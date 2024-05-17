ADP Analysis: Tracking ADP Movement for Best Ball Since the 2024 NFL Draft

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

Last week I wrote an article comparing ADPs between sites, looking at the differences between where players typically are drafted for best ball on Underdog, Drafters and DraftKings. Now it's time to see how ADPs have changed over time, comparing pre-draft numbers from April to the recent results in mid-May. Data from DraftKings won't be included in this iteration, as there isn't any from April from the comparison (they opened 2024 best ball contests the week after the NFL Draft).

All of this information is coming from best ball contests, but it's also useful for redraft and dynasty as a gauge of how 2024 expectations have changed for individual players. We always see some massive ADP swings in the days and weeks after the NFL Draft, with running backs in particular often gaining or losing a lot of value due to the new RBs their team drafted (or didn't). I'll also look at some rookies below, as well as some potentially confusing cases where there's a significant ADP change that can't cleanly be explained by events from the draft.

Before we get to my analysis at the bottom, let's take a look at the numbers in a big, sortable chart. On the right-hand side, you'll see two columns specific to Underdog and two specific to Drafters, showing ADPs from April and May. On the left you'll find three columns that entail data from both sites, showing average ADPs between the two from April and May, plus the difference between those two numbers.

The guys I'll discuss at the bottom are some of the players with the most noteworthy differences in that 'Δ May/Apr' column. Keep in mind that a two-spot move in the first round (e.g. Bijan Robinson) is much more meaningful than a 12-spot move in the 15th (e.g. Juwan Johnson).

ADP Moving Up ⬆️

WR Marvin Harrison (Apr: 17.6 > May: 13.3)

This seems like a lot of movement for someone that we knew would be a top-five pick and quite possibly going to Arizona. It also feels too early for any rookie WR, though there have certainly been cases like Ja'Marr Chase, Odell Beckham and Justin Jefferson where the Year 1 production ended up being first-round worthy. I wasn't drafting Harrison in the middle of Round 2 before and definitely won't be taking him at the 1/2 turn now. You could maybe talk me into this ADP if a WR-needy team with a top QB (e.g. Bills/Chargers) had traded the farm to move up for Harrison. As much as I like Kyler Murray, he's not a top passer and probably won't be anywhere near the league leaders for pass attempts.

WR Chris Olave (Apr: 23.6 > May: 17.2)

This mostly seems like a correction to Olave going later than he should've earlier in the offseason, with perhaps some additional impact from the Saints waiting until Round 5 to draft a pass catcher (Oklahoma WR Bub Means). Whatever the case, Olave has gone from undervalued to properly valued in my book.

WR Brandon Aiyuk (Apr: 22.5 > May: 18.3)

WR Deebo Samuel (Apr: 27.8 > May: 23.7)

This is the major ADP shift that surprised me most, in part because the 49ers drafted WR Ricky Pearsall in the first round and WR Jacob Cowing in the fourth. While those picks were for the future more so than 2024, it is possible Pearsall steals a few routes from Aiyuk and/or Samuel here and there. It's also possible Pearsall takes the No. 3 job from Jauan Jennings, who was targeted on only 16.0 percent of his routes last year (compared to 24.2 percent for Samuel and 26.0 percent for Aiyuk). Volume isn't a likely strong suit for San Francisco's pass catchers in the first place, and Pearsall could push a bit more of it toward the No. 3 or No. 4 receiver role.

My best explanation for the ADP gains is that there was pre-draft anxiety about Aiyuk or Samuel being traded to a lesser situation like New England or Pittsburgh. But I don't really get the logic there, as it would be a good thing for whichever guy wasn't dealt, plus there was also some chance of being traded to a team that would provide more targets in a solid offense (though obviously not an offense as good as San Francisco's). Anyway, the prices here are too rich for my blood, considering neither Samuel nor Aiyuk is likely to reach even 125 targets without the other missing a bunch of time. Both can put up high-end WR2 numbers without that kind of volume, as we've already seen, but when talking about top-25 picks I want a WR1 ceiling that doesn't require teammate injuries.

WR Zay Flowers (Apr: 48.2 > May: 38.6)

I think a lot of people overestimated the chances of Baltimore drafting a wide receiver early. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has made it clear he likes Rashod Bateman (more than he probably should), and TE Isaiah Likely's emergence in the second half of last season gives Baltimore yet another reason to rank near the bottom of the league in three-wide usage. Likely might even be the third option this year, though it would probably be a distant third behind Flowers and TE Mark Andrews. The early-fourth-round pick Baltimore spent on UNC WR Devontez Walker was about what I expected in terms of draft capital devoted to the position, and at this point I'd argue Flowers has gone from accurately valued to slightly overrated. There's no way I'm taking him over RB Travis Etienne (May ADP 40.0),

WR Xavier Worthy (Apr: 99.6 > May: 57.0)

WR Ladd McConkey (Apr: 118.3 > May: 70.2)

WR Keon Coleman (Apr: 136.7 > May: 74.4)

These three all shot up the ADP ranks after landing with teams that are weak at WR and strong at QB. Coleman also happened to be drafted earlier than most expected, and McConkey perhaps a bit earlier too. The biggest takeaway here is that there's generally value in drafting rookies early in the offseason. No rookie fell as far as these guys rose, including Troy Franklin. I also think Worthy and McConkey were simply going way too late before the draft.

Worthy was never making it past the Top 50 after his record-setting 40, and McConkey was a lock for Day 2 with an outside shot to sneak into the back end of the first round. Their new ADPs seem fair, more or less, whereas Coleman is going a round or three early for my liking. Draft capital matters, but I also still care that Coleman had a weaker prospect profile heading into the draft.

RB Ezekiel Elliott (Apr: 210.5 > May: 130.4)

RB Rico Dowdle (Apr: 167.2 > May: 140.2)

Elliott moved up the most of any player, making an 80-pick jump from Round 18 to Round 11. Dowdle's rise was more modest, though perhaps also misguided. He went undrafted back in 2020 and lingered on the Cowboys' practice squad or at the bottom of their roster for three years, and he failed to impress last year when he finally got his "big chance" as the No. 2 back. He'll need to fight for that role again, while Elliott's combination of blocking, pass catching and short-yardage running makes him a heavy favorite to lead the Dallas RBs in snaps and touches. The ADP gap between Zeke and Dowdle should be a lot more than 10 picks.

Others

WR Drake London (Apr: 16.9 > May: 15.0)

WR Mike Evans (Apr: 28.6 > May: 23.3)

TE Sam LaPorta (Apr: 33.4 > May: 29.0)

WR DeVonta Smith (Apr: 38.6 > May: 32.0)

TE Dalton Kincaid (Apr: 64.7 > May: 48.7)

QB C.J. Stroud (Apr: 62.6 > May: 51.4)

RB Zamir White (Apr: 93.7 > May: 81.0)

WR Curtis Samuel (Apr: 117.0 > May: 96.3)

WR Khalil Shakir (Apr: 128.3 > May: 110.8)

QB Caleb Williams (Apr: 100.2 > May: 97.0)

RB Jonathon Brooks (Apr: 124.5 > May: 97.1)

QB Jayden Daniels (Apr: 129.4 > May: 107.2)

WR Rashid Shaheed (Apr: 131.2 > May: 119.9)

WR Joshua Palmer (Apr: 142.2 > May: 120.8)

WR Ricky Pearsall (Apr: 163.6 > May: 145.2)

RB Ray Davis (Apr: 184.5 > May: 153.3)

WR Ja'Lynn Polk (Apr: 182.0 > May: 156.9)

TE Ben Sinnott (Apr: 236.3 > May: 161.0)

WR Jermaine Burton (Apr: 205.5 > May: 161.9)

RB Kimani Vidal (Apr: 238.6 > May: 163.3)

RB J.K. Dobbins (Apr: 204.5 > May: 166.5)

RB Bucky Irving (Apr: 192.5 > May: 171.4)

WR Luke McCaffrey (Apr: 238.4 > May: 178.9)

WR Javon Baker (Apr: 214.8 > May: 181.7)

RB Tyrone Tracy (Apr: 240.0 > May: 183.3)

WR Odell Beckham (Apr: 229.8 > May: 201.3)

WR DJ Chark (Apr: 239.9 > May: 212.5)

ADP Moving Down ⬇️

RB Bijan Robinson (Apr: 5.1 > May: 7.0)

This one doesn't have a clear transaction-related explanation, but it's nonetheless significant to see that Robinson and RB Breece Hall (6.7 > 8.0) have dropped on both sites while WRs Justin Jefferson (6.4 > 5.2) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (7.4 > 6.3) have gained ground. You could argue that the Vikings drafting QB J.J. McCarthy and the Lions not drafting any WRs played a small role, but mostly it just seems to be a positional thing with more people preferring to score an elite receiver early.

I don't necessarily disagree, as WRs have a lower injury rate (objective) and there's a lot of RB value after the first few rounds (subjective). That said, Hall seems poised for an absolutely massive season behind the Jets' remade offensive line. Robinson I'm a bit less bullish on, and I don't think I'd ever pick him ahead of ARSB or Hall. The question for me is whether I want to draft Robinson or Jefferson when St. Brown and Hall are gone (along with Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase. Personally, I rank them: McCaffrey>Hill>Lamb>Hall>Chase>ARSB>JJ/Bijan. Those are the eight players I consider to be strong first-round picks, though you won't find me in tears if I get a later selection and score two out of Garrett Wilson, A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, Puka Nacua and Drake London.

RB Kyren Williams (Apr: 13.5 > May: 21.0)

Williams has steadily lost ground throughout the offseason, with the luster of his 2023 production wearing off and concerns about his durability and future workloads setting in. Blake Corum joining the Rams in the third round adds to Williams' workload questions, though it also improves the third-year pro's chances of making it through the season intact. My own feelings regarding Williams essentially have mirrored public opinion at each stage, which is kind of lame to admit. Last year's per-game production was early-first-round stuff, but the downside risk with a 194-pound back was always greater than I estimated at the beginning of the offseason when ranking Williams as a mid-to-late first rounder.

