Target Breakdown: Week 6 WR/TE Usage Report + Week 7 Waivers

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Be sure to check out my Backfield Breakdown (posted each Monday afternoon) for a similar look at every running back and every backfield around the league.
Now it's time to look at wide receivers and tight ends...
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 6, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers, trends, injuries, etc.
Shares shown below only include active games for the following prominent players who have missed time this season:
- TEs Kyle Pitts, George Kittle, Dawson Knox
- WRs Rondale Moore, Gabe Davis, Michael Gallup, Allen Lazard, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin
Wide Receivers
|R/DB W6
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh W6
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Sh Δ
|AY Sh W6
|AY Sh '22
|AY Sh Δ
|1
|Darnell Mooney
|93.8%
|94.9%
|-1.1%
|46.2%
|29.7%
|16.4%
|47.4%
|44.3%
|3.1%
|2
|Dante Pettis
|65.6%
|67.4%
|-1.8%
|26.9%
|11.7%
|15.2%
|40.6%
|18.5%
|22.1%
|3
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|87.5%
|60.9%
|26.6%
|28.6%
|13.6%
|14.9%
|35.3%
|15.7%
|19.6%
|4
|Marquez Callaway
|86.5%
|46.1%
|40.4%
|22.6%
|8.7%
|13.9%
|32.6%
|9.8%
|22.8%
|5
|Chris Godwin
|90.5%
|68.0%
|22.5%
|32.4%
|18.7%
|13.7%
|48.3%
|18.4%
|29.9%
|6
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|35.5%
|8.8%
|26.7%
|16.0%
|3.3%
|12.7%
|19.5%
|4.1%
|15.3%
|7
|Tyquan Thornton
|72.2%
|21.2%
|51.0%
|16.7%
|4.8%
|11.9%
|11.7%
|4.5%
|7.2%
|8
|Brandon Powell
|38.2%
|12.9%
|25.3%
|16.1%
|4.5%
|11.6%
|17.0%
|1.7%
|15.4%
|9
|Marcus Johnson
|77.4%
|28.2%
|49.2%
|16.0%
|4.6%
|11.4%
|32.5%
|8.3%
|24.1%
|10
|Tee Higgins
|95.0%
|63.7%
|31.3%
|27.8%
|16.9%
|10.9%
|30.9%
|25.6%
|5.3%
|11
|Michael Gallup
|81.6%
|84.0%
|-2.4%
|18.9%
|8.3%
|10.6%
|33.8%
|12.5%
|21.2%
|12
|Parris Campbell
|98.3%
|87.2%
|11.1%
|19.6%
|10.7%
|8.9%
|22.9%
|10.2%
|12.7%
|13
|Jerry Jeudy
|96.9%
|78.0%
|18.9%
|28.0%
|19.1%
|8.9%
|50.4%
|28.8%
|21.7%
|14
|Adam Thielen
|93.9%
|96.7%
|-2.8%
|28.6%
|20.1%
|8.5%
|61.4%
|31.5%
|29.8%
|15
|Corey Davis
|95.0%
|78.0%
|17.0%
|23.5%
|15.1%
|8.4%
|64.4%
|29.4%
|35.0%
|16
|Chase Claypool
|90.6%
|93.8%
|-3.2%
|25.9%
|17.6%
|8.3%
|36.2%
|19.6%
|16.6%
|17
|KJ Hamler
|62.5%
|40.4%
|22.1%
|12.0%
|3.7%
|8.3%
|24.2%
|9.6%
|14.6%
|18
|DJ Moore
|95.7%
|96.5%
|-0.8%
|33.3%
|25.3%
|8.0%
|149.5%
|38.9%
|110.6%
|19
|Garrett Wilson
|60.0%
|68.6%
|-8.6%
|29.4%
|22.0%
|7.4%
|26.1%
|25.0%
|1.2%
|20
|A.J. Brown
|89.7%
|90.5%
|-0.8%
|38.1%
|30.8%
|7.3%
|37.1%
|45.1%
|-8.0%
|21
|DeVante Parker
|91.7%
|87.0%
|4.7%
|20.0%
|13.2%
|6.8%
|35.2%
|26.7%
|8.5%
|22
|Stefon Diggs
|95.1%
|82.4%
|12.7%
|34.2%
|27.7%
|6.6%
|42.1%
|36.4%
|5.8%
|23
|Allen Robinson
|88.2%
|93.5%
|-5.3%
|19.4%
|13.1%
|6.2%
|38.2%
|20.0%
|18.2%
|24
|Cam Sims
|80.0%
|24.7%
|55.3%
|9.1%
|3.1%
|6.0%
|9.1%
|7.6%
|1.5%
|25
|Rondale Moore
|97.7%
|93.0%
|4.7%
|27.8%
|21.9%
|5.9%
|14.3%
|14.7%
|-0.4%
|26
|Demarcus Robinson
|76.5%
|57.3%
|19.2%
|15.6%
|9.9%
|5.7%
|17.2%
|11.1%
|6.1%
|27
|K.J. Osborn
|60.6%
|76.7%
|-16.1%
|17.9%
|12.1%
|5.7%
|13.9%
|16.5%
|-2.6%
|28
|Joshua Palmer
|89.8%
|85.2%
|4.6%
|21.8%
|16.3%
|5.6%
|20.7%
|16.7%
|3.9%
|29
|George Pickens
|87.5%
|87.1%
|0.4%
|22.2%
|16.7%
|5.6%
|31.5%
|27.5%
|4.0%
|30
|Brandon Aiyuk
|92.7%
|93.6%
|-0.9%
|26.8%
|21.7%
|5.1%
|35.9%
|31.5%
|4.3%
|31
|Michael Pittman
|98.3%
|96.0%
|2.3%
|28.6%
|24.4%
|4.2%
|26.7%
|25.8%
|0.9%
|32
|Darius Slayton
|74.2%
|33.1%
|41.1%
|12.0%
|7.9%
|4.1%
|21.0%
|16.6%
|4.5%
|33
|Tyler Boyd
|97.5%
|87.6%
|9.9%
|16.7%
|12.9%
|3.8%
|16.5%
|17.2%
|-0.8%
|34
|Tim Jones
|57.7%
|13.6%
|44.1%
|4.5%
|1.0%
|3.5%
|5.8%
|0.2%
|5.6%
|35
|Ben Skowronek
|70.6%
|83.1%
|-12.5%
|16.1%
|13.1%
|3.0%
|17.0%
|14.7%
|2.3%
|36
|Tyreek Hill
|79.2%
|80.5%
|-1.3%
|33.3%
|30.4%
|3.0%
|42.9%
|35.9%
|7.0%
|37
|Kevin White
|29.7%
|5.0%
|24.7%
|3.2%
|0.5%
|2.7%
|17.5%
|2.4%
|15.1%
|38
|Tre'Quan Smith
|70.3%
|34.7%
|35.6%
|9.7%
|7.2%
|2.5%
|12.6%
|10.7%
|1.9%
|39
|Gabe Davis
|95.1%
|94.0%
|1.1%
|15.8%
|13.3%
|2.5%
|33.3%
|28.3%
|5.0%
|40
|Romeo Doubs
|95.9%
|80.7%
|15.2%
|20.5%
|18.2%
|2.3%
|31.2%
|23.0%
|8.2%
|41
|Keith Kirkwood
|56.8%
|14.2%
|42.6%
|3.2%
|1.0%
|2.2%
|4.3%
|0.7%
|3.6%
|42
|Isaiah McKenzie
|56.1%
|45.9%
|10.2%
|13.2%
|11.1%
|2.1%
|9.8%
|8.5%
|1.3%
|43
|A.J. Green
|72.1%
|57.8%
|14.3%
|11.1%
|9.1%
|2.1%
|12.5%
|14.2%
|-1.7%
|44
|Terrace Marshall
|65.2%
|18.1%
|47.1%
|4.8%
|2.9%
|1.9%
|16.7%
|2.1%
|14.6%
|45
|Terry McLaurin
|100.0%
|92.5%
|7.5%
|18.2%
|16.4%
|1.8%
|17.7%
|27.7%
|-9.9%
|46
|Amari Rodgers
|32.7%
|7.7%
|25.0%
|2.3%
|0.5%
|1.8%
|2.7%
|0.7%
|2.0%
|47
|Mecole Hardman
|44.2%
|51.3%
|-7.1%
|11.4%
|9.7%
|1.7%
|11.8%
|12.9%
|-1.1%
|48
|Braxton Berrios
|30.0%
|28.6%
|1.4%
|5.9%
|4.6%
|1.3%
|4.9%
|2.2%
|2.8%
|49
|Marquise Goodwin
|50.0%
|43.8%
|6.2%
|6.7%
|5.4%
|1.2%
|5.6%
|6.6%
|-1.1%
|50
|Zay Jones
|100.0%
|85%
|15.0%
|22.7%
|21.5%
|1.2%
|48.0%
|20.7%
|27.3%
|51
|Devin Duvernay
|76.5%
|66.7%
|9.8%
|15.6%
|14.5%
|1.1%
|19.6%
|19.9%
|-0.3%
|52
|Allen Lazard
|93.9%
|91.0%
|2.9%
|20.5%
|19.5%
|1.0%
|41.7%
|38.8%
|2.9%
|53
|Trent Sherfield
|69.8%
|58.1%
|11.7%
|8.9%
|7.9%
|0.9%
|6.2%
|9.0%
|-2.8%
|54
|David Bell
|67.3%
|44.7%
|22.6%
|4.8%
|4.1%
|0.7%
|2.0%
|4.7%
|-2.7%
|55
|Amari Cooper
|71.4%
|87.0%
|-15.6%
|28.6%
|27.9%
|0.7%
|29.7%
|37.0%
|-7.3%
|56
|Curtis Samuel
|92.0%
|87.5%
|4.5%
|22.7%
|22.1%
|0.6%
|30.0%
|14.8%
|15.2%
|57
|DeAndre Carter
|78.0%
|68.6%
|9.4%
|9.1%
|8.5%
|0.6%
|7.9%
|11.6%
|-3.8%
|58
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|34.4%
|16.7%
|17.7%
|3.8%
|3.6%
|0.2%
|4.9%
|4.2%
|0.7%
|59
|Christian Kirk
|100.0%
|94.8%
|5.2%
|22.7%
|22.6%
|0.2%
|28.1%
|27.9%
|0.2%
|60
|Ja'Marr Chase
|100.0%
|99.2%
|0.8%
|27.8%
|28.0%
|-0.2%
|46.0%
|38.0%
|8.0%
|61
|Quez Watkins
|62.1%
|65.8%
|-3.7%
|4.8%
|5.2%
|-0.5%
|-3.7%
|8.1%
|-11.8%
|62
|Jaylen Waddle
|88.7%
|81.8%
|6.9%
|22.2%
|22.9%
|-0.7%
|25.3%
|28.6%
|-3.3%
|63
|Justin Jefferson
|100.0%
|97.5%
|2.5%
|28.6%
|29.4%
|-0.9%
|21.3%
|39.0%
|-17.7%
|64
|Alec Pierce
|70.7%
|61.0%
|9.7%
|12.5%
|13.6%
|-1.1%
|24.5%
|26.3%
|-1.8%
|65
|DeVonta Smith
|96.6%
|97.0%
|-0.4%
|23.8%
|25.0%
|-1.2%
|38.0%
|34.7%
|3.4%
|66
|David Sills
|29.0%
|56.4%
|-27.4%
|8.0%
|9.3%
|-1.3%
|4.5%
|10.2%
|-5.7%
|67
|Marquise Brown
|93.0%
|94.4%
|-1.4%
|25.0%
|26.3%
|-1.3%
|41.0%
|41.8%
|-0.7%
|68
|Shi Smith
|65.2%
|73.4%
|-8.2%
|9.5%
|11.5%
|-2.0%
|45.0%
