826.5%184.831.7%26.5%2.870
17Sterling Shepard79.7%4978%1426.4%134.740.4%28.6%2.140
18Tyler Lockett84.4%5892%1526.3%147.348.2%25.9%2.330
19Courtland Sutton93.0%7596%1826.1%265.446.9%24.0%2.594
20Deebo Samuel81.3%5091%1326.0%8.12.2%26.0%1.160
21Equanimeous St. Brown73.2%2473%725.0%90.331.8%29.2%2.381
22Robbie Anderson96.2%5995%1324.5%119.231.1%22.0%2.270
23Michael Thomas69.9%7083%1723.6%190.323.8%24.3%1.743
24Curtis Samuel78.9%8086%2023.5%72.010.0%25.0%1.660
25DK Metcalf85.4%5790%1322.8%86.328.3%22.8%1.251
26DJ Moore98.1%62100%1222.6%131.734.4%19.4%1.391
27Richie James54.7%4368%1222.6%116.635.0%27.9%2.560
28Chris Olave74.0%7083%1622.2%345.643.2%22.9%1.730
29Garrett Wilson55.2%6964%2222.2%246.733.6%31.9%2.235
30Brandon Aiyuk94.8%5396%1122.0%128.234.7%20.8%1.940
31Hunter Renfrow76.5%6984%1621.6%54.99.5%23.2%1.160
32Donovan Peoples-Jones81.2%5487%1221.1%108.627.0%22.2%1.112
33Treylon Burks41.6%3050%1120.8%141.729.3%36.7%3.401
34Rashod Bateman67.0%4473%1220.7%190.928.1%27.3%3.801
35Marquise Brown93.6%8796%1720.5%212.141.7%19.5%1.282
36Noah Brown86.9%6988%1419.7%165.830.2%20.3%2.301
37Jarvis Landry69.9%6476%1419.4%145.018.1%21.9%2.170
38Zay Jones74.4%6486%1319.1%115.919.9%20.3%1.383
39Kyle Philips33.6%2948%1018.9%70.514.6%34.5%2.450
40DeVonta Smith97.1%6699%1118.6%90.122.0%16.7%1.210
41Mike Evans66.9%4672%1118.3%141.224.3%23.9%2.871
42Darnell Mooney89.7%3297%517.9%82.028.9%15.6%0.130
43Mike Williams91.9%7895%1417.5%148.231.1%17.9%1.581
44Nelson Agholor52.5%4364%1117.2%115.820.4%25.6%3.210
45Chase Claypool93.2%7297%1217.1%68.812.3%16.7%0.610
46Shi Smith73.1%5081%917.0%74.919.5%18.0%0.280
47DJ Chark75.2%6688%1216.9%212.935.7%18.2%0.793
48Michael Pittman63.8%5159%1316.7%108.317.5%25.5%2.370
49Ashton Dulin45.7%3945%1316.7%188.430.5%33.3%3.211
50Nico Collins66.9%6074%1216.4%150.126.6%20.0%1.401
51Marvin Jones86.0%6689%1116.2%165.828.4%16.7%1.080
52Jauan Jennings55.2%3360%816.0%61.716.7%24.2%2.000
53Greg Dortch81.6%7987%1315.7%76.014.9%16.5%1.490
54Marquez Valdes-Scantling75.8%6181%1115.1%95.217.3%18.0%0.930
55JuJu Smith-Schuster69.2%6080%1115.1%84.315.3%18.3%1.480
56Joshua Palmer86.0%7490%1215.0%79.616.7%16.2%0.472
57Jerry Jeudy51.2%4558%1014.5%113.420.0%22.2%2.511
58Adam Thielen95.8%8099%1114.5%110.525.6%13.8%1.100
59Corey Davis72.4%7670%1414.1%254.834.7%18.4%2.111
60Terry McLaurin88.7%8490%1214.1%188.726.2%14.3%1.581
61Mecole Hardman53.3%4357%1013.7%128.423.3%23.3%1.510
62Tee Higgins52.8%5453%1213.6%129.821.4%22.2%1.811
63Breshad Perriman58.3%3758%813.3%147.025.3%21.6%1.222
64Russell Gage53.5%4672%813.3%17.23.0%17.4%0.890
65Romeo Doubs47.2%3752%813.3%43.113.2%21.6%1.730
66Scotty Miller22.0%1930%813.3%130.622.5%42.1%1.790
67A.J. Green80.1%7178%1113.3%91.418.0%15.5%0.411
68Robert Woods67.3%4473%713.2%60.212.4%15.9%1.180
69Mack Hollins87.8%7591%912.2%73.812.8%12.0%1.090
70Elijah Moore88.3%9891%1212.1%126.417.2%12.2%0.920
71Ben Skowronek86.8%7487%911.8%83.516.6%12.2%0.550
72Jahan Dotson93.0%8794%1011.8%167.023.2%11.5%1.143
73Sammy Watkins65.4%4563%711.7%69.321.3%15.6%2.470
74Christian Watson47.2%3549%711.7%53.716.5%20.0%1.230
75Nick Westbrook-Ikhine64.6%3762%611.3%85.717.7%16.2%0.700
76Olamide Zaccheaus51.6%3252%610.5%52.911.3%18.8%2.190
77KhaDarel Hodge23.8%1118%610.5%58.912.6%54.5%8.640
78Devin Duvernay56.0%3457%610.3%86.712.8%17.6%2.822
79Demarcus Robinson46.0%3152%610.3%72.910.7%19.4%1.002
80Tyler Boyd80.7%8886%910.2%100.016.5%10.2%0.571
81Randall Cobb44.9%3854%610.0%75.823.3%15.8%1.340
82Chris Moore56.7%5264%79.6%53.29.4%13.5%0.870
83Allen Robinson93.8%8195%79.2%80.816.1%8.6%0.803
84DeAndre Carter53.7%5162%78.8%105.322.1%13.7%2.330
85George Pickens78.6%6892%68.6%124.522.3%8.8%0.380
86Isaiah McKenzie44.7%3750%68.6%50.29.2%16.2%1.510
87Josh Reynolds77.6%6485%68.5%81.313.6%9.4%1.032
88Dennis Houston45.1%4862%68.5%74.513.6%12.5%0.330
89K.J. Osborn71.7%6580%67.9%38.18.8%9.2%0.601
90Parris Campbell79.7%7283%67.7%39.26.3%8.3%0.510
91David Sills71.1%5181%47.5%28.68.6%7.8%0.730
92Gabe Davis46.3%3345%57.1%80.714.8%15.2%2.670
93DeVante Parker86.7%5887%46.3%75.113.2%6.9%0.161
94Marquise Goodwin52.1%3657%35.3%26.28.6%8.3%0.610
95Allen Lazard41.7%2535%35.0%30.29.3%12.0%0.522
96Jake Kumerow52.8%3851%34.3%38.77.1%7.9%1.320
97Dante Pettis45.4%2267%13.6%20.97.4%4.5%2.320
98Quez Watkins57.1%4770%23.4%63.315.4%4.3%1.470

