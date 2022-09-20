Target Breakdown: Week 2 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 3 Waivers

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

yWide receivers dominated the fantasy landscape for a second time in as many weeks, with top-50 picks Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Amon-Ra St. Brown all scoring multiple TDs and topping 100 yards. Those five look like fantasy WR1s, along with some big names (Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase) who settled for modest stat lines Week 2 after blowing up Week 1.

It was also a good week for the rookie class, as Garrett Wilson and Drake London put up Kupp-like stat lines while Chris Olave and Treylon Burks showed positive indicators for production down the road. Then there's Jahan Dotson, overshadowed not only by Wilson and London but also veteran teammate Curtis Samuel, who saw more targets than both the rookie and Terry McLaurin for a second straight week.

At tight end, we haven't seen any true breakouts so far, but some of the usage stats below suggest there's still hope for Pat Freiermuth, David Njoku and a few others. It also seems a couple veterans, namely Tyler Higbee and Hayden Hurst, could be busier than anyone expected this year, putting them on the map as back-end TE1s for fantasy even if a lot of their targets are dump offs in the flats.

Be sure to check out all that and more below, along with my look ahead to Week 3 waivers. And if you haven't already seen it, here's sister column Backfield Breakdown, our usage-focused recap of every NFL backfield through the first two weeks of the season.

WRs Michael Pittman (quad) + Alec Pierce (concussion)

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

WRs Chris Godwin (hamstring) + Julio Jones (knee)

WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip)

WRs Rondale Moore (hamstring) + Andy Isabella (back) + Antoine Wesley (IR - hip)

WR Michael Gallup (ACL)

WR Van Jefferson (knee)

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee)

TE George Kittle (groin)

TE C.J. Uzomah (hamstring)

TE Donald Parham (hamstring)

WR Jerry Jeudy injured his shoulder in the first quarter and never returned.

WR Devin Duvernay suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter.

TE Dalton Schultz missed his team's final drive with a knee injury.

WR Cedrick Wilson (ribs)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

TE Drew Sample (knee)

WR Kenny Golladay

WR DeVante Parker

WR Parris Campbell

WR Braxton Berrios

WR Jamison Crowder

WR A.J. Green

TE Taysom Hill

TE Hunter Henry

TE Noah Fant

TE O.J. Howard

TE Mo Alie-Cox

TE Brevin Jordan

WR Elijah Moore

WR Tyler Boyd

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

TE Cole Kmet

Chargers (24) at Chiefs (27) Chargers (24) atChiefs (27)

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR Joshua Palmer 90.5% 49 98.0% 8 17.4% 61 25.8% 16.3% 0.61 Mike Williams 87.8% 47 94.0% 10 21.7% 136 57.0% 21.3% 2.40 Gerald Everett 66.2% 35 70.0% 10 21.7% 37 15.5% 28.6% 2.03 DeAndre Carter 64.9% 37 74.0% 3 6.5% 29 12.0% 8.1% 1.49 Tre' McKitty 52.7% 17 34.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.00

With Keenan Allen (hamstring) inactive, Palmer had an every-down role while Carter and Everett played around two-thirds of the snaps. Carter was the odd man out in terms of targets (three), while Williams, Palmer, Everett and Austin Ekeler each saw 8-10. A late TD saved Palmer's fantasy day (4-30-1) after he and QB Justin Herbert looked out of sync for most of the night. Williams and Herbert were very much in sync; the big fella put up 8-113-1.

Blocking TE Tre'McKitty played more than half the snaps for a second straight week. He's even seen 35% of the snaps in 11 personnel through two games, with Everett getting 62.5%. Donald Parham (hamstring) missed the first two games but could take snaps away from both guys.

Everett mostly played well (6-71-0) but was targeted on the 99-yard INT TD after he asked to come out of the game. (The Chargers were using their hurry-up offense, and Everett was gassed after a long gain but the coaches wanted to keep up the pace. Oops.)

Target totals through two weeks: Williams - 14 (17.5%), Everett - 14 (17.5%), Ekeler- 14 (17.5%), Palmer - 12 (15%). Carter has seven (9%), while Allen, McKitty, FB Zander Horvath and RB Joshua Kelley have four apiece (5%).



