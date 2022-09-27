Target Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Targets & Air Yards through Week 3

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 3, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

There are only six non-WRs at 20% target share through Week 3

I made similar changes to Backfield Breakdown , the sister article released every Monday showing RB usage for every team, with a look-ahead to Week 4 waivers, drops and benching.

The stat tables below are different, now featuring columns for each team with season-long numbers for route and target share. I think it makes it easier to see major role/usage changes at a quick glance, without any scrolling or reading, but please let me know in the comments below if you don't like the changes and/or would like to see something else in Target Breakdown .

There are only six non-WRs at 20% target share through Week 3 1. Mark Andrews (36.5%)

27. Tyler Higbee (23.8%)

28. Kyle Pitts (23.7%)

31. Travis Kelce (22.9%)

36. Javonte Williams (20.8%)

38. Pat Freiermuth (20.8%) — Jerry Donabedian (@JerryDonabedian) September 27, 2022

Share Comparisons

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Wide Receivers (YTD)

Tight Ends (YTD)

Week 3 Injury Report

Inactives

Chris Godwin (hamstring) + Mike Evans (suspension) + Julio Jones (knee)

Keenan Allen (hamstring)

Rondale Moore (ankle) + DeAndre Hopkins (suspension)

Jakobi Meyers (knee)

Hunter Renfrow (concussion)

Sammy Watkins (hamstring) + Christian Watson (hamstring)

Van Jefferson (IR - knee)

Kyle Philips (shoulder)

Brevin Jordan (ankle)

Taysom Hill (ribs)

In-Game Injuries

Amon-Ra St. Brown rolled his right ankle but continued playing.

Garrett Wilson injured his ribs but returned.

Michael Thomas injured his foot in the fourth quarter and missed the end of the game.

Jarvis Landry hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter and missed the end of the game.

Tre'Quan Smith suffered a concussion late in the fourth quarter.

Sterling Shepard suffered an ACL tear.

A.J. Green hurt his knee, returned, then tweaked it and left for good.

Jake Kumerow hurt his ankle in the first half.

Byron Pringle injured his calf in the first quarter and didn't return.

Jalen Guyton suffered a potentially serious knee injury.

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 4

Limited to players rostered in less than half of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 4 Starters/Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 4 Starters/Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Corey Davis

WR Parris Campbell

WR A.J. Green

WR Sammy Watkins (IR - hamstring)

WR Kenny Golladay

TE Mike Gesicki

TE Cole Kmet

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

TE Hunter Henry

TE Juwan Johnson

TE O.J. Howard

Bench'Em

WR Devin Duvernay

WR Robbie Anderson

WR Darnell Mooney

WR Allen Robinson

WR Chase Claypool

TE T.J. Hockenson

TE Dawson Knox

TE Irv Smith

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Steelers (17) at Browns (29) Steelers (17) atBrowns (29)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Diontae Johnson 98.2% 33 100.0% 96.3% 11 34.4% 32.7% 150.1 40.7% 33.3% 0 84 Chase Claypool 94.5% 33 100.0% 97.2% 6 18.8% 17.8% 84.0 22.8% 18.2% 0 35 George Pickens 74.5% 29 87.9% 89.8% 7 21.9% 11.9% 95.5 25.9% 24.1% 1 39 Pat Freiermuth 74.5% 23 69.7% 74.1% 4 12.5% 20.8% 47.4 12.9% 17.4% 0 41 Zach Gentry 41.8% 4 12.1% 12.0% 0 0.0% 2.0% 0.0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Pickens finally turned his sturdy route share into some targets, drawing seven Thursday after only five the first two weeks. He caught only three for 39 yards, but one of the receptions was a spectacular 36-yard gain.

Freiermuth hasn't put up big numbers yet but does rank fifth among TEs in target share and 10th in route share. He played a few less snaps Week 3 than in the first two games, which will be worth monitoring going forward (might just be a product of the short week or a slightly different gameplan).

I figured Johnson would get slightly fewer targets this year but in a slightly better offense (or at least similarly subpar). Instead, he's seeing more looks than ever (11.0 per game) but in an offense that's worse than ever.

I'm not huge on PFF grades, especially over small samples, but i do find it interesting that they have Trubisky graded 14th among QBs and four of Pittsburgh's five O-linemen graded as quality starters (along with both Johnson and Freiermuth, while Pickens is among the lowest graded WRs). The O-line part, at least, doesn't mesh with what I've seen. And if Trubisky has been the 14th best QB (he probably hasn't)... that's only because some better guys are underperforming. Anyway, I found it interesting, if only because I expected to see something else based on my own watchings of the Steelers' games.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds D. Peoples-Jones 88.7% 28 84.8% 85.4% 3 9.7% 17.0% 24.2 11.6% 10.7% 0 10 David Njoku 87.3% 26 78.8% 74.0% 10 32.3% 18.2% 51.2 24.5% 38.5% 1 89 Amari Cooper 81.7% 32 97.0% 89.6% 11 35.5% 30.7% 128.1 61.4% 34.4% 0 101 David Bell 56.3% 19 57.6% 38.5% 1 3.2% 2.3% 3.4 1.6% 5.3% 0 6 Harrison Bryant 46.5% 14 42.4% 44.8% 0 0.0% 9.1% 0.0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Bell was targeted just once, but he handled the No. 3 WR role on his own after splitting it with Anthony Schwartz the first two weeks. Schwartz played only five snaps Thursday, after getting 35 over the first two games.

after splitting it with Anthony Schwartz the first two weeks. Njoku finally made the most of his three-down role, exploding for 9-89-1 on 10 targets. He's now at 90% snap share and 18% target share for the year... basically what we hoped for when drafting him, albeit with the production all coming in one game (not such a bad thing for best ball :) ). Njoku has played each of Cleveland's 66 snaps in 12 personnel this year, plus 105 of 124 snaps in 11 personnel (85%). Njoku has stayed in to block on 14 of 85 pass snaps, per PFF, but eight of those were Week 1. He's run a route on 55 of 61 pass snaps (90%) the past two weeks.

on 10 targets. Cooper put up 7-101-1 on 11 targets, after 9-101-1 on 10 looks the week before. He also had a gain of 50-plus yards wiped out because he stepped out of bounds (rather egregiously) before catching the ball. His sideline awareness on toe-tap catches apparently doesn't extrapolate to scramble drills. Cooper is now at 31% target share , well ahead of Njoku (18%) and Peoples-Jones (17%).



