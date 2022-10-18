Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Target Breakdown: Week 6 WR/TE Usage Report + Week 7 Waivers

Target Breakdown: Week 6 WR/TE Usage Report + Week 7 Waivers

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
October 18, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Be sure to check out my Backfield Breakdown (posted each Monday afternoon) for a similar look at every running back and every backfield around the league.

Now it's time to look at wide receivers and tight ends...

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 6, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers, trends, injuries, etc. 

Shares shown below only include active games for the following prominent players who have missed time this season: 

Wide Receivers

 R/DB W6R/DB '22R/DB ΔTgt Sh W6Tgt Sh '22Tgt Sh ΔAY Sh W6AY Sh '22AY Sh Δ
1Darnell Mooney93.8%94.9%-1.1%46.2%29.7%16.4%47.4%44.3%3.1%
2Dante Pettis65.6%67.4%-1.8%26.9%11.7%15.2%40.6%18.5%22.1%
3Olamide Zaccheaus87.5%60.9%26.6%28.6%13.6%14.9%35.3%15.7%19.6%
4Marquez Callaway86.5%46.1%40.4%22.6%8.7%13.9%32.6%9.8%22.8%
5Chris Godwin90.5%68.0%22.5%32.4%18.7%13.7%48.3%18.4%29.9%
6Wan'Dale Robinson35.5%8.8%26.7%16.0%3.3%12.7%19.5%4.1%15.3%
7Tyquan Thornton72.2%21.2%51.0%16.7%4.8%11.9%11.7%4.5%7.2%
8Brandon Powell38.2%12.9%25.3%16.1%4.5%11.6%17.0%1.7%15.4%
9Marcus Johnson77.4%28.2%49.2%16.0%4.6%11.4%32.5%8.3%24.1%
10Tee Higgins95.0%63.7%31.3%27.8%16.9%10.9%30.9%25.6%5.3%
11Michael Gallup81.6%84.0%-2.4%18.9%8.3%10.6%33.8%12.5%21.2%
12Parris Campbell98.3%87.2%11.1%19.6%10.7%8.9%22.9%10.2%12.7%
13Jerry Jeudy96.9%78.0%18.9%28.0%19.1%8.9%50.4%28.8%21.7%
14Adam Thielen93.9%96.7%-2.8%28.6%20.1%8.5%61.4%31.5%29.8%
15Corey Davis95.0%78.0%17.0%23.5%15.1%8.4%64.4%29.4%35.0%
16Chase Claypool90.6%93.8%-3.2%25.9%17.6%8.3%36.2%19.6%16.6%
17KJ Hamler62.5%40.4%22.1%12.0%3.7%8.3%24.2%9.6%14.6%
18DJ Moore95.7%96.5%-0.8%33.3%25.3%8.0%149.5%38.9%110.6%
19Garrett Wilson60.0%68.6%-8.6%29.4%22.0%7.4%26.1%25.0%1.2%
20A.J. Brown89.7%90.5%-0.8%38.1%30.8%7.3%37.1%45.1%-8.0%
21DeVante Parker91.7%87.0%4.7%20.0%13.2%6.8%35.2%26.7%8.5%
22Stefon Diggs95.1%82.4%12.7%34.2%27.7%6.6%42.1%36.4%5.8%
23Allen Robinson88.2%93.5%-5.3%19.4%13.1%6.2%38.2%20.0%18.2%
24Cam Sims80.0%24.7%55.3%9.1%3.1%6.0%9.1%7.6%1.5%
25Rondale Moore97.7%93.0%4.7%27.8%21.9%5.9%14.3%14.7%-0.4%
26Demarcus Robinson76.5%57.3%19.2%15.6%9.9%5.7%17.2%11.1%6.1%
27K.J. Osborn60.6%76.7%-16.1%17.9%12.1%5.7%13.9%16.5%-2.6%
28Joshua Palmer89.8%85.2%4.6%21.8%16.3%5.6%20.7%16.7%3.9%
29George Pickens87.5%87.1%0.4%22.2%16.7%5.6%31.5%27.5%4.0%
30Brandon Aiyuk92.7%93.6%-0.9%26.8%21.7%5.1%35.9%31.5%4.3%
31Michael Pittman98.3%96.0%2.3%28.6%24.4%4.2%26.7%25.8%0.9%
32Darius Slayton74.2%33.1%41.1%12.0%7.9%4.1%21.0%16.6%4.5%
33Tyler Boyd97.5%87.6%9.9%16.7%12.9%3.8%16.5%17.2%-0.8%
34Tim Jones57.7%13.6%44.1%4.5%1.0%3.5%5.8%0.2%5.6%
35Ben Skowronek70.6%83.1%-12.5%16.1%13.1%3.0%17.0%14.7%2.3%
36Tyreek Hill79.2%80.5%-1.3%33.3%30.4%3.0%42.9%35.9%7.0%
37Kevin White29.7%5.0%24.7%3.2%0.5%2.7%17.5%2.4%15.1%
38Tre'Quan Smith70.3%34.7%35.6%9.7%7.2%2.5%12.6%10.7%1.9%
39Gabe Davis95.1%94.0%1.1%15.8%13.3%2.5%33.3%28.3%5.0%
40Romeo Doubs95.9%80.7%15.2%20.5%18.2%2.3%31.2%23.0%8.2%
41Keith Kirkwood56.8%14.2%42.6%3.2%1.0%2.2%4.3%0.7%3.6%
42Isaiah McKenzie56.1%45.9%10.2%13.2%11.1%2.1%9.8%8.5%1.3%
43A.J. Green72.1%57.8%14.3%11.1%9.1%2.1%12.5%14.2%-1.7%
44Terrace Marshall65.2%18.1%47.1%4.8%2.9%1.9%16.7%2.1%14.6%
45Terry McLaurin100.0%92.5%7.5%18.2%16.4%1.8%17.7%27.7%-9.9%
46Amari Rodgers32.7%7.7%25.0%2.3%0.5%1.8%2.7%0.7%2.0%
47Mecole Hardman44.2%51.3%-7.1%11.4%9.7%1.7%11.8%12.9%-1.1%
48Braxton Berrios30.0%28.6%1.4%5.9%4.6%1.3%4.9%2.2%2.8%
49Marquise Goodwin50.0%43.8%6.2%6.7%5.4%1.2%5.6%6.6%-1.1%
50Zay Jones100.0%85%15.0%22.7%21.5%1.2%48.0%20.7%27.3%
51Devin Duvernay76.5%66.7%9.8%15.6%14.5%1.1%19.6%19.9%-0.3%
52Allen Lazard93.9%91.0%2.9%20.5%19.5%1.0%41.7%38.8%2.9%
53Trent Sherfield69.8%58.1%11.7%8.9%7.9%0.9%6.2%9.0%-2.8%
54David Bell67.3%44.7%22.6%4.8%4.1%0.7%2.0%4.7%-2.7%
55Amari Cooper71.4%87.0%-15.6%28.6%27.9%0.7%29.7%37.0%-7.3%
56Curtis Samuel92.0%87.5%4.5%22.7%22.1%0.6%30.0%14.8%15.2%
57DeAndre Carter78.0%68.6%9.4%9.1%8.5%0.6%7.9%11.6%-3.8%
58Ihmir Smith-Marsette34.4%16.7%17.7%3.8%3.6%0.2%4.9%4.2%0.7%
59Christian Kirk100.0%94.8%5.2%22.7%22.6%0.2%28.1%27.9%0.2%
60Ja'Marr Chase100.0%99.2%0.8%27.8%28.0%-0.2%46.0%38.0%8.0%
61Quez Watkins62.1%65.8%-3.7%4.8%5.2%-0.5%-3.7%8.1%-11.8%
62Jaylen Waddle88.7%81.8%6.9%22.2%22.9%-0.7%25.3%28.6%-3.3%
63Justin Jefferson100.0%97.5%2.5%28.6%29.4%-0.9%21.3%39.0%-17.7%
64Alec Pierce70.7%61.0%9.7%12.5%13.6%-1.1%24.5%26.3%-1.8%
65DeVonta Smith96.6%97.0%-0.4%23.8%25.0%-1.2%38.0%34.7%3.4%
66David Sills29.0%56.4%-27.4%8.0%9.3%-1.3%4.5%10.2%-5.7%
67Marquise Brown93.0%94.4%-1.4%25.0%26.3%-1.3%41.0%41.8%-0.7%
68Shi Smith65.2%73.4%-8.2%9.5%11.5%-2.0%45.0%16.8%28.1%
69Diontae Johnson100.0%96.4%3.6%25.9%27.9%-2.0%22.1%34.9%-12.8%
70Deebo Samuel82.9%88.8%-5.9%24.4%26.9%-2.5%25.5%18.3%7.2%
71Ray-Ray McCloud41.5%28.7%12.8%2.4%5.1%-2.7%13.7%9.8%3.9%
72Bryan Edwards37.5%25.8%11.7%0.0%3.0%-3.0%0%3.6%-4%
73Russell Gage78.6%73.8%4.8%10.8%14.6%-3.8%17.8%11.9%5.9%
74DK Metcalf86.1%92.1%-6.0%23.3%27.2%-3.8%38.9%37.4%1.5%
75Drake London100.0%80.8%19.2%28.6%32.6%-4.0%42.8%32.4%10.3%
76Jauan Jennings34.1%45.7%-11.6%7.3%11.4%-4.1%2.9%10.2%-7.3%
77JuJu Smith-Schuster97.7%83.3%14.4%14.3%18.5%-4.2%15.4%20.2%-4.8%
78Mike Evans95.2%84.0%11.2%10.8%16.6%-5.8%11.2%26.8%-15.6%
79CeeDee Lamb97.4%97.4%0.0%27.0%33.3%-6.3%24.7%40.6%-15.9%
80Donovan Peoples-Jones83.7%86.0%-2.3%11.9%18.3%-6.4%16.5%24.3%-7.8%
81Cooper Kupp94.1%98.4%-4.3%25.8%32.6%-6.8%25.9%38.6%-12.7%
82Marquez Valdes-Scantling81.4%82.1%-0.7%8.6%15.7%-7.2%14.4%22.5%-8.1%
83Tyler Lockett88.9%90.1%-1.2%16.7%24.5%-7.8%35.2%38.5%-3.4%
84Richie James38.7%66.3%-27.6%8.0%15.9%-7.9%4.5%20.0%-15.5%
85Mike Williams94.9%93.2%1.7%10.9%20.3%-9.4%36.9%37.7%-0.8%
86Noah Brown89.5%86.1%3.4%8.1%17.8%-9.7%11.0%23.5%-12.4%
87Randall Cobb40.8%52.4%-11.6%2.3%12.4%-10.2%-0.2%19.1%-19.3%
88Equanimeous St. Brown56.3%75.4%-19.1%0.0%11.7%-11.7%0%14.6%-14.6%
89Elijah Moore65.0%88.2%-23.2%0.0%13.3%-13.3%0%23.9%-23.9%
90Jakobi Meyers91.7%90.0%1.7%13.3%27.0%-13.7%21.9%37.5%-15.6%
91Courtland Sutton100.0%97.2%2.8%12.0%26.1%-14.1%6.2%36.1%-29.9%
92Robbie Anderson34.8%83.9%-49.1%0.0%15.5%-15.5%0%30.0%-30.0%

