Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 12 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Cooper Kupp (ankle)
- WR Puka Nacua (shoulder)
- WR Odell Beckham (shoulder)
- WR Darius Slayton (arm)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion)
- TE Mark Andrews (leg - OUT FOR SEASON)
Missed Week 11
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring / day-to-day)
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Noah Brown (knee / week-to-week)
- WR Treylon Burks (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Jalen Guyton (groin / day-to-day)
- WR Michael Wilson (shoulder / day-to-day)
- WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring / day-to-day)
- WR Andrei Iosivas (knee / day-to-day)
- WR Richie James (knee / day-to-day)
- WR Joshua Palmer (knee - IR / eligible to return Week 13)
- WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder - IR / eligible to return Week 15)
- TE Dallas Goedert (forearm / week-to-week)
- TE Gerald Everett (chest / day-to-day)
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion / day-to-day)
- TE Durham Smythe (ankle / day-to-day)
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Zay Flowers - 97% route share / long TD wiped out by penalty
Odell Beckham - 4/116/0 on only 14 routes (48%) / Andrews injury
Calvin Ridley - 7/103/2 on nine tgts (29% team share)
Jameson Williams - 69% snaps / 68% routes / 2-44-1 on three tgts
Tank Dell - 8/149/1 on 10 tgts / 81% routes
Jayden Reed - 77% routes / 4-46-0 receiving (six tgts) + 3-46-1 rushing
Greg Dortch - 85% routes / 6-76-0 on team-high eight tgts
Khalil Shakir - 73% routes / 3-115-1 on four targets/ Gabe Davis: zero tgts
Julio Jones / 57% snaps / two tgts
Justin Watson / 63% snaps / 5-53-1 on 11 tgts
Xavier Gipson / 83% snaps / 89% routes (but only two tgts)
Austin Trammell - 71% snaps / 59% routes / 3-32-0 on six tgts
Hunter Renfrow - 44% routes / 5-42-0 on five tgts
Alex Erickson - 87% routes (but only one tgt on 33 routes)
Tight Ends 📈
Isaiah Likely - 90% route share (but only two targets)
Noah Fant - 63% snaps / 57% routes (but only two tgts)
Josh Whyle - 37% route share / two targets
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Gabe Davis - zero tgts / averaging 5.0 tgts per game (6.2 last year)
Allen Lazard - 64% snaps / 60% routes / one tgt
Cedric Tillman - two tgts on 36 routes (82%)
Kalif Raymond - 20% snaps / 30% routes / one tgt
Darnell Mooney - 59% snap share (80% routes / one tgt
Terrace Marshall - healthy scratch
Tight Ends 📉
Chigoziem Okonkwo - 42% route share / two targets
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Demario Douglas - 33%
- Josh Downs (knee) - 50%
- Noah Brown (knee) - 48%
- Jayden Reed - 36%
- Rashid Shaheed - 45%
- Khalil Shakir - 11%
- K.J. Osborn - 32%
- Greg Dortch - 0%
- Odell Beckham (shoulder) - 30%
- Quentin Johnston - 32%
- Elijah Moore - 42%
- Robert Woods - 7%
- Julio Jones - 2%
- Nelson Agholor - 1%
- DeVante Parker (head) - 1%
Bench Stashes
- Jameson Williams - 20%
- Treylon Burks (head) - 13%
- Zay Jones - 18%
- Marvin Mims - 10%
- A.T. Perry - 1%
- Trey Palmer - 1%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 14%
- Jalin Hyatt - 3%
- Rashod Bateman - 17%
- Jonathan Mingo - 6%
Potential Drops
- Tyler Boyd - 70%
- Michael Thomas - 63%
- Curtis Samuel - 31%
- Skyy Moore - 16%
- Kadarius Toney - 15%
- Michael Gallup - 15%
- Darnell Mooney - 13%
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Luke Musgrave - 45%
- Jonnu Smith - 28%
- Cade Otton - 20%
- Isaiah Likely - 4%
- Tyler Higbee - 41%
- Juwan Johnson - 9%
- Michael Mayer - 11%
- Donald Parham - 5%
- Noah Fant - 2%
Potential Drops
- Hunter Henry - 29%
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - 27%
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|RTs
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|Mtn%
|Motion
|1
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|39.5
|96.8%
|394
|57.3
|93.0%
|573
|26.4%
|151
|11.9%
|68
|2
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|39.4
|44.6%
|197
|56.2
|39.7%
|281
|23.1%
|65
|8.2%
|23
|3
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|39.3
|94.0%
|391
|60.0
|92.2%
|600
|63.8%
|383
|10.6%
|64
|4
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|38.2
|85.2%
|420
|54.2
|82.4%
|596
|39.4%
|235
|7.6%
|45
|5
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|37.9
|84.6%
|417
|55.5
|84.5%
|611
|13.4%
|82
|6.2%
|38
|6
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|37.2
|91.2%
|371
|52.1
|84.6%
|521
|79.3%
|413
|14.4%
|75
|7
|NO
|Chris Olave
|36.7
|90.4%
|367
|54.2
|79.4%
|542
|36.7%
|199
|10.3%
|56
|8
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|36.7
|95.3%
|363
|56.3
|87.8%
|563
|53.6%
|302
|28.1%
|158
|9
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|36.5
|95.5%
|360
|54.4
|92.2%
|544
|27.5%
|150
|5.7%
|31
|10
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|36.4
|85.8%
|325
|62.0
|82.7%
|558
|39.0%
|218
|19.1%
|107
|11
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|35.6
|79.4%
|351
|53.5
|75.7%
|535
|27.3%
|146
|9.9%
|53
|12
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|35.6
|76.4%
|318
|55.8
|77.1%
|502
|23.7%
|119
|16.9%
|85
|13
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|35.5
|97.8%
|354
|63.0
|97.2%
|630
|28.1%
|177
|11.3%
|71
|14
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|35.2
|99.2%
|351
|65.0
|96.9%
|650
|24.3%
|158
|3.7%
|24
|15
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|34.4
|91.3%
|337
|56.5
|89.7%
|565
|26.7%
|151
|14.7%
|83
|16
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|34.1
|84.2%
|372
|51.6
|80.3%
|568
|19.9%
|113
|14.8%
|84
|17
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|34.0
|88.6%
|335
|58.2
|80.7%
|582
|17.4%
|101
|2.2%
|13
|18
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|34.0
|65.4%
|272
|51.9
|63.7%
|415
|22.7%
|94
|1.9%
|8
|19
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|34.0
|26.8%
|102
|53.3
|25.0%
|160
|30.0%
|48
|3.8%
|6
|20
