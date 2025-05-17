Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on May 17, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

I was a recent guest on HQ Radio. Host extraordinaire Patrick Davitt delved into how I generate RotoWire's weekly pitching and hitting rankings. After I detailed the manner a daily starting pitcher's projection is derived, he asked why I don't post all the projections.

The answer caught him off guard. It's because I've never been asked. There's a practical reason for including them. Those playing in points leagues can transfer the data to a spreadsheet and determine the projected points for their pitchers.

Admittedly, there was a time more comments were provided. Each week, I aim to come up with more pithy remark. But time always runs short, and I need to get the rankings to the editor.

Longtime readers of the rankings know most of the presentation has been workshopped over the years. As such, I'd like to pose this question: Which do you prefer comments (hopefully more of them) or the projection driving the rankings? Please feel free to chime in below.

Speaking of which, while I'm always happy to address rankings questions, queries regarding the rotations are best directed to the Probable Pitchers page.

Please check back late Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Week of May 19 - 25

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tarik SkubalDET@STL, CLEOnly four wins is why roto leagues should switch to IP  
2Dylan CeaseSD@TOR, @ATLWalks slowly coming down  
3Framber ValdezHOU@TB, SEAMr.

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tarik SkubalDET@STL, CLEOnly four wins is why roto leagues should switch to IP  
2Dylan CeaseSD@TOR, @ATLWalks slowly coming down  
3Framber ValdezHOU@TB, SEAMr. Steady  
4Robbie RaySFKC, @WASWalks quickly coming down  
5Cristopher SanchezPHI@COL, @ATH   
6Jesus LuzardoPHI@COL, @ATH   
7Zack WheelerPHI@ATH   
8Chris SaleATL@WAS   
9Ben BrownCHC@MIA, @CIN19 K, 2 BB over last 16.1 IP  
10Joe RyanMINCLE   
11Max FriedNYY@COL   
12Jacob deGromTEX@NYYAll that's missing is the old flow  
13Carlos RodonNYYTEX   
14Freddy PeraltaMIL@PIT   
15Yoshinobu YamamotoLADARI   
16Matthew BoydCHC@CIN   
17Ryan PepiotTBHOU, TORAppears to have solved early season HR issues  
18Sonny GraySTLDET, ARI   
19Kris BubicKC@SF, @MIN   
20Spencer StriderATL@WAS, SDVelo down in rehab, fingers crossed  
21Paul SkenesPITMILUncharacteristic 11 BB over last 17 IP  
22Ranger SuarezPHI@COL   
23Mitch KellerPITCIN, MILMight be available in 12 team leagues  
24Bailey OberMINCLE, KC   
25Michael KingSD@ATL   
26Bryan WooSEA@HOU   
