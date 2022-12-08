NFL Game Previews: Raiders-Rams Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

Say what you want about Derek Carr , but he's part of a vanishing breed — a quarterback who actually starts every game for his team. By next week, there could be a dozen or fewer such stalwarts left in the NFL. (The number's currently 15, but Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence are banged up and Marcus Mariota is on thin ice in Atlanta.) Of course, most of the rest of those 12 have their teams headed for playoff spots, so let's not go too far with the Carr praise. The Raiders' incredibly narrow fantasy tree has been a bonanza for anyone rostering Davante Adams or Josh Jacobs (who continues to play through nagging injuries), not so much for anyone else, and the defense has been a bonanza for anyone facing them — Justin Herbert and Geno Smith each fired up more than 320 passing yards against the silver and black the last two weeks. That hasn't stopped Vegas from reeling off three consecutive wins though, all by a single score, and keeping the team's faint wild-card hopes alive in the process. For a team that looked dead in the water not too long ago, a winning record suddenly looks kind of plausible given their remaining schedule. The 49ers in Week 17 have a QB quandary, and Kansas City might not have anything much to play for in Week 18.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams (+6), o/u 44.5 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST

Say what you want about Derek Carr, but he's part of a vanishing breed — a quarterback who actually starts every game for his team. By next week, there could be a dozen or fewer such stalwarts left in the NFL. (The number's currently 15, but Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence are banged up and Marcus Mariota is on thin ice in Atlanta.) Of course, most of the rest of those 12 have their teams headed for playoff spots, so let's not go too far with the Carr praise. The Raiders' incredibly narrow fantasy tree has been a bonanza for anyone rostering Davante Adams or Josh Jacobs (who continues to play through nagging injuries), not so much for anyone else, and the defense has been a bonanza for anyone facing them — Justin Herbert and Geno Smith each fired up more than 320 passing yards against the silver and black the last two weeks. That hasn't stopped Vegas from reeling off three consecutive wins though, all by a single score, and keeping the team's faint wild-card hopes alive in the process. For a team that looked dead in the water not too long ago, a winning record suddenly looks kind of plausible given their remaining schedule. The 49ers in Week 17 have a QB quandary, and Kansas City might not have anything much to play for in Week 18.

Speaking of QB quandaries ... Matthew Stafford's done for the year, and neither John Wolford nor Bryce Perkins has looked like a viable option in his place. You know a team's desperate for help when they put in a waiver claim on Baker Mayfield and are even floating the possibility of him playing in this game without benefit of a real practice week in his new offense, which is, uhh, wow. Sean McVay, super genius. You have to wonder why the Rams are bothering to keep Perkins on the roster if they aren't willing to use him in this spot. Whoever's under center won't have much talent around him anyway, so it probably doesn't matter much. There's no long-shot playoff hopes. The defending champs have dropped six consecutive games, have Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and multiple offensive linemen on the shelf along with Stafford, and even the defense now has an Aaron Donald-shaped hole in it and has coughed up at least 26 points in five of those six losses.

The Skinny

LV injuries: RB Jacobs (questionable, quadriceps), WR Hunter Renfrow (IR, oblique), TE Darren Waller (IR, hamstring)

LAR injuries: QB Stafford (IR, neck), WR Kupp (IR, ankle), WR Robinson (IR, foot)

LV DFS targets: Adams $12,800 DK / $16,000 FD (LAR 31st in DVOA vs. WR1), Mack Hollins $7,400 DK / $9,500 FD (LAR 30th in DVOA vs. WR2)

LAR DFS targets: Wolford $8,800 DK / $13,000 FD (LV 30th in passing DVOA, 30th in passing yards per game allowed, 29th in YPA allowed, t-26th in passing TDs allowed), Tutu Atwell $4,400 DK / $6,500 FD (LV 32nd in DVOA vs. WR3)

LV DFS fades: Jacobs $12,400 DK / $16,500 FD (LAR fourth in rushing yards per game, fourth in YPC allowed), Keelan Cole $200 DK / $6,000 FD (LAR second in DVOA vs. WR3)

LAR DFS fades: none

Key stat: LV 13th in net yards per play at 0.13; LAR are 27th at -0.79

The Scoop: Jacobs plays and picks up 70 yards and a touchdown. Carr throws for 270 yards and two scores, finding Adams (who tops 100 yards) and Hollins. Cam Akers leads the LAR backfield with 70 yards, while Kyren Williams adds 50 combined yards and a receiving TD. Wolford starts and throws for 220 yards. Raiders 24-16