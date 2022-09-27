Target Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Targets & Air Yards through Week 3

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
The stat tables below are different, now featuring columns for each team with season-long numbers for route and target share. I think it makes it easier to see major role/usage changes at a quick glance, without any scrolling or reading, but please let me know in the comments below if you don't like the changes and/or would like to see something else in Target Breakdown.
I made similar changes to Backfield Breakdown, the sister article released every Monday showing RB usage for every team, with a look-ahead to Week 4 waivers, drops and benching.
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 3, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
Wide Receivers
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Sh Δ
|AY Sh W3
|AY Sh '22
|AY Sh Δ
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|96.8%
|96.3%
|0.4%
|40.0%
|33.7%
|6.3%
|50.7%
|44.7%
|6.0%
|2
|Darnell Mooney
|95.5%
|96.4%
|-0.9%
|37.5%
|25.0%
|12.5%
|42.9%
|33.1%
|9.8%
|3
|Amari Cooper
|97.0%
|89.6%
|7.4%
|35.5%
|30.7%
|4.8%
|61.4%
|49.2%
|12.2%
|4
|DeVonta Smith
|92.1%
|96.2%
|-4.1%
|35.3%
|24.7%
|10.6%
|52.7%
The stat tables below are different, now featuring columns for each team with season-long numbers for route and target share. I think it makes it easier to see major role/usage changes at a quick glance, without any scrolling or reading, but please let me know in the comments below if you don't like the changes and/or would like to see something else in Target Breakdown.
I made similar changes to Backfield Breakdown, the sister article released every Monday showing RB usage for every team, with a look-ahead to Week 4 waivers, drops and benching.
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 3, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
Wide Receivers
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Sh Δ
|AY Sh W3
|AY Sh '22
|AY Sh Δ
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|96.8%
|96.3%
|0.4%
|40.0%
|33.7%
|6.3%
|50.7%
|44.7%
|6.0%
|2
|Darnell Mooney
|95.5%
|96.4%
|-0.9%
|37.5%
|25.0%
|12.5%
|42.9%
|33.1%
|9.8%
|3
|Amari Cooper
|97.0%
|89.6%
|7.4%
|35.5%
|30.7%
|4.8%
|61.4%
|49.2%
|12.2%
|4
|DeVonta Smith
|92.1%
|96.2%
|-4.1%
|35.3%
|24.7%
|10.6%
|52.7%
|37.1%
|15.6%
|5
|Robert Woods
|89.3%
|78.4%
|10.9%
|34.6%
|20.0%
|14.6%
|59.1%
|25.2%
|33.9%
|6
|Diontae Johnson
|100.0%
|96.3%
|3.7%
|34.4%
|32.7%
|1.7%
|40.7%
|42.3%
|-1.6%
|7
|Chris Olave
|92.9%
|86.5%
|6.3%
|33.3%
|26.1%
|7.2%
|39.1%
|41.7%
|-2.6%
|8
|Russell Gage
|84.4%
|77.1%
|7.4%
|32.5%
|21.0%
|11.5%
|29.2%
|10.5%
|18.8%
|9
|Drake London
|73.9%
|80.0%
|-6.1%
|31.6%
|32.9%
|-1.3%
|30.1%
|34.8%
|-4.7%
|10
|Sterling Shepard
|85.7%
|81.0%
|4.8%
|31.3%
|28.2%
|3.0%
|46.2%
|42.6%
|3.6%
|11
|Courtland Sutton
|97.3%
|96.5%
|0.8%
|31.3%
|27.7%
|3.5%
|49.7%
|47.7%
|2.1%
|12
|DeVante Parker
|100.0%
|91.2%
|8.8%
|31.3%
|14.6%
|16.7%
|57.1%
|31.0%
|26.1%
|13
|Marquise Brown
|95.0%
|95.4%
|-0.4%
|30.9%
|24.6%
|6.3%
|43.6%
|42.4%
|1.2%
|14
|Jaylen Waddle
|72.7%
|78.0%
|-5.3%
|30.0%
|29.7%
|0.3%
|56.5%
|42.2%
|14.2%
|15
|A.J. Brown
|92.1%
|93.3%
|-1.2%
|29.4%
|33.3%
|-3.9%
|35.4%
|44.3%
|-8.9%
|16
|Zay Jones
|79.5%
|84.1%
|-4.6%
|28.9%
|22.6%
|6.3%
|20.4%
|20.0%
|0.4%
|17
|Ja'Marr Chase
|100.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|28.6%
|28.5%
|0.1%
|42.0%
|36.0%
|6.0%
|18
|DK Metcalf
|95.7%
|92.7%
|3.0%
|27.9%
|25.0%
|2.9%
|39.8%
|34.9%
|4.9%
|19
|Deebo Samuel
|87.9%
|89.8%
|-1.9%
|27.6%
|26.6%
|1.0%
|22.0%
|10.1%
|11.8%
|20
|Brandon Aiyuk
|90.9%
|94.3%
|-3.4%
|27.6%
|24.1%
|3.5%
|44.6%
|38.7%
|6.0%
|21
|Josh Reynolds
|80.5%
|83.6%
|-3.1%
|27.0%
|14.8%
|12.2%
|47.4%
|26.0%
|21.5%
|22
|Tyler Lockett
|84.8%
|89.0%
|-4.2%
|25.6%
|26.0%
|-0.4%
|30.1%
|37.8%
|-7.7%
|23
|DJ Moore
|100.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|23.4%
|1.6%
|32.2%
|33.8%
|-1.5%
|24
|Michael Pittman
|97.6%
|98.0%
|-0.4%
|25.0%
|19.3%
|5.7%
|26.9%
|19.9%
|6.9%
|25
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|80.6%
|80.2%
|0.4%
|25.0%
|18.1%
|6.9%
|33.9%
|21.8%
|12.1%
|26
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|75.6%
|85.3%
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|30.6%
|-6.2%
|13.8%
|20.5%
|-6.7%
|27
|Cooper Kupp
|96.2%
|99.1%
|-2.9%
|24.0%
|34.7%
|-10.7%
|46.7%
|45.2%
|1.5%
|28
|Davante Adams
|100.0%
|97.7%
|2.3%
|23.8%
|29.3%
|-5.5%
|22.5%
|37.6%
|-15.0%
|29
|Curtis Samuel
|84.6%
|85.5%
|-0.9%
|23.8%
|23.6%
|0.2%
|11.6%
|10.5%
|1.1%
|30
|Mack Hollins
|95.7%
|92.2%
|3.4%
|23.8%
|16.4%
|7.4%
|39.8%
|23.7%
|16.1%
|31
|Christian Kirk
|97.4%
|93.8%
|3.6%
|23.7%
|25.5%
|-1.8%
|31.0%
|31.5%
|-0.5%
|32
|Romeo Doubs
|94.4%
|66.4%
|28.1%
|23.5%
|17.0%
|6.5%
|13.9%
|13.5%
|0.4%
|33
|Noah Brown
|87.1%
|88.1%
|-1.0%
|23.3%
|20.8%
|2.5%
|21.5%
|27.4%
|-5.9%
|34
|Brandin Cooks
|97.0%
|93.9%
|3.1%
|22.6%
|27.9%
|-5.3%
|30.6%
|34.8%
|-4.2%
|35
|Joshua Palmer
|93.5%
|90.0%
|3.5%
|22.0%
|17.4%
|4.6%
|19.3%
|17.8%
|1.5%
|36
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|86.1%
|82.9%
|3.2%
|21.9%
|17.1%
|4.7%
|31.4%
|22.2%
|9.2%
|37
|George Pickens
|87.9%
|89.8%
|-1.9%
|21.9%
|11.9%
|10.0%
|25.9%
|20.0%
|5.9%
|38
|Adam Thielen
|92.9%
|96.7%
|-3.9%
|21.6%
|16.8%
|4.8%
|31.0%
|27.8%
|3.2%
|39
|K.J. Osborn
|73.8%
|78.0%
|-4.2%
|21.6%
|12.4%
|9.2%
|40.3%
|21.7%
|18.6%
|40
|Terry McLaurin
|88.5%
|89.7%
|-1.2%
|21.4%
|16.5%
|4.9%
|45.1%
|32.0%
|13.1%
|41
|Garrett Wilson
|66.1%
|64.6%
|1.4%
|20.8%
|21.8%
|-0.9%
|23.1%
|29.5%
|-6.4%
|42
|Elijah Moore
|94.6%
|92.1%
|2.6%
|20.8%
|15.0%
|5.9%
|37.5%
|25.2%
|12.3%
|43
|Tyreek Hill
|90.9%
|82.6%
|8.3%
|20.0%
|28.7%
|-8.7%
|19.8%
|34.8%
|-15.0%
|44
|Tee Higgins
|89.5%
|62.9%
|26.6%
|20.0%
|15.4%
|4.6%
|37.1%
|26.5%
|10.6%
|45
|Allen Robinson
|92.3%
|94.6%
|-2.3%
|20.0%
|11.9%
|8.1%
|15.7%
|16.0%
|-0.3%
|46
|Stefon Diggs
|70.1%
|74.5%
|-4.3%
|19.3%
|27.6%
|-8.3%
|28.4%
|40.2%
|-11.8%
|47
|Jahan Dotson
|86.5%
|91.0%
|-4.5%
|19.0%
|14.2%
|4.9%
|31.7%
|25.8%
|5.9%
|48
|Chase Claypool
|100.0%
|97.2%
|2.8%
|18.8%
|17.8%
|0.9%
|22.8%
|17.3%
|5.5%
|49
|Jerry Jeudy
|78.4%
|64.3%
|14.0%
|18.8%
|15.8%
|2.9%
|36.0%
|24.2%
|11.8%
|50
|Marvin Jones
|82.1%
|86.7%
|-4.7%
|18.4%
|17.0%
|1.4%
|48.8%
|33.6%
|15.1%
|51
|Greg Dortch
|85.0%
|86.1%
|-1.1%
|18.2%
|16.7%
|1.5%
|11.5%
|13.6%
|-2.1%
|52
|Allen Lazard
|88.9%
|53.3%
|35.6%
|17.6%
|9.6%
|8.1%
|53.5%
|23.9%
|29.6%
|53
|Robbie Anderson
|85.7%
|92.2%
|-6.5%
|16.7%
|22.1%
|-5.4%
|47.3%
|35.6%
|11.7%
|54
|Justin Jefferson
|97.6%
|98.4%
|-0.8%
|16.2%
|25.7%
|-9.4%
|11.8%
|36.2%
|-24.3%
|55
|DJ Chark
|87.8%
|87.9%
|-0.1%
|16.2%
|16.7%
|-0.5%
|33.6%
|34.9%
|-1.4%
|56
|Ben Skowronek
|73.1%
|83.8%
|-10.7%
|16.0%
|12.9%
|3.1%
|14.6%
|16.1%
|-1.4%
|57
|Isaiah McKenzie
|55.2%
|52.5%
|2.7%
|15.8%
|11.8%
|4.0%
|15.5%
|11.4%
|4.1%
|58
|Richie James
|88.1%
|76.2%
|11.9%
|15.6%
|20.0%
|-4.4%
|19.5%
|29.0%
|-9.5%
|59
|Kendrick Bourne
|37.1%
|33.3%
|3.8%
|15.6%
|9.4%
|6.3%
|18.2%
|14.0%
|4.2%
|60
|Rashod Bateman
|78.8%
|74.5%
|4.3%
|14.8%
|18.8%
|-4.0%
|31.6%
|29.1%
|2.5%
|61
|Mike Williams
|89.1%
|91.5%
|-2.4%
|14.6%
