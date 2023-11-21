Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 12 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 12 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
November 21, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Zay Flowers - 97% route share / long TD wiped out by penalty

Odell Beckham - 4/116/0 on only 14 routes (48%) / Andrews injury

Calvin Ridley - 7/103/2 on nine tgts (29% team share)

Jameson Williams - 69% snaps / 68% routes / 2-44-1 on three tgts

Tank Dell - 8/149/1 on 10 tgts / 81% routes

Jayden Reed - 77% routes / 4-46-0 receiving (six tgts) + 3-46-1 rushing

Greg Dortch - 85% routes / 6-76-0 on team-high eight tgts

Khalil Shakir - 73% routes / 3-115-1 on four targets/ Gabe Davis: zero tgts

Julio Jones / 57% snaps / two tgts

Justin Watson / 63% snaps / 5-53-1 on 11 tgts

Xavier Gipson / 83% snaps / 89% routes (but only two tgts)

Austin Trammell - 71% snaps / 59% routes / 3-32-0 on six tgts

Hunter Renfrow - 44% routes / 5-42-0 on five tgts

Alex Erickson - 87% routes (but only one tgt on 33 routes)

     

Tight Ends 📈

Isaiah Likely - 90% route share (but only two targets)

Noah Fant - 63% snaps / 57% routes (but only two tgts)

Josh Whyle - 37% route share / two targets

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Gabe Davis - zero tgts / averaging 5.0 tgts per game (6.2 last year)

Allen Lazard - 64% snaps / 60% routes / one tgt

Cedric Tillman - two tgts on 36 routes (82%)

Kalif Raymond - 20% snaps / 30% routes / one tgt

Darnell Mooney - 59% snap share (80% routes / one tgt

Terrace Marshall - healthy scratch

     

Tight Ends 📉

Chigoziem Okonkwo - 42% route share / two targets

      

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

   

Bench Stashes

   

