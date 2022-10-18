NFL Notebook Dump: Packers, Bucs in Trouble + Fantasy News and Notes from Week 6

Jets 27 – Packers 10
The good:
- Very few positives on the Green Bay side. Allen Lazard (4-76-1) did find the endzone, but it was otherwise another awful day for the Packers' offense, which generated only 60 rushing yards on 20 attempts.
- Robert Tonyan: 10 catches, 90 yards on 12 targets
- Breece Hall: 20 carries, 116 yards, TD
- Braxton Berrios: 20-yard rush TD
The bad:
- Green Bay lost a fumble on a handoff exchange, had a field goal blocked and had a punt blocked for a touchdown
- The Packers also blocked a Jets punt in the second quarter and took over at the New York 36 yard-line but ended up listing eight yards – holding penalty + a sack – and punting
- Aaron Rodgers: 26-of-41, 246 yards, TD
- Rodgers nearly threw a pick-six on the first possession of the game
- Sacked four times
- AJ Dillon: 10 carries, 41 yards
- Four catches, 11 yards
- Aaron Jones: nine carries, 19 yards
- Three catches, 25 yards
- Romeo Doubs: four catches, 21 yards
- Randall Cobb departed with an ankle injury in the third quarter and did not return.
- With Sammy Watkins and
Jets 27 – Packers 10
- With Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson out, Amari Rodgers played 24 snaps
- Watson and Watkins could both return as soon as Week 7 against Washington
- Zach Wilson: 10-of-18, 110 yards
- Tyler Conklin: one catch, 16 yards
- Garrett Wilson: one catch, eight yards
- Elijah Moore: no catches, no targets in 32 snaps (14 routes run)
Colts 34 – Jaguars 27
The good:
- Matt Ryan threw the ball 58 times and did not take a single sack – partially a testament to the Colts' offensive line, and partially an indictment on how bad Jacksonville's defense was for most of the afternoon
- Ryan: 42-of-58, 389 yards, 3 TD
- Alec Pierce: 3-49-1
- At this point, Pierce is clearly the Colts WR to own other than Pittman. As of Tuesday, Pierce is available in nearly 75 percent of ESPN leagues
- Michael Pittman: 13-134
- Deon Jackson filled in at running back with both Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines sidelined
- Jackson: 12 carries, 42 yards, TD
- 10 catches, 79 yards
- Jackson departed the game late in the second half with a quad injury and did not return
- Parris Campbell: 7 catches, 57 yards, TD
- Jelani Woods: two catches, 27 yards, TD
- Trevor Lawrence bounced back from a pair of rough games to finish 20-of-22 for 165 yards and a TD
- As the yardage figure indicates, most of Lawrence's completions were short passes
- Lawrence also rushed for two short touchdowns
- Travis Etienne: 10 carries, 86 yards
- Two catches, 22 yards
- Etienne out-snapped James Robinson 29 to 27
- Eteinne's last two games combined: 20 carries, 157 yards; five catches, 65 yards
The bad:
- James Robinson was shut down for the third straight week, finishing with 54 yards on 12 carries. Since his explosive first three games, Robinson has rushed for just 29, 27 and 54 yards over his last three
- Christian Kirk: Four catches, 24 yards, TD
- Zay Jones: 5-42
- Travon Walker committed a killer third-and-long penalty for the second week in a row
- After forcing two three-and-outs to begin the game, the Jags' defense allowed points on six of the Colts' final seven possessions
- Shaquille Griffin was a massive liability for Jacksonville all afternoon, and he was beat badly by Alec Pierce for the game-winning touchdown on a 3rd-and-13
Falcons 28 – 49ers 14
The good:
- Kyle Pitts caught his first career NFL touchdown on United States soil. It was Pitts' first touchdown since all the way back in Week 5 of last season against the Jets in London.
- Still, the touchdown was about the only positive for Pitts, who finished with three catches on three targets for 19 yards.
