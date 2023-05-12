Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
ADP Analysis: Comparing Post-Draft ADPs from Underdog, DraftKings, Drafters and FFPC

ADP Analysis: Comparing Post-Draft ADPs from Underdog, DraftKings, Drafters and FFPC

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
May 12, 2023

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

With the NFL Draft two weeks behind us, there's a nice sample to work with when looking at ADP on the most popular best ball sites. The medium-sized and smaller sites can have advantages, but their published ADP results right now seem to include many fantasy drafts that took place before the NFL Draft (which means a lot of the numbers will soon change drastically).

Underdog, DraftKings and Drafters get enough volume that their published ADP only includes the past few days, so in this article we'll restrict the comparison to those three sites, though I've included a chart at the bottom that also shows FFPC's ADP (note that FFPC awards 1.5 pts/rec to TEs and five points per 100 passing yards to QBs).

Roster/scoring differences to note:

  1. Underdog is half PPR; DraftKings and Drafters are full PPR.
  2. DK awards three-point bonuses at 100 rushing/receiving yards or 300 passing yards.
  3. Drafters subtracts two points for an INT or lost fumble. DK subtracts one point. UD subtracts one for an INT or two for a lost fumble. 
  4. UD's default is 18 rounds. On DK and Drafters, it's 20.

     

General ADP Trends

QBs Going Earlier on DraftKings (Especially in Rounds 2-4)

  • Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are all going earlier on DK (by at least 1.1 spots) compared to both UD and Drafters.
    • There's disagreement on QB5. It's Burrow on DK — by nearly four ADP spots — while Fields is going an average of five spots before Burrow on UD and nine spots before him on Drafters.
      • The bonuses on DK might partially explain this. Even Lamar Jackson has earned them at a lower rate than passing-yardage leaders like Mahomes, Allen and Burrow. Fields had three yardage bonuses in 15 games last year, while Burrow had five in 16 (and six in 16 the year before).
      • Hurts earned five bonuses in 15 regular-season games last year, FWIW
  • The QB ADPs even out between sites in the middle rounds, but in the late rounds signal-callers again tend to go significantly earlier on DK (by about a round, sometimes even two).

    

WRs Going Later on DraftKings in Rounds 2-3

  • ADPs for Garrett Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, Chris Olave, DeVonta Smith and Deebo Samuel are at least 2.5 spots lower on DraftKings than both Underdog and Drafters
    • The above list comprises every WR with a DK ADP between the middle of Round 2 and end of Round 3.
  • RB ADPs are the most similar between sites in the early rounds, and with many of the noticeable differences making obvious sense based on scoring (e.g. Austin Ekeler going later on UD because it's only half PPR).

    

RBs Going Later on DraftKings in Rounds 5-6 (and WRs Going Earlier)

  • DK is the outlier again, with UD and Drafters more synced up in terms of how/when positions are valued.
  • The guys we're dealing with here are mostly older RBs — Dalvin Cook, Aaron Jones, Joe Mixon  — but the group also includes 24-year-old D'Andre Swift (DK: 55.3, UD: 68.8, DR: 69.5)
    • In the same range we see a bunch of WRs (Christian Watson, Terry McLaurin, Jerry Jeudy, Mike Williams, Michael Pittman) going significantly later on DK than the other two sites.
    • If you like to zig when your opponents zag, you'll probably want to draft a lot of WRs on DraftKings between the middle of Round 2 through Round 6/7 (where things start to even out again, kind of).

    

Relative Values on Each Site

Underdog

Relatively Underpriced on UD

I tried to make note of exceptions where it isn't an obvious matter of the difference between UD's half-PPR and the other sites' use of full PPR. Jacobs, Walker, Foreman and Davis are guys you'd probably expect to be cheaper on the full-PPR sites, but instead they're cheapest on UD. 

    

Relatively Overpriced on UD

Underdog drafters are generally aggressive drafting WRs and seem especially optimistic about the rookie class (compared to peers on DK, and to some extent Drafters as well).

    

DraftKings 

Relatively Underpriced on DK

RBs, QBs and TEs tend to go earlier on DK than the other sites, while WRs go later even though it's a full-PPR setup. DK drafters seem a bit more anxious about RB committees and/or are more confident in well-established veteran starters (like Cook and Mixon).

