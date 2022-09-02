Top-150 Roundtable: 2022 Fantasy Football Consensus Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the third and final installment of our 2022 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 consensus rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

Here's a look at some notable changes since our last update in early August.

• Among the top 24 (i.e., the first two rounds of a 12-team league), the biggest movers are:

Najee Harris - Down 4 to 12

Mike Evans - Down 4 to 24

Alvin Kamara - Up 3 to 18

No other player in that range moved more than two spots. It was the second four-spot slide for Evans. He also fell four spots from our first ranking July 12 to our last ranking Aug. 9, having started at No. 16 overall.

• From picks 25-96 (rounds 3-8), nine players moved double-digit spots:

Darren Waller - Down 10 to 53

Cam Akers - Down 16 to 57

Josh Jacobs - Down 10 to 72

Dameon Pierce - Up 44(!) to 80

Antonio Gibson - Down 18 to 81

Brandon Aiyuk - Down 10 to 84

Rhamondre Stevenson - Up 14 to 88

Devin Singletary - Down 10 to 90

Kareem Hunt - Down 10 to 91

Pierce's 44-spot jump was the biggest move of the 150.

• Three players are new to the list:

K.J. Osborn at 145

David Njoku at 147

Jalen Tolbert at 148

• And three players fell off the list:

Ronald Jones from 118

Mike Gesicki from 148

Jahan Dotson from 149

Be sure to check our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

Click on a column to sort. The default order is listed by median ranking.

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