- Pitts played only 33 of a possible 58 offensive snaps, while Parker Hesse (41) and MyCole Pruitt (16) both saw a decent workload at tight end
- Marcus Mariota: 13-of-14, 129 yards, 2 TD
- Six carries, 50 yards
- MyCole Pruitt: two-yard receiving TD
- Brandon Aiyuk: eight catches, 83 yards, 2 TD
- George Kittle: 8 catches, 83 yards
The bad:
- Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 296 yards on 41 attempts, including two touchdowns, but he also tossed two costly picks
- Deebo Samuel had a decent day as a pass-catcher (7-79 on 10 targets) but only gained 11 yards on two carries and failed to find the endzone
- Through six weeks, Samuel ranks as the WR10 in PPR leagues
- Jeff Wilson: seven carries, 25 yards
- Wilson went full Melvin Gordon and had a costly fumble that was returned for a touchdown
- Wilson had run well in recent weeks but could have a shorter leash going forward. The 49ers also expect to get Elijah Mitchell back following their Week 9 bye
- Drake London: three catches, 40 yards on four targets
- Caleb Huntley: 16 carries, 59 yards
- Tyler Allgeier: 15 carries, 51 yards
- Neither back was targeted, though Allgeier ran significantly more routes (12) than Huntley (2)
Patriots 38 – Browns 15
The good:
- For the second straight week, the Patriots put a convincing beatdown on an opponent with Bailey Zappe at quarterback.
- Zappe: 24-of-34, 309 yards, 2TD
- Rhamondre Stevenson was the featured back with Damien Harris sidelined. Steven ran 19 times for 76 yards and 2 TD, including a 31-yarder to seal the game
- DeVante Parker: 4-64
- Hunter Henry: 4-61-1
- After a brutally slow start to the season, Henry has eight catches for 115 yards over the last two games
- Jonnu Smith: 2-61
- Tyquan Thornton: 4-37-1
The bad:
- Very few positives on the Cleveland side. Jacoby Brissett had easily his worst overall game of the season, completing only 21-of-45 attempts for 266 yards and two picks
- Brissett did toss a touchdown to Amari Cooper
- Amari Cooper: 4-44-1 on 12 targets
- Donovan Peoples-Jones had four catches for 74 yards
- David Njoku: 3-58
- Nick Chubb is no longer on a 2,000-yard pace after being bottled up for just 56 yards on 12 carries
- Chubb had one catch for 14 yards
- Chubb is currently RB3 in PPR leagues behind only Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley
- Kareem Hunt: four carries, 12 yards
Vikings 24 – Dolphins 16
The good:
- Kirk Cousins: 20-of-30, 175 yards, 2 TD
- Adam Thielen: 4-36-1
- Irv Smith-4-7-1
- Justin Jefferson: 6-107
- Mike Gesicki: 6-69-2
- Gesicki is now TE12 in PPR leagues
- Tyreek Hill: 12-177
- Jaylen Waddle: 6-129
- Dalvin Cook: 13 carries, 77 yards, 53-yard TD
- Cook's touchdown came directly after a costly Jaylen Waddle fumble in the fourth quarter. The touchdown put Minnesota up 24-10 with 3:15 remaining
The bad:
- Skylar Thompson got the start for Miami but was knocked out of the game due to a thumb injury
- In stepped Teddy Bridgewater, who was able to rack up 329 yards through the air, but he also tossed two interceptions and took five sacks to go with the two TDs to Gesicki
- Bridgewater: 23-of-34, 329 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
- Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to action for the Dolphins' Week 7 home matchup against Pittsburgh
- Miami out-gained Minnesota 458 to 234 yards, ran 23 more plays and won the time of possession battle 35:29 to 24:31. However, Miami had three turnovers and committed 10 penalties for 97 yards
- Minnesota also had 10 – TEN! – 3-and-outs on the afternoon
Bengals 30 – Saints 26
The good:
- Joe Burrow: 28-of-37, 300 yards, 3 TD
- Ja'Marr Chase: 7-132-2
- Chase ripped off a 60-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Cincinnati the lead
- Tee Higgins: 6-47
- Tyler Boyd: 6-66
- Joe Mixon didn't have a huge day on the ground (eight carries, 45 yards), but he caught four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown
- Mixon is the RB12 in PPR leagues through six weeks
- Alvin Kamara: 19 carries, 99 yards
- Six catches, 25 yards
- Rashid Shaheed: 44-yard touchdown run
- The Saints were without Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry
- Of that trio, only Olave is expected back for Thursday's game against Arizona
- Tre'Quan Smith: three catches, 43 yards
- The bad:
- Andy Dalton threw a touchdown and avoided a turnover, but he passed for only 162 yards (17-of-32)
- Hayden Hurst: three catches, 21 yards
Giants 24 – Ravens 20
The good:
- Daniel Jones: 19-of-27, 173 yards, 2 TD
- Jones has topped 200 yards just once this season, but more importantly he's only committed four turnovers through six games
- Saquon Barkley: 22 carries, 83 yards, TD (long of eight yards)
- Daniel Bellinger: 5-38-1
- Wan'Dale Robinson: 3-37-1 (first career TD)
- Mark Andrews: 7-106-1
- Kenyan Drake: 10 carries, 119 yards, TD
- Drake saw the bulk of the workload in the second half after J.K. Dobbins exited the game with knee tightness in the second quarter
The bad:
- Lamar Jackson rushed seven times for 77 yards, but he had another rough day through the air, hitting just 17-of-32 passes for 210 yards, the TD to Andrews and a costly pick late in the fourth quarter
- The pick was the Giants' first interception of the season
- On the following possession, Jackson was stripped by rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux to seal the loss for Baltimore
- The Ravens were without Rashod Bateman, though there's hope that he'll be back in Week 7 against Cleveland
Steelers 20 – Buccaneers 18
The good:
- Kenny Pickett began the game under center for Pittsburgh but was forced out of the game midway through the third quarter after taking a big hit from Devin White. Mitch Trubisky came on in relief and completed 9-of-12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown
- Pickett: 11-of-18, 67 yards, TD before exiting
- Trubisky led an eight-play touchdown drive to begin the fourth quarter and later led a 10-play, four-plus-minute drive to run out the clock with the Steelers leading by two points with 4:38 remaining
- On that final drive, Trubisky converted a 3rd-and-15 and a 3rd-and-11
- Chase Claypool: seven catches, 96 yards, TD
- Najee Harris: 14 carriers, 42 yards; two catches, seven yards, TD
- Tom Brady: 25-of-40, 243 yards, TD
- Chris Godwin: 6-95 on 12 targets
- Leonard Fournette: 21 carries, 63 yards; six catches, 38 yards, TD
- Fournette is RB6 in PPR leagues through six games
The bad:
- Mike Evans: 4-42 on four targets
- Rachaad White: four carries, 12 yards; three catches, 11 yards
- Diontae Johnson: five catches, 28 yards
- George Pickens: three catches, 27 yards
- Tampa Bay's defense allowed drives of 11, 12, eight and 10 plays
- The Bucs also settled for three field goals on 11, 12 and 14-play drives
- The Steelers were without Pat Freiermuth (concussion)
- Cameron Brate was stretchered off the field in the third quarter after taking a hit.
- Brate previously missed Week 5 due to a concussion.
- The good news is he reportedly has full movement and was able to fly home with the team
- The Bucs lost DB Logan Ryan to a Jones fracture in his foot. He'll undergo surgery Wednesday and hit IR
Rams 24 – Panthers 10
The good:
- Very few positives on either side. The Rams somehow trailed at halftime before (somewhat) waking up in the second half.
- Matthew Stafford threw another pick but finished 26-of-33 for 253 yards with a TD
- Allen Robinson erupted for five catches, 63 yards and a touchdown
- Cooper Kupp: seven catches, 80 yards; two carries, 17 yards
- Darrell Henderson: 12 carries, 43 yards, TD; two catches, nine yards
- Christian McCaffrey: 13 carries, 69 yards; seven catches, 89 yards
The bad:
- PJ Walker completed 10-of-16 passes for 60 yards; none of his 10 completions traveled more than one yard past the line of scrimmage
- Walker was knocked out of the game late, so Jacob Eason finished up for the Panthers. Eason completed 3-of-5 passes for 59 yards and an interception
- DJ Moore: three catches, seven yards
- As trade rumors swirl around the Panthers, it's possible McCaffrey or Moore could be dealt before the deadline
- If McCaffrey were to be traded, D'onta Foreman (five carries, 19 yards) would likely step in as the starting running back
- Foreman out-snapped Chuba Hubbard 10 to four on Sunday
- Robbie Anderson was kicked out of the game by interim coach Steve Wilks.
- Shockingly, Anderson was promptly traded to Arizona on Monday
Seahawks 19 – Cardinals 9
The good:
- Kenneth Walker: 21 carries, 97 yards, TD in his starting debut post-Rashaad Penny injury
- Geno Smith: 20-31, 197 yards; six carries, 48 yards
- Noah Fant: six catches, 45 yards
- Zach Ertz: seven catches, 70 yards
- Kyler Murray: 23-of-37, 222 yards, INT; 10 carries, 100 yards
- Murray is QB6 behind Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow
The bad:
- In a game that featured a total north of 50.0 points, both teams suffered major letdowns on offense.
