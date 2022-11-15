Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: Week 10 WR/TE Usage & Week 11 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
November 15, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Be sure to check out my Backfield Breakdown (posted every Monday afternoon) for a similar look at every running back and every backfield around the league.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 10, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

  • All shares have been adjusted to only include games the player participated in.

Wide Receivers

 R/DB W10Rt/DB 22R/DBΔTgt Sh W10Tgt Sh 22TgtΔAY Sh W10AY Sh 22AYΔ
1DeAndre Hopkins100.0%97.0%3.0%40.0%32.9%7.1%41.0%46.4%-5.4%
2Gabe Davis100.0%94.0%6.0%22.0%15.8%6.2%40.0%30.5%9.5%
3Allen Lazard100.0%87.0%13.0%21.1%20.8%0.3%3.3%32.4%-29.1%
4Michael Pittman100.0%88.6%11.4%33.3%25.6%7.7%44.8%29.4%15.4%
5Joshua Palmer100.0%88.0%12.0%22.9%18.2%4.7%51.7%24.1%27.6%
6Mack Hollins100.0%93.4%6.6%15.8%15.8%0.0%40.6%26.5%14.1%
7Justin Jefferson100.0%98.4%1.6%32.0%29.1%2.9%49.2%42.2%7.0%
8Brandon Aiyuk100.0%94.6%5.4%25.0%22.2%2.8%37.6%29.2%8.4%
9Courtland Sutton97.9%96.2%1.7%28.2%24.4%3.8%33.4%31.7%1.7%
10Stefon Diggs97.8%84.7%13.1%39.0%29.3%9.7%35.1%38.1%-3.0%
11Zay Jones97.8%91.0%6.8%25.6%21.2%4.4%27.5%22.8%4.7%
12Christian Kirk97.8%95.1%2.7%30.8%24.6%6.2%45.9%31.5%14.4%
13DeAndre Carter97.5%76.8%20.7%11.4%10.1%1.3%24.7%15.7%9.0%
14Davante Adams97.5%94.2%3.3%36.8%31.8%5.0%42.3%42.0%0.3%
15Rondale Moore97.4%94.0%3.4%37.1%22.9%14.2%47.1%18.0%29.1%
16Robert Woods97.3%84.5%12.7%19.4%21.6%-2.2%22.0%25.4%-3.4%
17George Pickens97.2%88.6%8.6%15.4%15.3%0.1%19.6%25.8%-6.2%
18Amon-Ra St. Brown96.4%75.0%21.4%44.0%27.9%16.1%43.6%22.0%21.6%
19Adam Thielen96.3%95.5%0.8%14.0%19.5%-5.5%16.2%28.1%-11.9%
20Kendall Hinton95.8%35.3%60.6%12.8%6.2%6.6%10.4%8.2%2.2%
21Darnell Mooney95.7%93.4%2.2%22.2%27.9%-5.7%19.4%35.7%-16.3%
22Ben Skowronek95.0%78.0%17.0%18.9%12.4%6.5%23.3%14.1%9.2%
23Diontae Johnson94.4%95.5%-1.0%19.2%25.9%-6.7%43.3%32.9%10.4%
24DJ Moore94.1%96.1%-2.0%37.5%27.8%9.7%63.8%44.7%19.1%
25Terrace Marshall94.1%45.1%49.0%12.5%15.2%-2.7%22.6%22.0%0.6%
26Chris Godwin93.3%80.0%13.3%27.6%21.3%6.3%24.4%19.1%5.3%
27Kalif Raymond92.9%60.1%32.7%12.0%12.3%-0.3%23.3%17.5%5.8%
28Donovan Peoples-Jones92.1%88.1%4.0%27.3%20.0%7.3%55.3%27.4%27.9%
29CeeDee Lamb91.7%96.0%-4.3%34.9%32.2%2.7%49.8%42.8%7.0%
30Tyler Lockett91.7%88.6%3.1%15.2%23.1%-7.9%24.0%34.7%-10.7%
31DK Metcalf91.7%84.5%7.2%27.3%25.1%2.2%37.5%37.5%0.0%
32Jaylen Waddle91.2%82.8%8.3%15.2%21.5%-6.3%26.5%27.5%-1.0%
33K.J. Osborn90.7%81.1%9.6%22.0%13.2%8.8%22.4%16.4%6.0%
34Terry McLaurin90.6%93.2%-2.6%44.0%19.6%24.4%63.1%32.8%30.3%
35Allen Robinson90.0%92.4%-2.4%16.2%14.6%1.6%24.4%20.2%4.2%
36Mike Evans90.0%87.0%3.0%20.7%20.4%0.3%23.9%34.8%-10.9%
37Parris Campbell89.7%87.9%1.8%33.3%15.0%18.3%17.9%12.8%5.1%
38Drake London88.6%84.8%3.7%20.7%28.7%-8.0%22.5%26.2%-3.7%
39Michael Gallup87.5%85.0%2.5%16.3%17.3%-1.0%20.7%22.7%-2.0%
40Amari Cooper86.8%89.0%-2.2%9.1%24.7%-15.6%8.7%34.9%-26.2%
41Chris Olave86.7%86.0%0.7%17.9%26.0%-8.1%26.6%41.4%-14.8%
42Christian Watson86.4%38.0%48.4%42.1%10.1%32.0%74.6%14.2%60.4%
43Deebo Samuel86.2%87.0%-0.8%21.4%24.5%-3.1%21.7%16.6%5.1%
44Marquez Valdes-Scantling85.7%79.4%6.3%11.4%12.6%-1.2%28.5%22.4%6.1%
45DeVonta Smith85.2%94.8%-9.6%32.0%23.1%8.9%23.0%26.1%-3.1%
46Michael Bandy85.0%29.9%55.1%2.9%8.6%-5.7%5.7%13.7%-8.0%
47Keelan Cole85.0%33.2%51.8%5.3%9.4%-4.1%4.4%17.9%-13.5%
48Noah Brown83.3%86.0%-2.7%7.0%16.6%-9.6%9.6%22.0%-12.4%
49Tyreek Hill82.4%82.3%0.0%18.2%30.8%-12.6%31.9%41.2%-9.3%
50Marquise Goodwin80.6%44.9%35.7%6.1%9.5%-3.4%16.6%12.6%4.0%
51Nico Collins80.5%72.0%8.5%27.0%16.7%10.3%32.0%29.6%2.4%
52Jarvis Landry80.0%66.0%14.0%21.4%16.2%5.2%22.4%15.2%7.2%
53Wan'Dale Robinson80.0%61.0%19.0%11.8%14.6%-2.8%7.8%9.3%-1.5%
54Isaiah McKenzie77.8%58.0%19.8%12.2%11.8%0.4%6.8%7.8%-1.0%
55Julio Jones76.7%50.0%26.7%17.2%10.2%7.0%26.9%19.9%7.0%
56Nick Westbrook-Ikhine75.7%74.2%1.4%22.2%13.5%8.7%36.0%25.6%10.4%
57Treylon Burks75.7%69.0%6.7%16.7%16.3%0.4%7.0%19.3%-12.3%
58Darius Slayton75.0%53.0%22.0%23.5%19.6%3.9%37.2%38.2%-1.0%
59Curtis Samuel75.0%84.7%-9.7%16.0%20.8%-4.8%14.2%17.7%-3.5%
60A.J. Brown74.1%88.6%-14.5%16.0%30.6%-14.6%28.8%45.4%-16.6%
61Olamide Zaccheaus71.4%67.3%4.1%13.8%13.4%0.4%18.7%13.3%5.4%
62Tom Kennedy71.4%34.5%36.9%8.0%9.2%-1.2%16.3%12.5%3.8%
63Marvin Jones71.1%81.0%-9.9%7.7%16.0%-8.3%25.8%28.5%-2.7%
64Kevin White70.0%18.7%51.3%7.1%3.7%3.4%15.6%8.2%7.4%
65Justin Watson68.6%22.7%45.9%2.9%4.3%-1.4%4.9%8.4%-3.5%
66Alec Pierce65.5%62.0%3.5%7.4%12.7%-5.3%19.3%27.0%-7.7%
67Isaiah Hodgins65.0%2.7%62.3%11.8%11.8%0.0%29.0%28.0%1.0%
68Brandin Cooks63.4%87.0%-23.6%18.9%21.9%-3.0%21.4%29.0%-7.6%
69Chris Moore63.4%59.2%4.2%16.2%11.4%4.8%29.6%11.3%18.3%
70Trent Sherfield61.8%59.8%2.0%15.2%9.0%6.2%21.8%9.4%12.4%
71Quez Watkins59.3%64.1%-4.9%16.0%6.0%10.0%29.2%8.8%20.4%
72Jauan Jennings58.6%43.4%15.2%14.3%11.2%3.1%14.0%10.3%3.7%
73David Bell57.9%49.4%8.5%15.2%6.5%8.7%14.4%6.9%7.5%
74Dante Pettis56.5%57.0%-0.4%5.6%12.1%-6.5%5.2%14.4%-9.2%
75Cooper Kupp55.0%93.2%-38.2%13.5%31.1%-17.6%8.0%35.1%-27.1%
76Equanimeous St. Brown52.2%66.8%-14.6%0.0%16.0%-16.0% 24.3%-24.3%
77Damiere Byrd51.4%27.2%24.2%13.8%10.9%2.9%16.7%22.6%-5.9%
78Phillip Dorsett51.2%35.7%15.5%10.8%9.2%1.6%18.4%18.0%0.4%
79Kenny Golladay50.0%39.0%11.0%11.8%9.4%2.4%19.3%12.5%6.8%
80Laviska Shenault47.1%8.5%38.6%25.0%11.0%14.0%-13.6%-0.6%-13.0%
81Jahan Dotson43.8%77.0%-33.3%4.0%12.7%-8.7%3.6%24.0%-20.4%
82A.J. Green43.6%45.1%-1.5%5.7%8.7%-3.0%8.6%13.5%-4.9%
83Byron Pringle43.5%7.4%36.1%11.1%9.8%1.3%13.9%18.4%-4.5%
84Kadarius Toney42.9%5.2%37.6%14.3%9.4%4.9%12.1%5.4%6.7%
85Zach Pascal40.7%25.2%15.6%8.0%5.8%2.2%5.5%3.6%1.9%
86JuJu Smith-Schuster40.0%78.6%-38.6%11.4%18.0%-6.6%17.5%20.1%-2.6%
87Sammy Watkins36.4%35.0%1.4%15.8%11.1%4.7%20.8%16.1%4.7%
88Shi Smith35.3%69.0%-33.7%6.3%9.4%-3.2%17.3%12.0%5.3%
89Van Jefferson35.0%50.0%-15.0%8.1%12.7%-4.6%13.1%31.3%-18.2%
90Skyy Moore25.7%21.6%4.1%2.9%4.6%-1.7%1.4%5.9%-4.5%
91Chase Claypool21.7%38.0%-16.3%11.1%17.8%-6.7%8.8%14.5%-5.7%
92Robbie Anderson17.9%34.0%-16.1%0.0%6.7%-6.7% 21.7%-21.7%
93Ray-Ray McCloud13.8%31.6%-17.9%3.6%6.5%-2.9%9.2%15.1%-5.9%
94Jamal Agnew13.3%10.4%3.0%10.3%6.4%3.9%-0.6%6.2%-6.8%
95Scotty Miller13.3%33.0%-19.7%6.9%11.4%-4.5% 16.9%-16.9%
96Marcus Johnson10.0%43.7%-33.7%0.0%14.4%-14.4% 20.8%-20.8%
97Tre'Quan Smith3.3%39.7%-36.3%0.0%11.0%-11.0% 15.2%-15.2%
98Jerry Jeudy2.1%70.5%-68.4%2.6%18.4%-15.8%7.4%24.8%-17.4%
99Ja'Marr Chase 79.4%  27.7%  36.5% 
100Tee Higgins 74.3%  19.7%  27.5% 
101Tyler Boyd 88.6%  14.6%  22.2% 
102Garrett Wilson 76.2%  22.8%  23.3% 
103Mike Williams 71.6%  19.5%  36.2% 
104Marquise Brown 59.6%  26.4%  42.5% 
105Jakobi Meyers 72.6%  24.9%  32.1% 
106Josh Reynolds 72.2%  17.2%  27.5% 
107Corey Davis 58.1%  13.9%  28.1% 
108DeVante Parker 64.9%  13.5%  28.2% 
109Devin Duvernay 69.0%  13.2%  16.1% 
110Romeo Doubs 67.8%  15.9%  21.1% 
111Mecole Hardman 48.2%  10.8%  12.3% 
112Rashod Bateman 40.1%  17.3%  27.3% 
113Randall Cobb 33.3%  12.5%  18.2% 
114Russell Gage 50.0%  14.3%  9.2% 
115Elijah Moore 68.6%  12.2%  21.1% 
116Michael Thomas 27.3%  19.8%  17.8% 
117Irv Smith 40.4%  13.5%  11.1% 
118Kendrick Bourne 46.2%  8.3%  11.5% 
119Demarcus Robinson 54.5%  12.8%  14.0% 
120Tyquan Thornton 42.7%  13.5%  22.4% 

