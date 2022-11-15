Target Breakdown: Week 10 WR/TE Usage & Week 11 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 10, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

All shares have been adjusted to only include games the player participated in.

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Rts = Routes Run

TPRR = Targets per Route

YPRR = Yards per Route

AY = Air Yards

aDOT = average depth of target

Rt Depth = average route depth

EZ tgt = targets in end zone

Wide Receivers (YTD)

Tight Ends (YTD)

Week 10 Injury Report

Inactives

WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) & Mike Williams (knee)

WR Mecole Hardman (groin)

WRs Josh Reynolds (back) & DJ Chark (IR - ankle)

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)

WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)

WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) + TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

TE David Njoku (ankle)

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

In-Game Injuries

WR Cooper Kupp suffered a high-ankle sprain and could miss weeks.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in the first half.

WR Jerry Jeudy left in the first quarter with a sprained ankle.

TE Zach Ertz suffered a knee injury that may be season-ending.

TE Gerald Everett left with a groin injury in the first quarter.

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 11

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 11 Starters/Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 11 Starters/Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR Robert Woods

WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique)

WR Robbie Anderson

TE Mike Gesicki

Bench'Em

WR Chase Claypool

TE Greg Dulcich

Week 10 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Falcons (15) at Panthers (25) Falcons (15) atPanthers (25)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Kyle Pitts 88.3% 29 82.9% 79.0% 8 27.6% 27.8% 124 27.6% 0 28 Drake London 86.7% 31 88.6% 84.8% 6 20.7% 28.7% 78 19.4% 1 38 Olamide Zaccheaus 76.7% 25 71.4% 67.3% 4 13.8% 13.4% 65 16.0% 0 34 Damiere Byrd 50.0% 18 51.4% 27.2% 4 13.8% 10.9% 58 22.2% 0 58 KhaDarel Hodge 13.3% 3 8.6% 16.0% 2 6.9% 11.6% 36 66.7% 1 37

Pitts has now seen 14 targets 20-plus yards downfield, per PFF , six more than any other tight end (Evan Engram, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews each have eight apiece). The problem? Pitts has caught only one of those 14 passes , despite having no drops on them.

(Evan Engram, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews each have eight apiece). London also has only one catch 20-plus yards downfield this year, going 1-for-7, while Byrd is now 3-for-7, Zaccheaus is 3-for-5 and Hodge 2-for-3. Marcus Mariota should have more luck throwing downfield to his primary pass catchers, given that he's done well when targeting the ancillary guys (granted, they get less defensive attention, and are less likely to be forced the ball when not open).

London scored his first TD since Week 3, finishing with 5-38-1 on six targets. He still hasn't reached 50 yards since doing so in each of his first three NFL games.

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd DJ Moore 90.6% 16 94.1% 96.1% 6 37.5% 27.8% 59 37.5% 1 29 Terrace Marshall 89.1% 16 94.1% 45.1% 2 12.5% 15.2% 21 12.5% 0 43 Tommy Tremble 57.8% 6 35.3% 45.1% 1 6.3% 8.3% 4 16.7% 0 0 Ian Thomas 51.6% 4 23.5% 29.1% 0 0.0% 7.8% 0.0% 0 0 Laviska Shenault 40.6% 8 47.1% 8.5% 4 25.0% 11.0% -13 50.0% 0 17 Shi Smith 23.4% 6 35.3% 69.0% 1 6.3% 9.4% 16 16.7% 0 17

Shenault took a screen pass for a TD and ran two more routes than Smith, who had served as the No. 3 receiver up until Thursday night. It's possible Shenault takes over or continues to share snaps.

Marshall was again a near-every-down player but saw only two targets on a team-high-tying 16 routes (he caught one pass... for a team-high 43 yards).

A second straight dud for DJ Moore, who put up 4-29-0 after 2-24-0 the week before. He has only three games out of 10 with more than 50 receiving yards.

With P.J. Walker dealing with a high ankle sprain, Panthers' HC Steve Wilks told reporters that Baker Mayfield will start Sunday vs. Baltimore. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2022

Seahawks (16) at Buccaneers (21) Seahawks (16) atBuccaneers (21)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Tyler Lockett 90.0% 33 91.7% 88.6% 5 15.2% 23.1% 62 15.2% 1 42 DK Metcalf 90.0% 33 91.7% 84.5% 9 27.3% 25.1% 97 27.3% 1 71 Marquise Goodwin 80.0% 29 80.6% 44.9% 2 6.1% 9.5% 43 6.9% 1 38 Noah Fant 52.0% 18 50.0% 54.5% 4 12.1% 12.4% 38 22.2% 1 34 Will Dissly 42.0% 10 27.8% 41.9% 2 6.1% 9.1% 10 20.0% 0 28 Colby Parkinson 28.0% 8 22.2% 25.8% 3 9.1% 6.3% 27 37.5% 0 7

Lockett and Goodwin scored TDs as part of a late rally, while Metcalf led the team in targets and receiving yards. Lockett has TDs in three straight but hasn't seen more than eight targets since Week 3 and hasn't reached 70 yards since Week 5.

Fant had another solid game (3-34-0) after nearly reaching 100 yards the week before, but he's still stuck around 50% route share with both Dissly and Parkinson getting playing time.

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Chris Godwin 89.2% 28 93.3% 80.0% 8 27.6% 21.3% 62 28.6% 1 71 Mike Evans 74.3% 27 90.0% 87.0% 6 20.7% 20.4% 61 22.2% 0 54 Cade Otton 62.2% 9 30.0% 53.4% 3 10.3% 10.1% 26 33.3% 0 35 Julio Jones 51.4% 23 76.7% 50.0% 5 17.2% 10.2% 69 21.7% 0 53 Cameron Brate 44.6% 15 50.0% 31.0% 2 6.9% 11.5% 5 13.3% 0 8

Godwin put up 6-71-1, Evans 5-54-0 and Julio had 3-53-1. It was Godwin's first TD of the year , though he lost a four-game streak with double-digit targets (his eight still led the team). Over the past five games, Godwin has 54 targets (10.8 pg) and Evans has 47 (9.4 pg). Over the past seven, which coincides with Godwin's return from a hamstring injury, the advantage is 70-65. Which is 10 targets per game for Godwin, and nearly 9.5 for Evans.... the offense just isn't as efficient anymore.



Vikings (33) at Bills (30) Vikings (33) atBills (30)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Justin Jefferson 100.0% 54 100.0% 98.4% 16 32.0% 29.1% 225 29.6% 2 193 2 Adam Thielen 94.9% 52 96.3% 95.5% 7 14.0% 19.5% 74 13.5% 1 49 3 T.J. Hockenson 92.4% 47 87.0% 85.0% 10 20.0% 21.3% 60 21.3% 1 45 4 K.J. Osborn 78.5% 49 90.7% 81.1% 11 22.0% 13.2% 103 22.4% 0 35

Sean McVay would approve. Five players accounted for nearly all Minnesota's routes and targets (with the fifth being RB Dalvin Cook).

Hockenson now has 19 targets in two games with Minnesota, good for 21% shar e, though he's averaged only 7.2 yards on 16 receptions Hock's aDOT for Minnesota is 5.7, down from 7.9 in Detroit. (Still a small sample.)

e, though he's averaged only 7.2 yards on 16 receptions Jefferson had maybe the best game of his young career, though without a TD it wasn't quite the best from a fantasy standpoint (he came close to scoring a few times, not to mention the miraculous fourth-down grab)

Justin Jefferson put up 193 yards and wasn't even targeted on the best route he ran all day: pic.twitter.com/wtjL5y8I2O — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) November 14, 2022

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Stefon Diggs 93.1% 44 97.8% 84.7% 16 39.0% 29.3% 132 36.4% 0 128 2 Gabe Davis 93.1% 45 100.0% 94.0% 9 22.0% 15.8% 150 20.0% 2 93 3 Dawson Knox 81.9% 35 77.8% 69.0% 6 14.6% 11.1% 69 17.1% 2 57 4 Isaiah McKenzie 69.4% 35 77.8% 58.0% 5 12.2% 11.8% 26 14.3% 0 37 5 Khalil Shakir 20.8% 4 8.9% 19.9% 2 4.9% 7.1% 7 50.0% 0 6

Davis drew more than seven targets for the first time all year, putting up 6-93-1 on nine looks. He's still averaging only 3.0 catches and 5.2 targets per game, but with five TDs in eight appearances and 68 yards per game (league-high 22.7 YPR, boosted by the 98-yard TD of course)

McKenzie had a season high for snap share for the second week in a row , up from 66% in the previous game, catching four of five targets for 37 yards and adding a carry for 19 more.

, up from 66% in the previous game, catching four of five targets for 37 yards and adding a carry for 19 more. The six targets matched a season high for Knox, who also had a season-high 57 yards. The TE is averaging only 3.0 catches for 30.0 yards on 4.2 targets, with two TDs in eight games.

Diggs drew a season-high 16 targets and topped 100 yards for a sixth time in nine games. He has an outside shot at the receiving triple crown, with only Jefferson and Tyreek Hill averaging more catches/yards per game while only Davante Adams and Travis Kelce have scored more TDs.

Jaguars (17) at Chiefs (27) Jaguars (17) atChiefs (27)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Zay Jones 95.1% 44 97.8% 91.0% 10 25.6% 21.2% 78 22.7% 0 68 2 Christian Kirk 93.4% 44 97.8% 95.1% 12 30.8% 24.6% 130 27.3% 2 105 3 Evan Engram 88.5% 36 80.0% 77.0% 4 10.3% 15.0% 22 11.1% 0 14 4 Marvin Jones 70.5% 32 71.1% 81.0% 3 7.7% 16.0% 73 9.4% 1 33 5 Chris Manhertz 26.2% 4 8.9% 11.5% 0 0.0% 4.8% 0.0% 0 0 6 Jamal Agnew 11.5% 6 13.3% 10.4% 4 10.3% 6.4% -2 66.7% 0 4

Kirk scored his sixth and seventh TDs of the year, giving him more than half of Trevor Lawrence's 13 passing TDs. Kirk has 33% of Jacksonville's red-zone targets and 40% of the inside-the-10 targets. Six of his eight targets from inside the 10 have gone for scores, including one from three yards out in the loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

of the year, giving him more than half of Trevor Lawrence's 13 passing TDs. Zay quietly remains above 20% target share in active games, but is averaging only 8.9 yards per catch. He had 8-68-0 on 10 targets in this one, and now is averaging 5.2 catches for 46.3 yards on 7.2 targets for the year. His aDOT is 7.6, about half what it was for Vegas last year (14.0).

in active games, but is averaging only 8.9 yards per catch. Engram returned to a full workload after a back injury limited him the week before. However, he was targeted only four times on 36 routes, thus entering the Week 11 bye with back-to-back duds.

after a back injury limited him the week before. However, he was targeted only four times on 36 routes, thus entering the Week 11 bye with back-to-back duds. Marvin remains the No. 3 receiver in terms of both snaps and targets.

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 83.9% 30 85.7% 79.4% 4 11.4% 12.6% 72 13.3% 1 60 2 Travis Kelce 72.6% 25 71.4% 79.7% 7 20.0% 24.3% 46 28.0% 0 81 3 Justin Watson 72.6% 24 68.6% 22.7% 1 2.9% 4.3% 12 4.2% 0 12 4 Noah Gray 46.8% 12 34.3% 29.4% 2 5.7% 5.7% 20 16.7% 1 20 5 Kadarius Toney 45.2% 15 42.9% 5.2% 5 14.3% 9.4% 31 33.3% 0 57 6 JuJu Smith-Schuster 38.7% 14 40.0% 78.6% 4 11.4% 18.0% 44 28.6% 0 33 7 Skyy Moore 24.2% 9 25.7% 21.6% 1 2.9% 4.6% 4 11.1% 0 6

Mecole Hardman (groin) was inactive, while Smith-Schuster entered concussion protocol in the second quarter and didn't return. Toney played 48% of snaps in the second half, catching two of three targets for 28 yards (after catching two of two for 29 yards on 41% of snaps in the first half) Toney played 20 of his 28 snaps on the perimeter and only eight in the slot , per PFF, while Valdes-Scantling got 27 of his 53 snaps in the slot. MVS put up 3-60-1 on four targets, scoring his first TD as a Chief. He hasn't seen more than four targets since Week 5 though. Watson played 90% of snaps in the second half but wasn't targeted. He saw one target, a 12-yard gain, on 59% snap share in the first half. Moore, the second-round rookie, didn't get any additional playing time with JuJu and Hardman out.

in the second quarter and didn't return.

Browns (17) at Dolphins (39) Browns (17) atDolphins (39)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Donovan Peoples-Jones 87.1% 35 92.1% 88.1% 9 27.3% 20.0% 148 25.7% 1 99 2 Amari Cooper 85.5% 33 86.8% 89.0% 3 9.1% 24.7% 23 9.1% 0 32 3 Harrison Bryant 75.8% 28 73.7% 47.7% 3 9.1% 10.7% 3 10.7% 0 15 4 David Bell 51.6% 22 57.9% 49.4% 5 15.2% 6.5% 39 22.7% 0 24 5 Pharaoh Brown 43.5% 13 34.2% 9.4% 5 15.2% 10.5% 18 38.5% 0 13

Peoples Jones led the team in every receiving category besides TDs, putting up 5-99-0 on nine targets. That's six straight games with four or more catches for 50 or more yards. He now has 516 yards without a TD this year, catching 63.6% of targets for 9.4 YPT. And Deshaun Watson will be back in a couple weeks.

Bryant scored a TD in his second game without David Njoku in the lineup but was targeted only three times.

Bell, the No. 3 receiver, saw more than three targets for the first time in his young career, catching three of five passes for 24 yards. He's probably not running enough routes or making enough noise to ride the Watson wave, even if he keeps the No. 3 job the rest of his rookie year.

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Jaylen Waddle 73.1% 31 91.2% 82.8% 5 15.2% 21.5% 67 16.1% 0 66 2 Tyreek Hill 71.6% 28 82.4% 82.3% 6 18.2% 30.8% 80 21.4% 1 44 3 Trent Sherfield 64.2% 21 61.8% 59.8% 5 15.2% 9.0% 55 23.8% 1 63 4 Durham Smythe 52.2% 8 23.5% 21.2% 0 0.0% 5.6% 0.0% 0 0 5 Mike Gesicki 47.8% 20 58.8% 59.2% 3 9.1% 10.2% 33 15.0% 1 31

Miami spread the ball around more than usual, with six players (including three backs) finishing between four and six targets.

Sherfield put up 4-63-1 on five looks, solidifying himself over Cedrick Wilson as the No. 3 receiver. Sherfield has yet to see more than six targets in a game but does have seven weeks in a row with at least one look.

Lions (31) at Bears (30) Lions (31) atBears (30)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Kalif Raymond 83.1% 26 92.9% 60.1% 3 12.0% 12.3% 29 11.5% 0 47 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown 79.7% 27 96.4% 75.0% 11 44.0% 27.9% 54 40.7% 0 119 3 Brock Wright 72.9% 9 32.1% 22.2% 1 4.0% 5.6% 3 11.1% 1 2 4 Tom Kennedy 62.7% 20 71.4% 34.5% 2 8.0% 9.2% 20 10.0% 0 44 5 Shane Zylstra 27.1% 9 32.1% 6.0% 1 4.0% 2.1% 18 11.1% 0 0

St. Brown had a huge first half and was central to Detroit's gameplan, posting 10-119-0 and a carry for two yards. It was his second 100-yard game of the year and first since Week 2. St. Brown has double-digit targets in four of eight appearances.

Wright scored a TD, but he and Zylstra each were targeted only once while splitting routes. The Lions have used their TEs for more pass-blocking since they traded Hockenson away.

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Cole Kmet 93.1% 18 78.3% 82.4% 7 38.9% 16.9% 88 38.9% 1 74 2 Darnell Mooney 87.9% 22 95.7% 93.4% 4 22.2% 27.9% 36 18.2% 0 57 3 Equanimeous St. Brown 50.0% 12 52.2% 66.8% 0 0.0% 16.0% 0.0% 0 0 4 Dante Pettis 44.8% 13 56.5% 57.0% 1 5.6% 12.1% 10 7.7% 0 9 5 Byron Pringle 34.5% 10 43.5% 7.4% 2 11.1% 9.8% 26 20.0% 0 12 6 Chase Claypool 29.3% 5 21.7% 38.0% 2 11.1% 17.8% 16 40.0% 0 8

Kmet scored two TDs for a second straight week , giving him five over the past three games after he'd gone 28 consecutive games without one. He also led the team in targets Sunday, with season highs for both that and yards (4-74-2 on seven targets). Kmet is now up to 17% target share for the season, which is still well behind Mooney's 28%.

, giving him five over the past three games after he'd gone 28 consecutive games without one. Claypool didn't play much, running five routes on 24 dropbacks and finishing with eight yards on two targets. He actually played more the week before in his Bears debut. Pringle got more work, though still less than both St. Brown and Pettis.

and finishing with eight yards on two targets. He actually played more the week before in his Bears debut. Mooney was efficient, at least, with 4-57-0 on four targets, giving him a seventh straight game with at least 40 yards. But he still hasn't hit 100 in a game.

Saints (10) at Steelers (20) Saints (10) atSteelers (20)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Jarvis Landry 77.8% 24 80.0% 66.0% 6 21.4% 16.2% 57 25.0% 0 37 2 Chris Olave 75.6% 26 86.7% 86.0% 5 17.9% 26.0% 68 19.2% 0 40 3 Kevin White 66.7% 21 70.0% 18.7% 2 7.1% 3.7% 40 9.5% 0 0 4 Juwan Johnson 64.4% 19 63.3% 68.9% 7 25.0% 13.4% 64 36.8% 0 44 5 Adam Trautman 42.2% 10 33.3% 18.7% 3 10.7% 6.7% 13 30.0% 0 22 6 Taysom Hill 40.0% 10 33.3% 12.1% 0 0.0% 3.6% 0.0% 0 0

Landry ran a route on 80% of dropbacks in his first game since Week 4 , putting up 3-37-0 on six targets.

, putting up 3-37-0 on six targets. Olave was held to 3-40-0 on five targets, in part because Pittsburgh dominated possession and the Saints ran only 456 plays (28 pass attempts).

Johnson and Kmet must've been blessed by the same TD god/wizard. Johnson has four in the past four weeks, and matched a season high of seven targets this past Sunday, though he still hasn't gone higher than 44 yards in a single game (he does have five games in the 40-to-44-yard range, to be fair).

White was targeted only twice and didn't catch a pass, but he did get more snaps/routes than Marquez Callaway (a healthy scratch) and Tre'Quan Smith (barely played). Having someone like White as the third receiver could help the target volume for Landry and Olave. Not that Callaway is any target hog...



Dennis Allen said he'll sit down and visit with Jameis Winston, will talk to the medical staff, etc, said they have to do what gives the team the best chance to win. Said he has not made a decision at QB yet, but sounds like Winston is a possibility. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 14, 2022

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Diontae Johnson 91.1% 34 94.4% 95.5% 5 19.2% 25.9% 82 14.7% 1 63 2 George Pickens 73.4% 35 97.2% 88.6% 4 15.4% 15.3% 37 11.4% 0 32 3 Pat Freiermuth 68.4% 33 91.7% 69.0% 7 26.9% 19.2% 59 21.2% 1 36 4 Steven Sims 38.0% 11 30.6% 6.3% 2 7.7% 7.6% -7 18.2% 0 15 5 Gunner Olszewski 27.8% 12 33.3% 5.4% 1 3.8% 3.8% -4 8.3% 0 4

Freiermuth led the team in targets, while Johnson had an unusual day marked by efficiency (4-63-0) rather than volume (five targets). The tight end has three straight games with at least four catches and seven targets, numbers he's hit in six of eight appearances this year. He's averaging 4.5 catches for 50.4 yards per game but with only one TD. Freirmuth's aDOT is 8.4, up from 5.3 last year. He's averaging 11.2 YPR, up from 8.3. His catch rate, of course, is lower (66% instead of 76%).

