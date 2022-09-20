NFL Notebook Dump: Crazy Collapses, Tua Shines, Hurts Dominates + Fantasy News and Notes from Week 2

Coming off of a wild Week 1, the drama of Week 2 may have raised the bar even higher.

While most of the big home favorites took care of business, we were treated to three of the wildest fourth-quarter comebacks in recent memory – two of which unfolded simultaneously in Cleveland and Baltimore.

Not to be outdone in the late window, the Raiders insisted on blowing a 20-0 lead to Arizona, which capped off the incredible comeback with a walk-off fumble recovery for a touchdown in overtime. Meanwhile, the Falcons and Texans nearly pulled off upsets against the Rams and Broncos, respectively, while the Cowboys' defense stepped up to send the Bengals to an 0-2 start.

This week, we'll take more of a structured, game-by-game approach to breaking down all of the relevant fantasy news and notes from Week 2. Let's dive in.

Jaguars 24 – Colts 0

The good:

Coming off of a shaky Week 1 performance against Washington, Trevor Lawrence played perhaps the best game of his young NFL career. He posted a career-best 121.5 passer rating while completing 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards and two scores.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Colts defense pressured Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on just 3 of his 30 total dropbacks (10%), the lowest pressure rate Lawrence has faced in his career. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 18, 2022