NFL Game Previews: Broncos-Chiefs Matchup

At 4-1, Kansas City is already starting to pull away in the AFC West, and the defending champs' high-powered offense hasn't come close to playing at its usual level yet. Travis Kelce did his best to introduce

The last four weeks, the Broncos have given up 35 points to the Commanders, 31 to the Jets and 28 to the Bears, even if you put aside that other performance. It really doesn't matter how good a job Sean Payton does getting Russell Wilson back on track if the defense — and, to be fair, there's a fumble return TD and a safety mixed in with those points for the Jets — keeps struggling like that. (Also, Josh McDaniels' Raiders only managing 17 points against them in Week 1 might be looked back on as the very first of the dozens of good reasons he provides for his eventual and inevitable firing.) Wilson looks like he's put 2022 behind him, though, posting a 9:2 TD:INT over the last four games with an 8.0 YPA. Undrafted rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin also looks like a keeper and could buy Javonte Williams some extra time to get past his knee injury. The Denver offense has weapons, and it should get another one back soon in second-year TE Greg Dulcich , but racking up 30 points might be the baseline for this team to have a shot at winning most weeks.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Denver (+10.5) at Kansas City, o/u 47.5 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

At 4-1, Kansas City is already starting to pull away in the AFC West, and the defending champs' high-powered offense hasn't come close to playing at its usual level yet. Travis Kelce did his best to introduce all his new Swiftie fans to the roller coaster of emotions that comes with injuries in the NFL — he limped off the field just before halftime last week with a non-contact injury, making everyone fear the worst, but in the third quarter he had his foot and ankle heavily wrapped and was trying to sneak back into the huddle when the coaches weren't paying attention. Eventually, Kelce was allowed to return and scored what proved to be the winning touchdown, because of course he did. The short turnaround puts his status for this one in question, and the team can certainly afford to give him a week off to heal. It might even be better for Kansas City in the long run, as it would give Patrick Mahomes another game to try to sort out which of his half-dozen receivers he actually likes. So far, Justin Watson and rookie Rashee Rice have been the closest thing to reliable, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and/or Justyn Ross could pop at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, the defense has yet to allow more than 21 points or 368 yards in a game, and the Vikings last week were the first team to even get 20 first downs against them. Note also the potentially wet and windy conditions Thursday night, which would only help Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed and company keep that stingy run going.

The Skinny

DEN injuries: TE Dulcich (IR-R, hamstring), S Justin Simmons (questionable, hip)

KC injuries: TE Kelce (questionable, ankle)

DEN DFS targets: none

KC DFS targets: Mahomes $8,100 DK / $9,500 FD (DEN 32nd in passing DVOA, 32nd in YPA allowed, 32nd in passing TDs allowed), Isiah Pacheco $5,700 DK / $7,000 FD (DEN 31st in rushing DVOA, 32nd in rushing yards per game allowed, 32nd in YPC allowed, t-29th in rushing TDs allowed), Moore $4,000 DK / $5,400 FD (DEN 31st in DVOA vs. WR2), Watson $3,300 DK / $5,100 FD (DEN 32nd in DVOA vs. WR3, 31st in DVOA vs. deep throws), Kelce $7,700 DK / $8,300 FD and Noah Gray $3,300 DK / $4,600 FD (DEN 29th in DVOA vs. TE)

DEN DFS fades: Courtland Sutton $5,200 DK / $6,400 FD (KC first in DVOA vs. WR1)

KC DFS fades: none

Head-to-head record, last five years: 10-0 KC, average score 29-17 KC, average margin of victory 11 points. KC has won 15 straight meetings, but four of the last five have been by a single score (average score during that stretch is 27-20)

Key stat: KC is first in third-down conversions at 51.5 percent, DEN is t-18th in third-down defense at 40.7 percent

Weather notes: overcast, temperature in the mid-70s, 20-25 mph wind, 60-65 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Williams leads the DEN backfield with 60 yards and a touchdown. Wilson throws for 230 yards and a TD to Marvin Mims. Pacheco churns out 90 yards and a score, while Jerick McKinnon catches a TD pass. Mahomes throws for 260 yards and a second score to Watson, and Sneed adds a pick-six to put the game away. Kansas City 28-17

SUNDAY MORNING

Baltimore vs. Tennessee (+4) at London, o/u 41

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EDT

I should have known better than to think a team might actually take control of the AFC North. Last week's stunning late collapse against the Steelers left the Ravens at 3-2 (and now a tiebreaker behind Pittsburgh for the division lead) and probably made for a long flight to Blighty. Lamar Jackson failed to produce a score last week after racking up eight TDs (four through the air, four on the ground) over the prior three games, and he was also held below a 60 percent completion rate for the first time in 2023. The yardage still hasn't been there, but so far the switch at OC from Greg Roman to Todd Monken seems to be working out for the quarterback. Maybe a healthier wideout corps will allow things to fully click.

The AFC South is as much a jumble as the North through five weeks, with all four teams at either 3-2 or 2-3. The Titans are in the latter pair, as their season has been a nearly perfectly balanced see-saw with a road loss following by an equivalent home win. That pattern could bode well for Tennessee here, as it dropped a 23-16 decision in Indianapolis last week, but this isn't really a home game, and the numbers suggest Baltimore has been the superior squad. Derrick Henry's averaging less than four yards a carry, something he's never done over a season in his career, and perhaps as a result Tyjae Spears has seen more work than a typical caddie for King Henry and looked good. The situation is a bit reminiscent of the one in Dallas a couple years ago, when Ezekiel Elliott was the entrenched starter being routinely out-performed on an efficiency basis by Tony Pollard, but I'm not quite ready to name Spears as the next big backfield thing based on 41 NFL touches. The Titans still lack anything resembling a modern passing game, and Ryan Tannehill's 2:5 TD:INT through five games is brutal. Neither of those touchdowns went to DeAndre Hopkins, who might be regretting his decision in free agency right about now.

The Skinny

BAL injuries: WR Odell Beckham (questionable, ankle)

TEN injuries: WR Treylon Burks (questionable, knee), DE Jeffery Simmons (questionable, shoulder), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (questionable, neck)

BAL DFS targets: Justice Hill $4,800 DK / $5,700 FD (TEN 31st in passing DVOA vs. RB), Zay Flowers $5,600 DK / $6,000 FD (TEN 32nd in DVOA vs. WR1)

TEN DFS targets: none

BAL DFS fades: none

TEN DFS fades: Tannehill $4,900 DK / $6,600 FD (BAL fourth in passing DVOA, third in net passing yards per game allowed, first in YPA allowed, t-3rd in passing TDs allowed)

Key stat: TEN is t-29th in red-zone conversions at 35.3 percent (6-for-17); BAL is first in red-zone defense at 25.0 percent (3-for-12)

Weather notes: clear, temperature in the low 50s, less than 10 mph wind, zero percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Hill leads the BAL backfield with 70 combined yards and a receiving score. Jackson throws for 230 yards and a second touchdown to Flowers while running in a TD of his own. Henry rumbles for 60 yards. Tannehill throws for less than 200 yards and finds Hopkins for his first Titans TD but also gets picked off twice. Ravens 24-16

Last week's record: 6-8, 6-7-1 ATS, 7-7 o/u

2023 record: 44-34, 37-37-4 ATS, 46-31-1 o/u