Bernie on the Scene: Final Fantasy Rankings

Many more players may be used as designated hitters during the season. Since we have no history with the National League, I have given it my most careful consideration.

As usual, relief pitching will be at a premium. Closers may lose their jobs under impatient managers, which I took that into account.

These two categories are very dependent upon the player's team. In both lists, I take into account how I believe each player will perform relative to his team and the park factors.

Today I offer my final fantasy rankings for 2022: designated hitter and reliever rankings.

Designated Hitters

Relievers

HEADING HOME

The gimmicks being tried out by MLB are never ending. In their latest stunt to bring more action to the game, MLB will be experimenting with moving second base forward 13.5 inches (toward the mound). The ridiculous change will take place in the second half of the season, most likely in one or more minor leagues.

I guess the goal of moving second base closer to the pitcher is to get more stolen bases and even more doubles. But won't the catcher's throws to second get there sooner? So, maybe the goal is really to get more doubles into games.

The proposal to replace baseball caps with clown hats has not yet been approved.

Jacob deGrom fantasy managers knew there was risk involved in drafting or paying the auction price for the Mets starter. Now, these managers biggest nightmares have materialized. deGrom has a "stress reaction" in his right (pitching) shoulder, his scapula, to be precise. Good luck with that.

As my readers and followers have known for quite some time, I am, always very worried about a pitcher with ANY type of barking in his shoulder, elbow or forearm. They are all connected. If the shoulder hurts, it could be the elbow next. And on and on down the chain it goes. I had deGrom as my highest-ranked pitcher last week. Of course, that would assume good health. It didn't happen. I don't see deGrom coming back any sooner than seven weeks. Truth be told, we may not see him until after the All Star break. Or not at all.

One of the best trades of the offseason sent reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Cubs to the Dodgers for outfielder AJ Pollock. Few trades are as beneficial to both teams as that one. The Dodgers needed a true closer to replace Kenley Jansen. They got him in Kimbrel. The White Sox needed a solid, everyday outfielder to avoid a platoon. They got him in Pollock. Both teams train in the same Glendale complex, so the players just had to walk to the other side of the field to join their new teams.

Barking arms: Ken Giles (Mariners) and Wade Miley (Cubs) are not going to start the season with their respective teams. There will be more. Stay tuned. Partial blame can be placed on the shortened spring training. It would have been much wiser to start the season on April 15 or even later, keeping spring training a traditional length. Teams could have played seven-inning double-headers to get the full season under their belts. But ownership wouldn't hear of it. Now, we'll see a parade of players heading to the DL.

I got to watch grey beards Madison Bumgarner and Zack Greinke both pitch this past week. They both looked great.

I have concerns about Nelson Cruz catching up with fastballs. That's why I have ranked him fairly low for a guy with his track record. But his new home park and weak lineup won't help him. And I think his bat speed is…well, it needs a jolt. He'll hit homers. But I don't see 30 of them coming.

At some point in the coming years, MLB will again be faced with another massive performance enhancing drug use scandal. The masking chemicals being used are far ahead of any MLB enforcement and the "testing" the league conducts. I have heard person after person whom I trust tell me that enhancement drug use is widespread among MLB players. In the past, Commissioner Selig closed his eyes to it. So did every MLB owner and general manager. I don't know when it will blow up, but some whistle blower out there will bring heart palpitations to the game of baseball.

Aaron Judge won't be able to play games in Toronto because he isn't vaccinated. Isn't that just a wee bit selfish on his part? What am I missing here? Media have to be vaccinated to enter a clubhouse. That's to protect the players. Why shouldn't MLB require players to be vaccinated to play?

Which baseball will MLB be using this season? Juiced up? Toned down? Neutral? MLB owns the baseball manufacturing factory. They tinker with the baseball all the time. We'll know pretty soon in the new season if they messed with the baseball again. There will be people tearing those baseballs apart and comparing them with those used last season.

