Target Breakdown: Week 10 WR/TE Usage & Week 11 Waivers Preview

Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 10, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
- All shares have been adjusted to only include games the player participated in.
Wide Receivers
|R/DB W10
|Rt/DB 22
|R/DBΔ
|Tgt Sh W10
|Tgt Sh 22
|TgtΔ
|AY Sh W10
|AY Sh 22
|AYΔ
|1
|DeAndre Hopkins
|100.0%
|97.0%
|3.0%
|40.0%
|32.9%
|7.1%
|41.0%
|46.4%
|-5.4%
|2
|Gabe Davis
|100.0%
|94.0%
|6.0%
|22.0%
|15.8%
|6.2%
|40.0%
|30.5%
|9.5%
|3
|Allen Lazard
|100.0%
|87.0%
|13.0%
|21.1%
|20.8%
|0.3%
|3.3%
|32.4%
|-29.1%
|4
|Michael Pittman
|100.0%
|88.6%
|11.4%
|33.3%
|25.6%
|7.7%
|44.8%
|29.4%
|15.4%
|5
|Joshua Palmer
|100.0%
|88.0%
|12.0%
|22.9%
|18.2%
|4.7%
|51.7%
|24.1%
|27.6%
|6
|Mack Hollins
|100.0%
|93.4%
|6.6%
|15.8%
|15.8%
|0.0%
|40.6%
|26.5%
|14.1%
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|100.0%
|98.4%
|1.6%
|32.0%
|29.1%
|2.9%
|49.2%
|42.2%
|7.0%
|8
|Brandon Aiyuk
|100.0%
|94.6%
|5.4%
|25.0%
|22.2%
|2.8%
|37.6%
|29.2%
|8.4%
|9
|Courtland Sutton
|97.9%
|96.2%
|1.7%
|28.2%
|24.4%
|3.8%
|33.4%
|31.7%
|1.7%
|10
|Stefon Diggs
|97.8%
|84.7%
|13.1%
|39.0%
|29.3%
|9.7%
|35.1%
|38.1%
|-3.0%
|11
|Zay Jones
|97.8%
|91.0%
|6.8%
|25.6%
|21.2%
|4.4%
|27.5%
|22.8%
|4.7%
|12
|Christian Kirk
|97.8%
|95.1%
|2.7%
|30.8%
|24.6%
|6.2%
|45.9%
|31.5%
|14.4%
|13
|DeAndre Carter
|97.5%
|76.8%
|20.7%
|11.4%
|10.1%
|1.3%
|24.7%
|15.7%
|9.0%
|14
|Davante Adams
|97.5%
|94.2%
|3.3%
|36.8%
|31.8%
|5.0%
|42.3%
|42.0%
|0.3%
|15
|Rondale Moore
|97.4%
|94.0%
|3.4%
|37.1%
|22.9%
|14.2%
|47.1%
|18.0%
|29.1%
|16
|Robert Woods
|97.3%
|84.5%
|12.7%
|19.4%
|21.6%
|-2.2%
|22.0%
|25.4%
|-3.4%
|17
|George Pickens
|97.2%
|88.6%
|8.6%
|15.4%
|15.3%
|0.1%
|19.6%
|25.8%
|-6.2%
|18
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|96.4%
|75.0%
|21.4%
|44.0%
|27.9%
|16.1%
|43.6%
|22.0%
|21.6%
|19
|Adam Thielen
|96.3%
|95.5%
|0.8%
|14.0%
|19.5%
|-5.5%
|16.2%
|28.1%
|-11.9%
|20
|Kendall Hinton
|95.8%
|35.3%
|60.6%
|12.8%
|6.2%
|6.6%
|10.4%
|8.2%
|2.2%
|21
|Darnell Mooney
|95.7%
|93.4%
|2.2%
|22.2%
|27.9%
|-5.7%
|19.4%
|35.7%
|-16.3%
|22
|Ben Skowronek
|95.0%
|78.0%
|17.0%
|18.9%
|12.4%
|6.5%
|23.3%
|14.1%
|9.2%
|23
|Diontae Johnson
|94.4%
|95.5%
|-1.0%
|19.2%
|25.9%
|-6.7%
|43.3%
|32.9%
|10.4%
|24
|DJ Moore
|94.1%
|96.1%
|-2.0%
|37.5%
|27.8%
|9.7%
|63.8%
|44.7%
|19.1%
|25
|Terrace Marshall
|94.1%
|45.1%
|49.0%
|12.5%
|15.2%
|-2.7%
|22.6%
|22.0%
|0.6%
|26
|Chris Godwin
|93.3%
|80.0%
|13.3%
|27.6%
|21.3%
|6.3%
|24.4%
|19.1%
|5.3%
|27
|Kalif Raymond
|92.9%
|60.1%
|32.7%
|12.0%
|12.3%
|-0.3%
|23.3%
|17.5%
|5.8%
|28
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|92.1%
|88.1%
|4.0%
|27.3%
|20.0%
|7.3%
|55.3%
|27.4%
|27.9%
|29
|CeeDee Lamb
|91.7%
|96.0%
|-4.3%
|34.9%
|32.2%
|2.7%
|49.8%
|42.8%
|7.0%
|30
|Tyler Lockett
|91.7%
|88.6%
|3.1%
|15.2%
|23.1%
|-7.9%
|24.0%
|34.7%
|-10.7%
|31
|DK Metcalf
|91.7%
|84.5%
|7.2%
|27.3%
|25.1%
|2.2%
|37.5%
|37.5%
|0.0%
|32
|Jaylen Waddle
|91.2%
|82.8%
|8.3%
|15.2%
|21.5%
|-6.3%
|26.5%
|27.5%
|-1.0%
|33
|K.J. Osborn
|90.7%
|81.1%
|9.6%
|22.0%
|13.2%
|8.8%
|22.4%
|16.4%
|6.0%
|34
|Terry McLaurin
|90.6%
|93.2%
|-2.6%
|44.0%
|19.6%
|24.4%
|63.1%
|32.8%
|30.3%
|35
|Allen Robinson
|90.0%
|92.4%
|-2.4%
|16.2%
|14.6%
|1.6%
|24.4%
|20.2%
|4.2%
|36
|Mike Evans
|90.0%
|87.0%
|3.0%
|20.7%
|20.4%
|0.3%
|23.9%
|34.8%
|-10.9%
|37
|Parris Campbell
|89.7%
|87.9%
|1.8%
|33.3%
|15.0%
|18.3%
|17.9%
|12.8%
|5.1%
|38
|Drake London
|88.6%
|84.8%
|3.7%
|20.7%
|28.7%
|-8.0%
|22.5%
|26.2%
|-3.7%
|39
|Michael Gallup
|87.5%
|85.0%
|2.5%
|16.3%
|17.3%
|-1.0%
|20.7%
|22.7%
|-2.0%
|40
|Amari Cooper
|86.8%
|89.0%
|-2.2%
|9.1%
|24.7%
|-15.6%
|8.7%
|34.9%
|-26.2%
|41
|Chris Olave
|86.7%
|86.0%
|0.7%
|17.9%
|26.0%
|-8.1%
|26.6%
|41.4%
|-14.8%
|42
|Christian Watson
|86.4%
|38.0%
|48.4%
|42.1%
|10.1%
|32.0%
|74.6%
|14.2%
|60.4%
|43
|Deebo Samuel
|86.2%
|87.0%
|-0.8%
|21.4%
|24.5%
|-3.1%
|21.7%
|16.6%
|5.1%
|44
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|85.7%
|79.4%
|6.3%
|11.4%
|12.6%
|-1.2%
|28.5%
|22.4%
|6.1%
|45
|DeVonta Smith
|85.2%
|94.8%
|-9.6%
|32.0%
|23.1%
|8.9%
|23.0%
|26.1%
|-3.1%
|46
|Michael Bandy
|85.0%
|29.9%
|55.1%
|2.9%
|8.6%
|-5.7%
|5.7%
|13.7%
|-8.0%
|47
|Keelan Cole
|85.0%
|33.2%
|51.8%
|5.3%
|9.4%
|-4.1%
|4.4%
|17.9%
|-13.5%
|48
|Noah Brown
|83.3%
|86.0%
|-2.7%
|7.0%
|16.6%
|-9.6%
|9.6%
|22.0%
|-12.4%
|49
|Tyreek Hill
|82.4%
|82.3%
|0.0%
|18.2%
|30.8%
|-12.6%
|31.9%
|41.2%
|-9.3%
|50
|Marquise Goodwin
|80.6%
|44.9%
|35.7%
|6.1%
|9.5%
|-3.4%
|16.6%
|12.6%
|4.0%
|51
|Nico Collins
|80.5%
|72.0%
|8.5%
|27.0%
|16.7%
|10.3%
|32.0%
|29.6%
|2.4%
|52
|Jarvis Landry
|80.0%
|66.0%
|14.0%
|21.4%
|16.2%
|5.2%
|22.4%
|15.2%
|7.2%
|53
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|80.0%
|61.0%
|19.0%
|11.8%
|14.6%
|-2.8%
|7.8%
|9.3%
|-1.5%
|54
|Isaiah McKenzie
|77.8%
|58.0%
|19.8%
|12.2%
|11.8%
|0.4%
|6.8%
|7.8%
|-1.0%
|55
|Julio Jones
|76.7%
|50.0%
|26.7%
|17.2%
|10.2%
|7.0%
|26.9%
|19.9%
|7.0%
|56
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|75.7%
|74.2%
|1.4%
|22.2%
|13.5%
|8.7%
|36.0%
|25.6%
|10.4%
|57
|Treylon Burks
|75.7%
|69.0%
|6.7%
|16.7%
|16.3%
|0.4%
|7.0%
|19.3%
|-12.3%
|58
|Darius Slayton
|75.0%
|53.0%
|22.0%
|23.5%
|19.6%
|3.9%
|37.2%
|38.2%
|-1.0%
|59
|Curtis Samuel
|75.0%
|84.7%
|-9.7%
|16.0%
|20.8%
|-4.8%
|14.2%
|17.7%
|-3.5%
|60
|A.J. Brown
|74.1%
|88.6%
|-14.5%
|16.0%
|30.6%
|-14.6%
|28.8%
|45.4%
|-16.6%
|61
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|71.4%
|67.3%
|4.1%
|13.8%
|13.4%
|0.4%
|18.7%
|13.3%
|5.4%
|62
|Tom Kennedy
|71.4%
|34.5%
|36.9%
|8.0%
|9.2%
|-1.2%
|16.3%
|12.5%
|3.8%
|63
|Marvin Jones
|71.1%
|81.0%
|-9.9%
|7.7%
|16.0%
|-8.3%
|25.8%
|28.5%
|-2.7%
|64
|Kevin White
|70.0%
|18.7%
|51.3%
|7.1%
|3.7%
|3.4%
|15.6%
|8.2%
|7.4%
|65
|Justin Watson
|68.6%
|22.7%
|45.9%
|2.9%
|4.3%
|-1.4%
|4.9%
|8.4%
|-3.5%
|66
|Alec Pierce
|65.5%
|62.0%
|3.5%
|7.4%
|12.7%
|-5.3%
|19.3%
|27.0%
|-7.7%
|67
|Isaiah Hodgins
|65.0%
|2.7%
|62.3%
|11.8%
|11.8%
|0.0%
|29.0%
|28.0%
|1.0%
|68
|Brandin Cooks
|63.4%
|87.0%
|-23.6%
|18.9%
|21.9%
|-3.0%
|21.4%
|29.0%
|-7.6%
|69
|Chris Moore
|63.4%
|59.2%
|4.2%
|16.2%
|11.4%
|4.8%
|29.6%
|11.3%
|18.3%
|70
|Trent Sherfield
|61.8%
|59.8%
|2.0%
|15.2%
|9.0%
|6.2%
|21.8%
|9.4%
|12.4%
|71
|Quez Watkins
|59.3%
|64.1%
|-4.9%
|16.0%
|6.0%
|10.0%
|29.2%
|8.8%
|20.4%
|72
|Jauan Jennings
|58.6%
|43.4%
|15.2%
|14.3%
|11.2%
|3.1%
|14.0%
|10.3%
|3.7%
|73
|David Bell
|57.9%
|49.4%
|8.5%
|15.2%
|6.5%
|8.7%
|14.4%
|6.9%
|7.5%
|74
|Dante Pettis
|56.5%
|57.0%
|-0.4%
|5.6%
|12.1%
|-6.5%
|5.2%
|14.4%
|-9.2%
|75
|Cooper Kupp
|55.0%
|93.2%
|-38.2%
|13.5%
|31.1%
|-17.6%
|8.0%
|35.1%
|-27.1%
|76
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|52.2%
|66.8%
|-14.6%
|0.0%
|16.0%
|-16.0%
|24.3%
|-24.3%
|77
|Damiere Byrd
|51.4%