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|33.7
|88.5%
|337
|52.4
|78.2%
|524
|54.4%
|285
|14.9%
|78
|21
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|33.5
|92.9%
|368
|53.9
|86.3%
|593
|29.5%
|175
|15.5%
|92
|22
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|33.3
|93.5%
|331
|62.2
|92.7%
|622
|21.5%
|134
|5.1%
|32
|23
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|33.1
|80.4%
|295
|48.1
|71.9%
|433
|14.1%
|61
|2.3%
|10
|24
|LAC
|Alex Erickson
|33.0
|8.7%
|33
|49.0
|7.6%
|49
|53.1%
|26
|10.2%
|5
|25
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|33.0
|90.2%
|357
|55.0
|88.1%
|605
|16.0%
|97
|8.1%
|49
|26
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|32.9
|90.6%
|328
|60.6
|93.5%
|606
|11.7%
|71
|4.8%
|29
|27
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|32.7
|84.6%
|323
|54.2
|84.2%
|542
|25.6%
|139
|14.6%
|79
|28
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|32.7
|87.8%
|324
|52.7
|83.7%
|527
|30.6%
|161
|29.4%
|155
|29
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|32.6
|84.6%
|319
|49.9
|84.6%
|499
|21.8%
|109
|7.0%
|35
|30
|LV
|Davante Adams
|32.5
|93.5%
|357
|53.5
|91.3%
|588
|12.9%
|76
|6.8%
|40
|31
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|32.5
|94.4%
|356
|56.2
|92.8%
|618
|17.8%
|110
|4.2%
|26
|32
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|32.4
|55.5%
|226
|44.9
|51.0%
|314
|16.2%
|51
|8.3%
|26
|33
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|32.4
|84.7%
|320
|54.7
|75.9%
|547
|43.1%
|236
|19.2%
|105
|34
|PIT
|George Pickens
|32.4
|96.1%
|323
|53.4
|90.4%
|534
|14.0%
|75
|3.4%
|18
|35
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|32.3
|88.7%
|322
|53.9
|82.5%
|539
|14.7%
|79
|6.5%
|35
|36
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|32.2
|85.7%
|318
|49.7
|80.3%
|497
|28.8%
|143
|12.5%
|62
|37
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|31.9
|86.8%
|315
|50.1
|76.7%
|501
|65.5%
|328
|17.4%
|87
|38
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|31.8
|78.3%
|318
|47.7
|69.8%
|477
|23.3%
|111
|0.2%
|1
|39
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|31.8
|85.8%
|315
|46.5
|77.2%
|465
|32.0%
|149
|16.8%
|78
|40
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|31.7
|96.9%
|349
|60.0
|93.2%
|660
|14.5%
|96
|7.9%
|52
|41
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|31.1
|57.2%
|218
|49.0
|53.5%
|343
|28.9%
|99
|6.1%
|21
|42
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|30.6
|91.2%
|300
|49.6
|86.1%
|496
|20.6%
|102
|3.4%
|17
|43
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|30.3
|74.4%
|302
|40.3
|59.0%
|403
|42.9%
|173
|12.9%
|52
|44
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|30.0
|15.7%
|60
|43.0
|13.4%
|86
|54.7%
|47
|5.8%
|5
|45
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|30.0
|38.9%
|148
|44.6
|34.2%
|223
|48.4%
|108
|13.0%
|29
|46
|ATL
|Drake London
|29.7
|75.6%
|266
|53.9
|73.3%
|485
|19.8%
|96
|3.9%
|19
|47
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|29.6
|61.1%
|232
|47.9
|58.7%
|383
|39.9%
|153
|12.8%
|49
|48
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|29.6
|68.9%
|262
|47.1
|64.9%
|424
|20.0%
|85
|0.9%
|4
|49
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|29.6
|68.4%
|260
|46.4
|64.0%
|418
|21.3%
|89
|10.0%
|42
|50
|TB
|Mike Evans
|29.5
|79.5%
|295
|45.3
|73.2%
|453
|24.7%
|112
|3.8%
|17
|51
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|29.5
|82.3%
|321
|51.0
|80.3%
|561
|26.7%
|150
|8.4%
|47
|52
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|29.4
|68.8%
|262
|44.9
|60.3%
|404
|30.4%
|123
|12.1%
|49
|53
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|29.3
|79.8%
|292
|42.1
|67.8%
|421
|30.2%
|127
|22.1%
|93
|54
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|29.2
|69.0%
|260
|48.7
|65.8%
|438
|29.5%
|129
|5.0%
|22
|55
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|29.2
|79.9%
|290
|48.2
|78.4%
|482
|14.7%
|71
|2.5%
|12
|56
|GB
|Christian Watson
|29.0
|55.4%
|201
|47.6
|54.1%
|333
|30.0%
|100
|19.8%
|66
|57
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|29.0
|51.2%
|172
|45.0
|45.7%
|270
|15.9%
|43
|8.5%
|23
|58
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|28.8
|75.2%
|285
|49.2
|72.9%
|492
|33.5%
|165
|5.9%
|29
|59
|NE
|Kayshon Boutte
|28.5
|15.3%
|57
|39.5
|12.8%
|79
|7.6%
|6
|1.3%
|1
|60
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|28.5
|61.0%
|227
|44.4
|57.5%
|355
|30.1%
|107
|16.3%
|58
|61
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|28.2
|92.0%
|309
|53.3
|84.9%
|586
|29.8%
|175
|20.2%
|119
|62
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|28.1
|68.3%
|250
|42.6
|61.7%
|383
|18.3%
|70
|5.7%
|22
|63
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|27.9
|75.4%
|248
|39.8
|62.2%
|358
|55.3%
|198
|13.1%
|47
|64
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|27.7
|44.4%
|164
|47.8
|45.6%
|287
|49.5%
|142
|9.1%
|26
|65
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|27.6
|84.3%
|273
|39.5
|70.0%
|395
|20.0%
|79
|1.3%
|5
|66
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|27.6
|51.9%
|193
|45.0
|51.1%
|315
|10.2%
|32
|3.2%
|10
|67
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|27.0
|67.2%
|266
|38.7
|59.4%
|387
|29.7%
|115
|3.1%
|12
|68
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|27.0
|29.5%
|107
|45.3
|27.7%
|181
|35.9%
|65
|5.5%
|10
|69
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|26.8
|81.4%
|293
|46.3
|71.9%
|509
|57.0%
|290
|15.5%
|79
|70
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|26.8
|72.0%
|267
|40.9
|66.1%
|409
|52.3%
|214
|8.8%
|36
|71
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|26.7
|77.1%
|259
|46.5
|78.7%
|465
|60.7%
|283
|17.8%
|83
|72
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|26.7
|71.7%
|263
|36.9
|61.3%
|369
|68.0%
|251
|12.2%
|45
|73
|IND
|Josh Downs
|26.6
|72.9%
|264
|43.2
|66.7%
|432
|72.0%
|311
|14.6%
|63
|74
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|25.6
|74.8%
|282
|40.6
|67.1%
|447
|57.3%
|256
|20.6%
|92
|75