Ravens (36) at Patriots (26) Ravens (36) atPatriots (26)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Mark Andrews 89.8% 30 90.9% 90.4% 13 48.1% 36.5% 143.3 52.5% 43.3% 1 89 Rashod Bateman 62.7% 26 78.8% 74.5% 4 14.8% 18.8% 86.2 31.6% 15.4% 0 59 Devin Duvernay 59.3% 21 63.6% 58.5% 2 7.4% 9.4% 23.9 8.8% 9.5% 1 25 Josh Oliver 39.0% 10 30.3% 21.3% 2 7.4% 2.4% -2.3 -0.8% 20.0% 1 8 D. Robinson 37.3% 11 33.3% 44.7% 1 3.7% 8.2% 9.6 3.5% 9.1% 0 0 Isaiah Likely 32.2% 15 45.5% 42.6% 2 7.4% 12.9% 6.6 2.4% 13.3% 0 8

Duvernay bounced back from a concussion the week before and scored his fourth TD (third receiving) of the season. He'll score more this year as the third receiving option for Lamar Jackson, but keep in mind he has just eight total targets (and eight catches for 121 yards). Maybe the strong play leads to more looks as the year goes on, but if not, Duvernay will have some really ugly fantasy weeks (unless you're in a return yardage league).

After lighting it up for a second straight week, Andrews has nearly twice as many targets as Bateman this year (31-16) . Andrews now leads all TEs in route share and leads all players in target share . For the latter, it's not even close to being close. Andrews is at 36.5 percent, Tyler Higbee is second.... at 23.8 percent.

.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds DeVante Parker 96.8% 35 100.0% 91.2% 10 31.3% 14.6% 220.7 57.1% 28.6% 2 156 L. Humphrey 82.5% 25 71.4% 29.4% 1 3.1% 3.1% 13.4 3.5% 4.0% 0 0 Nelson Agholor 74.6% 26 74.3% 67.6% 3 9.4% 14.6% 67.1 17.4% 11.5% 0 41 Hunter Henry 69.8% 24 68.6% 69.6% 1 3.1% 5.2% 7.3 1.9% 4.2% 0 8 Jonnu Smith 49.2% 12 34.3% 41.2% 4 12.5% 11.5% 2.0 0.5% 33.3% 0 25

Lil'Jordan Humphrey took over most of Jakobi Meyers' (knee) snaps but was targeted only once on 25 routes.

Parker got a team-high 10 targets and a week-high 221 air yards, catching five passes for 156 yards (every catch was a gain of 20-plus). Parker saw only four targets the first two weeks , despite running routes on the vast majority of Mac Jones' dropbacks.

(every catch was a gain of 20-plus). Agholor got his first start of the year after exploding for 6-110-1 off the bench the week before, but he was targeted only three times and lost a second fumble in three games.

Kendrick Bourne put up 4-58-0 on only 18 snaps (27%). So he's still in the doghouse, but may be playing his way out?

Patriots' QB Mac Jones has what doctors diagnosed as a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery, per sources. He is likely to miss multiple games. Jones and the Patriots still are discussing his options and the best way to proceed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

Eagles (24) at Commanders (8) Eagles (24) atCommanders (8)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds DeVonta Smith 88.2% 35 92.1% 96.2% 12 35.3% 24.7% 209.4 52.7% 34.3% 2 169 A.J. Brown 79.4% 35 92.1% 93.3% 10 29.4% 33.3% 140.8 35.4% 28.6% 1 85 Dallas Goedert 64.7% 23 60.5% 74.3% 4 11.8% 14.0% 0.8 0.2% 17.4% 0 26 Jack Stoll 52.9% 12 31.6% 21.9% 2 5.9% 2.2% -0.3 -0.1% 16.7% 0 4 Quez Watkins 45.6% 21 55.3% 64.8% 1 2.9% 3.2% 26.9 6.8% 4.8% 0 0 Zach Pascal 44.1% 15 39.5% 30.5% 3 8.8% 6.5% 3.9 1.0% 20.0% 0 18

It was all Brown in Week 1, but since then Jalen Hurts has been able to keep all of Brown, Smith and Goedert well-fed.

Smith went for 8-169-1 on 12 targets, mostly before halftime, putting him at 249 yards and 25% target share through three weeks , despite putting up a goose egg in the opener.

, despite putting up a goose egg in the opener. Brown's 33% target share ranks third among WRs.

Goedert continues to put up solid numbers thanks to efficiency, but the 14% target share will be a problem if it doesn't improve, even in a good offense. I think he'll up that number as the year moves along.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Terry McLaurin 87.8% 46 88.5% 89.7% 9 21.4% 16.5% 145.5 45.1% 19.6% 0 102 Jahan Dotson 86.5% 45 86.5% 91.0% 8 19.0% 14.2% 102.3 31.7% 17.8% 0 10 Curtis Samuel 82.4% 44 84.6% 85.5% 10 23.8% 23.6% 37.4 11.6% 22.7% 0 48 Logan Thomas 67.6% 33 63.5% 59.3% 3 7.1% 11.0% 9.5 2.9% 9.1% 0 5

McLaurin saw nine looks and went over 100 yards for the first time this year, but he still hasn't had a game with dominant target share... or even the team lead.

Samuel led the team in targets for a third straight week . At 23.6 percent, he's the only Commander above 16.5 percent target share.

. At 23.6 percent, he's the only Commander above 16.5 percent target share. Carson Wentz has thrown 130 passes, 42.5 per game, fourth most in the NFL, with six Commanders seeing 13 or more targets so far (the four listed above plus RBs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic).

(the four listed above plus RBs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic). Thomas played 77% of snaps through three quarters, which would've been a season high, but then he lost playing time to No. 3 TE Armani Rogers in the fourth quarter of the blowout. Thomas was targeted only three times on 33 routes, however, and isn't a priority in the Washington passing game the way he was in 2020 and early 2021. The WRs are much better now, and the QBs still stink.

