ADP Analysis: Comparing Best Ball ADPs from DraftKings vs. Underdog vs. Drafters

Jerry Donabedian 
June 20, 2023

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

This is our second cross-site ADP comparison of the spring, after the May edition revealed a number of trends showing which positions and players were valued most (or least) on different best-ball sites. Results from Underdog and Drafters tended to be more similar, while DraftKings featured some trends that diverged from the other two, including QBs going earlier and WRs later in the first four or five rounds.

The goal here is to figure out where it's cheapest and most expensive to draft certain players, on average, be it due to positional trends or simply an individual whose ADP is highly varied between the three sites.

If you just want to see the numbers, there's a chart at the bottom of this page that shows ADPs from each of the three aforementioned sites, along with the difference between a player's ADP on one site and his average from the other two. 

Differences mean much less in the later rounds, especially because Underdog drafts are 24 picks shorter than those on DK/Drafters. Another note of caution: scoring and roster differences between the sites often don't explain the ADP gaps we see and sometimes are even counterintuitive (e.g. a guy who should be more valuable in half-PPR than he is in full PPR nonetheless goes later on UD than on DK and Drafters).

Later this week, I'll have a second article looking at ADP changes over time on each site (since May) in addition to this one focusing on the current differences between the three (as of mid-to-late July).

Roster/scoring differences to note before we started:

  1. Underdog is half PPR; DraftKings and Drafters are full PPR.
  2. DK awards three-point bonuses at 100 rushing/receiving yards or 300 passing yards.
  3. Drafters subtracts two points for an INT or lost fumble. DK subtracts one point. UD subtracts one for an INT or two for a lost fumble. 
  4. UD's default is 18 rounds. On DK and Drafters, it's 20.
  5. DK and UD use a playoff system, which amplifies the importance of Weeks 15-17. Drafters' biggest tourneys are simply based on total points throughout the season.

        

General ADP Trends

Not much has changed here since our last look in mid-May. Wide receivers still tend to be drafted earlier on UD/Drafters and later on DK, while it's the reverse for QBs and RBs. And we again see results from UD and Drafters that are much more similar to each other than the numbers from DK, even though the first two have major differences in terms of both scoring system (half vs. full PPR) and playoff format (no vs. yes).

The trend with WRs is especially strong among young players, as numerous breakout candidates have ADPs on DraftKings at least half-a-round later than on both of the two other sites. A WR-heavy build generally requires less draft capital on DK, while a team that focuses on RBs and a QB early on will find better value on Underdog or possibly Drafters. 

Relative Values on Each Site

Underdog

Relatively Underpriced on UD

I'm not surprised to see Ekeler going a bit later on the half-PPR site, but I'm also not sure it's right given how many of his points came from touchdowns the last two years. I'd rather draft him late-first round in half PPR than mid-first in full PPR, no doubt. What I won't do anymore is take him ahead of the top three WRs, Christian McCaffrey or Travis Kelce in any format -- sixth is the earliest I'll bite.

The WRs here are especially worth making note of, given that their position mates tend to go earlier on Underdog. Kirk, Osborn and Hodgins are three of the only WRs going significantly later on UD than on the other two sites.

    

Relatively Overpriced on UD

The two QBs listed have similar ADPs on all three sites -- around 34th for Jackson, 54th for Herbert -- while nearly all other quarterbacks go earlier on DraftKings compared to both UD and Drafters.

I wonder how much impact the 18-round format has here, as this is now a multi-year trend and could be interpreted as managers feeling less pressure to use capital on QBs because many are okay with only having two. You could also argue it the other way, of course, i.e., if you only plan to roster two QBs, you're more pressed to make sure they are good ones and more likely to draft top QBs early (which is the opposite of what shows up in Underdog's ADP).

I also find it interesting that half-PPR vs full PPR has no perceptible impact on QB ADPs between the sites, in terms of where QBs are drafted compared to other positions. Full-ppr scoring increases the gap between top players and mediocre ones at RB/WR/TE, while having no impact on QBs.... relatively speaking, that makes QBs slightly more valuable in half-PPR than full PPR if you're weighing one vs. a pass catcher with a top-100 pick.

    

DraftKings 

Relatively Underpriced on DK

There's WR value throughout on DraftKings, while Richardson and Watson are the only projected starting QBs with later ADPs on DK than on both of the other two sites (not counting Ryan Tannehill because he often goes undrafted, especially on UD). The yardage bonuses on DraftKings tend to help volume passers more than dual threats, but that doesn't seem to be much of a factor in draft strategy when we look at Quarterback ADPs otherwise.

The other "onesie" spot, tight end, also features earlier ADPs on DraftKings for the most part, though not to the same extent we see with QBs. This makes Pitts and Freiermuth especially noteworthy as trend-breakers, both going earlier on DK than on either of the other two sites.

    

Relatively Overpriced on DK

Players on DK are generally more skeptical of rookies, especially WRs, but the trend actually reverses at TE. It's a great rookie class for the position, but history nonetheless favors the Underdog/Drafters crowd here.

Toney might be the most interesting name here, as he's the only young breakout candidate at WR position with an ADP on DraftKings noticeably later than on the other two sites. As mentioned above, the young receivers nearly all go earlier on Drafters and (especially) Underdog.

     

Drafters

Relatively Underpriced on Drafters

Drafters uses total points to determine its champions -- rather than the more commonly seen playoff format for Weeks 15-17 -- which means we might expect later ADPs here for players that are more likely to thrive in December than September (e.g. rookie WRs, guys coming back from ACL tears, guys facing suspensions). 

In reality, ADPs tend to be quite similar to those from Underdog, a site with half-PPR scoring and playoffs. Mid/late-season production is relatively more valuable in every best-ball format thanks to the combination of bye weeks and injury/depth depletion as the season move along, but the slant isn't nearly as strong on Drafters.

Kyler Murray, Alvin Kamara and Michael Mayer fit with the logic in going noticeably later on Drafters than on the other two sites, but it doesn't hold up for everyone by any means, as Jameson Williams and a lot of the rookie WRs actually are cheapest on DK (full PPR, playoffs). 

    

Relatively Overpriced on Drafters

ADP results from Drafters seem closest to my personal rankings/views, as a lot of the guys that go earlier here have been popular picks for me on multiple sites so far (namely Dillon, Gibson, Hubbard, Evans, Dotson, Rice).

Another thing I found interesting was the absence of "overpriced" tight ends. They tend to go earlier on DK than on the other two sites, with numbers between UD and Drafters remarkably similar. This is also somewhat true at other positions; the numbers from UD and Drafters tend to be awfully close.

     

The Chart - May 11 ADPs 

  • Delta columns (Δ) compare ADP from one site to the average ADP from two others. 
    • The 'DK Δ' column, for example, only compares DK ADP's with those from Underdog and Drafters.
PlayerPositionUD ADPUD ΔDK ADPDK ΔDr ADPDr Δ
1Justin JeffersonWR1.10.01.20.11.10.0
2Ja'Marr ChaseWR2.1-0.12.30.22.1-0.1
3Tyreek HillWR3.9-1.15.41.14.70.1
4Christian McCaffreyRB4.20.73.3-0.63.6-0.2
5Cooper KuppWR4.6-0.15.20.94.1-0.8
6Travis KelceTE6.41.04.9-1.360.4
7Stefon DiggsWR7.7-0.78.50.68.20.1
8A.J. BrownWR8.5-1.09.20.19.70.8
9Austin EkelerRB8.91.67.3-0.87.3-0.8
10Bijan RobinsonRB9.6-0.510.61.09.6-0.5
11CeeDee LambWR10.7-0.411.30.510.9-0.1
12Garrett WilsonWR12.7-0.814.11.213-0.4
13Davante AdamsWR13.60.013.70.113.60.0
14Amon-Ra St. BrownWR141.812.3-0.712.1-1.1
15Jaylen WaddleWR16-0.417.31.515.5-1.1
16Jonathan TaylorRB16.4-2.319.52.417.9-0.1
17Nick ChubbRB17.1-1.819.82.218-0.4
18Saquon BarkleyRB18.11.616.3-1.116.7-0.5
19Chris OlaveWR19.3-1.922.73.319.6-1.4
20DeVonta SmithWR21-0.724.74.818.8-4.0
21Patrick MahomesQB21.2-0.418.9-3.824.24.1
22Tony PollardRB22.2-0.523.81.821.7-1.3
23Tee HigginsWR22.7-0.925.53.221.8-2.3
24Jalen HurtsQB24.54.216.9-7.223.73.0
25Derrick HenryRB25.31.021.3-4.927.23.9
26Rhamondre StevensonRB26.70.028.52.724.9-2.7
27Josh AllenQB27.21.722.1-5.928.84.1
28Josh JacobsRB28.10.827.80.326.9-1.0
29DK MetcalfWR28.5-0.330.12.127.5-1.8
30Mark AndrewsTE30.10.129.7-0.630.40.5
31Breece HallRB30.9-1.132.91.931.1-0.8
32Calvin RidleyWR31.90.232.30.831.1-1.0
33Deebo SamuelWR34.3-1.435.60.635.70.7
34Lamar JacksonQB34.40.533.5-0.934.40.5
35Amari CooperWR34.5-3.138.52.936.70.2
36Najee HarrisRB36.8-1.939.01.538.30.4
37Keenan AllenWR37.34.734.0-0.231.1-4.6
38Christian WatsonWR39.3-4.946.76.241.7-1.3
39DeAndre HopkinsWR400.942.03.836.3-4.7
40Travis EtienneRB40.4-1.237.8-5.045.36.2
41Jahmyr GibbsRB40.74.036.4-2.537.1-1.4
42Jerry JeudyWR41.51.041.61.239.4-2.2
43Drake LondonWR43.8-4.753.49.743.6-5.0
44Mike WilliamsWR44.8-2.948.42.5470.4
45Terry McLaurinWR45.3-2.451.06.144.5-3.6
46Joe BurrowQB45.52.040.2-5.946.73.8
47DJ MooreWR47.6-1.250.32.947.2-1.8
48Justin FieldsQB47.70.444.8-4.049.93.7
49Christian KirkWR48.65.843.6-1.641.9-4.2
50T.J. HockensonTE50.82.747.2-2.7490.0
51Kenneth WalkerRB51.6-1.149.3-4.656.15.7
52Joe MixonRB52.13.845.5-6.151.12.3
53Aaron JonesRB53.61.151.7-1.753.20.5
54Justin HerbertQB54.5-0.654.0-1.356.11.8
55Brandon AiyukWR54.6-6.163.77.557.8-1.3
56Chris GodwinWR55.71.157.84.351.4-5.4
57J.K. DobbinsRB57-2.459.81.958.90.5
58Michael PittmanWR59.3-5.067.87.760.9-2.6
59George KittleTE600.956.0-5.062.14.1
60Marquise BrownWR61.13.360.62.555-5.8
61Miles SandersRB61.5-2.563.20.064.92.6
62Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWR61.7-9.575.110.667.3-1.1
63Tyler LockettWR64-0.165.82.762.3-2.6
