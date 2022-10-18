Target Breakdown: Week 6 WR/TE Usage Report + Week 7 Waivers

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Be sure to check out my Backfield Breakdown (posted each Monday afternoon) for a similar look at every running back and every backfield around the league.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 6, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers, trends, injuries, etc.

Shares shown below only include active games for the following prominent players who have missed time this season:

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Bye Week Players

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

Wide Receivers (YTD)

Tight Ends (YTD)

Week 6 Injury Report

Inactives

WR Rashod Bateman (foot)

WRs Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) & Deonte Harris (IR - foot)

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

WR Marvin Jones (hamstring)

WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring)

WRs Kadarius Toney (hamstring) + Kenny Golladay (knee)

WR Julio Jones (knee)

WR Van Jefferson (IR - knee)

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) + TE Logan Thomas (calf) + TE John Bates (hammy)

TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion)

TE Dalton Schultz (knee)

TE Durham Smythe (hamstring)

In-Game Injuries

WR Marquise Brown left in the second half with a foot injury. He's out indefinitely.

WR Randall Cobb sprained his ankle and is expected to miss at least two weeks.

WR Jamal Agnew hurt his knee and is considered day-to-day.

WR Kendrick Bourne is dealing with turf toe.

TE Cameron Brate suffered a potentially serious neck injury.

TE Adam Trautman injured his ankle and likely will miss Thursday's game vs. AZ.

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Commanders (12) at Bears (7) Commanders (12) atBears (7)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Terry McLaurin 98.1% 25 100.0% 92.5% 4 18.2% 16.4% 23 16.0% 1 41 Cole Turner 92.5% 20 80.0% 15.7% 2 9.1% 2.2% 13 10.0% 0 23 Curtis Samuel 86.8% 23 92.0% 87.5% 5 22.7% 22.1% 38 21.7% 0 6 Cam Sims 73.6% 20 80.0% 24.7% 2 9.1% 3.1% 12 10.0% 0 6 Armani Rogers 32.1% 3 12.0% 7.8% 0 0.0% 0.4% 0 0.0% 0 0

Carson Wentz played the entire game but now is expected to miss time with a broken finger on his throwing hand.

on his throwing hand. Samuel led the team in targets for a sixth time in six games . He had two drops, including one that would've been a 40-yard TD.

. TE John Bates (hamstring) got hurt in pregame warmups and didn't play any snaps. That left Turner and Rogers as the only tight ends, with Logan Thomas (calf) already inactive. Turner played nearly every snap, with Rogers getting some snaps in multi-TE sets.

Dyami Brown played only three snaps, with Sims instead handling Jahan Dotson's usual role as the third receiver. Dotson was inactive with a hamstring injury, while Brown was listed as questionable with a quad injury four days after catching two long TD passes against the Titans.



Washington HC Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday's game vs. the Packers and rookie QB Sam Howell will serve as the backup. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2022

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Cole Kmet 92.8% 28 87.5% 81.9% 3 11.5% 13.5% 20 10.7% 1 15 Darnell Mooney 91.3% 30 93.8% 94.9% 12 46.2% 29.7% 119 40.0% 1 68 Equanimeous St. Brown 65.2% 18 56.3% 75.4% 0 0.0% 11.7% 0 0.0% 0 0 Dante Pettis 62.3% 21 65.6% 67.4% 7 26.9% 11.7% 102 33.3% 2 84 Ihmir Smith-Marsette 34.8% 11 34.4% 16.7% 1 3.8% 3.6% 12 9.1% 0 0

Mooney had season highs for targets and catches (seven) but was held to 68 yards on those receptions and narrowly missed a game-winning TD on the final snap. He hasn't been quite as silent since Weeks 1-2 and should probably be rostered in more than 54 percent of Yahoo leagues. I'm no more optimistic about, say, DJ Moore, than I am on Mooney at this point. The third-year pro still has a shot to reach 1,000 yards this year if the Bears open things up just a bit, given his dominant target share and talent. Of course, there's not really a scenario where Mooney becomes a good source of TDs.

(seven) but was held to 68 yards on those receptions and narrowly missed a game-winning TD on the final snap. Pettis seemingly came out of nowhere with 4-84-1 on seven targets, after catching just one of six targets (for a 51-yard TD, granted) over the first five games. While the snap share was a season high, it was right in Pettis' usual range (56-60 percent each of the previous four weeks) and his route share was right in line with season averages. In other words, don't add him.



