Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

I was a recent guest on HQ Radio. Host extraordinaire Patrick Davitt delved into how I generate RotoWire's weekly pitching and hitting rankings. After I detailed the manner a daily starting pitcher's projection is derived, he asked why I don't post all the projections.

The answer caught him off guard. It's because I've never been asked. There's a practical reason for including them. Those playing in points leagues can transfer the data to a spreadsheet and determine the projected points for their pitchers.

Admittedly, there was a time more comments were provided. Each week, I aim to come up with more pithy remark. But time always runs short, and I need to get the rankings to the editor.

Longtime readers of the rankings know most of the presentation has been workshopped over the years. As such, I'd like to pose this question: Which do you prefer comments (hopefully more of them) or the projection driving the rankings? Please feel free to chime in below.

Speaking of which, while I'm always happy to address rankings questions, queries regarding the rotations are best directed to the Probable Pitchers page.

Please check back late Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Week of May 19 - 25

Mixed League