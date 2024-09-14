Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Storm Before the Calm

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Trust me, there will be movement in the ratio categories through the last day of the season. That said, schedules during the last week of the season are always in flux as playoff contenders line up their rotations for the postseason while everyone else makes sure their arms remain healthy.
However, this is the week to exert the most influence. Teams are still battling for a playoff berth or improved seeding. There are a healthy 97 games on the schedule, with a slew of solid two-start upper-echelon options. As usual, there isn't much by way of pickups, but there are a couple of candidates in shallower leagues.
Good luck down the stretch. Our baseball crew remains diligent with tracking rotation and lineup changes. Please direct questions of that nature to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm always willing to explain rankings below.
As usual, any weekend changes will be reflected in the refresh, to be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Week of September 16 - 22
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@MIL, @NYM
|Should have no restrictions
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@STL, @CIN
|May have innings managed
|3
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@SEA, @OAK
|Stroman to the bullpen leaves Gil in the rotation
|4
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|DET, SF
|23 Ks with 2 BBs over last 21 IP
|5
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@CIN
|6
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|TOR, SEA
|7
Trust me, there will be movement in the ratio categories through the last day of the season. That said, schedules during the last week of the season are always in flux as playoff contenders line up their rotations for the postseason while everyone else makes sure their arms remain healthy.
However, this is the week to exert the most influence. Teams are still battling for a playoff berth or improved seeding. There are a healthy 97 games on the schedule, with a slew of solid two-start upper-echelon options. As usual, there isn't much by way of pickups, but there are a couple of candidates in shallower leagues.
Good luck down the stretch. Our baseball crew remains diligent with tracking rotation and lineup changes. Please direct questions of that nature to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm always willing to explain rankings below.
As usual, any weekend changes will be reflected in the refresh, to be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Week of September 16 - 22
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@MIL, @NYM
|Should have no restrictions
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@STL, @CIN
|May have innings managed
|3
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@SEA, @OAK
|Stroman to the bullpen leaves Gil in the rotation
|4
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|DET, SF
|23 Ks with 2 BBs over last 21 IP
|5
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@CIN
|6
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|TOR, SEA
|7
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@CLE, @BOS
|3-0 with 1.27 ERA and 1.08 ERA over last 21.1 IP
|8
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@TB, MIN
|9
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|PIT
|10
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|OAK, WAS
|3-0 with 2.70 ERA and .70 WHIP over last 20 IP and has two great matchups
|11
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@OAK
|12
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@KC
|13
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|WAS, PHI
|Emerged as the ace
|14
|Max Fried
|ATL
|LAD, @MIA
|15
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|DET
|Proved he can handle the rigors of a full season
|16
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|DET
|17
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@CLE
|18
|Jack Flaherty
|LAD
|@MIA
|19
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|SF
|20
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@TB
|Tentative, nursing a sore shoulder
|21
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@SD
|22
|Matthew Boyd
|CLE
|MIN, @STL
|1.65 ERA, .92 WHIP with 23 Ks and 2 BBs over last 16.1 IP
|23
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|PIT
|24
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TEX
|25
|Blake Snell
|SF
|@BAL
|26
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@SEA
|27
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@TB
|28
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|@CIN
|Finishing strong with 13 Ks to 1 BB over last 13.1 IP
|29
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|CWS
|30
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|SEA
|31
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|CWS, @HOU
|32
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|NYY, @TEX
|33
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|WAS
|Injuries curtailed a borderline SP1 season
|34
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|TOR
|Innings still could be limited
|21%
|21%
|35
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@MIL
|36
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|@TEX
|1.50 ERA and .44 WHIP over last 7 GS with 46 Ks to 5 BBs over last 48 IP
|37
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@TEX, @TB
|38
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@ATL, COL
|Dodgers would like to see 5 IP per game, then back him off in the final week
|39
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@OAK
|40
|Yusei Kikuchi
|HOU
|LAA
|41
|Shane Baz
|TB
|BOS, TOR
|42
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|HOU
|43
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@MIL, @NYM
|44
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|SF
|45
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|ARI
|46
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|PIT
|29%
|47
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@SEA
|48
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|@CIN
|49
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|@MIA, COL
|Perfect pair to salvage season. Well, not salvage, but end on a high note.