   

Tight Ends

 R/DB W10Rt/DB 22R/DBΔTgt Sh W10Tgt Sh 22TgtΔAY Sh W10AY Sh 22AYΔ
1George Kittle93.1%86.0%7.1%7.1%18.3%-11.2%12.4%16.0%-3.6%
2Dallas Goedert92.6%81.7%10.9%12.0%21.4%-9.4%5.6%15.1%-9.5%
3Foster Moreau92.5%48.3%44.2%10.5%14.2%-3.7%11.8%10.6%1.2%
4Pat Freiermuth91.7%69.0%22.7%26.9%19.2%7.7%31.3%18.0%13.3%
5T.J. Hockenson87.0%85.0%2.0%20.0%21.3%-1.3%13.1%12.5%0.6%
6Kyle Pitts82.9%79.0%3.9%27.6%27.8%-0.2%35.9%34.2%1.7%
7Greg Dulcich81.3%78.0%3.3%10.3%15.7%-5.4%15.4%20.6%-5.2%
8Evan Engram80.0%77.0%3.0%10.3%15.0%-4.7%7.9%15.0%-7.1%
9Cole Kmet78.3%82.4%-4.1%38.9%16.9%22.0%47.3%16.5%30.8%
10Logan Thomas78.1%61.0%17.1%16.0%12.0%4.0%8.6%13.2%-4.6%
11Dawson Knox77.8%69.0%8.8%14.6%11.1%3.5%18.3%9.7%8.6%
12Trey McBride74.4%17.8%56.6%2.9%6.1%-3.2%2.3%4.3%-2.0%
13Harrison Bryant73.7%47.7%25.9%9.1%10.7%-1.6%1.2%7.6%-6.4%
14Travis Kelce71.4%79.7%-8.3%20.0%24.3%-4.3%18.1%25.2%-7.1%
15Tyler Higbee70.0%70.9%-0.9%21.6%20.3%1.3%9.3%9.8%-0.5%
16Tre' McKitty70.0%31.4%38.6%17.1%9.4%7.7%20.1%8.2%11.9%
17Austin Hooper64.9%59.7%5.2%19.4%12.1%7.3%19.1%13.5%5.6%
18Dalton Schultz64.6%68.0%-3.4%18.6%17.9%0.7%19.5%13.2%6.3%
19Juwan Johnson63.3%68.9%-5.5%25.0%13.4%11.6%25.0%12.3%12.7%
20Mike Gesicki58.8%59.2%-0.4%9.1%10.2%-1.1%13.3%9.9%3.4%
21Jordan Akins53.7%31.7%22.0%8.1%8.3%-0.2%3.1%7.7%-4.6%
22Mo Alie-Cox51.7%40.9%10.8%0.0%7.6%-7.6% 5.6%-5.6%
23Kylen Granson51.7%40.7%11.0%14.8%8.6%6.2%17.4%7.0%10.4%
24Noah Fant50.0%54.5%-4.5%12.1%12.4%-0.3%14.7%10.1%4.6%
25Cameron Brate50.0%59.0%-9.0%6.9%11.5%-4.6%2.1%9.7%-7.6%
26Robert Tonyan45.5%54.1%-8.6%5.3%14.3%-9.0%3.0%9.7%-6.7%
27Lawrence Cager45.0%1.5%43.5%11.8%1.8%10.0%-2.6%4.8%-7.4%
28Tanner Hudson40.0%42.9%-2.9%17.6%11.3%6.3%14.0%11.5%2.5%
29O.J. Howard39.0%28.5%10.5%2.7%6.4%-3.7%0.6%9.9%-9.3%
30Tommy Tremble35.3%45.1%-9.8%6.3%8.3%-2.1%4.5%10.7%-6.2%
31Noah Gray34.3%29.4%4.9%5.7%5.7%0.0%7.8%4.8%3.0%
32Pharaoh Brown34.2%9.4%24.9%15.2%10.5%4.7%6.7%6.7%0.0%
33Adam Trautman33.3%18.7%14.6%10.7%6.7%4.0%5.1%4.8%0.3%
34Taysom Hill33.3%12.1%21.2%0.0%3.6%-3.6% 0.3%-0.3%
35Brock Wright32.1%22.2%10.0%4.0%5.6%-1.6%2.8%3.2%-0.4%
36Shane Zylstra32.1%6.0%26.1%4.0%2.1%1.9%14.3%0.5%13.8%
37Cade Otton30.0%53.4%-23.4%10.3%10.1%0.2%10.2%9.7%0.5%
38Will Dissly27.8%41.9%-14.2%6.1%9.1%-3.0%3.9%4.8%-0.9%
39Zach Ertz20.5%80.8%-60.3%2.9%18.1%-15.2%4.1%20.4%-16.3%
40Gerald Everett17.5%60.6%-43.1%5.7%14.7%-9.0%6.5%15.5%-9.0%
41Mark Andrews 74.4%  29.0%  35.4% 
42David Njoku 59.4%  19.0%  15.1% 
43Tyler Conklin 66.9%  16.8%  17.4% 
44Hayden Hurst 69.4%  14.3%  9.6% 
45Hunter Henry 67.7%  10.9%  12.1% 

    

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Rts = Routes Run

TPRR = Targets per Route

YPRR = Yards per Route

AY = Air Yards

aDOT = average depth of target

Rt Depth = average route depth

EZ tgt = targets in end zone

Wide Receivers (YTD)

 TgtRecYardsTDRtsTPRRYPRRRt DepthAYaDOTEZ TgtDrops
1Tyreek Hill106811148430734.5%3.7412.6123811.743
2Justin Jefferson100691060437027.0%2.8612.1102210.2113
3Davante Adams9957784832630.4%2.4011.5110511.291
4Stefon Diggs9972985731031.9%3.1812.1112211.370
5Cooper Kupp9875812633029.7%2.4610.07157.362
6CeeDee Lamb8853706528530.9%2.4811.494010.722
7Michael Pittman8561603136623.2%1.658.65806.823
8Christian Kirk8252679734823.6%1.9510.37809.554
9Diontae Johnson8147435033624.1%1.2912.686510.752
10DJ Moore7739478329426.2%1.6311.989211.661
11DK Metcalf7748581428826.7%2.0214.491811.9131
12Chris Olave7746658227927.6%2.3614.7114014.830
13Mike Evans7649671334522.0%1.9411.796512.775
14Jaylen Waddle7551878630924.3%2.8413.484711.344
15Ja'Marr Chase7447605629325.3%2.0612.27079.683
16Chris Godwin7348475128925.3%1.648.44436.122
17Courtland Sutton7341533133321.9%1.6012.789912.393
18A.J. Brown7344725625728.4%2.8211.482611.354
19Terry McLaurin7346737235920.3%2.0513.598813.541
20Tyler Lockett7154640530223.5%2.1212.283311.771
21Curtis Samuel7047483332621.5%1.489.04666.714
22Amon-Ra St. Brown7049518320733.8%2.508.44125.934
23Amari Cooper6942585527625.0%2.1212.489112.983
24Garrett Wilson6842521226226.0%1.9911.25918.783
25Zay Jones6547417130821.1%1.3511.45007.772
26Adam Thielen6443467235917.8%1.3011.066610.440
27JuJu Smith-Schuster6446615230221.2%2.049.35098.024
28Marquise Brown6443485325525.1%1.9011.666210.422
29Brandon Aiyuk6244567428122.1%2.0211.75859.411
30Drake London6238407321828.4%1.8713.162710.150
31DeVonta Smith6146481327522.2%1.7512.25088.334
32Brandin Cooks6036391125523.5%1.5311.95549.232
33Deebo Samuel6034411223425.6%1.767.73035.133
