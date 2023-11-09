NFL Game Previews: Panthers-Bears Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Carolina (+3.5) at Chicago, o/u 39 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

Some of the drama is leeched out of this game for draftniks since the Bears already get the Panthers' first-round pick in 2024, but on the other hand, at least neither club has a reason to phone it in for draft position Thursday. At the moment, the Panthers actually have a slightly better record than the Cardinals at 1-7, but one of those teams is about to get Kyler Murray back under center while the other is still living with Bryce Young's growing pains, and they were especially painful last week. Young will have to chalk up throwing two pick-sixes to the same guy as a learning experience. The 2023 first overall pick's 5.5 YPA is the lowest in the league, and that's despite a game plan that's asked him to be very cautious — per Next Gen Stats, Young throws into tight coverage less often than any other QB in the league, and only Joe Burrow has averaged fewer intended air yards per attempt (and Burrow's had a pretty darn good excuse for his numbers.) Until Frank Reich thinks Young's ready to open things up a bit — and let's be honest, his performance against the Colts last week doesn't suggest he is — this is going to be a very low-upside, low-octane offense. Miles Sanders showed a bit of life last week, so maybe the running game can provide some balance, but it's not like defenses need to keep their safeties back and shy away from stacking the box against Young.

The Bears could also get their mobile starting quarterback back soon, as Justin Fields' thumb is said to be improving, though that probably won't happen on a short week. Heading into Wednesday they hadn't really had a real practice this week, though, so he hasn't had much chance to test out his grip. In the three games Fields has missed, Tyson Bagent has quickly gone from inspiring story to overmatched rookie, committing four turnovers in last week's loss to the Saints. Chicago still needs to decide whether Fields is their guy for the long term or if they need to draft a new QB (assuming Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles haven't made that decision already), but even if they've determined it's time to move on, a good close to the season for the third-year quarterback would boost his trade value. The rest of the roster is slowly settling into place — D'Onta Foreman seems to be getting a real look as RB1, while Montez Sweat got handed a big extension (and then promptly failed to record a sack in his Chicago debut.) He could have more success against Young, though, who's been sacked the fourth-most times in the league (tied with Russell Wilson at 26; Sam Howell's been brought down 44 times and Zach Wilson 31, while Daniel Jones has been sacked 30 times in only six games.)

The Skinny

CAR injuries: WR DJ Chark (doubtful, elbow), EDGE Brian Burns (out, concussion), EDGE Justin Houston (IR, hamstring)

CHI injuries: QB Fields (doubtful, thumb), RB Khalil Herbert (IR-R, ankle), LB Tremaine Edmunds (out, knee)

CAR DFS targets: Young $5,100 DK / $6,600 FD (CHI 30th in passing DVOA, 32nd in passing TDs allowed)

CHI DFS targets: Foreman $5,500 DK / $6,700 FD (CAR 32nd in rushing DVOA, 28th in rushing yards per game allowed, 31st in rushing TDs allowed), DJ Moore $5,800 DK / $7,200 FD (CAR 29th in DVOA vs. WR1)

CAR DFS fades: Chuba Hubbard $5,100 DK / $6,400 FD and Sanders $4,600 DK / $5,200 FD (CHI fourth in rushing yards per game allowed, first in YPC allowed)

CHI DFS fades: Darnell Mooney $3,400 DK / $6,000 FD (CAR fourth in DVOA vs. WR2), Tyler Scott $3,000 DK / $4,900 FD (CAR third in DVOA vs. WR3)

Key stat: CHI is seventh in red-zone conversions at 64.0 percent (16-for-25); CAR is t-31st in red-zone defense at 75.0 percent (21-for-28). The team they are tied with is CHI, but CAR is only t-16th in red-zone offense at 52.4 percent (11-for-21)

Weather notes: cloudy, temperature in the high 40s, 10-15 mph wind, 1-5 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Sanders leads the CAR backfield with 60 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown. Young throws for 200 yards and a second TD to Adam Thielen. Foreman rumbles for 100 yards and a score. Bagent throws for less than 200 yards but does hit Moore for a touchdown, and Sweat begins to earn his contract with a fumble recovery for a TD. Bears 24-17

SUNDAY A.M.

Indianapolis vs. New England (+1.5) at Frankfurt, o/u 43.5 – Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EST

The Colts snapped a three-game losing streak last week, and they've done something no other team in the NFL has managed through the first nine weeks of the season — score at least 20 points in every game. Indy's done that despite being without Jonathan Taylor for the first four games, and having rookie starting QB Anthony Richardson only play about three whole games before being lost for the year with a shoulder injury. Tell me again that Shane Steichen doesn't belong in the Coach of the Year conversation. OK, fine, they're only 4-5 and even winning a wild-card spot could be tough, but still, the Colts have been playing way over their heads on that side of the ball. As for the defense, well ... the fact that they're seventh in scoring at 25.8 points a game and still have a losing record just about sums it up. It would help if Gardner Minshew could tighten things up, and he has committed only one turnover over the last two games, so if he can reign in those gunslinger impulses just a little, Indy's closing schedule after next week's bye (the Bengals in Week 14 and the Steelers in Week 15 are its only remaining games against teams that currently have winning records) makes them a plausible playoff contender.

The Patriots come into the year's final international game having dropped five of their last six, and really, that sixth game just saw Buffalo do a better job of losing than New England did. It's hard to find something that's gone right for Bill Belichick's crew in 2023. Demario Douglas is having a decent enough rookie season for a sixth-round pick, but he has yet to score a TD or top 55 receiving yards. Beyond that? Mac Jones has a 5:7 TD:INT over that six-game skid, while Rhamondre Stevenson waited until last week to put together his first game with more than 100 scrimmage yards. They've almost been the inverse of the Colts, and the Pats have scored more than 20 points only once in nine games while the defense has allowed 28.2 points a game over those last six. Next week's bye can't come soon enough.

The Skinny

IND injuries: WR Josh Downs (questionable, knee), LB Zaire Franklin (questionable, knee)

NE injuries: WR DeVante Parker (questionable, concussion), WR Douglas (questionable, ankle), EDGE Matt Judon (IR, biceps), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (questionable, hamstring)

IND DFS targets: none

NE DFS targets: none

IND DFS fades: Michael Pittman $6,700 DK / $7,100 FD (NE second in DVOA vs. WR1)

NE DFS fades: none

Key stat: NE is t-26th in third-down conversions at 33.1 percent; IND is 13th in third-down defense at 37.9 percent

The Scoop: Taylor gains 100 combined yards and two scores, one rushing and one receiving. Minshew throws for 270 yards and two more touchdowns, one each to Alec Pierce and Isaiah McKenzie, but he also tosses a pick-six to Jabrill Peppers to keep things interesting. Stevenson ekes out 50 yards, while Jones throws for less than 200 yards but does find Hunter Henry for a TD. Colts 31-14

Last week's record: 10-4, 8-6 ATS, 6-7-1 o/u

2023 record: 79-57, 65-67-4 ATS, 73-60-3 o/u