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
  RT/GmRT%RTsSn/GmSn%SnapsSlot%Sl SnMtn%Motion
1CINJa'Marr Chase39.596.8%39457.393.0%57326.4%15111.9%68
2MINJustin Jefferson39.444.6%19756.239.7%28123.1%658.2%23
3CARAdam Thielen39.394.0%39160.092.2%60063.8%38310.6%64
4WASJahan Dotson38.285.2%42054.282.4%59639.4%2357.6%45
5WASTerry McLaurin37.984.6%41755.584.5%61113.4%826.2%38
6CINTyler Boyd37.291.2%37152.184.6%52179.3%41314.4%75
7NOChris Olave36.790.4%36754.279.4%54236.7%19910.3%56
8LACKeenan Allen36.795.3%36356.387.8%56353.6%30228.1%158
9NYJGarrett Wilson36.595.5%36054.492.2%54427.5%1505.7%31
10DETAmon-Ra St. Brown36.485.8%32562.082.7%55839.0%21819.1%107
11MINK.J. Osborn35.679.4%35153.575.7%53527.3%1469.9%53
12CARJonathan Mingo35.676.4%31855.877.1%50223.7%11916.9%85
13INDMichael Pittman35.597.8%35463.097.2%63028.1%17711.3%71
14PHIDeVonta Smith35.299.2%35165.096.9%65024.3%1583.7%24
15LAPuka Nacua34.491.3%33756.589.7%56526.7%15114.7%83
16MINJordan Addison34.184.2%37251.680.3%56819.9%11314.8%84
17CLEAmari Cooper34.088.6%33558.280.7%58217.4%1012.2%13
18CARDJ Chark34.065.4%27251.963.7%41522.7%941.9%8
19LACMike Williams34.026.8%10253.325.0%16030.0%483.8%6
20DALCeeDee Lamb33.788.5%33752.478.2%52454.4%28514.9%78
21BUFStefon Diggs33.592.9%36853.986.3%59329.5%17515.5%92
22PHIA.J. Brown33.393.5%33162.292.7%62221.5%1345.1%32
23SEADK Metcalf33.180.4%29548.171.9%43314.1%612.3%10
24LACAlex Erickson33.08.7%3349.07.6%4953.1%2610.2%5
25BUFGabe Davis33.090.2%35755.088.1%60516.0%978.1%49
26INDAlec Pierce32.990.6%32860.693.5%60611.7%714.8%29
27LVJakobi Meyers32.784.6%32354.284.2%54225.6%13914.6%79
28LATutu Atwell32.787.8%32452.783.7%52730.6%16129.4%155
29NYJAllen Lazard32.684.6%31949.984.6%49921.8%1097.0%35
30LVDavante Adams32.593.5%35753.591.3%58812.9%766.8%40
31ARIMarquise Brown32.594.4%35656.292.8%61817.8%1104.2%26
32CINTee Higgins32.455.5%22644.951.0%31416.2%518.3%26
33CLEElijah Moore32.484.7%32054.775.9%54743.1%23619.2%105
34PITGeorge Pickens32.496.1%32353.490.4%53414.0%753.4%18
35JAXCalvin Ridley32.388.7%32253.982.5%53914.7%796.5%35
36TBChris Godwin32.285.7%31849.780.3%49728.8%14312.5%62
37JAXChristian Kirk31.986.8%31550.176.7%50165.5%32817.4%87
38NOMichael Thomas31.878.3%31847.769.8%47723.3%1110.2%1
39SEATyler Lockett31.885.8%31546.577.2%46532.0%14916.8%78
40CHIDJ Moore31.796.9%34960.093.2%66014.5%967.9%52
41LACJoshua Palmer31.157.2%21849.053.5%34328.9%996.1%21
42DENCourtland Sutton30.691.2%30049.686.1%49620.6%1023.4%17
43NORashid Shaheed30.374.4%30240.359.0%40342.9%17312.9%52
44LACJalen Guyton30.015.7%6043.013.4%8654.7%475.8%5
45HOUNoah Brown30.038.9%14844.634.2%22348.4%10813.0%29
46ATLDrake London29.775.6%26653.973.3%48519.8%963.9%19
47HOURobert Woods29.661.1%23247.958.7%38339.9%15312.8%49
48HOUNico Collins29.668.9%26247.164.9%42420.0%850.9%4
49HOUTank Dell29.668.4%26046.464.0%41821.3%8910.0%42
50TBMike Evans29.579.5%29545.373.2%45324.7%1123.8%17
51NYGDarius Slayton29.582.3%32151.080.3%56126.7%1508.4%47
52DALBrandin Cooks29.468.8%26244.960.3%40430.4%12312.1%49
53MIATyreek Hill29.379.8%29242.167.8%42130.2%12722.1%93
54ARIMichael Wilson29.269.0%26048.765.8%43829.5%1295.0%22
55GBRomeo Doubs29.279.9%29048.278.4%48214.7%712.5%12
56GBChristian Watson29.055.4%20147.654.1%33330.0%10019.8%66
57PITDiontae Johnson29.051.2%17245.045.7%27015.9%438.5%23
58DETJosh Reynolds28.875.2%28549.272.9%49233.5%1655.9%29
59NEKayshon Boutte28.515.3%5739.512.8%797.6%61.3%1
60NEKendrick Bourne28.561.0%22744.457.5%35530.1%10716.3%58
61BALZay Flowers28.292.0%30953.384.9%58629.8%17520.2%119
62MIAJaylen Waddle28.168.3%25042.661.7%38318.3%705.7%22
63DENJerry Jeudy27.975.4%24839.862.2%35855.3%19813.1%47
64LACooper Kupp27.744.4%16447.845.6%28749.5%1429.1%26