|16.5%
|-1.9%
|31.9%
|31.4%
|0.5%
|62
|Tyler Boyd
|81.6%
|85.0%
|-3.4%
|14.3%
|11.4%
|2.9%
|18.4%
|17.1%
|1.3%
|63
|Alec Pierce
|47.6%
|57.0%
|-9.4%
|13.9%
|6.1%
|7.7%
|40.5%
|12.2%
|28.4%
|64
|Nico Collins
|75.8%
|74.6%
|1.2%
|12.9%
|15.4%
|-2.5%
|22.1%
|25.3%
|-3.2%
|65
|Michael Thomas
|69.0%
|78.6%
|-9.5%
|12.8%
|19.8%
|-7.0%
|7.6%
|17.8%
|-10.2%
|66
|Jarvis Landry
|33.3%
|61.9%
|-28.6%
|12.8%
|17.1%
|-4.3%
|15.6%
|17.2%
|-1.6%
|67
|Tre'Quan Smith
|57.1%
|19.0%
|38.1%
|12.8%
|4.5%
|8.3%
|24.9%
|9.2%
|15.7%
|68
|Scotty Miller
|84.4%
|52.3%
|32.2%
|12.5%
|13.0%
|-0.5%
|19.0%
|21.5%
|-2.5%
|69
|David Sills
|54.8%
|70.5%
|-15.7%
|12.5%
|9.4%
|3.1%
|22.7%
|14.0%
|8.6%
|70
|Gabe Davis
|94.0%
|96%
|-2.0%
|10.5%
|8.7%
|1.9%
|20.1%
|16.5%
|3.6%
|71
|Corey Davis
|87.5%
|76.2%
|11.3%
|10.4%
|12.9%
|-2.5%
|14.7%
|26.8%
|-12.1%
|72
|Breshad Perriman
|66.7%
|61.5%
|5.2%
|10.0%
|12.0%
|-2.0%
|22.6%
|24.5%
|-2.0%
|73
|Cole Beasley
|13.3%
|5.5%
|7.8%
|10.0%
|4.0%
|6.0%
|5.9%
|1.7%
|4.2%
|74
|DeAndre Carter
|73.9%
|65.4%
|8.5%
|9.8%
|9.1%
|0.7%
|8.3%
|16.2%
|-8.0%
|75
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|84.8%
|85.4%
|-0.6%
|9.7%
|17.0%
|-7.4%
|11.6%
|21.7%
|-10.1%
|76
|Chris Moore
|57.6%
|62.3%
|-4.7%
|9.7%
|9.6%
|0.1%
|11.4%
|10.0%
|1.4%
|77
|Nelson Agholor
|74.3%
|67.6%
|6.6%
|9.4%
|14.6%
|-5.2%
|17.4%
|19.1%
|-1.8%
|78
|Marquise Goodwin
|47.8%
|53.2%
|-5.4%
|9.3%
|7.0%
|2.3%
|13.4%
|11.3%
|2.0%
|79
|Zach Pascal
|39.5%
|30.5%
|9.0%
|8.8%
|6.5%
|2.4%
|1.0%
|1.5%
|-0.5%
|80
|Treylon Burks
|96.4%
|64.8%
|31.7%
|7.7%
|16.3%
|-8.6%
|11.3%
|23.9%
|-12.6%
|81
|Devin Duvernay
|63.6%
|58.5%
|5.1%
|7.4%
|9.4%
|-2.0%
|8.8%
|11.6%
|-2.9%
|82
|Randall Cobb
|50.0%
|52.3%
|-2.3%
|5.9%
|8.5%
|-2.6%
|6.9%
|17.9%
|-11.0%
|83
|Parris Campbell
|90.5%
|85.3%
|5.2%
|5.6%
|7.0%
|-1.5%
|3.7%
|5.9%
|-2.2%
|84
|Jamison Crowder
|47.8%
|41.1%
|6.6%
|5.3%
|7.1%
|-1.8%
|14.6%
|9.6%
|5.0%
|85
|Trent Sherfield
|77.3%
|40.4%
|36.9%
|5.0%
|5.0%
|0.0%
|1.3%
|2.8%
|-1.6%
|86
|David Bell
|57.6%
|38.5%
|19.0%
|3.2%
|2.3%
|1.0%
|1.6%
|1.5%
|0.2%
|87
|Mecole Hardman
|63.9%
|59.5%
|4.4%
|3.1%
|10.5%
|-7.4%
|-1.2%
|14.8%
|-16.0%
|88
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|71.4%
|29.4%
|42.0%
|3.1%
|3.1%
|0.0%
|3.5%
|2.7%
|0.7%
|89
|Kendall Hinton
|56.8%
|39.1%
|17.6%
|3.1%
|2.0%
|1.1%
|14.0%
|4.8%
|9.2%
|90
|Quez Watkins
|55.3%
|64.8%
|-9.5%
|2.9%
|3.2%
|-0.3%
|6.8%
|11.2%
|-4.4%
|91
|Dante Pettis
|72.7%
|69.1%
|3.6%
|0.0%
|2.3%
|-2.3%
|0.0%
|5.2%
|-5.2%
Tight Ends
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Sh Δ
|AY Sh W3
|AY Sh '22
|AY Δ
|1
|Mark Andrews
|90.9%
|90.4%
|0.5%
|48.1%
|36.5%
|11.7%
|52.5%
|37.8%
|14.7%
|2
|Kyle Pitts
|69.6%
|78.8%
|-9.3%
|42.1%
|23.7%
|18.4%
|50.8%
|33.8%
|17.0%
|3
|David Njoku
|78.8%
|74.0%
|4.8%
|32.3%
|18.2%
|14.1%
|24.5%
|11.6%
|12.9%
|4
|Travis Kelce
|77.8%
|81.1%
|-3.3%
|25.0%
|22.9%
|2.1%
|26.4%
|27.8%
|-1.4%
|5
|Robert Tonyan
|58.3%
|48.6%
|9.7%
|20.6%
|14.9%
|5.7%
|6.9%
|7.3%
|-0.4%
|6
|Cole Kmet
|77.3%
|70.9%
|6.4%
|18.8%
|11.4%
|7.4%
|35.9%
|11.0%
|25.0%
|7
|Zach Ertz
|88.3%
|82.8%
|5.6%
|18.2%
|18.1%
|0.1%
|20.6%
|17.9%
|2.6%
|8
|George Kittle
|81.8%
|30.7%
|51.1%
|17.2%
|6.3%
|10.9%
|9.9%
|4.0%
|6.0%
|9
|Tyler Conklin
|69.6%
|72.6%
|-2.9%
|16.7%
|16.3%
|0.3%
|5.5%
|7.7%
|-2.2%
|10
|Irv Smith
|54.8%
|52.8%
|1.9%
|16.2%
|14.2%
|2.1%
|9.7%
|12.2%
|-2.5%
|11
|Tyler Higbee
|73.1%
|81.1%
|-8.0%
|16.0%
|23.8%
|-7.8%
|-0.4%
|12.0%
|-12.4%
|12
|Daniel Bellinger
|40.5%
|34.3%
|6.2%
|15.6%
|7.1%
|8.6%
|3.2%
|1.7%
|1.5%
|13
|Cameron Brate
|75.6%
|71.6%
|4.0%
|15.0%
|11.0%
|4.0%
|15.6%
|8.7%
|6.9%
|14
|Durham Smythe
|50.0%
|36.7%
|13.3%
|15.0%
|5.9%
|9.1%
|4.2%
|2.6%
|1.6%
|15
|Gerald Everett
|69.6%
|66.9%
|2.6%
|14.6%
|16.5%
|-1.9%
|21.8%
|17.0%
|4.8%
|16
|Pharaoh Brown
|54.5%
|49.1%
|5.4%
|12.9%
|9.6%
|3.3%
|10.1%
|6.1%
|4.0%
|17
|Jordan Akins
|42.4%
|12.3%
|30.1%
|12.9%
|3.8%
|9.1%
|11.0%
|3.1%
|7.9%
|18
|Pat Freiermuth
|69.7%
|74.1%
|-4.4%
|12.5%
|20.8%
|-8.3%
|12.9%
|17.2%
|-4.3%
|19
|Ian Thomas
|35.7%
|46.7%
|-11.0%
|12.5%
|11.7%
|0.8%
|2.6%
|11.0%
|-8.3%
|20
|Jonnu Smith
|34.3%
|41.2%
|-6.9%
|12.5%
|11.5%
|1.0%
|0.5%
|4.2%
|-3.7%
|21
|Darren Waller
|89.1%
|76.7%
|12.4%
|11.9%
|16.4%
|-4.5%
|10.9%
|20.0%
|-9.1%
|22
|Foster Moreau
|32.6%
|29.5%
|3.2%
|11.9%
|7.8%
|4.1%
|8.8%
|4.6%
|4.3%
|23
|Dallas Goedert
|60.5%
|74.3%
|-13.8%
|11.8%
|14.0%
|-2.2%
|0.2%
|4.5%
|-4.3%
|24
|Geoff Swaim
|39.3%
|36.4%
|2.9%
|11.5%
|8.8%
|2.8%
|7.0%
|2.4%
|4.6%
|25
|T.J. Hockenson
|68.3%
|75.0%
|-6.7%
|10.8%
|16.7%
|-5.9%
|4.3%
|11.1%
|-6.7%
|26
|Jake Ferguson
|41.9%
|20.2%
|21.8%
|10.0%
|3.0%
|7.0%
|2.3%
|0.7%
|1.6%
|27
|Peyton Hendershot
|45.2%
|17.4%
|27.7%
|10.0%
|3.0%
|7.0%
|6.1%
|1.9%
|4.2%
|28
|Noah Fant
|50.0%
|51.4%
|-1.4%
|9.3%
|10.0%
|-0.7%
|5.0%
|5.7%
|-0.7%
|29
|Mo Alie-Cox
|47.6%
|43.4%
|4.2%
|8.3%
|7.0%
|1.3%
|6.0%
|5.9%
|0.2%
|30
|Jelani Woods
|26.2%
|16.3%
|9.9%
|8.3%
|2.6%
|5.7%
|20.6%
|4.5%
|16.2%
|31
|Evan Engram
|84.6%
|81.4%
|3.2%
|7.9%
|14.2%
|-6.3%
|12.3%
|10.1%
|2.2%
|32
|Austin Hooper
|39.3%
|54.5%
|-15.3%
|7.7%
|11.3%
|-3.6%
|5.1%
|10.5%
|-5.3%
|33
|Isaiah Likely
|45.5%
|42.6%
|2.9%
|7.4%
|12.9%
|-5.5%
|2.4%
|7.0%
|-4.6%
|34
|Logan Thomas
|63.5%
|59.3%
|4.2%
|7.1%
|11.0%
|-3.9%
|2.9%
|12.4%
|-9.4%
|35
|Dawson Knox
|55.2%
|61.0%
|-5.8%
|7.0%
|8.7%
|-1.6%
|1.1%
|4.4%
|-3.3%
|36
|Will Dissly
|41.3%
|38.5%
|2.8%
|7.0%
|8.0%
|-1.0%
|6.8%
|5.0%
|1.8%
|37
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|54.1%
|64.3%
|-10.3%
|6.3%
|9.9%
|-3.7%
|4.1%
|4.0%
|0.1%
|38
|Hayden Hurst
|42.1%
|66.4%
|-24.3%
|5.7%
|13.8%
|-8.1%
|2.2%
|8.2%
|-6.0%
|39
|Mike Gesicki
|31.8%
|45.9%
|-14.1%
|5.0%
|5.9%
|-0.9%
|-0.5%
|4.6%
|-5.1%
|40
|Hunter Henry
|68.6%
|69.6%
|-1.0%
|3.1%
|5.2%
|-2.1%
|1.9%
|4.9%
|-3.0%
|41
|Juwan Johnson
|57.1%
|68.3%
|-11.1%
|2.6%
|11.7%
|-9.1%
|3.0%
|11.3%
|-8.4%
|42
|Tanner Hudson
|42.9%
|46.7%
|-3.8%
|0.0%
|3.5%
|-3.5%
|0.0%
|5.4%
|-5.4%
|43
|Harrison Bryant
|42.4%
|44.8%
|-2.4%
|0.0%
|9.1%
|-9.1%
|0.0%
|13.6%
|-13.6%
Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats
Year-to-Date Leaderboards
Wide Receivers (YTD)
|Tgts
|Routes
|TPRR
|Rec
|Yards
|YPRR
|TD
|EZ Tgt
|Air Yds
|aDOT
|Avg. Rt Depth
|1
|Stefon Diggs
|35
|105
|33.3%
|27
|344
|3.28
|4
|4
|354.1
|10.1
|11.7
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|35
|110
|31.8%
|28
|280
|2.55
|3
|3
|316.1
|9.0
|10.0
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|35
|140
|25.0%
|21
|212
|1.51
|2
|6
|323.2
|9.2
|12.0
|4
|Davante Adams
|34
|126
|27.0%
|17
|189
|1.50
|3
|6
|364.9
|10.7
|10.7
|5
|Marquise Brown
|34
|144
|23.6%
|24
|251
|1.74
|1
|2
|348.5
|10.2
|11.3
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|34
|105
|32.4%
|17
|191
|1.82
|1
|1
|359.2
|10.6
|11.9
|7
|Diontae Johnson
|33
|104
|31.7%
|21
|196
|1.88
|0
|0
|373.3
|11.3
|13.8
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|33
|99
|33.3%
|23
|253
|2.56
|3
|3
|191.9
|5.8
|7.3
|9
|Garrett Wilson
|32
|106
|30.2%
|18
|214
|2.02
|2
|7
|356.7
|11.1
|12.0
|10
|A.J. Brown
|31
|98
|31.6%
|20
|309
|3.15
|1
|3
|358.0
|11.5
|12.2
|11
|Curtis Samuel
|30
|124
|24.2%
|22
|181
|1.46
|2
|0
|109.4
|3.6
|8.6
|12
|Jaylen Waddle
|30
|85
|35.3%
|19
|342
|4.02
|3
|2
|341.1
|11.4
|12.6
|13
|Brandin Cooks
|29
|107
|27.1%
|13
|158
|1.48
|0
|2
|275.3
