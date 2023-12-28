NFL Game Previews: Jets-Browns Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

The Jets have won two of their last three, scoring 30 points each time, but they got shut out by the Dolphins in the third game so it's not like they've exactly turned a corner. With the team committed to Aaron Rodgers for 2024 (and 2025?), there's less pressure to get a draft spot that can land them a young franchise QB, so they might as well go all out this week to try and spoil Cleveland's playoff seeding. Breece Hall was the star last week against Washington with 191 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns, and he also hit for 126 yards and a receiving TD in the prior win over Houston. Despite the abysmal showing by the offense around him, the second-year player has still put together 1,269 combined yards – 10th in the league, and sixth among RBs – and is probably going to be undervalued at 2024 draft tables. Trevor Siemian gets another start here, and his 52.3 percent completion rate, 1:3 TD:INT and 4.5 YPA through three appearances this season mark him as exactly the guy you don't want facing an elite defense.

THURSDAY NIGHT

NY Jets (+7) at Cleveland, o/u 36.5 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

A win here for the Browns clinches a playoff spot (actually, even a tie would do), and a win and a Ravens loss to the Dolphins on Sunday keeps alive their hopes of winning the AFC North and even potentially claiming the top seed in the conference, although those are long shots. Joe Flacco's been ridiculous, racking up 1,053 passing yards and eight TDs while winning three straight starts, but he's done it against Jags, Bears and Texans secondaries that are all in the bottom half of the league in QB rating against. Even then, he's also committed seven turnovers. The Jets are third in QBR this season at 76.8, behind only the Browns and Ravens, so this should be Flacco's first true test on his comeback tour. It's also hard to ignore how narrow his target tree has been after Amari Cooper set a new franchise record for receiving yards in a game at 265 yards (erasing one of the all-time great couldabeens, Josh Gordon, from the Cleveland record book). Between them, Cooper and David Njoku have accounted for 51.9 percent of Flacco's attempts and 65.5 percent of his passing yards in those three contests, along with seven of his eight TDs. Cleveland's defense seems back in form too, holding four straight opponents to 20 first downs or less and generating nine takeaways during Flacco's win streak to balance out the QB's own miscues, along with 10 sacks. If there's a concern for the Browns in this one it's the state of their offensive line on a short week, but a Jets pass rush that someone only managed one sack against the Commanders may not be that big a threat to Flacco.

The Skinny

NYJ injuries: QB Zach Wilson (out, concussion), K Greg Zuerliein (questionable, quadriceps)

CLE injuries: RB Kareem Hunt (questionable, groin), K Dustin Hopkins (out, hamstring), S Grant Delpit (IR, groin)

NYJ DFS targets: none

CLE DFS targets: Browns DST (t-2nd in takeaways, NYJ t-30th in giveaways, 31st in sacks allowed)

NYJ DFS fades: Siemian (CLE second in passing DVOA, first in net passing yards per game allowed, second in YPA allowed), Garrett Wilson (CLE first in DVOA vs. WR1), Jason Brownlee (CLE second in DVOA vs. WR2), Tyler Conklin (CLE first in DVOA vs. TE)

CLE DFS fades: Flacco (NYJ third in passing DVOA, second in net passing yards per game allowed, third in YPA allowed, second in passing TDs allowed), Cedric Tillman (NYJ first in DVOA vs. WR3)

Key stat: NYJ are 32nd in third-down conversions at 25.5 percent; CLE is first in third-down defense at 28.7 percent

Weather notes: 30-40 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Hall manages 50 yards. Siemian throws for under 200 yards, gets sacked five times and picked off twice. Jerome Ford gains 70 combined yards and a touchdown. Flacco also gets picked off twice, one of which Jordan Whitehead returns to the house, but he throws for 220 yards and two TDs, finding Njoku and Cooper. Browns 24-10

Last week's record: 9-7, 6-10 ATS, 9-7 o/u

2023 record: 140-100, 113-118-9 ATS, 133-104-3 o/u