   

Tight Ends

 R/DB W6R/DB '22R/DB ΔTgt Sh W6Tgt Sh '22Tgt Sh ΔAY Sh W6AY Sh '22AY Sh Δ
1Robert Tonyan71.4%54.9%16.5%27.3%15.3%12.0%26.3%9.8%16.5%
2Evan Engram84.6%79.3%5.3%27.3%16.4%10.9%33.6%16.7%16.9%
3Noah Fant58.3%52.7%5.6%23.3%12.5%10.8%10.8%7.6%3.2%
4Hunter Henry86.1%71.2%14.9%23.3%12.6%10.8%26.2%11.4%14.8%
5Jake Ferguson36.8%22.2%14.6%16.2%5.6%10.7%10.2%3.1%7.1%
6Greg Dulcich81.3%11.9%69.4%12.0%1.6%10.4%13.3%1.9%11.4%
7C.J. Uzomah50.0%24.1%25.9%11.8%2.3%9.5%-3.1%0.3%-3.4%
8Peyton Hendershot60.5%26.8%33.7%13.5%4.4%9.1%16.7%4.6%12.1%
9Daniel Bellinger80.6%45.3%35.3%20.0%11.3%8.7%8.3%4.7%3.6%
10Connor Heyward50.0%11.6%38.4%11.1%2.5%8.7%12.7%2.0%10.7%
11Cole Turner80.0%15.7%64.3%9.1%2.2%6.9%10.2%2.0%8.2%
12Zach Ertz93.0%85.2%7.8%27.8%21.0%6.8%35.0%24.1%10.9%
13Mike Gesicki75.5%57.2%18.3%15.6%8.9%6.7%20.0%10.2%9.9%
14Juwan Johnson78.4%67.6%10.8%19.4%12.8%6.5%16.7%11.9%4.7%
15Dallas Goedert93.1%82.4%10.7%23.8%19.2%4.6%30.0%9.0%21.0%
16Travis Kelce69.8%80.4%-10.6%28.6%24.1%4.5%43.2%27.5%15.7%
17George Kittle92.7%87.0%5.7%24.4%20.0%4.4%12.3%13.9%-1.6%
18Isaiah Likely35.3%40.6%-5.3%12.5%9.9%2.6%7.8%5.7%2.1%
19Jelani Woods36.2%23.7%12.5%5.4%3.3%2.1%12.6%7.9%4.7%
20Cade Otton40.5%40.2%0.3%8.1%6.7%1.4%10.9%5.0%5.8%
21Mark Andrews94.1%93.8%0.3%34.4%33.1%1.2%48.8%38.1%10.7%
22Irv Smith54.5%56.3%-1.8%14.3%13.6%0.7%4.7%11.2%-6.6%
23Ian Thomas34.8%31.2%3.6%9.5%9.2%0.3%-21.6%5.2%-26.8%
24Harrison Bryant34.7%43.7%-9.0%9.5%9.6%-0.1%5.7%8.2%-2.6%
25Taysom Hill10.8%1.8%9.0%0.0%0.5%-0.5%0%0.1%-0.1%
26Cameron Brate57.1%47.7%9.4%8.1%9.2%-1.1%10.5%9.1%1.4%
27Jonnu Smith13.9%27.7%-13.8%6.7%7.8%-1.1%4.3%3.5%0.8%
28Zach Gentry50.0%28.1%21.9%3.7%4.9%-1.2%0.0%1.0%-0.9%
29Kyle Pitts81.3%77.0%4.3%21.4%23.1%-1.7%23.3%31.3%-8.0%
30Gerald Everett57.6%64.8%-7.2%12.7%14.6%-1.9%5.4%15.2%-9.8%
31Kylen Granson36.2%41.6%-5.4%7.1%9.1%-1.9%7.8%7.4%0.4%
32Cole Kmet87.5%81.9%5.6%11.5%13.5%-2.0%8.1%7.8%0.4%
33Dawson Knox80.5%66.0%14.5%7.9%10.1%-2.2%13.1%9.7%3.4%
34Tyler Conklin55.0%66.5%-11.5%11.8%14.7%-2.9%13.0%10.0%3.0%
35David Njoku69.4%77.2%-7.8%14.3%17.8%-3.5%18.5%15.3%3.2%
36Parker Hesse25.0%37.1%-12.1%0.0%3.8%-3.8%0%2.7%-2.7%
37Tommy Tremble56.5%40.2%16.3%0.0%5.2%-5.2%0%5.9%-5.9%
38Will Dissly38.9%41.9%-3.0%3.3%8.7%-5.4%1.5%5.1%-3.6%
39Hayden Hurst72.5%69.3%3.2%8.3%13.8%-5.4%5.8%8.0%-2.3%
40Mo Alie-Cox25.9%40.5%-14.6%0.0%6.2%-6.2%0%4.9%-4.9%
41Tyler Higbee55.9%76.6%-20.7%6.5%22.6%-16.2%7.7%13.0%-5.3%

