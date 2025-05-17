Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
I was a recent guest on HQ Radio. Host extraordinaire Patrick Davitt delved into how I generate RotoWire's weekly pitching and hitting rankings. After I detailed the manner a daily starting pitcher's projection is derived, he asked why I don't post all the projections.
The answer caught him off guard. It's because I've never been asked. There's a practical reason for including them. Those playing in points leagues can transfer the data to a spreadsheet and determine the projected points for their pitchers.
Admittedly, there was a time more comments were provided. Each week, I aim to come up with more pithy remark. But time always runs short, and I need to get the rankings to the editor.
Longtime readers of the rankings know most of the presentation has been workshopped over the years. As such, I'd like to pose this question: Which do you prefer comments (hopefully more of them) or the projection driving the rankings? Please feel free to chime in below.
Speaking of which, while I'm always happy to address rankings questions, queries regarding the rotations are best directed to the Probable Pitchers page.
Please check back late Sunday night for the weekly refresh.
Week of May 19 - 25
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@STL, CLE
|Only four wins is why roto leagues should switch to IP
|2
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@TOR, @ATL
|Walks slowly coming down
|3
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@TB, SEA
|Mr.
|4
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|KC, @WAS
|Walks quickly coming down
|5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@COL, @ATH
|6
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|@COL, @ATH
|7
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@ATH
|8
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@WAS
|9
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@MIA, @CIN
|19 K, 2 BB over last 16.1 IP
|10
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|CLE
|11
|Max Fried
|NYY
|@COL
|12
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@NYY
|All that's missing is the old flow
|13
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|TEX
|14
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@PIT
|15
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|ARI
|16
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@CIN
|17
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|HOU, TOR
|Appears to have solved early season HR issues
|18
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|DET, ARI
|19
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@SF, @MIN
|20
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@WAS, SD
|Velo down in rehab, fingers crossed
|21
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|MIL
|Uncharacteristic 11 BB over last 17 IP
|22
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@COL
|23
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CIN, MIL
|Might be available in 12 team leagues
|24
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CLE, KC
|25
|Michael King
|SD
|@ATL
|26
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@HOU
|27
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|BAL
|@MIL, @BOS
|Will need more strikeouts to maintain current ratios
|28
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|TEX
|29
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@PIT
|30
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|TOR
|31
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|KC
|32
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@STL
|33
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|@CIN
|34
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|@PIT
|Great pickup even with one start
|32%
|47%
|35
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@STL
|36
|JP Sears
|ATH
|LAA
|37
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@MIN
|38
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@MIL, @BOS
|4%
|39
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@HOU
|40
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|ATL
|@WAS
|41
|Reese Olson
|DET
|CLE
|42
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@WAS
|43
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|@MIL
|19%
|44
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@BOS, LAD
|45
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@MIN
|46
|Will Warren
|NYY
|TEX, @COL
|47
|Colton Gordon
|HOU
|@TB
|0%
|0%
|48
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|CHC
|49
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|@BOS
|50
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@TB
|51
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|CHC, @LAA
|Experiencing fluid buildup near fingernails
|19%
|52
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|@PIT
|53
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@ATH, MIA
|54
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|CIN, MIL
|0%
|9%
|55
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@STL
|56
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|ARI
|8%
|57
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|@MIN
|0%
|0%
|58
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@LAA
|59
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@CWS, @HOU
|Held down the fort with Gilbert, Kirby and now Miller out
|60
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|SEA
|61
|Shane Baz
|TB
|TOR
|62
|Logan Webb
|SF
|KC
|63
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@MIN, @DET
|64
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|@PIT
|2%
|37%
|65
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@NYY
|66
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@PIT, CHC
|67
|Ryan Yarbrough
|NYY
|@COL
|0%
|0%
|68
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|LAA
|69
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@NYM
|0%
|0%
|70
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|SEA
|71
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|NYM
|72
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|HOU
|73
|Tyler Mahle
|TEX
|@CWS
|74
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|TEX
|5%
|33%
|75
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|@ATL
|76
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|KC
|13%
|77
|Lance McCullers
|HOU
|SEA
|5%
|78
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@NYM
|79
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|NYM, BAL
|80
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|PHI
|81
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|SD
|82
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|SD, @TB
|83
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|SD
|84
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@NYM
|85
|Mix 12 Reliever
|86
|Casey Mize
|DET
|CLE
|87
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|SD
|88
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|@SF
|17%
|89
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@TB
|90
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@BOS
|91
|Jackson Jobe
|DET
|CLE
|92
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|ARI
|3%
|39%
|93
|Stephen Kolek
|SD
|@TOR
|20%
|94
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|CLE
|11%
|95
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|@LAD
|96
|Lucas Giolito
|BOS
|BAL
|97
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|@BOS
|98
|Mix 15 Reliever
|99
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@MIA
|100
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|KC
|30%
|101
|Cade Horton
|CHC
|@MIA
|0%
|0%
|102
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|SF
|35%
|103
|Zack Littell
|TB
|HOU
|22%
|104
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@LAD, @STL
|105
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|ATL
|106
|Andrew Heaney
|PIT
|CIN
|107
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|MIA
|108
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|SEA, TEX
|0%
|4%
|109
|Gunnar Hoglund
|ATH
|LAA, PHI
|0%
|0%
|110
|Logan Evans
|SEA
|@CWS
|0%
|0%
|111
|Michael Soroka
|WAS
|SF
|20%
|112
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|BAL
|113
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|PIT
|MIL
|0%
|0%
|114
|Ryan Gusto
|HOU
|SEA
|115
|Quinn Priester
|MIL
|BAL, @PIT
|2%
|9%
|116
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|SD
|117
|Hunter Dobbins
|BOS
|NYM, BAL
|0%
|0%
|118
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@COL
|1%
|14%
|119
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@ATH
|120
|Cal Quantrill
|MIA
|@LAA
|0%
|0%
|121
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|@CWS
|122
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|DET
|39%
|123
|Justin Verlander
|SF
|@WAS
|124
|Patrick Corbin
|TEX
|@NYY, @CWS
|7%
|125
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|BAL
|18%
|126
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|@ATH
|0%
|2%
|127
|Griffin Canning
|NYM
|LAD
|128
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|ATL, SF
|27%
|37%
|129
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|ARI
|130
|Luis L. Ortiz
|CLE
|@DET
|131
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|TEX
|1%
|5%
|132
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@TOR
|2%
|19%
|133
|Matt Sauer
|LAD
|ARI
|0%
|0%
|134
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@MIN, @DET
|4%
|47%
|135
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|ATL
|0%
|5%
|136
|David Peterson
|NYM
|LAD
|137
|Kyle Hendricks
|LAA
|@ATH, MIA
|0%
|4%
|138
|Bryse Wilson
|CWS
|SEA
|0%
|0%
|139
|Jhonathan Diaz
|SEA
|@CWS
|0%
|0%
|140
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|DET
|2%
|141
|Luinder Avila
|KC
|@SF
|0%
|0%
|142
|J.T. Ginn
|ATH
|LAA, PHI
|3%
|30%
|143
|Chad Patrick
|MIL
|BAL
|4%
|49%
|144
|Chase Dollander
|COL
|NYY
|16%
|145
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@BOS
|0%
|0%
|146
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|CHC
|147
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@LAD
|3%
|25%
|148
|German Marquez
|COL
|PHI
|0%
|0%
|149
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|CHC
|150
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|CHC
|37%
|151
|Keider Montero
|DET
|@STL
|0%
|19%
|152
|Jose Urena
|TOR
|@TB
|0%
|0%
|153
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|@HOU
|0%
|154
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|PHI, NYY
|1%
|2%
|155
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|@DET
|0%
|0%
|156
|Carson Palmquist
|COL
|PHI
|0%
|0%
|157
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|PHI, NYY
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@STL, CLE
|Only four wins is why roto leagues should switch to IP
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@TB, SEA
|Mr. Steady
|3
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|CLE
|4
|Max Fried
|NYY
|@COL
|5
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@NYY
|All that's missing is the old flow
|6
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|TEX
|7
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|HOU, TOR
|Appears to have solved early season HR issues
|8
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@SF, @MIN
|9
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CLE, KC
|10
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@HOU
|11
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|BAL
|@MIL, @BOS
|Will need more strikeouts to maintain current ratios
|12
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|TEX
|13
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|TOR
|14
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|KC
|15
|JP Sears
|ATH
|LAA
|16
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@MIN
|17
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@MIL, @BOS
|18
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@HOU
|19
|Reese Olson
|DET
|CLE
|20
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|@MIL
|21
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@MIN
|22
|Will Warren
|NYY
|TEX, @COL
|23
|Colton Gordon
|HOU
|@TB
|24
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|@BOS
|25
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@TB
|26
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@ATH, MIA
|27
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@STL
|28
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|@MIN
|29
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@CWS, @HOU
|Held down the fort with Gilbert, Kirby and now Miller out
|30
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|SEA
|31
|Shane Baz
|TB
|TOR
|32
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@MIN, @DET
|33
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@NYY
|34
|Ryan Yarbrough
|NYY
|@COL
|35
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|LAA
|36
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|SEA
|37
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|NYM
|38
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|HOU
|39
|Tyler Mahle
|TEX
|@CWS
