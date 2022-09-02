Top-150 Roundtable: 2022 Fantasy Football Consensus Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the third and final installment of our 2022 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 consensus rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
Here's a look at some notable changes since our last update in early August.
• Among the top 24 (i.e., the first two rounds of a 12-team league), the biggest movers are:
Najee Harris - Down 4 to 12
Mike Evans - Down 4 to 24
Alvin Kamara - Up 3 to 18
No other player in that range moved more than two spots. It was the second four-spot slide for Evans. He also fell four spots from our first ranking July 12 to our last ranking Aug. 9, having started at No. 16 overall.
• From picks 25-96 (rounds 3-8), nine players moved double-digit spots:
Darren Waller - Down 10 to 53
Cam Akers - Down 16 to 57
Josh Jacobs - Down 10 to 72
Dameon Pierce - Up 44(!) to 80
Antonio Gibson - Down 18 to 81
Brandon Aiyuk - Down 10 to 84
Rhamondre Stevenson - Up 14 to 88
Devin Singletary - Down 10 to 90
Kareem Hunt - Down 10 to 91
Pierce's 44-spot jump was the biggest move of the 150.
• Three players are new to the list:
K.J. Osborn at 145
David Njoku at 147
Jalen Tolbert at 148
• And three players fell off the list:
Ronald Jones from 118
Mike Gesicki from 148
Jahan Dotson from 149
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.5
|2.0
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|3.5
|3.0
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|3
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4.8
|4.5
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|8
|5
|4
|2
|5
|5.0
|5.0
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|4
|4
|6
|6
|6
|5.5
|6.0
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|6
|6
|3
|7
|7
|7.5
|6.0
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|5
|13
|7
|5
|8
|10.0
|10.0
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|9
|7
|13
|11
|9
|9.8
|10.0
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|7
|9
|11
|12
|10
|12.8
|12.0
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|18
|10
|9
|14
|11
|11.3
|12.0
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|12
|12
|12
|9
|12
|15.5
|12.5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|15
|29
|8
|10
|13
|12.8
|13.0
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|13
|11
|14
|13
|14
|13.8
|14.5
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|14
|8
|18
|15
|15
|17.5
|16.0
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|17
|15
|10
|28
|16
|15.0
|16.0
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|11
|17
|16
|16
|17
|17.5
|16.5
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|19
|14
|29
|8
|18
|17.3
|18.5
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|10
|18
|22
|19
|19
|19.3
|19.5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|20
|21
|19
|17
|20
|22.5
|21.5
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|23
|16
|20
|31
|21
|21.0
|21.5
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|26
|19
|15
|24
|22
|22.8
|23.0
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|28
|24
|17
|22
|23
|24.3
|23.0
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|22
|31
|24
|20
|24
|23.3
|23.5
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|24
|20
|26
|23
|25
|23.8
|24.5
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|16
|28
|21
|30
|26
|25.0
|25.5
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|25
|26
|23
|26
|27
|25.3
|26.0
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|27
|25
|31
|18
|28
|25.8
|26.0
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|21
|30
|27
|25
|29
|27.0
|28.5
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|29
|22
|28
|29
|30
|32.3
|30.0
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|33
|44
|25
|27
|31
|32.8
|33.5
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|30
|23
|41
|37
|32
|35.0
|34.0
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|35
|33
|39
|33
|33
|36.8
|34.0
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|WR
|34
|47
|34
|32
|34
|35.5
|35.0
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|31
|41
|36
|34
|35
|33.3
|35.0
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|32
|42
|38
|21
|36
|39.8
|37.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|36
|37
|48
|38
|37
|40.3
|37.5
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|40
|51
|35
|35
|38
|43.5
|39.0
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|37
|34
|62
|41
|39
|41.8
|39.0
|Allen Robinson
|LAR
|WR
|39
|39
|33
|56
|40
|39.8
|39.0
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|38