|16.8%
|28.1%
|69
|Diontae Johnson
|100.0%
|96.4%
|3.6%
|25.9%
|27.9%
|-2.0%
|22.1%
|34.9%
|-12.8%
|70
|Deebo Samuel
|82.9%
|88.8%
|-5.9%
|24.4%
|26.9%
|-2.5%
|25.5%
|18.3%
|7.2%
|71
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|41.5%
|28.7%
|12.8%
|2.4%
|5.1%
|-2.7%
|13.7%
|9.8%
|3.9%
|72
|Bryan Edwards
|37.5%
|25.8%
|11.7%
|0.0%
|3.0%
|-3.0%
|0%
|3.6%
|-4%
|73
|Russell Gage
|78.6%
|73.8%
|4.8%
|10.8%
|14.6%
|-3.8%
|17.8%
|11.9%
|5.9%
|74
|DK Metcalf
|86.1%
|92.1%
|-6.0%
|23.3%
|27.2%
|-3.8%
|38.9%
|37.4%
|1.5%
|75
|Drake London
|100.0%
|80.8%
|19.2%
|28.6%
|32.6%
|-4.0%
|42.8%
|32.4%
|10.3%
|76
|Jauan Jennings
|34.1%
|45.7%
|-11.6%
|7.3%
|11.4%
|-4.1%
|2.9%
|10.2%
|-7.3%
|77
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|97.7%
|83.3%
|14.4%
|14.3%
|18.5%
|-4.2%
|15.4%
|20.2%
|-4.8%
|78
|Mike Evans
|95.2%
|84.0%
|11.2%
|10.8%
|16.6%
|-5.8%
|11.2%
|26.8%
|-15.6%
|79
|CeeDee Lamb
|97.4%
|97.4%
|0.0%
|27.0%
|33.3%
|-6.3%
|24.7%
|40.6%
|-15.9%
|80
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|83.7%
|86.0%
|-2.3%
|11.9%
|18.3%
|-6.4%
|16.5%
|24.3%
|-7.8%
|81
|Cooper Kupp
|94.1%
|98.4%
|-4.3%
|25.8%
|32.6%
|-6.8%
|25.9%
|38.6%
|-12.7%
|82
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|81.4%
|82.1%
|-0.7%
|8.6%
|15.7%
|-7.2%
|14.4%
|22.5%
|-8.1%
|83
|Tyler Lockett
|88.9%
|90.1%
|-1.2%
|16.7%
|24.5%
|-7.8%
|35.2%
|38.5%
|-3.4%
|84
|Richie James
|38.7%
|66.3%
|-27.6%
|8.0%
|15.9%
|-7.9%
|4.5%
|20.0%
|-15.5%
|85
|Mike Williams
|94.9%
|93.2%
|1.7%
|10.9%
|20.3%
|-9.4%
|36.9%
|37.7%
|-0.8%
|86
|Noah Brown
|89.5%
|86.1%
|3.4%
|8.1%
|17.8%
|-9.7%
|11.0%
|23.5%
|-12.4%
|87
|Randall Cobb
|40.8%
|52.4%
|-11.6%
|2.3%
|12.4%
|-10.2%
|-0.2%
|19.1%
|-19.3%
|88
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|56.3%
|75.4%
|-19.1%
|0.0%
|11.7%
|-11.7%
|0%
|14.6%
|-14.6%
|89
|Elijah Moore
|65.0%
|88.2%
|-23.2%
|0.0%
|13.3%
|-13.3%
|0%
|23.9%
|-23.9%
|90
|Jakobi Meyers
|91.7%
|90.0%
|1.7%
|13.3%
|27.0%
|-13.7%
|21.9%
|37.5%
|-15.6%
|91
|Courtland Sutton
|100.0%
|97.2%
|2.8%
|12.0%
|26.1%
|-14.1%
|6.2%
|36.1%
|-29.9%
|92
|Robbie Anderson
|34.8%
|83.9%
|-49.1%
|0.0%
|15.5%
|-15.5%
|0%
|30.0%
|-30.0%
Tight Ends
|R/DB W6
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh W6
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Sh Δ
|AY Sh W6
|AY Sh '22
|AY Sh Δ
|1
|Robert Tonyan
|71.4%
|54.9%
|16.5%
|27.3%
|15.3%
|12.0%
|26.3%
|9.8%
|16.5%
|2
|Evan Engram
|84.6%
|79.3%
|5.3%
|27.3%
|16.4%
|10.9%
|33.6%
|16.7%
|16.9%
|3
|Noah Fant
|58.3%
|52.7%
|5.6%
|23.3%
|12.5%
|10.8%
|10.8%
|7.6%
|3.2%
|4
|Hunter Henry
|86.1%
|71.2%
|14.9%
|23.3%
|12.6%
|10.8%
|26.2%
|11.4%
|14.8%
|5
|Jake Ferguson
|36.8%
|22.2%
|14.6%
|16.2%
|5.6%
|10.7%
|10.2%
|3.1%
|7.1%
|6
|Greg Dulcich
|81.3%
|11.9%
|69.4%
|12.0%
|1.6%
|10.4%
|13.3%
|1.9%
|11.4%
|7
|C.J. Uzomah
|50.0%
|24.1%
|25.9%
|11.8%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|-3.1%
|0.3%
|-3.4%
|8
|Peyton Hendershot
|60.5%
|26.8%
|33.7%
|13.5%
|4.4%
|9.1%
|16.7%
|4.6%
|12.1%
|9
|Daniel Bellinger
|80.6%
|45.3%
|35.3%
|20.0%
|11.3%
|8.7%
|8.3%
|4.7%
|3.6%
|10
|Connor Heyward
|50.0%
|11.6%
|38.4%
|11.1%
|2.5%
|8.7%
|12.7%
|2.0%
|10.7%
|11
|Cole Turner
|80.0%
|15.7%
|64.3%
|9.1%
|2.2%
|6.9%
|10.2%
|2.0%
|8.2%
|12
|Zach Ertz
|93.0%
|85.2%
|7.8%
|27.8%
|21.0%
|6.8%
|35.0%
|24.1%
|10.9%
|13
|Mike Gesicki
|75.5%
|57.2%
|18.3%
|15.6%
|8.9%
|6.7%
|20.0%
|10.2%
|9.9%
|14
|Juwan Johnson
|78.4%
|67.6%
|10.8%
|19.4%
|12.8%
|6.5%
|16.7%
|11.9%
|4.7%
|15
|Dallas Goedert
|93.1%
|82.4%
|10.7%
|23.8%
|19.2%
|4.6%
|30.0%
|9.0%
|21.0%
|16
|Travis Kelce
|69.8%
|80.4%
|-10.6%
|28.6%
|24.1%
|4.5%
|43.2%
|27.5%
|15.7%
|17
|George Kittle
|92.7%
|87.0%
|5.7%
|24.4%
|20.0%
|4.4%
|12.3%
|13.9%
|-1.6%
|18
|Isaiah Likely
|35.3%
|40.6%
|-5.3%
|12.5%
|9.9%
|2.6%
|7.8%
|5.7%
|2.1%
|19
|Jelani Woods
|36.2%
|23.7%
|12.5%
|5.4%
|3.3%
|2.1%
|12.6%
|7.9%
|4.7%
|20
|Cade Otton
|40.5%
|40.2%
|0.3%
|8.1%
|6.7%
|1.4%
|10.9%
|5.0%
|5.8%
|21
|Mark Andrews
|94.1%
|93.8%
|0.3%
|34.4%
|33.1%
|1.2%
|48.8%
|38.1%
|10.7%
|22
|Irv Smith
|54.5%
|56.3%
|-1.8%
|14.3%
|13.6%
|0.7%
|4.7%
|11.2%
|-6.6%
|23
|Ian Thomas
|34.8%
|31.2%
|3.6%
|9.5%
|9.2%
|0.3%
|-21.6%
|5.2%
|-26.8%
|24
|Harrison Bryant
|34.7%
|43.7%
|-9.0%
|9.5%
|9.6%
|-0.1%
|5.7%
|8.2%
|-2.6%
|25
|Taysom Hill
|10.8%
|1.8%
|9.0%
|0.0%
|0.5%
|-0.5%
|0%
|0.1%
|-0.1%
|26
|Cameron Brate
|57.1%
|47.7%
|9.4%
|8.1%
|9.2%
|-1.1%
|10.5%
|9.1%
|1.4%
|27
|Jonnu Smith
|13.9%
|27.7%
|-13.8%
|6.7%
|7.8%
|-1.1%
|4.3%
|3.5%
|0.8%
|28
|Zach Gentry
|50.0%
|28.1%
|21.9%
|3.7%
|4.9%
|-1.2%
|0.0%
|1.0%
|-0.9%
|29
|Kyle Pitts
|81.3%
|77.0%
|4.3%
|21.4%
|23.1%
|-1.7%
|23.3%
|31.3%
|-8.0%
|30
|Gerald Everett
|57.6%
|64.8%
|-7.2%
|12.7%
|14.6%
|-1.9%
|5.4%
|15.2%
|-9.8%
|31
|Kylen Granson
|36.2%
|41.6%
|-5.4%
|7.1%
|9.1%
|-1.9%
|7.8%
|7.4%
|0.4%
|32
|Cole Kmet
|87.5%
|81.9%
|5.6%
|11.5%
|13.5%
|-2.0%
|8.1%
|7.8%
|0.4%
|33
|Dawson Knox
|80.5%
|66.0%
|14.5%
|7.9%
|10.1%
|-2.2%
|13.1%
|9.7%
|3.4%
|34
|Tyler Conklin
|55.0%
|66.5%
|-11.5%
|11.8%
|14.7%
|-2.9%
|13.0%
|10.0%
|3.0%
|35
|David Njoku
|69.4%
|77.2%
|-7.8%
|14.3%
|17.8%
|-3.5%
|18.5%
|15.3%
|3.2%
|36
|Parker Hesse
|25.0%
|37.1%
|-12.1%
|0.0%
|3.8%
|-3.8%
|0%
|2.7%
|-2.7%
|37
|Tommy Tremble
|56.5%
|40.2%
|16.3%
|0.0%
|5.2%
|-5.2%
|0%
|5.9%
|-5.9%
|38
|Will Dissly
|38.9%
|41.9%
|-3.0%
|3.3%
|8.7%
|-5.4%
|1.5%
|5.1%
|-3.6%
|39
|Hayden Hurst
|72.5%
|69.3%
|3.2%
|8.3%
|13.8%
|-5.4%
|5.8%
|8.0%
|-2.3%
|40
|Mo Alie-Cox
|25.9%
|40.5%
|-14.6%
|0.0%
|6.2%
|-6.2%
|0%
|4.9%
|-4.9%
|41
|Tyler Higbee
|55.9%
|76.6%
|-20.7%
|6.5%
|22.6%
|-16.2%
|7.7%
|13.0%
|-5.3%
Bye Week Players
|R/DB
|Tgt Sh
|AY Sh
|1
|Davante Adams
|98.0%
|31.4%
|40.3%
|2
|Mack Hollins
|93.4%
|16.9%
|28.2%
|3
|Brandin Cooks
|92.1%
|25.8%
|29.8%
|4
|Josh Reynolds
|88.6%
|19.2%
|28.5%
|5
|Robert Woods
|82.4%
|22.6%
|25.7%
|6
|T.J. Hockenson
|76.7%
|19.2%
|17.0%
|7
|Marvin Jones
|76.5%
|15.4%
|27.6%
|8
|Nico Collins
|76.4%
|16.6%
|33.3%
|9
|Darren Waller
|68.5%
|14.0%
|17.4%
|10
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|68.3%
|9.7%
|23.2%
|11
|Chris Olave
|68.0%
|21.5%
|36.2%
|12
|Jahan Dotson
|61.6%
|9.7%
|19.4%
|13
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|59.1%
|22.0%
|13.0%
|14
|Austin Hooper
|57.7%
|8.9%
|8.5%
|15
|Pat Freiermuth
|54.9%
|15.7%
|12.9%
|16
|DJ Chark
|52.8%
|10.2%
|20.3%
|17
|Treylon Burks
|52.8%
|12.9%
|19.1%
|18
|Chris Moore
|52.2%
|7.4%
|7.4%
|19
|Nelson Agholor
|50.5%
|11.4%
|16.9%
|20