Raiders (22) at Titans (24) Raiders (22) atTitans (24)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Davante Adams 100.0% 46 100.0% 97.7% 10 23.8% 29.3% 88.7 22.5% 21.7% 2 36 Mack Hollins 96.9% 44 95.7% 92.2% 10 23.8% 16.4% 156.7 39.8% 22.7% 3 158 Darren Waller 70.8% 41 89.1% 76.7% 5 11.9% 16.4% 42.9 10.9% 12.2% 0 22 Keelan Cole 55.4% 29 63.0% 22.5% 4 9.5% 3.4% 67.9 17.2% 13.8% 2 12 Foster Moreau 52.3% 15 32.6% 29.5% 5 11.9% 7.8% 34.8 8.8% 33.3% 0 44

Cole replaced Hunter Renfrow (inactive- concussion) as the No. 3 receiver, but Hollins was the one who really benefitted in terms of targets and production . The 29-year-old Hollins has 226 yards over the past two games. His previous career high for yards in a season? 226, back in 2017 as a fourth-round rookie with the Eagles. It's strange, but we have to pay attention when there's both volume and efficiency, if only to keep Hollins in mind for future scenarios where Adams/Waller/Renfrow miss time. Expectations for Week 4 against Denver should probably be kept closer to a handful of targets.

. Waller went up to 89% route share with Renfrow out, but the tight end still lost some snaps to Moreau and is only seventh among TEs in route share (77%) this year. Which isn't a bad number by most standards; it's just not quite the same as the past few years when Waller typically played around 90% of snaps and was almost never off the field for a pass play unless he was injured.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Robert Woods 74.5% 25 89.3% 78.4% 9 34.6% 20.0% 111.5 59.1% 36.0% 0 85 Geoff Swaim 72.7% 11 39.3% 36.4% 3 11.5% 8.8% 13.2 7.0% 27.3% 0 19 Treylon Burks 67.3% 27 96.4% 64.8% 2 7.7% 16.3% 21.4 11.3% 7.4% 0 13 NWI 58.2% 18 64.3% 62.5% 3 11.5% 11.3% 34.1 18.1% 16.7% 0 40 Austin Hooper 41.8% 11 39.3% 54.5% 2 7.7% 11.3% 9.7 5.1% 18.2% 0 19

Burks was targeted just twice after putting up 102 yards on 11 looks the first two weeks, but he led the Titans in route share , playing 67% of snaps overall and all but one of the team's pass plays.

, playing 67% of snaps overall and all but one of the team's pass plays. Woods dominated the targets and also had a full-time role (at least in terms of routes), finishing with 4-85-0 on nine targets. He, Burks and Kyle Philips (who missed Sunday's game with a shoulder injury) are the only Titans with double-digit targets this year. Cut Hooper if you haven't already. He has nine targets this year, and his snap share has dropped each week, from 62% to 50% to 41%.



Texans (20) at Bears (23) Texans (20) atBears (23)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Brandin Cooks 85.7% 32 97.0% 93.9% 7 22.6% 27.9% 69.0 30.6% 21.9% 1 22 Pharaoh Brown 82.1% 18 54.5% 49.1% 4 12.9% 9.6% 22.8 10.1% 22.2% 0 31 Nico Collins 66.1% 25 75.8% 74.6% 4 12.9% 15.4% 49.8 22.1% 16.0% 0 41 Chris Moore 50.0% 19 57.6% 62.3% 3 9.7% 9.6% 25.7 11.4% 15.8% 0 63 O.J. Howard 32.1% 3 9.1% 12.3% 1 3.2% 3.8% 17.3 7.7% 33.3% 0 0 Jordan Akins 28.6% 14 42.4% 12.3% 4 12.9% 3.8% 24.7 11.0% 28.6% 1 31

Howard didn't play much even with Brevin Jordan (ankle) out. Instead, Brown got 82% of snaps, while Akins got most of the routes in clear passing situations (and scored a TD among his four targets) Per PFF, Brown's 20 pass-block snaps are third most among TEs this year.

Cooks, Collins and RB Rex Burkhead are the only Texans with target share above 9.6%. Moore had a nice game Sunday and now has 8-108-0 on 10 targets this year, perhaps making a case for more targets as the No. 3 receiver.

Cooks had a rough day with 2-22-0 on seven targets and a drop. His 27.9% target share through three weeks is up a tick from last year (27.0% in his 16 active games).



Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Darnell Mooney 93.5% 21 95.5% 96.4% 6 37.5% 25.0% 51.7 42.9% 28.6% 0 23 Cole Kmet 91.9% 17 77.3% 70.9% 3 18.8% 11.4% 43.4 35.9% 17.6% 0 40 E. St. Brown 87.1% 21 95.5% 81.8% 2 12.5% 20.5% 17.9 14.9% 9.5% 0 20 Dante Pettis 56.5% 16 72.7% 69.1% 0 0.0% 2.3% 0.0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

The good news for Mooney? His 37.5% target share placed second among WRs in Week 3. The bad news? Everything else. The Bears avoid passing, and can't when they try. Mooney has 27 receiving yards, and Justin Fields has 297 passing yards. Their team box score for the season looks like something from the 1950s.

Kmet caught two passes for 40 yards after seeing just two targets over the first two weeks. I'd still drop him if I had him anywhere.

Chiefs (17) at Colts (20) Chiefs (17) atColts (20)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Travis Kelce 89.8% 28 77.8% 81.1% 8 25.0% 22.9% 77.2 26.4% 28.6% 3 58 M. Valdes-Scantling 78.0% 31 86.1% 82.9% 7 21.9% 17.1% 91.8 31.4% 22.6% 0 48 Mecole Hardman 69.5% 23 63.9% 59.5% 1 3.1% 10.5% -3.4 -1.2% 4.3% 0 2 JuJu Smith-Schuster 67.8% 29 80.6% 80.2% 8 25.0% 18.1% 99.2 33.9% 27.6% 0 89 Noah Gray 42.4% 9 25.0% 28.8% 1 3.1% 5.7% 7.9 2.7% 11.1% 0 26 Justin Watson 15.3% 6 16.7% 18.9% 1 3.1% 3.8% 14.9 5.1% 16.7% 0 0

Kelce scored a TD and a two-point conversion and put up stellar numbers for route/target/snap shares, but he missed out on a bigger day due to a drop in the end zone. He did get all three of the team's EZ targets, plus a carry inside the 5-yard line and a fourth target wiped out by a penalty. He scored one TD, but it easily could've been three.

MVS got seven targets, giving him 15 for the year, but only two have been 20-plus yards downfield (both incomplete) and he still hasn't scored a TD or reached 50 yards in a game.

JuJu rebounded from his Week 2 dud, mostly thanks to a 53-yard catch-and-run.

The Chiefs have run 26 fewer plays than their opponents but piled up 180 more yards (6.2 YPP vs. 4.6 allowed).