    

Relatively Overpriced on DK

QBs Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy

RB Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, D'Andre Swift, Alvin Kamara, Brian Robinson, Jerick McKinnon, D'Onta Foreman, Raheem Mostert, Cordarrelle Patterson

WRs Odell Beckham, Allen Lazard, John Metchie

TE George Kittle, Darren Waller, Evan Engram, Taysom Hill, Michael Mayer, Zach Ertz

I mentioned above that WRs generally go later on DK, so it's worth making note of the three exceptions above -- even if there are a number of different conclusions one might draw (I don't plan to draft Beckham or Lazard much on any site and am not interested in Metchie at the DK price).

     

Drafters

Relatively Underpriced on Drafters

Players on Drafters go even further than those on Underdog in terms of leaning toward WRs and away from RBs in Rounds 5-9. Each of the RBs listed above goes about a round or round and a half earlier on DK and a few picks earlier on UD.

    

Relatively Overpriced on Drafters

RBs in the 100-150 overall range tend to go earlier on Drafters, which opens up more value at other positions in Rounds 10-13.

     

The Chart - May 11 ADPs 

  • Delta columns (Δ) compare ADP from one site to the average ADP from two others. This applies to DK, UD and Drafters, while FFPC is left out of those calculations.
    • The 'DK Δ' column, for example, only compares DK ADP's with those from Underdog and Drafters (not FFPC). Part of the reason for this is that the FFPC numbers I found still seem to include a lot of fantasy drafts from April. The other reason is that FFPC uses TE premium scoring (1.5 PPR) and 20 passing yards/pt (instead of 25). The TE premium, in particular, has a huge and mostly predictable impact on ADP results.
    • FFPC's delta column compares to all three of the other sites, albeit with the limitation mentioned above. (Some may find it interesting nonetheless.)
  • All ADPs of 230+ have been adjusted to 230. This helps to account for differences in ADP methodologies between sites, and avoids clogging up the delta columns below with borderline-irrelevant players when you use the sort function to see who is relatively cheapest/priciest on each site.
 PositionDK ADPDK ΔUD ADPUD ΔDrftrs ADPDrftrs ΔFFPC ADPFFFC Δ
1Justin JeffersonWR1.300.21.20.01.1-0.21-0.2
2Christian McCaffreyRB2.39-0.73.20.530.22-0.9
3Ja'Marr ChaseWR2.890.72.2-0.32.2-0.341.6
4Travis KelceTE4.61-0.65.81.14.7-0.53-2.0
5Cooper KuppWR5.420.25.40.25-0.471.7
6Tyreek HillWR6.010.74.6-1.56.10.882.4
7Bijan RobinsonRB7.540.57.1-0.16.9-0.45-2.2
8Stefon DiggsWR8.500.18.3-0.18.40.0112.6
9Austin EkelerRB9.10-1.211.52.49.1-1.26-3.9
10A.J. BrownWR10.400.89.1-1.1100.3133.2
11Jonathan TaylorRB12.02-1.213.20.513.30.79-3.8
12Davante AdamsWR12.641.810.6-1.211-0.6142.6
13Jalen HurtsQB13.44-4.619.44.316.70.3247.5
14CeeDee LambWR14.351.312.2-1.913.90.612-1.5
15Saquon BarkleyRB15.15-0.616.20.915.4-0.310-5.6
16Amon-Ra St. BrownWR16.152.115.20.712.9-2.8150.2
17Josh AllenQB17.39-2.318.6-0.420.72.7278.1