Kelce led all KC pass catchers in snap share. The week before, he played 86% in the first half but only 32% in the second half with the Chiefs nursing a lead (finishing at 64%). Of course, he had much better stats in the opener on fewer snaps, in part because he faced a weaker opponent. Anyway, it's worth remembering for DFS that Kelce will get a lot more playing time in close games this year... remember to use an opponent bring-back with those Mahomes-Kelce stacks.

The WR snaps were incredibly similar to the week before, except for Justin Watson supplanting Skyy Moore as the No. 4 receiver and parlaying his opportunity into a 2-50-1 receiving line on only 14 snaps.

Target totals through two weeks — Kelce - 16 (22%), MVS - 11 (15%), JuJu - 11 (15%), Hardman - 10 (14%). The RBs have 13 targets (18%), with the FB and backup TEs combining for 8 (11%) and Watson/Moore combining for 4 (5.5%).



Jets (31) at Browns (30) Jets (31) atBrowns (30)

Wilson erupted for 8-102-2 on 14 targets , after 4-53-0 on eight looks in the opener. He played fewer snaps than Davis but ran just as many routes, taking playing time away from mostly Berrios but also a bit from Davis. Wilson has been targeted on 31% of routes, the 13th highest mark among WRs with double-digit targets this year. Wilson played half his snaps in the slot Sunday, up from 29% the week before.

, after 4-53-0 on eight looks in the opener. He played fewer snaps than Davis but ran just as many routes, taking playing time away from mostly Berrios but also a bit from Davis. Conklin has 16 targets and a TD through two weeks, but he's been awful in real life, fumbling twice (one lost) and dropping two passes. The usage is nonetheless encouraging. He had a three-down role Week 1 even when C.J. Uzomah (inactive - hamstring) was healthy. Conklin has stayed in as a blocker on 11 of 108 pass snaps (10.2%), per PFF. That's more than guys like Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, Evan Engram, etc., but it's less than the Vikings kept him in to block last year (16.2%).

Moore has been targeted on only 12 of his team-high 98 routes (12.2%). That number will improve, but Wilson and Davis do represent serious target competition, and Joe Flacco has been checking down to Conklin and the RBs a lot as well.

Rookie tight end Jeremy Ruckert looked like a chicken running around with its head cut off. Send him back to the bench for more (poultry) seasoning!

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR David Njoku 93.8% 22 78.6% 5 18.5% 20 11.4% 22.7% 1.45 Amari Cooper 80.0% 25 89.3% 10 37.0% 114 66.0% 40.0% 4.04 Donovan Peoples-Jones 76.9% 24 85.7% 1 3.7% 12 7.1% 4.2% 0.00 Harrison Bryant 47.7% 15 53.6% 4 14.8% 30 17.2% 26.7% 3.00 David Bell 27.7% 10 35.7% 1 3.7% 5 3.2% 10.0% 0.60

Njoku had an ugly drop and couldn't quite get both feet down in the end zone for a potential TD, so he finished with a modest receiving line (3-35-0) even though the usage was far more encouraging than his Week 1 (one target). Njoku has played 89% and 94% of snaps through two games and should have better days ahead, especially if he still has this role later in the year when Deshaun Watson is back.

and should have better days ahead, especially if he still has this role later in the year when Deshaun Watson is back. Cooper rebounded from a 3-17-0 opener with 9-101-1 on Sunday, while Peoples-Jones was targeted just once on 24 routes after seeing 11 passes the week before (6-60-0).

after seeing 11 passes the week before (6-60-0). TS through two games: Cooper - 28%, DPJ - 21%, Bryant - 14%, Njoku - 11%, Kareem Hunt - 11%, Nick Chubb - 7%, everyone else - 9% Bryant has eight targets on 29 routes (28% target rate), while Njoku has six on 45 (13% target rate). Perhaps there's something there, but I'd expect those numbers to converge soon enough.



Buccaneers (20) at Saints (10) Buccaneers (20) atSaints (10)

What a mess. Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) didn't play. Mike Evans not only got ejected in the second half but also managed to get suspended for Week 3 . Gage led the team in routes and was second in targets, but he's played only four of 43 snaps in 12 personnel this year, i.e. they've limited him to three-wide sets even with all the injuries. Possibly because they don't like him outside, or maybe because he's had a nagging hamstring issue of his own.

. Miller was targeted eight times on only 19 routes and caught three passes for 34 yards, plus a carry for eight yards. Perriman was targeted five times and caught three passes for 45 yards and a TD. Both are in play for Week 3 if Godwin and Jones are out again.

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR Juwan Johnson 77.3% 34 73.9% 7 17.5% 69 13.7% 20.6% 1.18 Michael Thomas 77.3% 41 89.1% 9 22.5% 102 20.4% 22.0% 1.59 Chris Olave 75.8% 40 87.0% 13 32.5% 307 61.4% 32.5% 2.00 Jarvis Landry 66.7% 35 76.1% 5 12.5% 20 4.0% 14.3% 0.71 Adam Trautman 50.0% 15 32.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.00

Olave saw 13 targets and a ridiculous 307 air yards, but he mostly was well-covered on the plays, or else was overthrown by Jameis Winston. The two finally connected on a deep ball late in the game, only for Olave to cough it up when he hit the ground, clinching the game for Tampa once a defender grabbed the fumble. NFL rules, kid, not college.

Thomas put up 6-65-1 on nine targets, again doing much of his damage late in the game. He's scored three of the Saints' four TDs this year, and has three of the seven RZ targets. His snap and route shares both improved from Week 1 and are now back to pre-injury norms, more or less. The Saints have always taken him off the field for some run plays but rarely throw without MT out there.

Johnson tied Thomas for the snap lead among Saints skill-position players , also posting sturdy target (18%) and route (74%) shares. He's caught only six of 12 targets through two weeks, but the role could allow for low-end TE1 production if it continues, even in an offense with clearly superior receiving options at WR.

, also posting sturdy target (18%) and route (74%) shares. He's caught only six of 12 targets through two weeks, but the role could allow for low-end TE1 production if it continues, even in an offense with clearly superior receiving options at WR. TS through two weeks: Thomas - 24%, Olave - 22%, Landry - 19%, Johnson - 17%, everyone else - 18%.

Colts (0) at Jaguars (24) Colts (0) atJaguars (24)

Campbell fell flat with Michael Pittman (quad) and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, along with the rest of Indy's offense.

Dulin, typically the No. 4 receiver, was the bright spot here, with 5-79-0 after 3-46-0 the week before. He's been targeted on 33% of his routes. Campbell, Strachan and Patmon combined for three catches on 11 targets.

The timeshare between MAC and Granson appears hopeless for fantasy purposes.

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR Christian Kirk 89.6% 28 93.3% 6 20.0% 42 21.5% 21.4% 2.79 Marvin Jones 89.6% 28 93.3% 5 16.7% 69 35.0% 17.9% 1.18 Evan Engram 70.1% 25 83.3% 8 26.7% 32 16.2% 32.0% 1.84 Zay Jones 65.7% 24 80.0% 4 13.3% 23 11.7% 16.7% 0.96

Kirk was the star again with 6-78-2 on six targets, after 6-117-0 on 12 looks in the opener.

Engram led the team in targets and looked the best I've seen him in years, maybe ever. He didn't have any big plays (7-46-0), but also didn't drop any passes and did well to pick up a few extra yards here and there. And I'm pretty sure I saw him throw a few nice blocks.

Marvin played 19 of 22 snaps in 12 personnel (two TE), while Zay took only four. Kirk has played 88% of the snaps in 12, plus 100% in 11 . He only comes off the field really in seldom-used looks like 13 personnel.

TS through Week 2: Kirk - 27%, Zay - 19%, Engram - 18%, Marvin - 16%, Travis Etienne. -10%, James Robinson - 6%, everyone else - 4%

Dolphins (42) at Ravens (38) Dolphins (42) atRavens (38)

Waddle and Hill both had 11 for 170-plus yards and two TDs. Through two weeks, their usage numbers are nearly identical. Hill has 25 targets (31%), Waddle has 24 (30%). Hill has 246 air yards, Waddle has 240.

Wilson is day-to-day with sore ribs after exiting the game in the second half. Sherfield got more snaps as the No. 3 receiver late in the game, but it's not really a fantasy-relevant role given that Miami hasn't used 11 personnel as much as most teams (Mike McDaniel loves 21 personnel with FB Alec Ingold) and has two WRs who hog targets.

Duvernay returned the opening kickoff for a TD, but he was targeted only twice on 16 routes and left with a concussion in the fourth quarter.

Bateman took a slant 75 yards for a TD in the second quarter but was otherwise held in check by CB Xavien Howard (who didn't exactly have his best day, but mostly on account of a few bad snaps, not playing terribly overall).

Andrews was quiet early on and had a bad drop, but he came alive in the second quarter and finished with 9-104-1 on 11 targets. Andrews' 31% target share this season is tops among TEs and eighth among all players . Andrews doesn't rank that high in team air-yard share because Lamar Jackson has been taking so many deep shots, but Andrews does rank 13th (first among TEs) with 220 air yards.

Patriots (17) at Steelers (14) Patriots (17) atSteelers (14)

Meyers had 9-95-0 on 13 targets, after 4-55-0 on six targets in the opener. His 30% target share is 13th in the league .

. Agholor took snaps away from Parker and made the most of them, catching each of his six targets for 110 yards and a TD . He does have that weird thing where he's pretty good every other year, so maybe that's happening again... weird.

. He does have that weird thing where he's pretty good every other year, so maybe that's happening again... weird. Henry still ran more routes than Jonnu but was targeted only once. Henry played 77% of snaps the week before when New England played from behind, but it does appear Smith's superior blocking could eat into Henry's playing time more than it did last year. Henry will still have some decent weeks and won't be this quiet all season, but he's just a TE2 at this point and shouldn't be started in 12-team leagues.

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR Chase Claypool 91.4% 36 100.0% 6 18.2% 30 11.4% 16.7% 0.72 Diontae Johnson 86.2% 36 100.0% 10 30.3% 102 39.5% 27.8% 1.58 George Pickens 84.5% 34 94.4% 3 9.1% 83 32.3% 8.8% 0.68 Pat Freiermuth 81.0% 28 77.8% 7 21.2% 33 12.8% 25.0% 0.79

Johnson, Claypool and Pickens all have run routes on more than 90% of dropbacks through two weeks, but Claypool has been targeted on just 17% of his routes and Pickens on a lowly 9% . Johnson, meanwhile, has been targeted on 31% of his routes, and Freirmuth has seen the ball on 30% of his .

. Freirmuth finished with 4-22-1 on seven targets... similar to his 2021 stat lines, following 5-75-0 on 10 targets in Week 1. He scored his first TD of the season and has great numbers for target/route share, but Freirmuth got only short stuff again this past week (4.7 aDOT, 33 air yards).



Commanders (27) at Lions (36) Commanders (27) atLions (36)

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR Jahan Dotson 98.6% 51 100.0% 5 11.4% 89 21.6% 9.8% 1.16 Curtis Samuel 88.9% 46 90.2% 9 20.5% 55 13.4% 19.6% 1.70 Terry McLaurin 88.9% 45 88.2% 8 18.2% 106 25.8% 17.8% 1.67 Logan Thomas 72.2% 29 56.9% 5 11.4% 59 14.3% 17.2% 1.28 John Bates 33.3% 11 21.6% 3 6.8% 16 3.9% 27.3% 1.36

Dotson made the most of five targets for a second straight week, going 4-59-1 after 3-40-2 in the opener. He's seen half as many targets as Samuel, but has more than twice as many air yards (16.7 aDOT compared to 3.6).

Samuel saw nine more targets and put up 7-78-1 with a carry for 21 yards. With 20 targets and five carries through two weeks, Samuel can be started as a WR3 , especially in PPR leagues where we don't really mind that nearly all the targets are coming near the line of scrimmage.

, especially in PPR leagues where we don't really mind that nearly all the targets are coming near the line of scrimmage. Thomas got a bit more playing time in his second game back from the ACL tear, though it may have had more to do with game script than his knee. He finished with 3-37-1 on five targets, after 3-45-0 on six targets in Week 1. Encouraging numbers, at first glance, but 11 targets is only 13% of the team total. Carson Wentz won't be this busy all year.

TS through two weeks: Samuel - 24%, McLaurin - 14%, Antonio Gibson - 14%, Thomas - 13%, Dotson - 12%, J.D. McKissic - 12%, everyone else - 12% McLaurin will get back above 20%, likely taking some of the looks that have been going to Samuel and the RBs.



Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR T.J. Hockenson 88.5% 31 83.8% 7 20.6% 48 16.3% 22.6% 0.84 Amon-Ra St. Brown 85.2% 33 89.2% 12 35.3% 83 28.4% 36.4% 3.52 Josh Reynolds 72.1% 31 83.8% 3 8.8% 37 12.6% 9.7% 1.23 DJ Chark 65.6% 31 83.8% 4 11.8% 89 30.4% 12.9% 0.00

St. Brown had a day, ripping off runs of 58 and 10 yards to complement a 9-116-2 receiving line. He's third in the league with 34% target share and has run a route on 91% of Jared Goff 's dropbacks .

. Chark finished without a catch on four targets, but he did see two deep looks and a fourth-down pass into the end zone.

Hock saw exactly seven targets again and finished with 3-26-0 after 4-38-0 the week before.

Reynolds made a nice play to get separation in the end zone for a short TD but was otherwise an afterthought, drawing three targets for a second straight week. He'll get plenty of routes and snaps until Jameson William (knee) is ready, which may not be anytime soon. Targets, however, won't be consistent unless Amon-Ra misses time.

Panthers (16) at Giants (19) Panthers (16) atGiants (19)

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR DJ Moore 96.3% 31 100.0% 6 22.2% 73 34.0% 19.4% 1.39 Robbie Anderson 92.6% 28 90.3% 5 18.5% 43 20.2% 17.9% 1.14 Ian Thomas 74.1% 15 48.4% 3 11.1% 30 13.8% 20.0% 0.87 Shi Smith 70.4% 26 83.9% 6 22.2% 52 24.0% 23.1% 0.08

Smith, the No. 3 receiver, actually tied Moore for the target lead but caught just one pass for two yards. DJM put up 3-43-1, escaping with a functional line in another ugly performance from the Carolina offense.

Things should get somewhat better in terms of volume after the Panthers had just 53 and 58 snaps the first two weeks... but that is a real problem for bad teams. Your opponent tends to have the ball more than you do when you can't convert third downs or avoid turnovers.

Baker Mayfield has completed 53.6 percent of his passes and is averaging only 6.8 yards per attempt even with the 75-yard TD to Anderson in Week 1. Yikes. He looks just as bad as Sam Darnold, or perhaps marginally better if we cut him a break for dealing with an incompetent blindside protector. Rookie LT Ikem Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick, certainly stands out when you watch the Panthers. His three sacks allowed are most in the league, and he's arguably been even worse than the stat suggests.



Kenny Golladay ran two routes. He's dust, unwanted, or both.

Bellinger scored his first NFL TD, but it was his only target of the day and Hudson ran a few more routes (three targets). I'd start Hudson over Bellinger if forced to choose, though the rookie obviously is more interesting long term.

Shepard now ranks 18th in the NFL with 26.4% target share , once again emerging as the de facto leader of a lifeless passing game. Sills got a ton of playing time but only four targets... James played less but was targeted six times and caught five for 51 yards, including some clutch plays down the stretch. I'd target James over Sills in deep leagues.

, once again emerging as the de facto leader of a lifeless passing game. Toney had a larger role than Week 1 after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but his two catches went for zero yards. He's basically just a gadget player and No. 4 receiver right now.

Daniel Jones has the sixth-shallowest aDOT (6.3) among starting QBs.

Seahawks (7) at 49ers (27) Seahawks (7) at49ers (27)

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR DK Metcalf 91.5% 29 87.9% 6 20.0% 54 32.3% 20.7% 1.21 Tyler Lockett 91.5% 32 97.0% 11 36.7% 116 69.7% 34.4% 3.34 Marquise Goodwin 53.2% 20 60.6% 1 3.3% 4 2.4% 5.0% 0.00 Noah Fant 51.1% 16 48.5% 2 6.7% 6 3.5% 12.5% 0.69 Will Dissly 46.8% 11 33.3% 2 6.7% -4 -2.1% 18.2% 0.00

Lockett went for 9-107-0 in an otherwise lifeless performance for the Seattle offense. He and Metcalf will still have occasional big games, but there's not much else to see here. Gross.