|27.2%
|24.2%
|13.8%
|10.9%
|2.9%
|16.7%
|22.6%
|-5.9%
|78
|Phillip Dorsett
|51.2%
|35.7%
|15.5%
|10.8%
|9.2%
|1.6%
|18.4%
|18.0%
|0.4%
|79
|Kenny Golladay
|50.0%
|39.0%
|11.0%
|11.8%
|9.4%
|2.4%
|19.3%
|12.5%
|6.8%
|80
|Laviska Shenault
|47.1%
|8.5%
|38.6%
|25.0%
|11.0%
|14.0%
|-13.6%
|-0.6%
|-13.0%
|81
|Jahan Dotson
|43.8%
|77.0%
|-33.3%
|4.0%
|12.7%
|-8.7%
|3.6%
|24.0%
|-20.4%
|82
|A.J. Green
|43.6%
|45.1%
|-1.5%
|5.7%
|8.7%
|-3.0%
|8.6%
|13.5%
|-4.9%
|83
|Byron Pringle
|43.5%
|7.4%
|36.1%
|11.1%
|9.8%
|1.3%
|13.9%
|18.4%
|-4.5%
|84
|Kadarius Toney
|42.9%
|5.2%
|37.6%
|14.3%
|9.4%
|4.9%
|12.1%
|5.4%
|6.7%
|85
|Zach Pascal
|40.7%
|25.2%
|15.6%
|8.0%
|5.8%
|2.2%
|5.5%
|3.6%
|1.9%
|86
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|40.0%
|78.6%
|-38.6%
|11.4%
|18.0%
|-6.6%
|17.5%
|20.1%
|-2.6%
|87
|Sammy Watkins
|36.4%
|35.0%
|1.4%
|15.8%
|11.1%
|4.7%
|20.8%
|16.1%
|4.7%
|88
|Shi Smith
|35.3%
|69.0%
|-33.7%
|6.3%
|9.4%
|-3.2%
|17.3%
|12.0%
|5.3%
|89
|Van Jefferson
|35.0%
|50.0%
|-15.0%
|8.1%
|12.7%
|-4.6%
|13.1%
|31.3%
|-18.2%
|90
|Skyy Moore
|25.7%
|21.6%
|4.1%
|2.9%
|4.6%
|-1.7%
|1.4%
|5.9%
|-4.5%
|91
|Chase Claypool
|21.7%
|38.0%
|-16.3%
|11.1%
|17.8%
|-6.7%
|8.8%
|14.5%
|-5.7%
|92
|Robbie Anderson
|17.9%
|34.0%
|-16.1%
|0.0%
|6.7%
|-6.7%
|21.7%
|-21.7%
|93
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|13.8%
|31.6%
|-17.9%
|3.6%
|6.5%
|-2.9%
|9.2%
|15.1%
|-5.9%
|94
|Jamal Agnew
|13.3%
|10.4%
|3.0%
|10.3%
|6.4%
|3.9%
|-0.6%
|6.2%
|-6.8%
|95
|Scotty Miller
|13.3%
|33.0%
|-19.7%
|6.9%
|11.4%
|-4.5%
|16.9%
|-16.9%
|96
|Marcus Johnson
|10.0%
|43.7%
|-33.7%
|0.0%
|14.4%
|-14.4%
|20.8%
|-20.8%
|97
|Tre'Quan Smith
|3.3%
|39.7%
|-36.3%
|0.0%
|11.0%
|-11.0%
|15.2%
|-15.2%
|98
|Jerry Jeudy
|2.1%
|70.5%
|-68.4%
|2.6%
|18.4%
|-15.8%
|7.4%
|24.8%
|-17.4%
|99
|Ja'Marr Chase
|79.4%
|27.7%
|36.5%
|100
|Tee Higgins
|74.3%
|19.7%
|27.5%
|101
|Tyler Boyd
|88.6%
|14.6%
|22.2%
|102
|Garrett Wilson
|76.2%
|22.8%
|23.3%
|103
|Mike Williams
|71.6%
|19.5%
|36.2%
|104
|Marquise Brown
|59.6%
|26.4%
|42.5%
|105
|Jakobi Meyers
|72.6%
|24.9%
|32.1%
|106
|Josh Reynolds
|72.2%
|17.2%
|27.5%
|107
|Corey Davis
|58.1%
|13.9%
|28.1%
|108
|DeVante Parker
|64.9%
|13.5%
|28.2%
|109
|Devin Duvernay
|69.0%
|13.2%
|16.1%
|110
|Romeo Doubs
|67.8%
|15.9%
|21.1%
|111
|Mecole Hardman
|48.2%
|10.8%
|12.3%
|112
|Rashod Bateman
|40.1%
|17.3%
|27.3%
|113
|Randall Cobb
|33.3%
|12.5%
|18.2%
|114
|Russell Gage
|50.0%
|14.3%
|9.2%
|115
|Elijah Moore
|68.6%
|12.2%
|21.1%
|116
|Michael Thomas
|27.3%
|19.8%
|17.8%
|117
|Irv Smith
|40.4%
|13.5%
|11.1%
|118
|Kendrick Bourne
|46.2%
|8.3%
|11.5%
|119
|Demarcus Robinson
|54.5%
|12.8%
|14.0%
|120
|Tyquan Thornton
|42.7%
|13.5%
|22.4%
Tight Ends
|R/DB W10
|Rt/DB 22
|R/DBΔ
|Tgt Sh W10
|Tgt Sh 22
|TgtΔ
|AY Sh W10
|AY Sh 22
|AYΔ
|1
|George Kittle
|93.1%
|86.0%
|7.1%
|7.1%
|18.3%
|-11.2%
|12.4%
|16.0%
|-3.6%
|2
|Dallas Goedert
|92.6%
|81.7%
|10.9%
|12.0%
|21.4%
|-9.4%
|5.6%
|15.1%
|-9.5%
|3
|Foster Moreau
|92.5%
|48.3%
|44.2%
|10.5%
|14.2%
|-3.7%
|11.8%
|10.6%
|1.2%
|4
|Pat Freiermuth
|91.7%
|69.0%
|22.7%
|26.9%
|19.2%
|7.7%
|31.3%
|18.0%
|13.3%
|5
|T.J. Hockenson
|87.0%
|85.0%
|2.0%
|20.0%
|21.3%
|-1.3%
|13.1%
|12.5%
|0.6%
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|82.9%
|79.0%
|3.9%
|27.6%
|27.8%
|-0.2%
|35.9%
|34.2%
|1.7%
|7
|Greg Dulcich
|81.3%
|78.0%
|3.3%
|10.3%
|15.7%
|-5.4%
|15.4%
|20.6%
|-5.2%
|8
|Evan Engram
|80.0%
|77.0%
|3.0%
|10.3%
|15.0%
|-4.7%
|7.9%
|15.0%
|-7.1%
|9
|Cole Kmet
|78.3%
|82.4%
|-4.1%
|38.9%
|16.9%
|22.0%
|47.3%
|16.5%
|30.8%
|10
|Logan Thomas
|78.1%
|61.0%
|17.1%
|16.0%
|12.0%
|4.0%
|8.6%
|13.2%
|-4.6%
|11
|Dawson Knox
|77.8%
|69.0%
|8.8%
|14.6%
|11.1%
|3.5%
|18.3%
|9.7%
|8.6%
|12
|Trey McBride
|74.4%
|17.8%
|56.6%
|2.9%
|6.1%
|-3.2%
|2.3%
|4.3%
|-2.0%
|13
|Harrison Bryant
|73.7%
|47.7%
|25.9%
|9.1%
|10.7%
|-1.6%
|1.2%
|7.6%
|-6.4%
|14
|Travis Kelce
|71.4%
|79.7%
|-8.3%
|20.0%
|24.3%
|-4.3%
|18.1%
|25.2%
|-7.1%
|15
|Tyler Higbee
|70.0%
|70.9%
|-0.9%
|21.6%
|20.3%
|1.3%
|9.3%
|9.8%
|-0.5%
|16
|Tre' McKitty
|70.0%
|31.4%
|38.6%
|17.1%
|9.4%
|7.7%
|20.1%
|8.2%
|11.9%
|17
|Austin Hooper
|64.9%
|59.7%
|5.2%
|19.4%
|12.1%
|7.3%
|19.1%
|13.5%
|5.6%
|18
|Dalton Schultz
|64.6%
|68.0%
|-3.4%
|18.6%
|17.9%
|0.7%
|19.5%
|13.2%
|6.3%
|19
|Juwan Johnson
|63.3%
|68.9%
|-5.5%
|25.0%
|13.4%
|11.6%
|25.0%
|12.3%
|12.7%
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|58.8%
|59.2%
|-0.4%
|9.1%
|10.2%
|-1.1%
|13.3%
|9.9%
|3.4%
|21
|Jordan Akins
|53.7%
|31.7%
|22.0%
|8.1%
|8.3%
|-0.2%
|3.1%
|7.7%
|-4.6%
|22
|Mo Alie-Cox
|51.7%
|40.9%
|10.8%
|0.0%
|7.6%
|-7.6%
|5.6%
|-5.6%
|23
|Kylen Granson
|51.7%
|40.7%
|11.0%
|14.8%
|8.6%
|6.2%
|17.4%
|7.0%
|10.4%
|24
|Noah Fant
|50.0%
|54.5%
|-4.5%
|12.1%
|12.4%
|-0.3%
|14.7%
|10.1%
|4.6%
|25
|Cameron Brate
|50.0%
|59.0%
|-9.0%
|6.9%
|11.5%
|-4.6%
|2.1%
|9.7%
|-7.6%
|26
|Robert Tonyan
|45.5%
|54.1%
|-8.6%
|5.3%
|14.3%
|-9.0%
|3.0%
|9.7%
|-6.7%
|27
|Lawrence Cager
|45.0%
|1.5%
|43.5%
|11.8%
|1.8%
|10.0%
|-2.6%
|4.8%
|-7.4%
|28
|Tanner Hudson
|40.0%
|42.9%
|-2.9%
|17.6%
|11.3%
|6.3%
|14.0%
|11.5%
|2.5%
|29
|O.J. Howard
|39.0%
|28.5%
|10.5%
|2.7%
|6.4%
|-3.7%
|0.6%
|9.9%
|-9.3%
|30
|Tommy Tremble
|35.3%
|45.1%
|-9.8%
|6.3%
|8.3%
|-2.1%
|4.5%
|10.7%
|-6.2%
|31
|Noah Gray
|34.3%
|29.4%
|4.9%
|5.7%
|5.7%
|0.0%
|7.8%
|4.8%
|3.0%
|32
|Pharaoh Brown
|34.2%
|9.4%
|24.9%
|15.2%
|10.5%
|4.7%
|6.7%
|6.7%
|0.0%
|33
|Adam Trautman
|33.3%
|18.7%
|14.6%
|10.7%
|6.7%
|4.0%
|5.1%
|4.8%
|0.3%
|34
|Taysom Hill
|33.3%
|12.1%
|21.2%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|-3.6%
|0.3%
|-0.3%
|35
|Brock Wright
|32.1%
|22.2%
|10.0%
|4.0%
|5.6%
|-1.6%
|2.8%
|3.2%
|-0.4%
|36
|Shane Zylstra
|32.1%
|6.0%
|26.1%
|4.0%
|2.1%
|1.9%
|14.3%
|0.5%
|13.8%
|37
|Cade Otton
|30.0%
|53.4%
|-23.4%
|10.3%
|10.1%
|0.2%
|10.2%
|9.7%
|0.5%
|38
|Will Dissly
|27.8%
|41.9%
|-14.2%
|6.1%
|9.1%
|-3.0%
|3.9%
|4.8%
|-0.9%
|39
|Zach Ertz
|20.5%
|80.8%
|-60.3%
|2.9%
|18.1%
|-15.2%
|4.1%
|20.4%
|-16.3%
|40
|Gerald Everett
|17.5%
|60.6%
|-43.1%
|5.7%
|14.7%
|-9.0%
|6.5%
|15.5%
|-9.0%
|41
|Mark Andrews
|74.4%
|29.0%
|35.4%
|42
|David Njoku
|59.4%
|19.0%
|15.1%
|43
|Tyler Conklin
|66.9%
|16.8%
|17.4%
|44
|Hayden Hurst
|69.4%
|14.3%
|9.6%
|45
|Hunter Henry
|67.7%
|10.9%
|12.1%
Year-to-Date Leaderboards
Rts = Routes Run
TPRR = Targets per Route
YPRR = Yards per Route
AY = Air Yards
aDOT = average depth of target
Rt Depth = average route depth
EZ tgt = targets in end zone
Wide Receivers (YTD)
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Rts
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Rt Depth
|AY
|aDOT
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|106
|81
|1148
|4
|307
|34.5%
|3.74
|12.6
|1238
|11.7
|4
|3
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|100
|69
|1060
|4
|370
|27.0%
|2.86