|49
|32
|40
|41
|40.5
|40.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|44
|32
|50
|36
|42
|50.8
|43.5
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|42
|77
|45
|39
|43
|44.5
|44.5
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|45
|43
|46
|44
|44
|42.8
|45.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|53
|27
|42
|49
|45
|50.0
|46.0
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|41
|46
|67
|46
|46
|48.5
|48.0
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|48
|48
|44
|54
|47
|48.0
|48.0
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|46
|53
|43
|50
|48
|47.0
|48.5
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|WR
|49
|38
|53
|48
|49
|53.3
|48.5
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|WR
|79
|40
|37
|57
|50
|49.3
|48.5
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|43
|54
|40
|60
|51
|50.8
|49.5
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|50
|57
|49
|47
|52
|52.8
|51.5
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|57
|52
|51
|51
|53
|51.8
|52.0
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|68
|35
|59
|45
|54
|53.5
|52.0
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|59
|45
|68
|42
|55
|50.3
|52.5
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|52
|36
|60
|53
|56
|55.0
|54.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|47
|50
|58
|65
|57
|51.0
|55.5
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|RB
|55
|56
|30
|63
|58
|56.3
|56.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|51
|61
|70
|43
|59
|56.8
|57.0
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|56
|66
|47
|58
|60
|57.5
|58.0
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|WR
|58
|58
|55
|59
|61
|61.5
|59.0
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|64
|76
|54
|52
|62
|62.5
|61.0
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|54
|67
|74
|55
|63
|63.8
|62.0
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|74
|62
|57
|62
|64
|64.8
|64.0
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|61
|70
|64
|64
|65
|64.8
|64.5
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|66
|63
|69
|61
|66
|71.5
|65.5
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|65
|103
|52
|66
|67
|70.0
|67.5
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|71
|64
|63
|82
|68
|69.3
|67.5
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|63
|59
|83
|72
|69
|70.3
|72.5
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|60
|74
|71
|76
|70
|75.5
|73.5
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|67
|88
|72
|75
|71
|76.5
|74.5
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|WR
|62
|80
|95
|69
|72
|72.3
|74.5
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|81
|55
|85
|68
|73
|77.0
|74.5
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|RB
|72
|71
|77
|88
|74
|77.0
|75.0
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|RB
|77
|73
|61
|97
|75
|80.5
|75.5
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|70
|81
|101
|70
|76
|79.5
|78.5
|Tom Brady
|TB
|QB
|78
|87
|79
|74
|77
|81.5
|79.0
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|103
|85
|65
|73
|78
|81.0
|79.5
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|100
|65
|75
|84
|79
|80.0
|79.5
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|QB
|76
|69
|92
|83
|80
|79.3
|79.5
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|RB
|73
|91
|86
|67
|81
|82.5
|80.0
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|83
|68
|102
|77
|82
|81.3
|82.0
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|95
|84
|66
|80
|83
|80.5
|84.5
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|93
|60
|91
|78
|84
|78.3
|85.0
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|87
|83
|56
|87
|85
|92.0
|86.0
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|86
|82
|114
|86
|86
|86.3
|86.5
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|91
|86
|87
|81
|87
|87.0
|86.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|92
|75
|81
|100
|88
|85.5
|87.5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|94
|90
|73
|85
|89
|88.8
|88.0
|Robert Woods
|TEN
|WR
|101
|78
|80
|96
|90
|93.5
|88.5
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|75
|122
|84
|93
|91
|87.3
|89.0
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|85
|93
|76
|95
|92
|88.0
|89.5
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|82
|89
|90
|91
|93
|87.5
|89.5
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|RB
|90
|72
|89
|99
|94
|95.5
|91.5
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|120
|79
|94
|89
|95
|92.0
|91.5
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|88
|97
|93
|90
|96
|93.0
|93.0
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|108
|94
|78
|92
|97
|93.3
|94.0
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|69
|109
|116
|79
|98
|93.0
|97.0
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|107
|96
|98
|71
|99
|101.8
|97.0
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|89
|131
|82
|105
|100
|96.8
|97.5
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|80
|101
|112
|94
|101
|100.8
|98.5
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|97
|98
|99
|109
|102
|100.0
|101.0
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|TE
|84
|114
|88
|114
|103
|103.3
|104.0
|Melvin Gordon
|DEN
|RB
|99
|95
|109
|110
|104
|107.0
|106.5
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|WR
|96
|105
|119
|108
|105
|107.8
|107.5
|Derek Carr
|LV
|QB
|116
|100
|111
|104
|106
|108.0
|108.0
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|117
|99
|110
|106
|107
|112.5
|109.0
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|111
|104
|128
|107
|108
|109.8
|110.0
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|WR
|123
|107
|96
|113
|109
|114.3
|114.5
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|118
|110
|113
|116
|110
|120.5
|115.0
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|RB
|102
|128
|154
|98
|111
|115.0
|115.0
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|122
|127
|108
|103
|112
|115.5
|115.5
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|RB
|112
|125
|106
|119
|113
|119.5
|116.0
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|113
|115
|133
|117
|114
|116.3
|116.5
|Russell Gage
|TB
|WR
|121
|111
|118
|115
|115
|117.0
|117.5
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|98
|130
|105
|135
|116
|119.5
|118.0
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|104
|132
|100
|142
|117
|124.3
|119.0
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|106
|153
|126
|112
|118
|123.5
|119.5
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|110
|152
|103
|129
|119
|119.8
|120.5
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|105
|133
|123
|118
|120
|127.0
|122.0
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|109
|162
|135
|102
|121
|122.3
|124.0
|Julio Jones
|TB
|WR
|139
|102
|115
|133
|122
|132.8
|124.5
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|114
|126
|168
|123
|123
|126.8
|125.0
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|TE
|151
|106
|122
|128
|124
|131.0
|126.0
|DJ Chark
|DET
|WR
|115
|157
|131
|121
|125
|119.3
|127.5
|James Robinson
|JAX
|RB
|125
|92
|130
|130
|126
|127.3
|127.5
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|128
|143
|127
|111
|127
|132.8
|128.0
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|127
|120
|129
|155
|128
|125.8
|129.5
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|138
|121
|97
|147
|129
|126.5
|131.0
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|RB
|135
|140
|104
|127
|130
|131.5
|131.5
|Irv Smith
|MIN
|TE
|150
|113
|124
|139
|131
|131.0
|131.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|143
|118
|120
|143
|132
|133.3
|132.5
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|134
|129
|139
|131
|133
|144.0
|132.5
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|131
|191
|134
|120
|134
|134.3
|134.0
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|144
|108
|161
|124
|135
|136.8
|135.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|130
|134
|146
|137
|136
|140.0
|137.0
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|KC
|WR
|132
|164
|142
|122
|137
|136.8
|138.0
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|129
|147
|121
|150
|138
|152.3
|139.0
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|136
|142
|195
|136
|139
|142.3
|139.0
|DeVante Parker
|NE
|WR
|137
|190
|141
|101
|140
|140.0
|140.0
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|145
|135
|148
|132
|141
|141.3
|141.5
|Jarvis Landry
|NO
|WR
|119
|163
|145
|138
|142
|136.0
|142.0
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|153
|139
|107
|145
|143
|142.5
|142.0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|126
|161
|158
|125
|144
|141.5
|143.5
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|149
|117
|138
|162
|145
|147.3
|144.0
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|WR
|165
|136
|144
|144
|146
|149.5
|145.0
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|124
|184
|149
|141
|147
|143.0
|147.5
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|161
|112
|165
|134
|148
|154.0
|149.0
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|WR
|201
|158
|117
|140
|149
|149.5
|150.5
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|WR
|147
|165
|132
|154
|150
|145.3
|151.0
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|WR
|155
|116
|147
|163