    

Bye Week Players

 R/DBTgt ShAY Sh
1Davante Adams98.0%31.4%40.3%
2Mack Hollins93.4%16.9%28.2%
3Brandin Cooks92.1%25.8%29.8%
4Josh Reynolds88.6%19.2%28.5%
5Robert Woods82.4%22.6%25.7%
6T.J. Hockenson76.7%19.2%17.0%
7Marvin Jones76.5%15.4%27.6%
8Nico Collins76.4%16.6%33.3%
9Darren Waller68.5%14.0%17.4%
10Nick Westbrook-Ikhine68.3%9.7%23.2%
11Chris Olave68.0%21.5%36.2%
12Jahan Dotson61.6%9.7%19.4%
13Amon-Ra St. Brown59.1%22.0%13.0%
14Austin Hooper57.7%8.9%8.5%
15Pat Freiermuth54.9%15.7%12.9%
16DJ Chark52.8%10.2%20.3%
17Treylon Burks52.8%12.9%19.1%
18Chris Moore52.2%7.4%7.4%
19Nelson Agholor50.5%11.4%16.9%
20Dalton Schultz47.9%9.4%5.4%
21Hunter Renfrow47.2%11.6%5.0%
22Sterling Shepard47.0%15.9%23.6%
23Logan Thomas45.9%8.8%8.4%
24Rashod Bateman45.3%12.8%18.8%
25Jarvis Landry45.2%10.8%11.0%
26Michael Thomas45.2%11.3%11.1%
27Kalif Raymond39.4%8.5%11.9%
28Albert Okwuegbunam39.0%5.9%1.8%
29Geoff Swaim34.5%6.5%2.2%
30Kyle Philips32.4%10.5%9.9%

     

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

  • Rts = Routes Run
  • TPRR = Targets per Route
  • YPRR = Yards per Route
  • AY = Air Yards
  • aDOT = average depth of target
  • Rt Depth = average route depth
  • EZ tgt = targets in end zone

Wide Receivers (YTD)

 TgtRtsTPRRYPRRAYaDOTRt DepthRecYdsTDEZ TgtDrops
1Cooper Kupp7224429.5%2.495317.49.756607442
2Stefon Diggs6521031.0%3.1267310.311.749656650
3Tyreek Hill6519034.2%3.6965510.111.850701213
4Marquise Brown6425525.1%1.9066210.411.643485322
5Ja'Marr Chase6324925.3%1.915959.412.239475473
6Justin Jefferson6323426.9%2.795138.111.246654253
7CeeDee Lamb6018931.7%2.1660310.111.733409212
8Diontae Johnson5721626.4%1.3761910.913.633295021
9Amari Cooper5518729.4%1.8666112.012.531348473
10Davante Adams5419328.0%2.1561711.411.229414570
11A.J. Brown5318029.4%2.7953010.010.733503233
12Michael Pittman5223022.6%1.813376.58.438417121
13Mike Williams5024620.3%1.6659711.913.530409241
14Curtis Samuel5022322.4%1.292715.49.034287214
15DK Metcalf5018726.7%2.1759812.014.630406291
16Courtland Sutton4921223.1%2.0360212.312.631431172
17Jaylen Waddle4919325.4%2.7652110.613.330533323
18Garrett Wilson4816828.6%1.734579.510.924290273
19Deebo Samuel4716728.1%2.072335.07.927345222
20Tyler Lockett4518324.6%2.3161713.712.434423240
21Christian Kirk4420221.8%1.794119.310.425362422
22DJ Moore4419222.9%1.064159.411.720204110
23Adam Thielen4323218.5%1.224149.611.129284230
24DeVonta Smith4319322.3%2.064089.512.133397232
25Drake London4312235.2%2.514199.812.525306210
26Brandin Cooks4216425.6%1.433508.311.724235131
27Chris Olave4214928.2%2.6173717.516.025389220
28Joshua Palmer4022517.8%1.072656.610.426240121
29JuJu Smith-Schuster4020020.0%1.853248.19.127370122
30Amon-Ra St. Brown3911434.2%2.382105.47.127271333
31Romeo Doubs3818820.2%1.243268.612.126234212
32Brandon Aiyuk3817621.6%1.8240110.612.225320300
33Tee Higgins3816023.8%2.2640110.610.826362221
34Terry McLaurin3723615.7%1.5650613.713.222367131
35Zay Jones3715923.3%1.432717.311.927227152
36Chase Claypool3621017.1%1.073479.612.023225112
37Donovan Peoples-Jones3618519.5%1.4343512.111.720265051
38Jerry Jeudy3617021.2%1.7147913.312.517290233
39Russell Gage3518918.5%1.022106.09.025192131
40Marquez Valdes-Scantling3419717.3%1.3136110.611.819258022
41George Pickens3419517.4%1.4248814.414.620277021
42Allen Lazard3417319.7%1.6547113.811.920285430
43Josh Reynolds3417119.9%1.9646013.513.523335261
44Corey Davis3319117.3%1.8453916.314.319351231
45Mike Evans3317818.5%2.0141212.511.824358341
46Darnell Mooney3313125.2%1.8445813.914.917241031
47Noah Brown3216719.2%1.7334810.912.220289130
48Chris Godwin3111926.1%2.102307.48.622250000
49Jakobi Meyers3111227.7%2.8734511.111.224321100
50Marvin Jones3016318.4%1.2840713.611.418208122
51Allen Robinson2923212.5%0.732759.510.417170281
52Tyler Boyd2922013.2%1.362709.310.021300220
53Elijah Moore2921613.4%0.9443715.114.016203011
54Ben Skowronek2920614.1%1.072027.011.023221001
55Mack Hollins2918415.8%1.4843114.913.617273161
56Alec Pierce2914520.0%1.8734411.912.018271122
57Robert Woods2811723.9%1.742539.010.917204112
58Robbie Anderson2716716.2%1.2332011.913.813206100
59Nico Collins2713619.9%2.0039014.412.615272010
60Parris Campbell2623910.9%0.711636.310.118169111
61Gabe Davis2620112.9%1.9142816.413.214383432
62K.J. Osborn2618414.1%0.962178.311.519177111
63Randall Cobb2612221.3%2.1127110.410.918257020
64Isaiah McKenzie2611722.2%1.381576.09.217162322
65Devin Duvernay2512819.5%1.8833113.213.318240370
66Greg Dortch2415115.9%1.351174.97.021204101
67Richie James2412020.0%1.581978.29.219189002
68Sterling Shepard248528.2%1.812329.711.313154101
69Rondale Moore2311120.7%1.151124.98.216128011
70DeVante Parker2216013.8%1.5837617.115.012253130
71Jahan Dotson2215714.0%0.9735616.213.712152441
72A.J. Green2215614.1%0.3622510.210.21056021
73Michael Thomas229922.2%1.7322610.312.716171330
74Rashod Bateman228725.3%2.7931314.213.111243212
75DeAndre Carter2118111.6%1.061858.89.716192110
76Mecole Hardman2112317.1%1.512069.812.015186211
77Jarvis Landry219921.2%1.7022410.712.415168010
78Shi Smith2014613.7%0.721809.09.98105012
79Hunter Renfrow209321.5%1.13773.910.014105001
80Scotty Miller208922.5%0.8229514.812.1873000
81Jauan Jennings208623.3%1.811306.510.012156002
82Nelson Agholor199320.4%2.4223912.613.514225100
83DJ Chark1810217.6%0.9632818.215.2798131
84Olamide Zaccheaus189219.6%2.9520311.312.316271200
85Ashton Dulin186328.6%2.6722612.612.912168010
86Trent Sherfield1713712.4%0.641659.710.61088000
87Demarcus Robinson1711015.5%0.6918410.813.2976130
88Marquez Callaway1710116.8%0.9719911.714.9998110
89Treylon Burks167521.3%1.7218811.814.510129011
90Kalif Raymond157619.7%1.1419312.915.9987020
91Michael Gallup157121.1%1.2118612.413.0886131
92David Sills1410213.7%0.801017.212.8982000
93Tre'Quan Smith147618.4%2.3221715.513.29176100
94Kendrick Bourne147020.0%2.2316211.611.811156000
95Equanimeous St. Brown1310412.5%1.0615111.613.16110110
96Dante Pettis139314.0%1.4519214.713.75135233
97Breshad Perriman136918.8%1.2921816.814.1689130
98Jamison Crowder136619.7%0.911199.110.8660000
99Kyle Philips134628.3%1.70987.510.9878001
100Nick Westbrook-Ikhine129712.4%1.4222819.014.67138000
101Chris Moore129312.9%1.16877.212.48108002
102Darius Slayton126020.0%1.8016313.616.08108010
103KhaDarel Hodge123237.5%4.001159.614.48128002
104Khalil Shakir115121.6%2.2011510.410.36112102
105Christian Watson115121.6%1.02797.213.8752000
106Skyy Moore114524.4%2.22898.19.96100010
107Jamal Agnew113234.4%2.441029.312.2778201
108Marquise Goodwin108911.2%0.8910610.613.7679000
109Braxton Berrios107014.3%0.69404.08.6848000
110Quez Watkins91316.9%0.679510.612.7688110
111David Bell8968.3%0.698510.610.4666001
112KJ Hamler7888.0%1.2416122.915.24109000
113Marcus Johnson75113.7%1.188211.715.1560010

