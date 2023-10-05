NFL Game Previews: Bears-Commanders Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

Think Ron Rivera regrets not going for that two-point conversion now? The Commanders very nearly walked into Philly and pulled off an upset for the second straight season, but an

The Bears are one of just two winless teams left in the NFL after their epic collapse last week against the Broncos. (Amazingly, the other team with zero victories is the Panthers, meaning Chicago is the early favorite to pick first and second in the 2024 draft thanks to the trade that netted Carolina their new franchise QB in Bryce Young . Well played, Ryan Poles.) It's been a total team effort for the Bears to be this bad – only three other clubs have committed more turnovers on offense, while only one is giving up more yards per play on defense. At least Justin Fields seems to realize his job's in jeopardy, setting new career highs with 335 passing yards and four TDs against Denver. Of course, he also coughed up the fumble that became the tying score in a game Chicago led 28-7 with less than five minutes left in the third quarter. Khalil Herbert , DJ Moore and Cole Kmet all had big games along with Fields, and while I do enjoy trying to identify the dart-throw tight ends and depth receivers who are going to score fluky TDs in any given week, it's nice sometimes when the fantasy tree is narrow and predictable.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Chicago (+5.5) at Washington, o/u 44.5 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Think Ron Rivera regrets not going for that two-point conversion now? The Commanders very nearly walked into Philly and pulled off an upset for the second straight season, but an early 17-7 lead eventually turned into an overtime loss, and Washington finds itself at 2-2. Rivera's crew has beaten who they should have beaten and lost to who they should have lost to, and if you pretend the Buffalo game never happened, Sam Howell has a respectable 4:1 TD:INT on the season. More encouragingly, the second-year QB started clicking with both Terry McLaurin (season-high 10 targets) and Jahan Dotson (clutch TD as time expired in the fourth quarter) last week, and Howell has the weapons to start posting big numbers if that trio gets into a groove. Chase Young also looks healthy and finally ready to start making an impact off the edge, recording 2.5 sacks in three games. He was the second overall pick in 2020 for a reason, and a game against the team that ranks 30th in sacks allowed so far with 17 should allow both him and Montez Sweat to get frisky. The flip side of that equation is also true – Washington ranks 32nd in sacks allowed, and Howell's been brought down a whopping 24 times – but Yannick Ngakoue might be the only Bear capable of taking advantage.

The Skinny

CHI injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

WAS injuries: WR Dotson (questionable, ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (questionable, quadriceps)

CHI DFS targets: Equanimeous St. Brown $3,000 DK / $4,300 FD (WAS 31st in DVOA vs. WR3)

WAS DFS targets: Howell $5,200 DK / $7,000 FD (CHI 31st in passing DVOA, 31st in YPA allowed, 31st in passing TDs allowed)

CHI DFS fades: none

WAS DFS fades: none

Key stat: WAS is t-11th in red-zone conversions at 60.0 percent (9-for-15); CHI is 30th in red-zone defense at 80.0 percent (12-for-15)

Weather notes: overcast, temperature in the high 60s, less than 10 mph wind, 0-5 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Herbert gains 70 scrimmage yards. Fields throws for 210 yards and a TD to Moore while adding 40 yards and a score on the ground, but he gets sacked five times and picked off twice. Brian Robinson collects 80 yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Howell throws for 260 yards and a second TD to McLaurin. Commanders 27-17

SUNDAY MORNING

Jacksonville (+5.5) vs. Buffalo in London, o/u 48.5 – Sunday, 9:30 1.m. EDT

Welcome to the AFC South, the land of mediocrity. All four teams are 2-2, and all four have a point differential between plus-17 and minus-2. On paper, the Jaguars still look like the most talented team in the division, and they bounced back nicely last week after getting routed by the Texans in Week 3, but the offense has still managed just 49 points over its last three contests. Trevor Lawrence has been curiously quiet during that time, managing just a 2:1 TD:INT and 6.3 YPA, and while this is still a far, far better squad than they were under Urban Meyer a couple years ago, something isn't clicking yet in 2023. They don't even have the banged-up o-line excuse a lot of other teams have through the first month of the campaign. This is also technically an away game for Jacksonville, but considering they got to hang around London all week while Buffalo had to fly across the Atlantic, it's hard to say they'll be at any kind of disadvantage in this, the first ever Josh Allen Bowl (the Jags and Bills last played in the season after Buffalo drafted its Josh Allen seventh overall in 2018, but the season before Jacksonville drafted its Josh Allen seventh overall in 2019.)

Since that baffling loss to the Jets in Week 1, the Bills have won three straight games by a combined score of 123-33. Yes, that's an average of a 30-point margin. Crikey. Last week's trampling of the Dolphins came at a price, as Tre'Davious White was lost for the season again – poor guy's only played 21 games over the last three years – but Allen (the QB) has accounted for 10 touchdowns over the winning streak, eight through the air and two on the ground, and the defense can afford to take a bit of a step back while the quarterback is posting numbers like that. Von Miller's close to returning too, so it might end up being a net gain. Stefon Diggs has topped 100 yards in three of four games, James Cook scored his first rushing TD of the season last week... everything's coming pretty easily for the Bills right now, and one measly trip to Europe probably isn't going to change that. Plus, their uniform colors more or less match the Union Jack, and for all the talk about London being a second home for the Jaguars, they're only 5-5 there. One of those wins was a 34-31 victory over the Bills in 2015, Buffalo's only London game to date. Blake Bortles and T.J. Yeldon led the charge for the Jags, while EJ Manuel threw for nearly 300 yards and two TDs but committed three turnovers. As you can see, it's a super-relevant result to the state of the current squads – although two guys who caught touchdowns in that game, Robert Woods and Allen Robinson, are both still active in the league.

The Skinny

JAC injuries: WR Zay Jones (questionable, knee), EDGE Allen (questionable, shoulder), LB Devin Lloyd (out, thumb)

BUF injuries: RB Damien Harris (questionable, neck), TE Dawson Knox (questionable, quadriceps), EDGE Miller (PUP, knee), EDGE Greg Rousseau (questionable, foot)

JAC DFS targets: none

BUF DFS targets: Bills DST $2,900 DK / $4,500 FD (first in takeaways, t-1st in sacks)

JAC DFS fades: Lawrence $6,600 DK / $7,100 FD (BUF second in passing DVOA, fourth in net passing yards per game allowed), Jones $4,300 DK / $5,500 FD (BUF first in DVOA vs. WR3)

BUF DFS fades: Gabe Davis $5,800 DK / $6,700 FD (JAC second in DVOA vs. WR2)

Key stat: BUF is second in third-down conversions at 51.0 percent; JAC is 18th in third-down defense at 40.4 percent

Weather notes: clear, temperature in the mid-70s, less than 10 mph wind, zero percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Travis Etienne manages 50 yards. Lawrence throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns, both to Christian Kirk. Cook scampers for 110 combined yards and a TD. Allen throws for 300 yards and three scores, one each to Diggs (who tops 100 yards), Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty, and runs in a touchdown for good measure. Bills 41-17

EARLY SUNDAY

Houston (+2) at Atlanta, o/u 41.5 – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT

The Texans beating the Jags is one thing – I mean, they pretty much always beat the Jags. The Texans racking 451 yards on offense en route to pummeling the Steelers? That's the kind of result that forces you to reconsider how good at least one of the teams involved actually is. C.J. Stroud's drawing all the attention, and rightfully so as the 2023 second overall pick has a 6:0 TD:INT and 8.0 YPA through his first four NFL games despite working behind a patchwork offensive line, but don't overlook the improvements made on the defensive side of the ball either. While the run defense remains a work in progress (at least it's merely bad this year instead of historically inept), the secondary's only allowed two passing TDs so far and the pass rush is generating decent pressure while having one of the lowest blitz rates in the league. DeMeco Ryans is already the early favorite for Coach of the Year, and given the state of the rest of the AFC South, a division crown suddenly doesn't look implausible.

The Falcons are also 2-2, but seem to be headed in the opposite direction. After stealing a win against the Packers in Week 2, Arthur Smith's crew has lost two straight and scored a total of 13 points doing it, and Desmond Ridder is already getting the dreaded vote of confidence as the starting QB. I'm not sure Taylor Heinicke would be a huge improvement, to be honest, but he'd at least be more exciting. Ridder has yet to throw for over 237 yards in an NFL game and has a 5:3 TD:INT in his eight starts while also losing four fumbles. The offense is going to flow through Bijan Robinson no matter who's under center – 452 scrimmage yards in your first four games will give you a lot of job security – but Kyle Pitts definitely wants a change at QB, Drake London wouldn't mind one either, and a defense that has yet to give up more than 24 points in a game would like some more help too.

The Skinny

HOU injuries: RB Dameon Pierce (questionable, knee)

ATL injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

HOU DFS targets: none

ATL DFS targets: Robinson $7,700 DK / $8,200 FD (HOU 28th in rushing DVOA, t-29th in rushing TDs allowed)

HOU DFS fades: none

ATL DFS fades: none

Key stat: HOU is fourth in third-down conversions at 48.4 percent; ATL is t-8th in third-down defense at 33.3 percent

The Scoop: Pierce grinds out 50 yards. Stroud throws for 320 yards and three scores, one each to Nico Collins, Robert Woods and John Metchie. Bijan pops for 110 combined yards and a touchdown. Ridder throws for under 200 yards and coughs up a fumble that Jonathan Greenard returns to the house, and he gets replaced by Heinicke in the second half. Texans 28-16

Carolina (+9.5) at Detroit, o/u 45 – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT

The only other winless team in the NFL other than Da Bears, the Panthers haven't made things quite as easy on their new franchise QB as the Texans have. Bryce Young's started three games and led the team to all of two offensive TDs; Andy Dalton managed three in his lone start when Young was out due to an ankle injury. The rookie did show a bit of improvement last week against the Vikings, but the plan to surround him with solid veteran talent like Mikes Sanders and Adam Thielen hasn't really paid any dividends yet. Combine that with a defense that has yet to hold an opponent below 20 points, and Carolina looks like they're headed back to the top of the draft. A Week 10 clash with Chicago in the Thursday nighter could end up deciding who officially gets the first overall slot, although it doesn't actually matter since, again, Da Bears hold both picks. Imagine if the price for Young ends up being Caleb Williams and change. Gulp.

The Lions smoked the Packers in Green Bay to take the lead in the NFC North, and they don't look like a team that's going to let the rest of the division get back in it. Jared Goff continues to do his "mild-mannered Dr. Jekyll on the road, beastly Mr. Hyde at home" thing, but it doesn't seem to matter who takes over lead back duties – they're going to do some damage. I still wonder why you spend the 12th overall pick in 2023 on Jahmyr Gibbs if you're just going to make him David Montgomery's understudy, but whatever, it's working. The receiving corps also gets Jameson Williams back earlier than expected as the NFL actually shows a bit of self-awareness with regard to its gambling policy, but Dan Campbell's already dumped a bucket of cold water on the idea that he's going to make an instant impact. Then again, if Amon-Ra St. Brown ends up sitting this one out, Detroit might need the 2022 12th overall pick to get a bigger workload than the team planned for in only his seventh career NFL game.

The Skinny

CAR injuries: RB Sanders (questionable, groin), LB Frankie Luvu (questionable, hip)

DET injuries: WR St. Brown (questionable, abdomen), WR Josh Reynolds (questionable, groin)

CAR DFS targets: none

DET DFS targets: Montgomery $6,600 DK / $8,500 FD and Gibbs $5,900 DK / $5,900 FD (CAR 32nd in rushing DVOA)

CAR DFS fades: Sanders $5,200 DK / $6,100 FD and Chuba Hubbard $4,500 DK / $5,700 FD (DET fourth in rushing DVOA, first in rushing yards per game allowed, second in YPC allowed), Thielen $5,100 DK / $6,700 FD (DET first in DVOA vs. WR1)

DET DFS fades: Kalif Raymond $3,300 DK / $4,800 FD (CAR fourth in DVOA vs. WR3)

Key stat: CAR is 30th in yards per play at 4.17; DET is fourth in yards per play allowed at 4.54

The Scoop: Sanders plays but Hubbard leads the CAR backfield with 40 yards. Young throws for 210 yards and a TD while also running in a touchdown. Montgomery leads the DET backfield with 90 yards and a score, while Gibbs adds 60 yards and a receiving TD. Goff throws for 320 yards and two more touchdowns, hitting St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. Lions 34-14

Tennessee (+1) at Indianapolis, o/u 42.5 – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT

It's no coincidence that the Titans have won both games so far in which Derrick Henry has run for at least 80 yards and a TD, and lost both games when he's run for under 80 and been held out of the end zone. At 29 years old and 1,956 career touches, Henry may be past his prime, but he's still all Tennessee's got on offense. Ryan Tannehill has a 2:4 TD:INT, and defenses don't bite on his play-action efforts when Henry isn't trampling over them. It doesn't help that Treylon Burks can't stay healthy and take a step forward in his development either, but even if he were having a Year 2 breakout, his ceiling would be capped by the game plan. Mike Vrabel saw his run of four straight winning seasons end in 2022, and his ball-control philosophy – we can run it and you can't, so chuck it at your peril – has a narrower and narrower path to success when the defense can't generate consistent pressure or produce takeaways.

The Jonathan Taylor saga could be nearing some sort of conclusion, as the Colts have opened up his 21-day practice window to come off the PUP list. The Indy backfield has been fine without him, as Zack Moss has 322 scrimmage yards in three starts, and Anthony Richardson has produced multiple TDs in all three of his starts (three passing scores, four rushing scores), so the pressure is back on Taylor to just suck it up and play. A trade is still possible, but at this point other teams are probably going to want to see him on the field before getting serious about a deal. The Colts don't have a great upcoming schedule in which to showcase him – after this week they face the Jaguars (sixth in rushing DVOA) and Browns (fifth) – but activating him after that, and moving him after a Week 9 tilt against the Panthers (32nd), might be the best-case scenario for maximizing any return for Taylor.

The Skinny

TEN injuries: WR Burks (questionable, knee)

IND injuries: RB Taylor (PUP, ankle), DT DeForest Buckner (questionable, back)

TEN DFS targets: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine $3,500 DK / $5,500 FD (IND 31st in DVOA vs. WR2)

IND DFS targets: Michael Pittman $6,400 DK / $6,600 FD (TEN 32nd in DVOA vs. WR1)

TEN DFS fades: none

IND DFS fades: Richardson $7,000 DK / $8,300 FD (TEN first in rushing yards allowed, t-1st in rushing TDs allowed to QB), Moss $5,800 DK / $6,300 FD (TEN second in rushing DVOA, fourth in rushing yards per game allowed, first in YPC allowed)

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years: 6-4 TEN, average score 24-24, average margin of victory 12 points. TEN has won five straight meetings by an average score of 29-20

Key stat: IND is third in red-zone conversions at 72.7 percent (8-for-11); TEN is t-6th in red-zone defense at 41.7 percent (5-for-12)

The Scoop: Henry gains 70 yards and a TD. Tannehill throws for under 200 yards but finds DeAndre Hopkins for his first score as a Titan. Moss manages 60 yards and a touchdown. Richardson throws for 240 yards and two TDs, both to Pittman. Colts 27-17

NY Giants (+11) at Miami, o/u 50 – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Things continue to get uglier for the Giants. The offense has failed to reach 250 yards or 13 points in three of its four games, and Daniel Jones just got sacked 10 times by a Seahawks pass rush that had only six sacks coming into Monday's game. The defense hasn't been any better – Seattle's 24 points last week was the lowest any opponent has hung on New York so far, and that only happened because they were more interested in chewing up the clock in the second half rather than piling up more points. The Giants have basically only played two good quarters of football in four weeks, and they came in the second half against the Cardinals. If Saquon Barkley's back in action this week it'll help, but this team's issues go way deeper than an ineffective running game. Now they get two road games in Miami and Buffalo, and are staring straight into a likely 1-5 start to the season. Maybe Brian Daboll wakes them up and they find a way to keep this one semi-close, but another rout seems a lot more plausible.

The Dolphins' irresistible offensive force finally found an object it couldn't move, as the Bills held Miami to a mere 393 yards and 20 points last week. The backfield increasingly looks like it belongs to De'Von Achane, who has 304 rushing yards and four TDs over the last two weeks on only 26 carries – that's an absurd 11.7 yards per carry – while Tua Tagovailoa has an equally absurd 9.6 yards per attempt on the year to date. To give you a sense of how explosive the unit has been, through four games the Dolphins have 2,044 yards of offense. No one else is even at 1,600 yet. The gap between first-place Miami and second-place San Francisco is bigger than the gap between the Niners and the 23rd-place Saints. In 2022, Kansas City's offense was the first to produce more than 7,000 yards since the Peyton Manning Broncos in 2013, and only the fourth in history to top that mark. The 2011 Saints hold the record at 7,474. The Dolphins' current 17-game pace? EIGHT THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED AND EIGHTY-SEVEN YARDS. Sure, the Law of NFL Parity (or Law of NFL Chaos, if you prefer) suggests that when a team routinely blowing out inferior opponents faces a team routinely getting blown out by superior opponents, the outcome will be a one-score game, but the numbers don't lie, and they spell disaster for Samo- err, the Giants at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Skinny

NYG injuries: RB Barkley (questionable, ankle), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (questionable, knee)

MIA injuries: RB Jeff Wilson (IR, ribs), WR Braxton Berrios (questionable, knee), WR River Cracraft (IR, shoulder)

NYG DFS targets: none

MIA DFS targets: Jaylen Waddle $7,500 DK / $6,800 FD (NYG 29th in DVOA vs. WR2)

NYG DFS fades: none

MIA DFS fades: none

Key stat: MIA is first (and basically lapping the field) in yards per play at 8.02; NYG are 24th in yards per play allowed at 5.60

Weather notes: overcast, temperature in the mid-80s, less than 10 mph wind, 15-20 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Barkley remains out another week, and Matt Breida manages 50 scrimmage yards. Jones throws for 200 yards and a touchdown to Darius Slayton. Achane chews up 130 yards and a score, while Raheem Mostert also runs for 90 yards and a TD. Tua throws for 380 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Waddle and Tyreek Hill (who each top 100 yards) and one to Durham Smythe. Dolphins 52-10

New Orleans (+1.5) at New England, o/u 40.5 – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Apparently, getting Alvin Kamara back wasn't the cure for what ails the Saints' offense. Blame Derek Carr's shoulder if you want, but this unit has been among the worst in the NFL all month, sitting 29th in yards per play, tied for 25th in points per game, and dead last in red-zone conversion rate. I genuinely don't know why Pete Carmichael hasn't been sacked yet – he's been the team's OC since 2009, and the days of this being a consistent top-five offense with Drew Brees slinging the ball around to Marques Colston and Jimmy Graham are long, long gone. This team desperately needs an outside perspective – even if Carmichael gets replaced, the next man up internally is likely QB coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry, who's been with the Saints since 2016. The organization is wasting a very good defense on a very, very bad offense, but there's still talent on that side of the ball – Kamara, Chris Olave – if there was someone in charge who knew what to do with them.

Speaking of bad offenses, the Patriots are 1-3, and even that's a bit lucky as they'd probably be 0-4 if Aaron Rodgers were under center for the Jets. Mac Jones has somehow gotten worse from last year, dropping to a 63.7 percent completion rate and 6.2 YPA, and the offense has yet to score more than 20 points in a game. Maybe New England could get away with that if it had a top-notch defense, but the jury's still out on that one – although to be fair, they've had to face the Eagles, Dolphins and Cowboys already, potential Super Bowl contenders all. It's the usual catch-22 for teams struggling to put points on the board – the team would like to run the ball more, but the opposition has no reason to respect the passing game and open up some lanes for Rhamondre Stevenson and/or Ezekiel Elliott. A minus-5 turnover differential is also decidedly un-Patriots-like, and only five teams in the NFL are worse through four weeks. Oh, and the pass rush just lost Matthew Judon, maybe for the rest of the season. The last time New England lost double-digit games was in 2000, Bill Belichick's first season at the helm. Things might be coming full circle.

The Skinny

NO injuries: QB Carr (questionable, shoulder), RB Jamaal Williams (IR, hamstring), TE Juwan Johnson (questionable, calf)

NE injuries: RB Stevenson (questionable, thigh), WR Tyquan Thornton (IR, shoulder), EDGE Judon (out, biceps)

NO DFS targets: none

NE DFS targets: none

NO DFS fades: Olave $6,900 DK / $7,100 FD (NE third in DVOA vs. WR1)

NE DFS fades: DeVante Parker $3,800 DK / $5,100 FD (NO second in DVOA vs. WR1)

Key stat: NO is 32nd in red-zone conversions at 33.3 percent (4-for-12); NE is t-13th in red-zone defense at 50.0 percent (5-for-10)

Weather notes: cloudy, temperature in the mid-50s, 15-20 mph wind, 15-20 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Kamara manages 70 combined yards. Carr throws for under 200 yards and a score to Foster Moreau. Stevenson leads the NE backfield with 40 yards. Jones also throws for under 200 yards and one TD, hitting Kendrick Bourne, but a Kyle Dugger pick-six ends up being the difference. Patriots 14-13

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (+3.5), o/u 38 – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EDT

I shouldn't be surprised any more by the Ravens playing Ravens football, no matter how beset by injuries they are. Top cornerback Marlon Humphrey hasn't played a snap yet in 2023; doesn't matter, the defense is still third in QB rating against and seventh in passing yards allowed and completion percentage allowed. J.K. Dobbins is once again lost for the season; doesn't matter, the offense is fourth in rushing yards per game and third in rushing TDs, because it still has Lamar Jackson (for now, anyway – he hasn't played more than 12 games in a season since 2020). Baltimore's the only team in the AFC North above .500 through four weeks, and with Joe Burrow hobbled, Deshaun Watson continuing to cause drama in Cleveland and Pittsburgh going through some things, a division that's normally an all-out war straight through to Christmas could be there for the taking.

The Steelers got absolutely humbled last week against the Texans, and in a way I'm not used to seeing a Mike Tomlin team get squashed. The Kenny Pickett injury wasn't the issue, although it didn't help – they were shut out 16-0 in the first half, long before Pickett got knocked out of the game. OC Matt Canada is getting scapegoated, to the point there's a theory on the empty husk that used to be Twitter that Canada's using a burner account to defend his play-calling, but let's not ignore the fact that the defense just let a rookie QB in his fourth career start tear it up for 306 yards and two TDs. With the Steelers on bye in Week 6, shutting Pickett down probably makes the most sense, but can you really trust Mitch Trubisky in this game? No matter who's under center, a loss here puts them in a hole they might not have the horses to climb out of.

The Skinny

BAL injuries: RB Justice Hill (questionable, foot), WR Odell Beckham (questionable, ankle)

PIT injuries: QB Pickett (questionable, knee), WR Diontae Johnson (IR, hamstring), TE Pat Freiermuth (doubtful, hamstring), EDGE Cameron Heyward (IR, groin), LB Cole Holcomb (questionable, back)

BAL DFS targets: none

PIT DFS targets: none

BAL DFS fades: Mark Andrews $5,500 DK / $7,600 FD (PIT first in DVOA vs. TE)

PIT DFS fades: none

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years: 6-4 PIT, average score 20-18 BAL, average margin of victory six points. The last six meetings have been decided by five points or fewer

Key stat: BAL is first in red-zone conversions at 80.0 percent (12-for-15); PIT is 22nd in red-zone defense at 63.6 percent (7-for-11)

Weather notes: overcast, temperature in the low 50s, 15-20 mph wind, 25-30 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Gus Edwards leads the BAL backfield with 80 yards and a TD. Jackson throws for 240 yards and runs for 40, finding Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman for touchdowns. Najee Harris ekes out 40 yards. Trubisky starts and throws for under 200 yards, getting picked off twice but hitting Calvin Austin for a score. Ravens 24-10

Last week's record: 10-6, 7-8-1 ATS, 9-7 o/u

2023 record: 38-26, 31-30-3 ATS, 39-24-1 o/u