NFL Game Previews: Patriots-Steelers Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

At 7-5, the Steelers currently hold a wild-card spot, but it's hardly a firm grip as it relies on tiebreakers. They've lost two of the last three and haven't scored more than 16 points in any of them, so while ditching Matt Canada as offensive coordinator was probably a good idea, it hasn't unleashed the beast or

Switching to Bailey Zappe predictably did nothing to light a fire under the Patriots' offense, and the only thing different about his line from last week than the usual Mac Jones performance was the lack of turnovers. That's not nothing, but it only matters if the unit can do anything with the possessions it isn't giving away. Instead, they got shut out by the Chargers, of all teams. To make matters worse, New England's now lost Rhamondre Stevenson for a while, as well as vaguely promising rookie wideout Demario Douglas . The Pats could potentially come into this one with Ezekiel Elliott as their starting RB, and Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor as their starting receivers. The sad thing is, the defense is doing just fine, holding three straight opponents to 10 points or less. The team's still been outscored 26-13 over that stretch. Pats haters will just have to cross their fingers and hope they get the Ryan Leaf or the Tim Couch, and not the Peyton Manning or Donovan McNabb, at the top of next year's draft.

THURSDAY NIGHT

New England (+6) at Pittsburgh, o/u 30 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

At 7-5, the Steelers currently hold a wild-card spot, but it's hardly a firm grip as it relies on tiebreakers. They've lost two of the last three and haven't scored more than 16 points in any of them, so while ditching Matt Canada as offensive coordinator was probably a good idea, it hasn't unleashed the beast or anything. Pittsburgh lost Kenny Pickett to a high-ankle sprain last week for which he's already undergone a tightrope procedure, and while he could be back quickly, that won't mean Thursday. Mitch Trubisky did at least look competent in relief against the Cards, but that's about his ceiling, and he has no floor. Oh, and Najee Harris is also banged up, although he's expected to play, so we're looking at two of the league's bottom-five scoring offenses operating at well below 100 percent effectiveness. That over/under line of 30 is simultaneously ridiculously low, and probably too high.

The Skinny

NE injuries: RB Stevenson (out, ankle), WR DeVante Parker (questionable, knee), WR Douglas (out, concussion), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (questionable, ankle)

PIT injuries: QB Pickett (out, ankle), RB Harris (questionable, knee), LB Elandon Roberts (questionable, groin), S Keanu Neal (IR, ribs)

NE DFS targets: none

PIT DFS targets: Allen Robinson $3,000 DK / $5,000 FD (NE 32nd in DVOA vs. WR3)

NE DFS fades: Parker $3,100 DK / $5,300 FD (PIT third in DVOA vs. WR1), Hunter Henry $2,900 DK / $4,900 FD (PIT fourth in DVOA vs. TE), Patriots DST $3,200 DK / $4,200 FD (29th in takeaways, 28th in sacks, PIT t-1st in giveaways)

PIT DFS fades: Harris $5,300 DK / $6,700 FD and Jaylen Warren $5,200 DK / $6,200 FD (NE second in rushing DVOA, third in rushing yards per game allowed, first in YPC allowed), Diontae Johnson $5,100 DK / $6,600 FD (NE second in DVOA vs. WR1)

Key stat: NE is 28th in third-down conversions at 33.1 percent; PIT is t-19th in third-down defense at 40.0 percent

Weather notes: cloudy, temperature in the high 30s, less than 10 mph wind, zero percent chance of snow

The Scoop: Zeke manages 60 yards. Zappe throws for under 200 yards and tosses a pick-six to Patrick Peterson. Warren leads the PIT backfield with 70 yards. Trubisky throws for under 200 yards as well but hits Pat Freiermuth for the game's only touchdown on offense. Steelers 17-6