McCloud cut into Jennings' role as the No. 3 receiver, with Jennings running a route on less than half of the team's dropbacks.

George Kittle (groin) missed another game, and Tyler Kroft left early with an MCL sprain (he's expected to miss a few weeks). I still wouldn't mess with the Woerner/Dwelley timeshare if Kittle misses another week, even now with Jimmy Garoppolo back under center.

Garoppolo taking over is the best thing that could've happened for Aiyuk's fantasy value, as unfortunate as the circumstances are in real-life terms . That might also be true for Deebo Samuel, to a lesser extent. Deebo added four carries for 53 yards Sunday to his 5-44-0 receiving line.

Falcons (27) at Rams (31) Falcons (27) atRams (31)

The Atlanta offense is better than expected, and eventually that'll work out for Pitts, who has only four catches on 51 routes through two weeks (10 targets, 20% target rate). London has been fantastic and ranks fourth in the NFL with 33.3% target share , but some of the passes going to him likely will go to Pitts eventually. The rookie put up 8-86-1 on Sunday.

There's too much rotating behind Pitts and London for anyone else to be worth using even in deep leagues or DFS. Maybe Zaccheaus in a really deep league if you're desperate... maybe.

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR Cooper Kupp 98.4% 37 100.0% 14 40.0% 120 44.2% 37.8% 2.92 Tyler Higbee 96.8% 30 81.1% 9 25.7% 59 21.7% 30.0% 2.37 Allen Robinson 90.5% 36 97.3% 5 14.3% 46 16.8% 13.9% 1.47 Ben Skowronek 85.7% 32 86.5% 3 8.6% 26 9.4% 9.4% 0.50

Kupp didn't catch a pass until inside the two-minute warning of the first half. By halftime, he had four catches, one for a TD. Then he caught three more passes, including a second TD, on the opening drive of the second half.

Higbee leads all TEs with 20 targets and is second to only Andrews in target share. He managed only 5-39-0 on 11 targets in the opener but rebounded for 7-71-0 on nine looks against Atlanta.

and is second to only Andrews in target share. Robinson scored an early TD and finished with 4-53-1, but the target share remains concerning. Yes, he'll get some of the looks that have been going to Higbee... how many is unknown. The O-line problems don't help.

Bengals (17) at Cowboys (20) Bengals (17) atCowboys (20)

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR Ja'Marr Chase 95.5% 42 100.0% 9 25.7% 61 29.8% 21.4% 1.29 Tee Higgins 89.6% 40 95.2% 10 28.6% 112 54.9% 25.0% 1.78 Tyler Boyd 83.6% 40 95.2% 2 5.7% 14 6.8% 5.0% 0.43 Hayden Hurst 80.6% 32 76.2% 7 20.0% 24 12.0% 21.9% 0.75

Higgins handled a full workload after clearing concussion protocol Friday/Saturday. His 6-71-1 receiving line led the way with Chase held to 5-54-0 after the big Week 1.

Friday/Saturday. His 6-71-1 receiving line led the way with Chase held to 5-54-0 after the big Week 1. Hurst managed only 5-24-0, but he played more than three-fourths of the snaps for a second straight week and now has 15 targets and 10 catches in two games . He's on the map as a back-end TE1, though he's mostly just getting check-down targets and stuff in the flats (3.8 aDOT). Cincy's continued sack/OL problems could help keep Hurst busy.

. He's on the map as a back-end TE1, though he's mostly just getting check-down targets and stuff in the flats (3.8 aDOT). 2022 is looking a lot like 2021 for Boyd, who continues to post strong snap and route shares but without many targets. He's been targeted on only 10% of his routes so far, compared to 25% for Chase, 22% for Higgins and 19% for Hurst. Even RB Joe Mixon (13 targets, 24% of routes) has been a bigger factor, though Boyd did score a TD in Week 1. Boyd was the target on three of QB Joe Burrow's four INTs in Week 1.