18Patrick MahomesQB18.10-1.4190.0201.5212.0
19Garrett WilsonWR18.333.514-3.015.6-0.6171.0
20Derrick HenryRB20.19-6.926.72.927.44.019-5.8
21Tony PollardRB20.60-1.5232.121.2-0.6253.4
22Jaylen WaddleWR22.023.618.5-1.718.3-2.018-1.6
23Nick ChubbRB23.400.021.5-2.825.22.822-1.4
24Josh JacobsRB24.90-1.327.72.824.8-1.516-9.8
25Chris OlaveWR26.894.121.8-3.523.7-0.6338.9
26DeVonta SmithWR27.425.024.20.120.7-5.1294.9
27Lamar JacksonQB27.57-4.430.70.333.24.14110.5
28Breece HallRB28.50-0.728.8-0.329.71.020-9.0
29Tee HigginsWR29.195.324.5-1.723.3-3.5326.3
30Rhamondre StevensonRB30.341.430.11.127.7-2.528-1.4
31Joe BurrowQB31.36-10.641.24.142.86.536-2.5
32Mark AndrewsTE32.090.532.20.730.9-1.223-8.7
33Travis EtienneRB32.88-1.7340.035.21.830-4.0
34DK MetcalfWR33.774.329.5-2.129.5-2.1354.1
35Justin FieldsQB35.350.236.31.634.1-1.7382.7
36Jahmyr GibbsRB35.76-0.537.21.735.3-1.2370.9
37Deebo SamuelWR36.843.034.3-0.833.3-2.34611.2
38Najee HarrisRB38.31-1.438.7-0.840.72.234-5.2
39Calvin RidleyWR39.021.435.6-3.739.62.35112.9
40DeAndre HopkinsWR41.56-0.943.82.541.1-1.6529.8
41T.J. HockensonTE41.92-3.246.94.343.3-1.131-13.0
42Amari CooperWR42.825.537.2-3.037.5-2.5433.8
43Kenneth WalkerRB43.32-0.4463.641.5-3.226-17.6
44Keenan AllenWR44.97-0.348.75.341.8-5.0482.8
45DJ MooreWR45.954.040.9-3.643.1-0.35410.7
46George KittleTE47.13-8.254.12.356.55.940-12.6
47Christian KirkWR47.99-1.751.94.247.5-2.46818.9
48Justin HerbertQB48.24-4.950.5-1.555.76.347-4.5
49Aaron JonesRB48.79-6.255.33.654.72.742-10.9
50Dalvin CookRB51.53-13.663.44.266.89.349-11.6
51Joe MixonRB51.54-12.664.56.963.75.7633.1
52Mike WilliamsWR51.656.342.8-7.047.90.77123.5
53Christian WatsonWR52.758.843.3-5.344.5-3.56114.2
54Jerry JeudyWR54.187.247.1-3.446.8-3.86212.6
55D'Andre SwiftRB55.32-13.868.86.469.57.455-9.5
56Terry McLaurinWR56.195.750.2-3.250.7-2.56512.6
57Trevor LawrenceQB57.28-0.560.44.255.2-3.653-4.6
58Drake LondonWR58.5310.247.5-6.349.1-3.9564.3
59Miles SandersRB59.420.356.5-4.161.73.750-9.2
60Dameon PierceRB60.80-4.961.4-4.170.19.060-4.1
61Michael PittmanWR61.417.754.7-2.452.7-5.4570.7
62J.K. DobbinsRB62.304.258.3-1.757.8-2.544-15.5
63Chris GodwinWR63.416.659.20.254.5-6.87314.0
64Kyle PittsTE64.68-0.663.6-2.266.92.839-26.1
65Dallas GoedertTE65.00-0.567.12.664-2.145-20.4
66Isiah PachecoRB65.74-8.570.6-1.277.99.766-5.4
67Mike EvansWR69.335.567.52.860.1-8.38216.4
68Brandon AiyukWR70.096.063.1-4.565.1-1.58518.9
69Darren WallerTE70.84-6.776.82.378.24.458-17.3
70Kadarius ToneyWR72.31-0.273.61.771.4-1.610633.6
71Cam AkersRB72.46-2.874.70.575.92.364-10.4
72Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWR72.9815.057.1-8.858.8-6.27613.0
73Tyler LockettWR73.227.868-0.162.9-7.77810.0
74Rachaad WhiteRB73.61-5.377.20.180.65.267-10.1
75George PickensWR74.933.970.7-2.471.3-1.59320.7
76James ConnerRB76.65-6.782.92.783.84.072-9.1
77Alvin KamaraRB77.26-21.597.58.910012.691-0.6
78Jordan AddisonWR77.803.471.3-6.377.53.010024.5
79Deshaun WatsonQB80.380.281.92.578.4-2.769-11.2
80Gabe DavisWR80.590.580.50.479.7-0.810928.7
81Evan EngramTE80.84-8.289.44.688.73.670-16.3
82Marquise BrownWR82.5610.676.10.967.9-11.48812.5
83Dak PrescottQB82.92-5.289.24.2870.974-12.4
84David MontgomeryRB84.346.286.79.769.6-15.959-21.2
85Diontae JohnsonWR85.599.678.9-0.473.1-9.1800.8
86Odell BeckhamWR87.22-18.010610.2104.47.813131.8
87Anthony RichardsonQB87.951.784.1-4.188.42.411124.2
88Treylon BurksWR88.8712.877.2-4.775-8.0898.6
89Tua TagovailoaQB89.16-4.592.70.894.73.883-9.2
90Brandin CooksWR89.736.583.4-3.083-3.610418.6
91Aaron RodgersQB91.85-15.4106.66.7107.98.795-7.1
92James CookRB92.450.793.21.890.3-2.5942.0
93Javonte WilliamsRB92.76-5.191.9-6.4103.811.584-12.2
94Michael ThomasWR94.110.693.70.093.3-0.611723.3
95Jahan DotsonWR95.5711.484.5-5.283.8-6.210517.0
96Brian RobinsonRB96.57-13.1106.72.1112.611.01071.7
97Daniel JonesQB97.622.0994.092.3-6.087-9.3
98Kirk CousinsQB98.900.499.51.497.4-1.877-21.6
99Courtland SuttonWR99.436.795.20.390.3-7.011621.0
100Quentin JohnstonWR99.6711.986.6-7.789-4.111927.2
101Zay FlowersWR102.009.490.4-7.994.7-1.512024.3
102Allen LazardWR102.88-11.71133.5116.18.213322.3
103Dalton SchultzTE104.34-19.1126.814.61204.496-21.0
104David NjokuTE105.144.6103.11.598-6.179-23.1
105Zach CharbonnetRB105.308.2100.30.793.9-8.981-18.8
106AJ DillonRB106.28-4.5106-4.9115.69.599-10.3
107Devon AchaneRB107.41-3.7110.50.9111.82.81122.1
108Geno SmithQB108.12-5.0110-2.2116.27.186-25.4
109Alexander MattisonRB108.996.0102.9-3.1103-2.998-7.0
110Dalton KincaidTE110.00-8.0115-0.51218.5110-5.3
111Pat FreiermuthTE112.143.9109.70.2106.8-4.175-34.5
112JuJu Smith-SchusterWR112.684.1109-1.4108.2-2.612212.0
113Samaje PerineRB113.163.6115.87.5103.4-11.1102-8.8
114Jared GoffQB113.31-4.2121.47.9113.6-3.8101-15.1
115Jameson WilliamsWR114.1711.9100.3-8.9104.3-2.91158.7
116Rashod BatemanWR114.9414.4100.4-7.4100.7-7.012519.7
117Kyler MurrayQB117.69-15.6132.56.6134.19.0127-1.1
118Khalil HerbertRB118.731.2120.23.4114.8-4.790-27.9
119Zay JonesWR119.09-4.6126.26.1121.1-1.514724.9
120Rashaad PennyRB119.5611.9113.83.3101.5-15.2103-8.6
121Tyler BoydWR121.070.2119-2.9122.72.715938.1
122Jamaal WilliamsRB121.33-3.6124.81.6125.12.097-26.7
123Elijah MooreWR123.2816.4106-9.5107.8-6.813522.6
124Russell WilsonQB123.98-2.9128.33.6125.4-0.7114-11.9
125Jerick McKinnonRB124.85-12.1135.13.2138.98.916431.0
126Damien HarrisRB125.5211.9116.8-1.2110.5-10.7108-9.6
127Cole KmetTE127.05-9.0133.91.3138.27.7118-15.1
128Jakobi MeyersWR128.2112.2117.4-4.0114.6-8.213817.9
129Adam ThielenWR129.84-6.3134.50.7137.75.51439.0
130Chigoziem OkonkwoTE131.570.0132.41.2130.8-1.292-39.6
131Elijah MitchellRB131.723.1127.1-3.8130.10.714111.4
132Derek CarrQB133.00-7.2141.65.8138.71.4128-9.8
133Darnell MooneyWR134.208.1123-8.6129.10.516031.2
134Antonio GibsonRB134.246.9129.1-0.8125.5-6.2123-6.6
135Rashee RiceWR134.490.9132.2-2.51351.718854.1
136K.J. OsbornWR136.360.6144.412.6127.2-13.216226.0
137Jordan LoveQB137.67-9.0143.3-0.6150.19.6130-13.7
138D'Onta ForemanRB138.26-13.81549.8150.14.0132-15.5
139Skyy MooreWR139.4212.7125.6-8.1127.9-4.614615.0