Jaguars (27) at Colts (34) Jaguars (27) atColts (34)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Zay Jones 98.3% 26 100.0% 74.6% 5 22.7% 19.0% 46 19.2% 0 42 Christian Kirk 91.5% 26 100.0% 94.8% 5 22.7% 22.6% 27 19.2% 1 24 Evan Engram 78.0% 22 84.6% 79.3% 6 27.3% 16.4% 32 27.3% 1 40 Chris Manhertz 59.3% 6 23.1% 11.3% 0 0.0% 1.5% 0 0.0% 0 0 Tim Jones 40.7% 15 57.7% 13.6% 1 4.5% 1.0% 5 6.7% 0 20

Marvin Jones (hamstring) didn't play, while Zay (ankle) suited up for a second straight week and played nearly every snap.

Kirk scored a TD to salvage a 24-yard day.

Engram put up 5-40-0 on six targets, after 6-69-0 on 10 looks the previous week. He's averaging 5.4 targets per game.

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Parris Campbell 100.0% 57 98.3% 87.2% 11 19.6% 10.7% 77 19.3% 1 57 Michael Pittman 98.6% 57 98.3% 83.9% 16 28.6% 21.5% 90 28.1% 0 134 Alec Pierce 66.2% 41 70.7% 52.9% 7 12.5% 12.0% 83 17.1% 0 49 Jelani Woods 37.8% 21 36.2% 23.7% 3 5.4% 3.3% 42 14.3% 1 27 Kylen Granson 37.8% 21 36.2% 41.6% 4 7.1% 9.1% 26 19.0% 0 38 Mo Alie-Cox 33.8% 15 25.9% 40.5% 0 0.0% 6.2% 0 0.0% 0 0

Campbell played every snap, and for the first time this year he got more than four targets.... jumping all the way to 11 and posting a 7-57-1 line. Pierce also scored a TD, and put up 3-49-1 on seven looks, but he was still just the No. 3 receiver in terms of snaps/routes .

Pittman erupted for 13-134-0 with Matt Ryan attempting 58 passes (Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor both were out, and the Colts ran 74 plays to Jacksonville's 59.

Each team's weekly pass rate over expectation:

*58 attempts from Matt Ryan and the #Colts have their highest PROE game o the year

*The Bucs, against a depleted Steelers secondary, had a negative PROE...

*Love the direction the #Bengals are headed pic.twitter.com/ItrtN2uByI — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) October 18, 2022

Ravens (20) at Giants (24) Ravens (20) atGiants (24)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Mark Andrews 91.4% 32 94.1% 93.8% 11 34.4% 33.1% 160 34.4% 2 106 Demarcus Robinson 77.6% 26 76.5% 57.3% 5 15.6% 9.9% 57 19.2% 1 27 Devin Duvernay 69.0% 26 76.5% 66.7% 5 15.6% 14.5% 64 19.2% 2 14 Josh Oliver 34.5% 9 26.5% 20.3% 3 9.4% 3.5% 23 33.3% 0 21 Isaiah Likely 22.4% 12 35.3% 40.6% 4 12.5% 9.9% 26 33.3% 1 30 Tylan Wallace 20.7% 7 20.6% 14.1% 1 3.1% 3.5% 2 14.3% 0 4

Duvernay and Robinson were well ahead of Wallace and James Proche (four snaps) in Baltimore's second game without Rashod Bateman (foot).

Andrews, as I mentioned last week, is likely going to set records for a bunch of TE rate stats (stuff like TPRR, target share, etc.) that nobody paid attention to before five years ago.

Duvernay was held to one catch for 14 yards and no carries, after a 5-54-0 receiving line and 3-24-0 rushing line the

John Harbaugh said the Rashod Bateman had a sprained foot: "You're gonna say, 'Yeah, you always say that,' but he's close. He's close. We're close on a lot of guys. … We'll be talking about him Thursday." — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) October 17, 2022

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Daniel Bellinger 93.5% 25 80.6% 45.3% 5 20.0% 11.3% 15 20.0% 1 38 Darius Slayton 67.7% 23 74.2% 33.1% 3 12.0% 7.9% 38 13.0% 1 18 Marcus Johnson 59.7% 24 77.4% 28.2% 4 16.0% 4.6% 59 16.7% 1 25 David Sills 37.1% 9 29.0% 56.4% 2 8.0% 9.3% 8 22.2% 0 8 Richie James 33.9% 12 38.7% 66.3% 2 8.0% 15.9% 8 16.7% 0 18 Wan'Dale Robinson 22.6% 11 35.5% 8.8% 4 16.0% 3.3% 35 36.4% 0 37

Bellinger played a season-high 94 percent of snaps and led the team with 25 routes . Would I spend 25 percent of my FAAB on him? No, but he's the rare rookie TE with an opportunity to have some kind of fantasy impact, and it's been clear since summer that the Giants really like him.

. Slayton and Johnson were the clear top two receivers in terms of routes/snaps, but rookie Wan'Dale Robinson had the biggest impact despite running only 11 route s; he caught three of four targets for 37 yards and a TD. Robinson played for the first time since suffering a knee injury Week 1. He's worth stashing, given that he's a second-round pick and nobody else on this team shows any potential to be the top receiver.

s; he caught three of four targets for 37 yards and a TD.

49ers (14) at Falcons (28) 49ers (14) atFalcons (28)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd George Kittle 98.2% 38 92.7% 61.2% 10 24.4% 14.3% 36 26.3% 1 83 Brandon Aiyuk 91.2% 38 92.7% 93.6% 11 26.8% 21.7% 105 28.9% 0 83 Deebo Samuel 82.5% 34 82.9% 88.8% 10 24.4% 26.9% 75 29.4% 0 79 Ray-Ray McCloud 35.1% 17 41.5% 28.7% 1 2.4% 5.1% 40 5.9% 0 0 Jauan Jennings 31.6% 14 34.1% 45.7% 3 7.3% 11.4% 9 21.4% 0 18 Charlie Woerner 28.1% 8 19.5% 14.9% 1 2.4% 1.1% 20 12.5% 0 0

Kittle reminded us of his upside with 8-83-0 in a game where the Niners played from behind. Kittle had technically been running routes on more than 80 percent of available dropbacks in his active games before this past Sunday, but a lot of the routes came after a chip block (plus, the Niners weren't throwing much).

Aiyuk, like Kittle, needed the negative game script to come to life and ended up with 8-83-2 on a team-high 11 targets. Aiyuk has three games with eight or more targets and three with four or fewer; he's averaging 4.3 catches for 53.3 yards and 0.5 TDs per game.



Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Olamide Zaccheaus 75.0% 14 87.5% 60.9% 4 28.6% 13.6% 28 28.6% 0 58 Drake London 69.6% 16 100.0% 80.8% 4 28.6% 32.6% 34 25.0% 0 40 Parker Hesse 69.6% 4 25.0% 37.1% 0 0.0% 3.8% 0 0.0% 0 0 Kyle Pitts 55.4% 13 81.3% 61.6% 3 21.4% 18.9% 18 23.1% 1 19 MyCole Pruitt 28.6% 1 6.3% 1.3% 1 7.1% 0.8% 6 100.0% 1 2 Bryan Edwards 21.4% 6 37.5% 25.8% 0 0.0% 3.0% 0 0.0% 0 0

The Falcons managed to have London on the field for every pass play while playing only 70% of snaps overall. (IMO It's not really ideal to have his removal from the field sending such a clear message that you're going to run the ball).

Pitts scored a TD in his return from a one-week absence, but he was targeted only three times and saw his snap share sink to a season low (though the route share, like London's, was solid).

Zaccheaus has multiple targets in every game and has played more than half the snaps in every game but one. He's quietly averaging 2.7 catches for 45.2 yards per game.... on 15.1 YPT and only 3.0 targets per game.



Week 6 brought us the three lowest team air yards totals of the NFL season so far (CAR, ATL, JAX) — Ben Gretch (@YardsPerGretch) October 17, 2022

Patriots (38) at Browns (15) Patriots (38) atBrowns (15)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Hunter Henry 96.9% 31 86.1% 71.2% 7 23.3% 12.6% 50 22.6% 1 61 Jakobi Meyers 80.0% 33 91.7% 60.9% 4 13.3% 18.6% 42 12.1% 0 60 DeVante Parker 76.9% 33 91.7% 87.0% 6 20.0% 13.2% 67 18.2% 0 64 Tyquan Thornton 55.4% 26 72.2% 21.2% 5 16.7% 4.8% 22 19.2% 1 37 Jonnu Smith 44.6% 5 13.9% 27.7% 2 6.7% 7.8% 8 40.0% 0 61

Smith returned from a one-game absence but only played in two-TE sets, allowing Henry to set season highs for both routes and targets . It's unclear if Henry will keep the every-down role if/when Jonnu gets healthier.

. Thornton came back from IR with a bang, though it might not have happened without Kendrick Bourne exiting early due to injury. Thornton played 38% of snaps in the first quarter, then 63% the rest of the game, putting up 4-37-1 on five targets.

Meyers and Parker tied for the team lead in routes, posting 4-60-0 and 4-64-0 lines.

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Donovan Peoples-Jones 86.6% 41 83.7% 86.0% 5 11.9% 18.3% 90 12.2% 1 74 David Njoku 79.1% 34 69.4% 77.2% 6 14.3% 17.8% 101 17.6% 1 58 Amari Cooper 74.6% 35 71.4% 87.0% 12 28.6% 27.9% 162 34.3% 2 44 David Bell 62.7% 33 67.3% 44.7% 2 4.8% 4.1% 11 6.1% 0 13 Harrison Bryant 35.8% 17 34.7% 43.7% 4 9.5% 9.6% 31 23.5% 0 18 Pharaoh Brown 28.4% 12 24.5% 31.5% 3 7.1% 6.1% 34 25.0% 0 21 Anthony Schwartz 17.9% 11 22.4% 17.7% 3 7.1% 3.0% 56 27.3% 0 0

It's still concentrated to Cooper, Njoku and DPJ, with Bell a lightly targeted No. 3 receiver.

Cleveland rested some starters late in the game. Before the fourth quarter, Njoku played 94% of snaps and both Cooper and Peoples-Jones were over 83% .

. Jacoby Brissett turned back into a pumpkin at the end of Week 5 and then had his worst game of the year Week 6.

Jets (27) at Packers (10) Jets (27) atPackers (10)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Corey Davis 84.9% 19 95.0% 78.0% 4 23.5% 15.1% 75 21.1% 1 52 C.J. Uzomah 79.2% 10 50.0% 24.1% 2 11.8% 2.3% -4 20.0% 0 17 Tyler Conklin 67.9% 11 55.0% 66.5% 2 11.8% 14.7% 15 18.2% 0 16 Elijah Moore 56.6% 13 65.0% 88.2% 0 0.0% 13.3% 0 0.0% 0 0 Garrett Wilson 41.5% 12 60.0% 68.6% 5 29.4% 22.0% 31 41.7% 0 8 Braxton Berrios 30.2% 6 30.0% 28.6% 1 5.9% 4.6% 6 16.7% 0 6

Between the success of the running game, increased use of multi-TE sets and Berrios poaching routes/snaps, it looks pretty bleak for the top three receivers in New York. Wilson at least was targeted five times on his 12 routes. Moore wasn't targeted at all.



Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Allen Lazard 97.1% 46 93.9% 74.2% 9 20.5% 16.3% 151 19.6% 0 76 Romeo Doubs 97.1% 47 95.9% 80.7% 9 20.5% 18.2% 113 19.1% 0 21 Robert Tonyan 63.8% 35 71.4% 54.9% 12 27.3% 15.3% 95 34.3% 0 90 Marcedes Lewis 36.2% 7 14.3% 13.7% 0 0.0% 0.5% 0 0.0% 0 0 Randall Cobb 36.2% 20 40.8% 52.4% 1 2.3% 12.4% -1 5.0% 0 8 Amari Rodgers 31.9% 16 32.7% 7.7% 1 2.3% 0.5% 10 6.3% 0 14 Juwann Winfree 15.9% 10 20.4% 9.9% 1 2.3% 1.9% 1 10.0% 0 0

Lazard and Doubs continue playing nearly available snap, while Tonyan saw a nice bump in route and target share with the Packers playing from behind and forced to go with their passing personnel more often.

Cobb left with an ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple games. His work mostly went to Amari Rodgers, who has yet to look like an NFL-quality player on the rare occasions the Packers have given him chances to play.

Buccaneers (18) at Steelers (20) Buccaneers (18) atSteelers (20)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Mike Evans 95.6% 40 95.2% 69.5% 4 10.8% 13.8% 32 10.0% 0 42 Chris Godwin 89.7% 38 90.5% 46.5% 12 32.4% 13.0% 138 31.6% 0 95 Russell Gage 77.9% 33 78.6% 73.8% 4 10.8% 14.6% 51 12.1% 2 20 Cade Otton 54.4% 17 40.5% 40.2% 3 8.1% 6.7% 31 17.6% 0 23 Cameron Brate 47.1% 24 57.1% 47.7% 3 8.1% 9.2% 30 12.5% 1 14

Godwin took on a near-every-down role for the second time this season (week 4 vs. KC), after having his snaps scaled back in the second half the week before. No big game yet, but Godwin does have six or more catches in three straight since returning from the hamstring strain.