65TENDeAndre Hopkins27.684.3%27339.570.0%39520.0%791.3%5
66NEDeVante Parker27.651.9%19345.051.1%31510.2%323.2%10
67KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling27.067.2%26638.759.4%38729.7%1153.1%12
68JAXZay Jones27.029.5%10745.327.7%18135.9%655.5%10
69CHIDarnell Mooney26.881.4%29346.371.9%50957.0%29015.5%79
70TBTrey Palmer26.872.0%26740.966.1%40952.3%2148.8%36
71PITAllen Robinson26.777.1%25946.578.7%46560.7%28317.8%83
72SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba26.771.7%26336.961.3%36968.0%25112.2%45
73INDJosh Downs26.672.9%26443.266.7%43272.0%31114.6%63
74ARIRondale Moore25.674.8%28240.667.1%44757.3%25620.6%92
75SFBrandon Aiyuk25.676.2%22747.270.7%42516.0%684.7%20
76DALMichael Gallup24.965.4%24939.559.0%3957.6%304.8%19
77WASCurtis Samuel24.649.5%24434.447.6%34465.7%22614.2%49
78GBJayden Reed24.266.1%24035.557.7%35565.6%23320.0%71
79MINBrandon Powell23.540.7%18030.739.0%27652.2%14413.8%38
80CARTerrace Marshall23.545.2%18834.342.1%27423.7%655.1%14
81TENTreylon Burks23.435.8%11638.834.4%19430.4%597.2%14
82SFDeebo Samuel23.060.7%18144.559.2%35619.9%7123.3%83
83LACQuentin Johnston22.859.8%22834.353.5%34315.5%535.8%20
84TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine21.663.9%20738.167.6%38140.7%1553.9%15
85KCJustin Watson21.147.5%18830.642.2%27526.9%744.7%13
86KCSkyy Moore21.052.5%20836.155.5%36128.8%10410.8%39
87NYGWan'Dale Robinson21.047.4%18537.648.4%33870.7%23922.2%75
88NYJRandall Cobb20.231.6%11927.528.0%16569.7%1153.6%6
89PHIOlamide Zaccheaus19.855.9%19831.947.5%31967.7%2164.4%14
90NEJuJu Smith-Schuster19.642.2%15736.547.3%29232.9%9615.1%44
91MIABraxton Berrios19.447.5%17427.139.3%24450.8%12418.0%44
92NEDemario Douglas19.447.0%17528.741.8%25856.6%14632.2%83
93NYGJalin Hyatt19.253.6%20930.548.1%33613.7%465.1%17
94CINTrenton Irwin18.941.5%16928.842.0%25930.1%788.5%22
95BALOdell Beckham18.850.0%16831.741.3%28510.8%315.2%15
96BALRashod Bateman18.354.2%18236.352.6%36311.0%404.9%18
97KCRashee Rice17.944.9%17830.947.5%30948.2%1497.4%23
98DETJameson Williams17.828.0%10630.327.0%18222.0%409.3%17
99SFJauan Jennings17.852.3%15628.041.9%25248.0%12118.3%46
100NYJXavier Gipson17.432.1%12123.331.5%18645.7%8514.0%26
101NOA.T. Perry17.312.8%5225.011.0%7522.7%172.7%2
102DENBrandon Johnson16.935.0%11525.130.6%17621.6%385.7%10
103PITCalvin Austin16.749.7%16726.444.7%26428.3%7519.2%51
104GBDontayvion Wicks16.644.9%16326.042.3%26024.2%6315.4%40
105LVHunter Renfrow16.547.1%18022.438.2%24687.0%21422.0%54
106CLECedric Tillman16.429.1%11032.031.1%22429.9%6712.9%29
107BALNelson Agholor16.152.4%17630.949.3%34058.5%20014.9%51
108NYGIsaiah Hodgins16.044.1%17230.948.6%34010.6%362.1%7
109DETMarvin Jones15.724.3%9228.225.0%16927.2%460.6%1
110TENChris Moore15.647.5%15428.851.1%28816.0%463.5%10
111ATLMack Hollins15.639.2%13831.743.1%28521.0%6012.2%35
112TENKyle Philips15.227.5%8917.718.8%10674.5%796.6%7
113MIACedrick Wilson15.132.2%11829.838.3%23829.0%6918.1%43
114DALJalen Tolbert14.838.6%14727.641.2%27627.2%7515.2%42
115JAXJamal Agnew14.627.8%10118.022.1%14440.3%5822.2%32
116DETKalif Raymond14.337.7%14320.530.4%20536.1%7425.9%53
117NYGParris Campbell14.032.3%12619.227.5%19271.9%13818.8%36
118BUFKhalil Shakir13.837.6%14926.542.4%29159.1%17213.4%39
119SFRay-Ray McCloud13.130.5%9117.025.5%15319.6%3023.5%36
120CHITyler Scott13.038.9%14024.538.1%27016.7%4517.4%47
121PHIJulio Jones12.514.1%5020.011.9%8041.3%333.8%3
122DENMarvin Mims12.437.7%12421.136.6%21121.3%4521.3%45
123WASDyami Brown11.926.6%13116.725.4%18429.9%5513.6%25
124LVTre Tucker11.931.2%11916.325.3%16323.3%3810.4%17
125ATLKhaDarel Hodge11.131.0%10921.432.3%21418.6%408.8%19
126SEAJake Bobo10.528.6%10521.736.0%21723.5%5121.7%47