Tight Ends (YTD)

 TgtRtsTPRRYPRRAYaDOTRt DepthRecYdsTDEZ TgtDrops
1Mark Andrews5718031.7%2.5363211.111.339455562
2Travis Kelce5219326.9%2.364428.58.141455772
3Zach Ertz5123022.2%1.303837.58.035299243
4Tyler Higbee5019026.3%1.561793.67.034297034
5Gerald Everett3617121.1%1.422416.78.122242201
6David Njoku3516621.1%2.092747.88.527347141
7T.J. Hockenson3414823.0%1.802758.19.219267332
8Dallas Goedert3316420.1%2.181063.27.926357101
9Evan Engram3216918.9%1.232467.79.524208031
10Tyler Conklin3216319.6%1.281825.78.022208112
11Robert Tonyan3212825.0%1.711394.38.627219100
12Pat Freiermuth3212326.0%1.912297.19.020235120
13Hayden Hurst3117417.8%1.021264.17.423178210
14Irv Smith2913521.5%1.041475.17.618140221
15Juwan Johnson2514816.9%1.152429.710.214170020
16George Kittle2511521.7%1.581255.08.419182020
17Kyle Pitts259326.9%1.8233913.611.313169120
18Darren Waller2413517.8%1.3026711.110.916175133
19Noah Fant2310721.5%1.401215.39.219150100
20Cameron Brate2212218.0%0.931617.37.713114021
21Kylen Granson2211419.3%1.391185.47.716159001
22Hunter Henry2113116.0%1.191617.68.613156110
23Dawson Knox2014513.8%1.021376.98.415148110
24Logan Thomas2011717.1%0.911537.79.013106100
25Mike Gesicki1913514.1%1.261869.88.715170330
26Harrison Bryant199420.2%1.051477.89.01299010
27Dalton Schultz179318.3%0.86804.78.0980000
28Daniel Bellinger178220.7%1.70462.75.615139211
29Isaiah Likely177821.8%1.13945.58.0988020
30Cade Otton1610315.5%0.96895.67.11299001
31Will Dissly168518.8%1.75815.18.215149311
32Ian Thomas166225.8%1.85563.55.110115001
33Cole Kmet1511313.3%1.03805.48.410116011
34Mo Alie-Cox1511113.5%1.23795.37.611136211
35John Bates146023.3%1.22523.78.1973002
36Eric Saubert137018.6%1.1913610.510.1783131
37Pharaoh Brown136918.8%1.35836.48.2993000
38Johnny Mundt136021.7%1.25100.86.61175002
39Jonnu Smith135125.5%2.33493.86.99119000
40Noah Gray126717.9%1.01584.86.4868011
41Albert Okwuegbunam118512.9%0.59312.810.0750002
42Austin Hooper118213.4%0.67847.69.5655010
43Zach Gentry106315.9%1.41171.76.4989000
44O.J. Howard105318.9%1.3613413.49.3572200
45Jake Ferguson104323.3%1.40464.66.3760100
46Tommy Tremble98011.3%0.53637.08.5542001
47Peyton Hendershot85215.4%1.25688.58.2565000
48Geoff Swaim84916.3%0.88212.65.7743101
49Foster Moreau83821.1%1.95455.68.4674000
50Tre' McKitty7789.0%0.36517.27.0428010
51Tanner Hudson5756.7%0.535110.39.7340000
52Cole Turner54012.5%0.58377.39.3223000

   

Week 6 Injury Report

Inactives

WR Rashod Bateman (foot)

WRs Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) & Deonte Harris (IR - foot)

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

WR Marvin Jones (hamstring)

WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring)

WRs Kadarius Toney (hamstring) + Kenny Golladay (knee)

WR Julio Jones (knee)

WR Van Jefferson (IR - knee)

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) + TE Logan Thomas (calf) + TE John Bates (hammy)

TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion)

TE Dalton Schultz (knee)

TE Durham Smythe (hamstring)

                

In-Game Injuries

WR Marquise Brown left in the second half with a foot injury. He's out indefinitely.