Kenny Pickett took six sacks and ran eight times for 51 yards and a TD, so his 37 dropbacks yielded only 26 targets for the pass catchers.

Broncos (10) at Titans (17) Broncos (10) atTitans (17)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Kendall Hinton 97.3% 46 95.8% 35.3% 5 12.8% 6.2% 40 10.9% 0 62 2 Courtland Sutton 93.2% 47 97.9% 96.2% 11 28.2% 24.4% 128 23.4% 0 66 3 Greg Dulcich 89.0% 39 81.3% 36.1% 4 10.3% 15.7% 59 10.3% 0 11 4 Tyrie Cleveland 31.5% 16 33.3% 11.6% 3 7.7% 5.8% 77 18.8% 1 0 5 Jalen Virgil 30.1% 16 33.3% 4.6% 1 2.6% 2.6% 24 6.3% 0 66 6 Eric Saubert 19.2% 7 14.6% 24.9% 1 2.6% 6.0% -1 14.3% 0 12 7 Montrell Washington 8.2% 6 12.5% 8.4% 1 2.6% 3.5% 39 16.7% 0 0

Jerry Jeudy injured his ankle in the first quarter, pushing Hinton into an every-down role while Cleveland and Virgil essentially split the No. 3 receiver job. Virgil scored a 66-yard TD on his lone target, while Hinton caught four of five looks for 62 yards. KJ Hamler was inactive after injuring his hamstring in practice last Wednesday.

while Cleveland and Virgil essentially split the No. 3 receiver job. Sutton finished with 6-66-0 on a team-high 11 targets... inefficient but better than the previous three games with less than 25 yards.

From NFL Now: Following his MRI, #Broncos get good news on WR Jerry Jeudy. It's a mild ankle injury, sources say. His status for this week has not yet been determined, but they received promising results. pic.twitter.com/WHw82qOF1W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2022

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Robert Woods 81.7% 36 97.3% 84.5% 7 19.4% 21.6% 57 19.4% 0 10 2 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 78.3% 28 75.7% 74.2% 8 22.2% 13.5% 93 28.6% 1 119 3 Austin Hooper 60.0% 24 64.9% 59.7% 7 19.4% 12.1% 49 29.2% 0 41 4 Treylon Burks 56.7% 28 75.7% 69.0% 6 16.7% 16.3% 18 21.4% 0 24 5 Geoff Swaim 53.3% 7 18.9% 28.3% 1 2.8% 7.4% 0 14.3% 0 0 6 Chigoziem Okonkwo 33.3% 9 24.3% 21.0% 2 5.6% 8.6% 41 22.2% 1 41

Westbrook-Ikhine scored both TDs, enjoying his first big game of the year in Burks' first game back from IR. The rookie ran a route on three-fourths of Ryan Tannehill 's dropbacks and caught three of six targets for 24 yards.

Woods finished with 2-10-0 on seven targets, following a two-target goose egg the week before.

Texans (16) at Giants (24) Texans (16) atGiants (24)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Nico Collins 76.7% 33 80.5% 72.0% 10 27.0% 16.7% 97 30.3% 1 49 2 Brandin Cooks 65.0% 26 63.4% 87.0% 7 18.9% 21.9% 65 26.9% 0 37 3 Chris Moore 55.0% 26 63.4% 59.2% 6 16.2% 11.4% 90 23.1% 1 70 4 Jordan Akins 51.7% 22 53.7% 31.7% 3 8.1% 8.3% 10 13.6% 0 72 5 O.J. Howard 50.0% 16 39.0% 28.5% 1 2.7% 6.4% 2 6.3% 0 0 6 Phillip Dorsett 45.0% 21 51.2% 35.7% 4 10.8% 9.2% 56 19.0% 0 22 7 Teagan Quitoriano 43.3% 2 4.9% 1.3% 0 0.0% 4.8% 0.0% 0 0

Collins returned from a groin injury and led the team in routes and targets, putting up 5-49-1 on 10 looks while running a route on 81% of dropbacks.

on 10 looks while running a route on 81% of dropbacks. Cooks also played after missing the previous game, but he didn't play as many snaps as usual, dropping to 63% route share. Keep an eye on Cooks' playing time and target share moving forward , especially with Moore and Dorsett showing flashes the past couple weeks.

Akins and Howard got more playing time with Brevin Jordan a healthy scratch. Akins had a 46-yard gain but with modest route share (54%) and only three targets, sharing snaps with Howard and Quitoriano.



Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Darius Slayton 79.1% 15 75.0% 53.0% 4 23.5% 19.6% 34 26.7% 0 95 2 Wan'Dale Robinson 76.1% 16 80.0% 61.0% 2 11.8% 14.6% 7 12.5% 0 20 3 Lawrence Cager 65.7% 9 45.0% 1.5% 2 11.8% 1.8% -2 22.2% 0 9 4 Isaiah Hodgins 64.2% 13 65.0% 2.7% 2 11.8% 11.8% 27 15.4% 0 41 5 Kenny Golladay 37.3% 10 50.0% 39.0% 2 11.8% 9.4% 18 20.0% 0 0 6 Tanner Hudson 14.9% 8 40.0% 42.9% 3 17.6% 11.3% 13 37.5% 0 24

Slayton put up 3-95-1 on four targets with a 54-yard TD. His four targets actually led the team, while Wan'Dale Robinson got one more route but only two targets.

but only two targets. Daniel Jones attempted only 17 passes, while Saquon Barkley ran 35 times.