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|25.6
|76.2%
|227
|47.2
|70.7%
|425
|16.0%
|68
|4.7%
|20
|76
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|24.9
|65.4%
|249
|39.5
|59.0%
|395
|7.6%
|30
|4.8%
|19
|77
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|24.6
|49.5%
|244
|34.4
|47.6%
|344
|65.7%
|226
|14.2%
|49
|78
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|24.2
|66.1%
|240
|35.5
|57.7%
|355
|65.6%
|233
|20.0%
|71
|79
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|23.5
|40.7%
|180
|30.7
|39.0%
|276
|52.2%
|144
|13.8%
|38
|80
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|23.5
|45.2%
|188
|34.3
|42.1%
|274
|23.7%
|65
|5.1%
|14
|81
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|23.4
|35.8%
|116
|38.8
|34.4%
|194
|30.4%
|59
|7.2%
|14
|82
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|23.0
|60.7%
|181
|44.5
|59.2%
|356
|19.9%
|71
|23.3%
|83
|83
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|22.8
|59.8%
|228
|34.3
|53.5%
|343
|15.5%
|53
|5.8%
|20
|84
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|21.6
|63.9%
|207
|38.1
|67.6%
|381
|40.7%
|155
|3.9%
|15
|85
|KC
|Justin Watson
|21.1
|47.5%
|188
|30.6
|42.2%
|275
|26.9%
|74
|4.7%
|13
|86
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|21.0
|52.5%
|208
|36.1
|55.5%
|361
|28.8%
|104
|10.8%
|39
|87
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|21.0
|47.4%
|185
|37.6
|48.4%
|338
|70.7%
|239
|22.2%
|75
|88
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|20.2
|31.6%
|119
|27.5
|28.0%
|165
|69.7%
|115
|3.6%
|6
|89
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|19.8
|55.9%
|198
|31.9
|47.5%
|319
|67.7%
|216
|4.4%
|14
|90
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|19.6
|42.2%
|157
|36.5
|47.3%
|292
|32.9%
|96
|15.1%
|44
|91
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|19.4
|47.5%
|174
|27.1
|39.3%
|244
|50.8%
|124
|18.0%
|44
|92
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|19.4
|47.0%
|175
|28.7
|41.8%
|258
|56.6%
|146
|32.2%
|83
|93
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|19.2
|53.6%
|209
|30.5
|48.1%
|336
|13.7%
|46
|5.1%
|17
|94
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|18.9
|41.5%
|169
|28.8
|42.0%
|259
|30.1%
|78
|8.5%
|22
|95
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|18.8
|50.0%
|168
|31.7
|41.3%
|285
|10.8%
|31
|5.2%
|15
|96
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|18.3
|54.2%
|182
|36.3
|52.6%
|363
|11.0%
|40
|4.9%
|18
|97
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|17.9
|44.9%
|178
|30.9
|47.5%
|309
|48.2%
|149
|7.4%
|23
|98
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|17.8
|28.0%
|106
|30.3
|27.0%
|182
|22.0%
|40
|9.3%
|17
|99
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|17.8
|52.3%
|156
|28.0
|41.9%
|252
|48.0%
|121
|18.3%
|46
|100
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|17.4
|32.1%
|121
|23.3
|31.5%
|186
|45.7%
|85
|14.0%
|26
|101
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|17.3
|12.8%
|52
|25.0
|11.0%
|75
|22.7%
|17
|2.7%
|2
|102
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|16.9
|35.0%
|115
|25.1
|30.6%
|176
|21.6%
|38
|5.7%
|10
|103
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|16.7
|49.7%
|167
|26.4
|44.7%
|264
|28.3%
|75
|19.2%
|51
|104
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|16.6
|44.9%
|163
|26.0
|42.3%
|260
|24.2%
|63
|15.4%
|40
|105
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|16.5
|47.1%
|180
|22.4
|38.2%
|246
|87.0%
|214
|22.0%
|54
|106
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|16.4
|29.1%
|110
|32.0
|31.1%
|224
|29.9%
|67
|12.9%
|29
|107
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|16.1
|52.4%
|176
|30.9
|49.3%
|340
|58.5%
|200
|14.9%
|51
|108
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|16.0
|44.1%
|172
|30.9
|48.6%
|340
|10.6%
|36
|2.1%
|7
|109
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|15.7
|24.3%
|92
|28.2
|25.0%
|169
|27.2%
|46
|0.6%
|1
|110
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|15.6
|47.5%
|154
|28.8
|51.1%
|288
|16.0%
|46
|3.5%
|10
|111
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|15.6
|39.2%
|138
|31.7
|43.1%
|285
|21.0%
|60
|12.2%
|35
|112
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|15.2
|27.5%
|89
|17.7
|18.8%
|106
|74.5%
|79
|6.6%
|7
|113
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|15.1
|32.2%
|118
|29.8
|38.3%
|238
|29.0%
|69
|18.1%
|43
|114
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|14.8
|38.6%
|147
|27.6
|41.2%
|276
|27.2%
|75
|15.2%
|42
|115
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|14.6
|27.8%
|101
|18.0
|22.1%
|144
|40.3%
|58
|22.2%
|32
|116
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|14.3
|37.7%
|143
|20.5
|30.4%
|205
|36.1%
|74
|25.9%
|53
|117
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|14.0
|32.3%
|126
|19.2
|27.5%
|192
|71.9%
|138
|18.8%
|36
|118
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|13.8
|37.6%
|149
|26.5
|42.4%
|291
|59.1%
|172
|13.4%
|39
|119
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|13.1
|30.5%
|91
|17.0
|25.5%
|153
|19.6%
|30
|23.5%
|36
|120
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|13.0
|38.9%
|140
|24.5
|38.1%
|270
|16.7%
|45
|17.4%
|47
|121
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|12.5
|14.1%
|50
|20.0
|11.9%
|80
|41.3%
|33
|3.8%
|3
|122
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|12.4
|37.7%
|124
|21.1
|36.6%
|211
|21.3%
|45
|21.3%
|45
|123
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|11.9
|26.6%
|131
|16.7
|25.4%
|184
|29.9%
|55
|13.6%
|25
|124
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|11.9
|31.2%
|119
|16.3
|25.3%
|163
|23.3%
|38
|10.4%
|17
|125
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|11.1
|31.0%
|109
|21.4
|32.3%
|214
|18.6%
|40
|8.8%
|19
|126
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|10.5
|28.6%
|105
|21.7
|36.0%
|217
|23.5%
|51
|21.7%
|47
Tight Ends
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|Rts
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|1
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|35.9
|67.7%
|334
|48.2
|66.7%
|482
|35.1%
|169
|64.9%
|313
|2
|TB
|Cade Otton
|35.7
|82.7%
|307
|59.8
|96.6%
|598
|50.0%
|299
|50.0%
|299
|3
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|35.3
|82.4%
|364
|51.9
|80.8%
|571
|55.3%
|316
|44.7%
|255
|4
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|33.6
|78.6%
|290
|58.2
|92.4%
|582
|52.7%
|307
|47.3%
|275
|5
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|33.0
|74.6%
|264
|61.1
|82.0%
|550
|55.6%
|306
|44.4%
|244
|6
|CLE
|David Njoku
|32.8
|77.5%
|293
|58.3
|80.9%
|583
|50.4%
|294
|49.6%
|289
|7
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|32.6
|77.3%
|293
|55.6
|82.4%
|556
|54.9%
|305
|45.1%
|251
|8
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|31.6
|85.1%
|309
|49.3
|75.5%
|493
|24.3%
|120
|75.7%
|373
|9
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|31.1
|66.7%
|264
|48.0
|66.4%
|432
|32.9%
|142
|67.1%
|290
|10
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|31.0
|73.4%
|279
|47.2
|72.3%
|472
|60.0%
|283
|40.0%
|189
|11
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|30.7
|58.5%
|214
|47.8
|69.2%
|430
|54.9%
|236
|45.1%
|194
|12
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|29.8
|55.6%
|217
|50.3
|57.5%
|402
|40.3%
|162
|59.7%
|240
|13
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|28.8
|70.3%
|268
|47.9
|71.5%
|479
|61.8%
|296
|38.2%
|183
|14
|SF
|George Kittle
|28.3
|80.9%
|241
|52.1
|86.7%
|521
|71.6%
|373
|28.4%
|148
|15
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|27.9
|69.4%
|258
|46.1
|74.7%
|461
|64.4%
|297
|35.6%
|164
|16
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|27.8
|70.6%
|254
|54.1
|84.0%
|595
|65.0%
|387
|35.0%
|208
|17
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|27.5
|37.4%
|152
|47.0
|41.3%
|282
|45.4%
|128
|54.6%
|154
|18
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|27.5
|66.1%
|240
|43.8
|71.2%
|438
|68.3%
|299
|31.7%
|139
|19
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|27.2
|65.9%
|261
|42.1
|61.3%
|421
|41.7%
|176
|58.3%
|245
|20
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|27.0
|64.5%
|243
|40.9
|69.3%
|409
|49.6%
|204
|50.4%
|205
|21
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|26.6
|73.6%
|259
|41.0
|61.9%
|410
|27.8%
|114
|72.2%
|296
|22
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|26.0
|68.4%
|225
|44.9
|78.0%
|449
|51.2%
|230
|48.8%
|219
|23
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|25.9
|39.9%
|158
|42.9
|43.7%
|300
|56.5%
|170
|43.5%
|130
|24
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|25.9
|47.5%
|179
|39.7
|41.7%
|278
|45.7%
|127
|54.3%
|151
|25
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|24.9
|61.1%
|215
|39.2
|59.2%
|392
|44.1%
|173
|55.9%
|219
|26
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|24.7
|65.7%
|213
|38.1
|67.6%
|381
|47.6%
|182
|52.4%
|199
|27
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|24.6
|69.9%
|235
|44.4
|64.3%
|444
|41.9%
|187
|58.1%
|257
|28
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|24.4
|51.4%
|214
|32.6
|45.0%
|293
|43.0%
|126
|57.0%
|167
|29
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|23.6
|30.7%
|103
|35.2
|29.8%
|176
|70.5%
|124
|29.5%
|52
|30
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|23.5
|44.5%
|181
|32.3
|41.9%
|258
|46.1%
|119
|53.9%
|139
|31
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|23.0
|48.6%
|176
|35.3
|43.5%
|282
|52.5%
|148
|47.5%
|134
|32
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|21.4
|50.5%
|193
|40.3
|68.8%
|443
|74.5%
|330
|25.5%
|113
|33
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|21.0
|54.8%
|204
|33.9
|54.9%
|339
|28.9%
|98
|71.1%
|241
|34
|KC
|Noah Gray
|20.8
|47.0%
|186
|37.3
|57.3%
|373
|52.5%
|196
|47.5%
|177
|35
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|20.1
|37.3%
|142
|35.9
|44.8%
|287
|51.6%
|148
|48.4%
|139
|36
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|19.9
|48.0%
|176
|32.5
|54.0%
|325
|47.1%
|153
|52.9%
|172
|37
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|19.0
|22.9%
|93
|22.0
|17.9%
|110
|20.9%
|23
|79.1%
|87
|38
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|18.1
|49.9%
|188
|35.1
|58.0%
|386
|60.1%
|232
|39.9%
|154
|39
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|17.7
|36.4%
|142
|37.6
|59.2%
|414
|54.1%
|224
|45.9%
|190
|40
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|17.7
|38.6%
|147
|31.1
|48.5%
|311
|67.8%
|211
|32.2%
|100
|41
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|16.2
|39.0%
|149
|27.4
|46.7%
|301
|61.1%
|184
|38.9%
|117
|42
|WAS
|John Bates
|15.8
|27.0%
|133
|29.5
|45.0%
|325
|75.1%
|244
|24.9%
|81
|43
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|15.3
|42.9%
|144
|25.9
|43.8%
|259
|54.1%
|140
|45.9%
|119
|44
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|15.0
|34.1%
|125
|29.0
|48.2%
|290
|56.2%
|163
|43.8%
|127
|45
|MIA
|Tyler Kroft
|15.0
|3.3%
|12
|7.0
|4.5%
|28
|82.1%
|23
|17.9%
|5
|46
|DET
|Brock Wright
|14.3
|27.4%
|104
|32.4
|48.0%
|324
|79.3%
|257
|20.7%
|67
|47
|DEN
|Lucas Krull
|14.0
|4.3%
|14
|18.0
|3.1%
|18
|11.1%
|2
|88.9%
|16
|48
|DAL
|Peyton Hendershot
|13.7
|8.7%
|33
|31.0
|13.9%
|93
|66.7%
|62
|33.3%
|31
|49
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|13.3
|28.4%
|118
|25.7
|39.5%
|257
|65.4%
|168
|34.6%
|89
|50
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|12.6
|23.2%
|84
|28.9
|35.6%
|231
|78.8%
|182
|21.2%
|49
|51
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|12.6
|19.7%
|80
|36.3
|42.5%
|290
|75.9%
|220
|24.1%
|70
|52
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|12.1
|23.7%
|87
|25.3
|37.9%
|228
|75.4%
|172
|24.6%
|56
|53
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|12.1
|25.2%
|95
|22.3
|37.8%
|223
|74.4%
|166
|25.6%
|57
|54
|MIA
|Julian Hill
|11.1
|19.1%
|70
|25.5
|32.9%
|204
|69.6%
|142
|30.4%
|62
|55
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|11.1
|17.0%
|75
|25.5
|39.6%
|280
|93.6%
|262
|6.4%
|18
|56
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|10.8
|23.8%
|80
|27.3
|46.2%
|273
|77.7%
|212
|22.3%
|61
|57
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|10.7
|16.5%
|67
|21.4
|34.7%
|214
|73.4%
|157
|26.6%
|57
|58
|DEN
|Greg Dulcich
|10.0
|5.2%
|17
|15.0
|5.2%
|30
|43.3%
|13
|56.7%
|17
|59
|LAC
|Stone Smartt
|10.0
|24.1%
|92
|19.0
|29.6%
|190
|57.4%
|109
|42.6%
|81
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tg/Gm
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|11.3
|32.4%
|113
|38.8%
|1076
|9.52
|31.1%
|2.79
|83
|1011
|7
|3
|5
|2
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|10.9
|28.9%
|98
|31.3%
|720
|7.35
|30.1%
|2.75
|73
|898
|5
|2
|2
|3
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|10.8
|32.0%
|108
|44.4%
|1188
|11.00
|37.0%
|4.18
|79
|1222
|9
|5
|8
|4
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|10.6
|29.0%
|106
|38.8%
|943
|8.90
|26.9%
|2.11
|71
|833
|6
|2
|9
|5
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|10.6
|13.2%
|53
|19.1%
|544
|10.26
|26.9%
|2.90
|36
|571
|3
|0
|3
|6
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|10.3
|31.2%
|103
|33.7%
|905
|8.78
|30.6%
|2.66
|69
|897
|3
|4
|4
|7
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|10.3
|32.7%
|103
|48.4%
|1121
|10.89
|28.6%
|1.81
|57
|651
|2
|4
|4
|8
|LV
|Davante Adams
|10.1
|32.3%
|111
|44.4%
|1236
|11.14
|31.1%
|2.08
|64
|741
|4
|4
|5
|9
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|10.0
|30.5%
|110
|38.3%
|1112
|10.11
|29.9%
|2.43
|77
|895
|7
|3
|6
|10
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|9.8
|30.4%
|98
|33.4%
|797
|8.13
|27.7%
|1.91
|66
|677
|3
|2
|3
|11
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|9.7
|28.0%
|97
|29.5%
|664
|6.84
|24.8%
|1.86
|76
|726
|4
|1
|4
|12
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|9.6
|31.5%
|96
|48.5%
|1282
|13.35
|29.0%
|3.06
|68
|1013
|6
|2
|8
|13
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|9.5
|27.3%
|95
|36.2%
|983
|10.35
|28.2%
|3.01
|74
|1013
|5
|1
|10
|14
|NO
|Chris Olave
|9.4
|25.9%
|94
|40.4%
|1298
|13.80
|25.6%
|1.79
|56
|657
|3
|3
|9
|15
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|8.7
|7.4%
|26
|10.5%
|292
|11.22
|25.5%
|2.44
|19
|249
|1
|0
|2
|16
|TB
|Mike Evans
|8.2
|24.3%
|82
|41.4%
|1201
|14.65
|27.8%
|2.64
|48
|780
|7
|4
|10
|17
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|8.0
|24.0%
|80
|42.5%
|1148
|14.35
|23.9%
|2.24
|45
|749
|2
|3
|5
|18
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|7.8
|15.8%
|47
|25.4%
|544
|11.57
|27.3%
|1.95
|26
|335
|1
|1
|2
|19
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|7.8
|25.5%
|86
|38.7%
|994
|11.55
|24.2%
|1.37
|45
|486
|4
|1
|4
|20
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|7.8
|20.7%
|86
|29.7%
|924
|10.75
|20.6%
|1.54
|56
|644
|2
|1
|5
|21
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|7.8
|21.7%
|70
|38.4%
|976
|13.94
|23.8%
|2.05
|39
|603
|3
|1
|11
|22
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|7.7
|27.6%
|77
|41.7%
|1137
|14.77
|28.1%
|2.37
|42
|650
|4
|3
|8
|23
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|7.7
|23.4%
|77
|31.0%
|738
|9.58
|24.4%
|2.13
|52
|672
|3
|4
|2
|24
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|7.7
|13.9%
|46
|17.9%
|481
|10.45
|28.0%
|2.29
|24
|375
|1
|2
|2
|25
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|7.5
|22.2%
|75
|23.0%
|668
|8.91
|23.6%
|1.76
|50
|561
|1
|0
|7
|26
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|7.4
|20.1%
|67
|30.1%
|947
|14.13
|25.8%
|2.53
|42
|659
|6
|3
|4
|27
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|7.4
|19.8%
|67
|24.9%
|666
|9.95
|26.8%
|2.31
|44
|577
|3
|3
|6
|28
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|7.4
|23.0%
|74
|33.0%
|837
|11.32
|23.5%
|1.73
|51
|545
|4
|0
|9
|29
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|7.3
|13.9%
|51
|24.0%
|584
|11.46
|22.6%
|1.45
|27
|328
|2
|2
|6
|30
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|7.3
|25.7%
|80
|43.9%
|999
|12.48
|22.9%
|2.55
|59
|889
|6
|1
|9
|31
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|7.1
|19.2%
|64
|23.3%
|732
|11.43
|24.4%
|2.66
|43
|696
|4
|1
|5
|32
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|6.9
|20.1%
|69
|25.7%
|715
|10.36
|21.4%
|1.59
|46
|512
|5
|0
|5
|33
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|6.9
|16.1%
|55
|21.7%
|555
|10.09
|24.2%
|1.79
|37
|406
|4
|0
|2
|34
|PIT
|George Pickens
|6.8
|22.8%
|68
|40.9%
|876
|12.88
|21.1%
|1.87
|37
|604
|3
|1
|5
|35
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|6.8
|20.7%
|68
|37.4%
|892
|13.11
|21.2%
|1.79
|42
|574
|4
|1
|9
|36
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|6.8
|22.3%
|68
|32.6%
|863
|12.69
|19.4%
|1.80
|48
|632
|4
|3
|4
|37
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|6.8
|22.8%
|61
|41.0%
|892
|14.62
|26.9%
|3.66
|43
|831
|4
|1
|3
|38
|ATL
|Drake London
|6.8
|19.9%
|61
|24.9%
|619
|10.15
|22.9%
|1.78
|40
|474
|2
|1
|5
|39
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|6.7
|18.3%
|67
|19.3%
|469
|6.99
|18.1%
|1.18
|47
|439
|2
|3
|4
|40
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|6.6
|15.9%
|53
|16.9%
|530
|10.00
|22.8%
|1.15
|27
|267
|1
|2
|3
|41
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|6.5
|17.9%
|72
|29.3%
|832
|11.56
|19.4%
|1.74
|48
|647
|7
|2
|8
|42
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|6.5
|23.9%
|72
|23.7%
|611
|8.49
|23.2%
|1.90
|53
|588
|1
|2
|1
|43
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|6.5
|19.7%
|65
|27.2%
|813
|12.51
|22.4%
|1.37
|38
|396
|7
|2
|12
|44
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|6.4
|19.2%
|64
|20.3%
|547
|8.55
|20.0%
|1.17
|40
|374
|1
|1
|1
|45
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|6.4
|17.6%
|64
|20.3%
|651
|10.17
|20.1%
|1.41
|39
|448
|1
|0
|7
|46
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|6.2
|22.7%
|62
|35.7%
|653
|10.54
|20.7%
|1.66
|45
|499
|8
|2
|10
|47
|IND
|Josh Downs
|6.0
|18.6%
|60
|19.7%
|470
|7.83
|22.7%
|1.98