           

Tight Ends

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
  RT/GmRT%RtsSn/GmSn%SnapsIL%IL SnDet%Det Sn
1WASLogan Thomas35.967.7%33448.266.7%48235.1%16964.9%313
2TBCade Otton35.782.7%30759.896.6%59850.0%29950.0%299
3MINT.J. Hockenson35.382.4%36451.980.8%57155.3%31644.7%255
4LATyler Higbee33.678.6%29058.292.4%58252.7%30747.3%275
5PHIDallas Goedert33.074.6%26461.182.0%55055.6%30644.4%244
6CLEDavid Njoku32.877.5%29358.380.9%58350.4%29449.6%289
7DETSam LaPorta32.677.3%29355.682.4%55654.9%30545.1%251
8JAXEvan Engram31.685.1%30949.375.5%49324.3%12075.7%373
9KCTravis Kelce31.166.7%26448.066.4%43232.9%14267.1%290
10HOUDalton Schultz31.073.4%27947.272.3%47260.0%28340.0%189
11MIADurham Smythe30.758.5%21447.869.2%43054.9%23645.1%194
12NYGDarren Waller29.855.6%21750.357.5%40240.3%16259.7%240
13DALJake Ferguson28.870.3%26847.971.5%47961.8%29638.2%183
14SFGeorge Kittle28.380.9%24152.186.7%52171.6%37328.4%148
15NEHunter Henry27.969.4%25846.174.7%46164.4%29735.6%164
16CHICole Kmet27.870.6%25454.184.0%59565.0%38735.0%208
17NOJuwan Johnson27.537.4%15247.041.3%28245.4%12854.6%154
18GBLuke Musgrave27.566.1%24043.871.2%43868.3%29931.7%139
19BUFDalton Kincaid27.265.9%26142.161.3%42141.7%17658.3%245
20NYJTyler Conklin27.064.5%24340.969.3%40949.6%20450.4%205
21ATLKyle Pitts26.673.6%25941.061.9%41027.8%11472.2%296
22DENAdam Trautman26.068.4%22544.978.0%44951.2%23048.8%219
23BUFDawson Knox25.939.9%15842.943.7%30056.5%17043.5%130
24ARIZach Ertz25.947.5%17939.741.7%27845.7%12754.3%151
25ATLJonnu Smith24.961.1%21539.259.2%39244.1%17355.9%219
26TENChigoziem Okonkwo24.765.7%21338.167.6%38147.6%18252.4%199
27BALMark Andrews24.669.9%23544.464.3%44441.9%18758.1%257
28CARHayden Hurst24.451.4%21432.645.0%29343.0%12657.0%167
29PITPat Freiermuth23.630.7%10335.229.8%17670.5%12429.5%52
30CINIrv Smith23.544.5%18132.341.9%25846.1%11953.9%139
31INDKylen Granson23.048.6%17635.343.5%28252.5%14847.5%134
32LVMichael Mayer21.450.5%19340.368.8%44374.5%33025.5%113
33NEMike Gesicki21.054.8%20433.954.9%33928.9%9871.1%241
34KCNoah Gray20.847.0%18637.357.3%37352.5%19647.5%177
35LACGerald Everett20.137.3%14235.944.8%28751.6%14848.4%139
36SEANoah Fant19.948.0%17632.554.0%32547.1%15352.9%172
37CINTanner Hudson19.022.9%9322.017.9%11020.9%2379.1%87
38ARITrey McBride18.149.9%18835.158.0%38660.1%23239.9%154
39NYGDaniel Bellinger17.736.4%14237.659.2%41454.1%22445.9%190
40LACDonald Parham17.738.6%14731.148.5%31167.8%21132.2%100
41LVAustin Hooper16.239.0%14927.446.7%30161.1%18438.9%117
42WASJohn Bates15.827.0%13329.545.0%32575.1%24424.9%81
43PITConnor Heyward15.342.9%14425.943.8%25954.1%14045.9%119
44SEAColby Parkinson15.034.1%12529.048.2%29056.2%16343.8%127
45MIATyler Kroft15.03.3%127.04.5%2882.1%2317.9%5
46DETBrock Wright14.327.4%10432.448.0%32479.3%25720.7%67
47DENLucas Krull14.04.3%1418.03.1%1811.1%288.9%16
48DALPeyton Hendershot13.78.7%3331.013.9%9366.7%6233.3%31
49CARTommy Tremble13.328.4%11825.739.5%25765.4%16834.6%89
50INDDrew Ogletree12.623.2%8428.935.6%23178.8%18221.2%49
51NOFoster Moreau12.619.7%8036.342.5%29075.9%22024.1%70
52SEAWill Dissly12.123.7%8725.337.9%22875.4%17224.6%56
53NYJC.J. Uzomah12.125.2%9522.337.8%22374.4%16625.6%57
54MIAJulian Hill11.119.1%7025.532.9%20469.6%14230.4%62
55MINJosh Oliver11.117.0%7525.539.6%28093.6%2626.4%18
56PITDarnell Washington10.823.8%8027.346.2%27377.7%21222.3%61
57CINDrew Sample10.716.5%6721.434.7%21473.4%15726.6%57
58DENGreg Dulcich10.05.2%1715.05.2%3043.3%1356.7%17
59LACStone Smartt10.024.1%9219.029.6%19057.4%10942.6%81