|Dalton Schultz
|47.9%
|9.4%
|5.4%
|21
|Hunter Renfrow
|47.2%
|11.6%
|5.0%
|22
|Sterling Shepard
|47.0%
|15.9%
|23.6%
|23
|Logan Thomas
|45.9%
|8.8%
|8.4%
|24
|Rashod Bateman
|45.3%
|12.8%
|18.8%
|25
|Jarvis Landry
|45.2%
|10.8%
|11.0%
|26
|Michael Thomas
|45.2%
|11.3%
|11.1%
|27
|Kalif Raymond
|39.4%
|8.5%
|11.9%
|28
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|39.0%
|5.9%
|1.8%
|29
|Geoff Swaim
|34.5%
|6.5%
|2.2%
|30
|Kyle Philips
|32.4%
|10.5%
|9.9%
Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats
Year-to-Date Leaderboards
- Rts = Routes Run
- TPRR = Targets per Route
- YPRR = Yards per Route
- AY = Air Yards
- aDOT = average depth of target
- Rt Depth = average route depth
- EZ tgt = targets in end zone
Wide Receivers (YTD)
|Tgt
|Rts
|TPRR
|YPRR
|AY
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|72
|244
|29.5%
|2.49
|531
|7.4
|9.7
|56
|607
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Stefon Diggs
|65
|210
|31.0%
|3.12
|673
|10.3
|11.7
|49
|656
|6
|5
|0
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|65
|190
|34.2%
|3.69
|655
|10.1
|11.8
|50
|701
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Marquise Brown
|64
|255
|25.1%
|1.90
|662
|10.4
|11.6
|43
|485
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|63
|249
|25.3%
|1.91
|595
|9.4
|12.2
|39
|475
|4
|7
|3
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|63
|234
|26.9%
|2.79
|513
|8.1
|11.2
|46
|654
|2
|5
|3
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|60
|189
|31.7%
|2.16
|603
|10.1
|11.7
|33
|409
|2
|1
|2
|8
|Diontae Johnson
|57
|216
|26.4%
|1.37
|619
|10.9
|13.6
|33
|295
|0
|2
|1
|9
|Amari Cooper
|55
|187
|29.4%
|1.86
|661
|12.0
|12.5
|31
|348
|4
|7
|3
|10
|Davante Adams
|54
|193
|28.0%
|2.15
|617
|11.4
|11.2
|29
|414
|5
|7
|0
|11
|A.J. Brown
|53
|180
|29.4%
|2.79
|530
|10.0
|10.7
|33
|503
|2
|3
|3
|12
|Michael Pittman
|52
|230
|22.6%
|1.81
|337
|6.5
|8.4
|38
|417
|1
|2
|1
|13
|Mike Williams
|50
|246
|20.3%
|1.66
|597
|11.9
|13.5
|30
|409
|2
|4
|1
|14
|Curtis Samuel
|50
|223
|22.4%
|1.29
|271
|5.4
|9.0
|34
|287
|2
|1
|4
|15
|DK Metcalf
|50
|187
|26.7%
|2.17
|598
|12.0
|14.6
|30
|406
|2
|9
|1
|16
|Courtland Sutton
|49
|212
|23.1%
|2.03
|602
|12.3
|12.6
|31
|431
|1
|7
|2
|17
|Jaylen Waddle
|49
|193
|25.4%
|2.76
|521
|10.6
|13.3
|30
|533
|3
|2
|3
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|48
|168
|28.6%
|1.73
|457
|9.5
|10.9
|24
|290
|2
|7
|3
|19
|Deebo Samuel
|47
|167
|28.1%
|2.07
|233
|5.0
|7.9
|27
|345
|2
|2
|2
|20
|Tyler Lockett
|45
|183
|24.6%
|2.31
|617
|13.7
|12.4
|34
|423
|2
|4
|0
|21
|Christian Kirk
|44
|202
|21.8%
|1.79
|411
|9.3
|10.4
|25
|362
|4
|2
|2
|22
|DJ Moore
|44
|192
|22.9%
|1.06
|415
|9.4
|11.7
|20
|204
|1
|1
|0
|23
|Adam Thielen
|43
|232
|18.5%
|1.22
|414
|9.6
|11.1
|29
|284
|2
|3
|0
|24
|DeVonta Smith
|43
|193
|22.3%
|2.06
|408
|9.5
|12.1
|33
|397
|2
|3
|2
|25
|Drake London
|43
|122
|35.2%
|2.51
|419
|9.8
|12.5
|25
|306
|2
|1
|0
|26
|Brandin Cooks
|42
|164
|25.6%
|1.43
|350
|8.3
|11.7
|24
|235
|1
|3
|1
|27
|Chris Olave
|42
|149
|28.2%
|2.61
|737
|17.5
|16.0
|25
|389
|2
|2
|0
|28
|Joshua Palmer
|40
|225
|17.8%
|1.07
|265
|6.6
|10.4
|26
|240
|1
|2
|1
|29
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|40
|200
|20.0%
|1.85
|324
|8.1
|9.1
|27
|370
|1
|2
|2
|30
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|39
|114
|34.2%
|2.38
|210
|5.4
|7.1
|27
|271
|3
|3
|3
|31
|Romeo Doubs
|38
|188
|20.2%
|1.24
|326
|8.6
|12.1
|26
|234
|2
|1
|2
|32
|Brandon Aiyuk
|38
|176
|21.6%
|1.82
|401
|10.6
|12.2
|25
|320
|3
|0
|0
|33
|Tee Higgins
|38
|160
|23.8%
|2.26
|401
|10.6
|10.8
|26
|362
|2
|2
|1
|34
|Terry McLaurin
|37
|236
|15.7%
|1.56
|506
|13.7
|13.2
|22
|367
|1
|3
|1
|35
|Zay Jones
|37
|159
|23.3%
|1.43
|271
|7.3
|11.9
|27
|227
|1
|5
|2
|36
|Chase Claypool
|36
|210
|17.1%
|1.07
|347
|9.6
|12.0
|23
|225
|1
|1
|2
|37
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|36
|185
|19.5%
|1.43
|435
|12.1
|11.7
|20
|265
|0
|5
|1
|38
|Jerry Jeudy
|36
|170
|21.2%
|1.71
|479
|13.3
|12.5
|17
|290
|2
|3
|3
|39
|Russell Gage
|35
|189
|18.5%
|1.02
|210
|6.0
|9.0
|25
|192
|1
|3
|1
|40
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|34
|197
|17.3%
|1.31
|361
|10.6
|11.8
|19
|258
|0
|2
|2
|41
|George Pickens
|34
|195
|17.4%
|1.42
|488
|14.4
|14.6
|20
|277
|0
|2
|1
|42
|Allen Lazard
|34
|173
|19.7%
|1.65
|471
|13.8
|11.9
|20
|285
|4
|3
|0
|43
|Josh Reynolds
|34
|171
|19.9%
|1.96
|460
|13.5
|13.5
|23
|335
|2
|6
|1
|44
|Corey Davis
|33
|191
|17.3%
|1.84
|539
|16.3
|14.3
|19
|351
|2
|3
|1
|45
|Mike Evans
|33
|178
|18.5%
|2.01
|412
|12.5
|11.8
|24
|358
|3
|4
|1
|46
|Darnell Mooney
|33
|131
|25.2%
|1.84
|458
|13.9
|14.9
|17
|241
|0
|3
|1
|47
|Noah Brown
|32
|167
|19.2%
|1.73
|348
|10.9
|12.2
|20
|289
|1
|3
|0
|48
|Chris Godwin
|31
|119
|26.1%
|2.10
|230
|7.4
|8.6
|22
|250
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Jakobi Meyers
|31
|112
|27.7%
|2.87
|345
|11.1
|11.2
|24
|321
|1
|0
|0
|50
|Marvin Jones
|30
|163
|18.4%
|1.28
|407
|13.6
|11.4
|18
|208
|1
|2
|2
|51
|Allen Robinson
|29
|232
|12.5%
|0.73
|275
|9.5
|10.4
|17
|170
|2
|8
|1
|52
|Tyler Boyd
|29
|220
|13.2%
|1.36
|270
|9.3
|10.0
|21
|300
|2
|2
|0
|53
|Elijah Moore
|29
|216
|13.4%
|0.94
|437
|15.1
|14.0
|16
|203
|0
|1
|1
|54
|Ben Skowronek
|29
|206
|14.1%
|1.07
|202
|7.0
|11.0
|23
|221
|0
|0
|1
|55
|Mack Hollins
|29
|184
|15.8%
|1.48
|431
|14.9
|13.6
|17
|273
|1
|6
|1
|56
|Alec Pierce
|29
|145
|20.0%
|1.87
|344
|11.9
|12.0
|18
|271
|1
|2
|2
|57
|Robert Woods
|28
|117
|23.9%
|1.74
|253
|9.0
|10.9
|17
|204
|1
|1
|2
|58
|Robbie Anderson
|27
|167
|16.2%
|1.23
|320
|11.9
|13.8
|13
|206
|1
|0
|0
|59
|Nico Collins
|27
|136
|19.9%
|2.00
|390
|14.4
|12.6
|15
|272
|0
|1
|0
|60
|Parris Campbell
|26
|239
|10.9%
|0.71
|163
|6.3
|10.1
|18
|169
|1
|1
|1
|61
|Gabe Davis
|26
|201
|12.9%
|1.91
|428
|16.4
|13.2
|14
|383
|4
|3
|2
|62
|K.J. Osborn
|26
|184
|14.1%
|0.96
|217
|8.3
|11.5
|19
|177
|1
|1
|1
|63
|Randall Cobb
|26
|122
|21.3%
|2.11
|271
|10.4
|10.9
|18
|257
|0
|2
|0
|64
|Isaiah McKenzie
|26
|117
|22.2%
|1.38
|157
|6.0
|9.2
|17
|162
|3
|2
|2
|65
|Devin Duvernay
|25
|128
|19.5%
|1.88
|331
|13.2
|13.3
|18
|240
|3
|7
|0
|66
|Greg Dortch
|24
|151
|15.9%
|1.35
|117
|4.9
|7.0
|21
|204
|1
|0
|1
|67
|Richie James
|24
|120
|20.0%
|1.58
|197
|8.2
|9.2
|19
|189
|0
|0
|2
|68
|Sterling Shepard
|24
|85
|28.2%
|1.81
|232
|9.7
|11.3
|13
|154
|1
|0
|1
|69
|Rondale Moore
|23
|111
|20.7%
|1.15
|112
|4.9
|8.2
|16
|128
|0