Cager scored a TD and was the top TE in terms of snaps, but Hudson stole about half the routes and three targets... not much fantasy potential for anyone there.

Hodgins got more routes and snaps than Golladay, who was held without a catch on two targets in his first game since early October. Hodgins, meanwhile, caught both of his targets for 41 yards. Maybe he'll stick alongside Robinson and Slayton; the Giants have cycled enough guys through the WR spots this year and are running out of people to try.

Colts (25) at Raiders (20) Colts (25) atRaiders (20)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Michael Pittman 96.6% 29 100.0% 88.6% 9 33.3% 25.6% 68 31.0% 0 53 Parris Campbell 81.4% 26 89.7% 87.9% 9 33.3% 15.0% 27 34.6% 0 76 Alec Pierce 62.7% 19 65.5% 62.0% 2 7.4% 12.7% 29 10.5% 0 0 Mo Alie-Cox 61.0% 15 51.7% 40.9% 0 0.0% 7.6% 0.0% 0 0 Kylen Granson 47.5% 15 51.7% 40.7% 4 14.8% 8.6% 27 26.7% 0 57 Ashton Dulin 28.8% 6 20.7% 16.7% 0 0.0% 9.7% 0.0% 0 0

Dulin came back from IR and took a few routes from Pierce, who finished without a catch on two targets.

Pittman and Campbell each saw nine of the 27 targets from QB Matt Ryan, who returned to the starting job under new coach Jeff Saturday (Mr. 1-0). Campbell has 32 targets and three touchdowns in Ryan's last three starts .



Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Mack Hollins 95.3% 40 100.0% 93.4% 6 15.8% 15.8% 124 15.0% 0 18 2 Foster Moreau 95.3% 37 92.5% 48.3% 4 10.5% 14.2% 36 10.8% 1 43 3 Davante Adams 92.2% 39 97.5% 94.2% 14 36.8% 31.8% 129 35.9% 1 126 4 Keelan Cole 65.6% 34 85.0% 33.2% 2 5.3% 9.4% 13 5.9% 0 0

Hollins was held to 2-18-0 on six targets after Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller were placed on IR. Hollins did run a route on every single dropback , and Keelan Cole (85% route share) wasn't too far off ... nor was Moreau.

Moreau caught three of his four targets for 43 yards and a TD.

Adams had a 48-yard TD en route to 9-126-1 on 14 targets. Adams is up to 31.8% target share for the season , second to CeeDee Lamb (32.1%).



Cowboys (28) at Packers (31) Cowboys (28) atPackers (31)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 CeeDee Lamb 91.1% 44 91.7% 96.0% 15 34.9% 32.2% 148 34.1% 0 150 2 Michael Gallup 84.8% 42 87.5% 85.0% 7 16.3% 17.3% 62 16.7% 0 35 3 Noah Brown 75.9% 40 83.3% 86.0% 3 7.0% 16.6% 29 7.5% 0 3 4 Dalton Schultz 75.9% 31 64.6% 68.0% 8 18.6% 17.9% 58 25.8% 1 54 5 Jake Ferguson 30.4% 5 10.4% 21.9% 0 0.0% 8.4% 0.0% 0 0 6 Peyton Hendershot 20.3% 8 16.7% 25.6% 1 2.3% 8.1% 6 12.5% 0 0

Lamb caught 11 of 15 targets for 150 yards and two TDs. He's the NFL leader in target share , and ranks fourth in air-yard share (41.9%).

, and ranks fourth in air-yard share (41.9%). Schultz had a nice game with 6-54-1 on eight targets, though his snap/route shares weren't quite on the 2021 level. Schultz now has three straight games with at least five catches for 49 yards , and his snap shares have ticked up in that stretch (65% to 71% to 76%).



Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Allen Lazard 98.4% 22 100.0% 87.0% 4 21.1% 20.8% 7 18.2% 0 45 2 Christian Watson 85.2% 19 86.4% 38.0% 8 42.1% 10.1% 162 42.1% 1 107 3 Robert Tonyan 62.3% 10 45.5% 54.1% 1 5.3% 14.3% 6 10.0% 0 8 4 Marcedes Lewis 59.0% 5 22.7% 14.5% 1 5.3% 3.1% -2 20.0% 0 -1 5 Sammy Watkins 32.8% 8 36.4% 35.0% 3 15.8% 11.1% 45 37.5% 0 47 6 Josiah Deguara 21.3% 4 18.2% 16.1% 0 0.0% 5.5% 0.0% 0 0 7 Samori Toure 19.7% 7 31.8% 13.7% 0 0.0% 8.9% 0.0% 0 0

Watson erupted for 4-107-3 on a team-high eight targets , rebounding from a pair of drops on the opening drive to score TDs from 58, 39 and seven yards out in a game where Aaron Rodgers attempted only 20 passes. Watson ran a route on 85% of dropbacks in his first full, healthy game without fellow rookie Romeo Doubs (ankle) competing for playing time and targets. Prior to Week 10, the rookie had caught 10 of 14 targets for 88 yards in six games. Was Sunday a fluke? Maybe. But he is a second-round pick, and he does have a Hall of Fame QB who is desperate for someone to throw to. Watson could at least be a rich man's MVS, right? Or maybe giraffe Will Fuller?

, rebounding from a pair of drops on the opening drive to score TDs from 58, 39 and seven yards out in a game where Aaron Rodgers attempted only 20 passes.

Just went through all of Christian Watson's snaps today. Add him. Add him now. This was not a fluke. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 14, 2022

What did Aaron Rodgers say to Christian Watson on the sideline after his two drops on the opening drive? "The ball is still coming your way, buddy. Let's get one of these. Let's make a play." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 14, 2022

Cardinals (27) at Rams (17) Cardinals (27) atRams (17)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Rondale Moore 96.9% 38 97.4% 94.0% 13 37.1% 22.9% 100 34.2% 0 94 2 DeAndre Hopkins 95.4% 39 100.0% 97.0% 14 40.0% 32.9% 87 35.9% 0 98 3 Trey McBride 90.8% 29 74.4% 17.8% 1 2.9% 6.1% 5 3.4% 0 7 4 A.J. Green 43.1% 17 43.6% 45.1% 2 5.7% 8.7% 18 11.8% 1 10 5 Stephen Anderson 36.9% 8 20.5% 4.4% 1 2.9% 2.5% 0 12.5% 0 0 6 Zach Ertz 13.8% 8 20.5% 80.8% 1 2.9% 18.1% 9 12.5% 0 12 7 Robbie Anderson 12.3% 7 17.9% 34.0% 0 0.0% 6.7% 0.0% 0 0

Ertz injured his knee in the first half and was replaced by McBride, who drew only one target on 29 routes while playing 91% of snaps . The injury likely is season-ending , per Ian Rapoport.

. Hopkins and Moore both remained productive with Colt McCoy replacing Kyler Murray (hamstring) under center). Hopkins put up 10-98-0 and Moore had 9-94-0.

Moore is averaging 5.9 catches for 59.1 yards on 8.0 targets through seven games, following three in a row with at least seven catches and 69 yards . Moore's aDOT is up to 5.5, still extremely low for a WR but not nearly to the extent we saw last year (5.5). He's a WR3 even in standard scoring now, and arguably a WR2 for PPR until Marquise Brown (foot) returns.

through seven games, following .

Kingsbury said Hollywood Brown is "getting close." Might not make it this week. Definitely back after bye at latest. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 14, 2022

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Ben Skowronek 98.3% 38 95.0% 78.0% 7 18.9% 12.4% 57 18.4% 0 14 2 Allen Robinson 91.7% 36 90.0% 92.4% 6 16.2% 14.6% 60 16.7% 0 44 3 Tyler Higbee 80.0% 28 70.0% 70.9% 8 21.6% 20.3% 23 28.6% 0 73 4 Cooper Kupp 66.7% 22 55.0% 93.2% 5 13.5% 31.1% 20 22.7% 0 -1 5 Van Jefferson 28.3% 14 35.0% 50.0% 3 8.1% 12.7% 32 21.4% 1 27 6 Brycen Hopkins 21.7% 10 25.0% 8.2% 2 5.4% 4.8% 17 20.0% 0 11 7 Brandon Powell 8.3% 3 7.5% 11.6% 1 2.7% 6.2% 25 33.3% 0 0

Kupp suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second half , making an ugly day for the Rams that much harder to bear. They may be out of the playoff hunt by the time he's healthy again.

, making an ugly day for the Rams that much harder to bear. They may be out of the playoff hunt by the time he's healthy again. Skowronek played nearly every snap but managed only 14 yards on seven targets.

but managed only 14 yards on seven targets. Higbee rebounded with 8-73-0 on eight targets, after three straight games with two or fewer catches for 15 yards or less. Be wary, still, even if Kupp's absence forces more volume his way. This offense is a disaster right now.

Jefferson played 74% of snaps in the fourth quarter, catching all three of his targets for 27 yards. The upcoming Kupp absence could make him semi-relevant again ... or not.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp has a high ankle sprain, according to coach Sean McVay. The injury requires surgery and he's going on IR. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) November 15, 2022

The Rams offensive line continues to be slammed by injury.

Chandler Brewer played through a Grade 3 MCL suffered in-game. He's having surgery, 4-6 weeks.