64Alexander MattisonRB65.38.452.7-10.661.22.2
65Diontae JohnsonWR65.64.467.97.854.6-12.1
66Dameon PierceRB66.2-2.766.1-2.971.75.6
67Trevor LawrenceQB67.42.763.3-3.4660.6
68Mike EvansWR67.7-0.571.14.765.2-4.2
69Kyle PittsTE68.2-2.673.45.268.2-2.6
70Treylon BurksWR70.1-1.978.210.265.9-8.2
71Jordan AddisonWR70.6-5.175.52.375.82.7
72Kadarius ToneyWR72.34.665.1-6.170.21.5
73Dallas GoedertTE72.82.168.5-4.372.82.1
74Cam AkersRB72.82.567.7-5.172.92.6
75George PickensWR74.6-1.177.73.573.7-2.4
76Jahan DotsonWR75.4-2.684.410.971.6-8.3
77D'Andre SwiftRB77.37.361.8-16.078.28.7
78Gabe DavisWR78.20.679.01.876.2-2.4
79Dalvin CookRB79.9-1.174.7-8.987.310.0
80Quentin JohnstonWR81.4-3.589.38.480.4-5.0
81Darren WallerTE81.92.977.4-3.980.71.1
82Isiah PachecoRB82-3.981.3-4.990.48.7
83Deshaun WatsonQB82.70.884.02.779.8-3.5
84Brandin CooksWR83.30.484.42.081.5-2.3
85Rachaad WhiteRB84.81.482.8-1.6840.2
86David MontgomeryRB85.5-0.687.32.085-1.4
87Elijah MooreWR87.2-4.295.07.587.8-3.3
88James ConnerRB87.66.977.2-8.784.21.8
89Rashod BatemanWR87.7-6.1101.714.886-8.7
90Zay FlowersWR90.2-6.5102.512.090.8-5.6
91Michael ThomasWR92.6-0.893.10.093.70.8
92Courtland SuttonWR93.72.693.72.688.5-5.2
93Javonte WilliamsRB93.8-3.296.10.397.92.9
94Evan EngramTE95.24.787.9-6.293.11.5
95Jameson WilliamsWR96.6-11.4110.79.8105.21.5
96James CookRB97.11.496.50.495-1.8
97Tua TagovailoaQB97.52.990.7-7.398.54.4
98Anthony RichardsonQB97.50.9101.16.292.2-7.1
99Alvin KamaraRB100.3-0.186.8-20.4114.120.6
100Dak PrescottQB100.77.589.4-9.4971.9
101Zach CharbonnetRB102.1-6.7112.99.6104.6-2.9
102David NjokuTE102.7-1.0104.11.2103.2-0.2
103AJ DillonRB103.30.5106.14.699.6-5.1
104JuJu Smith-SchusterWR105.3-5.6118.213.8103.6-8.2
105Pat FreiermuthTE105.8-4.7112.14.8108.9-0.1
106Samaje PerineRB106.72.2105.0-0.4104-1.8
107Tyler BoydWR106.9-8.1118.79.6111.3-1.5
108Antonio GibsonRB107.12.4107.93.7101.4-6.1
109Allen LazardWR109.52.1107.4-1.0107.4-1.1
110Brian RobinsonRB109.91.0102.3-10.5115.69.5
111Kirk CousinsQB110.59.598.2-8.9103.8-0.6
112Odell BeckhamWR111.48.996.0-14.21095.3
113Daniel JonesQB112.95.4107.4-2.9107.7-2.4
114Geno SmithQB114.34.0108.2-5.1112.31.0
115Rashaad PennyRB114.9-4.5122.97.4116-2.9
116Damien HarrisRB115.7-3.0126.312.9111.1-9.9
117Devon AchaneRB118.10.6118.10.7116.8-1.3
118Zay JonesWR119-0.1116.0-4.6122.24.7
119Skyy MooreWR119.1-11.6139.218.6122.2-7.0
120Aaron RodgersQB120.14.0111.3-9.2120.95.2
121Jakobi MeyersWR120.6-1.6127.79.0116.7-7.4
122Khalil HerbertRB122.3-3.4124.90.4126.63.0
123Elijah MitchellRB123-3.4129.46.2123.4-2.8
124Darnell MooneyWR124.9-16.4144.412.8138.33.7
125Dalton KincaidTE126-1.0120.2-9.6133.710.6
126Jamaal WilliamsRB126.61.2120.8-7.4129.96.2
127Jerick McKinnonRB1285.4116.7-11.5128.46.0
128Jared GoffQB128.58.1115.2-11.9125.73.9
129Michael GallupWR129.1-6.7140.610.5131-3.8
130Chigoziem OkonkwoTE129.2-3.4131.60.2133.63.2
131Romeo DoubsWR130.8-0.2132.01.7129.9-1.5
132Rondale MooreWR131.911.6123.0-1.7117.6-9.9
133Russell WilsonQB132.17.0122.7-7.1127.50.1
134Jonathan MingoWR134.8-12.0147.57.1146.14.9
135Nico CollinsWR135.71.8140.89.4127-11.2
136Dalton SchultzTE136.511.4125.1-5.7125.1-5.7
137Rashee RiceWR137.16.4135.84.4125.7-10.7
138Kendre MillerRB137.3-6.2149.812.5137.2-6.3
139Greg DulcichTE139.1-1.8137.4-4.3144.46.1
140Adam ThielenWR139.52.0132.3-8.8142.76.8
141Jaylen WarrenRB139.9-2.0145.96.9138-4.9
142Tank BigsbyRB141.7-3.3150.810.4139.1-7.2
143Cole KmetTE144.60.4138.8-8.3149.67.9
144Alec PierceWR145.5-12.9168.521.5148.4-8.6
145Derek CarrQB145.66.6133.3-11.9144.85.4
146Van JeffersonWR146.5-7.6158.810.9149.3-3.4
147Roschon JohnsonRB148.4-10.0165.916.3150.9-6.3
148Tyler HigbeeTE148.87.6140.4-5.0142-2.6
149K.J. OsbornWR149.913.7136.2-6.9136.3-6.7
150Irv SmithTE151.1-3.2155.43.2153.20.0
151Tyler AllgeierRB151.8-1.4151.4-2.01553.4
152Jordan LoveQB1548.0144.6-6.2147.5-1.8
153DJ CharkWR154.2-1.5163.512.4147.9-10.9
154Devin SingletaryRB154.3-3.2163.19.9152-6.7
155Marquez Valdes-ScantlingWR156.2-0.7152.9-5.6160.86.2
156Matthew StaffordQB156.34.2149.7-5.7154.51.5
157Gerald EverettTE157.61.1153.0-5.7159.94.6
158Jerome FordRB160.3-5.9168.15.7164.40.2
159Jayden ReedWR160.3-8.1178.118.7158.6-10.6
160Tyquan ThorntonWR161.1-8.9178.817.6161.2-8.7
161Donovan Peoples-JonesWR162.54.2160.41.1156.2-5.3
162Marvin MimsWR164.1-7.8177.812.7166.1-4.8
163Rashid ShaheedWR164.6-7.1175.59.2167.9-2.1
164Juwan JohnsonTE164.7-3.0166.0-1.0169.44.0
165Jalin HyattWR165.3-7.5169.0-2.0176.69.5
166Sam LaPortaTE166.513.4149.6-11.9156.6-1.5
167Raheem MostertRB166.62.0159.8-8.1169.36.1
168D'Onta ForemanRB167.712.2144.0-23.3166.911.0
169Kyler MurrayQB168.45.5149.4-23.1176.517.6
170Kenny PickettQB170.112.4155.9-9.0159.6-3.4
171Taysom HillTE171.4-4.8167.5-10.6184.915.4
172Curtis SamuelWR171.70.6171.3-0.1171-0.5
173Tyjae SpearsRB173.3-4.3180.05.7175.2-1.4
174Ezekiel ElliottRB174-5.4175.9-2.5182.97.9
175John MetchieWR175.2-7.1184.36.5180.40.7
176Bryce YoungQB177.610.4160.3-15.51745.0
177Dawson KnoxTE1783.3173.3-3.7176.10.4
178Wan'Dale RobinsonWR178.7-14.8196.612.1190.32.6
179Isaiah HodginsWR179.523.2153.9-15.2158.7-8.0
180Chuba HubbardRB181.47.0185.613.2163.3-20.2
181Kenneth GainwellRB1836.7181.54.4171.1-11.1
182Jeff WilsonRB184.21.4182.0-1.9183.60.5
183Brock PurdyQB185.17.4173.0-10.7182.33.2
184Hunter RenfrowWR185.35.3182.61.3177.3-6.7
185Tyler ConklinTE186.2-7.2192.62.4194.24.8
186Chase BrownRB187.8-2.1188.8-0.61912.7
187Mike GesickiTE188.34.2185.0-0.8183.3-3.3
188C.J. StroudQB188.812.1171.6-13.7181.81.6
189Khalil ShakirWR188.9-5.4202.715.3185.9-9.9
190Gus EdwardsRB189.3-1.2191.62.3189.3-1.2
191Ty ChandlerRB191.40.7194.14.7187.3-5.4
192Chase ClaypoolWR195.40.5200.98.8188.8-9.4
193Leonard FournetteRB197.3-0.2199.53.1195.5-2.9
194Sam HowellQB197.413.7182.1-9.2185.2-4.6
195Trey LanceQB198.2-7.1200.6-3.521010.6
196Josh DownsWR198.2-8.6210.910.5202.7-1.9
197Hayden HurstTE198.7-1.6195.4-6.5205.18.0
198Mecole HardmanWR201.3-2.6202.7-0.5205.13.1
199Parris CampbellWR201.8-9.5213.27.6209.41.9
200Darius SlaytonWR202.3-0.6211.613.4194.1-12.9
201Michael MayerTE203.14.6186.6-20.1210.415.5
202Mac JonesQB203.513.3186.9-11.7193.6-1.6
203Trey McBrideTE203.6-6.0218.215.9201-9.9
204Robert WoodsWR204.42.0208.37.9196.4-10.0
205Kareem HuntRB204.7-3.7210.14.5206.6-0.8
206Luke MusgraveTE204.9-7.0205.5-6.1218.313.1
207Tim PatrickWR205.1-12.2222.614.1211.9-2.0
208Desmond RidderQB206.94.4201.2-4.1203.8-0.3
209Pierre StrongRB207-3.2214.68.1205.9-4.9
210Isaiah LikelyTE207.4-3.8205.4-6.7216.910.5
211Nathaniel DellWR208.1-6.9219.39.9210.7-3.0
212Clyde Edwards-HelaireRB208.21.3208.72.1205.1-3.4
213Marvin JonesWR209.4-8.2215.51.0219.67.1
214Terrace MarshallWR209.5-11.0225.513.1215.4-2.1
215Jake FergusonTE209.8-3.6211.8-0.5214.94.1
216Cordarrelle PattersonRB210.42.6202.7-9.02136.5
217Noah FantTE211.2-5.7215.71.1218.14.6
218Jimmy GaroppoloQB211.74.1200.7-12.4214.58.3
219Jelani WoodsTE211.9-11.6223.55.8223.55.8
220Puka NacuaWR212.1-14.4227.99.3225.15.1
221Joshua PalmerWR212.26.4206.6-2.1205.1-4.3
222Justyn RossWR212.3-12.4222.73.2226.79.2
223DeWayne McBrideRB212.9-9.2223.16.1221.13.1
224Hunter HenryTE212.9-10.2221.62.9224.57.2
225Israel AbanikandaRB213.4-6.8223.98.9216.6-2.0
226Michael WilsonWR213.4-13.4227.57.7226.15.7
227Richie JamesWR213.715.0195.0-13.0202.4-2.0
228Zach EvansRB213.8-1.4224.715.0205.7-13.6
229Zamir WhiteRB214-14.1228.27.22286.9
230Corey DavisWR214.1-12.1225.14.4227.37.7
231Allen RobinsonWR214.1-12.2221.8-0.6230.812.8
232Michael CarterRB214.1-10.6220.8-0.6228.711.3
233Baker MayfieldQB214.5-3.3214.9-2.7220.76.0
234Deuce VaughnRB214.6-4.7211.4-9.4227.114.1
235Ryan TannehillQB214.8-4.1219.32.6218.51.5
236Logan ThomasTE214.9-13.8227.24.7230.19.0
237Joshua KelleyRB215-9.1226.17.62221.4
238Cade OttonTE215-11.6226.55.7226.65.8
239Zach ErtzTE215-7.0214.5-7.8229.514.8
240Malik DavisRB215.1-10.5226.36.4224.84.1
241Greg DortchWR215.15.0204.8-10.5215.45.5
242Quez WatkinsWR215.2-15.2228.24.3232.610.9
243Cedric TillmanWR215.2-13.1227.04.7229.58.4
244Tutu AtwellWR215.2-15.0230.07.2230.47.8
245DeVante ParkerWR215.3-6.5223.86.3219.80.2
246Mack HollinsWR215.3-12.9227.55.4228.97.5
247Kyren WilliamsRB215.4-15.2228.85.0232.310.2
248Josh ReynoldsWR215.4-15.0229.25.6231.79.4
249Keaontay IngramRB215.6-13.9227.94.6231.19.3
250Deonte HartyWR215.6-15.7230.05.9232.59.7

Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