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tg/GmTg ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1LACKeenan Allen11.332.4%11338.8%10769.5231.1%2.79831011735
2DETAmon-Ra St. Brown10.928.9%9831.3%7207.3530.1%2.7573898522
3MIATyreek Hill10.832.0%10844.4%118811.0037.0%4.18791222958
4CINJa'Marr Chase10.629.0%10638.8%9438.9026.9%2.1171833629
5MINJustin Jefferson10.613.2%5319.1%54410.2626.9%2.9036571303
6LAPuka Nacua10.331.2%10333.7%9058.7830.6%2.6669897344
7NYJGarrett Wilson10.332.7%10348.4%112110.8928.6%1.8157651244
8LVDavante Adams10.132.3%11144.4%123611.1431.1%2.0864741445
9BUFStefon Diggs10.030.5%11038.3%111210.1129.9%2.4377895736
10INDMichael Pittman9.830.4%9833.4%7978.1327.7%1.9166677323
11CARAdam Thielen9.728.0%9729.5%6646.8424.8%1.8676726414
12PHIA.J. Brown9.631.5%9648.5%128213.3529.0%3.06681013628
13DALCeeDee Lamb9.527.3%9536.2%98310.3528.2%3.017410135110
14NOChris Olave9.425.9%9440.4%129813.8025.6%1.7956657339
15LACMike Williams8.77.4%2610.5%29211.2225.5%2.4419249102
16TBMike Evans8.224.3%8241.4%120114.6527.8%2.64487807410
17CLEAmari Cooper8.024.0%8042.5%114814.3523.9%2.2445749235
18PITDiontae Johnson7.815.8%4725.4%54411.5727.3%1.9526335112
19ARIMarquise Brown7.825.5%8638.7%99411.5524.2%1.3745486414
20WASTerry McLaurin7.820.7%8629.7%92410.7520.6%1.5456644215
21SEADK Metcalf7.821.7%7038.4%97613.9423.8%2.05396033111
22TENDeAndre Hopkins7.727.6%7741.7%113714.7728.1%2.3742650438
23JAXChristian Kirk7.723.4%7731.0%7389.5824.4%2.1352672342
24LACooper Kupp7.713.9%4617.9%48110.4528.0%2.2924375122
25TBChris Godwin7.522.2%7523.0%6688.9123.6%1.7650561107
26HOUTank Dell7.420.1%6730.1%94714.1325.8%2.5342659634
27MIAJaylen Waddle7.419.8%6724.9%6669.9526.8%2.3144577336
28SEATyler Lockett7.423.0%7433.0%83711.3223.5%1.7351545409
29CINTee Higgins7.313.9%5124.0%58411.4622.6%1.4527328226
30CHIDJ Moore7.325.7%8043.9%99912.4822.9%2.5559889619
31HOUNico Collins7.119.2%6423.3%73211.4324.4%2.6643696415
32LVJakobi Meyers6.920.1%6925.7%71510.3621.4%1.5946512505
33NEKendrick Bourne6.916.1%5521.7%55510.0924.2%1.7937406402
34PITGeorge Pickens6.822.8%6840.9%87612.8821.1%1.8737604315
35JAXCalvin Ridley6.820.7%6837.4%89213.1121.2%1.7942574419
36PHIDeVonta Smith6.822.3%6832.6%86312.6919.4%1.8048632434
37SFBrandon Aiyuk6.822.8%6141.0%89214.6226.9%3.6643831413
38ATLDrake London6.819.9%6124.9%61910.1522.9%1.7840474215
39CINTyler Boyd6.718.3%6719.3%4696.9918.1%1.1847439234
40HOURobert Woods6.615.9%5316.9%53010.0022.8%1.1527267123
41MINJordan Addison6.517.9%7229.3%83211.5619.4%1.7448647728
42BALZay Flowers6.523.9%7223.7%6118.4923.2%1.9053588121
43GBRomeo Doubs6.519.7%6527.2%81312.5122.4%1.37383967212
44CLEElijah Moore6.419.2%6420.3%5478.5520.0%1.1740374111
45NOMichael Thomas6.417.6%6420.3%65110.1720.1%1.4139448107
46DENCourtland Sutton6.222.7%6235.7%65310.5420.7%1.66454998210