|9.5
|11.9
|14
|Tyreek Hill
|29
|90
|32.2%
|21
|317
|3.52
|2
|0
|281.4
|9.7
|12.2
|15
|Justin Jefferson
|29
|121
|24.0%
|18
|246
|2.03
|2
|4
|264.3
|9.1
|11.8
|16
|Chris Olave
|29
|109
|26.6%
|17
|268
|2.46
|0
|0
|527.8
|18.2
|16.2
|17
|Courtland Sutton
|28
|111
|25.2%
|19
|291
|2.62
|0
|4
|365.0
|13.0
|13.4
|18
|Amari Cooper
|27
|86
|31.4%
|19
|219
|2.55
|2
|1
|300.9
|11.1
|12.0
|19
|Christian Kirk
|27
|106
|25.5%
|18
|267
|2.52
|3
|1
|247.1
|9.2
|10.4
|20
|Tyler Lockett
|26
|97
|26.8%
|21
|211
|2.18
|0
|0
|270.8
|10.4
|11.6
|21
|DK Metcalf
|25
|101
|24.8%
|16
|135
|1.34
|1
|5
|249.7
|10.0
|14.5
|22
|Drake London
|25
|68
|36.8%
|16
|214
|3.15
|2
|0
|267.2
|10.7
|13.6
|23
|Sterling Shepard
|24
|85
|28.2%
|13
|154
|1.81
|1
|0
|232.4
|9.7
|11.3
|24
|Zay Jones
|24
|95
|25.3%
|19
|173
|1.82
|1
|4
|156.8
|6.5
|11.1
|25
|Greg Dortch
|23
|130
|17.7%
|20
|198
|1.52
|1
|0
|111.8
|4.9
|6.8
|26
|DeVonta Smith
|23
|101
|22.8%
|15
|249
|2.47
|1
|2
|299.6
|13.0
|13.3
|27
|Michael Thomas
|22
|99
|22.2%
|16
|171
|1.73
|3
|3
|225.9
|10.3
|12.7
|28
|Michael Pittman
|22
|92
|23.9%
|17
|193
|2.10
|1
|0
|153.5
|7.0
|9.1
|29
|Elijah Moore
|22
|151
|14.6%
|12
|139
|0.92
|0
|0
|304.9
|13.9
|14.5
|30
|Noah Brown
|21
|96
|21.9%
|15
|213
|2.22
|1
|2
|220.5
|10.5
|12.2
|31
|Russell Gage
|21
|84
|25.0%
|19
|128
|1.52
|1
|1
|85.3
|4.1
|7.5
|32
|Deebo Samuel
|21
|79
|26.6%
|12
|131
|1.66
|0
|0
|62.7
|3.0
|7.1
|33
|Terry McLaurin
|21
|130
|16.2%
|12
|235
|1.81
|1
|1
|334.2
|15.9
|13.7
|34
|Joshua Palmer
|21
|117
|17.9%
|13
|134
|1.15
|1
|2
|146.9
|7.0
|10.7
|35
|Mike Williams
|20
|119
|16.8%
|11
|138
|1.16
|2
|2
|259.6
|13.0
|14.4
|36
|Adam Thielen
|19
|119
|16.0%
|13
|149
|1.25
|1
|1
|202.9
|10.7
|11.7
|37
|Jarvis Landry
|19
|78
|24.4%
|13
|161
|2.06
|0
|1
|217.7
|11.5
|12.1
|38
|Corey Davis
|19
|125
|15.2%
|10
|187
|1.50
|1
|2
|324.7
|17.1
|14.4
|39
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|19
|89
|21.3%
|14
|178
|2.00
|0
|0
|183.5
|9.7
|9.5
|40
|Mack Hollins
|19
|119
|16.0%
|14
|240
|2.02
|1
|3
|230.5
|12.1
|13.1
|41
|Jakobi Meyers
|19
|59
|32.2%
|13
|150
|2.54
|0
|0
|210.1
|11.1
|10.8
|42
|Brandon Aiyuk
|19
|83
|22.9%
|10
|142
|1.71
|1
|0
|239.2
|12.6
|12.8
|43
|Tee Higgins
|19
|88
|21.6%
|13
|191
|2.17
|1
|2
|238.3
|12.5
|11.0
|44
|Marvin Jones
|18
|98
|18.4%
|11
|104
|1.06
|1
|2
|263.8
|14.7
|10.6
|45
|DJ Moore
|18
|90
|20.0%
|7
|88
|0.98
|1
|1
|179.5
|10.0
|11.4
|46
|DJ Chark
|18
|102
|17.6%
|7
|98
|0.96
|1
|3
|327.9
|18.2
|15.2
|47
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|18
|92
|19.6%
|10
|105
|1.14
|0
|0
|187.0
|10.4
|11.8
|48
|Chase Claypool
|18
|105
|17.1%
|11
|79
|0.75
|0
|0
|152.8
|8.5
|11.5
|49
|Jahan Dotson
|18
|132
|13.6%
|9
|109
|0.83
|3
|3
|269.4
|15.0
|14.0
|50
|Robbie Anderson
|17
|83
|20.5%
|9
|148
|1.78
|1
|0
|189.5
|11.1
|13.6
|51
|Richie James
|17
|80
|21.3%
|14
|146
|1.83
|0
|0
|157.7
|9.3
|9.2
|52
|Robert Woods
|16
|69
|23.2%
|9
|137
|1.99
|0
|0
|171.7
|10.7
|11.2
|53
|Josh Reynolds
|16
|97
|16.5%
|10
|162
|1.67
|1
|2
|243.8
|15.2
|13.3
|54
|Hunter Renfrow
|16
|69
|23.2%
|10
|80
|1.16
|0
|0
|54.9
|3.4
|8.0
|55
|Jerry Jeudy
|16
|74
|21.6%
|7
|130
|1.76
|1
|1
|185.5
|11.6
|12.0
|56
|Rashod Bateman
|16
|70
|22.9%
|8
|226
|3.23
|2
|1
|277.1
|17.3
|14.1
|57
|Nico Collins
|16
|85
|18.8%
|8
|125
|1.47
|0
|1
|199.9
|12.5
|12.1
|58
|Romeo Doubs
|16
|71
|22.5%
|14
|137
|1.93
|1
|0
|65.3
|4.1
|9.9
|59
|Isaiah McKenzie
|15
|74
|20.3%
|11
|132
|1.78
|2
|1
|100.3
|6.7
|9.1
|60
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|15
|82
|18.3%
|7
|70
|0.85
|0
|2
|132.8
|8.9
|9.7
|61
|DeVante Parker
|14
|93
|15.1%
|6
|165
|1.77
|0
|3
|295.7
|21.1
|16.6
|62
|Nelson Agholor
|14
|69
|20.3%
|11
|179
|2.59
|1
|0
|182.9
|13.1
|13.8
|63
|Tyler Boyd
|14
|119
|11.8%
|10
|155
|1.30
|2
|1
|153.7
|11.0
|10.7
|64
|Ashton Dulin
|14
|47
|29.8%
|9
|132
|2.81
|0
|1
|191.6
|13.7
|12.5
|65
|K.J. Osborn
|14
|96
|14.6%
|10
|112
|1.17
|1
|1
|158.5
|11.3
|12.3
|66
|A.J. Green
|13
|93
|14.0%
|5
|29
|0.31
|0
|1
|115.1
|8.9
|10.2
|67
|Scotty Miller
|13
|57
|22.8%
|4
|38
|0.67
|0
|0
|174.7
|13.4
|11.1
|68
|Ben Skowronek
|13
|93
|14.0%
|10
|107
|1.15
|0
|0
|112.3
|8.6
|11.0
|69
|Treylon Burks
|13
|57
|22.8%
|8
|115
|2.02
|0
|1
|163.1
|12.5
|14.8
|70
|Allen Robinson
|12
|105
|11.4%
|7
|88
|0.84
|1
|4
|111.7
|9.3
|10.2
|71
|Breshad Perriman
|12
|67
|17.9%
|6
|89
|1.33
|1
|3
|199.6
|16.6
|14.0
|72
|George Pickens
|12
|97
|12.4%
|5
|65
|0.67
|0
|1
|176.4
|14.7
|14.8
|73
|Mike Evans
|11
|46
|23.9%
|8
|132
|2.87
|1
|1
|141.2
|12.8
|11.0
|74
|DeAndre Carter
|11
|85
|12.9%
|9
|150
|1.76
|1
|1
|134.2
|12.2
|9.5
|75
|Mecole Hardman
|11
|66
|16.7%
|7
|67
|1.02
|1
|0
|124.9
|11.4
|13.1
|76
|Gabe Davis
|11
|96
|11.5%
|7
|125
|1.30
|1
|1
|145.7
|13.2
|13.2
|77
|Darnell Mooney
|11
|53
|20.8%
|4
|27
|0.51
|0
|0
|133.7
|12.2
|13.8
|78
|Jauan Jennings
|11
|50
|22.0%
|6
|71
|1.42
|0
|0
|82.7
|7.5
|10.8
|79
|Shi Smith
|11
|63
|17.5%
|4
|36
|0.57
|0
|0
|90.3
|8.2
|9.8
|80
|Chris Moore
|10
|71
|14.1%
|8
|108
|1.52
|0
|0
|78.9
|7.9
|11.3
|81
|Kyle Philips
|10
|29
|34.5%
|7
|71
|2.45
|0
|0
|70.5
|7.1
|11.1
|82
|Jamison Crowder
|9
|58
|15.5%
|5
|53
|0.91
|0
|0
|84.4
|9.4
|10.5
|83
|Kendrick Bourne
|9
|34
|26.5%
|7
|115
|3.38
|0
|0
|133.5
|14.8
|13.0
|84
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|9
|45
|20.0%
|4
|77
|1.71
|1
|1
|108.2
|12.0
|12.2
|85
|Allen Lazard
|9
|57
|15.8%
|6
|58
|1.02
|2
|2
|115.8
|12.9
|10.0
|86
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|9
|55
|16.4%
|5
|66
|1.20
|0
|0
|119.8
|13.3
|13.6
|87
|Randall Cobb
|8
|56
|14.3%
|7
|108
|1.93
|0
|0
|86.9
|10.9
|10.9
|88
|Parris Campbell
|8
|110
|7.3%
|5
|47
|0.43
|0
|0
|45.4
|5.7
|10.5
|89
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|8
|46
|17.4%
|8
|119
|2.59
|1
|0
|102.0
|12.8
|13.0
|90
|David Sills
|8
|74
|10.8%
|5
|57
|0.77
|0
|0
|76.5
|9.6
|13.7
|91
|Devin Duvernay
|8
|55
|14.5%
|8
|121
|2.20
|3
|3
|110.6
|13.8
|12.3
|92
|Marquise Goodwin
|7
|58
|12.1%
|4
|53
|0.91
|0
|0
|81.0
|11.6
|13.4
|93
|Sammy Watkins
|7
|45
|15.6%
|6
|111
|2.47
|0
|0
|69.3
|9.9
|13.6
|94
|Demarcus Robinson
|7
|42
|16.7%
|3
|31
|0.74
|1
|2
|82.5
|11.8
|14.7
|95
|Braxton Berrios
|7
|55
|12.7%
|5
|37
|0.67
|0
|0
|38.9
|5.6
|9.7
|96
|Christian Watson
|7
|35
|20.0%
|5
|43
|1.23
|0
|0
|53.7
|7.7
|14.6
|97
|Alec Pierce
|7
|54
|13.0%
|3
|61
|1.13
|0
|2
|93.6
|13.4
|12.9
Tight Ends (YTD)
|Tgt
|Routes
|TPRR
|Rec
|Yards
|YPRR
|TD
|EZ Tgt
|Air Yds
|aDOT
|Avg. Rt Depth
|1
|Mark Andrews
|31
|85
|36.5%
|22
|245
|2.88
|3
|3
|363.1
|11.7
|11.1
|2
|Zach Ertz
|25
|125
|20.0%
|16
|134
|1.07
|1
|4
|153.1
|6.1
|7.4
|3
|Travis Kelce
|24
|90
|26.7%
|17
|230
|2.56
|2
|4
|238.3
|9.9
|8.8
|4
|Tyler Higbee
|24
|90
|26.7%
|16
|171
|1.90
|0
|2
|84.6
|3.5
|7.1
|5
|Tyler Conklin
|24
|119
|20.2%
|18
|140
|1.18
|1
|1
|93.5
|3.9
|7.5
|6
|Pat Freiermuth
|21
|80
|26.3%
|11
|138
|1.73
|1
|2
|152.6
|7.3
|8.8
|7
|Gerald Everett
|20
|87
|23.0%
|11
|150
|1.72
|1
|0
|141.1
|7.1
|7.8
|8
|Darren Waller
|19
|99
|19.2%
|13
|151
|1.53
|1
|3
|194.7
|10.2
|11.2
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|18
|87
|20.7%
|10
|82
|0.94
|1
|0
|104.6
|5.8
|9.0
|10
|Kyle Pitts
|18
|67
|26.9%
|9
|125
|1.87
|0
|1
|261.7
|14.5
|12.2
|11
|Hayden Hurst
|17
|93
|18.3%
|11
|77
|0.83
|0
|1
|74.6
|4.4
|7.8
|12
|David Njoku
|16
|71
|22.5%
|13
|128
|1.80
|1
|2
|73.3
|4.6
|7.3
|13
|Irv Smith
|16
|65
|24.6%
|7
|68
|1.05
|1
|1
|90.4
|5.6
|7.0
|14
|Evan Engram
|15
|92
|16.3%
|12
|83
|0.90
|0
|1
|79.9
|5.3
|9.1
|15
|Logan Thomas
|14
|86
|16.3%
|8
|87
|1.01
|1
|0
|136.0
|9.7
|9.7
|16
|Robert Tonyan
|14
|52
|26.9%
|11
|84
|1.62
|0
|0
|35.4
|2.5
|7.5
|17
|Dallas Goedert
|13
|78
|16.7%
|11
|168
|2.15
|1
|0
|36.9
|2.8
|8.9
|18
|Dalton Schultz
|13
|65
|20.0%
|9
|80
|1.23
|0
|0
|58.5
|4.5
|7.1
|19
|Juwan Johnson
|13
|86
|15.1%
|6
|83
|0.97
|0
|2
|143.3
|11.0
|10.6
|20
|Cameron Brate
|11
|78
|14.1%
|7
|68
|0.87
|0
|0
|70.8
|6.4
|7.5
|21
|Jonnu Smith
|11
|42
|26.2%
|7
|58
|1.38
|0
|0
|40.9
|3.7
|7.2
|22
|Dawson Knox
|11
|86
|12.8%
|9
|71
|0.83
|0
|0
|39.3
|3.6
|7.5
|23
|Kylen Granson
|11
|58
|19.0%
|7
|43
|0.74
|0
|0
|43.9
|4.0
|7.0
|24
|Isaiah Likely
|11
|40
|27.5%
|5
|51
|1.28
|0
|1
|69.2
|6.3
|8.4
|25
|Pharaoh Brown
|10
|56
|17.9%
|7
|72
|1.29
|0
|0
|49.0
|4.9
|7.9
|26
|Noah Fant
|10
|56
|17.9%
|9
|54
|0.96
|0
|0
|42.1
|4.2
|8.3
|27
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|10
|74
|13.5%
|6
|45
|0.61
|0
|0
|32.2
|3.2
|9.8
|28
|Austin Hooper
|9
|48
|18.8%
|4
|44
|0.92
|0
|1
|74.6
|8.3
|8.6
|29
|Ian Thomas
|9
|42
|21.4%
|5
|79
|1.88
|0
|0
|58.4
|6.5
|6.5
|30
|Foster Moreau
|9
|38
|23.7%
|6
|74
|1.95
|0
|0
|44.6
|5.0
|8.4
|31
|Mo Alie-Cox
|8
|56
|14.3%
|4
|44
|0.79
|0
|1
|45.3
|5.7
|7.8
|32
|Johnny Mundt
|8
|40
|20.0%
|7
|68
|1.70
|0
|0
|16.5
|2.1
|7.5
|33
|Will Dissly
|8
|42
|19.0%
|8
|77
|1.83
|2
|0
|35.5
|4.4
|9.4
|34
|Harrison Bryant
|8
|43
|18.6%
|5
|63
|1.47
|0
|1
|83.8
|10.5
|9.0
|35
|Geoff Swaim
|7
|32
|21.9%
|6
|38
|1.19
|1
|0
|17.1
|2.4
|5.3
|36
|Mike Gesicki
|6
|50
|12.0%
|6
|48
|0.96
|1
|1
|37.1
|6.2
|7.4
|37
|Durham Smythe
|6
|40
|15.0%
|5
|42
|1.05
|0
|0
|21.3
|3.5
|7.6
|38
|Brevin Jordan
|6
|42
|14.3%
|3
|8
|0.19
|0
|0
|38.5
|6.4
|7.9
|39
|Noah Gray
|6
|32
|18.8%
|4
|48
|1.50
|0
|1
|36.9
|6.2
|6.2
|40
|Daniel Bellinger
|6
|36
|16.7%
|5
|56
|1.56
|1
|0
|9.8
|1.6
|5.4
|41
|Hunter Henry
|5
|71
|7.0%
|3
|28
|0.39
|0
|0
|47.4
|9.5
|10.4
|42
|George Kittle
|5
|27
|18.5%
|4
|28
|1.04
|0
|0
|24.7
|4.9
|8.4
|43
|Cole Kmet
|5
|39
|12.8%
|2
|40
|1.03
|0
|0
|44.6
|8.9
|7.7
|44
|John Bates
|5
|33
|15.2%
|2
|15
|0.45
|0
|0
|19.9
|4.0
|8.4
Week 3 Injury Report
Inactives
Chris Godwin (hamstring) + Mike Evans (suspension) + Julio Jones (knee)
Keenan Allen (hamstring)
Rondale Moore (ankle) + DeAndre Hopkins (suspension)
Jakobi Meyers (knee)
Hunter Renfrow (concussion)
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) + Christian Watson (hamstring)
Van Jefferson (IR - knee)
Kyle Philips (shoulder)
Brevin Jordan (ankle)
Taysom Hill (ribs)
In-Game Injuries
Amon-Ra St. Brown rolled his right ankle but continued playing.
Garrett Wilson injured his ribs but returned.
Michael Thomas injured his foot in the fourth quarter and missed the end of the game.
Jarvis Landry hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter and missed the end of the game.
Tre'Quan Smith suffered a concussion late in the fourth quarter.
Sterling Shepard suffered an ACL tear.
A.J. Green hurt his knee, returned, then tweaked it and left for good.
Jake Kumerow hurt his ankle in the first half.
Byron Pringle injured his calf in the first quarter and didn't return.
Jalen Guyton suffered a potentially serious knee injury.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 4
Limited to players rostered in less than half of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 4 Starters/Streamers
- Joshua Palmer - 27%
- Romeo Doubs - 25%
- Russell Gage - 42%
- Richie James - 3%
- Zay Jones - 10%
- Greg Dortch - 17%
- Noah Brown - 19%
- DeVante Parker - 25%
- DJ Chark - 44%
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 34%
- Mack Hollins - 2%
- K.J. Osborn - 6%
- Isaiah McKenzie - 41%
- Ben Skowronek - 0%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes
- Treylon Burks -45%
- George Pickens - 40%
- Alec Pierce - 4%
- Jameson Williams - 25%
- Skyy Moore - 16%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 4%
- Nico Collins - 24%
- Kadarius Toney - 31%
Tight Ends
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 4 Starters/Streamers
- David Njoku - 51%
- Evan Engram - 26%
- Tyler Conklin - 21%
- Cameron Brate - 4%
- Logan Thomas - 37%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Hayden Hurst - 22%
- Robert Tonyan - 29%
- Isaiah Likely - 5%
- Jelani Woods - 0%
Drops & Benchings
Drop'Em
WR Corey Davis
WR A.J. Green
WR Sammy Watkins (IR - hamstring)
TE Mike Gesicki
TE Cole Kmet
TE Hunter Henry
TE O.J. Howard
Bench'Em
TE Dawson Knox
TE Irv Smith
Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Steelers (17) at Browns (29)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Diontae Johnson
|98.2%
|33
|100.0%
|96.3%
|11
|34.4%
|32.7%
|150.1
|40.7%
|33.3%
|0
|84
|Chase Claypool
|94.5%
|33
|100.0%
|97.2%
|6
|18.8%
|17.8%
|84.0
|22.8%
|18.2%
|0
|35
|George Pickens
|74.5%
|29
|87.9%
|89.8%
|7
|21.9%
|11.9%
|95.5
|25.9%
|24.1%
|1
|39
|Pat Freiermuth
|74.5%
|23
|69.7%
|74.1%
|4
|12.5%
|20.8%
|47.4
|12.9%
|17.4%
|0
|41
|Zach Gentry
|41.8%
|4
|12.1%
|12.0%
|0
|0.0%
|2.0%
|0.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Pickens finally turned his sturdy route share into some targets, drawing seven Thursday after only five the first two weeks.
- He caught only three for 39 yards, but one of the receptions was a spectacular 36-yard gain.
- Freiermuth hasn't put up big numbers yet but does rank fifth among TEs in target share and 10th in route share. He played a few less snaps Week 3 than in the first two games, which will be worth monitoring going forward (might just be a product of the short week or a slightly different gameplan).
- I figured Johnson would get slightly fewer targets this year but in a slightly better offense (or at least similarly subpar). Instead, he's seeing more looks than ever (11.0 per game) but in an offense that's worse than ever.
- I'm not huge on PFF grades, especially over small samples, but i do find it interesting that they have Trubisky graded 14th among QBs and four of Pittsburgh's five O-linemen graded as quality starters (along with both Johnson and Freiermuth, while Pickens is among the lowest graded WRs). The O-line part, at least, doesn't mesh with what I've seen. And if Trubisky has been the 14th best QB (he probably hasn't)... that's only because some better guys are underperforming. Anyway, I found it interesting, if only because I expected to see something else based on my own watchings of the Steelers' games.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|D. Peoples-Jones
|88.7%
|28
|84.8%
|85.4%
|3
|9.7%
|17.0%
|24.2
|11.6%
|10.7%
|0
|10
|David Njoku
|87.3%
|26
|78.8%
|74.0%
|10
|32.3%
|18.2%
|51.2
|24.5%
|38.5%
|1
|89
|Amari Cooper
|81.7%
|32
|97.0%
|89.6%
|11
|35.5%
|30.7%
|128.1
|61.4%
|34.4%
|0
|101
|David Bell
|56.3%
|19
|57.6%
|38.5%
|1
|3.2%
|2.3%
|3.4
|1.6%
|5.3%
|0
|6
|Harrison Bryant
|46.5%
|14
|42.4%
|44.8%
|0
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Bell was targeted just once, but he handled the No. 3 WR role on his own after splitting it with Anthony Schwartz the first two weeks.
- Schwartz played only five snaps Thursday, after getting 35 over the first two games.