34Mike Williams5937495328720.6%1.7213.669611.841
35Tee Higgins5841564327421.2%2.0611.061110.521
36Chase Claypool5835332130419.1%1.0911.45349.223
37Joshua Palmer5837390130718.9%1.2710.74517.821
38Darnell Mooney5636464122824.6%2.0415.265511.751
39Rondale Moore5641414126021.5%1.598.32955.324
40Allen Lazard5533472525421.7%1.8612.066512.161
41Jerry Jeudy5530449324422.5%1.8412.768212.443
42Donovan Peoples-Jones5535516027320.1%1.8912.069212.661
43Parris Campbell5439373336314.9%1.039.93035.621
44Jakobi Meyers5240457320924.9%2.1910.84859.310
45Marvin Jones5028346127418.2%1.2611.670914.252
46Mack Hollins5030416232315.5%1.2914.073114.661
47Romeo Doubs5031314324820.2%1.2712.44929.823
48Tyler Boyd4937537432715.0%1.6410.349210.040
49Allen Robinson4729292232714.4%0.8910.64319.291
50Gabe Davis4724544530715.3%1.7713.979216.953
51George Pickens4729370131215.1%1.1914.163713.631
52DeAndre Hopkins4636396215330.1%2.5910.63988.612
53K.J. Osborn4425220230514.4%0.7212.13758.522
54Robert Woods4324266119721.8%1.3511.23808.813
55Marquez Valdes-Scantling4326441130514.1%1.4512.754712.733
56Josh Reynolds4226357222818.4%1.5713.558213.972
57Noah Brown4226342123018.3%1.4912.146311.031
58Alec Pierce4225396125616.4%1.5512.353112.622
59Russell Gage4029231122118.1%1.058.92375.932
60Nico Collins4023354118721.4%1.8912.450712.721
61Ben Skowronek3926245027614.1%0.8910.92747.011
62DeAndre Carter3828346230812.3%1.1210.838710.220
63Isaiah McKenzie3524219319218.2%1.1410.31945.622
64Robbie Anderson3414202122015.5%0.9214.846413.601
65Corey Davis3419351220017.0%1.7614.355216.231
66Mecole Hardman3425297418518.4%1.6111.72758.112
67Scotty Miller3421170014623.3%1.1611.638811.410
68Devin Duvernay3325318319117.3%1.6613.138711.770
69Kalif Raymond3123302019016.3%1.5914.734511.130
70Michael Gallup3016170116018.8%1.0613.334211.441
71Trent Sherfield3022247122313.5%1.1110.32819.410
72Elijah Moore3016203023612.7%0.8613.444014.711
73Demarcus Robinson2916152115119.2%1.0112.830010.351
74Hunter Renfrow2921192018415.8%1.0410.21625.601
75Olamide Zaccheaus2924365217316.8%2.1112.532011.000
76Greg Dortch2925221218615.6%1.197.11174.001
77Marquez Callaway2915152116917.2%0.9014.234611.930
78DeVante Parker2815321118715.0%1.7214.946216.530
79Darius Slayton2819327212821.9%2.5515.436713.111
80Jauan Jennings2818220012921.7%1.7110.01856.603
81Rashod Bateman2815285211125.2%2.5712.536513.113
82Jarvis Landry2718205012322.0%1.6712.328110.410
83Chris Moore2717241218914.3%1.2812.72308.522
84Randall Cobb2618257012221.3%2.1110.927110.420
85Richie James2620191012820.3%1.499.42098.102
86A.J. Green251266119313.0%0.3410.426910.831
87Tre'Quan Smith2517264114417.4%1.8311.731512.610
88Equanimeous St. Brown2511164116315.3%1.0112.832513.020
89Terrace Marshall2514244113818.1%1.7712.626710.753
90Sterling Shepard241315418528.2%1.8111.32329.701
91Shi Smith2410142021111.4%0.6710.52299.512
92Nick Westbrook-Ikhine2312257217313.3%1.4914.638316.710
93Jahan Dotson2313166417113.5%0.9713.736515.941
94Marquise Goodwin2216217315314.4%1.4212.823810.840
95Michael Thomas221617139922.2%1.7312.722610.330
96Treylon Burks2213153010321.4%1.4913.32069.412
97Christian Watson221419538426.2%2.3214.625411.611
98Julio Jones2111178210819.4%1.6513.030614.621
99Nelson Agholor2115227111817.8%1.9213.024811.800
100Phillip Dorsett219157111418.4%1.3814.129113.802
101Dante Pettis2112176213915.1%1.2713.324911.933
102Sammy Watkins2013206012815.6%1.6113.221810.921
103Kendrick Bourne1914167013314.3%1.2610.91809.501
104Michael Bandy19974012015.8%0.6213.120810.900
105Tyquan Thornton19981112315.4%0.6613.220811.011
106DJ Chark18798110217.6%0.9615.232818.231
107Ashton Dulin181216806926.1%2.4312.722612.610
108Wan'Dale Robinson181412718820.5%1.4410.1784.300
109Braxton Berrios171269012014.2%0.589.1673.901
110David Sills1711106011115.3%0.9513.01337.800
111Quez Watkins171219311869.1%1.0412.720912.310
112Breshad Perriman168101110315.5%0.9813.521913.731
113Marcus Johnson16663011713.7%0.5414.217310.820
114Ray-Ray McCloud161016219417.0%1.7213.125215.811
115KhaDarel Hodge161118414139.0%4.4914.418111.312
116David Bell1612124015310.5%0.8110.01449.001
117Jamal Agnew15108223839.5%2.1610.71006.701
118Justin Watson15711328717.2%1.3012.922014.721
119Khalil Shakir15711817320.5%1.6211.016210.812
120Damiere Byrd14720027020.0%2.8616.132823.500
121Tom Kennedy147128010912.8%1.1712.21339.510
122Laviska Shenault141114112653.8%5.422.3-5-0.401
123KJ Hamler14716501459.7%1.1415.731922.800
124Kendall Hinton121017001229.8%1.3912.615212.700
125Keelan Cole1134201159.6%0.3714.318216.532

Tight Ends (YTD)

 TgtRecYardsTDTPRRRtsYPRRRt DepthAYaDOTEZ TgtDrops
1Travis Kelce8463740827.5%3062.428.16417.675
2Zach Ertz6947406419.9%3461.177.95377.853
3Tyler Higbee6544385025.9%2511.536.82053.136
4Mark Andrews6442488531.1%2062.3711.168110.673
5T.J. Hockenson6242510321.8%2851.799.24507.343
6Gerald Everett5534364222.6%2431.508.63977.222
7Pat Freiermuth5536403124.8%2221.829.64227.730
8Kyle Pitts5425313230.2%1791.7512.374513.842
9Dallas Goedert5243544321.9%2372.307.82554.911
10Evan Engram5136352118.1%2821.259.83927.752
11Tyler Conklin5033316321.7%2301.378.33947.942
12Hayden Hurst4838303218.8%2561.187.42395.010
13Robert Tonyan4739323123.7%1981.638.32405.101
14Juwan Johnson4328302417.2%2501.219.53708.630
15David Njoku4234418122.8%1842.278.52957.041
16George Kittle4129340219.7%2081.638.82877.050
17Noah Fant3830306120.4%1861.659.82316.120
18Dalton Schultz3726257123.9%1551.667.82195.910
19Mike Gesicki3524269415.8%2211.228.83239.261
20Cade Otton3526281114.8%2361.197.82306.611
21Irv Smith3322168221.7%1521.117.51624.921
22Dawson Knox3324240214.5%2281.059.42617.941
23Cole Kmet3323274516.4%2011.368.12557.731
24Foster Moreau3120218118.6%1671.318.11845.910
25Kylen Granson3124233018.5%1681.398.31524.901
26Isaiah Likely3017205222.6%1331.548.32377.931
27Hunter Henry2819240114.4%1951.238.72428.610
28Will Dissly2826258319.6%1431.808.11154.111
29Logan Thomas2715118115.1%1790.669.02188.110
30Austin Hooper2517191018.0%1391.379.22228.910
31Cameron Brate2414122017.5%1370.897.61666.921
32Darren Waller2416175117.8%1351.3010.926711.133
33Harrison Bryant2417129116.2%1480.878.51606.710
34Jonnu Smith2316154026.4%871.776.4773.300
35Greg Dulcich2113193116.8%1251.5410.727212.911
36Tommy Tremble191099213.8%1380.728.81809.502
37Mo Alie-Cox1813149210.7%1690.887.3945.211
38Jordan Akins1814231117.8%1012.299.11116.210
39Noah Gray1814143115.9%1131.276.31216.721
40Daniel Bellinger1816152219.8%911.676.1553.011
41O.J. Howard168110217.6%911.218.618211.410
42Colby Parkinson1613172118.2%881.9510.01076.700
43Tanner Hudson149122012.2%1151.068.9956.800
44Zach Gentry141292016.7%841.106.290.700
45Tre' McKitty13749010.3%1260.397.1896.921
46Jelani Woods13779313.5%960.8212.218414.132
47Chigoziem Okonkwo137141126.5%492.889.813210.221

   

Week 10 Injury Report

Inactives

WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) & Mike Williams (knee)

WR Mecole Hardman (groin)

WRs Josh Reynolds (back) & DJ Chark (IR - ankle)

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)

WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)

WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) + TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

TE David Njoku (ankle)

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

                

In-Game Injuries

WR Cooper Kupp suffered a high-ankle sprain and could miss weeks.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in the first half.

WR Jerry Jeudy left in the first quarter with a sprained ankle.

TE Zach Ertz suffered a knee injury that may be season-ending.

TE Gerald Everett left with a groin injury in the first quarter.