|50
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|MIN
|51
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|SEA
|52
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|WAS
|53
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@TEX
|54
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|MIN, @STL
|55
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@NYM
|56
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|LAA
|57
|Brady Singer
|KC
|SF
|58
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@TEX
|59
|Cody Bradford
|TEX
|TOR
|60
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|PIT
|61
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|PHI, ARI
|62
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@KC, @BAL
|31%
|37%
|63
|Martin Perez
|SD
|CWS
|50%
|64
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|WAS
|47%
|65
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@MIL
|66
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@MIA
|67
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|MIN
|68
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@COL, @MIL
|69
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|@CLE
|70
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@KC
|71
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|HOU, CWS
|72
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@LAA
|73
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|LAA
|74
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|CLE
|75
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|MIN
|0%
|0%
|76
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|NYY
|77
|Michael King
|SD
|HOU
|78
|Mix 12 Reliever
|79
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@STL
|80
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@NYM, @CHC
|47%
|81
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|SF
|82
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|BOS
|83
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|@TB
|6%
|37%
|84
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|@TB
|33%
|85
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@STL, @CIN
|5%
|86
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@SD
|87
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|COL
|88
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|@MIA
|18%
|89
|Brady Basso
|OAK
|@CHC
|0%
|0%
|90
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|PIT
|38%
|91
|Mix 15 Reliever
|92
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|OAK, WAS
|6%
|93
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|PHI
|94
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@SD, LAA
|95
|JP Sears
|OAK
|NYY
|96
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|SF, DET
|97
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|TOR
|0%
|0%
|98
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@BAL, @KC
|99
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|@NYM
|100
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|TOR
|101
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@CHC
|102
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@MIL
|103
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|CWS
|7%
|104
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@COL
|105
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|WAS, PHI
|10%
|106
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@COL, @MIL
|107
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|OAK
|108
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@NYM
|109
|Frankie Montas
|MIL
|PHI
|110
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@CIN, @MIA
|0%
|0%
|111
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|LAD
|112
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|PIT, CLE
|17%
|113
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|CLE
|12%
|114
|Valente Bellozo
|MIA
|ATL
|8%
|115
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@LAA
|2%
|32%
|116
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|DET
|45%
|117
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|MIN
|118
|Jakob Junis
|CIN
|ATL
|0%
|25%
|119
|Rhett Lowder
|CIN
|PIT
|0%
|0%
|120
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|@CHC
|3%
|121
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|@STL
|122
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|@CHC, NYY
|13%
|123
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|PHI, ARI
|124
|J.T. Ginn
|OAK
|NYY
|0%
|0%
|125
|Brant Hurter
|DET
|@BAL
|10%
|126
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|ARI
|127
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@STL
|128
|David Festa
|MIN
|@BOS
|129
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|DET
|22%
|130
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|@BAL
|38%
|131
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@KC, @BAL
|19%
|132
|David Peterson
|NYM
|PHI
|133
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@HOU
|134
|Zack Littell
|TB
|BOS
|43%
|135
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|ARI
|1%
|5%
|136
|Adam Oller
|MIA
|ATL
|0%
|0%
|137
|Samuel Aldegheri
|LAA
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|138
|Mason Black
|SF
|@KC
|0%
|0%
|139
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|@CLE, @BOS
|47%
|140
|Caden Dana
|LAA
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|141
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@LAA, @SD
|3%
|37%
|142
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@CHC
|5%
|9%
|143
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|ARI
|2%
|18%
|144
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|CWS
|1%
|11%
|145
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@CHC
|15%
|146
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|@LAD
|4%
|21%
|147
|Darren McCaughan
|MIA
|LAD, ATL
|0%
|0%
|148
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|ATL
|0%
|0%
|149
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@LAD
|0%
|18%
|150
|Kolby Allard
|PHI
|@NYM
|0%
|0%
|151
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|ARI, @LAD
|0%
|0%
|152
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|NYY
|1%
|4%
|153
|Julian Aguiar
|CIN
|ATL
|0%
|0%
|154
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|LAD
|6%
|21%
|155
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|@SD
|0%
|0%
|156
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|@SD
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@SEA, @OAK
|Stroman to the bullpen leaves Gil in the rotation
|2
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|DET, SF
|23 Ks with 2 BBs over last 21 IP
|3
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|TOR, SEA
|4
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@CLE, @BOS
|3-0 with 1.27 ERA and 1.08 ERA over last 21.1 IP
|5
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@TB, MIN
|6
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@OAK
|7
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@KC
|8
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|DET
|Proved he can handle the rigors of a full season
|9
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|DET
|10
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@CLE
|11
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|SF
|12
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@TB
|Tentative, nursing a sore shoulder
|13
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@SD
|14
|Matthew Boyd
|CLE
|MIN, @STL
|1.65 ERA, .92 WHIP with 23 Ks and 2 BBs over last 16.1 IP
|15
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TEX
|16
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@SEA
|17
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@TB
|18
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|SEA
|19
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|CWS, @HOU
|20
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|NYY, @TEX
|21
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|TOR
|Innings still could be limited