- DK Metcalf: two catches, 34 yards on seven targets
- Tyler Lockett: two catches, 17 yards on five targets
- Eno Benjamin: 15 carries, 37 yards; three catches, 28 yards
- The Cardinals were without James Conner
- Rondale Moore: six catches, 49 yards
- Marquise Brown: five catches, 68 yards before exiting with a fractured foot. The injury was initially believed to be potentially season-ending, but it now looks as though Brown will instead miss several weeks
- The Cardinals traded for Robbie Anderson on Monday and will get DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension for Thursday's game against the Saints
Bills 24 – Chiefs 20
The good:
- Josh Allen: 27-of-40, 329 yards, 3 TD; 12 carries, 32 yards
- Stefon Diggs: 10-148-1
- Gabe Davis: 3-74-1
- Dawson Knox: 3-37-1
- Devin Singletary: 17 carries, 85 yards; four catches, 22 yards
- Singletary out-snapped James Cook 63 to 10
- Patrick Mahomes: 25-of-40, 338 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 5-113-1
- Travis Kelce: 8-108
- Mecole Hardman: 3-42-1
The bad:
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: nine carries, 33 yards; no targets or catches
- CEH was out-snapped by Jerick McKinnon (29-to 28)
- Isaiah Pacheco: 10 snaps, two carries
- Skyy Moore: 20 of a possible 67 snaps
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: no catches on three targets
- Isaiah McKenzie: two catches, nine yards on five targets
- Buffalo fumbled on its opening possession and failed to convert a pair of key fourth downs but was able to put together a 12-play, 76-yard drive culminating in the game-winning touchdown
- Down four with 1:04 to lay, the Chiefs had plenty of time to drive down the field, but Patrick Mahomes was intercepted by Taron Johnson to essentially end the game
- Mahomes' first pick came in the endzone on a ball that should've been thrown away
Eagles 26 – Cowboys 17
The good:
- Philly jumped out to an early 20-0 lead and was able to weather a brief Dallas comeback after the Cowboys narrowed the deficit to 20-17 in the fourth quarter
- Jalen Hurts: 15-of-25, 155 yards, 2 TD
- Miles Sanders: 18 carries, 71 yards, TD
- Kenneth Gainwell: five carries, 25 yards
- Boston Scott: six carries, 16 yards
- A.J. Brown: five catches, 67 yards, TD
- DeVonta Smith: five catches, 44 yards, TD
- Ezekiel Elliott: 13 carries, 81 yards, TD
- CeeDee Lamb: five catches, 68 yards
- Jake Ferguson: four catches, 40 yards, TD
- KaVontae Turpin: 63-yard kickoff return; three returns for 96 total yards
The bad:
- Cooper Rush threw three interceptions on the night, including two to C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- Rush finished 18-of-38 for 181 yards, 1 TD and the three picks in what will likely be his final start in place of Dak Prescott
- Tony Pollard: 11 carries, 44 yards; two catches, eight yards
- Michael Gallup: two catches, 18 yards
- Dalton Schultz was a surprise scratch, leaving Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot as the primary tight ends
- Ferguson was targeted six times to Hendershot's five
- Dallas Goedert: two catches, 22 yards
Chargers 19 – Broncos 16
The good:
- After a sluggish start to the year, Austin Ekeler is now the RB1 in PPR leagues, despite ranking 16th in the NFL in total rushing yards (349)
- Ekeler leads all running backs in catches (41) – well ahead of Christian McCaffrey's 33
- Ekeler: 14 carries, 36 yards, TD
- 10 catches, 47 yards
- Joshua Palmer: nine catches, 57 yards
- Dustin Hopkins played through a hamstring injury to kick a game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter and the game-winner in overtime. Hopkins is expected to miss Week 7 but looks to have avoided a long-term injury.
The bad:
- Justin Herbert threw the ball 57 times and had 37 completions, but he only racked up 238 yards and failed to toss a touchdown.
- Herbert also threw an interception
- Herbert was under immense pressure for most of the night and was constantly making short, last-resort throws on the run
- Late in the fourth quarter, Herbert appeared to miss a wide open Gerald Everett for what should've been an easy first down completion
- Russell Wilson: 15-of-28, 188 yards, TD
- Wilson started off 10-of-10 with a couple of vintage throws but seemed to regress as the game went along
- He also took advantage of some egregious broken coverages by the Chargers' secondary in the first half
- J.C. Jackson has been a liability for the Chargers all season and was finally benched in the second quarter
- Jerry Jeudy: three catches, 54 yards on seven targets
- Courtland Sutton: two catches, 14 yards
- Melvin Gordon: three carries, eight yards
- Gordon was involved early but did not log a single carry after the first quarter
- Mike Boone: one carry, one yard
- Mike Williams: two catches, 17 yards on six targets
- Gerald Everett: five catches, 29 yards