LT Alaric Jackson had blood clots and has to go on medication, out for the season. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 15, 2022

Chargers (16) at 49ers (22) Chargers (16) at49ers (22)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Joshua Palmer 94.6% 40 100.0% 88.0% 8 22.9% 18.2% 99 20.0% 0 44 2 DeAndre Carter 85.7% 39 97.5% 76.8% 4 11.4% 10.1% 47 10.3% 0 64 3 Michael Bandy 85.7% 34 85.0% 29.9% 1 2.9% 8.6% 11 2.9% 0 0 4 Tre' McKitty 76.8% 28 70.0% 31.4% 6 17.1% 9.4% 39 21.4% 1 21 5 Richard Rodgers 21.4% 2 5.0% 4.0% 1 2.9% 2.7% 2 50.0% 0 4 6 Gerald Everett 17.9% 7 17.5% 60.6% 2 5.7% 14.7% 13 28.6% 0 23

Everett suffered a groin injury early in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game.

and missed the rest of the game. McKitty played 86% of snaps after the first quarter , catching three of six targets for 21 yards.

, catching three of six targets for 21 yards. Palmer and Carter were the top two WRs again, with Bandy the No. 3. Bandy was targeted once on 34 routes, while Palmer was held to 3-44-0 and Carter put up 4-64-0 on four looks.

Austin Ekeler led the team with 12 targets. He has eight or more in four straight games, averaging 12.0 per game over that stretch.

TE Gerald Everett is day-to-day with his groin injury, Brandon Staley said. Expected back at practice at some point this week. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 15, 2022

WR Mike Williams (ankle) and WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) will be back in practice this week, Brandon Staley said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 15, 2022

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 George Kittle 100.0% 27 93.1% 86.0% 2 7.1% 18.3% 23 7.4% 0 21 2 Brandon Aiyuk 97.1% 29 100.0% 94.6% 7 25.0% 22.2% 70 24.1% 1 84 3 Deebo Samuel 87.1% 25 86.2% 87.0% 6 21.4% 24.5% 41 24.0% 1 24 4 Jauan Jennings 32.9% 17 58.6% 43.4% 4 14.3% 11.2% 26 23.5% 0 40

Samuel handled a full workload after missing the final game before the Week 9 bye with a hamstring injury. He caught only two passes for 24 yards but added four carries for 27 yards.

after missing the final game before the Week 9 bye with a hamstring injury. He caught only two passes for 24 yards but added four carries for 27 yards. Kittle was targeted only twice despite finishing second on the team in routes, ahead of even Deebo.

Aiyuk had 6-84-0 on a team-high seven targets but also lost a fumble. It was Aiyuk's fourth straight game with 6-to-8 catches for 81-to-84 yards. Odd.



Commanders (32) at Eagles (21) Commanders (32) atEagles (21)

Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Terry McLaurin 85.2% 29 90.6% 93.2% 11 44.0% 19.6% 169 37.9% 1 128 2 Logan Thomas 72.8% 25 78.1% 46.5% 4 16.0% 12.0% 23 16.0% 1 12 3 Curtis Samuel 64.2% 24 75.0% 84.7% 4 16.0% 20.8% 38 16.7% 0 28 4 John Bates 49.4% 3 9.4% 19.7% 0 0.0% 6.6% 0.0% 0 0 5 Jahan Dotson 39.5% 14 43.8% 77.0% 1 4.0% 12.7% 10 7.1% 0 14 6 Cam Sims 33.3% 7 21.9% 37.1% 1 4.0% 5.2% 14 14.3% 0 0 7 Dyami Brown 19.8% 8 25.0% 15.6% 1 4.0% 8.0% 17 12.5% 0 15

Dotson returned from a hamstring injury but split snaps with Sims and Brown rather than having the No. 3 role to himself.

rather than having the No. 3 role to himself. Samuel also ran fewer routes than usual, and was targeted only four times.

McLaurin -- as detailed in Target Breakdown last week -- has done much better since Carson Wentz was benched. That continued Monday night with eight catches for 128 yards on 11 targets in a game where no other Commander saw more than four looks. McLaurin has accounted for 32% of Heinicke's targets this year. Samuel only has 18% but with 193 yards (9.3 YPT) from 20 targets (5.0 per game). Plus, Samuel has averaged 3.5 carries per game with Heinicke as the starter, compared to 1.3 with Wentz.



Snap % Rts Rt/DB Rt/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd 1 Dallas Goedert 100.0% 25 92.6% 81.7% 3 12.0% 21.4% 11 12.0% 1 23 2 DeVonta Smith 87.2% 23 85.2% 94.8% 8 32.0% 23.1% 47 34.8% 0 39 3 A.J. Brown 80.9% 20 74.1% 88.6% 4 16.0% 30.6% 59 20.0% 0 7 4 Quez Watkins 55.3% 16 59.3% 64.1% 4 16.0% 6.0% 60 25.0% 0 80 5 Zach Pascal 42.6% 11 40.7% 25.2% 2 8.0% 5.8% 11 18.2% 0 10 6 Jack Stoll 21.3% 5 18.5% 22.8% 1 4.0% 5.4% 11 20.0% 0 11

Goedert played every snap Monday night but now is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury.

Brown managed only one catch for seven yards on four targets, while Smith and Goedert both scored TDs but combined for only 62 yards (both also lost fumbles, though Smith's was just on the final lateral play, not a real fumble. Watkins had 80 yards, but 50 of them came on a long catch in the fourth quarter where he coughed up the ball at the end. And he still lost some routes/targets to Pascal, splitting the No. 3 role.

