Top-150 Roundtable: 2022 Fantasy Football Consensus Rankings Update

Jim Coventry 
Jerry Donabedian 
Jeff Erickson 
Mario Puig 
September 2, 2022

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the third and final installment of our 2022 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 consensus rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

Here's a look at some notable changes since our last update in early August. 

• Among the top 24 (i.e., the first two rounds of a 12-team league), the biggest movers are:

Najee Harris - Down 4 to 12
Mike Evans - Down 4 to 24 
Alvin Kamara - Up 3 to 18

No other player in that range moved more than two spots. It was the second four-spot slide for Evans. He also fell four spots from our first ranking July 12 to our last ranking Aug. 9, having started at No. 16 overall. 

• From picks 25-96 (rounds 3-8), nine players moved double-digit spots:

Darren Waller - Down 10 to 53
Cam Akers - Down 16 to 57
Josh Jacobs - Down 10 to 72
Dameon Pierce - Up 44(!) to 80
Antonio Gibson - Down 18 to 81
Brandon Aiyuk - Down 10 to 84
Rhamondre Stevenson - Up 14 to 88
Devin Singletary - Down 10 to 90
Kareem Hunt - Down 10 to 91

Pierce's 44-spot jump was the biggest move of the 150. 

• Three players are new to the list:

K.J. Osborn at 145
David Njoku at 147
Jalen Tolbert at 148

• And three players fell off the list:

Ronald Jones from 118
Mike Gesicki from 148
Jahan Dotson from 149

Be sure to check our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's weekly PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements. 

Click on a column to sort. The default order is listed by median ranking.