WR Randall Cobb sprained his ankle and is expected to miss at least two weeks.

WR Jamal Agnew hurt his knee and is considered day-to-day.

WR Kendrick Bourne is dealing with turf toe.

TE Cameron Brate suffered a potentially serious neck injury.

TE Adam Trautman injured his ankle and likely will miss Thursday's game vs. AZ.

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 7

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 7 Starters/Streamers

  1. Michael Gallup - 50% rostered
  2. Rondale Moore - 46%
  3. Alec Pierce - 39%
  4. Joshua Palmer - 26%
  5. Zay Jones - 20% 
  6. Chase Claypool - 42%
  7. Nico Collins - 20%  
  8. Josh Reynolds - 33%
  9. DJ Chark - 23%
  10. Marquez Callaway - 1%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

  1. Jameson Williams - 32%
  2. Jahan Dotson - 35% 
  3. Wan'Dale Robinson - 8%
  4. Tyquan Thornton - 2%
  5. Treylon Burks - 21%  
  6. Donovan Peoples-Jones - 15%
  7. Khalil Shakir - 2% 
  8. Skyy Moore - 9%
  9. Van Jefferson - 5%
  10. Ben Skowronek - 2%
  11. KJ Hamler - 2%
  12. Robbie Anderson - 13%

   

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 7 Starters/Streamers

  1. Robert Tonyan - 43%
  2. Evan Engram - 36%
  3. Cade Otton
  4. Mike Gesicki - 25%
  5. Hunter Henry - 36%
  6. Juwan Johnson - 1%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Daniel Bellinger - 3% 
  2. Logan Thomas - 9%
  3. Greg Dulcich - 2%
  4. Noah Fant - 11%
  5. Isaiah Likely - 2%

      

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR Elijah Moore

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Randall Cobb

WR Isaiah McKenzie

TE Cole Kmet

TE Tyler Conklin

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

         

Bench'Em

WR DJ Moore

WR Diontae Johnson

WR Jerry Jeudy

WR Garrett Wilson

TE Dalton Schultz

        

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Commanders (12) at Bears (7) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Terry McLaurin98.1%25100.0%92.5%418.2%16.4%2316.0%141
Cole Turner92.5%2080.0%15.7%29.1%2.2%1310.0%023
Curtis Samuel86.8%2392.0%87.5%522.7%22.1%3821.7%06
Cam Sims73.6%2080.0%24.7%29.1%3.1%1210.0%06
Armani Rogers32.1%312.0%7.8%00.0%0.4%00.0%00
  • Carson Wentz played the entire game but now is expected to miss time with a broken finger on his throwing hand.
  • Samuel led the team in targets for a sixth time in six games.
    • He had two drops, including one that would've been a 40-yard TD.
  • TE John Bates (hamstring) got hurt in pregame warmups and didn't play any snaps. That left Turner and Rogers as the only tight ends, with Logan Thomas (calf) already inactive.
    • Turner played nearly every snap, with Rogers getting some snaps in multi-TE sets.
  • Dyami Brown played only three snaps, with Sims instead handling Jahan Dotson's usual role as the third receiver.
    • Dotson was inactive with a hamstring injury, while Brown was listed as questionable with a quad injury four days after catching two long TD passes against the Titans.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Cole Kmet92.8%2887.5%81.9%311.5%13.5%2010.7%115
Darnell Mooney91.3%3093.8%94.9%1246.2%29.7%11940.0%168
Equanimeous St. Brown65.2%1856.3%75.4%00.0%11.7%00.0%00
Dante Pettis62.3%2165.6%67.4%726.9%11.7%10233.3%284
Ihmir Smith-Marsette34.8%1134.4%16.7%13.8%3.6%129.1%00
  • Mooney had season highs for targets and catches (seven) but was held to 68 yards on those receptions and narrowly missed a game-winning TD on the final snap.
    • He hasn't been quite as silent since Weeks 1-2 and should probably be rostered in more than 54 percent of Yahoo leagues. I'm no more optimistic about, say, DJ Moore, than I am on Mooney at this point. The third-year pro still has a shot to reach 1,000 yards this year if the Bears open things up just a bit, given his dominant target share and talent. Of course, there's not really a scenario where Mooney becomes a good source of TDs.
  • Pettis seemingly came out of nowhere with 4-84-1 on seven targets, after catching just one of six targets (for a 51-yard TD, granted) over the first five games.
    • While the snap share was a season high, it was right in Pettis' usual range (56-60 percent each of the previous four weeks) and his route share was right in line with season averages. In other words, don't add him.

         

Jaguars (27) at Colts (34) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Zay Jones98.3%26100.0%74.6%522.7%19.0%4619.2%042
Christian Kirk91.5%26100.0%94.8%522.7%22.6%2719.2%124
Evan Engram78.0%2284.6%79.3%627.3%16.4%3227.3%140
Chris Manhertz59.3%623.1%11.3%00.0%1.5%00.0%00
Tim Jones40.7%1557.7%13.6%14.5%1.0%56.7%020
  • Marvin Jones (hamstring) didn't play, while Zay (ankle) suited up for a second straight week and played nearly every snap.
  • Kirk scored a TD to salvage a 24-yard day.
  • Engram put up 5-40-0 on six targets, after 6-69-0 on 10 looks the previous week. He's averaging 5.4 targets per game.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Parris Campbell100.0%5798.3%87.2%1119.6%10.7%7719.3%157
Michael Pittman98.6%5798.3%83.9%1628.6%21.5%9028.1%0134
Alec Pierce66.2%4170.7%52.9%712.5%12.0%8317.1%049
Jelani Woods37.8%2136.2%23.7%35.4%3.3%4214.3%127
Kylen Granson37.8%2136.2%41.6%47.1%9.1%2619.0%038
Mo Alie-Cox33.8%1525.9%40.5%00.0%6.2%00.0%00
  • Campbell played every snap, and for the first time this year he got more than four targets.... jumping all the way to 11 and posting a 7-57-1 line.
    • Pierce also scored a TD, and put up 3-49-1 on seven looks, but he was still just the No. 3 receiver in terms of snaps/routes.
  • Pittman erupted for 13-134-0 with Matt Ryan attempting 58 passes (Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor both were out, and the Colts ran 74 plays to Jacksonville's 59.

         

Ravens (20) at Giants (24) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Mark Andrews91.4%3294.1%93.8%1134.4%33.1%16034.4%2106
Demarcus Robinson77.6%2676.5%57.3%515.6%9.9%5719.2%127
Devin Duvernay69.0%2676.5%66.7%515.6%14.5%6419.2%214
Josh Oliver34.5%926.5%20.3%39.4%3.5%2333.3%021
Isaiah Likely22.4%1235.3%40.6%412.5%9.9%2633.3%130
Tylan Wallace20.7%720.6%14.1%13.1%3.5%214.3%04
  • Duvernay and Robinson were well ahead of Wallace and James Proche (four snaps) in Baltimore's second game without Rashod Bateman (foot).
  • Andrews, as I mentioned last week, is likely going to set records for a bunch of TE rate stats (stuff like TPRR, target share, etc.) that nobody paid attention to before five years ago.
  • Duvernay was held to one catch for 14 yards and no carries, after a 5-54-0 receiving line and 3-24-0 rushing line the

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Daniel Bellinger93.5%2580.6%45.3%520.0%11.3%1520.0%138
Darius Slayton67.7%2374.2%33.1%312.0%7.9%3813.0%118
Marcus Johnson59.7%2477.4%28.2%416.0%4.6%5916.7%125
David Sills37.1%929.0%56.4%28.0%9.3%822.2%08
Richie James33.9%1238.7%66.3%28.0%15.9%816.7%018
Wan'Dale Robinson22.6%1135.5%8.8%416.0%3.3%3536.4%037
  • Bellinger played a season-high 94 percent of snaps and led the team with 25 routes.
    • Would I spend 25 percent of my FAAB on him? No, but he's the rare rookie TE with an opportunity to have some kind of fantasy impact, and it's been clear since summer that the Giants really like him.
  • Slayton and Johnson were the clear top two receivers in terms of routes/snaps, but rookie Wan'Dale Robinson had the biggest impact despite running only 11 routes; he caught three of four targets for 37 yards and a TD.
    • Robinson played for the first time since suffering a knee injury Week 1. He's worth stashing, given that he's a second-round pick and nobody else on this team shows any potential to be the top receiver.