|1
|1
|70
|DeVante Parker
|22
|160
|13.8%
|1.58
|376
|17.1
|15.0
|12
|253
|1
|3
|0
|71
|Jahan Dotson
|22
|157
|14.0%
|0.97
|356
|16.2
|13.7
|12
|152
|4
|4
|1
|72
|A.J. Green
|22
|156
|14.1%
|0.36
|225
|10.2
|10.2
|10
|56
|0
|2
|1
|73
|Michael Thomas
|22
|99
|22.2%
|1.73
|226
|10.3
|12.7
|16
|171
|3
|3
|0
|74
|Rashod Bateman
|22
|87
|25.3%
|2.79
|313
|14.2
|13.1
|11
|243
|2
|1
|2
|75
|DeAndre Carter
|21
|181
|11.6%
|1.06
|185
|8.8
|9.7
|16
|192
|1
|1
|0
|76
|Mecole Hardman
|21
|123
|17.1%
|1.51
|206
|9.8
|12.0
|15
|186
|2
|1
|1
|77
|Jarvis Landry
|21
|99
|21.2%
|1.70
|224
|10.7
|12.4
|15
|168
|0
|1
|0
|78
|Shi Smith
|20
|146
|13.7%
|0.72
|180
|9.0
|9.9
|8
|105
|0
|1
|2
|79
|Hunter Renfrow
|20
|93
|21.5%
|1.13
|77
|3.9
|10.0
|14
|105
|0
|0
|1
|80
|Scotty Miller
|20
|89
|22.5%
|0.82
|295
|14.8
|12.1
|8
|73
|0
|0
|0
|81
|Jauan Jennings
|20
|86
|23.3%
|1.81
|130
|6.5
|10.0
|12
|156
|0
|0
|2
|82
|Nelson Agholor
|19
|93
|20.4%
|2.42
|239
|12.6
|13.5
|14
|225
|1
|0
|0
|83
|DJ Chark
|18
|102
|17.6%
|0.96
|328
|18.2
|15.2
|7
|98
|1
|3
|1
|84
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|18
|92
|19.6%
|2.95
|203
|11.3
|12.3
|16
|271
|2
|0
|0
|85
|Ashton Dulin
|18
|63
|28.6%
|2.67
|226
|12.6
|12.9
|12
|168
|0
|1
|0
|86
|Trent Sherfield
|17
|137
|12.4%
|0.64
|165
|9.7
|10.6
|10
|88
|0
|0
|0
|87
|Demarcus Robinson
|17
|110
|15.5%
|0.69
|184
|10.8
|13.2
|9
|76
|1
|3
|0
|88
|Marquez Callaway
|17
|101
|16.8%
|0.97
|199
|11.7
|14.9
|9
|98
|1
|1
|0
|89
|Treylon Burks
|16
|75
|21.3%
|1.72
|188
|11.8
|14.5
|10
|129
|0
|1
|1
|90
|Kalif Raymond
|15
|76
|19.7%
|1.14
|193
|12.9
|15.9
|9
|87
|0
|2
|0
|91
|Michael Gallup
|15
|71
|21.1%
|1.21
|186
|12.4
|13.0
|8
|86
|1
|3
|1
|92
|David Sills
|14
|102
|13.7%
|0.80
|101
|7.2
|12.8
|9
|82
|0
|0
|0
|93
|Tre'Quan Smith
|14
|76
|18.4%
|2.32
|217
|15.5
|13.2
|9
|176
|1
|0
|0
|94
|Kendrick Bourne
|14
|70
|20.0%
|2.23
|162
|11.6
|11.8
|11
|156
|0
|0
|0
|95
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|13
|104
|12.5%
|1.06
|151
|11.6
|13.1
|6
|110
|1
|1
|0
|96
|Dante Pettis
|13
|93
|14.0%
|1.45
|192
|14.7
|13.7
|5
|135
|2
|3
|3
|97
|Breshad Perriman
|13
|69
|18.8%
|1.29
|218
|16.8
|14.1
|6
|89
|1
|3
|0
|98
|Jamison Crowder
|13
|66
|19.7%
|0.91
|119
|9.1
|10.8
|6
|60
|0
|0
|0
|99
|Kyle Philips
|13
|46
|28.3%
|1.70
|98
|7.5
|10.9
|8
|78
|0
|0
|1
|100
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|12
|97
|12.4%
|1.42
|228
|19.0
|14.6
|7
|138
|0
|0
|0
|101
|Chris Moore
|12
|93
|12.9%
|1.16
|87
|7.2
|12.4
|8
|108
|0
|0
|2
|102
|Darius Slayton
|12
|60
|20.0%
|1.80
|163
|13.6
|16.0
|8
|108
|0
|1
|0
|103
|KhaDarel Hodge
|12
|32
|37.5%
|4.00
|115
|9.6
|14.4
|8
|128
|0
|0
|2
|104
|Khalil Shakir
|11
|51
|21.6%
|2.20
|115
|10.4
|10.3
|6
|112
|1
|0
|2
|105
|Christian Watson
|11
|51
|21.6%
|1.02
|79
|7.2
|13.8
|7
|52
|0
|0
|0
|106
|Skyy Moore
|11
|45
|24.4%
|2.22
|89
|8.1
|9.9
|6
|100
|0
|1
|0
|107
|Jamal Agnew
|11
|32
|34.4%
|2.44
|102
|9.3
|12.2
|7
|78
|2
|0
|1
|108
|Marquise Goodwin
|10
|89
|11.2%
|0.89
|106
|10.6
|13.7
|6
|79
|0
|0
|0
|109
|Braxton Berrios
|10
|70
|14.3%
|0.69
|40
|4.0
|8.6
|8
|48
|0
|0
|0
|110
|Quez Watkins
|9
|131
|6.9%
|0.67
|95
|10.6
|12.7
|6
|88
|1
|1
|0
|111
|David Bell
|8
|96
|8.3%
|0.69
|85
|10.6
|10.4
|6
|66
|0
|0
|1
|112
|KJ Hamler
|7
|88
|8.0%
|1.24
|161
|22.9
|15.2
|4
|109
|0
|0
|0
|113
|Marcus Johnson
|7
|51
|13.7%
|1.18
|82
|11.7
|15.1
|5
|60
|0
|1
|0
Tight Ends (YTD)
|Tgt
|Rts
|TPRR
|YPRR
|AY
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Mark Andrews
|57
|180
|31.7%
|2.53
|632
|11.1
|11.3
|39
|455
|5
|6
|2
|2
|Travis Kelce
|52
|193
|26.9%
|2.36
|442
|8.5
|8.1
|41
|455
|7
|7
|2
|3
|Zach Ertz
|51
|230
|22.2%
|1.30
|383
|7.5
|8.0
|35
|299
|2
|4
|3
|4
|Tyler Higbee
|50
|190
|26.3%
|1.56
|179
|3.6
|7.0
|34
|297
|0
|3
|4
|5
|Gerald Everett
|36
|171
|21.1%
|1.42
|241
|6.7
|8.1
|22
|242
|2
|0
|1
|6
|David Njoku
|35
|166
|21.1%
|2.09
|274
|7.8
|8.5
|27
|347
|1
|4
|1
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|34
|148
|23.0%
|1.80
|275
|8.1
|9.2
|19
|267
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|33
|164
|20.1%
|2.18
|106
|3.2
|7.9
|26
|357
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Evan Engram
|32
|169
|18.9%
|1.23
|246
|7.7
|9.5
|24
|208
|0
|3
|1
|10
|Tyler Conklin
|32
|163
|19.6%
|1.28
|182
|5.7
|8.0
|22
|208
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Robert Tonyan
|32
|128
|25.0%
|1.71
|139
|4.3
|8.6
|27
|219
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|32
|123
|26.0%
|1.91
|229
|7.1
|9.0
|20
|235
|1
|2
|0
|13
|Hayden Hurst
|31
|174
|17.8%
|1.02
|126
|4.1
|7.4
|23
|178
|2
|1
|0
|14
|Irv Smith
|29
|135
|21.5%
|1.04
|147
|5.1
|7.6
|18
|140
|2
|2
|1
|15
|Juwan Johnson
|25
|148
|16.9%
|1.15
|242
|9.7
|10.2
|14
|170
|0
|2
|0
|16
|George Kittle
|25
|115
|21.7%
|1.58
|125
|5.0
|8.4
|19
|182
|0
|2
|0
|17
|Kyle Pitts
|25
|93
|26.9%
|1.82
|339
|13.6
|11.3
|13
|169
|1
|2
|0
|18
|Darren Waller
|24
|135
|17.8%
|1.30
|267
|11.1
|10.9
|16
|175
|1
|3
|3
|19
|Noah Fant
|23
|107
|21.5%
|1.40
|121
|5.3
|9.2
|19
|150
|1
|0
|0
|20
|Cameron Brate
|22
|122
|18.0%
|0.93
|161
|7.3
|7.7
|13
|114
|0
|2
|1
|21
|Kylen Granson
|22
|114
|19.3%
|1.39
|118
|5.4
|7.7
|16
|159
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Hunter Henry
|21
|131
|16.0%
|1.19
|161
|7.6
|8.6
|13
|156
|1
|1
|0
|23
|Dawson Knox
|20
|145
|13.8%
|1.02
|137
|6.9
|8.4
|15
|148
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Logan Thomas
|20
|117
|17.1%
|0.91
|153
|7.7
|9.0
|13
|106
|1
|0
|0
|25
|Mike Gesicki
|19
|135
|14.1%
|1.26
|186
|9.8
|8.7
|15
|170
|3
|3
|0
|26
|Harrison Bryant
|19
|94
|20.2%
|1.05
|147
|7.8
|9.0
|12
|99
|0
|1
|0
|27
|Dalton Schultz
|17
|93
|18.3%
|0.86
|80
|4.7
|8.0
|9
|80
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Daniel Bellinger
|17
|82
|20.7%
|1.70
|46
|2.7
|5.6
|15
|139
|2
|1
|1
|29
|Isaiah Likely
|17
|78
|21.8%
|1.13
|94
|5.5
|8.0
|9
|88
|0
|2
|0
|30
|Cade Otton
|16
|103
|15.5%
|0.96
|89
|5.6
|7.1
|12
|99
|0
|0
|1
|31
|Will Dissly
|16
|85
|18.8%
|1.75
|81
|5.1
|8.2
|15
|149
|3
|1
|1
|32
|Ian Thomas
|16
|62
|25.8%
|1.85
|56
|3.5
|5.1
|10
|115
|0
|0
|1
|33
|Cole Kmet
|15
|113
|13.3%
|1.03
|80
|5.4
|8.4
|10
|116
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Mo Alie-Cox
|15
|111
|13.5%
|1.23
|79
|5.3
|7.6
|11
|136
|2
|1
|1
|35
|John Bates
|14
|60
|23.3%
|1.22
|52
|3.7
|8.1
|9
|73
|0
|0
|2
|36
|Eric Saubert
|13
|70
|18.6%
|1.19
|136
|10.5
|10.1
|7
|83
|1
|3
|1
|37
|Pharaoh Brown