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Jonathan TaylorINDRB1111
22.52.0Justin JeffersonMINWR2224
33.53.0Cooper KuppLARWR3353
44.84.5Christian McCaffreyCARRB8542
55.05.0Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR4466
65.56.0Dalvin CookMINRB6637
77.56.0Austin EkelerLACRB51375
810.010.0Joe MixonCINRB971311
99.810.0Stefon DiggsBUFWR791112
1012.812.0CeeDee LambDALWR1810914
1111.312.0Derrick HenryTENRB1212129
1215.512.5Najee HarrisPITRB1529810
1312.813.0Davante AdamsLVWR13111413
1413.814.5Saquon BarkleyNYGRB1481815
1517.516.0Aaron JonesGBRB17151028
1615.016.0D'Andre SwiftDETRB11171616
1717.516.5Travis KelceKCTE1914298
1817.318.5Alvin KamaraNORB10182219
1919.319.5Deebo SamuelSFWR20211917
2022.521.5Nick ChubbCLERB23162031
2121.021.5Tee HigginsCINWR26191524
2222.823.0Leonard FournetteTBRB28241722
2324.323.0Tyreek HillMIAWR22312420
2423.323.5Mike EvansTBWR24202623
2523.824.5Javonte WilliamsDENRB16282130
2625.025.5James ConnerARIRB25262326
2725.326.0Mark AndrewsBALTE27253118
2825.826.0A.J. BrownPHIWR21302725
2927.028.5Kyle PittsATLTE29222829
3032.330.0Michael PittmanINDWR33442527
3132.833.5Travis EtienneJAXRB30234137
3235.034.0Josh AllenBUFQB35333933
3336.834.0DJ MooreCARWR34473432
3435.535.0Mike WilliamsLACWR31413634
3533.335.0Keenan AllenLACWR32423821
3639.837.5Ezekiel ElliottDALRB36374838
3740.337.5Terry McLaurinWASWR40513535
3843.539.0Justin HerbertLACQB37346241
3941.839.0Allen RobinsonLARWR39393356
4039.839.0Courtland SuttonDENWR38493240
4140.540.0Jaylen WaddleMIAWR44325036
4250.843.5Brandin CooksHOUWR42774539
4344.544.5Gabriel DavisBUFWR45434644
4442.845.5Breece HallNYJRB53274249
4550.046.0Patrick MahomesKCQB41466746
4648.548.0DK MetcalfSEAWR48484454
4748.048.0Darnell MooneyCHIWR46534350
4847.048.5JuJu Smith-SchusterKCWR49385348
4953.348.5Marquise BrownARIWR79403757
5049.348.5Elijah MitchellSFRB43544060
5150.849.5Diontae JohnsonPITWR50574947
5252.851.5Rashod BatemanBALWR57525151
5351.852.0Darren WallerLVTE68355945
5453.552.0Lamar JacksonBALQB59456842
5550.352.5George KittleSFTE52366053
5655.054.0Jerry JeudyDENWR47505865
5751.055.5Cam AkersLARRB55563063
5856.356.0Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR51617043
5956.857.0David MontgomeryCHIRB56664758
6057.558.0Elijah MooreNYJWR58585559
6161.559.0Chris GodwinTBWR64765452
6262.561.0J.K. DobbinsBALRB54677455
6363.862.0Michael ThomasNOWR74625762
6464.864.0Jalen HurtsPHIQB61706464
6564.864.5Kyler MurrayARIQB66636961
6671.565.5Amari CooperCLEWR651035266
6770.067.5Joe BurrowCINQB71646382
6869.367.5Adam ThielenMINWR63598372
6970.372.5AJ DillonGBRB60747176
7075.573.5Clyde Edwards-HelaireKCRB67887275
7176.574.5Hunter RenfrowLVWR62809569
7272.374.5Josh JacobsLVRB81558568
7377.074.5Rashaad PennySEARB72717788
7477.075.0Chase EdmondsMIARB77736197
7580.575.5DeVonta SmithPHIWR708110170
7679.578.5Tom BradyTBQB78877974
7781.579.0Dallas GoedertPHITE103856573
7881.079.5Trey LanceSFQB100657584
7980.079.5Russell WilsonDENQB76699283
8079.379.5Dameon PierceHOURB73918667
8182.580.0Antonio GibsonWASRB836810277
8281.382.0T.J. HockensonDETTE95846680
8380.584.5Christian KirkJAXWR93609178
8478.385.0Brandon AiyukSFWR87835687
8592.086.0Chris OlaveNOWR868211486
8686.386.5Dalton SchultzDALTE91868781
8787.086.5DeAndre HopkinsARIWR927581100
8885.587.5Rhamondre StevensonNERB94907385
8988.888.0Robert WoodsTENWR101788096
9093.588.5Devin SingletaryBUFRB751228493
9187.389.0Kareem HuntCLERB85937695
9288.089.5Damien HarrisNERB82899091
9387.589.5Cordarrelle PattersonATLRB90728999
9495.591.5Kadarius ToneyNYGWR120799489
9592.091.5Allen LazardGBWR88979390
9693.093.0Tony PollardDALRB108947892
9793.394.0Tyler LockettSEAWR6910911679
9893.097.0Drake LondonATLWR107969871
99101.897.0Miles SandersPHIRB8913182105
10096.897.5Dak PrescottDALQB8010111294
101100.898.5Matthew StaffordLARQB979899109
102100.0101.0Zach ErtzARITE8411488114
103103.3104.0Melvin GordonDENRB9995109110
104107.0106.5Chase ClaypoolPITWR96105119108
105107.8107.5Derek CarrLVQB116100111104
106108.0108.0Kirk CousinsMINQB11799110106
107112.5109.0Tyler BoydCINWR111104128107
108109.8110.0Skyy MooreKCWR12310796113
109114.3114.5Rondale MooreARIWR118110113116
110120.5115.0Darrell HendersonLARRB10212815498
111115.0115.0Kenneth WalkerSEARB122127108103
112115.5115.5Michael CarterNYJRB112125106119
113119.5116.0Treylon BurksTENWR113115133117
114116.3116.5Russell GageTBWR121111118115
115117.0117.5James CookBUFRB98130105135
116119.5118.0Cole KmetCHITE104132100142
117124.3119.0George PickensPITWR106153126112
118123.5119.5Dawson KnoxBUFTE110152103129
119119.8120.5Pat FreiermuthPITTE105133123118
120127.0122.0Aaron RodgersGBQB109162135102
121122.3124.0Julio JonesTBWR139102115133
122132.8124.5Alexander MattisonMINRB114126168123
123126.8125.0Albert OkwuegbunamDENTE151106122128
124131.0126.0DJ CharkDETWR115157131121
125119.3127.5James RobinsonJAXRB12592130130
126127.3127.5Justin FieldsCHIQB128143127111
127132.8128.0Romeo DoubsGBWR127120129155
128125.8129.5Kenneth GainwellPHIRB13812197147
129126.5131.0Nyheim HinesINDRB135140104127
130131.5131.5Irv SmithMINTE150113124139
131131.0131.5Nico CollinsHOUWR143118120143
132133.3132.5Rachaad WhiteTBRB134129139131
133144.0132.5Garrett WilsonNYJWR131191134120
134134.3134.0Michael GallupDALWR144108161124
135136.8135.5Jakobi MeyersNEWR130134146137
136140.0137.0Marquez Valdes-ScantlingKCWR132164142122
137136.8138.0Hunter HenryNETE129147121150
138152.3139.0Trevor LawrenceJAXQB136142195136
139142.3139.0DeVante ParkerNEWR137190141101
140140.0140.0Mecole HardmanKCWR145135148132
141141.3141.5Jarvis LandryNOWR119163145138
142136.0142.0Jamaal WilliamsDETRB153139107145
143142.5142.0Tua TagovailoaMIAQB126161158125
144141.5143.5Joshua PalmerLACWR149117138162
145147.3144.0K.J. OsbornMINWR165136144144
146149.5145.0Khalil HerbertCHIRB124184149141
147143.0147.5David NjokuCLETE161112165134
148154.0149.0Jalen TolbertDALWR201158117140
149149.5150.5Kenny GolladayNYGWR147165132154
150145.3151.0KJ HamlerDENWR155116147163

Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry covers football for RotoWire. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