Tight Ends (YTD)

 Snap %RoutesRoutes/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY ShareTPRRYPRREZ Tgts
1Mark Andrews83.2%5590.2%1831.0%22032.4%32.7%2.842
2Tyler Higbee96.1%7183.5%2026.3%8517.0%28.2%1.552
3Pat Freiermuth84.9%5776.0%1724.3%10518.9%29.8%1.702
4Travis Kelce75.0%6282.7%1621.9%16129.2%25.8%2.771
5T.J. Hockenson89.8%5978.7%1419.7%9015.1%23.7%1.080
6Darren Waller69.2%5869.9%1418.9%15226.3%24.1%2.223
7Dalton Schultz95.1%6583.3%1318.3%5910.6%20.0%1.230
8Zach Ertz83.1%7291.1%1518.1%8917.5%20.8%1.243
9Evan Engram71.1%5980.8%1217.6%559.4%20.3%1.250
10Kyle Pitts88.2%5182.3%1017.5%11023.5%19.6%0.751
11Gerald Everett66.7%5566.3%1417.5%6513.6%25.5%2.270
12Hayden Hurst76.9%7776.2%1517.0%6811.2%19.5%0.911
13Juwan Johnson79.7%6275.6%1216.7%13016.2%19.4%1.342
14Tyler Conklin95.2%8074.1%1616.2%679.2%20.0%0.701
15Isaiah Likely38.3%2541.0%915.5%639.2%36.0%1.721
16Dallas Goedert87.1%5582.1%915.3%368.8%16.4%2.580
17Harrison Bryant46.0%2946.0%814.0%8420.8%27.6%2.171
18Irv Smith42.5%4251.9%1013.2%6114.2%23.8%0.860
19Logan Thomas67.1%5357.6%1112.9%12717.6%20.8%1.550
20Robert Tonyan38.1%3144.3%711.7%247.5%22.6%1.520
21Albert Okwuegbunam60.5%5469.2%811.6%244.2%14.8%0.610
22Kylen Granson55.5%4754.7%911.5%376.1%19.1%0.770
23Ian Thomas70.2%3251.6%611.3%5414.2%18.8%2.060
24Austin Hooper57.5%3761.7%611.3%5611.6%16.2%0.681
25Jonnu Smith63.3%3044.8%710.9%396.8%23.3%1.100
26David Njoku91.4%4571.4%610.5%225.5%13.3%0.871
27Noah Fant54.3%3353.2%610.5%227.1%18.2%0.820
28Dawson Knox77.7%4966.2%710.0%366.6%14.3%0.940
29Will Dissly59.6%2337.1%58.8%82.5%21.7%1.870
30Cameron Brate65.8%4477.2%58.3%355.9%11.4%0.360
31Pharaoh Brown73.9%3850.7%68.2%264.6%15.8%1.080
32Brevin Jordan52.9%4256.0%68.2%386.8%14.3%0.190
33Johnny Mundt55.8%3340.7%67.9%184.1%18.2%1.360
34Geoff Swaim61.1%2135.0%47.5%40.8%19.0%0.900
35Cole Kmet84.5%2266.7%27.1%10.4%9.1%0.000
36Noah Gray52.5%2330.7%56.8%295.3%21.7%0.961
37Mo Alie-Cox54.7%3641.9%56.4%355.7%13.9%0.971
38Hunter Henry62.5%4770.1%46.3%407.0%8.5%0.430
39Mike Gesicki52.8%4350.0%56.2%386.1%11.6%0.981
40Tanner Hudson35.5%3150.8%35.7%298.8%9.7%0.710
41Foster Moreau47.9%2327.7%45.4%101.7%17.4%1.300
42Parker Hesse63.8%2337.1%35.3%132.7%13.0%0.430

   

Week 2 Injury Report

Inactives

WRs Michael Pittman (quad) + Alec Pierce (concussion)

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

WRs Chris Godwin (hamstring) + Julio Jones (knee)

WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip)

WRs Rondale Moore (hamstring) + Andy Isabella (back) + Antoine Wesley (IR - hip)

WR Michael Gallup (ACL)

WR Van Jefferson (knee)

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee)

TE George Kittle (groin)

TE C.J. Uzomah (hamstring)

TE Donald Parham (hamstring)

            

In-Game Injuries

WR Jerry Jeudy injured his shoulder in the first quarter and never returned.

WR Devin Duvernay suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter.

TE Dalton Schultz missed his team's final drive with a knee injury.

WR Cedrick Wilson (ribs)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

TE Drew Sample (knee)

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 3

Limited to players rostered in less than half of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 3 Starters/Streamers

  1. Garrett Wilson - 24% 
  2. Jahan Dotson - 44% rostered
  3. Treylon Burks - 44%
  4. Jakobi Meyers - 36%
  5. Sterling Shepard - 11%
  6. Russell Gage - 40%
  7. Joshua Palmer - 27%
  8. Robbie Anderson - 37%
  9. Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 39%
  10. Corey Davis - 15%
  11. Greg Dortch - 7%
  12. Richie James - 1%
  13. Marvin Jones - 5%
  14. Noah Brown - 2%
  15. Ashton Dulin - 1%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Michael Gallup - 27%
  2. Romeo Doubs - 28%
  3. Jameson Williams - 23%
  4. Nico Collins - 25%
  5. Nelson Agholor - 0%
  6. Christian Watson - 13%
  7. Zay Jones - 13%
  8. Alec Pierce - 5%
  9. Van Jefferson - 5%
  10. KJ Hamler - 3%
  11. Jalen Tolbert - 7%