|13
|69
|18.8%
|1.35
|83
|6.4
|8.2
|9
|93
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Johnny Mundt
|13
|60
|21.7%
|1.25
|10
|0.8
|6.6
|11
|75
|0
|0
|2
|39
|Jonnu Smith
|13
|51
|25.5%
|2.33
|49
|3.8
|6.9
|9
|119
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Noah Gray
|12
|67
|17.9%
|1.01
|58
|4.8
|6.4
|8
|68
|0
|1
|1
|41
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|11
|85
|12.9%
|0.59
|31
|2.8
|10.0
|7
|50
|0
|0
|2
|42
|Austin Hooper
|11
|82
|13.4%
|0.67
|84
|7.6
|9.5
|6
|55
|0
|1
|0
|43
|Zach Gentry
|10
|63
|15.9%
|1.41
|17
|1.7
|6.4
|9
|89
|0
|0
|0
|44
|O.J. Howard
|10
|53
|18.9%
|1.36
|134
|13.4
|9.3
|5
|72
|2
|0
|0
|45
|Jake Ferguson
|10
|43
|23.3%
|1.40
|46
|4.6
|6.3
|7
|60
|1
|0
|0
|46
|Tommy Tremble
|9
|80
|11.3%
|0.53
|63
|7.0
|8.5
|5
|42
|0
|0
|1
|47
|Peyton Hendershot
|8
|52
|15.4%
|1.25
|68
|8.5
|8.2
|5
|65
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Geoff Swaim
|8
|49
|16.3%
|0.88
|21
|2.6
|5.7
|7
|43
|1
|0
|1
|49
|Foster Moreau
|8
|38
|21.1%
|1.95
|45
|5.6
|8.4
|6
|74
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Tre' McKitty
|7
|78
|9.0%
|0.36
|51
|7.2
|7.0
|4
|28
|0
|1
|0
|51
|Tanner Hudson
|5
|75
|6.7%
|0.53
|51
|10.3
|9.7
|3
|40
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Cole Turner
|5
|40
|12.5%
|0.58
|37
|7.3
|9.3
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
Week 6 Injury Report
Inactives
WR Rashod Bateman (foot)
WRs Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) & Deonte Harris (IR - foot)
WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
WR Marvin Jones (hamstring)
WR Christian Watson (hamstring)
WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring)
WRs Kadarius Toney (hamstring) + Kenny Golladay (knee)
WR Julio Jones (knee)
WR Van Jefferson (IR - knee)
WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) + TE Logan Thomas (calf) + TE John Bates (hammy)
TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion)
TE Dalton Schultz (knee)
TE Durham Smythe (hamstring)
In-Game Injuries
WR Marquise Brown left in the second half with a foot injury. He's out indefinitely.
WR Randall Cobb sprained his ankle and is expected to miss at least two weeks.
WR Jamal Agnew hurt his knee and is considered day-to-day.
WR Kendrick Bourne is dealing with turf toe.
TE Cameron Brate suffered a potentially serious neck injury.
TE Adam Trautman injured his ankle and likely will miss Thursday's game vs. AZ.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 7
Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 7 Starters/Streamers
- Michael Gallup - 50% rostered
- Rondale Moore - 46%
- Alec Pierce - 39%
- Joshua Palmer - 26%
- Zay Jones - 20%
- Chase Claypool - 42%
- Nico Collins - 20%
- Josh Reynolds - 33%
- DJ Chark - 23%
- Marquez Callaway - 1%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes
- Jameson Williams - 32%
- Jahan Dotson - 35%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 8%
- Tyquan Thornton - 2%
- Treylon Burks - 21%
- Donovan Peoples-Jones - 15%
- Khalil Shakir - 2%
- Skyy Moore - 9%
- Van Jefferson - 5%
- Ben Skowronek - 2%
- KJ Hamler - 2%
- Robbie Anderson - 13%
Tight Ends
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 7 Starters/Streamers
- Robert Tonyan - 43%
- Evan Engram - 36%
- Cade Otton
- Mike Gesicki - 25%
- Hunter Henry - 36%
- Juwan Johnson - 1%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Daniel Bellinger - 3%
- Logan Thomas - 9%
- Greg Dulcich - 2%
- Noah Fant - 11%
- Isaiah Likely - 2%
Drops & Benchings
Drop'Em
WR Elijah Moore
WR Randall Cobb
TE Cole Kmet
Bench'Em
WR DJ Moore
WR Jerry Jeudy
Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Commanders (12) at Bears (7)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Terry McLaurin
|98.1%
|25
|100.0%
|92.5%
|4
|18.2%
|16.4%
|23
|16.0%
|1
|41
|Cole Turner
|92.5%
|20
|80.0%
|15.7%
|2
|9.1%
|2.2%
|13
|10.0%
|0
|23
|Curtis Samuel
|86.8%
|23
|92.0%
|87.5%
|5
|22.7%
|22.1%
|38
|21.7%
|0
|6
|Cam Sims
|73.6%
|20
|80.0%
|24.7%
|2
|9.1%
|3.1%
|12
|10.0%
|0
|6
|Armani Rogers
|32.1%
|3
|12.0%
|7.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Carson Wentz played the entire game but now is expected to miss time with a broken finger on his throwing hand.
- Samuel led the team in targets for a sixth time in six games.
- He had two drops, including one that would've been a 40-yard TD.
- TE John Bates (hamstring) got hurt in pregame warmups and didn't play any snaps. That left Turner and Rogers as the only tight ends, with Logan Thomas (calf) already inactive.
- Turner played nearly every snap, with Rogers getting some snaps in multi-TE sets.
- Dyami Brown played only three snaps, with Sims instead handling Jahan Dotson's usual role as the third receiver.
- Dotson was inactive with a hamstring injury, while Brown was listed as questionable with a quad injury four days after catching two long TD passes against the Titans.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Cole Kmet
|92.8%
|28
|87.5%
|81.9%
|3
|11.5%
|13.5%
|20
|10.7%
|1
|15
|Darnell Mooney
|91.3%
|30
|93.8%
|94.9%
|12
|46.2%
|29.7%
|119
|40.0%
|1
|68
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|65.2%
|18
|56.3%
|75.4%
|0
|0.0%
|11.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Dante Pettis
|62.3%
|21
|65.6%
|67.4%
|7
|26.9%
|11.7%
|102
|33.3%
|2
|84
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|34.8%
|11
|34.4%
|16.7%
|1
|3.8%
|3.6%
|12
|9.1%
|0
|0
- Mooney had season highs for targets and catches (seven) but was held to 68 yards on those receptions and narrowly missed a game-winning TD on the final snap.
- He hasn't been quite as silent since Weeks 1-2 and should probably be rostered in more than 54 percent of Yahoo leagues. I'm no more optimistic about, say, DJ Moore, than I am on Mooney at this point. The third-year pro still has a shot to reach 1,000 yards this year if the Bears open things up just a bit, given his dominant target share and talent. Of course, there's not really a scenario where Mooney becomes a good source of TDs.
- Pettis seemingly came out of nowhere with 4-84-1 on seven targets, after catching just one of six targets (for a 51-yard TD, granted) over the first five games.
- While the snap share was a season high, it was right in Pettis' usual range (56-60 percent each of the previous four weeks) and his route share was right in line with season averages. In other words, don't add him.