|22
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|@TEX
|1.50 ERA and .44 WHIP over last 7 GS with 46 Ks to 5 BBs over last 48 IP
|23
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@TEX, @TB
|24
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@OAK
|25
|Yusei Kikuchi
|HOU
|LAA
|26
|Shane Baz
|TB
|BOS, TOR
|27
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|SF
|28
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@SEA
|29
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|MIN
|30
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|SEA
|31
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@TEX
|32
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|MIN, @STL
|33
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|LAA
|34
|Brady Singer
|KC
|SF
|35
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@TEX
|36
|Cody Bradford
|TEX
|TOR
|37
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@KC, @BAL
|38
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|MIN
|39
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|@CLE
|40
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@LAA
|41
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|LAA
|42
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|MIN
|43
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|NYY
|44
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|SF
|45
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|BOS
|46
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|@TB
|47
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|@TB
|48
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@SD
|49
|Brady Basso
|OAK
|@CHC
|50
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@SD, LAA
|51
|JP Sears
|OAK
|NYY
|52
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|SF, DET
|53
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|TOR
|54
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|TOR
|55
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|CWS
|56
|AL Reliever
|57
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@LAA
|58
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|DET
|59
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|MIN
|60
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|@CHC
|61
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|@STL
|62
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|@CHC, NYY
|63
|J.T. Ginn
|OAK
|NYY
|64
|Brant Hurter
|DET
|@BAL
|65
|David Festa
|MIN
|@BOS
|66
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|DET
|67
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@KC, @BAL
|68
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@HOU
|69
|Zack Littell
|TB
|BOS
|70
|Samuel Aldegheri
|LAA
|@HOU
|71
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|@CLE, @BOS
|72
|Caden Dana
|LAA
|@HOU
|73
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@LAA, @SD
|74
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|CWS
|75
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|NYY
|76
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|@SD
|77
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|@SD
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@MIL, @NYM
|Should have no restrictions
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@STL, @CIN
|May have innings managed
|3
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@CIN
|4
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|PIT
|5
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|OAK, WAS
|3-0 with 2.70 ERA and .70 WHIP over last 20 IP and has two great matchups
|6
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|WAS, PHI
|Emerged as the ace
|7
|Max Fried
|ATL
|LAD, @MIA
|8
|Jack Flaherty
|LAD
|@MIA
|9
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|PIT
|10
|Blake Snell
|SF
|@BAL
|11
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|@CIN
|Finishing strong with 13 Ks to 1 BB over last 13.1 IP
|12
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|CWS
|13
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|WAS
|Injuries curtailed a borderline SP1 season
|14
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@MIL
|15
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@ATL, COL
|Dodgers would like to see 5 IP per game, then back him off in the final week
|16
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|HOU
|17
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@MIL, @NYM
|18
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|ARI
|19
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|PIT
|20
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|@CIN
|21
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|@MIA, COL
|Perfect pair to salvage season. Well, not salvage, but end on a high note.
|22
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|WAS
|23
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@NYM
|24
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|PIT
|25
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|PHI, ARI
|26
|Martin Perez
|SD
|CWS
|27
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|WAS
|28
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@MIL
|29
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@MIA
|30
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@COL, @MIL
|31
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@KC
|32
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|HOU, CWS
|33
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|CLE
|34
|Michael King
|SD
|HOU
|35
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@STL
|36
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@NYM, @CHC
|37
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@STL, @CIN
|38
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|COL
|39
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|@MIA
|40
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|PIT
|41
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|OAK, WAS
|42
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|PHI
|43
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@BAL, @KC
|44
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|@NYM
|45
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@CHC
|46
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@MIL
|47
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@COL
|48
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|WAS, PHI
|49
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@COL, @MIL
|50
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|OAK
|51
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@NYM
|52
|Frankie Montas
|MIL
|PHI
|53
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@CIN, @MIA
|54
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|LAD
|55
|NL Reliever
|56
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|PIT, CLE
|57
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|CLE
|58
|Valente Bellozo
|MIA
|ATL
|59
|Jakob Junis
|CIN
|ATL
|60
|Rhett Lowder
|CIN
|PIT
|61
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|PHI, ARI
|62
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|ARI
|63
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@STL
|64
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|@BAL
|65
|David Peterson
|NYM
|PHI
|66
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|ARI
|67
|Adam Oller
|MIA
|ATL
|68
|Mason Black
|SF
|@KC
|69
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@CHC
|70
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|ARI
|71
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@CHC
|72
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|@LAD
|73
|Darren McCaughan
|MIA
|LAD, ATL
|74
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|ATL
|75
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@LAD
|76
|Kolby Allard
|PHI
|@NYM
|77
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|ARI, @LAD
|78
|Julian Aguiar
|CIN
|ATL
|79
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|LAD