47INDJosh Downs6.018.6%6019.7%4707.8322.7%1.9843523202
48WASJahan Dotson5.715.2%6320.5%63710.1115.0%0.9137383445
49LATutu Atwell5.717.3%5723.6%63511.1317.6%1.2133391324
50CARJonathan Mingo5.714.7%5121.7%4899.5816.0%0.7124226031
51HOUNoah Brown5.68.4%289.4%29610.5618.9%2.9721439102
52DENJerry Jeudy5.618.3%5032.2%58911.7720.2%1.7335429113
53JAXZay Jones5.56.7%2210.2%24311.0320.6%0.921298216
54LACJoshua Palmer5.410.9%3817.2%47812.5917.5%1.7423377112
55SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba5.416.8%5412.5%3175.8720.5%1.3936365230
56GBChristian Watson5.311.2%3720.9%62516.9018.4%1.28162572111
57NEDemario Douglas5.113.5%4615.4%3938.5426.3%2.0630361002
58MINK.J. Osborn5.112.7%5116.0%4558.9314.5%1.0933384234
59GBJayden Reed5.115.5%5119.7%58911.5621.3%1.9332463424
60WASCurtis Samuel5.112.3%5110.5%3276.4120.9%1.4138343204
61BUFGabe Davis5.015.2%5525.8%75113.6615.4%1.3733490529
62NORashid Shaheed5.013.8%5024.3%78015.6016.6%1.7431525314
63SFDeebo Samuel5.015.0%4014.0%3037.5922.1%2.1827395101
64BALOdell Beckham4.714.0%4220.6%53212.6624.9%2.2124374206
65KCRashee Rice4.612.6%469.7%2485.4025.8%2.3636420423
66DALBrandin Cooks4.611.8%4118.5%50212.2415.6%1.4128370204
67NYGDarius Slayton4.516.2%5027.8%61512.2915.6%1.3130419101
68DALMichael Gallup4.512.9%4518.2%49410.9818.1%1.3827344113
69NYGWan'Dale Robinson4.413.0%407.1%1563.9121.6%1.2932239101
70CARDJ Chark4.39.8%3420.6%46413.6612.5%0.8417229312
71NEJuJu Smith-Schuster4.310.0%347.3%1885.5221.7%0.9522149110
72ARIMichael Wilson4.211.3%3819.1%49212.9414.6%1.6627431202
73NYJAllen Lazard4.113.0%4121.0%48611.8512.9%0.9120290141
74KCJustin Watson4.09.9%3626.5%68218.9319.1%1.7519329144
75CARTerrace Marshall4.09.2%3211.3%2547.9417.0%0.7118134010
76LACJalen Guyton4.02.3%83.0%8210.2613.3%0.68441100
77ARIRondale Moore3.812.5%426.8%1744.1514.9%0.7826219110
78TBTrey Palmer3.811.2%3814.1%41010.7814.2%0.7921210201
79DETJosh Reynolds3.710.9%3719.4%44612.0613.0%1.4825423324
80TENTreylon Burks3.66.5%1812.3%33518.6415.5%1.058122020
81NEDeVante Parker3.67.3%2510.1%25910.3413.0%0.8215158000
82CHIDarnell Mooney3.512.5%3918.3%41710.7013.3%1.1823345106
83MINBrandon Powell3.47.7%318.0%2297.3817.2%1.2422224102
84LACQuentin Johnston3.49.7%3415.5%43112.6814.9%0.8020183114
85PITAllen Robinson3.411.4%3411.6%2497.3213.1%0.6722174002
86DETJameson Williams3.35.9%2013.9%31915.9418.9%1.2510133231
87INDAlec Pierce3.310.2%3319.3%46013.9210.1%0.8018264010
88ATLMack Hollins3.29.5%2914.8%36812.7021.0%1.7917247012
89KCSkyy Moore3.28.8%3212.0%3089.6315.4%0.9917205103
90GBDontayvion Wicks3.29.7%3212.1%36211.3119.6%2.0320331121
91BALRashod Bateman3.110.3%3117.2%44414.3417.0%1.1820215122
92TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine3.111.1%3113.8%37712.1715.0%1.1620240304
93KCKadarius Toney3.08.2%303.4%862.8830.6%1.4222139120