|43
|523
|2
|0
|2
|48
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|5.7
|15.2%
|63
|20.5%
|637
|10.11
|15.0%
|0.91
|37
|383
|4
|4
|5
|49
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|5.7
|17.3%
|57
|23.6%
|635
|11.13
|17.6%
|1.21
|33
|391
|3
|2
|4
|50
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|5.7
|14.7%
|51
|21.7%
|489
|9.58
|16.0%
|0.71
|24
|226
|0
|3
|1
|51
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|5.6
|8.4%
|28
|9.4%
|296
|10.56
|18.9%
|2.97
|21
|439
|1
|0
|2
|52
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.6
|18.3%
|50
|32.2%
|589
|11.77
|20.2%
|1.73
|35
|429
|1
|1
|3
|53
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|5.5
|6.7%
|22
|10.2%
|243
|11.03
|20.6%
|0.92
|12
|98
|2
|1
|6
|54
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|5.4
|10.9%
|38
|17.2%
|478
|12.59
|17.5%
|1.74
|23
|377
|1
|1
|2
|55
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|5.4
|16.8%
|54
|12.5%
|317
|5.87
|20.5%
|1.39
|36
|365
|2
|3
|0
|56
|GB
|Christian Watson
|5.3
|11.2%
|37
|20.9%
|625
|16.90
|18.4%
|1.28
|16
|257
|2
|1
|11
|57
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|5.1
|13.5%
|46
|15.4%
|393
|8.54
|26.3%
|2.06
|30
|361
|0
|0
|2
|58
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|5.1
|12.7%
|51
|16.0%
|455
|8.93
|14.5%
|1.09
|33
|384
|2
|3
|4
|59
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|5.1
|15.5%
|51
|19.7%
|589
|11.56
|21.3%
|1.93
|32
|463
|4
|2
|4
|60
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|5.1
|12.3%
|51
|10.5%
|327
|6.41
|20.9%
|1.41
|38
|343
|2
|0
|4
|61
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|5.0
|15.2%
|55
|25.8%
|751
|13.66
|15.4%
|1.37
|33
|490
|5
|2
|9
|62
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|5.0
|13.8%
|50
|24.3%
|780
|15.60
|16.6%
|1.74
|31
|525
|3
|1
|4
|63
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|5.0
|15.0%
|40
|14.0%
|303
|7.59
|22.1%
|2.18
|27
|395
|1
|0
|1
|64
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|4.7
|14.0%
|42
|20.6%
|532
|12.66
|24.9%
|2.21
|24
|374
|2
|0
|6
|65
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|4.6
|12.6%
|46
|9.7%
|248
|5.40
|25.8%
|2.36
|36
|420
|4
|2
|3
|66
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|4.6
|11.8%
|41
|18.5%
|502
|12.24
|15.6%
|1.41
|28
|370
|2
|0
|4
|67
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|4.5
|16.2%
|50
|27.8%
|615
|12.29
|15.6%
|1.31
|30
|419
|1
|0
|1
|68
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|4.5
|12.9%
|45
|18.2%
|494
|10.98
|18.1%
|1.38
|27
|344
|1
|1
|3
|69
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|4.4
|13.0%
|40
|7.1%
|156
|3.91
|21.6%
|1.29
|32
|239
|1
|0
|1
|70
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|4.3
|9.8%
|34
|20.6%
|464
|13.66
|12.5%
|0.84
|17
|229
|3
|1
|2
|71
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|4.3
|10.0%
|34
|7.3%
|188
|5.52
|21.7%
|0.95
|22
|149
|1
|1
|0
|72
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|4.2
|11.3%
|38
|19.1%
|492
|12.94
|14.6%
|1.66
|27
|431
|2
|0
|2
|73
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|4.1
|13.0%
|41
|21.0%
|486
|11.85
|12.9%
|0.91
|20
|290
|1
|4
|1
|74
|KC
|Justin Watson
|4.0
|9.9%
|36
|26.5%
|682
|18.93
|19.1%
|1.75
|19
|329
|1
|4
|4
|75
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|4.0
|9.2%
|32
|11.3%
|254
|7.94
|17.0%
|0.71
|18
|134
|0
|1
|0
|76
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|4.0
|2.3%
|8
|3.0%
|82
|10.26
|13.3%
|0.68
|4
|41
|1
|0
|0
|77
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|3.8
|12.5%
|42
|6.8%
|174
|4.15
|14.9%
|0.78
|26
|219
|1
|1
|0
|78
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|3.8
|11.2%
|38
|14.1%
|410
|10.78
|14.2%
|0.79
|21
|210
|2
|0
|1
|79
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|3.7
|10.9%
|37
|19.4%
|446
|12.06
|13.0%
|1.48
|25
|423
|3
|2
|4
|80
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|3.6
|6.5%
|18
|12.3%
|335
|18.64
|15.5%
|1.05
|8
|122
|0
|2
|0
|81
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|3.6
|7.3%
|25
|10.1%
|259
|10.34
|13.0%
|0.82
|15
|158
|0
|0
|0
|82
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|3.5
|12.5%
|39
|18.3%
|417
|10.70
|13.3%
|1.18
|23
|345
|1
|0
|6
|83
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|3.4
|7.7%
|31
|8.0%
|229
|7.38
|17.2%
|1.24
|22
|224
|1
|0
|2
|84
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|3.4
|9.7%
|34
|15.5%
|431
|12.68
|14.9%
|0.80
|20
|183
|1
|1
|4
|85
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|3.4
|11.4%
|34
|11.6%
|249
|7.32
|13.1%
|0.67
|22
|174
|0
|0
|2
|86
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|3.3
|5.9%
|20
|13.9%
|319
|15.94
|18.9%
|1.25
|10
|133
|2
|3
|1
|87
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|3.3
|10.2%
|33
|19.3%
|460
|13.92
|10.1%
|0.80
|18
|264
|0
|1
|0
|88
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|3.2
|9.5%
|29
|14.8%
|368
|12.70
|21.0%
|1.79
|17
|247
|0
|1
|2
|89
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|3.2
|8.8%
|32
|12.0%
|308
|9.63
|15.4%
|0.99
|17
|205
|1
|0
|3
|90
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|3.2
|9.7%
|32
|12.1%
|362
|11.31
|19.6%
|2.03
|20
|331
|1
|2
|1
|91
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|3.1
|10.3%
|31
|17.2%
|444
|14.34
|17.0%
|1.18
|20
|215
|1
|2
|2
|92
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|3.1
|11.1%
|31
|13.8%
|377
|12.17
|15.0%
|1.16
|20
|240
|3
|0
|4
|93
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|3.0
|8.2%
|30
|3.4%
|86
|2.88
|30.6%
|1.42
|22
|139
|1
|2
|0
|94
|WAS
|Jamison Crowder
|3.0
|4.3%
|18
|4.1%
|127
|7.08
|26.9%
|2.25
|15
|151
|1
|1
|2
|95
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|2.9
|8.6%
|29
|9.6%
|222
|7.64
|20.3%
|1.97
|21
|282
|1
|0
|0
|96
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|2.8
|6.1%
|17
|5.3%
|144
|8.47
|19.1%
|1.90
|12
|169
|0
|1
|1
|97
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|2.8
|7.4%
|25
|7.7%
|205
|8.21
|14.4%
|1.11
|20
|194
|1
|0
|2
|98
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|2.7
|7.4%
|27
|19.0%
|488
|18.09
|10.2%
|0.94
|14
|249
|1
|2
|3
|99
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|2.7
|9.0%
|24
|11.3%
|245
|10.22
|15.4%
|1.21
|13
|189
|0
|0
|1
|100
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|2.6
|8.7%
|26
|13.8%
|297
|11.41
|15.6%
|0.99
|15
|165
|1
|1
|0
|101
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|2.6
|8.4%
|26
|4.0%
|88
|3.39
|20.6%
|0.84
|19
|106
|0
|1
|0
|102
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|2.4
|6.0%
|22
|9.5%
|231
|10.50
|13.0%
|1.13
|16
|191
|1
|0
|1
|103
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|2.4
|6.9%
|24
|10.2%
|277
|11.52
|16.3%
|0.91
|14
|134
|1
|1
|2
|104
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|2.4
|5.6%
|19
|9.3%
|248
|13.05
|16.1%
|1.45
|12
|171
|2
|0
|2
|105
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|2.4
|8.6%
|26
|12.6%
|325
|12.49
|14.7%
|1.47
|19
|261
|3
|1
|4
|106
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|2.3
|7.3%
|25
|4.9%
|136
|5.43
|13.9%
|0.95
|18
|171
|0
|1
|0
|107
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|2.3
|6.9%
|25
|8.4%
|243
|9.74
|16.8%
|2.44
|22
|363
|2
|0
|0
|108
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|2.3
|2.6%
|9
|5.6%
|142
|15.81
|12.5%
|0.31
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|109
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|2.2
|7.8%
|24
|7.8%
|172
|7.18
|14.0%
|0.83
|14
|142
|1
|0
|2
|110
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|2.1
|6.2%
|21
|5.5%
|161
|7.66
|22.1%
|0.82
|14
|78
|1
|0
|2
|111
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|2.0
|7.1%
|22
|24.6%
|544
|24.72
|10.5%
|1.06
|12
|221
|0
|1
|0
|112
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|2.0
|3.8%
|12
|3.3%
|77
|6.45
|10.1%
|0.17
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|113
|MIA
|River Cracraft
|2.0
|2.4%
|8
|3.0%
|81
|10.11
|17.0%
|1.85
|6
|87
|1
|0
|2
|114
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|1.9
|4.8%
|13
|8.2%
|150
|11.55
|11.3%
|1.06
|8
|122
|3
|1
|1
|115
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|1.8
|4.8%
|20
|10.4%
|323
|16.17
|15.3%
|1.28
|11
|168
|1
|1
|2
|116
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|1.8
|6.4%
|20
|10.9%
|247
|12.37
|14.3%
|0.58
|10
|81
|0
|1
|1
|117
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|1.8
|6.6%
|18
|16.2%
|296
|16.45
|14.5%
|2.08
|13
|258
|1
|1
|1
|118
|BUF
|Deonte Harty
|1.7
|5.3%
|19
|6.4%
|187
|9.84
|21.3%
|1.27
|13
|113
|1
|0
|1
|119
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|1.7
|5.3%
|17
|5.5%
|139
|8.20
|16.2%
|1.49
|13
|156
|2
|0
|2
|120
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|1.7
|4.9%
|17
|11.4%
|316
|18.60
|14.3%
|1.35
|8
|161
|0
|0
|1
|121
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|1.7
|2.9%
|10
|3.2%
|73
|7.30
|10.9%
|0.38
|5
|35
|0
|1
|0
|122
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|1.6
|5.7%
|16
|12.0%
|327
|20.41
|10.4%
|1.55
|9
|239
|0
|0
|0
|123
|WAS
|Byron Pringle
|1.6
|3.9%
|16
|6.7%
|208
|12.97
|22.2%
|1.79
|11
|129
|0
|0
|0
|124
|GB
|Samori Toure
|1.6
|3.3%
|11
|8.0%
|238
|21.68
|20.8%
|1.17
|5
|62
|0
|0
|0
|125
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|1.5
|4.9%
|15
|9.3%
|232
|15.44
|13.8%
|1.83
|11
|199
|0
|0
|0
|126
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|1.5
|3.6%
|12
|4.4%
|106
|8.82
|11.9%
|0.89
|9
|90
|0
|0
|0
|127
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|1.4
|3.0%
|10
|3.5%
|90
|8.98
|18.5%
|1.44
|7
|78
|0
|0
|1
|128
|IND
|Isaiah McKenzie
|1.4
|4.3%
|14
|1.3%
|32
|2.27
|28.0%
|1.64
|11
|82
|0
|1
|0
|129
|CLE
|Marquise Goodwin
|1.4
|3.3%
|11
|10.8%
|291
|26.44
|22.0%
|0.20
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|130
|DAL
|Kavontae Turpin
|1.3
|3.4%
|12
|3.9%
|107
|8.91
|24.5%
|1.61
|9
|79
|2
|1
|1
|131
|NYG
|Sterling Shepard
|1.3
|4.2%
|13
|5.5%
|122
|9.37
|25.0%
|0.63
|6
|33
|1
|1
|4
|132
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|1.3
|4.3%
|13
|5.7%
|150
|11.57
|6.6%
|0.44
|6
|87
|1
|1
|2
|133
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|1.3
|2.7%
|9
|4.3%
|117
|12.95
|8.2%
|0.09
|3
|10
|0
|0
|3
|134
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|1.3
|1.6%
|5
|0.8%
|20
|4.02
|10.0%
|0.32
|4
|16
|1
|0
|1
|135
|HOU
|John Metchie
|1.2
|3.3%
|11
|2.8%
|89
|8.07
|16.9%
|1.89
|10
|123
|0
|0
|0
|136
|ARI
|Zach Pascal
|1.2
|3.3%
|11
|3.8%
|98
|8.88
|20.4%
|0.35
|4
|19
|0
|1
|2
|137
|LAC
|Derius Davis
|1.2
|3.4%
|12
|-1.2%
|-35
|-2.88
|28.6%
|1.00
|11
|42
|0
|0
|0
|138
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|1.1
|2.9%
|9
|4.2%
|98
|10.88
|7.4%
|0.55
|5
|67
|0
|1
|1
|139
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|1.1
|3.7%
|10
|2.2%
|48
|4.79
|11.0%
|0.99
|8
|90
|0
|0
|0
|140
|LA
|Austin Trammell
|1.0
|2.1%
|7
|1.0%
|27
|3.83
|23.3%
|0.97
|4
|29
|0
|0
|0
|141
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|0.9
|2.8%
|10
|2.2%
|65
|6.51
|10.4%
|0.55
|7
|53
|0
|0
|0
|142
|TB
|Rakim Jarrett
|0.9
|2.7%
|9
|5.1%
|148
|16.46
|19.1%
|1.28
|4
|60
|0
|0
|0
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tg/Gm
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|9.3
|25.4%
|102
|24.5%
|696
|6.82
|28.0%
|2.02
|75
|736
|4
|3
|4
|2
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|9.0
|22.3%
|81
|20.7%
|531
|6.56
|30.7%
|2.43
|64
|641
|5
|1
|4
|3
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|7.4
|22.5%
|74
|12.8%
|305
|4.12
|23.9%
|1.54
|59
|475
|0
|1
|0
|4
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|6.9
|20.4%
|69
|20.2%
|465
|6.73
|23.5%
|1.68
|50
|492
|4
|4
|0
|5
|CLE
|David Njoku
|6.9
|20.7%
|69
|9.5%
|256
|3.71
|23.5%
|1.48
|45
|433
|2
|6
|4
|6
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|6.4
|16.6%
|51
|18.5%
|408
|8.00
|23.5%
|1.77
|36
|384
|1
|0
|2
|7
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|6.1
|12.8%
|43
|11.9%
|307
|7.14
|24.0%
|1.04
|27
|187
|1
|4
|2
|8
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|6.1
|20.3%
|61
|18.6%
|479
|7.86