Jaguars (27) at Colts (34)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Zay Jones
|98.3%
|26
|100.0%
|74.6%
|5
|22.7%
|19.0%
|46
|19.2%
|0
|42
|Christian Kirk
|91.5%
|26
|100.0%
|94.8%
|5
|22.7%
|22.6%
|27
|19.2%
|1
|24
|Evan Engram
|78.0%
|22
|84.6%
|79.3%
|6
|27.3%
|16.4%
|32
|27.3%
|1
|40
|Chris Manhertz
|59.3%
|6
|23.1%
|11.3%
|0
|0.0%
|1.5%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tim Jones
|40.7%
|15
|57.7%
|13.6%
|1
|4.5%
|1.0%
|5
|6.7%
|0
|20
- Marvin Jones (hamstring) didn't play, while Zay (ankle) suited up for a second straight week and played nearly every snap.
- Kirk scored a TD to salvage a 24-yard day.
- Engram put up 5-40-0 on six targets, after 6-69-0 on 10 looks the previous week. He's averaging 5.4 targets per game.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Parris Campbell
|100.0%
|57
|98.3%
|87.2%
|11
|19.6%
|10.7%
|77
|19.3%
|1
|57
|Michael Pittman
|98.6%
|57
|98.3%
|83.9%
|16
|28.6%
|21.5%
|90
|28.1%
|0
|134
|Alec Pierce
|66.2%
|41
|70.7%
|52.9%
|7
|12.5%
|12.0%
|83
|17.1%
|0
|49
|Jelani Woods
|37.8%
|21
|36.2%
|23.7%
|3
|5.4%
|3.3%
|42
|14.3%
|1
|27
|Kylen Granson
|37.8%
|21
|36.2%
|41.6%
|4
|7.1%
|9.1%
|26
|19.0%
|0
|38
|Mo Alie-Cox
|33.8%
|15
|25.9%
|40.5%
|0
|0.0%
|6.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Campbell played every snap, and for the first time this year he got more than four targets.... jumping all the way to 11 and posting a 7-57-1 line.
- Pierce also scored a TD, and put up 3-49-1 on seven looks, but he was still just the No. 3 receiver in terms of snaps/routes.
- Pittman erupted for 13-134-0 with Matt Ryan attempting 58 passes (Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor both were out, and the Colts ran 74 plays to Jacksonville's 59.
Ravens (20) at Giants (24)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Mark Andrews
|91.4%
|32
|94.1%
|93.8%
|11
|34.4%
|33.1%
|160
|34.4%
|2
|106
|Demarcus Robinson
|77.6%
|26
|76.5%
|57.3%
|5
|15.6%
|9.9%
|57
|19.2%
|1
|27
|Devin Duvernay
|69.0%
|26
|76.5%
|66.7%
|5
|15.6%
|14.5%
|64
|19.2%
|2
|14
|Josh Oliver
|34.5%
|9
|26.5%
|20.3%
|3
|9.4%
|3.5%
|23
|33.3%
|0
|21
|Isaiah Likely
|22.4%
|12
|35.3%
|40.6%
|4
|12.5%
|9.9%
|26
|33.3%
|1
|30
|Tylan Wallace
|20.7%
|7
|20.6%
|14.1%
|1
|3.1%
|3.5%
|2
|14.3%
|0
|4
- Duvernay and Robinson were well ahead of Wallace and James Proche (four snaps) in Baltimore's second game without Rashod Bateman (foot).
- Andrews, as I mentioned last week, is likely going to set records for a bunch of TE rate stats (stuff like TPRR, target share, etc.) that nobody paid attention to before five years ago.
- Duvernay was held to one catch for 14 yards and no carries, after a 5-54-0 receiving line and 3-24-0 rushing line the
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Daniel Bellinger
|93.5%
|25
|80.6%
|45.3%
|5
|20.0%
|11.3%
|15
|20.0%
|1
|38
|Darius Slayton
|67.7%
|23
|74.2%
|33.1%
|3
|12.0%
|7.9%
|38
|13.0%
|1
|18
|Marcus Johnson
|59.7%
|24
|77.4%
|28.2%
|4
|16.0%
|4.6%
|59
|16.7%
|1
|25
|David Sills
|37.1%
|9
|29.0%
|56.4%
|2
|8.0%
|9.3%
|8
|22.2%
|0
|8
|Richie James
|33.9%
|12
|38.7%
|66.3%
|2
|8.0%
|15.9%
|8
|16.7%
|0
|18
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|22.6%
|11
|35.5%
|8.8%
|4
|16.0%
|3.3%
|35
|36.4%
|0
|37
- Bellinger played a season-high 94 percent of snaps and led the team with 25 routes.
- Would I spend 25 percent of my FAAB on him? No, but he's the rare rookie TE with an opportunity to have some kind of fantasy impact, and it's been clear since summer that the Giants really like him.
- Slayton and Johnson were the clear top two receivers in terms of routes/snaps, but rookie Wan'Dale Robinson had the biggest impact despite running only 11 routes; he caught three of four targets for 37 yards and a TD.
- Robinson played for the first time since suffering a knee injury Week 1. He's worth stashing, given that he's a second-round pick and nobody else on this team shows any potential to be the top receiver.
49ers (14) at Falcons (28)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|George Kittle
|98.2%
|38
|92.7%
|61.2%
|10
|24.4%
|14.3%
|36
|26.3%
|1
|83
|Brandon Aiyuk
|91.2%
|38
|92.7%
|93.6%
|11
|26.8%
|21.7%
|105
|28.9%
|0
|83
|Deebo Samuel
|82.5%
|34
|82.9%
|88.8%
|10
|24.4%
|26.9%
|75
|29.4%
|0
|79
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|35.1%
|17
|41.5%
|28.7%
|1
|2.4%
|5.1%
|40
|5.9%
|0
|0
|Jauan Jennings
|31.6%
|14
|34.1%
|45.7%
|3
|7.3%
|11.4%
|9
|21.4%
|0
|18
|Charlie Woerner
|28.1%
|8
|19.5%
|14.9%
|1
|2.4%
|1.1%
|20
|12.5%
|0
|0
- Kittle reminded us of his upside with 8-83-0 in a game where the Niners played from behind.
- Kittle had technically been running routes on more than 80 percent of available dropbacks in his active games before this past Sunday, but a lot of the routes came after a chip block (plus, the Niners weren't throwing much).
- Aiyuk, like Kittle, needed the negative game script to come to life and ended up with 8-83-2 on a team-high 11 targets.
- Aiyuk has three games with eight or more targets and three with four or fewer; he's averaging 4.3 catches for 53.3 yards and 0.5 TDs per game.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|75.0%
|14
|87.5%
|60.9%
|4
|28.6%
|13.6%
|28
|28.6%
|0
|58
|Drake London
|69.6%
|16
|100.0%
|80.8%
|4
|28.6%
|32.6%
|34
|25.0%
|0
|40
|Parker Hesse
|69.6%
|4
|25.0%
|37.1%
|0
|0.0%
|3.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kyle Pitts
|55.4%
|13
|81.3%
|61.6%
|3
|21.4%
|18.9%
|18
|23.1%
|1
|19
|MyCole Pruitt
|28.6%
|1
|6.3%
|1.3%
|1
|7.1%
|0.8%
|6
|100.0%
|1
|2
|Bryan Edwards
|21.4%
|6
|37.5%
|25.8%
|0
|0.0%
|3.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
- The Falcons managed to have London on the field for every pass play while playing only 70% of snaps overall. (IMO It's not really ideal to have his removal from the field sending such a clear message that you're going to run the ball).
- Pitts scored a TD in his return from a one-week absence, but he was targeted only three times and saw his snap share sink to a season low (though the route share, like London's, was solid).
- Zaccheaus has multiple targets in every game and has played more than half the snaps in every game but one.
- He's quietly averaging 2.7 catches for 45.2 yards per game.... on 15.1 YPT and only 3.0 targets per game.
Patriots (38) at Browns (15)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Hunter Henry
|96.9%
|31
|86.1%
|71.2%
|7
|23.3%
|12.6%
|50
|22.6%
|1
|61
|Jakobi Meyers
|80.0%
|33
|91.7%
|60.9%
|4
|13.3%
|18.6%
|42
|12.1%
|0
|60
|DeVante Parker
|76.9%
|33
|91.7%
|87.0%
|6
|20.0%
|13.2%
|67
|18.2%
|0
|64
|Tyquan Thornton
|55.4%
|26
|72.2%
|21.2%
|5
|16.7%
|4.8%
|22
|19.2%
|1
|37
|Jonnu Smith
|44.6%
|5
|13.9%
|27.7%
|2
|6.7%
|7.8%
|8
|40.0%
|0
|61
- Smith returned from a one-game absence but only played in two-TE sets, allowing Henry to set season highs for both routes and targets.
- It's unclear if Henry will keep the every-down role if/when Jonnu gets healthier.
- Thornton came back from IR with a bang, though it might not have happened without Kendrick Bourne exiting early due to injury.
- Thornton played 38% of snaps in the first quarter, then 63% the rest of the game, putting up 4-37-1 on five targets.
- Meyers and Parker tied for the team lead in routes, posting 4-60-0 and 4-64-0 lines.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|86.6%
|41
|83.7%
|86.0%
|5
|11.9%
|18.3%
|90
|12.2%
|1
|74
|David Njoku
|79.1%
|34
|69.4%
|77.2%
|6
|14.3%
|17.8%
|101
|17.6%
|1
|58
|Amari Cooper
|74.6%
|35
|71.4%
|87.0%
|12
|28.6%
|27.9%
|162
|34.3%
|2
|44
|David Bell
|62.7%
|33
|67.3%
|44.7%
|2
|4.8%
|4.1%
|11
|6.1%
|0
|13
|Harrison Bryant
|35.8%
|17
|34.7%
|43.7%
|4
|9.5%
|9.6%
|31
|23.5%
|0
|18
|Pharaoh Brown
|28.4%
|12
|24.5%
|31.5%
|3
|7.1%
|6.1%
|34
|25.0%
|0
|21
|Anthony Schwartz
|17.9%
|11
|22.4%
|17.7%
|3
|7.1%
|3.0%
|56
|27.3%
|0
|0
- It's still concentrated to Cooper, Njoku and DPJ, with Bell a lightly targeted No. 3 receiver.
- Cleveland rested some starters late in the game. Before the fourth quarter, Njoku played 94% of snaps and both Cooper and Peoples-Jones were over 83%.
- Jacoby Brissett turned back into a pumpkin at the end of Week 5 and then had his worst game of the year Week 6.
