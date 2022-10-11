NFL Notebook Dump: Jags Are Still The Jags, Packers In Trouble + More Week 5 Fantasy Notes

Week 5 of the NFL season is officially behind us, and while it's still relatively early, we've quickly blown through nearly 30 percent of the schedule. After outlasting the Cardinals on Sunday, the Eagles still reign as the only undefeated team in the league. Meanwhile, the Texans picked up their first win, adding to the theme of parity across both conferences.

Once again, we'll take a game-by-game approach to breaking down all of the relevant fantasy news and notes from the week that was. Let's dive in.

Giants 27 – Packers 22

The good:

Not much on the Green Bay side. I felt supremely confident that the Packers would avoid a major letdown for the second straight week, and boy was I wrong. After jumping out to a 17-3 lead, the Packers once again shifted into cruise control and generated very little meaningful offense the rest of the way.

Aaron Rodgers threw two short touchdowns but, as was the case against New England, he was off-target throwing downfield and made some puzzling decisions. Rodgers has made it a bizarre point to force the ball to Randall Cobb this season. Cobb was targeted 13 times, catching only seven of those for 99 yards



Aaron Rodgers on throws past the LOS and outside the numbers since 2020 (via @TruMediaSports) pic.twitter.com/i9LsZ9bc8D — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 11, 2022