         

49ers (14) at Falcons (28) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
George Kittle98.2%3892.7%61.2%1024.4%14.3%3626.3%183
Brandon Aiyuk91.2%3892.7%93.6%1126.8%21.7%10528.9%083
Deebo Samuel82.5%3482.9%88.8%1024.4%26.9%7529.4%079
Ray-Ray McCloud35.1%1741.5%28.7%12.4%5.1%405.9%00
Jauan Jennings31.6%1434.1%45.7%37.3%11.4%921.4%018
Charlie Woerner28.1%819.5%14.9%12.4%1.1%2012.5%00
  • Kittle reminded us of his upside with 8-83-0 in a game where the Niners played from behind.
    • Kittle had technically been running routes on more than 80 percent of available dropbacks in his active games before this past Sunday, but a lot of the routes came after a chip block (plus, the Niners weren't throwing much).
  • Aiyuk, like Kittle, needed the negative game script to come to life and ended up with 8-83-2 on a team-high 11 targets. 
    • Aiyuk has three games with eight or more targets and three with four or fewer; he's averaging 4.3 catches for 53.3 yards and 0.5 TDs per game.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Olamide Zaccheaus75.0%1487.5%60.9%428.6%13.6%2828.6%058
Drake London69.6%16100.0%80.8%428.6%32.6%3425.0%040
Parker Hesse69.6%425.0%37.1%00.0%3.8%00.0%00
Kyle Pitts55.4%1381.3%61.6%321.4%18.9%1823.1%119
MyCole Pruitt28.6%16.3%1.3%17.1%0.8%6100.0%12
Bryan Edwards21.4%637.5%25.8%00.0%3.0%00.0%00
  • The Falcons managed to have London on the field for every pass play while playing only 70% of snaps overall. (IMO It's not really ideal to have his removal from the field sending such a clear message that you're going to run the ball).
  • Pitts scored a TD in his return from a one-week absence, but he was targeted only three times and saw his snap share sink to a season low (though the route share, like London's, was solid).
  • Zaccheaus has multiple targets in every game and has played more than half the snaps in every game but one.
    • He's quietly averaging 2.7 catches for 45.2 yards per game.... on 15.1 YPT and only 3.0 targets per game.

      

Patriots (38) at Browns (15) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Hunter Henry96.9%3186.1%71.2%723.3%12.6%5022.6%161
Jakobi Meyers80.0%3391.7%60.9%413.3%18.6%4212.1%060
DeVante Parker76.9%3391.7%87.0%620.0%13.2%6718.2%064
Tyquan Thornton55.4%2672.2%21.2%516.7%4.8%2219.2%137
Jonnu Smith44.6%513.9%27.7%26.7%7.8%840.0%061
  • Smith returned from a one-game absence but only played in two-TE sets, allowing Henry to set season highs for both routes and targets.
    • It's unclear if Henry will keep the every-down role if/when Jonnu gets healthier.
  • Thornton came back from IR with a bang, though it might not have happened without Kendrick Bourne exiting early due to injury.
    • Thornton played 38% of snaps in the first quarter, then 63% the rest of the game, putting up 4-37-1 on five targets.
  • Meyers and Parker tied for the team lead in routes, posting 4-60-0 and 4-64-0 lines.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Donovan Peoples-Jones86.6%4183.7%86.0%511.9%18.3%9012.2%174
David Njoku79.1%3469.4%77.2%614.3%17.8%10117.6%158
Amari Cooper74.6%3571.4%87.0%1228.6%27.9%16234.3%244
David Bell62.7%3367.3%44.7%24.8%4.1%116.1%013
Harrison Bryant35.8%1734.7%43.7%49.5%9.6%3123.5%018
Pharaoh Brown28.4%1224.5%31.5%37.1%6.1%3425.0%021
Anthony Schwartz17.9%1122.4%17.7%37.1%3.0%5627.3%00
  • It's still concentrated to Cooper, Njoku and DPJ, with Bell a lightly targeted No. 3 receiver.
  • Cleveland rested some starters late in the game. Before the fourth quarter, Njoku played 94% of snaps and both Cooper and Peoples-Jones were over 83%.
  • Jacoby Brissett turned back into a pumpkin at the end of Week 5 and then had his worst game of the year Week 6.

         

Jets (27) at Packers (10) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Corey Davis84.9%1995.0%78.0%423.5%15.1%7521.1%152
C.J. Uzomah79.2%1050.0%24.1%211.8%2.3%-420.0%017
Tyler Conklin67.9%1155.0%66.5%211.8%14.7%1518.2%016
Elijah Moore56.6%1365.0%88.2%00.0%13.3%00.0%00
Garrett Wilson41.5%1260.0%68.6%529.4%22.0%3141.7%08
Braxton Berrios30.2%630.0%28.6%15.9%4.6%616.7%06
  • Between the success of the running game, increased use of multi-TE sets and Berrios poaching routes/snaps, it looks pretty bleak for the top three receivers in New York.
    • Wilson at least was targeted five times on his 12 routes. Moore wasn't targeted at all.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Allen Lazard97.1%4693.9%74.2%920.5%16.3%15119.6%076
Romeo Doubs97.1%4795.9%80.7%920.5%18.2%11319.1%021
Robert Tonyan63.8%3571.4%54.9%1227.3%15.3%9534.3%090
Marcedes Lewis36.2%714.3%13.7%00.0%0.5%00.0%00
Randall Cobb36.2%2040.8%52.4%12.3%12.4%-15.0%08
Amari Rodgers31.9%1632.7%7.7%12.3%0.5%106.3%014
Juwann Winfree15.9%1020.4%9.9%12.3%1.9%110.0%00
  • Lazard and Doubs continue playing nearly available snap, while Tonyan saw a nice bump in route and target share with the Packers playing from behind and forced to go with their passing personnel more often.
  • Cobb left with an ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple games. His work mostly went to Amari Rodgers, who has yet to look like an NFL-quality player on the rare occasions the Packers have given him chances to play.