|12.1
|1022
|10.2
|11
|3
|3
|Davante Adams
|99
|57
|784
|8
|326
|30.4%
|2.40
|11.5
|1105
|11.2
|9
|1
|4
|Stefon Diggs
|99
|72
|985
|7
|310
|31.9%
|3.18
|12.1
|1122
|11.3
|7
|0
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|98
|75
|812
|6
|330
|29.7%
|2.46
|10.0
|715
|7.3
|6
|2
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|88
|53
|706
|5
|285
|30.9%
|2.48
|11.4
|940
|10.7
|2
|2
|7
|Michael Pittman
|85
|61
|603
|1
|366
|23.2%
|1.65
|8.6
|580
|6.8
|2
|3
|8
|Christian Kirk
|82
|52
|679
|7
|348
|23.6%
|1.95
|10.3
|780
|9.5
|5
|4
|9
|Diontae Johnson
|81
|47
|435
|0
|336
|24.1%
|1.29
|12.6
|865
|10.7
|5
|2
|10
|DJ Moore
|77
|39
|478
|3
|294
|26.2%
|1.63
|11.9
|892
|11.6
|6
|1
|11
|DK Metcalf
|77
|48
|581
|4
|288
|26.7%
|2.02
|14.4
|918
|11.9
|13
|1
|12
|Chris Olave
|77
|46
|658
|2
|279
|27.6%
|2.36
|14.7
|1140
|14.8
|3
|0
|13
|Mike Evans
|76
|49
|671
|3
|345
|22.0%
|1.94
|11.7
|965
|12.7
|7
|5
|14
|Jaylen Waddle
|75
|51
|878
|6
|309
|24.3%
|2.84
|13.4
|847
|11.3
|4
|4
|15
|Ja'Marr Chase
|74
|47
|605
|6
|293
|25.3%
|2.06
|12.2
|707
|9.6
|8
|3
|16
|Chris Godwin
|73
|48
|475
|1
|289
|25.3%
|1.64
|8.4
|443
|6.1
|2
|2
|17
|Courtland Sutton
|73
|41
|533
|1
|333
|21.9%
|1.60
|12.7
|899
|12.3
|9
|3
|18
|A.J. Brown
|73
|44
|725
|6
|257
|28.4%
|2.82
|11.4
|826
|11.3
|5
|4
|19
|Terry McLaurin
|73
|46
|737
|2
|359
|20.3%
|2.05
|13.5
|988
|13.5
|4
|1
|20
|Tyler Lockett
|71
|54
|640
|5
|302
|23.5%
|2.12
|12.2
|833
|11.7
|7
|1
|21
|Curtis Samuel
|70
|47
|483
|3
|326
|21.5%
|1.48
|9.0
|466
|6.7
|1
|4
|22
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|70
|49
|518
|3
|207
|33.8%
|2.50
|8.4
|412
|5.9
|3
|4
|23
|Amari Cooper
|69
|42
|585
|5
|276
|25.0%
|2.12
|12.4
|891
|12.9
|8
|3
|24
|Garrett Wilson
|68
|42
|521
|2
|262
|26.0%
|1.99
|11.2
|591
|8.7
|8
|3
|25
|Zay Jones
|65
|47
|417
|1
|308
|21.1%
|1.35
|11.4
|500
|7.7
|7
|2
|26
|Adam Thielen
|64
|43
|467
|2
|359
|17.8%
|1.30
|11.0
|666
|10.4
|4
|0
|27
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|64
|46
|615
|2
|302
|21.2%
|2.04
|9.3
|509
|8.0
|2
|4
|28
|Marquise Brown
|64
|43
|485
|3
|255
|25.1%
|1.90
|11.6
|662
|10.4
|2
|2
|29
|Brandon Aiyuk
|62
|44
|567
|4
|281
|22.1%
|2.02
|11.7
|585
|9.4
|1
|1
|30
|Drake London
|62
|38
|407
|3
|218
|28.4%
|1.87
|13.1
|627
|10.1
|5
|0
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|61
|46
|481
|3
|275
|22.2%
|1.75
|12.2
|508
|8.3
|3
|4
|32
|Brandin Cooks
|60
|36
|391
|1
|255
|23.5%
|1.53
|11.9
|554
|9.2
|3
|2
|33
|Deebo Samuel
|60
|34
|411
|2
|234
|25.6%
|1.76
|7.7
|303
|5.1
|3
|3
|34
|Mike Williams
|59
|37
|495
|3
|287
|20.6%
|1.72
|13.6
|696
|11.8
|4
|1
|35
|Tee Higgins
|58
|41
|564
|3
|274
|21.2%
|2.06
|11.0
|611
|10.5
|2
|1
|36
|Chase Claypool
|58
|35
|332
|1
|304
|19.1%
|1.09
|11.4
|534
|9.2
|2
|3
|37
|Joshua Palmer
|58
|37
|390
|1
|307
|18.9%
|1.27
|10.7
|451
|7.8
|2
|1
|38
|Darnell Mooney
|56
|36
|464
|1
|228
|24.6%
|2.04
|15.2
|655
|11.7
|5
|1
|39
|Rondale Moore
|56
|41
|414
|1
|260
|21.5%
|1.59
|8.3
|295
|5.3
|2
|4
|40
|Allen Lazard
|55
|33
|472
|5
|254
|21.7%
|1.86
|12.0
|665
|12.1
|6
|1
|41
|Jerry Jeudy
|55
|30
|449
|3
|244
|22.5%
|1.84
|12.7
|682
|12.4
|4
|3
|42
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|55
|35
|516
|0
|273
|20.1%
|1.89
|12.0
|692
|12.6
|6
|1
|43
|Parris Campbell
|54
|39
|373
|3
|363
|14.9%
|1.03
|9.9
|303
|5.6
|2
|1
|44
|Jakobi Meyers
|52
|40
|457
|3
|209
|24.9%
|2.19
|10.8
|485
|9.3
|1
|0
|45
|Marvin Jones
|50
|28
|346
|1
|274
|18.2%
|1.26
|11.6
|709
|14.2
|5
|2
|46
|Mack Hollins
|50
|30
|416
|2
|323
|15.5%
|1.29
|14.0
|731
|14.6
|6
|1
|47
|Romeo Doubs
|50
|31
|314
|3
|248
|20.2%
|1.27
|12.4
|492
|9.8
|2
|3
|48
|Tyler Boyd
|49
|37
|537
|4
|327
|15.0%
|1.64
|10.3
|492
|10.0
|4
|0
|49
|Allen Robinson
|47
|29
|292
|2
|327
|14.4%
|0.89
|10.6
|431
|9.2
|9
|1
|50
|Gabe Davis
|47
|24
|544
|5
|307
|15.3%
|1.77
|13.9
|792
|16.9
|5
|3
|51
|George Pickens
|47
|29
|370
|1
|312
|15.1%
|1.19
|14.1
|637
|13.6
|3
|1
|52
|DeAndre Hopkins
|46
|36
|396
|2
|153
|30.1%
|2.59
|10.6
|398
|8.6
|1
|2
|53
|K.J. Osborn
|44
|25
|220
|2
|305
|14.4%
|0.72
|12.1
|375
|8.5
|2
|2
|54
|Robert Woods
|43
|24
|266
|1
|197
|21.8%
|1.35
|11.2
|380
|8.8
|1
|3
|55
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|43
|26
|441
|1
|305
|14.1%
|1.45
|12.7
|547
|12.7
|3
|3
|56
|Josh Reynolds
|42
|26
|357
|2
|228
|18.4%
|1.57
|13.5
|582
|13.9
|7
|2
|57
|Noah Brown
|42
|26
|342
|1
|230
|18.3%
|1.49
|12.1
|463
|11.0
|3
|1
|58
|Alec Pierce
|42
|25
|396
|1
|256
|16.4%
|1.55
|12.3
|531
|12.6
|2
|2
|59
|Russell Gage
|40
|29
|231
|1
|221
|18.1%
|1.05
|8.9
|237
|5.9
|3
|2
|60
|Nico Collins
|40
|23
|354
|1
|187
|21.4%
|1.89
|12.4
|507
|12.7
|2
|1
|61
|Ben Skowronek
|39
|26
|245
|0
|276
|14.1%
|0.89
|10.9
|274
|7.0
|1
|1
|62
|DeAndre Carter
|38
|28
|346
|2
|308
|12.3%
|1.12
|10.8
|387
|10.2
|2
|0
|63
|Isaiah McKenzie
|35
|24
|219
|3
|192
|18.2%
|1.14
|10.3
|194
|5.6
|2
|2
|64
|Robbie Anderson
|34
|14
|202
|1
|220
|15.5%
|0.92
|14.8
|464
|13.6
|0
|1
|65
|Corey Davis
|34
|19
|351
|2
|200
|17.0%
|1.76
|14.3
|552
|16.2
|3
|1
|66
|Mecole Hardman
|34
|25
|297
|4
|185
|18.4%
|1.61
|11.7
|275
|8.1
|1
|2
|67
|Scotty Miller
|34
|21
|170
|0
|146
|23.3%
|1.16
|11.6
|388
|11.4
|1
|0
|68
|Devin Duvernay
|33
|25
|318
|3
|191
|17.3%
|1.66
|13.1
|387
|11.7
|7
|0
|69
|Kalif Raymond
|31
|23
|302
|0
|190
|16.3%
|1.59
|14.7
|345
|11.1
|3
|0
|70
|Michael Gallup
|30
|16
|170
|1
|160
|18.8%
|1.06
|13.3
|342
|11.4
|4
|1
|71
|Trent Sherfield
|30
|22
|247
|1
|223
|13.5%
|1.11
|10.3
|281
|9.4
|1
|0
|72
|Elijah Moore
|30
|16
|203
|0
|236
|12.7%
|0.86
|13.4
|440
|14.7
|1
|1
|73
|Demarcus Robinson
|29
|16
|152
|1
|151
|19.2%
|1.01
|12.8
|300
|10.3
|5
|1
|74
|Hunter Renfrow
|29
|21
|192
|0
|184
|15.8%
|1.04
|10.2
|162
|5.6
|0
|1
|75
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|29
|24
|365
|2
|173
|16.8%
|2.11
|12.5
|320
|11.0
|0
|0
|76
|Greg Dortch
|29
|25
|221
|2
|186
|15.6%
|1.19
|7.1
|117
|4.0
|0
|1
|77
|Marquez Callaway
|29
|15
|152
|1
|169
|17.2%
|0.90
|14.2
|346
|11.9
|3
|0
|78
|DeVante Parker
|28
|15
|321
|1
|187
|15.0%
|1.72
|14.9
|462
|16.5
|3
|0
|79
|Darius Slayton
|28
|19
|327
|2
|128
|21.9%
|2.55
|15.4
|367
|13.1
|1
|1
|80
|Jauan Jennings
|28
|18
|220
|0
|129
|21.7%
|1.71
|10.0
|185
|6.6
|0
|3
|81
|Rashod Bateman
|28
|15
|285
|2
|111
|25.2%
|2.57
|12.5
|365
|13.1
|1
|3
|82
|Jarvis Landry
|27
|18
|205
|0
|123
|22.0%
|1.67
|12.3
|281
|10.4
|1
|0
|83
|Chris Moore
|27
|17
|241
|2
|189
|14.3%
|1.28
|12.7
|230
|8.5
|2
|2
|84
|Randall Cobb
|26
|18
|257
|0
|122
|21.3%
|2.11
|10.9
|271
|10.4
|2
|0
|85
|Richie James
|26
|20
|191
|0
|128
|20.3%
|1.49
|9.4
|209
|8.1
|0
|2
|86
|A.J. Green
|25
|12
|66
|1
|193
|13.0%
|0.34
|10.4
|269
|10.8
|3
|1
|87
|Tre'Quan Smith
|25
|17
|264
|1
|144
|17.4%
|1.83
|11.7
|315
|12.6
|1
|0
|88
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|25
|11
|164
|1
|163
|15.3%
|1.01
|12.8
|325
|13.0
|2
|0
|89
|Terrace Marshall
|25
|14
|244
|1
|138
|18.1%
|1.77
|12.6
|267
|10.7
|5
|3
|90
|Sterling Shepard
|24
|13
|154
|1
|85
|28.2%
|1.81
|11.3
|232
|9.7
|0
|1
|91
|Shi Smith
|24
|10
|142
|0
|211
|11.4%
|0.67
|10.5
|229
|9.5
|1
|2
|92
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|23
|12
|257
|2
|173
|13.3%
|1.49
|14.6
|383
|16.7
|1
|0
|93
|Jahan Dotson
|23
|13
|166
|4
|171
|13.5%
|0.97
|13.7
|365
|15.9
|4
|1
|94
|Marquise Goodwin
|22
|16
|217
|3
|153
|14.4%
|1.42
|12.8
|238
|10.8
|4
|0
|95
|Michael Thomas
|22
|16
|171
|3
|99
|22.2%
|1.73
|12.7
|226
|10.3
|3
|0
|96
|Treylon Burks
|22
|13
|153
|0
|103
|21.4%
|1.49
|13.3
|206
|9.4
|1
|2
|97
|Christian Watson
|22
|14
|195
|3
|84
|26.2%
|2.32
|14.6
|254
|11.6
|1
|1
|98
|Julio Jones
|21
|11
|178
|2
|108
|19.4%
|1.65
|13.0
|306
|14.6
|2
|1
|99
|Nelson Agholor
|21
|15
|227
|1
|118
|17.8%
|1.92
|13.0
|248
|11.8
|0
|0
|100
|Phillip Dorsett
|21
|9
|157
|1
|114
|18.4%
|1.38
|14.1
|291
|13.8
|0
|2
|101
|Dante Pettis
|21
|12
|176
|2
|139
|15.1%
|1.27
|13.3
|249
|11.9
|3
|3
|102
|Sammy Watkins
|20
|13
|206
|0
|128
|15.6%
|1.61
|13.2
|218
|10.9
|2
|1
|103
|Kendrick Bourne
|19
|14
|167
|0
|133
|14.3%
|1.26
|10.9
|180
|9.5
|0
|1
|104
|Michael Bandy
|19
|9
|74
|0
|120
|15.8%
|0.62
|13.1
|208
|10.9
|0
|0
|105
|Tyquan Thornton
|19
|9
|81
|1
|123
|15.4%
|0.66
|13.2
|208
|11.0
|1
|1
|106
|DJ Chark
|18
|7
|98
|1
|102
|17.6%
|0.96
|15.2
|328
|18.2
|3
|1
|107
|Ashton Dulin
|18
|12
|168
|0
|69
|26.1%
|2.43
|12.7
|226
|12.6
|1
|0
|108
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|18
|14
|127
|1
|88
|20.5%
|1.44
|10.1
|78
|4.3
|0
|0
|109
|Braxton Berrios
|17
|12
|69
|0
|120
|14.2%
|0.58
|9.1
|67
|3.9
|0
|1
|110
|David Sills
|17
|11
|106
|0
|111
|15.3%
|0.95
|13.0
|133
|7.8
|0
|0
|111
|Quez Watkins
|17
|12
|193
|1
|186
|9.1%
|1.04
|12.7
|209
|12.3
|1
|0
|112
|Breshad Perriman
|16
|8
|101
|1
|103
|15.5%
|0.98
|13.5
|219
|13.7
|3
|1
|113
|Marcus Johnson
|16
|6
|63
|0
|117
|13.7%
|0.54
|14.2
|173
|10.8
|2
|0
|114
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|16
|10
|162
|1
|94
|17.0%
|1.72
|13.1
|252
|15.8
|1
|1
|115
|KhaDarel Hodge
|16
|11
|184
|1
|41
|39.0%
|4.49
|14.4
|181
|11.3
|1
|2
|116
|David Bell
|16
|12
|124
|0
|153
|10.5%
|0.81
|10.0
|144
|9.0
|0
|1
|117
|Jamal Agnew
|15
|10
|82
|2
|38
|39.5%
|2.16
|10.7
|100
|6.7
|0
|1
|118
|Justin Watson
|15
|7
|113
|2
|87
|17.2%
|1.30
|12.9
|220
|14.7
|2
|1
|119
|Khalil Shakir
|15
|7
|118
|1
|73
|20.5%
|1.62
|11.0
|162
|10.8
|1
|2
|120
|Damiere Byrd
|14
|7
|200
|2
|70
|20.0%
|2.86
|16.1
|328
|23.5
|0
|0
|121
|Tom Kennedy
|14
|7
|128
|0
|109
|12.8%
|1.17
|12.2
|133
|9.5
|1
|0
|122
|Laviska Shenault
|14
|11
|141
|1
|26
|53.8%
|5.42
|2.3
|-5
|-0.4
|0
|1
|123
|KJ Hamler
|14
|7
|165
|0
|145
|9.7%
|1.14
|15.7
|319
|22.8
|0
|0
|124
|Kendall Hinton
|12
|10
|170
|0
|122
|9.8%
|1.39
|12.6
|152
|12.7
|0
|0
|125
|Keelan Cole
|11
|3
|42
|0
|115
|9.6%
|0.37
|14.3
|182
|16.5
|3
|2
Tight Ends (YTD)
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|TPRR
|Rts
|YPRR
|Rt Depth
|AY
|aDOT
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Travis Kelce
|84
|63
|740
|8
|27.5%
|306
|2.42
|8.1
|641
|7.6
|7
|5
|2
|Zach Ertz
|69
|47
|406
|4
|19.9%
|346
|1.17
|7.9
|537
|7.8
|5
|3
|3
|Tyler Higbee
|65
|44
|385
|0
|25.9%
|251
|1.53
|6.8
|205
|3.1
|3
|6
|4
|Mark Andrews
|64
|42
|488
|5
|31.1%
|206
|2.37
|11.1
|681
|10.6
|7
|3
|5
|T.J. Hockenson
|62
|42
|510
|3
|21.8%
|285
|1.79
|9.2
|450
|7.3
|4
|3
|6
|Gerald Everett
|55
|34
|364
|2
|22.6%
|243
|1.50
|8.6
|397
|7.2
|2
|2
|7
|Pat Freiermuth
|55
|36
|403
|1
|24.8%
|222
|1.82
|9.6
|422
|7.7
|3
|0
|8
|Kyle Pitts
|54
|25
|313
|2
|30.2%
|179
|1.75
|12.3
|745
|13.8
|4
|2
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|52
|43
|544
|3
|21.9%
|237
|2.30
|7.8
|255
|4.9
|1
|1
|10
|Evan Engram
|51
|36
|352
|1
|18.1%
|282
|1.25
|9.8
|392
|7.7
|5
|2
|11
|Tyler Conklin
|50
|33
|316
|3
|21.7%
|230
|1.37
|8.3
|394
|7.9
|4
|2
|12
|Hayden Hurst
|48
|38
|303
|2
|18.8%
|256
|1.18
|7.4
|239
|5.0
|1
|0
|13
|Robert Tonyan
|47
|39
|323
|1
|23.7%
|198
|1.63
|8.3
|240
|5.1
|0
|1
|14
|Juwan Johnson
|43
|28
|302
|4
|17.2%
|250
|1.21
|9.5
|370
|8.6
|3
|0
|15
|David Njoku
|42
|34
|418
|1
|22.8%
|184
|2.27
|8.5
|295
|7.0
|4
|1
|16
|George Kittle
|41
|29
|340
|2
|19.7%
|208
|1.63
|8.8
|287
|7.0
|5
|0
|17
|Noah Fant
|38
|30
|306
|1
|20.4%
|186
|1.65
|9.8
|231
|6.1
|2
|0
|18
|Dalton Schultz
|37
|26
|257
|1
|23.9%
|155
|1.66
|7.8
|219
|5.9
|1
|0
|19
|Mike Gesicki
|35
|24
|269
|4
|15.8%
|221
|1.22
|8.8
|323
|9.2
|6
|1
|20
|Cade Otton
|35
|26
|281
|1
|14.8%
|236
|1.19
|7.8
|230
|6.6
|1
|1
|21
|Irv Smith
|33
|22
|168
|2
|21.7%
|152
|1.11
|7.5
|162
|4.9
|2
|1
|22
|Dawson Knox
|33
|24
|240
|2
|14.5%
|228
|1.05
|9.4
|261
|7.9
|4
|1
|23
|Cole Kmet
|33
|23
|274
|5
|16.4%
|201
|1.36
|8.1
|255
|7.7
|3
|1
|24
|Foster Moreau
|31
|20
|218
|1
|18.6%
|167
|1.31
|8.1
|184
|5.9
|1
|0
|25
|Kylen Granson
|31
|24
|233
|0
|18.5%
|168
|1.39
|8.3
|152
|4.9
|0
|1
|26
|Isaiah Likely
|30
|17
|205
|2
|22.6%
|133
|1.54
|8.3
|237
|7.9
|3
|1
|27
|Hunter Henry
|28
|19
|240
|1
|14.4%
|195
|1.23
|8.7
|242
|8.6
|1
|0
|28
|Will Dissly
|28
|26
|258
|3
|19.6%
|143
|1.80
|8.1
|115
|4.1
|1
|1
|29
|Logan Thomas
|27
|15
|118
|1
|15.1%
|179
|0.66
|9.0
|218
|8.1
|1
|0
|30
|Austin Hooper
|25
|17
|191
|0
|18.0%
|139
|1.37
|9.2
|222
|8.9
|1
|0
|31
|Cameron Brate
|24
|14
|122
|0
|17.5%
|137
|0.89
|7.6
|166
|6.9
|2
|1
|32
|Darren Waller
|24
|16
|175
|1
|17.8%
|135
|1.30
|10.9
|267
|11.1
|3
|3
|33
|Harrison Bryant
|24
|17
|129
|1
|16.2%
|148
|0.87
|8.5
|160
|6.7
|1
|0
|34
|Jonnu Smith
|23
|16
|154
|0
|26.4%
|87
|1.77
|6.4
|77
|3.3
|0
|0
|35
|Greg Dulcich
|21
|13
|193
|1
|16.8%
|125
|1.54
|10.7
|272
|12.9
|1
|1
|36
|Tommy Tremble
|19
|10
|99
|2
|13.8%
|138
|0.72
|8.8
|180
|9.5
|0
|2
|37
|Mo Alie-Cox
|18
|13
|149
|2
|10.7%
|169
|0.88
|7.3
|94
|5.2
|1
|1
|38
|Jordan Akins
|18
|14
|231
|1
|17.8%
|101
|2.29
|9.1
|111
|6.2
|1
|0
|39
|Noah Gray
|18
|14
|143
|1
|15.9%
|113
|1.27
|6.3
|121
|6.7
|2
|1
|40
|Daniel Bellinger
|18
|16
|152
|2
|19.8%
|91
|1.67
|6.1
|55
|3.0
|1
|1
|41
|O.J. Howard
|16
|8
|110
|2
|17.6%
|91
|1.21
|8.6
|182
|11.4
|1
|0
|42
|Colby Parkinson
|16
|13
|172
|1
|18.2%
|88
|1.95
|10.0
|107
|6.7
|0
|0
|43
|Tanner Hudson
|14
|9
|122
|0
|12.2%
|115
|1.06
|8.9
|95
|6.8
|0
|0
|44
|Zach Gentry
|14
|12
|92
|0
|16.7%
|84
|1.10
|6.2
|9
|0.7
|0
|0
|45
|Tre' McKitty
|13
|7
|49
|0
|10.3%
|126
|0.39
|7.1
|89
|6.9
|2
|1
|46
|Jelani Woods
|13
|7
|79
|3
|13.5%
|96
|0.82
|12.2
|184
|14.1
|3
|2
|47
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|13
|7
|141
|1
|26.5%
|49
|2.88
|9.8
|132
|10.2
|2
|1
Week 10 Injury Report
Inactives
WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) & Mike Williams (knee)
WR Mecole Hardman (groin)