94WASJamison Crowder3.04.3%184.1%1277.0826.9%2.2515151112
95DETKalif Raymond2.98.6%299.6%2227.6420.3%1.9721282100
96TENKyle Philips2.86.1%175.3%1448.4719.1%1.9012169011
97MIABraxton Berrios2.87.4%257.7%2058.2114.4%1.1120194102
98KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling2.77.4%2719.0%48818.0910.2%0.9414249123
99SFJauan Jennings2.79.0%2411.3%24510.2215.4%1.2113189001
100PITCalvin Austin2.68.7%2613.8%29711.4115.6%0.9915165110
101NYGParris Campbell2.68.4%264.0%883.3920.6%0.8419106010
102CINTrenton Irwin2.46.0%229.5%23110.5013.0%1.1316191101
103DALJalen Tolbert2.46.9%2410.2%27711.5216.3%0.9114134112
104MIACedrick Wilson2.45.6%199.3%24813.0516.1%1.4512171202
105BALNelson Agholor2.48.6%2612.6%32512.4914.7%1.4719261314
106LVHunter Renfrow2.37.3%254.9%1365.4313.9%0.9518171010
107BUFKhalil Shakir2.36.9%258.4%2439.7416.8%2.4422363200
108NEJalen Reagor2.32.6%95.6%14215.8112.5%0.31222011
109NYGIsaiah Hodgins2.27.8%247.8%1727.1814.0%0.8314142102
110TBDeven Thompkins2.16.2%215.5%1617.6622.1%0.821478102
111NYGJalin Hyatt2.07.1%2224.6%54424.7210.5%1.0612221010
112NYJRandall Cobb2.03.8%123.3%776.4510.1%0.17320010
113MIARiver Cracraft2.02.4%83.0%8110.1117.0%1.85687102
114DENBrandon Johnson1.94.8%138.2%15011.5511.3%1.068122311
115WASDyami Brown1.84.8%2010.4%32316.1715.3%1.2811168112
116CHITyler Scott1.86.4%2010.9%24712.3714.3%0.581081011
117DENMarvin Mims1.86.6%1816.2%29616.4514.5%2.0813258111
118BUFDeonte Harty1.75.3%196.4%1879.8421.3%1.2713113101
119SEAJake Bobo1.75.3%175.5%1398.2016.2%1.4913156202
120LVTre Tucker1.74.9%1711.4%31618.6014.3%1.358161001
121DETMarvin Jones1.72.9%103.2%737.3010.9%0.38535010
122TENChris Moore1.65.7%1612.0%32720.4110.4%1.559239000
123WASByron Pringle1.63.9%166.7%20812.9722.2%1.7911129000
124GBSamori Toure1.63.3%118.0%23821.6820.8%1.17562000
125ATLKhaDarel Hodge1.54.9%159.3%23215.4413.8%1.8311199000
126JAXJamal Agnew1.53.6%124.4%1068.8211.9%0.89990000
127ARIGreg Dortch1.43.0%103.5%908.9818.5%1.44778001
128INDIsaiah McKenzie1.44.3%141.3%322.2728.0%1.641182010
129CLEMarquise Goodwin1.43.3%1110.8%29126.4422.0%0.20310001
130DALKavontae Turpin1.33.4%123.9%1078.9124.5%1.61979211
131NYGSterling Shepard1.34.2%135.5%1229.3725.0%0.63633114
132PHIOlamide Zaccheaus1.34.3%135.7%15011.576.6%0.44687112
133CLECedric Tillman1.32.7%94.3%11712.958.2%0.09310003
134PHIJulio Jones1.31.6%50.8%204.0210.0%0.32416101
135HOUJohn Metchie1.23.3%112.8%898.0716.9%1.8910123000
136ARIZach Pascal1.23.3%113.8%988.8820.4%0.35419012
137LACDerius Davis1.23.4%12-1.2%-35-2.8828.6%1.001142000
138NYJXavier Gipson1.12.9%94.2%9810.887.4%0.55567011
139SFRay-Ray McCloud1.13.7%102.2%484.7911.0%0.99890000
140LAAustin Trammell1.02.1%71.0%273.8323.3%0.97429000
141BUFTrent Sherfield0.92.8%102.2%656.5110.4%0.55753000
142TBRakim Jarrett0.92.7%95.1%14816.4619.1%1.28460000

