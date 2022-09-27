NFL Notebook Dump: Bills, Chiefs Go Down, Jags Officially on the Rise + More News and Notes from Week 3

It's been a wild and unpredictable start to the NFL season, and Week 3 was no exception. With both the Chiefs and Bills going down as road favorites, we're now left with only two undefeated teams after three weeks: the Eagles and the Dolphins.

Parody certainly seems to be the early theme this season, as every team except the Las Vegas Raiders has at least a tie to its name. The Raiders' offense sputtered yet again in Tennessee, managing just 22 points and failing to convert a do-or-die two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. The loss added to what's been a disastrous – and unbelievably frustrating – start to the Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere, the Jaguars built on last week's shutout of the Colts, taking down Justin Herbert and the Chargers 38-10 in Las Angeles. Through three weeks, the Jags have piled up 84 points – 33 more than any other team in the AFC South. Sunday's blowout sets up a more-intriguing-than-we-ever-could've-imagined showdown with the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 4.

Once again, we'll take a game-by-game approach to breaking down all of the relevant fantasy news and notes from the week that was. Let's dive in.

Bears 23 – Texans 20

The good: