Bernie on the Scene: Outfield Rankings

Bernie on the Scene: Outfield Rankings

Written by 
Bernie Pleskoff 
March 21, 2022

This article is part of our Bernie on the Scene series.

Here are my 2022 Fantasy Baseball Outfield Rankings:

A great deal of my evaluation for these rankings is based upon what I believe to be playing time issues for several players. Your favorite fantasy target could be down in the rankings, and I may not think he'll play enough to help. Outfield is the deepest position in fantasy, and any player could be much better or worse than the rankings.

If he's healthy, watch out: Kyle Lewis. If he's really strong and healthy, I have him ranked too low.

My Sleeper: Akil Baddoo. He will play. He'll run. He'll steal bases.

I'm very bullish on: Riley Greene. More for the future than this year, when he will be in a rookie learning curve.

  1. Juan Soto, WSH
  2. Bryce Harper, PHI
  3. Mike Trout, LAA
  4. Kyle Tucker, HOU
  5. Ronald Acuna, ATL (late start?)
  6. Mookie Betts, LAD
  7. Yordan Alvarez, HOU
  8. Teoscar Hernandez, TOR
  9. Luis Robert, CWS
  10. Aaron Judge, NYY (vaccination issues?)
  11. Byron Buxton, MIN
  12. Starling Marte, NYM
  13. Cedric Mullins, BAL
  14. Nick Castellanos, FA
  15. George Springer, TOR
  16. Tyler O'Neill, STL
  17. Eloy Jimenez, CWS
  18. Ketel Marte, ARI
  19. J.D. Martinez, BOS
  20. Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
  21. Kris Bryant, COL
  22. Jesse Winker, SEA
  23. Whit Merrifield, KC
  24. Franmil Reyes, CLE
  25. Randy Arozarena, TB
  26. Bryan Reynolds, Pit
  27. Kyle Schwarber, PHI
  28. Mitch Haniger, SEA
  29. Brandon Lowe, TB
  30. Seiya Suzuki, CHC

  31. Christian Yelich, MIL
  32. Cody Bellinger, LAD
  33. Ryan Mountcastle, BAL
  34. Jared Walsh, LAA
  35. Tommy Edman, STL
  36. Austin Meadows, TB
  37. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., TOR
  38. Joey Gallo, NYY
  39. Michael Brantley, HOU
  40. Trent Grisham, Padres
  41. Alex Verdugo, BOS
  42. Avisail Garcia, MIA
  43. Chris Taylor, LAD
  44. Jorge Soler, MIA
  45. Hunter Renfroe, MIL
  46. Michael Conforto, FA
  47. Andrew Benintendi, KC
  48. Adolis Garcia, TEX
  49. Dylan Carlson, STL
  50. Austin Hays, BAL
  51. Ramon Laureano, OAK
  52. Myles Straw, CLE
  53. Eddie Rosario, ATL
  54. Anthony Santander, BAL
  55. Kyle Lewis, SEA
  56. Robbie Grossman, DET
  57. Daulton Varsho, Dbacks
  58. Alex Kirilloff, Twins
  59. Jarred Kelenic, Mariners
  60. Akil Baddoo, Tiger
  61. Randal Grichuk, TOR
  62. AJ Pollock, LAD
  63. Charlie Blackmon, COL
  64. Adam Duvall, ATL
  65. Andrew Vaughn, CWS
  66. Ian Happ, CHC
  67. Julio Rodriguez, SEA (Rookie, late start?)
  68. Marcell Ozuna, ATL
  69. Amed Rosario, CLE
  70. Raimel Tapia, COL
  71. Tommy Pham, FA
  72. Enrique Hernandez, BOS
  73. Jo Adell, LAS
  74. Mark Canha, NYM
  75. Wil Myers, SD
  76. Mike Yastrzemski, SF
  77. Max Kepler, MIN
  78. Jesus Sanchez, MIA
  79. Luis Arraez, MIN
  80. Riley Greene, DET (Rookie, starts the season with the parent club?)
  81. Pavin Smith, ARI
  82. Harrison Bader, STL
  83. Gavin Lux, LAD
  84. Brandon Nimmo, NYM
  85. Jeff McNeil, NYM
  86. Patrick Wisdom, CHC
  87. Tyler Naquin, CIN
  88. Andrew McCutchen, MIL
  89. LaMonte Wade, SF
  90. Lane Thomas, WSH
  91. Manuel Margot, RAYS
  92. David Peralta, ARI
  93. Joc Pederson, SF
  94. Connor Joe, COL
  95. Willie Calhoun, TEX
  96. Gavin Sheets, CWS
  97. Jarren Duran, BOS
  98. Lorenzo Cain, MIL
  99. Dominic Smith, NYM
  100. Brandon Marsh, LLA
  101. Hunter Dozier, KC
  102. Brett Phillips, TB
  103. Jake Meyers, HOU
  104. Leody Taveras, TEX
  105. Michael Taylor, KC
  106. Jake Fraley, CIN
  107. Garrett Cooper, MIA
  108. Victor Robles, WSH
  109. Josh Naylor, CLE (Not playing yet)
  110. Kole Calhoun, TEX
  111. Cristian Pache, OAK
  112. Bryan De La Cruz, MIA
  113. Sam Hilliard, COL
  114. Darin Ruf, SF
  115. Ben Gamel, PIT
  116. Nick Senzel, CIN
  117. Tyrone Taylor, MIL
  118. Leury Garcia, CWS
  119. Seth Brown, OAK
  120. Connor Joe, COL
  121. Rafael Ortega, CHC
  122. Kyle Isbel, KC
  123. Steven Kwan, CLE (If he makes the club, he'll get on base)
  124. Aaron Hicks, NYY
  125. Clint Frazier, CHC
  126. Chas McCormick, HOU
  127. DJ Stewart, BAL
  128. Austin Slater, SF
  129. Bradley Zimmer, CLE
  130. Kevin Kiermaier, TB
  131. Harold Ramirez, CHC
  132. Anthony Alford, PIT
  133. Dylan Moore, SEA
  134. Adam Engel, CWS
  135. Justin Upton, LAA
  136. Victor Reyes, DET
  137. Aristides Aquino, CIN
  138. Odubel Herrera, PHI
  139. Josh Lowe, TB
  140. Jason Heyward, CHC
  141. Stephen Piscotty, OAK
  142. Oscar Mercado, CLE
  143. Jackie Bradley , BOS
  144. Steven Duggar, SF
  145. Alex Dickerson, ATL
  146. Yadiel Hernandez, WSH
  147. Trevor Larnach, MIN
  148. Adam Haseley, PHI
  149. Chad Pinder, OAK
  150. Skye Bolt, OAK
  151. Matt Vierling, PHI
  152. Jurickson Profar, SDP
  153. Daz Cameron, DET

HEADING HOME:

I was totally shocked to learn that Carlos Correa had signed with the Twins. They are now "all in," as they have spent an incredible amount of money this offseason.

My sources insist the Twins are for sale. And maybe this is to bolster the roster to make the team more attractive to a potential buyer.

I'm looking for a tremendous number of pitcher arm miseries without a full spring training. For that reason, I think the MLB rosters could be expanded beyond 26. I haven't heard the official number, yet, but teams are already moaning.

I've been in press boxes all week at spring training. Most people to whom I've spoken feel MLB could have signed off on the current CBA in November. And frankly, nothing seems to have changed. Sure, the Tigers, Twins and other smaller market teams are now spending to acquire bigger players, but look at what the Reds and Athletics have done. 

I don't want to hear, "Oakland always does that and succeeds." Or, "Oakland is getting ready for their new stadium" and blah blah blah.  They are not competitive. Period. They have no chance to win their division.

Attendance at spring training the first week, mid-March with great weather, has been dismal.

Fans can't make plans immediately and just hop on a plane and go to Florida and Arizona.

The entire vibe is really mild and very unlike spring training in Arizona. Maybe the next two weeks will be better.

There are plenty of "snowbirds" here now in Arizona. The restaurants are packed. But so far, they aren't buying spring training tickets. And I've heard the ticket prices are through the roof.

I'm old enough to remember the great Bill Veeck saying, "I'll give anything away, but I won't give my product away. I won't give away free tickets."  Tell that to the Cleveland Guardians.

For some stupid reason, their home season opener against the Giants in mid-April in Cleveland is a night game. That makes no sense.

Cleveland home openers have always been during the day. They sold out in10 or 20 minutes in the great years. Now the Guardians (what a ridiculous name) are giving a free ticket in April and May for every home opener ticket purchased. That screams of a disaster of a home opener advance ticket sale.

Thank you for following me on twitter @BerniePleskoff and for reading my articles at Forbes.

If you wish to share any comments with me, please use the section below, and I will try to respond.

Have a great week.

Bernie Pleskoff
Bernie Pleskoff
Bernie Pleskoff
Bernie Pleskoff is a former professional scout for the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.