WRs Josh Reynolds (back) & DJ Chark (IR - ankle)
WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)
WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)
WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) + TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
TE David Njoku (ankle)
TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)
TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)
In-Game Injuries
WR Cooper Kupp suffered a high-ankle sprain and could miss weeks.
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in the first half.
WR Jerry Jeudy left in the first quarter with a sprained ankle.
TE Zach Ertz suffered a knee injury that may be season-ending.
TE Gerald Everett left with a groin injury in the first quarter.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 11
Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 11 Starters/Streamers
- Christian Watson - 10%
- Michael Gallup - 42%
- Jarvis Landry - 19%
- Parris Campbell - 19%
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 41%
- Darius Slayton - 7%
- Donovan Peoples-Jones - 35%
- Nico Collins - 13%
- DeAndre Carter - 30%
- Ben Skowronek - 1%
- Kalif Raymond - 7%
- Terrace Marshall - 18%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes
- Treylon Burks - 20%
- Jameson Williams - 21%
- Jahan Dotson - 22%
- Skyy Moore - 6%
- Alec Pierce - 23%
- Van Jefferson - 8%
- DeVante Parker - 15%
- Tyquan Thornton - 2%
Tight Ends
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 11 Starters/Streamers
- Hayden Hurst - 48%
- Isaiah Likely - 22%
- Foster Moreau - 17%
- Juwan Johnson - 13%
- Robert Tonyan - 46%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Trey McBride - 1%
- Tre' McKitty - 0%
- Noah Fant - 13%
- Tyler Conklin - 14%
- Cade Otton - 17%
Drops & Benchings
Drop'Em
WR Robert Woods
WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique)
TE Mike Gesicki
Bench'Em
TE Greg Dulcich
Week 10 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Falcons (15) at Panthers (25)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Kyle Pitts
|88.3%
|29
|82.9%
|79.0%
|8
|27.6%
|27.8%
|124
|27.6%
|0
|28
|Drake London
|86.7%
|31
|88.6%
|84.8%
|6
|20.7%
|28.7%
|78
|19.4%
|1
|38
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|76.7%
|25
|71.4%
|67.3%
|4
|13.8%
|13.4%
|65
|16.0%
|0
|34
|Damiere Byrd
|50.0%
|18
|51.4%
|27.2%
|4
|13.8%
|10.9%
|58
|22.2%
|0
|58
|KhaDarel Hodge
|13.3%
|3
|8.6%
|16.0%
|2
|6.9%
|11.6%
|36
|66.7%
|1
|37
- Pitts has now seen 14 targets 20-plus yards downfield, per PFF, six more than any other tight end (Evan Engram, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews each have eight apiece).
- The problem? Pitts has caught only one of those 14 passes, despite having no drops on them.
- London also has only one catch 20-plus yards downfield this year, going 1-for-7, while Byrd is now 3-for-7, Zaccheaus is 3-for-5 and Hodge 2-for-3.
- Marcus Mariota should have more luck throwing downfield to his primary pass catchers, given that he's done well when targeting the ancillary guys (granted, they get less defensive attention, and are less likely to be forced the ball when not open).
- London scored his first TD since Week 3, finishing with 5-38-1 on six targets. He still hasn't reached 50 yards since doing so in each of his first three NFL games.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|DJ Moore
|90.6%
|16
|94.1%
|96.1%
|6
|37.5%
|27.8%
|59
|37.5%
|1
|29
|Terrace Marshall
|89.1%
|16
|94.1%
|45.1%
|2
|12.5%
|15.2%
|21
|12.5%
|0
|43
|Tommy Tremble
|57.8%
|6
|35.3%
|45.1%
|1
|6.3%
|8.3%
|4
|16.7%
|0
|0
|Ian Thomas
|51.6%
|4
|23.5%
|29.1%
|0
|0.0%
|7.8%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Laviska Shenault
|40.6%
|8
|47.1%
|8.5%
|4
|25.0%
|11.0%
|-13
|50.0%
|0
|17
|Shi Smith
|23.4%
|6
|35.3%
|69.0%
|1
|6.3%
|9.4%
|16
|16.7%
|0
|17
- Shenault took a screen pass for a TD and ran two more routes than Smith, who had served as the No. 3 receiver up until Thursday night. It's possible Shenault takes over or continues to share snaps.
- Marshall was again a near-every-down player but saw only two targets on a team-high-tying 16 routes (he caught one pass... for a team-high 43 yards).
- A second straight dud for DJ Moore, who put up 4-29-0 after 2-24-0 the week before. He has only three games out of 10 with more than 50 receiving yards.
Seahawks (16) at Buccaneers (21)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Tyler Lockett
|90.0%
|33
|91.7%
|88.6%
|5
|15.2%
|23.1%
|62
|15.2%
|1
|42
|DK Metcalf
|90.0%
|33
|91.7%
|84.5%
|9
|27.3%
|25.1%
|97
|27.3%
|1
|71
|Marquise Goodwin
|80.0%
|29
|80.6%
|44.9%
|2
|6.1%
|9.5%
|43
|6.9%
|1
|38
|Noah Fant
|52.0%
|18
|50.0%
|54.5%
|4
|12.1%
|12.4%
|38
|22.2%
|1
|34
|Will Dissly
|42.0%
|10
|27.8%
|41.9%
|2
|6.1%
|9.1%
|10
|20.0%
|0
|28
|Colby Parkinson
|28.0%
|8
|22.2%
|25.8%
|3
|9.1%
|6.3%
|27
|37.5%
|0
|7
- Lockett and Goodwin scored TDs as part of a late rally, while Metcalf led the team in targets and receiving yards.
- Lockett has TDs in three straight but hasn't seen more than eight targets since Week 3 and hasn't reached 70 yards since Week 5.
- Fant had another solid game (3-34-0) after nearly reaching 100 yards the week before, but he's still stuck around 50% route share with both Dissly and Parkinson getting playing time.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Chris Godwin
|89.2%
|28
|93.3%
|80.0%
|8
|27.6%
|21.3%
|62
|28.6%
|1
|71
|Mike Evans
|74.3%
|27
|90.0%
|87.0%
|6
|20.7%
|20.4%
|61
|22.2%
|0
|54
|Cade Otton
|62.2%
|9
|30.0%
|53.4%
|3
|10.3%
|10.1%
|26
|33.3%
|0
|35
|Julio Jones
|51.4%
|23
|76.7%
|50.0%
|5
|17.2%
|10.2%
|69
|21.7%
|0
|53
|Cameron Brate
|44.6%
|15
|50.0%
|31.0%
|2
|6.9%
|11.5%
|5
|13.3%
|0
|8
- Godwin put up 6-71-1, Evans 5-54-0 and Julio had 3-53-1.
- It was Godwin's first TD of the year, though he lost a four-game streak with double-digit targets (his eight still led the team).
- Over the past five games, Godwin has 54 targets (10.8 pg) and Evans has 47 (9.4 pg).
- Over the past seven, which coincides with Godwin's return from a hamstring injury, the advantage is 70-65. Which is 10 targets per game for Godwin, and nearly 9.5 for Evans.... the offense just isn't as efficient anymore.
Vikings (33) at Bills (30)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|100.0%
|54
|100.0%
|98.4%
|16
|32.0%
|29.1%
|225
|29.6%
|2
|193
|2
|Adam Thielen
|94.9%
|52
|96.3%
|95.5%
|7
|14.0%
|19.5%
|74
|13.5%
|1
|49
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|92.4%
|47
|87.0%
|85.0%
|10
|20.0%
|21.3%
|60
|21.3%
|1
|45
|4
|K.J. Osborn
|78.5%
|49
|90.7%
|81.1%
|11
|22.0%
|13.2%
|103
|22.4%
|0
|35
- Sean McVay would approve. Five players accounted for nearly all Minnesota's routes and targets (with the fifth being RB Dalvin Cook).
