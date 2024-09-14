Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Storm Before the Calm

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on September 14, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Trust me, there will be movement in the ratio categories through the last day of the season. That said, schedules during the last week of the season are always in flux as playoff contenders line up their rotations for the postseason while everyone else makes sure their arms remain healthy.

However, this is the week to exert the most influence. Teams are still battling for a playoff berth or improved seeding. There are a healthy 97 games on the schedule, with a slew of solid two-start upper-echelon options. As usual, there isn't much by way of pickups, but there are a couple of candidates in shallower leagues.

Good luck down the stretch. Our baseball crew remains diligent with tracking rotation and lineup changes. Please direct questions of that nature to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm always willing to explain rankings below.

As usual, any weekend changes will be reflected in the refresh, to be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of September 16 - 22

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Zack WheelerPHI@MIL, @NYMShould have no restrictions  
2Paul SkenesPIT@STL, @CINMay have innings managed  
3Luis GilNYY@SEA, @OAKStroman to the bullpen leaves Gil in the rotation  
4Seth LugoKCDET, SF23 Ks with 2 BBs over last 21 IP  
5Chris SaleATL@CIN   
6Nathan EovaldiTEXTOR, SEA   
7

1Zack WheelerPHI@MIL, @NYMShould have no restrictions  
2Paul SkenesPIT@STL, @CINMay have innings managed  
3Luis GilNYY@SEA, @OAKStroman to the bullpen leaves Gil in the rotation  
4Seth LugoKCDET, SF23 Ks with 2 BBs over last 21 IP  
5Chris SaleATL@CIN   
6Nathan EovaldiTEXTOR, SEA   
7Pablo LopezMIN@CLE, @BOS3-0 with 1.27 ERA and 1.08 ERA over last 21.1 IP  
8Nick PivettaBOS@TB, MIN   
9Sonny GraySTLPIT   
10Shota ImanagaCHCOAK, WAS3-0 with 2.70 ERA and .70 WHIP over last 20 IP and has two great matchups  
11Gerrit ColeNYY@OAK   
12Tarik SkubalDET@KC   
13Sean ManaeaNYMWAS, PHIEmerged as the ace  
14Max FriedATLLAD, @MIA   
15Cole RagansKCDETProved he can handle the rigors of a full season  
16Corbin BurnesBALDET   
17Bailey OberMIN@CLE   
18Jack FlahertyLAD@MIA   
19Zach EflinBALSF   
20Tanner HouckBOS@TBTentative, nursing a sore shoulder  
21Framber ValdezHOU@SD   
22Matthew BoydCLEMIN, @STL1.65 ERA, .92 WHIP with 23 Ks and 2 BBs over last 16.1 IP  
23Hunter GreeneCINPIT   
24Logan GilbertSEA@TEX   
25Blake SnellSF@BAL   
26Nestor CortesNYY@SEA   
27Jose BerriosTOR@TB   
28Jared JonesPIT@CINFinishing strong with 13 Ks to 1 BB over last 13.1 IP  
29Joe MusgroveSDCWS   
30Andrew HeaneyTEXSEA   
31Reid DetmersLAACWS, @HOU   
32Bryan WooSEANYY, @TEX   
33Justin SteeleCHCWASInjuries curtailed a borderline SP1 season  
34Jacob deGromTEXTORInnings still could be limited21%21%
35Zac GallenARI@MIL   
36Bowden FrancisTOR@TEX1.50 ERA and .44 WHIP over last 7 GS with 46 Ks to 5 BBs over last 48 IP  
37Chris BassittTOR@TEX, @TB   
38Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@ATL, COLDodgers would like to see 5 IP per game, then back him off in the final week  
39Carlos RodonNYY@OAK   
40Yusei KikuchiHOULAA   
41Shane BazTBBOS, TOR   
42Dylan CeaseSDHOU   
43Ranger SuarezPHI@MIL, @NYM   
44Michael WachaKCSF   
45Freddy PeraltaMILARI   
46Nick MartinezCINPIT 29% 
47Clarke SchmidtNYY@SEA   
48Spencer SchwellenbachATL@CIN   
49Bobby MillerLAD@MIA, COLPerfect pair to salvage season. Well, not salvage, but end on a high note.  
50Tanner BibeeCLEMIN   
51Max ScherzerTEXSEA   
52Jameson TaillonCHCWAS   
53Kevin GausmanTOR@TEX   
54Gavin WilliamsCLEMIN, @STL   
55Cristopher SanchezPHI@NYM   
56Ronel BlancoHOULAA   
57Brady SingerKCSF   
58George KirbySEA@TEX   
59Cody BradfordTEXTOR   
60Erick FeddeSTLPIT   
61Aaron CivaleMILPHI, ARI   
62Reese OlsonDET@KC, @BAL 31%37%
63Martin PerezSDCWS 50% 
64Jose QuintanaNYMWAS 47% 
65Aaron NolaPHI@MIL   
66Charlie MortonATL@MIA   
67Kutter CrawfordBOSMIN   
68Merrill KellyARI@COL, @MIL   
69Simeon Woods RichardsonMIN@CLE   
70Logan WebbSF@KC   
71Yu DarvishSDHOU, CWS   
72Garrett CrochetCWS@LAA   
73Justin VerlanderHOULAA   
74Kyle GibsonSTLCLE   
75Joey CantilloCLEMIN 0%0%
76Bryce MillerSEANYY   
77Michael KingSDHOU   
79Mitch KellerPIT@STL   
80Jake IrvinWAS@NYM, @CHC 47% 
81Dean KremerBALSF   
82Ryan PepiotTBBOS   
83Cooper CriswellBOS@TB 6%37%
84Yariel RodriguezTOR@TB 33% 
85Bailey FalterPIT@STL, @CIN 5% 
86Hunter BrownHOU@SD   
87Walker BuehlerLADCOL   
88Landon KnackLAD@MIA 18% 
89Brady BassoOAK@CHC 0%0%
90Lance LynnSTLPIT 38% 
92Jordan WicksCHCOAK, WAS 6% 
93Luis SeverinoNYMPHI   
94Spencer ArrighettiHOU@SD, LAA   
95JP SearsOAKNYY   
96Albert SuarezBALSF, DET   
97Tyler AlexanderTBTOR 0%0%
98Robbie RaySF@BAL, @KC   
99DJ HerzWAS@NYM   
100Taj BradleyTBTOR   
101MacKenzie GoreWAS@CHC   
102Brandon PfaadtARI@MIL   
103Griffin CanningLAACWS 7% 
104Eduardo RodriguezARI@COL   
105Tylor MegillNYMWAS, PHI 10% 
106Ryne NelsonARI@COL, @MIL   
107Javier AssadCHCOAK   
108Mitchell ParkerWAS@NYM   
109Frankie MontasMILPHI   
110Ian AndersonATL@CIN, @MIA 0%0%
111Edward CabreraMIALAD   
112Andre PallanteSTLPIT, CLE 17% 
113Miles MikolasSTLCLE 12% 
114Valente BellozoMIAATL 8% 
115Davis MartinCWS@LAA 2%32%
116Cade PovichBALDET 45% 
117Brayan BelloBOSMIN   
118Jakob JunisCINATL 0%25%
119Rhett LowderCINPIT 0%0%
120Mitch SpenceOAK@CHC 3% 
121Ben LivelyCLE@STL   
122Joey EstesOAK@CHC, NYY 13% 
123Colin ReaMILPHI, ARI   
124J.T. GinnOAKNYY 0%0%
125Brant HurterDET@BAL 10% 
126Tobias MyersMILARI   
127Luis OrtizPIT@STL   
128David FestaMIN@BOS   
129Alec MarshKCDET 22% 
130Hayden BirdsongSF@BAL 38% 
131Casey MizeDET@KC, @BAL 19% 
132David PetersonNYMPHI   
133Tyler AndersonLAA@HOU   
134Zack LittellTBBOS 43% 
135Ryan FeltnerCOLARI 1%5%
136Adam OllerMIAATL 0%0%
137Samuel AldegheriLAA@HOU 0%0%
138Mason BlackSF@KC 0%0%
139Zebby MatthewsMIN@CLE, @BOS 47% 
140Caden DanaLAA@HOU 0%0%
141Jonathan CannonCWS@LAA, @SD 3%37%
142Trevor WilliamsWAS@CHC 5%9%
143Austin GomberCOLARI 2%18%
144Jack KochanowiczLAACWS 1%11%
145Patrick CorbinWAS@CHC 15% 
146Cal QuantrillCOL@LAD 4%21%
147Darren McCaughanMIALAD, ATL 0%0%
148Brandon WilliamsonCINATL 0%0%
149Kyle FreelandCOL@LAD 0%18%
150Kolby AllardPHI@NYM 0%0%
151Antonio SenzatelaCOLARI, @LAD 0%0%
152Emerson HancockSEANYY 1%4%
153Julian AguiarCINATL 0%0%
154Ryan WeathersMIALAD 6%21%
155Sean BurkeCWS@SD 0%0%
156Chris FlexenCWS@SD 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Luis GilNYY@SEA, @OAKStroman to the bullpen leaves Gil in the rotation
2Seth LugoKCDET, SF23 Ks with 2 BBs over last 21 IP
3Nathan EovaldiTEXTOR, SEA 
4Pablo LopezMIN@CLE, @BOS3-0 with 1.27 ERA and 1.08 ERA over last 21.1 IP
5Nick PivettaBOS@TB, MIN 
6Gerrit ColeNYY@OAK 
7Tarik SkubalDET@KC 
8Cole RagansKCDETProved he can handle the rigors of a full season
9Corbin BurnesBALDET 
10Bailey OberMIN@CLE 
11Zach EflinBALSF 
12Tanner HouckBOS@TBTentative, nursing a sore shoulder
13Framber ValdezHOU@SD 
14Matthew BoydCLEMIN, @STL1.65 ERA, .92 WHIP with 23 Ks and 2 BBs over last 16.1 IP
15Logan GilbertSEA@TEX 
16Nestor CortesNYY@SEA 
17Jose BerriosTOR@TB 
18Andrew HeaneyTEXSEA 
19Reid DetmersLAACWS, @HOU 
20Bryan WooSEANYY, @TEX 
21Jacob deGromTEXTORInnings still could be limited
22Bowden FrancisTOR@TEX1.50 ERA and .44 WHIP over last 7 GS with 46 Ks to 5 BBs over last 48 IP
23Chris BassittTOR@TEX, @TB 
24Carlos RodonNYY@OAK 
25Yusei KikuchiHOULAA 
26Shane BazTBBOS, TOR 
27Michael WachaKCSF 
28Clarke SchmidtNYY@SEA 
29Tanner BibeeCLEMIN 
30Max ScherzerTEXSEA 
31Kevin GausmanTOR@TEX 
32Gavin WilliamsCLEMIN, @STL 
33Ronel BlancoHOULAA 
34Brady SingerKCSF 
35George KirbySEA@TEX 
36Cody BradfordTEXTOR 
37Reese OlsonDET@KC, @BAL 
38Kutter CrawfordBOSMIN 
39Simeon Woods RichardsonMIN@CLE 
40Garrett CrochetCWS@LAA 
41Justin VerlanderHOULAA 
42Joey CantilloCLEMIN 
43Bryce MillerSEANYY 
44Dean KremerBALSF 
45Ryan PepiotTBBOS 
46Cooper CriswellBOS@TB 
47Yariel RodriguezTOR@TB 
48Hunter BrownHOU@SD 
49Brady BassoOAK@CHC 
50Spencer ArrighettiHOU@SD, LAA 
51JP SearsOAKNYY 
52Albert SuarezBALSF, DET 
53Tyler AlexanderTBTOR 
54Taj BradleyTBTOR 
55Griffin CanningLAACWS 
57Davis MartinCWS@LAA 
58Cade PovichBALDET 
59Brayan BelloBOSMIN 
60Mitch SpenceOAK@CHC 
61Ben LivelyCLE@STL 
62Joey EstesOAK@CHC, NYY 
63J.T. GinnOAKNYY 
64Brant HurterDET@BAL 
65David FestaMIN@BOS 
66Alec MarshKCDET 
67Casey MizeDET@KC, @BAL 
68Tyler AndersonLAA@HOU 
69Zack LittellTBBOS 
70Samuel AldegheriLAA@HOU 
71Zebby MatthewsMIN@CLE, @BOS 
72Caden DanaLAA@HOU 
73Jonathan CannonCWS@LAA, @SD 
74Jack KochanowiczLAACWS 
75Emerson HancockSEANYY 
76Sean BurkeCWS@SD 
77Chris FlexenCWS@SD 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zack WheelerPHI@MIL, @NYMShould have no restrictions
2Paul SkenesPIT@STL, @CINMay have innings managed
3Chris SaleATL@CIN 
4Sonny GraySTLPIT 
5Shota ImanagaCHCOAK, WAS3-0 with 2.70 ERA and .70 WHIP over last 20 IP and has two great matchups
6Sean ManaeaNYMWAS, PHIEmerged as the ace
7Max FriedATLLAD, @MIA 
8Jack FlahertyLAD@MIA 
9Hunter GreeneCINPIT 
10Blake SnellSF@BAL 
11Jared JonesPIT@CINFinishing strong with 13 Ks to 1 BB over last 13.1 IP
12Joe MusgroveSDCWS 
13Justin SteeleCHCWASInjuries curtailed a borderline SP1 season
14Zac GallenARI@MIL 
15Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@ATL, COLDodgers would like to see 5 IP per game, then back him off in the final week
16Dylan CeaseSDHOU 
17Ranger SuarezPHI@MIL, @NYM 
18Freddy PeraltaMILARI 
19Nick MartinezCINPIT 
20Spencer SchwellenbachATL@CIN 
21Bobby MillerLAD@MIA, COLPerfect pair to salvage season. Well, not salvage, but end on a high note.
22Jameson TaillonCHCWAS 
23Cristopher SanchezPHI@NYM 
24Erick FeddeSTLPIT 
25Aaron CivaleMILPHI, ARI 
26Martin PerezSDCWS 
27Jose QuintanaNYMWAS 
28Aaron NolaPHI@MIL 
29Charlie MortonATL@MIA 
30Merrill KellyARI@COL, @MIL 
31Logan WebbSF@KC 
32Yu DarvishSDHOU, CWS 
33Kyle GibsonSTLCLE 
34Michael KingSDHOU 
35Mitch KellerPIT@STL 
36Jake IrvinWAS@NYM, @CHC 
37Bailey FalterPIT@STL, @CIN 
38Walker BuehlerLADCOL 
39Landon KnackLAD@MIA 
40Lance LynnSTLPIT 
41Jordan WicksCHCOAK, WAS 
42Luis SeverinoNYMPHI 
43Robbie RaySF@BAL, @KC 
44DJ HerzWAS@NYM 
45MacKenzie GoreWAS@CHC 
46Brandon PfaadtARI@MIL 
47Eduardo RodriguezARI@COL 
48Tylor MegillNYMWAS, PHI 
49Ryne NelsonARI@COL, @MIL 
50Javier AssadCHCOAK 
51Mitchell ParkerWAS@NYM 
52Frankie MontasMILPHI 
53Ian AndersonATL@CIN, @MIA 
54Edward CabreraMIALAD 
56Andre PallanteSTLPIT, CLE 
57Miles MikolasSTLCLE 
58Valente BellozoMIAATL 
59Jakob JunisCINATL 
60Rhett LowderCINPIT 
61Colin ReaMILPHI, ARI 
62Tobias MyersMILARI 
63Luis OrtizPIT@STL 
64Hayden BirdsongSF@BAL 
65David PetersonNYMPHI 
66Ryan FeltnerCOLARI 
67Adam OllerMIAATL 
68Mason BlackSF@KC 
69Trevor WilliamsWAS@CHC 
70Austin GomberCOLARI 
71Patrick CorbinWAS@CHC 
72Cal QuantrillCOL@LAD 
73Darren McCaughanMIALAD, ATL 
74Brandon WilliamsonCINATL 
75Kyle FreelandCOL@LAD 
76Kolby AllardPHI@NYM 
77Antonio SenzatelaCOLARI, @LAD 
78Julian AguiarCINATL 
79Ryan WeathersMIALAD 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