The last iteration of this article came out right before the Stefon Diggs trade. What's strange to me is that Diggs' ADP has dropped by just 1.5 spots, whereas Collins has gone down by 6.8 and Tank Dell by 12.6. That implies far more confidence in C.J. Stroud than Josh Allen, or else concerns about Diggs being unrelated to team context and more centered on aging. Either way, Collins is the one I want, as he's seemingly least at risk of losing snaps/routes to the others and is at the optimal point in his aging curve.

RB Rachaad White (Apr: 49.0 > May: 56.8)

I'm not sure if this is more due to a general trend of RBs falling or because the Bucs spent a fourth-round pick on Bucky Irving. Either way, White already looked like a nice value and now stands out as one of the best buys for any position/round. Irving was a great college player, but his pro prospects took a huge hit when he ran a 4.55 40 at 5-9, 192. He ended up going late in the fourth round, and even if he's successful in the NFL it won't necessarily take much of White's plate this season.

Ordinary as he may be as a pure runner, White is a 214-pound back with an 89.1 percent career catch rate and hasn't missed a game through two seasons. The fifth round of fantasy drafts is extraordinarily late for someone who had 336 touches last season and has a realistic shot at a similar load in 2024.

Odunze landed in a crowded offense; Franklin was drafted later than expected; Mitchell was some of both. It's weird to see Odunze drop so much, considering Chicago was always one of his most likely landing spots and some of the other relatively high-probability outcomes (Tennessee, Denver) were much worse. It's also interesting that Odunze dropped by a lot more than DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, even adjusting for the larger value gap between picks early on in drafts.

WR Rashee Rice (Apr: 24.6 > May: 72.3)

The NFL usually lets guys play while legal situations are in progress, but Rice's issues are serious enough that we can't dismiss the possibility he lands on the commissioner's exempt list, i.e., paid leave. It's also possible his case wraps up before or during the season, in which case he'll almost certainly be suspended for multiple games within a few weeks after any legal judgment. Rice doesn't seem to be handling any of this especially well, as he's reportedly now being investigated for allegations that he punched a photographer in a nightclub.

RB James Conner (Apr: 78.5 > May: 93.6)

As much as I like third-round pick Trey Benson, we're now getting Conner at a price where he can share some work, miss some games and still be a good draft pick. The 29-year-old has scored 29 touchdowns in 41 games with Arizona, averaging 14.5 carries for 62.8 yards and 2.7 catches for 20.5 yards per appearance. Conner played 61.8 percent of snaps in his 13 active games last year, averaging 92.7 totals yards and scoring nine times despite being subbed out rather often. In other words, Benson can contribute in a meaningful way without preventing Conner from being a strong fantasy starter.

WR Romeo Doubs (Apr: 91.4 > May: 109.9)

The Packers haven't drafted or signed any wide receivers since April, leaving us without a clean and tidy explanation for Doubs dropping 18.5 picks. My guess is that some of the luster from his huge playoff performance has worn off, giving way to well-founded concerns about Green Bay's target distributino. Prior to the January explosion, Doubs would've been my pick for the odd man out between him, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. I'm not so sure now, but I am pretty confident Doubs won't go too far north of last year's 96 targets. He might see the same number improve his efficiency, however, which would put his production right in line with where he's being drafted as a WR4. The current price feels about right.

Others

WR DJ Moore (Apr: 24.2 > May: 28.3)

WR Keenan Allen (Apr: 41.6 > May: 48.1)

RB Josh Jacobs (Apr: 32.1 > May: 36.3)

QB Josh Allen (Apr: 24.4 > May: 33.2)

WR Brian Thomas (Apr: 65.7 > May: 74.5)

TE Brock Bowers (Apr: 79.0 > May: 97.9)

RB Austin Ekeler (Apr: 95.1 > May: 111.9)

RB Nick Chubb (Apr: 102.8 > May: 116.2)

WR Jakobi Meyers (Apr: 103.2 > May: 118.3)

TE Dalton Schultz (Apr: 105.2 > May: 122.1)

QB Kirk Cousins (Apr: 112.8 > May: 134.7)

WR Josh Downs (Apr: 110.7 > May: 135.3)

RB Chuba Hubbard (Apr: 112.5 > May: 165.8)

WR Marvin Mims (Apr: 147.8 > May: 170.6)

RB Jaleel McLaughlin (Apr: 151.7 > May: 181.8)

QB Drake Maye (Apr: 153.2 > May: 193.0)

RB Elijah Mitchell (Apr: 174.4 > May: 198.8)

QB Justin Fields (Apr: 175.9 > May: 201.5)

TE Michael Mayer (Apr: 157.3 > May: Outside Top 220)

RB Braelon Allen (Apr: 163.5 > May: Outside Top 220)

WR Zay Jones (Apr: 177.6 > May: Outside Top 220)

WR Noah Brown (Apr: 186.2 > May: Outside Top 220)