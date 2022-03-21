Bernie on the Scene: Outfield Rankings

This article is part of our Bernie on the Scene series.

I'm very bullish on: Riley Greene . More for the future than this year, when he will be in a rookie learning curve.

If he's healthy, watch out: Kyle Lewis . If he's really strong and healthy, I have him ranked too low.

A great deal of my evaluation for these rankings is based upon what I believe to be playing time issues for several players. Your favorite fantasy target could be down in the rankings, and I may not think he'll play enough to help. Outfield is the deepest position in fantasy, and any player could be much better or worse than the rankings.

Here are my 2022 Fantasy Baseball Outfield Rankings:

HEADING HOME:

I was totally shocked to learn that Carlos Correa had signed with the Twins. They are now "all in," as they have spent an incredible amount of money this offseason.

My sources insist the Twins are for sale. And maybe this is to bolster the roster to make the team more attractive to a potential buyer.

I'm looking for a tremendous number of pitcher arm miseries without a full spring training. For that reason, I think the MLB rosters could be expanded beyond 26. I haven't heard the official number, yet, but teams are already moaning.

I've been in press boxes all week at spring training. Most people to whom I've spoken feel MLB could have signed off on the current CBA in November. And frankly, nothing seems to have changed. Sure, the Tigers, Twins and other smaller market teams are now spending to acquire bigger players, but look at what the Reds and Athletics have done.

I don't want to hear, "Oakland always does that and succeeds." Or, "Oakland is getting ready for their new stadium" and blah blah blah. They are not competitive. Period. They have no chance to win their division.

Attendance at spring training the first week, mid-March with great weather, has been dismal.

Fans can't make plans immediately and just hop on a plane and go to Florida and Arizona.

The entire vibe is really mild and very unlike spring training in Arizona. Maybe the next two weeks will be better.

There are plenty of "snowbirds" here now in Arizona. The restaurants are packed. But so far, they aren't buying spring training tickets. And I've heard the ticket prices are through the roof.

I'm old enough to remember the great Bill Veeck saying, "I'll give anything away, but I won't give my product away. I won't give away free tickets." Tell that to the Cleveland Guardians.

For some stupid reason, their home season opener against the Giants in mid-April in Cleveland is a night game. That makes no sense.

Cleveland home openers have always been during the day. They sold out in10 or 20 minutes in the great years. Now the Guardians (what a ridiculous name) are giving a free ticket in April and May for every home opener ticket purchased. That screams of a disaster of a home opener advance ticket sale.

Have a great week.