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Michael Pittman 94.2% 41 97.6% 98%* 9 25.0% 25.9%* 45.2 26.9% 22.0% 0 72 Parris Campbell 81.2% 38 90.5% 85.3% 2 5.6% 7.0% 6.3 3.7% 5.3% 0 10 Mo Alie-Cox 60.9% 20 47.6% 43.4% 3 8.3% 7.0% 10.1 6.0% 15.0% 0 9 Alec Pierce 44.9% 20 47.6% 57%* 5 13.9% 8%* 68.1 40.5% 25.0% 0 61 Kylen Granson 42.0% 11 26.2% 45.0% 2 5.6% 9.6% 6.5 3.8% 18.2% 0 7 Ashton Dulin 24.6% 8 19.0% 36.4% 1 2.8% 12.3% 3.2 1.9% 12.5% 0 7 Jelani Woods 21.7% 11 26.2% 16.3% 3 8.3% 2.6% 34.7 20.6% 27.3% 2 13

Pierce was merely the No. 3 receiver in terms of playing time in his first game back from a concussion, but he caught three of his five targets for 61 yards, while Campbell once again ran a bunch of routes but was sparsely targeted.

in his first game back from a concussion, but he caught three of his five targets for 61 yards, while Campbell once again ran a bunch of routes but was sparsely targeted. Pittman played nearly every snap and put up 8-27-0 on nine targets, showing no ill effects from the quad injury that kept him out Week 2. His 26% target share in active games is 22nd in the league, 21st among WRs

The Colts really didn't do much on offense. Their defense played pretty well, and Kansas City imploded on special teams.

*Season-long rates for Pittman and Pierce show only Weeks 1 and 3.

Saints (14) at Panthers (22) Saints (14) atPanthers (22)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Chris Olave 75.0% 39 92.9% 86.5% 13 33.3% 26.1% 182.2 39.1% 33.3% 0 147 Michael Thomas 68.8% 29 69.0% 78.6% 5 12.8% 19.8% 35.5 7.6% 17.2% 0 49 Juwan Johnson 67.2% 24 57.1% 68.3% 1 2.6% 11.7% 13.8 3.0% 4.2% 0 0 Adam Trautman 64.1% 13 31.0% 25.4% 1 2.6% 0.9% 8.8 1.9% 7.7% 0 9 Tre'Quan Smith 62.5% 24 57.1% 19.0% 5 12.8% 4.5% 116.0 24.9% 20.8% 0 105 Jarvis Landry 29.7% 14 33.3% 61.9% 5 12.8% 17.1% 72.6 15.6% 35.7% 1 22 Marquez Callaway 18.8% 10 23.8% 15.9% 1 2.6% 0.9% 8.8 1.9% 10.0% 1 4

Landry left with an injury after only two snaps in the second half. Thomas then left in the fourth quarter with an injury , and Smith suffered a concussion at the end of the game (after coming off the bench for 105 yards)

only two snaps in the second half. , and Smith suffered a concussion at the end of the game (after coming off the bench for 105 yards) Olave caught four passes for 72 yards on a team-high five targets in the first half , so his big day wasn't just about other guys being injured. It was the rookie's second straight game with 13 targets , and a 9-147-0 receiving line puts him at 268 receiving yards (7th) and 29 targets (t-14th) for the season. Olave can be started in fantasy even if Thomas and Landry come back healthy soon.

, so his big day wasn't just about other guys being injured. Johnson was targeted only once and saw his route share sink to 57% . He played only 59% of snaps in 11 personnel, with Trautman picking up 42%.

.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds DJ Moore 98.3% 28 100.0% 100.0% 6 25.0% 23.4% 47.9 32.2% 21.4% 0 2 Robbie Anderson 83.1% 24 85.7% 92.2% 4 16.7% 22.1% 70.3 47.3% 16.7% 0 14 Ian Thomas 64.4% 10 35.7% 46.7% 3 12.5% 11.7% 3.9 2.6% 30.0% 0 13 Tommy Tremble 39.0% 11 39.3% 23.3% 1 4.2% 2.6% 4.6 3.1% 9.1% 0 7 Shi Smith 35.6% 13 46.4% 70.0% 2 8.3% 14.3% 15.3 10.3% 15.4% 0 22 Laviska Shenault 18.6% 5 17.9% 5.6% 2 8.3% 2.6% 0.1 0.1% 40.0% 0 90

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina passing game were again incompetent, with most of the production coming on Shenault's 67-yard, catch-and-run TD. The former Jag ran only five routes but made them count, with the long TD and a 3rd-and-long conversion. He could take Smith's No. 3 job soon.

If you were to remove Shenault's long TD on Sunday and Anderson's long TD in Week 1, Mayfield would be averaging 5.1 YPA. He has just one other passing TD, and has completed less than 60 percent of his passes each week, with 25-29 attempts. I'm calling it official that Moore has suffered worse QB luck than Allen Robinson. The Panthers at least got him two carries, but Moore himself isn't enough for a functional NFL passing game without coaching, blocking or decent QB play.



Lions (24) at Vikings (28) Lions (24) atVikings (28)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds DJ Chark 81.6% 36 87.8% 87.9% 6 16.2% 16.7% 115.0 33.6% 16.7% 0 46 Josh Reynolds 80.3% 33 80.5% 83.6% 10 27.0% 14.8% 162.5 47.4% 30.3% 0 96 T.J. Hockenson 76.3% 28 68.3% 75.0% 4 10.8% 16.7% 14.9 4.3% 14.3% 0 18 A. St. Brown 73.7% 31 75.6% 85.3% 9 24.3% 30.6% 47.3 13.8% 29.0% 0 73

Reynolds built on his 3-38-1 from the week before and went 6-96-0 on a team-high-10 targets in this one. He's right there with Chark and Hockenson for target share numbers on the year, and Reynolds (15.1 aDOT) has had more luck than Chark (18.2 aDOT) converting downfield chances into points. Reynolds is 2-for-5 on chances 20-plus yards downfield, compared to Chark's 2-for-7. Reynolds is 4-for-6 in the 10-19 yard range, while Chark is just 1-for-4 per PFF. Chark's pre-2022 track record is more encouraging, however, and he's seen a couple more looks so far.

St. Brown played only five of 12 snaps (42%) in 12 personnel. Over the first two weeks, he took 14 of 22 (64%). Nitpicking, but it's something I'll keep an eye on moving forward. The Lions are heavily in 11 personnel, anyway.

Hockenson has blocked on 14% of pass snaps this year, up from 5% last year, per PFF. He's a back-end TE1 at this point, and I also have some minor concern about his snap share trending down each week (91% to 89% to 76%).

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Justin Jefferson 100.0% 41 97.6% 98.4% 6 16.2% 25.7% 35.4 11.8% 14.6% 0 14 Adam Thielen 98.5% 39 92.9% 96.7% 8 21.6% 16.8% 92.5 31.0% 20.5% 1 61 K.J. Osborn 74.6% 31 73.8% 78.0% 8 21.6% 12.4% 120.4 40.3% 25.8% 0 73 Irv Smith 52.2% 23 54.8% 52.8% 6 16.2% 14.2% 29.0 9.7% 26.1% 1 32 Johnny Mundt 40.3% 7 16.7% 32.5% 2 5.4% 7.1% -1.3 -0.4% 28.6% 0 23

This one certainly flattened out the season-long target shares after Jefferson's dominance (23 targets) the first two weeks. Osborn put up 5-73-1 with a game-winning TD after another big catch on the winning drive. He had more yards and targets than in Weeks 1-2 combined, but his route and snap shares have lingered around 70-80 percent all year, with per-game catch/target/yard numbers that now look very similar to last year.

Thielen is still at only 16.8% target share for the year.

Smith got six more targets after eight and a TD the week before, but he still lost a lot of snaps to Mundt and continues to linger only a bit above 50% route share. Don't expect much here.

Bills (19) at Dolphins (21) Bills (19) atDolphins (21)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Gabe Davis 95.6% 63 94.0% 96%* 6 10.5% 12.5%* 65.0 20.1% 9.5% 1 37 Dawson Knox 71.1% 37 55.2% 61.0% 4 7.0% 8.7% 3.6 1.1% 10.8% 0 25 Stefon Diggs 70.0% 47 70.1% 74.5% 11 19.3% 27.6% 91.8 28.4% 23.4% 1 74 Isaiah McKenzie 51.1% 37 55.2% 52.5% 9 15.8% 11.8% 50.2 15.5% 24.3% 1 76 Jamison Crowder 48.9% 32 47.8% 41.1% 3 5.3% 7.1% 47.2 14.6% 9.4% 0 9 Quintin Morris 31.1% 17 25.4% 17.0% 2 3.5% 2.4% 16.3 5.1% 11.8% 0 22

Davis played nearly every snap after missing the previous game with a quad injury , but he was held to 3-37-0 on six targets.

, but he was held to 3-37-0 on six targets. Jake Kumerow left early with a high ankle sprain. McKenzie got 16 perimeter snaps, after only 11 total Weeks 1 and 2 . McKenzie also had 26 slot snaps and four lined up tight to the formation. He finished with 7-76-1 on nine targets, though his snap/route shares weren't much better than the previous two games.

Diggs put up 7-74-0 on 11 targets and ranks among the league leaders for every production stat, but he continues to miss out on snaps and routes every week. The 70% snap share in this one was actually his largest of the year, up from 64% in Week 1 and 66% in Week 2. He's lost playing time in the fourth quarter each week. In Weeks 1-2, it was because the Bills were up big. This past weekend it was because Miami is hot and the Bills ran a ton of plays (90, compared to Miami's 39). Josh Allen attempted 63 passes and now leads the league in completions (94) and passing yards (1,014) while ranking third in attempts (44 per game) Diggs played 77% of snaps before the fourth quarter, FWIW. Then only 56% in the final frame.



Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs just told @LeBatardShow that he has "never been that tired in my life," when asked about facing the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens. Said he had never had IV in both arms before Week 3 AFC East matchup. "I had full body cramps." — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) September 27, 2022

*Season-long rates for Davis only count Weeks 1 and 3.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Tyreek Hill 84.6% 20 90.9% 82.6% 4 20.0% 28.7% 35.5 19.8% 20.0% 0 33 Durham Smythe 76.9% 11 50.0% 36.7% 3 15.0% 5.9% 7.6 4.2% 27.3% 0 23 Jaylen Waddle 71.8% 16 72.7% 78.0% 6 30.0% 29.7% 101.3 56.5% 37.5% 0 102 Trent Sherfield 61.5% 17 77.3% 40.4% 1 5.0% 5.0% 2.3 1.3% 5.9% 0 5 Mike Gesicki 35.9% 7 31.8% 45.9% 1 5.0% 5.9% -0.9 -0.5% 14.3% 0 6 River Cracraft 23.1% 6 27.3% 16.5% 1 5.0% 3.0% 11.6 6.5% 16.7% 1 11

Cedrick Wilson ran only two routes. It might be because he's playing through a rib and toe injury, or maybe just that the Dolphins like Sherfield better now. Either way. nobody besides Hill and Waddle really gets targets.

The Dolphins ran only 39 plays, with a nine-play, 83-yard TD drive and a six-play, 72-yard TD drive but little else on offense. The Bills, meanwhile, put together long drive after long drive, but they stalled out in the red zone each time in the second half.

Gesicki hit a new low for route/snap/target shares. He's a well-compensated role player.

Bengals (27) at Jets (12) Bengals (27) atJets (12)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Ja'Marr Chase 86.4% 38 100.0% 100.0% 10 28.6% 28.5% 122.8 42.0% 26.3% 1 29 Tee Higgins 66.7% 34 89.5% 62.9% 7 20.0% 15.4% 108.6 37.1% 20.6% 1 93 Tyler Boyd 66.7% 31 81.6% 85.0% 5 14.3% 11.4% 53.7 18.4% 16.1% 0 105 Mitchell Wilcox 56.1% 11 28.9% 10.0% 1 2.9% 1.6% -1.2 -0.4% 9.1% 0 9 Hayden Hurst 39.4% 16 42.1% 66.4% 2 5.7% 13.8% 6.4 2.2% 12.5% 0 7

Chase lost a fumble early, while Boyd had a long TD on a catch-and-run and Higgins nearly reached 100 yards before halftime. But then Chase caught a TD and Higgins was held without a catch in the second half.

Hurst played through a groin injury but saw his snap share tank , with Wilcox and Devin Asiasi picking up his playing time and combining for only one target. The short week ahead of TNF isn't great for Hurst.

, with Wilcox and Devin Asiasi picking up his playing time and combining for only one target. Higgins played only three of 16 snaps in the fourth quarter , after taking 83% through three quarters. And he was listed as LP with a toe injury on Monday's practice report , ahead of the Thursday matchup with Miami. Keep in mind that Higgins' shares include Week 1 when he left with a concussion in the first half.

, after taking 83% through three quarters. And , ahead of the Thursday matchup with Miami.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Elijah Moore 93.4% 53 94.6% 92.1% 10 20.8% 15.0% 178.4 37.5% 18.9% 0 49 Corey Davis 88.2% 49 87.5% 76.2% 5 10.4% 12.9% 69.9 14.7% 10.2% 1 27 Tyler Conklin 78.9% 39 69.6% 72.6% 8 16.7% 16.3% 26.0 5.5% 20.5% 0 84 Garrett Wilson 63.2% 37 66.1% 64.6% 10 20.8% 21.8% 110.0 23.1% 27.0% 2 60 C.J. Uzomah 34.2% 13 23.2% 15.2% 1 2.1% 0.7% 4.6 1.0% 7.7% 0 5 Braxton Berrios 30.3% 16 28.6% 33.5% 1 2.1% 4.8% 27.6 5.8% 6.3% 0 0

Wilson hurt his ribs and missed most of the second quarter but then came back to play 87% of snaps in the second half. He caught only two of six targets for 14 yards after his return, compared to 4-of-4 for 46 yards before his departure.

Moore tied Wilson for the team lead with 10 targets but finished with only 4-49-0, his third straight week with 40-some yards.

Conklin reached seven targets for a third straight game, this time putting up 8-84-0 on eight looks even as he lost a few snaps with C.J. Uzomah returning from a hamstring injury.

Jaguars (38) at Chargers (10) Jaguars (38) atChargers (10)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Christian Kirk 92.0% 38 97.4% 93.8% 9 23.7% 25.5% 62.4 31.0% 23.7% 1 72 Evan Engram 76.0% 33 84.6% 81.4% 3 7.9% 14.2% 24.8 12.3% 9.1% 1 9 Zay Jones 76.0% 31 79.5% 84.1% 11 28.9% 22.6% 41.0 20.4% 35.5% 1 85 Marvin Jones 68.0% 32 82.1% 86.7% 7 18.4% 17.0% 98.0 48.8% 21.9% 2 33

Jones put up 10-85-1 on a team-high 11 targets, giving him 24 looks (and 23% TS) through three weeks. He's basically already paid off his 19th/20th-round cost in best ball :)

He's basically already paid off his 19th/20th-round cost in best ball :) Kirk put up 6-72-1, giving him PPR scoring totals of 17.7, 25.8 and 19.2 through three weeks. That's WR1 stuff, though I'm not ready to view him as that. But he's at least a strong WR3 or low-end WR2, and the ceiling is there if QB Trevor Lawrence proves to be the real deal.

Marvin has five targets 20-plus yards downfield, while Kirk has only three and Jones only two. So Marvin still has some appeal for DFS tournaments.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Josh Palmer 93.1% 43 93.5% 90.0% 9 22.0% 17.4% 67.3 19.3% 20.9% 0 99 Mike Williams 89.7% 41 89.1% 91.5% 6 14.6% 16.5% 111.4 31.9% 14.6% 1 15 Gerald Everett 74.1% 32 69.6% 66.9% 6 14.6% 16.5% 76.2 21.8% 18.8% 0 25 DeAndre Carter 72.4% 34 73.9% 65.4% 4 9.8% 9.1% 28.8 8.3% 11.8% 1 31 Tre' McKitty 32.8% 11 23.9% 31.5% 0 0.0% 3.3% 0.0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 Jalen Guyton 27.6% 12 26.1% 13.8% 3 7.3% 3.3% 84.5 24.2% 25.0% 0 64

Guyton didn't play much before Sunday, and while he had a long catch in the game, he'll miss the rest of the year after tearing an ACL.

Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Donald Parham (hamstring) both were out again. C Corey Linsley (knee) was inactive too, and then LT Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending biceps tear. Also, QB Justin Herbert was playing with fractured rib cartilage.

Palmer has 17 targets in two games sans Allen this year, going 4-30-1 and now 6-99-0. He's a legit WR3 for fantasy if Allen is out again Week 4 at Houston.

this year, going 4-30-1 and now 6-99-0. He's a legit WR3 for fantasy if Allen is out again Week 4 at Houston. Williams caught just one of six targets... but at least it was a TD. He's at 16.5% target share for the season even with Allen missing 2.5 games.

Packers (14) at Buccaneers (12) Packers (14) atBuccaneers (12)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Allen Lazard 90.2% 32 88.9% 89%* 6 17.6% 15%* 85.6 53.5% 18.8% 0 45 Romeo Doubs 88.5% 34 94.4% 66.4% 8 23.5% 17.0% 22.2 13.9% 23.5% 0 73 Robert Tonyan 59.0% 21 58.3% 48.6% 7 20.6% 14.9% 11.0 6.9% 33.3% 0 37 Randall Cobb 39.3% 18 50.0% 52.3% 2 5.9% 8.5% 11.1 6.9% 11.1% 0 57 Marcedes Lewis 34.4% 3 8.3% 10.3% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 Tyler Davis 31.1% 6 16.7% 15.0% 2 5.9% 4.3% 3.0 1.9% 33.3% 0 26

Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins (IR) both missed the game with hamstring injuries .

. TEs Marcedes Lewis and Tyler both played around one-third of snaps but ran only nine routes between them. And Josiah Deguara got a few plays too. Still, this is progress for Tonyan.

Doubs handled a near-every-down role and lit up the Bucs early on . He couldn't keep it up, but finished with a strong line nonetheless (8-73-1 on eight targets). Doubs has caught 14 of 16 targets, and has been targeted on a sturdy 23% of his routes, while no other Packers wide receiver is above 20% (Watson). Lazard, the supposed No. 1, has scored two TDs in two games but has only been targeted on nine of his 57 routes (16%).

. He couldn't keep it up, but finished with a strong line nonetheless (8-73-1 on eight targets).

*Lazard rates for Weeks 2-3 only (missed Week 1)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Cameron Brate 88.1% 34 75.6% 71.6% 6 15.0% 11.0% 36.3 15.6% 17.6% 0 52 Russell Gage 81.4% 38 84.4% 77.1% 13 32.5% 21.0% 68.0 29.2% 34.2% 1 87 Scott Miller 81.4% 38 84.4% 52.3% 5 12.5% 13.0% 44.2 19.0% 13.2% 0 4 Breshad Perriman 72.9% 30 66.7% 61.5% 4 10.0% 12.0% 52.5 22.6% 13.3% 1 44 Jaelon Darden 27.1% 15 33.3% 18.3% 1 2.5% 1.0% 14.8 6.4% 6.7% 0 25 Cole Beasley 10.2% 6 13.3% 5.5% 4 10.0% 4.0% 13.8 5.9% 66.7% 0 12

Backup TEs Kyle Rudolph and Ko Kieft ran just six combined routes, while Brate ran 34 routes (six targets, 52 yards) and led Tampa's skill position players in snaps .