140Bryce YoungQB142.96-8.7156.812.1146.5-3.4140-8.8
141Greg DulcichTE144.04-5.2146.2-2.0152.37.2121-26.5
142Jalin HyattWR144.634.6137.8-5.7142.31.116725.4
143Tyler HigbeeTE144.92-5.7155.29.7146-4.1129-19.7
144Dawson KnoxTE144.95-10.516316.5148-6.0134-18.0
145Tyler AllgeierRB146.061.6150.78.5138.3-10.1113-32.0
146Jonathan MingoWR147.849.4131.2-15.5145.66.118947.5
147Raheem MostertRB148.15-11.1154.5-1.5163.912.6151-4.5
148Kendre MillerRB149.176.5135.1-14.6150.28.1136-8.8
149Matthew StaffordQB149.27-4.416011.7147.4-7.2142-10.2
150DJ CharkWR151.144.8149.42.2143.3-7.017325.1
151Taysom HillTE151.39-16.9164.62.917214.017411.3
152Donovan Peoples-JonesWR154.3510.0152.26.8136.4-16.917123.4
153Romeo DoubsWR154.514.3145.3-9.5155.15.218432.4
154Marquez Valdes-ScantlingWR155.14-5.1156.7-2.7163.77.817213.5
155C.J. StroudQB155.15-17.818120.9165-3.1158-9.1
156Michael MayerTE155.57-21.6172.64.0181.717.6137-33.0
157Roschon JohnsonRB156.7812.5139.4-13.5149.11.0124-24.4
158Ezekiel ElliottRB158.81-11.8160.3-9.6180.921.3157-9.7
159Kenny PickettQB159.36-8.2172.811.9162.4-3.7150-14.9
160Michael GallupWR159.974.5150.9-9.1160.14.720447.0
161Isaiah HodginsWR160.51-10.918424.3158.8-13.520234.2
162Irv SmithTE160.842.5161.23.1155.4-5.6144-15.1
163Alec PierceWR162.7714.6143.5-14.3152.8-0.318633.0
164Juwan JohnsonTE164.075.5148.5-17.8168.612.3126-34.4
165Nico CollinsWR164.1018.2147.1-7.2144.6-11.018331.1
166Jimmy GaroppoloQB164.43-17.3183.611.4179.95.9163-13.0
167Gerald EverettTE165.72-6.4171.42.1172.84.2148-22.0
168Sam LaPortaTE165.95-12.6174.50.3182.512.3170-4.3
169Devin SingletaryRB166.890.5164.4-3.2168.42.8155-11.6
170Jaylen WarrenRB168.1021.1156.74.0137.3-25.11540.0
171John MetchieWR169.94-23.1190.37.5195.715.621630.7
172Jeff WilsonRB170.305.0170.14.7160.5-9.7145-22.0
173Rondale MooreWR172.677.2173.17.9157.8-15.1161-6.9
174Hunter RenfrowWR174.240.0178.46.2170.1-6.221338.8
175Brock PurdyQB174.91-21.7197.712.5195.59.2165-24.4
176Chase BrownRB176.276.3165.8-9.4174.13.11752.9
177Mecole HardmanWR177.78-14.7187.2-0.6197.815.323042.4
178Tank BigsbyRB181.139.5171.8-4.5171.4-5.1169-5.8
179Wan'Dale RobinsonWR181.7210.9165.5-13.4176.12.519318.6
180Kenneth GainwellRB182.0610.1189.921.9154-32.0149-26.3
181Mike GesickiTE182.90-2.7191.29.7180.1-7.0139-45.7
182Curtis SamuelWR183.130.9175.6-10.4188.89.419815.5
183Josh DownsWR183.8910.8166.6-15.1179.64.419013.3
184Trey LanceQB184.679.5166.3-18.1184.18.61790.6
185Zach ErtzTE186.02-32.5212.57.2224.625.3197-10.7
186Van JeffersonWR187.627.7180.8-2.5179-5.221532.5
187Rashid ShaheedWR188.3123.8160.5-17.9168.5-5.920128.6
188Leonard FournetteRB188.85-1.71900.0191.11.7166-24.0
189Cordarrelle PattersonRB189.69-29.7214.27.1224.622.7205-4.5
190Marvin MimsWR190.4613.8175.9-8.1177.5-5.719513.7
191Hayden HurstTE191.31-4.5194-0.5197.64.9178-16.3
192Mac JonesQB193.19-11.2208.511.8200.3-0.5199-1.7
193Tyjae SpearsRB194.0518.01842.9168.1-20.9153-29.0
194Jayden ReedWR194.6211.2179.7-11.2187.1-0.122234.9
195Deuce VaughnRB194.63-15.9207.33.1213.812.82115.8