Jets (27) at Packers (10)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Corey Davis
|84.9%
|19
|95.0%
|78.0%
|4
|23.5%
|15.1%
|75
|21.1%
|1
|52
|C.J. Uzomah
|79.2%
|10
|50.0%
|24.1%
|2
|11.8%
|2.3%
|-4
|20.0%
|0
|17
|Tyler Conklin
|67.9%
|11
|55.0%
|66.5%
|2
|11.8%
|14.7%
|15
|18.2%
|0
|16
|Elijah Moore
|56.6%
|13
|65.0%
|88.2%
|0
|0.0%
|13.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Garrett Wilson
|41.5%
|12
|60.0%
|68.6%
|5
|29.4%
|22.0%
|31
|41.7%
|0
|8
|Braxton Berrios
|30.2%
|6
|30.0%
|28.6%
|1
|5.9%
|4.6%
|6
|16.7%
|0
|6
- Between the success of the running game, increased use of multi-TE sets and Berrios poaching routes/snaps, it looks pretty bleak for the top three receivers in New York.
- Wilson at least was targeted five times on his 12 routes. Moore wasn't targeted at all.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Allen Lazard
|97.1%
|46
|93.9%
|74.2%
|9
|20.5%
|16.3%
|151
|19.6%
|0
|76
|Romeo Doubs
|97.1%
|47
|95.9%
|80.7%
|9
|20.5%
|18.2%
|113
|19.1%
|0
|21
|Robert Tonyan
|63.8%
|35
|71.4%
|54.9%
|12
|27.3%
|15.3%
|95
|34.3%
|0
|90
|Marcedes Lewis
|36.2%
|7
|14.3%
|13.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.5%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Randall Cobb
|36.2%
|20
|40.8%
|52.4%
|1
|2.3%
|12.4%
|-1
|5.0%
|0
|8
|Amari Rodgers
|31.9%
|16
|32.7%
|7.7%
|1
|2.3%
|0.5%
|10
|6.3%
|0
|14
|Juwann Winfree
|15.9%
|10
|20.4%
|9.9%
|1
|2.3%
|1.9%
|1
|10.0%
|0
|0
- Lazard and Doubs continue playing nearly available snap, while Tonyan saw a nice bump in route and target share with the Packers playing from behind and forced to go with their passing personnel more often.
- Cobb left with an ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple games. His work mostly went to Amari Rodgers, who has yet to look like an NFL-quality player on the rare occasions the Packers have given him chances to play.
Buccaneers (18) at Steelers (20)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Mike Evans
|95.6%
|40
|95.2%
|69.5%
|4
|10.8%
|13.8%
|32
|10.0%
|0
|42
|Chris Godwin
|89.7%
|38
|90.5%
|46.5%
|12
|32.4%
|13.0%
|138
|31.6%
|0
|95
|Russell Gage
|77.9%
|33
|78.6%
|73.8%
|4
|10.8%
|14.6%
|51
|12.1%
|2
|20
|Cade Otton
|54.4%
|17
|40.5%
|40.2%
|3
|8.1%
|6.7%
|31
|17.6%
|0
|23
|Cameron Brate
|47.1%
|24
|57.1%
|47.7%
|3
|8.1%
|9.2%
|30
|12.5%
|1
|14
- Godwin took on a near-every-down role for the second time this season (week 4 vs. KC), after having his snaps scaled back in the second half the week before.
- No big game yet, but Godwin does have six or more catches in three straight since returning from the hamstring strain.
- Evans is averaging 6.6 catches per game, relying on efficiency (10.8 YPT, three TDs on 24 catches) more than ever.
- Brate played 66% of snaps in the first half, then injured his neck in the second half.
- Otton played 100% of snaps in the fourth quarter.
- Otton put up 6-43-0 on seven targets and 94% of snaps in Week 5 with Brate out due to a concussion.
- Otton played 100% of snaps in the fourth quarter.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Diontae Johnson
|95.1%
|32
|100.0%
|96.4%
|7
|25.9%
|27.9%
|42
|21.9%
|0
|28
|Chase Claypool
|86.9%
|29
|90.6%
|93.8%
|7
|25.9%
|17.6%
|69
|24.1%
|1
|96
|George Pickens
|82.0%
|28
|87.5%
|87.1%
|6
|22.2%
|16.7%
|61
|21.4%
|1
|27
|Zach Gentry
|65.6%
|16
|50.0%
|28.1%
|1
|3.7%
|4.9%
|0
|6.3%
|0
|4
|Connor Heyward
|47.5%
|16
|50.0%
|11.6%
|3
|11.1%
|2.5%
|24
|18.8%
|0
|49
- Kenny Pickett was concussed and replaced by Mitchell Trubisky, who had arguably his best game of the season and helped Claypool put up a big stat line.
- His role hasn't really changed, but Claypool does have his two best receiving lines of the season over the past two weeks... I wouldn't want to start him yet, but it's at least signs of life and a reminder of his talent.
- Gentry and Heyward formed a 540/50 timeshare at TE with Pat Freiermuth in concussion protocol.
- Johnson finished with less than five yards per target for the third week in a row and fourth time this season. It was only his second game of the year with single-digit targets, yet he still hasn't scored a TD and is averaging only 49.2 receiving yards per game.
Vikings (24) at Dolphins (16)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Justin Jefferson
|94.0%
|33
|100.0%
|97.5%
|8
|28.6%
|29.4%
|32
|24.2%
|0
|107
|Adam Thielen
|86.0%
|31
|93.9%
|96.7%
|8
|28.6%
|20.1%
|93
|25.8%
|1
|36
|Irv Smith
|62.0%
|18
|54.5%
|56.3%
|4
|14.3%
|13.6%
|7
|22.2%
|1
|7
|Johnny Mundt
|58.0%
|7
|21.2%
|25.0%
|2
|7.1%
|6.1%
|-3
|28.6%
|0
|1
|K.J. Osborn
|58.0%
|20
|60.6%
|76.7%
|5
|17.9%
|12.1%
|21
|25.0%
|0
|18
- Smith has played 62-64% of snaps the past three games and has five in a row with at least four targets (but none with more than eight looks, and minimal air yards.
- Thielen is now above 20% target share for the year, barely.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Jaylen Waddle
|81.9%
|47
|88.7%
|81.8%
|10
|22.2%
|22.9%
|106
|21.3%
|0
|129
|Tyreek Hill
|77.8%
|42
|79.2%
|80.5%
|15
|33.3%
|30.4%
|180
|35.7%
|0
|177
|Trent Sherfield
|66.7%
|37
|69.8%
|58.1%
|4
|8.9%
|7.9%
|26
|10.8%
|0
|6
|Mike Gesicki
|63.9%
|40
|75.5%
|57.2%
|7
|15.6%
|8.9%
|84
|17.5%
|2
|69
|Hunter Long
|29.2%
|5
|9.4%
|3.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
- WRs Cedrick Wilson and River Cracraft combined for one target and 21 routes, while Sherfield was the clear No. 3 receiver but finished with only six yards from 37 routes and four targets.
- Gesicki kind of benefitted from Durham Smythe (hamstring) being out, but Long took a lot of Smythe's usual role. The bigger factor was negative game script, and even then Gesicki's target share (15.6%) was nothing special... he just got two end-zone targets and caught both.
- Hill and Waddle. Hill and Waddle. And now Tua too.
Bengals (30) at Saints (26)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Ja'Marr Chase
|98.1%
|40
|100.0%
|99.2%
|10
|27.8%
|28.0%
|108
|25.0%
|1
|132
|Tyler Boyd
|96.3%
|39
|97.5%
|87.6%
|6
|16.7%
|12.9%
|39
|15.4%
|0
|66
|Tee Higgins
|87.0%
|38
|95.0%
|63.7%
|10
|27.8%
|16.9%
|73
|26.3%
|0
|47
|Hayden Hurst
|70.4%
|29
|72.5%
|69.3%
|3
|8.3%
|13.8%
|14
|10.3%
|0
|21
|Mitchell Wilcox
|29.6%
|8
|20.0%
|13.5%
|0
|0.0%
|1.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Higgins handled a full workload after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, going 6-47-0 while tying Chase for the team lead in targets (Chase had 132 yards and two TDs from his six receptions).
- Hurst was targeted only three times, but the solid route share suggests he didn't have too much trouble with the groin injury he's been managing all season.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Juwan Johnson
|77.5%
|29
|78.4%
|67.6%
|6
|19.4%
|12.8%
|46
|20.7%
|0
|41
|Marquez Callaway
|74.6%
|32
|86.5%
|46.1%
|7
|22.6%
|8.7%
|89
|21.9%
|0
|36
|Keith Kirkwood
|70.4%
|21
|56.8%
|14.2%
|1
|3.2%
|1.0%
|12
|4.8%
|0
|14
|Tre'Quan Smith
|70.4%
|26
|70.3%
|34.7%
|3
|9.7%
|7.2%
|34
|11.5%
|0
|43
|J.P. Holtz
|32.4%
|6
|16.2%
|5.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Adam Trautman
|22.5%
|2
|5.4%
|24.2%
|1
|3.2%
|4.1%
|3
|50.0%
|0
|8
|Taysom Hill
|21.1%
|4
|10.8%
|1.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.5%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Trautman got hurt early, allowing Johnson to play 87% of snaps after the first quarter (and catch four passes for 41 yards).
- Smith scored a TD early, while Callaway led the way in targets. Kirkwood was targeted just once as the No. 3 receiver.
Panthers (10) at Rams (24)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|DJ Moore
|100.0%
|22
|95.7%
|96.5%
|7
|33.3%
|25.3%
|41
|31.8%
|0
|7
|Shi Smith
|54.5%
|15
|65.2%
|73.4%
|2
|9.5%
|11.5%
|12
|13.3%
|1
|0
|Tommy Tremble
|54.5%
|13
|56.5%
|40.2%
|0
|0.0%
|5.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Ian Thomas
|52.3%
|8
|34.8%
|31.2%
|2
|9.5%
|9.2%
|-6
|25.0%
|0
|22
|Robbie Anderson
|52.3%
|8
|34.8%
|83.9%
|0
|0.0%
|15.5%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Terrace Marshall
|45.5%
|15
|65.2%
|18.1%
|1
|4.8%
|2.9%
|5
|6.7%
|0
|0
- Anderson was traded to the Cardinals on Monday, opening the door for Marshall (a 2021 second-round pick or Laviska Shenault (OUT - hamstring) to see some routes/targets moving forward.
- Poor DJM :(
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Cooper Kupp
|96.8%
|32
|94.1%
|98.4%
|8
|25.8%
|32.6%
|36
|25.0%
|0
|80
|Allen Robinson
|87.3%
|30
|88.2%
|93.5%
|6
|19.4%
|13.1%
|53
|20.0%
|1
|63
|Tyler Higbee
|77.8%
|19
|55.9%
|76.6%
|2
|6.5%
|22.6%
|11
|10.5%
|0
|7
|Ben Skowronek
|66.7%
|24
|70.6%
|83.1%
|5
|16.1%
|13.1%
|23
|20.8%
|0
|40
|Brandon Powell
|38.1%
|13
|38.2%
|12.9%
|5
|16.1%
|4.5%
|23
|38.5%
|1
|27
- Higbee played less than 93% of snaps for the first time all year, sinking to 78% while also pass-blocking on a season-high 22% of his pass snaps. Between that and the reduced team pass volume, it was the perfect storm for Higbee's first dud of the season.