   

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 3 Starters/Streamers

  1. Hayden Hurst - 16%
  2. Logan Thomas - 15%
  3. Evan Engram - 21%
  4. Tyler Conklin - 3%
  5. Cameron Brate - 5%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Juwan Johnson - 1%
  2. Rob Gronkowski - 2%
  3. Isaiah Likely - 6%
  4. Greg Dulcich - 1%

      

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR Kenny Golladay

WR DeVante Parker

WR Parris Campbell

WR Braxton Berrios

WR Jamison Crowder

WR A.J. Green

TE Taysom Hill

TE Hunter Henry

TE Noah Fant

TE O.J. Howard

TE Mo Alie-Cox

TE Brevin Jordan

         

Bench'Em

WR Elijah Moore

WR Tyler Boyd

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

TE Cole Kmet

        

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Chargers (24) at Chiefs (27) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Joshua Palmer90.5%4998.0%817.4%6125.8%16.3%0.61
Mike Williams87.8%4794.0%1021.7%13657.0%21.3%2.40
Gerald Everett66.2%3570.0%1021.7%3715.5%28.6%2.03
DeAndre Carter64.9%3774.0%36.5%2912.0%8.1%1.49
Tre' McKitty52.7%1734.0%00.0%00.0%0.0%0.00
  • With Keenan Allen (hamstring) inactive, Palmer had an every-down role while Carter and Everett played around two-thirds of the snaps.
    • Carter was the odd man out in terms of targets (three), while Williams, Palmer, Everett and Austin Ekeler each saw 8-10.
    • A late TD saved Palmer's fantasy day (4-30-1) after he and QB Justin Herbert looked out of sync for most of the night.
      • Williams and Herbert were very much in sync; the big fella put up 8-113-1.
  • Blocking TE Tre'McKitty played more than half the snaps for a second straight week. He's even seen 35% of the snaps in 11 personnel through two games, with Everett getting 62.5%.
    • Donald Parham (hamstring) missed the first two games but could take snaps away from both guys.
  • Everett mostly played well (6-71-0) but was targeted on the 99-yard INT TD after he asked to come out of the game. (The Chargers were using their hurry-up offense, and Everett was gassed after a long gain but the coaches wanted to keep up the pace. Oops.)
  • Target totals through two weeks: Williams - 14 (17.5%), Everett - 14 (17.5%), Ekeler- 14 (17.5%), Palmer - 12 (15%).

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Travis Kelce88.9%3494.4%720.6%6627.0%20.6%1.50
Marquez Valdes-Scantling77.8%3186.1%720.6%7430.2%22.6%0.42
JuJu Smith-Schuster74.1%2980.6%38.8%62.4%10.3%0.34
Mecole Hardman51.9%1952.8%411.8%4417.9%21.1%2.58
Noah Gray50.0%1438.9%38.8%124.7%21.4%0.86
Justin Watson25.9%822.2%25.9%4518.5%25.0%6.25
  • Kelce led all KC pass catchers in snap share. The week before, he played 86% in the first half but only 32% in the second half with the Chiefs nursing a lead (finishing at 64%). Of course, he had much better stats in the opener on fewer snaps, in part because he faced a weaker opponent. Anyway, it's worth remembering for DFS that Kelce will get a lot more playing time in close games this year... remember to use an opponent bring-back with those Mahomes-Kelce stacks.
  • The WR snaps were incredibly similar to the week before, except for Justin Watson supplanting Skyy Moore as the No. 4 receiver and parlaying his opportunity into a 2-50-1 receiving line on only 14 snaps.
  • Target totals through two weeks — Kelce - 16 (22%), MVS - 11 (15%), JuJu - 11 (15%), Hardman - 10 (14%). 
    • The RBs have 13 targets (18%), with the FB and backup TEs combining for 8 (11%) and Watson/Moore combining for 4 (5.5%).

                  

Jets (31) at Browns (30) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Tyler Conklin100.0%3576.1%921.4%4510.9%25.7%1.14
Elijah Moore87.9%4393.5%511.9%7116.9%11.6%0.95
Corey Davis78.8%3473.9%49.5%12028.7%11.8%2.44
Garrett Wilson63.6%3473.9%1433.3%17842.8%41.2%3.00
Jeremy Ruckert24.2%613.0%12.4%20.4%16.7%0.00
Braxton Berrios22.7%1021.7%00.0%00.0%0.0%0.00
  • Wilson erupted for 8-102-2 on 14 targets, after 4-53-0 on eight looks in the opener. He played fewer snaps than Davis but ran just as many routes, taking playing time away from mostly Berrios but also a bit from Davis.
    • Wilson has been targeted on 31% of routes, the 13th highest mark among WRs with double-digit targets this year.
    • Wilson played half his snaps in the slot Sunday, up from 29% the week before.
  • Conklin has 16 targets and a TD through two weeks, but he's been awful in real life, fumbling twice (one lost) and dropping two passes.
    • The usage is nonetheless encouraging. He had a three-down role Week 1 even when C.J. Uzomah (inactive - hamstring) was healthy.
    • Conklin has stayed in as a blocker on 11 of 108 pass snaps (10.2%), per PFF. That's more than guys like Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, Evan Engram, etc., but it's less than the Vikings kept him in to block last year (16.2%).
  • Moore has been targeted on only 12 of his team-high 98 routes (12.2%). That number will improve, but Wilson and Davis do represent serious target competition, and Joe Flacco has been checking down to Conklin and the RBs a lot as well.
  • Rookie tight end Jeremy Ruckert looked like a chicken running around with its head cut off. Send him back to the bench for more (poultry) seasoning!