(week 4 vs. KC), after having his snaps scaled back in the second half the week before. Evans is averaging 6.6 catches per game, relying on efficiency (10.8 YPT, three TDs on 24 catches) more than ever.

Brate played 66% of snaps in the first half, then injured his neck in the second half. Otton played 100% of snaps in the fourth quarter . Otton put up 6-43-0 on seven targets and 94% of snaps in Week 5 with Brate out due to a concussion.

in the second half.

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Diontae Johnson 95.1% 32 100.0% 96.4% 7 25.9% 27.9% 42 21.9% 0 28 Chase Claypool 86.9% 29 90.6% 93.8% 7 25.9% 17.6% 69 24.1% 1 96 George Pickens 82.0% 28 87.5% 87.1% 6 22.2% 16.7% 61 21.4% 1 27 Zach Gentry 65.6% 16 50.0% 28.1% 1 3.7% 4.9% 0 6.3% 0 4 Connor Heyward 47.5% 16 50.0% 11.6% 3 11.1% 2.5% 24 18.8% 0 49

Kenny Pickett was concussed and replaced by Mitchell Trubisky, who had arguably his best game of the season and helped Claypool put up a big stat line. His role hasn't really changed, but Claypool does have his two best receiving lines of the season over the past two weeks... I wouldn't want to start him yet, but it's at least signs of life and a reminder of his talent.

Gentry and Heyward formed a 540/50 timeshare at TE with Pat Freiermuth in concussion protocol.

Johnson finished with less than five yards per target for the third week in a row and fourth time this season. It was only his second game of the year with single-digit targets, yet he still hasn't scored a TD and is averaging only 49.2 receiving yards per game.

Vikings (24) at Dolphins (16) Vikings (24) atDolphins (16)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Justin Jefferson 94.0% 33 100.0% 97.5% 8 28.6% 29.4% 32 24.2% 0 107 Adam Thielen 86.0% 31 93.9% 96.7% 8 28.6% 20.1% 93 25.8% 1 36 Irv Smith 62.0% 18 54.5% 56.3% 4 14.3% 13.6% 7 22.2% 1 7 Johnny Mundt 58.0% 7 21.2% 25.0% 2 7.1% 6.1% -3 28.6% 0 1 K.J. Osborn 58.0% 20 60.6% 76.7% 5 17.9% 12.1% 21 25.0% 0 18

Smith has played 62-64% of snaps the past three games and has five in a row with at least four targets (but none with more than eight looks, and minimal air yards.

Thielen is now above 20% target share for the year, barely.

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Jaylen Waddle 81.9% 47 88.7% 81.8% 10 22.2% 22.9% 106 21.3% 0 129 Tyreek Hill 77.8% 42 79.2% 80.5% 15 33.3% 30.4% 180 35.7% 0 177 Trent Sherfield 66.7% 37 69.8% 58.1% 4 8.9% 7.9% 26 10.8% 0 6 Mike Gesicki 63.9% 40 75.5% 57.2% 7 15.6% 8.9% 84 17.5% 2 69 Hunter Long 29.2% 5 9.4% 3.4% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0

WRs Cedrick Wilson and River Cracraft combined for one target and 21 routes, while Sherfield was the clear No. 3 receiver but finished with only six yards from 37 routes and four targets.

and four targets. Gesicki kind of benefitted from Durham Smythe (hamstring) being out, but Long took a lot of Smythe's usual role. The bigger factor was negative game script, and even then Gesicki's target share (15.6%) was nothing special... he just got two end-zone targets and caught both.

Hill and Waddle. Hill and Waddle. And now Tua too.

From @NFLGameDay: #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and will start next week, while #Commanders QB Carson Wentz has his availability in doubt with a fractured ring finger. pic.twitter.com/5ISlKd8hNn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Bengals (30) at Saints (26) Bengals (30) atSaints (26)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Ja'Marr Chase 98.1% 40 100.0% 99.2% 10 27.8% 28.0% 108 25.0% 1 132 Tyler Boyd 96.3% 39 97.5% 87.6% 6 16.7% 12.9% 39 15.4% 0 66 Tee Higgins 87.0% 38 95.0% 63.7% 10 27.8% 16.9% 73 26.3% 0 47 Hayden Hurst 70.4% 29 72.5% 69.3% 3 8.3% 13.8% 14 10.3% 0 21 Mitchell Wilcox 29.6% 8 20.0% 13.5% 0 0.0% 1.3% 0 0.0% 0 0

Higgins handled a full workload after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, going 6-47-0 while tying Chase for the team lead in targets (Chase had 132 yards and two TDs from his six receptions).

with an ankle injury, going 6-47-0 while tying Chase for the team lead in targets (Chase had 132 yards and two TDs from his six receptions). Hurst was targeted only three times, but the solid route share suggests he didn't have too much trouble with the groin injury he's been managing all season.

