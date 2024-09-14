Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Storm Before the Calm

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Trust me, there will be movement in the ratio categories through the last day of the season. That said, schedules during the last week of the season are always in flux as playoff contenders line up their rotations for the postseason while everyone else makes sure their arms remain healthy.

However, this is the week to exert the most influence. Teams are still battling for a playoff berth or improved seeding. There are a healthy 97 games on the schedule, with a slew of solid two-start upper-echelon options. As usual, there isn't much by way of pickups, but there are a couple of candidates in shallower leagues.

Good luck down the stretch. Our baseball crew remains diligent with tracking rotation and lineup changes. Please direct questions of that nature to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm always willing to explain rankings below.

As usual, any weekend changes will be reflected in the refresh, to be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of September 16 - 22

Mixed League