- Hockenson now has 19 targets in two games with Minnesota, good for 21% share, though he's averaged only 7.2 yards on 16 receptions
- Hock's aDOT for Minnesota is 5.7, down from 7.9 in Detroit. (Still a small sample.)
- Jefferson had maybe the best game of his young career, though without a TD it wasn't quite the best from a fantasy standpoint (he came close to scoring a few times, not to mention the miraculous fourth-down grab)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Stefon Diggs
|93.1%
|44
|97.8%
|84.7%
|16
|39.0%
|29.3%
|132
|36.4%
|0
|128
|2
|Gabe Davis
|93.1%
|45
|100.0%
|94.0%
|9
|22.0%
|15.8%
|150
|20.0%
|2
|93
|3
|Dawson Knox
|81.9%
|35
|77.8%
|69.0%
|6
|14.6%
|11.1%
|69
|17.1%
|2
|57
|4
|Isaiah McKenzie
|69.4%
|35
|77.8%
|58.0%
|5
|12.2%
|11.8%
|26
|14.3%
|0
|37
|5
|Khalil Shakir
|20.8%
|4
|8.9%
|19.9%
|2
|4.9%
|7.1%
|7
|50.0%
|0
|6
- Davis drew more than seven targets for the first time all year, putting up 6-93-1 on nine looks.
- He's still averaging only 3.0 catches and 5.2 targets per game, but with five TDs in eight appearances and 68 yards per game (league-high 22.7 YPR, boosted by the 98-yard TD of course)
- McKenzie had a season high for snap share for the second week in a row, up from 66% in the previous game, catching four of five targets for 37 yards and adding a carry for 19 more.
- The six targets matched a season high for Knox, who also had a season-high 57 yards.
- The TE is averaging only 3.0 catches for 30.0 yards on 4.2 targets, with two TDs in eight games.
- Diggs drew a season-high 16 targets and topped 100 yards for a sixth time in nine games. He has an outside shot at the receiving triple crown, with only Jefferson and Tyreek Hill averaging more catches/yards per game while only Davante Adams and Travis Kelce have scored more TDs.
Jaguars (17) at Chiefs (27)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Zay Jones
|95.1%
|44
|97.8%
|91.0%
|10
|25.6%
|21.2%
|78
|22.7%
|0
|68
|2
|Christian Kirk
|93.4%
|44
|97.8%
|95.1%
|12
|30.8%
|24.6%
|130
|27.3%
|2
|105
|3
|Evan Engram
|88.5%
|36
|80.0%
|77.0%
|4
|10.3%
|15.0%
|22
|11.1%
|0
|14
|4
|Marvin Jones
|70.5%
|32
|71.1%
|81.0%
|3
|7.7%
|16.0%
|73
|9.4%
|1
|33
|5
|Chris Manhertz
|26.2%
|4
|8.9%
|11.5%
|0
|0.0%
|4.8%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|6
|Jamal Agnew
|11.5%
|6
|13.3%
|10.4%
|4
|10.3%
|6.4%
|-2
|66.7%
|0
|4
- Kirk scored his sixth and seventh TDs of the year, giving him more than half of Trevor Lawrence's 13 passing TDs.
- Kirk has 33% of Jacksonville's red-zone targets and 40% of the inside-the-10 targets.
- Six of his eight targets from inside the 10 have gone for scores, including one from three yards out in the loss to Kansas City on Sunday.
- Kirk has 33% of Jacksonville's red-zone targets and 40% of the inside-the-10 targets.
- Zay quietly remains above 20% target share in active games, but is averaging only 8.9 yards per catch.
- He had 8-68-0 on 10 targets in this one, and now is averaging 5.2 catches for 46.3 yards on 7.2 targets for the year.
- His aDOT is 7.6, about half what it was for Vegas last year (14.0).
- Engram returned to a full workload after a back injury limited him the week before. However, he was targeted only four times on 36 routes, thus entering the Week 11 bye with back-to-back duds.
- Marvin remains the No. 3 receiver in terms of both snaps and targets.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|83.9%
|30
|85.7%
|79.4%
|4
|11.4%
|12.6%
|72
|13.3%
|1
|60
|2
|Travis Kelce
|72.6%
|25
|71.4%
|79.7%
|7
|20.0%
|24.3%
|46
|28.0%
|0
|81
|3
|Justin Watson
|72.6%
|24
|68.6%
|22.7%
|1
|2.9%
|4.3%
|12
|4.2%
|0
|12
|4
|Noah Gray
|46.8%
|12
|34.3%
|29.4%
|2
|5.7%
|5.7%
|20
|16.7%
|1
|20
|5
|Kadarius Toney
|45.2%
|15
|42.9%
|5.2%
|5
|14.3%
|9.4%
|31
|33.3%
|0
|57
|6
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|38.7%
|14
|40.0%
|78.6%
|4
|11.4%
|18.0%
|44
|28.6%
|0
|33
|7
|Skyy Moore
|24.2%
|9
|25.7%
|21.6%
|1
|2.9%
|4.6%
|4
|11.1%
|0
|6
- Mecole Hardman (groin) was inactive, while Smith-Schuster entered concussion protocol in the second quarter and didn't return.
- Toney played 48% of snaps in the second half, catching two of three targets for 28 yards (after catching two of two for 29 yards on 41% of snaps in the first half)
- Toney played 20 of his 28 snaps on the perimeter and only eight in the slot, per PFF, while Valdes-Scantling got 27 of his 53 snaps in the slot.
- MVS put up 3-60-1 on four targets, scoring his first TD as a Chief. He hasn't seen more than four targets since Week 5 though.
- Toney played 20 of his 28 snaps on the perimeter and only eight in the slot, per PFF, while Valdes-Scantling got 27 of his 53 snaps in the slot.
- Watson played 90% of snaps in the second half but wasn't targeted. He saw one target, a 12-yard gain, on 59% snap share in the first half.
- Moore, the second-round rookie, didn't get any additional playing time with JuJu and Hardman out.
- Toney played 48% of snaps in the second half, catching two of three targets for 28 yards (after catching two of two for 29 yards on 41% of snaps in the first half)
Browns (17) at Dolphins (39)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|87.1%
|35
|92.1%
|88.1%
|9
|27.3%
|20.0%
|148
|25.7%
|1
|99
|2
|Amari Cooper
|85.5%
|33
|86.8%
|89.0%
|3
|9.1%
|24.7%
|23
|9.1%
|0
|32
|3
|Harrison Bryant
|75.8%
|28
|73.7%
|47.7%
|3
|9.1%
|10.7%
|3
|10.7%
|0
|15
|4
|David Bell
|51.6%
|22
|57.9%
|49.4%
|5
|15.2%
|6.5%
|39
|22.7%
|0
|24
|5
|Pharaoh Brown
|43.5%
|13
|34.2%
|9.4%
|5
|15.2%
|10.5%
|18
|38.5%
|0
|13
- Peoples Jones led the team in every receiving category besides TDs, putting up 5-99-0 on nine targets.
- That's six straight games with four or more catches for 50 or more yards. He now has 516 yards without a TD this year, catching 63.6% of targets for 9.4 YPT. And Deshaun Watson will be back in a couple weeks.
- Bryant scored a TD in his second game without David Njoku in the lineup but was targeted only three times.
- Bell, the No. 3 receiver, saw more than three targets for the first time in his young career, catching three of five passes for 24 yards. He's probably not running enough routes or making enough noise to ride the Watson wave, even if he keeps the No. 3 job the rest of his rookie year.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Jaylen Waddle
|73.1%
|31
|91.2%
|82.8%
|5
|15.2%
|21.5%
|67
|16.1%
|0
|66
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|71.6%
|28
|82.4%
|82.3%
|6
|18.2%
|30.8%
|80
|21.4%
|1
|44
|3
|Trent Sherfield
|64.2%
|21
|61.8%
|59.8%
|5
|15.2%
|9.0%
|55
|23.8%
|1
|63
|4
|Durham Smythe
|52.2%
|8
|23.5%
|21.2%
|0
|0.0%
|5.6%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|5
|Mike Gesicki
|47.8%
|20
|58.8%
|59.2%
|3
|9.1%
|10.2%
|33
|15.0%
|1
|31
- Miami spread the ball around more than usual, with six players (including three backs) finishing between four and six targets.
- Sherfield put up 4-63-1 on five looks, solidifying himself over Cedrick Wilson as the No. 3 receiver. Sherfield has yet to see more than six targets in a game but does have seven weeks in a row with at least one look.
Lions (31) at Bears (30)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Kalif Raymond
|83.1%
|26
|92.9%
|60.1%
|3
|12.0%
|12.3%
|29
|11.5%
|0
|47
|2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|79.7%
|27
|96.4%
|75.0%
|11
|44.0%
|27.9%
|54
|40.7%
|0
|119
|3
|Brock Wright
|72.9%
|9
|32.1%
|22.2%
|1
|4.0%
|5.6%
|3
|11.1%
|1
|2
|4
|Tom Kennedy
|62.7%
|20
|71.4%
|34.5%
|2
|8.0%
|9.2%
|20
|10.0%
|0
|44
|5
|Shane Zylstra
|27.1%
|9
|32.1%
|6.0%
|1
|4.0%
|2.1%
|18
|11.1%
|0
|0
- St. Brown had a huge first half and was central to Detroit's gameplan, posting 10-119-0 and a carry for two yards. It was his second 100-yard game of the year and first since Week 2.
- St. Brown has double-digit targets in four of eight appearances.
- Wright scored a TD, but he and Zylstra each were targeted only once while splitting routes. The Lions have used their TEs for more pass-blocking since they traded Hockenson away.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Cole Kmet
|93.1%
|18
|78.3%
|82.4%
|7
|38.9%
|16.9%
|88
|38.9%
|1
|74
|2
|Darnell Mooney
|87.9%
|22
|95.7%
|93.4%
|4
|22.2%
|27.9%
|36
|18.2%
|0
|57
|3
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|50.0%
|12
|52.2%
|66.8%
|0
|0.0%
|16.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|4
|Dante Pettis
|44.8%
|13
|56.5%
|57.0%
|1
|5.6%
|12.1%
|10
|7.7%
|0
|9
|5
|Byron Pringle
|34.5%
|10
|43.5%
|7.4%
|2
|11.1%
|9.8%
|26
|20.0%
|0
|12
|6
|Chase Claypool
|29.3%
|5
|21.7%
|38.0%
|2
|11.1%
|17.8%
|16
|40.0%
|0
|8
- Kmet scored two TDs for a second straight week, giving him five over the past three games after he'd gone 28 consecutive games without one.
- He also led the team in targets Sunday, with season highs for both that and yards (4-74-2 on seven targets).
- Kmet is now up to 17% target share for the season, which is still well behind Mooney's 28%.
- Claypool didn't play much, running five routes on 24 dropbacks and finishing with eight yards on two targets. He actually played more the week before in his Bears debut.
- Pringle got more work, though still less than both St. Brown and Pettis.
- Mooney was efficient, at least, with 4-57-0 on four targets, giving him a seventh straight game with at least 40 yards. But he still hasn't hit 100 in a game.