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Juwan Johnson 77.5% 29 78.4% 67.6% 6 19.4% 12.8% 46 20.7% 0 41 Marquez Callaway 74.6% 32 86.5% 46.1% 7 22.6% 8.7% 89 21.9% 0 36 Keith Kirkwood 70.4% 21 56.8% 14.2% 1 3.2% 1.0% 12 4.8% 0 14 Tre'Quan Smith 70.4% 26 70.3% 34.7% 3 9.7% 7.2% 34 11.5% 0 43 J.P. Holtz 32.4% 6 16.2% 5.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0 Adam Trautman 22.5% 2 5.4% 24.2% 1 3.2% 4.1% 3 50.0% 0 8 Taysom Hill 21.1% 4 10.8% 1.8% 0 0.0% 0.5% 0 0.0% 0 0

Trautman got hurt early, allowing Johnson to play 87% of snaps after the first quarter (and catch four passes for 41 yards).

(and catch four passes for 41 yards). Smith scored a TD early, while Callaway led the way in targets. Kirkwood was targeted just once as the No. 3 receiver.

Saints required to issue a projected injury/participation report even though they didn't practice Monday. Two notables: WR Chris Olave not even mentioned as he progresses in return from concussion. And QB Andy Dalton (back) joins Jameis Winston as a limited participant. pic.twitter.com/SnMOfHvKZ3 — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 17, 2022

Here's the reality for the Saints right now.... They finished the CIN game without 7 projected offensive starters, including their QB, LT & top 3 WRs: Winston, Thomas, Olave, Landry, Trautman, Peat & Penning. Impossible to overcome that much attrition on one side of the ball. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 18, 2022

Panthers (10) at Rams (24) Panthers (10) atRams (24)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd DJ Moore 100.0% 22 95.7% 96.5% 7 33.3% 25.3% 41 31.8% 0 7 Shi Smith 54.5% 15 65.2% 73.4% 2 9.5% 11.5% 12 13.3% 1 0 Tommy Tremble 54.5% 13 56.5% 40.2% 0 0.0% 5.2% 0 0.0% 0 0 Ian Thomas 52.3% 8 34.8% 31.2% 2 9.5% 9.2% -6 25.0% 0 22 Robbie Anderson 52.3% 8 34.8% 83.9% 0 0.0% 15.5% 0 0.0% 0 0 Terrace Marshall 45.5% 15 65.2% 18.1% 1 4.8% 2.9% 5 6.7% 0 0

Anderson was traded to the Cardinals on Monday, opening the door for Marshall (a 2021 second-round pick or Laviska Shenault (OUT - hamstring) to see some routes/targets moving forward.

Poor DJM :(

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Cooper Kupp 96.8% 32 94.1% 98.4% 8 25.8% 32.6% 36 25.0% 0 80 Allen Robinson 87.3% 30 88.2% 93.5% 6 19.4% 13.1% 53 20.0% 1 63 Tyler Higbee 77.8% 19 55.9% 76.6% 2 6.5% 22.6% 11 10.5% 0 7 Ben Skowronek 66.7% 24 70.6% 83.1% 5 16.1% 13.1% 23 20.8% 0 40 Brandon Powell 38.1% 13 38.2% 12.9% 5 16.1% 4.5% 23 38.5% 1 27

Higbee played less than 93% of snaps for the first time all year, sinking to 78% while also pass-blocking on a season-high 22% of his pass snaps. Between that and the reduced team pass volume, it was the perfect storm for Higbee's first dud of the season. We'll have to keep an eye on his snap/route shares after the Week 7 bye. His production has been entirely volume-based, and it's a huge problem if he's losing even one-fourth of available routes to the backup TEs Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton.

while also pass-blocking on a season-high 22% of his pass snaps. Between that and the reduced team pass volume, it was the perfect storm for Higbee's first dud of the season.

