NFL Game Previews: Chargers-Raiders Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

The Chargers' season was already probably over, but losing Justin Herbert should be the final nail in the coffin. Even if they win out, they're still only 9-8 in a conference that currently has four teams above .500 who are on the outside looking in for wild-card spots. The AFC's brutal this year, y'all. All that said, it would be so Chargers-like to do just that and play spoiler for the other teams on their schedule who still have something to play for (Buffalo, Denver and Kansas City.) It's not like there isn't still plenty of talent on the roster. Austin Ekeler perked up last week, and Keenan Allen ... oh, he's out now too. Well, on defense Khalil Mack has basically sewn up Comeback Player of the Year with a career-high 15 sacks and counting, his first time reaching double digits since 2018, while Joey Bosa ... is still on IR. Hmm. How the Bolts do down the stretch will ultimately come down to how the QB named after a baseball bat, Easton Stick , handles his first real opportunity in the NFL, but after the whole Jake Browning thing, I'm not writing him off as a scrub just yet.

THURSDAY NIGHT

LA Chargers (+3) at Las Vegas, o/u 34.5 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

The Raiders have lost three straight to also fall to 5-8, and the "ding dong, Josh McDaniels is gone" boost has worn off. There have been vague rumblings rookie Aidan O'Connell might cede the starting QB job back to Jimmy Garoppolo, but that seems kind of pointless given that the team's got a solid shot at landing a top-five pick in next year's draft. The bigger concern for this one is that Josh Jacobs is limping and Davante Adams is under the weather, but the latter at least seems likely to suit up. The Vegas offense has scored 17 points or less in four straight games though, continuing a pattern that has seen the team score 20 or more only twice all year – and in one of those, they needed a safety to get to 21. Expecting things to suddenly start clicking now is asking a lot.

The Skinny

LAC injuries: QB Herbert (IR, finger), WR Allen (out, heel), EDGE Bosa (IR, foot)

LV injuries: RB Jacobs (questionable, quadriceps), WR Adams (questionable, illness), EDGE Maxx Crosby (questionable, knee)

LAC DFS targets: Chargers DST $3,200 DK / $4,000 FD (second in sacks, LV t-29th in giveaways)

LV DFS targets: Ameer Abdullah $4,800 DK / $5,100 FD (LAC 30th in passing DVOA vs. RB)

LAC DFS fades: none

LV DFS fades: none

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years: 6-5 LAC, average score 25-21 LAC, average margin of victory eight points. Eight of the last nine meetings have been decided by a single score

Key stat: LAC are fourth in red-zone conversions at 63.2 percent (24-for-38); LV is 25th in red-zone defense at 62.2 percent (23-for-37)

The Scoop: Ekeler gains 90 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Stick throws for under 200 yards but runs for 40 and tosses a TD to Gerald Everett. Abdullah leads the LV backfield with 70 combined yards, while Zamir White adds 40. O'Connell throws for under 200 yards with a score to Adams. Chargers 17-16

Last week's record: 8-7, 5-9-1 ATS, 6-9 o/u

2023 record: 121-87, 99-102-7 ATS, 113-92-3 o/u