196Chase ClaypoolWR194.64-5.2196.3-2.7203.37.822324.9
197Desmond RidderQB196.92-4.7201.31.82022.9194-6.1
198Chuba HubbardRB197.5311.4189.5-0.7182.8-10.71922.1
199Kareem HuntRB197.732.21971.1194-3.4180-16.2
200Sam HowellQB198.99-2.82033.2200.6-0.4196-4.9
201Tyler ConklinTE200.331.4200.51.7197.3-3.1177-22.4
202Tyquan ThorntonWR202.3315.4187.3-7.2186.6-8.223037.9
203Khalil ShakirWR204.2520.0182.9-12.0185.5-8.123039.1
204Gus EdwardsRB204.92-2.9202-7.3213.710.22125.1
205Jake FergusonTE206.20-4.7209.90.82123.9168-41.4
206Baker MayfieldQB206.51-10.2212.8-0.8220.711.0203-10.3
207Richie JamesWR206.64-3.8212.24.5208.7-0.72199.8
208Isaiah LikelyTE206.73-4.9207.3-4.12169.0191-19.0
209Joshua PalmerWR206.9511.5202.14.3188.7-15.82066.8
210Robert WoodsWR207.290.1205.8-2.1208.52.022416.8
211James RobinsonRB210.91-7.2213.4-3.5222.910.72182.3
212Allen RobinsonWR212.48-6.1212.9-5.5224.311.623013.4
213Michael CarterRB212.64-2.6210.9-5.2219.67.8207-7.4
214Noah FantTE212.91-0.8211.1-3.5216.34.3181-32.4
215Nathaniel DellWR214.202.0204.3-12.9220.210.923522.1
216Clyde Edwards-HelaireRB215.40-3.5214.4-4.9223.38.4200-17.7
217Luke MusgraveTE216.061.5213.7-2.1215.50.6210-5.1
218Tim PatrickWR216.936.1206.8-9.1214.82.9187-25.8
219Darius SlaytonWR217.314.8211.8-3.5213.2-1.423015.9
220Jerome FordRB217.4714.1206.5-2.4200.3-11.723021.9
221Trey McBrideTE217.9519.0203.5-2.6194.3-16.4156-49.2
222Marvin JonesWR219.17-0.5211-12.7228.313.22288.5
223Ryan TannehillQB219.470.4214.6-6.9223.56.5217-2.2
224Israel AbanikandaRB219.6720.9211.79.0185.8-29.9152-53.7
225Jelani WoodsTE220.248.6210.2-6.5213.1-2.1176-38.5
226Zach EvansRB220.4517.7202.5-9.2202.9-8.6185-23.6
227DeVante ParkerWR223.159.1214.8-3.4213.3-5.723012.9
228Cedric TillmanWR223.5914.8211.5-3.3206.1-11.423016.3
229Corey DavisWR223.732.4214-12.2228.69.72307.9
230Luke SchoonmakerTE223.771.6214.4-12.523010.92307.3
231Hunter HenryTE223.862.6214.5-11.5228.18.9208-14.2
232Josh OliverTE224.49-5.52302.82302.82301.8
233Will LevisQB224.548.3215.1-5.9217.4-2.423011.0
234Justyn RossWR224.832.6214.8-12.5229.79.92306.9
235Foster MoreauTE225.032.1215.8-11.72309.62306.4
236Robert TonyanTE225.402.4215.9-11.82309.42306.2
237Latavius MurrayRB225.844.3215.7-10.9227.46.62307.0
238Nyheim HinesRB226.25-3.72301.92301.92301.2
239Zonovan KnightRB226.263.3215.9-12.22308.92305.9
240C.J. UzomahTE226.27-3.72301.92301.92301.2
241Darnell WashingtonTE226.343.6215.5-12.72309.12306.1
242Deon JacksonRB226.42-3.62301.82301.82301.2
243Randall CobbWR226.473.5215.9-12.32308.82305.9
244Olamide ZaccheausWR226.663.8215.8-12.52308.82305.8
245Albert OkwuegbunamTE226.85-3.12301.62301.62301.0
246Elijah HigginsWR226.87-3.12301.62301.62301.0
247Zamir WhiteRB226.976.6215.2-11.1225.64.5221-1.6
248Devin DuvernayWR227.024.1215.8-12.72308.62305.7
249Parris CampbellWR227.0514.3208.6-13.3216.8-1.023012.5
250Isaiah McKenzieWR227.084.1215.9-12.62308.52305.7
251Nick Westbrook-IkhineWR227.08-2.92301.52301.52301.0
252David BellWR227.09-2.92301.52301.52301.0
253Malik DavisRB227.155.7215.7-11.5227.25.82306.7