|40
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|TEX
|41
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|KC
|42
|Lance McCullers
|HOU
|SEA
|43
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|NYM, BAL
|44
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|PHI
|45
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|SD, @TB
|46
|Casey Mize
|DET
|CLE
|47
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|SD
|48
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|@SF
|49
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@TB
|50
|Jackson Jobe
|DET
|CLE
|51
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|CLE
|52
|Lucas Giolito
|BOS
|BAL
|53
|Zack Littell
|TB
|HOU
|54
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|MIA
|55
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|SEA, TEX
|56
|Gunnar Hoglund
|ATH
|LAA, PHI
|57
|Logan Evans
|SEA
|@CWS
|58
|AL Reliever
|59
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|BAL
|60
|Ryan Gusto
|HOU
|SEA
|61
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|SD
|62
|Hunter Dobbins
|BOS
|NYM, BAL
|63
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@ATH
|64
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|@CWS
|65
|Patrick Corbin
|TEX
|@NYY, @CWS
|66
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|@ATH
|67
|Luis L. Ortiz
|CLE
|@DET
|68
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|TEX
|69
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@MIN, @DET
|70
|Kyle Hendricks
|LAA
|@ATH, MIA
|71
|Bryse Wilson
|CWS
|SEA
|72
|Jhonathan Diaz
|SEA
|@CWS
|73
|Luinder Avila
|KC
|@SF
|74
|J.T. Ginn
|ATH
|LAA, PHI
|75
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@BOS
|76
|Keider Montero
|DET
|@STL
|77
|Jose Urena
|TOR
|@TB
|78
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|@HOU
|79
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|@DET
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@TOR, @ATL
|Walks slowly coming down
|2
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|KC, @WAS
|Walks quickly coming down
|3
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@COL, @ATH
|4
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|@COL, @ATH
|5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@ATH
|6
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@WAS
|7
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@MIA, @CIN
|19 K, 2 BB over last 16.1 IP
|8
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@PIT
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|ARI
|10
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@CIN
|11
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|DET, ARI
|12
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@WAS, SD
|Velo down in rehab, fingers crossed
|13
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|MIL
|Uncharacteristic 11 BB over last 17 IP
|14
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@COL
|15
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CIN, MIL
|Might be available in 12 team leagues
|16
|Michael King
|SD
|@ATL
|17
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@PIT
|18
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@STL
|19
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|@CIN
|20
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|@PIT
|Great pickup even with one start
|21
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@STL
|22
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|ATL
|@WAS
|23
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@WAS
|24
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@BOS, LAD
|25
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|CHC
|26
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|CHC, @LAA
|Experiencing fluid buildup near fingernails
|27
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|@PIT
|28
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|CIN, MIL
|29
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|ARI
|30
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@LAA
|31
|Logan Webb
|SF
|KC
|32
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|@PIT
|33
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@PIT, CHC
|34
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@NYM
|35
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|@ATL
|36
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@NYM
|37
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|SD
|38
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|SD
|39
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@NYM
|40
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@BOS
|41
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|ARI
|42
|Stephen Kolek
|SD
|@TOR
|43
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|@LAD
|44
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|@BOS
|45
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@MIA
|46
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|KC
|47
|Cade Horton
|CHC
|@MIA
|48
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|SF
|49
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@LAD, @STL
|50
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|ATL
|51
|Andrew Heaney
|PIT
|CIN
|52
|Michael Soroka
|WAS
|SF
|53
|NL Reliever
|54
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|PIT
|MIL
|55
|Quinn Priester
|MIL
|BAL, @PIT
|56
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@COL
|57
|Cal Quantrill
|MIA
|@LAA
|58
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|DET
|59
|Justin Verlander
|SF
|@WAS
|60
|Logan Henderson
|MIL
|BAL
|61
|Griffin Canning
|NYM
|LAD
|62
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|ATL, SF
|63
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|ARI
|64
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@TOR
|65
|Matt Sauer
|LAD
|ARI
|66
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|ATL
|67
|David Peterson
|NYM
|LAD
|68
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|DET
|69
|Chad Patrick
|MIL
|BAL
|70
|Chase Dollander
|COL
|NYY
|71
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|CHC
|72
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@LAD
|73
|German Marquez
|COL
|PHI
|74
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|CHC
|75
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|CHC
|76
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|PHI, NYY
|77
|Carson Palmquist
|COL
|PHI
|78
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|PHI, NYY
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups and Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates for up-to-the-minute information!