27Tomoyuki SuganoBAL@MIL, @BOSWill need more strikeouts to maintain current ratios  
28Clarke SchmidtNYYTEX   
29Nick MartinezCIN@PIT   
30Drew RasmussenTBTOR   
31Pablo LopezMINKC   
32Zac GallenARI@STL   
33Colin ReaCHC@CIN   
34Tobias MyersMIL@PITGreat pickup even with one start32%47%
35Merrill KellyARI@STL   
36JP SearsATHLAA   
37Tanner BibeeCLE@MIN   
38Dean KremerBAL@MIL, @BOS 4% 
39George KirbySEA@HOU   
40AJ Smith-ShawverATL@WAS   
41Reese OlsonDETCLE   
42Landen RouppSF@WAS   
43Cade PovichBAL@MIL 19% 
44Kodai SengaNYM@BOS, LAD   
45Michael WachaKC@MIN   
46Will WarrenNYYTEX, @COL   
47Colton GordonHOU@TB 0%0%
48Hunter GreeneCINCHC   
49Zach EflinBAL@BOS   
50Hunter BrownHOU@TB   
51Edward CabreraMIACHC, @LAAExperiencing fluid buildup near fingernails19% 
52Brady SingerCIN@PIT   
53Jose SorianoLAA@ATH, MIA   
54Bailey FalterPITCIN, MIL 0%9%
55Jack FlahertyDET@STL   
56Landon KnackLADARI 8% 
57Noah CameronKC@MIN 0%0%
58Sandy AlcantaraMIA@LAA   
59Luis CastilloSEA@CWS, @HOUHeld down the fort with Gilbert, Kirby and now Miller out  
60Shane SmithCWSSEA   
61Shane BazTBTOR   
62Logan WebbSFKC   
63Gavin WilliamsCLE@MIN, @DET   
64Aaron CivaleMIL@PIT 2%37%
65Nathan EovaldiTEX@NYY   
66Nick LodoloCIN@PIT, CHC   
67Ryan YarbroughNYY@COL 0%0%
68Luis SeverinoATHLAA   
69Clayton KershawLAD@NYM 0%0%
70Ronel BlancoHOUSEA   
71Garrett CrochetBOSNYM   
72Taj BradleyTBHOU   
73Tyler MahleTEX@CWS   
74Sean BurkeCWSTEX 5%33%
75Nick PivettaSD@ATL   
76Zebby MatthewsMINKC 13% 
77Lance McCullersHOUSEA 5% 
78Dustin MayLAD@NYM   
79Walker BuehlerBOSNYM, BAL   
80Jeffrey SpringsATHPHI   
81Spencer SchwellenbachATLSD   
82Chris BassittTORSD, @TB   
83Grant HolmesATLSD   
84Tony GonsolinLAD@NYM   
85Mix 12 Reliever     
86Casey MizeDETCLE   
87Kevin GausmanTORSD   
88Michael LorenzenKC@SF 17% 
89Jose BerriosTOR@TB   
90Tylor MegillNYM@BOS   
91Jackson JobeDETCLE   
92Miles MikolasSTLARI 3%39%
93Stephen KolekSD@TOR 20% 
94Chris PaddackMINCLE 11% 
95Corbin BurnesARI@LAD   
96Lucas GiolitoBOSBAL   
97Clay HolmesNYM@BOS   
98Mix 15 Reliever     
99Jameson TaillonCHC@MIA   
100Jordan HicksSFKC 30% 
101Cade HortonCHC@MIA 0%0%
102Jake IrvinWASSF 35% 
103Zack LittellTBHOU 22% 
104Brandon PfaadtARI@LAD, @STL   
105MacKenzie GoreWASATL   
106Andrew HeaneyPITCIN   
107Yusei KikuchiLAAMIA   
108Davis MartinCWSSEA, TEX 0%4%
109Gunnar HoglundATHLAA, PHI 0%0%
110Logan EvansSEA@CWS 0%0%
111Michael SorokaWASSF 20% 
112Brayan BelloBOSBAL   
113Carmen MlodzinskiPITMIL 0%0%
114Ryan GustoHOUSEA   
115Quinn PriesterMILBAL, @PIT 2%9%
116Bowden FrancisTORSD   
117Hunter DobbinsBOSNYM, BAL 0%0%
118Taijuan WalkerPHI@COL 1%14%
119Tyler AndersonLAA@ATH   
120Cal QuantrillMIA@LAA 0%0%
121Jack LeiterTEX@CWS   
122Erick FeddeSTLDET 39% 
123Justin VerlanderSF@WAS   
124Patrick CorbinTEX@NYY, @CWS 7% 
125Logan HendersonMILBAL 18% 
126Jack KochanowiczLAA@ATH 0%2%
127Griffin CanningNYMLAD   
128Mitchell ParkerWASATL, SF 27%37%
129Matthew LiberatoreSTLARI   
130Luis L. OrtizCLE@DET   
131Jonathan CannonCWSTEX 1%5%
132Randy VasquezSD@TOR 2%19%
133Matt SauerLADARI 0%0%
134Logan AllenCLE@MIN, @DET 4%47%
135Trevor WilliamsWASATL 0%5%
136David PetersonNYMLAD   
137Kyle HendricksLAA@ATH, MIA 0%4%
138Bryse WilsonCWSSEA 0%0%
139Jhonathan DiazSEA@CWS 0%0%
140Andre PallanteSTLDET 2% 
141Luinder AvilaKC@SF 0%0%
142J.T. GinnATHLAA, PHI 3%30%
143Chad PatrickMILBAL 4%49%
144Chase DollanderCOLNYY 16% 
145Kyle GibsonBAL@BOS 0%0%
146Andrew AbbottCINCHC   
147Ryne NelsonARI@LAD 3%25%
148German MarquezCOLPHI 0%0%
149Max MeyerMIACHC   
150Ryan WeathersMIACHC  37%
151Keider MonteroDET@STL 0%19%
152Jose UrenaTOR@TB 0%0%
153Emerson HancockSEA@HOU 0% 
154Kyle FreelandCOLPHI, NYY 1%2%
155Slade CecconiCLE@DET 0%0%
156Carson PalmquistCOLPHI 0%0%
157Antonio SenzatelaCOLPHI, NYY 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tarik SkubalDET@STL, CLEOnly four wins is why roto leagues should switch to IP
2Framber ValdezHOU@TB, SEAMr. Steady
3Joe RyanMINCLE 
4Max FriedNYY@COL 
5Jacob deGromTEX@NYYAll that's missing is the old flow
6Carlos RodonNYYTEX 
7Ryan PepiotTBHOU, TORAppears to have solved early season HR issues
8Kris BubicKC@SF, @MIN 
9Bailey OberMINCLE, KC 
10Bryan WooSEA@HOU 
11Tomoyuki SuganoBAL@MIL, @BOSWill need more strikeouts to maintain current ratios
12Clarke SchmidtNYYTEX 
13Drew RasmussenTBTOR 
14Pablo LopezMINKC 
15JP SearsATHLAA 
16Tanner BibeeCLE@MIN 
17Dean KremerBAL@MIL, @BOS 
18George KirbySEA@HOU 
19Reese OlsonDETCLE 
20Cade PovichBAL@MIL 
21Michael WachaKC@MIN 
22Will WarrenNYYTEX, @COL 
23Colton GordonHOU@TB 
24Zach EflinBAL@BOS 
25Hunter BrownHOU@TB 
26Jose SorianoLAA@ATH, MIA 
27Jack FlahertyDET@STL 
28Noah CameronKC@MIN 
29Luis CastilloSEA@CWS, @HOUHeld down the fort with Gilbert, Kirby and now Miller out
30Shane SmithCWSSEA 
31Shane BazTBTOR 
32Gavin WilliamsCLE@MIN, @DET 
33Nathan EovaldiTEX@NYY 
34Ryan YarbroughNYY@COL 
35Luis SeverinoATHLAA 
36Ronel BlancoHOUSEA 
37Garrett CrochetBOSNYM 
38Taj BradleyTBHOU 
39Tyler MahleTEX@CWS 
40Sean BurkeCWSTEX 
41Zebby MatthewsMINKC 
42Lance McCullersHOUSEA 
43Walker BuehlerBOSNYM, BAL 
44Jeffrey SpringsATHPHI 
45Chris BassittTORSD, @TB 
46Casey MizeDETCLE 
47Kevin GausmanTORSD 
48Michael LorenzenKC@SF 
49Jose BerriosTOR@TB 
50Jackson JobeDETCLE 
51Chris PaddackMINCLE 
52Lucas GiolitoBOSBAL 
53Zack LittellTBHOU 
54Yusei KikuchiLAAMIA 
55Davis MartinCWSSEA, TEX 
56Gunnar HoglundATHLAA, PHI 
57Logan EvansSEA@CWS 
58AL Reliever   
59Brayan BelloBOSBAL 
60Ryan GustoHOUSEA 
61Bowden FrancisTORSD 
62Hunter DobbinsBOSNYM, BAL 
63Tyler AndersonLAA@ATH 