254Durham SmytheTE227.154.3215.8-12.82308.52305.7
255Chris RodriguezRB227.18-2.82301.42301.42300.9
256Ronald JonesRB227.207.0215.7-10.2224.63.22307.5
257Boston ScottRB227.21-2.82301.42301.42300.9
258Greg DortchWR227.326.9215.9-10.32253.42307.3
259Zack MossRB227.36-2.62301.32301.32300.9
260Mack HollinsWR227.447.3215.5-10.6224.73.22307.5
261Chris EvansRB227.544.6215.9-12.92308.32305.5
262Cade OttonTE227.656.7215-12.2226.85.5209-14.1
263Kalif RaymondWR227.694.7215.9-12.92308.22305.5
264Jauan JenningsWR227.784.8215.9-13.02308.22305.4
265Trent SherfieldWR227.784.9215.8-13.12308.22305.5
266Kayshon BoutteWR227.835.7215.1-13.4229.17.62306.0
267Matt BreidaRB227.85-2.12301.12301.12300.7
268Chase EdmondsRB227.955.1215.9-13.0229.87.92305.4
269Xavier HutchinsonWR227.955.0215.9-13.12308.12305.4
270Michael WilsonWR227.995.1215.7-13.32308.22305.4
271Tre TuckerWR228.06-1.92301.02301.02300.6
272Kendrick BourneWR228.14-1.92300.92300.92300.6
273Josh ReynoldsWR228.209.7215.8-9.0221.3-0.72308.2
274Daniel BellingerTE228.247.1215.9-11.4226.34.22306.5
275Kyle TraskQB228.34-1.72300.82300.82300.6
276Quez WatkinsWR228.425.8215.3-13.92308.12305.4
277Mike WhiteQB228.485.6215.8-13.42307.92305.2
278Kyren WilliamsRB228.595.7215.7-13.62307.92305.2
279Marquez CallawayWR228.59-1.42300.72300.72300.5
280Trayveon WilliamsRB228.675.8215.2-14.4230.58.62305.2
281Laviska ShenaultWR228.68-1.32300.72300.72300.4
282Isaiah SpillerRB228.695.7215.9-13.42307.72305.1
283Joshua KelleyRB228.7410.7215.1-9.8221-0.92264.4
284Noah BrownWR228.79-1.22300.62300.62300.4
285Russell GageWR228.817.4215.5-12.6227.45.22306.1
286Justin ShorterWR228.83-1.22300.62300.62300.4
287JaMycal HastyRB228.88-1.12300.62300.62300.4
288Justin WatsonWR228.94-1.12300.52300.52300.4
289Terrace MarshallWR229.10-0.92300.52300.52300.3
290Sterling ShepardWR229.126.2215.9-13.72307.52305.0
291Tyler ScottWR229.138.4215.7-11.8225.83.42306.5
292Gardner Minshew IIQB229.18-0.82300.42300.42300.3
293Peyton HendershotTE229.20-0.82300.42300.42300.3
294Hendon HookerQB229.30-0.72300.32300.32300.2
295Braxton BerriosWR229.346.4215.8-13.92307.42305.0
296Keaontay IngramRB229.376.7215.3-14.42307.72305.1
297Logan ThomasTE229.406.6215.8-13.7229.77.12305.0
298Sam DarnoldQB229.406.7215.4-14.32307.62305.1
299Tucker KraftTE229.446.5215.8-13.92307.42304.9

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
7 Rookies Smart Dynasty Players Are Drafting (Video)
7 Rookies Smart Dynasty Players Are Drafting (Video)
2023 NFL Holiday Schedule - NFL On Thanksgiving, Christmas, And More
2023 NFL Holiday Schedule - NFL On Thanksgiving, Christmas, And More
NFL Schedule Leaks: Best Games Of 2023
NFL Schedule Leaks: Best Games Of 2023
Video Shorts: Expectations for Rookie QB's Young and Levis
Video Shorts: Expectations for Rookie QB's Young and Levis
Video Shorts: Three More Rookie Pass Catchers To Track
Video Shorts: Three More Rookie Pass Catchers To Track
Way Too Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Way Too Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft