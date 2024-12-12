NFL Game Previews: Rams-49ers Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

The NFC West got a little bit of clarity last week, but it's still mostly a mess. The Rams are one game back of the Seahawks for the lead, and the Niners and Cards are one game back of them, so it's really anyone's division to win. Sean McVay's squad is coming off a ridiculous 44-42 win over the Bills in which defense was incredibly optional — the teams combined for 902 yards and zero turnovers or sacks. Kyren Williams is back to his TD-hogging ways after a midseason lull, getting into the end zone four times in the last three games, while Matthew Stafford continued a hot streak that has seen him post a 67.5 percent completion rate, 10:0 TD:INT and 8.9 YPA over the last four games. A team that has won double-digit games and made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, with one Super Bowl victory in the mix, seems to have geared up for another strong kick to the finish line. The young defense will need to get it together the same way the offense has if the Rams are going to be any kind of serious threat, though. During that four-game stretch, DC Chris Shula's unit has given up an average of 28.8 points and 408.8 yards, and over the last three it's generated zero takeaways and just one sack.

THURSDAY NIGHT

L.A. Rams (+2.5) at San Francisco, o/u 48.5

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

That the 49ers are even still in playoff contention at this point is a minor miracle that Kyle Shanahan probably isn't getting enough credit for. San Francisco only got about three and a half games out of Christian McCaffrey, and just two in which he topped 100 scrimmage yards. Brandon Aiyuk was done after Week 7. Talanoa Hufanga has yet to play two games in a row in 2024, and Dre Greenlaw and Jon Feliciano have yet to play a snap at all. Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, kicker Jake Moody and punter Mitch Wishnowsky have all missed significant time, while George Kittle needed his usual maintenance. Heck, even Brock Purdy had to sit out one game, with disastrous results. And yet the Niners are still 6-7, and there's still enough healthy talent on the field that winning out and/or winning the division isn't off the table. Their dominance of this rivalry had faded, though, and they've lost consecutive games to the Rams after reeling off nine straight regular-season victories. The most recent clash was a 27-24 loss in Week 3 — the Jauan Jennings Game in which he erupted for an 11-75-3 line on 12 targets to give the 49ers a 21-7 lead midway through the third quarter, only for the home side to come storming back.

Key Info

LAR injuries: WR Demarcus Robinson (questionable, shoulder), TE Tyler Higbee (PUP, knee)

SF injuries: RB Christian McCaffrey (IR, knee), RB Jordan Mason (IR, ankle), RB Isaac Guerendo (questionable, foot), EDGE Nick Bosa (questionable, oblique), LB Dre Greenlaw (PUP, Achilles)

DFS Lineup Optimizer

LAR DFS targets: none

SF DFS targets: Jauan Jennings

LAR DFS fades: none

SF DFS fades: none

Weather notes: 10-35 percent chance of rain

The Scoop

Williams racks up 90 yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Stafford throws for 270 yards and two more TDs, one each to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp (who tops 100 yards). Guerendo plays, but it's Israel Abanikanda who leads the SF backfield with 70 scrimmage yards and a score. Purdy throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns, finding Jennings and Deebo Samuel. Rams 28-27

Last week's record: 10-3, 8-5 ATS, 7-6 o/u

2024 record: 136-70, 106-100-2 ATS, 108-99-1 o/u