- Njoku finally made the most of his three-down role, exploding for 9-89-1 on 10 targets.
- He's now at 90% snap share and 18% target share for the year... basically what we hoped for when drafting him, albeit with the production all coming in one game (not such a bad thing for best ball :) ).
- Njoku has played each of Cleveland's 66 snaps in 12 personnel this year, plus 105 of 124 snaps in 11 personnel (85%).
- Njoku has stayed in to block on 14 of 85 pass snaps, per PFF, but eight of those were Week 1. He's run a route on 55 of 61 pass snaps (90%) the past two weeks.
- Cooper put up 7-101-1 on 11 targets, after 9-101-1 on 10 looks the week before. He also had a gain of 50-plus yards wiped out because he stepped out of bounds (rather egregiously) before catching the ball. His sideline awareness on toe-tap catches apparently doesn't extrapolate to scramble drills.
- Cooper is now at 31% target share, well ahead of Njoku (18%) and Peoples-Jones (17%).
Ravens (36) at Patriots (26)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Mark Andrews
|89.8%
|30
|90.9%
|90.4%
|13
|48.1%
|36.5%
|143.3
|52.5%
|43.3%
|1
|89
|Rashod Bateman
|62.7%
|26
|78.8%
|74.5%
|4
|14.8%
|18.8%
|86.2
|31.6%
|15.4%
|0
|59
|Devin Duvernay
|59.3%
|21
|63.6%
|58.5%
|2
|7.4%
|9.4%
|23.9
|8.8%
|9.5%
|1
|25
|Josh Oliver
|39.0%
|10
|30.3%
|21.3%
|2
|7.4%
|2.4%
|-2.3
|-0.8%
|20.0%
|1
|8
|D. Robinson
|37.3%
|11
|33.3%
|44.7%
|1
|3.7%
|8.2%
|9.6
|3.5%
|9.1%
|0
|0
|Isaiah Likely
|32.2%
|15
|45.5%
|42.6%
|2
|7.4%
|12.9%
|6.6
|2.4%
|13.3%
|0
|8
- Duvernay bounced back from a concussion the week before and scored his fourth TD (third receiving) of the season. He'll score more this year as the third receiving option for Lamar Jackson, but keep in mind he has just eight total targets (and eight catches for 121 yards). Maybe the strong play leads to more looks as the year goes on, but if not, Duvernay will have some really ugly fantasy weeks (unless you're in a return yardage league).
- After lighting it up for a second straight week, Andrews has nearly twice as many targets as Bateman this year (31-16).
- Andrews now leads all TEs in route share and leads all players in target share. For the latter, it's not even close to being close. Andrews is at 36.5 percent, Tyler Higbee is second.... at 23.8 percent.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|DeVante Parker
|96.8%
|35
|100.0%
|91.2%
|10
|31.3%
|14.6%
|220.7
|57.1%
|28.6%
|2
|156
|L. Humphrey
|82.5%
|25
|71.4%
|29.4%
|1
|3.1%
|3.1%
|13.4
|3.5%
|4.0%
|0
|0
|Nelson Agholor
|74.6%
|26
|74.3%
|67.6%
|3
|9.4%
|14.6%
|67.1
|17.4%
|11.5%
|0
|41
|Hunter Henry
|69.8%
|24
|68.6%
|69.6%
|1
|3.1%
|5.2%
|7.3
|1.9%
|4.2%
|0
|8
|Jonnu Smith
|49.2%
|12
|34.3%
|41.2%
|4
|12.5%
|11.5%
|2.0
|0.5%
|33.3%
|0
|25
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey took over most of Jakobi Meyers' (knee) snaps but was targeted only once on 25 routes.
- Parker got a team-high 10 targets and a week-high 221 air yards, catching five passes for 156 yards (every catch was a gain of 20-plus).
- Parker saw only four targets the first two weeks, despite running routes on the vast majority of Mac Jones' dropbacks.
- Agholor got his first start of the year after exploding for 6-110-1 off the bench the week before, but he was targeted only three times and lost a second fumble in three games.
- Kendrick Bourne put up 4-58-0 on only 18 snaps (27%). So he's still in the doghouse, but may be playing his way out?
Eagles (24) at Commanders (8)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|DeVonta Smith
|88.2%
|35
|92.1%
|96.2%
|12
|35.3%
|24.7%
|209.4
|52.7%
|34.3%
|2
|169
|A.J. Brown
|79.4%
|35
|92.1%
|93.3%
|10
|29.4%
|33.3%
|140.8
|35.4%
|28.6%
|1
|85
|Dallas Goedert
|64.7%
|23
|60.5%
|74.3%
|4
|11.8%
|14.0%
|0.8
|0.2%
|17.4%
|0
|26
|Jack Stoll
|52.9%
|12
|31.6%
|21.9%
|2
|5.9%
|2.2%
|-0.3
|-0.1%
|16.7%
|0
|4
|Quez Watkins
|45.6%
|21
|55.3%
|64.8%
|1
|2.9%
|3.2%
|26.9
|6.8%
|4.8%
|0
|0
|Zach Pascal
|44.1%
|15
|39.5%
|30.5%
|3
|8.8%
|6.5%
|3.9
|1.0%
|20.0%
|0
|18
- It was all Brown in Week 1, but since then Jalen Hurts has been able to keep all of Brown, Smith and Goedert well-fed.
- Smith went for 8-169-1 on 12 targets, mostly before halftime, putting him at 249 yards and 25% target share through three weeks, despite putting up a goose egg in the opener.
- Brown's 33% target share ranks third among WRs.
- Goedert continues to put up solid numbers thanks to efficiency, but the 14% target share will be a problem if it doesn't improve, even in a good offense. I think he'll up that number as the year moves along.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Terry McLaurin
|87.8%
|46
|88.5%
|89.7%
|9
|21.4%
|16.5%
|145.5
|45.1%
|19.6%
|0
|102
|Jahan Dotson
|86.5%
|45
|86.5%
|91.0%
|8
|19.0%
|14.2%
|102.3
|31.7%
|17.8%
|0
|10
|Curtis Samuel
|82.4%
|44
|84.6%
|85.5%
|10
|23.8%
|23.6%
|37.4
|11.6%
|22.7%
|0
|48
|Logan Thomas
|67.6%
|33
|63.5%
|59.3%
|3
|7.1%
|11.0%
|9.5
|2.9%
|9.1%
|0
|5
- McLaurin saw nine looks and went over 100 yards for the first time this year, but he still hasn't had a game with dominant target share... or even the team lead.
- Samuel led the team in targets for a third straight week. At 23.6 percent, he's the only Commander above 16.5 percent target share.
- Carson Wentz has thrown 130 passes, 42.5 per game, fourth most in the NFL, with six Commanders seeing 13 or more targets so far (the four listed above plus RBs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic).
- Thomas played 77% of snaps through three quarters, which would've been a season high, but then he lost playing time to No. 3 TE Armani Rogers in the fourth quarter of the blowout. Thomas was targeted only three times on 33 routes, however, and isn't a priority in the Washington passing game the way he was in 2020 and early 2021. The WRs are much better now, and the QBs still stink.
Raiders (22) at Titans (24)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Davante Adams
|100.0%
|46
|100.0%
|97.7%
|10
|23.8%
|29.3%
|88.7
|22.5%
|21.7%
|2
|36
|Mack Hollins
|96.9%
|44
|95.7%
|92.2%
|10
|23.8%
|16.4%
|156.7
|39.8%
|22.7%
|3
|158
|Darren Waller
|70.8%
|41
|89.1%
|76.7%
|5
|11.9%
|16.4%
|42.9
|10.9%
|12.2%
|0
|22
|Keelan Cole
|55.4%
|29
|63.0%
|22.5%
|4
|9.5%
|3.4%
|67.9
|17.2%
|13.8%
|2
|12
|Foster Moreau
|52.3%
|15
|32.6%
|29.5%
|5
|11.9%
|7.8%
|34.8
|8.8%
|33.3%
|0
|44
- Cole replaced Hunter Renfrow (inactive- concussion) as the No. 3 receiver, but Hollins was the one who really benefitted in terms of targets and production.
- The 29-year-old Hollins has 226 yards over the past two games. His previous career high for yards in a season? 226, back in 2017 as a fourth-round rookie with the Eagles.
- It's strange, but we have to pay attention when there's both volume and efficiency, if only to keep Hollins in mind for future scenarios where Adams/Waller/Renfrow miss time. Expectations for Week 4 against Denver should probably be kept closer to a handful of targets.
- Waller went up to 89% route share with Renfrow out, but the tight end still lost some snaps to Moreau and is only seventh among TEs in route share (77%) this year. Which isn't a bad number by most standards; it's just not quite the same as the past few years when Waller typically played around 90% of snaps and was almost never off the field for a pass play unless he was injured.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Robert Woods
|74.5%
|25
|89.3%
|78.4%
|9
|34.6%
|20.0%
|111.5
|59.1%
|36.0%
|0
|85
|Geoff Swaim
|72.7%
|11
|39.3%
|36.4%
|3
|11.5%
|8.8%
|13.2
|7.0%
|27.3%
|0
|19
|Treylon Burks
|67.3%
|27
|96.4%
|64.8%
|2
|7.7%
|16.3%
|21.4
|11.3%
|7.4%
|0
|13
|NWI
|58.2%
|18
|64.3%
|62.5%
|3
|11.5%
|11.3%
|34.1
|18.1%
|16.7%
|0
|40
|Austin Hooper
|41.8%
|11
|39.3%
|54.5%
|2
|7.7%
|11.3%
|9.7
|5.1%
|18.2%
|0
|19
- Burks was targeted just twice after putting up 102 yards on 11 looks the first two weeks, but he led the Titans in route share, playing 67% of snaps overall and all but one of the team's pass plays.
- Woods dominated the targets and also had a full-time role (at least in terms of routes), finishing with 4-85-0 on nine targets. He, Burks and Kyle Philips (who missed Sunday's game with a shoulder injury) are the only Titans with double-digit targets this year.
- Cut Hooper if you haven't already. He has nine targets this year, and his snap share has dropped each week, from 62% to 50% to 41%.
Texans (20) at Bears (23)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|85.7%
|32
|97.0%
|93.9%
|7
|22.6%
|27.9%
|69.0
|30.6%
|21.9%
|1
|22
|Pharaoh Brown
|82.1%
|18
|54.5%
|49.1%
|4
|12.9%
|9.6%
|22.8
|10.1%
|22.2%
|0
|31
|Nico Collins
|66.1%
|25
|75.8%
|74.6%
|4
|12.9%
|15.4%
|49.8
|22.1%
|16.0%
|0
|41
|Chris Moore
|50.0%
|19
|57.6%
|62.3%
|3
|9.7%
|9.6%
|25.7
|11.4%
|15.8%
|0
|63
|O.J. Howard
|32.1%
|3
|9.1%
|12.3%
|1
|3.2%
|3.8%
|17.3
|7.7%
|33.3%
|0
|0
|Jordan Akins
|28.6%
|14
|42.4%
|12.3%
|4
|12.9%
|3.8%
|24.7
|11.0%
|28.6%
|1
|31
- Howard didn't play much even with Brevin Jordan (ankle) out. Instead, Brown got 82% of snaps, while Akins got most of the routes in clear passing situations (and scored a TD among his four targets)
- Per PFF, Brown's 20 pass-block snaps are third most among TEs this year.
- Cooks, Collins and RB Rex Burkhead are the only Texans with target share above 9.6%.
- Moore had a nice game Sunday and now has 8-108-0 on 10 targets this year, perhaps making a case for more targets as the No. 3 receiver.
- Cooks had a rough day with 2-22-0 on seven targets and a drop.
- His 27.9% target share through three weeks is up a tick from last year (27.0% in his 16 active games).
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Darnell Mooney
|93.5%
|21
|95.5%
|96.4%
|6
|37.5%
|25.0%
|51.7
|42.9%
|28.6%
|0
|23
|Cole Kmet
|91.9%
|17
|77.3%
|70.9%
|3
|18.8%
|11.4%
|43.4
|35.9%
|17.6%
|0
|40
|E. St. Brown
|87.1%
|21
|95.5%
|81.8%
|2
|12.5%
|20.5%
|17.9
|14.9%
|9.5%
|0
|20
|Dante Pettis
|56.5%
|16
|72.7%
|69.1%
|0
|0.0%
|2.3%
|0.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- The good news for Mooney? His 37.5% target share placed second among WRs in Week 3. The bad news? Everything else. The Bears avoid passing, and can't when they try. Mooney has 27 receiving yards, and Justin Fields has 297 passing yards. Their team box score for the season looks like something from the 1950s.
- Kmet caught two passes for 40 yards after seeing just two targets over the first two weeks. I'd still drop him if I had him anywhere.
Chiefs (17) at Colts (20)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Travis Kelce
|89.8%
|28
|77.8%
|81.1%
|8
|25.0%
|22.9%
|77.2
|26.4%
|28.6%
|3
|58
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|78.0%
|31
|86.1%
|82.9%
|7
|21.9%
|17.1%
|91.8
|31.4%
|22.6%
|0
|48
|Mecole Hardman
|69.5%
|23
|63.9%
|59.5%
|1
|3.1%
|10.5%
|-3.4
|-1.2%
|4.3%
|0
|2
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|67.8%
|29
|80.6%
|80.2%
|8
|25.0%
|18.1%
|99.2
|33.9%
|27.6%
|0
|89
|Noah Gray
|42.4%
|9
|25.0%
|28.8%
|1
|3.1%
|5.7%
|7.9
|2.7%
|11.1%
|0
|26
|Justin Watson
|15.3%
|6
|16.7%
|18.9%
|1
|3.1%
|3.8%
|14.9
|5.1%
|16.7%
|0
|0
- Kelce scored a TD and a two-point conversion and put up stellar numbers for route/target/snap shares, but he missed out on a bigger day due to a drop in the end zone. He did get all three of the team's EZ targets, plus a carry inside the 5-yard line and a fourth target wiped out by a penalty. He scored one TD, but it easily could've been three.
- MVS got seven targets, giving him 15 for the year, but only two have been 20-plus yards downfield (both incomplete) and he still hasn't scored a TD or reached 50 yards in a game.
- JuJu rebounded from his Week 2 dud, mostly thanks to a 53-yard catch-and-run.
- The Chiefs have run 26 fewer plays than their opponents but piled up 180 more yards (6.2 YPP vs. 4.6 allowed).
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Michael Pittman
|94.2%
|41
|97.6%
|98%*
|9
|25.0%
|25.9%*
|45.2
|26.9%
|22.0%
|0
|72
|Parris Campbell
|81.2%
|38
|90.5%
|85.3%
|2
|5.6%
|7.0%
|6.3
|3.7%
|5.3%
|0
|10
|Mo Alie-Cox
|60.9%
|20
|47.6%
|43.4%
|3
|8.3%
|7.0%
|10.1
|6.0%
|15.0%
|0
|9
|Alec Pierce
|44.9%
|20
|47.6%
|57%*
|5
|13.9%
|8%*
|68.1
|40.5%
|25.0%
|0
|61
|Kylen Granson
|42.0%
|11
|26.2%
|45.0%
|2
|5.6%
|9.6%
|6.5
|3.8%
|18.2%
|0
|7
|Ashton Dulin
|24.6%
|8
|19.0%
|36.4%
|1
|2.8%
|12.3%
|3.2
|1.9%
|12.5%
|0
|7
|Jelani Woods
|21.7%
|11
|26.2%
|16.3%
|3
|8.3%
|2.6%
|34.7
|20.6%
|27.3%
|2
|13
- Pierce was merely the No. 3 receiver in terms of playing time in his first game back from a concussion, but he caught three of his five targets for 61 yards, while Campbell once again ran a bunch of routes but was sparsely targeted.
- Pittman played nearly every snap and put up 8-27-0 on nine targets, showing no ill effects from the quad injury that kept him out Week 2.
- His 26% target share in active games is 22nd in the league, 21st among WRs
- The Colts really didn't do much on offense. Their defense played pretty well, and Kansas City imploded on special teams.
*Season-long rates for Pittman and Pierce show only Weeks 1 and 3.
Saints (14) at Panthers (22)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Chris Olave
|75.0%
|39
|92.9%
|86.5%
|13
|33.3%
|26.1%
|182.2
|39.1%
|33.3%
|0
|147
|Michael Thomas
|68.8%
|29
|69.0%
|78.6%
|5
|12.8%
|19.8%
|35.5
|7.6%
|17.2%
|0
|49
|Juwan Johnson
|67.2%
|24
|57.1%
|68.3%
|1
|2.6%
|11.7%
|13.8
|3.0%
|4.2%
|0
|0
|Adam Trautman
|64.1%
|13
|31.0%
|25.4%
|1
|2.6%
|0.9%
|8.8
|1.9%
|7.7%
|0
|9
|Tre'Quan Smith
|62.5%
|24
|57.1%
|19.0%
|5
|12.8%
|4.5%
|116.0
|24.9%
|20.8%
|0
|105
|Jarvis Landry
|29.7%
|14
|33.3%
|61.9%
|5
|12.8%
|17.1%
|72.6
|15.6%
|35.7%
|1
|22
|Marquez Callaway
|18.8%
|10
|23.8%
|15.9%
|1
|2.6%
|0.9%
|8.8
|1.9%
|10.0%
|1
|4
- Landry left with an injury after only two snaps in the second half. Thomas then left in the fourth quarter with an injury, and Smith suffered a concussion at the end of the game (after coming off the bench for 105 yards)
- Olave caught four passes for 72 yards on a team-high five targets in the first half, so his big day wasn't just about other guys being injured.
- It was the rookie's second straight game with 13 targets, and a 9-147-0 receiving line puts him at 268 receiving yards (7th) and 29 targets (t-14th) for the season. Olave can be started in fantasy even if Thomas and Landry come back healthy soon.
- Johnson was targeted only once and saw his route share sink to 57%.
- He played only 59% of snaps in 11 personnel, with Trautman picking up 42%.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|DJ Moore
|98.3%
|28
|100.0%
|100.0%
|6
|25.0%
|23.4%
|47.9
|32.2%
|21.4%
|0
|2
|Robbie Anderson
|83.1%
|24
|85.7%
|92.2%
|4
|16.7%
|22.1%
|70.3
|47.3%
|16.7%
|0
|14
|Ian Thomas
|64.4%
|10
|35.7%
|46.7%
|3
|12.5%
|11.7%
|3.9
|2.6%
|30.0%
|0
|13
|Tommy Tremble
|39.0%
|11
|39.3%
|23.3%
|1
|4.2%
|2.6%
|4.6
|3.1%
|9.1%
|0
|7
|Shi Smith
|35.6%
|13
|46.4%
|70.0%
|2
|8.3%
|14.3%
|15.3
|10.3%
|15.4%
|0
|22
|Laviska Shenault
|18.6%
|5
|17.9%
|5.6%
|2
|8.3%
|2.6%
|0.1
|0.1%
|40.0%
|0
|90
- Baker Mayfield and the Carolina passing game were again incompetent, with most of the production coming on Shenault's 67-yard, catch-and-run TD.
- The former Jag ran only five routes but made them count, with the long TD and a 3rd-and-long conversion. He could take Smith's No. 3 job soon.
- If you were to remove Shenault's long TD on Sunday and Anderson's long TD in Week 1, Mayfield would be averaging 5.1 YPA. He has just one other passing TD, and has completed less than 60 percent of his passes each week, with 25-29 attempts.
- I'm calling it official that Moore has suffered worse QB luck than Allen Robinson. The Panthers at least got him two carries, but Moore himself isn't enough for a functional NFL passing game without coaching, blocking or decent QB play.
Lions (24) at Vikings (28)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|DJ Chark
|81.6%
|36
|87.8%
|87.9%
|6
|16.2%
|16.7%
|115.0
|33.6%
|16.7%
|0
|46
|Josh Reynolds
|80.3%
|33
|80.5%
|83.6%
|10
|27.0%
|14.8%
|162.5
|47.4%
|30.3%
|0
|96
|T.J. Hockenson
|76.3%
|28
|68.3%
|75.0%
|4
|10.8%
|16.7%
|14.9
|4.3%
|14.3%
|0
|18
|A. St. Brown
|73.7%
|31
|75.6%
|85.3%
|9
|24.3%
|30.6%
|47.3
|13.8%
|29.0%
|0
|73
- Reynolds built on his 3-38-1 from the week before and went 6-96-0 on a team-high-10 targets in this one. He's right there with Chark and Hockenson for target share numbers on the year, and Reynolds (15.1 aDOT) has had more luck than Chark (18.2 aDOT) converting downfield chances into points.
- Reynolds is 2-for-5 on chances 20-plus yards downfield, compared to Chark's 2-for-7.
- Reynolds is 4-for-6 in the 10-19 yard range, while Chark is just 1-for-4 per PFF.
- Chark's pre-2022 track record is more encouraging, however, and he's seen a couple more looks so far.
- St. Brown played only five of 12 snaps (42%) in 12 personnel. Over the first two weeks, he took 14 of 22 (64%). Nitpicking, but it's something I'll keep an eye on moving forward. The Lions are heavily in 11 personnel, anyway.
- Hockenson has blocked on 14% of pass snaps this year, up from 5% last year, per PFF. He's a back-end TE1 at this point, and I also have some minor concern about his snap share trending down each week (91% to 89% to 76%).
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Justin Jefferson
|100.0%
|41
|97.6%
|98.4%
|6
|16.2%
|25.7%
|35.4
|11.8%
|14.6%
|0
|14
|Adam Thielen
|98.5%
|39
|92.9%
|96.7%
|8
|21.6%
|16.8%
|92.5
|31.0%
|20.5%
|1
|61
|K.J. Osborn
|74.6%
|31
|73.8%
|78.0%
|8
|21.6%
|12.4%
|120.4
|40.3%
|25.8%
|0
|73
|Irv Smith
|52.2%
|23
|54.8%
|52.8%
|6
|16.2%
|14.2%
|29.0
|9.7%
|26.1%
|1
|32
|Johnny Mundt
|40.3%
|7
|16.7%
|32.5%
|2
|5.4%
|7.1%
|-1.3
|-0.4%
|28.6%
|0
|23
- This one certainly flattened out the season-long target shares after Jefferson's dominance (23 targets) the first two weeks.
- Osborn put up 5-73-1 with a game-winning TD after another big catch on the winning drive. He had more yards and targets than in Weeks 1-2 combined, but his route and snap shares have lingered around 70-80 percent all year, with per-game catch/target/yard numbers that now look very similar to last year.
- Thielen is still at only 16.8% target share for the year.
- Smith got six more targets after eight and a TD the week before, but he still lost a lot of snaps to Mundt and continues to linger only a bit above 50% route share. Don't expect much here.
Bills (19) at Dolphins (21)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Gabe Davis
|95.6%
|63
|94.0%
|96%*
|6
|10.5%
|12.5%*
|65.0
|20.1%
|9.5%
|1
|37
|Dawson Knox
|71.1%
|37
|55.2%
|61.0%
|4
|7.0%
|8.7%
|3.6
|1.1%
|10.8%
|0
|25
|Stefon Diggs
|70.0%
|47
|70.1%
|74.5%
|11
|19.3%
|27.6%
|91.8
|28.4%
|23.4%
|1
|74
|Isaiah McKenzie
|51.1%
|37
|55.2%
|52.5%
|9
|15.8%
|11.8%
|50.2
|15.5%
|24.3%
|1
|76
|Jamison Crowder
|48.9%
|32
|47.8%
|41.1%
|3
|5.3%
|7.1%
|47.2
|14.6%
|9.4%
|0
|9
|Quintin Morris
|31.1%
|17
|25.4%
|17.0%
|2
|3.5%
|2.4%
|16.3
|5.1%
|11.8%
|0
|22
- Davis played nearly every snap after missing the previous game with a quad injury, but he was held to 3-37-0 on six targets.
- Jake Kumerow left early with a high ankle sprain.
- McKenzie got 16 perimeter snaps, after only 11 total Weeks 1 and 2.
- McKenzie also had 26 slot snaps and four lined up tight to the formation. He finished with 7-76-1 on nine targets, though his snap/route shares weren't much better than the previous two games.
- McKenzie got 16 perimeter snaps, after only 11 total Weeks 1 and 2.