         

Buccaneers (18) at Steelers (20) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Mike Evans95.6%4095.2%69.5%410.8%13.8%3210.0%042
Chris Godwin89.7%3890.5%46.5%1232.4%13.0%13831.6%095
Russell Gage77.9%3378.6%73.8%410.8%14.6%5112.1%220
Cade Otton54.4%1740.5%40.2%38.1%6.7%3117.6%023
Cameron Brate47.1%2457.1%47.7%38.1%9.2%3012.5%114
  • Godwin took on a near-every-down role for the second time this season (week 4 vs. KC), after having his snaps scaled back in the second half the week before. 
    • No big game yet, but Godwin does have six or more catches in three straight since returning from the hamstring strain.
  • Evans is averaging 6.6 catches per game, relying on efficiency (10.8 YPT, three TDs on 24 catches) more than ever.
  • Brate played 66% of snaps in the first half, then injured his neck in the second half.
    • Otton played 100% of snaps in the fourth quarter.
      • Otton put up 6-43-0 on seven targets and 94% of snaps in Week 5 with Brate out due to a concussion.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Diontae Johnson95.1%32100.0%96.4%725.9%27.9%4221.9%028
Chase Claypool86.9%2990.6%93.8%725.9%17.6%6924.1%196
George Pickens82.0%2887.5%87.1%622.2%16.7%6121.4%127
Zach Gentry65.6%1650.0%28.1%13.7%4.9%06.3%04
Connor Heyward47.5%1650.0%11.6%311.1%2.5%2418.8%049
  • Kenny Pickett was concussed and replaced by Mitchell Trubisky, who had arguably his best game of the season and helped Claypool put up a big stat line.
    • His role hasn't really changed, but Claypool does have his two best receiving lines of the season over the past two weeks... I wouldn't want to start him yet, but it's at least signs of life and a reminder of his talent.
  • Gentry and Heyward formed a 540/50 timeshare at TE with Pat Freiermuth in concussion protocol.
  • Johnson finished with less than five yards per target for the third week in a row and fourth time this season. It was only his second game of the year with single-digit targets, yet he still hasn't scored a TD and is averaging only 49.2 receiving yards per game.

         

Vikings (24) at Dolphins (16) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Justin Jefferson94.0%33100.0%97.5%828.6%29.4%3224.2%0107
Adam Thielen86.0%3193.9%96.7%828.6%20.1%9325.8%136
Irv Smith62.0%1854.5%56.3%414.3%13.6%722.2%17
Johnny Mundt58.0%721.2%25.0%27.1%6.1%-328.6%01
K.J. Osborn58.0%2060.6%76.7%517.9%12.1%2125.0%018
  • Smith has played 62-64% of snaps the past three games and has five in a row with at least four targets (but none with more than eight looks, and minimal air yards.
  • Thielen is now above 20% target share for the year, barely.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Jaylen Waddle81.9%4788.7%81.8%1022.2%22.9%10621.3%0129
Tyreek Hill77.8%4279.2%80.5%1533.3%30.4%18035.7%0177
Trent Sherfield66.7%3769.8%58.1%48.9%7.9%2610.8%06
Mike Gesicki63.9%4075.5%57.2%715.6%8.9%8417.5%269
Hunter Long29.2%59.4%3.4%00.0%0.0%00.0%00
  • WRs Cedrick Wilson and River Cracraft combined for one target and 21 routes, while Sherfield was the clear No. 3 receiver but finished with only six yards from 37 routes and four targets.
  • Gesicki kind of benefitted from Durham Smythe (hamstring) being out, but Long took a lot of Smythe's usual role. The bigger factor was negative game script, and even then Gesicki's target share (15.6%) was nothing special... he just got two end-zone targets and caught both.
  • Hill and Waddle. Hill and Waddle. And now Tua too.

    

Bengals (30) at Saints (26) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Ja'Marr Chase98.1%40100.0%99.2%1027.8%28.0%10825.0%1132
Tyler Boyd96.3%3997.5%87.6%616.7%12.9%3915.4%066
Tee Higgins87.0%3895.0%63.7%1027.8%16.9%7326.3%047
Hayden Hurst70.4%2972.5%69.3%38.3%13.8%1410.3%021
Mitchell Wilcox29.6%820.0%13.5%00.0%1.3%00.0%00
  • Higgins handled a full workload after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, going 6-47-0 while tying Chase for the team lead in targets (Chase had 132 yards and two TDs from his six receptions).
  • Hurst was targeted only three times, but the solid route share suggests he didn't have too much trouble with the groin injury he's been managing all season.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Juwan Johnson77.5%2978.4%67.6%619.4%12.8%4620.7%041
Marquez Callaway74.6%3286.5%46.1%722.6%8.7%8921.9%036
Keith Kirkwood70.4%2156.8%14.2%13.2%1.0%124.8%014
Tre'Quan Smith70.4%2670.3%34.7%39.7%7.2%3411.5%043
J.P. Holtz32.4%616.2%5.0%00.0%0.0%00.0%00
Adam Trautman22.5%25.4%24.2%13.2%4.1%350.0%08
Taysom Hill21.1%410.8%1.8%00.0%0.5%00.0%00
  • Trautman got hurt early, allowing Johnson to play 87% of snaps after the first quarter (and catch four passes for 41 yards).
  • Smith scored a TD early, while Callaway led the way in targets. Kirkwood was targeted just once as the No. 3 receiver.

         

Panthers (10) at Rams (24) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
DJ Moore100.0%2295.7%96.5%733.3%25.3%4131.8%07
Shi Smith54.5%1565.2%73.4%29.5%11.5%1213.3%10
Tommy Tremble54.5%1356.5%40.2%00.0%5.2%00.0%00
Ian Thomas52.3%834.8%31.2%29.5%9.2%-625.0%022
Robbie Anderson52.3%834.8%83.9%00.0%15.5%00.0%00
Terrace Marshall45.5%1565.2%18.1%14.8%2.9%56.7%00
  • Anderson was traded to the Cardinals on Monday, opening the door for Marshall (a 2021 second-round pick or Laviska Shenault (OUT - hamstring) to see some routes/targets moving forward.
  • Poor DJM :(

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Cooper Kupp96.8%3294.1%98.4%825.8%32.6%3625.0%080
Allen Robinson87.3%3088.2%93.5%619.4%13.1%5320.0%163
Tyler Higbee77.8%1955.9%76.6%26.5%22.6%1110.5%07
Ben Skowronek66.7%2470.6%83.1%516.1%13.1%2320.8%040
Brandon Powell38.1%1338.2%12.9%516.1%4.5%2338.5%127
  • Higbee played less than 93% of snaps for the first time all year, sinking to 78% while also pass-blocking on a season-high 22% of his pass snaps. Between that and the reduced team pass volume, it was the perfect storm for Higbee's first dud of the season.
    • We'll have to keep an eye on his snap/route shares after the Week 7 bye. His production has been entirely volume-based, and it's a huge problem if he's losing even one-fourth of available routes to the backup TEs Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton.

Cardinals (9) at Seahawks (19) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Rondale Moore98.6%4297.7%41.1%1027.8%9.5%4623.8%049
Marquise Brown95.8%4093.0%94.4%925.0%26.3%13222.5%068
Zach Ertz95.8%4093.0%85.2%1027.8%21.0%11225.0%070
A.J. Green69.0%3172.1%57.8%411.1%9.1%4012.9%17
Trey McBride28.2%716.3%8.9%00.0%1.2%00.0%00
  • Brown is expected to miss at least a month (and likely more) due to a foot injury he suffered near the very end of Sunday's game.
    • It keeps the door open for Moore to see a lot of targets even with DeAndre Hopkins returning from suspension this Thursday.
  • Ertz leads all TEs in routes, easily, with 38.3 per game, and is also third in targets (51).

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Tyler Lockett81.5%3288.9%90.1%516.7%24.5%8615.6%117
DK Metcalf80.0%3186.1%92.1%723.3%27.2%9522.6%234
Will Dissly66.2%1438.9%41.9%13.3%8.7%47.1%012
Noah Fant61.5%2158.3%52.7%723.3%12.5%2633.3%045
Marquise Goodwin44.6%1850.0%43.8%26.7%5.4%1411.1%026
Colby Parkinson36.9%1233.3%30.5%26.7%4.9%916.7%011
Dee Eskridge20.0%411.1%18.7%310.0%4.3%1975.0%039
  • The Cardinals a nice job on Metcalf and Lockett, surprisingly, and the Seahawks didn't need to throw a ton with Arizona's offense humiliating itself.
  • Fant tied for the team lead in targets but basically had the same split as ever with Dissly in terms of route share. Both are low-end TE2s from where I'm standing, which means there's a hint of upside for one if the other gets hurt.

         

Bills (24) at Chiefs (20) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Gabe Davis93.1%3995.1%78.8%615.8%11.1%9815.4%174
Stefon Diggs87.5%3995.1%82.4%1334.2%27.7%12433.3%1148
Dawson Knox84.7%3380.5%56.9%37.9%8.5%399.1%137
Isaiah McKenzie51.4%2356.1%45.9%513.2%11.1%2921.7%19
Khalil Shakir20.8%819.5%20.0%25.3%4.7%125.0%014
  • Davis scored another distance TD and produced his third strong game of the year in five tries, despite seeing no more than six targets in any outing.
    • It's like he wants the debate over him to continue forever, no?
  • McKenzie has played 44-51 percent of snaps in his five appearances this year. He's scored three TDs but only has one carry all year and is averaging 3.4 catches for 32 yards pr game.
  • Knox continues to be lightly targeted even when playing the vast majority of snaps. He at least seemed to avoid a setback with his foot, and caught the game-winning TD after an otherwise quiet afternoon.
    • He missed the previous game but otherwise has played at least 60% of snaps in each contest and has four in a row with either three or four receptions.... there's still hope for a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 output if you drafted him.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
JuJu Smith-Schuster90.2%4297.7%83.3%514.3%18.5%3111.9%0113
Marquez Valdes-Scantling82.0%3581.4%82.1%38.6%15.7%298.6%10
Travis Kelce75.4%3069.8%80.4%1028.6%24.1%8733.3%1108
Noah Gray42.6%1125.6%27.9%38.6%5.6%527.3%013
Mecole Hardman41.0%1944.2%51.3%411.4%9.7%2421.1%142
Skyy Moore31.1%1227.9%18.8%38.6%5.1%2225.0%024
Jody Fortson21.3%1125.6%20.0%00.0%1.4%00.0%00
  • MVS put up a goose egg on three targets, following his best game as a Chief in Week 5. Go figure.
  • Kelce's route share is worth watching, given that it dipped to 70% in such a crucial game. He's obviously still a top-two TE in any scenario, but that's the kind of stuff that matters in DFS even for superstars. 

         

Cowboys (17) at Eagles (26) 

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
CeeDee Lamb93.8%3797.4%97.4%1027.0%33.3%7827.0%068
Noah Brown90.6%3489.5%86.1%38.1%17.8%358.8%110
Michael Gallup78.1%3181.6%36.6%718.9%8.3%10722.6%218
Peyton Hendershot60.9%2360.5%26.8%513.5%4.4%5321.7%022
Jake Ferguson50.0%1436.8%22.2%616.2%5.6%3242.9%040
  • Dalton Schultz had another setback with the knee and again gave way to a Ferguson/Hendershot committee.
    • They combined for 11 targets with Dallas falling behind, and Ferguson had 40 yards and a TD.
  • Gallup played 76% of snaps, up from 64% and 55% his first two games back, though Brown still got a bit more work in terms of snap/routes.
    • Gallup was held to two catches for 18 yards, and finished without a TD despite being targeted twice in the end zone.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Dallas Goedert98.5%2793.1%82.4%523.8%19.2%2818.5%022
DeVonta Smith88.2%2896.6%97.0%523.8%25.0%3517.9%144
A.J. Brown85.3%2689.7%90.5%838.1%30.8%3430.8%067
Quez Watkins60.3%1862.1%65.8%14.8%5.2%-35.6%00
Jack Stoll44.1%1034.5%22.6%14.8%1.7%410.0%021
  • Goedert had his first dud of the year, after five in a row with either 60-plus yards or a TD.
    • The Big 3 (Goedert, AJB, Smith) are now up to a cumulative 70% of the team's targets... basically best-case scenario, except it's not paying huge dividends (relative to ADP) because the Eagles have run the ball a lot, especially near the painted area.

         

Broncos (16) at Chargers (19) - OT

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Courtland Sutton100.0%32100.0%97.2%312.0%26.1%159.4%014
Jerry Jeudy90.9%3196.9%78.0%728.0%19.1%11922.6%154
Greg Dulcich70.9%2681.3%11.9%312.0%1.6%3211.5%144
KJ Hamler56.4%2062.5%40.4%312.0%3.7%5715.0%044
Andrew Beck27.3%412.5%11.9%14.0%2.7%125.0%07
Eric Tomlinson27.3%412.5%14.2%14.0%1.6%1425.0%016
  • Albert Okwuegbunam was inactive, while Dulcich made his pro debut and scored an early TD.
    • The rookie finished with only three targets, but his 81% route participation suggests there's opportunity for more ahead. While not an especially exciting prospect, Dulcich might be the guy Nathaniel Hackett likes best in the passing game.
    • Eric Saubert, the main receiving tight end the week before, barely played in this one. He was listed as questionable with a thigh injury, which may have been a factor (and may also have helped Dulcich get more work).
  • Sutton dropped to three targets after seeing at least seven and catching at least five passes for 52 yards in each of Denver's first four games.

     

 Snap %RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Mike Williams94.0%5694.9%93.2%610.9%20.3%10710.7%117
Joshua Palmer86.7%5389.8%85.2%1221.8%16.3%6022.6%057
DeAndre Carter74.7%4678.0%68.6%59.1%8.5%2310.9%017
Gerald Everett56.6%3457.6%64.8%712.7%14.6%1620.6%029
Tre' McKitty38.6%1627.1%29.5%00.0%2.8%00.0%00
Donald Parham20.5%1220.3%6.4%35.5%1.6%4125.0%053
  • Parham was more involved in his second game of the season, though it only had a tiny impact on Everett's route share, and Everett nonetheless got seven targets. It's something to watch, but for now we can still start Everett as a mid-to-low TE1.
  • Palmer went 9-57-0 on a career-high 12 targets. He's averaging 7.2 targets per game with Keenan Allen (hamstring) sidelined, but just hasn't been good. Any value is based on volume and hoping to ride the Herbert wave.

         

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
NFL Week 7 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Week 7 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Notebook Dump: Packers, Bucs in Trouble + Fantasy News and Notes from Week 6
NFL Notebook Dump: Packers, Bucs in Trouble + Fantasy News and Notes from Week 6
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 7 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 7 Pickups
NFL Week 7 Injury Analysis: Brown Will Miss Significant Chunk of Time
NFL Week 7 Injury Analysis: Brown Will Miss Significant Chunk of Time
Streaming Defenses: Week 7 Fantasy Options
Streaming Defenses: Week 7 Fantasy Options
Monday Night Football Picks: Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos Odds, Props and Best Bets
Monday Night Football Picks: Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos Odds, Props and Best Bets