- We'll have to keep an eye on his snap/route shares after the Week 7 bye. His production has been entirely volume-based, and it's a huge problem if he's losing even one-fourth of available routes to the backup TEs Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton.
Cardinals (9) at Seahawks (19)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Rondale Moore
|98.6%
|42
|97.7%
|41.1%
|10
|27.8%
|9.5%
|46
|23.8%
|0
|49
|Marquise Brown
|95.8%
|40
|93.0%
|94.4%
|9
|25.0%
|26.3%
|132
|22.5%
|0
|68
|Zach Ertz
|95.8%
|40
|93.0%
|85.2%
|10
|27.8%
|21.0%
|112
|25.0%
|0
|70
|A.J. Green
|69.0%
|31
|72.1%
|57.8%
|4
|11.1%
|9.1%
|40
|12.9%
|1
|7
|Trey McBride
|28.2%
|7
|16.3%
|8.9%
|0
|0.0%
|1.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Brown is expected to miss at least a month (and likely more) due to a foot injury he suffered near the very end of Sunday's game.
- It keeps the door open for Moore to see a lot of targets even with DeAndre Hopkins returning from suspension this Thursday.
- Ertz leads all TEs in routes, easily, with 38.3 per game, and is also third in targets (51).
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Tyler Lockett
|81.5%
|32
|88.9%
|90.1%
|5
|16.7%
|24.5%
|86
|15.6%
|1
|17
|DK Metcalf
|80.0%
|31
|86.1%
|92.1%
|7
|23.3%
|27.2%
|95
|22.6%
|2
|34
|Will Dissly
|66.2%
|14
|38.9%
|41.9%
|1
|3.3%
|8.7%
|4
|7.1%
|0
|12
|Noah Fant
|61.5%
|21
|58.3%
|52.7%
|7
|23.3%
|12.5%
|26
|33.3%
|0
|45
|Marquise Goodwin
|44.6%
|18
|50.0%
|43.8%
|2
|6.7%
|5.4%
|14
|11.1%
|0
|26
|Colby Parkinson
|36.9%
|12
|33.3%
|30.5%
|2
|6.7%
|4.9%
|9
|16.7%
|0
|11
|Dee Eskridge
|20.0%
|4
|11.1%
|18.7%
|3
|10.0%
|4.3%
|19
|75.0%
|0
|39
- The Cardinals a nice job on Metcalf and Lockett, surprisingly, and the Seahawks didn't need to throw a ton with Arizona's offense humiliating itself.
- Fant tied for the team lead in targets but basically had the same split as ever with Dissly in terms of route share. Both are low-end TE2s from where I'm standing, which means there's a hint of upside for one if the other gets hurt.
Bills (24) at Chiefs (20)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Gabe Davis
|93.1%
|39
|95.1%
|78.8%
|6
|15.8%
|11.1%
|98
|15.4%
|1
|74
|Stefon Diggs
|87.5%
|39
|95.1%
|82.4%
|13
|34.2%
|27.7%
|124
|33.3%
|1
|148
|Dawson Knox
|84.7%
|33
|80.5%
|56.9%
|3
|7.9%
|8.5%
|39
|9.1%
|1
|37
|Isaiah McKenzie
|51.4%
|23
|56.1%
|45.9%
|5
|13.2%
|11.1%
|29
|21.7%
|1
|9
|Khalil Shakir
|20.8%
|8
|19.5%
|20.0%
|2
|5.3%
|4.7%
|1
|25.0%
|0
|14
- Davis scored another distance TD and produced his third strong game of the year in five tries, despite seeing no more than six targets in any outing.
- It's like he wants the debate over him to continue forever, no?
- McKenzie has played 44-51 percent of snaps in his five appearances this year. He's scored three TDs but only has one carry all year and is averaging 3.4 catches for 32 yards pr game.
- Knox continues to be lightly targeted even when playing the vast majority of snaps. He at least seemed to avoid a setback with his foot, and caught the game-winning TD after an otherwise quiet afternoon.
- He missed the previous game but otherwise has played at least 60% of snaps in each contest and has four in a row with either three or four receptions.... there's still hope for a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 output if you drafted him.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|90.2%
|42
|97.7%
|83.3%
|5
|14.3%
|18.5%
|31
|11.9%
|0
|113
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|82.0%
|35
|81.4%
|82.1%
|3
|8.6%
|15.7%
|29
|8.6%
|1
|0
|Travis Kelce
|75.4%
|30
|69.8%
|80.4%
|10
|28.6%
|24.1%
|87
|33.3%
|1
|108
|Noah Gray
|42.6%
|11
|25.6%
|27.9%
|3
|8.6%
|5.6%
|5
|27.3%
|0
|13
|Mecole Hardman
|41.0%
|19
|44.2%
|51.3%
|4
|11.4%
|9.7%
|24
|21.1%
|1
|42
|Skyy Moore
|31.1%
|12
|27.9%
|18.8%
|3
|8.6%
|5.1%
|22
|25.0%
|0
|24
|Jody Fortson
|21.3%
|11
|25.6%
|20.0%
|0
|0.0%
|1.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
- MVS put up a goose egg on three targets, following his best game as a Chief in Week 5. Go figure.
- Kelce's route share is worth watching, given that it dipped to 70% in such a crucial game. He's obviously still a top-two TE in any scenario, but that's the kind of stuff that matters in DFS even for superstars.
Cowboys (17) at Eagles (26)
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|CeeDee Lamb
|93.8%
|37
|97.4%
|97.4%
|10
|27.0%
|33.3%
|78
|27.0%
|0
|68
|Noah Brown
|90.6%
|34
|89.5%
|86.1%
|3
|8.1%
|17.8%
|35
|8.8%
|1
|10
|Michael Gallup
|78.1%
|31
|81.6%
|36.6%
|7
|18.9%
|8.3%
|107
|22.6%
|2
|18
|Peyton Hendershot
|60.9%
|23
|60.5%
|26.8%
|5
|13.5%
|4.4%
|53
|21.7%
|0
|22
|Jake Ferguson
|50.0%
|14
|36.8%
|22.2%
|6
|16.2%
|5.6%
|32
|42.9%
|0
|40
- Dalton Schultz had another setback with the knee and again gave way to a Ferguson/Hendershot committee.
- They combined for 11 targets with Dallas falling behind, and Ferguson had 40 yards and a TD.
- Gallup played 76% of snaps, up from 64% and 55% his first two games back, though Brown still got a bit more work in terms of snap/routes.
- Gallup was held to two catches for 18 yards, and finished without a TD despite being targeted twice in the end zone.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Dallas Goedert
|98.5%
|27
|93.1%
|82.4%
|5
|23.8%
|19.2%
|28
|18.5%
|0
|22
|DeVonta Smith
|88.2%
|28
|96.6%
|97.0%
|5
|23.8%
|25.0%
|35
|17.9%
|1
|44
|A.J. Brown
|85.3%
|26
|89.7%
|90.5%
|8
|38.1%
|30.8%
|34
|30.8%
|0
|67
|Quez Watkins
|60.3%
|18
|62.1%
|65.8%
|1
|4.8%
|5.2%
|-3
|5.6%
|0
|0
|Jack Stoll
|44.1%
|10
|34.5%
|22.6%
|1
|4.8%
|1.7%
|4
|10.0%
|0
|21
- Goedert had his first dud of the year, after five in a row with either 60-plus yards or a TD.
- The Big 3 (Goedert, AJB, Smith) are now up to a cumulative 70% of the team's targets... basically best-case scenario, except it's not paying huge dividends (relative to ADP) because the Eagles have run the ball a lot, especially near the painted area.
Broncos (16) at Chargers (19) - OT
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Courtland Sutton
|100.0%
|32
|100.0%
|97.2%
|3
|12.0%
|26.1%
|15
|9.4%
|0
|14
|Jerry Jeudy
|90.9%
|31
|96.9%
|78.0%
|7
|28.0%
|19.1%
|119
|22.6%
|1
|54
|Greg Dulcich
|70.9%
|26
|81.3%
|11.9%
|3
|12.0%
|1.6%
|32
|11.5%
|1
|44
|KJ Hamler
|56.4%
|20
|62.5%
|40.4%
|3
|12.0%
|3.7%
|57
|15.0%
|0
|44
|Andrew Beck
|27.3%
|4
|12.5%
|11.9%
|1
|4.0%
|2.7%
|1
|25.0%
|0
|7
|Eric Tomlinson
|27.3%
|4
|12.5%
|14.2%
|1
|4.0%
|1.6%
|14
|25.0%
|0
|16
- Albert Okwuegbunam was inactive, while Dulcich made his pro debut and scored an early TD.
- The rookie finished with only three targets, but his 81% route participation suggests there's opportunity for more ahead. While not an especially exciting prospect, Dulcich might be the guy Nathaniel Hackett likes best in the passing game.
- Eric Saubert, the main receiving tight end the week before, barely played in this one. He was listed as questionable with a thigh injury, which may have been a factor (and may also have helped Dulcich get more work).
- Sutton dropped to three targets after seeing at least seven and catching at least five passes for 52 yards in each of Denver's first four games.
|Snap %
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Mike Williams
|94.0%
|56
|94.9%
|93.2%
|6
|10.9%
|20.3%
|107
|10.7%
|1
|17
|Joshua Palmer
|86.7%
|53
|89.8%
|85.2%
|12
|21.8%
|16.3%
|60
|22.6%
|0
|57
|DeAndre Carter
|74.7%
|46
|78.0%
|68.6%
|5
|9.1%
|8.5%
|23
|10.9%
|0
|17
|Gerald Everett
|56.6%
|34
|57.6%
|64.8%
|7
|12.7%
|14.6%
|16
|20.6%
|0
|29
|Tre' McKitty
|38.6%
|16
|27.1%
|29.5%
|0
|0.0%
|2.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Donald Parham
|20.5%
|12
|20.3%
|6.4%
|3
|5.5%
|1.6%
|41
|25.0%
|0
|53
- Parham was more involved in his second game of the season, though it only had a tiny impact on Everett's route share, and Everett nonetheless got seven targets. It's something to watch, but for now we can still start Everett as a mid-to-low TE1.
- Palmer went 9-57-0 on a career-high 12 targets. He's averaging 7.2 targets per game with Keenan Allen (hamstring) sidelined, but just hasn't been good. Any value is based on volume and hoping to ride the Herbert wave.
- Austin Ekeler put up 10-47-0 on 16 looks... what a line.