. Perriman and Miller didn't do much, especially Miller, even with Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) all out.

Gage has seen his targets and snaps rise each week (targets: 2>6>13, snaps: 42% > 66% > 80%) and put up 12-87-1 in this one (but also crucially lost a fumble). Gage is at 21% target share and 77% route share for the season now.

(but also crucially lost a fumble).

Rams (20) at Cardinals (12) Rams (20) atCardinals (12)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Cooper Kupp 100.0% 25 96.2% 99.1% 6 24.0% 34.7% 92.0 46.7% 24.0% 0 44 Tyler Higbee 93.5% 19 73.1% 81.1% 4 16.0% 23.8% -0.9 -0.4% 21.1% 0 61 Allen Robinson 91.3% 24 92.3% 94.6% 5 20.0% 11.9% 30.9 15.7% 20.8% 1 23 Ben Skowronek 84.8% 19 73.1% 83.8% 4 16.0% 12.9% 28.8 14.6% 21.1% 0 66

The Rams limited Kupp to 4-44-0 in a game where the Rams ran only 46 plays and attempted 25 passes . Kupp saved his fantasy day with a 20-yard rushing TD. There were a lot of games like this in Week 3, where one team dominated the play count but ended up losing due to turnovers, red-zone struggles and/or special teams failures. To be fair, the Cardinals got whooped in the first half and truly deserved to lose, probably by more than eight points (unlike the Bills and Chiefs, who outplayed their opponents in most ways). The Dolphins had some lucky moments, including Cam Aers' fumble, just to stay kind of within striking distance in the second half.

. Kupp saved his fantasy day with a 20-yard rushing TD. Skowronek had a nice game, catching each of his four targets, including a 32-yard catch-and-run. Plus he got love from the broadcast for throwing some nice blocks as a fullback. His role is interesting in real life, and perhaps in deep fantasy leagues as well now.

The four targets were Higbee's season low, but he caught them all for 4-61-0 after 5-39-0 and 7-71-0 the first three weeks. I'd about ready to start him over, say, T.J. Hockenson, though not this week with Hock drawing the far better matchup (vs. SEA, while HIgbee and the Rams head to San Francisco). Higbee's 23.8% target share is second among TEs this year.



Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Marquise Brown 95.1% 57 95.0% 95.4% 17 30.9% 24.6% 136.4 43.6% 29.8% 0 140 Zach Ertz 92.6% 53 88.3% 82.8% 10 18.2% 18.1% 64.2 20.6% 18.9% 1 45 Greg Dortch 80.2% 51 85.0% 86.1% 10 18.2% 16.7% 35.8 11.5% 19.6% 0 80 Andy Isabella 38.3% 22 36.7% 23.2% 2 3.6% 3.6% 34.8 11.1% 9.1% 0 11 A.J. Green 33.3% 22 36.7% 61.6% 2 3.6% 9.4% 23.7 7.6% 9.1% 0 0 Andre Baccellia 32.1% 20 33.3% 23.2% 4 7.3% 4.3% 38.6 12.4% 20.0% 0 13

Green left early with a bone bruise in his knee and is expected to miss at least one game. Isabella and Baccellia picked up his snaps, combining for 24 yards on six targets while Brown, Ertz and Dortch dominated the passes.

Brown caught 14 of 17 targets for 140 yards, accounting for 31% of the targets and 45% of Kyler Murray's yardage (on 58 pass attempts). Brown is tied for fourth in the league with 34 targets , and he's third in catches (24) and 10th in receiving yards (251). Brown's aDOT is 9.8 , down from 11.1 last season and 12.9 in 2020.

Dortch's aDOT is 5.2. It works for PPR, as he's caught 20 of 23 targets, including 9-80-0 in this one. Dortch has scored at least 13.3 PPR points each week, riding the wave of Kyler Murray 's 141 pass attempts (47 per game, 2nd most).

Ertz reached double-digit targets for a second straight week but finished with only 6-45-0. He technically has double-digit PPR points every week this year, but he barely got there Weeks 1 and 3, and is at only a 64% catch rate and 5.4 YPT (down from 69% and 7.1 YPT in 11 games with Zona last year).

Falcons (27) at Seahawks (23) Falcons (27) atSeahawks (23)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Drake London 83.3% 17 73.9% 80.0% 6 31.6% 32.9% 89.8 30.1% 35.3% 0 54 Parker Hesse 77.8% 9 39.1% 37.6% 0 0.0% 3.9% 0.0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 Kyle Pitts 66.7% 16 69.6% 78.8% 8 42.1% 23.7% 151.5 50.8% 50.0% 0 87 O. Zaccheaus 64.8% 14 60.9% 54.1% 2 10.5% 10.5% 49.2 16.5% 14.3% 0 49

The Falcons attempted only 20 passes, and just six that didn't go to London or Pitts. Pitts' route and snap shares actually dropped a bit with the Falcons going so run-heavy, but he was targeted on eight of 16 routes and caught five passes for 87 yards. There's reason to be encouraged, but also still plenty to be frustrated with or worried about.

Hesse is basically a sixth offensive lineman, further enabling the London/Pitts complete dominance of targets.

Arthur Smith says "We're not down on Bryan" Edwards. Edwards was inactive Sunday simply because Falcons wanted to look at some other guys. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) September 26, 2022

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds DK Metcalf 92.8% 44 95.7% 92.7% 12 27.9% 25.0% 163.5 39.8% 27.3% 4 64 Tyler Lockett 81.2% 39 84.8% 89.0% 11 25.6% 26.0% 123.6 30.1% 28.2% 0 76 Will Dissly 59.4% 19 41.3% 38.5% 3 7.0% 8.0% 27.8 6.8% 15.8% 0 34 Noah Fant 55.1% 23 50.0% 51.4% 4 9.3% 10.0% 20.4 5.0% 17.4% 0 27 Marquise Goodwin 43.5% 22 47.8% 53.2% 4 9.3% 7.0% 54.9 13.4% 18.2% 0 31 Colby Parkinson 36.2% 20 43.5% 33.0% 2 4.7% 4.0% 24.3 5.9% 10.0% 0 44

Dee Eskridge ran just six routes and got no targets. Goodwin was the clear No. 3 receiver and now has run a route on slightly over half of Geno Smith's dropbacks this year.

49ers (10) at Broncos (11) 49ers (10) atBroncos (11)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds George Kittle 92.3% 27 81.8% - 5 17.2% - 24.7 9.9% 18.5% 0 28 Brandon Aiyuk 88.5% 30 90.9% 94.3% 8 27.6% 24.1% 111.0 44.6% 26.7% 0 39 Deebo Samuel 78.8% 29 87.9% 89.8% 8 27.6% 26.6% 54.7 22.0% 27.6% 0 73 Jauan Jennings 44.2% 17 51.5% 56.8% 3 10.3% 13.9% 20.9 8.4% 17.6% 0 5 Ray-Ray McCloud 17.3% 7 21.2% 27.3% 1 3.4% 6.3% 7.9 3.2% 14.3% 0 11

Kittle missed only a few snaps in his first game back from a groin injury , but his receiving stats were modest (4-28-0).

, but his receiving stats were modest (4-28-0). Aiyuk was hot early, including a TD, but finished with only 3-39-1. He has eight targets in back-to-back games, after only three in the Week 1 monsoon contest.

Samuel put up 5-73-0 receiving but was shut down on the ground (five carries for six yards). Perhaps the first sign that his career rushing averages aren't sustainable, even for a unique player with a unique role (6.7 YPC, 12 TDs on 98 career carries). But he shouldn't be too dependent on the ground work now that Garoppolo is back under center. Samuel has seen seven, six and eight targets through three games, nudging out Aiyuk for the team TS lead at 27%.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Courtland Sutton 87.1% 36 97.3% 96.5% 10 31.3% 27.7% 99.6 49.7% 27.8% 0 97 Jerry Jeudy 58.6% 29 78.4% 64.3% 6 18.8% 15.8% 72.1 36.0% 20.7% 0 17 Eric Saubert 48.6% 8 21.6% 20.0% 1 3.1% 4.0% 15.6 7.8% 12.5% 0 0 Eric Tomlinson 48.6% 7 18.9% 12.2% 0 0.0% 1.0% 0.0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 Kendall Hinton 41.4% 21 56.8% 39.1% 1 3.1% 2.0% 28.0 14.0% 4.8% 0 27 Andrew Beck 37.1% 4 10.8% 12.2% 0 0.0% 3.0% 0.0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 A. Okwuegbunam 31.4% 20 54.1% 64.3% 2 6.3% 9.9% 8.1 4.1% 10.0% 0 12

Jeudy played through the shoulder injury but caught only two of six targets for 17 yards on 59% of snaps (78% route share).

Sutton reached double-digit targets for a second straight game and put up 8-97-0 for an otherwise struggling Denver offense. Sutton: 10.4 YPT, All other Denver players combined: 6.0 YPT

and put up 8-97-0 for an otherwise struggling Denver offense. Okweugbunam lost more snaps to Saubert and Tomlinson, sinking to 54% route share and two targets. Albert O can be dropped in most leagues if he wasn't already. He's worth holding in some deeper formats, I suppose.



Cowboys (23) at Giants (16) Cowboys (23) atGiants (16)

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds CeeDee Lamb 95.1% 30 96.8% 96.3% 12 40.0% 33.7% 129.0 50.7% 40.0% 1 87 Jake Ferguson 82.0% 13 41.9% 20.2% 3 10.0% 3.0% 5.9 2.3% 23.1% 0 13 Noah Brown 78.7% 27 87.1% 88.1% 7 23.3% 20.8% 54.7 21.5% 25.9% 1 54 P. Hendershot 59.0% 14 45.2% 17.4% 3 10.0% 3.0% 15.4 6.1% 21.4% 0 43 Jalen Tolbert 37.7% 14 45.2% 12.8% 2 6.7% 2.0% 38.7 15.2% 14.3% 0 4

Lamb had a brutal drop that cost him 40+ yards and maybe a TD, but he bounced back for 87 yards and a late TD while handling the largest target share (40%) of any pass catcher in the NFL this week.

Brown also played well and made a couple tough catches, finishing with exactly five receptions for a third straight week . He looks good enough to have value even if Michael Gallup (knee) returns soon, assuming the Cowboys also get Dak Prescott back at some point in the not too distant future.

. He looks good enough to have value even if Michael Gallup (knee) returns soon, assuming the Cowboys also get Dak Prescott back at some point in the not too distant future. Ferguson had a similar snap count to what we'd normally see from a healthy Dalton Schultz (inactive- knee) but was kept in as a blocker on 36% of his pass snaps, per PFF. Hendershot ran one more route than Ferguson and caught each of his three targets for 43 yards. Hendershot took six of seven snaps on 3rd-and-medium/long, while Ferguson played only two.

Tolbert didn't do much but did make his NFL debut, working as the No. 3 receiver on a night where the Cowboys used a lot of multi-TE looks.

Snaps Rts R/DB W3 R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh W3 Tgt Sh '22 AY AY Sh TPRR EZ Tgt Yds Sterling Shepard 80.6% 36 85.7% 81.0% 10 31.3% 28.2% 97.6 46.2% 27.8% 0 49 Richie James 73.1% 37 88.1% 76.2% 5 15.6% 20.0% 41.1 19.5% 13.5% 0 36 David Sills 62.7% 23 54.8% 70.5% 4 12.5% 9.4% 47.9 22.7% 17.4% 0 20 Daniel Bellinger 61.2% 17 40.5% 34.3% 5 15.6% 7.1% 6.8 3.2% 29.4% 0 40 Tanner Hudson 34.3% 18 42.9% 46.7% 0 0.0% 3.5% 0.0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 Kenny Golladay 32.8% 18 42.9% 36.2% 3 9.4% 5.9% 27.3 12.9% 16.7% 0 0

Shepard suffered an ACL tear at the end of the game . He led the team with 13 catches for 154 yards through three games.

. He led the team with 13 catches for 154 yards through three games. Golladay got more playing time than in Week 2 but again did nothing (except drop a pass).

They may eventually have no choice but to play Kadarius Toney a lot, if he can ever stay healthy for more than a few days at a time. (Toney missed this one with a hamstring injury.)

Bellinger caught four passes for 40 yards but still came off the field for Hudson in a lot of passing situations.

James looks like the de facto No. 1 receiver here . He had some nice games for the 49ers in 2020 (mostly one huge game) and has caught 14 of 17 targets for 146 yards over the first three weeks of this year. Sills is also getting a lot of snaps, but... no, just no.

. He had some nice games for the 49ers in 2020 (mostly one huge game) and has caught 14 of 17 targets for 146 yards over the first three weeks of this year.