- Diggs put up 7-74-0 on 11 targets and ranks among the league leaders for every production stat, but he continues to miss out on snaps and routes every week. The 70% snap share in this one was actually his largest of the year, up from 64% in Week 1 and 66% in Week 2.
- He's lost playing time in the fourth quarter each week. In Weeks 1-2, it was because the Bills were up big. This past weekend it was because Miami is hot and the Bills ran a ton of plays (90, compared to Miami's 39).
- Josh Allen attempted 63 passes and now leads the league in completions (94) and passing yards (1,014) while ranking third in attempts (44 per game)
- Diggs played 77% of snaps before the fourth quarter, FWIW. Then only 56% in the final frame.
- He's lost playing time in the fourth quarter each week. In Weeks 1-2, it was because the Bills were up big. This past weekend it was because Miami is hot and the Bills ran a ton of plays (90, compared to Miami's 39).
*Season-long rates for Davis only count Weeks 1 and 3.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Tyreek Hill
|84.6%
|20
|90.9%
|82.6%
|4
|20.0%
|28.7%
|35.5
|19.8%
|20.0%
|0
|33
|Durham Smythe
|76.9%
|11
|50.0%
|36.7%
|3
|15.0%
|5.9%
|7.6
|4.2%
|27.3%
|0
|23
|Jaylen Waddle
|71.8%
|16
|72.7%
|78.0%
|6
|30.0%
|29.7%
|101.3
|56.5%
|37.5%
|0
|102
|Trent Sherfield
|61.5%
|17
|77.3%
|40.4%
|1
|5.0%
|5.0%
|2.3
|1.3%
|5.9%
|0
|5
|Mike Gesicki
|35.9%
|7
|31.8%
|45.9%
|1
|5.0%
|5.9%
|-0.9
|-0.5%
|14.3%
|0
|6
|River Cracraft
|23.1%
|6
|27.3%
|16.5%
|1
|5.0%
|3.0%
|11.6
|6.5%
|16.7%
|1
|11
- Cedrick Wilson ran only two routes. It might be because he's playing through a rib and toe injury, or maybe just that the Dolphins like Sherfield better now. Either way. nobody besides Hill and Waddle really gets targets.
- The Dolphins ran only 39 plays, with a nine-play, 83-yard TD drive and a six-play, 72-yard TD drive but little else on offense. The Bills, meanwhile, put together long drive after long drive, but they stalled out in the red zone each time in the second half.
- Gesicki hit a new low for route/snap/target shares. He's a well-compensated role player.
Bengals (27) at Jets (12)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Ja'Marr Chase
|86.4%
|38
|100.0%
|100.0%
|10
|28.6%
|28.5%
|122.8
|42.0%
|26.3%
|1
|29
|Tee Higgins
|66.7%
|34
|89.5%
|62.9%
|7
|20.0%
|15.4%
|108.6
|37.1%
|20.6%
|1
|93
|Tyler Boyd
|66.7%
|31
|81.6%
|85.0%
|5
|14.3%
|11.4%
|53.7
|18.4%
|16.1%
|0
|105
|Mitchell Wilcox
|56.1%
|11
|28.9%
|10.0%
|1
|2.9%
|1.6%
|-1.2
|-0.4%
|9.1%
|0
|9
|Hayden Hurst
|39.4%
|16
|42.1%
|66.4%
|2
|5.7%
|13.8%
|6.4
|2.2%
|12.5%
|0
|7
- Chase lost a fumble early, while Boyd had a long TD on a catch-and-run and Higgins nearly reached 100 yards before halftime. But then Chase caught a TD and Higgins was held without a catch in the second half.
- Hurst played through a groin injury but saw his snap share tank, with Wilcox and Devin Asiasi picking up his playing time and combining for only one target.
- The short week ahead of TNF isn't great for Hurst.
- Higgins played only three of 16 snaps in the fourth quarter, after taking 83% through three quarters. And he was listed as LP with a toe injury on Monday's practice report, ahead of the Thursday matchup with Miami.
- Keep in mind that Higgins' shares include Week 1 when he left with a concussion in the first half.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Elijah Moore
|93.4%
|53
|94.6%
|92.1%
|10
|20.8%
|15.0%
|178.4
|37.5%
|18.9%
|0
|49
|Corey Davis
|88.2%
|49
|87.5%
|76.2%
|5
|10.4%
|12.9%
|69.9
|14.7%
|10.2%
|1
|27
|Tyler Conklin
|78.9%
|39
|69.6%
|72.6%
|8
|16.7%
|16.3%
|26.0
|5.5%
|20.5%
|0
|84
|Garrett Wilson
|63.2%
|37
|66.1%
|64.6%
|10
|20.8%
|21.8%
|110.0
|23.1%
|27.0%
|2
|60
|C.J. Uzomah
|34.2%
|13
|23.2%
|15.2%
|1
|2.1%
|0.7%
|4.6
|1.0%
|7.7%
|0
|5
|Braxton Berrios
|30.3%
|16
|28.6%
|33.5%
|1
|2.1%
|4.8%
|27.6
|5.8%
|6.3%
|0
|0
- Wilson hurt his ribs and missed most of the second quarter but then came back to play 87% of snaps in the second half.
- He caught only two of six targets for 14 yards after his return, compared to 4-of-4 for 46 yards before his departure.
- Moore tied Wilson for the team lead with 10 targets but finished with only 4-49-0, his third straight week with 40-some yards.
- Conklin reached seven targets for a third straight game, this time putting up 8-84-0 on eight looks even as he lost a few snaps with C.J. Uzomah returning from a hamstring injury.
Jaguars (38) at Chargers (10)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Christian Kirk
|92.0%
|38
|97.4%
|93.8%
|9
|23.7%
|25.5%
|62.4
|31.0%
|23.7%
|1
|72
|Evan Engram
|76.0%
|33
|84.6%
|81.4%
|3
|7.9%
|14.2%
|24.8
|12.3%
|9.1%
|1
|9
|Zay Jones
|76.0%
|31
|79.5%
|84.1%
|11
|28.9%
|22.6%
|41.0
|20.4%
|35.5%
|1
|85
|Marvin Jones
|68.0%
|32
|82.1%
|86.7%
|7
|18.4%
|17.0%
|98.0
|48.8%
|21.9%
|2
|33
- Jones put up 10-85-1 on a team-high 11 targets, giving him 24 looks (and 23% TS) through three weeks. He's basically already paid off his 19th/20th-round cost in best ball :)
- Kirk put up 6-72-1, giving him PPR scoring totals of 17.7, 25.8 and 19.2 through three weeks. That's WR1 stuff, though I'm not ready to view him as that. But he's at least a strong WR3 or low-end WR2, and the ceiling is there if QB Trevor Lawrence proves to be the real deal.
- Marvin has five targets 20-plus yards downfield, while Kirk has only three and Jones only two. So Marvin still has some appeal for DFS tournaments.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Josh Palmer
|93.1%
|43
|93.5%
|90.0%
|9
|22.0%
|17.4%
|67.3
|19.3%
|20.9%
|0
|99
|Mike Williams
|89.7%
|41
|89.1%
|91.5%
|6
|14.6%
|16.5%
|111.4
|31.9%
|14.6%
|1
|15
|Gerald Everett
|74.1%
|32
|69.6%
|66.9%
|6
|14.6%
|16.5%
|76.2
|21.8%
|18.8%
|0
|25
|DeAndre Carter
|72.4%
|34
|73.9%
|65.4%
|4
|9.8%
|9.1%
|28.8
|8.3%
|11.8%
|1
|31
|Tre' McKitty
|32.8%
|11
|23.9%
|31.5%
|0
|0.0%
|3.3%
|0.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jalen Guyton
|27.6%
|12
|26.1%
|13.8%
|3
|7.3%
|3.3%
|84.5
|24.2%
|25.0%
|0
|64
- Guyton didn't play much before Sunday, and while he had a long catch in the game, he'll miss the rest of the year after tearing an ACL.
- Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Donald Parham (hamstring) both were out again.
- C Corey Linsley (knee) was inactive too, and then LT Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending biceps tear. Also, QB Justin Herbert was playing with fractured rib cartilage.
- Palmer has 17 targets in two games sans Allen this year, going 4-30-1 and now 6-99-0. He's a legit WR3 for fantasy if Allen is out again Week 4 at Houston.
- Williams caught just one of six targets... but at least it was a TD. He's at 16.5% target share for the season even with Allen missing 2.5 games.
Packers (14) at Buccaneers (12)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Allen Lazard
|90.2%
|32
|88.9%
|89%*
|6
|17.6%
|15%*
|85.6
|53.5%
|18.8%
|0
|45
|Romeo Doubs
|88.5%
|34
|94.4%
|66.4%
|8
|23.5%
|17.0%
|22.2
|13.9%
|23.5%
|0
|73
|Robert Tonyan
|59.0%
|21
|58.3%
|48.6%
|7
|20.6%
|14.9%
|11.0
|6.9%
|33.3%
|0
|37
|Randall Cobb
|39.3%
|18
|50.0%
|52.3%
|2
|5.9%
|8.5%
|11.1
|6.9%
|11.1%
|0
|57
|Marcedes Lewis
|34.4%
|3
|8.3%
|10.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tyler Davis
|31.1%
|6
|16.7%
|15.0%
|2
|5.9%
|4.3%
|3.0
|1.9%
|33.3%
|0
|26
- Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins (IR) both missed the game with hamstring injuries.
- TEs Marcedes Lewis and Tyler both played around one-third of snaps but ran only nine routes between them. And Josiah Deguara got a few plays too. Still, this is progress for Tonyan.
- Doubs handled a near-every-down role and lit up the Bucs early on. He couldn't keep it up, but finished with a strong line nonetheless (8-73-1 on eight targets).
- Doubs has caught 14 of 16 targets, and has been targeted on a sturdy 23% of his routes, while no other Packers wide receiver is above 20% (Watson).
- Lazard, the supposed No. 1, has scored two TDs in two games but has only been targeted on nine of his 57 routes (16%).
*Lazard rates for Weeks 2-3 only (missed Week 1)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Cameron Brate
|88.1%
|34
|75.6%
|71.6%
|6
|15.0%
|11.0%
|36.3
|15.6%
|17.6%
|0
|52
|Russell Gage
|81.4%
|38
|84.4%
|77.1%
|13
|32.5%
|21.0%
|68.0
|29.2%
|34.2%
|1
|87
|Scott Miller
|81.4%
|38
|84.4%
|52.3%
|5
|12.5%
|13.0%
|44.2
|19.0%
|13.2%
|0
|4
|Breshad Perriman
|72.9%
|30
|66.7%
|61.5%
|4
|10.0%
|12.0%
|52.5
|22.6%
|13.3%
|1
|44
|Jaelon Darden
|27.1%
|15
|33.3%
|18.3%
|1
|2.5%
|1.0%
|14.8
|6.4%
|6.7%
|0
|25
|Cole Beasley
|10.2%
|6
|13.3%
|5.5%
|4
|10.0%
|4.0%
|13.8
|5.9%
|66.7%
|0
|12
- Backup TEs Kyle Rudolph and Ko Kieft ran just six combined routes, while Brate ran 34 routes (six targets, 52 yards) and led Tampa's skill position players in snaps.
- Perriman and Miller didn't do much, especially Miller, even with Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) all out.
- Gage has seen his targets and snaps rise each week (targets: 2>6>13, snaps: 42% > 66% > 80%) and put up 12-87-1 in this one (but also crucially lost a fumble).
- Gage is at 21% target share and 77% route share for the season now.
Rams (20) at Cardinals (12)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Cooper Kupp
|100.0%
|25
|96.2%
|99.1%
|6
|24.0%
|34.7%
|92.0
|46.7%
|24.0%
|0
|44
|Tyler Higbee
|93.5%
|19
|73.1%
|81.1%
|4
|16.0%
|23.8%
|-0.9
|-0.4%
|21.1%
|0
|61
|Allen Robinson
|91.3%
|24
|92.3%
|94.6%
|5
|20.0%
|11.9%
|30.9
|15.7%
|20.8%
|1
|23
|Ben Skowronek
|84.8%
|19
|73.1%
|83.8%
|4
|16.0%
|12.9%
|28.8
|14.6%
|21.1%
|0
|66
- The Rams limited Kupp to 4-44-0 in a game where the Rams ran only 46 plays and attempted 25 passes. Kupp saved his fantasy day with a 20-yard rushing TD.
- There were a lot of games like this in Week 3, where one team dominated the play count but ended up losing due to turnovers, red-zone struggles and/or special teams failures.
- To be fair, the Cardinals got whooped in the first half and truly deserved to lose, probably by more than eight points (unlike the Bills and Chiefs, who outplayed their opponents in most ways). The Dolphins had some lucky moments, including Cam Aers' fumble, just to stay kind of within striking distance in the second half.
- There were a lot of games like this in Week 3, where one team dominated the play count but ended up losing due to turnovers, red-zone struggles and/or special teams failures.
- Skowronek had a nice game, catching each of his four targets, including a 32-yard catch-and-run. Plus he got love from the broadcast for throwing some nice blocks as a fullback. His role is interesting in real life, and perhaps in deep fantasy leagues as well now.
- The four targets were Higbee's season low, but he caught them all for 4-61-0 after 5-39-0 and 7-71-0 the first three weeks. I'd about ready to start him over, say, T.J. Hockenson, though not this week with Hock drawing the far better matchup (vs. SEA, while HIgbee and the Rams head to San Francisco).
- Higbee's 23.8% target share is second among TEs this year.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Marquise Brown
|95.1%
|57
|95.0%
|95.4%
|17
|30.9%
|24.6%
|136.4
|43.6%
|29.8%
|0
|140
|Zach Ertz
|92.6%
|53
|88.3%
|82.8%
|10
|18.2%
|18.1%
|64.2
|20.6%
|18.9%
|1
|45
|Greg Dortch
|80.2%
|51
|85.0%
|86.1%
|10
|18.2%
|16.7%
|35.8
|11.5%
|19.6%
|0
|80
|Andy Isabella
|38.3%
|22
|36.7%
|23.2%
|2
|3.6%
|3.6%
|34.8
|11.1%
|9.1%
|0
|11
|A.J. Green
|33.3%
|22
|36.7%
|61.6%
|2
|3.6%
|9.4%
|23.7
|7.6%
|9.1%
|0
|0
|Andre Baccellia
|32.1%
|20
|33.3%
|23.2%
|4
|7.3%
|4.3%
|38.6
|12.4%
|20.0%
|0
|13
- Green left early with a bone bruise in his knee and is expected to miss at least one game.
- Isabella and Baccellia picked up his snaps, combining for 24 yards on six targets while Brown, Ertz and Dortch dominated the passes.
- Brown caught 14 of 17 targets for 140 yards, accounting for 31% of the targets and 45% of Kyler Murray's yardage (on 58 pass attempts).
- Brown is tied for fourth in the league with 34 targets, and he's third in catches (24) and 10th in receiving yards (251).
- Brown's aDOT is 9.8, down from 11.1 last season and 12.9 in 2020.
- Dortch's aDOT is 5.2. It works for PPR, as he's caught 20 of 23 targets, including 9-80-0 in this one.
- Dortch has scored at least 13.3 PPR points each week, riding the wave of Kyler Murray's 141 pass attempts (47 per game, 2nd most).
- Ertz reached double-digit targets for a second straight week but finished with only 6-45-0. He technically has double-digit PPR points every week this year, but he barely got there Weeks 1 and 3, and is at only a 64% catch rate and 5.4 YPT (down from 69% and 7.1 YPT in 11 games with Zona last year).
Falcons (27) at Seahawks (23)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Drake London
|83.3%
|17
|73.9%
|80.0%
|6
|31.6%
|32.9%
|89.8
|30.1%
|35.3%
|0
|54
|Parker Hesse
|77.8%
|9
|39.1%
|37.6%
|0
|0.0%
|3.9%
|0.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kyle Pitts
|66.7%
|16
|69.6%
|78.8%
|8
|42.1%
|23.7%
|151.5
|50.8%
|50.0%
|0
|87
|O. Zaccheaus
|64.8%
|14
|60.9%
|54.1%
|2
|10.5%
|10.5%
|49.2
|16.5%
|14.3%
|0
|49
- The Falcons attempted only 20 passes, and just six that didn't go to London or Pitts.
- Pitts' route and snap shares actually dropped a bit with the Falcons going so run-heavy, but he was targeted on eight of 16 routes and caught five passes for 87 yards. There's reason to be encouraged, but also still plenty to be frustrated with or worried about.
- Hesse is basically a sixth offensive lineman, further enabling the London/Pitts complete dominance of targets.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|DK Metcalf
|92.8%
|44
|95.7%
|92.7%
|12
|27.9%
|25.0%
|163.5
|39.8%
|27.3%
|4
|64
|Tyler Lockett
|81.2%
|39
|84.8%
|89.0%
|11
|25.6%
|26.0%
|123.6
|30.1%
|28.2%
|0
|76
|Will Dissly
|59.4%
|19
|41.3%
|38.5%
|3
|7.0%
|8.0%
|27.8
|6.8%
|15.8%
|0
|34
|Noah Fant
|55.1%
|23
|50.0%
|51.4%
|4
|9.3%
|10.0%
|20.4
|5.0%
|17.4%
|0
|27
|Marquise Goodwin
|43.5%
|22
|47.8%
|53.2%
|4
|9.3%
|7.0%
|54.9
|13.4%
|18.2%
|0
|31
|Colby Parkinson
|36.2%
|20
|43.5%
|33.0%
|2
|4.7%
|4.0%
|24.3
|5.9%
|10.0%
|0
|44
- Dee Eskridge ran just six routes and got no targets. Goodwin was the clear No. 3 receiver and now has run a route on slightly over half of Geno Smith's dropbacks this year.
49ers (10) at Broncos (11)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|George Kittle
|92.3%
|27
|81.8%
|-
|5
|17.2%
|-
|24.7
|9.9%
|18.5%
|0
|28
|Brandon Aiyuk
|88.5%
|30
|90.9%
|94.3%
|8
|27.6%
|24.1%
|111.0
|44.6%
|26.7%
|0
|39
|Deebo Samuel
|78.8%
|29
|87.9%
|89.8%
|8
|27.6%
|26.6%
|54.7
|22.0%
|27.6%
|0
|73
|Jauan Jennings
|44.2%
|17
|51.5%
|56.8%
|3
|10.3%
|13.9%
|20.9
|8.4%
|17.6%
|0
|5
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|17.3%
|7
|21.2%
|27.3%
|1
|3.4%
|6.3%
|7.9
|3.2%
|14.3%
|0
|11
- Kittle missed only a few snaps in his first game back from a groin injury, but his receiving stats were modest (4-28-0).
- Aiyuk was hot early, including a TD, but finished with only 3-39-1.
- He has eight targets in back-to-back games, after only three in the Week 1 monsoon contest.
- Samuel put up 5-73-0 receiving but was shut down on the ground (five carries for six yards). Perhaps the first sign that his career rushing averages aren't sustainable, even for a unique player with a unique role (6.7 YPC, 12 TDs on 98 career carries). But he shouldn't be too dependent on the ground work now that Garoppolo is back under center. Samuel has seen seven, six and eight targets through three games, nudging out Aiyuk for the team TS lead at 27%.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Courtland Sutton
|87.1%
|36
|97.3%
|96.5%
|10
|31.3%
|27.7%
|99.6
|49.7%
|27.8%
|0
|97
|Jerry Jeudy
|58.6%
|29
|78.4%
|64.3%
|6
|18.8%
|15.8%
|72.1
|36.0%
|20.7%
|0
|17
|Eric Saubert
|48.6%
|8
|21.6%
|20.0%
|1
|3.1%
|4.0%
|15.6
|7.8%
|12.5%
|0
|0
|Eric Tomlinson
|48.6%
|7
|18.9%
|12.2%
|0
|0.0%
|1.0%
|0.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kendall Hinton
|41.4%
|21
|56.8%
|39.1%
|1
|3.1%
|2.0%
|28.0
|14.0%
|4.8%
|0
|27
|Andrew Beck
|37.1%
|4
|10.8%
|12.2%
|0
|0.0%
|3.0%
|0.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|A. Okwuegbunam
|31.4%
|20
|54.1%
|64.3%
|2
|6.3%
|9.9%
|8.1
|4.1%
|10.0%
|0
|12
- Jeudy played through the shoulder injury but caught only two of six targets for 17 yards on 59% of snaps (78% route share).
- Sutton reached double-digit targets for a second straight game and put up 8-97-0 for an otherwise struggling Denver offense.
- Sutton: 10.4 YPT, All other Denver players combined: 6.0 YPT
- Okweugbunam lost more snaps to Saubert and Tomlinson, sinking to 54% route share and two targets.
- Albert O can be dropped in most leagues if he wasn't already. He's worth holding in some deeper formats, I suppose.
Cowboys (23) at Giants (16)
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|CeeDee Lamb
|95.1%
|30
|96.8%
|96.3%
|12
|40.0%
|33.7%
|129.0
|50.7%
|40.0%
|1
|87
|Jake Ferguson
|82.0%
|13
|41.9%
|20.2%
|3
|10.0%
|3.0%
|5.9
|2.3%
|23.1%
|0
|13
|Noah Brown
|78.7%
|27
|87.1%
|88.1%
|7
|23.3%
|20.8%
|54.7
|21.5%
|25.9%
|1
|54
|P. Hendershot
|59.0%
|14
|45.2%
|17.4%
|3
|10.0%
|3.0%
|15.4
|6.1%
|21.4%
|0
|43
|Jalen Tolbert
|37.7%
|14
|45.2%
|12.8%
|2
|6.7%
|2.0%
|38.7
|15.2%
|14.3%
|0
|4
- Lamb had a brutal drop that cost him 40+ yards and maybe a TD, but he bounced back for 87 yards and a late TD while handling the largest target share (40%) of any pass catcher in the NFL this week.
- Brown also played well and made a couple tough catches, finishing with exactly five receptions for a third straight week. He looks good enough to have value even if Michael Gallup (knee) returns soon, assuming the Cowboys also get Dak Prescott back at some point in the not too distant future.
- Ferguson had a similar snap count to what we'd normally see from a healthy Dalton Schultz (inactive- knee) but was kept in as a blocker on 36% of his pass snaps, per PFF.
- Hendershot ran one more route than Ferguson and caught each of his three targets for 43 yards.
- Hendershot took six of seven snaps on 3rd-and-medium/long, while Ferguson played only two.
- Tolbert didn't do much but did make his NFL debut, working as the No. 3 receiver on a night where the Cowboys used a lot of multi-TE looks.
|Snaps
|Rts
|R/DB W3
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh W3
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|AY Sh
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Yds
|Sterling Shepard
|80.6%
|36
|85.7%
|81.0%
|10
|31.3%
|28.2%
|97.6
|46.2%
|27.8%
|0
|49
|Richie James
|73.1%
|37
|88.1%
|76.2%
|5
|15.6%
|20.0%
|41.1
|19.5%
|13.5%
|0
|36
|David Sills
|62.7%
|23
|54.8%
|70.5%
|4
|12.5%
|9.4%
|47.9
|22.7%
|17.4%
|0
|20
|Daniel Bellinger
|61.2%
|17
|40.5%
|34.3%
|5
|15.6%
|7.1%
|6.8
|3.2%
|29.4%
|0
|40
|Tanner Hudson
|34.3%
|18
|42.9%
|46.7%
|0
|0.0%
|3.5%
|0.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kenny Golladay
|32.8%
|18
|42.9%
|36.2%
|3
|9.4%
|5.9%
|27.3
|12.9%
|16.7%
|0
|0
- Shepard suffered an ACL tear at the end of the game. He led the team with 13 catches for 154 yards through three games.
- Golladay got more playing time than in Week 2 but again did nothing (except drop a pass).
- They may eventually have no choice but to play Kadarius Toney a lot, if he can ever stay healthy for more than a few days at a time. (Toney missed this one with a hamstring injury.)
- Bellinger caught four passes for 40 yards but still came off the field for Hudson in a lot of passing situations.
- James looks like the de facto No. 1 receiver here. He had some nice games for the 49ers in 2020 (mostly one huge game) and has caught 14 of 17 targets for 146 yards over the first three weeks of this year.
- Sills is also getting a lot of snaps, but... no, just no.