TE target share leaders Mark Andrews31.0%

Tyler Higbee 26.3%

Pat Freiermuth 24.3%

Travis Kelce 21.9%

T.J. Hockenson 19.7%

Darren Waller 18.9%

Dalton Schultz18.3%

Zach Ertz18.1%

Evan Engram 17.6%

Kyle Pitts 17.5%

Gerald Everett 17.5%

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR CeeDee Lamb 94.9% 30 93.8% 11 36.7% 101 56.1% 36.7% 2.50 Dalton Schultz 89.8% 23 71.9% 4 13.3% 6 3.2% 17.4% 0.78 Noah Brown 84.7% 30 93.8% 5 16.7% 79 43.5% 16.7% 3.03 Jake Ferguson 57.6% 6 18.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 Dennis Houston 32.2% 18 56.3% 1 3.3% 9 4.8% 5.6% 0.00

Schultz suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter. Ferguson, a rookie fourth-round pick, looked good in the preseason but hasn't seen a target yet this regular season as the No. 2 tight end.

Lamb rebounded from a no-show Week 1 with 7-75-0 on 11 targets and a carry for six yards, but it was Brown who led the way (5-91-1) despite seeing just five passes. Brown has 14 targets and 159 receiving yards through two games . Of course, Michael Gallup (kene) should be ready soon.

Target share through two weeks: Lamb - 31%, Brown - 20%, Schultz - 18%, Tony Pollard - 13%, Houston. -9%, Elliott - 6%.

Cardinals (29) at Raiders (23) - OT Cardinals (29) atRaiders (23) - OT

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR Marquise Brown 92.3% 48 96.0% 11 23.4% 105 41.6% 22.9% 1.42 A.J. Green 85.9% 41 82.0% 7 14.9% 52 20.7% 17.1% 0.39 Zach Ertz 84.6% 46 92.0% 11 23.4% 65 25.8% 23.9% 1.63 Greg Dortch 74.4% 40 80.0% 4 8.5% 19 7.5% 10.0% 1.38 Andre Baccellia 20.5% 10 20.0% 2 4.3% 7 2.9% 20.0% 1.20

Kyler Murray leaned on his big-name veterans in this one, after throwing to Dortch nine times Week 1. But Dortch made the most of his chances with 4-55-1 on four targets.

The Raiders limited Ertz to 8-75-0 and Hollywood to 6-68-0 on 11 targets each. Green did far less — 3-16-0 on seven looks.



Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR Davante Adams 96.7% 39 97.5% 7 17.9% 77 33.1% 17.9% 0.31 Mack Hollins 85.2% 37 92.5% 8 20.5% 58 24.8% 21.6% 1.78 Hunter Renfrow 68.9% 32 80.0% 10 25.6% 20 8.4% 31.3% 1.84 Foster Moreau 62.3% 16 40.0% 4 10.3% 10 4.2% 25.0% 1.88 Darren Waller 55.7% 24 60.0% 8 20.5% 75 32.1% 33.3% 2.08

Waller's role was scaled back from the jump. He played only 55% of snaps in the opening quarter , and only four of 13 snaps (31%) between the fourth quarter and OT. Waller caught six of eight targets for 50 yards and a TD, but the snap and route shares are real cause for concern, with no injury reported. Waller played only 54% of snaps in 11 personnel, with Moreau picking up 46% . It could be a one-week blip, but I'm going to try to sell Waller after the strong receiving line in case it isn't.

, and only four of 13 snaps (31%) between the fourth quarter and OT. Adams had a one-yard TD but only one other catch (for 11 yards) on seven targets.

Renfrow played 98% of snaps in 11 personnel and just one snap otherwise. He led the team with 10 targets, catching seven for 59 yards.

TS through two weeks: Adams - 32%, Renfrow - 22%, Waller - 19%, Hollins - 12%, others - 14%.

Texans (9) at Broncos (16) Texans (9) atBroncos (16)

Cooks was held to 4-54-0, despite escaping a shadow matchup with CB Patrick Surtain when the Broncos' top corner left early with a shoulder injury.

O.J. Howard saw one target on five routes, after scoring TDs on both of his targets Week 1. He was still just the No. 3 TE in terms of playing time, though Jordan's lack of production could create more of an opening.

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR Courtland Sutton 90.8% 32 94.1% 11 39.3% 136 51.0% 34.4% 3.81 Kendall Hinton 73.8% 24 70.6% 1 3.6% 9 3.2% 4.2% 0.83 Albert Okwuegbunam 55.4% 22 64.7% 2 7.1% 12 4.6% 9.1% 0.00 Tyrie Cleveland 41.5% 15 44.1% 3 10.7% 13 4.9% 20.0% 1.87 Montrell Washington 18.5% 7 20.6% 1 3.6% 24 8.8% 14.3% 0.00

Jerry Jeudy saw three targets on five routes before exiting with a shoulder injury. No. 3 receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) was inactive. Kendall Hinton and Tyrie Cleveland filled in but combined for only four targets.

TEs Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson and Andrew Beck each played 29-36% of snaps. Beck had a couple big plays the week before but wasn't targeted in this one, while Saubert scored a TD down the seam on one of his two targets. None is worth rostering, but they are taking some potential routes away from Okwuegbunam, who has eight targets (15% share) on 54 routes through two games

Sutton grabbed seven of 11 targets for 122 yards and carried once for five yards. Fire him up as a high-end WR2 if Jeudy misses time.

Bears (10) at Packers (27) Bears (10) atPackers (27)

Snap % Routes R/DB Tgts Tgt Sh. Air Yds AY Sh. TPRR YPRR Darnell Mooney 90.2% 14 100.0% 2 18.2% 41 35.8% 14.3% -0.29 Cole Kmet 85.4% 12 85.7% 1 9.1% 5 4.8% 8.3% 0.00 Equanimeous St. Brown 70.7% 9 64.3% 4 36.4% 54 47.2% 44.4% 4.33 Dante Pettis 56.1% 12 85.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.00

No. 2 TE Ryan Griffin played only 27% of snaps and ran four routes, after getting 53% of snaps the week before. Byron Pringle played 34% and ran four routes. He's just the No. 4 WR.

Unpopular opinion: Mooney will be fine, at least as a fantasy WR3. The Bears played in awful weather Week 1, then ran only 41 plays in a Week 2 road game against a vastly superior opponent with a good defense. Justin Fields has attempted 28 passes through two games . Kmet probably won't be useful, but that's largely because he's not a good real-life player. Mooney is.



Though he was targeted only three times in his first game back from the ankle injury, Lazard's snap and route shares were the best marks any Green Bay skill-position player has posted through two weeks . He remains the best bet for mainstream fantasy utility here, though Watkins had a nice game Sunday night with 3-93-0 (but on only four targets and 61% route share).

. He remains the best bet for mainstream fantasy utility here, though Watkins had a nice game Sunday night with 3-93-0 (but on only four targets and 61% route share). Tonyan is still part-time and saw only two targets on 43% route share. He could be useful as the year goes on, but I'd hate to start him Week 3.

Titans (7) at Bills (41) Titans (7) atBills (41)

Burks played slightly less than half the snaps but was on the field for two-thirds of the pass plays and led the team with six targets , catching four for 47 yards. It wasn't just garbage time, either. He caught two passes within Tennessee's first three snaps of the game. It's probably just a matter of time before Burks takes more work away from the unproductive Westbrook-Ikhine (26 yards on six targets this year).

, catching four for 47 yards. Woods played 76% of snaps prior to the fourth quarter , and Hooper got 62%. Burks got 56%... even he was rested once the game was out of hand.

, and Hooper got 62%.

No concern with the snap shares, apart from McKenzie/Crowder only having limited roles in the slot even with Gabriel Davis inactive . Prior to the fourth quarter, Diggs and Knox played 85% of snaps apiece . But Mckenzie got only 43%, and Crowder just 34%. Holy Diggs. What a start to the season.

.

Vikings (7) at Eagles (24) Vikings (7) atEagles (24)

Reagor's homecoming party went well for Philly fans, though personally I was disappointed with the relatively mild nature of the booing. I guess Philly fans are capable of growth, just like everyone else.

Smith still split snaps with Mundt but got way more playing time after only 31% snap share in the Week 1 win over Green Bay. Smith finished with 5-36-1 and the second most targets on the team, despite playing only one of 12 snaps in the third quarter

Osborn has only six targets on 65 routes this year, with 5-39-0.

TS through two games: Jefferson - 30%, Thielen - 15%, Dalvin Cook - 15%, Smith - 13%, Osborn - 8%, Mundt - 8%, Alexander Mattison - 7%, others - 5%