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 11

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 11 Starters/Streamers

  1. Christian Watson - 10%
  2. Michael Gallup - 42%
  3. Jarvis Landry - 19%
  4. Parris Campbell - 19%
  5. Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 41% 
  6. Darius Slayton - 7%
  7. Donovan Peoples-Jones - 35% 
  8. Nico Collins - 13%
  9. DeAndre Carter - 30% 
  10. Ben Skowronek - 1%
  11. Kalif Raymond - 7%
  12. Terrace Marshall - 18%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

  1. Treylon Burks - 20%
  2. Jameson Williams - 21% 
  3. Jahan Dotson - 22% 
  4. Skyy Moore - 6%
  5. Alec Pierce - 23% 
  6. Van Jefferson - 8%
  7. DeVante Parker - 15%
  8. Tyquan Thornton - 2%

   

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 11 Starters/Streamers

  1. Hayden Hurst - 48%
  2. Isaiah Likely - 22%
  3. Foster Moreau - 17% 
  4. Juwan Johnson - 13%
  5. Robert Tonyan - 46%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Trey McBride - 1%
  2. Tre' McKitty - 0%
  3. Noah Fant - 13%
  4. Tyler Conklin - 14% 
  5. Cade Otton - 17%

      

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR Robert Woods

WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique)

WR Robbie Anderson

TE Mike Gesicki

           

Bench'Em

WR Chase Claypool 

TE Greg Dulcich

        

Week 10 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Falcons (15) at Panthers (25) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Kyle Pitts88.3%2982.9%79.0%827.6%27.8%12427.6%028
Drake London86.7%3188.6%84.8%620.7%28.7%7819.4%138
Olamide Zaccheaus76.7%2571.4%67.3%413.8%13.4%6516.0%034
Damiere Byrd50.0%1851.4%27.2%413.8%10.9%5822.2%058
KhaDarel Hodge13.3%38.6%16.0%26.9%11.6%3666.7%137
  • Pitts has now seen 14 targets 20-plus yards downfield, per PFF, six more than any other tight end (Evan Engram, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews each have eight apiece).
    • The problem? Pitts has caught only one of those 14 passes, despite having no drops on them.
  • London also has only one catch 20-plus yards downfield this year, going 1-for-7, while Byrd is now 3-for-7, Zaccheaus is 3-for-5 and Hodge 2-for-3.
    • Marcus Mariota should have more luck throwing downfield to his primary pass catchers, given that he's done well when targeting the ancillary guys (granted, they get less defensive attention, and are less likely to be forced the ball when not open).
  • London scored his first TD since Week 3, finishing with 5-38-1 on six targets. He still hasn't reached 50 yards since doing so in each of his first three NFL games.

    

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
DJ Moore90.6%1694.1%96.1%637.5%27.8%5937.5%129
Terrace Marshall89.1%1694.1%45.1%212.5%15.2%2112.5%043
Tommy Tremble57.8%635.3%45.1%16.3%8.3%416.7%00
Ian Thomas51.6%423.5%29.1%00.0%7.8% 0.0%00
Laviska Shenault40.6%847.1%8.5%425.0%11.0%-1350.0%017
Shi Smith23.4%635.3%69.0%16.3%9.4%1616.7%017
  • Shenault took a screen pass for a TD and ran two more routes than Smith, who had served as the No. 3 receiver up until Thursday night. It's possible Shenault takes over or continues to share snaps.
  • Marshall was again a near-every-down player but saw only two targets on a team-high-tying 16 routes (he caught one pass... for a team-high 43 yards).
  • A second straight dud for DJ Moore, who put up 4-29-0 after 2-24-0 the week before. He has only three games out of 10 with more than 50 receiving yards.

         

Seahawks (16) at Buccaneers (21) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Tyler Lockett90.0%3391.7%88.6%515.2%23.1%6215.2%142
DK Metcalf90.0%3391.7%84.5%927.3%25.1%9727.3%171
Marquise Goodwin80.0%2980.6%44.9%26.1%9.5%436.9%138
Noah Fant52.0%1850.0%54.5%412.1%12.4%3822.2%134
Will Dissly42.0%1027.8%41.9%26.1%9.1%1020.0%028
Colby Parkinson28.0%822.2%25.8%39.1%6.3%2737.5%07
  • Lockett and Goodwin scored TDs as part of a late rally, while Metcalf led the team in targets and receiving yards.
    • Lockett has TDs in three straight but hasn't seen more than eight targets since Week 3 and hasn't reached 70 yards since Week 5.
  • Fant had another solid game (3-34-0) after nearly reaching 100 yards the week before, but he's still stuck around 50% route share with both Dissly and Parkinson getting playing time.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Chris Godwin89.2%2893.3%80.0%827.6%21.3%6228.6%171
Mike Evans74.3%2790.0%87.0%620.7%20.4%6122.2%054
Cade Otton62.2%930.0%53.4%310.3%10.1%2633.3%035
Julio Jones51.4%2376.7%50.0%517.2%10.2%6921.7%053
Cameron Brate44.6%1550.0%31.0%26.9%11.5%513.3%08
  • Godwin put up 6-71-1, Evans 5-54-0 and Julio had 3-53-1.
    • It was Godwin's first TD of the year, though he lost a four-game streak with double-digit targets (his eight still led the team).
    • Over the past five games, Godwin has 54 targets (10.8 pg) and Evans has 47 (9.4 pg).
      • Over the past seven, which coincides with Godwin's return from a hamstring injury, the advantage is 70-65. Which is 10 targets per game for Godwin, and nearly 9.5 for Evans.... the offense just isn't as efficient anymore.

         

Vikings (33) at Bills (30) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Justin Jefferson100.0%54100.0%98.4%1632.0%29.1%22529.6%2193
2Adam Thielen94.9%5296.3%95.5%714.0%19.5%7413.5%149
3T.J. Hockenson92.4%4787.0%85.0%1020.0%21.3%6021.3%145
4K.J. Osborn78.5%4990.7%81.1%1122.0%13.2%10322.4%035
  • Sean McVay would approve. Five players accounted for nearly all Minnesota's routes and targets (with the fifth being RB Dalvin Cook).
  • Hockenson now has 19 targets in two games with Minnesota, good for 21% share, though he's averaged only 7.2 yards on 16 receptions 
    • Hock's aDOT for Minnesota is 5.7, down from 7.9 in Detroit. (Still a small sample.)
  • Jefferson had maybe the best game of his young career, though without a TD it wasn't quite the best from a fantasy standpoint (he came close to scoring a few times, not to mention the miraculous fourth-down grab)

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Stefon Diggs93.1%4497.8%84.7%1639.0%29.3%13236.4%0128
2Gabe Davis93.1%45100.0%94.0%922.0%15.8%15020.0%293
3Dawson Knox81.9%3577.8%69.0%614.6%11.1%6917.1%257
4Isaiah McKenzie69.4%3577.8%58.0%512.2%11.8%2614.3%037
5Khalil Shakir20.8%48.9%19.9%24.9%7.1%750.0%06
  • Davis drew more than seven targets for the first time all year, putting up 6-93-1 on nine looks. 
    • He's still averaging only 3.0 catches and 5.2 targets per game, but with five TDs in eight appearances and 68 yards per game (league-high 22.7 YPR, boosted by the 98-yard TD of course)
  • McKenzie had a season high for snap share for the second week in a row, up from 66% in the previous game, catching four of five targets for 37 yards and adding a carry for 19 more.
  • The six targets matched a season high for Knox, who also had a season-high 57 yards.
    • The TE is averaging only 3.0 catches for 30.0 yards on 4.2 targets, with two TDs in eight games.
  • Diggs drew a season-high 16 targets and topped 100 yards for a sixth time in nine games. He has an outside shot at the receiving triple crown, with only Jefferson and Tyreek Hill averaging more catches/yards per game while only Davante Adams and Travis Kelce have scored more TDs.

         

Jaguars (17) at Chiefs (27) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Zay Jones95.1%4497.8%91.0%1025.6%21.2%7822.7%068
2Christian Kirk93.4%4497.8%95.1%1230.8%24.6%13027.3%2105
3Evan Engram88.5%3680.0%77.0%410.3%15.0%2211.1%014
4Marvin Jones70.5%3271.1%81.0%37.7%16.0%739.4%133
5Chris Manhertz26.2%48.9%11.5%00.0%4.8% 0.0%00
6Jamal Agnew11.5%613.3%10.4%410.3%6.4%-266.7%04
  • Kirk scored his sixth and seventh TDs of the year, giving him more than half of Trevor Lawrence's 13 passing TDs.
    • Kirk has 33% of Jacksonville's red-zone targets and 40% of the inside-the-10 targets.
      • Six of his eight targets from inside the 10 have gone for scores, including one from three yards out in the loss to Kansas City on Sunday.
  • Zay quietly remains above 20% target share in active games, but is averaging only 8.9 yards per catch.
    • He had 8-68-0 on 10 targets in this one, and now is averaging 5.2 catches for 46.3 yards on 7.2 targets for the year.
    • His aDOT is 7.6, about half what it was for Vegas last year (14.0).
  • Engram returned to a full workload after a back injury limited him the week before. However, he was targeted only four times on 36 routes, thus entering the Week 11 bye with back-to-back duds.
  • Marvin remains the No. 3 receiver in terms of both snaps and targets.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Marquez Valdes-Scantling83.9%3085.7%79.4%411.4%12.6%7213.3%160
2Travis Kelce72.6%2571.4%79.7%720.0%24.3%4628.0%081
3Justin Watson72.6%2468.6%22.7%12.9%4.3%124.2%012
4Noah Gray46.8%1234.3%29.4%25.7%5.7%2016.7%120
5Kadarius Toney45.2%1542.9%5.2%514.3%9.4%3133.3%057
6JuJu Smith-Schuster38.7%1440.0%78.6%411.4%18.0%4428.6%033
7Skyy Moore24.2%925.7%21.6%12.9%4.6%411.1%06
  • Mecole Hardman (groin) was inactive, while Smith-Schuster entered concussion protocol in the second quarter and didn't return.
    • Toney played 48% of snaps in the second half, catching two of three targets for 28 yards (after catching two of two for 29 yards on 41% of snaps in the first half)
      • Toney played 20 of his 28 snaps on the perimeter and only eight in the slot, per PFF, while Valdes-Scantling got 27 of his 53 snaps in the slot.
        • MVS put up 3-60-1 on four targets, scoring his first TD as a Chief. He hasn't seen more than four targets since Week 5 though.
    • Watson played 90% of snaps in the second half but wasn't targeted. He saw one target, a 12-yard gain, on 59% snap share in the first half.
      • Moore, the second-round rookie, didn't get any additional playing time with JuJu and Hardman out.

         

Browns (17) at Dolphins (39) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Donovan Peoples-Jones87.1%3592.1%88.1%927.3%20.0%14825.7%199
2Amari Cooper85.5%3386.8%89.0%39.1%24.7%239.1%032
3Harrison Bryant75.8%2873.7%47.7%39.1%10.7%310.7%015
4David Bell51.6%2257.9%49.4%515.2%6.5%3922.7%024
5Pharaoh Brown43.5%1334.2%9.4%515.2%10.5%1838.5%013
  • Peoples Jones led the team in every receiving category besides TDs, putting up 5-99-0 on nine targets.
    • That's six straight games with four or more catches for 50 or more yards. He now has 516 yards without a TD this year, catching 63.6% of targets for 9.4 YPT. And Deshaun Watson will be back in a couple weeks.
  • Bryant scored a TD in his second game without David Njoku in the lineup but was targeted only three times.
  • Bell, the No. 3 receiver, saw more than three targets for the first time in his young career, catching three of five passes for 24 yards. He's probably not running enough routes or making enough noise to ride the Watson wave, even if he keeps the No. 3 job the rest of his rookie year.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Jaylen Waddle73.1%3191.2%82.8%515.2%21.5%6716.1%066
2Tyreek Hill71.6%2882.4%82.3%618.2%30.8%8021.4%144
3Trent Sherfield64.2%2161.8%59.8%515.2%9.0%5523.8%163
4Durham Smythe52.2%823.5%21.2%00.0%5.6% 0.0%00
5Mike Gesicki47.8%2058.8%59.2%39.1%10.2%3315.0%131
  • Miami spread the ball around more than usual, with six players (including three backs) finishing between four and six targets. 
  • Sherfield put up 4-63-1 on five looks, solidifying himself over Cedrick Wilson as the No. 3 receiver. Sherfield has yet to see more than six targets in a game but does have seven weeks in a row with at least one look.

         

Lions (31) at Bears (30) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Kalif Raymond83.1%2692.9%60.1%312.0%12.3%2911.5%047
2Amon-Ra St. Brown79.7%2796.4%75.0%1144.0%27.9%5440.7%0119
3Brock Wright72.9%932.1%22.2%14.0%5.6%311.1%12
4Tom Kennedy62.7%2071.4%34.5%28.0%9.2%2010.0%044
5Shane Zylstra27.1%932.1%6.0%14.0%2.1%1811.1%00
  • St. Brown had a huge first half and was central to Detroit's gameplan, posting 10-119-0 and a carry for two yards. It was his second 100-yard game of the year and first since Week 2.
    • St. Brown has double-digit targets in four of eight appearances.
  • Wright scored a TD, but he and Zylstra each were targeted only once while splitting routes. The Lions have used their TEs for more pass-blocking since they traded Hockenson away.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Cole Kmet93.1%1878.3%82.4%738.9%16.9%8838.9%174
2Darnell Mooney87.9%2295.7%93.4%422.2%27.9%3618.2%057
3Equanimeous St. Brown50.0%1252.2%66.8%00.0%16.0% 0.0%00
4Dante Pettis44.8%1356.5%57.0%15.6%12.1%107.7%09
5Byron Pringle34.5%1043.5%7.4%211.1%9.8%2620.0%012
6Chase Claypool29.3%521.7%38.0%211.1%17.8%1640.0%08
  • Kmet scored two TDs for a second straight week, giving him five over the past three games after he'd gone 28 consecutive games without one.
    • He also led the team in targets Sunday, with season highs for both that and yards (4-74-2 on seven targets). 
    • Kmet is now up to 17% target share for the season, which is still well behind Mooney's 28%.
  • Claypool didn't play much, running five routes on 24 dropbacks and finishing with eight yards on two targets. He actually played more the week before in his Bears debut.
    • Pringle got more work, though still less than both St. Brown and Pettis.
  • Mooney was efficient, at least, with 4-57-0 on four targets, giving him a seventh straight game with at least 40 yards. But he still hasn't hit 100 in a game.

         

Saints (10) at Steelers (20) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Jarvis Landry77.8%2480.0%66.0%621.4%16.2%5725.0%037
2Chris Olave75.6%2686.7%86.0%517.9%26.0%6819.2%040
3Kevin White66.7%2170.0%18.7%27.1%3.7%409.5%00
4Juwan Johnson64.4%1963.3%68.9%725.0%13.4%6436.8%044
5Adam Trautman42.2%1033.3%18.7%310.7%6.7%1330.0%022
6Taysom Hill40.0%1033.3%12.1%00.0%3.6% 0.0%00
  • Landry ran a route on 80% of dropbacks in his first game since Week 4, putting up 3-37-0 on six targets.
  • Olave was held to 3-40-0 on five targets, in part because Pittsburgh dominated possession and the Saints ran only 456 plays (28 pass attempts).
  • Johnson and Kmet must've been blessed by the same TD god/wizard. Johnson has four in the past four weeks, and matched a season high of seven targets this past Sunday, though he still hasn't gone higher than 44 yards in a single game (he does have five games in the 40-to-44-yard range, to be fair).
  • White was targeted only twice and didn't catch a pass, but he did get more snaps/routes than Marquez Callaway (a healthy scratch) and Tre'Quan Smith (barely played).
    • Having someone like White as the third receiver could help the target volume for Landry and Olave. Not that Callaway is any target hog...

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Diontae Johnson91.1%3494.4%95.5%519.2%25.9%8214.7%163
2George Pickens73.4%3597.2%88.6%415.4%15.3%3711.4%032
3Pat Freiermuth68.4%3391.7%69.0%726.9%19.2%5921.2%136
4Steven Sims38.0%1130.6%6.3%27.7%7.6%-718.2%015
5Gunner Olszewski27.8%1233.3%5.4%13.8%3.8%-48.3%04
  • Freiermuth led the team in targets, while Johnson had an unusual day marked by efficiency (4-63-0) rather than volume (five targets).
    • The tight end has three straight games with at least four catches and seven targets, numbers he's hit in six of eight appearances this year. He's averaging 4.5 catches for 50.4 yards per game but with only one TD.
    • Freirmuth's aDOT is 8.4, up from 5.3 last year.
      • He's averaging 11.2 YPR, up from 8.3. His catch rate, of course, is lower (66% instead of 76%).
  • Kenny Pickett took six sacks and ran eight times for 51 yards and a TD, so his 37 dropbacks yielded only 26 targets for the pass catchers.

         

Broncos (10) at Titans (17) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Kendall Hinton97.3%4695.8%35.3%512.8%6.2%4010.9%062
2Courtland Sutton93.2%4797.9%96.2%1128.2%24.4%12823.4%066
3Greg Dulcich89.0%3981.3%36.1%410.3%15.7%5910.3%011
4Tyrie Cleveland31.5%1633.3%11.6%37.7%5.8%7718.8%10
5Jalen Virgil30.1%1633.3%4.6%12.6%2.6%246.3%066
6Eric Saubert19.2%714.6%24.9%12.6%6.0%-114.3%012
7Montrell Washington8.2%612.5%8.4%12.6%3.5%3916.7%00
  • Jerry Jeudy injured his ankle in the first quarter, pushing Hinton into an every-down role while Cleveland and Virgil essentially split the No. 3 receiver job.
    • Virgil scored a 66-yard TD on his lone target, while Hinton caught four of five looks for 62 yards.
    • KJ Hamler was inactive after injuring his hamstring in practice last Wednesday.
  • Sutton finished with 6-66-0 on a team-high 11 targets... inefficient but better than the previous three games with less than 25 yards.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Robert Woods81.7%3697.3%84.5%719.4%21.6%5719.4%010
2Nick Westbrook-Ikhine78.3%2875.7%74.2%822.2%13.5%9328.6%1119
3Austin Hooper60.0%2464.9%59.7%719.4%12.1%4929.2%041
4Treylon Burks56.7%2875.7%69.0%616.7%16.3%1821.4%024
5Geoff Swaim53.3%718.9%28.3%12.8%7.4%014.3%00
6Chigoziem Okonkwo33.3%924.3%21.0%25.6%8.6%4122.2%141
  • Westbrook-Ikhine scored both TDs, enjoying his first big game of the year in Burks' first game back from IR.
    • The rookie ran a route on three-fourths of Ryan Tannehill's dropbacks and caught three of six targets for 24 yards.
  • Woods finished with 2-10-0 on seven targets, following a two-target goose egg the week before.

    

Texans (16) at Giants (24) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Nico Collins76.7%3380.5%72.0%1027.0%16.7%9730.3%149
2Brandin Cooks65.0%2663.4%87.0%718.9%21.9%6526.9%037
3Chris Moore55.0%2663.4%59.2%616.2%11.4%9023.1%170
4Jordan Akins51.7%2253.7%31.7%38.1%8.3%1013.6%072
5O.J. Howard50.0%1639.0%28.5%12.7%6.4%26.3%00
6Phillip Dorsett45.0%2151.2%35.7%410.8%9.2%5619.0%022
7Teagan Quitoriano43.3%24.9%1.3%00.0%4.8% 0.0%00
  • Collins returned from a groin injury and led the team in routes and targets, putting up 5-49-1 on 10 looks while running a route on 81% of dropbacks.
  • Cooks also played after missing the previous game, but he didn't play as many snaps as usual, dropping to 63% route share. 
    • Keep an eye on Cooks' playing time and target share moving forward, especially with Moore and Dorsett showing flashes the past couple weeks.
  • Akins and Howard got more playing time with Brevin Jordan a healthy scratch.
    • Akins had a 46-yard gain but with modest route share (54%) and only three targets, sharing snaps with Howard and Quitoriano.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Darius Slayton79.1%1575.0%53.0%423.5%19.6%3426.7%095
2Wan'Dale Robinson76.1%1680.0%61.0%211.8%14.6%712.5%020
3Lawrence Cager65.7%945.0%1.5%211.8%1.8%-222.2%09
4Isaiah Hodgins64.2%1365.0%2.7%211.8%11.8%2715.4%041
5Kenny Golladay37.3%1050.0%39.0%211.8%9.4%1820.0%00
6Tanner Hudson14.9%840.0%42.9%317.6%11.3%1337.5%024
  • Slayton put up 3-95-1 on four targets with a 54-yard TD. His four targets actually led the team, while Wan'Dale Robinson got one more route but only two targets.
  • Daniel Jones attempted only 17 passes, while Saquon Barkley ran 35 times.
  • Cager scored a TD and was the top TE in terms of snaps, but Hudson stole about half the routes and three targets... not much fantasy potential for anyone there.
  • Hodgins got more routes and snaps than Golladay, who was held without a catch on two targets in his first game since early October. Hodgins, meanwhile, caught both of his targets for 41 yards. Maybe he'll stick alongside Robinson and Slayton; the Giants have cycled enough guys through the WR spots this year and are running out of people to try.

         

Colts (25) at Raiders (20) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Michael Pittman96.6%29100.0%88.6%933.3%25.6%6831.0%053
Parris Campbell81.4%2689.7%87.9%933.3%15.0%2734.6%076
Alec Pierce62.7%1965.5%62.0%27.4%12.7%2910.5%00
Mo Alie-Cox61.0%1551.7%40.9%00.0%7.6% 0.0%00
Kylen Granson47.5%1551.7%40.7%414.8%8.6%2726.7%057
Ashton Dulin28.8%620.7%16.7%00.0%9.7% 0.0%00
  • Dulin came back from IR and took a few routes from Pierce, who finished without a catch on two targets.
  • Pittman and Campbell each saw nine of the 27 targets from QB Matt Ryan, who returned to the starting job under new coach Jeff Saturday (Mr. 1-0).
    • Campbell has 32 targets and three touchdowns in Ryan's last three starts.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Mack Hollins95.3%40100.0%93.4%615.8%15.8%12415.0%018
2Foster Moreau95.3%3792.5%48.3%410.5%14.2%3610.8%143
3Davante Adams92.2%3997.5%94.2%1436.8%31.8%12935.9%1126
4Keelan Cole65.6%3485.0%33.2%25.3%9.4%135.9%00
  • Hollins was held to 2-18-0 on six targets after Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller were placed on IR.
    • Hollins did run a route on every single dropback, and Keelan Cole (85% route share) wasn't too far off... nor was Moreau.
  • Moreau caught three of his four targets for 43 yards and a TD.
  • Adams had a 48-yard TD en route to 9-126-1 on 14 targets. 
    • Adams is up to 31.8% target share for the season, second to CeeDee Lamb (32.1%).

            

Cowboys (28) at Packers (31) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1CeeDee Lamb91.1%4491.7%96.0%1534.9%32.2%14834.1%0150
2Michael Gallup84.8%4287.5%85.0%716.3%17.3%6216.7%035
3Noah Brown75.9%4083.3%86.0%37.0%16.6%297.5%03
4Dalton Schultz75.9%3164.6%68.0%818.6%17.9%5825.8%154
5Jake Ferguson30.4%510.4%21.9%00.0%8.4% 0.0%00
6Peyton Hendershot20.3%816.7%25.6%12.3%8.1%612.5%00
  • Lamb caught 11 of 15 targets for 150 yards and two TDs. He's the NFL leader in target share, and ranks fourth in air-yard share (41.9%).
  • Schultz had a nice game with 6-54-1 on eight targets, though his snap/route shares weren't quite on the 2021 level.
    • Schultz now has three straight games with at least five catches for 49 yards, and his snap shares have ticked up in that stretch (65% to 71% to 76%).

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Allen Lazard98.4%22100.0%87.0%421.1%20.8%718.2%045
2Christian Watson85.2%1986.4%38.0%842.1%10.1%16242.1%1107
3Robert Tonyan62.3%1045.5%54.1%15.3%14.3%610.0%08
4Marcedes Lewis59.0%522.7%14.5%15.3%3.1%-220.0%0-1
5Sammy Watkins32.8%836.4%35.0%315.8%11.1%4537.5%047
6Josiah Deguara21.3%418.2%16.1%00.0%5.5% 0.0%00
7Samori Toure19.7%731.8%13.7%00.0%8.9% 0.0%00
  • Watson erupted for 4-107-3 on a team-high eight targets, rebounding from a pair of drops on the opening drive to score TDs from 58, 39 and seven yards out in a game where Aaron Rodgers attempted only 20 passes.
    • Watson ran a route on 85% of dropbacks in his first full, healthy game without fellow rookie Romeo Doubs (ankle) competing for playing time and targets.
    • Prior to Week 10, the rookie had caught 10 of 14 targets for 88 yards in six games. Was Sunday a fluke? Maybe. But he is a second-round pick, and he does have a Hall of Fame QB who is desperate for someone to throw to. Watson could at least be a rich man's MVS, right? Or maybe giraffe Will Fuller?

         

Cardinals (27) at Rams (17) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Rondale Moore96.9%3897.4%94.0%1337.1%22.9%10034.2%094
2DeAndre Hopkins95.4%39100.0%97.0%1440.0%32.9%8735.9%098
3Trey McBride90.8%2974.4%17.8%12.9%6.1%53.4%07
4A.J. Green43.1%1743.6%45.1%25.7%8.7%1811.8%110
5Stephen Anderson36.9%820.5%4.4%12.9%2.5%012.5%00
6Zach Ertz13.8%820.5%80.8%12.9%18.1%912.5%012
7Robbie Anderson12.3%717.9%34.0%00.0%6.7% 0.0%00
  • Ertz injured his knee in the first half and was replaced by McBride, who drew only one target on 29 routes while playing 91% of snaps.
  • Hopkins and Moore both remained productive with Colt McCoy replacing Kyler Murray (hamstring) under center).
    • Hopkins put up 10-98-0 and Moore had 9-94-0.
  • Moore is averaging 5.9 catches for 59.1 yards on 8.0 targets through seven games, following three in a row with at least seven catches and 69 yards.
    • Moore's aDOT is up to 5.5, still extremely low for a WR but not nearly to the extent we saw last year (5.5). He's a WR3 even in standard scoring now, and arguably a WR2 for PPR until Marquise Brown (foot) returns.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Ben Skowronek98.3%3895.0%78.0%718.9%12.4%5718.4%014
2Allen Robinson91.7%3690.0%92.4%616.2%14.6%6016.7%044
3Tyler Higbee80.0%2870.0%70.9%821.6%20.3%2328.6%073
4Cooper Kupp66.7%2255.0%93.2%513.5%31.1%2022.7%0-1
5Van Jefferson28.3%1435.0%50.0%38.1%12.7%3221.4%127
6Brycen Hopkins21.7%1025.0%8.2%25.4%4.8%1720.0%011
7Brandon Powell8.3%37.5%11.6%12.7%6.2%2533.3%00
  • Kupp suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second half, making an ugly day for the Rams that much harder to bear. They may be out of the playoff hunt by the time he's healthy again. 
  • Skowronek played nearly every snap but managed only 14 yards on seven targets.
  • Higbee rebounded with 8-73-0 on eight targets, after three straight games with two or fewer catches for 15 yards or less. Be wary, still, even if Kupp's absence forces more volume his way. This offense is a disaster right now.
  • Jefferson played 74% of snaps in the fourth quarter, catching all three of his targets for 27 yards. The upcoming Kupp absence could make him semi-relevant again ... or not.

         

Chargers (16) at 49ers (22) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Joshua Palmer94.6%40100.0%88.0%822.9%18.2%9920.0%044
2DeAndre Carter85.7%3997.5%76.8%411.4%10.1%4710.3%064
3Michael Bandy85.7%3485.0%29.9%12.9%8.6%112.9%00
4Tre' McKitty76.8%2870.0%31.4%617.1%9.4%3921.4%121
5Richard Rodgers21.4%25.0%4.0%12.9%2.7%250.0%04
6Gerald Everett17.9%717.5%60.6%25.7%14.7%1328.6%023
  • Everett suffered a groin injury early in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game.
  • McKitty played 86% of snaps after the first quarter, catching three of six targets for 21 yards.
  • Palmer and Carter were the top two WRs again, with Bandy the No. 3.
    • Bandy was targeted once on 34 routes, while Palmer was held to 3-44-0 and Carter put up 4-64-0 on four looks.
  • Austin Ekeler led the team with 12 targets. He has eight or more in four straight games, averaging 12.0 per game over that stretch.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1George Kittle100.0%2793.1%86.0%27.1%18.3%237.4%021
2Brandon Aiyuk97.1%29100.0%94.6%725.0%22.2%7024.1%184
3Deebo Samuel87.1%2586.2%87.0%621.4%24.5%4124.0%124
4Jauan Jennings32.9%1758.6%43.4%414.3%11.2%2623.5%040
  • Samuel handled a full workload after missing the final game before the Week 9 bye with a hamstring injury. He caught only two passes for 24 yards but added four carries for 27 yards.
  • Kittle was targeted only twice despite finishing second on the team in routes, ahead of even Deebo.
  • Aiyuk had 6-84-0 on a team-high seven targets but also lost a fumble.
    • It was Aiyuk's fourth straight game with 6-to-8 catches for 81-to-84 yards. Odd.

         

Commanders (32) at Eagles (21) 

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Terry McLaurin85.2%2990.6%93.2%1144.0%19.6%16937.9%1128
2Logan Thomas72.8%2578.1%46.5%416.0%12.0%2316.0%112
3Curtis Samuel64.2%2475.0%84.7%416.0%20.8%3816.7%028
4John Bates49.4%39.4%19.7%00.0%6.6% 0.0%00
5Jahan Dotson39.5%1443.8%77.0%14.0%12.7%107.1%014
6Cam Sims33.3%721.9%37.1%14.0%5.2%1414.3%00
7Dyami Brown19.8%825.0%15.6%14.0%8.0%1712.5%015
  • Dotson returned from a hamstring injury but split snaps with Sims and Brown rather than having the No. 3 role to himself.
  • Samuel also ran fewer routes than usual, and was targeted only four times.
  • McLaurin -- as detailed in Target Breakdown last week -- has done much better since Carson Wentz was benched. That continued Monday night with eight catches for 128 yards on 11 targets in a game where no other Commander saw more than four looks.
    • McLaurin has accounted for 32% of Heinicke's targets this year.
      • Samuel only has 18% but with 193 yards (9.3 YPT) from 20 targets (5.0 per game).
        • Plus, Samuel has averaged 3.5 carries per game with Heinicke as the starter, compared to 1.3 with Wentz.

     

 Snap %RtsRt/DBRt/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
1Dallas Goedert100.0%2592.6%81.7%312.0%21.4%1112.0%123
2DeVonta Smith87.2%2385.2%94.8%832.0%23.1%4734.8%039
3A.J. Brown80.9%2074.1%88.6%416.0%30.6%5920.0%07
4Quez Watkins55.3%1659.3%64.1%416.0%6.0%6025.0%080
5Zach Pascal42.6%1140.7%25.2%28.0%5.8%1118.2%010
6Jack Stoll21.3%518.5%22.8%14.0%5.4%1120.0%011
  • Goedert played every snap Monday night but now is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury.
  • Brown managed only one catch for seven yards on four targets, while Smith and Goedert both scored TDs but combined for only 62 yards (both also lost fumbles, though Smith's was just on the final lateral play, not a real fumble.
    • Watkins had 80 yards, but 50 of them came on a long catch in the fourth quarter where he coughed up the ball at the end. And he still lost some routes/targets to Pascal, splitting the No. 3 role.

    

