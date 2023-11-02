NFL Game Previews: Titans-Steelers Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Tennessee (+2.5) at Pittsburgh, o/u 36.5 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Talk about changing the narrative. The Titans headed into last week at 2-4 and having dropped three of their last four. Their starting QB was hurt, even coming out of their bye; Kevin Byard was off to Philly, and pretty much every other veteran, including Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins, seemed to be on the trade block. Then Will Levis stepped in under center wearing that snazzy Oilers throwback jersey and did a credible impression of Warren Moon, and Tennessee suddenly looked like a playoff contender again. While it's easy to dismiss Levis' performance in his NFL debut as a product of a bad defense that wasn't really able to prepare for him, the Falcons haven't actually been that bad this season. The Kentucky product was also seen as a plausible first-round pick heading into the 2023 draft, maybe even a top-10 selection, and when he slid to Day 2 the Titans pounced. I'm not saying Levis is the next Aaron Rodgers, but he's no slouch, and Hopkins was very, very happy to once again be working with a quarterback who was willing to just chuck it up and let him go to work. Ryan Tannehill might want to get used to watching from the sideline. Lost in the Levis hoopla is that Derrick Henry topped 100 rushing yards last week for the second time this year. If defenses actually have to worry about the Tennessee passing attack for once, the big man could feast in the second half of the season.

The Steelers also have an uncertain QB situation, but not in the good way. Kenny Pickett took a big shot to the ribs in last week's loss, and on a short week he might not be 100 percent recovered. If he has to exit again, that would leave Mitch Trubisky under center, and he flashed his usual skills by throwing two INTs in the second half against the Jags. His numbers for Pittsburgh over the last two years are mediocre at best – 63.7 percent completion rate, 6.6 YPA, 5:7 TD:INT in 212 attempts – but if Pickett can't go, the alternative is Mason Rudolph, whose career numbers are even worse. If the team's defense and running game were functioning at their usual levels, letting Pickett heal up for a week would be an option, but Najee Harris has done little in 2023 and Minkah Fitzpatrick just went down. Every loss hurts in the tightly packed AFC North – Baltimore's inched ahead at 6-2, but everyone else is 4-3 – and even a team that scrounges out miraculous wins on a regular basis could find this rabbit tough to yank out of its helmet. The Steelers actually have a minus-34 point differential despite their winning record, as all four victories have been by a single score while their three losses have all been by double digits.

The Skinny

TEN injuries: QB Tannehill (out, ankle), WR Hopkins (questionable, toe)

PIT injuries: TE Pat Freiermuth (IR, hamstring), S Fitzpatrick (out, hamstring)

TEN DFS targets: none

PIT DFS targets: Diontae Johnson $5,100 DK / $6,700 FD (TEN 32nd in DVOA vs. WR1), Steelers DST $3,500 DK / $4,400 FD (second in takeaways, TEN t-26th in sacks allowed)

TEN DFS fades: Chigoziem Okonkwo $3,100 DK / $4,700 FD (PIT first in DVOA vs. TE)

PIT DFS fades: Harris $5,000 DK / $6,100 FD (TEN second in rushing DVOA, t-6th in rushing TDs allowed)

Key stat: PIT 24th in red-zone conversions at 45.5 percent (5-for-11), and last in trips to the red zone; TEN is second in red-zone defense at 34.6 percent (9-for-26)

Weather notes: cloudy, temperature in the high 30s, less than 10 mph wind, zero percent chance of snow

The Scoop: Henry bashes out 70 yards and a touchdown. Levis throws for under 200 yards but does find Hopkins for a TD. Harris manages 40 yards. Pickett throws for 200 yards, finding George Pickens for a score. A Keanu Neal fumble return for a score keeps things close. Titans 17-14

