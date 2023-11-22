NFL Game Previews: Thanksgiving Matchups

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

At 4-6, the Packers' season is hanging by a thread. They're actually the top team outside of a wild-card berth in the NFC right now, but they're also two wins back of the Seahawks and Vikings for one of those last spots. Green Bay has won two of their last three, sweeping a series against the LA teams, but the Pack haven't won a road game since Week 1, which is also the last time they scored more than 24 points. Jordan Love might be putting things together – he's got a 64.2 percent completion rate, 7.9 YPA and 5:2 TD:INT over those last three games – but the quality of the opposition has to be taken into account there. While he did well against the Rams and Bolts, the Steelers held him to a 52.5 percent completion rate and nabbed both INTs. Love's supporting cast is also falling apart. Aaron Jones is hurt again, Luke Musgrave was briefly hospitalized for an abdominal issue this week, and various other skill players are banged up. Even kick returner Keisean Nixon is dealing with an ankle issue. Maybe someday the kid will be ready to stitch together one of those classic Packer QB games where he keeps slinging it to a bunch of relatively anonymous targets, but Thanksgiving 2023 doesn't seem like it will be that day.

THANKSGIVING

Green Bay (+7.5) at Detroit, o/u 47 – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

At 4-6, the Packers' season is hanging by a thread. They're actually the top team outside of a wild-card berth in the NFC right now, but they're also two wins back of the Seahawks and Vikings for one of those last spots. Green Bay has won two of their last three, sweeping a series against the LA teams, but the Pack haven't won a road game since Week 1, which is also the last time they scored more than 24 points. Jordan Love might be putting things together – he's got a 64.2 percent completion rate, 7.9 YPA and 5:2 TD:INT over those last three games – but the quality of the opposition has to be taken into account there. While he did well against the Rams and Bolts, the Steelers held him to a 52.5 percent completion rate and nabbed both INTs. Love's supporting cast is also falling apart. Aaron Jones is hurt again, Luke Musgrave was briefly hospitalized for an abdominal issue this week, and various other skill players are banged up. Even kick returner Keisean Nixon is dealing with an ankle issue. Maybe someday the kid will be ready to stitch together one of those classic Packer QB games where he keeps slinging it to a bunch of relatively anonymous targets, but Thanksgiving 2023 doesn't seem like it will be that day.

The Lions are really just waiting for the Vikings' bubble to burst to lock up the NFC North crown, and turn their focus toward catching the Eagles for the top seed in the conference. Detroit's won three straight games and seven of eight, and Dan Campbell's boys have mostly put that stinging loss to the Ravens in Week 7 behind them by piling up 72 points over the last two weeks against the Chargers and Bears. The scary thing is, this offense might not yet have revealed its final form. David Montgomery (192 rushing yards, two TDs) and Jahmyr Gibbs (207 scrimmage yards, three TDs) have been outstanding the last couple weeks, and Amon-Ra St. Brown has either scored a touchdown or topped 100 yards (or both) in every game he's played this year, but 2022 12th overall pick Jameson Williams is beginning to blossom as well now that he's been able to stay on the field and develop some kind of routine for basically the first time in his career. Toss rookie tight end Sam LaPorta into that mix as well, and you have an attack that can match any team in the league for raw firepower. The Jared Goff home/road splits thing hasn't been quite as pronounced this season as it was his first two years with Detroit, but the Lions still have as much incentive as anybody to lock down home-field advantage as deep into the playoffs as they can get it.

The Skinny

GB injuries: RB Jones (out, knee), RB AJ Dillon (questionable, groin), TE Musgrave (IR, abdomen), LB De'Vondre Campbell (questionable, neck), S Rudy Ford (questionable, biceps)

DET injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

GB DFS targets: Romeo Doubs $5,000 DK / $6,200 FD (DET 31st in DVOA vs. WR2)

DET DFS targets: none

GB DFS fades: none

DET DFS fades: Josh Reynolds $3,500 DK / $5,500 FD (GB second in DVOA vs. WR3)

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years: 6-5 DET, average score 25-23 DET, average margin of victory 11 points. DET has won four straight meetings, including a 34-20 victory in Week 4. The last time GB won a game in this rivalry with someone other than Aaron Rodgers under center was Week 17 of the 2011 season, when Matt Flynn threw for 480 yards and six TDs (topping Matthew Stafford's 520 yards and five TDs) in a 45-41 victory

Key stat: DET is seventh in net yards per play at 0.74; GB is 12th at 0.12

The Scoop: Dillon leads the GB backfield with 40 yards. Love throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns, finding Doubs and Christian Watson. Montgomery thunders for 100 yards and a TD, while Gibbs adds 70 combined yards and a score. Goff throws for 340 yards and two touchdowns, finding St. Brown (who tops 100 yards) and Williams. Lions 31-17

Washington (+11) at Dallas, o/u 48.5 – Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

Kudos to Ron Rivera for playing the long game and doing his best to prevent the Giants from getting their hands on one of the elite QB prospects in the 2024 draft. The Commanders are 4-5 against the rest of the league, but have somehow been outscored 45-26 in their two losses to the team with the worst point differential in the league. That's impressively inept. Washington's dropped four of their last five, and if you squint just right, Sam Howell has looked like the second coming of Kirk Cousins. Over that five-game stretch he's got a 65.8 percent completion rate and has averaged over 300 passing yards a game, but his 6.7 YPA and 9:6 TD:INT look a lot less like a burgeoning franchise QB. Still, he's what they've got. Rookie running back Chris Rodriguez got his first chance to shine last week and did well until a third-quarter fumble landed him in Rivera's doghouse, because that trick always works. Brian Robinson has also turned himself into a passing-down asset, posting an eye-popping 13-111-0 receiving line on 15 targets over the last couple games, and given that the Commanders' offensive linemen continues to olé their way through the season – Howell's been sacked at least four times in seven straight games – dump-offs and screens to the team's best blocking RB will probably remain a big part of the game plan.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, yadda yadda yadda. Let's really talk about the Cowboys' defense for a minute. DC Dan Quinn's unit has been a fantasy cheat code – the Colts and Panthers are tied for second in the league with three DST touchdowns this season, but DaRon Bland has four pick-sixes on his own, tying the NFL record with seven games left on the schedule. The Dallas roster as a whole has six DST TDs, plus a safety too because why not. They're tied for eighth in total takeaways and tied for sixth in sacks, and Micah Parsons and company haven't had a chance to go after Howell yet. The Cowboys defense is even first in the league in missed tackles with only 33 – the Panthers are last with 90. As this defense goes, so goes the team. Prescott's resurgence since the team's Week 7 bye has been impressive, but the 'Boys are 0-3 this year when they give up more than 20 points, and this is their last second-division opponent before they head into a stretch of five games (Seattle, Philly, Buffalo, Miami and Detroit) that will determine whether they are a true Super Bowl threat, or just a team that runs up the score on lesser squads.

The Skinny

WAS injuries: RB Antonio Gibson (questionable, toe)

DAL injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

WAS DFS targets: none

DAL DFS targets: Prescott $6,800 DK / $8,500 FD (WAS 32nd in passing DVOA), Lamb $8,700 DK / $9,200 FD (WAS 32nd in DVOA vs. WR1), Cowboys DST $3,800 DK / $5,000 FD (WAS t-31st in giveaways, 31st in sacks allowed)

WAS DFS fades: Curtis Samuel $3,600 DK / $5,600 FD (DAL first in DVOA vs. WR3)

DAL DFS fades: none

Head-to-head record, last five years: 6-4 DAL, average score 26-22 DAL, average margin of victory 18 points. Six of the last seven meetings have been decided by 15 points or more

Key stat: WAS is 19th in third-down conversions at 37.3 percent; DAL is second in third-down defense at 32.8 percent

The Scoop: Robinson pieces together 70 scrimmage yards and a TD. Howell throws for 200 yards and a score to Logan Thomas but gets sacked six times and throws two INTs, and Parsons returns a sack-fumble to the house. Tony Pollard dashes for 90 combined yards and a touchdown. Prescott throws for 330 yards and four TDs, two to Lamb (who tops 100 yards) and one each to Jalen Tolbert and Jake Ferguson. Cowboys 42-17

San Francisco at Seattle (+7), o/u 43 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST

The 49ers are back, winning two straight games by a combined score of 61-17 coming out of their bye and it's like that little October swoon never happened. If you believe in curses and that sort of thing, I can't help but notice that the three teams to beat San Francisco before Halloween – Cleveland, Minnesota and Cincinnati – have all subsequently seen their starting QBs suffer season-ending injuries (although in the case of the Browns, it was PJ Walker under center for the win over the Niners, not Deshaun Watson.) Just a word of warning to any other teams that might be thinking about getting frisky against them... anyway, Brock Purdy has a 6:0 TD:INT and absurd 12.3 YPA in those two wins, so I think it's safe to say whatever was wrong with the offense during the losing streak has been fixed. Purdy's 9.7 YPA on the year leads the NFL, as does his performance in a bunch of other metrics, and it's probably time to start taking him seriously as an MVP candidate, even if voters probably won't because of the talent surrounding him. The defense did lose safety Talanoa Hufanga last week, but 2023 third-round pick Ji'Ayir Brown immediately stepped in and grabbed an INT, so the unit probably won't miss a beat.

The Seahawks picked the wrong time to have a short week. They're only a game back of the Niners in the NFC West, but only because they gave away a win against the Rams thanks to a Jason Myers missed field goal. Both Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker left the contest with injuries, and while Geno was able to return and lead what should have been the game-winning drive, he now has a big bullseye on his elbow for Nick Bosa and Chase Young. Walker's injury, however, got called "legit" by Pete Carroll, which translates as "pretty serious" in English. That puts 2023 second-round pick Zach Charbonnet in the lead role in the Seattle backfield, which could work out well for the team as he has also looked legit (but in the good way) in his limited touches so far in the NFL. The 'Hawks probably don't have the horses to keep up in this one, but if Charbonnet shows out, they might be able to keep it close and give Myers a shot at redemption.

The Skinny

SF injuries: S Hufanga (IR, knee)

SEA injuries: QB Smith (questionable, elbow), RB Walker (doubtful, oblique)

SF DFS targets: Brandon Aiyuk $7,000 DK / $7,800 FD (SEA 30th in DVOA vs. WR2)

SEA DFS targets: none

SF DFS fades: none

SEA DFS fades: Tyler Lockett $6,000 DK / $6,600 FD (SF third in DVOA vs. WR2)

Head-to-head record, last five years including playoffs: 6-5 SEA, average score 25-25 (25.3-25 SEA), average margin of victory 10 points. SF has won three straight meetings, including a 41-23 rout in last season's wild-card round

Key stat: SF is t-6th in red-zone conversions at 60.0 percent (24-for-40); SEA is 28th in red-zone defense (17-for-27)

Weather notes: clear, temperature in the low 40s, less than 10 mph wind, zero percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Christian McCaffrey pops for 120 scrimmage yards and two scores, one rushing and one receiving. Purdy throws for 340 yards and two more touchdowns, hitting George Kittle and Aiyuk while Deebo Samuel tops 100 yards. Charbonnet gains 80 combined yards and a TD. Smith throws for 220 yards and a touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. 49ers 31-20

BLACK FRIDAY

Miami at NY Jets (+10), o/u 40.5 – Friday, 3:00 p.m. EST

I guess it's time to ask what's wrong with the Dolphins' offense. It's one thing to be held to under 20 points and 300 yards of offense by talented defenses like Philly's or KC's – I mean, those two did just meet in the Super Bowl last season – but when a rag-tag bunch of plucky misfits like the Raiders also gives you trouble, something's amiss. The one thing that stands out about the losses to last year's conference champs is that they weren't beaten deep, as Tua Tagovailoa managed only three completions of 20-plus yards and zero of 40-plus in those two games. Over the last four contests, Tua's managed only a 7.1 YPA, a mark he bettered by at least a yard in each of his first six starts of the campaign. Tyreek Hill's been getting his; it's the rest of Tagovailoa's supporting cast that's slowed down, at least through the air. It's possible that secondaries have just taken an approach to playing Miami akin to a basketball team facing a squad with one lone superstar – you know that guy is going to go off, so you contain him as best you can and make sure none of his teammates beat you. DC Vic Fangio's defense has found its form though, holding five of the last six opponents to 21 points or less and under 300 total yards, and Jalen Ramsey says he hasn't even shaken off all the rust yet despite snagging three INTs in three games. It's entirely possible the track-meet team we saw to begin the season will have morphed into something very different by Christmas.

On behalf of the fantasy community, I'd like to thank the Jets for cutting loose one of their Michael Carters, thus reducing the chances of getting them mixed up. Gang Green has done a lot of housecleaning lately, with Zach Wilson squandering his last chance to prove himself a capable NFL quarterback last week and getting demoted to emergency third-string QB duty, at least for this one. In his place? Tim Boyle, a guy who's only in New York because he was in Green Bay for the first two years of Nathaniel Hackett's tenure there as OC. Boyle is not good (career QB rating: 50.9), and not a prospect, but the bar is pretty low right now to be any kind of improvement on Wilson. I suspect we're going to see Trevor Siemian, elevated off the practice squad to be Boyle's backup, getting starts in early December, but with the Jets at 4-6, the window is rapidly closing on there being any point to Aaron Rodgers providing the franchise with a Christmas miracle. (Which I suspect was part of the calculation when he began teasing a return next month, but that's neither here nor there.) You'd think Hackett would be under fire here too for the team's abysmal offensive performance – this is a unit that hasn't recorded 20 first downs in any game this season, topping out at 18, when the league average is 19.4 per game – since it's not like his last coaching stint prior to joining the Jets went particularly well either. I guess with the franchise tied to Rodgers' contract for a couple more years after this one though, they're also tied to whoever he wants as his coordinator. In the meantime, the defense is on the verge of cracking, and you can hardly blame them. The 32 points the Jets gave up to the Bills last week was not only the most they'd allowed all year, it was more than the offense has managed in the last three games combined.

The Skinny

MIA injuries: RB Raheem Mostert (questionable, ankle), RB De'Von Achane (questionable, knee), WR Hill (questionable, hand)

NYJ injuries: QB Rodgers (IR, Achilles)

MIA DFS targets: none

NYJ DFS targets: Tyler Conklin $3,000 DK / $4,800 FD and Jeremy Ruckert $2,500 DK / $4,300 FD (MIA 29th in DVOA vs. TE)

MIA DFS fades: Jaylen Waddle $7,500 DK / $7,000 FD (NYJ first in DVOA vs. WR2)

NYJ DFS fades: none

Head-to-head record, last five years: 8-2 MIA, average score 21-15 MIA, average margin of victory 11 points. MIA has won five of the last six meetings, with the lone NYJ victory being a 40-17 rout in Week 5 of last season, when Skylar Thompson threw for 166 yards and zero TDs while committing two turnovers

Key stat: MIA is first in red-zone conversions at 73.5 percent (25-for-34); NYJ are fifth in red-zone defense at 41.4 percent (12-for-29)

Weather notes: cloudy, temperature in the mid-40s, less than 10 mph wind, 1-10 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Mostert leads the MIA backfield with 90 yards and a TD, while Achane adds 70 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown. Tagovailoa throws for 270 yards and two more scores, one each to Hill and River Cracraft. Breece Hall grinds out 60 yards and a TD. Boyle throws for under 200 yards and gets picked off twice, but he does find Garrett Wilson for a touchdown. Dolphins 31-14