|25.8%
|2.31
|45
|544
|6
|3
|6
|9
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|5.9
|17.7%
|59
|15.5%
|487
|8.25
|21.1%
|1.62
|39
|453
|5
|1
|8
|10
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|5.8
|16.1%
|58
|9.1%
|264
|4.55
|22.2%
|1.67
|51
|436
|2
|1
|2
|11
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|5.8
|19.0%
|58
|24.4%
|608
|10.48
|22.4%
|1.62
|35
|419
|1
|1
|2
|12
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|5.8
|14.0%
|58
|12.4%
|386
|6.65
|17.4%
|1.22
|43
|409
|3
|2
|7
|13
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|5.8
|17.0%
|52
|10.2%
|271
|5.20
|20.0%
|1.58
|38
|410
|2
|1
|1
|14
|SF
|George Kittle
|5.6
|21.0%
|56
|24.4%
|531
|9.49
|23.2%
|2.69
|43
|648
|5
|2
|4
|15
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|5.5
|19.6%
|61
|14.9%
|338
|5.55
|24.0%
|1.73
|49
|439
|5
|0
|4
|16
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|5.4
|15.5%
|54
|11.2%
|303
|5.61
|20.1%
|1.44
|39
|386
|4
|3
|5
|17
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|5.1
|16.6%
|56
|15.1%
|387
|6.92
|29.8%
|2.45
|41
|461
|1
|0
|1
|18
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|4.6
|13.9%
|46
|11.3%
|304
|6.61
|15.9%
|1.04
|27
|303
|0
|3
|0
|19
|TB
|Cade Otton
|4.6
|13.6%
|46
|10.1%
|293
|6.37
|14.9%
|0.98
|34
|303
|3
|1
|4
|20
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|4.5
|14.3%
|45
|13.3%
|307
|6.82
|18.5%
|1.57
|35
|381
|0
|0
|1
|21
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|4.5
|13.2%
|45
|15.4%
|392
|8.72
|17.4%
|1.16
|30
|298
|3
|1
|4
|22
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|4.5
|13.6%
|45
|10.7%
|321
|7.13
|18.8%
|1.42
|33
|341
|1
|0
|1
|23
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|4.5
|14.7%
|45
|11.8%
|292
|6.50
|20.9%
|1.97
|35
|423
|2
|3
|1
|24
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|4.4
|6.0%
|22
|5.2%
|126
|5.75
|23.7%
|1.88
|18
|175
|0
|0
|0
|25
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|4.3
|15.4%
|43
|12.1%
|329
|7.64
|20.1%
|0.96
|28
|206
|0
|4
|0
|26
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|4.0
|7.8%
|28
|7.4%
|216
|7.70
|17.7%
|0.65
|15
|102
|1
|1
|4
|27
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|3.8
|9.3%
|30
|9.0%
|214
|7.14
|17.0%
|0.99
|17
|175
|1
|3
|1
|28
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|3.7
|6.1%
|22
|4.9%
|159
|7.22
|14.5%
|0.64
|14
|97
|1
|0
|2
|29
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|3.6
|9.2%
|32
|11.3%
|254
|7.95
|15.0%
|0.86
|18
|184
|1
|1
|2
|30
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|3.4
|7.7%
|27
|3.6%
|99
|3.66
|19.0%
|1.18
|21
|167
|2
|0
|2
|31
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|3.0
|8.8%
|30
|11.2%
|287
|9.57
|14.7%
|0.89
|21
|182
|1
|0
|3
|32
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|2.9
|8.3%
|29
|8.4%
|234
|8.07
|19.7%
|1.22
|19
|179
|4
|1
|7
|33
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|2.8
|4.7%
|14
|3.6%
|78
|5.56
|13.6%
|0.58
|9
|60
|2
|0
|3
|34
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|2.6
|8.4%
|29
|6.9%
|191
|6.59
|15.0%
|1.16
|20
|224
|1
|1
|1
|35
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|2.6
|5.7%
|21
|3.8%
|92
|4.37
|11.6%
|0.49
|14
|89
|1
|2
|2
|36
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|2.6
|8.7%
|26
|7.0%
|149
|5.73
|18.1%
|0.95
|17
|137
|0
|1
|1
|37
|KC
|Noah Gray
|2.5
|6.9%
|25
|7.3%
|189
|7.54
|13.4%
|1.15
|18
|214
|1
|0
|0
|38
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|2.4
|6.5%
|22
|5.0%
|133
|6.06
|10.3%
|0.79
|17
|168
|0
|0
|2
|39
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|2.2
|6.8%
|22
|5.9%
|149
|6.78
|12.5%
|1.34
|17
|236
|0
|0
|0
|40
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|2.2
|8.1%
|22
|8.0%
|147
|6.66
|9.8%
|0.52
|15
|117
|1
|0
|0
|41
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|2.1
|5.3%
|17
|8.8%
|211
|12.41
|20.2%
|1.75
|9
|147
|2
|0
|1
|42
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|1.9
|5.9%
|19
|5.6%
|141
|7.42
|15.2%
|1.13
|13
|141
|0
|0
|3
|43
|WAS
|John Bates
|1.7
|4.6%
|19
|3.8%
|118
|6.23
|14.3%
|0.98
|15
|131
|0
|1
|2
|44
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|1.6
|4.5%
|18
|1.9%
|55
|3.06
|24.0%
|1.57
|16
|118
|2
|0
|2
|45
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|1.5
|4.3%
|15
|3.2%
|73
|4.84
|12.7%
|0.65
|12
|77
|3
|0
|2
|46
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|1.5
|3.3%
|12
|2.1%
|69
|5.74
|15.0%
|1.44
|11
|115
|1
|1
|1
|47
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|1.5
|4.7%
|16
|2.3%
|65
|4.06
|10.7%
|0.91
|14
|135
|0
|0
|0
|48
|WAS
|Cole Turner
|1.4
|3.1%
|13
|3.3%
|103
|7.94
|18.8%
|1.29
|9
|89
|0
|1
|2
|49
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|1.3
|3.7%
|12
|1.0%
|27
|2.22
|13.8%
|1.00
|9
|87
|0
|1
|0
|50
|TEN
|Josh Whyle
|1.3
|4.3%
|12
|4.2%
|116
|9.65
|29.3%
|1.63
|7
|67
|1
|0
|2
|51
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|1.3
|3.6%
|13
|0.3%
|8
|0.63
|19.4%
|1.06
|10
|71
|1
|0
|0
|52
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|1.3
|4.5%
|14
|2.8%
|61
|4.39
|9.9%
|0.96
|12
|137
|0
|0
|0
|53
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|1.2
|3.8%
|12
|2.6%
|59
|4.95
|12.6%
|0.61
|8
|58
|1
|0
|2
|54
|CLE
|Jordan Akins
|1.1
|3.3%
|11
|1.5%
|39
|3.58
|23.9%
|0.98
|6
|45
|0
|0
|0
|55
|DAL
|Luke Schoonmaker
|1.1
|3.2%
|11
|2.7%
|73
|6.66
|16.4%
|0.55
|5
|37
|2
|2
|2
|56
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|1.1
|4.0%
|12
|2.7%
|70
|5.80
|13.5%
|1.00
|9
|89
|0
|0
|0
|57
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|1.0
|3.2%
|10
|3.0%
|70
|6.97
|14.5%
|0.99
|8
|68
|0
|0
|0
|58
|LAC
|Stone Smartt
|1.0
|2.9%
|10
|4.3%
|119
|11.88
|10.9%
|0.87
|3
|80
|1
|0
|2
|59
|DET
|Brock Wright
|1.0
|2.9%
|10
|1.1%
|26
|2.64
|9.6%
|0.65
|9
|68
|1
|0
|0
|60
|CHI
|Robert Tonyan
|0.8
|2.9%
|9
|1.9%
|43
|4.80
|11.4%
|0.73
|7
|58
|0
|0
|0
|61
|GB
|Josiah Deguara
|0.8
|2.4%
|8
|0.8%
|23
|2.88
|12.9%
|1.05
|8
|65
|0
|0
|0
|62
|NO
|Taysom Hill
|2.9
|8.0%
|29
|4.9%
|157
|5.41
|17.5%
|0.96
|22
|159
|1
|0
|2