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
David Njoku93.8%2278.6%518.5%2011.4%22.7%1.45
Amari Cooper80.0%2589.3%1037.0%11466.0%40.0%4.04
Donovan Peoples-Jones76.9%2485.7%13.7%127.1%4.2%0.00
Harrison Bryant47.7%1553.6%414.8%3017.2%26.7%3.00
David Bell27.7%1035.7%13.7%53.2%10.0%0.60
  • Njoku had an ugly drop and couldn't quite get both feet down in the end zone for a potential TD, so he finished with a modest receiving line (3-35-0) even though the usage was far more encouraging than his Week 1 (one target). Njoku has played 89% and 94% of snaps through two games and should have better days ahead, especially if he still has this role later in the year when Deshaun Watson is back.
  • Cooper rebounded from a 3-17-0 opener with 9-101-1 on Sunday, while Peoples-Jones was targeted just once on 24 routes after seeing 11 passes the week before (6-60-0).
  • TS through two games: Cooper - 28%, DPJ - 21%, Bryant - 14%, Njoku - 11%, Kareem Hunt - 11%, Nick Chubb - 7%, everyone else - 9%
    • Bryant has eight targets on 29 routes (28% target rate), while Njoku has six on 45 (13% target rate). Perhaps there's something there, but I'd expect those numbers to converge soon enough.

         

Buccaneers (20) at Saints (10) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Breshad Perriman73.8%2777.1%515.2%6221.2%18.5%1.67
Russell Gage64.6%2880.0%618.2%113.8%21.4%1.00
Mike Evans61.5%2365.7%412.1%5619.4%17.4%2.65
Cameron Brate56.9%2262.9%26.1%206.8%9.1%0.41
Cade Otton50.8%822.9%26.1%113.8%25.0%0.50
Scotty Miller43.1%1954.3%824.2%13144.8%42.1%1.79
Ko Kieft35.4%38.6%00.0%00.0%0.0%0.00
  • What a mess. Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) didn't play. Mike Evans not only got ejected in the second half but also managed to get suspended for Week 3.
    • Gage led the team in routes and was second in targets, but he's played only four of 43 snaps in 12 personnel this year, i.e. they've limited him to three-wide sets even with all the injuries. Possibly because they don't like him outside, or maybe because he's had a nagging hamstring issue of his own.
  • Miller was targeted eight times on only 19 routes and caught three passes for 34 yards, plus a carry for eight yards. Perriman was targeted five times and caught three passes for 45 yards and a TD. Both are in play for Week 3 if Godwin and Jones are out again.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Juwan Johnson77.3%3473.9%717.5%6913.7%20.6%1.18
Michael Thomas77.3%4189.1%922.5%10220.4%22.0%1.59
Chris Olave75.8%4087.0%1332.5%30761.4%32.5%2.00
Jarvis Landry66.7%3576.1%512.5%204.0%14.3%0.71
Adam Trautman50.0%1532.6%00.0%00.0%0.0%0.00
  • Olave saw 13 targets and a ridiculous 307 air yards, but he mostly was well-covered on the plays, or else was overthrown by Jameis Winston. The two finally connected on a deep ball late in the game, only for Olave to cough it up when he hit the ground, clinching the game for Tampa once a defender grabbed the fumble. NFL rules, kid, not college.
  • Thomas put up 6-65-1 on nine targets, again doing much of his damage late in the game. He's scored three of the Saints' four TDs this year, and has three of the seven RZ targets.
    • His snap and route shares both improved from Week 1 and are now back to pre-injury norms, more or less. The Saints have always taken him off the field for some run plays but rarely throw without MT out there.
  • Johnson tied Thomas for the snap lead among Saints skill-position players, also posting sturdy target (18%) and route (74%) shares. He's caught only six of 12 targets through two weeks, but the role could allow for low-end TE1 production if it continues, even in an offense with clearly superior receiving options at WR.
  • TS through two weeks: Thomas - 24%, Olave - 22%, Landry - 19%, Johnson - 17%, everyone else - 18%.

         

Colts (0) at Jaguars (24) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Parris Campbell85.4%3085.7%26.9%206.6%6.7%0.00
Mike Strachan68.8%2468.6%310.3%5116.6%12.5%0.96
Ashton Dulin66.7%2571.4%724.1%9230.2%28.0%3.16
Kylen Granson54.2%1954.3%26.9%31.1%10.5%0.74
Mo Alie-Cox54.2%1748.6%310.3%237.7%17.6%0.53
Dezmon Patmon45.8%1542.9%620.7%10133.1%40.0%1.60
  • Campbell fell flat with Michael Pittman (quad) and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, along with the rest of Indy's offense.
  • Dulin, typically the No. 4 receiver, was the bright spot here, with 5-79-0 after 3-46-0 the week before. He's been targeted on 33% of his routes.
    • Campbell, Strachan and Patmon combined for three catches on 11 targets.
  • The timeshare between MAC and Granson appears hopeless for fantasy purposes.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Christian Kirk89.6%2893.3%620.0%4221.5%21.4%2.79
Marvin Jones89.6%2893.3%516.7%6935.0%17.9%1.18
Evan Engram70.1%2583.3%826.7%3216.2%32.0%1.84
Zay Jones65.7%2480.0%413.3%2311.7%16.7%0.96
  • Kirk was the star again with 6-78-2 on six targets, after 6-117-0 on 12 looks in the opener.
  • Engram led the team in targets and looked the best I've seen him in years, maybe ever. He didn't have any big plays (7-46-0), but also didn't drop any passes and did well to pick up a few extra yards here and there. And I'm pretty sure I saw him throw a few nice blocks.
  • Marvin played 19 of 22 snaps in 12 personnel (two TE), while Zay took only four. 
    • Kirk has played 88% of the snaps in 12, plus 100% in 11. He only comes off the field really in seldom-used looks like 13 personnel.
  • TS through Week 2: Kirk - 27%, Zay - 19%, Engram - 18%, Marvin - 16%, Travis Etienne. -10%, James Robinson - 6%, everyone else - 4%

    

Dolphins (42) at Ravens (38) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Jaylen Waddle79.7%4282.4%1938.0%19250.7%45.2%4.07
Tyreek Hill75.4%4078.4%1326.0%13435.3%32.5%4.75
Mike Gesicki60.9%2956.9%48.0%3810.1%13.8%1.41
Durham Smythe49.3%1529.4%12.0%30.8%6.7%0.33
Trent Sherfield36.2%1733.3%24.0%-1-0.3%11.8%0.53
Cedrick Wilson30.4%2039.2%12.0%71.9%5.0%0.00
  • Waddle and Hill both had 11 for 170-plus yards and two TDs. Through two weeks, their usage numbers are nearly identical. Hill has 25 targets (31%), Waddle has 24 (30%). Hill has 246 air yards, Waddle has 240. 
    •  
  • Wilson is day-to-day with sore ribs after exiting the game in the second half. Sherfield got more snaps as the No. 3 receiver late in the game, but it's not really a fantasy-relevant role given that Miami hasn't used 11 personnel as much as most teams (Mike McDaniel loves 21 personnel with FB Alec Ingold) and has two WRs who hog targets.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Mark Andrews81.5%2586.2%1137.9%12538.4%44.0%4.16
Rashod Bateman57.4%2172.4%724.1%8726.8%33.3%5.14
Devin Duvernay51.9%1655.2%26.9%3310.2%12.5%2.63
Josh Oliver50.0%620.7%00.0%  0.0%0.00
Demarcus Robinson42.6%1551.7%26.9%3410.6%13.3%0.80
Isaiah Likely31.5%827.6%517.2%3410.4%62.5%5.38
  • Duvernay returned the opening kickoff for a TD, but he was targeted only twice on 16 routes and left with a concussion in the fourth quarter.
  • Bateman took a slant 75 yards for a TD in the second quarter but was otherwise held in check by CB Xavien Howard (who didn't exactly have his best day, but mostly on account of a few bad snaps, not playing terribly overall).
  • Andrews was quiet early on and had a bad drop, but he came alive in the second quarter and finished with 9-104-1 on 11 targets. Andrews' 31% target share this season is tops among TEs and eighth among all players
    • Andrews doesn't rank that high in team air-yard share because Lamar Jackson has been taking so many deep shots, but Andrews does rank 13th (first among TEs) with 220 air yards.

         

Patriots (17) at Steelers (14) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Jakobi Meyers83.3%2982.9%1338.2%11838.7%44.8%3.28
DeVante Parker75.8%2674.3%25.9%5016.3%7.7%0.00
Jonnu Smith59.1%1337.1%38.8%185.7%23.1%0.00
Nelson Agholor50.0%2674.3%617.6%6822.5%23.1%4.23
Hunter Henry48.5%1954.3%12.9%41.4%5.3%0.00
Lil'Jordan Humphrey39.4%411.4%25.9%134.2%50.0%2.75
Kendrick Bourne33.3%1954.3%38.8%289.3%15.8%0.84
  • Meyers had 9-95-0 on 13 targets, after 4-55-0 on six targets in the opener. His 30% target share is 13th in the league.
  • Agholor took snaps away from Parker and made the most of them, catching each of his six targets for 110 yards and a TD. He does have that weird thing where he's pretty good every other year, so maybe that's happening again... weird.
  • Henry still ran more routes than Jonnu but was targeted only once. Henry played 77% of snaps the week before when New England played from behind, but it does appear Smith's superior blocking could eat into Henry's playing time more than it did last year. Henry will still have some decent weeks and won't be this quiet all season, but he's just a TE2 at this point and shouldn't be started in 12-team leagues.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Chase Claypool91.4%36100.0%618.2%3011.4%16.7%0.72
Diontae Johnson86.2%36100.0%1030.3%10239.5%27.8%1.58
George Pickens84.5%3494.4%39.1%8332.3%8.8%0.68
Pat Freiermuth81.0%2877.8%721.2%3312.8%25.0%0.79
  • Johnson, Claypool and Pickens all have run routes on more than 90% of dropbacks through two weeks, but Claypool has been targeted on just 17% of his routes and Pickens on a lowly 9%.
    • Johnson, meanwhile, has been targeted on 31% of his routes, and Freirmuth has seen the ball on 30% of his.
  • Freirmuth finished with 4-22-1 on seven targets... similar to his 2021 stat lines, following 5-75-0 on 10 targets in Week 1.
    • He scored his first TD of the season and has great numbers for target/route share, but Freirmuth got only short stuff again this past week (4.7 aDOT, 33 air yards).

         

Commanders (27) at Lions (36) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Jahan Dotson98.6%51100.0%511.4%8921.6%9.8%1.16
Curtis Samuel88.9%4690.2%920.5%5513.4%19.6%1.70
Terry McLaurin88.9%4588.2%818.2%10625.8%17.8%1.67
Logan Thomas72.2%2956.9%511.4%5914.3%17.2%1.28
John Bates33.3%1121.6%36.8%163.9%27.3%1.36
  • Dotson made the most of five targets for a second straight week, going 4-59-1 after 3-40-2 in the opener. He's seen half as many targets as Samuel, but has more than twice as many air yards (16.7 aDOT compared to 3.6).
  • Samuel saw nine more targets and put up 7-78-1 with a carry for 21 yards. With 20 targets and five carries through two weeks, Samuel can be started as a WR3, especially in PPR leagues where we don't really mind that nearly all the targets are coming near the line of scrimmage.
  • Thomas got a bit more playing time in his second game back from the ACL tear, though it may have had more to do with game script than his knee. He finished with 3-37-1 on five targets, after 3-45-0 on six targets in Week 1. 
    • Encouraging numbers, at first glance, but 11 targets is only 13% of the team total. Carson Wentz won't be this busy all year.
  • TS through two weeks: Samuel - 24%, McLaurin - 14%, Antonio Gibson - 14%, Thomas - 13%, Dotson - 12%, J.D. McKissic - 12%, everyone else - 12%
    • McLaurin will get back above 20%, likely taking some of the looks that have been going to Samuel and the RBs.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
T.J. Hockenson88.5%3183.8%720.6%4816.3%22.6%0.84
Amon-Ra St. Brown85.2%3389.2%1235.3%8328.4%36.4%3.52
Josh Reynolds72.1%3183.8%38.8%3712.6%9.7%1.23
DJ Chark65.6%3183.8%411.8%8930.4%12.9%0.00
  • St. Brown had a day, ripping off runs of 58 and 10 yards to complement a 9-116-2 receiving line. He's third in the league with 34% target share and has run a route on 91% of Jared Goff's dropbacks.
  • Chark finished without a catch on four targets, but he did see two deep looks and a fourth-down pass into the end zone. 
  • Hock saw exactly seven targets again and finished with 3-26-0 after 4-38-0 the week before. 
  • Reynolds made a nice play to get separation in the end zone for a short TD but was otherwise an afterthought, drawing three targets for a second straight week. He'll get plenty of routes and snaps until Jameson William (knee) is ready, which may not be anytime soon. Targets, however, won't be consistent unless Amon-Ra misses time.  