Saints (10) at Steelers (20)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Jarvis Landry
|77.8%
|24
|80.0%
|66.0%
|6
|21.4%
|16.2%
|57
|25.0%
|0
|37
|2
|Chris Olave
|75.6%
|26
|86.7%
|86.0%
|5
|17.9%
|26.0%
|68
|19.2%
|0
|40
|3
|Kevin White
|66.7%
|21
|70.0%
|18.7%
|2
|7.1%
|3.7%
|40
|9.5%
|0
|0
|4
|Juwan Johnson
|64.4%
|19
|63.3%
|68.9%
|7
|25.0%
|13.4%
|64
|36.8%
|0
|44
|5
|Adam Trautman
|42.2%
|10
|33.3%
|18.7%
|3
|10.7%
|6.7%
|13
|30.0%
|0
|22
|6
|Taysom Hill
|40.0%
|10
|33.3%
|12.1%
|0
|0.0%
|3.6%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Landry ran a route on 80% of dropbacks in his first game since Week 4, putting up 3-37-0 on six targets.
- Olave was held to 3-40-0 on five targets, in part because Pittsburgh dominated possession and the Saints ran only 456 plays (28 pass attempts).
- Johnson and Kmet must've been blessed by the same TD god/wizard. Johnson has four in the past four weeks, and matched a season high of seven targets this past Sunday, though he still hasn't gone higher than 44 yards in a single game (he does have five games in the 40-to-44-yard range, to be fair).
- White was targeted only twice and didn't catch a pass, but he did get more snaps/routes than Marquez Callaway (a healthy scratch) and Tre'Quan Smith (barely played).
- Having someone like White as the third receiver could help the target volume for Landry and Olave. Not that Callaway is any target hog...
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Diontae Johnson
|91.1%
|34
|94.4%
|95.5%
|5
|19.2%
|25.9%
|82
|14.7%
|1
|63
|2
|George Pickens
|73.4%
|35
|97.2%
|88.6%
|4
|15.4%
|15.3%
|37
|11.4%
|0
|32
|3
|Pat Freiermuth
|68.4%
|33
|91.7%
|69.0%
|7
|26.9%
|19.2%
|59
|21.2%
|1
|36
|4
|Steven Sims
|38.0%
|11
|30.6%
|6.3%
|2
|7.7%
|7.6%
|-7
|18.2%
|0
|15
|5
|Gunner Olszewski
|27.8%
|12
|33.3%
|5.4%
|1
|3.8%
|3.8%
|-4
|8.3%
|0
|4
- Freiermuth led the team in targets, while Johnson had an unusual day marked by efficiency (4-63-0) rather than volume (five targets).
- The tight end has three straight games with at least four catches and seven targets, numbers he's hit in six of eight appearances this year. He's averaging 4.5 catches for 50.4 yards per game but with only one TD.
- Freirmuth's aDOT is 8.4, up from 5.3 last year.
- He's averaging 11.2 YPR, up from 8.3. His catch rate, of course, is lower (66% instead of 76%).
- Kenny Pickett took six sacks and ran eight times for 51 yards and a TD, so his 37 dropbacks yielded only 26 targets for the pass catchers.
Broncos (10) at Titans (17)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Kendall Hinton
|97.3%
|46
|95.8%
|35.3%
|5
|12.8%
|6.2%
|40
|10.9%
|0
|62
|2
|Courtland Sutton
|93.2%
|47
|97.9%
|96.2%
|11
|28.2%
|24.4%
|128
|23.4%
|0
|66
|3
|Greg Dulcich
|89.0%
|39
|81.3%
|36.1%
|4
|10.3%
|15.7%
|59
|10.3%
|0
|11
|4
|Tyrie Cleveland
|31.5%
|16
|33.3%
|11.6%
|3
|7.7%
|5.8%
|77
|18.8%
|1
|0
|5
|Jalen Virgil
|30.1%
|16
|33.3%
|4.6%
|1
|2.6%
|2.6%
|24
|6.3%
|0
|66
|6
|Eric Saubert
|19.2%
|7
|14.6%
|24.9%
|1
|2.6%
|6.0%
|-1
|14.3%
|0
|12
|7
|Montrell Washington
|8.2%
|6
|12.5%
|8.4%
|1
|2.6%
|3.5%
|39
|16.7%
|0
|0
- Jerry Jeudy injured his ankle in the first quarter, pushing Hinton into an every-down role while Cleveland and Virgil essentially split the No. 3 receiver job.
- Virgil scored a 66-yard TD on his lone target, while Hinton caught four of five looks for 62 yards.
- KJ Hamler was inactive after injuring his hamstring in practice last Wednesday.
- Sutton finished with 6-66-0 on a team-high 11 targets... inefficient but better than the previous three games with less than 25 yards.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Robert Woods
|81.7%
|36
|97.3%
|84.5%
|7
|19.4%
|21.6%
|57
|19.4%
|0
|10
|2
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|78.3%
|28
|75.7%
|74.2%
|8
|22.2%
|13.5%
|93
|28.6%
|1
|119
|3
|Austin Hooper
|60.0%
|24
|64.9%
|59.7%
|7
|19.4%
|12.1%
|49
|29.2%
|0
|41
|4
|Treylon Burks
|56.7%
|28
|75.7%
|69.0%
|6
|16.7%
|16.3%
|18
|21.4%
|0
|24
|5
|Geoff Swaim
|53.3%
|7
|18.9%
|28.3%
|1
|2.8%
|7.4%
|0
|14.3%
|0
|0
|6
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|33.3%
|9
|24.3%
|21.0%
|2
|5.6%
|8.6%
|41
|22.2%
|1
|41
- Westbrook-Ikhine scored both TDs, enjoying his first big game of the year in Burks' first game back from IR.
- The rookie ran a route on three-fourths of Ryan Tannehill's dropbacks and caught three of six targets for 24 yards.
- Woods finished with 2-10-0 on seven targets, following a two-target goose egg the week before.
Texans (16) at Giants (24)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Nico Collins
|76.7%
|33
|80.5%
|72.0%
|10
|27.0%
|16.7%
|97
|30.3%
|1
|49
|2
|Brandin Cooks
|65.0%
|26
|63.4%
|87.0%
|7
|18.9%
|21.9%
|65
|26.9%
|0
|37
|3
|Chris Moore
|55.0%
|26
|63.4%
|59.2%
|6
|16.2%
|11.4%
|90
|23.1%
|1
|70
|4
|Jordan Akins
|51.7%
|22
|53.7%
|31.7%
|3
|8.1%
|8.3%
|10
|13.6%
|0
|72
|5
|O.J. Howard
|50.0%
|16
|39.0%
|28.5%
|1
|2.7%
|6.4%
|2
|6.3%
|0
|0
|6
|Phillip Dorsett
|45.0%
|21
|51.2%
|35.7%
|4
|10.8%
|9.2%
|56
|19.0%
|0
|22
|7
|Teagan Quitoriano
|43.3%
|2
|4.9%
|1.3%
|0
|0.0%
|4.8%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Collins returned from a groin injury and led the team in routes and targets, putting up 5-49-1 on 10 looks while running a route on 81% of dropbacks.
- Cooks also played after missing the previous game, but he didn't play as many snaps as usual, dropping to 63% route share.
- Keep an eye on Cooks' playing time and target share moving forward, especially with Moore and Dorsett showing flashes the past couple weeks.
- Akins and Howard got more playing time with Brevin Jordan a healthy scratch.
- Akins had a 46-yard gain but with modest route share (54%) and only three targets, sharing snaps with Howard and Quitoriano.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Darius Slayton
|79.1%
|15
|75.0%
|53.0%
|4
|23.5%
|19.6%
|34
|26.7%
|0
|95
|2
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|76.1%
|16
|80.0%
|61.0%
|2
|11.8%
|14.6%
|7
|12.5%
|0
|20
|3
|Lawrence Cager
|65.7%
|9
|45.0%
|1.5%
|2
|11.8%
|1.8%
|-2
|22.2%
|0
|9
|4
|Isaiah Hodgins
|64.2%
|13
|65.0%
|2.7%
|2
|11.8%
|11.8%
|27
|15.4%
|0
|41
|5
|Kenny Golladay
|37.3%
|10
|50.0%
|39.0%
|2
|11.8%
|9.4%
|18
|20.0%
|0
|0
|6
|Tanner Hudson
|14.9%
|8
|40.0%
|42.9%
|3
|17.6%
|11.3%
|13
|37.5%
|0
|24
- Slayton put up 3-95-1 on four targets with a 54-yard TD. His four targets actually led the team, while Wan'Dale Robinson got one more route but only two targets.
- Daniel Jones attempted only 17 passes, while Saquon Barkley ran 35 times.
- Cager scored a TD and was the top TE in terms of snaps, but Hudson stole about half the routes and three targets... not much fantasy potential for anyone there.
- Hodgins got more routes and snaps than Golladay, who was held without a catch on two targets in his first game since early October. Hodgins, meanwhile, caught both of his targets for 41 yards. Maybe he'll stick alongside Robinson and Slayton; the Giants have cycled enough guys through the WR spots this year and are running out of people to try.
Colts (25) at Raiders (20)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Michael Pittman
|96.6%
|29
|100.0%
|88.6%
|9
|33.3%
|25.6%
|68
|31.0%
|0
|53
|Parris Campbell
|81.4%
|26
|89.7%
|87.9%
|9
|33.3%
|15.0%
|27
|34.6%
|0
|76
|Alec Pierce
|62.7%
|19
|65.5%
|62.0%
|2
|7.4%
|12.7%
|29
|10.5%
|0
|0
|Mo Alie-Cox
|61.0%
|15
|51.7%
|40.9%
|0
|0.0%
|7.6%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kylen Granson
|47.5%
|15
|51.7%
|40.7%
|4
|14.8%
|8.6%
|27
|26.7%
|0
|57
|Ashton Dulin
|28.8%
|6
|20.7%
|16.7%
|0
|0.0%
|9.7%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Dulin came back from IR and took a few routes from Pierce, who finished without a catch on two targets.
- Pittman and Campbell each saw nine of the 27 targets from QB Matt Ryan, who returned to the starting job under new coach Jeff Saturday (Mr. 1-0).
- Campbell has 32 targets and three touchdowns in Ryan's last three starts.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Mack Hollins
|95.3%
|40
|100.0%
|93.4%
|6
|15.8%
|15.8%
|124
|15.0%
|0
|18
|2
|Foster Moreau
|95.3%
|37
|92.5%
|48.3%
|4
|10.5%
|14.2%
|36
|10.8%
|1
|43
|3
|Davante Adams
|92.2%
|39
|97.5%
|94.2%
|14
|36.8%
|31.8%
|129
|35.9%
|1
|126
|4
|Keelan Cole
|65.6%
|34
|85.0%
|33.2%
|2
|5.3%
|9.4%
|13
|5.9%
|0
|0
- Hollins was held to 2-18-0 on six targets after Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller were placed on IR.
- Hollins did run a route on every single dropback, and Keelan Cole (85% route share) wasn't too far off... nor was Moreau.
- Moreau caught three of his four targets for 43 yards and a TD.
- Adams had a 48-yard TD en route to 9-126-1 on 14 targets.
- Adams is up to 31.8% target share for the season, second to CeeDee Lamb (32.1%).
Cowboys (28) at Packers (31)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|91.1%
|44
|91.7%
|96.0%
|15
|34.9%
|32.2%
|148
|34.1%
|0
|150
|2
|Michael Gallup
|84.8%
|42
|87.5%
|85.0%
|7
|16.3%
|17.3%
|62
|16.7%
|0
|35
|3
|Noah Brown
|75.9%
|40
|83.3%
|86.0%
|3
|7.0%
|16.6%
|29
|7.5%
|0
|3
|4
|Dalton Schultz
|75.9%
|31
|64.6%
|68.0%
|8
|18.6%
|17.9%
|58
|25.8%
|1
|54
|5
|Jake Ferguson
|30.4%
|5
|10.4%
|21.9%
|0
|0.0%
|8.4%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|6
|Peyton Hendershot
|20.3%
|8
|16.7%
|25.6%
|1
|2.3%
|8.1%
|6
|12.5%
|0
|0
- Lamb caught 11 of 15 targets for 150 yards and two TDs. He's the NFL leader in target share, and ranks fourth in air-yard share (41.9%).
- Schultz had a nice game with 6-54-1 on eight targets, though his snap/route shares weren't quite on the 2021 level.
- Schultz now has three straight games with at least five catches for 49 yards, and his snap shares have ticked up in that stretch (65% to 71% to 76%).
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Allen Lazard
|98.4%
|22
|100.0%
|87.0%
|4
|21.1%
|20.8%
|7
|18.2%
|0
|45
|2
|Christian Watson
|85.2%
|19
|86.4%
|38.0%
|8
|42.1%
|10.1%
|162
|42.1%
|1
|107
|3
|Robert Tonyan
|62.3%
|10
|45.5%
|54.1%
|1
|5.3%
|14.3%
|6
|10.0%
|0
|8
|4
|Marcedes Lewis
|59.0%
|5
|22.7%
|14.5%
|1
|5.3%
|3.1%
|-2
|20.0%
|0
|-1
|5
|Sammy Watkins
|32.8%
|8
|36.4%
|35.0%
|3
|15.8%
|11.1%
|45
|37.5%
|0
|47
|6
|Josiah Deguara
|21.3%
|4
|18.2%
|16.1%
|0
|0.0%
|5.5%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|7
|Samori Toure
|19.7%
|7
|31.8%
|13.7%
|0
|0.0%
|8.9%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Watson erupted for 4-107-3 on a team-high eight targets, rebounding from a pair of drops on the opening drive to score TDs from 58, 39 and seven yards out in a game where Aaron Rodgers attempted only 20 passes.
- Watson ran a route on 85% of dropbacks in his first full, healthy game without fellow rookie Romeo Doubs (ankle) competing for playing time and targets.
- Prior to Week 10, the rookie had caught 10 of 14 targets for 88 yards in six games. Was Sunday a fluke? Maybe. But he is a second-round pick, and he does have a Hall of Fame QB who is desperate for someone to throw to. Watson could at least be a rich man's MVS, right? Or maybe giraffe Will Fuller?
Cardinals (27) at Rams (17)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Rondale Moore
|96.9%
|38
|97.4%
|94.0%
|13
|37.1%
|22.9%
|100
|34.2%
|0
|94
|2
|DeAndre Hopkins
|95.4%
|39
|100.0%
|97.0%
|14
|40.0%
|32.9%
|87
|35.9%
|0
|98
|3
|Trey McBride
|90.8%
|29
|74.4%
|17.8%
|1
|2.9%
|6.1%
|5
|3.4%
|0
|7
|4
|A.J. Green
|43.1%
|17
|43.6%
|45.1%
|2
|5.7%
|8.7%
|18
|11.8%
|1
|10
|5
|Stephen Anderson
|36.9%
|8
|20.5%
|4.4%
|1
|2.9%
|2.5%
|0
|12.5%
|0
|0
|6
|Zach Ertz
|13.8%
|8
|20.5%
|80.8%
|1
|2.9%
|18.1%
|9
|12.5%
|0
|12
|7
|Robbie Anderson
|12.3%
|7
|17.9%
|34.0%
|0
|0.0%
|6.7%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Ertz injured his knee in the first half and was replaced by McBride, who drew only one target on 29 routes while playing 91% of snaps.
- The injury likely is season-ending, per Ian Rapoport.
- Hopkins and Moore both remained productive with Colt McCoy replacing Kyler Murray (hamstring) under center).
- Hopkins put up 10-98-0 and Moore had 9-94-0.
- Moore is averaging 5.9 catches for 59.1 yards on 8.0 targets through seven games, following three in a row with at least seven catches and 69 yards.
- Moore's aDOT is up to 5.5, still extremely low for a WR but not nearly to the extent we saw last year (5.5). He's a WR3 even in standard scoring now, and arguably a WR2 for PPR until Marquise Brown (foot) returns.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Ben Skowronek
|98.3%
|38
|95.0%
|78.0%
|7
|18.9%
|12.4%
|57
|18.4%
|0
|14
|2
|Allen Robinson
|91.7%
|36
|90.0%
|92.4%
|6
|16.2%
|14.6%
|60
|16.7%
|0
|44
|3
|Tyler Higbee
|80.0%
|28
|70.0%
|70.9%
|8
|21.6%
|20.3%
|23
|28.6%
|0
|73
|4
|Cooper Kupp
|66.7%
|22
|55.0%
|93.2%
|5
|13.5%
|31.1%
|20
|22.7%
|0
|-1
|5
|Van Jefferson
|28.3%
|14
|35.0%
|50.0%
|3
|8.1%
|12.7%
|32
|21.4%
|1
|27
|6
|Brycen Hopkins
|21.7%
|10
|25.0%
|8.2%
|2
|5.4%
|4.8%
|17
|20.0%
|0
|11
|7
|Brandon Powell
|8.3%
|3
|7.5%
|11.6%
|1
|2.7%
|6.2%
|25
|33.3%
|0
|0
- Kupp suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second half, making an ugly day for the Rams that much harder to bear. They may be out of the playoff hunt by the time he's healthy again.
- Skowronek played nearly every snap but managed only 14 yards on seven targets.
- Higbee rebounded with 8-73-0 on eight targets, after three straight games with two or fewer catches for 15 yards or less. Be wary, still, even if Kupp's absence forces more volume his way. This offense is a disaster right now.
- Jefferson played 74% of snaps in the fourth quarter, catching all three of his targets for 27 yards. The upcoming Kupp absence could make him semi-relevant again ... or not.
Chargers (16) at 49ers (22)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Joshua Palmer
|94.6%
|40
|100.0%
|88.0%
|8
|22.9%
|18.2%
|99
|20.0%
|0
|44
|2
|DeAndre Carter
|85.7%
|39
|97.5%
|76.8%
|4
|11.4%
|10.1%
|47
|10.3%
|0
|64
|3
|Michael Bandy
|85.7%
|34
|85.0%
|29.9%
|1
|2.9%
|8.6%
|11
|2.9%
|0
|0
|4
|Tre' McKitty
|76.8%
|28
|70.0%
|31.4%
|6
|17.1%
|9.4%
|39
|21.4%
|1
|21
|5
|Richard Rodgers
|21.4%
|2
|5.0%
|4.0%
|1
|2.9%
|2.7%
|2
|50.0%
|0
|4
|6
|Gerald Everett
|17.9%
|7
|17.5%
|60.6%
|2
|5.7%
|14.7%
|13
|28.6%
|0
|23
- Everett suffered a groin injury early in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game.
- McKitty played 86% of snaps after the first quarter, catching three of six targets for 21 yards.
- Palmer and Carter were the top two WRs again, with Bandy the No. 3.
- Bandy was targeted once on 34 routes, while Palmer was held to 3-44-0 and Carter put up 4-64-0 on four looks.
- Austin Ekeler led the team with 12 targets. He has eight or more in four straight games, averaging 12.0 per game over that stretch.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|George Kittle
|100.0%
|27
|93.1%
|86.0%
|2
|7.1%
|18.3%
|23
|7.4%
|0
|21
|2
|Brandon Aiyuk
|97.1%
|29
|100.0%
|94.6%
|7
|25.0%
|22.2%
|70
|24.1%
|1
|84
|3
|Deebo Samuel
|87.1%
|25
|86.2%
|87.0%
|6
|21.4%
|24.5%
|41
|24.0%
|1
|24
|4
|Jauan Jennings
|32.9%
|17
|58.6%
|43.4%
|4
|14.3%
|11.2%
|26
|23.5%
|0
|40
- Samuel handled a full workload after missing the final game before the Week 9 bye with a hamstring injury. He caught only two passes for 24 yards but added four carries for 27 yards.
- Kittle was targeted only twice despite finishing second on the team in routes, ahead of even Deebo.
- Aiyuk had 6-84-0 on a team-high seven targets but also lost a fumble.
- It was Aiyuk's fourth straight game with 6-to-8 catches for 81-to-84 yards. Odd.
Commanders (32) at Eagles (21)
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Terry McLaurin
|85.2%
|29
|90.6%
|93.2%
|11
|44.0%
|19.6%
|169
|37.9%
|1
|128
|2
|Logan Thomas
|72.8%
|25
|78.1%
|46.5%
|4
|16.0%
|12.0%
|23
|16.0%
|1
|12
|3
|Curtis Samuel
|64.2%
|24
|75.0%
|84.7%
|4
|16.0%
|20.8%
|38
|16.7%
|0
|28
|4
|John Bates
|49.4%
|3
|9.4%
|19.7%
|0
|0.0%
|6.6%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|5
|Jahan Dotson
|39.5%
|14
|43.8%
|77.0%
|1
|4.0%
|12.7%
|10
|7.1%
|0
|14
|6
|Cam Sims
|33.3%
|7
|21.9%
|37.1%
|1
|4.0%
|5.2%
|14
|14.3%
|0
|0
|7
|Dyami Brown
|19.8%
|8
|25.0%
|15.6%
|1
|4.0%
|8.0%
|17
|12.5%
|0
|15
- Dotson returned from a hamstring injury but split snaps with Sims and Brown rather than having the No. 3 role to himself.
- Samuel also ran fewer routes than usual, and was targeted only four times.
- McLaurin -- as detailed in Target Breakdown last week -- has done much better since Carson Wentz was benched. That continued Monday night with eight catches for 128 yards on 11 targets in a game where no other Commander saw more than four looks.
- McLaurin has accounted for 32% of Heinicke's targets this year.
- Samuel only has 18% but with 193 yards (9.3 YPT) from 20 targets (5.0 per game).
- Plus, Samuel has averaged 3.5 carries per game with Heinicke as the starter, compared to 1.3 with Wentz.
- Samuel only has 18% but with 193 yards (9.3 YPT) from 20 targets (5.0 per game).
- McLaurin has accounted for 32% of Heinicke's targets this year.
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Rt/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|1
|Dallas Goedert
|100.0%
|25
|92.6%
|81.7%
|3
|12.0%
|21.4%
|11
|12.0%
|1
|23
|2
|DeVonta Smith
|87.2%
|23
|85.2%
|94.8%
|8
|32.0%
|23.1%
|47
|34.8%
|0
|39
|3
|A.J. Brown
|80.9%
|20
|74.1%
|88.6%
|4
|16.0%
|30.6%
|59
|20.0%
|0
|7
|4
|Quez Watkins
|55.3%
|16
|59.3%
|64.1%
|4
|16.0%
|6.0%
|60
|25.0%
|0
|80
|5
|Zach Pascal
|42.6%
|11
|40.7%
|25.2%
|2
|8.0%
|5.8%
|11
|18.2%
|0
|10
|6
|Jack Stoll
|21.3%
|5
|18.5%
|22.8%
|1
|4.0%
|5.4%
|11
|20.0%
|0
|11
- Goedert played every snap Monday night but now is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury.
- Brown managed only one catch for seven yards on four targets, while Smith and Goedert both scored TDs but combined for only 62 yards (both also lost fumbles, though Smith's was just on the final lateral play, not a real fumble.
- Watkins had 80 yards, but 50 of them came on a long catch in the fourth quarter where he coughed up the ball at the end. And he still lost some routes/targets to Pascal, splitting the No. 3 role.