64Jack LeiterTEX@CWS 
65Patrick CorbinTEX@NYY, @CWS 
66Jack KochanowiczLAA@ATH 
67Luis L. OrtizCLE@DET 
68Jonathan CannonCWSTEX 
69Logan AllenCLE@MIN, @DET 
70Kyle HendricksLAA@ATH, MIA 
71Bryse WilsonCWSSEA 
72Jhonathan DiazSEA@CWS 
73Luinder AvilaKC@SF 
74J.T. GinnATHLAA, PHI 
75Kyle GibsonBAL@BOS 
76Keider MonteroDET@STL 
77Jose UrenaTOR@TB 
78Emerson HancockSEA@HOU 
79Slade CecconiCLE@DET 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Dylan CeaseSD@TOR, @ATLWalks slowly coming down
2Robbie RaySFKC, @WASWalks quickly coming down
3Cristopher SanchezPHI@COL, @ATH 
4Jesus LuzardoPHI@COL, @ATH 
5Zack WheelerPHI@ATH 
6Chris SaleATL@WAS 
7Ben BrownCHC@MIA, @CIN19 K, 2 BB over last 16.1 IP
8Freddy PeraltaMIL@PIT 
9Yoshinobu YamamotoLADARI 
10Matthew BoydCHC@CIN 
11Sonny GraySTLDET, ARI 
12Spencer StriderATL@WAS, SDVelo down in rehab, fingers crossed
13Paul SkenesPITMILUncharacteristic 11 BB over last 17 IP
14Ranger SuarezPHI@COL 
15Mitch KellerPITCIN, MILMight be available in 12 team leagues
16Michael KingSD@ATL 
17Nick MartinezCIN@PIT 
18Zac GallenARI@STL 
19Colin ReaCHC@CIN 
20Tobias MyersMIL@PITGreat pickup even with one start
21Merrill KellyARI@STL 
22AJ Smith-ShawverATL@WAS 
23Landen RouppSF@WAS 
24Kodai SengaNYM@BOS, LAD 
25Hunter GreeneCINCHC 
26Edward CabreraMIACHC, @LAAExperiencing fluid buildup near fingernails
27Brady SingerCIN@PIT 
28Bailey FalterPITCIN, MIL 
29Landon KnackLADARI 
30Sandy AlcantaraMIA@LAA 
31Logan WebbSFKC 
32Aaron CivaleMIL@PIT 
33Nick LodoloCIN@PIT, CHC 
34Clayton KershawLAD@NYM 
35Nick PivettaSD@ATL 
36Dustin MayLAD@NYM 
37Spencer SchwellenbachATLSD 
38Grant HolmesATLSD 
39Tony GonsolinLAD@NYM 
40Tylor MegillNYM@BOS 
41Miles MikolasSTLARI 
42Stephen KolekSD@TOR 
43Corbin BurnesARI@LAD 
44Clay HolmesNYM@BOS 
45Jameson TaillonCHC@MIA 
46Jordan HicksSFKC 
47Cade HortonCHC@MIA 
48Jake IrvinWASSF 
49Brandon PfaadtARI@LAD, @STL 
50MacKenzie GoreWASATL 
51Andrew HeaneyPITCIN 
52Michael SorokaWASSF 
53NL Reliever   
54Carmen MlodzinskiPITMIL 
55Quinn PriesterMILBAL, @PIT 
56Taijuan WalkerPHI@COL 
57Cal QuantrillMIA@LAA 
58Erick FeddeSTLDET 
59Justin VerlanderSF@WAS 
60Logan HendersonMILBAL 
61Griffin CanningNYMLAD 
62Mitchell ParkerWASATL, SF 
63Matthew LiberatoreSTLARI 
64Randy VasquezSD@TOR 
65Matt SauerLADARI 
66Trevor WilliamsWASATL 
67David PetersonNYMLAD 
68Andre PallanteSTLDET 
69Chad PatrickMILBAL 
70Chase DollanderCOLNYY 
71Andrew AbbottCINCHC 
72Ryne NelsonARI@LAD 
73German MarquezCOLPHI 
74Max MeyerMIACHC 
75Ryan WeathersMIACHC 
76Kyle FreelandCOLPHI, NYY 
77Carson PalmquistCOLPHI 
78Antonio SenzatelaCOLPHI, NYY 

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups and Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates for up-to-the-minute information!

Baseball