         

Panthers (16) at Giants (19) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
DJ Moore96.3%31100.0%622.2%7334.0%19.4%1.39
Robbie Anderson92.6%2890.3%518.5%4320.2%17.9%1.14
Ian Thomas74.1%1548.4%311.1%3013.8%20.0%0.87
Shi Smith70.4%2683.9%622.2%5224.0%23.1%0.08
  • Smith, the No. 3 receiver, actually tied Moore for the target lead but caught just one pass for two yards. DJM put up 3-43-1, escaping with a functional line in another ugly performance from the Carolina offense.
  • Things should get somewhat better in terms of volume after the Panthers had just 53 and 58 snaps the first two weeks... but that is a real problem for bad teams. Your opponent tends to have the ball more than you do when you can't convert third downs or avoid turnovers.
  • Baker Mayfield has completed 53.6 percent of his passes and is averaging only 6.8 yards per attempt even with the 75-yard TD to Anderson in Week 1. Yikes. He looks just as bad as Sam Darnold, or perhaps marginally better if we cut him a break for dealing with an incompetent blindside protector.
    • Rookie LT Ikem Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick, certainly stands out when you watch the Panthers. His three sacks allowed are most in the league, and he's arguably been even worse than the stat suggests.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
David Sills91.4%3697.3%412.5%2914.3%11.1%1.03
Sterling Shepard87.1%3389.2%1031.3%8643.0%30.3%1.03
Daniel Bellinger57.1%1335.1%13.1%31.5%7.7%1.23
Richie James42.9%2464.9%618.8%5326.2%25.0%2.13
Kadarius Toney37.1%1335.1%39.4%-9-4.4%23.1%0.00
Tanner Hudson37.1%1745.9%39.4%2914.6%17.6%1.29
  • Kenny Golladay ran two routes. He's dust, unwanted, or both.
  • Bellinger scored his first NFL TD, but it was his only target of the day and Hudson ran a few more routes (three targets). I'd start Hudson over Bellinger if forced to choose, though the rookie obviously is more interesting long term.
  • Shepard now ranks 18th in the NFL with 26.4% target share, once again emerging as the de facto leader of a lifeless passing game.
    • Sills got a ton of playing time but only four targets... James played less but was targeted six times and caught five for 51 yards, including some clutch plays down the stretch. I'd target James over Sills in deep leagues.
  • Toney had a larger role than Week 1 after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but his two catches went for zero yards. He's basically just a gadget player and No. 4 receiver right now.
  • Daniel Jones has the sixth-shallowest aDOT (6.3) among starting QBs.

    

Seahawks (7) at 49ers (27) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
DK Metcalf91.5%2987.9%620.0%5432.3%20.7%1.21
Tyler Lockett91.5%3297.0%1136.7%11669.7%34.4%3.34
Marquise Goodwin53.2%2060.6%13.3%42.4%5.0%0.00
Noah Fant51.1%1648.5%26.7%63.5%12.5%0.69
Will Dissly46.8%1133.3%26.7%-4-2.1%18.2%0.00
  • Lockett went for 9-107-0 in an otherwise lifeless performance for the Seattle offense. He and Metcalf will still have occasional big games, but there's not much else to see here. Gross.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Brandon Aiyuk87.1%2392.0%833.3%8246.9%34.8%2.74
Deebo Samuel77.1%2288.0%625.0%-1-0.5%27.3%2.00
Jauan Jennings48.6%1144.0%28.3%10.3%18.2%0.36
Charlie Woerner45.7%624.0%00.0%00.0%0.0%0.00
Ross Dwelley35.7%1352.0%14.2%158.8%7.7%2.92
Ray-Ray McCloud22.9%936.0%28.3%179.8%22.2%1.78
  • McCloud cut into Jennings' role as the No. 3 receiver, with Jennings running a route on less than half of the team's dropbacks.
  • George Kittle (groin) missed another game, and Tyler Kroft left early with an MCL sprain (he's expected to miss a few weeks).
    • I still wouldn't mess with the Woerner/Dwelley timeshare if Kittle misses another week, even now with Jimmy Garoppolo back under center.
  • Garoppolo taking over is the best thing that could've happened for Aiyuk's fantasy value, as unfortunate as the circumstances are in real-life terms.
    • That might also be true for Deebo Samuel, to a lesser extent. Deebo added four carries for 53 yards Sunday to his 5-44-0 receiving line.

         

Falcons (27) at Rams (31) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Kyle Pitts92.9%2689.7%312.0%2513.1%11.5%0.73
Drake London80.4%2586.2%1248.0%9047.0%48.0%3.44
Parker Hesse64.3%1137.9%14.0%42.2%9.1%0.45
Olamide Zaccheaus41.1%1448.3%28.0%147.5%14.3%1.50
Bryan Edwards26.8%931.0%28.0%2412.5%22.2%0.22
KhaDarel Hodge21.4%517.2%312.0%3518.1%60.0%11.40
  • The Atlanta offense is better than expected, and eventually that'll work out for Pitts, who has only four catches on 51 routes through two weeks (10 targets, 20% target rate).
    • London has been fantastic and ranks fourth in the NFL with 33.3% target share, but some of the passes going to him likely will go to Pitts eventually.
    • The rookie put up 8-86-1 on Sunday.
  • There's too much rotating behind Pitts and London for anyone else to be worth using even in deep leagues or DFS. Maybe Zaccheaus in a really deep league if you're desperate... maybe.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Cooper Kupp98.4%37100.0%1440.0%12044.2%37.8%2.92
Tyler Higbee96.8%3081.1%925.7%5921.7%30.0%2.37
Allen Robinson90.5%3697.3%514.3%4616.8%13.9%1.47
Ben Skowronek85.7%3286.5%38.6%269.4%9.4%0.50
  • Kupp didn't catch a pass until inside the two-minute warning of the first half. By halftime, he had four catches, one for a TD. Then he caught three more passes, including a second TD, on the opening drive of the second half.
  • Higbee leads all TEs with 20 targets and is second to only Andrews in target share.
    • He managed only 5-39-0 on 11 targets in the opener but rebounded for 7-71-0 on nine looks against Atlanta.
  • Robinson scored an early TD and finished with 4-53-1, but the target share remains concerning. Yes, he'll get some of the looks that have been going to Higbee... how many is unknown. The O-line problems don't help.

         

Bengals (17) at Cowboys (20) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Ja'Marr Chase95.5%42100.0%925.7%6129.8%21.4%1.29
Tee Higgins89.6%4095.2%1028.6%11254.9%25.0%1.78
Tyler Boyd83.6%4095.2%25.7%146.8%5.0%0.43
Hayden Hurst80.6%3276.2%720.0%2412.0%21.9%0.75
  • Higgins handled a full workload after clearing concussion protocol Friday/Saturday. His 6-71-1 receiving line led the way with Chase held to 5-54-0 after the big Week 1.
  • Hurst managed only 5-24-0, but he played more than three-fourths of the snaps for a second straight week and now has 15 targets and 10 catches in two games. He's on the map as a back-end TE1, though he's mostly just getting check-down targets and stuff in the flats (3.8 aDOT).
    • Cincy's continued sack/OL problems could help keep Hurst busy.
  • 2022 is looking a lot like 2021 for Boyd, who continues to post strong snap and route shares but without many targets. He's been targeted on only 10% of his routes so far, compared to 25% for Chase, 22% for Higgins and 19% for Hurst. Even RB Joe Mixon (13 targets, 24% of routes) has been a bigger factor, though Boyd did score a TD in Week 1.
    • Boyd was the target on three of QB Joe Burrow's four INTs in Week 1.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
CeeDee Lamb94.9%3093.8%1136.7%10156.1%36.7%2.50
Dalton Schultz89.8%2371.9%413.3%63.2%17.4%0.78
Noah Brown84.7%3093.8%516.7%7943.5%16.7%3.03
Jake Ferguson57.6%618.8%00.0%00.0%0.0%0.00
Dennis Houston32.2%1856.3%13.3%94.8%5.6%0.00
  • Schultz suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter.
    • Ferguson, a rookie fourth-round pick, looked good in the preseason but hasn't seen a target yet this regular season as the No. 2 tight end.
  • Lamb rebounded from a no-show Week 1 with 7-75-0 on 11 targets and a carry for six yards, but it was Brown who led the way (5-91-1) despite seeing just five passes.
    • Brown has 14 targets and 159 receiving yards through two games. Of course, Michael Gallup (kene) should be ready soon.
  • Target share through two weeks: Lamb - 31%, Brown - 20%, Schultz - 18%, Tony Pollard - 13%, Houston. -9%, Elliott - 6%. 

         

Cardinals (29) at Raiders (23) - OT 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Marquise Brown92.3%4896.0%1123.4%10541.6%22.9%1.42
A.J. Green85.9%4182.0%714.9%5220.7%17.1%0.39
Zach Ertz84.6%4692.0%1123.4%6525.8%23.9%1.63
Greg Dortch74.4%4080.0%48.5%197.5%10.0%1.38
Andre Baccellia20.5%1020.0%24.3%72.9%20.0%1.20
  • Kyler Murray leaned on his big-name veterans in this one, after throwing to Dortch nine times Week 1. But Dortch made the most of his chances with 4-55-1 on four targets.
  • The Raiders limited Ertz to 8-75-0 and Hollywood to 6-68-0 on 11 targets each.
    • Green did far less — 3-16-0 on seven looks. 

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Davante Adams96.7%3997.5%717.9%7733.1%17.9%0.31
Mack Hollins85.2%3792.5%820.5%5824.8%21.6%1.78
Hunter Renfrow68.9%3280.0%1025.6%208.4%31.3%1.84
Foster Moreau62.3%1640.0%410.3%104.2%25.0%1.88
Darren Waller55.7%2460.0%820.5%7532.1%33.3%2.08
  • Waller's role was scaled back from the jump. He played only 55% of snaps in the opening quarter, and only four of 13 snaps (31%) between the fourth quarter and OT.
    • Waller caught six of eight targets for 50 yards and a TD, but the snap and route shares are real cause for concern, with no injury reported.
    • Waller played only 54% of snaps in 11 personnel, with Moreau picking up 46%.
      • It could be a one-week blip, but I'm going to try to sell Waller after the strong receiving line in case it isn't.
  • Adams had a one-yard TD but only one other catch (for 11 yards) on seven targets.
  • Renfrow played 98% of snaps in 11 personnel and just one snap otherwise. He led the team with 10 targets, catching seven for 59 yards.
  • TS through two weeks: Adams - 32%, Renfrow - 22%, Waller - 19%, Hollins - 12%, others - 14%.

         

Texans (9) at Broncos (16) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Brandin Cooks88.1%3892.7%1027.0%8225.9%26.3%1.42
Pharaoh Brown72.9%2253.7%513.5%175.2%22.7%1.09
Nico Collins67.8%2970.7%924.3%11737.0%31.0%2.00
Chris Moore66.1%3175.6%410.8%3711.6%12.9%0.45
Brevin Jordan35.6%1741.5%410.8%309.5%23.5%0.18
Chris Conley28.8%1024.4%00.0%00.0%0.0%0.00
O.J. Howard28.8%512.2%12.7%82.4%20.0%1.40
  • Cooks was held to 4-54-0, despite escaping a shadow matchup with CB Patrick Surtain when the Broncos' top corner left early with a shoulder injury.
  • O.J. Howard saw one target on five routes, after scoring TDs on both of his targets Week 1. He was still just the No. 3 TE in terms of playing time, though Jordan's lack of production could create more of an opening.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Courtland Sutton90.8%3294.1%1139.3%13651.0%34.4%3.81
Kendall Hinton73.8%2470.6%13.6%93.2%4.2%0.83
Albert Okwuegbunam55.4%2264.7%27.1%124.6%9.1%0.00
Tyrie Cleveland41.5%1544.1%310.7%134.9%20.0%1.87
Montrell Washington18.5%720.6%13.6%248.8%14.3%0.00
  • Jerry Jeudy saw three targets on five routes before exiting with a shoulder injury.
  • TEs Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson and Andrew Beck each played 29-36% of snaps. Beck had a couple big plays the week before but wasn't targeted in this one, while Saubert scored a TD down the seam on one of his two targets. None is worth rostering, but they are taking some potential routes away from Okwuegbunam, who has eight targets (15% share) on 54 routes through two games
  • Sutton grabbed seven of 11 targets for 122 yards and carried once for five yards. Fire him up as a high-end WR2 if Jeudy misses time.

         

Bears (10) at Packers (27) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Darnell Mooney90.2%14100.0%218.2%4135.8%14.3%-0.29
Cole Kmet85.4%1285.7%19.1%54.8%8.3%0.00
Equanimeous St. Brown70.7%964.3%436.4%5447.2%44.4%4.33
Dante Pettis56.1%1285.7%00.0%00.0%0.0%0.00
  • No. 2 TE Ryan Griffin played only 27% of snaps and ran four routes, after getting 53% of snaps the week before.
    • Byron Pringle played 34% and ran four routes. He's just the No. 4 WR.
  • Unpopular opinion: Mooney will be fine, at least as a fantasy WR3. The Bears played in awful weather Week 1, then ran only 41 plays in a Week 2 road game against a vastly superior opponent with a good defense. 
    • Justin Fields has attempted 28 passes through two games.
    • Kmet probably won't be useful, but that's largely because he's not a good real-life player. Mooney is.

    

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Allen Lazard80.3%2589.3%312.0%3025.0%12.0%0.52
Sammy Watkins63.6%1760.7%416.0%6755.1%23.5%5.47
Marcedes Lewis47.0%310.7%00.0%00.0%0.0%0.00
Robert Tonyan39.4%1242.9%28.0%-1-0.5%16.7%0.92
Romeo Doubs37.9%1346.4%312.0%-3-2.4%23.1%2.08
Christian Watson30.3%725.0%312.0%-9-7.7%42.9%1.29
Randall Cobb30.3%1139.3%312.0%2621.9%27.3%3.36
  • Though he was targeted only three times in his first game back from the ankle injury, Lazard's snap and route shares were the best marks any Green Bay skill-position player has posted through two weeks. He remains the best bet for mainstream fantasy utility here, though Watkins had a nice game Sunday night with 3-93-0 (but on only four targets and 61% route share).
  • Tonyan is still part-time and saw only two targets on 43% route share. He could be useful as the year goes on, but I'd hate to start him Week 3.

         

Titans (7) at Bills (41) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Robert Woods66.0%1973.1%522.7%3618.3%26.3%2.05
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine60.4%1765.4%418.2%6935.1%23.5%0.76
Austin Hooper52.8%1661.5%418.2%4121.0%25.0%1.19
Geoff Swaim47.2%623.1%00.0%  0.0%0.00
Treylon Burks47.2%1765.4%627.3%4522.9%35.3%2.76
Kyle Philips22.6%934.6%14.5%-2-1.1%11.1%0.56
  • Burks played slightly less than half the snaps but was on the field for two-thirds of the pass plays and led the team with six targets, catching four for 47 yards.
    • It wasn't just garbage time, either. He caught two passes within Tennessee's first three snaps of the game.
    • It's probably just a matter of time before Burks takes more work away from the unproductive Westbrook-Ikhine (26 yards on six targets this year).
  • Woods played 76% of snaps prior to the fourth quarter, and Hooper got 62%.
    • Burks got 56%... even he was rested once the game was out of hand.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Jake Kumerow78.5%3380.5%37.7%3911.9%9.1%1.52
Dawson Knox67.7%2663.4%512.8%329.9%19.2%1.58
Stefon Diggs64.6%3380.5%1435.9%14845.8%42.4%4.48
Isaiah McKenzie46.2%1843.9%37.7%299.1%16.7%2.06
Khalil Shakir35.4%922.0%25.1%268.1%22.2%0.00
Jamison Crowder26.2%1536.6%25.1%123.6%13.3%1.07
  • No concern with the snap shares, apart from McKenzie/Crowder only having limited roles in the slot even with Gabriel Davis inactive.
    • Prior to the fourth quarter, Diggs and Knox played 85% of snaps apiece. But Mckenzie got only 43%, and Crowder just 34%.
    • Holy Diggs. What a start to the season.

         

Vikings (7) at Eagles (24) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Justin Jefferson98.3%4797.9%1226.7%10841.5%25.5%1.02
Adam Thielen96.6%4797.9%715.6%8231.7%14.9%1.11
K.J. Osborn76.3%3879.2%24.4%83.0%5.3%0.66
Irv Smith55.9%2960.4%817.8%5822.4%27.6%1.24
Johnny Mundt45.8%1735.4%36.7%166.3%17.6%1.65
Jalen Reagor16.9%816.7%24.4%20.8%25.0%0.88
  • Reagor's homecoming party went well for Philly fans, though personally I was disappointed with the relatively mild nature of the booing. I guess Philly fans are capable of growth, just like everyone else.
  • Smith still split snaps with Mundt but got way more playing time after only 31% snap share in the Week 1 win over Green Bay.
    • Smith finished with 5-36-1 and the second most targets on the team, despite playing only one of 12 snaps in the third quarter
  • Osborn has only six targets on 65 routes this year, with 5-39-0.
  • TS through two games: Jefferson - 30%, Thielen - 15%, Dalvin Cook - 15%, Smith - 13%, Osborn - 8%, Mundt - 8%, Alexander Mattison - 7%, others - 5%

    

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
DeVonta Smith98.5%34100.0%723.3%5822.7%20.6%2.35
A.J. Brown86.8%3294.1%826.7%10641.1%25.0%2.16
Dallas Goedert82.4%2779.4%516.7%2911.4%18.5%3.04
Quez Watkins58.8%2367.6%26.7%6324.6%8.7%3.00
Zach Pascal42.6%1132.4%26.7%62.2%18.2%1.27
Jack Stoll29.4%823.5%00.0%00.0%0.0%0.00
  • Watkins got behind the defense for a deep TD. Brown led in targets again and caught five of eight for 69 yards. Smith went 7-of-7 for 80 yards. And Goedert went 5-of-6 for 82 yards. Impressive balance from an impressive offense.
  • TS through two weeks: Brown - 36%, Smith - 19%, Goedert - 15%, Kenneth Gainwell - 10%, Miles Sanders - 9%, Watkins - 3%, others - 9%.

         

