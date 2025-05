This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

April showers bring... May showers. As if injuries weren't enough, rain continues to wreak havoc with rotations. Double dips get changed to single scoops, leaving fantasy managers without their just desserts. Be wary of starting a lesser two-start pitcher if his weekend start is in an area subject to rain.

The silver lining is our Probable Pitchers crew is the best in the business, which is why I adhere to their schedule for the rankings and always update on Sunday night based on the changes (often due to the weather).

UPDATED: Monday March 5, 1:00 AM ET

Week of May 5 - 11

Mixed League