Cardinals (9) at Seahawks (19) Cardinals (9) atSeahawks (19)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Rondale Moore 98.6% 42 97.7% 41.1% 10 27.8% 9.5% 46 23.8% 0 49 Marquise Brown 95.8% 40 93.0% 94.4% 9 25.0% 26.3% 132 22.5% 0 68 Zach Ertz 95.8% 40 93.0% 85.2% 10 27.8% 21.0% 112 25.0% 0 70 A.J. Green 69.0% 31 72.1% 57.8% 4 11.1% 9.1% 40 12.9% 1 7 Trey McBride 28.2% 7 16.3% 8.9% 0 0.0% 1.2% 0 0.0% 0 0

Brown is expected to miss at least a month (and likely more) due to a foot injury he suffered near the very end of Sunday's game. It keeps the door open for Moore to see a lot of targets even with DeAndre Hopkins returning from suspension this Thursday.

Ertz leads all TEs in routes, easily, with 38.3 per game, and is also third in targets (51).

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Tyler Lockett 81.5% 32 88.9% 90.1% 5 16.7% 24.5% 86 15.6% 1 17 DK Metcalf 80.0% 31 86.1% 92.1% 7 23.3% 27.2% 95 22.6% 2 34 Will Dissly 66.2% 14 38.9% 41.9% 1 3.3% 8.7% 4 7.1% 0 12 Noah Fant 61.5% 21 58.3% 52.7% 7 23.3% 12.5% 26 33.3% 0 45 Marquise Goodwin 44.6% 18 50.0% 43.8% 2 6.7% 5.4% 14 11.1% 0 26 Colby Parkinson 36.9% 12 33.3% 30.5% 2 6.7% 4.9% 9 16.7% 0 11 Dee Eskridge 20.0% 4 11.1% 18.7% 3 10.0% 4.3% 19 75.0% 0 39

The Cardinals a nice job on Metcalf and Lockett, surprisingly, and the Seahawks didn't need to throw a ton with Arizona's offense humiliating itself.

Fant tied for the team lead in targets but basically had the same split as ever with Dissly in terms of route share. Both are low-end TE2s from where I'm standing, which means there's a hint of upside for one if the other gets hurt.

Bills (24) at Chiefs (20) Bills (24) atChiefs (20)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Gabe Davis 93.1% 39 95.1% 78.8% 6 15.8% 11.1% 98 15.4% 1 74 Stefon Diggs 87.5% 39 95.1% 82.4% 13 34.2% 27.7% 124 33.3% 1 148 Dawson Knox 84.7% 33 80.5% 56.9% 3 7.9% 8.5% 39 9.1% 1 37 Isaiah McKenzie 51.4% 23 56.1% 45.9% 5 13.2% 11.1% 29 21.7% 1 9 Khalil Shakir 20.8% 8 19.5% 20.0% 2 5.3% 4.7% 1 25.0% 0 14

Davis scored another distance TD and produced his third strong game of the year in five tries, despite seeing no more than six targets in any outing. It's like he wants the debate over him to continue forever, no?

McKenzie has played 44-51 percent of snaps in his five appearances this year. He's scored three TDs but only has one carry all year and is averaging 3.4 catches for 32 yards pr game.

Knox continues to be lightly targeted even when playing the vast majority of snaps. He at least seemed to avoid a setback with his foot, and caught the game-winning TD after an otherwise quiet afternoon. He missed the previous game but otherwise has played at least 60% of snaps in each contest and has four in a row with either three or four receptions.... there's still hope for a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 output if you drafted him.



Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd JuJu Smith-Schuster 90.2% 42 97.7% 83.3% 5 14.3% 18.5% 31 11.9% 0 113 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 82.0% 35 81.4% 82.1% 3 8.6% 15.7% 29 8.6% 1 0 Travis Kelce 75.4% 30 69.8% 80.4% 10 28.6% 24.1% 87 33.3% 1 108 Noah Gray 42.6% 11 25.6% 27.9% 3 8.6% 5.6% 5 27.3% 0 13 Mecole Hardman 41.0% 19 44.2% 51.3% 4 11.4% 9.7% 24 21.1% 1 42 Skyy Moore 31.1% 12 27.9% 18.8% 3 8.6% 5.1% 22 25.0% 0 24 Jody Fortson 21.3% 11 25.6% 20.0% 0 0.0% 1.4% 0 0.0% 0 0

MVS put up a goose egg on three targets, following his best game as a Chief in Week 5. Go figure.

Kelce's route share is worth watching, given that it dipped to 70% in such a crucial game. He's obviously still a top-two TE in any scenario, but that's the kind of stuff that matters in DFS even for superstars.

Cowboys (17) at Eagles (26) Cowboys (17) atEagles (26)

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd CeeDee Lamb 93.8% 37 97.4% 97.4% 10 27.0% 33.3% 78 27.0% 0 68 Noah Brown 90.6% 34 89.5% 86.1% 3 8.1% 17.8% 35 8.8% 1 10 Michael Gallup 78.1% 31 81.6% 36.6% 7 18.9% 8.3% 107 22.6% 2 18 Peyton Hendershot 60.9% 23 60.5% 26.8% 5 13.5% 4.4% 53 21.7% 0 22 Jake Ferguson 50.0% 14 36.8% 22.2% 6 16.2% 5.6% 32 42.9% 0 40

Dalton Schultz had another setback with the knee and again gave way to a Ferguson/Hendershot committee. They combined for 11 targets with Dallas falling behind, and Ferguson had 40 yards and a TD.

and again gave way to a Ferguson/Hendershot committee. Gallup played 76% of snaps, up from 64% and 55% his first two games back , though Brown still got a bit more work in terms of snap/routes. Gallup was held to two catches for 18 yards, and finished without a TD despite being targeted twice in the end zone.

, though Brown still got a bit more work in terms of snap/routes.

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Dallas Goedert 98.5% 27 93.1% 82.4% 5 23.8% 19.2% 28 18.5% 0 22 DeVonta Smith 88.2% 28 96.6% 97.0% 5 23.8% 25.0% 35 17.9% 1 44 A.J. Brown 85.3% 26 89.7% 90.5% 8 38.1% 30.8% 34 30.8% 0 67 Quez Watkins 60.3% 18 62.1% 65.8% 1 4.8% 5.2% -3 5.6% 0 0 Jack Stoll 44.1% 10 34.5% 22.6% 1 4.8% 1.7% 4 10.0% 0 21

Goedert had his first dud of the year, after five in a row with either 60-plus yards or a TD. The Big 3 (Goedert, AJB, Smith) are now up to a cumulative 70% of the team's targets ... basically best-case scenario, except it's not paying huge dividends (relative to ADP) because the Eagles have run the ball a lot, especially near the painted area.



Broncos (16) at Chargers (19) - OT Broncos (16) atChargers (19) - OT

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Courtland Sutton 100.0% 32 100.0% 97.2% 3 12.0% 26.1% 15 9.4% 0 14 Jerry Jeudy 90.9% 31 96.9% 78.0% 7 28.0% 19.1% 119 22.6% 1 54 Greg Dulcich 70.9% 26 81.3% 11.9% 3 12.0% 1.6% 32 11.5% 1 44 KJ Hamler 56.4% 20 62.5% 40.4% 3 12.0% 3.7% 57 15.0% 0 44 Andrew Beck 27.3% 4 12.5% 11.9% 1 4.0% 2.7% 1 25.0% 0 7 Eric Tomlinson 27.3% 4 12.5% 14.2% 1 4.0% 1.6% 14 25.0% 0 16

Albert Okwuegbunam was inactive, while Dulcich made his pro debu t and scored an early TD. The rookie finished with only three targets, but his 81% route participation suggests there's opportunity for more ahead . While not an especially exciting prospect, Dulcich might be the guy Nathaniel Hackett likes best in the passing game. Eric Saubert, the main receiving tight end the week before, barely played in this one. He was listed as questionable with a thigh injury, which may have been a factor (and may also have helped Dulcich get more work).

t and scored an early TD. Sutton dropped to three targets after seeing at least seven and catching at least five passes for 52 yards in each of Denver's first four games.

Snap % Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Mike Williams 94.0% 56 94.9% 93.2% 6 10.9% 20.3% 107 10.7% 1 17 Joshua Palmer 86.7% 53 89.8% 85.2% 12 21.8% 16.3% 60 22.6% 0 57 DeAndre Carter 74.7% 46 78.0% 68.6% 5 9.1% 8.5% 23 10.9% 0 17 Gerald Everett 56.6% 34 57.6% 64.8% 7 12.7% 14.6% 16 20.6% 0 29 Tre' McKitty 38.6% 16 27.1% 29.5% 0 0.0% 2.8% 0 0.0% 0 0 Donald Parham 20.5% 12 20.3% 6.4% 3 5.5% 1.6% 41 25.0% 0 53

Parham was more involved in his second game of the season, though it only had a tiny impact on Everett's route share, and Everett nonetheless got seven targets. It's something to watch, but for now we can still start Everett as a mid-to-low TE1.

Palmer went 9-57-0 on a career-high 12 targets. He's averaging 7.2 targets per game with Keenan Allen (hamstring) sidelined, but just hasn't been good. Any value is based on volume and hoping to ride the Herbert wave. Austin Ekeler put up 10-47-0 on 16 looks... what a line.