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tg/GmTg ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1MINT.J. Hockenson9.325.4%10224.5%6966.8228.0%2.0275736434
2KCTravis Kelce9.022.3%8120.7%5316.5630.7%2.4364641514
3JAXEvan Engram7.422.5%7412.8%3054.1223.9%1.5459475010
4DETSam LaPorta6.920.4%6920.2%4656.7323.5%1.6850492440
5CLEDavid Njoku6.920.7%699.5%2563.7123.5%1.4845433264
6NYGDarren Waller6.416.6%5118.5%4088.0023.5%1.7736384102
7ARIZach Ertz6.112.8%4311.9%3077.1424.0%1.0427187142
8BALMark Andrews6.120.3%6118.6%4797.8625.8%2.3145544636
9HOUDalton Schultz5.917.7%5915.5%4878.2521.1%1.6239453518
10BUFDalton Kincaid5.816.1%589.1%2644.5522.2%1.6751436212
11ATLKyle Pitts5.819.0%5824.4%60810.4822.4%1.6235419112
12WASLogan Thomas5.814.0%5812.4%3866.6517.4%1.2243409327
13PHIDallas Goedert5.817.0%5210.2%2715.2020.0%1.5838410211
14SFGeorge Kittle5.621.0%5624.4%5319.4923.2%2.6943648524
15CHICole Kmet5.519.6%6114.9%3385.5524.0%1.7349439504
16DALJake Ferguson5.415.5%5411.2%3035.6120.1%1.4439386435
17ARITrey McBride5.116.6%5615.1%3876.9229.8%2.4541461101
18LATyler Higbee4.613.9%4611.3%3046.6115.9%1.0427303030
19TBCade Otton4.613.6%4610.1%2936.3714.9%0.9834303314
20NYJTyler Conklin4.514.3%4513.3%3076.8218.5%1.5735381001
21NEHunter Henry4.513.2%4515.4%3928.7217.4%1.1630298314
22GBLuke Musgrave4.513.6%4510.7%3217.1318.8%1.4233341101
23ATLJonnu Smith4.514.7%4511.8%2926.5020.9%1.9735423231
24CINTanner Hudson4.46.0%225.2%1265.7523.7%1.8818175000
25TENChigoziem Okonkwo4.315.4%4312.1%3297.6420.1%0.9628206040
26BUFDawson Knox4.07.8%287.4%2167.7017.7%0.6515102114
27INDKylen Granson3.89.3%309.0%2147.1417.0%0.9917175131
28NOJuwan Johnson3.76.1%224.9%1597.2214.5%0.641497102
29CARHayden Hurst3.69.2%3211.3%2547.9515.0%0.8618184112
30LACGerald Everett3.47.7%273.6%993.6619.0%1.1821167202
31NEMike Gesicki3.08.8%3011.2%2879.5714.7%0.8921182103
32LACDonald Parham2.98.3%298.4%2348.0719.7%1.2219179417
33PITPat Freiermuth2.84.7%143.6%785.5613.6%0.58960203
34LVMichael Mayer2.68.4%296.9%1916.5915.0%1.1620224111
35CINIrv Smith2.65.7%213.8%924.3711.6%0.491489122
36PITConnor Heyward2.68.7%267.0%1495.7318.1%0.9517137011
37KCNoah Gray2.56.9%257.3%1897.5413.4%1.1518214100
38MIADurham Smythe2.46.5%225.0%1336.0610.3%0.7917168002
39SEANoah Fant2.26.8%225.9%1496.7812.5%1.3417236000
40DENAdam Trautman2.28.1%228.0%1476.669.8%0.5215117100
41INDDrew Ogletree2.15.3%178.8%21112.4120.2%1.759147201
42SEAColby Parkinson1.95.9%195.6%1417.4215.2%1.1313141003
43WASJohn Bates1.74.6%193.8%1186.2314.3%0.9815131012
44MINJosh Oliver1.64.5%181.9%553.0624.0%1.5716118202
45CARTommy Tremble1.54.3%153.2%734.8412.7%0.651277302
46NOFoster Moreau1.53.3%122.1%695.7415.0%1.4411115111
47LVAustin Hooper1.54.7%162.3%654.0610.7%0.9114135000
48WASCole Turner1.43.1%133.3%1037.9418.8%1.29989012
49SEAWill Dissly1.33.7%121.0%272.2213.8%1.00987010
50TENJosh Whyle1.34.3%124.2%1169.6529.3%1.63767102
51CINDrew Sample1.33.6%130.3%80.6319.4%1.061071100
52NYGDaniel Bellinger1.34.5%142.8%614.399.9%0.9612137000
53NYJC.J. Uzomah1.23.8%122.6%594.9512.6%0.61858102
54CLEJordan Akins1.13.3%111.5%393.5823.9%0.98645000
55DALLuke Schoonmaker1.13.2%112.7%736.6616.4%0.55537222
56BALIsaiah Likely1.14.0%122.7%705.8013.5%1.00989000
57NYJJeremy Ruckert1.03.2%103.0%706.9714.5%0.99868000
58LACStone Smartt1.02.9%104.3%11911.8810.9%0.87380102
59DETBrock Wright1.02.9%101.1%262.649.6%0.65968100
60CHIRobert Tonyan0.82.9%91.9%434.8011.4%0.73758000
61GBJosiah Deguara0.82.4%80.8%232.8812.9%1.05865000
62NOTaysom Hill2.98.0%294.9%1575.4117.5%0.9622159102

      

Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
